According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 1,202 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning. Yesterday the one-day rise was 1,551; that single-day case number has only been higher than that three other times – and two of those three were artificially high because of a lag in reporting.
The state added 1,456 new cases Friday, 1,429 cases Thursday and 1,345 new confirmed cases Wednesday. The case number topped 1,000 18 times in October. In September the 1,000-case-per-day milestone was reached nine times.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 182,392 (13,717 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,122 as of this morning, five more than yesterday. Yesterday, the county added three new cases and on Friday, four new cases. On Oct. 29, there were 17 new confirmed cases; Fauquier has only recorded that many cases in one day three other times, once in May, June and in August.
On Oct. 28, Fauquier County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard reported a second case associated with Fauquier High School. The first case at FHS was reported on Sept. 24; the new case was reported Oct. 27 and is a staff member, according to schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski.
On Oct. 20, the dashboard reported one new COVID-19 case at Kettle Run High School, dated Oct. 18. The dashboard does not reveal whether the case is a student or a staff member, but a letter from a health department indicated that it was a student who tested positive.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.7% today. The rate was very stable -- between 4.5% and 5.1% --between Sept. 24 and Oct. 18, but since then has been rising.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 3.4% today. It had risen as high as 6.6% on Oct. 21.
Outbreaks
Between Oct. 18 and 24, Virginia reported 70 new COVID-19 outbreaks, the highest number of outbreaks in one week since the beginning of the pandemic. Most of the new outbreaks are in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For the first time yesterday, data showed that there have been as many outbreaks in congregate settings as in long term care settings.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Health Director Wade Kartchner said Thursday, "It is reasonable to expect that the longer the pandemic goes on the more likely outbreaks will continue to pop up, barring the arrival of a vaccine. People relaxing their adherence to guidelines such as washing hands, watching their distance, and wearing a mask when they can also likely contribute to this."
There have been a total of 1,300 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In Virginia, there have been 487 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 12,608 cases and 1,782 deaths), 489 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 76 in correctional facilities and 100 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 66 outbreaks in childcare settings, 42 for college/university and 40 for K-12.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District’s most recent outbreak was on Oct. 27, in a congregate setting. The RRHD has had one outbreak in a K-12 setting, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, six outbreaks in long-term care facilities and one in a healthcare setting. The number of cases attributed to the 17 outbreaks in the RRHD is 384.
Hospitalizations
A total of 56 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; the most recent hospitalizations were reported Oct. 21 (two) and on Oct. 22 (two). Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 12,647 (152 probable), 43 more than yesterday. Ninety-three new hospitalizations were reported yesterday; the state has not had that many new hospitalizations in one day since Aug. 7. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Nov. 1 states that 1,012 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 14 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 723 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 289 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 228; 98 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 20,044 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 12,647.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 31 (The VHHA does not update its numbers on Sundays or Mondays) says that there are 1,314 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 682 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Five thousand, one hundred and ninety-six nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
According to reporting on Oct. 23, Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19, bringing the total to 27. A Fauquier resident also died of COVID-19 on Monday, Oct. 19.
In the county, there were 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, and Brookside reported another death Oct. 19. The outbreak at Brookside is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.” The nursing home has reported a total of 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Saturday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported one new COVID-19 related death this morning, after reporting 11 on Saturday, seven on Friday, 20 on Thursday, 16 on Wednesday, 19 on Tuesday, two on Monday, none on Sunday and 39 deaths last Saturday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,655 (256 probable).
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Saturday, Oct. 31 at 5 p.m.
Weekly summary
The VDH released its weekly summary of COVID-19 conditions in Virginia on Oct. 30. While weekly incidence numbers remain stable at 12 people per 100,000, the report says the national incidence of COVID-19 cases is surging (27 people per 100,000), especially in midwestern states.
The report also looks ahead to the holiday season: “Halloween kicks off the holiday season every year, but it seems especially fitting this year. Nationally, cases are surging, mainly affecting the upper midwest. Closer to home, Tennessee and Kentucky are also seeing large increases in new case growth, which may be contributing to surges in southwest Virginia.
"In a recent interview, State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver noted that outbreaks in Southwest Virginia are related to small family and community gatherings -- just the type of gatherings we look forward to during the holidays. As the weather gets colder, the gatherings may move inside, increasing the risk of spreading the disease. … Southwest Virginia is at risk of exceeding hospital capacity in December or January. To avoid this, we need to exercise more control, and make sure that in addition to being festive, our holiday celebrations are safe as well.”
The Rand Corporation analyzes COVID-19 data in Virginia. Below are some of the findings:
SATURDAY, OCT. 31: According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 1,551 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning. The single-day case number has only been higher than that three other times – and two of those three were artificially high because of a lag in reporting. The VDH is not reporting any similar problem with the data in today’s report.
The state added 1,456 new cases yesterday, 1,429 cases Thursday and 1,345 new confirmed cases Wednesday. The case number has topped 1,000 18 times in October. In September the 1,000-case-per-day milestone was reached nine times.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 181,190 (13,487 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,117 as of this morning, three more than yesterday. Yesterday, the county added four new cases. On Thursday, there were 17 new confirmed cases; Fauquier has only recorded that many cases in one day three other times, once in May, June and in August.
Wednesday morning, Fauquier County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard reported a second case associated with Fauquier High School. The first case at FHS was reported on Sept. 24; the new case was reported Oct. 27 and is a staff member, according to schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski.
On Oct. 20, the dashboard reported one new COVID-19 case at Kettle Run High School, dated Oct. 18. The dashboard does not reveal whether the case is a student or a staff member, but a letter from a health department indicated that it was a student who tested positive.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.6% today. The rate had remained between 4.5% and 5.1% since Sept. 24, but has risen above that in the last few days.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 3.9% today. It was 3.7% yesterday, 4.6% Thursday, 5.8% Wednesday and 6.2% Tuesday.
Outbreaks
Between Oct. 18 and 24, Virginia reported 70 new COVID-19 outbreaks, the highest number of outbreaks in one week since the beginning of the pandemic. Most of the new outbreaks are in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For the first time yesterday, data showed that there have been as many outbreaks in congregate settings as in long term care settings.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Health Director Wade Kartchner said Thursday, "It is reasonable to expect that the longer the pandemic goes on the more likely outbreaks will continue to pop up, barring the arrival of a vaccine. People relaxing their adherence to guidelines such as washing hands, watching their distance, and wearing a mask when they can also likely contribute to this."
There were 12 new outbreaks in the state Saturday. There have been a total of 1,299 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In Virginia, there have been 487 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 12,593 cases and 1,782 deaths), 483 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 76 in correctional facilities and 100 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 66 outbreaks in childcare settings, 42 for college/university and 40 for K-12.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported a new outbreak Oct. 27, in a congregate setting. The RRHD has had one outbreak in a K-12 setting, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, six outbreaks in long-term care facilities and one in a healthcare setting. The number of cases attributed to the 17 outbreaks in the RRHD is 383.
Hospitalizations
A total of 56 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; the most recent hospitalizations were reported Oct. 21 (two) and on Oct. 22 (two). Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 12,604 (152 probable), 93 more than yesterday. The state has not had that many new hospitalizations in one day since Aug. 7. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 31 states that 1,026 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 39 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 753 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 273 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 228; 104 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 20,008 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 12,604.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 31 says that there are 1,314 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 682 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Five thousand, one hundred and ninety-six nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
According to reporting on Oct. 23, Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19, bringing the total to 27. A Fauquier resident also died of COVID-19 on Monday, Oct. 19.
In the county, there were 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, and Brookside reported another death Oct. 19. The outbreak at Brookside is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.” The nursing home has reported a total of 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Saturday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 11 new COVID-19 related deaths this morning, after reporting seven on Friday, 20 on Thursday, 16 on Wednesday, 19 on Tuesday, two on Monday, none on Sunday and 39 deaths last Saturday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,654 (256 probable).
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Friday, Oct. 30 at 5 p.m.
Weekly summary
The VDH released its weekly summary of COVID-19 conditions in Virginia on Oct. 30. While weekly incidence numbers remain stable at 12 people per 100,000, the report says the national incidence of COVID-19 cases is surging (27 people per 100,000), especially in midwestern states.
The report also looks ahead to the holiday season: “Halloween kicks off the holiday season every year, but it seems especially fitting this year. Nationally, cases are surging, mainly affecting the upper midwest. Closer to home, Tennessee and Kentucky are also seeing large increases in new case growth, which may be contributing to surges in southwest Virginia.
"In a recent interview, State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver noted that outbreaks in Southwest Virginia are related to small family and community gatherings -- just the type of gatherings we look forward to during the holidays. As the weather gets colder, the gatherings may move inside, increasing the risk of spreading the disease. … Southwest Virginia is at risk of exceeding hospital capacity in December or January. To avoid this, we need to exercise more control, and make sure that in addition to being festive, our holiday celebrations are safe as well.”
The Rand Corporation analyzes COVID-19 data in Virginia. Below are some of the findings:
FRIDAY, OCT. 30: According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 1,456 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning after reporting 1,429 cases yesterday and 1,345 new confirmed cases Wednesday. The case number has topped 1,000 17 times in October, with two days to go in the month. In September the 1,000-case-per-day milestone was reached nine times.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 179,639 (13,088 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,114 this morning, four more than yesterday. Yesterday, the county added 17 new confirmed cases; Fauquier has only recorded that many cases in one day three other times, once in May, June and in August.
Wednesday morning, Fauquier County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard reported a second case associated with Fauquier High School. The first case at FHS was reported on Sept. 24; the new case was reported Oct. 27 and is a staff member, according to schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski.
On Oct. 20, the dashboard reported one new COVID-19 case at Kettle Run High School, dated Oct. 18. The dashboard does not reveal whether the case is a student or a staff member, but a letter from a health department indicated that it was a student who tested positive.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.4% today. Until yesterday, when the rate was 5.3%, the rate had remained between 4.5% and 5.1% since Sept 24.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 3.7% today. It was 4.6% yesterday, 5.8% Wednesday and 6.2% Tuesday.
Outbreaks
Between Oct. 18 and 24, Virginia reported 70 new COVID-19 outbreaks, the highest number of outbreaks in one week since the beginning of the pandemic. Most of the new outbreaks are in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For the first time, today’s data shows that there have been as many outbreaks in congregate settings as in long term care settings.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Health Director Wade Kartchner said Thursday, "It is reasonable to expect that the longer the pandemic goes on the more likely outbreaks will continue to pop up, barring the arrival of a vaccine. People relaxing their adherence to guidelines such as washing hands, watching their distance, and wearing a mask when they can also likely contribute to this."
There were nine new outbreaks in the state Friday. There have been a total of 1,287 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In Virginia, there have been 483 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 12,553 cases and 1,783 deaths), 485 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 75 in correctional facilities and 99 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 64 outbreaks in childcare settings, 42 for college/university and 39 for K-12.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported a new outbreak Oct. 27, in a congregate setting. The RRHD has had one outbreak in a K-12 setting, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, six outbreaks in long-term care facilities and one in a healthcare setting. The number of cases attributed to the 17 outbreaks in the RRHD is 382.
Hospitalizations
A total of 56 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; the most recent hospitalizations were reported Oct. 21 (two) and on Oct. 22 (two). Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 12,511 (143 probable), 57 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 30 states that 1,065 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 17 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 763 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 302 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 231; 107 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 19,929 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 12,511.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 30 says that there are 861 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 272 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Five thousand, one hundred and twenty-nine nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
According to reporting on Oct. 23, Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19, bringing the total to 27. A Fauquier resident also died of COVID-19 on Monday, Oct. 19.
In the county, there were 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, and Brookside reported another death Oct. 19. The outbreak at Brookside is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.” The nursing home has reported a total of 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Saturday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths this morning, after reporting 20 on Thursday, 16 on Wednesday, 19 on Tuesday, two on Monday, none on Sunday and 39 deaths Saturday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,643 (252 probable).
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Thursday, Oct. 29 at 5 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 29: According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 1,429 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning after reporting 1,345 cases yesterday and 1,134 new confirmed cases Tuesday. The case number has topped 1,000 16 times in October, with three days to go in the month. In September the 1,000-case-per-day milestone was reached nine times.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 178,183 (12,799 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,110 this morning, 17 more than yesterday. The county has only recorded that many cases in one day three other times, once in May, June and in August.
Wednesday morning, Fauquier County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard reported a second case associated with Fauquier High School. The first case at FHS was reported on Sept. 24; the new case was reported Oct. 27 and is a staff member, according to schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski.
On Oct. 20, the dashboard reported one new COVID-19 case at Kettle Run High School, dated Oct. 18. The dashboard does not reveal whether the case is a student or a staff member, but a letter from a health department indicated that it was a student who tested positive.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.3% today. Until today, the rate has remained between 4.5% and 5.1% since Sept 24.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 4.6% today. It was 5.8% yesterday and 6.2% Tuesday.
Outbreaks
Between Oct. 18 and 24, Virginia reported 70 new COVID-19 outbreaks, the highest number of outbreaks in one week since the beginning of the pandemic. Most of the new outbreaks are in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For the first time, today’s data shows that there have been as many outbreaks in congregate settings as in long term care settings.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Health Director Wade Kartchner said Thursday, "It is reasonable to expect that the longer the pandemic goes on the more likely outbreaks will continue to pop up, barring the arrival of a vaccine. People relaxing their adherence to guidelines such as washing hands, watching their distance, and wearing a mask when they can also likely contribute to this."
There were 12 new outbreaks in the state Thursday. There have been a total of 1,278 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In Virginia, there have been 481 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 12,485 cases and 1,782 deaths), 481 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 75 in correctional facilities and 98 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 62 outbreaks in childcare settings, 42 for college/university and 39 for K-12.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported a new outbreak Tuesday, in a congregate setting. The RRHD has had one outbreak in a K-12 setting, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, six outbreaks in long-term care facilities and one in a healthcare setting. The number of cases attributed to the 17 outbreaks in the RRHD is 382.
Hospitalizations
A total of 56 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; the most recent hospitalizations were reported Oct. 21 (two) and on Oct. 22 (two). Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 12,454 (140 probable), 70 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 29 states that 1,082 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 14 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 748 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 334 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 249; 108 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 19,832 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 12,454.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 29 says that there are 1,035 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 443 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Five thousand and ninety nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
According to reporting on Oct. 23, Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19, bringing the total to 27. A Fauquier resident also died of COVID-19 on Monday, Oct. 19.
In the county, there were 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, and Brookside reported another death Oct. 19. The outbreak at Brookside is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.” The nursing home has reported a total of 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Saturday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 20 new COVID-19 related deaths this morning, after reporting 16 on Wednesday, 19 on Tuesday, two on Monday, none on Sunday and 39 deaths Saturday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,636 (252 probable).
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28: According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 1,345 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning after reporting 1,134 cases yesterday and 904 new confirmed cases Monday. The case number has topped 1,000 15 times in October, with four days to go in the month. In September the 1,000-case-per-day milestone was reached nine times.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 176,754 (12,446 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,093 this morning, six more than yesterday.
This morning, Fauquier County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard reported a second case associated with Fauquier High School. The first case at FHS was reported on Sept. 24; the new case was reported Oct. 27 and is a staff member, according to schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski.
On Oct. 20, the dashboard reported one new COVID-19 case at Kettle Run High School, dated Oct. 18. The dashboard does not reveal whether the case is a student or a staff member, but a letter from a health department indicated that it was a student who tested positive.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.1% today. The rate has remained between 4.5% and 5.1% since Sept 24.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 5.8% today. It was 6.2% yesterday, 6.1% Monday and 6.6% Sunday.
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported a new outbreak yesterday, in a congregate setting. The RRHD has had one outbreak in a K-12 setting, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, six outbreaks in long-term care facilities and one in a healthcare setting.
The number of cases attributed to the 17 outbreaks in the RRHD is 382 – that is 43 more total cases than were reported on Monday. The VDH does not reveal which outbreaks the cases are associated with.
Between Oct. 18 and 24, Virginia reported 70 new COVID-19 outbreaks, the highest number of outbreaks in one week since the beginning of the pandemic. Most of the new outbreaks are in congregate settings, a broad category that includes workplaces, churches and apartment complexes, among other settings.
There were six new outbreaks Wednesday. There have been a total of 1,266 outbreaks in the state so far.
In Virginia, there have been 480 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 12,452 cases and 1,776 deaths), 477 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 73 in correctional facilities and 97 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 61 outbreaks in childcare settings, 39 for college/university and 39 for K-12.
Hospitalizations
A total of 56 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; that includes two new hospitalizations that were reported Oct. 21 and two on Oct. 22. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 12,384 (136 probable), 64 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 28 states that 1,068 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 13 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 732 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 336 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 252; 113 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 19,786 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 12,384.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 28 says that there are 958 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 232 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Five thousand and eight nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
According to reporting on Oct. 23, Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19, bringing the total to 27. A Fauquier resident also died of COVID-19 on Monday, Oct. 19.
In the county, there were 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, and Brookside reported another death Oct. 19.
The outbreak at Brookside is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.” The nursing home has reported a total of 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Saturday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 16 new COVID-19 related deaths this morning, after reporting 19 on Tuesday, two on Monday, none on Sunday and 39 deaths Saturday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,616 (252 probable).
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 5 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 27: The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is reporting a new outbreak this morning, in a congregate setting. The RRHD has had one outbreak in a K-12 setting, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, six outbreaks in long-term care facilities and one in a healthcare setting.
The number of cases attributed to the 17 outbreaks in the RRHD is 382 – that is 43 more total cases than were reported on Monday. The VDH does not reveal which outbreaks the cases are associated with.
Between Oct. 18 and 24, Virginia reported 60 new COVID-19 outbreaks, the highest number of outbreaks in one week since the beginning of the pandemic. Friday and Saturday, the state reported 49 outbreaks in just two days, and today, 22 new outbreaks were logged. Most of the new outbreaks seem to be in congregate settings, a broad category that includes workplaces, churches and apartment complexes, among other settings.
There were only two new outbreaks Monday and no new COVID-19 outbreaks Sunday. There have been a total of 1,260 outbreaks in the state so far.
In Virginia, there have been 474 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 12,386 cases and 1,754 deaths), 475 outbreaks in congregate care settings (13 more than yesterday), 73 in correctional facilities and 97 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 61 outbreaks in childcare settings, 37 for college/university and 39 for K-12.
Hospitalizations
A total of 56 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; that includes two new hospitalizations that were reported Oct. 21 and two on Oct. 22. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 12,320 (130 probable), 60 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 27 states that 1,081 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 33 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 746 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 335 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 230; 106 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 19,702 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 12,320.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 27 says that there are 1,033 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 290 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Four-thousand, nine hundred and forty-four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Cases
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 1,134 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning after reporting 904 new confirmed cases yesterday, 999 cases on Sunday and 1,088 Saturday. The case number has topped 1,000 14 times in October, with five days to go in the month. In September the 1,000-case-per-day milestone was reached nine times.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 175,409 (12,070 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,087 this morning, one more than yesterday.
On Oct. 20, the Fauquier County Schools Coronavirus Dashboard reported one new COVID-19 case at Kettle Run High School, dated Oct. 18. The dashboard does not reveal whether the case is a student or a staff member, but a letter from a health department indicated that it was a student who tested positive.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.0% today. The rate has remained between 4.5% and 5.1% since Sept 24.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 6.2% today. It was 6.1% yesterday and 6.6% Sunday.
Deaths
According to reporting on Oct. 23, Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19, bringing the total to 27. A Fauquier resident also died of COVID-19 on Monday, Oct. 19.
In the county, there were 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, and Brookside reported another death Oct. 19.
The outbreak at Brookside is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.” The nursing home has reported a total of 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Saturday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 19 new COVID-19 related deaths this morning, after reporting two on Monday, none on Sunday and 39 deaths Saturday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,600 (250 probable).
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Monday, Oct. 26 at 5 p.m.
Weekly summary
In last week’s weekly summary (Oct. 16) provided by the Virginia Department of Health, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District was described as being in “plateau.” This week’s report, which came out Oct. 23, shows the RRHD in “slow growth,” a step below “surge.”
Seven of the state’s 35 health districts have entered the surge category, most of them in the southwestern part of the state.
The report also states that weekly incidence in Virginia (12 cases per 100,000 residents) has stabilized. Nationally, incidence continues to surge (23 per 100,000 residents), particularly in the Midwest states.
Hospitalizations in the state are also rising, according to the Oct. 23 report.
MONDAY, OCT. 26: Between Oct. 18 and 24, Virginia reported 60 new COVID-19 outbreaks, the highest number of outbreaks in one week since the beginning of the pandemic. Friday and Saturday, the state reported 49 outbreaks in just two days.
On Saturday morning, 27 new outbreaks were reported (nine in long term care settings, 11 in congregate settings, three in health care settings, one in a child care setting and three in K-12 settings). Twenty-two new outbreaks were reported Friday.
But Virginia reported only two new outbreaks Monday and no new COVID-19 outbreaks Sunday.
There have been a total of 1,238 outbreaks in the state so far.
In Virginia, there have been 474 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 12,318 cases and 1,749 deaths), 462 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 73 in correctional facilities and 95 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 59 outbreaks in childcare settings, 36 for college/university and 39 for K-12.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District has had one outbreak in a K-12 setting, six outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, six outbreaks in long-term care facilities and one in a healthcare setting.
The number of cases attributed to the 16 outbreaks in the RRHD is 339 – that is 35 more cases than on Sunday. The VDH does not reveal which outbreaks the cases are associated with.
Hospitalizations
A total of 56 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; that includes two new hospitalizations that were reported Oct. 21 and two on Oct. 22. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 12,260 (128 probable), 27 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 26 states that 1,048 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 69 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 736 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 312 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 230; 114 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 19,583 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 12,260.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 24 (The site does not update on Sundays or Mondays) says that there are 1,552 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 859 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Four-thousand, nine hundred and one nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Cases
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 904 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning after reporting 999 new confirmed cases yesterday and 1,088 Saturday. The case number has topped 1,000 13 times in October, with six days to go in the month. In September the 1,000-case-per-day milestone was reached nine times.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 174,275 (11,848 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,084 this morning, four more than yesterday.
On Oct. 20, the Fauquier County Schools Coronavirus Dashboard reported one new COVID-19 case at Kettle Run High School, dated Oct. 18. The dashboard does not reveal whether the case is a student or a staff member, but a letter from a health department indicated that it was a student who tested positive.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.0% today. The rate has remained between 4.5% and 5.1% since Sept 24.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 6.1% today. It was 6.6% yesterday.
Deaths
According to reporting on Oct. 23, Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19, bringing the total to 27. A Fauquier resident also died of COVID-19 on Monday, Oct. 19.
In the county, there were 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, and Brookside reported another death Oct. 19.
The outbreak at Brookside is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.” The nursing home has reported a total of 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Saturday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported only two COVID-19 related deaths this morning, after reporting none on Sunday and 39 deaths Saturday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,581 (250 probable).
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Sunday, Oct. 25 at 5 p.m.
Weekly summary
In last week’s weekly summary (Oct. 16) provided by the Virginia Department of Health, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District was described as being in “plateau.” This week’s report, which came out Oct. 23, shows the RRHD in “slow growth,” a step below “surge.”
Seven of the state’s 35 health districts have entered the surge category, most of them in the southwestern part of the state.
The report also states that weekly incidence in Virginia (12 cases per 100,000 residents) has stabilized. Nationally, incidence continues to surge (23 per 100,000 residents), particularly in the Midwest states.
Hospitalizations in the state are also rising, according to the Oct. 23 report.
SUNDAY, OCT 25: Between Oct. 18 and 24, Virginia reported 60 new COVID-19 outbreaks, the highest number of outbreaks in one week since the beginning of the pandemic. Friday and Saturday, the state reported 49 outbreaks in just two days.
Virginia was reporting no new COVID-19 outbreaks Sunday, after reporting 27 new COVID-19 outbreaks Saturday morning (nine in long term care settings, 11 in congregate settings, three in health care settings, one in a child care setting and three in K-12 settings). Twenty-two new outbreaks were reported Friday.
There have been a total of 1,236 outbreaks in the state so far.
In Virginia, there have been 472 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 12,289 cases and 1,748 deaths), 462 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 73 in correctional facilities and 95 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 59 outbreaks in childcare settings, 36 for college/university and 39 for K-12.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in a K-12 setting, six outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, six outbreaks in long-term care facilities and one in a healthcare setting.
The number of cases attributed to outbreaks in the RRHD is 339.
Hospitalizations
A total of 56 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; that includes two new hospitalizations that were reported Oct. 21 and two on Oct. 22. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 12,233 (126 probable), 35 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 25 states that 979 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the same number it was reporting yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that696patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 283 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 216; 109 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 19,520 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 12,233.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 24 (The site does not update on Sundays) says that there are 1,552 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 859 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Four-thousand, nine hundred and one nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Cases
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 999 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning after reporting 1,088 new confirmed cases yesterday and 1,180 Friday. The case number has topped 1,000 13 times in October, with nine days to go in the month. In September the 1,000-case-per-day milestone was reached nine times.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 173,371 (11,703 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,080 this morning, four more than yesterday.
On Oct. 20, the Fauquier County Schools Coronavirus Dashboard reported one new COVID-19 case at Kettle Run High School, dated Oct. 18. The dashboard does not reveal whether the case is a student or a staff member, but a letter from a health department indicated that it was a student who tested positive.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.1% today and yesterday. The rate has remained between 4.5% and 5.1% since Sept 24.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average continued to rise to 6.6% today, the highest it’s been since Sept. 12. It was 6.3% yesterday.
Deaths
According to reporting on Friday, Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19, bringing the total to 27. A Fauquier resident also died of COVID-19 on Monday, Oct. 19.
In the county, there were 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, and Brookside reported another death Oct. 19.
The outbreak at Brookside is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.” The nursing home has reported a total of 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Saturday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported only one COVID-19 related death this morning, after reporting 39 deaths yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,579 (250 probable).
Weekly summary
In last week’s weekly summary (Oct. 16) provided by the Virginia Department of Health, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District was described as being in “plateau.” This week’s report, which came out Oct. 23, shows the RRHD in “slow growth,” a step below “surge.”
Seven of the state’s 35 health districts have entered the surge category, most of them in the southwestern part of the state.
The report also states that weekly incidence in Virginia (12 cases per 100,000 residents) has stabilized. Nationally, incidence continues to surge (23 per 100,000 residents), particularly in the Midwest states.
Hospitalizations in the state are also rising.
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Saturday, Oct. 24 at 5 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 24: Between Oct. 18 and 24, Virginia reported 60 new COVID-19 outbreaks, the highest number of outbreaks in one week since the beginning of the pandemic. Friday and Saturday, the state reported 49 outbreaks in just two days.
Virginia was reporting 27 new COVID-19 outbreaks Saturday morning – nine in long term care settings, 11 in congregate settings, three in health care settings, one in a child care setting and three in K-12 settings. Twenty-two new outbreaks were reported Friday.
There have been a total of 1,236 outbreaks in the state so far.
In Virginia, there have been 472 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 12,268 cases and 1,748 deaths), 462 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 73 in correctional facilities and 95 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 59 outbreaks in childcare settings, 36 for college/university and 39 for K-12.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in a K-12 setting, six outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, six outbreaks in long-term care facilities and one in a healthcare setting.
The number of cases attributed to outbreaks in the RRHD is 339.
Hospitalizations
A total of 56 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; that includes two new hospitalizations that were reported Thursday and two reported Wednesday. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 12,198 (123 probable), 58 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 24 states that 979 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 33 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 696 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 283 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 220; 117 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 19,455 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 12,198.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 24 says that there are 1,552 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 859 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Four-thousand, nine hundred and one nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Cases
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 1,088 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning after reporting 1,180 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday and 1,332 Thursday. The case number has topped 1,000 13 times in October, with nine days to go in the month. In September the 1,000-case-per-day milestone was reached nine times.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 172,372 (11,529 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,076 this morning, three more than yesterday.
On Oct. 20, the Fauquier County Schools Coronavirus Dashboard reported one new COVID-19 case at Kettle Run High School, dated Oct. 18. The dashboard does not reveal whether the case is a student or a staff member, but a letter from a health department indicated that it was a student who tested positive.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.1% today; it was 5.0% yesterday. The rate has remained between 4.5% and 5.1% since Sept 24.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average continued to rise to 6.3% today, the highest it’s been since Sept. 12.
Deaths
According to reporting on Friday, Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19, bringing the total to 27. A Fauquier resident also died of COVID-19 on Monday, Oct. 19.
In the county, there were 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton.
Wade Kartchner, medical director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said Monday that the new fatality reported that day was from the Brookside outbreak as well, the facility's 16th. The person died Sept. 24.
Beverly Greene, administrator at Brookside, said there have been no recent cases at the nursing home. “Our last positive case at Brookside was on Sept. 22 … We have had all negative results for residents and staff since Sept. 22 and are now only required to test employees once a month (based on community percentages). However, we are continuing to test employees weekly as a precautionary procedure.”
The outbreak at Brookside is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.” The nursing home has reported a total of 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Saturday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 39 deaths in the state this morning. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,578 (250 probable).
Weekly summary
In last week’s weekly summary (Oct. 16) provided by the Virginia Department of Health, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District was described as being in “plateau.” This week’s report, which came out Oct. 23, shows the RRHD in “slow growth,” a step below “surge.”
