TUESDAY, FEB. 8: In Fauquier County, 33 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 41. As of Feb. 8, 12,442 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
Virginia recorded 2,839 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday and 4,689 today. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,588,958 total reported cases (455,799 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 5,319 and has been coming down.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 2,723 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 4,435 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 129,583 cases in children younger than 10; 202,432 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Feb. 8, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 19.1%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 23%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 22%.
Deaths
In Fauquier County, three new COVID-related deaths was recorded today; one was reported yesterday and wo were reported Sunday. There have been 21 COVID-related deaths since Jan. 25, when there were four in one day. There have been a total of 121 COVID deaths in Fauquier.
In the state today, the VDH reported 120 COVID-related deaths, the seventh day in a row of 120 or more deaths. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 17,227 (2,903 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 139, up from 35 on Feb. 1
April Achter, population health coordinator for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, explained the higher number of deaths that have been reported in the state in February. She said, "VDH tracks hospitalization and death metrics, and those measures lag behind case counts. It takes time to investigate each case, and the recent surge meant that our case investigators couldn't reach every patient, or the patient wasn't severely ill at the time of the interview. As we catch up, you may notice the number of reported deaths in our community increase. The majority of COVID-19 associated deaths that will be added to official statistics over the next week occurred in January 2022."
Additionally, the VDH website stated earlier this month that there would be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 360 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 151 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 102 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 62 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 45 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one child between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, eight children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19. The latest death in that age group was reported Jan.26. The child lived in the northwest health planning district. Ten children in the state between 10 to 19 have died.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier reported three new COVID-related hospitalizations today. Since Jan. 19 -- when there were nine new hospitalizations recorded -- there have been a total of 42.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Feb. 1 that there are about 11 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. "This is a great improvement and correlates with what VDH is reporting as community transmission levels. Hopefully we continue to see a decline," she said.
The county is averaging one hospitalization a day. Fauquier has counted 445 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 89 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August.
Today, Feb. 8, 31 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. There have been 47,232 (2,707 probable) hospitalizations since beginning of the pandemic. The state is reporting a weekly average of negative-54 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days because of reevaluation of cases recently.
In Tuesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 996 people hospitalized, 187 have been older than 80 years old; 193 have been 70 to 79 years old; 196 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 179 have been between 50 and 59. Two hundred and forty-one have been younger than 50.
In the health district, 12 children younger than 10 and 21 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 856 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 936 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Monday, Feb. 7 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 8 states that 2,178 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations is 2,426 and has been coming down.
Numbers of patients who are receiving advanced care in hospitals are dropping too. The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Feb. 8 is 434. Two hundred and forty-eight COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 95,906 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 47,148.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Feb. 8, there are 90 active cases of COVID-19 in the school division, 54 in students and 36 in staff. Cases stay on the active list for 10 days; 135 cases were removed over the weekend and 10 more came off the active list last night.
Since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 1,084 cases of COVID-19, 738 in students and 346 in staff. Twenty-seven new positive cases were added Friday night, 20 in students and seven in staff, 26 were added Monday night, 11 in students and 15 in staff.
It should be noted that teachers must obtain a PCR test in order to take time off from work when they test positive for COVID. Students who feel ill may take home tests, but those tests are not counted on the school’s dashboard, so students may be undercounted.
No one is currently quarantining. The school division voted Jan. 21 to discontinue quarantining students or staff who have had close contacts with positive cases of COVID.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
- 29 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 21; 7 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 4) 3 active cases
- 3 cases at Bradley Elementary (1 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26) no active cases
- 26 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 13; 10 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 7) 4 active cases
- 6 cases at Cedar Lee Middle School (1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3) 2 active cases
- 20 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12; 6 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 3 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 3 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 7) 4 active cases
- 19 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 2 on Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 7) 3 active cases
- 44 cases at Greenville Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 8 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 4 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 3; 12 on Feb. 4) 9 active cases
- 26 cases at Kettle Run High School (2 on Jan. 13; 4 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 4 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 4) 2 active cases
- 20 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 21; 6 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 3 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 4) 4 active cases
- 8 cases at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 7) 2 active cases
- 11 cases at Miller Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 3 on Jan. 21; 6 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 4) 7 active cases
- 5 cases at Pearson Elementary (1 on Jan. 26; 3 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3) 3 active cases
- 12 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11, 3 Jan. 12 and 1 on Jan. 13; 5 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3) 1 active case
- 12 cases at Smith Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 4 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 2) 1 active case
- 2 cases at Southeastern Alternative School (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Feb. 2) 1 active case
- 20 cases at Taylor Middle School (1 on Jan. 14; 4 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3; 3 on Feb. 7) 5 active cases
- 10 cases at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 4 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 4) 1 active case
- 3 cases at Walter Elementary (1 reported on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 7) 1 active case
- 9 cases at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3) 1 active case
Among staff, new cases include:
- 35 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 10 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 3 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3; 3 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 7) 7 active cases
- 3 at Auburn Middle (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 2) 1 active case
- 3 at Bradley Elementary (2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27) no active cases
- 12 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Jan. 3) 1 active case
- 10 at Cedar Lee Middle (3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 7) 4 active cases
- 2 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Feb. 1) no active cases
- 15 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 7) 2 active cases
- 10 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 4) 2 active cases
- 11 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 1) no active cases
- 10 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 2 on Feb. 1) 0 active cases
- 11 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 7) 3 active cases
- 5 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1) 1 active case
- 10 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 5 on Jan. 26; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3) 1 active case
- 6 at Pierce Elementary (2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 2; 1
- on Feb. 7) 2 active cases
- 3 at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 3) 2 active cases
- 11 at Smith Elementary (2 reported Jan. 19; 7 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 7) 1 active case
- 6 at Taylor Middle (2 reported Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 3; 1 on Feb. 7) 2 active cases
- 5 at Claude Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 7) 3 active cases
- 8 at Mary Walter Elementary (2 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 3; 3 on Feb. 7) 4 active cases
- 3 at Warrenton Middle (1 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31) no active cases
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Outbreaks
Two new outbreaks have been reported in long-term care facilities in the RRHD. These newest outbreaks are not showing up yet on the list of facilities with “outbreaks in progress.”
Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center, Oak Springs is experiencing an “outbreak in progress.” VDH was notified of the outbreak on Jan. 11 and 35 cases are being reported there. Poet’s Walk of Warrenton, reported Jan. 4, has eight cases. No deaths have been reported from any recent outbreaks.
An outbreak was reported Jan. 5 at the Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, with 85 cases. In Orange County, Dogwood Village reported an outbreak Jan. 12, with 40 cases and in Madison, 38 cases are being reported at Autumn Care of Madison. That outbreak was reported Dec. 28, 2021.
Also in Madison, there is an outbreak in progress at Woodberry Forest School, with 33 cases.
There have been a total of 82 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 37 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, eight in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,551.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,716 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – (resulting in 46,177 cases and 4,772 deaths); 2,353 outbreaks in congregate settings; 370 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 280 in correctional facilities; 177 in college settings; 650 in childcare settings and 1,311 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Feb. 8, there have been a total of 6,857 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Between Jan. 16 and Feb. 5 – as children returned to school after the winter break -- there have been more outbreaks in K-12 facilities (119) than there were in long-term care centers (112).
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Feb. 8, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 487 this morning. The percent positivity is at 22%. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 29, there have been 139,224 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (2.3% of vaccinated people); 3,585 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.06% of vaccinated people), and there have been 1,070 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0178% of fully vaccinated people). The numbers of hospitalizations and deaths in vaccinated people have been revised downward since last week, so fewer fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized or died than were previously reported.
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.7 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The rate of infections (per 100,000) people is 2,319 for fully vaccinated people, 5,351 for partially vaccinated people and 10,852 for unvaccinated people.
Vaccines
As of Feb. 8, 14,959,159 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 79.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 70.3% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 89.9% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 80.4% are fully vaccinated.
An average 8,259 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. The number of vaccinations per day has been dropping dramatically since Jan. 12, when the average was 27,834.
Thus far, about 75.2% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.6% are fully vaccinated (29.2% have received a booster shot). About 87% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 80%. About 36.7% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 55.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (46.7% are fully vaccinated, 6.8% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 89.9% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (80.4% fully vaccinated, 38% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 94.2% have received at least one dose (86.3% fully vaccinated, 60.8% have received a booster).
About 47.3% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (40.6% fully vaccinated, 5.1% have had boosters); 80.2% of those 18 and older (73.6% fully vaccinated, 36.7% have had boosters) and 92.8% of those 65 and older (83.8% fully vaccinated, 59.5% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 84% have received one dose; 74.7% are fully vaccinated and 32.7% have received a booster shot. 88.5% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 79.1% are fully vaccinated and 36% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 74.2% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 67.6% are fully vaccinated and 30.9% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.7% have received one dose, 72.1% are fully vaccinated and 34.2% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
FRIDAY, FEB. 4: In Fauquier County, 62 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 50. Before Dec. 24, Fauquier’s single-day case number only reached as high as 62 three times, but since that day, the one-day case total has been higher than 62 most days. As of Feb. 3, 12,312 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Feb. 4, Virginia recorded 6,500 new cases of COVID-19. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,572, 022total reported cases (451,484) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 6,631.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 2,678 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 4,381 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 127,502 cases in children younger than 10; 200,305 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Feb. 4, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 22.3%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 27.6%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 23%.
Deaths
In Fauquier County, one new COVID-related death was recorded today and one yesterday. There have been 15 COVID-related deaths since Jan. 25, when there were four in one day. There have been a total of 115 COVID deaths in Fauquier.
In the state today, the VDH reported 155 COVID-related deaths, the third day in a row of over-130 deaths. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 16,703 (2,842 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 82, up from 66 yesterday.
April Achter, population health coordinator for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, explained the high number of deaths that have been reported in the state over the last couple of days (160 on Wednesday, 136 Thursday, 155 Friday). She said, "VDH tracks hospitalization and death metrics, and those measures lag behind case counts. It takes time to investigate each case, and the recent surge meant that our case investigators couldn't reach every patient, or the patient wasn't severely ill at the time of the interview. As we catch up, you may notice the number of reported deaths in our community increase. The majority of COVID-19 associated deaths that will be added to official statistics over the next week occurred in January 2022."
Additionally, the VDH website stated earlier this month that there would be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 343 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 142 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 97 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 61 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 43 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one child between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, eight children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19. The latest death in that age group was reported Jan.26. The child lived in the northwest health planning district. Ten children in the state between 10 to 19 have died.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier reported three new COVID-related hospitalizations yesterday and the day before, but negative-one hospitalizations were reported today. Since Jan. 19 -- when there were nine new hospitalizations recorded -- there have been a total of 39.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Feb. 1 that there are about 11 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. "This is a great improvement and correlates with what VDH is reporting as community transmission levels. Hopefully we continue to see a decline," she said.
The county is averaging one hospitalization a day. Fauquier has counted 442 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 86 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August.
Today, Feb. 4, negative-88 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. (Sometimes, when cases are reviewed by the state, earlier cases are added or subtracted from the total. This is the fourth day that the state has reported negative numbers of new hospitalizations.) There have been 47,148 (2,702 probable) hospitalizations since beginning of the pandemic. The state is reporting a weekly average of negative-57 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days because of the readjustment.
In Friday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 992 people hospitalized, 185 have been older than 80 years old; 193 have been 70 to 79 years old; 195 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 179 have been between 50 and 59. Two hundred and forty have been younger than 50.
In the health district, 12 children younger than 10 and 20 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 851 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 934 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Thursday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 4 states that 2,521 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations is 2,828 and has been coming down.
Numbers of patients who are receiving advanced care in hospitals are dropping too. The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Feb. 4 is 454. Two hundred and eighty-six COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 93,232 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 47,148.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Feb. 4, there are 235 active cases of COVID-19 in the school division, 146 in students and 89 in staff. Cases stay on the active list for 10 days.
Since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 1,031 cases of COVID-19, 707 in students and 324 in staff. Thirty-six new positive cases were added Tuesday night, 21 in students and 15 in staff. On Wednesday night, 18 were added, 12 in students and six in staff. On Thursday night, 27 were added, 18 in students and nine in staff.
No one is currently quarantining. The school division voted Jan. 21 to discontinue quarantining students or staff who have had close contacts with positive cases of COVID.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
- 27 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 21; 7 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3) 13 active cases
- 3 cases at Bradley Elementary (1 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26) 3 active cases
- 24 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 13; 10 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3) 9 active cases
- 6 cases at Cedar Lee Middle School (1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3) 4 active cases
- 16 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12; 6 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 3 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 3 on Jan. 31) 8 active cases
- 17 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 2 on Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3) 7 active cases
- 32 cases at Greenville Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 8 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 4 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 3) 21 active cases
- 25 cases at Kettle Run High School (2 on Jan. 13; 4 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 4 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2) 14 active cases
- 19 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 21; 6 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 3 on Feb. 2) 14 active cases
- 7 cases at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2) 5 active cases
- 10 cases at Miller Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 3 on Jan. 21; 6 on Feb. 3) 6 active cases
- 5 cases at Pearson Elementary (1 on Jan. 26; 3 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3) 4 active cases
- 12 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11, 3 Jan. 12 and 1 on Jan. 13; 5 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3) 17 active cases
- 12 cases at Smith Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 4 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 2) 3 active cases
- 2 cases at Southeastern Alternative School (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Feb. 2) 1 active case
- 17 cases at Taylor Middle School (1 on Jan. 14; 4 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3) 10 active cases
- 9 cases at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 4 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 24) 1 active case
- 2 cases at Walter Elementary (1 reported on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28) 2 active cases
- 9 cases at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3) 4 active cases
Among staff, new cases include:
- 30 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 10 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 3 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3) 15 active cases
- 3 at Auburn Middle (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 2) 2 active cases
- 3 at Bradley Elementary (2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27) 2 active cases
- 12 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Jan. 3) 6 active cases
- 8 at Cedar Lee Middle (3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3) 5 active cases
- 2 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Feb. 1) 1 active case
- 13 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1) 6 active cases
- 8 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2) 5 active cases
- 11 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 1) 9 active cases
- 10 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 2 on Feb. 1) 5 active cases
- 9 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2) 4 active cases
- 5 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1) 5 active cases
- 10 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 5 on Jan. 26; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3) 8 active cases
- 5 at Pierce Elementary (2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 2) 3 active cases
- 3 at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 3) 2 active cases
- 10 at Smith Elementary (2 reported Jan. 19; 7 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24) 1 active case
- 5 at Taylor Middle (2 reported Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 3) 3 active cases
- 2 at Claude Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28) 1 active case
- 5 at Mary Walter Elementary (2 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 3) 4 active cases
- 3 at Warrenton Middle (1 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31) 2 active cases
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Outbreaks
An outbreak was reported in the RRHD Jan. 31, in a long-term care setting. On Jan. 28, an outbreak in a K-12 setting was reported. The list of settings does not yet show where the latest outbreaks were recorded.
Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center, Oak Springs is experiencing an “outbreak in progress.” VDH was notified of the outbreak on Jan. 11 and 35 cases are being reported there. Poet’s Walk of Warrenton, reported Jan. 4, has eight cases. No deaths have been reported from any recent outbreaks.
An outbreak was reported Jan. 5 at the Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, with 85 cases. In Orange County, Dogwood Village reported an outbreak Jan. 12, with 40 cases and in Madison, 38 cases are being reported at Autumn Care of Madison. That outbreak was reported Dec. 28, 2021.
Also in Madison, there is an outbreak in progress at Woodberry Forest School, with 33 cases.
There have been a total of 80 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 35 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, eight in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,348.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,703 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – (resulting in 45,778 cases and 4,743 deaths); 2,343 outbreaks in congregate settings; 370 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 278 in correctional facilities; 177 in college settings; 649 in childcare settings and 1,296 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Feb. 4, there have been a total of 6,816 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
During the week of Jan. 23 to Jan. 29, there were almost as many outbreaks in K-12 facilities (46) as there were in long-term care centers (48). As children returned to school the week before (Jan. 16 to Jan. 22), K-12 outbreaks (40) outpaced long-term care facilities (35).
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Feb. 4, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 466 this morning. The percent positivity is at 23.61%. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 29, there have been 139,224 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (2.3% of vaccinated people); 3,585 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.06% of vaccinated people), and there have been 1,070 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0178% of fully vaccinated people). The numbers of hospitalizations and deaths in vaccinated people have been revised downward since last week, so fewer fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized or died than were previously reported.
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.7 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The rate of infections (per 100,000) people is 2,319 for fully vaccinated people, 5,351 for partially vaccinated people and 10,852 for unvaccinated people.
Vaccines
The information below is from Feb. 2.
As of Feb. 2, 14,865,517 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 78.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 70% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 89.7% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 80.2% are fully vaccinated.
An average 8,154 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. The number of vaccinations per day has been dropping dramatically since Jan. 12, when the average was 27,834.
Thus far, about 74.8% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.3% are fully vaccinated (28.8% have received a booster shot). About 86.9% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 79.8%. About 36.3% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 54% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (45.5% are fully vaccinated, 6.4% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 89.7% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (80.2% fully vaccinated, 37.5% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 94.1% have received at least one dose (86.3% fully vaccinated, 60.2% have received a booster).
About 45.7% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (39.6% fully vaccinated, 4.8% have had boosters); 80.1% of those 18 and older (73.5% fully vaccinated, 36.3% have had boosters) and 92.8% of those 65 and older (83.7% fully vaccinated, 59.1% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 83.7% have received one dose; 74.3% are fully vaccinated and 32.2% have received a booster shot. 88.3% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 78.8% are fully vaccinated and 35.4% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73.8% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 67.3% are fully vaccinated and 30.6% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.6% have received one dose, 72% are fully vaccinated and 33.8% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
THURSDAY, FEB. 3: In Fauquier County, 54 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 46; the average has been coming down since Jan. 12. As of Feb. 3, 12,250 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Feb. 3, Virginia recorded 7,139 new cases of COVID-19. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,565,522 total reported cases (449,240) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 7,237; Jan. 28 it was 10,556.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 2,663 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 4,348 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 126,686 cases in children younger than 10; 199,419 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Feb. 3, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 23.2%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 28.4%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 22%.
Deaths
In Fauquier County, one new COVID-related death was recorded today, two were recorded yesterday, one was recorded Jan. 1, two were reported Jan. 28 and one was reported on Jan. 29. There have been a total of 114 COVID deaths in Fauquier.
In the state today, the VDH reported 136 COVID-related deaths. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 16,548 (2,824 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 66.
April Achter, population health coordinator for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, explained the high number of deaths that have been reported in the state over the last couple of days (160 on Wednesday and 136 Thursday). She said, "VDH tracks hospitalization and death metrics, and those measures lag behind case counts. It takes time to investigate each case, and the recent surge meant that our case investigators couldn't reach every patient, or the patient wasn't severely ill at the time of the interview. As we catch up, you may notice the number of reported deaths in our community increase. The majority of COVID-19 associated deaths that will be added to official statistics over the next week occurred in January 2022."
Additionally, the VDH website stated earlier this month that there would be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 336 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 141 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 93 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 59 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 43 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one child between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, eight children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19. The latest death in that age group was reported Jan.26. The child lived in the northwest health planning district. Ten children in the state between 10 to 19 have died.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier reported three new COVID-related hospitalizations yesterday and the day before. Since Jan. 19 -- when there were nine new hospitalizations recorded -- there have been a total of 40.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Feb. 1 that there are about 11 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. "This is a great improvement and correlates with what VDH is reporting as community transmission levels. Hopefully we continue to see a decline," she said.
The county is averaging one hospitalization a day. Fauquier has counted 443 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 87 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August.
Today, Feb. 3, negative-320 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. (Sometimes, when cases are reviewed by the state, earlier cases are added or subtracted from the total. This is the third day that the state has reported negative numbers of new hospitalizations.) There have been 47,236 (2,691 probable) hospitalizations since beginning of the pandemic. The state is reporting a weekly average of negative-31 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days because of the readjustment.
In Thursday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 993 people hospitalized, 185 have been older than 80 years old; 193 have been 70 to 79 years old; 197 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 178 have been between 50 and 59. Two hundred and forty have been younger than 50.
In the health district, 12 children younger than 10 and 20 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 892 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 995 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 3 states that 2,578people are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations is 2.925 and has been coming down.
Numbers of patients who are receiving advanced care in hospitals are dropping too. The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Feb. 3 is 466. Two hundred and ninety-nine COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 92,578 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 47,556.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Feb. 3, there are 276 active cases of COVID-19 in the school division, 155 in students and 121 in staff. Cases stay on the active list for 10 days.
