UPDATE: Grace Miller Elementary School teacher and her ex-husband dead in Sunday night slaying

Bengu Beachley, 30, was found dead inside her Bealeton home around 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 23. John Beachley, 51, Bengu Beachley’s ex-husband, was also found dead inside the home. Detectives say both died of apparent gunshot wounds.
A third party was also shot and is recovering.
Tara Helkowski, spokeswoman for the Fauquier County Public Schools said, "It is with deep regret that we inform you of the tragic loss of Ms. Bengu Beachley, an ESL teacher at Grace Miller Elementary School since 2018.
"While the circumstances around her passing are concerning, we want to reassure you that this tragedy poses no threat to our school community. Our hearts are grieving, and we know you will join us in our concern and sympathy for the family."
Helkowski said also that "this loss will affect many students, staff, and members of our school community. We will do everything we can to help your child and our employees through this experience."
