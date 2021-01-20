Wednesday, Jan. 20: Despite a ruling from a district court judge that he should be released from custody on an unsecured bond, the suspect in the Jan. 16 hit-and-run death of a 2-year-old child will remain in jail pending an appeal by Fauquier County prosecutors.
José Santiago Mendoza, 65, of Bladensburg, Maryland appeared at a hearing in Fauquier County General District Court on Wednesday via a video feed.
Following the recommendation of pre-trial services officials and the arguments of Mendoza’s attorney, Judge Charles Sievers ordered Mendoza to be released on bond provided the defendant surrender his passport, agree to be monitored by the court and reside with his sister in Culpeper until the resolution of the case.
Sievers agreed to stay his decision after the prosecutor, Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Douglas Rogers, expressed his intention to appeal the decision. The bond appeal hearing will be held in Fauquier County Circuit “in a few days,” Sievers said.
Mendoza’s attorney, Edward Glynn, argued his client should be released from jail while he awaits a ruling on the case. Mendoza, his attorney said, is a U.S. citizen with no prior criminal record, owns his home in Maryland outright and has numerous family members in both Culpeper and the Washington, D.C. area. Several family members were at the court house Tuesday to show support for Mendoza.
Mendoza is the sole financial support for his daughter and her two children – all of whom live with him in Maryland – and he is steadily employed as a maintenance worker in D.C., Glynn said. Additionally, Glynn pointed out, Mendoza traveled from his home in Maryland to Fauquier County to turn himself into police custody when he was informed of the charges against him.
But Rogers argued the very nature of the accusations was a reason not to grant bond in Mendoza’s case. “The charge itself isn’t evident of someone to wants to take responsibility for his actions,” Rogers told the judge. He also said that investigators have not been able to locate the vehicle allegedly involved in the Jan. 16 incident. “There is concern that evidence may be destroyed or become unavailable” if Mendoza is released, Rogers said.
Tuesday, January 19: A 2-year-old child was struck by a vehicle at about 11:30 a.m. Jan. 16 in an apparent hit-and-run traffic crash on U.S. 29 near Della Street in Opal. The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office reported the toddler, who was hit by a southbound vehicle while they were in the roadway, succumbed to their injuries at Fauquier Hospital shortly after the crash.
José Santiago Mendoza, 65, of Bladensburg, Maryland, turned himself in the next day, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Steven Lewis. Mendoza was charged with failure to stop for a traffic crash that resulted in injury or death, a class 5 felony. He remains held in custody without bond.
Investigators were able to track down the suspect so quickly because a witness to the incident provided the license plate number of Mendoza’s vehicle to law enforcement, according to the criminal complaint filed with Mendoza’s arrest. The plate number matched a 2002 Mitsubishi registered to Mendoza and a Fauquier detective called Mendoza, who “advised [the detective] that he went to Culpeper” on Saturday. A Mitsubishi emblem was also found at the scene, the complaint said.
Lewis said that sheriff’s office detectives are investigating the incident with assistance from the county's Department of Social Services. He declined to provide any additional details about the victim or why they may have been in the roadway.
A passing motorist stopped to attend to the victim in the middle of the road until emergency services personnel arrived, Lewis said. The first responders then administered first aid and transported the child to Fauquier Hospital, where the child died.
Lewis asked anyone who has taken pictures or video of this incident to not share them to social media platforms. Anyone with pictures or video that might be valuable to the investigation may call the sheriff’s office non-emergency number at 540-347-3300.
