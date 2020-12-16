On Wednesday, the state added just shy of 4,000 new cases – 3,931. On Tuesday morning, the VDH reported 3,160 new cases of COVID-19. Virginia added 3,240 new COVID-19 cases Monday, just slightly fewer than the 3,294 reported Sunday. On Saturday, 4,177 new COVID-19 cases were added -- the second time the total topped 4,000 cases.
A look at the Virginia Department of Health’s chart of cases shows a steady increase in cases since Nov. 16. There are currently 292,240 cases in the state (40,346 probable).
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,587 per day.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,931 as of this morning, 21 more than yesterday. On Tuesday, Fauquier added 15 new cases, on Monday 26 new cases, on Sunday 31 new cases and on Saturday there were 24 new cases. Last Friday, Dec. 11, 45 new cases were reported; that was the second-highest one-day total since the beginning of the pandemic.
Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 26.
On Dec. 14 the Fauquier County School Division reported four new cases of COVID-19: one at Brumfield Elementary, two at Kettle Run High School and one at Miller Elementary School.
No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system since schools opened to in-person learning on Nov. 9, but there have been 30 total cases since then. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents. For a more complete look at cases in the school division, visit https://www.fcps1.org/Page/3340.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 11.4%; it was 11.2% yesterday. The rate has been rising since Oct. 8, when it was 4.8%, and the percentage began a steeper acceleration on Nov. 25, when it was 7.7%. It has remained above 11% since Dec. 3.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 8.0%. It was 7.9% yesterday and 8.3% Monday.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded three new COVID-19 hospitalizations today after reporting five new COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday, which was the highest number of new hospitalizations in one day. One hospitalization was recorded Dec. 12 and one Dec. 9, one on Dec. 2 and two new hospitalizations were reported Nov. 26. Three hospitalizations of Fauquier County residents were tallied Nov. 19 and one on Nov. 20. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 79 local residents have been hospitalized.
Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. In November, there were 13. There have been 11 so far in December.
The state hit another pandemic high this morning – 166 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in one day. In Virginia, December has been the month with the highest number of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic, with seven days at 125 per day or higher. According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 16,353 (446 probable).
On Saturday, 103 new hospitalizations were recorded. Friday’s 141 new hospitalizations represented the third-highest one-day total in the pandemic. On Dec. 2, the state logged 158 new hospitalizations from COVID-19, the second highest.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Dec. 16 states that 2,349 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 12 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 1,990 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 359 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
Before this latest spike in hospitalizations (2,349 total patients currently in the hospital), May 7 saw the highest number of hospitalizations (1,583).
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 511; 257 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 79% of beds available.
The number of intensive care unit patients (511) has passed the previous pandemic high during the week of April 5 (456), as shown in the hospitalization trends graphic from the VHHA.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 27,060 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 16,353.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Dec. 16 said that there are 1,931 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 655 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Six thousand, nine hundred and ninety-nine nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County lost one resident to COVID-19 Tuesday, Nov. 24. A Fauquier County resident died of COVID-19 on Nov. 13, but on Nov. 17, one death was reclassified by the VDH as non-COVID related. The total number of fatalities is now 28.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two in October.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 38 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state this morning. Yesterday’s death count, 56, was the third-highest single-day death total. On Dec. 10, 54 Virginians died from COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 4,508 (418 probable).
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a long-term care facility Dec. 11 after reporting another on Dec. 8. The latest two outbreaks are in Culpeper – The Our Father’s House Christian Home, reporting fewer than five cases, and The Culpeper multi-care center, reporting seven cases. The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the only other long-term care center in the health district with an outbreak in progress. Twelve cases are being reported in that outbreak.
The health district has had nine outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the 21 outbreaks in the RRHD is 1,022 – that is 27 more than yesterday.
In Virginia, most of the new outbreaks have been in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For much of the pandemic, long-term care settings reported the highest number of outbreaks, but congregate setting outbreaks have surpassed those in long-term care settings.
Eight of the 11 weeks between Sept. 27 and Dec. 12 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. Two weeks recorded 72 outbreaks, one had 71, one had 69, one had 66, one had 64 and two had 63.
There have been a total of 1,704 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In the state, there have been 628 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 17,169 cases and 2,154 deaths), 625 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 97 in correctional facilities and 141 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 84 outbreaks in childcare settings, 52 for college/university and 77 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia.