Since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 1004 cases of COVID-19, 689 in students and 315 in staff. Thirty-six new positive cases were added Tuesday night, 21 in students and 15 in staff. On Wednesday night, 18 were added, 12 in students and six in staff.
No one is currently quarantining. The school division voted Jan. 21 to discontinue quarantining students or staff who have had close contacts with positive cases of COVID.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
- 26 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 21; 7 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1) 12 active cases
- 3 cases at Bradley Elementary (1 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26) 3 active cases
- 22 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 13; 10 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1) 7 active cases
- 5 cases at Cedar Lee Middle School (1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2) 2 active cases
- 16 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12; 6 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 3 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 3 on Jan. 31) 14 active cases
- 16 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 2 on Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1) 5 active cases
- 30 cases at Greenville Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 8 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 4 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2) 17 active cases
- 25 cases at Kettle Run High School (2 on Jan. 13; 4 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 4 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2) 15 active cases
- 19 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 21; 6 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 3 on Feb. 2) 12 active cases
- 7 cases at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2) 1 active case
- 4 cases at Miller Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 3 on Jan. 21) 3 active cases
- 4 cases at Pearson Elementary (1 on Jan. 26; 3 on Feb. 2)
- 11 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11, 3 Jan. 12 and 1 on Jan. 13; 5 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1) 15 active cases
- 12 cases at Smith Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 4 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 2) 4 active cases
- 2 cases at Southeastern Alternative School (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Feb. 2)
- 15 cases at Taylor Middle School (1 on Jan. 14; 4 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1) 7 active cases
- 9 cases at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 4 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 24) 1 active case
- 2 cases at Walter Elementary (1 reported on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28)
- 8 cases at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Feb. 1) 1 active case
Among staff, new cases include:
- 29 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 10 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 3 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2) 24 active cases
- 3 at Auburn Middle (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 2)
- 3 at Bradley Elementary (2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27) 2 active cases
- 11 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31) 10 active cases
- 6 at Cedar Lee Middle (3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 1) 6 active cases
- 2 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Feb. 1) 1 active case
- 13 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1) 9 active cases
- 8 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2) 5 active cases
- 11 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 1) 10 active cases
- 10 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 2 on Feb. 1) 7 active cases
- 9 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2) 7 active cases
- 5 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1) 5 active cases
- 9 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 5 on Jan. 26; 2 on Feb. 1) 8 active cases
- 5 at Pierce Elementary (2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 2) 5 active cases
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12) no active cases
- 10 at Smith Elementary (2 reported Jan. 19; 7 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24) 8 active cases
- 4 at Taylor Middle (2 reported Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25) 2 active cases
- 2 at Claude Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28)
- 4 at Mary Walter Elementary (2 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28) 4 active cases
- 3 at Warrenton Middle (1 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31) 3 active cases
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Outbreaks
An outbreak was reported in the RRHD Jan. 31, in a long-term care setting. On Jan. 28, an outbreak in a K-12 setting was reported. The list of settings does not yet show where the latest outbreaks were recorded.
Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center, Oak Springs is experiencing an “outbreak in progress.” VDH was notified of the outbreak on Jan. 11 and 34 cases are being reported there. Poet’s Walk of Warrenton, reported Jan. 4, has eight cases. No deaths have been reported from any recent outbreaks.
An outbreak was reported Jan. 5 at the Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, with 74 cases. In Orange County, Dogwood Village reported an outbreak Jan. 12, with 40 cases and in Madison, 38 cases are being reported at Autumn Care of Madison. That outbreak was reported Dec. 28, 2021.
There have been a total of 80 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 35 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, eight in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,335.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,695 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – (resulting in 45,488 cases and 4,725 deaths); 2,341 outbreaks in congregate settings; 370 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 277 in correctional facilities; 177 in college settings; 645 in childcare settings and 1,290 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Feb. 3, there have been a total of 6,795 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Feb. 3, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 497 this morning. The percent positivity is at 22.61%. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 22, there have been 131,697 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (2.3% of vaccinated people); 3,475 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.06% of vaccinated people), and there have been 991 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.017% of fully vaccinated people). The numbers of hospitalizations and deaths in vaccinated people have been revised downward since last week, so fewer fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized or died than were previously reported.
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.6 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.1 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
Vaccines
The information below is from Feb. 2.
As of Feb. 2, 14,865,517 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 78.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 70% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 89.7% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 80.2% are fully vaccinated.
An average 8,154 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. The number of vaccinations per day has been dropping dramatically since Jan. 12, when the average was 27,834.
Thus far, about 74.8% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.3% are fully vaccinated (28.8% have received a booster shot). About 86.9% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 79.8%. About 36.3% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 54% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (45.5% are fully vaccinated, 6.4% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 89.7% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (80.2% fully vaccinated, 37.5% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 94.1% have received at least one dose (86.3% fully vaccinated, 60.2% have received a booster).
About 45.7% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (39.6% fully vaccinated, 4.8% have had boosters); 80.1% of those 18 and older (73.5% fully vaccinated, 36.3% have had boosters) and 92.8% of those 65 and older (83.7% fully vaccinated, 59.1% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 83.7% have received one dose; 74.3% are fully vaccinated and 32.2% have received a booster shot. 88.3% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 78.8% are fully vaccinated and 35.4% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73.8% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 67.3% are fully vaccinated and 30.6% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.6% have received one dose, 72% are fully vaccinated and 33.8% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2: In Fauquier County, 39 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 47; the average has been coming down since Jan. 12. As of Feb. 1, 12,196 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Feb. 2, Virginia recorded 6,678 new cases of COVID-19, continuing a welcome trend of cases below 7,000. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,558,383 total reported cases (446,887 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 7,895; Jan. 28 it was 10,556.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 2,647 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 4,322 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 125,733 cases in children younger than 10; 198,462 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Feb. 2, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 25.5%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 28.3%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 23%.
Deaths
In Fauquier County, two new COVID-related deaths were recorded today, one was recorded yesterday, two were reported Jan. 28 and one was reported on Jan. 29. There have been a total of 113 COVID deaths in Fauquier, 16 since Jan. 19.
In the state today, the VDH reported 160 COVID-related deaths. That is a very high number of deaths and may be the result of a reexamination of cases. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 16,412 (2,794 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 51.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 334 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 141 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 93 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 58 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 42 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one child between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, eight children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19. The latest death in that age group was reported Jan.26. The child lived in the northwest health planning district. Ten children in the state between 10 to 19 have died.
The VDH website stated earlier this month that there would be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier reported three new COVID-related hospitalizations today and yesterday. Since Jan. 19 -- when there were nine new hospitalizations recorded -- there have been a total of 40.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Feb. 1 that there are about 11 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. "This is a great improvement and correlates with what VDH is reporting as community transmission levels. Hopefully we continue to see a decline," she said.
The county is averaging one hospitalization a day. Fauquier has counted 443 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 87 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August.
Today, Feb. 2, negative-54 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. (Sometimes, when cases are reviewed by the state, earlier cases are added or subtracted from the total.) There have been 47,556 (2,694 probable) hospitalizations since beginning of the pandemic. The state is reporting a weekly average of 23 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Wednesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 993 people hospitalized, 185 have been older than 80 years old; 192 have been 70 to 79 years old; 198 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 178 have been between 50 and 59. Two hundred and forty have been younger than 50.
In the health district, 12 children younger than 10 and 20 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 926 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 1,059 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 2 states that 2,787 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations is 3,046 and has been coming down.
Numbers of patients who are receiving advanced care in hospitals are dropping too. The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Feb. 2 is 479, 27 fewer than yesterday. Three hundred and three COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support, 18 fewer than yesterday.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 92,479 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 47,556.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Feb. 1, there were 223 active cases of COVID-19 in the school division, 123 in students and 100 in staff. Cases stay on the active list for 10 days. (Active cases were not available the morning of Feb. 2; they may be incorrect in the list below.)
Since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 986 cases of COVID-19, 677 in students and 309 in staff. Thirty-six new positive cases were added Tuesday night, 21 in students and 15 in staff.
No one is currently quarantining. The school division voted Jan. 21 to discontinue quarantining students or staff who have had close contacts with positive cases of COVID.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
- 26 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 21; 7 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1) 12 active cases
- 3 cases at Bradley Elementary (1 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26) 3 active cases
- 22 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 13; 10 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1) 7 active cases
- 4 cases at Cedar Lee Middle School (1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Feb. 1) 2 active cases
- 16 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12; 6 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 3 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 3 on Jan. 31) 14 active cases
- 16 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 2 on Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1) 5 active cases
- 29 cases at Greenville Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 8 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 4 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1) 17 active cases
- 24 cases at Kettle Run High School (2 on Jan. 13; 4 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 4 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1) 15 active cases
- 16 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 21; 6 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1) 12 active cases
- 6 cases at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Feb. 1) 1 active case
- 4 cases at Miller Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 3 on Jan. 21) 3 active cases
- 1 case at Pearson Elementary (1 on Jan. 26)
- 11 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11, 3 Jan. 12 and 1 on Jan. 13; 5 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1) 15 active cases
- 11 cases at Smith Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 4 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28) 4 active cases
- 1 case at Southeastern Alternative School (1 on Jan. 21)
- 15 cases at Taylor Middle School (1 on Jan. 14; 4 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1) 7 active cases
- 9 cases at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 4 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 24) 1 active case
- 2 cases at Walter Elementary (1 reported on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28)
- 8 cases at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Feb. 1) 1 active case
Among staff, new cases include:
- 28 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 10 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 3 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1) 20 active cases
- 2 at Auburn Middle (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24)
- 3 at Bradley Elementary (2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27) 2 active cases
- 11 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31) 10 active cases
- 6 at Cedar Lee Middle (3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 1) 4 active cases
- 2 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Feb. 1) no active cases
- 13 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1) 8 active cases
- 7 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1) 3 active cases
- 11 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 1) 8 active cases
- 10 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 2 on Feb. 1) 5 active cases
- 8 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Feb. 1) 5 active cases
- 5 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 31) 4 active cases
- 9 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 5 on Jan. 26; 2 on Feb. 1) 6 active cases
- 4 at Pierce Elementary (2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 28) 4 active cases
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12) no active cases
- 10 at Smith Elementary (2 reported Jan. 19; 7 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24) 8 active cases
- 4 at Taylor Middle (2 reported Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25) 2 active cases
- 2 at Claude Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28)
- 4 at Mary Walter Elementary (2 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28) 4 active cases
- 3 at Warrenton Middle (1 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31) 3 active cases
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Outbreaks
An outbreak was reported in the RRHD Jan. 31, in a long-term care setting. On Jan. 28, an outbreak in a K-12 setting was reported. The list of settings does not yet show where the latest outbreaks were recorded.
Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center, Oak Springs is experiencing an “outbreak in progress.” VDH was notified of the outbreak on Jan. 11 and 34 cases are being reported there. Poet’s Walk of Warrenton, reported Jan. 4, has eight cases. No deaths have been reported from any recent outbreaks.
An outbreak was reported Jan. 5 at the Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, with 74 cases. In Orange County, Dogwood Village reported an outbreak Jan. 12, with 40 cases and in Madison, 38 cases are being reported at Autumn Care of Madison. That outbreak was reported Dec. 28, 2021.
There have been a total of 80 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 35 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, eight in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,335.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,686 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – (resulting in 45,173 cases and 4,715 deaths); 2,341 outbreaks in congregate settings; 369 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 277 in correctional facilities; 177 in college settings; 634 in childcare settings and 1,291 K-12 outbreaks being reported, 12 more than yesterday.
As of Feb. 2, there have been a total of 6,775 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Feb. 1, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 550 this morning. The percent positivity is at 23%. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 22, there have been 131,697 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (2.3% of vaccinated people); 3,475 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.06% of vaccinated people), and there have been 991 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.017% of fully vaccinated people). The numbers of hospitalizations and deaths in vaccinated people have been revised downward since last week, so fewer fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized or died than were previously reported.
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.6 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.1 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
Vaccines
As of Feb. 2, 14,865,517 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 78.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 70% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 89.7% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 80.2% are fully vaccinated.
An average 8,154 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. The number of vaccinations per day has been dropping dramatically since Jan. 12, when the average was 27,834.
Thus far, about 74.8% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.3% are fully vaccinated (28.8% have received a booster shot). About 86.9% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 79.8%. About 36.3% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 54% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (45.5% are fully vaccinated, 6.4% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 89.7% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (80.2% fully vaccinated, 37.5% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 94.1% have received at least one dose (86.3% fully vaccinated, 60.2% have received a booster).
About 45.7% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (39.6% fully vaccinated, 4.8% have had boosters); 80.1% of those 18 and older (73.5% fully vaccinated, 36.3% have had boosters) and 92.8% of those 65 and older (83.7% fully vaccinated, 59.1% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 83.7% have received one dose; 74.3% are fully vaccinated and 32.2% have received a booster shot. 88.3% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 78.8% are fully vaccinated and 35.4% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73.8% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 67.3% are fully vaccinated and 30.6% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.6% have received one dose, 72% are fully vaccinated and 33.8% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
TUESDAY, FEB. 1: In Fauquier County, 52 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 51; the average has been coming down since Jan. 12. As of Feb. 1, 12,157 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Feb. 1, Virginia recorded 6,055 new cases of COVID-19, continuing a welcome trend of dropping cases. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,551,705 total reported cases (444,218 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 8,530; Friday it was 10,556.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 2,635 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 4,298 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 124,778 cases in children younger than 10; 197,595 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Feb. 1, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 24.5%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 29.3%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 24%.
Deaths
In Fauquier County, one new COVID-related death was recorded today, two new COVID-related deaths were reported Jan. 28 and one was reported on Jan. 29. There have been a total of 111 COVID deaths in Fauquier, 15 since Jan. 19.
In the state today, the VDH reported 35 COVID-related deaths. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 16,252 (2,700 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 36.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 322 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 137 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 91 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 55 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 39 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one child between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, eight children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19. The latest death in that age group was reported Jan.26. The child lived in the northwest health planning district. Ten children in the state between 10 to 19 have died.
The VDH website stated earlier this month that there would be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier reported three new COVID-related hospitalizations today. Since Jan. 19 -- when there were six new hospitalizations recorded -- there have been a total of 37.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Feb. 1 that there are about 11 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. "This is a great improvement and correlates with what VDH is reporting as community transmission levels. Hopefully we continue to see a decline," she said.
The county is averaging one hospitalization a day. Fauquier has counted 440 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 84 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August.
Today, Feb. 1, negative-98 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. (Sometimes, when cases are reviewed by the state, earlier cases are added or subtracted from the total.) There have been 47,610 (2,682 probable) hospitalizations since beginning of the pandemic. The state is reporting a weekly average of 49 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Tuesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 991 people hospitalized, 184 have been older than 80 years old; 191 have been 70 to 79 years old; 198 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 177 have been between 50 and 59. Two hundred and forty-one have been younger than 50.
In the health district, 12 children younger than 10 and 20 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 934 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 1,067 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Monday, Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 1 states that 2,924 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations is 3,143 and has been coming down.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Feb. 1 is 506. Three hundred and twenty-one COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 91,586 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 47,610.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Feb. 1, there were 223 active cases of COVID-19 in the school division, 123 in students and 100 in staff. Cases stay on the active list for 10 days.
Since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 950 cases of COVID-19, 656 in students and 294 in staff. Thirty-nine new positive cases were added Monday night, 27 in students and 12 in staff. Greenville Ritchie elementary schools each reported seven new cases in students.
No one is currently quarantining. The school division voted Jan. 21 to discontinue quarantining students or staff who have had close contacts with positive cases of COVID.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
- 25 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 21; 7 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31) 12 active cases
- 3 cases at Bradley Elementary (1 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26) 3 active cases
- 19 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 13; 10 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31) 7 active cases
- 3 cases at Cedar Lee Middle School (1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25) 2 active cases
- 16 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12; 6 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 3 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 3 on Jan. 31) 14 active cases
- 15 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 2 on Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31) 5 active cases
- 26 cases at Greenville Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 8 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 4 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31) 17 active cases
- 21 cases at Kettle Run High School (2 on Jan. 13; 4 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 4 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31) 15 active cases
- 15 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 21; 6 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31) 12 active cases
- 4 cases at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21) 1 active case
- 4 cases at Miller Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 3 on Jan. 21) 3 active cases
- 1 case at Pearson Elementary (1 on Jan. 26)
- 10 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11, 3 Jan. 12 and 1 on Jan. 13; 5 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31) 15 active cases
- 11 cases at Smith Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 4 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28) 4 active cases
- 1 case at Southeastern Alternative School (1 on Jan. 21)
- 12 cases at Taylor Middle School (1 on Jan. 14; 4 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 31) 7 active cases
- 9 cases at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 4 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 24) 1 active case
- 2 cases at Walter Elementary (1 reported on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28)
- 6 cases at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 27) 1 active case
Among staff, new cases include:
- 25 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 10 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 3 on Jan. 31) 20 active cases
- 2 at Auburn Middle (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24)
- 3 at Bradley Elementary (2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27) 2 active cases
- 11 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31) 10 active cases
- 4 at Cedar Lee Middle (3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 31) 4 active cases
- 1 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12) no active cases
- 12 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31) 8 active cases
- 6 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 31) 3 active cases
- 9 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31) 8 active cases
- 8 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28) 5 active cases
- 7 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25) 5 active cases
- 5 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 31) 4 active cases
- 7 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 5 on Jan. 26) 6 active cases
- 4 at Pierce Elementary (2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 28) 4 active cases
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12) no active cases
- 10 at Smith Elementary (2 reported Jan. 19; 7 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24) 8 active cases
- 4 at Taylor Middle (2 reported Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25) 2 active cases
- 2 at Claude Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28)
- 4 at Mary Walter Elementary (2 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28) 4 active cases
- 3 at Warrenton Middle (1 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31) 3 active cases
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Outbreaks
An outbreak was reported in the RRHD yesterday, in a long-term care setting. On Friday, an outbreak in a K-12 setting was reported. The list of settings does not yet show where the latest outbreaks were recorded.
Outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the RRHD were reported on Jan. 20, 14, Jan. 13, Jan. 10, Jan. 7 and Jan. 5. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the health district.
Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center, Oak Springs is experiencing an “outbreak in progress.” VDH was notified of the outbreak on Jan. 11 and 34 cases are being reported there. Poet’s Walk of Warrenton, reported Jan. 4, has eight cases. No deaths have been reported from any recent outbreaks.
An outbreak was reported Jan. 5 at the Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, with 74 cases. In Orange County, Dogwood Village reported an outbreak Jan. 12, with 40 cases and in Madison, 38 cases are being reported at Autumn Care of Madison. That outbreak was reported Dec. 28, 2021.
There have been a total of 80 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 35 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, eight in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,335.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,685 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – (resulting in 44,983 cases and 4,705 deaths); 2,338 outbreaks in congregate settings; 369 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 277 in correctional facilities; 177 in college settings; 631 in childcare settings and 1,279 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Feb. 1, there have been a total of 6,756 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Feb. 1, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 671 this morning. The percent positivity is at 25%. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 22, there have been 131,697 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (2.3% of vaccinated people); 3,475 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.06% of vaccinated people), and there have been 991 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.017% of fully vaccinated people). The numbers of hospitalizations and deaths in vaccinated people have been revised downward since last week, so fewer fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized or died than were previously reported.
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.6 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.1 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
Vaccines
The following information is from Jan. 28.
As of Jan. 28, 14,663,099 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 79% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.8% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 90.1% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.8% are fully vaccinated.
An average 10,140 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. The number of vaccinations per day has been dropping dramatically since Jan. 12, when the average was 27,834.
Thus far, about 74.9% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.9% are fully vaccinated (26.9% have received a booster shot). About 87.1% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 78.3%. About 34% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 53.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (45% are fully vaccinated, 5.2% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 90.1% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.8% fully vaccinated, 35% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.9% have received at least one dose (87% fully vaccinated, 59.4% have received a booster).
About 45.8% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (38.6% fully vaccinated, 4.1% have had boosters); 80.3% of those 18 and older (71.8% fully vaccinated, 34% have had boosters) and 94.7% of those 65 and older (84% fully vaccinated, 58.4% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 84% have received one dose; 73.1% are fully vaccinated and 30% have received a booster shot. 88.7% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 77.6% are fully vaccinated and 32.9% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73.9% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 65.7% are fully vaccinated and 28.5% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.6% have received one dose, 70.4% are fully vaccinated and 31.5% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
MONDAY, JAN. 31: In Fauquier County, 31 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning; 58 were reported Saturday, 51 on Sunday. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 56; the average has been coming down since Jan. 12. As of Jan. 31, 12,105 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Jan. 31, Virginia recorded 4,247 new cases of COVID-19 fewer than half the number reported on Friday. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,545,636 total reported cases (441,961 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 9,194; Friday it was 10,556.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 2,614 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 4,273 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 124,005 cases in children younger than 10; 196,818 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Jan. 31, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 25.5%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 30.6%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 24%.
