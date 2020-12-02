This story has been updated to reflect a change in the date of the parade.
The Marshall Business and Residents Association’s annual Marshall Christmas Parade will continue this year as a “drive-by wave parade" due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The wave parade will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12.
Participants can’t gather outside to watch the parade, but are encouraged to watch from their vehicles parked on Main Street, from a seat at one of the Main Street businesses or from their own home or business.
There will be no road closures and parking spaces on both sides of Main Street will remain open.
"This format will be much shorter and quicker than our usual parade format, so be sure to get your parking place or restaurant seat early," said a statement on the MBRA website.
Those who want to enter their vehicle to drive in the parade should visit www.marshallva.org or call 540-364-3400 for more information.
The Virginia Department of Transportation did not issue a permit for the parade, but no permit is required for an event in which all traffic laws are followed, a VDOT representative said Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.