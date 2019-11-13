Over the weekend, a resident on Elk Run Road located what turned out to be counterfeit money on their property. Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said that investigators have potentially connected that money with a shooting that happened Nov. 5 at the Walmart in Warrenton.
Hartman said that police suspect that more evidence may be found in the area. He said it is believed that the suspects concealed counterfeit money, and possibly a handgun, in the area while they were attempting to evade law enforcement.
He said, “If you are a resident in and around the area of the intersection of Ritchie Road and Elk Run Road, including parts of Midland Road south of the intersection, and you find what appears to be money on your property, or a firearm, please contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately at 540-347-3300.”
He added, “Don’t touch it, certainly don’t spend it, and if it’s a firearm leave it there and report it immediately.”
Two adults were injured in the Nov. 5 shooting and two adults and two juveniles have been charged with multiple crimes. The four suspects were taken into custody after a manhunt that lasted for several hours in the Midland-Elk Run area of Fauquier County.
It is alleged one of the suspects may have used counterfeit money to attempt to purchase marijuana from one of the victims, said Hartman, and that may have led to the shooting. A search of a vehicle related to the shooting located counterfeit money in that vehicle, he said.
After the shooting, four suspects fled the scene in a white Acura. A short time later they were involved in a crash at the intersection of Ritchie Road and Elk Run Road. The four suspects fled the crash scene and were eventually captured just after midnight on Nov. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.