Deaths
In Fauquier County, two new COVID-related deaths were reported Jan. 28 and one was reported on Jan. 29. There have been a total of 110 COVID deaths in Fauquier, 14 since Jan. 19.
In the state today, the VDH reported 23 COVID-related deaths; 41 were reported Saturday and 26 on Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 16,217 (2,699 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 38. The seven-day average on Friday, Jan. 21 was seven.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 321 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 137 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 91 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 54 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 39 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one child between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, eight children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19. The latest death in that age group was reported Jan.26. The child lived in the northwest health planning district. Ten children in the state between 10 to 19 have died.
The VDH website stated earlier this month that there would be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier most recently reported one new COVID-19 hospitalization Jan. 29. Since Jan. 19 -- when there were six new hospitalizations recorded -- there have been a total of 34.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Jan. 25 that after several weeks of treating more than 20 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, that number has dropped below 20. She said, "We hope to continue seeing that decline. It will rely heavily on masking, hand hygiene, social distancing, vaccinations (boosting) – and of course, having community members contact their primary care as soon as they start exhibiting symptoms – rather than waiting until they are severe. Primary care providers can help follow their care, they know their patients’ health journeys, and can give good recommendations."
The county is averaging two hospitalizations a day. Fauquier has counted 437 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 81 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August.
Today, Jan. 31, 63 new hospitalizations were reported in the state; 66 were reported Saturday and 33 on Sunday. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 47,708 (2,676 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 76 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days, down from 154 on Jan. 21.
In Monday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 987 people hospitalized, 183 have been older than 80 years old; 190 have been 70 to 79 years old; 196 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 177 have been between 50 and 59. Two hundred and forty-one have been younger than 50.
In the health district, 12 children younger than 10 and 20 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 947 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 1,081 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Sunday, Jan. 30 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 31 states that 2,896 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations is 3,242.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 31 is 512. Three hundred and thirty-nine COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 90,236 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 47,708.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Jan. 31, there were 231 active cases of COVID-19 in the school division, 136 in students and 95 in staff. Cases stay on the active list for 10 days.
Since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 911 cases of COVID-19, 629 in students and 282 in staff. As of Friday evening, nine more staff members and eight more students had tested positive than had on Thursday. It is unusual that staff cases exceed student cases on any given day, but that has been the case several times since classes resumed after winter break.
April Achter, population health coordinator for the RRHD, suggested that it may be the result of changes in how people are testing for COVID-19. She said, "Employees are required to report positive tests in order to take COVID-19 related sick leave (the illness has to be documented). I suspect many students have taken home tests. … The bottom line is with the accessibility and availability of self-testing, individual cases become less useful as a metric to calculate disease burden."
No one is currently quarantining. The school division voted Jan. 21 to discontinue quarantining students or staff who have had close contacts with positive cases of COVID.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
- 23 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 21; 7 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27) 17 active cases
- 3 cases at Bradley Elementary (1 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26) 3 active cases
- 17 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 13; 10 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25) 15 active cases
- 3 cases at Cedar Lee Middle School (1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25) 2 active cases
- 13 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12; 6 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 3 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27) 11 active cases
- 13 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 2 on Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 25) 10 active cases
- 19 cases at Greenville Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 8 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 4 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28) 18 active cases
- 19 cases at Kettle Run High School (2 on Jan. 13; 4 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 4 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27) 13 active cases
- 14 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 21; 6 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28) 11 active cases
- 4 cases at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21) 1 active case
- 4 cases at Miller Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 3 on Jan. 21) 3 active cases
- 1 case at Pearson Elementary (1 on Jan. 26)
- 13 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11, 3 Jan. 12 and 1 on Jan. 13; 5 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 28) 8 active cases
- 11 cases at Smith Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 4 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28) 6 active cases
- 1 case at Southeastern Alternative School (1 on Jan. 21)
- 11 cases at Taylor Middle School (1 on Jan. 14; 4 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27) 10 active cases
- 9 cases at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 4 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 24) 1 active case
- 2 cases at Walter Elementary (1 reported on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28)
- 6 cases at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 27) 3 active cases
Among staff, new cases include:
- 22 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 10 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28) 17 active cases
- 2 at Auburn Middle (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24)
- 3 at Bradley Elementary (2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27)
- 9 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27) 8 active cases
- 3 at Cedar Lee Middle (3 on Jan. 21)
- 1 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12) no active cases
- 11 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28) 9 active cases
- 5 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26) 2 active cases
- 8 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28) 7 active cases
- 8 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28) 6 active cases
- 7 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25) 5 active cases
- 3 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26) 2 active cases
- 7 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 5 on Jan. 26) 6 active cases
- 4 at Pierce Elementary (2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 28) 4 active cases
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12) no active cases
- 10 at Smith Elementary (2 reported Jan. 19; 7 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24)
- 4 at Taylor Middle (2 reported Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25)
- 2 at Claude Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28)
- 4 at Mary Walter Elementary (2 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28) 4 active cases
- 2 at Warrenton Middle (1 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28)
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Outbreaks
An outbreak was reported in the RRHD today, in a long-term care setting. On Friday, an outbreak in a K-12 setting was reported. The list of settings does not yet show where the latest outbreaks were recorded.
Outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the RRHD were reported on Jan. 20, 14, Jan. 13, Jan. 10, Jan. 7 and Jan. 5. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the health district.
Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center, Oak Springs is experiencing an “outbreak in progress.” VDH was notified of the outbreak on Jan. 11 and 34 cases are being reported there.
On Dec. 17 an outbreak was reported at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton, with nine cases, but that outbreak is “pending closure.” Poet’s Walk of Warrenton, reported Jan. 4, has eight cases and The Villa at Suffield Meadows, reported Jan. 5, has reported 15 cases. That outbreak is also listed as “pending closure.” No deaths have been reported from any of these recent outbreaks.
An outbreak was reported Jan. 5 at the Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, with 74 cases. In Orange County, Dogwood Village reported an outbreak Jan. 12, with 40 cases and in Madison, 38 cases are being reported at Autumn Care of Madison. That outbreak was reported Dec. 28, 2021.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 76 outbreaks in long-term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 76 is significant. The following week, the week of Jan. 2 to 8, the VDH is reporting that there were 61 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
There have been a total of 80 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 35 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, eight in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,333.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,678 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – (resulting in 44,857 cases and 4,700 deaths); 2,333 outbreaks in congregate settings; 369 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 276 in correctional facilities; 177 in college settings; 630 in childcare settings and 1,271 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 31, there have been a total of 6,734 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 31, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 671 this morning. The percent positivity is at 24.72%. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 22, there have been 131,697 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (2.3% of vaccinated people); 3,475 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.06% of vaccinated people), and there have been 991 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.017% of fully vaccinated people). The numbers of hospitalizations and deaths in vaccinated people have been revised downward since last week, so fewer fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized or died than were previously reported.
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.6 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.1 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
Vaccines
The following information is from Jan. 28.
As of Jan. 28, 14,663,099 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 79% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.8% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 90.1% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.8% are fully vaccinated.
An average 10,140 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. The number of vaccinations per day has been dropping dramatically since Jan. 12, when the average was 27,834.
Thus far, about 74.9% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.9% are fully vaccinated (26.9% have received a booster shot). About 87.1% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 78.3%. About 34% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 53.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (45% are fully vaccinated, 5.2% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 90.1% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.8% fully vaccinated, 35% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.9% have received at least one dose (87% fully vaccinated, 59.4% have received a booster).
About 45.8% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (38.6% fully vaccinated, 4.1% have had boosters); 80.3% of those 18 and older (71.8% fully vaccinated, 34% have had boosters) and 94.7% of those 65 and older (84% fully vaccinated, 58.4% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 84% have received one dose; 73.1% are fully vaccinated and 30% have received a booster shot. 88.7% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 77.6% are fully vaccinated and 32.9% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73.9% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 65.7% are fully vaccinated and 28.5% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.6% have received one dose, 70.4% are fully vaccinated and 31.5% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
FRIDAY, JAN. 28: In Fauquier County, 36 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 68; the average has been coming down since Jan. 12. As of Jan. 28, 11,965 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Jan. 28, Virginia recorded 10,741 new cases of COVID-19. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,503,119 total reported cases (437,120 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 10,556; Tuesday it was 12,084.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 2,562 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 4,218 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 121,667 cases in children younger than 10; 194,244 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Jan. 28, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 28.3%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 31.6%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 28%.
Deaths
In Fauquier County, two new COVID-related deaths were reported Jan. 28. There have been a total of 109 COVID deaths in Fauquier, 13 since Jan. 19.
In the state today, the VDH reported 39 COVID-related deaths. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 16,127 (2,660 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 39. The seven-day average on Friday, Jan. 21 was seven.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 318 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 136 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 89 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 54 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 39 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one child between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, eight children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19. The latest death in that age group was reported Wednesday. The child lived in the northwest health planning district. Ten children in the state between 10 to 19 have died.
The VDH website stated earlier this month that there would be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier reported one new COVID-19 hospitalizations today and one yesterday. Since Jan. 19 -- when there were six new hospitalizations recorded -- there have been a total of 33.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Jan. 25 that after several weeks of treating more than 20 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, that number has dropped below 20. She said, "We hope to continue seeing that decline. It will rely heavily on masking, hand hygiene, social distancing, vaccinations (boosting) – and of course, having community members contact their primary care as soon as they start exhibiting symptoms – rather than waiting until they are severe. Primary care providers can help follow their care, they know their patients’ health journeys, and can give good recommendations."
The county is averaging three hospitalizations a day. Fauquier has counted 436 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 80 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August.
Today, Jan. 28, 93 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 47,546 (2,660 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 91 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days, down from 154 on Jan. 21.
In Friday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 983 people hospitalized, 183 have been older than 80 years old; 189 have been 70 to 79 years old; 195 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 177 have been between 50 and 59. Two hundred and thirty-nine have been younger than 50.
In the health district, 12 children younger than 10 and 19 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. Two children younger than 10 have been added to that list in the last five days. In the state, 931 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 1,080 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Thursday, Jan. 27 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 28 states that 3,197 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations is 3,548.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 28 is 552. Three hundred and thirty-seven COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 90,236 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 47,546.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Jan. 27, there were 214 active cases of COVID-19 in the school division (44 more than Wednesday) 128 in students and 86 in staff. Cases stay on the active list for 10 days.
Since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 894 cases of COVID-19, 621 in students and 273 in staff.
No one is currently quarantining. The school division voted Jan. 21 to discontinue quarantining students or staff who have had close contacts with positive cases of COVID.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
- 23 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 21; 7 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27) 17 active cases
- 3 cases at Bradley Elementary (1 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26) 3 active cases
- 17 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 13; 10 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25) 15 active cases
- 3 cases at Cedar Lee Middle School (1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25) 2 active cases
- 13 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12; 6 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 3 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27) 11 active cases
- 11 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 2 on Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 25) 8 active cases
- 19 cases at Greenville Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 8 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 4 on Jan. 26) 18 active cases
- 19 cases at Kettle Run High School (2 on Jan. 13; 4 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 4 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27) 13 active cases
- 12 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 21; 6 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26) 9 active cases
- 4 cases at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21) 1 active case
- 4 cases at Miller Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 3 on Jan. 21) 3 active cases
- 1 case at Pearson Elementary (1 on Jan. 26)
- 11 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11, 3 Jan. 12 and 1 on Jan. 13; 5 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 27) 6 active cases
- 10 cases at Smith Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 4 on Jan. 26) 5 active cases
- 1 case at Southeastern Alternative School (1 on Jan. 21)
- 11 cases at Taylor Middle School (1 on Jan. 14; 4 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27) 10 active cases
- 9 cases at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 4 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 24) 1 active case
- 1 case at Walter Elementary (1 reported on Jan. 26)
- 6 cases at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 27) 3 active cases
Among staff, new cases include:
- 21 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 10 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 27) 16 active cases
- 2 at Auburn Middle (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24)
- 3 at Bradley Elementary (2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27)
- 9 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27) 8 active cases
- 3 at Cedar Lee Middle (3 on Jan. 21)
- 1 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12) no active cases
- 10 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 27) 8 active cases
- 5 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26) 2 active cases
- 7 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27) 6 active cases
- 7 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 26) 5 active cases
- 7 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25) 5 active cases
- 3 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26) 2 active cases
- 7 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 5 on Jan. 26) 6 active cases
- 2 at Pierce Elementary (2 on Jan. 21) 2 active cases
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12) no active cases
- 10 at Smith Elementary (2 reported Jan. 19; 7 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24)
- 4 at Taylor Middle (2 reported Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25)
- 1 at Claude Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 21)
- 3 at Mary Walter Elementary (2 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 26) 3 active cases
- 1 at Warrenton Middle (1 reported on Jan. 21)
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Outbreaks
An outbreak was reported in the RRHD today, in a K-12 setting. The list of settings does not yet show where the latest outbreak was recorded.
Outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the RRHD were reported on Jan. 20, 14, Jan. 13, Jan. 10, Jan. 7 and Jan. 5. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the health district.
Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center, Oak Springs is experiencing an “outbreak in progress.” VDH was notified of the outbreak on Jan. 11 and 34 cases are being reported there.
On Dec. 17 an outbreak was reported at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton, with nine cases, but that outbreak is “pending closure.” Poet’s Walk of Warrenton, reported Jan. 4, has eight cases and The Villa at Suffield Meadows, reported Jan. 5, has reported 15 cases. That outbreak is also listed as “pending closure.” No deaths have been reported from any of these recent outbreaks.
Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that FHRNC remains open for approved visitation.
An outbreak was reported Jan. 5 at the Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, with 74 cases – 31 more than were reported Wednesday. In Orange County, Dogwood Village reported an outbreak Jan. 12, with 40 cases and in Madison, 38 cases are being reported at Autumn Care of Madison. That outbreak was reported Dec. 28, 2021.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 76 outbreaks in long-term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 76 is significant. The following week, the week of Jan. 2 to 8, the VDH is reporting that there were 61 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
There have been a total of 79 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 34 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, eight in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,315.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,666 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – (resulting in 44,381cases and 4,693 deaths); 2,330 outbreaks in congregate settings; 368 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 273 in correctional facilities; 176 in college settings; 625 in childcare settings and 1,257 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 28, there have been a total of 6,695 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 28, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 796 this morning. The percent positivity is at 28%. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 22, there have been 131,697 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (2.3% of vaccinated people); 3,475 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.06% of vaccinated people), and there have been 991 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.017% of fully vaccinated people). The number on hospitalizations and deaths in vaccinated people have been revised downward since last week, so fewer fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized or died than were previously reported.
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.6 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.1 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
Vaccines
As of Jan. 28, 14,663,099 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 79% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.8% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 90.1% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.8% are fully vaccinated.
An average 10,140 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. The number of vaccinations per day has been dropping dramatically since Jan. 12, when the average was 27,834.
Thus far, about 74.9% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.9% are fully vaccinated (26.9% have received a booster shot). About 87.1% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 78.3%. About 34% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 53.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (45% are fully vaccinated, 5.2% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 90.1% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.8% fully vaccinated, 35% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.9% have received at least one dose (87% fully vaccinated, 59.4% have received a booster).
About 45.8% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (38.6% fully vaccinated, 4.1% have had boosters); 80.3% of those 18 and older (71.8% fully vaccinated, 34% have had boosters) and 94.7% of those 65 and older (84% fully vaccinated, 58.4% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 84% have received one dose; 73.1% are fully vaccinated and 30% have received a booster shot. 88.7% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 77.6% are fully vaccinated and 32.9% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73.9% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 65.7% are fully vaccinated and 28.5% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.6% have received one dose, 70.4% are fully vaccinated and 31.5% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26: In Fauquier County, 61 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 81. As of Jan. 26, 11,864 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Jan. 26, Virginia recorded 11,126 new cases of COVID-19. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,503,119 total reported cases (430,420 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 11,891; yesterday it was 12,084.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 2,521 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 4,149 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 118,971 cases in children younger than 10; 191,355 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Jan. 26, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 29.1%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 33.6%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 29%.
Deaths
In Fauquier County, three new COVID-related deaths were reported Jan. 26. Four were recorded yesterday. There have been a total of 107 COVID deaths in Fauquier.
In the state today, the VDH reported 50 COVID-related deaths. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 16,052 (2,647 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 31. The seven-day average on Friday, Jan. 21 was seven.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 315 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 135 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 88 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 53 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 39 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one child between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, eight children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19. The latest death in that age group was reported today. The child lived in the northwest health planning district. Ten children in the state between 10 to 19 have died.
The VDH website stated earlier this month that there would be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier reported four new COVID-19 hospitalizations today and six yesterday. Since Jan. 19 -- when there were six new hospitalizations recorded -- there have been a total of 31.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Jan. 25 that after several weeks of treating more than 20 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, that number has dropped below 20. She said, "We hope to continue seeing that decline. It will rely heavily on masking, hand hygiene, social distancing, vaccinations (boosting) – and of course, having community members contact their primary care as soon as they start exhibiting symptoms – rather than waiting until they are severe. Primary care providers can help follow their care, they know their patients’ health journeys, and can give good recommendations."
The county is averaging three hospitalizations a day. Fauquier has counted 434 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 78 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August.
Today, Jan. 26, 131 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 47,398 (2,644 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 110 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days, down from 154 on Friday.
In Wednesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 977 people hospitalized, 182 have been older than 80 years old; 186 have been 70 to 79 years old; 194 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 176 have been between 50 and 59. Two hundred and thirty-nine have been younger than 50.
In the health district, 12 children younger than 10 and 19 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. Two children younger than 10 have been added to that list in the last three days. In the state, 923 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 1,086 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 26 states that 3,510 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, almost 100 fewer than yesterday. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations is 3,693.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 26 is 588. Three hundred and sixty-one COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support – 27 fewer than yesterday.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 88,374 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 47,267.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Jan. 26, there were 170 active cases of COVID-19 in the school division (55 fewer than yesterday) 107 in students and 63 in staff. Cases stay on the active list for 10 days.
Since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 850 cases of COVID-19, 589 in students and 250 in staff.
No one is currently quarantining. The school division voted Jan. 21 to do away with quarantining students or staff who have had close contacts with positive cases of COVID.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
- 22 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 21; 7 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25) 16 active cases
- 1 case at Bradley Elementary (1 on Jan. 24)
- 17 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 13; 10 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25) 15 active cases
- 3 cases at Cedar Lee Middle School (1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25) 2 active cases
- 12 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12; 6 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 3 on Jan. 25) 10 active cases
- 11 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 2 on Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 25) 8 active cases
- 15 cases at Greenville Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 8 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25) 14 active cases
- 16 cases at Kettle Run High School (2 on Jan. 13; 4 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 4 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25) 10 active cases
- 11 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 21; 6 on Jan. 24) 8 active cases
- 4 cases at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21) 1 active case
- 4 cases at Miller Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 3 on Jan. 21) 3 active cases
- 10 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11, 3 Jan. 12 and 1 on Jan. 13; 5 on Jan. 24) 5 active cases
- 6 cases at Smith Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24) 1 active case
- 1 case at Southeastern Alternative School (1 on Jan. 21)
- 10 cases at Taylor Middle School (1 on Jan. 14; 4 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24) 9 active cases
- 9 cases at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 4 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 24) 1 active case
- 5 cases at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19) 2 active cases
Among staff, new cases include:
- 17 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 10 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 24) 12 active cases
- 2 at Auburn Middle (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24)
- 2 at Bradley Elementary (2 on Jan. 25)
- 8 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25) 6 active cases
- 3 at Cedar Lee Middle (3 on Jan. 21)
- 1 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12) no active cases
- 8 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25) 6 active cases
- 3 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14) no active cases
- 4 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25) 3 active cases
- 5 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21) 3 active cases
- 7 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25) 5 active cases
- 1 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14) no active cases
- 2 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21) 1 active case
- 2 at Pierce Elementary (2 on Jan. 21)
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12) no active cases
- 10 at Smith Elementary (2 reported Jan. 19; 7 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24)
- 4 at Taylor Middle (2 reported Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25)
- 1 at Claude Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 21)
- 2 at Mary Walter Elementary (2 reported on Jan. 21)
- 1 at Warrenton Middle (1 reported on Jan. 21)
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Outbreaks
Outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the RRHD were reported on Jan. 20, 14, Jan. 13, Jan. 10, Jan. 7 and Jan. 5. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the health district.