Seven of the state’s 35 health districts have entered the surge category, most of them in the southwestern part of the state.
The report also states that weekly incidence in Virginia (12 cases per 100,000 residents) has stabilized. Nationally, incidence continues to surge (23 per 100,000 residents), particularly in the Midwest states.
Hospitalizations in the state are also rising.
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Friday, Oct. 23 at 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 23: A total of 56 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; that includes two new hospitalizations that were reported yesterday and two reported Wednesday. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 12,140 (122 probable), 67 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 23 states that 1,012 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, two more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 702 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 310 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 233; 113 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 19,406 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 12,140.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 23 says that there are 1,656 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 1,023 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Four-thousand, eight hundred and eighty-seven nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Cases
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 1,180 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning after reporting 1,332 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday. The case number has topped 1,000 12 times in October, with nine days to go in the month. In September the 1,000-case-per-day milestone was reached nine times.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 171,284 (11,280 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,073 this morning, seven more than yesterday.
On Tuesday, the Fauquier County Schools Coronavirus Dashboard reported one new COVID-19 case at Kettle Run High School, dated Oct. 18. The dashboard does not reveal whether the case is a student or a staff member, but a letter from a health department indicated that it was a student who tested positive.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.0%, the same as yesterday. The rate has remained between 4.5% and 5.1% since Sept 24.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average continued to rise to 6.2% today, the highest it’s been since Sept. 13. It was 5.8% yesterday and 5.2% Wednesday. Before Monday, it had been between 2.0% and 4.4% since mid-September.
Deaths
According to reporting on Friday, Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19, bringing the total to 27. A Fauquier resident also died of COVID-19 on Monday, Oct. 19.
In the county, there were 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton.
Wade Kartchner, medical director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said Monday that the new fatality reported that day was from the Brookside outbreak as well, the facility's 16th. The person died Sept. 24.
Beverly Greene, administrator at Brookside, said there have been no recent cases at the nursing home. “Our last positive case at Brookside was on Sept. 22 … We have had all negative results for residents and staff since Sept. 22 and are now only required to test employees once a month (based on community percentages). However, we are continuing to test employees weekly as a precautionary procedure.”
The outbreak at Brookside is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.” The nursing home has reported a total of 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Friday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August. Until Monday, Fauquier had not recorded a COVID-19 related death since Sept. 23.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 15 deaths in the state this morning after reporting nine yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,539 (246 probable).
Outbreaks
Virginia was reporting 14 new COVID-19 outbreaks Thursday morning, after reporting 22 new outbreaks Wednesday. Most of the outbreaks reported Monday -- 18 -- were in congregate settings – which is a broad category that can encompass everything from apartment buildings and churches to workplaces.
On Friday in Virginia, four new outbreaks were reported in educational categories – one in college university settings and three in the K-12 settings. There was also one new outbreak in a long-term care facility, and two in congregate settings. There have been a total of 1,209 outbreaks in the state so far.
In Virginia, there have been 463 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 12,092 cases and 1,726 deaths), 451 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 73 in correctional facilities and 92 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 58 outbreaks in childcare settings, 36 for college/university and 36 for K-12.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in a K-12 setting, six outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, six outbreaks in long-term care facilities and one in a healthcare setting.
The number of cases attributed to outbreaks is 339.
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Thursday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 22: A total of 56 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; that includes two new hospitalizations that were reported this morning and two reported yesterday. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 12,073 (120 probable), 63 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 22 states that 1,010 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 99 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 685 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 424 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 218; 120 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 19,321 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 12,073.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 17 says that there are 1,834 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 1,169 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Four-thousand, eight hundred and forty-two nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Cases
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 1,332 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning after reporting 1,018 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday. The case number has topped 1,000 11 times in October, with nine days to go in the month. In September the 1,000-case-per-day milestone was reached nine times.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 170,104 (11,044 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,066 this morning, 11 more than yesterday.
A student attending in-person classes at Kettle Run High School has tested positive for the …
On Tuesday, the Fauquier County Schools Coronavirus Dashboard reported one new COVID-19 case at Kettle Run High School, dated Oct. 18. The dashboard does not reveal whether the case is a student or a staff member, but a letter from a health department indicated that it was a student who tested positive.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.0%; yesterday it was 4.9%. The rate has remained between 4.5% and 5.1% since Sept 24.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average continued to rise to 5.8% today, the highest it’s been since Sept. 14. It was 5.2% yesterday. Before Monday, it had been between 2.0% and 4.4% since mid-September.
Deaths
According to reporting on Monday, Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19, bringing the total to 26.
In the county, there were 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton.
Wade Kartchner, medical director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said Monday that the new fatality reported was from the Brookside outbreak as well, the facility's 16th. The person died Sept. 24.
Beverly Greene, administrator at Brookside, said there have been no recent cases at the nursing home. “Our last positive case at Brookside was on Sept. 22 … We have had all negative results for residents and staff since Sept. 22 and are now only required to test employees once a month (based on community percentages). However, we are continuing to test employees weekly as a precautionary procedure.”
The outbreak at Brookside is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.” The nursing home has reported a total of 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Thursday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August. Until Monday, Fauquier had not recorded a COVID-19 related death since Sept. 23.
The Virginia Department of Health reported nine deaths in the state this morning after reporting 30 yesterday; the state had not lost that many citizens to COVID since Sept. 22, when 39 fatalities were reported. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,524 (250 probable).
Outbreaks
Virginia was reporting 14 new COVID-19 outbreaks Thursday morning, after reporting 22 new outbreaks Wednesday. Most of the outbreaks reported Monday -- 18 -- were in congregate settings – which is a broad category that can encompass everything from apartment buildings and churches to workplaces.
On Thursday, the new outbreaks were again concentrated in congregate settings; there were six new outbreaks in that category. There was also one new outbreak in a long-term care facility, one in a health care setting, three more in a college/university and three more in a K-12 setting. There have been a total of 1,202 outbreaks in the state so far.
In Virginia, there have been 462 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 12,018 cases and 1,716 deaths), 449 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 73 in correctional facilities and 92 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 58 outbreaks in childcare settings, 35 for college/university and 33 for K-12.
There were only 30 outbreaks between Oct. 11 and 17; there had not been so few outbreaks in a seven-day period since the week of June 28 to July 4, when there were 27.
On Oct. 19, the VDH reported a new outbreak in a correctional facility in the RRHD, the second such outbreak in the health district. Sgt. Steven Lewis said that the outbreak was not at the Adult Detention Center in Warrenton.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in a K-12 setting, six outbreaks in congregate settings, six outbreaks in long-term care facilities and one in a healthcare setting.
The number of cases attributed to outbreaks is 339.
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21: A total of 54 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; that includes two new hospitalizations that were reported this morning. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and seven so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 12,010 (114 probable), 55 more than yesterday. The number of new hospitalizations –76 -- was the same on Oct. 15 and 16, the highest number of new hospitalizations in one day since Sept. 10. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 21 states that 1,010 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 73 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 695 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 315 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 202; 97 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 19,226COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 12,010.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 17 says that there are 1,469 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 829 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Four-thousand, eight hundred and thirty-four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Cases
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 1,018 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning after reporting 926 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 168,772 (10,774 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,055 this morning, six more than yesterday.
On Tuesday, the Fauquier County Schools Coronavirus Dashboard reported one new COVID-19 case at Kettle Run High School, dated Oct. 18. The dashboard does not reveal whether the case is a student or a staff member.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.9%; yesterday it was 4.8%. The rate has remained between 4.5% and 5.1% since Sept 24.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 5.2% today, the highest it’s been since Sept. 15. It was 4.8% yesterday. Before Monday, it had been between 2.0% and 4.4% since mid-September.
Deaths
According to reporting on Monday, Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19, bringing the total to 26.
In the county, there were 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton.
Wade Kartchner, medical director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said Monday that the new fatality reported was from the Brookside outbreak as well, the facility's 16th. The person died Sept. 24.
Beverly Greene, administrator at Brookside, said there have been no recent cases at the nursing home. “Our last positive case at Brookside was on Sept. 22 … We have had all negative results for residents and staff since Sept. 22 and are now only required to test employees once a month (based on community percentages). However, we are continuing to test employees weekly as a precautionary procedure.”
The outbreak at Brookside is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.” The nursing home has reported a total of 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Wednesday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August. Until Monday, Fauquier had not recorded a COVID-19 related death since Sept. 23.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 30 deaths in the state this morning. The state has not lost that many citizens to COVID since Sept. 22, when 39 fatalities were reported. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,515 (249 probable).
Outbreaks
Virginia was reporting 22 new COVID-19 outbreaks Wednesday morning. Most of those new outbreaks -- 18 -- have been in congregate settings – which is a broad category that can encompass everything from apartment buildings and churches to workplaces. There have been a total of 1,188 outbreaks in the state so far.
In Virginia, there have been 461 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 11,936 cases and 1,710 deaths), 443 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 73 in correctional facilities and 91 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 58 outbreaks in childcare settings, 32 for college/university and 30 for K-12.
There were only 30 outbreaks between Oct. 11 and 17; there have not been so few outbreaks in a seven-day period since the week of June 28 to July 4, when there were 27.
On Monday, the VDH reported a new outbreak in a correctional facility in the RRHD, the second such outbreak in the health district. Sgt. Steven Lewis said that the outbreak was not at the Adult Detention Center in Warrenton.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in a K-12 setting, six outbreaks in congregate settings, six outbreaks in long-term care facilities and one in a healthcare setting.
The number of cases attributed to outbreaks is 338.
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 20: Fauquier County lost another resident to COVID-19 as of Monday’s reporting, bringing the total to 26.
There were 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton.
Wade Kartchner, medical director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said Monday that the new fatality reported was from the Brookside outbreak as well, the facility's 16th. The person died Sept. 24.
Beverly Greene, administrator at Brookside, said there have been no recent cases at the nursing home. “Our last positive case at Brookside was on Sept. 22 … We have had all negative results for residents and staff since Sept. 22 and are now only required to test employees once a month (based on community percentages). However, we are continuing to test employees weekly as a precautionary procedure.”
The outbreak at Brookside is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.” The nursing home has reported a total of 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Monday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August. Until Monday, Fauquier had not recorded a COVID-19 related death since Sept. 23.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 28 deaths in the state this morning, after reporting 24 yesterday, 11 Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,485 (249 probable).
Outbreaks
Also on Monday, the VDH reported a new outbreak in a correctional facility in the RRHD, the second such outbreak in the health district.
The number of RRHD cases attributed to outbreaks rose from 308 to 336 on Monday. Although some cases could be connected to previous outbreaks, it may be that as many as 28 cases are connected to the correctional facility outbreak. Sgt. Steven Lewis said that the outbreak was not at the Adult Detention Center in Warrenton.
On Tuesday, the number of cases attributed to outbreaks was 338.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in a K-12 setting, six outbreaks in congregate settings, six outbreaks in long-term care facilities and one in a healthcare setting.
Virginia was reporting nine new COVID-19 outbreaks Tuesday morning. There have been 1,166 in the state so far.
In Virginia, there have been 458 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 11,875 cases and 1,700 deaths), 425 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 72 in correctional facilities and 91 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 56 outbreaks in childcare settings, 32 for college/university and 32 for K-12.
There were 30 outbreaks between Oct. 11 and 17; there have not been so few outbreaks in a seven-day period since the week of June 28 to July 4, when there were 27.
Cases
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 926 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning after reporting 690 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday and 900 Sunday.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 167,754 (10,541 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,049 this morning, eight more than yesterday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.8%; yesterday it was 5.0%. The rate has remained between 4.5% and 5.1% since Sept 24.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 4.8% today, the highest it’s been since Sept. 16. It was 4.7% yesterday. Before Monday, it had been between 2.0% and 4.4% since mid-September.
Hospitalizations
A total of 52 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; the most recent one was reported this morning. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and five so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 11,955 (110 probable), 73 more than yesterday. On Monday, hospitalizations were up by 21. Sunday, hospitalizations rose by 30 and on Saturday, by 51. The rise in hospitalizations was the same on Thursday and Friday – 76 -- the highest number of new hospitalizations in one day since Sept. 10. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Monday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 20 states that 937 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 35 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 688 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 249 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 194; 98 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 19,170 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 11,995.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 17 says that there are 1,387 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 743 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Four-thousand, eight hundred and eight nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Weekly summary
The Virginia Department of Health’s weekly report on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic was released Oct. 16. The report says that weekly incidence of cases is increasing. Five health districts have entered the “surge” category and the number of health districts with declining cases has dropped significantly. No health districts were surging as of last week’s report. The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District – of which Fauquier County is a part -- is currently classified as “plateau.”
The report continues that the weekly incidence in Virginia (12 cases per 100,000 residents) is increasing (last week it was 9.8 cases per 100,000 residents), but is still below the national average (19.6 per 100,000), which is also rising.
The reproduction rate of the virus has increased in all districts and is above 1.0 in the state and in all but one region.
The Rand Corporation releases its analysis on the pandemic in Virginia every week as well. Below are some slides that outline the research organization’s current assessments.
MONDAY, OCT. 19: Fauquier County lost another resident to COVID-19 as of this morning's reporting, bringing the total to 26.
There were 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton.
Wade Kartchner, medical director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said Monday that the new fatality reported was from the Brookside outbreak as well, the facility's 16th. The person died Sept. 24.
Beverly Greene, administrator at Brookside, said there have been no recent cases at the nursing home. “Our last positive case at Brookside was on Sept. 22 … We have had all negative results for residents and staff since Sept. 22 and are now only required to test employees once a month (based on community percentages). However, we are continuing to test employees weekly as a precautionary procedure.”
The outbreak at Brookside is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.” The nursing home has reported a total of 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Monday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August. Until this morning, Fauquier had not recorded a COVID-19 related death since Sept. 23.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 24 deaths in the state this morning, after reporting 11 yesterday and 14 Friday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,457 (248 probable).
Outbreaks
Also on Monday, the VDH reported a new outbreak in a correctional facility in the RRHD, the second such outbreak in the health district.
The number of RRHD cases attributed to outbreaks rose from 308 to 336 today. Although some cases could be connected to previous outbreaks, it may be that as many as 28 cases are connected to the correctional facility outbreak.
Sgt. Steven Lewis said that the outbreak was not at the Adult Detention Center in Warrenton.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in a K-12 setting, six outbreaks in congregate settings, six outbreaks in long-term care facilities and one in a healthcare setting.
Virginia was reporting only one new COVID-19 outbreak Monday morning – the one in the correctional facility in RRHD. There have been 1,160 in the state so far.
In Virginia, there have been 457 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 11,777 cases and 1,689 deaths), 423 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 70 in correctional facilities and 90 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 56 outbreaks in childcare settings, 32 for college/university and 32 for K-12.
There were 30 outbreaks between Oct. 11 and 17; there have not been so few outbreaks in a seven-day period since the week of June 28 to July 4, when there were 27.
Cases
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 690 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning after reporting 900 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday and 1,114 Saturday.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 166,828 (10,389 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,041 this morning, five more than yesterday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.0%, the same as yesterday. The rate has remained between 4.5% and 5.1% since Sept 24.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 4.7% today, the highest it’s been since Sept. 16. It was 3.8% yesterday and 3.3% Friday. It had been between 2.0 and 4.4 since mid-September.
Hospitalizations
A total of 51 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; the most recent one was reported Oct. 13. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and four so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 11,882 (105 probable), 21 more than yesterday. On Sunday, hospitalizations rose by 30 and on Saturday, by 51. The rise in hospitalizations was the same on Thursday and Friday – 76 -- the highest number of new hospitalizations in one day since Sept. 10. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Sunday, Oct. 18 at 5 p.m.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 19 states that 972 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the same as yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 689 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 283 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 210; 81 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 19,096 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 11,882.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 17 says that there are 1,499 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 846 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Four-thousand, seven hundred and seventy nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Weekly summary
The Virginia Department of Health’s weekly report on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic was released Oc.t 16. The report says that weekly incidence of cases is increasing. Five health districts have entered the “surge” category and the number of health districts with declining cases has dropped significantly. No health districts were surging as of last week’s report. The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District – of which Fauquier County is a part -- is currently classified as “plateau.”
The report continues that the weekly incidence in Virginia (12 cases per 100,000 residents) is increasing (last week it was 9.8 cases per 100,000 residents),but is still below the national average (19.6 per 100,000), which is also rising.
The reproduction rate of the virus has increased in all districts and is above 1.0 in the state and in all but one region.
The Rand Corporation releases its analysis on the pandemic in Virginia every week as well. Below are some slides that outline the research organization’s current assessments.
SUNDAY, OCT. 19: The Virginia Department of Health’s weekly report on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic was released Friday afternoon. The report says that weekly incidence of cases is increasing. Five health districts have entered the “surge” category and the number of health districts with declining cases has dropped significantly. No health districts were surging as of last week’s report. The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District – of which Fauquier County is a part -- is currently classified as “plateau.”
The report continues that the weekly incidence in Virginia (12 cases per 100,000 residents) is increasing (last week it was 9.8 cases per 100,000 residents), but is still below the national average (19.6 per 100,000), which is also rising.
The reproduction rate of the virus has increased in all districts and is above 1.0 in the state and in all but one region.
The Rand Corporation releases its analysis on the pandemic in Virginia every week as well. Below are some slides that outline the research organization’s current assessments.
Cases
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 900 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning after reporting 1,114 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday. Today’s number was the first time since last Wednesday that the new cases total has come in below 1,000. Cases were consistently below 1,000 between Sept. 20 and Oct. 2.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 166,138 (10,300 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic was 1,036 this morning, four more than yesterday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.0%. The rate has remained between 4.5% and 5.1% since Sept 24.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 3.8% today. It was 3.6% yesterday and 3.3% Friday. It has been between 2.0 and 4.4 since mid-September.
Outbreaks
Virginia was reporting no new COVID-19 outbreaks Sunday morning. There have been 1,159 in the state so far. There were 30 outbreaks between Oct. 11 and 17; there have not been so few outbreaks in a seven-day period since the week of June 28 to July 4, when there were 27.
Each day, the Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category has been broken down into three separate categories – childcare, college/university and K-12. Today, the state is reporting 56 outbreaks in childcare settings, 32 for college/university and 32 for K-12.
In Virginia, there have been 457 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 11,744 cases and 1,675 deaths), 423 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 69 in correctional facilities and 90 in health care settings.
The most recent outbreak in the RRHD was in a congregate setting Oct. 3 for a total of six. A congregate setting is an environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, prisons, detention centers and workplaces.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in childcare settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, one in a correctional facility and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 308 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 15 outbreaks in the RRHD.
Deaths
Fauquier County has lost 25 residents to COVID-19, 16 in September. Fifteen were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The nursing home reported 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Friday. That outbreak is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.”
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August. Fauquier has not recorded a COVID-19 related death since Sept. 23.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 11 deaths in the state this morning, after reporting 14 yesterday and 20 Friday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,433 (247 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 51 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; the most recent one was reported Oct. 13. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and four so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 11,861 (105 probable), 30 more than yesterday. On Saturday, hospitalizations rose by 51. The rise in hospitalizations was the same on Thursday and Friday – 76 -- the highest number of new hospitalizations in one day since Sept. 10. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Saturday, Oct. 17 at 5 p.m.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 18 states that 972 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 21 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 690 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 282 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 205; 95 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 19,034 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 11,81.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 17 says that there are 1,499 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 846 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Four-thousand, seven hundred and seventy nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17: The Virginia Department of Health’s weekly report on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state was released Friday afternoon. The report says that weekly incidence of cases is increasing. Five health districts have entered the “surge” category and the number of health districts with declining cases has dropped significantly. The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District – of which Fauquier County is a part -- is currently classified as “plateau.”
The report continues that the weekly incidence in Virginia (12 cases per 100,000 residents) is increasing, but is still below the also increasing national average (19.6 per 100,000).
The reproduction rate of the virus has increased in all districts and is above 1.0 in the state and in all but one region.
The Rand Corporation releases its analysis on the pandemic in Virginia every week as well. Below are some slides that outline the research organization’s current assessments.
Cases
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 1,114 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning, after adding 1,183 yesterday, 1,331 Thursday, 805 cases Wednesday, 1,235 Tuesday and 854 Monday.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 165,238 (10,170 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic was 1,032 this morning, six more than yesterday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.9%. The rate has remained between 4.5% and 5.1% since Sept 24.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 3.6% today. It was 3.3% yesterday. It has been between 2.0 and 4.4 since mid-September.
Outbreaks
As of Saturday morning, Virginia is reporting a total of 1,159 COVID-19 outbreaks, nine more than yesterday.
Each day, the Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category has been broken down into three separate categories – childcare, college/university and K-12. Today, the state is reporting 56 outbreaks in childcare settings, 32 for college/university and 32 for K-12.
In Virginia, there have been 457 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 11,716 cases and 1,673 deaths), 423 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 69 in correctional facilities and 90 in health care settings.
The most recent outbreak in the RRHD was in a congregate setting Oct. 3 for a total of six. A congregate setting is an environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, prisons, detention centers and workplaces.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in childcare settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, one in a correctional facility and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 308 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 15 outbreaks in the RRHD.
Deaths
Fauquier County has lost 25 residents to COVID-19, 16 in September. Fifteen were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The nursing home reported 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Friday. That outbreak is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.”
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August. Fauquier has not recorded a COVID-19 related death since Sept. 23.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 14 deaths in the state this morning, after reporting 20 yesterday, seven Thursday, nine Wednesday, 11 Tuesday, three Monday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,422 (247 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 51 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; the most recent one was reported Oct. 13. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and four so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 11,831 (105 probable), 51 more than yesterday. The rise in hospitalizations was the same on Thursday and Friday – 76 -- which was the highest number of new hospitalizations in one day since Sept. 10. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Friday, Oct. 16 at 5 p.m.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 17 states that 993 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, nine more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 703 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 290 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 219; 100 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 18,996 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 11,831.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 17 says that there are 1,262 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, 237 more han were reported yesterday; 846 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Four-thousand, seven hundred and seventy nursing home patients have recovered from the virus.
FRIDAY, Oct. 16: According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 1,183 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning, after adding 1,331 yesterday, 805 cases Wednesday, 1,235 Tuesday and 854 Monday.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 164,124 (9,998 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic was 1,026 this morning, the same as yesterday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.8%. The rate has remained between 4.5% and 5.1% since Sept 24.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 3.3% today. It was 3.2% yesterday. It has been between 2.0 and 4.4 since mid-September.
Outbreaks
As of Friday morning, Virginia is reporting a total of 1,150 COVID-19 outbreaks, seven more than yesterday. Four of the new outbreaks were in educational settings – two in childcare settings and two in college/university.
Each day, the Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category has been broken down into three separate categories – childcare, college/university and K-12. Today, the state is reporting 56 outbreaks in childcare settings, 32 for college/university and 32 for K-12.
In Virginia, there have been 456 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 11,639 cases and 1,664 deaths), 417 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 69 in correctional facilities and 88 in health care settings.
The most recent outbreak in the RRHD was in a congregate setting Oct. 3 for a total of six. A congregate setting is an environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, prisons, detention centers and workplaces.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in childcare settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, one in a correctional facility and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 308 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 15 outbreaks in the RRHD.
Deaths
Fauquier County has lost 25 residents to COVID-19, 16 in September. Fifteen were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The nursing home reported 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Friday. That outbreak is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.”
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August. Fauquier has not recorded a COVID-19 related death since Sept. 23.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 20 deaths in the state this morning, after reporting seven yesterday, nine Wednesday, 11 Tuesday, three Monday, four Sunday, 10 Saturday and 16 last Friday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,408 (247 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 51 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; the most recent one was reported Oct. 13. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and four so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 11,780 (105 probable), 76 more than yesterday. The rise in hospitalizations is the same as was reported Thursday, which was the highest number of new hospitalizations in one day since Sept. 10. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Thursday, Oct. 15 at 5 p.m.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 16 states that 1,002 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, seven fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 673 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 329 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 222; 104 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 18,911 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 11,780.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 16 says that there are 1,262 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 640 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Four-thousand, seven hundred and forty-seven nursing home patients have recovered from the virus.
THURSDAY, OCT. 15: According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 1,331 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning, after adding 805 yesterday, 1,235 Tuesday and 854 Monday.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 162,941 (9,824 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic reached 1,026 this morning, five more than yesterday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.7%. The rate has remained between 4.5% and 5.1% since Sept 24.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 3.2% today. It was 2.8% yesterday. It has been between 2.0 and 4.4 since mid-September.
Outbreaks
As of Thursday morning, Virginia is reporting a total of 1,143 COVID-19 outbreaks.
Each day, the Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category has been broken down into three separate categories – childcare, college/university and K-12. Today, the state is reporting 54 outbreaks in childcare settings, 30 for college/university and 32 for K-12.
In Virginia, there have been 455 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 11,638 cases and 1,670 deaths), 415 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 69 in correctional facilities and 88 in health care settings.
The most recent outbreak in the RRHD was in a congregate setting Oct. 3 for a total of six. A congregate setting is an environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, prisons, detention centers and workplaces.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in childcare settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, one in a correctional facility and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 307 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 15 outbreaks in the RRHD.
Deaths
Fauquier County has lost 25 residents to COVID-19, 16 in September. Fifteen were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The nursing home reported 96 positive cases, according to VDH data released Thursday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August. Fauquier has not recorded a COVID-19 related death since Sept. 23.
The Virginia Department of Health reported seven deaths in the state this morning, after reporting nine yesterday, 11 Tuesday, three Monday, four Sunday, 10 Saturday and 16 last Friday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,388 (240 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 51 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; the most recent one was reported Tuesday morning. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and four so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 11,704 (102 probable), 76 more than yesterday. That is the highest number of new hospitalizations in one day since Sept. 10. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 5 p.m.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 15 states that 1,009 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, one more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 690 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 319 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 220; 104 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 18,831 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 11,704.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 15 says that there are 1,251 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 637 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Four-thousand, seven hundred and twenty-four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14: According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 805 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning, after adding 1,235 yesterday and 854 Monday.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 161,610 (9,571 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic reached 1,021 this morning, one more than yesterday. The county added 13 new cases Monday and seven cases Tuesday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.6%. The rate has remained between 4.5% and 5.1% since Sept 24.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 2.8% today. It hasn’t been this low since Sept. 28.
Outbreaks
As of Wednesday morning, Virginia is reporting a total of 1,137 COVID-19 outbreaks.
Each day, the Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category has been broken down into three separate categories – childcare, college/university and K-12. Today, the state is reporting 53 outbreaks in childcare settings, 30 for college/university and 31 for K-12.
In Virginia, there have been 454 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 11,543 cases and 1,664 deaths), 412 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 69 in correctional facilities and 88 in health care settings.
Most recently, RRHD reported an outbreak in a congregate setting Oct. 3 for a total of six. A congregate setting is an environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, prisons, detention centers and workplaces.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in childcare settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, one in a correctional facility and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 307 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 15 outbreaks in the RRHD.
Deaths
Fauquier County has lost 25 residents to COVID-19, 16 in September. Fifteen were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The nursing home reported 96 positive cases, according to VDH data released Wednesday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August. Fauquier has not recorded a COVID-19 related death since Sept. 23.
The Virginia Department of Health reported nine deaths in the state this morning, after reporting 11 yesterday, three Monday, four Sunday, 10 Saturday and 16 Friday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,381 (240 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 51 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; one was reported Tuesday morning. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and four so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 11,628 (102 probable), 30 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 14 states that 1,007 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, eight more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 673 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 334 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 230; 102 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 18,747 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 11,628.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 14 says that there are 985 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 381 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Four-thousand, six hundred and ninety-four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus.
TUESDAY, OCT. 13: According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 1,235 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning, after adding 854 yesterday.
The total number of cases that have been reported in Virginia is 160,805 (9,448 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic reached 1,020 this morning, seven more than yesterday. The county added 13 new cases Monday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.5%. The rate had remained between 4.6% and 4.9% between Sept. 25 and Oct. 11, but had not been down to 4.5 since mid March.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 3.0% today. It hasn’t been this low since Sept. 28.
Outbreaks
As of Tuesday morning, Virginia was reporting a total of 1,135 COVID-19 outbreaks.
Each day, the Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category has been broken down into three separate categories – childcare, college/university and K-12. Today, the state is reporting 53 outbreaks in childcare settings, 30 for college/university and 30 for K-12.
In Virginia, there have been 454 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 11,538 cases and 1,661 deaths), 412 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 69 in correctional facilities and 87 in health care settings.
RRHD reported one more outbreak in a congregate setting Oct. 3 for a total of six. A congregate setting is an environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, prisons, detention centers and workplaces.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in childcare settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, one in a correctional facility and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 305 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 15 outbreaks in the RRHD. Those numbers have been stable for more than a week.
Deaths
Fauquier County has lost 25 residents to COVID-19, 16 in September. Fifteen were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The nursing home reported 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Tuesday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August. Fauquier has not recorded a COVID-19 related death since Sept. 23.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 11 deaths in the state this morning, after reporting three yesterday, four Sunday, 10 Saturday and 16 Friday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,372 (240 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 51 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; one was reported this morning. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and four so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 11,598 (101 probable), 45 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Monday, Oct. 12 at 5 p.m.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 13 states that 999 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 34 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 686 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 313 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 200; 98 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 18,657 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 11,553.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 13 says that there are 843 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 305 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Four-thousand, six hundred and seventy-eight nursing home patients have recovered from the virus.
