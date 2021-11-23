UPDATE: Fauquier reports 1 new COVID-19 hospitalization, 22 new cases

In Fauquier County, there were 22 new COVID-19 cases reported today. The county has had a total of 7,387 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 21.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 1,586 today. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 959,156 total reported cases (250,377 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,698. It had been generally dropping since Sept. 14, when it was 3,689, but has been rising since Nov. 9.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,377 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,672 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 62,797 cases in children younger than 10, 116,939 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Nov. 23, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.8%; it has been generally decreasing since Sept. 9. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 8.9%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 7.98%.
Fauquier County School Division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Nov. 23, 505 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system. The total includes 371 students and 134 staff members.
There are currently 56 active cases of COVID-19, 49 students and seven staffers. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division, according to April Achter, RRHD population health coordinator; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Nov. 18, because of contact with positive cases, 155 students are currently quarantining, 29 more than last week and a sharp increase from the Nov. 4, when 63 students were quarantining. One staff member is currently quarantining.
Although Fauquier County has managed to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks in the schools, other areas have not been so successful. Since the week of Sept. 12, outbreaks in K-12 settings have been more common than outbreaks in other facilities – for instance, long-term care settings, congregate settings, correctional facilities or healthcare settings.
For the week of Oct. 3 to Oct. 10 (the worst week for outbreaks since the start of school), there were 142 outbreaks; 74 of them were in K-12 settings; 14 were in child care settings. More recently, for the week of Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, there were 78 total outbreaks reported and 31 of them were in K-12 settings; nine were in childcare settings.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 29 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Aug 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 15, 3 on Sept 16, 1 on Sept. 17, 2 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Oct. 12, 2 on Nov. 10, 2 on Nov. 11, 2 on Nov. 15 and 1 on Nov. 17 and 1 on Nov.19). There are 7 active cases.
- 36 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1, 2 on Sept. 2, 2 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 28 and 1 on Sept. 30, 2 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 7, 1 on Oct. 12, 3 on Oct. 15, 1 on Oct. 18, 1 on Oct. 21, 2 on Nov. 5, 1 on Nov. 11, 1 on Nov. 17 and 2 on Nov. 22) There are 4 active cases.
- 66 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 1 and 4 on Sept. 7, 4 on Sept. 8, 2 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 28, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 15, 1 on Oct. 26, 1 on Oct. 27, 1 on Nov. 17 and 1 on Nov. 22) There are 2 active cases.
- 2 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23 and Oct. 7) There are no active cases.
Middle schools
- 23 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 7, 2 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 19 and 2 on Oct. 22, 1 on Nov. 3, 1 on Nov. 10, 1 on Nov. 11, 3 on Nov. 17, 1 on Nov. 18, 1 on Nov. 19 and 2 on Nov. 22) There are 9 active cases.
- 28 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31, 3 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 7, 2 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 19, 1 on Oct. 22 and 2 on Oct. 25) There are no active cases.
- 10 at Marshall Middle School (2 on Aug 27, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 5 and 1 on Nov. 19) There is 1 active case.
- 12 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Oct. 6 and 1 on Nov. 19) There is 1 active case.
- 13 at Warrenton Middle School (Sept. 3 and Sept. 13, 2 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 12, 3 on Nov. 3 and 1 on Nov. 18 and 1 on Nov. 19) There are 2 active cases.
Elementary schools
- 4 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23, Aug. 25, Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 1) There are no active cases.
- 8 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Nov. 10 and 2 on Nov. 19) There are 3 active cases.
- 6 cases at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 3 and Sept. 14, 2 on Oct. 4 and 2 on Nov. 5) There are no active cases.
- 23 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Oct. 1, 3 on Oct. 4, 3 on Oct. 7, 1 on Oct. 13, 1 on Nov. 10 and 3 on Nov. 17, 2 on Nov. 19 and 1 on Nov. 22) There are 7 active cases.
- 34 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30, 3 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 2 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Sept. 27, 3 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Oct. 12) There are no active cases.
- 20 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 15 and 1 on Oct. 21, 1 on Oct. 29, 2 on Nov. 10, 1 on Nov. 11 and 2 on Nov. 15 and 3 on Nov. 17) There are 8 active cases.
- 4 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27, Sept. 17, 1 one Nov. 9 and 1 on Nov. 12) There are 2 active cases.
- 8 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20, Sept. 21, Oct. 12, Oct. 14, 1 one Oct. 18, 1 on Nov. 11 and 1 on Nov. 15) There are 2 active cases.
- 19 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 3, 2 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 27 and 1 on Oct. 4, 2 on Oct. 5, 2 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 20 and 1 on Nov. 9) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Thompson Elementary (Sept. 14 and Oct. 5) There are no active cases.
- 24 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30, 4 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 21) There are no active cases.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 5 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8 and 1 on Nov. 12) There is 1 active case.
- 8 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3 1 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Oct. 8 and 1 on Nov. 17) There is 1 active case.
- 14 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27, Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 8, on Sept. 9 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4 and 1 on Oct. 25) There are no active cases.
- 8 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17, 2 on Sept. 1, 3 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20 and 1 on Sept. 22) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Marshall Middle School (Sept. 16) There are no active cases.
- 9 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 3 and 1 on Sept. 13) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27, Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 5 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1 and 1 on Nov. 17) There is 1 active case.