Four Warrenton facilities are on the list that names long-term care locations where there are "outbreaks in progress."
An outbreak at Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center, Oak Springs first appeared on the list of affected facilities today. VDH was notified of the outbreak on Jan. 11 and 32 cases are being reported there. On Dec. 17 an outbreak was reported at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton, with nine cases. Poet’s Walk of Warrenton, reported Jan. 4, has eight cases and The Villa at Suffield Meadows, reported Jan. 5, has reported 15 cases. No deaths have been reported from any of these recent outbreaks.
Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that FHRNC remains open for approved visitation.
She added that the Villa closed for visitation for five days. She said, "They work with the local health department and DSS on cases and circumstances. Currently, we are happy to report that they [the Villa] are back open for visitation and have confirmed there are zero COVID cases at this time."
An outbreak was reported Jan. 5 at the Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, with 43 cases. In Orange County, Dogwood Village reported an outbreak Jan. 12, with 36 cases and in Madison, 22 cases are being reported at Autumn Care of Madison. That outbreak was reported Dec. 28, 2021.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 76 outbreaks in long-term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 76 is significant. The following week, the week of Jan. 2 to 8, the VDH is reporting that there were 61 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
There have been a total of 78 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 34 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, seven in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,257.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,647 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – (resulting in 43,592 cases and 4,689 deaths); 2,320 outbreaks in congregate settings; 366 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 268 in correctional facilities; 176 in college settings; 618 in childcare settings and 1,245 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 26, there have been a total of 6,640 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 26, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 856 this morning; that’s 72 cases per 100,000 lower than yesterday. The percent positivity is at 29%. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 15, there have been 124,042 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (2.1% of vaccinated people); 3,481 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.06% of vaccinated people), and there have been 1,046 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.018% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.5 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.1 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
Vaccines
Data provided below is from Jan. 24.
As of Jan. 24, 14,604,770 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 78.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.6% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 90% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.7% are fully vaccinated.
An average 14,888 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. The number of vaccinations per day has been dropping dramatically since Jan. 12, when the average was 27,834.
Thus far, about 74.8% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.8% are fully vaccinated (26.6% have received a booster shot). About 87% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 78.2%. About 33.6% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 53.5% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (44.6% are fully vaccinated, 4.9% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 90% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.7% fully vaccinated, 34.7% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.8% have received at least one dose (87% fully vaccinated, 59% have received a booster).
About 45.7% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (38.4% fully vaccinated, 3.9% have had boosters); 80.2% of those 18 and older (71.8% fully vaccinated, 33.8% have had boosters) and 94.7% of those 65 and older (84% fully vaccinated, 58.2% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 83.8% have received one dose; 73% are fully vaccinated and 29.6% have received a booster shot. 88.5% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 77.5% are fully vaccinated and 32.6% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73.8% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 65.6% are fully vaccinated and 28.2% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.5% have received one dose, 70.3% are fully vaccinated and 31.2% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
TUESDAY, JAN. 25: In Fauquier County, 90 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 91. As of Jan. 25, 11,803 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Jan. 25, Virginia recorded 10,699 new cases of COVID-19. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,491,993 total reported cases (426,441 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 12,084.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 2,495 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 4,110 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 117,625 cases in children younger than 10; 189,984 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Jan. 25, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 29.5%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 33.7%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 30%.
Deaths
In Fauquier County, four new COVID-related deaths were reported Jan. 25. One was reported Jan. 20, after three were reported the day before. The total number of deaths in Fauquier is 104.
In the state today, the VDH reported 54 COVID-related deaths. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 16,002 (2,641 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 26. The seven-day average on Friday, Jan. 21 was seven.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 307 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 132 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 85 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 52 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 37 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, seven children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19 – the most recent fatality in a child 0 to 9 was reported Dec. 29; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
The VDH website stated earlier this month that there would be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier reported six new COVID-19 hospitalizations today, after reporting six between Friday and Monday.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Jan. 25 that after several weeks of treating more than 20 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, that numer has dropped below 20. She said, "We hope to continue seeing that decline. It will rely heavily on masking, hand hygiene, social distancing, vaccinations (boosting) – and of course, having community members contact their primary care as soon as they start exhibiting symptoms – rather than waiting until they are severe. Primary care providers can help follow their care, they know their patients health journeys, and can give good recommendations."
The county is now averaging four hospitalizations a day. Fauquier has counted 430 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 74 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August.
Today, Jan. 25, 88 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 47,267 (2,641 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 115 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days, down from 154 on Friday.
In Friday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 970 people hospitalized, 179 have been older than 80 years old; 184 have been 70 to 79 years old; 193 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 175 have been between 50 and 59. Two hundred and thirty-nine have been younger than 50.
In the health district, 12 children younger than 10 and 19 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. Two children younger than 10 have been added to that list in the last two days. In the state, 917 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 1,084 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Monday, Jan. 24 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 25 states that 3,603 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, 45 fewer than yesterday. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations is 3,754.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 25 is 604. Three hundred and fifty-nine COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support – 27 fewer than yesterday.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 87,909 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 47,267.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Jan. 25, there were 225 active cases of COVID-19 in the school division (41 more than yesterday), 148 in students and 77 in staff. Student numbers rose by 34 since yesterday and staff numbers rose by seven. Cases stay on the active list for 10 days.
Since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 832 cases of COVID-19, 589 in students and 243 in staff.
As of Jan. 20, there were 365 people in quarantine because of exposure to people with COVID-19, 361 students and four staff members (as of Jan. 13). The school division voted Jan. 21 to do away with quarantining students who have had close contacts with positive cases of COVID.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
- 21 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 21; 7 on Jan. 24)
- 1 case at Bradley Elementary (1 on Jan. 24)
- 15 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 13; 10 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21)
- 1 case at Cedar Lee Middle School (1 on Jan. 21)
- 9 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12; 6 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24)
- 12 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 2 on Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19)
- 14 cases at Greenville Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 8 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24)
- 15 cases at Kettle Run High School (2 on Jan. 13; 4 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 4 on Jan. 24)
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Outbreaks
A new outbreak was reported Jan. 20 in a long-term care facility in the RRHD. Outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the RRHD were also reported on Jan. 14, Jan. 13, Jan. 10, Jan. 7 and Jan. 5. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the health district.
Four Warrenton facilities are on the list that names long-term care locations where there are "outbreaks in progress."
An outbreak at Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center, Oak Springs first appeared on the list of affected facilities today. VDH was notified of the outbreak on Jan. 11 and 32 cases are being reported there.
On Dec. 17 an outbreak was reported at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton, with nine cases. Poet’s Walk of Warrenton, reported Jan. 4, has eight cases and The Villa at Suffield Meadows, reported Jan. 5, has reported 15 cases. No deaths have been reported from any of these recent outbreaks.
Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that FHRNC remains open for approved visitation.
She added that the Villa closed for visitation for five days. She said, "They work with the local health department and DSS on cases and circumstances. Currently, we are happy to report that they [the Villa] are back open for visitation and have confirmed there are zero COVID cases at this time."
An outbreak was reported Jan. 5 at the Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, with 43 cases. In Orange County, Dogwood Village reported an outbreak Jan. 12, with 36 cases and in Madison, 22 cases are being reported at Autumn Care of Madison. That outbreak was reported Dec. 28, 2021.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 76 outbreaks in long-term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 76 is significant. The following week, the week of Jan. 2 to 8, the VDH is reporting that there were 61 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
There have been a total of 78 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 34 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, seven in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,254.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,638 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – (resulting in 43,138 cases and 4,685 deaths); 2,314 outbreaks in congregate settings; 363 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 267 in correctional facilities; 176 in college settings; 614 in childcare settings and 1,235 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 25, there have been a total of 6,607 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 25, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 928 this morning; it has been on a downward trend. The percent positivity is at 30%. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 15, there have been 124,042 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (2.1% of vaccinated people); 3,481 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.06% of vaccinated people), and there have been 1,046 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.018% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.5 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.1 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
Vaccines
Data provided below is from Jan. 24.
As of Jan. 24, 14,604,770 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 78.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.6% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 90% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.7% are fully vaccinated.
An average 14,888 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. The number of vaccinations per day has been dropping dramatically since Jan. 12, when the average was 27,834.
Thus far, about 74.8% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.8% are fully vaccinated (26.6% have received a booster shot). About 87% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 78.2%. About 33.6% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 53.5% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (44.6% are fully vaccinated, 4.9% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 90% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.7% fully vaccinated, 34.7% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.8% have received at least one dose (87% fully vaccinated, 59% have received a booster).
About 45.7% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (38.4% fully vaccinated, 3.9% have had boosters); 80.2% of those 18 and older (71.8% fully vaccinated, 33.8% have had boosters) and 94.7% of those 65 and older (84% fully vaccinated, 58.2% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 83.8% have received one dose; 73% are fully vaccinated and 29.6% have received a booster shot. 88.5% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 77.5% are fully vaccinated and 32.6% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73.8% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 65.6% are fully vaccinated and 28.2% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.5% have received one dose, 70.3% are fully vaccinated and 31.2% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
MONDAY, JAN. 24: In Fauquier County, 67 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning; 100 were recorded Saturday and 59 on Sunday. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 87. As of Jan. 24, 11,713 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Jan. 24, Virginia recorded 7,155 new cases of COVID-19, 13,118 on Saturday and 9,308 on Sunday. The highest number of new cases ever – 26,175 -- was recorded Saturday, Jan. 8.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,481,294 total reported cases (422,806 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 12,020.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 2,469 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 4,077 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 116,204 cases in children younger than 10; 188,597 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Jan. 24, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 29.8%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 33.5%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 32%.
Deaths
In Fauquier County, a new COVID-related death was reported Jan. 20, after three were reported the day before. The total number of deaths in Fauquier is 100.
In the state today, the VDH reported 29 COVID-related deaths; on Saturday, 39 were reported and on Sunday there were 29. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,948 (2,633 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 19. The seven-day average on Friday was seven.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 300 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 130 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 83 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 50 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 37 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, seven children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19 – the most recent fatality in a child 0 to 9 was reported Dec. 29; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
The VDH website stated earlier this month that there would be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier has reported six new COVID-19 hospitalizations since Friday – three on Saturday, one on Sunday and two today.
The county is once again averaging three hospitalizations a day. Fauquier has counted 424 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 68 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021.
The CDC updated its estimates on Omicron Jan. 5, stating that 95.4% of cases in the country during the week ending Jan. 1 were associated with the Omicron variant. Two weeks earlier, it accounted for only 38% of cases.
The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August.
Today, Jan. 24, 72 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. One hundred and twelve were reported Saturday and 89 on Sunday. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 47,179 (2,637 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 120 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days, down from 154 on Friday.
In Friday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 962 people hospitalized, 177 have been older than 80 years old; 183 have been 70 to 79 years old; 192 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 175 have been between 50 and 59. Two hundred and thirty-five have been younger than 50.
In the health district, 11 children younger than 10 and 19 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 918 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 1,078 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Sunday, Jan. 23 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 24 states that 3,648 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, about 200 fewer than on Friday. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations is 3,804.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 24 is 601. Three hundred and eighty-six COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 87,619 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 47,179.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Jan. 24, there were 184 active cases of COVID-19 in the school division (71 more than on Friday morning), 114 in students and 70 in staff. Student numbers rose by 29 since Friday and staff numbers jumped by 42. School was closed Monday, Tuesday and Thursday last week. Cases stay on the active list for 10 days.
Since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 791 cases of COVID-19, 555 in students and 236 in staff.
As of Jan. 20, there were 365 people in quarantine because of exposure to people with COVID-19, 361 students and four staff members (as of Jan. 13). The school division voted Jan. 21 to do away with quarantining students who have had close contacts with positive cases of COVID.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
Among staff, new cases include:
- 15 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 10 on Jan. 21)
- 1 at Auburn Middle (1 on Jan. 21)
- 7 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21)
- 3 at Cedar Lee Middle (3 on Jan. 21)
- 1 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12)
- 7 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21)
- 3 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14)
- 2 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21)
- 5 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21)
- 5 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 21)
- 1 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14)
- 2 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21)
- 2 at Pierce Elementary (2 on Jan. 21)
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (reported Jan. 12)
- 9 at Smith Elementary (2 reported Jan. 19; 7 on Jan. 21)
- 2 at Taylor Middle (2 reported Jan. 19)
- 1 at Claude Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 21)
- 2 at Mary Walter Elementary (2 reported on Jan. 21)
- 1 at Warrenton Middle (1 reported on Jan. 21)
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Outbreaks
A new outbreak was reported Jan. 20 in a long-term care facility in the RRHD. Outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the RRHD were also reported on Jan. 14, Jan. 13, Jan. 10, Jan. 7 and Jan. 5. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the health district.
Four Warrenton facilities are on the list that names long-term care locations where there are "outbreaks in progress."
An outbreak at Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center, Oak Springs first appeared on the list of affected facilities today. VDH was notified of the outbreak on Jan. 11 and 32 cases are being reported there.
On Dec. 17 an outbreak was reported at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton, with nine cases. Poet’s Walk of Warrenton, reported Jan. 4, has eight cases and The Villa at Suffield Meadows, reported Jan. 5, has reported 15 cases. No deaths have been reported from any of these recent outbreaks.
Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that FHRNC remains open for approved visitation.
She added that the Villa closed for visitation for five days. She said, "They work with the local health department and DSS on cases and circumstances. Currently, we are happy to report that they [the Villa] are back open for visitation and have confirmed there are zero COVID cases at this time."
An outbreak was reported Jan. 5 at the Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, with 43 cases. In Orange County, Dogwood Village reported an outbreak Jan. 12, with 36 cases and in Madison, 22 cases are being reported at Autumn Care of Madison. That outbreak was reported Dec. 28, 2021.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 76 outbreaks in long-term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 76 is significant. The following week, the week of Jan. 2 to 8, the VDH is reporting that there were 61 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
There have been a total of 78 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 34 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, seven in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,244, 22 more cases than on Friday.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,630 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – (resulting in 42,730 cases and 4,683 deaths); 2,324 outbreaks in congregate settings; 363 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 266 in correctional facilities; 176 in college settings; 609 in childcare settings and 1,224 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 24, there have been a total of 6,580 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, 40 more than on Friday.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 24, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 928 this morning; it has been on a downward trend. The percent positivity is at 32%. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 15, there have been 124,042 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (2.1% of vaccinated people); 3,481 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.06% of vaccinated people), and there have been 1,046 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.018% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.5 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.1 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
Vaccines
As of Jan. 24, 14,604,770 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 78.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.6% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 90% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.7% are fully vaccinated.
An average 14,888 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. The number of vaccinations per day has been dropping dramatically since Jan. 12, when the average was 27,834.
Thus far, about 74.8% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.8% are fully vaccinated (26.6% have received a booster shot). About 87% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 78.2%. About 33.6% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 53.5% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (44.6% are fully vaccinated, 4.9% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 90% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.7% fully vaccinated, 34.7% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.8% have received at least one dose (87% fully vaccinated, 59% have received a booster).
About 45.7% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (38.4% fully vaccinated, 3.9% have had boosters); 80.2% of those 18 and older (71.8% fully vaccinated, 33.8% have had boosters) and 94.7% of those 65 and older (84% fully vaccinated, 58.2% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 83.8% have received one dose; 73% are fully vaccinated and 29.6% have received a booster shot. 88.5% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 77.5% are fully vaccinated and 32.6% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73.8% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 65.6% are fully vaccinated and 28.2% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.5% have received one dose, 70.3% are fully vaccinated and 31.2% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
FRIDAY, JAN. 21: In Fauquier County, 97 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 94. As of Jan. 21, 11,487 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Jan. 21, Virginia recorded 17,027 new cases of COVID-19. The highest number of new cases ever – 26,175 -- was recorded Saturday, Jan. 8.
UPDATE: Three and 4-year-old students in Fauquier County's Head Start program will continue…
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,451,713 total reported cases (414,691 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 14,328.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 2,383 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 3,980 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 112,577 cases in children younger than 10; 184,638 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Jan. 21, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 30.9%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 34.9%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 33%.
Deaths
In Fauquier County, a new COVID-related death was reported yesterday, after three were reported Wednesday. The total number of deaths in Fauquier is 100.
In the state today, the VDH reported one fewer COVID-related deaths in the state than yesterday. (Sometimes as the VDH reevaluates individual patients’ deaths, it makes adjustments to the total number.) The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,852 (2,620 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is seven.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 298 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 129 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 83 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 49 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 37 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, seven children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19 – the most recent fatality in a child 0 to 9 was reported Dec. 29; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
The VDH website stated earlier this month that there would be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier reported two new COVID-19 hospitalizations today, four yesterday and nine on Wednesday. The county is once again averaging three hospitalizations a day. Fauquier has counted 418 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 62 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021.
The CDC updated its estimates on Omicron Jan. 5, stating that 95.4% of cases in the country during the week ending Jan. 1 were associated with the Omicron variant. Two weeks earlier, it accounted for only 38% of cases.
The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August.
Today, Jan. 21, 131 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 46,906 (2,621 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 154 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Friday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 950 people hospitalized, 176 have been older than 80 years old; 183 have been 70 to 79 years old; 188 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 172 have been between 50 and 59. Two hundred and thirty-one have been younger than 50.
In the health district, 10 children younger than 10 and 18 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 897 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 1,063 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Thursday, Jan. 20 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 21 states that 3,836 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, 32 fewer than yesterday and about 100 fewer than Wednesday. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations is 3,870.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 21 is 632. Three hundred and eighty-seven COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 86,681 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 46,906.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Jan. 21, there were 113 active cases of COVID-19 in the school division, 85 students and 28 staff. The active case number represents 47 more active cases than were reported in the last update Jan. 14. School was closed Monday, Tuesday and Thursday of this week. Cases stay on the active list for 10 days.
Since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 720 cases of COVID-19, 525 in students and 195 in students.
As of Jan. 20, there were 365 people in quarantine because of exposure to people with COVID-19, 361 students and four staff members (as of Jan. 13).
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
Among staff, new cases include:
- 5 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14)
- 2 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14)
- 1 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12)
- 3 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14)
- 4 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19)
- 1 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14)
- 3 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 19)
- 2 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14)
- 1 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14)
- 1 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14)
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (reported Jan. 12)
- 2 at Smith Elementary (2 reported Jan. 19)
- 2 at Taylor Middle (2 reported Jan. 19)
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Outbreaks
A new outbreak was reported yesterday in a long-term care facility in the RRHD. Outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the RRHD were also reported on Jan. 14, Jan. 13, Jan. 10, Jan. 7 and Jan. 5. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the health district.
Four Warrenton facilities are on the list that names long-term care locations where there are "outbreaks in progress."
An outbreak at Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center, Oak Springs first appeared on the list of affected facilities today. VDH was notified of the outbreak on Jan. 11 and 32 cases are being reported there.
On Dec. 17 an outbreak was reported at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton, with nine cases. Poet’s Walk of Warrenton, reported Jan. 4, has eight cases and The Villa at Suffield Meadows, reported Jan. 5, has reported 15 cases. No deaths have been reported from any of these recent outbreaks.
Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that FHRNC remains open for approved visitation.
She added that the Villa closed for visitation for five days. She said, "They work with the local health department and DSS on cases and circumstances. Currently, we are happy to report that they [the Villa] are back open for visitation and have confirmed there are zero COVID cases at this time."
An outbreak was reported Jan. 5 at the Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, with 43 cases. In Orange County, Dogwood Village reported an outbreak Jan. 12, with 36 cases.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 76 outbreaks in long-term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 76 is significant. The following week, the week of Jan. 2 to 8, the VDH is reporting that there were 61 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
There have been a total of 78 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 34 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, seven in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,222, 52 more cases than yesterday.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,621 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – (resulting in 42,243 cases and 4,677 deaths); 2,308 outbreaks in congregate settings; 359 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 264 in correctional facilities; 175 in college settings; 605 in childcare settings and 1,208 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 21, there have been a total of 6,540 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 21, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 1,002 this morning, down from 1,300 last week. The percent positivity is at 33%. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 15, there have been 124,042 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (2.1% of vaccinated people); 3,481 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.06% of vaccinated people), and there have been 1,046 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.018% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.5 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.1 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
Vaccines
As of Jan. 21, 14,540,829 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 78.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.6% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 89.9% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.7% are fully vaccinated.
