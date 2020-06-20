UPDATE: Melody Dawn Glascock, 54, of Linden, was charged with 1st degree murder and concealing/destroying evidence on Saturday morning. She is accused of killing Kelly Marie Gray, 40, of Village Center Drive, Bealeton Thursday night.
Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office said that Gray suffered severe trauma to the torso; she was found by a family member when they came home that night.
Hartman said, "after developing Glascock as a suspect in Gray's June 18 murder, detectives were able to obtain warrants charging her with 1st degree murder and concealing/destroying evidence." Fauquier County detectives worked with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to locate Glascock in Warren County.
Glascock was taken into custody at her home in Linden without incident, said Hartman. She was originally held in the RSW Regional Jail near Front Royal before being transferred back to Fauquier County today.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the murder of Kelly Marie Gray or about Melody Dawn Glascock to contact detectives at 540-347-3300. A caller’s identity may remain anonymous.
ORIGINAL STORY: Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious death at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, according to Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office. The death is currently under investigation as a homicide, he said.
Upon arriving at the 6300 block of Village Center Drive, deputies found a deceased woman in an apartment. The 40-year-old victim was apparently found by a family member when they returned home.
The victim suffered severe trauma to the torso, he said. An autopsy will be conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas on Friday, June 19, to determine the exact cause and manner of death.
Further information will be provided as it becomes available. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300.
