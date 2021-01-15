UPDATE: The staff of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is being overwhelmed with requests for appointments, according to RRHD Health Director Dr. Wade Kartchner. He said, "Our community has been very responsive to the survey tool we posted and thus we will need to press pause on the survey for now so that we can work through the many Phase 1a and 1b contacts we currently have. We are busy working on the logistics of this process."
Kartchner said, "As Gov. [Ralph] Northam said, we ask everyone to be patient as we work out the details to implement this change. It will take time to pivot to this new environment. We are working closely with all our localities as well as hospitals, private providers, and pharmacies to increase vaccine availability as soon as we possibly can.
"Currently we ask people to go to rrhd.org for information and updates as our community vaccination distribution plan evolves. Please understand that our phones are swamped at this time. Stay tuned to the website or our Facebook page for details as more vaccine becomes available. The process may change in the very near future, so check back frequently."
To date the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District has given more than 2,000 vaccines to Phase 1a and Phase 1b recipients at a central location in the district through an appointment system.
Kartchner added, "We will be transitioning to a larger venue next week to be able to increase our throughput, however vaccine availability from the state remains a limiting factor for distribution."
ORIGINAL STORY: The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District has begun conducting closed “point of dispensing” COVID-19 vaccination clinics specifically for “Phase 1b” priority groups, RRHD Health Director Dr. Wade Kartchner said Friday.
Phase 1b is the second group eligible to receive the vaccine, and includes police, fire and hazmat response personnel, those living and working in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps, childcare/K-12 teachers and staff, food and agriculture workers, manufacturers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, mail carriers (USPS and private), anyone age 65 and older and those individuals 16 to 64 years with an underlying medical condition. Residents in Phase 1a will still be provided opportunities to receive the vaccine.
Kartchner said that vaccination planning teams are currently reaching out to employers in Phase 1b. Phase 1b essential workers who wish to receive the vaccine or have questions should visit www.rrhd.org to fill out the survey labeled "Phase 1A/1B Vaccine Survey for Essential Workers."
Individuals that are over age 65 and wish to be vaccinated should visit www.rrhd.org to fill out the survey labeled "Phase 1B Vaccine Survey for Individuals 65 and Older."
Kartchner said that those eligible for Phase 1b will be required to bring a personal form of identification such as a driver’s license, and may also be asked to show proof of qualification, such as a work ID, in order to verify eligibility. Additional PODs for Phase 1b will be scheduled each week. These PODs are specifically for Phase 1b; COVID-19 vaccine is not available to the general public and these are not public events.
Locally, plans are underway for the Fauquier County government to assist the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District’s efforts to register and schedule residents for vaccinations, County Administrator Paul McCulla said Thursday. The county government will provide staff members and phone lines to ensure the health district’s systems are not overwhelmed.
Additionally, beginning next week, the Fauquier County Department of Social Services will employ a part-time staffer to help county residents who are 75 years old or older register for a vaccination.
McCulla also announced Thursday he had spoken to Fauquier Health CEO Chad Melton earlier that day and that county and hospital system officials will meet Monday to explore ways to quicken the pace of the community vaccination effort.
As availability of the vaccine increases, Virginia will move to other phases. The complete definitions of all phases, data and other information, are on VDH’s Vaccine Response website at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/. Residents can take this brief questionnaire to find out which vaccination phase they fall under.
Virginians who do not fall into priority phases will be offered the COVID-19 vaccine when it is more widely available. Once the vaccine is rolled out to the general public, distribution will be similar to the flu vaccine. People will be able to get the vaccine from a local pharmacy, primary care physician, Federally Qualified Health Center/free clinic, local health department or other clinic that is participating as a COVID-19 vaccination program provider.
Kartchner reminded residents, "In the meantime, it is important to remain vigilant in COVID-19 prevention. Continue to protect yourself and others: cover your mouth and nose with a mask, wash your hands often and well, stay at least six feet away from others, avoid gatherings with anyone who is not a member of your household and get a flu shot."
More information about the vaccines, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.