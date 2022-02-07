UPDATE: Memorial service scheduled for JJ Jefferson, killed in Bridgewater College shooting

UPDATE: A memorial service for both police officers killed at Bridgewater College on Feb. 1 -- JJ Jefferson and John Painter -- will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9 at the Atlantic Union Bank Center on the campus of James Madison University, 645 University Boulevard, Harrisonburg, Virginia. The service will be open to the public.
UPDATE: Alexander W. Campbell, 27, of Ashland, Virginia, who is accused of killing two police officers at Bridgewater College on Feb. 1, was appointed an attorney Feb. 2. His arraignment in the Harrisonburg/Rockingham County Circuit Court was continued to Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. According to a Virginia State Police spokeswoman, Campbell is still being held at the Rockingham County Jail without bond on the following charges:
- 1 felony count of aggravated murder of a police officer
- 1 felony count of first degree murder
- 1 felony count of aggravated murder of multiple persons within 3 years
- 1 felony count of aggravated murder of multiple persons
- 1 felony count of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony
A law enforcement procession to return Bridgewater College Police Officer John E. Painter, 55, and Bridgewater College Campus Safety Officer Vashon A. “JJ” Jefferson, 48, home from Roanoke will take place Thursday, Feb. 3, at approximately 2 p.m. along Interstate 81.
A GoFundMe account has been set up by Bridgewater alumni to cover the cost of funerals and memorials for the two slain officers. More than $87,000 had been raised by 10 p.m. on Wednesday night; the goal for the fundraiser was $50,000.
ORIGINAL STORY: Fauquier High School alumnus Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson was one of two police officers killed at Bridgewater College today, Feb. 1, according to Virginia State Police. Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 27, allegedly shot and killed John Painter, 55, a Bridgewater Police Department officer and Jefferson, 48, a Bridgewater College Safety officer.
Campbell was arrested this afternoon and charged with four felonies, including two counts of capital murder, one count of first-degree murder, and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
In a press conference held Tuesday night at the college, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said that police were notified shortly before 1:20 p.m. about a “suspicious person” on campus. Geller explained that Campbell was described as “suspicious” because “he was in a place he shouldn’t have been.”
After Painter and Jefferson spoke with the suspect for a few minutes, he fired on the two officers and fled, Geller said.
She said in a Tuesday night press release, "Immediately following a 911 call, the Bridgewater College Police Department, Town of Bridgewater Police Department, Virginia State Police, Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, City of Harrisonburg Police, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Dayton Police Department and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Conservation Police immediately responded to the scene. Search efforts were immediately underway across the campus.
"A man fitting the shooter's description was located on Riverside Drive in the town of Bridgewater. He then waded through the river and onto an island in the North River, which is located in the town of Bridgewater. Harrisonburg Police, Rockingham County sheriff's deputies and VSP special agents took the individual into custody without further incident," the press release continued.
Geller said during the press conference that Campbell was suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds when he was found, but it is not clear if they were from an officer’s gun or self-inflicted, said Geller. She said that Jefferson had not been armed.
Campbell was treated for his wounds and released from the hospital. He is currently being held at the Rockingham County Jail. Geller said that several firearms that have been connected to Campbell have been found, both on and off campus. No motive for the killings has been reported.
J.J. Jefferson
Kayla Ferrell of Warrenton remembered Jefferson from when he was working at Shenandoah University as a Department of Public Safety officer and she was a student. She recalled, “J.J. was the nicest guy! He always had a big smile on his face and made me laugh.” She said she got to know Jefferson well when she was a resident adviser at the college.
“He called me ‘Fauquier’ as we both graduated from Fauquier High School. When I was on duty for the weekend as an RA I was always so happy when J.J. was on duty also. He always made everything more fun. He really cared about the students. He was the officer on campus that went out of his way to really get to know the students and hang out on his rounds.
“When I was in grad school I’d be up until the middle of the night studying. J.J. would go on his rounds and see my light on and flash his flashlight at my window. I’d go out on the balcony and some nights we chatted … laughing about this or that.”
Ferrell said that she had remained in touch with Jefferson through Facebook. “He just got married last July,” she said.
The president of Shenandoah University sent an email to alumni tonight that read, “I am writing with heartbreaking news. I know you are all aware of the events that unfolded this afternoon at Bridgewater College where two officers were shot in an active shooter incident…
“We were devastated to learn that one of our former and beloved Shenandoah University Department of Public Safety officers Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson was killed today in the shooting at Bridgewater, where he had been serving as a campus safety officer.
“J.J. took classes while he worked at Shenandoah from 2012 to 2018, and was promoted to sergeant in 2013. J.J. received a Wilkins Award from SU in 2017 in recognition of his initiatives to re-envision campus safety as focusing on student and community relationships.
“He was known for walking every inch of main campus throughout the evenings, meeting students and getting to know them well. Over social media, he is being remembered by SU colleagues and students as having a commanding presence, a warm smile and a laugh that would echo down the hallways. He would never just secure a building in the evening; instead, he would greet each person he encountered with genuine care and interest while securing buildings — and whenever he had a free moment, he would stop by SU games or rehearsals to cheer on our students.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Shannon Oates Jefferson, J.J.’s wife, and an alumna of Shenandoah who graduated in 2014.”
Bridgewater College President David Bushman said at the press conference, “Words will never be enough to express our sadness and our grief. People we love have lost people they love.”
He described the Bridgewater College community as devastated and said in a social media posting, “Today our campus community experienced unspeakable tragedy. Two members of the Bridgewater College family were senselessly and violently taken from us. The sadness is palpable. Words are not adequate, not nearly so, to express the grief, sadness, fear and —justifiably — the anger we all feel.
"Campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson were shot and killed on campus while protecting us. These officers were close friends, known to many of us as the 'dynamic duo.' John was J.J.’s best man in his wedding this year. They were beloved by students, faculty and staff. I hurt for their families and loved ones, as I know we all do.
“This is a sad and dark day for Bridgewater College. I know we all have so many questions and not many answers. One thing I do know, though, is that we will rally around one another and support each other as we move forward from this day. We are all victims, though some much more so than others, and it will be important that we each seek to find comfort and support in the ways most meaningful for us.”
Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered flags in the commonwealth to be flown at half-mast on Feb. 2, in remembrance of officers J.J. Jefferson and John Painter.
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.