This article was updated Monday, Sept. 12, after the Fauquier County School Board's regular meeting.
The Fauquier County School Board might see as soon as next month a draft policy requiring teachers to notify parents if their children are assigned "sexually explicit materials" and allowing parents to request alternate assignments. A new state law mandates all school divisions have a policy in place by Jan. 1, 2023.
“The optimal timeline certainly would be to have this to you in October, giving ample time for discussion and community input,” Associate Superintendent Major Warner told the school board at its regular meeting Monday evening.
“We want folks to note that libraries are included in this model language, and we will unpack that as we go through the coming months,” Warner said. “We have to begin the process of determining how this change will bleed into other instructional and student services.”
The policy would not stop students from picking books off the shelves of their school library to read on their own, but it might impact school-wide reading initiatives or book clubs, among other things, Warner said. School officials are seeking legal advice, he said.
The Virginia General Assembly, in largely party-line votes, approved a bill in February (Senate Bill 656) that will allow parents to review "sexually explicit material" well in advance of assignments. Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) made parental input a cornerstone of his 2021 political campaign.
The Fauquier County School Board — along with every other school board in Virginia — will have until Jan. 1 to adopt a policy compatible with the model policy, created by the Virginia Board of Education under Youngkin’s administration, or to produce a more comprehensive policy of its own.
The policy approved by the board must ensure that children are not exposed to any "sexually explicit content" without notifying parents beforehand.
The board’s packet for Monday’s regular meeting included a 10-page document from the Virginia Department of Education called, “Model Policies Concerning Instructional Materials with Sexually Explicit Content.”
“The process for developing these Model Policies in accordance with the Act included a review of similar policies in other states and prior work completed by the Board of Education on the rights of Virginia parents with respect to sexually explicit instructional materials,” the document says.
“The process is also the result of consultation and collaboration with the educational leaders within the Department and various stakeholders throughout the Commonwealth, including parents of children in our public schools,” according to the document.
Details about the new policy
Under the new policy, parents would get at least 30 days’ advance notification of the use of any instructional materials with "sexually explicit content" and will be able to inspect and review the materials. In addition, parents will be able to request alternate assignments.
“Instructional materials” do not include school library books unless the books are used to complete assignments or are part of an academic or extracurricular program.
Principals will be required to keep a current list of instructional materials with sexually explicit content by grade and subject on the school’s public website, the model policy says. Schools shall also have available at the school for parent review all instructional materials that include sexually explicit content.
Having confidence in parents and respecting their right to protect their children’s innocence is the guiding principle of the law, according to the VDOE. No parents or children can be punished for requesting alternate materials. And parents are not stuck with their decisions; they can change their minds by notifying the school.
The new policy is not censorship, VDOE says
The model policies now mandated by the state “shall not be construed to require or provide for” book censoring or designating instructional material as "sexually explicit" based only on the “sexual orientation of the characters,” according to the document.
Leaders at each school would establish a process for identifying "sexually explicit content," considering students’ ages and maturity, according to a model policy provided by the VDOE.
“Before the start of the academic year, schools shall identify the specific instructional materials that include sexually explicit content which may be used during upcoming school year,” the model policy says.
“When determining whether instructional materials contain sexually explicit content, teachers, principals, and division staff should consider student age and maturity, and whether a parent might reasonably consider the instructional content harmful to their child.”
Why are students "assigned sexually explicit material" in the first place?
