UPDATE: Police arrest Gainesville man in 'shooting incident' in Remington

UPDATE: Police arrested and charged Sammie Nasser Abulaban, 25, of Gainesville with three counts of maliciously shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, three counts of firearm used in commission of a felony and grand larceny of a firearm on Saturday afternoon.
Abulaban is being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center with no bond.
The incident remains under investigation.
ORIGINAL STORY: Fauquier County Sheriff's Office deputies took one person into custody after a "shooting incident" at 12:40 p.m. on April 3 in the area of James Madison Highway and Freeman's Ford Road in Remington. Sgt. Steven Lewis of the FCSO said a preliminary investigation indicates that that the person involved allegedly shot at and struck two vehicles. None of the occupants of the vehicles were hurt.
Police are maintaining a heavy law enforcement presence in the area as the investigation continues, said Lewis. He said that the highway will be shut down intermittently and diverted through the town of Remington as needed.
He added that there is no public safety threat at this time.