An average 20,915 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 74.7% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.8% are fully vaccinated (26.4% have received a booster shot). About 86.9% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 78.2%. About 33.5% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 53.2% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (44.3% are fully vaccinated, 4.8% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 89.9% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.7% fully vaccinated, 34.1% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.8% have received at least one dose (87% fully vaccinated, 58.6% have received a booster).
About 45.5% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (38.2% fully vaccinated, 3.7% have had boosters); 80.1% of those 18 and older (71.8% fully vaccinated, 33.5% have had boosters) and 94.6% of those 65 and older (84% fully vaccinated, 58% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 83.7% have received one dose; 72.9% are fully vaccinated and 29.4% have received a booster shot. 88.5% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 77.4% are fully vaccinated and 32.3% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73.7% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 65.6% are fully vaccinated and 28% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.4% have received one dose, 70.3% are fully vaccinated and 31% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
THURSDAY, JAN. 20: In Fauquier County, 93 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 95. As of Jan. 20, 11,390 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Jan. 20, Virginia recorded 14,803 new cases of COVID-19. The highest number of new cases ever – 26,175 -- was recorded Saturday, Jan. 8.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,434,686 total reported cases (409,653 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 14,355, about 600 fewer than yesterday.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 2,337 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 3,918 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 110,372 cases in children younger than 10; 182,129 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Jan. 20, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 31.6%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 34.7%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 33%.
Deaths
In Fauquier County, a new death was reported today, after three were reported yesterday. The total number of deaths in Fauquier is 100.
In the state today, the VDH reported 18 new COVID-related deaths in the state. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,853 (2,620 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 10.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 298 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 129 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 83 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 49 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 37 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, seven children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19 – the most recent fatality in a child 0 to 9 was reported Dec. 29; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
The VDH website stated earlier this month that there would be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier reported nine new COVID-19 hospitalizations yesterday and four more today. The county is once again averaging three hospitalizations a day. Fauquier has counted 416 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 60 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021.
The CDC updated its estimates on Omicron Jan. 5, stating that 95.4% of cases in the country during the week ending Jan. 1 were associated with the Omicron variant. Two weeks earlier, it accounted for only 38% of cases.
The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August.
Today, Jan. 20, 148 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 46,775 (2,617 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 168 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Thursday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 947 people hospitalized, 175 have been older than 80 years old; 182 have been 70 to 79 years old; 188 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 172 have been between 50 and 59. Two hundred and thirty have been younger than 50.
In the health district, 10 children younger than 10 and 17 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 880 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 1,062 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 20 states that 3,868 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, 74 fewer than yesterday. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations is 3,871. Today is the first day since late November that hospitalizations are not continuing to rise.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 20 is 635. Three hundred and eighty-eight COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 86,282 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 46,775.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Jan. 20, there were 113 active cases of COVID-19 in the school division, 85 students and 28 staff. The active case number represents 47 more active cases than were reported in the last update Jan. 14. School was closed Monday and Tuesday of this week but were open yesterday. Cases stay on the active list for 10 days.
Since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 720 cases of COVID-19, 525 in students and 195 in students.
As of Jan. 13, there were 361 people in quarantine because of exposure to people with COVID-19, 361 students and four staff members.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
Among staff, new cases include:
- 5 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14)
- 2 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14)
- 1 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12)
- 3 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14)
- 4 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19)
- 1 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14)
- 3 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 19)
- 2 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14)
- 1 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14)
- 1 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14)
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (reported Jan. 12)
- 2 at Smith Elementary (2 reported Jan. 19)
- 2 at Taylor Middle (2 reported Jan. 19)
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Outbreaks
A new outbreak was reported today in a long-term care facility in the RRHD. Outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the RRHD were also reported on Jan. 14, Jan. 13, Jan. 10, Jan. 7 and Jan. 5. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the health district.
Three Warrenton facilities are on the list that names long-term care locations where there are "outbreaks in progress" -- On Dec. 17 an outbreak was reported at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton, with five cases. Poet’s Walk of Warrenton, reported Jan. 4, has eight cases and The Villa at Suffield Meadows, reported Jan. 5, has reported 15 cases. No deaths have been reported from any of these recent outbreaks.
Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that FHRNC remains open for approved visitation.
She added that the Villa closed for visitation for five days. She said, "They work with the local health department and DSS on cases and circumstances. Currently, we are happy to report that they [the Villa] are back open for visitation and have confirmed there are zero COVID cases at this time."
An outbreak was reported Jan. 5 at the Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, with 35 cases.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 73 outbreaks in long term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 73 is significant. The following week, the week of Jan. 2 to 8, the VDH is reporting that there were 61 outbreaks in long term care facilities.
There have been a total of 78 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 34 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, seven in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,170.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,607 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – (resulting in 41,803 cases and 4,677 deaths); 2,305 outbreaks in congregate settings; 357 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 264 in correctional facilities; 175 in college settings; 603 in childcare settings and 1,201 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 20, there have been a total of 6,513 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 20, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 988 this morning, down from 1,300 last week. The percent positivity is at 33%. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 8, there have been 110,185 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.9% of vaccinated people); 3,059 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.053% of vaccinated people), and there have been 999 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0172% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.4 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.1 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
Vaccines
The data provided here is from Jan. 18.
As of Jan. 18, 14,487,389 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 78.6% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.4% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 89.8% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.6% are fully vaccinated.
An average 27,608 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 74.6% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.7% are fully vaccinated (26% have received a booster shot). About 86.8% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 78.1%. About 33.2% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 52.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (43.9% are fully vaccinated, 4.4% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 89.8% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.6% fully vaccinated, 34.1% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.7% have received at least one dose (86.9% fully vaccinated, 58.6% have received a booster).
About 45.2% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (38% fully vaccinated, 3.3% have had boosters); 80% of those 18 and older (71.7% fully vaccinated, 33.2% have had boosters) and 94.6% of those 65 and older (84% fully vaccinated, 57.7% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 83.5% have received one dose; 72.7% are fully vaccinated and 29.1% have received a booster shot. 88.3% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 77.3% are fully vaccinated and 34% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73.6% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 65.5% are fully vaccinated and 27.7% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.3% have received one dose, 70.2% are fully vaccinated and 30.6% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19: In Fauquier County, 132 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 102. As of Jan. 19, 11,297 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Jan. 19, Virginia recorded 12,480 new cases of COVID-19. The highest number of new cases ever – 26,175, was recorded Saturday, Jan. 8.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,419,883 total reported cases (403,997 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 14,947.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 2,297 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 3,875 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 108,642 cases in children younger than 10; 180,037 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Jan. 19, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 32%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 35.3%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 34%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported three new COVID-19 deaths Jan. 19. The county also reported new deaths on Jan. 12 and Dec. 3, 9, 10, 13, 22, 28 and 29; there have been 99 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 297 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 128 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 83 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 49 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 37 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, seven children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19 – the most recent fatality in a child 0 to 9 was reported Dec. 29; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
Today, the VDH reported 13 new COVID-related deaths in the state. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,835 (2,617 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 12.
The VDH website states that there will be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier reported nine new COVID-19 hospitalizations today. The county is once again averaging three hospitalizations a day. Fauquier has counted 412 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 56 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021.
The CDC updated its estimates on Omicron Jan. 5, stating that 95.4% of cases in the country during the week ending Jan. 1 were associated with the Omicron variant. Two weeks earlier, it accounted for only 38% of cases.
The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August.
Today, Jan. 19, 163 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 46,627 (2,607 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 179 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Wednesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 941 people hospitalized, 172 have been older than 80 years old; 181 have been 70 to 79 years old; 188 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 172 have been between 50 and 59. Two hundred and twenty-eight have been younger than 50.
In the health district, 10 children younger than 10 and 17 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 880 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 1,062 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 19 states that 3,942 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (3,875) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising sharply again since Nov. 11. The average is higher than it has ever been.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 18 is 655. Three hundred and eighty-five COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 85,834 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 46,627.
Fauquier County School Division
In the first week back in school after winter break, there were 66 cases of COVID-19 reported, 45 in students and 21 in staff. All 66 are currently “active” cases. Cases stay on the active list for 10 days. Since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 673 cases of COVID-19, 485 in students and 188 in students.
As of Jan. 13, there were 361 people in quarantine because of exposure to people with COVID-19, 361 students and four staff members.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
Among staff, new cases include:
- 5 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14)
- 2 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14)
- 1 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12)
- 3 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14)
- 2 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14)
- 1 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14)
- 2 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13)
- 2 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14)
- 1 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14)
- 1 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14)
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (reported Jan. 12)
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Outbreaks
A new outbreak was reported in a long-term care facility in the RRHD on Jan. 14, in a long-term care facility. Outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the RRHD were also reported on Jan. 14, Jan. 13, Jan. 10, Jan. 7 and Jan. 5. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the health district.
Three Warrenton facilities are on the list that names long-term care locations where there are "outbreaks in progress" -- On Dec. 17 an outbreak was reported at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton, with five cases. Poet’s Walk of Warrenton, reported Jan. 4, has eight cases and The Villa at Suffield Meadows, reported Jan. 5, has reported 15 cases. No deaths have been reported from any of these recent outbreaks.
Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that FHRNC remains open for approved visitation.
She added that the Villa closed for visitation for five days. She said, "They work with the local health department and DSS on cases and circumstances. Currently, we are happy to report that they [the Villa] are back open for visitation and have confirmed there are zero COVID cases at this time."
An outbreak was reported Jan. 5 at the Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, with 35 cases.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 73 outbreaks in long term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 73 is significant. The following week, the week of Jan. 2 to 8, the VDH is reporting that there were 61 outbreaks in long term care facilities.
There have been a total of 77 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 33 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, seven in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,170.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,601 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – (resulting in 41,680 cases and 4,674 deaths); 2,303 outbreaks in congregate settings; 357 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 258 in correctional facilities; 175 in college settings; 601 in childcare settings and 1,194 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 19, there have been a total of 6,489 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 19, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 1,079 this morning. The percent positivity is at 34.42%. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 8, there have been 110,185 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.9% of vaccinated people); 3,059 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.053% of vaccinated people), and there have been 999 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0172% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.4 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.1 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
Vaccines
The data provided here is from Jan. 18.
As of Jan. 18, 14,487,389 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 78.6% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.4% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 89.8% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.6% are fully vaccinated.
An average 27,608 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 74.6% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.7% are fully vaccinated (26% have received a booster shot). About 86.8% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 78.1%. About 33.2% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 52.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (43.9% are fully vaccinated, 4.4% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 89.8% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.6% fully vaccinated, 34.1% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.7% have received at least one dose (86.9% fully vaccinated, 58.6% have received a booster).
About 45.2% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (38% fully vaccinated, 3.3% have had boosters); 80% of those 18 and older (71.7% fully vaccinated, 33.2% have had boosters) and 94.6% of those 65 and older (84% fully vaccinated, 57.7% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 83.5% have received one dose; 72.7% are fully vaccinated and 29.1% have received a booster shot. 88.3% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 77.3% are fully vaccinated and 34% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73.6% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 65.5% are fully vaccinated and 27.7% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.3% have received one dose, 70.2% are fully vaccinated and 30.6% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
TUESDAY, JAN. 18: In Fauquier County, 62 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 101. As of Jan. 18, 11,165 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Jan. 18, Virginia recorded 10,248 new cases of COVID-19. It’s a substantial drop from Sunday’s 18,054. The highest number of new cases ever – 26,175, was recorded Saturday, Jan. 8.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,397,155 total reported cases (399,686) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 15,998.
Cases of COVID-19 in children jumped this morning, according to today’s reporting. In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 2,255 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old (there were 1,853 as of yesterday); 3,825 have been reported in those 10 to 19 (3,271 yesterday). In the state, there have been 106,994 cases in children younger than 10 (87,173 yesterday), 178,210 cases in those 10 to 19 years old (148,498 yesterday).
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Jan. 18, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 32.7%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 36.9%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 38%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a new COVID-19 death Jan. 12 after not seeing one since Dec. 29. The county also reported new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 13, 22 and 28; there have been 96 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 294 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 128 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 83 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 47 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 36 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, seven children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19 – the most recent fatality in a child 0 to 9 was reported Dec. 29; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
Today, the VDH reported eight new COVID-related deaths in the state. total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,822 (2,614 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 15.
The VDH website states that there will be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier reported one new COVID-19 hospitalization today, two new hospitalizations yesterday and Sunday, but one hospitalization was removed from the total on Saturday. The county is averaging one hospitalization a day, down from three a week ago. Fauquier has counted 403 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 47 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021.
The Centers for Disease Control updated its estimates on Omicron Jan. 5, stating that 95.4% of cases in the country during the week ending Jan. 1 were associated with the Omicron variant. Two weeks earlier, it accounted for only 38% of cases.
The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 399 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Today, Jan. 18, 127 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 46,464 (2,598 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 188 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Tuesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 930 people hospitalized, 170 have been older than 80 years old; 180 have been 70 to 79 years old; 186 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 170 have been between 50 and 59. Two hundred and twenty-four have been younger than 50.
In the health district, 10 children younger than 10 and 16 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 876 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 1,053 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Monday, Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 18 states that 3,948 are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (3,871) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising sharply again since Nov. 11. The average is higher than it has ever been.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 18 is 676. Three hundred and seventy-seven COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support. Those numbers are as high as they have ever been.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 85,304 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 46,464.
Fauquier County School Division
In the first week back in school after winter break, there were 66 cases of COVID-19 reported, 45 in students and 21 in staff. All 66 are currently “active” cases. Cases stay on the active list for 10 days. Since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 673 cases of COVID-19, 485 in students and 188 in students.
As of Jan. 13, there were 361 people in quarantine because of exposure to people with COVID-19, 361 students and four staff members.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
Among staff, new cases include:
- 5 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14)
- 2 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14)
- 1 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12)
- 3 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14)
- 2 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14)
- 1 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14)
- 2 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13)
- 2 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14)
- 1 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14)
- 1 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14)
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (reported Jan. 12)
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Outbreaks
A new outbreak was reported in a long-term care facility in the RRHD on Jan. 14, in a long-term care facility. Outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the RRHD were also reported on Jan. 14, Jan. 13, Jan. 10, Jan. 7 and Jan. 5. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the health district.
Three Warrenton facilities are on the list that names long-term care locations where there are "outbreaks in progress" -- On Dec. 17 an outbreak was reported at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton, with five cases. Poet’s Walk of Warrenton, reported Jan. 4, has eight cases and The Villa at Suffield Meadows, reported Jan. 5, has reported 15 cases. No deaths have been reported from any of these recent outbreaks.
Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that FHRNC remains open for approved visitation.
She added that the Villa closed for visitation for five days. She said, "They work with the local health department and DSS on cases and circumstances. Currently, we are happy to report that they [the Villa] are back open for visitation and have confirmed there are zero COVID cases at this time."
An outbreak was reported Jan. 5 at the Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, with 35 cases.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 72 outbreaks in long term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 72 is significant. The following week, the week of Jan. 2 to 8, the VDH is reporting that there were 61 outbreaks in long term care facilities.
There have been a total of 77 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 33 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, seven in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,168.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,594 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – (resulting in 41,492 cases and 4,673 deaths); 2,301 outbreaks in congregate settings; 356 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 258 in correctional facilities; 175 in college settings; 593 in childcare settings and 1,188 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 18, there have been a total of 6,465 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 18, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 1,274 this morning. The percent positivity is at 38.63%. Those two numbers have been generally rising for several weeks. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 8, there have been 110,185 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.9% of vaccinated people); 3,059 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.053% of vaccinated people), and there have been 999 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0172% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.4 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.1 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
Vaccines
As of Jan. 18, 14,487,389 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 78.6% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.4% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 89.8% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.6% are fully vaccinated.
An average 27,608 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 74.6% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.7% are fully vaccinated (26% have received a booster shot). About 86.8% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 78.1%. About 33.2% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 52.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (43.9% are fully vaccinated, 4.4% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 89.8% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.6% fully vaccinated, 34.1% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.7% have received at least one dose (86.9% fully vaccinated, 58.6% have received a booster).
About 45.2% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (38% fully vaccinated, 3.3% have had boosters); 80% of those 18 and older (71.7% fully vaccinated, 33.2% have had boosters) and 94.6% of those 65 and older (84% fully vaccinated, 57.7% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 83.5% have received one dose; 72.7% are fully vaccinated and 29.1% have received a booster shot. 88.3% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 77.3% are fully vaccinated and 34% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73.6% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 65.5% are fully vaccinated and 27.7% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.3% have received one dose, 70.2% are fully vaccinated and 30.6% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
MONDAY, JAN. 17: In Fauquier County, 45 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. Ninety-six cases were reported Saturday and 136 on Sunday. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 110.
Two hundred and thirty-eight cases – a new high for the county – were reported Jan. 8. It has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021, when it was just eight. As of Jan. 17, 11,103 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Jan. 17, Virginia recorded 10,842 new cases of COVID-19. It’s a substantial drop from Friday’s 17,219, Saturday’s 16,842 and Sunday’s 18,054, but case numbers are often lower on Monday because of lower weekend reporting. The highest number of new cases ever – 26,175, was recorded Saturday, Jan. 8.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,397,155 total reported cases (396,896) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 16,917.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,853 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 3,271 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 87,173 cases in children younger than 10, 148,498 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Jan. 17, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 33.6%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 39%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 38%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a new COVID-19 death Jan. 12 after not seeing one since Dec. 29. The county also reported new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 13, 22 and 28; there have been 96 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 294 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 128 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 83 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 47 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 36 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, seven children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19 – the most recent fatality in a child 0 to 9 was reported Dec. 29; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
Today, the VDH reported three new COVID-related deaths in the state. There were six on Saturday and two on Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,814 (2,610 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 20.
The VDH website states that there will be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
COVID-19 is continuing to send a high number of residents to the hospital. Fauquier reported two new hospitalizations today and yesterday, but one hospitalization was removed from the total on Saturday. The county is averaging two hospitalizations a day. Fauquier has counted 402 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 46 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021.
The Centers for Disease Control updated its estimates on Omicron Jan. 5, stating that 95.4% of cases in the country during the week ending Jan. 1 were associated with the Omicron variant. Two weeks earlier, it accounted for only 38% of cases.
The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 399 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Sarah Cubbage of Fauquier Hospital said Jan. 11 that the hospital was taking care of about 25 COVID-19 in-patients, up from 14 a week earlier. Cubbage said this is the highest number of COVID inpatients the hospital has seen yet.
Today, Jan. 17, 108 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. On Saturday, 211 were recorded and 191 were reported on Sunday. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 46,337 (2,592 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 195 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Monday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 929 people hospitalized, 162 have been older than 80 years old; 170 have been 70 to 79 years old; 179 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 158 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and ninety-nine have been younger than 50. (For 61 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 624 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 723 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Sunday, Jan. 16 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 17 states that 3,812 are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (3,858) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising sharply again since Nov. 11. The average is higher than it has ever been.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 14 is 656. Three hundred and seventy-three COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support. Those numbers are as high as they have ever been.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 84,782 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 45,827.
Fauquier County School Division
In the first week back in school after winter break, there were 66 cases of COVID-19 reported, 45 in students and 21 in staff. All 66 are currently “active” cases. Cases stay on the active list for 10 days. Since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 673 cases of COVID-19, 485 in students and 188 in students.
As of Jan. 13, there were 361 people in quarantine because of exposure to people with COVID-19, 361 students and four staff members.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
Among staff, new cases include:
- 5 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14)
- 2 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14)
- 1 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12)
- 3 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14)
- 2 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14)
- 1 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14)
- 2 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13)
- 2 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14)
- 1 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14)
- 1 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14)
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (reported Jan. 12)
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Outbreaks
Another new outbreak was reported in a long-term care facility in the RRHD ton Jan. 14, in a long-term care facility. Outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the RRHD on Jan. 14, Jan. 13, Jan. 10, Jan. 7 and Jan. 5. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the health district.
Three Warrenton facilities are on the list that names long-term care locations where there are "outbreaks in progress" -- On Dec. 17 an outbreak was reported at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton, with five cases. Poet’s Walk of Warrenton, reported Jan. 4, has eight cases and The Villa at Suffield Meadows, reported Jan. 5, has reported 15 cases. No deaths have been reported from any of these recent outbreaks.
Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that FHRNC remains open for approved visitation.
She added that the Villa closed for visitation for five days. She said, "They work with the local health department and DSS on cases and circumstances. Currently, we are happy to report that they [the Villa] are back open for visitation and have confirmed there are zero COVID cases at this time."
An outbreak was reported Jan. 5 at the Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, with 35 cases.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 72 outbreaks in long term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 72 is significant. The following week, the week of Jan. 2 to 8, the VDH is reporting that there were 61 outbreaks in long term care facilities.