MONDAY, OCT. 12: According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 854 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning after adding 811 yesterday. 1,256 cases were added Saturday, 1,114 cases Friday, 1,155 cases Thursday and 1,198 last Wednesday.
The total number of cases that have been reported in Virginia is 159,570 (9,249 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic reached 1,013 this morning, 13 more than yesterday. The county added five new cases Sunday, two new cases Saturday, six new cases on Friday, nine new cases on Thursday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.5%. The rate had remained between 4.6% and 4.9% between Sept. 25 and Oct. 11, but had not been down to 4.5 since mid March.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 3.2% today. It hasn’t been this low since Sept. 29.
Outbreaks
As of Monday morning, Virginia was reporting a total of 1,127 COVID-19 outbreaks.
Each day, the Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category has been broken down into three separate categories – childcare, college/university and K-12. Today, the state is reporting 53 outbreaks in childcare settings, 30 for college/university and 30 for K-12.
All three new outbreaks have been in the educational settings category. One in each of the childcare, college/university and K-12 categories.
In Virginia, there have been 452 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 11,489 cases and 1,658 deaths), 409 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 68 in correctional facilities and 85 in health care settings.
RRHD reported one more outbreak in a congregate setting Oct. 3 for a total of six. A congregate setting is an environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, prisons, detention centers and workplaces.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in childcare settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, one in a correctional facility and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 305 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 15 outbreaks in the RRHD. Those numbers have been stable for more than a week.
Deaths
Fauquier County has lost 25 residents to COVID-19, 16 in September. Fifteen were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The nursing home reported 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Monday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August. Fauquier has not recorded a COVID-19 related death since Sept. 23.
The Virginia Department of Health reported three deaths in the state this morning, after reporting four yesterday, 10 Saturday and 16 Friday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,361 (239 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 50 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and three so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 11,553 (100 probable), 34 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Sunday, Oct. 11 at 5 p.m.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 12 states that 965 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 12 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 644 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 321 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 205; 92 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 18,539 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 11,553.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 10 says that there are 1,651 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, which is 326 more than were reported Oc.t 9; 1,136 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Four-thousand, six hundred and forty-eight nursing home patients have recovered from the virus.
Weekly update
The VDH’s weekly analysis states the following in a summary posted Oct. 8:
- The virus reproduction rate continues to remain below 1.0 statewide and in each of the six health planning regions.
- Weekly incidence in Virginia (9.8 per 100,000) is again below that of the national average (16 per 100,000).
- No health district is in a surge trajectory for the first time since the modeling team began identifying surge projections.
- Current projections suggest a downward trend in cases in the coming weeks. However, even a slight changes in behavior could alter the course of the pandemic as seasonal changes occur and Virginians spend more time indoors.
Research sponsored by the Commonwealth of Virginia and conducted by the RAND Corporation is summarized in a series of slides, some of which are shown below. RAND is a research organization that is nonprofit, nonpartisan, and committed to the public interest.
SUNDAY, OCT. 11: According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 811 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning, 1,256 cases Saturday, 1,114 cases Friday, 1,155 cases Thursday and 1,198 Wednesday.
The total number of cases that have been reported in Virginia is 158,716 (9,085 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic reached 1,000 this morning, five more than yesterday. The county added two new cases Saturday, six new cases on Friday, nine new cases on Thursday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.6%. The rate had remained between 4.7% and 4.9% between Sept. 25 and Oct. 10, but has not been down to 4.6 since early March.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 3.6% today. It had been between 4.1% and 4.5% since Oct. 1.
Outbreaks
As of Sunday morning, Virginia was reporting a total of 1,124 COVID-19 outbreaks, 12 more than yesterday.
Each day, the Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category has been broken down into three separate categories – childcare, college/university and K-12. Today, the state is reporting 52 outbreaks in childcare settings, 29 for college/university (three more than yesterday and 29 for K-12.
In Virginia, there have been 452 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 11,478 cases – 81 more cases than yesterday -- and 1,657 deaths), 409 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 68 in correctional facilities and 85 in health care settings.
RRHD reported one more outbreak in a congregate setting Oct. 3 for a total of six. A congregate setting is an environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, prisons, detention centers and workplaces.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in childcare settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, one in a correctional facility and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 305 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 15 outbreaks in the RRHD. Those numbers have been stable for more than a week.
Deaths
Fauquier County has lost 25 residents to COVID-19, 16 in September. Fifteen were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The nursing home reported 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Sunday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August. Fauquier has not recorded a COVID-19 related death since Sept. 23.
The Virginia Department of Health reported four deaths in the state this morning, after reporting 10 yesterday, 16 Friday, 25 Thursday, 12 Wednesday and 15 on Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia today is listed as 3,358 (238 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 50 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; there were two reported on Saturday, which brought the total to 51, but the VDH adjusted that number down Wednesday morning. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and three so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 11,519 (98 probable), 18 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Friday, Oct. 10 at 5 p.m.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 11 states that 943 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 19 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 628 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 296 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 201; 98 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 18,492 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 11,519.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 10 says that there are 1,651 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, which is 326 more than were reported yesterday; 1,136 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Four-thousand, six hundred and forty-eight nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, 16 more than yesterday
Weekly update
The VDH’s weekly analysis states the following in a summary posted Oct. 8:
- The virus reproduction rate continues to remain below 1.0 statewide and in each of the six health planning regions.
- Weekly incidence in Virginia (9.8 per 100,000) is again below that of the national average (16 per 100,000).
- No health district is in a surge trajectory for the first time since the modeling team began identifying surge projections.
- Current projections suggest a downward trend in cases in the coming weeks. However, even a slight changes in behavior could alter the course of the pandemic as seasonal changes occur and Virginians spend more time indoors.
Research sponsored by the Commonwealth of Virginia and conducted by the RAND Corporation is summarized in a series of slides, some of which are shown below. RAND is a research organization that is nonprofit, nonpartisan, and committed to the public interest.
SATURDAY, OCT. 10: According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 1,256 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning, 1,114 cases Friday, 1,155 cases Thursday and 1,198 Wednesday.
The total number of cases that have been reported in Virginia is 157,905 (8,972 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 995, two more than yesterday. The county added six new cases on Friday, nine new cases on Thursday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.7%. Before that, it was 4.8% for the last few days. The rate has remained between 4.7% and 4.9% since Sept. 25.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 4.2% today. It has been between 4.1% and 4.5% since Oct. 1.
Outbreaks
As of Friday morning, Virginia was reporting a total of 1,112 COVID-19 outbreaks, nine more than yesterday.
Each day, the Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category has been broken down into three separate categories – childcare, college/university and K-12. Today, the state is reporting 52 outbreaks in childcare settings, 29 for college/university (three more than yesterday and 29 for K-12.
In Virginia, there have been 449 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 11,397 cases – 160 more cases than yesterday -- and 1,655 deaths), 401 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 68 in correctional facilities and 84 in health care settings.
RRHD reported one more outbreak in a congregate setting Oct. 3 for a total of six. A congregate setting is an environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, prisons, detention centers, schools and workplaces.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in childcare settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, one in a correctional facility and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 304 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 15 outbreaks in the RRHD. Those numbers have been stable for more than a week.
Deaths
Fauquier County lost 25 residents to COVID-19, 16 in September. Fifteen were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The nursing home reported 94 positive cases, according to VDH data reported Thursday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August. Fauquier has not recorded a COVID-19 related death since Sept. 23.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 10 deaths in the state this morning, after reporting 16 yesterday, 25 Thursday, 12 Wednesday and 15 on Tuesday. The state recorded only deaths the two days before that. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia today is listed as 3,354 (238 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 50 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; there were two reported on Saturday, which brought the total to 51, but the VDH adjusted that number down Wednesday morning. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and three so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 11,501 (96 probable), 54 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 10 states that 943 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 20 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 642 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 301 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 208; 97 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 18,447 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 11,501.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 9 says that there are 1,651 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, which is 326 more than were reported yesterday; 1,136 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Four-thousand, six hundred and forty-eight nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, 16 more than yesterday
The data released this morning was finalized Friday, Oct. 9 at 5 p.m.
Weekly update
The VDH’s weekly analysis states the following in a summary posted Oct. 8:
- The virus reproduction rate continues to remain below 1.0 statewide and in each of the six health planning regions.
- Weekly incidence in Virginia (9.8 per 100,000) is again below that of the national average (16 per 100,000).
- No health district is in a surge trajectory for the first time since the modeling team began identifying surge projections.
- Current projections suggest a downward trend in cases in the coming weeks. However, even a slight changes in behavior could alter the course of the pandemic as seasonal changes occur and Virginians spend more time indoors.
Research sponsored by the Commonwealth of Virginia and conducted by the RAND Corporation is summarized in a series of slides, some of which are shown below. RAND is a research organization that is nonprofit, nonpartisan, and committed to the public interest.
FRIDAY, OCT. 9: According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 1,114 new confirmed cases this morning, 1,155 cases Thursday and 1,198 Wednesday.
The state confirmed 625 new cases Tuesday and 687 Monday. The total number of cases that have been reported in Virginia is 156,649 (8,721 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 993, six more than yesterday. The county added nine new cases on Thursday, Sunday and Monday, three on Tuesday and two Wednesday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.8% for the last few days. The rate has remained between 4.7% and 4.9% since Sept. 25.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 4.4% today. It has been between 4.1% and 4.5% since Oct. 1.
Outbreaks
As of Thursday morning, Virginia was reporting a total of 1,103 COVID-19 outbreaks, six more than yesterday.
Each day, the Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category has been broken down into three separate categories – childcare, college/university and K-12. Today, the state is reporting 52 outbreaks in childcare settings (one more than yesterday), 29 for college/university (three more than yesterday and 29 for K-12 (one more than yesterday).
In Virginia, there have been 444 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 11,237 cases and 1,653 deaths), 399 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 68 in correctional facilities and 82 in health care settings.
RRHD reported one more outbreak in a congregate setting Oct. 3 for a total of six. A congregate setting is an environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, prisons, detention centers, schools and workplaces.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in childcare settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, one in a correctional facility and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 304 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 15 outbreaks in the RRHD. Those numbers have been stable for more than a week.
Deaths
Fauquier County has lost 25 residents to COVID-19, 16 in September. Fifteen were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The nursing home has reported 94 positive cases, according to the latest VDH data.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August. Fauquier has not recorded a COVID-19 related death since Sept. 23.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 16 deaths in the state this morning, after reporting 25 yesterday, 12 Wednesday and 15 on Tuesday. The state recorded only three deaths the two days before that. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia today is listed as 3,344 (234 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 50 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; there were two reported on Saturday, which brought the total to 51, but the VDH adjusted that number down Wednesday morning. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and three so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 11,447 (94 probable), 54 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 9 states that 963 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 30 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 651 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 312 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 205; 87 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 18,336 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 11,447.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 9 says that there are 1,325 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 828 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Four-thousand thirty-two nursing home patients have recovered from the virus.
The data released this morning was finalized Thursday, Oct. 8 at 5 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 8: According to the Virginia Department of Health's reporting yesterday, the number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 509, but this morning, the VDH corrected that; the number should have been reported as 689 cases higher, or 1,198. The VDH clarified: “The case count reported on Thursday, Oct. 8 [1,844], includes 689 cases that should have been reported on Wednesday, Oct. 7, but were not because of a surveillance system reporting issue."
The state added 625 new confirmed cases Tuesday and 687 Monday. The total number of cases in Virginia is 155,535 (8,578 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 987, nine more than yesterday. The county added nine new cases on Sunday and Monday, three on Tuesday and two Wednesday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.8% today and yesterday. It was 4.9% Tuesday and has been fairly stable over the last week.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average was 4.5% today, 4.4% yesterday and Tuesday; it was 2.9% over the weekend.
Outbreaks
As of Wednesday morning, Virginia was reporting a total of 1,097 COVID-19 outbreaks, 15 more than yesterday.
Each day, the Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category has been broken down into three separate categories – childcare, college/university and K-12. Today, the state is reporting 50 outbreaks in childcare settings (one more than yesterday), 29 for college/university (three more than yesterday and 29 for K-12 (one more than yesterday).
In Virginia, there have been 442 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 11,204 cases and 1,646 deaths), 398 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 68 in correctional facilities and 81 in health care settings.
RRHD reported one more outbreak in a congregate setting Oct. 3 for a total of six. A congregate setting is an environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, prisons, detention centers, schools and workplaces.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in childcare settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, one in a correctional facility and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 304 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 15 outbreaks in the RRHD.
Deaths
Fauquier County has lost 25 residents to COVID-19, 16 in September. Fifteen were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The nursing home has reported 94 positive cases, according to the latest VDH data.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August. Fauquier has not recorded a COVID-19 related death since Sept. 23.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 25 deaths in the state this morning, after reporting 12 yesterday and 15 on Tuesday. The state recorded only three deaths the two days before that. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia today is listed as 3,328 (231 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 50 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; there were two reported on Saturday, which brought the total to 51, but the VDH adjusted that number down Wednesday morning. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and three so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 11,393 (94 probable), 48 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 8 states that 933 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 70 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 623 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 310 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 196; 89 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
The data released this morning was finalized Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7: The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 509 today after the state added 625 yesterday and 687 Monday. The total number of cases in Virginia is 153,691 (8,229 probable), according to the Virginia Department of Health.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 978, two more than yesterday. The county added nine new cases on Sunday and Monday, three on Tuesday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.8% today. It was 4.9% yesterday and been fairly stable over the last week.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average was 4.4% today and yesterday; it was 2.9% over the weekend.
Outbreaks
As of Wednesday morning, Virginia was reporting a total of 1,082 COVID-19 outbreaks, 12 more than yesterday.
Each day, the Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category has been broken down into three separate categories – childcare, college/university and K-12. Today, the state is reporting 49 outbreaks in childcare settings (four more than yesterday), 26 for college/university and 28 for K-12 (one more than yesterday).
In Virginia, there have been 442 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 11,176 cases and 1,644 deaths), 390 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 68 in correctional facilities and 79 in health care settings.
RRHD reported one more outbreak in a congregate setting Saturday for a total of six. A congregate setting is an environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, prisons, detention centers, schools and workplaces.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in childcare settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, one in a correctional facility and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 304 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 15 outbreaks in the RRHD.
Deaths
Fauquier County has lost 25 residents to COVID-19, 16 in September. Fifteen were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The nursing home has reported 94 positive cases, according to the latest VDH data.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August. Fauquier has not recorded a COVID-19 related death since Sept. 23.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 12 deaths in the state this morning, after reporting 15 yesterday and only three the two days before that. There were 20 fatalities Saturday and 22 Friday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia today is listed as 3,303 (215 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 50 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; there were two reported on Saturday, which brought the total to 51, but the VDH adjusted that number down Wednesday morning. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and three so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 11,345 (93 probable), 29 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 7 states that 1,003 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 77 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 641 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 362 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 228; 109 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
The data released this morning was finalized Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 5 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 6: The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 625 today after the state added 687 Monday. The state has been logging lower numbers of new cases this week and last week, but cases rose above 1,000 cases a day over the weekend. The total number of cases in Virginia is 153,182 (8,195 probable), according to the Virginia Department of Health.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 976, three more than yesterday. The county added nine new cases on Sunday and on Monday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.9% today. It was 4.8% yesterday and 4.7% over the weekend.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average was 4.4% today and 4.1% yesterday, after remaining at 2.9% Saturday and Sunday.
Outbreaks
As of Tuesday morning, Virginia was reporting a total of 1,070 COVID-19 outbreaks, eight more than yesterday.
Each day, the Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category has been broken down into three separate categories – childcare, college/university and K-12. Today, the state is reporting 45 outbreaks in childcare settings (one more than yesterday), 26 for college/university and 27 for K-12.
In Virginia, there have been 442 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 11,160 cases and 1,640 deaths), 387 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 68 in correctional facilities and 75 in health care settings.
RRHD reported one more outbreak in a congregate setting Saturday for a total of six. A congregate setting is an environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, prisons, detention centers, schools and workplaces.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in childcare settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, one in a correctional facility and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 304 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 15 outbreaks in the RRHD.
Deaths
Fauquier County has lost 25 residents to COVID-19, 16 in September. Fifteen were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The nursing home has reported 94 positive cases, according to the latest VDH data.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August. Fauquier has not recorded a COVID-19 related death since Sept. 23.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 15 deaths in the state this morning, after reporting only three the past couple of days. There were 20 fatalities Saturday and 22 Friday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia today is listed as 3,291 (214 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 51 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; there were two reported on Saturday. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and four so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 11,316 (94 probable), 57 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 6 states that 926 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, one more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 607 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 319 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 219; 104 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
The data released this morning was finalized Monday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m.
MONDAY, OCT. 5: The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 687 Monday, after logging 1,067 new cases Sunday and 1,116 Saturday. The total number of cases in Virginia is 152,557 (7,987 probable), according to the Virginia Department of Health.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 973, nine more than yesterday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.8% today. It was 4.7% over the weekend.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average was 4.1% today, after remaining at 2.9% Saturday and Sunday. It was 2.6% Friday, 2.3% Thursday, 1.8% last Wednesday.
Outbreaks
As of Monday morning, Virginia was reporting a total of 1,062 COVID-19 outbreaks, two more than yesterday.
Each day, the Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category has been broken down into three separate categories – childcare, college/university and K-12. Today, the state is reporting 44 outbreaks in childcare settings (one more than yesterday), 26 for college/university and 27 for K-12.
In Virginia, there have been 442 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 11,108 cases and 1,626 deaths), 382 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 68 in correctional facilities and 73 in health care settings.
RRHD reported one more outbreak in a congregate setting Saturday for a total of six. A congregate setting is an environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, prisons, detention centers, schools and workplaces.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in childcare settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, one in a correctional facility and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 304 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 15 outbreaks in the RRHD.
Deaths
Fauquier County has lost 25 residents to COVID-19 so far, 16 in September. Fifteen were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The nursing home has reported 94 positive cases, according to the latest VDH data.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August. Fauquier has not recorded a COVID-19 related death since Sept. 23.
The Virginia Department of Health reported only three deaths in the state this morning, the same number as yesterday. There were 20 fatalities Saturday and 22 Friday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia today is listed as 3,276 (213 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 51 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; none reported today, but there were two on Saturday. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and four so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 11,259 (92 probable), 38 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 5 states that 925 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 48 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 596 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 329 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 213; 101 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
The data released this morning was finalized Sunday, Oct. 4 at 5 p.m.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4: The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 1,067 Sunday, after hitting 1,116 Saturday morning. Cases rose by 966 Friday and 450 Thursday. The total number of cases in Virginia is 151,870 (7,987 probable), according to the Virginia Department of Health.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 964, nine more than yesterday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.7% today and yesterday; before Saturday, it had remained at 4.5% for several days.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average was 2.9% today and yesterday. It was 2.6% Friday, 2.3% Thursday, 1.8% Wednesday and 2.1% Tuesday.
Outbreaks
As of Sunday morning, Virginia was reporting a total of 1,060 COVID-19 outbreaks, one more than yesterday.
Each day, the Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category has been broken down into three separate categories – childcare, college/university and K-12. Today, the state is reporting 44 outbreaks in childcare settings (one more than yesterday), 26 for college/university and 27 for K-12.
In Virginia, there have been 442 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 11,093 cases and 1,623 deaths), 380 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 68 in correctional facilities and 73 in health care settings.
RRHD reported one more outbreak in a congregate setting Saturday for a total of six. A congregate setting is an environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, prisons, detention centers, schools and workplaces.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in childcare settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, one in a correctional facility and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 304 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 15 outbreaks in the RRHD.
Deaths
Fauquier County has lost 25 residents to COVID-19 so far, 16 in September. Fifteen were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The nursing home has reported 94 positive cases, according to the latest VDH data.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August. Fauquier has not recorded a COVID-19 related death since Sept. 23.
The Virginia Department of Health reported only three deaths in the state this morning, 20 Saturday and 22 Friday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia today is listed as 3,273 (213 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 51 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, two more than yesterday. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and four so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 11,221 (91 probable), 30 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 3 states that 877 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 29 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 595 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 282 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 197; 98 are on ventilators.
According to the VHHA data, hospitalizations are trending down.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
The data released this morning was finalized Saturday, Oct. 3 at 5 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 3: The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 1,116 Saturday morning. Cases rose by 966 Friday and only 450 Thursday. The total number of cases in Virginia is 150,803 (7,880 probable), according to the Virginia Department of Health.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 955, five more than yesterday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.7% today; before today, it had remained at 4.5% for several days.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average was 2.9% today. It was 2.6% yesterday, 2.3% Thursday and 1.8% Wednesday.
Outbreaks
As of Friday morning, Virginia was reporting a total of 1,059 COVID-19 outbreaks, three more than yesterday.
Each day, Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category has been broken down into three separate categories – childcare, college/university and K-12. Today, the state is reporting 44 outbreaks in childcare settings, 26 for college/university and 27 for K-12.
In Virginia, there have been 441 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 11,055 cases and 1,622 deaths), 380 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 68 in correctional facilities and 73 in health care settings.
RRHD reported one more outbreak in a congregate setting yesterday for a total of six. A congregate setting is an environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, prisons, detention centers, schools and workplaces.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in childcare settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, one in a correctional facility and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 304 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 15 outbreaks in the RRHD.
Deaths
Fauquier County has lost 25 residents to COVID-19 so far, 16 in September. Fifteen were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The nursing home has reported 94 positive cases, according to the latest VDH data.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 20 deaths in the state this morning, 22 yesterday and 20 Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia today is listed as 3,270 (213 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 49 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, the same as yesterday. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been 12 so far in September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 11,191 (89 probable), 51 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 3 states that 906 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 16 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 600 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 306 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 191; 103 are on ventilators.
According to the VHHA data, hospitalizations are trending down.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
The data released this morning was finalized Friday, Oct. 2 at 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 2: The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 966 Friday morning. Cases rose by 450 Thursday; besides Monday’s low of 449, that was the lowest number of confirmed new cases since July 6. The total number of cases in Virginia is 149,687 (7,837 probable), according to the Virginia Department of Health.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 950, five more than yesterday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.5% today, as it was yesterday and the day before. Percentages over the last week are the lowest they have been since March 16, at the very beginnings of the pandemic.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average was 2.6% today. It was 2.3% Thursday, 1.8% Wednesday and 2.1% Tuesday.
Outbreaks
As of Friday morning, Virginia was reporting a total of 1,056 COVID-19 outbreaks, six more than yesterday.
Each day, Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category has been broken down into three separate categories – childcare, college/university and K-12. Today, the state is reporting 44 outbreaks in childcare settings (one more than yesterday), 26 for college/university and 27 for K-12.
In Virginia, there have been 440 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 11,001 cases and 1,616 deaths), 378 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 68 in correctional facilities and 73 in health care settings.
RRHD reported one more outbreak in a congregate setting today for a total of six. A congregate setting is an environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, prisons, detention centers, schools and workplaces.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in childcare settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, one in a correctional facility and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 304 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 15 outbreaks in the RRHD. That is 12 more cases than yesterday; at least some of those cases must be connected to the new outbreak.
Deaths
Fauquier County has lost 25 residents to COVID-19 so far, 16 in September. Fifteen were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The nursing home has reported 94 positive cases, according to the latest VDH data.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 22 deaths in the state this morning, 20 yesterday and 21 Wednesday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia today is listed as 3,250 (213 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 49 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, one more than yesterday. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been 12 so far in September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 11,140 (89 probable), 48 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 2 states that 890 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 23 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 590 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 300 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 201; 108 are on ventilators.
According to the VHHA data, hospitalizations are trending down.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
The data released this morning was finalized Thursday, Oct. 1 at 5 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 1: The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by only 450 Thursday morning. Besides Monday’s low of 449, it was the lowest number of confirmed new cases since July 6. The total number of cases in Virginia is 148,721 (7,731 probable), according to the Virginia Department of Health.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 945, five more than yesterday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.5% today, as it was yesterday. Percentages over the last week are are the lowest they have been since March 16, at the very beginnings of the pandemic.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average was 2.3% today. It was 1.8% yesterday and 2.1% Tuesday.
Outbreaks
As of Thursday morning, Virginia was reporting a total of 1,050 COVID-19 outbreaks, nine more than yesterday.
Each day, Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category has been broken down into three separate categories – childcare, college/university and K-12. Today, the state is reporting 43 outbreaks in childcare settings (two more than yesterday), 26 for college/university and 27 for K-12.
In Virginia, there have been 436 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 10,958 cases and 1,608 deaths), 377 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 68 in correctional facilities and 73 in health care settings.
The RRHD has had only one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in childcare settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
The latest outbreak in the RRHD was reported Sept 17, in a correctional facility; it was the health district’s first such outbreak. The VDH does not identify specific correctional institutions where there have been outbreaks, but Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the outbreak was not at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center. In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, five in congregate settings and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 292 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 14 outbreaks in the RRHD.
Deaths
Fauquier County has lost 25 residents to COVID-19 so far, 16 in September. Fifteen were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The nursing home has reported 94 positive cases (one more than yesterday), according to the latest VDH data.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 20 deaths in the state this morning, 20 yesterday and 13 Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia today is listed as 3,228 (213 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 48 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, one more than yesterday. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been 11 so far in September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 11,092 (86 probable), 51 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 30 states that 913 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, five more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 587 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 326 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 210; 107 are on ventilators.
According to the VHHA data, hospitalizations are trending down.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
The data released this morning was finalized Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 30: The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 755 Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, cases rose by 923; Monday, 449 new confirmed cases were added, the lowest number of new cases in one day since July 6. Virginia added 736 Sunday, 975 Saturday, and 941 Friday. The total number of cases in Virginia is 148,271 (7,657 probable), according to the Virginia Department of Health.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 940, one more than yesterday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.5% today; it was 4.6% yesterday and 4.7% Monday. The percentages are the lowest they have been since March 16, at the very beginnings of the pandemic.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average was 1.8% today. It was 2.1% Tuesday, 2.2% Monday and 1.8% Sunday, the lowest it had been since July 1. It was 6.5% Sept. 13.
Outbreaks
As of Wednesday morning, Virginia was reporting a total of 1,041 COVID-19 outbreaks, eight more than yesterday. Between Sept. 20 and 26, Virginia logged 26 new outbreaks. Since the beginning of the pandemic there have been only seven weeks out of 29 that the state has compiled fewer than 26 new outbreaks in a week.
The Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category has been broken down into three separate categories – childcare, college/university and K-12. Today, the state is reporting 41 outbreaks in childcare settings (one more than yesterday), 26 for college/university (three more than yesterday) and 27 for K-12, for a total of 94 outbreaks in educational settings.
In Virginia, there have been 434 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 10,870 cases and 1,595 deaths), 374 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 67 in correctional facilities and 72 in health care settings.
The RRHD has had only one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in childcare settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
The latest outbreak in the RRHD was reported Sept 17, in a correctional facility; it was the health district’s first such outbreak. The VDH does not identify specific correctional institutions where there have been outbreaks, but Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the outbreak was not at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center. In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, five in congregate settings and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 291 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 14 outbreaks in the RRHD.
Deaths
Fauquier County has lost 25 residents to COVID-19 so far, 16 in September. Fifteen were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The nursing home has reported 93 positive cases, according to the latest VDH data.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 21 deaths in the state this morning, 13 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia today is listed as 3,208 (213 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 47 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been 10 so far September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 11,041 (85 probable), 63 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 28 states that 908 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 50 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 594 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 314 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 190; 104 are on ventilators.
According to the VHHA data, hospitalizations are trending down.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
The data released this morning was finalized Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 5 p.m.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 29: The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 923 Tuesday morning. On Monday, 449 new confirmed cases were added, the lowest number of new cases in one day since July 6. Virginia added 736 Sunday, 975 Saturday, and 941 Friday. The total number of cases in Virginia is 147,516 (7,555 probable), according to the Virginia Department of Health.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 939, the same as yesterday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.6% today; it was 4.7% yesterday and 4.8% over the weekend. The percentages are the lowest they have been since March 16, at the very beginnings of the pandemic.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average was 2.1% today. It was 2.2% Monday and 1.8% Sunday, the lowest it has been since July 1. It was 6.5% Sept. 13.
Outbreaks
As of Tuesday morning, Virginia was reporting a total of 1,033 COVID-19 outbreaks, six more than yesterday. Between Sept. 20 and 26, Virginia logged 26 new outbreaks. Since the beginning of the pandemic there have been only seven weeks out of 29 that the state has compiled fewer than 26 new outbreaks in a week.
The Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category, which reported 86 outbreaks Thursday, has been broken down into three separate categories – childcare, college/university and K-12. Today, the state is reporting 40 outbreaks in childcare settings, 23 for college/university and 27 for K12, for a total of 90 outbreaks in educational settings.
In Virginia, there have been 432 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 10,811 cases and 1,589 deaths), 371 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 67 in correctional facilities and 73 in health care settings.
The RRHD has had only one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in childcare settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
The latest outbreak in the RRHD was reported Sept 17, in a correctional facility; it was the health district’s first such outbreak. The VDH does not identify specific correctional institutions where there have been outbreaks, but Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the outbreak was not at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center. In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, five in congregate settings and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 290 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 14 outbreaks in the RRHD. That number has been stable for several days.
