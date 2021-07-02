UPDATE: Poplar Forks First Lady Kristy Jackson passes away Thursday

UPDATE: Friday, July 2 – First Lady Kristy Jackson of Poplar Forks Baptist Church died Thursday after battling cancer for six years, according to family friend Betty Ball. The July 10 gospel music festival to benefit the Jackson family will still take place, Ball said, and will be a celebration of Jackson’s life. The event may also include a short memorial service, Ball added, but plans have not yet been finalized.
Original story: First Lady Kristy Jackson of Poplar Forks Baptist Church, located near Warrenton, has battled breast cancer since 2015. Now, local churches are rallying around the Jackson family as the financial burden of six years of cancer treatments continue to accumulate. Community members have already given more than $11,000, and a gospel music festival is scheduled for July 10 in Warrenton to raise money for the family.
Jackson, whose husband, the Rev. Earl Jackson is the pastor of Poplar Forks, was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer which has since spread to much of her body, according to a fundraising appeal dated March 15. The Jacksons have two daughters: Nicole and Maddison.
Longtime family friend Betty Ball recently stepped up to organize the July 10 gospel music festival, which begins at 1 p.m. at Eva Walker Park in Warrenton; food sales and donations at the event will go to the Jackson family. The event will feature gospel singers from around Northern Virginia along with food, a moon bounce, face painting, games and raffles. Admission is free.
Ball became friends with the Jacksons when they attended Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Warrenton, before Earl Jackson became the pastor at Poplar Forks. She said that she was inspired to organize a fundraising event when she passed the park one day when another church was hosting an outdoor service there. Kristy Jackson, she said, is a “beautiful, wonderful, down to earth, most caring person,” and she wanted to do anything she could to help the family. “They’re just real good people,” said Ball.
Another friend of the family, Miriam Wallace, launched an online fundraiser for the Jacksons in March, which has since raised $11,700. Donations have come from dozens of individuals and from several churches, including Ebenezer Baptist Church in Midland, Clevers Oak Baptist Church in Goldvein and Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church in Upperville. The fundraiser can be found at gofundme.com/f/JacksonSpiritualWarriors.
“Currently, her doctors have shared with her that they have exhausted all medical treatments possible. Kristy is a fighter and even with this diagnosis, she and her family remain positive and faithful that God has the last word,” the March 15 letter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.