There have been a total of 77 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 33 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, seven in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,149.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,588 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – (resulting in 41,330 cases and 4,669 deaths); 2,298 outbreaks in congregate settings; 356 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 257 in correctional facilities; 174 in college settings; 592 in childcare settings and 1,187 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 17, there have been a total of 6,452 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 17, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 1,274 this morning. The percent positivity is at 38.63%. Those two numbers have been generally rising for several weeks. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 8, there have been 110,185 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.9% of vaccinated people); 3,059 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.053% of vaccinated people), and there have been 999 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0172% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.4 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.1 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
Vaccines
As of Jan. 17, 14,476,288 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 78.6% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.4% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 89.7% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.6% are fully vaccinated.
An average 28,695 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 74.6% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.7% are fully vaccinated (26% have received a booster shot). About 86.8% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 78.1%. About 33.1% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 52.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (43.8% are fully vaccinated, 4.4% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 89.7% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.6% fully vaccinated, 34% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.7% have received at least one dose (86.9% fully vaccinated, 58.5% have received a booster).
About 45.2% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (37.9% fully vaccinated, 3.3% have had boosters); 80% of those 18 and older (71.7% fully vaccinated, 33.1% have had boosters) and 94.6% of those 65 and older (83.9% fully vaccinated, 57.7% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 83.5% have received one dose; 72.7% are fully vaccinated and 29% have received a booster shot. 88.3% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 77.3% are fully vaccinated and 31.9% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73.6% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 65.5% are fully vaccinated and 27.6% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.3% have received one dose, 70.2% are fully vaccinated and 30.5% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
FRIDAY, JAN. 14: In Fauquier County, 103 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. Two hundred and thirty-eight – a new high for the county – were reported Jan. 8. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 130. It has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021, when it was just eight. As of Jan. 11, 10,826 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Jan. 14, Virginia recorded 17,219 new cases of COVID-19. The highest number of new cases – 26,175, was recorded Saturday, Jan. 8.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,334,198 total reported cases (380,022) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 18,626; the average has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021 and is nearly double the previous high in January of 2021.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,828 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 3,245 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 84,907 cases in children younger than 10, 145,701 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Jan. 14, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 35.8%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 41.5%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 39%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a new COVID-19 death Jan. 12 after not seeing one since Dec. 29. The county also reported new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 13, 22 and 28; there have been 96 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 294 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 128 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 83 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 47 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 36 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, seven children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19 – the most recent fatality in a child 0 to 9 was reported Dec. 29; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
On Friday, the VDH reported 18 new COVID-related deaths. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,803 (2,607 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 22.
The VDH website states that there will be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
COVID-19 is continuing to send a high number of residents to the hospital. Fauquier reported three new hospitalizations Friday, two new hospitalizations Thursday, one new hospitalization Wednesday and five on Tuesday. The county is averaging three hospitalizations a day. There have been 43 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021.
The Centers for Disease Control updated its estimates on Omicron Jan. 5, stating that 95.4% of cases in the country during the week ending Jan. 1 were associated with the Omicron variant. Two weeks earlier, it accounted for only 38% of cases.
The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 399 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Sarah Cubbage of Fauquier Hospital said Jan. 11 that the hospital was taking care of about 25 COVID-19 in-patients, up from 14 a week earlier. Cubbage said this is the highest number of COVID inpatients the hospital has seen yet.
On Friday, Jan. 14, 229 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 45,827 (2,582 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 253 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Friday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 926 people hospitalized, 161 have been older than 80 years old; 170 have been 70 to 79 years old; 179 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 158 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and ninety-nine have been younger than 50. (For 59 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 612 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 695 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Thursday, Jan. 13 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 14 states that 3,845 are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (3,742) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising sharply again since Nov. 11. The average is higher than it has ever been.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 14 is 656, up 10 from yesterday. Three hundred and sixty COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 83,676 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 45,827.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Jan. 11, there were no active cases of COVID-19 in the schools, since schools had been closed for more than 10 days for winter break and only opened again Jan. 10. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
By the evening of Jan. 13 there were 42 active cases, 31 in students and 11 in staff. Since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 649 cases of COVID-19, 471 in students and 178 in students.
As of Jan. 13, there were 365 people in quarantine because of exposure to people with COVID-19, 361 students and four staff members.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
Among staff, new cases include:
- 3 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13)
- 2 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13)
- 1 at Fauquier High School (reported Jan. 11)
- 1 at Coleman Elementary (reported Jan. 12)
- 2 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13)
- 1 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13)
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (reported Jan. 12)
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Outbreaks
Another new outbreak was reported in a long-term care facility in the RRHD today, in a long-term care facility. Outbreaks in long-term care facilities were also reported on Jan. 13, Jan. 10, Jan. 7 and Jan. 5. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the health district.
Three Warrenton facilities are on the list that names long-term care locations where there are "outbreaks in progress" -- On Dec. 17 an outbreak was reported at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton, with fewer than five cases. Poet’s Walk of Warrenton, reported Jan. 4, has eight cases and The Villa at Suffield Meadows, reported Jan. 5, has reported 15 cases. No deaths have been reported from any of these recent outbreaks.
Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that FHRNC remains open for approved visitation.
She added that the Villa closed for visitation for five days. She said, "They work with the local health department and DSS on cases and circumstances. Currently, we are happy to report that they [the Villa] are back open for visitation and have confirmed there are zero COVID cases at this time."
An outbreak was reported Jan. 5 at the Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, with 35 cases.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 71 outbreaks in long term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 71 is significant. The following week, the week of Jan. 2 to 8, the VDH is reporting that there were 61 outbreaks in long term care facilities.
There have been a total of 77 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 33 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, seven in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,142.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,580 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – (resulting in 40,997 cases and 4,666 deaths); 2,284 outbreaks in congregate settings; 356 outbreaks in healthcare settings – nine more than yesterday; 254 in correctional facilities; 173 in college settings; 588 in childcare settings and 1,184 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 14, there have been a total of 6,419 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 14, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 1,350 this morning. The percent positivity is at 39.63%. Those two numbers have been generally rising for several weeks. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 8, there have been 110,185 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.9% of vaccinated people); 3,059 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.053% of vaccinated people), and there have been 999 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0172% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.4 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.1 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
Vaccines
As of Jan. 14, 14,412,369 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 78.4% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.3% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 89.6% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.5% are fully vaccinated.
An average 30,978 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state, up from recent weeks.
Thus far, about 74.5% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.6% are fully vaccinated (25.6% have received a booster shot). About 86.7% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 78.1%. About 32.7% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 52.3% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (43.5% are fully vaccinated, 3.8% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 89.6% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.5% fully vaccinated, 33.5% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.6% have received at least one dose (86.9% fully vaccinated, 58.2% have received a booster).
About 45% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (37.6% fully vaccinated, 3.1% have had boosters); 79.9% of those 18 and older (71.6% fully vaccinated, 32.7% have had boosters) and 94.5% of those 65 and older (83.9% fully vaccinated, 57.4% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 83.3% have received one dose; 72.6% are fully vaccinated and 28.5% have received a booster shot. 88.1% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 77.2% are fully vaccinated and 31.4% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73.5% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 65.4% are fully vaccinated and 27.2% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.3% have received one dose, 70.2% are fully vaccinated and 30.1% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
THURSDAY, JAN. 13: In Fauquier County, 140 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. Two hundred and thirty-eight – a new high for the county – were reported Jan. 8. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 135. It has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021, when it was just eight. As of Jan. 11, 10,723 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Jan. 13, Virginia recorded 18,942 new cases of COVID-19. The highest number of new cases – 26,175, was recorded Saturday, Jan. 8.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,334,198 total reported cases (380,022) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 18,782; the average has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021 and is nearly double the previous high in January of 2021.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,816 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 3,220 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 83,911 cases in children younger than 10, 144,521 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Jan. 13, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 35.6%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 41.2%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 38%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a new COVID-19 death Jan. 12 after not seeing one since Dec. 29. The county also reported new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 13, 22 and 28; there have been 96 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 294 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 128 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 83 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 47 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 36 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, seven children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19 – the most recent fatality in a child 0 to 9 was reported Dec. 29; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
On Thursday, the VDH reported 35 new COVID-related deaths. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,785 (2,604 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 20, up from 17 yesterday.
The VDH website states that there will be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
COVID-19 is continuing to send a high number of residents to the hospital. Fauquier reported two new hospitalizations Thursday, one new hospitalization Wednesday and five on Tuesday. The county is averaging three hospitalizations a day. There have been 38 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021.
The Centers for Disease control updated its estimates on Omicron Jan. 5, stating that 95.4% of cases in the country during the week ending Jan. 1 were associated with the Omicron variant. Two weeks earlier, it accounted for only 38% of cases.
The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 396 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Sarah Cubbage of Fauquier Hospital said Jan. 11 that the hospital was taking care of about 25 COVID-19 in-patients, up from 14 a week ago. Cubbage said this is the highest number of COVID inpatients the hospital has seen yet.
On Thursday, Jan. 13, 223 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 45,598 (2,570 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 263 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Thursday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 922 people hospitalized, 160 have been older than 80 years old; 170 have been 70 to 79 years old; 179 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 158 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and ninety-nine have been younger than 50. (For 56 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 572 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 659 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 13 states that 3,894 are hospitalized with COVID-19. The number is five fewer than yesterday, which was a pandemic record. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (3,668) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising sharply again since Nov. 11. The average is higher than it has ever been.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 10 is 646, up 25 from yesterday. Three hundred and forty-nine COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 83,130 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 45,375.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Jan. 11, there were no active cases of COVID-19 in the schools, since schools had been closed for more than 10 days for winter break and only opened again Jan. 10. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
By 5 p.m. on Jan. 12, there were 21 total, 16 in students and 5 in staff.
Among staff, new cases include:
- 1 in school division central offices (reported Jan. 12)
- 1 at Fauquier High School (reported Jan. 11)
- 1 at Coleman Elementary (reported Jan. 12)
- 1 at Liberty High School (reported Jan. 11)
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (reported Jan. 12)
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff. Adding the 21 cases from Jan. 11 and 12, there have been 628, 456 students and 172 staff.
Outbreaks
Another new outbreak was reported in a long-term care facility in the RRHD today, in a long-term care facility. Outbreaks in long-term care facilities were also reported on Wednesday, Jan. 5, one on Jan 7 and another on Jan. 10. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the health district.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 71 outbreaks in long term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 71 is significant.
A recent outbreak listed on the VDH website was reported Dec. 17 at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton. Fewer than five cases had been reported as of Jan. 7. Another new long-term care center listing showed up Jan. 7 on the list of locations that have active outbreaks; the new outbreak at Autumn Care of Madison was reported Dec. 28 and has 17 cases.
There have been a total of 76 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 32 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, seven in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,118.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,568 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – including 15 since yesterday (resulting in 40,672 cases and 4,666 deaths); 2,277 outbreaks in congregate settings; 347 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 254 in correctional facilities; 173 in college settings; 580 in childcare settings and 1,179 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 13, there have been a total of 6,384 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic – 24 more than yesterday.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 13, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 1,300 this afternoon. The percent positivity is at 38.65%. Those two numbers have been generally rising for several weeks. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 1, there have been 97,757 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.7% of vaccinated people); 2,704 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.047% of vaccinated people), and there have been 989 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0172% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.3 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
Vaccines
Vaccine data is from Jan. 11.
As of Jan. 11, 14,321 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 78.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.1% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 89.4% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.4% are fully vaccinated.
An average 24,325 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 74.3% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.4% are fully vaccinated (25.1% have received a booster shot). About 86.6% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 78%. About 32.1% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 51.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (43% are fully vaccinated, 3.2% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 89.4% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.4% fully vaccinated, 32.8% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.5% have received at least one dose (86.8% fully vaccinated, 57.6% have received a booster).
About 44.6% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (37.2% fully vaccinated, 2.6% have had boosters); 79.8% of those 18 and older (71.6% fully vaccinated, 32.1% have had boosters) and 94.4% of those 65 and older (83.9% fully vaccinated, 56.9% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 83.1% have received one dose; 72.4% are fully vaccinated and 27.8% have received a booster shot. 87.9% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 77.1% are fully vaccinated and 30.6% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73.3% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 65.2% are fully vaccinated and 26.6% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.1% have received one dose, 70.1% are fully vaccinated and 29.4% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12: In Fauquier County, 122 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning, five fewer than yesterday and the day before. Two hundred and thirty-eight – a new high for the county – were reported Jan. 8. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 137. It has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021, when it was just eight. As of Jan. 11, 10,583 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Jan. 12, Virginia recorded 19,836 new cases of COVID-19; it’s the second-highest number ever. The highest number of new cases – 26,175, was recorded Saturday, Jan. 8.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,315,256 total reported cases (374,256) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 18,338; the average has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021 and is more than double the previous high in January of 2021.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,810 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 3,204 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 82,735 cases in children younger than 10, 143,105 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Jan. 12, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 35.8%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 41.1%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 38%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a new COVID-19 death today after not seeing one since Dec. 29. The county also reported new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 13, 22 and 28; there have been 96 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 294 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 128 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 83 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 47 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 36 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, seven children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19 – the most recent fatality in a child 0 to 9 was reported Dec. 29; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
On Wednesday, the VDH reported 35 new COVID-related deaths. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,750 (2,587 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 17, up from 13 yesterday.
The VDH website states that there will be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
COVID-19 is continuing to send a high number of residents to the hospital. Fauquier reported one new hospitalization and five on Tuesday, two hospitalizations each day for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and six new hospitalizations Monday. The county is averaging three hospitalizations a day. There have been 36 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021.
April Achter, population health coordinator for the RRHD, said that high hospitalizations are a “reflection of how many people are sick right now. However, the good news is that the hospitalizations are not increasing as quickly as cases. This is due to a few things, including vaccine protection and potentially Omicron being less severe.”
But, she said, “there is a large impact on our hospitals due to the sheer volume of people that are sick. Hospitalizations continue to be largely driven by unvaccinated cases.”
The Centers for Disease control updated its estimates on Omicron Jan. 5, stating that 95.4% of cases in the country during the week ending Jan. 1 were associated with the Omicron variant. Two weeks earlier, it accounted for only 38% of cases.
The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 394 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Sarah Cubbage of Fauquier Hospital said Jan. 11 that the hospital was taking care of about 25 COVID-19 in-patients, up from 14 a week ago. Cubbage said this is the highest number of COVID inpatients the hospital has seen yet.
On Wednesday, Jan. 12, 225 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 45,375 (2,555 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 275 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Wednesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 917 people hospitalized, 159 have been older than 80 years old; 170 have been 70 to 79 years old; 178 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 156 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and ninety-nine have been younger than 50. (For 55 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 572 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 659 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 12 states that more Virginians than ever before – 3,899, -- are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (3,554) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising sharply again since Nov. 11.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 10 is 621, up 32 from yesterday. Three hundred and forty-five COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support; that is 17 more than yesterday.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 82,596 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 45,375.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Jan. 11, there were no active cases of COVID-19 in the schools, since schools had been closed for more than 10 days for winter break and only opened again Jan. 10. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
By the morning of Jan. 12, there were four active student cases and two active staff cases. By 5 p.m. on Jan. 12, there were 15 more active cases, 21 total, 16 in students and 5 in staff.
Among staff, new cases include:
- 1 in school division central offices (reported Jan. 12)
- 1 at Fauquier High School (reported Jan. 11)
- 1 at Coleman Elementary (reported Jan. 12)
- 1 at Liberty High School (reported Jan. 11)
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (reported Jan. 12)
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 were recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff. Adding the 21 cases from Jan. 11 and 12, there have been 628, 456 students and 172 staff.
Outbreaks
A new outbreak was reported in a long-term care facility in the RRHD yesterday, in a correctional facility. Outbreaks in long-term care facilities were reported on Wednesday, Jan. 5, one on Jan 7 and another on Jan. 10. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the health district.
A recent outbreak listed on the VDH website was reported Dec. 17 at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton. Fewer than five cases had been reported as of Jan. 7. Another new long-term care center listing showed up Jan. 7 on the list of locations that have active outbreaks; the new outbreak at Autumn Care of Madison was reported Dec. 28 and has 17 cases.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 69 outbreaks in long term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 69 is significant.
There have been a total of 75 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 31 outbreaks in long-term care facilities (one more than on Friday), 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, seven in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,105.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,558 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – including 15 since yesterday (resulting in 40,520 cases and 4,663 deaths); 2,277 outbreaks in congregate settings; 347 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 254 in correctional facilities; 172 in college settings; 576 in childcare settings and 1,176 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 12, there have been a total of 6,360 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 12, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 1,300 this afternoon. The percent positivity is at 38.65%. Those two numbers have been generally rising for several weeks. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 1, there have been 97,757 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.7% of vaccinated people); 2,704 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.047% of vaccinated people), and there have been 989 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0172% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.3 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
Vaccines
Vaccine data is from Jan. 11.
As of Jan. 11, 14,321 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 78.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.1% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 89.4% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.4% are fully vaccinated.
An average 24,325 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 74.3% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.4% are fully vaccinated (25.1% have received a booster shot). About 86.6% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 78%. About 32.1% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 51.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (43% are fully vaccinated, 3.2% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 89.4% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.4% fully vaccinated, 32.8% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.5% have received at least one dose (86.8% fully vaccinated, 57.6% have received a booster).
About 44.6% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (37.2% fully vaccinated, 2.6% have had boosters); 79.8% of those 18 and older (71.6% fully vaccinated, 32.1% have had boosters) and 94.4% of those 65 and older (83.9% fully vaccinated, 56.9% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 83.1% have received one dose; 72.4% are fully vaccinated and 27.8% have received a booster shot. 87.9% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 77.1% are fully vaccinated and 30.6% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73.3% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 65.2% are fully vaccinated and 26.6% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.1% have received one dose, 70.1% are fully vaccinated and 29.4% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
TUESDAY, JAN. 11: In Fauquier County, 127 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning, the same as yesterday. Two hundred and thirty-eight – a new high for the county – were reported Saturday. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 132. It has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021, when it was just eight. As of Jan. 11, 10,461 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Jan. 11, Virginia recorded 16,681 new cases of COVID-19. The highest number of new cases – 26,175, was recorded Saturday, Jan. 8. The second-highest total was 19,506, recorded on Jan. 1.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,295,420 total reported cases (368,004) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 17,037; the average has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021 and is more than double the previous high in January of 2021.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,796 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 3,190 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 81,747 cases in children younger than 10, 141,993 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Jan. 11, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 36%; that is another new record. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 41.2%, the highest it has ever been. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 41%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a new COVID-19 death Dec. 29, after reporting new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 13, 22 and 28; there have been 95 since the beginning of the pandemic, none so far in 2022. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 293 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 127 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 83 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 47 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 36 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, seven children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19 – the most recent fatality in a child 0 to 9 was reported Dec. 29; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
On Tuesday, the VDH reported 44 new COVID-related deaths. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,715 (2,586 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 13, up from eight yesterday.
The VDH website states that there will be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
COVID-19 is continuing to send a high number of residents to the hospital. Fauquier reported five new hospitalizations Tuesday, two hospitalizations each day for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and six new hospitalizations Monday. The county is averaging three hospitalizations a day. There have been 35 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021.
April Achter, population health coordinator for the RRHD, said that high hospitalizations are a “reflection of how many people are sick right now. However, the good news is that the hospitalizations are not increasing as quickly as cases. This is due to a few things, including vaccine protection and potentially Omicron being less severe.”
But, she said, “there is a large impact on our hospitals due to the sheer volume of people that are sick. Hospitalizations continue to be largely driven by unvaccinated cases.”
The Centers for Disease control updated its estimates on Omicron Jan. 5, stating that 95.4% of cases in the country during the week ending Jan. 1 were associated with the Omicron variant. Two weeks earlier, it accounted for only 38% of cases.
The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 393 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Sarah Cubbage of Fauquier Hospital said Jan. 11 that the hospital was taking care of about 25 COVID-19 in-patients, up from 14 a week ago. Cubbage said this is the highest number COVID inpatients the hospital has seen yet.
On Tuesday, Jan. 11, 177 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 45,150 (2,550 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 269 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Tuesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 915 people hospitalized, 157 have been older than 80 years old; 170 have been 70 to 79 years old; 176 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 156 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and ninety-nine have been younger than 50. (For 57 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 572 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 659 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Monday, Jan. 10 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 11 states that more Virginians than ever before – 3,845 -- are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (3,420) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising sharply again since Nov. 11.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 10 is 589. Three hundred and twenty-eight COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 82,188 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 45,150.