- 4 at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 13, Oct. 4 and Nov. 8) There are no active cases.
- 9 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26, 2 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 5 and 2 on Oct. 22) There are no active cases.
- 11 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Oct. 15 and 2 on Nov. 17) There are 2 active cases.
- 3 cases at Pearson Elementary (Sept. 22, Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8) There are no active cases.
- 3 at Pierce Elementary (Sept. 17 and Sept. 27 and 1 on Nov. 17) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27 and Oct. 25) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 35 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 5 on Sept. 10, 2 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Sept. 21, 2 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 8, 2 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 19, 3 on Nov. 3, 1 on Nov. 4, 1 on Nov. 4 and 1 on Nov. 19) There is 1 active case.
Deaths
Fauquier reported two new COVID-19 fatalities Nov. 18, the first two in November. The county has reported a total of 88 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic, including nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 266 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 113 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 74 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 39 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 33 deaths in those younger than 59. (For seven of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, six children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19; 10 between 10 to 19 have died. The latest fatality in the 10 to 19 age group was reported Nov. 3 in the Central Health District.
Tuesday, the VDH reported 25 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 14,573 (2,339 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 22. Throughout July, the seven-day average of deaths was fewer than five. It rose between mid-August and mid-October, and has been declining again since Oct. 19.
Hospitalizations
In addition to a new hospitalization today, Fauquier County reported new hospitalizations Nov. 1, 2, 9, 10, 11, 13, 17 and 20. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 301 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Nov. 12 that the hospital was treating about seven COVID-19 patients.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 39,506 (2,307 probable) – 241 fewer than yesterday’s reporting. The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is -1 and has been generally on the decline since Sept. 20. The VDH prints this relevant disclaimer on its website: “VDH routinely performs ongoing and comprehensive quality assurance of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths reported on its COVID-19 data dashboards. Negative numbers in case counts for a locality may be observed as quality assurance steps are completed.”
In Tuesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 746 people hospitalized, 135 have been older than 80 years old; 143 have been 70 to 79 years old; 147 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 139 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and seventy-three have been younger than 50. (For 9 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, seven children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 547 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 635 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Monday, Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Nov. 23 states that 863 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (856) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and has plateaued since Nov. 11
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Nov. 23 is 221. One hundred and thirteen COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 73,659 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 39,506.
Outbreaks
There have been a total of 67 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic – that is one more – in a K-12 setting -- than was reported yesterday. There have been 26 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, three in a healthcare setting, four in a childcare setting, one in a college setting, seven in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,943 – 18 more than yesterday.
In the state, there have been 1,339 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 36,899 cases and 4,537 deaths); 2,062 outbreaks in congregate settings; 309 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 222 in correctional facilities; 153 in college settings; 487 in childcare settings and 998 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
There have been a total of 5,570 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, according to today’s VDH dashboard. Yesterday, the number of outbreaks dropped by 26; today the number jumped by 58.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Nov. 23, is rated “high,” as are most other counties in Virginia. Twenty-three Virginia counties are rated “substantial” and eight counties are rated “moderate” today.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (171 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (7.98% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Nov. 23, 12,478,668 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 73.6% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 64.5% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 87.3% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 76.6% are fully vaccinated.
An average 38,525 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. Since vaccine boosters and vaccines for those 5 to 11 became available, the number has been climbing.
Thus far, about 65.8% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 58.7% are fully vaccinated (12% have received a booster shot). About 77.5% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 70.3%. About 15.6% of adults have received a booster shot.
Since children between 5 and 11 years old are now eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19, the VDH has changed its categories for which it keeps vaccination statistics.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 42.5% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (28.5% are fully vaccinated, 0.1% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 80.5% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (72.1% fully vaccinated, 16.6% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 94.6% have received at least one dose (86.2% fully vaccinated, 41.3% have received a booster).
About 35.9% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (26.2% fully vaccinated, 0.1% have had boosters); 77.5% of those 18 and older (70.3% fully vaccinated, 15.6% have had boosters) and 92.8% of those 65 and older (83.4% fully vaccinated, 38.9% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 74.1% have received one dose; 64.7% are fully vaccinated and 13.8% have received a booster shot. 79.5% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 71.1% are fully vaccinated and 15.2% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 69.8% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 62.2% are fully vaccinated and 12.7% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 75.8% have received one dose, 68.7% are fully vaccinated and 14% have received boosters.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Nov. 13, there have been 56,779 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1% of vaccinated people); 1,996 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.037% of vaccinated people), and there have been 708 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.00131% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.7 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
Weekly update
The weekly modeling report provided to VDH by the University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute provided key takeaways in its Nov. 19 report:
- Case rates in Virginia have leveled off. No health districts are in surge, but several are now showing slow growth. Overall, Virginia’s trajectory has moved from declining to plateau.
- Self-reported mask usage has stalled across Virginia, with 61.5% of respondents masking when in crowded public places (down from 65.5% in the first week of November).
- Booster vaccine administrations have tapered slightly, but the authorization of Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years has caused a significant increase in first-time dose administrations.
- Models continue to forecast a slow decline, but also suggest that seasonal factors and holiday travel could shift our trajectory towards another winter surge rivaling that of Winter 2020.
For historical statistics on the pandemic, see this page.
