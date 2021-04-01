UPDATE: Police arrest 1 man but are still searching for 2 suspects in attempted burglary at BP station

UPDATE: On Thursday, April 1, a Washington, D.C, man was arrested and charged with attempted burglary, eluding, destruction of property, reckless driving, possession of burglary tools and grand larceny. Two other suspects are still at large.
Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office said that an on-duty detective came across an attempted burglary in progress at the BP gas station on Lee Highway in Warrenton at about 2:30 a.m. on April 1. When the detective attempted to make contact with the suspect, he fled the scene in a car.
Lewis said that after a short pursuit, the vehicle stopped and three men got out of the car and fled on foot. K-9 teams from the FCSO and Virginia State Police tracked the suspects until Virginia State Police trooper and his partner K-9 Duke located and apprehended one of the men. Anthony Price, 34, was taken into custody.
The Fauquier Sheriff’s Office, along with the Town of Warrenton Police Department, Virginia State Police, Warren County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit and the Fairfax County Police Aviation Unit are still in the area, searching Nordix Drive and the Warrenton Lake subdivision for the other two suspects, Lewis said.
Lewis described the two men: One is a Black man who is approximately 6' tall and 175 pounds. The other is a light-skinned Black man who is approximately 5'9" tall, 185 pounds. Both are wearing dark clothing.
The investigation remains active and more details will be released when they are available.
Residents are being asked to call 911 or 347-3300 if they see either of the two men.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday, asking residents to shelter in place as police searched for two suspects in an attempted burglary at the BP gas station on Lee Highway near Nordix Drive in Warrenton. Police described the suspects as black men wearing black clothing.
As of 6:45 a.m., police were still searching the Warrenton Lakes area.
Sgt. Steven Lewis of the FCSO said that one suspect in the attempted burglary was in custody; the other two reportedly fled on foot.
Residents are being asked to call 911 or 347-3300 if they see anything suspicious.
Police were alerted at 2:26 a.m. to the attempted burglary. One vehicle thought to be associated with the alleged crime has been towed from the location. No one was injured in the incident, said Lewis.