Fauquier County School Division
As of Jan. 11, there were no active cases of COVID-19 in the schools, since schools have been closed for more than 10 days for winter break. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
The schools opened for students yesterday, so cumulative COVID-19 numbers have not been updated yet today.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff. There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
Outbreaks
A new outbreak was reported in a long-term care facility in the RRHD today, in a correctional facility. Outbreaks in long-term care facilities were reported on Wednesday, Jan. 5, one on Jan 7 and another on Jan. 10. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the health district.
A recent outbreak listed on the VDH website was reported Dec. 17 at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton. Fewer than five cases had been reported as of Jan. 7. Another new long-term care center listing showed up Jan. 7 on the list of locations that have active outbreaks; the new outbreak at Autumn Care of Madison was reported Dec. 28 and has 17 cases.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 67 outbreaks in long term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 67 is significant.
There have been a total of 75 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 31 outbreaks in long-term care facilities (one more than on Friday), 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, seven in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,105.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,543 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 39,950 cases and 4,660 deaths); 2,267 outbreaks in congregate settings; 345 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 253 in correctional facilities; 172 in college settings; 576 in childcare settings and 1,175 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 11, there have been a total of 6,331 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 11, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 1,096 today. The percent positivity is at 41%. Those two numbers have been rising for several weeks. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 1, there have been 97,757 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.7% of vaccinated people); 2,704 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.047% of vaccinated people), and there have been 989 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0172% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.3 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
Vaccines
As of Jan. 11, 14,321 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 78.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.1% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 89.4% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.4% are fully vaccinated.
An average 24,325 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 74.3% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.4% are fully vaccinated (25.1% have received a booster shot). About 86.6% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 78%. About 32.1% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 51.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (43% are fully vaccinated, 3.2% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 89.4% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.4% fully vaccinated, 32.8% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.5% have received at least one dose (86.8% fully vaccinated, 57.6% have received a booster).
About 44.6% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (37.2% fully vaccinated, 2.6% have had boosters); 79.8% of those 18 and older (71.6% fully vaccinated, 32.1% have had boosters) and 94.4% of those 65 and older (83.9% fully vaccinated, 56.9% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 83.1% have received one dose; 72.4% are fully vaccinated and 27.8% have received a booster shot. 87.9% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 77.1% are fully vaccinated and 30.6% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73.3% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 65.2% are fully vaccinated and 26.6% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.1% have received one dose, 70.1% are fully vaccinated and 29.4% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
MONDAY, JAN. 10: In Fauquier County, 127 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. Two hundred and thirty-eight – a new high for the county – were reported Saturday and 51 new cases were reported on Sunday. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 129. It has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021, when it was just eight. As of Jan. 10, 10,334 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Jan. 10, Virginia recorded 15,463 new cases of COVID-19. The highest number of new cases – 26,175, was recorded Saturday, Jan. 8. The second-highest total was 19,506, recorded on Jan. 1.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,278,739 total reported cases (363,164 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 16,861; the average has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021 and is more than double the previous high in January of 2021.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,785 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 3,165 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 80,743 cases in children younger than 10, 140,845 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
As of Jan. 10, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 35.6%; that is another new record. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 39%, the highest it has ever been. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 47%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a new COVID-19 death Dec. 29, after reporting new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 13, 22 and 28; there have been 95 since the beginning of the pandemic, none so far in 2022. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
On Monday, the VDH reported no new COVID-related deaths. Fifteen were reported Saturday and five on Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,671 (2,585 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is eight.
The VDH website states that there will be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
COVID-19 is continuing to send a high number of residents to the hospital. Fauquier reported two hospitalizations each day for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and six new hospitalizations today. The county is averaging three hospitalizations a day. There have been 30 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021.
April Achter, population health coordinator for the RRHD, said that high hospitalizations are a “reflection of how many people are sick right now. However, the good news is that the hospitalizations are not increasing as quickly as cases. This is due to a few things, including vaccine protection and potentially Omicron being less severe.”
But, she said, “there is a large impact on our hospitals due to the sheer volume of people that are sick. Hospitalizations continue to be largely driven by unvaccinated cases.”
The Centers for Disease control updated its estimates on Omicron Jan. 5, stating that 95.4% of cases in the country during the week ending Jan. 1 were associated with the Omicron variant. Two weeks earlier, it accounted for only 38% of cases.
The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 388 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Sarah Cubbage of Fauquier Hospital said Jan. 4 that the hospital was taking care of 14 COVID-19 in-patients.
On Monday, Jan. 10, 272 new hospitalizations were reported in the state; on Saturday there were 383 and on Sunday, 262 were reported. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 44,973 (2,546 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 305 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
VDH data reported here was finalized Sunday, Jan. 9 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 10 states that more Virginians than ever before – 3,681 -- are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (3,271) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising sharply again since Nov. 11.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 10 is 567. Three hundred and fourteen COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 81,718 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 44,973.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Jan. 10, 607 positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the school system. The total includes 440 students and 167 staff members.
As of Jan. 10, there were no active cases of COVID-19 in the schools, since schools have been closed for more than 10 days for winter break. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
The schools opened for students today, so cumulative COVID-19 numbers will not be updated until later this afternoon.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division, according to April Achter, RRHD population health coordinator; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Dec. 16, because of contact with positive cases, 206 students are currently quarantining – 36 more than last week. Five staff members are currently quarantining.
Although Fauquier County has managed to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks in the schools, other areas have not been so successful. For the week of Dec. 12 to 18, there were 136 total outbreaks reported and 63 of them were in K-12 settings; 13 were in childcare settings.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
Outbreaks
A new outbreak was reported in a long-term care facility in the RRHD on Wednesday, Jan. 5, one on Jan 7 and another on Jan. 10. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the health district.
A recent outbreak listed on the VDH website was reported Dec. 17 at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton. Fewer than five cases had been reported as of Jan. 7. Another new long-term care center listing showed up Jan. 7 on the list of locations that have active outbreaks; the new outbreak at Autumn Care of Madison was reported Dec. 28 and has 17 cases.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 67 outbreaks in long term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 67 is significant.
As of Jan. 10, there have been a total of 6,315 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 10, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 1,096 today. The percent positivity increased to 47%. Those two numbers have been rising rapidly for several weeks. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
Breakthrough cases
Vaccines
The vaccine data here is as of Jan. 7.
As of Jan. 7, 14,148,331 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 77.7% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 67.8% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 89% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.2% are fully vaccinated.
An average 29,883 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 74% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.2% are fully vaccinated (23.7% have received a booster shot). About 86.3% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 77.9%. About 30.5% of adults have received a booster shot.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
FRIDAY, JAN. 7: In Fauquier County, 155 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday, Jan. 6 and 142 cases this morning. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 112. It has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021, when it was just eight. As of Jan. 7, 9,918 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Jan. 7, Virginia recorded 18,309 new cases of COVID-19; that is the second-highest total since the beginning of the pandemic. The highest number of new cases – 19,506, was recorded Jan 2.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,221,036 total reported cases (345,092 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 14,645; the average has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021 and is more than double the previous high in January of 2021.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,748 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 3,122 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 78,516 cases in children younger than 10, 138,059 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
As of Jan. 7, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 34.6%; that is another new record. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 33.7%, the highest it has ever been. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 42%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a new COVID-19 death Dec. 29, after reporting new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 13, 22 and 28; there have been 95 since the beginning of the pandemic, none so far in 2022. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
On Friday, the VDH reported nine new COVID-related deaths. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,651 (2,582 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is nine.
The VDH website states that there will be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
COVID-19 is continuing to send a high number of residents to the hospital. Fauquier reported seven new hospitalizations on Tuesday, Jan. 4, one on Wednesday, four on Thursday and two more today. The county is averaging three hospitalizations a day.
With 11 new hospitalizations reported in the county on Dec. 31, there were 60 new hospitalizations in December.
April Achter, population health coordinator for the RRHD, said that high hospitalizations are a “reflection of how many people are sick right now. However, the good news is that the hospitalizations are not increasing as quickly as cases. This is due to a few things, including vaccine protection and potentially Omicron being less severe.”
But, she said, “there is a large impact on our hospitals due to the sheer volume of people that are sick. Hospitalizations continue to be largely driven by unvaccinated cases.”
The Centers for Disease control updated its estimates on Omicron Wednesday, stating that 95.4% of cases in the country during the week ending Jan. 1 were associated with the Omicron variant. Two weeks ago, it accounted for only 38% of cases.
The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 378 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Sarah Cubbage of Fauquier Hospital said Jan. 4 that the hospital was taking care of 14 COVID-19 in-patients.
On Thursday, Jan. 6, 309 new hospitalizations were reported in the state and on Friday, 301 were reported. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 44,056 (2,528 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 313 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
VDH data reported here was finalized Thursday, Jan. 6 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 7 states that 3,329 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (2,785) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising sharply again since Nov. 11.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 7 is 545. Two hundred and ninety-seven COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 80,763 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 44,056.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Jan. 7, 607 positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the school system. The total includes 440 students and 167 staff members.
As of Jan. 7, there were no active cases of COVID-19 in the schools, since schools have been closed for more than 10 days for winter break. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
The schools will not open again for students until Jan. 10, so cumulative COVID-19 numbers will not be updated then.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division, according to April Achter, RRHD population health coordinator; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Dec. 16, because of contact with positive cases, 206 students are currently quarantining – 36 more than last week. Five staff members are currently quarantining.
Although Fauquier County has managed to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks in the schools, other areas have not been so successful. For the week of Dec. 12 to 18, there were 136 total outbreaks reported and 63 of them were in K-12 settings; 13 were in childcare settings.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
Outbreaks
A new outbreak was reported in a long-term care facility in the RRHD on Wednesday, Jan. 5 and another on Jan 7. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the health district.
A recent outbreak listed on the VDH website was reported Dec. 17 at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton. Fewer than five cases had been reported as of Jan. 7. Another new long-term care center listing showed up Jan. 7 on the list of locations that have active outbreaks; new outbreak at Autumn Care of Madison was reported Dec. 28 and has 28 cases.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 62 outbreaks in long term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 62 is significant.
As of Jan. 7, there have been a total of 6,270 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 7, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k jumped from 865 yesterday to 1,100 today. The percent positivity increased to 42%. Those two numbers have been rising rapidly for several weeks. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
Vaccines
As of Jan. 7, 14,148,331 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 77.7% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 67.8% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 89% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.2% are fully vaccinated.
An average 29,883 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 74% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.2% are fully vaccinated (23.7% have received a booster shot). About 86.3% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 77.9%. About 30.5% of adults have received a booster shot.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5: In Fauquier County, 86 cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, Jan. 5. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 113. It has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021, when it was just eight.
On Jan. 1, Virginia recorded a record-smashing number of new COVID cases: 19,506. In this morning’s data, 10,728 new cases were reported.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,186,887 total reported cases (334,011 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 14,212 (slightly lower than yesterday); the average has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021 and is more than double the previous high in January of 2021.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,736 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 3,096 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 76,909 cases in children younger than 10, 135,901 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
As of Jan. 5, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 32%; that is another new record. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 33.7%, the highest it has ever been. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 42%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a new COVID-19 death Dec. 29, after reporting new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 13, 22 and 28; there have been 95 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
Wednesday, the VDH reported nine new deaths. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,631 (2,578 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 13.
The VDH website states that there will be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
Covid-19 is continuing to send a high number of residents to the hospital. Fauquier reported seven new hospitalizations on Tuesday, Jan. 4 and one more today. With 11 new hospitalizations reported in the county on Dec. 31, there were 60 new hospitalizations in December.
April Achter, population health coordinator for the RRHD, said that high hospitalizations are a “reflection of how many people are sick right now. However, the good news is that the hospitalizations are not increasing as quickly as cases. This is due to a few things, including vaccine protection and potentially Omicron being less severe.”
But, she said, “there is a large impact on our hospitals due to the sheer volume of people that are sick. Hospitalizations continue to be largely driven by unvaccinated cases.”
The Centers for Disease control updated its estimates on Omicron today, stating that 95.4% of cases in the country during the week ending Jan. 1 were associated with the Omicron variant. Two weeks ago, it accounted for only 38% of cases.
The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 372 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Sarah Cubbage of Fauquier Hospital said Jan. 4 that the hospital is taking care of 14 COVID-19 in-patients.
On Wednesday, 182 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 43,449 (2,519 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 302 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
VDH data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 5 states that 2,965 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (2,479) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising sharply again since Nov. 11.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 5 is 499. Two hundred and eighty COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 80,022 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 43,449.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Jan. 5, 607 positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the school system. The total includes 440 students and 167 staff members.
As of Jan. 5, there were no active cases of COVID-19 in the schools, since schools have been closed for more than 10 days for winter break. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
The schools will not open again for students until Jan. 7, so cumulative COVID-19 numbers will not be updated until early January.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division, according to April Achter, RRHD population health coordinator; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Dec. 16, because of contact with positive cases, 206 students are currently quarantining – 36 more than last week. Five staff members are currently quarantining.
Although Fauquier County has managed to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks in the schools, other areas have not been so successful. For the week of Dec. 12 to 18, there were 136 total outbreaks reported and 63 of them were in K-12 settings; 13 were in childcare settings.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
Outbreaks
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
A new outbreak was reported in a long-term care facility in the RRHD on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Two new outbreaks were recorded on Friday, Dec. 31 – one is a correctional facility and one in a healthcare setting. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the RRHD.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 61 outbreaks in long term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 61 is significant.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,489 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 38,929 cases and 4,654 deaths); 2,242 outbreaks in congregate settings; 340 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 246 in correctional facilities; 171 in college settings; 568 in childcare settings and 1,171 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 5, there have been a total of 6,229 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic – 39 more than yesterday.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 5, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k jumped from 865 yesterday to 1,100 today. The percent positivity increased from 29% as of yesterday to 42% today. Those two numbers have been rising rapidly for several weeks. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
Vaccines
The data reported below is from Jan. 4.
As of Jan. 4, 14,102,388 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 77.5% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 67.7% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 88.9% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.2% are fully vaccinated.
An average 29,289 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 73.9% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.1% are fully vaccinated (23.4% have received a booster shot). About 86.2% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 77.8%. About 30.1% of adults have received a booster shot.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
TUESDAY, JAN. 4: Fauquier County, 104 cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, Jan. 5. On Dec. 29, 2021, 189 new COVID-19 cases were reported, beating the previous record, 129, set on Christmas Day.
The one-day total in the county topped 40 cases 14 times in December, only once in October and twice in September. The county has had a total of 9,431 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 128. It has been climbing since Nov. 28, 2021, when it was just eight.
On Jan. 1, Virginia recorded another record-smashing number of new COVID cases: 19,506. The state added 17,618 on Friday, 14,712 cases on Saturday. In this morning’s data, 15,449 new cases were reported.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,176,159 total reported cases (331,130 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 14,410; it has been climbing since Nov. 28, 2021 and is more than double the previous high in January of 2021.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,722 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 3,080 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 76,178 cases in children younger than 10, 134,793 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
As of Jan. 4, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 29.9%; that is another new record. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 31.3%, the highest it has ever been. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 29%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a new COVID-19 death Dec. 29, after reporting new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 13, 22 and 28; there have been 95 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
Tuesday, the VDH reported seven new deaths. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,622 (2,577 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 17.
The VDH website states that there will be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
Covid-19 is continuing to send a high number of residents to the hospital. Fauquier reported seven new hospitalizations today, Tuesday, Jan. 4.
With 11 new hospitalizations reported in the county on Dec. 31, there were 60 new hospitalizations in December.
April Achter, population health coordinator for the RRHD, said that high hospitalizations are a “reflection of how many people are sick right now. However, the good news is that the hospitalizations are not increasing as quickly as cases. This is due to a few things, including vaccine protection and potentially Omicron being less severe.”
But, she said, “there is a large impact on our hospitals due to the sheer volume of people that are sick. Hospitalizations continue to be largely driven by unvaccinated cases.”
The Centers for Disease control updated its estimates on Omicron today, stating that 95.4% of cases in the country during the week ending Jan. 1 were associated with the Omicron variant. Two weeks ago, it accounted for only 38% of cases.
The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 371 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Sarah Cubbage of Fauquier Hospital said Jan. 4 that the hospital is taking care of 14 COVID-19 in-patients.
On Tuesday, 432 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 43,267 (2,516 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 333 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days. It is the highest-ever seven-day average.
On Jan. 1, 556 new COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported in Virginia, smashing another record. On Dec. 29, 398 new COVID hospitalizations were recorded in Virginia and on Dec. 31, 270 were reported. Until the first of the year, they were the number one and two one-day totals since the beginning of the pandemic.
VDH data reported here was finalized Monday, Jan. 3 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 4 states that 2,798 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19 – 506 more than on Monday, Jan. 3. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (2,343) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising sharply again since Nov. 11.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 4 is 512. Two hundred and seventy-five COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 79,586 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 43,267.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Jan. 4, 607 positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the school system. The total includes 440 students and 167 staff members.
As of Jan. 4, there were no active cases of COVID-19 in the schools, since schools have been closed for more than 10 days for winter break. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
The schools will not open again for students until Jan. 6, so cumulative COVID-19 numbers will not be updated until early January.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division, according to April Achter, RRHD population health coordinator; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Dec. 16, because of contact with positive cases, 206 students are currently quarantining – 36 more than last week. Five staff members are currently quarantining.
Although Fauquier County has managed to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks in the schools, other areas have not been so successful. For the week of Oct. 3 to Oct. 10 (the worst week for outbreaks since the start of school), there were 143 outbreaks; 75 of them were in K-12 settings; 14 were in childcare settings. More recently, for the week of Dec. 12 to 18, there were 136 total outbreaks reported and 63 of them were in K-12 settings; 13 were in childcare settings.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
Outbreaks
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Two new outbreaks were recorded in the RRHD on Friday, Dec. 31. One was in a correctional facility and one was in a healthcare setting. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the RRHD.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 58 outbreaks in long term care facilities that week, which ties the previous record, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 58 is significant.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,475 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 38,718 cases and 4,652 deaths); 2,232 outbreaks in congregate settings; 334 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 242 in correctional facilities; 170 in college settings; 568 in childcare settings and 1,169 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 4, there have been a total of 6,190 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 4, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (865 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (29.06% for Fauquier). Those two numbers have been rising rapidly for the last couple of weeks. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
Vaccines
As of Jan. 4, 14,102,388 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 77.5% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 67.7% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 88.9% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.2% are fully vaccinated.
An average 29,289 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 73.9% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.1% are fully vaccinated (23.4% have received a booster shot). About 86.2% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 77.8%. About 30.1% of adults have received a booster shot.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
MONDAY, JAN. 3: In Fauquier County, 59 cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday, Jan. 3. On Dec. 29, 2021, 189 new COVID-19 cases were reported, beating the previous record, 129, set on Christmas Day. Cases were at 129 on New Year’s Day and 106 Jan. 2.
The one-day total in the county topped 40 cases 14 times in December, only once in October and twice in September. The county has had a total of 9,431 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 126. It has been climbing since Nov. 28, 2021, when it was just eight.
On Sunday, Virginia recorded another record-smashing number of new COVID cases: 19,506. The state added 17,618 on Friday, 14,712 cases on Saturday. In this morning’s data, 7,967 new cases were added. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,160,703 total reported cases (325,240 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 13,265 – 3,382 higher than on Dec. 31, 2021; it has been climbing since Nov. 28, 2021 and is more than double the previous high in January of 2021.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,712 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 3,061 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 75,486 cases in children younger than 10, 133,967 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
As of Jan. 3, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 27.9%; that is another new record. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 30%, the highest it has ever been. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 29%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a new COVID-19 death Dec. 29, after reporting new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 13, 22 and 28; there have been 95 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
Monday, the VDH reported two new deaths; Saturday there were 14 and Sunday 12. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,615 (2,577 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 42. (That number is high because of a recalibration of cases on Dec. 28, 2021.)
Hospitalizations
With 11 new hospitalizations reported in the county on Friday, there were a total of 60 new hospitalizations in December. Three were added on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.
The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 364 since the beginning of the pandemic.
On Sunday, 556 new COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported, smashing another record. On Dec. 29, 398 new COVID hospitalizations were recorded in Virginia and on Dec. 31, 270 were reported. Until Sunday, they were the number one and two one-day totals since the beginning of the pandemic.
On Monday, 118 new hospitalizations were reported. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 42,835 (2,508 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 291 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days. It is the highest ever seven-day average.