On Tuesday morning, the VDH reported 3,160 new cases of COVID-19. Virginia added 3,240 new COVID-19 cases Monday, just slightly fewer than the 3,294 reported Sunday. On Saturday, 4,177 new COVID-19 cases were added -- the second time the total has topped 4,000 cases.
A look at the Virginia Department of Health’s chart of cases shows a steady increase in cases since Nov. 16. There are currently 288,309 cases in the state (39,269 probable).
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,654 per day.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,910 as of this morning, 15 more than yesterday. On Monday, Fauquier added 26 new cases, on Sunday, 31 new cases and on Saturday there were 24 new cases. On Friday, 45 new cases were reported; that was the second-highest one-day total since the beginning of the pandemic.
Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 28.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 11.2%; it was 10.9% yesterday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 7.9. It was 8.3% yesterday.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded five new COVID-19 hospitalizations yesterday, the highest number of new hospitalizations in one day. One hospitalization was recorded Dec. 12 and one Dec. 9, one on Dec. 2 and two new hospitalizations were reported Nov. 26. Three hospitalizations of Fauquier County residents were tallied Nov. 19 and one on Nov. 20. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 76 local residents have been hospitalized.
Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. In November, there were 13. There have been eight so far in December.
In Virginia, December has been the month with the highest number of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic, with six days at 125 per day or higher. According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 16,187 (433 probable), 114 more than yesterday.
On Saturday, 103 new hospitalizations were recorded. Friday’s 141 new hospitalizations represented the second-highest one-day total in the pandemic. On Dec. 2, the state logged 158 new hospitalizations from COVID-19, the highest ever.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Dec. 14 states that 2,361 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 1,979 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 382 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
Before this latest spike in hospitalizations (2,361 total patients currently in the hospital), May 7 saw the highest number of hospitalizations (1,583).
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 490; 240 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 77% of beds available.
The number of intensive care unit patients (490) has passed the previous pandemic high during the week of April 5 (456), as shown in the hospitalization trends graphic from the VHHA.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 26,929 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 16,187.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Dec. 15 said that there are 1,424 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 88 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Six thousand, eight hundred and ninety-two nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County lost one resident to COVID-19 Tuesday, Nov. 24. A Fauquier County resident died of COVID-19 on Nov. 13, but on Nov. 17, one death was reclassified by the VDH as non-COVID related. The total number of fatalities is now 28.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two in October.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 56 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state this morning. That is the third-highest single day death total. The state reported three deaths yesterday and two Sunday. On Dec. 10, 54 Virginians died from COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 4,470 (412 probable).
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a long-term care facility Dec. 11 after reporting another on Dec. 8. The latest two outbreaks are in Culpeper – The Our Father’s House Christian Home, reporting fewer than five cases, and The Culpeper multicare center, reporting seven cases. The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the only other long term care center in the health district with an outbreak in progress. Twelve cases are being reported in that outbreak.
The health district has had nine outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the 21 outbreaks in the RRHD is 995.
In Virginia, most of the new outbreaks have been in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For much of the pandemic, long-term care settings reported the highest number of outbreaks, but congregate setting outbreaks have surpassed those in long-term care settings.
Eight of the 11 weeks between Sept. 27 and Dec. 12 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. One week recorded 72 outbreaks, one had 71, one had 70, one had 68, one had 65 one had 64 and two had 62.
There have been a total of 1,691 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In the state, there have been 623 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 16,946 cases and 2,130 deaths), 621 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 96 in correctional facilities and 141 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 83 outbreaks in childcare settings, 51 for college/university and 76 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Monday, Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia.
Cases
Virginia added 3,240 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday, just slightly fewer than the 3,294 reported Sunday. On Saturday, 4,177 new COVID-19 cases were added -- the second time the total has topped 4,000 cases.
A look at the Virginia Department of Health’s chart of cases shows a steady increase in cases since Nov. 16. There are currently 285,149 cases in the state (38,583 probable).
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,754 per day, only the eighth time it’s been higher than 3,000.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,895 as of this morning, 26 more than yesterday. On Sunday, Fauquier added 31 new cases, Saturday there were 24 new cases, on Friday, 45; that was the second-highest one-day total since the beginning of the pandemic.
Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 28.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 10.9%; it was 10.8% yesterday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 8.3%.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded five new COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday, the highest number of new hospitalizations in one day. One hospitalization was recorded Dec. 12 and one Dec. 9, one on Dec. 2 and two new hospitalizations were reported Nov. 26. Three hospitalizations of Fauquier County residents were tallied Nov. 19 and one on Nov. 20. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 76 local residents have been hospitalized.
Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. In November, there were 13. There have been eight so far in December.
In Virginia, December has been the month with the highest number of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic, with six days at 125 per day or higher. According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 16,073 (422 probable), 59 more than yesterday.
On Saturday, 103 new hospitalizations were recorded. Friday’s 141 new hospitalizations represented the second-highest one-day total in the pandemic. The state added 131 more cases Thursday, 125 more cases Wednesday. On Dec. 5, 139 hospitalizations were recorded, on Dec. 3, 131 were recorded. On Dec. 2, the state logged 158 new hospitalizations from COVID-19, the highest ever.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Dec. 14 states that 2,260 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 1,845 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 415 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
Before this latest spike in hospitalizations (2,260 total patients currently in the hospital), May 7 saw the highest number of hospitalizations (1,583).
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 458; 236 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 77% of beds available.
The number of intensive care unit patients (458) has passed the previous pandemic high during the week of April 5 (456), as shown in the hospitalization trends graphic from the VHHA.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 26,618 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 16,073.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Dec. 12 (The VHHA does not update its report on Sundays or Mondays) said that there are 1,459 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 194 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Six thousand, eight hundred and twenty-seven nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County lost one resident to COVID-19 Tuesday, Nov. 24. A Fauquier County resident died of COVID-19 on Nov. 13, but on Nov. 17, one death was reclassified by the VDH as non-COVID related. The total number of fatalities is now 28.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two in October.
The Virginia Department of Health reported three new COVID-19 related deaths in the state this morning and reported two yesterday. Thirty-nine Virginians died Saturday from COVID-19 and 35 on Friday. On Thursday, 54 Virginians died from COVID-19; that was the third-highest number of deaths in one day since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 4,414 (405 probable).
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a long-term care facility Friday after reporting another on Dec. 8. The latest two outbreaks appear to be in Culpeper – The Our Father’s House Christian Home, reporting fewer than five cases, and The Culpeper multicare center, reporting seven cases. The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the only other long term care center in the health district with an outbreak in progress. Twelve cases are being reported in that outbreak.
The health district has had nine outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the 21 outbreaks in the RRHD is 996.
In Virginia, most of the new outbreaks have been in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For much of the pandemic, long-term care settings reported the highest number of outbreaks, but congregate setting outbreaks have surpassed those in long-term care settings.
Eight of the 11 weeks between Sept. 27 and Dec. 5, have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. One week recorded 72 outbreaks, one had 71, one had 68, two had 64 and three had 62.
There have been a total of 1,675 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In the state, there have been 613 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 16,777 cases and 2,116 deaths), 617 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 95 in correctional facilities and 141 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 82 outbreaks in childcare settings, 51 for college/university and 76 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Sunday, Dec. 13 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia.
Weekly summary
The Virginia Department Health released its weekly summary Friday, Dec. 11. The report cited a decline in testing over the Thanksgiving holiday and a subsequent lag in reporting. Nevertheless, in 17 districts in the commonwealth, cases are surging. The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is in a plateau according to available data.
The Rand Corporation analyses data in an attempt to put it in perspective. Some of the slides they released Friday are below.
Cases
Virginia added 3,294 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday. On Saturday, 4,177 new COVID-19 cases were added, making it the second time the total has topped 4,000 cases.
A look at the Virginia Department of Health’s chart of cases shows a steady increase in cases since Nov. 16. There are currently 282,909 cases in the state (37,990 probable).
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,837 per day, only the seventh time it’s been higher than 3,000.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,869 as of this morning, 31 more than yesterday. On Saturday, Fauquier added 24 new cases, on Friday, 45; that was the second-highest one-day total since the beginning of the pandemic.
Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 28.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 10.8%; it was 10.9% yesterday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 8.3%.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization yesterday, after recording one Dec. 9. One hospitalization was reported Dec. 2 and two new hospitalizations were reported Nov. 26. Three hospitalizations of Fauquier County residents were tallied Nov. 19 and one on Nov. 20. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 71 local residents have been hospitalized.
Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. In November, there were 13.
In Virginia, December has been the month with the highest number of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic, with six days at 125 per day or higher. According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 16,014 (419 probable), 47 more than yesterday. (Hospitalization numbers reported on Sunday tend to be lower than other days of the week.)
On Saturday, 103 new hospitalizations were recorded. Friday’s 141 new hospitalizations represented the second-highest one-day total in the pandemic. The state added 131 more cases Thursday, 125 more cases Wednesday. On Dec. 5, 139 hospitalizations were recorded, on Dec. 3, 131 were recorded. On Dec. 2, the state logged 158 new hospitalizations from COVID-19, the highest ever.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Dec. 13 states that 2,154 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 1,796 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 358 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
Before this latest spike in hospitalizations (2,154 total patients currently in the hospital), May 7 saw the highest number of hospitalizations (1,583).
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 426; 220 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 77% of beds available.
Although the number of ventilated patients is not currently as high as it was in early April, the number of intensive care unit patients (426) is approaching the pandemic high during the week of April 5 (456), as shown in the hospitalization trends graphic from the VHHA.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 26,503 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 16,014.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Dec. 12 (The VHHA does not update its report on Sundays or Mondays) said that there are 1,459 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 194 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Six thousand, eight hundred and twenty-seven nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County lost one resident to COVID-19 Tuesday, Nov. 24. A Fauquier County resident died of COVID-19 on Nov. 13, but on Nov. 17, one death was reclassified by the VDH as non-COVID related. The total number of fatalities is now 28.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two in October.
The Virginia Department of Health reported two new COVID-19 related deaths in the state this morning. (Reported deaths are usually lower on Sundays) Thirty-nine Virginians died yesterday from COVID-19 and 35 on Friday. On Thursday, 54 Virginians died from COVID-19; that was the third-highest number of deaths in one day since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 4,411 (405 probable).
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a long-term care facility Friday after reporting another on Dec. 8. No new outbreaks are listed under VDH’s list of specific long-term care facilities, but that list is only updated once a week, so neither of the two most recent are listed. The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the latest one listed. Eleven cases are being reported in that “outbreak in progress.”
The health district has had nine outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the 21 outbreaks in the RRHD is 995.
In Virginia, most of the new outbreaks have been in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For much of the pandemic, long-term care settings reported the highest number of outbreaks, but congregate setting outbreaks have surpassed those in long-term care settings.
Eight of the 11 weeks between Sept. 27 and Dec. 5, have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. One week recorded 72 outbreaks, one had 71, one had 68, two had 64 and three had 62.
There have been a total of 1,674 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In the state, there have been 613 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 16,743 cases and 2,114 deaths), 617 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 95 in correctional facilities and 141 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 81 outbreaks in childcare settings, 51 for college/university and 76 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Saturday, Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia.
Weekly summary
The Virginia Department Health released its weekly summary Friday, Dec. 11. The report cited a decline in testing over the Thanksgiving holiday and a subsequent lag in reporting. Nevertheless, in 17 districts in the commonwealth, cases are surging. The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is in a plateau according to available data.
The Rand Corporation analyses data in an attempt to put it in perspective. Some of the slides they released Friday are below.
Cases
Virginia added 4,177 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday, making it the second time the total has topped 4,000 cases. Yesterday, the new case number was 3,395.
For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia’s daily cases rose to 4,398 Wednesday. Thursday’s daily case increase was 3,915, the second highest increase. The next highest was Sunday’s 3,880. In fact, for the last week, daily case numbers have approached or risen above 3,400 every day.
A look at the Virginia Department of Health’s chart of cases shows a steady increase in cases since Nov. 16. There are currently 278,615 cases in the state (37,218 probable).
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,920 per day, another pandemic high and only the sixth time it’s been higher than 3,000.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,838 as of this morning, 24 more than yesterday. On Friday, Fauquier added 45 new cases; that was the second-highest one-day total since the beginning of the pandemic. The county added 23 new cases Thursday, 32 new cases Wednesday, 12 new cases Tuesday, 28 new cases Monday, 41 new cases Sunday, 34 new cases Saturday and 40 new cases last Friday.
Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 29.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 10.9%; it was 10.8% yesterday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 8.7%, one point higher than yesterday.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization today, after recording one Dec. 9. One hospitalization was reported Dec. 2 and two new hospitalizations were reported Nov. 26. Three hospitalizations of Fauquier County residents were tallied Nov. 19 and one on Nov. 20. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 71 local residents have been hospitalized.
Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. In November, there were 13.
In Virginia, December has been the month with the highest number of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic, with six days at 125 per day or higher. According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 15,967 (415 probable), 103 more than yesterday. Friday’s 141 new hospitalizations was the second-highest one-day total in the pandemic. The state added 131 more cases Thursday, 125 more cases Wednesday. On Dec. 5, 139 hospitalizations were recorded, on Dec. 3, 131 were recorded. On Dec. 2, the state logged 158 new hospitalizations from COVID-19, the highest ever.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Dec. 12 states that 2,117 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, two more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 1,779 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 338 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
Before this latest spike in hospitalizations (2,117 total patients in the hospital), May 7 saw the highest number of hospitalizations (1,583).
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 440; 229 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 77% of beds available.
Although the number of ventilated patients is not currently as high as it was in early April, the number of intensive care unit patients (440) is approaching the pandemic high during the week of April 5 (456), as shown in the hospitalization trends graphic from the VHHA.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 26,434 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 15,967.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Dec. 12 said that there are 1,459 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 194 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Six thousand, eight hundred and twenty-seven nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County lost one resident to COVID-19 Tuesday, Nov. 24. A Fauquier County resident died of COVID-19 on Nov. 13, but on Nov. 17, one death was reclassified by the VDH as non-COVID related. The total number of fatalities is now 28.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two in October.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 39 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state this morning. Thirty-five Virginians died yesterday from COVID-19. On Thursday, 54 Virginians died from COVID-19; that was the third-highest number of deaths in one day since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 4,409 (404 probable).
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a long-term care facility yesterday after reporting another on Dec. 8. No new outbreaks are listed under long-term care facilities, but that list is only updated once a week, so neither of the two most recent are listed. The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the latest one listed. Eleven cases are being reported in that “outbreak in progress.”
The health district has had nine outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to outbreaks in the RRHD is 995.
In Virginia, most of the new outbreaks have been in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For much of the pandemic, long-term care settings reported the highest number of outbreaks, but congregate setting outbreaks have surpassed those in long-term care settings.
Seven of the ten weeks between Sept. 27 and Dec. 5, have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. One week recorded 72 outbreaks, one had 71, one had 68, two had 64 and two had 62.
There have been a total of 1,668 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In the state, there have been 609 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 16,664 cases and 2,113 deaths), 616 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 95 in correctional facilities and 140 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 81 outbreaks in childcare settings, 51 for college/university and 76 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Friday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia.
Weekly summary
The Virginia Department Health released its weekly summary Friday, Dec. 11. The report cited a decline in testing over the Thanksgiving holiday and a subsequent lag in reporting. Nevertheless, in 17 districts in the commonwealth, cases are surging. The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is in a plateau according to available data.
The Rand Corporation analyses data in an attempt to put it in perspective. Some of the slides they released Friday are below.
FRIDAY, DEC. 11: The Fauquier County School Division reported several new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 10 – one at Greenville Elementary, a staff member (for its second), one at Liberty High, a student (for its second); and one at Grace Miller Elementary, staff member (its fourth in four days).
Ritchie Elementary School reported its first case Dec. 9, in a staff member, and Fauquier High School reported one more case that day, making a total of seven cases there so far.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said that no new protocols are being instituted at this time, “however, we are sending the following reminders to families and staff today:
- Students and staff must stay home when sick.
- Students and staff must quarantine if someone in their household has tested positive.
- Parents should let the school nurse know immediately if their child has been quarantined or has tested positive for COVID-19."
No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system since schools opened to in-person learning on Nov. 9, but there have been 23 total cases since then. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents. For a more complete look at cases in the school division, visit https://www.fcps1.org/Page/3340.
Cases
Virginia added 3,395 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday.
For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia’s daily cases rose to 4,398 Wednesday. Thursday’s daily case increase was 3,915, the second highest increase. The next highest was Sunday’s 3,880. In fact, since Saturday, daily case numbers have approached or risen above 3,400 every day.