Deaths
Fauquier County has lost 25 residents to COVID-19 so far, 16 in September. Fifteen were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The nursing home has reported 93 positive cases, according to the latest VDH data.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 15 deaths in the state this morning, 13 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia today is listed as 3,187 (211 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 47 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been 10 so far September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 10,978 (84 probable), 62 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 28 states that 958 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 68 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 598 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 360 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 202; 113 are on ventilators.
According to the VHHA data, hospitalizations are trending down.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
The data released this morning was finalized Monday, Sept. 28 at 5 p.m.
MONDAY, SEPT. 28: The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 449 Monday morning, the lowest number of new cases in one day since July 6. Virginia added 736 Sunday, 975 Saturday, and 941 Friday. The total number of cases in Virginia is 146,593 (7,449 probable), according to the Virginia Department of Health.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 939, three more than yesterday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.7% today; it was 4.8% over the weekend. The percentages are the lowest they have been since March 16, at the very beginnings of the pandemic.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average was 2.2% today. It was 1.8% Sunday, the lowest it has been since July 1. It was 6.5% Sept. 13.
Outbreaks
As of Monday morning, Virginia was reporting a total of 1,027 COVID-19 outbreaks, 17 more than yesterday. Between Sept. 20 and 26, Virginia logged 26 new outbreaks. Since the beginning of the pandemic there have been only seven weeks out of 29 that the state has compiled fewer than 26 new outbreaks in a week.
The Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category, which reported 86 outbreaks Thursday, has been broken down into three separate categories – childcare, college/university and K-12. Today, the state is reporting 39 outbreaks in childcare settings, 23 for college/university and 27 for K12, for a total of 89 outbreaks in educational settings.
Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said Friday, "We continue to see numbers fairly low in the district overall. The outbreaks we have seen in the past weeks have subsided, and our district doesn't have the large college and university settings that are causing so much transmission in other communities."
In Virginia, there have been 428 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 10,748 cases and 1,585 deaths), 370 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 67 in correctional facilities and 73 in health care settings.
The RRHD has had only one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in childcare settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
The latest outbreak in the RRHD was reported Sept 17, in a correctional facility; it was the health district’s first such outbreak. The VDH does not identify specific correctional institutions where there have been outbreaks, but Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the outbreak was not at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, five in congregate settings and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 290 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 14 outbreaks in the RRHD. That number has been stable for several days.
Deaths
Fauquier County has lost 16 residents to COVID-19 so far in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton which has reported a total of 15 fatalities. The nursing home has reported 93 positive cases, according to the latest VDH data.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 13 deaths in the state this morning, 15 yesterday.
The number of deaths in the state had been artificially high since Sept. 15, as the VDH caught up with lagging data. The number of deaths during that reporting period ranged from six to 96. That higher number was almost twice as high as any other single day. Before Sept. 15, the highest number of deaths in one day was 57, on May 28. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia today is listed as 3,172 (210 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 47 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been 10 so far September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 10,916 (84 probable), 27 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 28 states that 890 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 22 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 602 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 288 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 193; 103 are on ventilators.
According to the VHHA data, hospitalizations are trending down.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
The data released this morning was finalized Sunday, Sept. 27 at 5 p.m.
Weekly overview
The weekly summary from the VDH, which was published Friday, included these takeaways:
- Weekly cases declined in Virginia during a time when case rates increased nationwide. The case rate in Virginia (11.6/100K) is now below the national average (14/100K).
- 13 health districts are following a declining case trajectory, 6 have plateaued, and 13 show a slow growth. Three health districts are now in surge (New River, Western Tidewater, and Three Rivers)
- The reproduction number remains below 1.0 in all six health planning regions for the second week in a row.
The Rand Corporation, which is providing analysis for the VDH, summarized its finding for this week in a series of charts. See below.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 27: The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 736 Sunday morning. Virginia added 975 Saturday, 941 Friday and 902 yesterday. On Sept. 23, 580 were added, the lowest number of new cases added in one day since July 6. The total number of cases in Virginia is 146,144 (7,410 probable), according to the Virginia Department of Health.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 936, five more than yesterday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) has been 4.8% today and yesterday, the lowest it has been since March 16, at the very beginnings of the pandemic.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average was 1.8% today, the lowest it has been since July 1. It was 6.5% Sept. 13.
Outbreaks
As of Sunday morning, Virginia was reporting a total of 1,010 COVID-19 outbreaks, the same as yesterday. Between Sept. 20 and 26, Virginia logged 26 new outbreaks. Since the beginning of the pandemic there have been only seven weeks out of 29 that the state has compiled fewer than 26 new outbreaks in a week. Last week, almost twice as many outbreaks were recorded.
The Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category, which reported 86 outbreaks Thursday, has been broken down into three separate categories – child care, college/university and K-12. The state is reporting 39 outbreaks in child care settings, 23 for college/university and 26 for K12, for a total of 88 outbreaks in educational settings, the same as Friday and Saturday.
Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said Friday, "We continue to see numbers fairly low in the district overall. The outbreaks we have seen in the past weeks have subsided, and our district doesn't have the large college and university settings that are causing so much transmission in other communities."
In Virginia, there have been 425 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 10,667 cases and 1,575 deaths), 358 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 67 in correctional facilities and 72 in health care settings.
The RRHD has had only one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in child care settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
The latest outbreak in the RRHD was reported Sept 17, in a correctional facility; it was the health district’s first such outbreak. The VDH does not identify specific correctional institutions where there have been outbreaks, but Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the outbreak was not at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, five in congregate settings and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 290 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 14 outbreaks in the RRHD. That number has been stable for several days.
Deaths
Fauquier County has lost 16 residents to COVID-19 so far in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton which has reported a total of 15 fatalities. The nursing home has reported 93 positive cases, according to the latest VDH data.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 15 deaths in the state this morning.
The number of deaths in the state had been artificially high since Sept. 15, as the VDH caught up with lagging data. The number of deaths during that reporting period ranged from six to 96. That higher number was almost twice as high as any other single day. Before Sept. 15, the highest number of deaths in one day was 57, on May 28. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia today is listed as 3,159 (208 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 47 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been 10 so far September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 10,889 (85 probable), 26 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 24 states that 868 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 56 fewer than yesterday and the lowest number since July 7. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 603 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 265 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 198; 103 are on ventilators.
According to the VHHA data, hospitalizations are trending down.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
The data released this morning was finalized Saturday, Sept. 26 at 5 p.m.
Weekly overview
The weekly summary from the VDH, which was published Friday, included these takeaways:
- Weekly cases declined in Virginia during a time when case rates increased nationwide. The case rate in Virginia (11.6/100K) is now below the national average (14/100K).
- 13 health districts are following a declining case trajectory, 6 have plateaued, and 13 show a slow growth. Three health districts are now in surge (New River, Western Tidewater, and Three Rivers)
- The reproduction number remains below 1.0 in all six health planning regions for the second week in a row.
The Rand Corporation, which is providing analysis for the VDH, summarized its finding for this week in a series of charts. See below.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 26: The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 975 Saturday morning; the state added 941 Friday and 902 yesterday. On Sept. 23, 580 were added, the lowest number of new cases added in one day since July 6, when 354 cases were recorded. The total number of cases in Virginia is 145,408 (7,235 probable), according to the Virginia Department of Health.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 931, six more than yesterday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) was 4.8% today, the lowest it has been since March 16, at the very beginnings of the pandemic.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average yesterday was 2.3% today, the lowest it has been since July 2. It was 6.5% Sept. 13.
Outbreaks
As of Friday morning, Virginia was reporting a total of 1,010 COVID-19 outbreaks.
The Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category, which reported 86 outbreaks Thursday, has been broken down into three separate categories – child care, college/university and K-12. The state is reporting 39 outbreaks in child care settings, 23 for college/university and 26 for K12, for a total of 88 outbreaks in educational settings, the same as yesterday.
Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said Friday, "We continue to see numbers fairly low in the district overall. The outbreaks we have seen in the past weeks have subsided, and our district doesn't have the large college and university settings that are causing so much transmission in other communities."
In Virginia, there have been 425 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 10,598 cases and 1,562 deaths), 358 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 67 in correctional facilities and 72 in health care settings.
The RRHD has had only one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in child care settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
The latest outbreak in the RRHD was reported Sept 17, in a correctional facility; it was the health district’s first such outbreak. The VDH does not identify specific correctional institutions where there have been outbreaks, but Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the outbreak was not at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, five in congregate settings and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 290 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 14 outbreaks in the RRHD. That number has been stable for several days.
Deaths
Fauquier County lost three more residents to COVID-19 Sept 23 – for a total of 25 – according to the Virginia Department of Health. The three new deaths were associated with Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton which has reported a total of 15 fatalities. The nursing home has reported 93 positive cases, according to the latest VDH data.
Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said the three new deaths that were reported Wednesday happened over the course of the last few weeks.
Beverly Greene, administrator at Brookside, said on Sept. 23, "We have three residents currently who are still ill with the virus and no employees." She added, "Three residents are currently hospitalized."
She said that Brookside has been testing for COVID-19 twice each week for the last two weeks.
The Virginia Department of Health reported eight deaths in the state this morning. The number of deaths in the state had been artificially high since Sept. 15, as the VDH caught up with lagging data. The number of deaths during that reporting period ranged from six to 96. That higher number was almost twice as high as any other single day. Before Sept. 15, the highest number of deaths in one day was 57, on May 28. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia today is listed as 3,144 (207 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 47 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been 10 so far September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 10,863 (85 probable), 57 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 24 states that 924 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 39 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 614 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 310 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 202; 111 are on ventilators.
According to the VHHA data, hospitalizations are trending down.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
The data released this morning was finalized Friday, Sept. 25 at 5 p.m.
Weekly overview
The weekly summary from the VDH, which was published Friday, included these takeaways:
- Weekly cases declined in Virginia during a time when case rates increased nationwide. The case rate in Virginia (11.6/100K) is now below the national average (14/100K).
- 13 health districts are following a declining case trajectory, 6 have plateaued, and 13 show a slow growth. Three health districts are now in surge (New River, Western Tidewater, and Three Rivers)
- The reproduction number remains below 1.0 in all six health planning regions for the second week in a row.
The Rand Corporation, which is providing analysis for the VDH, summarized its finding for this week in a series of charts. See below.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 25: As of Friday morning, Virginia was recording a total of 1,004 COVID-19 outbreaks.
The Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category, which reported 86 outbreaks yesterday, has been further broken down for today’s report into three separate categories – child care, college/university and K-12. The state is reporting 39 outbreaks in child care settings, 23 for college/university and 26 for K12, for a total of 88 outbreaks in educational settings.
Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said Friday, "We continue to see numbers fairly low in the district overall. The outbreaks we have seen in the past weeks have subsided, and our district doesn't have the large college and university settings that are causing so much transmission in other communities."
In Virginia, there have been 423 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 10,535 cases and 1,558 deaths), 358 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 67 in correctional facilities and 68 in health care settings.
The RRHD has had only one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in child care settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
The latest outbreak in the RRHD was reported Sept 17, in a correctional facility; it was the health district’s first such outbreak. The VDH does not identify specific correctional institutions where there have been outbreaks, but Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the outbreak was not at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, five in congregate settings and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 290 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 14 outbreaks in the RRHD. That number has been stable for several days.
Fauquier County lost three more residents to COVID-19 Wednesday – for a total of 25 – according to the Virginia Department of Health. The three new deaths were associated with Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton which has reported a total of 15 fatalities. The nursing home has reported 93 positive cases, according to the latest VDH data.
Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said the three new deaths that were reported Wednesday happened over the course of the last few weeks.
Beverly Greene, administrator at Brookside, said Wednesday, "We have three residents currently who are still ill with the virus and no employees." She added, "Three residents are currently hospitalized."
She said that Brookside has been testing for COVID-19 twice each week for the last two weeks; the facility completed testing for employees Monday and for residents Tuesday.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 23 deaths in the state this morning. That number is still artificially high, as the VDH is trying to catch up with a backlog in reporting. In other words, the deaths represented by that data are fatalities that happened earlier but were not reported then. The latest explanation on the VDH website states that the death counts may be skewed until Sept. 25.
Before Sept. 15, the highest number of deaths in one day was 57, on May 28. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,136 (206 probable).
The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 941 Friday morning; the state added 902 yesterday. On Wednesday, 580 were added, the lowest number of new cases added in one day since July 6, when 354 cases were recorded. The total number of cases in Virginia is 144,433 (7,150 probable), according to the Virginia Department of Health.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginnig of the pandemic is 925, five more than yesterday. The county added three news cases yesterday, no new cases Wednesday, six new cases Tuesday, three on Monday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) was 5.1% today; it was 5.3% yesterday and 5.3% Wednesday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average yesterday was 2.4% today and yesterday, the lowest it has been since July 2. It was 6.0% Sept. 17.
A total of 47 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been 10 so far September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 10,806 (85 probable), 37 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 24 states that 965 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 17 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 617 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 348 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 221; 117 are on ventilators.
According to the VHHA data, hospitalizations are trending down.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
The data released this morning was finalized Thursday, Sept. 24 at 5 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 24: Fauquier County lost three more residents to COVID-19 yesterday – for a total of 25 – according to the Virginia Department of Health. The three new deaths are associated with Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton which has reported a total of 15 fatalities. The nursing home has reported 93 positive cases, according to the latest VDH data.
Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said the three new deaths that were reported Wednesday happened over the course of the last few weeks.
Beverly Greene, administrator at Brookside, said Wednesday, "We have three residents currently who are still ill with the virus and no employees." She added, "Three residents are currently hospitalized."
She said that Brookside has been testing for COVID-19 twice each week for the last two weeks; the facility completed testing for employees Monday and for residents Tuesday.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 24 deaths in the state this morning. That number is still artificially high, as the VDH is trying to catch up with a backlog in reporting. In other words, the deaths represented by that data are fatalities that happened earlier but were not reported then. The latest explanation on the VDH website states that the death counts may be skewed until Sept. 25.
Before Sept. 15, the highest number of deaths in one day was 57, on May 28. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,113 (206 probable).
The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 902 Thursday morning. On Wednesday, 580 were added, the lowest number of new cases added in one day since July 6, when 354 cases were recorded. Eight hundred seventy-two were added Tuesday. On Monday, cases rose by 627. The state logged 856 Sunday and 953 new cases Saturday. The total number of cases in Virginia is 143,492 (7,044 probable), according to the Virginia Department of Health.
In Fauquier, the number of positive cases is 920, three more than yesterday. The county added no new cases yesterday, six new cases Tuesday, three Monday and seven on Sunday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) was 5.3% today and 5.5% yesterday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average yesterday was 2.4% today, the lowest it has been since July 2. It was 6.0% Sept. 17.
A total of 47 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been 10 so far September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 10,769 (85 probable), 51 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 24 states that 982 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 66 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 624 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 358 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 219; 112 are on ventilators.
According to the VHHA data, hospitalizations are trending down.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier is a part, the latest outbreak was reported Sept 17, in a correctional facility; it was the health district’s first such outbreak. The VDH does not identify specific correctional institutions where there have been outbreaks, but Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the outbreak was not at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
In the RRHD, there have been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, five in congregate settings, one in a healthcare setting and one in an educational setting. In total, 290 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 14 outbreaks in the RRHD. That number has been stable for several days.
State-wide, as of Wednesday morning, Virginia reached a total of 1,000 outbreaks. There have been 421 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 10,465 cases and 1,544 deaths), 358 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 67 in correctional facilities, 68 in health care settings and 86 in educational settings.
The data released this morning was finalized Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23: Fauquier County lost three more residents to COVID-19 – for a total of 25 -- as of this morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. The three new deaths are associated with Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton which has reported a total of 15 fatalities. The nursing home has reported 93 positive cases, according to the latest VDH data.
Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said the three new deaths that were reported today happened over the course of the last few weeks.
Beverly Greene, administrator at Brookside, said, "We have three residents currently who are still ill with the virus and no employees." She added, "Three residents are currently hospitalized."
She said that Brookside has been testing for COVID-19 twice each week for the last two weeks; the facility completed testing for employees Monday and for residents Tuesday. Those results are expected today and tomorrow.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 29 deaths in the state this morning. That number is still artificially high, as the VDH is trying to catch up with a backlog in reporting. In other words, the deaths represented by that data are fatalities that happened earlier but were not reported then. The latest explanation on the VDH website states that the death counts may be skewed until Sept. 25.
Before Sept. 15, the highest number of deaths in one day was 57, on May 28. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,089 (207 probable).
The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 580 Wednesday morning. That is the lowest number of new cases added in one day since July 6, when 354 cases were recorded. Eight hundred seventy-two were added Tuesday. On Monday, cases rose by 627. The state logged 856 Sunday and 953 new cases Saturday. The total number of cases in Virginia is 142,590 (6,964 probable), according to the Virginia Department of Health.
In Fauquier, the number of positive cases is 917, the same as yesterday. The county added six new cases yesterday, three Monday and seven on Sunday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) was 5.5% today and yesterday 5.7% Monday and 5.9% Sunday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average yesterday was 2.9%, the lowest it has been since July 3. It was 3.0% today and 6.0% Sept. 17.
A total of 47 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, the same as yesterday and the day before. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been 10 so far September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 10,718 (84 probable), 43 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 22 states that 916 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 24 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 618 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 298 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 215; 113 are on ventilators.
According to the VHHA data, hospitalizations are trending down.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier is a part, the latest outbreak was reported Sept 17, in a correctional facility; it was the health district’s first such outbreak. The VDH does not identify specific correctional institutions where there have been outbreaks, but Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the outbreak was not at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
In the RRHD, there have been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, five in congregate settings, one in a healthcare setting and one in an educational setting. In total, 289 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 14 outbreaks in the RRHD. That number has been stable for several days.
State-wide, as of Tuesday morning, there have been 420 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 10,445 cases and 1,537 deaths), 356 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 67 in correctional facilities, 68 in health care settings and 85 in educational settings.
The data released this morning was finalized Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 5 p.m.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 22: The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 872 Tuesday morning. On Monday, cases rose by 627, the lowest number of new cases in one day since July 9. The state logged 856 Sunday and 953 new cases Saturday. The total number of cases in Virginia is 142,010 (6,909 probable), according to the Virginia Department of Health.
In Fauquier, the number of positive cases is 917, six more than yesterday. The county added three news cases yesterday, seven new cases Sunday, four new cases Saturday and 12 on Friday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) was 5.5% today, 5.7% yesterday and 5.9% Sunday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 2.9%, the lowest it has been since July 3. It was 6.0% Sept. 17.
A total of 47 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, the same as yesterday. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been 10 so far September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 10,675 (83 probable), 62 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 21 states that 940 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 55 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 632 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 308 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 213; 113 are on ventilators.
According to the VHHA data, hospitalizations are trending down.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
Outbreaks and deaths
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier is a part, the latest outbreak was reported Sept 17, in a correctional facility; it was the health district’s first such outbreak. The VDH does not identify specific correctional institutions where there have been outbreaks, but Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the outbreak was not at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
In the RRHD, there have been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, five in congregate settings, one in a healthcare setting and one in an educational setting. In total, 289 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 14 outbreaks in the RRHD. That number has been stable for several days.
State-wide, as of Tuesday morning, there have been 419 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 10,416 cases and 1,515 deaths), 349 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 66 in correctional facilities, 65 in health care settings and 82 in educational settings.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 39 deaths in the state this morning.
There were six deaths reported yesterday, 25 reported Sunday, 41 reported Sunday, 29 Friday, 36 Thursday, 45 Wednesday and 96 Tuesday; the VDH stated that those numbers were artificially high because of a reporting backlog. In other words, the deaths represented by that data are fatalities that happened earlier but were not reported then. The website reads: “VDH is working diligently to identify COVID-19 related deaths through vital record death certificate information. A backlog of death data is expected to be added from Sept. 15 through Sept. 21.”
Before Sept. 15, the highest number of deaths in one day was 57, on May 28. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,021 (205 probable).
According to VDH data, Fauquier County has had a total of 22 fatalities from COVID-19, the most recent one yesterday. Twelve of the reported fatalities were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, which has reported 93 cases of the virus.
Brookside administrator Beverly Greene said Friday, “We have three active resident cases currently. We tested for the eighth time Tuesday and have received all results for residents. We tested all residents again today for the ninth time.”
She added that the facility has had a total of 14 deaths since Aug. 13 [two more than have been reported by the VDH as of today] and two residents are currently hospitalized.”
The data released this morning was finalized Monday, Sept. 21 at 5 p.m.
MONDAY, SEPT. 21: The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 627 Monday morning, the lowest number of new cases in one day since July 9. The state logged 856 Sunday and 953 new cases Saturday. The state reported 1,242 new cases Friday, 1,101 new cases Thursday. The total number of cases in Virginia is 141,138 (6,837 probable), according to the Virginia Department of Health.
In Fauquier, the number of positive cases is 911, three more than yesterday. The county added seven new cases yesterday, four new cases Saturday and 12 on Friday.
The Virginia Department of Health announced Friday that a teenage resident of the state’s Southside Health District who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) was 5.7% today, 5.9% yesterday and 6.2% Saturday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 3.7%, the lowest it has been since July 29. It was 6.0% Sept. 17.
A total of 47 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, the same as yesterday. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been 10 so far September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 10,613 (82 probable), 22 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 21 states that 995 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 56 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 652 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 343 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 217; 106 are on ventilators.
According to the VHHA data, hospitalizations are trending down.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
Outbreaks and deaths
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier is a part, the latest outbreak was reported Sept 17, in a correctional facility; it was the health district’s first such outbreak. The VDH does not identify specific correctional institutions where there have been outbreaks, but Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the outbreak was not at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
In the RRHD, there have been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, five in congregate settings, one in a healthcare setting and one in an educational setting. In total, 289 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 14 outbreaks in the RRHD. That number has been stable for several days.
State-wide, as of Monday morning, there have been 417 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 10,330 cases and 1,496 deaths), 347 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 66 in correctional facilities, 65 in health care settings and 82 in educational settings.
The Virginia Department of Health reported six deaths in the state this morning.
There were 41 reported yesterday, 29 Friday, 36 Thursday, 45 Wednesday and 96 Tuesday; the VDH stated that those numbers were artificially high because of a reporting backlog. In other words, the deaths represented by that data are fatalities that happened earlier but were not reported then. The website reads: “VDH is working diligently to identify COVID-19 related deaths through vital record death certificate information. A backlog of death data is expected to be added from Sept. 15 through Sept. 21.”
Before Sept. 15, the highest number of deaths in one day was 57, on May 28. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,060 (205 probable).
According to VDH data, Fauquier County has had a total of 22 fatalities from COVID-19, one since yesterday. Twelve of those were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, which has reported 93 cases of the virus.
Brookside administrator Beverly Greene said Friday, “We have three active resident cases currently. We tested for the eighth time Tuesday and have received all results for residents. We tested all residents again today for the ninth time.”
She added that the facility has had a total of 14 deaths since Aug. 13 [two more than have been reported by the VDH as of today] and two residents are currently hospitalized.”
The data released this morning was finalized Sunday, Sept. 20 at 5 p.m.
Weekly summary from the VDH
The Sept. 18 weekly summary provided by the Virginia Department of Health explains that current models predict that “confirmed cases will peak during the week ending Oct. 11, with 8,924 weekly cases. If cases continue on this trajectory, we would expect 205,333 total confirmed cases by Thanksgiving.
“Upcoming seasonal changes, including schools reopening, flu season and changing weather patterns may cause transmission rates to increase. With a 10% increase in transmissibility at the beginning of flu season on Oct. 1, we would expect weekly cases to peak at 9,612 the week of ending Oct. 18.
"A 20% increase in transmissibility at the beginning of flu season on Oct. 1 would lead to a higher peak during the week ending Nov. 1, with 11,137 weekly cases. These scenarios result in 10,000 and 25,000 more confirmed cases by Thanksgiving, respectively.
Other takeaways from the report:
- Behavioral responses drive changes in current trends. This is increasingly important as we enter the fall season.
- Growth in cases has plateaued overall. However, two health districts are currently in a surge trajectory, likely driven by students returning to college and university campuses.
- Nevertheless, the statewide reproduction rate fell below 1.0. It also fell in all regions, with each falling below 1.0 as well. While this is good news, reproduction rate estimates are preliminary and have tended to be more volatile during direction shifts.
Also to be found in the VHH’s weekly summary is a presentation by researchers at the RAND Corporation, a research organization that develops solutions to public policy challenges. RAND is a non-partisan non-profit organization. Below are some slides that provide a sample of their findings.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 20: The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 856 Sunday morning, after logging 953 new cases Saturday. The state reported 1,242 new cases Friday, 1,101 new cases Thursday, 845 new cases Wednesday morning and 943 Tuesday morning. The total number of cases in Virginia is 140,511 (6,789 probable), according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The Virginia Department of Health announced Friday that a teenage resident of the state’s Southside Health District who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.
In Fauquier, the number of positive cases is 908, seven more than yesterday. The county added four new cases yesterday and 12 new cases Friday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) was 5.9% today, 6.2% yesterday and 6.6% Friday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 3.9%, the lowest it has been since July 31. It was 4.1% yesterday, 5.0% Friday and 6.0% Thursday.
A total of 47 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, one since yesterday. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been 10 so far September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 10,591 (81 probable), 29 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 19 states that 939 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 21 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 631 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 308 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 263; 126 are on ventilators.
According to the VHHA data, hospitalizations are trending down.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
Outbreaks and deaths
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier is a part, there was a new outbreak reported Thursday morning, this time in a correctional facility; it’s the health district’s first such outbreak. The VDH does not identify specific correctional institutions where there have been outbreaks, but Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the outbreak was not at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
In the RRHD, there have been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, five in congregate settings, one in a healthcare setting and one in an educational setting. In total, 289 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 14 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Sunday morning, there have been 415 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 10,209 cases and 1,487 deaths), 346 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 66 in correctional facilities, 65 in health care settings and 81 in educational settings.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 25 deaths in the state this morning, 41 yesterday, 29 Friday, 36 Thursday, 45 Wednesday and 96 Tuesday, but stipulated that these numbers are artificially high because of a reporting backlog. In other words, the deaths represented by this data are fatalities that happened earlier but were not reported then.
The website reads: “VDH is working diligently to identify COVID-19 related deaths through vital record death certificate information. A backlog of death data is expected to be added from Sept. 15 through Sept. 21.”
Before Sept. 15, the highest number of deaths in one day was 57, on May 28. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,015 (204 probable).
According to VDH data, Fauquier County has had a total of 21 fatalities from COVID-19. Twelve of those were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, which has reported 93 cases of the virus.
Brookside administrator Beverly Greene said Friday, “We have three active resident cases currently. We tested for the eighth time Tuesday and have received all results for residents. We tested all residents again today for the ninth time.”
She added that the facility has had a total of 14 deaths since Aug. 13 [two more than have been reported by the VDH as of today] and two residents are currently hospitalized. We have four employees still out, but all will return to work Sunday.”
The data released this morning was finalized Saturday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m.
Weekly summary from the VDH
The Sept. 18 weekly summary provided by the Virginia Department of Health explains that current models predict that "confirmed cases will peak during the week ending Oct. 11, with 8,924 weekly cases. If cases continue on this trajectory, we would expect 205,333 total confirmed cases by Thanksgiving.
“Upcoming seasonal changes, including schools reopening, flu season and changing weather patterns may cause transmission rates to increase. With a 10% increase in transmissibility at the beginning of flu season on Oct. 1, we would expect weekly cases to peak at 9,612 the week of ending Oct. 18.
"A 20% increase in transmissibility at the beginning of flu season on Oct. 1 would lead to a higher peak during the week ending Nov. 1, with 11,137 weekly cases. These scenarios result in 10,000 and 25,000 more confirmed cases by Thanksgiving, respectively.
Other takeaways from the report:
- Behavioral responses drive changes in current trends. This is increasingly important as we enter the fall season.
- Growth in cases has plateaued overall. However, two health districts are currently in a surge trajectory, likely driven by students returning to college and university campuses.
- Nevertheless, the statewide reproduction rate fell below 1.0. It also fell in all regions, with each falling below 1.0 as well. While this is good news, reproduction rate estimates are preliminary and have tended to be more volatile during direction shifts.
Also to be found in the VHH’s weekly summary is a presentation by researchers at the RAND Corporation, a research organization that develops solutions to public policy challenges. RAND is a non-partisan non-profit organization. Below are some slides that provide a sample of their findings.
SATURDAY, SEPT 19: The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 953 Saturday morning. The state reported 1,242 new cases Friday, 1,101 new cases Thursday, 845 new cases Wednesday morning and 943 Tuesday morning. The total number of cases in Virginia is 139,655 (6,689 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of positive cases is 901, four more than yesterday. The county added 12 new cases Friday.
The Virginia Department of Health announced Friday that a teenage resident of the state’s Southside Health District who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.
A total of 46 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been nine in the first 17 days of September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 10,562 (78 probable), 42 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 19 states that 960 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 15 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 661 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 299 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 219; 108 are on ventilators.
According to the VHHA data, hospitalizations are trending down.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
Outbreaks
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier is a part, there was a new outbreak reported Thursday morning, this time in a correctional facility; it’s the health district’s first such outbreak. The VDH does not identify specific correctional institutions where there have been outbreaks, but Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the outbreak was not at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
In the RRHD, there have been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, five in congregate settings, one in a healthcare setting and one in an educational setting. In total, 289 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 14 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Friday morning, there have been 415 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 10,201 cases and 1,478 deaths), 346 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 65 in correctional facilities, 65 in health care settings and 81 in educational settings.
