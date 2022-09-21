Tuesday, Sept. 20 (evening update)
After members of the jury were selected Tuesday, it could take eight days for prosecutors and defense attorneys to lay out their evidence and arguments. But it became clear during opening statements Tuesday afternoon that there are certain facts everyone agrees on.
Trip Bopp, a 24-year-old farmer, was shot and killed in his driveway when he interrupted a burglary at his home near Remington.
Martin Martinez and Jury Guerra — neither of whom knew Bopp — planned to burglarize another residence on the sprawling farm but had identified the wrong house.
Both have pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, though only Martinez is alleged to have been at the crime scene itself. Guerra planned the botched burglary, according to prosecutors.
Bopp’s death was tragic and unnecessary, all parties agree.
The question to be argued over the next week and half is the culpability of the two remaining defendants charged in Bopp’s death: José Pereira and Darren Davis.
Like Martinez and Guerra, Pereira and Davis are charged under a “concert of action” legal theory that, under Virginia law, makes possible a first-degree murder conviction for anyone directly involved in the planning or execution of a burglary that results in a murder.
Defense attorneys present opening statements
Pereira’s attorney, Eric Shamis, admitted Tuesday that his client was at the farm when Bopp was killed — a court-ordered GPS tracking device placed Pereira in the vicinity.
But there is no evidence to show that Pereira helped plan the burglary or participated in it, Shamis told the jury during his opening statement. Despite cell phone and GPS data indicating that Pereira was in the vicinity, “none of this is going to tell you — or show you — that Mr. Pereira broke into [Bopp’s] house,” Shamis said, adding that there is no physical evidence tying Pereira to the crime scene itself.
Martinez and Guerra, Shamis argued, should shoulder the blame — and the consequences — for Bopp’s death.
Representing Darren Davis, attorney Mark Williams presented similar arguments and tried to preempt evidence that may be presented by prosecutors.
For instance, investigators have throughout the legal process so far maintained that cell phone tower data shows that Davis’ phone was in the Remington area during the murder.
But like Shamis, Williams pointed to what he said is a lack of any physical evidence tying his client to the murder scene. “There is not one shred of forensic evidence that connects Mr. Davis to this crime,” Williams told the jury.
Earlier in the day, when it was his turn to question potential jurors, Williams appeared to preview his defense strategy. Alluding to the cell phone location data linking Davis’ phone to the Remington area during the murder, Williams asked potential jurors if anyone among them “has left [a cellphone] behind or lost it.” Several potential jurors raised their hands.
Both defense attorneys sought to discredit Martinez, who is expected to take the stand during the trial. Martinez, they told the jury, has made statements leading up to the trial indicating that he believes he will receive a lighter sentence if he cooperates with prosecutors. (Though Martinez has pleaded guilty to all charges, there was no plea agreement incentivizing him to do so and he still faces the maximum sentence of life in prison.)
Martinez “will say exactly what he thinks he needs to say to get what he wants,” Shamis argued. He added later, “He is not to be trusted. He is self-interested.”
Besides the alleged “inconsistent” testimony expected from Martinez, Shamis said that prosecutors have “a big, blank space that they are ultimately unable to fill when it comes to what happened that day.”
Williams again echoed Shamis, telling the jury that prosecutors’ only direct evidence that Davis was involved in the burglary-turned-murder would come from Martinez’ testimony.
Despite “the most extensive and comprehensive investigation I have ever seen,” said Williams, prosecutors won’t be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Davis was even present when the murder occurred — much less that he participated in it.
Prosecutor’s opening statement
Fauquier County Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Hook used his opening statement to preview what he said will be substantial evidence that both Pereira and Davis played an active role in planning and carrying out the botched burglary.
The vehicle photographed by a trail camera entering and leaving Bopp’s driveway before and after the murder was owned by Pereira’s mother, Hook pointed out. Pereira “had no issue providing the vehicle” used in the botched burglary, Hook said.
Pereira went to a gym soon after the murder, Hook said. “Was it to work out — or to create an alibi?” he asked the jury. Hook also said that security footage from a Bealeton gas station will show that Pereira purchased masks and gloves shortly before the murder.
Martinez recruited Davis to help in the burglary, Hook told the jury, and Davis got Pereira involved. While he did not indicate that firm evidence exists to implicate one of the three defendants as the triggerman, Hook argued that Martinez, Davis and Pereira “all went out [to Remington] based on the information Jury Guerra provided,” making them all equally culpable in Bopp’s death.
Hook also pointed to previous evidence about Davis’ phone, which cell tower data places in the Remington area at the time of the murder. Davis reported his phone stolen later that day and changed his number.
“New number,” Davis wrote in a text message to Pereira in the hours following Bopp’s murder, according to message logs presented at a court hearing last year. “How do you wipe your iPhone again?”
Hook, along with fellow prosecutor Abigail Romero, plan to call six witnesses to the stand Wednesday to begin laying out their case.