VDH data reported here was finalized Sunday, Jan. 2 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 3 states that 2,292 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19 – 319 more than on Saturday, Jan. 1. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (2,216) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising sharply again since Nov. 11.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 3 is 498. Two hundred and fifty-nine COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 78,793 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 42,835.
Fauquier County School Division
SATURDAY, JAN. 1: The Virginia Department of Health data provided here is from Dec. 31, except for vaccine data. That is from Jan. 1. Information from the Centers for Disease Control and the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association is current as of Jan. 1.
In Fauquier County, 189 new COVID-19 cases were reported Dec. 29, beating the previous record, 129, set on Christmas Day. Fauquier recorded 139 on Dec. 30 and 168 on Dec. 31.
The one-day total in the county topped 40 cases 14 times in December, only once in October and twice in September. The county has had a total of 9.137 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 112. It has been climbing since Nov. 28, when it was just eight.
On Friday, Virginia recorded another record-smashing number of new COVID cases: 17,618. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,118,518 total reported cases (311,271 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 9,883 – 3,147 higher than on Dec. 30; it has been climbing since Nov. 28.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,691 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 3,037 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 74,039 in children younger than 10, 132,116 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Dec. 31, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 21.5%; that is a new record. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 23.4%, the highest it has ever been. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 29% (as of Jan. 1).
Deaths
Fauquier reported another new COVID-19 death Dec. 29, after reporting new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 13, 22 and 28; there have been 95 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 291 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 127 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 82 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 46 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 36 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, seven children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19 – one more was reported Dec. 29; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
Friday, the VDH reported 22 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,587 (2,563 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 42. (That number is high because of a recalibration of cases on Dec. 28.)
Hospitalizations
With 11 new hospitalizations reported in the county on Friday, there have been a total of 60 new hospitalizations in December. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 358 since the beginning of the pandemic.
On Dec. 29, 398 new COVID hospitalizations were recorded in Virginia and on Dec. 31, 270 were reported. They are the number one and two one-day totals since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 41,862 (2,494 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 217 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days. It is the highest ever seven-day average.
In Friday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 848 people hospitalized, 150 have been older than 80 years old; 164 have been 70 to 79 years old; 172 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 152 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eighty-eight have been younger than 50. (For 22 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 485 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 568 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Thursday, Dec. 30 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 1 states that 2,292 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,972) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising again since Nov. 11.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 1 is 464. Two hundred and forty-eight COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 78,422 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 41,862.
THURSDAY, DEC. 30: In Fauquier County, 189 new COVID-19 cases were reported Dec. 29, beating the previous record, 129, set on Christmas Day. Fauquier recorded 139 today, Dec. 30.
The one-day total in the county has topped 40 cases 13 times so far in December, only once in October and twice in September. The county has had a total of 8,969 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 100. It has been climbing since Nov. 28, when it was just eight.
On Wednesday, Virginia recorded a record-smashing 12,112 new COVID-19 cases. That record, however, was short-lived. Today’s total is 13,500. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,100,900 total reported cases (304,768 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 6,736 – 1,881 higher than Dec. 29; it has been climbing since Nov. 28.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,684 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 3,023 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 73,327 in children younger than 10, 131,041 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Dec. 29, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 19.3%; it hasn’t been that high since May of 2020. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 21.8%; it last reached that rate in May of 2020. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 23.24%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported another new COVID-19 death Dec. 29, after reporting new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 13, 22 and 28; there have been 95 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 291 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 126 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 82 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 46 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 36 deaths in those younger than 59. (For one of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, seven children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19 – one more than was reported yesterday; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
Thursday, the VDH reported 24 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,565 (2,558 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 44 (That number is high because of a recalibration of cases on Dec. 28.)
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported three new COVID-19 hospitalizations today, a new hospitalization Dec. 24, three on Dec. 25 and four on Dec. 26. So far in December, there have been 49 new hospitalizations. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 347 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Dec. 20 that the hospital was treating fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients.
On Wednesday, 398 new COVID hospitalizations were recorded in Virginia and on Thursday, 255 were reported. They are the number one and two one-day totals since the beginning of the pandemic. The previous highest number of new hospitalizations – 188 -- was reached almost exactly a year ago, on Dec. 23, 2020. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 41,592 (2,489 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 198 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days. It is the highest ever seven-day average.
In Thursday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 834 people hospitalized, 148 have been older than 80 years old; 163 have been 70 to 79 years old; 171 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 151 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eighty-seven have been younger than 50. (For 14 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 485 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 568 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Dec. 30 states that 2,101 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,791) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising again since Nov. 11.
As the Omicron variant spreads and COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge, a spokesman for the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Associati…
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Dec. 30 is 418. Two hundred and fifty-two COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 78,065 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 41,592.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29: In Fauquier County, 189 new COVID-19 cases were reported Dec. 29, beating the previous record, 129, set on Christmas Day.
The one-day total in the county has topped 40 cases 13 times so far in December, only once in October and twice in September. The county has had a total of 8,830 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 88. It has been climbing since Nov. 28, when it was just eight.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia also set a record today: 12,112. Before today, the second- and third-highest totals ever were 8,756 on Christmas Eve and 8,609 on Christmas Day. The previous one-day high, at 9,914 was on Jan. 17. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,087,400 total reported cases (299,862 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 6,736 – 1,172 higher than Dec. 28; it has been climbing since Nov. 28.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,675 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 3,006 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 72,604 in children younger than 10, 130,017 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Dec. 29, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 17.4%; it hasn’t been that high since May of 2020. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 18.6%; it last reached that rate in May of 2020. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 20.45%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported another new COVID-19 death today, after reporting new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 13, 22 and 28; there have been 95 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 291 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 126 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 82 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 46 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 36 deaths in those younger than 59. (For one of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, six children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
Wednesday, the VDH reported 37 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,541 (2,555 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 45.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported a new hospitalization Dec. 24, three on Dec. 25 and four on Dec. 26. So far in December, there have been 46 new hospitalizations. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 344 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Dec. 20 that the hospital was treating fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients.
On Wednesday, 398 new COVID hospitalizations were recorded in Virginia. On Christmas Day, 181 new hospitalizations were reported; before today, it was the second-highest total of the pandemic. The previous highest number of new hospitalizations – 188 -- was reached almost exactly a year ago, on Dec. 23, 2020. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 41,337 (2,486 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 181 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Wednesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 831 people hospitalized, 147 have been older than 80 years old; 163 have been 70 to 79 years old; 170 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 148 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eighty-six have been younger than 50. (For 17 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 470 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 569 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Dec. 29 states that 2,014 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19 – up 342 since yesterday. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,716) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising again since Nov. 11.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Dec. 29 is 412. Two hundred and forty-two COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support – up 19 since yesterday’s reporting.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 77,859 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 41,337.
TUESDAY, DEC. 28: In Fauquier County, 93 new COVID-19 cases were reported Dec. 28; there were 33 cases reported Sunday and Monday; 81 new COVID-19 cases reported Dec. 24 and 129, a new record, on Christmas Day.
The one-day total in the county has topped 40 cases 12 times so far in December, only once in October and twice in September. The county has had a total of 8,641 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 69. It has been climbing since Nov. 28, when it was just eight.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 7,439 on Dec. 28. The second- and third-highest totals ever were 8,756 on Christmas Eve and 8,609 on Christmas Day. The highest, at 9,914 was on Jan. 17. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,075,288 total reported cases (294,641 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 6,736 – 1,601 higher than Dec. 27; it has been climbing since Nov. 28.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,662 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,993 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 72,052 in children younger than 10, 129,159 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Dec. 28, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 15.9%; it hasn’t been that high since Jan. 9. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 17.4%; it last reached that rate in May of 2020. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 20.25%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported one new COVID-19 death today, after reporting new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 13 and 22; there have been 94 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 290 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 126 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 81 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 46 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 36 deaths in those younger than 59. (For one of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, six children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
Tuesday, the VDH reported 185 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,504 (2,545 probable). Thirty-seven were reported on Christmas Eve, 23 on Christmas Day and no deaths were reported Dec. 26 and two on Dec. 27. The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 47.
The VDH website reported an explanation of its website for why reported deaths were so high today: “On Dec. 28, 167 COVID-19 associated deaths were added to the VDH dashboard. These deaths were Virginia residents who died in a state other than Virginia in 2020. There is a long delay before Virginia receives these death reports. VDH assesses out-of-state death reports at the end of the following year.”
Subtracting the 167 from today’s total, 185, leaves a one-day total of 18 deaths reported today in Virginia.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported a new hospitalization Dec. 24, three on Dec. 25 and four on Dec. 26. So far in December, there have been 46 new hospitalizations. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 344 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Dec. 20 that the hospital was treating fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients.
On Tuesday, 142 new hospitalizations were recorded in Virginia. On Christmas Day, 181 new hospitalizations were reported in Virginia, the second-highest total of the pandemic. The highest number of new hospitalizations – 188 -- was reached almost exactly a year ago, on Dec. 23, 2020. On Monday, the state added 129 new hospitalizations; on Friday, there were 143 in the state and there were 141 on Dec. 26. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 40,939 (2,476 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 143 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Monday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 832 people hospitalized, 147 have been older than 80 years old; 163 have been 70 to 79 years old; 170 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 148 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eighty-four have been younger than 50. (For 20 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 472 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 578 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Monday, Dec. 27 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Dec. 28 states that 1,672 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19 – up 234 since yesterday. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,650) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising again since Nov. 11.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Dec. 28 is 407. Two hundred and thirty-seven COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support – up 19 since yesterday’s reporting.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 77,613 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 40,939.
MONDAY, DEC. 27: In Fauquier County, 33 new COVID-19 cases reported Dec. 27; there were 81 new COVID-19 cases reported Dec. 24 and 129, a new record, on Christmas Day. The previous record of 89 was set on Jan. 17.
The one-day total in the county has topped 40 cases 11 times so far in December, only once in October and twice in September. The county has had a total of 8,548 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 62. It has been climbing since Nov. 28, when it was just eight.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 4,472 on Dec. 27. The second- and third-highest totals were 8,756 on Christmas Eve and 8,609 on Christmas Day. The highest, at 9,914 was on Jan. 17. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,067,849 total reported cases (291,617 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 5,135 – 1,172 higher than Dec. 24; it has been climbing since Nov. 28.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,649 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,976 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 71,517 in children younger than 10, 128,252 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Dec. 27, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 14.5%; it hasn’t been that high since Jan. 13. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 16.2%; it last reached that rate in May of 2020. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 12.26%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported one new COVID-19 death Dec. 22, after reporting new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10 and 13; there have been 93 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 289 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 126 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 81 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 46 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 35 deaths in those younger than 59. (For one of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, six children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
Monday, the VDH reported just two new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,319 (2,459 probable). Thirty-seven were reported on Christmas Eve, 23 on Christmas Day and no deaths were reported Dec. 26. The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 26.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported another new hospitalization Dec. 24, three on Dec. 25 and four on Dec. 26. So far in December, there have been 46 new hospitalizations. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 344 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Dec. 20 that the hospital was treating fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients.
On Christmas Day, 181 new hospitalizations were reported in Virginia, the second-highest total of the pandemic. The highest number of new hospitalizations – 188 -- was reached almost exactly a year ago, on Dec. 23, 2020. On Monday, the state added 129 new hospitalizations; on Friday, there were 143 in the state and there were 141 on Dec. 26. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 40,797 (2,463 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 134 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Monday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 829 people hospitalized, 146 have been older than 80 years old; 163 have been 70 to 79 years old; 170 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 148 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eighty-three have been younger than 50. (For 19 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 463 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 567 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Sunday, Dec. 26 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Dec. 27 states that 1,672 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,594) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising again since Nov. 11.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Dec. 27 is 399. Two hundred and eighteen COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 77,349 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 40,797.
Weekly update
The weekly update on COVID-19 in the commonwealth – provided by the University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute -- was released Dec. 23, one day early because of the Christmas holiday. The key takeaways from the report:
- Case rates continue to grow across the commonwealth and remain at a high level. Currently, 21 of 35 health districts are in surge trajectories, while nine are in slow growth.
- The statewide reproduction rate is still above one.
- The Omicron scenario projects a sudden surge, reaching 15,000 daily cases in late January. This is more than twice the maximum rate seen during the winter 2021 surge. Holiday travel and activities may contribute to an even larger surge.
- The CDC estimates that Omicron now accounts for more than 75% of new cases in the mid-Atlantic region.
The report continues, “The Omicron variant was first detected in Virginia on Dec. 9, and this week accounts for a CDC estimated 75.8% of all new cases in Virginia. Though there is some preliminary evidence that it may not be quite as severe as Delta, it still poses a serious health risk.
“Furthermore, with its increased immune escape, it has the potential to cause a significant number of reinfections, as well as another major surge.”
The VDH offers recommendations on how to stay safe this holiday season:
- Get vaccinated as soon as possible and get a booster when eligible.
- Wear a mask in indoor public places and reconsider public indoor activities where masking is difficult (e.g. indoor dining).
- Gather outside or in well ventilated areas and maintain distance when possible.
- Stay home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or other illness.
SUNDAY, DEC. 26: The information provided below was updated on different days. Most VDH information is as of Dec. 24; CDC data is as of Dec. 26; VHHA is as of Dec. 25.
The weekly update on COVID-19 in the commonwealth – provided by the University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute -- was released Dec. 23, one day early because of the upcoming Christmas holiday. The key takeaways from the report:
- Case rates continue to grow across the commonwealth and remain at a high level. Currently, 21 of 35 health districts are in surge trajectories, while nine are in slow growth.
- The statewide reproduction rate is still above one.
- The Omicron scenario projects a sudden surge, reaching 15,000 daily cases in late January. This is more than twice the maximum rate seen during the winter 2021 surge. Holiday travel and activities may contribute to an even larger surge.
- The CDC estimates that Omicron now accounts for more than 75% of new cases in the mid-Atlantic region.
The report continues, “The Omicron variant was first detected in Virginia on Dec. 9, and this week accounts for a CDC estimated 75.8% of all new cases in Virginia. Though there is some preliminary evidence that it may not be quite as severe as Delta, it still poses a serious health risk.
“Furthermore, with its increased immune escape, it has the potential to cause a significant number of reinfections, as well as another major surge.”
The VDH offers recommendations on how to stay safe this holiday season:
- Get vaccinated as soon as possible and get a booster when eligible.
- Wear a mask in indoor public places and reconsider public indoor activities where masking is difficult (e.g. indoor dining).
- Gather outside or in well ventilated areas and maintain distance when possible.
- Stay home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or other illness.
Cases
In Fauquier County, there were 81 new COVID-19 cases reported Dec. 24; the daily number has only been higher once since the beginning of the pandemic. The high of 89 was recorded on Jan. 17.
The one-day total in the county has topped 40 ten times so far in December, only once in October and twice in September. The county has had a total of 8,353 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 46. It has been climbing since Nov. 28, when it was just eight.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 8,756 on Dec. 24; it is the second-highest one-day total since the beginning of the pandemic. The highest, at 9,914 was on Jan. 17. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,049,336 total reported cases (284,335 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 5,135 – 757 higher than Dec. 23; it has been climbing since Nov. 28.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,635 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,961 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 70,969 in children younger than 10, 127,469 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Dec. 24, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 11.3%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 13.7%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 12.26%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported one new COVID-19 death Dec. 22, after reporting new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10 and 13; there have been 93 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 289 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 126 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 81 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 46 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 35 deaths in those younger than 59. (For one of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, six children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
Friday, the VDH reported 37 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,294 (2,449 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 30.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported another new hospitalization Dec. 24. So far in December, there have been 39 new hospitalizations. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 337 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Dec. 20 that the hospital was treating fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients.
On Friday, the state added 143 new hospitalizations; on Thursday, 132 new hospitalizations were added, a one-day tally not seen since Sept. 18. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 40,346 (2,455 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 55 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days; that number is low because hospitalizations were recently reevaluated and hundreds were removed from the total.
In Friday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 817 people hospitalized, 146 have been older than 80 years old; 163 have been 70 to 79 years old; 169 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 148 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eighty-two have been younger than 50. (For nine of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 457 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 546 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Thursday, Dec. 23 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Dec. 25 states that 1,634 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,530) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising again since Nov. 11.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Dec. 25 is 376. Two hundred and nine COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 77,118 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 40,346.
THURSDAY, DEC. 23: The weekly update on COVID-19 in the commonwealth – provided by the University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute -- was released today, one day early because of the upcoming Christmas holiday.
- Case rates continue to grow across the commonwealth and remain at a high level. Currently, 21 of 35 health districts are in surge trajectories, while nine are in slow growth.
- The statewide reproduction rate is still above one.
- The Omicron scenario projects a sudden surge, reaching 15,000 daily cases in late January. This is more than twice the maximum rate seen during the winter 2021 surge. Holiday travel and activities may contribute to an even larger surge.
- The CDC estimates that Omicron now accounts for more than 75% of new cases in the mid-Atlantic region.
The report continues, “The Omicron variant was first detected in Virginia on Dec. 9, and this week accounts for a CDC estimated 75.8% of all new cases in Virginia. Though there is some preliminary evidence that it may not be quite as severe as Delta, it still poses a serious health risk.
“Furthermore, with its increased immune escape, it has the potential to cause a significant number of reinfections, as well as another major surge.”
The VDH offers recommendations on how to stay safe this holiday season:
- Get vaccinated as soon as possible and get a booster when eligible.
- Wear a mask in indoor public places and reconsider public indoor activities where masking is difficult (e.g. indoor dining).
- Gather outside or in well ventilated areas and maintain distance when possible.
- Stay home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or other illness.
Cases
In Fauquier County, there were 58 new COVID-19 cases reported today, 57 cases yesterday; the daily number has only been higher three times since the beginning of the pandemic; all of those tallies were in January. The one-day total has topped 40 nine times so far in December, only once in October and twice in September. The county has had a total of 8,272 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 39. It has been climbing since Nov. 28, when it was just eight.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 6,473 today; it is the third-highest one-day total since the beginning of the pandemic. The other two were in January. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,040,580 total reported cases (280,371 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 4,378 – 803 higher than yesterday; it has been climbing since Nov. 28.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,625 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,947 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 70,535 in children younger than 10, 126,819 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Dec. 23, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 10.6%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 12.9%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 12.36%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported one new COVID-19 death yesterday, after reporting new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10 and 13; there have been 93 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 286 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 125 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 80 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 46 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 34 deaths in those younger than 59. (For one of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, six children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
Thursday, the VDH reported 33 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,257 (2,444 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 29.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported another new hospitalization today. So far in December, there have been 38 new hospitalizations. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 336 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Dec. 20 that the hospital was treating fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients.
Today the state added 132 new hospitalizations; yesterday 136 new hospitalizations were added, a one-day tally not seen since Sept. 18. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 40,203 (2,447 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 24 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days; that number is low because hospitalizations were recently reevaluated and hundreds were removed from the total.
In Thursday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 812 people hospitalized, 146 have been older than 80 years old; 160 have been 70 to 79 years old; 167 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 148 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eighty-two have been younger than 50. (For nine of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 456 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 541 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Dec. 23 states that 1,574 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,473) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising again since Nov. 11.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Dec. 23 is 382. Two hundred and four COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 76,764 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 40,203.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22: In Fauquier County, there were 57 new COVID-19 cases reported today; the daily number has only been higher three times since the beginning of the pandemic.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 5,972 today; the last time Virginia recorded a one-day total that high was on Sept. 10. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,034,107 total reported cases (278,156 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,575 – 405 higher than yesterday; it has been climbing since Nov. 28.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,613 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,928 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 70,080 in children younger than 10, 126,053 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Dec. 22, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 10%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 12.5%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 11.67%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported one new COVID-19 death today, after reporting new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10 and 13; there have been 94 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 286 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 125 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 80 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 46 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 34 deaths in those younger than 59. (For one of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, six children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
Wednesday, the VDH reported 50 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,224 (2,443 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 28.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported another new hospitalization today. So far in December, there have been 37 new hospitalizations. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 335 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Dec. 20 that the hospital was treating fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients.
Today the state added 136 new hospitalizations, a one-day tally not seen since Sept. 18. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 40,071 (2,447 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of -7 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days because of a recent reevaluation of cases.
In Wednesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 811 people hospitalized, 146 have been older than 80 years old; 160 have been 70 to 79 years old; 167 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 148 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eighty-two have been younger than 50. (For eight of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 456 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 533 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Dec. 22 states that 1,550 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,452) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising again since Nov. 11.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Dec. 22 is 379. Two hundred and nine COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 76,625 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 40,071.