Deaths
The Virginia Department of Health reported 41 deaths in the state this morning, 29 yesterday, 36 Thursday, 45 Wednesday and 96 Tuesday, but stipulated that these numbers are artificially high because of a reporting backlog. In other words, the deaths represented by this data are fatalities that happened earlier but were not reported then.
The website reads: “VDH is working diligently to identify COVID-19 related deaths through vital record death certificate information. A backlog of death data is expected to be added from Sept. 15 through Sept. 21.”
Before Tuesday, the highest number of deaths in one day was 57, on May 28. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 2,990 (203 probable).
Fauquier County has had a total of 21 fatalities from COVID-19. Twelve of those were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, which has reported 93 cases of the virus.
Brookside administrator Beverly Greene said Friday, “We have three active resident cases currently. We tested for the eighth time Tuesday and have received all results for residents. We tested all residents again today for the ninth time.”
She added that the facility has had a total of 14 deaths since Aug. 13 [two more than have been reported by the VDH as of today] and two residents are currently hospitalized. We have four employees still out, but all will return to work Sunday.”
Positivity rate
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) was 6.2% today; it was 6.6% yesterday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 4.1%; it was 5.0% yesterday, 6.0% Thursday and 6.3% Wednesday. It was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
The data released this morning was finalized Friday, Sept. 18 at 5 p.m.
Weekly summary from VDH
The Sept. 18 summary provided by the Virginia Department of Health explains that current models predict that "confirmed cases will peak during the week ending Oct. 11, with 8,924 weekly cases. If cases continue on this trajectory, we would expect 205,333 total confirmed cases by Thanksgiving.
“Upcoming seasonal changes, including schools reopening, flu season and changing weather patterns may cause transmission rates to increase. With a 10% increase in transmissibility at the beginning of flu season on Oct. 1, we would expect weekly cases to peak at 9,612 the week of ending Oct. 18.
"A 20% increase in transmissibility at the beginning of flu season on Oct. 1 would lead to a higher peak during the week ending Nov. 1, with 11,137 weekly cases. These scenarios result in 10,000 and 25,000 more confirmed cases by Thanksgiving, respectively.
Other takeaways from the report:
- Behavioral responses drive changes in current trends. This is increasingly important as we enter the fall season.
- Growth in cases has plateaued overall. However, two health districts are currently in a surge trajectory, likely driven by students returning to college and university campuses.
- Nevertheless, the statewide reproduction rate fell below 1.0. It also fell in all regions, with each falling below 1.0 as well. While this is good news, reproduction rate estimates are preliminary and have tended to be more volatile during direction shifts.
Also to be found in the VHH’s weekly summary is a presentation by researchers at the RAND Corporation, a research organization that develops solutions to public policy challenges. RAND is a non-partisan non-profit organization. Below are some slides that provide a sample of their findings.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 18: The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 1,242 Friday morning. The state reported 1,101 new cases Thursday, 845 new cases Wednesday morning and 943 Tuesday morning. The total number of cases in Virginia is 138,702 (6,612 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of positive cases is 897, 12 more than yesterday.
A total of 46 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been nine in the first 17 days of September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 10,520 (75 probable), 56 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 18 states that 945 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 50 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 648 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 297 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 212; 107 are on ventilators.
According to the VHHA data, hospitalizations are trending down.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier is a part, there was a new outbreak reported Thursday morning, this time in a correctional facility; it’s the health district’s first such outbreak. The VDH does not identify specific correctional institutions where there have been outbreaks, but Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the outbreak was not at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
In the RRHD, there have been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, five in congregate settings, one in a healthcare setting and one in an educational setting. In total, 288 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 14 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Friday morning, there have been 415 outbreaks in long term care settings (resulting in 10,152 cases and 1,465 deaths), 342 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 65 in correctional facilities, 64 in health care settings and 77 in educational settings.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 29 deaths in the state this morning, 36 yesterday, 45 Wednesday and 96 Tuesday, but stipulated that the numbers may be artificially high. The website reads: “Regarding the death data for Wednesday, Sept. 16, there is an existing data backlog. VHD is working diligently to identify COVID-19 related deaths using vital record death certificate information.”
Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Health Director Dr. Wade Kartchner said Wednesday morning that the fatality numbers are still inflated as a result of the data cleanup, "It appears there are still data being put in from the backlog."
Before Tuesday, the highest number of deaths in one day was 57, on May 28. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 2,949 (194 probable).
Fauquier County has had a total of 21 fatalities from COVID-19. Twelve of those were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, which has reported 93 cases of the virus – at least 24 in employees and the rest in residents. Most have recovered, Beverly Greene, administrator at Brookside, said last week.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) was 6.6% today; it was 6.7% yesterday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 5.0%; it was 6.0% yesterday and 6.3% Wednesday. It was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
The data released this morning was finalized Thursday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 17: In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier is a part, there was a new outbreak reported Thursday morning, this time in a correctional facility; it’s the health district’s first such outbreak. The VDH does not identify specific correctional institutions where there have been outbreaks, but Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the outbreak was not at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
In the RRHD, there have been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, five in congregate settings, one in a healthcare setting and one in an educational setting. In total, 283 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 14 outbreaks in the RRHD. Three of those cases can be attributed to new cases at Brookside. It is not known whether all 13 other new cases can be tied to the newest outbreak or have resulted from previous outbreaks.
State-wide, as of Thursday morning, there have been 415 outbreaks in long term care settings (resulting in 10,116 cases and 1,456 deaths), 341 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 64 in correctional facilities, 63 in health care settings and 75 in educational settings.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 36 deaths in the state this morning, 45 yesterday and 96 Tuesday, but stipulated that the numbers are artificially high. The website reads: “Regarding the death data for Tuesday, Sept. 15, there is an existing data backlog. VHD is working diligently to identify COVID-19 related deaths using vital record death certificate information.”
Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Health Director Dr. Wade Kartchner said Wednesday morning that the fatality numbers are still inflated as a result of the data cleanup, "It appears there are still data being put in from the backlog."
Before Tuesday, the highest number of deaths in one day was 57, on May 28. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 2,920 (186 probable).
Fauquier County has had a total of 21 fatalities from COVID-19. Twelve of those were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, which has reported 88 cases of the virus – at least 24 in employees and the rest in residents. Most have recovered, Beverly Greene, administrator at Brookside, said last week.
The data released this morning was finalized Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 5 p.m.
Daily update from the VDH
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 1,101 Thursday morning, topping 1,000 for the first time since Sept. 12. The state reported 845 new cases Wednesday morning, after rising 943 Tuesday morning. The total number of cases in Virginia is 137,460 (6,500 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of positive cases is 885, eight more than yesterday.
A total of 46 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, the same as yesterday and the day before. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been nine in the first 17 days of September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 10,464 (71 probable), 75 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 17 states that 995 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 132 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 669 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 326 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 225; 109 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) was 6.7% today; it was 6.9% yesterday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 6.0%; it was 6.3% yesterday and 6.8% Tuesday. It was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 16: The Virginia Department of Health reported 45 deaths in the state this morning and 96 yesterday, but stipulated that the number may be artificially high. The website reads: “Regarding the death data for Tuesday, Sept. 15, there is an existing data backlog. VHD is working diligently to identify COVID-19 related deaths using vital record death certificate information.”
Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Health Director Dr. Wade Kartchner said Wednesday morning that the fatality numbers are still inflated as a result of the data cleanup, "It appears there are still data being put in from the backlog."
Before yesterday, the highest number of deaths in one day was 57, on May 28. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 2,884 (173 probable).
Fauquier County has had a total of 21 fatalities from COVID-19. Twelve of those were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, which has reported 85 cases of the virus – 24 in employees and the rest in residents. Most have recovered, according to Beverly Greene, administrator at Brookside.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier is a part, there have been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, five in congregate settings, one in a healthcare setting and one in an educational setting. In total, 267 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Wednesday morning, there have been 414 outbreaks in long term care settings (resulting in 10,069 cases and 1,448 deaths), 338 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 62 in correctional facilities, 63 in health care settings and 75 in educational settings. There have been five new outbreaks in educational settings since yesterday.
Daily update from the VDH
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 845 Wednesday morning, after rising 943 Tuesday morning. The total number of cases in Virginia is 136,359 (6,396 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of positive cases is 877, 11 more than yesterday.
A total of 46 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, the same as yesterday. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been nine in the first 16 days of September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 10,389 (71 probable), 52 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 16 states that 1,027 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 12 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 678 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 349 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 212; 103 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) was 6.9% today; it was 7.1% yesterday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 6.3%; it was 6.8% yesterday and 5.9% Monday. It was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
Weekly summary from VDH
The VDH provides a weekly summary that comments on which areas of the state are performing well against the virus and which are struggling. This week’s summary focuses on students returning to college campuses: “August is traditionally the time when students return to campus at colleges and universities throughout Virginia. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has made this event anything but traditional. Virginia's colleges and universities have pursued a number of strategies to preserve as much of the college experience as possible while protecting students, employees and communities from the risks of COVID-19….
“Among the array of strategies, several stand out, including testing regimens, online or hybrid classes, isolation strategies, student conduct codes and opening delays, all in various combinations. The impact that these strategies may have on campus-related outbreaks is difficult to predict. COVID-19 is an unpredictable virus and, to some degree, these impacts are random. Even the best strategies will have leaks the virus can exploit. Luck often plays a larger role than many of us think….
“While we cannot know why precisely, early data does suggest that returns to campus are associated with surges in some areas but not, so far, in others. Surges in cases in the Central Shenandoah and New River Health Districts -- the two districts categorized as experiencing surges this week -- appear to coincide with campus-related surges. Notably, these surges coincide with sharp increases in the COVID-19 attack rate among those under age 30… Importantly, other age groups in these districts appear unaffected so far.
“Thomas Jefferson Health District … has seen a sharp spike in the attack rate among young people. Classes at the University of Virginia, the largest school in Thomas Jefferson Health District, began on Aug. 25, later than many other schools in Virginia. Is this a sign that a campus-related surge is beginning?
“UVA, like most Virginia universities, is keeping a close and transparent eye on COVID-19 cases. Other universities, including James Madison, Virginia Tech and Radford, among others, also maintain COVID-19 dashboards. Student migration coupled with testing is likely to cause some short-term spikes in confirmed cases. Whether these will be contained and short term or have a broader impact on Virginia's cases is yet to be seen. With good strategy, cooperation from students, and a little luck, however, we can hope current and potential surges follow the pattern seen so far in Richmond and abate quickly.”
Other takeaways from the weekly report:
- Growth in cases has plateaued overall. However, two health districts are currently in a surge trajectory and an additional 10 are showing slow growth.
- The statewide reproduction rate is above 1.0 for a second week. The Northwest region saw a significant rise, to 1,648.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 16: The Virginia Department of Health reported 96 deaths in the state this morning, but stipulated that the number is artificially high. The website read: “Regarding the death data for Tuesday, Sept. 15, there is an existing data backlog. VHD is working diligently to identify COVID-19 related deaths using vital record death certificate information.” Before today, the highest number of deaths in one day was 57, on May 28. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 2,839 (148 probable).
Fauquier County has had a total of 21 fatalities from COVID-19. Twelve of those were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, which has reported 85 cases of the virus – 24 in employees and the rest in residents. Most have recovered, according to Beverly Greene, administrator at Brookside.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier is a part, there have been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, five in congregate settings, one in a healthcare setting and one in an educational setting. In total, 267 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Tuesday morning, there have been 411 outbreaks in long term care settings (resulting in 10,011 cases and 1,437 deaths), 329 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 62 in correctional facilities, 63 in health care settings and 70 in educational settings.
Daily update from the VDH
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 943 Tuesday morning, to 135,514 (6,255 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of positive cases is 866, two more than yesterday.
A total of 46 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, one more than yesterday. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been nine in the first 14 days of September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 10,337 (70 probable), 44 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 15 states that 1,015 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, nine more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 686 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 329 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 228; 104 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) was 7.1% today; it was 7.2% yesterday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 6.8%; it was 5.9% yesterday. It was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
Weekly summary from VDH
The VDH provides a weekly summary that comments on which areas of the state are performing well against the virus and which are struggling. This week’s summary focuses on students returning to college campuses: “August is traditionally the time when students return to campus at colleges and universities throughout Virginia. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has made this event anything but traditional. Virginia's colleges and universities have pursued a number of strategies to preserve as much of the college experience as possible while protecting students, employees and communities from the risks of COVID-19….
“Among the array of strategies, several stand out, including testing regimens, online or hybrid classes, isolation strategies, student conduct codes and opening delays, all in various combinations. The impact that these strategies may have on campus-related outbreaks is difficult to predict. COVID-19 is an unpredictable virus and, to some degree, these impacts are random. Even the best strategies will have leaks the virus can exploit. Luck often plays a larger role than many of us think….
“While we cannot know why precisely, early data does suggest that returns to campus are associated with surges in some areas but not, so far, in others. Surges in cases in the Central Shenandoah and New River Health Districts -- the two districts categorized as experiencing surges this week -- appear to coincide with campus-related surges. Notably, these surges coincide with sharp increases in the COVID-19 attack rate among those under age 30… Importantly, other age groups in these districts appear unaffected so far.
“Thomas Jefferson Health District … has seen a sharp spike in the attack rate among young people. Classes at the University of Virginia, the largest school in Thomas Jefferson Health District, began on Aug. 25, later than many other schools in Virginia. Is this a sign that a campus-related surge is beginning?
“UVA, like most Virginia universities, is keeping a close and transparent eye on COVID-19 cases. Other universities, including James Madison, Virginia Tech and Radford, among others, also maintain COVID-19 dashboards. Student migration coupled with testing is likely to cause some short-term spikes in confirmed cases. Whether these will be contained and short term or have a broader impact on Virginia's cases is yet to be seen. With good strategy, cooperation from students, and a little luck, however, we can hope current and potential surges follow the pattern seen so far in Richmond and abate quickly.”
Other takeaways from the weekly report:
- Growth in cases has plateaued overall. However, two health districts are currently in a surge trajectory and an additional 10 are showing slow growth.
- The statewide reproduction rate is above 1.0 for a second week. The Northwest region saw a significant rise, to 1,648.
MONDAY, SEPT. 14: In Fauquier County, three new COVID-19 cases were reported in this morning’s data from the Virginia Department of Health, after seven were reported yesterday and 16 Saturday. The county has seen a total of 864 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
In June, the county added a total of 114 new cases. In July, 147 new cases were added and for the month of August, Fauquier logged 186 new cases. One hundred and two cases have been logged during the first 14 days of September.
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13), in Virginia, 757 new positive cases were added this morning after 874 were added yesterday; 1,300 were added Saturday. The total number of cases since the pandemic is 134,571 (6,171 probable).
In Fauquier, 12 COVID-19 related deaths were reported between Sept. 5 and 10. All are associated with a recent outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, according to Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District population health specialist April Achter. As of this morning, the VDH is listing a total of 85 cases there.
Beverly Greene, administrator at Brookside, confirmed Saturday that the facility has had a total of 12 deaths. Among the facility's residents, she said, there are currently 10 active cases; 41 residents have recovered and three have been hospitalized.
Among Brookside's staff, she said, 24 total employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19; 22 are recovered and two are "active."
According to demographic data provided by VDH, all but one of the recent deaths seem to be of individuals who were in the 80-plus age group; one was in the 60- to 69-year-old age group. In the health district since the beginning of the pandemic, 21 people older than 80 have died; 22 people 79 or younger have passed away.
Until Sept. 5, Fauquier had not reported a COVID-19 related death since Aug. 5. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7. The county has had a total of 21 COVID-19 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to the VDH site, there is also an “outbreak in progress,” with 10 cases at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. The data from VDH indicates that there has been at least one death (and fewer than five) from the Madison County outbreak.
The RRHD reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 267 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Monday morning, there have been 408 outbreaks in long term care settings (resulting in 9,979 cases and 1,409 deaths), 324 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 62 in correctional facilities, 61 in health care settings and 67 in educational settings.
Daily update from the VDH
A total of 45 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been eight in the first 14 days of September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 10,293 (70 probable), 49 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 14 states that 1,006 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, six fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 698 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 308 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 220; 110 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) was 7.2% today; it was 7.5% yesterday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 5.9%; it was 5.6% yesterday. It was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
The Virginia Department of Health recorded 19 new deaths in the state today, three yesterday and 11 on Saturday. A total of 2,743 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (136 probable). Aug. 1, when new deaths were reported at 41, was the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
Weekly summary from VDH
The VDH provides a weekly summary that comments on which areas of the state are performing well against the virus and which are struggling. This week’s summary focuses on students returning to college campuses: “August is traditionally the time when students return to campus at colleges and universities throughout Virginia. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has made this event anything but traditional. Virginia's colleges and universities have pursued a number of strategies to preserve as much of the college experience as possible while protecting students, employees and communities from the risks of COVID-19….
“Among the array of strategies, several stand out, including testing regimens, online or hybrid classes, isolation strategies, student conduct codes and opening delays, all in various combinations. The impact that these strategies may have on campus-related outbreaks is difficult to predict. COVID-19 is an unpredictable virus and, to some degree, these impacts are random. Even the best strategies will have leaks the virus can exploit. Luck often plays a larger role than many of us think….
“While we cannot know why precisely, early data does suggest that returns to campus are associated with surges in some areas but not, so far, in others. Surges in cases in the Central Shenandoah and New River Health Districts -- the two districts categorized as experiencing surges this week -- appear to coincide with campus-related surges. Notably, these surges coincide with sharp increases in the COVID-19 attack rate among those under age 30… Importantly, other age groups in these districts appear unaffected so far.
“Thomas Jefferson Health District … has seen a sharp spike in the attack rate among young people. Classes at the University of Virginia, the largest school in Thomas Jefferson Health District, began on Aug. 25, later than many other schools in Virginia. Is this a sign that a campus-related surge is beginning?
“UVA, like most Virginia universities, is keeping a close and transparent eye on COVID-19 cases. Other universities, including James Madison, Virginia Tech and Radford, among others, also maintain COVID-19 dashboards. Student migration coupled with testing is likely to cause some short-term spikes in confirmed cases. Whether these will be contained and short term or have a broader impact on Virginia's cases is yet to be seen. With good strategy, cooperation from students, and a little luck, however, we can hope current and potential surges follow the pattern seen so far in Richmond and abate quickly.”
Other takeaways from the weekly report:
- Growth in cases has plateaued overall. However, two health districts are currently in a surge trajectory and an additional 10 are showing slow growth.
- The statewide reproduction rate is above 1.0 for a second week. The Northwest region saw a significant rise, to 1,648.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 13: Cases of reported positive COVID-19 rose significantly yesterday, in Fauquier as well as in the state, but today’s numbers are more in keeping with what the county and the state has been seeing lately. In Fauquier, 7 new cases were reported in this morning’s data after reporting 16 yesterday. The county has seen a total of 861 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
In June, the county added a total of 114 new cases. In July, 147 new cases were added and for the month of August, Fauquier logged 186 new cases. Ninety-nine cases have been logged during the first 12 days of September.
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12), in Virginia, 874 new positive cases were added this morning after 1,300 were added yesterday. The total number of cases since the pandemic is 133,814 (6,142 probable).
New cases were reported at 1,236 Friday, but earlier in the week, case numbers were down a bit: 882 cases on Wednesday, 836 new cases Tuesday; on Monday, the state added 645 new cases, the lowest number of new cases in one day since July 9. New cases have topped 1,000 18 times since Aug. 1.
In Fauquier, 12 COVID-19 related deaths were reported between Sept. 5 and 10. All are associated with a recent outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, according to Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District population health specialist April Achter. As of this morning, the VDH is listing a total of 84 cases there.
Beverly Greene, administrator at Brookside, confirmed Saturday that the facility has had a total of 12 deaths. Among the facility's residents, she said, there are currently 10 active cases; 41 residents have recovered and three have been hospitalized.
Among Brookside's staff, she said, 24 total employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19; 22 are recovered and two are "active."
According to demographic data provided by VDH, all but one of the recent deaths seem to be of individuals who were in the 80-plus age group; one was in the 60- to 69-year-old age group. In the health district since the beginning of the pandemic, 21 people older than 80 have died; 22 people 79 or younger have passed away.
Until Sept. 5, Fauquier had not reported a COVID-19 related death since Aug. 5. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7. The county has had a total of 21 COVID-19 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to the VDH site, there is also an “outbreak in progress,” with 10 cases at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. The data from VDH indicates that there has been at least one death (and fewer than five) from the Madison County outbreak.
The RRHD reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 266 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Sunday morning, there have been 408 outbreaks in long term care settings (resulting in 9,962 cases and 1,404 deaths), 319 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 62 in correctional facilities, 61 in health care settings and 66 in educational settings.
Daily update from the VDH
Fauquier County hospitalizations rose by one Friday, after adding one Wednesday, three Saturday, two on Sept. 3 and one each day on Aug. 27, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1; before last Thursday, there had not been a local hospitalization since Aug. 7. Fauquier had only added three hospitalizations in one day one other time, on May 14.
A total of 45 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been eight in the first 11 days of September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 10,244 (69 probable), 26 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 13 states that 1,012 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 17 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 708 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 304 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 232; 119 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) was 7.5% today; it was 7.8% yesterday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 5.6%; it was 5.9% yesterday. It was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
The Virginia Department of Health recorded three new deaths in the state today, 11 yesterday. A total of 2,724 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (133 probable). Aug. 1, when new deaths were reported at 41, was the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
Weekly summary from VDH
The VDH provides a weekly summary that comments on which areas of the state are performing well against the virus and which are struggling. This week’s summary focuses on students returning to college campuses: “August is traditionally the time when students return to campus at colleges and universities throughout Virginia. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has made this event anything but traditional. Virginia's colleges and universities have pursued a number of strategies to preserve as much of the college experience as possible while protecting students, employees and communities from the risks of COVID-19….
“Among the array of strategies, several stand out, including testing regimens, online or hybrid classes, isolation strategies, student conduct codes and opening delays, all in various combinations. The impact that these strategies may have on campus-related outbreaks is difficult to predict. COVID-19 is an unpredictable virus and, to some degree, these impacts are random. Even the best strategies will have leaks the virus can exploit. Luck often plays a larger role than many of us think….
“While we cannot know why precisely, early data does suggest that returns to campus are associated with surges in some areas but not, so far, in others. Surges in cases in the Central Shenandoah and New River Health Districts -- the two districts categorized as experiencing surges this week -- appear to coincide with campus-related surges. Notably, these surges coincide with sharp increases in the COVID-19 attack rate among those under age 30… Importantly, other age groups in these districts appear unaffected so far.
“Thomas Jefferson Health District … has seen a sharp spike in the attack rate among young people. Classes at the University of Virginia, the largest school in Thomas Jefferson Health District, began on Aug. 25, later than many other schools in Virginia. Is this a sign that a campus-related surge is beginning?
“UVA, like most Virginia universities, is keeping a close and transparent eye on COVID-19 cases. Other universities, including James Madison, Virginia Tech and Radford, among others, also maintain COVID-19 dashboards. Student migration coupled with testing is likely to cause some short-term spikes in confirmed cases. Whether these will be contained and short term or have a broader impact on Virginia's cases is yet to be seen. With good strategy, cooperation from students, and a little luck, however, we can hope current and potential surges follow the pattern seen so far in Richmond and abate quickly.”
Other takeaways from the weekly report:
- Growth in cases has plateaued overall. However, two health districts are currently in a surge trajectory and an additional 10 are showing slow growth.
- The statewide reproduction rate is above 1.0 for a second week. The Northwest region saw a significant rise, to 1,648.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 12: Cases of reported positive COVID-19 rose significantly today, in Fauquier as well as in the state. In Fauquier, 16 new cases were reported in this morning’s data. Except for a reporting irregularity on Aug. 23 that resulted in 39 cases in one day, Fauquier has not added 16 cases in one day since July 12; it is only the fourth time since the beginning of the pandemic that 16 or more cases were added in a 24-hour period.
In June, the county added a total of 114 new cases. In July, 147 new cases were added and for the month of August, Fauquier logged 186 new cases. Ninety-two cases have been logged during the first 12 days of September.
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11), in Virginia, 1,300 new cases were added since yesterday, bringing the number of cases to 132,940 (6,090 probable). The state has not had as many cases in one day since Aug. 8; it is only the seventh time 1,300 or more cases have been recorded in one day.
New cases were reported at 1,236 yesterday, but earlier in the week, case numbers were down a bit: 882 cases on Wednesday, 836 new cases Tuesday; on Monday, the state added 645 new cases, the lowest number of new cases in one day since July 9. New cases have topped 1,000 18 times since Aug. 1.
In Fauquier, 12 COVID-19 related deaths were reported between Sept. 5 and 10. All are associated with a recent outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, according to Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District population health specialist April Achter. As of this morning, the VDH is listing a total of 84 cases (six more than yesterday) there.
Beverly Greene, administrator at Brookside, confirmed Saturday that the facility has had a total of 12 deaths. Among the facility's residents, she said, there are currently 10 active cases; 41 residents have recovered and three have been hospitalized.
According to demographic data provided by VDH, all but one of the recent deaths seem to be of individuals who were in the 80-plus age group; one was in the 60- to 69-year-old age group. In the health district since the beginning of the pandemic, 21 people older than 80 have died; 22 people 79 or younger have passed away.
Until Sept. 5, Fauquier had not reported a COVID-19 related death since Aug. 5. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7. The county has had a total of 21 COVID-19 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
Greene explained, "We continue to take all of the extra precautions including, but not limited to, all staff wearing full PPE (including N95s) throughout the facility and continuing the transmission-based precautions and isolation protocols recommended by the current guidelines. Staff members have also gone through FIT training provided by the Rapidan-Rappahannock Health Department to ensure all staff are equipped with the appropriate N95 mask. Weekly COVID testing continues for all negative residents and staff members."
According to the VDH site, there is also an “outbreak in progress,” with 10 cases at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. The data from VDH indicates that there has been at least one death (and fewer than five) from the Madison County outbreak.
The RRHD reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 265 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
Daily update from the VDH
Fauquier County hospitalizations rose by one yesterday, after adding one Wednesday, three Saturday, two on Sept. 3 and one each day on Aug. 27, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1; before last Thursday, there had not been a local hospitalization since Aug. 7. Fauquier had only added three hospitalizations in one day one other time, on May 14.
A total of 45 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been eight in the first 11 days of September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 10,218 (69 probable), 63 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 9 states that 995 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 125 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 723 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 272 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 228; 113 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) was 7.8% today; it was 7.5% yesterday and 7.6% Wednesday and Thursday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 5.9%; it was 5.4% yesterday. It was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
The Virginia Department of Health recorded 11 new deaths in the state today, 3 yesterday. A total of 2,722 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (133 probable). Aug. 1, when new deaths were reported at 41, was the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
Weekly summary from VDH
The VDH provides a weekly summary that comments on which areas of the state are performing well against the virus and which are struggling. This week’s summary focuses on students returning to college campuses: “August is traditionally the time when students return to campus at colleges and universities throughout Virginia. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has made this event anything but traditional. Virginia's colleges and universities have pursued a number of strategies to preserve as much of the college experience as possible while protecting students, employees and communities from the risks of COVID-19….
“Among the array of strategies, several stand out, including testing regimens, online or hybrid classes, isolation strategies, student conduct codes and opening delays, all in various combinations. The impact that these strategies may have on campus-related outbreaks is difficult to predict. COVID-19 is an unpredictable virus and, to some degree, these impacts are random. Even the best strategies will have leaks the virus can exploit. Luck often plays a larger role than many of us think….
“While we cannot know why precisely, early data does suggest that returns to campus are associated with surges in some areas but not, so far, in others. Surges in cases in the Central Shenandoah and New River Health Districts -- the two districts categorized as experiencing surges this week -- appear to coincide with campus-related surges. Notably, these surges coincide with sharp increases in the COVID-19 attack rate among those under age 30… Importantly, other age groups in these districts appear unaffected so far.
“Thomas Jefferson Health District … has seen a sharp spike in the attack rate among young people. Classes at the University of Virginia, the largest school in Thomas Jefferson Health District, began on Aug. 25, later than many other schools in Virginia. Is this a sign that a campus-related surge is beginning?
“UVA, like most Virginia universities, is keeping a close and transparent eye on COVID-19 cases. Other universities, including James Madison, Virginia Tech and Radford, among others, also maintain COVID-19 dashboards. Student migration coupled with testing is likely to cause some short-term spikes in confirmed cases. Whether these will be contained and short term or have a broader impact on Virginia's cases is yet to be seen. With good strategy, cooperation from students, and a little luck, however, we can hope current and potential surges follow the pattern seen so far in Richmond and abate quickly.”
Other takeaways from the weekly report:
- Growth in cases has plateaued overall. However, two health districts are currently in a surge trajectory and an additional 10 are showing slow growth.
- The statewide reproduction rate is above 1.0 for a second week. The Northwest region saw a significant rise, to 1,648.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 11: After reporting 11 COVID-19 related deaths between Sept. 5 and 9, another Fauquier County death was recorded Sept. 10 by the Virginia Department of Health. All 12 are associated with a recent outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, according to Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District population health specialist April Achter. As of this morning, the VDH is listing a total of 79 cases and 12 deaths at that facility.
