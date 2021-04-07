In an April 2 update on COVID-19 vaccinations, the Virginia Department of Health’s Rappahann…
This morning Fauquier County recorded 24 new cases of COVID-19 after adding 15 yesterday, for a total of 4,374 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 14. That average has been going up since March 28, when it was 8.23.
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 1,550; they were 1,434 yesterday and 1,023 Monday. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 629,155 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (138,197 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,454.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 6.2% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 8.4% today, as it was yesterday. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
COVID-19 in the school division
The Fauqiuer County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. Yesterday, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students.
A staff member at Kettle Run High School tested positive for COVID-19 on April 6. A student at Marshall School tested positive for COVID-19 on April 5, the first new case since March 26.
There have been 151 school division cases since Sept. 24, 65 in students and 86 in staff members.
As of Wednesday, there are two “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, one student and one staff case (those mentioned above). Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of March 26, 44 students were under quarantine and four staff members in the county were quarantining.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier County rose by one March 31. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 62. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 31 so far in 2021 – as many as during all of 2020. In March, the county added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 172 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 81 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 48 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 35 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Wednesday morning, the VDH reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 41 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,415 (1,696 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 23 today; it was 217 on March 3.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded one new hospitalization today after adding one yesterday, the first two in April. The county added four new COVID-19 hospitalizations March 31 after adding one the day before. There have been a total of 181 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
In the RRHD, of the 483 people hospitalized, 79 have been older than 80 years old; 80 have been 70 to 79 years old; 91 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 98 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-five have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 96 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 90 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 65.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 26,911 (1,418 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for April 7 states that 1,059 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 254; 140 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 75% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 52,111 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 26,911.
The April 7 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 565 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last few weeks reported numbers have remained well below 1,000. March 26 was the first time in many months that the number had fallen below 300. Twelve thousand, eight hundred and thirty-eight nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The most recent outbreaks in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, after reporting two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 36 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 12 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,437.
The VDH website is listing an "outbreak pending closure" for Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, with eight cases. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak.
Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 65 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 2,921 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 978 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 31,166 cases and 3,997 deaths) 1,093 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 149 in correctional facilities and 196 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 195 outbreaks in childcare settings, 83 for college/university and 227 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, April 6 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of April 7, 4,344,970 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 33.6% (2,870,658) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,604,477 people have been fully vaccinated (18.8%).
The state has received 4,532,375 doses from the federal government. Almost 96% of vaccine doses in hand have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 78,786 vaccine doses are being administered each day.
Thus far, 23,833 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 13,862 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 33,463 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 28,858; in Virginia Beach it’s 29,048; in Culpeper it’s 28,167; in Rappahannock it’s 37,788, and in Fairfax it’s 32,127. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 40,000, like Albermarle (44,057) and Roanoke (41,721). Far eastern Northampton County’s rate is 49,067 and southern-most Washington County’s is 35,672.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, more than 33% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. More than 19% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 (for the Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) can get the vaccine, so the percentage of eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (603,512), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (500,936), 70 to 79 years old (464,753), and 40 to 49 years old (400,644). Residents older than 80 have received 230,144 doses.
In Fauquier County, 4,350 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 5,560 aged 60 to 69, 4,550 aged 50 to 59, 2,817 aged 40 to 49 and 2,083 older than 80 years old. Four thousand, four hundred and seventy-three residents younger than 39 have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received more than 66% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 8.7% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,199,297 of people who have been vaccinated, more than 41% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 9,127 white people (71.8% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 947 Black people (7.4%) and 1,266 Latinos (9.9%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 11,132 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 48.4% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
TUESDAY, APRIL 6: This morning Fauquier County recorded 15 new cases of COVID-19 after adding four yesterday and 14 Saturday -- for a total of 4,350 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 12.
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 1,434; they were 1,023 yesterday. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 627,605 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (137,704 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,381.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 6.3% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 8.4% today. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
COVID-19 in the school division
The school division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. Today, the school division will open schools to four-day-a-week classes to all students. New cases of COVID, both in students and in staff members, have slowed considerably in the last few weeks.
A student at Marshall School tested positive for COVID-19 on April 5, the only new case since March 26.
