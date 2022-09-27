Photo_ft_news_trip Bopp_042821 copy.jpg

Twenty-four-year old Charles “Trip” Bopp, III, of Remington was fatally shot April 22, 2021. He was a dedicated dairy farmer. 

Daily coverage online

'Trip' Bopp was murdered April 22, 2021 at his home near Remington. Two people, Martin Martinez and Jury Guerra, pleaded guilty to the murder and other charges. Two other people, José Pereira and Darren Davis, are also charged with murder and are on trial for their alleged involvement in Bopp's death. The Fauquier Times will have daily coverage of the trial at this link. The trial could last until Friday, Sept. 30.

Monday, Sept. 26

The jury has now heard all the evidence it will hear in the Trip Bopp murder trial. Both prosecutors and defense attorneys rested their cases Monday, Sept. 26, and will deliver their closing arguments Tuesday morning. 

Defendant José Pereira took the witness stand on the fourth day of witness testimony, testifying that Martin Martinez tricked Pereira into traveling to the scene of the burglary-turned-homicide, and it was Martinez who killed Trip Bopp. Pereira claimed that fellow defendant Darren Davis was not involved at all. He also introduced an entirely new suspect into the sequence of events. It was the first time Pereira has shared his version of events in a courtroom. 

photo_ft_news_bopp murder suspects mugshots.jpg

(From top left) Darren Nathaniel Davis, 37; Jury Beatrice Guerra, 30; Martin Anuar Martinez, 31; and José Vidal Pereira, 33

truepat
truepat

Excellent job by the Prosecutors and LE......