Beverly Greene, administrator at Brookside, confirmed Wednesday that the facility has had a total of 12 deaths. (Sometimes there is a lag in VDH data.)
She said that Brookside has 12 "active" resident cases currently. "Since the outbreak began, there are residents who have recovered from the virus," she said Sept. 3.
She added Wednesday, "We have not had any staff member deaths. We have three active staff member cases currently. All are resting at home following the current guidelines."
According to demographic data provided by VDH, all but one of the recent deaths seem to be of individuals who were in the 80-plus age group; one was in the 60- to 69-year-old age group. In the health district since the beginning of the pandemic, 21 people older than 80 have died; 22 people 79 or younger have passed away.
Until Saturday, Fauquier had not reported a COVID-19 related death since Aug. 5. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7. The county has had a total of 21 COVID-19 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
Greene explained, "We continue to take all of the extra precautions including, but not limited to, all staff wearing full PPE (including N95s) throughout the facility and continuing the transmission-based precautions and isolation protocols recommended by the current guidelines. Staff members have also gone through FIT training provided by the Rapidan-Rappahannock Health Department to ensure all staff are equipped with the appropriate N95 mask. Weekly COVID testing continues for all negative residents and staff members."
According to the VDH site, there is also an “outbreak in progress,” with 10 cases at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. The data from VDH indicates that there has been at least one death (and fewer than five) from the Madison County outbreak.
The RRHD reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 261 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Friday morning, there have been 401 outbreaks in long term care settings (resulting in 9,800 cases and 1,397 deaths), 306 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 61 in correctional facilities, 60 in health care settings and 62 in educational settings.
Daily update from the VDH
Fauquier County hospitalizations rose by one today, after adding one Wednesday, three Saturday, two on Sept. 3 and one each day on Aug. 27, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1; before last Thursday, there had not been a local hospitalization since Aug. 7. Fauquier had only added three hospitalizations in one day one other time, on May 14.
A total of 45 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been eight in the first 11 days of September.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) was 7.5% today; it was 7.6% yesterday and Wednesday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 5.4% today; it was 5.3% yesterday, 5.6% Wednesday and 5.9% the two days before that. It was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
The Virginia Department of Health recorded three new deaths in the state today, 11 yesterday and Wednesday, two Tuesday, six Monday and none Sunday; 29 were reported Sept. 2. A total of 2,711 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (133 probable). Aug. 1, when new deaths were reported at 41, was the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10), Virginia tallied 1,115 new positive cases of COVID-19 today and 1,236 yesterday. Earlier in the week, case numbers were down a bit: 882 cases on Wednesday, 836 new cases Tuesday; on Monday, the state added 645 new cases, the lowest number of new cases in one day since July 9.
New cases have topped 1,000 17 times since Aug. 1. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 131,640 (5,937 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 838, six more than yesterday; Fauquier added five cases yesterday and 13 cases Wednesday. In June, the county added a total of 114 new cases. In July, 147 new cases were added and for the month of August, Fauquier logged 186 new cases. Seventy-six cases have been logged during the first ten days of September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 10,155 (70 probable), 70 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 9 states that 1,120 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 24 more than yesterday The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 780 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 340 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 249; 120 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 16,143 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 10,155.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 10: After reporting 11 COVID-19 related deaths between Sept. 5 and 9, another Fauquier County death was recorded this morning by the Virginia Department of Health. All 12 are associated with a recent outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, according to Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District population health specialist April Achter. As of this morning, the VDH is listing a total of 78 cases and 12 deaths at that facility.
Beverly Greene, administrator at Brookside, confirmed Wednesday that the facility has had a total of 12 deaths. (Sometimes there is a lag in VDH data.)
She said that Brookside has 12 "active" resident cases currently. "Since the outbreak began, there are residents who have recovered from the virus," she said Sept. 3.
She added Wednesday, "We have not had any staff member deaths. We have three active staff member cases currently. All are resting at home following the current guidelines."
According to demographic data provided by VDH, all but one of the recent deaths seem to be of individuals who were in the 80-plus age group; one was in the 60- to 69-year-old age group. In the health district since the beginning of the pandemic, 21 people older than 80 have died; 22 people 79 or younger have passed away.
Until Saturday, Fauquier had not reported a COVID-19 related death since Aug. 5. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7. The county has had a total of 21 COVID-19 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
Greene explained, "We continue to take all of the extra precautions including, but not limited to, all staff wearing full PPE (including N95s) throughout the facility and continuing the transmission-based precautions and isolation protocols recommended by the current guidelines. Staff members have also gone through FIT training provided by the Rapidan-Rappahannock Health Department to ensure all staff are equipped with the appropriate N95 mask. Weekly COVID testing continues for all negative residents and staff members."
According to the VDH site, there is also an “outbreak in progress,” with 10 cases at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. The data from VDH indicates that there has been at least one death (and fewer than five) from the Madison County outbreak.
The RRHD reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 260 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Thursday morning, there have been 399 outbreaks in long term care settings (resulting in 9,734 cases and 1,395 deaths), 302 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 61 in correctional facilities, 60 in health care settings and 62 in educational settings.
Daily update from the VDH
Fauquier County hospitalizations rose by one yesterday, after adding three Saturday, two on Sept. 3 and one each day on Aug. 27, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1; before last Thursday, there had not been a local hospitalization since Aug. 7. Fauquier had only added three hospitalizations in one day one other time, on May 14.
A total of 44 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been seven in the first nine days of September.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) was 7.6% today and yesterday, it was 7.5% Tuesday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 5.3% today; it was 5.6% yesterday and 5.9% the two days before that. It was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
The Virginia Department of Health recorded 11 new deaths in the state today after reporting nine yesterday, two Tuesday, six Monday and none Sunday, 29 were reported Sept. 2. A total of 2,708 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (133 probable). Aug. 1, when new deaths were reported at 41, was the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9), Virginia tallied 1,236 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday. Earlier in the week, case numbers were down a bit: 882 cases on Wednesday, 836 new cases Tuesday; on Monday, the state added 645 new cases, the lowest number of new cases in one day since July 9.
New cases have topped 1,000 16 times since Aug. 1. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 130,525 (5,906 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 832, five more than yesterday; Fauquier added 13 cases yesterday. In June, the county added a total of 114 new cases. In July, 147 new cases were added and for the month of August, Fauquier logged 186 new cases. Seventy cases have been logged during the first ten days of September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 10,085 (70 probable), 77 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 9 states that 1,096 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 24 more than yesterday The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 763 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 333 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 255; 134 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 16,061 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 10,085.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 9: After reporting six COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday and three more Monday, Fauquier County reported another two fatalities as of this morning, according to the Virginia Department of Health. All 11 are associated with a recent outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, according to Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Health Director Wade Kartchner. As of this morning, the VDH was listing a total of 76 cases and 11 deaths at that facility.
Beverly Greene, administrator at Brookside, said the facility has had a total of 12 deaths. (Sometimes, there is a lag in VDH data.)
She said that Brookside has 10 "active" resident cases currently. "Since the outbreak began, there are residents who have recovered from the virus," she said Sept. 3.
She added Wednesday, "We have not had any staff member deaths. We have three active staff member cases currently. All are resting at home following the current guidelines."
According to demographic data provided by VDH, all but one of the recent deaths seem to be of individuals who were in the 80-plus age group; one was in the 60- to 69-year-old age group.
Until Saturday, Fauquier had not reported a COVID-19 related death since Aug. 5. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7. The county has had a total of 20 COVID-19 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
Greene explained, "We continue to take all of the extra precautions including, but not limited to, all staff wearing full PPE (including N95s) throughout the facility and continuing the transmission-based precautions and isolation protocols recommended by the current guidelines. Staff members have also gone through FIT training provided by the Rapidan-Rappahannock Health Department to ensure all staff are equipped with the appropriate N95 mask. Weekly COVID testing continues for all negative residents and staff members."
According to the VDH site, there is also an “outbreak in progress,” with 10 cases at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. The data from VDH indicates that there has been at least one death (and fewer than five) from the Madison County outbreak.
The RRHD reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 258 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Wednesday morning, there have been 396 outbreaks in long term care settings – (resulting in 9,685 cases and 1,393 deaths) -- 302 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 61 in correctional facilities, 59 in health care settings and 62 in educational settings.
Daily update from the VDH
Fauquier County also added one more hospitalization Wednesday morning. Hospitalizations rose by three Saturday, after adding two on Sept. 3 and one each day on Aug. 27, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1; before last Thursday, there had not been a local hospitalization since Aug. 7. Fauquier had only added three hospitalizations in one day one other time, on May 14.
A total of 44 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been seven in the first nine days of September.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) was 7.6% today, it was 7.5% yesterday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 5.6% today; it was 5.9% yesterday and the day before. It was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
The Virginia Department of Health recorded nine new deaths in the state today after reporting two yesterday, six Monday and none Sunday, 29 were reported Sept. 2. A total of 2,697 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (133 probable). Aug. 1, when new deaths were reported at 41, was the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8), Virginia tallied 882 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday. On Tuesday, the state reported 836 new cases and on Monday, the state added 645 new cases, the lowest number of new cases in one day since July 9.
New cases have topped 1,000 15 times since Aug. 1. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 129,289 (5,801 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 827, 13 more than yesterday. In June, the county added a total of 114 new cases. In July, 147 new cases were added and for the month of August, Fauquier logged 186 new cases. Sixty-five cases have been logged during the first nine days of September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 10,008 (70 probable), 76 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 9 states that 1,072 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 21 more than yesterday The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 800 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 272 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 252; 121 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 15,967 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 10,008.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
Summary of the week from the VDH
In its Sept. 4 COVID-19 cases summary, Virginia Department of Health reported that the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District – of which Fauquier County is a part -- is listed as experiencing “slow growth,” along with seven other health districts. The City of Richmond and New River health districts are “surging;” 12 districts are classified as plateauing and 13 are declining.
The VDH statewide reproduction rate has risen slightly above 1.0, and given the current trend, the health department modeling shows that there could be a total of more than 200,000 cases in the state by Thanksgiving.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 8: After reporting six COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday, Fauquier County reported three more Monday. All nine are associated with a recent outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. As of Tuesday, the VDH was listing 74 cases and nine fatalities connected with that facility.
Brookside's administrator confirmed Saturday that since Aug. 13, there have been nine deaths related to the outbreak at the facility. (Sometimes, there is a lag in the VDH data.)
On Saturday, Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Health Director Wade Kartchner confirmed that the six deaths reported that day were related to the outbreak in Brookside. “[They] Occurred over the past few weeks."
April Achter of the RRHD said that the three reported Monday were also connected to Brookside.
According to demographic data provided by VDH, all but one of the recent deaths seem to be of individuals who were in the 80-plus age group; one was in the 60- to 69-year-old age group.
Until Saturday, Fauquier had not reported a COVID-19 related death since Aug. 5. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
The Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center website is reporting that there are 17 residents who are “actively positive for COVID-19.” Beverly Greene, administrator at the nursing home, said last Thursday, "Since the outbreak began, there are residents who have recovered from the virus."
Fauquier County reported three new hospitalizations Saturday, but Greene said, "Only one out of the three new hospitalizations is from Brookside."
She explained, "We continue to take all of the extra precautions including, but not limited to, all staff wearing full PPE (including N95s) throughout the facility and continuing the transmission-based precautions and isolation protocols recommended by the current guidelines. Staff members have also gone through FIT training provided by the Rapidan-Rappahannock Health Department to ensure all staff are equipped with the appropriate N95 mask. Weekly COVID testing continues for all negative residents and staff members."
According to the VDH site, there is also an “outbreak in progress,” with 10 cases at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. The data from VDH indicates that there has been at least one death (and fewer than five) from the Madison County outbreak.
The RRHD reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 253 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Tuesday morning, there have been 396 outbreaks in long term care settings – (resulting in 9,66 cases and 1,389 deaths) -- 298 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 61 in correctional facilities, 59 in health care settings and 61 in educational settings.
Daily update from the VDH
Fauquier County hospitalizations rose by three Saturday, after adding two on Sept. 3 and one each day on Aug. 27, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1; before last Thursday, there had not been a local hospitalization since Aug. 7. Fauquier had only added three hospitalizations in one day one other time, on May 14.
The total number of Fauquier County residents who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 43. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been six in the first seven days of September.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) was 7.5% today, it was 7.7% yesterday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 5.9% today, as it was yesterday; it was 6.2% Sunday, 6.5% Saturday and 7.4% on Friday. It was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
The Virginia Department of Health recorded two new deaths in the state today after reporting six yesterday and none Sunday, 15 Saturday and 10 Friday; 29 were reported last Wednesday. A total of 2,686 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (133 probable). Aug. 1, when new deaths were reported at 41, was the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7), Virginia tallied 836 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday. Monday, the state added 645 new cases, the lowest number of new cases in one day since July 9. There were 1,199 new cases Sunday, 948 new cases Saturday and 1,111 new cases Friday.
New cases have topped 1,000 15 times since Aug. 1. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 128,407 (5,696 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 814, five more than yesterday. In June, the county added a total of 114 new cases. In July, 147 new cases were added and for the month of August, Fauquier logged 186 new cases. Fifty-two cases have been logged during the first eight days of September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 9,932 (69 probable), 30 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 6 states that 1,051 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 10 fewer than yesterday The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 768 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 283 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 240; 118 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 15,770 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,932.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
Summary of the week from the VDH
In its Sept. 4 COVID-19 cases summary, Virginia Department of Health reported that the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District – of which Fauquier County is a part -- is listed as experiencing “slow growth,” along with seven other health districts. The City of Richmond and New River health districts are “surging;” 12 districts are classified as plateauing and 13 are declining.
The VDH statewide reproduction rate has risen slightly above 1.0, and given the current trend, the health department modeling shows that there could be a total of more than 200,000 cases in the state by Thanksgiving.
MONDAY, SEPT. 7: After reporting six COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday, Fauquier County reported three more Monday. All nine seem to be associated with a recent outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The VDH lists 71 cases and nine fatalities connected with that facility. Brookside's administrator said Saturday that since Aug. 13, there have been nine deaths related to the outbreak at the facility. (Sometimes, there is a lag in the VDH data.)
On Saturday, Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Health Director Wade Kartchner confirmed that the six deaths reported that day were related to the outbreak in Brookside. “[They] Occurred over the past few weeks."
According to demographic data provided by VDH, all but one of the recent deaths seem to be of individuals who were in the 80-plus age group; one was in the 60- to 69-year-old age group.
Until Saturday, Fauquier had not reported a COVID-19 related death since Aug. 5. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
The Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center website is reporting that there are 17 residents who are “actively positive for COVID-19.” Beverly Greene, administrator at the nursing home, said last Thursday, "Since the outbreak began, there are residents who have recovered from the virus."
Fauquier County reported three new hospitalizations Saturday, but Greene said, "Only one out of the three new hospitalizations is from Brookside."
She explained, "We continue to take all of the extra precautions including, but not limited to, all staff wearing full PPE (including N95s) throughout the facility and continuing the transmission-based precautions and isolation protocols recommended by the current guidelines. Staff members have also gone through FIT training provided by the Rapidan-Rappahannock Health Department to ensure all staff are equipped with the appropriate N95 mask. Weekly COVID testing continues for all negative residents and staff members."
According to the VDH site, there is also an “outbreak in progress,” with 10 cases at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. The data from VDH indicates that there has been at least one death (and fewer than five) from the Madison County outbreak.
The VDH reports that Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center had a total of 27 cases, but Candy Morrison, administrator, confirmed last Thursday that the facility no longer has any active cases among residents or staff. The VDH indicates that the Culpeper facility is no longer considered an outbreak in progress. Morrison confirmed that "one of our former patients passed away in the hospital last month."
The RRHD reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 253 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Sunday morning, there have been 395 outbreaks in long term care settings – (resulting in 9,644 cases and 1,388 deaths) -- 297 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 61 in correctional facilities, 59 in health care settings and 58 in educational settings.
Daily update from the VDH
Fauquier County hospitalizations rose by three Saturday, after adding two on Sept. 3 and one each day on Aug. 27, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1; before last Thursday, there had not been a local hospitalization since Aug. 7. Fauquier had only added three hospitalizations in one day one other time, on May 14.
The total number of Fauquier County residents who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 43. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been six in the first seven days of September.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) was 7.7% today; it had been 7.8% for several days.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 5.9% today; it was 6.2% Sunday, 6.5% Saturday and 7.4% on Friday. It was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
The Virginia Department of Health recorded six new deaths in the state today after reporting none yesterday, 15 Saturday and 10 Friday; 29 were reported last Wednesday. A total of 2,684 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (133 probable). Aug. 1, when new deaths were reported at 41, was the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6), Virginia tallied 645 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday, the lowest number of new cases in one day since July 9. There were 1,199 new cases Sunday, 948 new cases Saturday and 1,111 new cases Friday.
New cases have topped 1,000 15 times since Aug. 1. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 127,571 (5,652 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 809, eight more than yesterday. In June, the county added a total of 114 new cases. In July, 147 new cases were added and for the month of August, Fauquier logged 186 new cases. Forty-seven cases have been logged during the first seven days of September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 9,902 (69 probable), 21 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 6 states that 1,061 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 22 fewer than yesterday The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 767 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 294 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 249; 119 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 15,742 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,902.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
Summary of the week from the VDH
In its Sept. 4 COVID-19 cases summary, Virginia Department of Health reported that the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District – of which Fauquier County is a part -- is listed as experiencing “slow growth,” along with seven other health districts. The City of Richmond and New River health districts are “surging;” 12 districts are classified as plateauing and 13 are declining.
The VDH statewide reproduction rate has risen slightly above 1.0, and given the current trend, the health department modeling shows that there could be a total of more than 200,000 cases in the state by Thanksgiving.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 6: Six COVID-19 related deaths in Fauquier County that were reported yesterday are associated with a recent outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The VDH lists 64 cases and six fatalities connected with that facility. Brookside's administrator said Saturday that since Aug. 13, there have been nine deaths related to the outbreak at the facility. (Sometimes, there is a lag in the VDH data.)
Saturday data revealed that the number of new deaths in Fauquier County rose by six -- the most reported in a single day by far. Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Health Director Wade Kartchner confirmed, "The six deaths are related to the outbreak in Brookside. [They] Occurred over the past few weeks."
According to demographic data provided by VDH, all the recent deaths seem to be of individuals who were in the 80-plus age group.
Until yesterday, Fauquier had not reported a COVID-19 related death since Aug. 5. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
The Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center website is reporting that there are 17 residents who are “actively positive for COVID-19.” Beverly Greene, administrator at the nursing home, said last Thursday, "Since the outbreak began, there are residents who have recovered from the virus."
Fauquier County reported three new hospitalizations yesterday, but Greene said, "Only one out of the three new hospitalizations is from Brookside."
She explained, "We continue to take all of the extra precautions including, but not limited to, all staff wearing full PPE (including N95s) throughout the facility and continuing the transmission-based precautions and isolation protocols recommended by the current guidelines. Staff members have also gone through FIT training provided by the Rapidan-Rappahannock Health Department to ensure all staff are equipped with the appropriate N95 mask. Weekly COVID testing continues for all negative residents and staff members."
According to the VDH site, there is also an “outbreak in progress,” with 10 cases at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. The data from VDH indicates that there has been at least one death (and fewer than five) from the Madison County outbreak.
The VDH reports that Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center had a total of 27 cases, but Candy Morrison, administrator, confirmed Thursday that the facility no longer has any active cases among residents or staff. The VDH indicates that the Culpeper facility is no longer considered an outbreak in progress. Morrison confirmed that "one of our former patients passed away in the hospital last month."
The RRHD reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 246 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Sunday morning, there have been 394 outbreaks in long term care settings – (resulting in 9,597 cases and 1,386 deaths) -- 295 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 60 in correctional facilities, 59 in health care settings and 58 in educational settings.
Daily update from the VDH
Fauquier County hospitalizations rose by three yesterday, after adding two on Sept. 3 and one each day on Aug. 27, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1; before last Thursday, there had not been a local hospitalization since Aug. 7. Fauquier has only added three hospitalizations in one day one other time, on May 14.
The total number of Fauquier County residents who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 43. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been six in the first five days of September.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) was 7.8% Sunday, the same as it has been since Friday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 6.2% today; it was 6.5% yesterday and 7.4% on Friday. It was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
The Virginia Department of Health recorded just one new death today after reporting 15 yesterday and 10 Friday; 29 were reported last Wednesday. A total of 2,678 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (133 probable). Aug. 1, when new deaths were reported at 41, was the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5), Virginia tallied 1,199 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday; there were 948 new cases Saturday and 1,111 new cases Friday. On Aug. 24, the state reported 664 new cases, the lowest number of new cases since July 9.
New cases have topped 1,000 15 times since Aug. 1. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 126,926 (5,609 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 801, seven more than yesterday. In June, the county added a total of 114 new cases. In July, 147 new cases were added and for the month of August, Fauquier logged 186 new cases. Thirty-nine cases have been logged during the first six days of September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 9,881 (69 probable), 32 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 6 states that 1,083 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 18 fewer than yesterday The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 815 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 268 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 232; 119 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 15,683 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemicis 9,881.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
Summary of the week from the VDH
In its Sept. 4 COVID-19 cases summary, Virginia Department of Health reported that the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District – of which Fauquier County is a part -- is listed as experiencing “slow growth,” along with seven other health districts. The City of Richmond and New River health districts are “surging;” 12 districts are classified as plateauing and 13 are declining.
The VDH statewide reproduction rate has risen slightly above 1.0, and given the current trend, the health department modeling shows that there could be a total of more than 200,000 cases in the state by Thanksgiving.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 5: Six new COVID-19 related deaths in Fauquier County are associated with a recent outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The VDH is now listing 64 cases and six fatalities connected with that facility. Brookside's administrator said Saturday that since Aug. 13, there have been nine deaths related to the outbreak at the facility. (Sometimes, there is a lag in the VDH data.)
Saturday data says that the number of new deaths in Fauquier County rose by six -- the most reported in single day by far. Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Health Director Wade Kartchner confirmed, "The six deaths are related to the outbreak in Brookside. [They] Occurred over the past few weeks."
Until today, Fauquier had not reported a COVID-19 related death since Aug. 5. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
The Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center website is reporting that there are 17 residents who are “actively positive for COVID-19.” Beverly Greene, administrator at the nursing home, said Thursday, "Since the outbreak began, there are residents who have recovered from the virus."
Fauquier County reported three new hospitalizations today, but Greene said, "Only one out of the three new hospitalizations is from Brookside."
She explained, "We continue to take all of the extra precautions including, but not limited to, all staff wearing full PPE (including N95s) throughout the facility and continuing the transmission-based precautions and isolation protocols recommended by the current guidelines. Staff members have also gone through FIT training provided by the Rapidan-Rappahannock Health Department to ensure all staff are equipped with the appropriate N95 mask. Weekly COVID testing continues for all negative residents and staff members."
According to the VDH site, there is also an “outbreak in progress,” with 10 cases at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. The data from VDH indicates that there has been at least one death (and fewer than five) from the Madison County outbreak.
The VDH reports that Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center had a total of 27 cases, but Candy Morrison, administrator, confirmed Thursday that the facility no longer has any active cases among residents or staff. The VDH indicates that the Culpeper facility is no longer considered an outbreak in progress. Morrison confirmed that "one of our former patients passed away in the hospital last month."
The RRHD reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 246 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Friday morning (outbreak data had not been updated as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday), there have been 392 outbreaks in long term care settings – (resulting in 9,488 cases and 1,376 deaths) -- 292 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 60 in correctional facilities, 60 in health care settings and 54 in educational settings.
Daily update from the VDH
Fauquier County hospitalizations rose by three as of this morning’s data after adding two on Sept. 3 and one each day on Aug. 27, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1; before last Thursday, there had not been a local hospitalization since Aug. 7. Fauquier has only added three hospitalizations in one day one other time, on May 14.
The total number of Fauquier County residents who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 43. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been six in the first five days of September.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) was 7.8% today and yesterday. It was 7.7% Thursday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 6.5% today; it was 7.4% yesterday. It was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
The Virginia Department of Health recorded a total of 15 new deaths today after reporting 10 yesterday and 11 Thursday; 29 were reported Wednesday. A total of 2,677 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (133 probable). Aug. 1, when new deaths were reported at 41, was the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4), Virginia tallied 948 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday; there were 1,111 new cases Friday and 1,126 new cases Thursday. On Monday, Aug. 24, the state reported 664 new cases, the lowest number of new cases since July 9.
New cases have topped 1,000 14 times since Aug. 1. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 125,727 (5,536 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 794, two more than yesterday. In June, the county added a total of 114 new cases. In July, 147 new cases were added and for the month of August, Fauquier logged 186 new cases. Thirty-two cases have been logged during the first five days of September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 9,849 (68 probable), 51 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 5 states that 1,101 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, three fewer than yesterday The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 813 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 285 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 243; 141 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 15,636 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,849.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
Summary of the week from the VDH
In its Sept. 4 COVID-19 cases summary, Virginia Department of Health reported that the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District – of which Fauquier County is a part -- is listed as experiencing “slow growth,” along with seven other health districts. The City of Richmond and New River health districts are “surging;” 12 districts are classified as plateauing and 13 are declining.
The VDH statewide reproduction rate has risen slightly above 1.0, and given the current trend, the health department modeling shows that there could be a total of more than 200,000 cases in the state by Thanksgiving.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 4: A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) was 7.8% today. It was 7.7 yesterday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 7.4% today. It was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
The Virginia Department of Health recorded 10 new deaths today after reporting 11 yesterday and 29 Wednesday. A total of 2,662 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (133 probable). Aug. 1, when new deaths were reported at 41, was the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
Fauquier County has not reported a COVID-19 related death since Aug. 5; that fatality brought the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 9. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3), Virginia tallied 1,111 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday; there were 1,126 new cases yesterday and 927 new cases Wednesday. On Monday, Aug. 24, the state reported 664 new cases, the lowest number of new cases since July 9.
New cases have topped 1,000 14 times since Aug. 1. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 124,779 (5,520 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 792, six more than yesterday., In June, the county added a total of 114 new cases. In July, 147 new cases were added and for the month of August, Fauquier logged 186 new cases. Thirty cases have been logged during the first four days of September.
Fauquier County hospitalizations rose by two yesterday, after adding one each day on Aug. 27, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1; before last Thursday, there had not been a local hospitalization since Aug. 7. The total number of Fauquier County residents who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 40. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were three in the first three days of September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 9,798 (68 probable), 57 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 4 states that 1,101 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 62 more than yesterday The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 828 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 273 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 244; 128 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 15,492 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,798.
Outbreaks
The Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center reports that there are still 16 residents who are “actively positive for COVID-19.” A total of 64 people associated with the Warrenton facility have tested positive for COVID-19, according to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health Friday morning.
Beverly Greene, administrator at the nursing home, said Thursday, "Since the outbreak began, there are residents who have recovered from the virus. Two residents are currently hospitalized."
She added, "Currently, all positive employees except one are either recovered and back at work or will be back at work tomorrow [Friday] or Saturday." She said another round of testing will take place Friday.
According to the VDH site, there is also an “outbreak in progress,” with 10 cases at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. The data from VDH indicates that there has been at least one death (and fewer than five) from the Madison County outbreak.
The VDH reports that Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center has had a total of 27 cases, but Candy Morrison, administrator, confirmed Thursday that the facility no longer has any active cases among residents or staff. The VDH indicates that the Culpeper case is no longer considered an outbreak in progress. Morrison confirmed that "one of our former patients passed away in the hospital last month."
The RRHD reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 246 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Friday morning, there have been 392 outbreaks in long term care settings – (resulting in 9,488 cases and 1,376 deaths) -- 292 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 60 in correctional facilities, 60 in health care settings and 54 in educational settings.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 3: Fauquier County hospitalizations rose by two today, after adding one each day on Aug. 27, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1; before last Thursday, there had not been a local hospitalization since Aug. 7. The total number of Fauquier County residents who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 40. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been three in the first three days of September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 9,741 (68 probable), 63 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Aug. 29 states that 1,039 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 91 more than yesterday The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 800 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 330 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 257; 123 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 15,395 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,741.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) was 7.7% today. It was 7.7 yesterday and 7.4 Wednesday; it was 6.9% Saturday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 7.4% today; it was 7.7 yesterday and 6.9% Tuesday. It was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
The Virginia Department of Health recorded 11 new deaths today after reporting 29 yesterday. A total of 2,652 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (133 probable). Aug. 1, when new deaths were reported at 41, was the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
Fauquier County has not reported a COVID-19 related death since Aug. 5; that fatality brought the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 9. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2), Virginia tallied 1,126 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday; there were 927 new cases yesterday, 1,201 new cases Tuesday. On Monday, Aug. 24, the state reported 664 new cases, the lowest number of new cases since July 9.
New cases have topped 1,000 13 times since Aug. 1. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 123,668 (5,478 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 786, seven more than yesterday. In the last week, one-day totals have fluctuated between 6 and 11. In the month of July, 147 new cases were added, as compared to June, when the county added a total of 114 new cases. For the month of August, Fauquier logged 186 new cases. Twenty-four cases have been logged during the first three days of September.
Outbreaks
The Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center website today is listing 16 residents who are “actively positive for COVID-19.” A total of 63 people associated with the Warrenton facility have tested positive for COVID-19, according to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health Thursday morning.
