UPDATE: Police reopen Bealeton shopping center, roads, after Monday morning bomb threat

UPDATE: Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office said the Food Lion grocery store in Bealeton and nearby businesses at Bealeton Village Center have been cleared and reopened after a bomb threat was received at about 9 a.m. today. Roads were also reopened after no threat was found.
Lewis said an investigation into the bomb threat is ongoing.
ORIGINAL STORY: A bomb threat was called into the Food Lion in Bealeton at 8:52 a.m. Monday; employees and patrons of shopping center businesses have been evacuated, according to police.
Sgt. Steve Lewis of the FCSO said that explosive detection K-9s from Prince William and Fauquier counties were being used to search the Food Lion store and the parking areas. He said at 10:10 a.m., "A search of the buildings and parking lots is underway. All stores in the shopping center have been evacuated and Village Station Drive is closed to traffic."
The Fauquier Sheriff’s Office alerted residents to a large police presence in the area around Village Station Drive about 10 a.m.
Lewis said that Virginia State Police troopers are at the scene, as is the Fauquier County Fire Marshal; other jurisdictions are expected as well.
More information will be forthcoming. This is an ongoing investigation.
