UPDATE: LFCC committee narrows down list of possible new names

The 5 top choices for LFCC names

In the press release, the task force went into more detail about the top five choices:

Valley & Vista Community College -- The task force thought this name was unifying and inclusive of the entire service region. “It brings to mind an upward progression, much like the academic journey and broader horizons our students explore,” the release said. Vista also has inspirational connotations.

Red Oak Community College -- More than half of the forest in Shenandoah National Park consists of red oaks and “the strength and towering stature of the trees represent the growth and opportunity provided by the college. Oak trees have historical and cultural significance. Kings wore crowns of oak leaves and the tree signifies strength in the Bible.”

Laurel Ridge Community College -- Laurels grow abundantly within the college’s service area, which also features distinctive mountain ridges. Laurel is also a verb meaning “to bestow an award or praise in recognition of an achievement, often academic.” The ancient Greeks presented laurel wreaths to athletes, poets and war heroes. The press release added, “As the upper edge of a mountain range, ridge can serve as a metaphor for the level of success and range of opportunities offered by the college.”

Valley & Ridge Community College -- One of the regions of Virginia, west of the Blue Ridge and east of the Appalachian Plateau Region, is the Valley & Ridge Region. The name unites the service regions while paying tribute to the natural landscape, said the press release.

Newbridge Community College – The release from the college said, “A recurring theme among comments and stories from students and alumni was that the college gave them a new outlook and a new start. The word ‘new’ speaks to new beginnings. ‘Bridge’ can refer to where students are now and where they’d like to be in the future.”