Beverly Greene, administrator at the nursing home, said Thursday, "Since the outbreak began there are residents who have recovered from the virus. Two residents are currently hospitalized."
She added, "Currently, all positive employees except one are either recovered and back at work or will be back at work tomorrow or Saturday." She said another round of testing will take place Friday.
According to the VDH site, there is also an “outbreak in progress,” with 10 cases at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. The VDH reports that Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center has had a total of 27 cases, but Candy Morrison, administrator, confirmed Thursday that the facility no longer has any active cases among residents or staff.
The data from VDH indicates that there has been at least one death (and fewer than five) from the Madison County outbreak. As of today, there has also been at least one death associated with the Culpeper outbreak. Morrison confirmed that "one of our former patients passed away in the hospital last month."
The RRHD reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 241 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Thursday morning, there have been 391 outbreaks in long term care settings – (resulting in 9,470 cases and 1,374 deaths) -- 290 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 59 in correctional facilities, 60 in health care settings and 53 in educational settings.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 3: A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) rose slightly to 7.7% today. It was 7.4 yesterday and 6.9% Saturday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 7.5% today; it was 6.9% yesterday. It was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
The Virginia Department of Health recorded 29 new deaths today after reporting 32 yesterday,11 on Monday and just one on Sunday. A total of 2,641 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (133 probable). Aug. 1, when new deaths were reported at 41, was the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1), Virginia tallied 927 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday; there were 1,201 new cases yesterday, 847 Monday, 938 new cases Sunday and 1,217 new cases on Saturday. On Monday, Aug. 24, the state reported 664 new cases, the lowest number of new cases since July 9.
New cases have topped 1,000 12 times since Aug. 1. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 122,542 (5,401 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 779, nine more than yesterday. In the last week, one-day totals have fluctuated between 6 and 11. In the month of July, 147 new cases were added, as compared to June, when the county added a total of 114 new cases. For the month of August, Fauquier logged 186 new cases. Seventeen cases have been logged during the first two days of September.
Fauquier County has not reported a COVID-19 related death since Aug. 5; that fatality brought the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 9. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
County hospitalizations rose by one on Sunday, on Monday and again yesterday; the total number of Fauquier County residents who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 38. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 9,678 (68 probable), 57 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Aug. 29 states that 1,039 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 75 more than yesterday The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 836 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 278 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 266; 134 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 15,319 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,678.
Outbreaks
The Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center website today is listing 23 residents who are “actively positive for COVID-19.” A total of 59 people associated with the Warrenton facility have tested positive for COVID-19, according to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health Tuesday morning. The total number includes at least ten employees, according to Beverly Greene, administrator at the nursing home.
Greene explained Aug. 27, “Following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines/timelines, we now have some residents that are classified as recovered from the virus so the data can become confusing depending on who reports recovered residents and staff and who does not. We are also in the process of the next round of weekly testing for residents and staff.”
According to the VDH site, there is also an “outbreak in progress,” with 10 cases at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. The VDH reports that Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center has had a total of 27 cases, but Manny Motley, administrator, said Friday that the facility no longer has any active cases among residents or staff.
The data from VDH indicates that there has been at least one death (and fewer than five) from the Madison County outbreak. As of today, there has also been at least one death associated with the Culpeper outbreak. Candy Morrison, administrator at Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, confirmed that "one of our former patients passed away in the hospital last month."
The RRHD reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 241 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Tuesday morning, there have been 388 outbreaks in long term care settings – (resulting in 9,355 cases and 1,367 deaths) -- 286 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 58 in correctional facilities, 60 in health care settings and 53 in educational settings.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
The long view
The Virginia Department of Health releases a weekly update every Friday, summarizing the COVID-19 response in the state.
The Aug. 28 narrative focuses on schools reopening. The report reads: “With the start of the school year upon us, teachers, students and parents are closely monitoring the status of virus transmission in schools. About half the school districts in Virginia have opted for fully remote learning, while others chose a combination of in-person, partial in-person and hybrid learning models. The impact of these decisions is yet to be seen and will vary by a number of factors, including school size and public health precautions taken.
“Several researchers, including those at the University of Virginia and at the RAND Corporation, have estimated the likelihood that a school with 500 students will have at least one infected student when schools re-open. They further assume that for each case, there are six other undetected cases.”
The VDH model on positive school cases uses counties’ COVID-19 history to fine-tune projections. In Fauquier, for example, the model suggests that in every school that has 1,000 students, there would be 3 to 4 positive cases.
The report continues, “… Once schools re-open and students begin interacting with one another, case rates could escalate quickly. In-school transmission risk will depend on precautions taken. It is important for students, teachers, and parents to remain vigilant and closely follow public health recommendations for transmission mitigation measures. With dedicated effort from all Virginians, we can continue on the current trajectory and avoid a resurgence of cases in the fall. This best-case scenario could mean we have already surpassed the peak. However, a surge resulting in a 20% increase in transmission could push the anticipated peak closer to Thanksgiving.”
Other key takeaways from the Aug. 28 report include:
- Surges in most health districts are abating. Only one health district (Mount Rogers) remains in the upward swing of a surge scenario.
- Incidence is declining statewide as we closely approach a state of uncertainty in the fall.
- With trends continuing in their current trajectory, we would expect to see more than 187,000 total cases in Virginia by Thanksgiving.
- Statewide positivity rate hovers around 5% to 7%, while the average time from onset to diagnosis has returned to the duration observed in the May and June (5.8 days).
- The transmission rate again remains below 1.0 statewide and has shown more stability than in past weeks. The transmission rate exceeds 1.0 only in Northern Virginia.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 1: A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) remained at 7.4% yesterday and today. It was 6.9% Saturday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 6.9% today, the same as yesterday. Thursday it was 8.2%. It was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
The Virginia Department of Health recorded 32 new deaths today after reporting 11 yesterday and just one on Sunday. A total of 2,612 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (133 probable). Today represents the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since Aug. 1, when new deaths were reported at 41. That was the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31), Virginia tallied 1,021 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday; there were 847 yesterday, 938 new cases Sunday and 1,217 new cases on Saturday. On Monday, Aug. 24, the state reported 664 new cases, the lowest number of new cases since July 9.
New cases have topped 1,000 12 times since Aug. 1. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 121,615 (5,321 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 770, eight more than yesterday. In the month of July, 147 new cases were added, as compared to June, when the county added a total of 114 new cases. For the month of August, Fauquier logged 186 new cases.
Fauquier County has not reported a COVID-19 related death since Aug. 5; that fatality brought the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 9. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
County hospitalizations rose by one on Sunday, on Monday and again this morning; the total number of Fauquier County residents who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 38. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 9,621 (66 probable), 52 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Aug. 29 states that 1,039 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 804 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 235 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 258; 130 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 15,199 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,621.
Outbreaks
The Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center website today is listing 23 residents who are “actively positive for COVID-19.” A total of 57 people associated with the Warrenton facility have tested positive for COVID-19, according to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health Tuesday morning. The total number includes at least ten employees, according to Beverly Greene, administrator at the nursing home.
Greene explained Aug. 27, “Following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines/timelines, we now have some residents that are classified as recovered from the virus so the data can become confusing depending on who reports recovered residents and staff and who does not. We are also in the process of the next round of weekly testing for residents and staff.”
According to the VDH site, there is also an “outbreak in progress,” with 10 cases at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. The VDH reports that Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center has had a been total of 27 cases, but Manny Motley, administrator, said Friday that the facility no longer has any active cases among residents or staff.
The data from VDH indicates that there has been at least one death (and fewer than five) from the Madison County outbreak.
The RRHD reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 239 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Tuesday morning, there have been 387 outbreaks in long term care settings – (resulting in 9,327 cases and 1,355 deaths) -- 286 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 57 in correctional facilities, 60 in health care settings and 52 in educational settings.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
The long view
The Virginia Department of Health releases a weekly update every Friday, summarizing the COVID-19 response in the state.
The Aug. 28 narrative focuses on schools reopening. The report reads: “With the start of the school year upon us, teachers, students and parents are closely monitoring the status of virus transmission in schools. About half the school districts in Virginia have opted for fully remote learning, while others chose a combination of in-person, partial in-person and hybrid learning models. The impact of these decisions is yet to be seen and will vary by a number of factors, including school size and public health precautions taken.
“Several researchers, including those at the University of Virginia and at the RAND Corporation, have estimated the likelihood that a school with 500 students will have at least one infected student when schools re-open. They further assume that for each case, there are six other undetected cases.”
The VDH model on positive school cases uses counties’ COVID-19 history to fine-tune projections. In Fauquier, for example, the model suggests that in every school that has 1,000 students, there would be 3 to 4 positive cases.
The report continues, “… Once schools re-open and students begin interacting with one another, case rates could escalate quickly. In-school transmission risk will depend on precautions taken. It is important for students, teachers, and parents to remain vigilant and closely follow public health recommendations for transmission mitigation measures. With dedicated effort from all Virginians, we can continue on the current trajectory and avoid a resurgence of cases in the fall. This best-case scenario could mean we have already surpassed the peak. However, a surge resulting in a 20% increase in transmission could push the anticipated peak closer to Thanksgiving.”
Other key takeaways from the Aug. 28 report include:
- Surges in most health districts are abating. Only one health district (Mount Rogers) remains in the upward swing of a surge scenario.
- Incidence is declining statewide as we closely approach a state of uncertainty in the fall.
- With trends continuing in their current trajectory, we would expect to see more than 187,000 total cases in Virginia by Thanksgiving.
- Statewide positivity rate hovers around 5% to 7%, while the average time from onset to diagnosis has returned to the duration observed in the May and June (5.8 days).
- The transmission rate again remains below 1.0 statewide and has shown more stability than in past weeks. The transmission rate exceeds 1.0 only in Northern Virginia.
MONDAY, AUG. 31: A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 7.4% as of Monday’s report. It was 6.9% Saturday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 6.9% today. Sunday it was 7.0%; Thursday it was 8.2%. It was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
The Virginia Department of Health recorded 11 new deaths today after reporting just one yesterday;18 new deaths were reported on Saturday. A total of 2,580 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (133 probable). On Aug. 1, new deaths were reported at 41 -- the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30), Virginia tallied 847 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday; there were 938 new cases reported Sunday, 1,217 new cases on Saturday, 1,013 new cases on Friday and on Thursday, 1,121 were reported. On Monday, Aug. 24, the state reported 664 new cases, the lowest number of new cases since July 9.
New cases have topped 1,000 11 times since Aug. 1. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 120,594 (5,260 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 762, six more than yesterday. In the month of July, 147 new cases were added, as compared to June, when the county added a total of 114 new cases. For the month of August, Fauquier has logged 186 new cases.
Fauquier County has not reported a COVID-19 related death since Aug. 5; that fatality brought the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 9. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
County hospitalizations rose by one Sunday morning and by one again on Monday; the total number of Fauquier County residents who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 37. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There have been three hospitalizations so far in August, seven residents in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 9,569 (65 probable), 14 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Aug. 29 states that 1,101 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 18 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 764 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 318 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 257; 146 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 15,085 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,555.
Outbreaks
The Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center website today is listing 23 residents who are “actively positive for COVID-19.” A total of 57 people associated with Warrenton’s Brookside Nursing and Rehab Center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health Sunday morning. The total number includes at least ten employees, according to Beverly Greene, administrator at the nursing home.
Greene explained Thursday, “Following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines/timelines, we now have some residents that are classified as recovered from the virus so the data can become confusing depending on who reports recovered residents and staff and who does not. We are also in the process of the next round of weekly testing for residents and staff.”
According to the VDH site, there is also an “outbreak in progress,” with 10 cases at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. The VDH reports that Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center has had a been total of 27 cases, but Manny Motley, administrator, said Friday that the facility no longer has any active cases among residents or staff.
The data from VDH indicates that there has been at least one death (and fewer than five) from the Madison County outbreak.
The RRHD reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 239 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Sunday morning, there have been 385 outbreaks in long term care settings – (resulting in 9,293 cases and 1,339 deaths) -- 283 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 57 in correctional facilities, 60 in health care settings and 50 in educational settings.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
The long view
The Virginia Department of Health releases a weekly update every Friday, summarizing the COVID-19 response in the state.
The Aug. 28 narrative focuses on schools reopening. The report reads: “With the start of the school year upon us, teachers, students and parents are closely monitoring the status of virus transmission in schools. About half the school districts in Virginia have opted for fully remote learning, while others chose a combination of in-person, partial in-person and hybrid learning models. The impact of these decisions is yet to be seen and will vary by a number of factors, including school size and public health precautions taken.
“Several researchers, including those at the University of Virginia and at the RAND Corporation, have estimated the likelihood that a school with 500 students will have at least one infected student when schools re-open. They further assume that for each case, there are six other undetected cases.”
The VDH model on positive school cases uses counties’ COVID-19 history to fine-tune projections. In Fauquier, for example, the model suggests that in every school that has 1,000 students, there would be 3 to 4 positive cases.
The report continues, “… Once schools re-open and students begin interacting with one another, case rates could escalate quickly. In-school transmission risk will depend on precautions taken. It is important for students, teachers, and parents to remain vigilant and closely follow public health recommendations for transmission mitigation measures. With dedicated effort from all Virginians, we can continue on the current trajectory and avoid a resurgence of cases in the fall. This best-case scenario could mean we have already surpassed the peak. However, a surge resulting in a 20% increase in transmission could push the anticipated peak closer to Thanksgiving.”
Other key takeaways from the Aug. 28 report include:
- Surges in most health districts are abating. Only one health district (Mount Rogers) remains in the upward swing of a surge scenario.
- Incidence is declining statewide as we closely approach a state of uncertainty in the fall.
- With trends continuing in their current trajectory, we would expect to see more than 187,000 total cases in Virginia by Thanksgiving.
- Statewide positivity rate hovers around 5% to 7%, while the average time from onset to diagnosis has returned to the duration observed in the May and June (5.8 days).
- The transmission rate again remains below 1.0 statewide and has shown more stability than in past weeks. The transmission rate exceeds 1.0 only in Northern Virginia.
SUNDAY, AUG. 30: The Virginia Department of Health releases a weekly update every Friday, summarizing the COVID-19 response in the state.
The Aug. 28 narrative focuses on schools reopening. The report reads: “With the start of the school year upon us, teachers, students and parents are closely monitoring the status of virus transmission in schools. About half the school districts in Virginia have opted for fully remote learning, while others chose a combination of in-person, partial in-person and hybrid learning models. The impact of these decisions is yet to be seen and will vary by a number of factors, including school size and public health precautions taken.
“Several researchers, including those at the University of Virginia and at the RAND Corporation, have estimated the likelihood that a school with 500 students will have at least one infected student when schools re-open. They further assume that for each case, there are six other undetected cases.”
The VDH model on positive school cases uses counties’ COVID-19 history to fine-tune projections. In Fauquier, for example, the model suggests that in every school that has 1,000 students, there would be 3 to 4 positive cases.
The report continues, “… Once schools re-open and students begin interacting with one another, case rates could escalate quickly. In-school transmission risk will depend on precautions taken. It is important for students, teachers, and parents to remain vigilant and closely follow public health recommendations for transmission mitigation measures. With dedicated effort from all Virginians, we can continue on the current trajectory and avoid a resurgence of cases in the fall. This best-case scenario could mean we have already surpassed the peak. However, a surge resulting in a 20% increase in transmission could push the anticipated peak closer to Thanksgiving.”
Other key takeaways from the Aug. 28 report include:
- Surges in most health districts are abating. Only one health district (Mount Rogers) remains in the upward swing of a surge scenario.
- Incidence is declining statewide as we closely approach a state of uncertainty in the fall.
- With trends continuing in their current trajectory, we would expect to see more than 187,000 total cases in Virginia by Thanksgiving.
- Statewide positivity rate hovers around 5% to 7%, while the average time from onset to diagnosis has returned to the duration observed in the May and June (5.8 days).
- The transmission rate again remains below 1.0 statewide and has shown more stability than in past weeks. The transmission rate exceeds 1.0 only in Northern Virginia.
Data for Aug. 30
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 7.4% as of Sunday’s report. It was 6.9% yesterday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 7.0% today. Saturday it was 5.8% and Thursday it was 8.2%. It was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
The Virginia Department of Health recorded only one new death today; 18 new deaths were reported on Saturday, 23 deaths Friday and 12 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday. A total of 2,569 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (133 probable). On Aug. 1, new deaths were reported at 41 -- the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29), Virginia tallied 938 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday; there were 1,217 new cases on Saturday, 1,013 new cases on Friday and on Thursday, 1,121 were reported. On Monday, Aug. 24, the state reported 664 new cases, the lowest number of new cases since July 9.
New cases have topped 1,000 11 times since Aug. 1. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 119,747 (5,233 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 756, eight more than yesterday. In the month of July, 147 new cases were added, as compared to June, when the county added a total of 114 new cases. So far in August, Fauquier has logged 180 new cases.
Fauquier County has not reported a COVID-19 related death since Aug. 5; that fatality brought the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 9. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
County hospitalizations rose by one Sunday morning, after adding one on Thursday, Aug. 27; the total number of Fauquier County residents who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 36. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There have been three hospitalizations so far in August, seven residents in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 9,555 (65 probable), 43 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Aug. 29 states that 1,101 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 11 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 777 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 313 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 251; 132 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 14,999 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,555.
Outbreaks
The Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center website today is listing 23 residents who are “actively positive for COVID-19.” A total of 57 people associated with Warrenton’s Brookside Nursing and Rehab Center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health Sunday morning. The total number includes at least ten employees, according to Beverly Greene, administrator at the nursing home.
Greene explained Thursday, “Following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines/timelines, we now have some residents that are classified as recovered from the virus so the data can become confusing depending on who reports recovered residents and staff and who does not. We are also in the process of the next round of weekly testing for residents and staff.”
According to the VDH site, there is also an “outbreak in progress,” with 10 cases at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. The VDH reports that Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center has had a been total of 27 cases, but Manny Motley, administrator, said Friday that the facility no longer has any active cases among residents or staff.
The data from VDH indicates that there has been at least one death (and fewer than five) from the Madison County outbreak.
The RRHD reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 239 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Sunday morning, there have been 385 outbreaks in long term care settings – (resulting in 9,291 cases and 1,337 deaths) -- 282 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 57 in correctional facilities, 60 in health care settings and 50 in educational settings.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
SATURDAY, AUG. 29: The Virginia Department of Health releases a weekly update every Friday, summarizing the COVID-19 response in the state.
The Aug. 28 narrative focuses on schools reopening. The report reads: “With the start of the school year upon us, teachers, students and parents are closely monitoring the status of virus transmission in schools. About half the school districts in Virginia have opted for fully remote learning, while others chose a combination of in-person, partial in-person, and hybrid learning models. The impact of these decisions is yet to be seen and will vary by a number of factors including school size and public health precautions taken.
“Several researchers, including those at the University of Virginia and at the RAND Corporation, have estimated the likelihood that a school with 500 students will have at least one infected student when schools re-open. They further assume that for each case there are six other undetected cases.”
The VDH model on positive school cases uses counties’ COVID-19 history to fine-tune projections. In Fauquier, for example, the model suggests that in every school that has 1,000 students, there would be 3 to 4 positive cases.
The report continues, “… Once schools re-open and students begin interacting with one another, case rates could escalate quickly. In-school transmission risk will depend on precautions taken. It is important for students, teachers, and parents to remain vigilant and closely follow public health recommendations for transmission mitigation measures. With dedicated effort from all Virginians, we can continue on the current trajectory and avoid a resurgence of cases in the fall. This best-case scenario could mean we have already surpassed the peak. However, a surge resulting in a 20% increase in transmission could push the anticipated peak closer to Thanksgiving.”
Other key takeaways from the Aug. 28 report are:
- Surges in most health districts are abating. Only one health district (Mount Rogers) remains in the upward swing of a surge scenario.
- Incidence is declining statewide as we closely approach a state of uncertainty in the fall.
- With trends continuing in their current trajectory, we would expect to see more than 187,000 total cases in Virginia by Thanksgiving.
- Statewide positivity rate hovers around 5% to 7%, while the average time from onset to diagnosis has returned to the duration observed in the May and June (5.8 days).
- The transmission rate again remains below 1.0 statewide and has shown more stability than in past weeks. The transmission rate exceeds 1.0 only in Northern Virginia.
Data for Aug. 29
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 6.9% as of Saturday’s report. It was 6.8% yesterday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 5.8% today. Thursday it was 8.2%. It was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
The Virginia Department of Health recorded 18 new deaths today, 23 deaths Friday and 12 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday. A total of 2,568 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (133 probable). On Aug. 1, new deaths were reported at 41 -- the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28), Virginia tallied 1,217 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday; there were 1,013 new cases on Friday and on Thursday, 1,121 were reported. On Monday, Aug. 24, the state reported 664 new cases, the lowest number of new cases since July 9.
New cases have topped 1,000 11 times since Aug. 1. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 118,809 (5,186 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 748, six more than yesterday. In the month of July, 147 new cases were added, as compared to June, when the county added a total of 114 new cases. So far in August, Fauquier has logged 172 new cases.
Fauquier County has not reported a COVID-19 related death since Aug. 5; that fatality brought the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 9. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
County hospitalizations rose by one Thursday, Aug. 27, to 36. The last hospitalization of a county resident before that was reported on Aug. 7 and prior to that, there had not been a new hospitalization reported since July 24. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were two hospitalizations so far in August, seven residents in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 9,512 (64 probable), 52 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Aug. 27 states that 1,101 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s the same as yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 791 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 310 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 245; 131 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 14,957 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,512.
Outbreaks
The Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center website today is listing 23 residents who are “actively positive for COVID-19.” A total of 53 people associated with Warrenton’s Brookside Nursing and Rehab Center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health Saturday morning. The total number includes at least ten employees, according to Beverly Greene, administrator at the nursing home.
Greene explained Thursday, “Following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines/timelines, we now have some residents that are classified as recovered from the virus so the data can become confusing depending on who reports recovered residents and staff and who does not. We are also in the process of the next round of weekly testing for residents and staff.”
According to the VDH site, there is also an “outbreak in progress,” with nine cases at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. The VDH reports that Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center has had a been total of 27 cases, but Manny Motley, administrator, said that the facility no longer has any active cases among residents or staff.
The data from VDH indicates that there has been at least one death (and fewer than five) from the Madison County outbreak.
The RRHD reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 234 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Saturday morning, there have been 385 outbreaks in long term care settings – (resulting in 9,266 cases and 1,335 deaths) -- 281 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 57 in correctional facilities, 59 in health care settings and 50 in educational settings.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
FRIDAY, AUG. 28: A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 6.8% as of Friday’s report. It was 6.5% yesterday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 7.9% today. Yesterday it was 8.2%, Wednesday it was 8.1. It was 5.9% Saturday and it was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
The Virginia Department of Health recorded 23 new deaths Friday, 12 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday and 21 deaths Wednesday. A total of 2,550 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (133 probable). On Aug. 1, new deaths were reported at 41 -- the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27), Virginia tallied 1,013 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday; on Thursday, 1,121 were reported; the state reported 823 on Wednesday. On Monday, the state reported 664 new cases, the lowest number of new cases since July 9.
New cases have topped 1,000 ten times since Aug. 1. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 117,592 (5,146 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 742, 11 more than yesterday. The county added 39 on Sunday, which was nearly double any other single-day jump. The vast majority of those new cases could be attributed to the jump in cases at Brookside Nursing and Rehab Center in Warrenton. In the month of July, 147 new cases were added, as compared to June, when the county added a total of 114 new cases. So far in August, Fauquier has logged 167 new cases.
Fauquier County has not reported a COVID-19 related death since Aug. 5; that fatality brought the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 9. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
County hospitalizations rose by one yesterday, to 36. The last hospitalization of a county resident before that was reported on Aug. 7 and prior to that, there had not been a new hospitalization reported since July 24. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were two hospitalizations so far in August, seven residents in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 9,460 (63 probable), 69 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Aug. 27 states that 1,101 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s 73 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 813 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 288 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 261; 136 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 14,866 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,460.
Outbreaks
A total of 53 people associated with Warrenton’s Brookside Nursing and Rehab Center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health Friday morning. The total number includes at least ten employees, according to the administrator at the nursing home.
The Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center website today is listing 23 residents who are “actively positive for COVID-19.” Greene explained yesterday, “Following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines/timelines, we now have some residents that are classified as recovered from the virus so the data can become confusing depending on who reports recovered residents and staff and who does not. We are also in the process of the next round of weekly testing for residents and staff.”
According to the VDH site, there is also an “outbreak in progress,” with eight cases at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. An outbreak at Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center is still reporting a total of 27 cases today, but Manny Motley, administrator, said that the facility no longer has any active cases among residents or staff.
The data from VDH indicates that there has been at least one death (and fewer than five) from the Madison County outbreak.
The RRHD reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 233 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Friday morning, there have been 384 outbreaks in long term care settings – (resulting in 9,236 cases and 1,341 deaths) -- 278 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 57 in correctional facilities, 58 in health care settings and 49 in educational settings.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
THURSDAY, AUG. 27: A total of 53 people associated with Warrenton’s Brookside Nursing and Rehab Center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health Thursday morning. That is five more than were reported yesterday by the VDH. The total number includes at least ten employees, according to the administrator at the nursing home.
The Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center website today is listing 23 residents who are “actively positive for COVID-19.” Greene explained, “Following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines/timelines, we now have some residents that are classified as recovered from the virus so the data can become confusing depending on who reports recovered residents and staff and who does not. We are also in the process of the next round of weekly testing for residents and staff.”
According to the VDH site, there is also an “outbreak in progress,” with eight cases at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. An outbreak at Culpeper Health and Rehab is reporting 27 cases today. The data from VDH indicates that there has been at least one death (and fewer than five) from the Madison County outbreak.
The RRHD reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 233 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Thursday morning, there have been 378 outbreaks in long term care settings – (resulting in 9,195 cases and 1,340 deaths) -- 275 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 57 in correctional facilities, 58 in health care settings and 47 in educational settings.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 6.5% as of Thursday’s report, the lowest it has been since July 6.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 8.2% today. Yesterday it was 8.1%, Tuesday it was 7.7% and Monday it was 8.3%, higher than it had been since June 2. It was 5.9% Saturday and it was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
The Virginia Department of Health recorded 12 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, 21 deaths Wednesday, 23 deaths Tuesday, four deaths Monday and 24 deaths Sunday morning. A total of 2,527 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (133 probable). On Aug. 1, new deaths were reported at 41 -- the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26), Virginia tallied 1,121 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday; on Wednesday, the state reported 823 and Tuesday, the state reported 1,005 new cases. On Monday, the state reported 664 new cases, the lowest number of new cases since July 9.
New cases have topped 1,000 nine times since Aug. 1. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 116,579 (5,095 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 731, seven more than yesterday. The county added 39 on Sunday, which was nearly double any other single-day jump. The vast majority of those new cases could be attributed to the jump in cases at Brookside Nursing and Rehab Center in Warrenton. In the month of July, 147 new cases were added, as compared to June, when the county added a total of 114 new cases. So far in August, Fauquier has logged 160 new cases.
Fauquier County has not reported a COVID-19 related death since Aug. 5; that fatality brought the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 9. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
County hospitalizations rose by one today, to 36. The last hospitalization of a county resident was reported on Aug. 7. Before that, there had not been a new hospitalization reported since July 24. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were two hospitalizations so far in August, seven residents in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 9,391 (62 probable), 65 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Aug. 27 states that 1,174 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s four more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 825 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 349 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 264; 148 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 14,764 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,391.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 26: Forty-eight people associated with Warrenton’s Brookside Nursing and Rehab Center are actively positive for COVID-19, according to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health Wednesday morning. The outbreak at Brookside is the first outbreak in a long-term care setting in Fauquier County, the sixth in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.
According to the VDH site, there is also an “outbreak in progress,” with eight cases at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. The data from VDH indicates that there has been at least one death (and fewer than five) from the Madison County outbreak. An outbreak at Culpeper Health and Rehab is reporting 27 cases.
The RRHD reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 227 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Wednesday morning, there have been 377 outbreaks in long term care settings – seven more than yesterday (resulting in 9,111 cases and 1,330 deaths) -- 273 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 57 in correctional facilities, 58 in health care settings and 46 in educational settings.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 6.4% as of Wednesday’s report, the lowest it has been since July 6. That rating has been steady all week.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 8.1% today. Yesterday it was 7.7 and Monday it was 8.3%, higher than it had been since June 2. It was 5.9% Saturday and it was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
The Virginia Department of Health recorded 21 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, 23 deaths Tuesday, four deaths Monday and 24 deaths Sunday morning. A total of 2,515 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (133 probable). On Aug. 1, new deaths were reported at 41 -- the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25), Virginia tallied 823 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday; On Tuesday, the state reported 1,005 new cases, and on Monday, the state reported 664 new cases, the lowest number of new cases since July 9.
New cases have topped 1,000 eight times since Aug. 1. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 115,458 (5,021 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 724, one more than yesterday. The county added 39 on Sunday, which was nearly double any other single-day jump. The vast majority of those new cases could be attributed to the jump in cases at Brookside Nursing and Rehab Center in Warrenton. In the month of July, 147 new cases were added, as compared to June, when the county added a total of 114 new cases. So far in August, Fauquier has logged 153 new cases.
