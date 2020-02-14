UPDATE: Police are searching the Midland area near Elk Run Road for 17-year-old Levi Norwood. He is currently wanted for homicide in the shooting death of his mother and his 6-year-old brother, according to Fauquier County Sheriff Bob Mosier.
At approximately 10:15 P.M., law enforcement entered a residence on Elk Run Road after attempting for several hours to establish contact with the shooter. Police did not find him in the house. They are currently searching the residence and the property for Norwood.
Hartman said Norwood is a white male with short hair, recently dyed purple and brown eyes. He is 5’9” and weighs 125 pounds; police do not know what clothing he is wearing.
Norwood is considered armed and dangerous. Residents are urged to remain sheltered in place. Sgt. James Hartman of the FCSO said, "Lock all doors, secure all vehicles and notify the sheriff’s office of any suspicious activity in the area."
ORIGINAL STORY: A woman and a child were found dead, possibly from gunshot wounds, in a home on Elk Run Road in the Midland area Friday night. As of 9:45 p.m., a 17-year-old was believed to be barricaded inside the home, reported Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.
Hartman said that when the homeowner came home, he found his wife and his 6-year-old son dead. He confronted his 17-year-old son, who shot at him several times, Hartman said.
Injured, the man left the home and called 911 at about 6 p.m. The man was transported by EMS to a local emergency room. He is currently in stable condition, according to Mosier.
Police have closed off roads near the shooting. There is still a significant police presence in the area and neighbors have been asked to continue to shelter in place, Hartman said.
This is a developing story. Stay with the Fauquier Times for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.