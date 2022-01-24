 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Grace Miller Elementary School teacher and her ex-husband dead in Sunday night slaying

  • Updated
Bealeton shooting

Police investigate a shooting in Bealeton Sunday night.

 Fauquier County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: An English as Second Language teacher at Grace Miller Elementary School and her ex-husband have been identified as the two victims of a shooting last night, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office. The FCSO is describing the shooting as an apparent murder-suicide.

Bengu Beachley, 30, was found dead inside her Bealeton home around 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 23. John Beachley, 51, Bengu Beachley’s ex-husband, was also found dead inside the home. Detectives say both died of apparent gunshot wounds.

A third party was also shot and is recovering.

Tara Helkowski, spokeswoman for the Fauquier County Public Schools said, "It is with deep regret that we inform you of the tragic loss of Ms. Bengu Beachley, an ESL teacher at Grace Miller Elementary School since 2018.

"While the circumstances around her passing are concerning, we want to reassure you that this tragedy poses no threat to our school community. Our hearts are grieving, and we know you will join us in our concern and sympathy for the family."

Helkowski said also that "this loss will affect many students, staff, and members of our school community. We will do everything we can to help your child and our employees through this experience." 

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Two people were killed Sunday night and one person was injured in a shooting Sunday night in Bealeton, according to Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.
 
At 8:44 p.m., Fauquier County deputies responded to the 7500 block of Hancock Street for a shooting. 
 
Deputies found two deceased victims and a third person with apparent gunshot wounds. That person was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for medical treatment, according to the FCSO.
 
At this time, the Fauquier County Criminal Investigations Division along with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation from the Virginia State Police are actively investigating at the scene. 
 
This incident is isolated and no danger or threat to the community. The investigation remains active and further information will be released when it is  made available, said the FCSO.