Fauquier County has not had a COVID-19 related death since Aug. 5; that fatality brought the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 9. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
County hospitalizations rose by one on Aug. 7, to 35; before that, there had not been a new hospitalization reported since July 24. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were seven hospitalizations of Fauquier residents in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 9,326 (62 probable), 67 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Aug. 26 states that 1,170 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s four fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 842 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 348 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 265; 145 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 14,682 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,326.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
TUESDAY, AUG. 25: Forty-eight people associated with Warrenton’s Brookside Nursing and Rehab Center are actively positive for COVID-19, according to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health. The facility announced 36 resident cases on its website Friday; the facility was still reporting 36 cases Tuesday morning.
Brookside administrators have not responded to requests for more information.
On its website Brookside stated, “The safety and wellbeing of our residents is our top priority. We are doing what we can to limit the spread of COVID-19 within Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center, including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps under current circumstances.
“We are taking steps based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services to reduce the spread and impact of COVID-19, such as:
- Enhanced infection control precautions.
- Screening residents, staff and essential visitors for expanded list of symptoms.
- Restricting visitation and entry of people to the building.
- Testing staff and residents for COVID-19 based on current protocols and availability of tests.
- Postponing communal activities.
- We also understand that connecting with family members is incredibly important to our residents. Family members are encouraged to connect with their loved ones through video chat, calling, texting or on social media.
“If you would like to communicate with your loved one, please reach out to Kristen Crump at 540-347-4770.”
Daily update from the VDH
The outbreak at Brookside is the first outbreak in a long-term care setting in Fauquier County, the sixth in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District. According to the VDH site, there is also an “outbreak in progress,” with eight cases at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. The data from VDH indicates that there has been at least one death (and fewer than five) from the Madison County outbreak. An outbreak at Culpeper Health and Rehab is reporting 27 cases.
The RRHD reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 228 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Tuesday morning, there have been 370 outbreaks in long term care settings (resulting in 9,111 cases and 1,330 deaths), 270 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 57 in correctional facilities, 57 in health care settings and 45 in educational settings.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 6.4% as of Tuesday’s report, the lowest it has been since July 6.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 7.7% today. Yesterday it was 8.3%, higher than it has been since June 2. It was 5.9% Saturday and it was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
The Virginia Department of Health recorded 23 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, four deaths Monday and 24 deaths Sunday morning. A total of 2,494 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (124 probable). On Aug. 1, new deaths were reported at 41 -- the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24), Virginia tallied 1,005 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday; On Monday, the state reported 664 new cases, the lowest number of new cases since July 9.
New cases have topped 1,000 eight times since Aug. 1. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 114,625 (4,956 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 723, three more than yesterday. The county added 39 on Sunday, which was nearly double any other single-day jump. The vast majority of those new cases could be attributed to the jump in cases at Brookside Nursing and Rehab Center in Warrenton. In the month of July, 147 new cases were added, as compared to June, when the county added a total of 114 new cases. So far in August, Fauquier has logged 152 new cases.
Fauquier County has not had a COVID-19 related death since Aug. 5; that fatality brought the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 9. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
County hospitalizations rose by one on Aug. 7, to 35; before that, there had not been a new hospitalization reported since July 24. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were seven hospitalizations of Fauquier residents in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 9,259 (60 probable), 52 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Aug. 24 states that 1,174 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s 47 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 827 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 347 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 273; 144 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 14,581 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,259.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
MONDAY, AUG. 24: Forty-eight people associated with Warrenton’s Brookside Nursing and Rehab Center are actively positive for COVID-19, according to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health. The facility announced 36 resident cases on its website Friday; the facility was still reporting 36 cases Monday morning.
On its website Brookside stated, “The safety and wellbeing of our residents is our top priority. We are doing what we can to limit the spread of COVID-19 within Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center, including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps under current circumstances.
“We are taking steps based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services to reduce the spread and impact of COVID-19, such as:
- Enhanced infection control precautions.
- Screening residents, staff and essential visitors for expanded list of symptoms.
- Restricting visitation and entry of people to the building.
- Testing staff and residents for COVID-19 based on current protocols and availability of tests.
- Postponing communal activities.
- We also understand that connecting with family members is incredibly important to our residents. Family members are encouraged to connect with their loved ones through video chat, calling, texting or on social media.
“If you would like to communicate with your loved one, please reach out to Kristen Crump at 540-347-4770.”
A call to Brookside administrators has not been returned.
Daily update from the VDH
The outbreak at Brookside is the first outbreak in a long-term care setting in Fauquier County, the sixth in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District. According to the VDH site, there is also an “outbreak in progress,” with eight cases at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. The data from VDH indicates that there has been at least one death (and fewer than five) from the Madison County outbreak. An outbreak at Culpeper Health and Rehab is reporting 27 cases (15 of these cases were reported between Aug. 12 and 14).
The RRHD reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 228 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Monday morning, there have been 370 outbreaks in long term care settings (resulting in 9,085 cases and 1,326 deaths), 266 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 56 in correctional facilities, 56 in health care settings and 45 in educational settings.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 6.4% as of Monday’s report, the lowest it has been since July 6.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 8.3% today, higher than it has been since June 2. It was 5.9% Saturday and it was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
Virginia Department of Health recorded four new COVID-19 deaths Monday, 24 deaths Sunday and seven deaths Saturday morning. A total of 2,471 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (119 probable). On Aug. 1, new deaths were reported at 41 -- the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23), Virginia tallied 664 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday; that is the lowest number of new cases since July 9. Eight hundred and ninety-four were added Sunday.
New cases have topped 1,000 seven times since Aug. 1. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 113,630 (4,863 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 720, three more than yesterday. The county added 39 on Sunday, which was nearly double any other single-day jump. The vast majority of those new cases could be attributed to the jump in cases at Brookside Nursing and Rehab Center in Warrenton. In the month of July, 147 new cases were added, as compared to June, when the county added a total of 114 new cases. So far in August, Fauquier has logged 149 new cases.
Fauquier County has not had a COVID-19 related death since Aug. 5; that fatality brought the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 9. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
County hospitalizations rose by one on Aug. 7, to 35; before that, there had not been a new hospitalization reported since July 24. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were seven hospitalizations of Fauquier residents in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 9,207 (59 probable), 31 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Aug. 24 states that 1,127 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s 28 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 820 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 307 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 256; 134 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 14,482 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,207.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
SUNDAY, AUG. 23: Forty-seven people associated with Warrenton’s Brookside Nursing and Rehab Center are actively positive for COVID-19, according to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health. The facility announced 36 resident cases on its website Friday; the facility was still reporting 36 cases Sunday morning, despite the higher number from the VDH.
On its website Brookside stated, “The safety and wellbeing of our residents is our top priority. We are doing what we can to limit the spread of COVID-19 within Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center, including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps under current circumstances.
“We are taking steps based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services to reduce the spread and impact of COVID-19, such as:
- Enhanced infection control precautions.
- Screening residents, staff and essential visitors for expanded list of symptoms.
- Restricting visitation and entry of people to the building.
- Testing staff and residents for COVID-19 based on current protocols and availability of tests.
- Postponing communal activities.
- We also understand that connecting with family members is incredibly important to our residents. Family members are encouraged to connect with their loved ones through video chat, calling, texting or on social media.
“If you would like to communicate with your loved one, please reach out to Kristen Crump at 540-347-4770.”
A call to Brookside administrators has not been returned.
Daily update from the VDH
The outbreak at Brookside is the first outbreak in a long-term care setting in Fauquier County, the sixth in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District. According to the VDH site, there is also an “outbreak in progress,” with eight cases at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. The data from VDH indicates that there has been at least one death (and fewer than five) from the Madison County outbreak. An outbreak at Culpeper Health and Rehab is reporting 27 cases (15 of these cases were reported between Aug. 12 and 14).
The RRHD reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 227 COVID-19 cases (37 more than yesterday) have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Sunday morning, there have been 370 outbreaks in long term care settings (resulting in 9,072 cases and 1,325 deaths), 265 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 56 in correctional facilities, 56 in health care settings and 45 in educational settings.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 6.5% as of Sunday’s report, the lowest it has been since July 6.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 8.3% today, higher than it has been since June 2. It was 5.9% yesterday and it was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
Virginia Department of Health recorded 24 new COVID-19 deaths Sunday and nine deaths Saturday morning. A total of 2,467 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (119 probable). On Aug. 1, new deaths were reported at 41 -- the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22), Virginia tallied 894 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday. Twelve hundred and twelve were added Saturday. Monday, Aug. 10, the state reported 663 new cases; that was the lowest number of new cases since July 9, when the state registered 616 new cases.
New cases have topped 1,000 seven times since Aug. 1. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 112,966 (4,854 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 717, 39 more than yesterday. Thirty-six of those new cases can be attributed to the jump in cases at Brookside Nursing and Rehab Center in Warrenton. In the month of July, 147 new cases were added, as compared to June, when the county added a total of 114 new cases. So far in August, Fauquier has logged 146 new cases.
Fauquier County has not had a COVID-19 related death since Aug. 5; that fatality brought the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 9. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
County hospitalizations rose by one on Aug. 7, to 35; before that, there had not been a new hospitalization reported since July 24. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were seven hospitalizations of Fauquier residents in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 9,176 (59 probable), 37 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Aug. 19 states that 1,155 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s one more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 846 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 309 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 251; 130 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 14,443 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,176.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
SATURDAY, AUG. 22: Thirty-six residents of Warrenton’s Brookside Nursing and Rehab Center are actively positive for COVID-19, the facility announced on its website Friday; the facility was still reporting 36 cases Saturday morning.
The Virginia Department of Health website is only listing 11 cases of COVID-19 at Brookside today, but April Achter of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District said that the higher case numbers will be showing up on the VDH site soon. “The cases have to be entered individually, so there will be a delay in the reporting,” she said.
On its website Brookside stated, “The safety and wellbeing of our residents is our top priority. We are doing what we can to limit the spread of COVID-19 within Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center, including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps under current circumstances.
“We are taking steps based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services to reduce the spread and impact of COVID-19, such as:
- Enhanced infection control precautions.
- Screening residents, staff and essential visitors for expanded list of symptoms.
- Restricting visitation and entry of people to the building.
- Testing staff and residents for COVID-19 based on current protocols and availability of tests.
- Postponing communal activities.
- We also understand that connecting with family members is incredibly important to our residents. Family members are encouraged to connect with their loved ones through video chat, calling, texting or on social media.
“If you would like to communicate with your loved one, please reach out to Kristen Crump at 540-347-4770.”
A call to Brookside administrators has not been returned.
Daily update from the VDH
The outbreak at Brookside is the first outbreak in a long-term care setting in Fauquier County, the sixth in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District. According to the VDH site, there is also an “outbreak in progress,” with seven cases at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. An outbreak at Culpeper Health and Rehab is reporting 27 cases (15 of these cases were reported between Aug. 12 and 14). No deaths have been reported from any of the outbreaks in RRHD long-term care settings.
The RRHD reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 190 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Saturday morning, there have been 370 outbreaks in long term care settings (resulting in 9,020 cases and 1,321 deaths), 265 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 56 in correctional facilities, 56 in health care settings and 45 in educational settings.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 6.5% as of Saturday’s report, the lowest it has been since July 6.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 5.9% today. It was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
Virginia Department of Health recorded seven new COVID-19 deaths Saturday and nine deaths Friday morning. A total of 2,443 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (119 probable). On Aug. 1, new deaths were reported at 41 -- the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21), Virginia tallied 1,212 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday. Nine hundred and seventy-eight were added Friday. Monday, Aug. 10, the state reported 663 new cases; that was the lowest number of new cases since July 9, when the state registered 616 new cases.
New cases have topped 1,000 seven times since Aug. 1. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 112,072 (4,804 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 678, 11 more than yesterday. In the month of July, 147 new cases were added, as compared to June, when the county added a total of 114 new cases. So far in August, Fauquier has logged 107 new cases.
Fauquier County has not had a COVID-19 related death since Aug. 5; that fatality brought the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 9. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
County hospitalizations rose by one on Aug. 7, to 35; before that, there had not been a new hospitalization reported since July 24. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were seven hospitalizations of Fauquier residents in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 9,139 (58 probable), 68 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Aug. 19 states that 1,154 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s 79 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 863 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 291 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 254; 125 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 14,353 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,139.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
FRIDAY, AUG. 21: Thirty-six residents of Warrenton’s Brookside Nursing and Rehab Center are actively positive for COVID-19, the facility announced on its website this morning.
The Virginia Department of Health website is only listing eight cases of COVID-19 at Brookside this morning, as it has since Tuesday, but April Achter of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District said that the higher case numbers will be showing up on the VDH site soon, possibly over the weekend. “The cases have to be entered individually, so there will be a delay in the reporting,” she said.
On its website Brookside stated, “The safety and wellbeing of our residents is our top priority. We are doing what we can to limit the spread of COVID-19 within Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center, including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps under current circumstances.
“We are taking steps based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services to reduce the spread and impact of COVID-19, such as:
- Enhanced infection control precautions.
- Screening residents, staff and essential visitors for expanded list of symptoms.
- Restricting visitation and entry of people to the building.
- Testing staff and residents for COVID-19 based on current protocols and availability of tests.
- Postponing communal activities.
- We also understand that connecting with family members is incredibly important to our residents. Family members are encouraged to connect with their loved ones through video chat, calling, texting or on social media.
“If you would like to communicate with your loved one, please reach out to Kristen Crump at 540-347-4770.”
A call to Brookside administrators has not been returned this morning.
Daily update from the VDH
The outbreak at Brookside is the first outbreak in a long-term care setting in Fauquier County, the sixth in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District. According to the VDH site, there is also an “outbreak in progress,” with seven cases (two more than yesterday) at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. An outbreak at Culpeper Health and Rehab is reporting 27 cases (15 of these cases were reported between Aug. 12 and 14). No deaths have been reported from any of the recent outbreaks in long-term care settings.
The RRHD reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 187 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Friday morning, there have been 368 outbreaks in long term care settings (resulting in 8,995 cases and 1,319 deaths), 259 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 56 in correctional facilities, 54 in health care settings, 42 in educational settings.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 6.6% as of Friday’s report, the lowest it has been since July 7.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 4.8% today. It was 4.0% yesterday, the lowest it had been since July 31.
Virginia Department of Health recorded nine new COVID-19 deaths Friday and 17 deaths Thursday morning. A total of 2,436 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (117 probable). On Aug. 1, new deaths were reported at 41 -- the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20), Virginia tallied 978 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday. Eight hundred and sixty-three were added yesterday. Monday, Aug. 10, the state reported 663 new cases; that was the lowest number of new cases since July 9, when the state registered 616 new cases.
New cases have topped 1,000 six times since Aug. 1. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 110,860 (4,683 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 667, nine more than yesterday. In the month of July, 147 new cases were added, as compared to June, when the county added a total of 114 new cases. So far in August, Fauquier has logged 96 new cases.
Fauquier County has not had a COVID-19 related death since Aug. 5; that fatality brought the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 9. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
County hospitalizations rose by one on Aug. 7, to 35; before that, there had not been a new hospitalization reported since July 24. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were seven hospitalizations of Fauquier residents in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 9,071 (57 probable), 73 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Aug. 19 states that 1,233 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s 33 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 876 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 357 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 263; 142 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 14,249 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,071.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
THURSDAY, AUG. 20: Note: Along with the daily data report, the Virginia Department of Health included this caveat: “For the week of Aug. 16, VDH anticipates an influx of new data. This development is due to some labs beginning to report results electronically as opposed to by fax. These new numbers do not represent new data and will be represented on the day the lab originally reported the results.”
April Achter, population health specialist with the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District of the VDH, said the data collection change involves negative testing data from three locations. She didn’t know what effect the new form of data collection would have on the data as a whole, but thought it would probably be minimal.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 6.5% as of Thursday’s report, the lowest it has been since July 6.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 4.1% today. It was 4.0% yesterday, the lowest it has been since July 31.
Virginia Department of Health recorded 17 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday and 14 deaths Wednesday morning. A total of 2,427 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (117 probable). On Aug. 1, new deaths were reported at 41 -- the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19), Virginia tallied 863 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday. Seven hundred and thirty-seven were added yesterday. Monday, Aug. 10, the state reported 663 new cases; that was the lowest number of new cases since July 9, when the state registered 616 new cases.
New cases have topped 1,000 six times since Aug. 1. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 109,882 (4,593 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 658, five more than yesterday. In the month of July, 147 new cases were added, as compared to June, when the county added a total of 114 new cases. So far in August, Fauquier has logged 87 new cases.
Fauquier County showed one new death Aug. 5, bringing the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 9. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
County hospitalizations rose by one on Aug. 7, to 35; before that, there had not been a new hospitalization reported since July 24. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were seven hospitalizations of Fauquier residents in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 8,998 (58 probable), 73 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Aug. 19 states that 1,266 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s 23 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 893 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 373 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 276, four fewer than yesterday; 148 are on ventilators, three more than yesterday.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 14,091 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 8,998.
Outbreaks
The Virginia Department of Health reported a COVID-19 outbreak in progress at the Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center on Hastings Lane in Warrenton on Tuesday; eight cases are associated with that outbreak.
It was the first outbreak in a long-term care setting in Fauquier County, the sixth in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District. There is also an “outbreak in progress” at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County; the number of cases there is between one and five. An outbreak at Culpeper Health and Rehab is reporting 27 cases (15 of these cases were reported between Aug. 12 and 14). No deaths have been reported from any of the recent outbreaks in long-term care settings.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District of the Virginia Department of Health reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 184 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Thursday morning, there have been 368 outbreaks in long term care settings (resulting in 8,964 cases and 1,311 deaths), 257 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 56 in correctional facilities, 53 in health care settings, 42 in educational settings.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 19: Note: Along with the daily data report, the Virginia Department of Health included this caveat: “For the week of Aug. 16, VDH anticipates an influx of new data. This development is due to some labs beginning to report results electronically as opposed to by fax. These new numbers do not represent new data and will be represented on the day the lab originally reported the results.”
April Achter, population health specialist with the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District of the VDH, said the data collection change involves negative testing data from three locations. She didn’t know what effect the new form of data collection would have on the data as a whole, but thought it would probably be minimal.
The Virginia Department of Health reported a COVID-19 outbreak in progress at the Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center on Hastings Lane in Warrenton on Tuesday; eight cases are associated with that outbreak.
It was the first outbreak in a long-term care setting in Fauquier County, the sixth in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District. There is also an “outbreak in progress” at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County; the number of cases there is between one and five. An outbreak at Culpeper Health and Rehab is reporting 27 cases, two more than yesterday (15 of these cases were reported between Aug. 12 and 14). No deaths have been reported from any of the recent outbreaks in long-term care settings.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District of the Virginia Department of Health reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 184 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Wednesday morning, there have been 364 outbreaks in long term care settings (resulting in 8,944 cases and 1,309 deaths), 252 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 55 in correctional facilities, 53 in health care settings, 41 in educational settings.
Virginia Department of Health recorded 14 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday and 11 deaths Tuesday morning. A total of 2,410 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (117 probable). On Aug. 1, new deaths were reported at 41 -- the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18), Virginia tallied 737 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday. Eight hundred and sixty-one were added yesterday. Monday, Aug. 10, the state reported 663 new cases; that was the lowest number of new cases since July 9, when the state registered 616 new cases.
New cases have topped 1,000 12 times since July 15. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 109,019 (4,544 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 653, six more than yesterday. In the month of July, 147 new cases were added, as compared to June, when the county added a total of 114 new cases. So far in August, Fauquier has logged 82 new cases.
Fauquier County showed one new death Aug. 5, bringing the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 9. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
County hospitalizations rose by one on Aug. 7, to 35; before that, there had not been a new hospitalization reported since July 24. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were seven hospitalizations of Fauquier residents in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 8,925 (57 probable), 76 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Aug. 19 states that 1,243 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s 10 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 900 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 343 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 280, 20 fewer than yesterday; 145 are on ventilators, 18 fewer than yesterday.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 13,989 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 8,925.
The seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 6.7% for the state as of Wednesday’s report, the lowest it has been since July 10.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 4.0% today. That is the lowest it has been since July 31.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
The long view
Every Friday, the Virginia Department of Health releases a weekly report on the prevalence of COVID-19 in the commonwealth. This week’s report, dated Aug. 14, includes the following takeaways:
- 16 health districts are experiencing surges, with three new districts in the southwest (Lenowisco, Pittsylvania-Danville, and West Piedmont) and one new district in the Central Region (Southside). Surges have abated in Henrico and Prince William.
- Projections now extend into the fall. However, considerable uncertainty remains as the impact of key seasonal effects is still unknown.
- The transmission rate remains below 1.0 and the surge appears to be declining, but case incidence remains high.
The report also addresses discrepancies among different races and income groups. It states, “As we've seen over the course of the pandemic, cases do not occur equally throughout Virginia. Disparities exist with respect to many factors, including age, race, income and geography.
“Notably, Virginians reporting Latino or Black race/ethnicity experience a disproportionate burden of disease statewide. Similar patterns occur throughout the nation.
“Regardless of region or risk factor, Virginia is approaching a time of great uncertainty. We do know the fall will bring many changes. What we do not know is how those changes will impact Virginians. Current projections suggest a continued increase in cases through September, with the potential for a greater increase if case transmission increases after Labor Day.”
VDH modeling experts suggest that schools reopening and changing weather patterns may cause an increase in COVID-19 cases. Modeling assumes an increase of 10% to 20% may be possible. Models that appear on the VDH website explain different scenarios through Oct. 25.
TUESDAY, AUG. 18: Note: Along with the daily data report, the Virginia Department of Health included this caveat: “For the week of Aug. 16, VDH anticipates an influx of new data. This development is due to some labs beginning to report results electronically as opposed to by fax. These new numbers do not represent new data and will be represented on the day the lab originally reported the results.”
The Virginia Department of Health has reported a COVID-19 outbreak in progress at the Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center on Hastings Lane in Warrenton; eight cases are associated with that outbreak.
It is the first outbreak in a long-term care setting in Fauquier County, the sixth in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District. There is also an “outbreak in progress” at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County; the number of cases there is between one and five. An outbreak at Culpeper Health and Rehab is reporting 25 cases (15 of these cases were reported between Aug. 12 and 14). No deaths have been reported from any of the recent outbreaks in long-term care settings.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District of the Virginia Department of Health reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 182 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, there have been 357 outbreaks in long term care settings (resulting in 8,852 cases and 1,300 deaths), 250 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 51 in correctional facilities, 53 in health care settings, 40 in educational settings.
After reporting no new deaths in the state on Sunday for the first time since Aug. 3, the Virginia Department of Health recorded four deaths Monday and 11 deaths Tuesday morning. A total of 2,396 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (118 probable). On Aug. 1, new deaths were reported at 41 -- the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17), Virginia tallied 861 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday. Seven hundred and thirty-four were added yesterday and 937 were added Sunday. Monday, Aug. 10, the state reported 663 new cases; that was the lowest number of new cases since July 9, when the state registered 616 new cases.
New cases have topped 1,000 12 times since July 15. Between June 8 and July 9, case numbers were trending down, with a high of 716 new cases daily and a low of 354. A surge in cases in Virginia began to appear July 10, when 943 new cases were reported. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 108,282 (4,473 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 647, five more than yesterday. On Sunday, six new cases were reported. Since July 1, the number of new cases each day has varied from 0 to 16 on July 12. In the month of July, 147 new cases were added, as compared to June, when the county added a total of 114 new cases. So far in August, Fauquier has logged 76 new cases.
Fauquier County showed one new death Aug. 5, bringing the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 9. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
County hospitalizations rose by one on Aug. 7, to 35; before that, there had not been a new hospitalization reported since July 24. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were seven hospitalizations of Fauquier residents in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 8,849 (56 probable), 82 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Aug. 18 states that 1,253 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s 80 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 872 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 381 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 300, 19 more than yesterday; 163 are on ventilators, five more than yesterday.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 13,910 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 8,849.
The seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 6.8% for the state as of Tuesday’s report, the lowest it has been since July 10.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 4.4% today. That is the lowest it has been since Aug. 3.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
The long view
Every Friday, the Virginia Department of Health releases a weekly report on the prevalence of COVID-19 in the commonwealth. This week’s report, dated Aug. 14, includes the following takeaways:
- 16 health districts are experiencing surges, with three new districts in the southwest (Lenowisco, Pittsylvania-Danville, and West Piedmont) and one new district in the Central Region (Southside). Surges have abated in Henrico and Prince William.
- Projections now extend into the fall. However, considerable uncertainty remains as the impact of key seasonal effects is still unknown.
- The transmission rate remains below 1.0 and the surge appears to be declining, but case incidence remains high.
The report also addresses discrepancies among different races and income groups. It states, “As we've seen over the course of the pandemic, cases do not occur equally throughout Virginia. Disparities exist with respect to many factors, including age, race, income and geography.
“Notably, Virginians reporting Latino or Black race/ethnicity experience a disproportionate burden of disease statewide. Similar patterns occur throughout the nation.
“Regardless of region or risk factor, Virginia is approaching a time of great uncertainty. We do know the fall will bring many changes. What we do not know is how those changes will impact Virginians. Current projections suggest a continued increase in cases through September, with the potential for a greater increase if case transmission increases after Labor Day.”
VDH modeling experts suggest that schools reopening and changing weather patterns may cause an increase in COVID-19 cases. Modeling assumes an increase of 10% to 20% may be possible. Models that appear on the VDH website explain different scenarios through Oct. 25.
MONDAY, AUG. 17: After reporting no new deaths in the state on Sunday for the first time since Aug. 3, the Virginia Department of Health recorded just four deaths Monday morning. Eleven deaths were reported Saturday and seven the day before. A total of 2,385 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (117 probable). On Aug. 1, new deaths were reported at 41 -- the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16), Virginia tallied 734 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday. Nine hundred and thirty-seven were added yesterday and 912 were added Saturday. Monday, Aug. 10, the state reported 663 new cases; that was the lowest number of new cases since July 9, when the state registered 616 new cases.
New cases have topped 1,000 12 times since July 15. Between June 8 and July 9, case numbers were trending down, with a high of 716 new cases daily and a low of 354. A surge in cases in Virginia began to appear July 10, when 943 new cases were reported. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 107,421 (4,405 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 642, four more than yesterday. On Sunday, six new cases were reported. Since July 1, the number of new cases each day has varied from 0 to 16 on July 12. In the month of July, 147 new cases were added, as compared to June, when the county added a total of 114 new cases. So far in August, Fauquier has logged 71 new cases.
Fauquier County showed one new death Aug. 5, bringing the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 9. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
County hospitalizations rose by one on Aug. 7, to 35; before that, there had not been a new hospitalization reported since July 24. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were seven hospitalizations of Fauquier residents in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April.
The RRHD’s reported its fifth outbreak in a long-term care facility Sunday morning. Details on nursing homes shows an “outbreak in progress” at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. The report does not list how many residents are affected, which indicates the number is fewer than five. The data on the VDH site also shows an “outbreak in progress,” at Culpeper Health and Rehab, with 25 cases (15 of these cases were reported between Aug. 12 and 14). No deaths have been reported from either recent outbreak in long-term care settings.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District of the Virginia Department of Health reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 174 COVID-19 cases (four more than yesterday) have been attributed to the 12 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, there have been 353 outbreaks in long term care settings (resulting in 8,793 cases and 1,300 deaths), 247 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 51 in correctional facilities, 52 in health care settings, 39 in educational settings.
Hospitalizations in the state
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 8,767 (54 probable), 30 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association states that 1,299 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s 126 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 857 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 316 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 281, two fewer than yesterday; 158 are on ventilators, seven fewer than yesterday.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 13,827 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 8,767.
The seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 7.0% for the state as of Monday’s report. It has been hovering between 7% and 7.6% since July 11. It was last reported as low as 7.0% on July 30. On June 24, the rate was 5.8%; on April 21, it was at its highest, 20.1%.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average was 1.7% on July 1. It has risen and fallen several times since then. On Thursday, it was 5.9%; today it is 4.6%. That is the lowest it has been since Aug. 3, when it was 4.5%. At its highest, the positivity rate for RRHD was 23.4% on May 8.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
The long view
Every Friday, the Virginia Department of Health releases a weekly report on the prevalence of COVID-19 in the commonwealth. This week’s report, dated Aug. 14, includes the following takeaways:
- 16 health districts are experiencing surges, with three new districts in the southwest (Lenowisco, Pittsylvania-Danville, and West Piedmont) and one new district in the Central Region (Southside). Surges have abated in Henrico and Prince William.
- Projections now extend into the fall. However, considerable uncertainty remains as the impact of key seasonal effects is still unknown.
- The transmission rate remains below 1.0 and the surge appears to be declining, but case incidence remains high.
The report also addresses discrepancies among different races and income groups. It states, “As we've seen over the course of the pandemic, cases do not occur equally throughout Virginia. Disparities exist with respect to many factors, including age, race, income and geography.
“Notably, Virginians reporting Latino or Black race/ethnicity experience a disproportionate burden of disease statewide. Similar patterns occur throughout the nation.
“Regardless of region or risk factor, Virginia is approaching a time of great uncertainty. We do know the fall will bring many changes. What we do not know is how those changes will impact Virginians. Current projections suggest a continued increase in cases through September, with the potential for a greater increase if case transmission increases after Labor Day.”
VDH modeling experts suggest that schools reopening and changing weather patterns may cause an increase in COVID-19 cases. Modeling assumes an increase of 10% to 20% may be possible. Models that appear on the VDH website explain different scenarios through Oct. 25.
