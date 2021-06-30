You have permission to edit this article.
UPDATE: Motorcyclist who died in crash during police pursuit was Jose Delgado, 22, of Manassas

This article has been updated to include the name of the man who was killed in a traffic crash Monday after a police pursuit.

A motorcyclist was killed in a traffic crash Monday evening in Warrenton as he was being pursued by Fauquier County deputies and Virginia State Police. VSP have now identified the motorcyclist as Jose Manuel A. Delgado Alva, 22, of Manassas, Virginia.

On Monday, June 28 at about 7:30 p.m. a Fauquier County sheriff’s deputy observed a 2007 Suzuki GSXR motorcycle traveling northbound in the 10600 block of Marsh Road in Bealeton, according to a press release from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. The motorcyclist was “driving in a reckless manner” said Sgt. Steven Lewis of the FCSO.

The deputy activated their emergency equipment and pursued the motorcycle in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop, he said.

The motorcycle continued traveling northbound onto U.S. 29 at “a high rate of speed,” when additional deputies and Virginia State Police were called to assist.

Lewis said that as a result of the pursuit, the motorcyclist was involved in a traffic crash in the 7600 block of the Eastern Bypass.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said that, while traveling north on U.S. 29, the motorcyclist attempted to turn into a crossover near Comfort Inn Drive, but was traveling too fast and lost control. “The motorcycle went through the median and into the southbound lanes of U.S. 29, where the motorcycle struck two vehicles,” she said, a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country. 

The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene; he was wearing a helmet.

The occupants of the other vehicles involved were not injured, according to Geller.

The Virginia State Police is investigating the traffic crash at the request of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, said Geller.

Lewis said that the FCSO will be conducting an internal review of the incident.