There have been 150 school division cases since Sept. 24, 65 in students and 85 in staff members.
As of Tuesday, there is one “active” case of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, the student at Marshall Middle. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of March 26, 44 students were under quarantine and four staff members in the county were quarantining.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier County rose by one March 31. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 62. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 31 so far in 2021 – as many as during all of 2020. In March, the county added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 171 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 81 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 48 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 34 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Tuesday morning, the VDH reported 41 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 31 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,401 (1,685 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 23 today; it was 217 on March 3.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded one new hospitalization today. The county added four new COVID-19 hospitalizations March 31 after adding one the day before. There have been a total of 180 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
In the RRHD, of the 480 people hospitalized, 78 have been older than 80 years old; 80 have been 70 to 79 years old; 90 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 97 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-five have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 90 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 19 yesterday and 37 the day before. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 64.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 26,815 (1,416 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for April 6 states that 1,088 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 249; 137 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 74% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 52,050 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 26,815.
The April 6 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 254 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last few weeks reported numbers have remained well below 1,000. March 26 was the first time in many months that the number had fallen below 300. Twelve thousand, eight hundred and thirty-eight nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The most recent outbreaks in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, after reporting two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 36 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 12 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,437.
The VDH website is listing an "outbreak pending closure" for Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, with eight cases. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak.
Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 66 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 2,914 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 978 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 31,154 cases and 3,998 deaths) 1,087 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 148 in correctional facilities and 196 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 195 outbreaks in childcare settings, 83 for college/university and 227 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Monday, April 5 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of April 6, 4,277,076 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 33.2% (2,829,530) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,571,239 people have been fully vaccinated (18.4%).
The state has received 4,523,175 doses from the federal government. Almost 94.6% of vaccine doses in hand have been administered so far.
As of today, an average 80,544 vaccine doses are being administered each day.
Thus far, 22,697 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 12,955 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 33,139 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 28,031; in Virginia Beach it’s 28,609; in Culpeper it’s 27,952; in Rappahannock it’s 37,558, and in Fairfax it’s 31,518. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 40,000, like Albermarle (43,652) and Roanoke (41,452). Far eastern Northampton County’s rate is 45,798 and southern-most Washington County’s is 35,551.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, more than 33% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. Almost 19% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 (for the Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) can get the vaccine, so the percentage of eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (597,398), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (492,571), 70 to 79 years old (462,703), and 40 to 49 years old (393,439). Residents older than 80 have received 229,329 doses.
In Fauquier County, 4,337 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 5,513 aged 60 to 69, 4,505 aged 50 to 59, 2,660 aged 40 to 49 and 2,081 older than 80 years old. Four thousand, three hundred and eighty-eight residents younger than 39 have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received more than 66% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 8.6% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,177,664 of people who have been vaccinated, more than 41% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 9,075 white people (71.9% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 942 Black people (7.5%) and 1,245 Latinos (9.8%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 10,987 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 46% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
MONDAY, APRIL 6: This morning Fauquier County recorded four new cases of COVID-19 after adding 14 yesterday and 21 Saturday -- for a total of 4,335 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 13.
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 1,023; they were 1,267 yesterday. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 626,171 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (137,383 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,380.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 6.4% today, the same as yesterday. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 8.7% today; it has not been that high since Feb. 10. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
COVID-19 in the school division
The school division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division will open schools to four-day-a-week classes to all students. New cases of COVID, both in students and in staff members, have slowed considerably in the last few weeks.
A student at Kettle Run High School tested positive for COVID-19 on March 26, as did a staff member at the school division’s central offices.
There have been 149 school division cases since Sept. 24, 64 in students and 85 in staff members.
As of Monday, there are two “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, two in students and two in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of March 26, 44 students were under quarantine and four staff members in the county were quarantining.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier County rose by one March 31. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 62. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 31 so far in 2021 – as many as during all of 2020. In March, the county added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 170 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 81 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 48 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 33 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Monday morning, the VDH reported 31 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 42 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,360 (1,661 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 20 today; it was 217 on March 3.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded four new COVID-19 hospitalizations March 31 after adding one the day before. There have been a total of 179 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
In the RRHD, of the 479 people hospitalized, 78 have been older than 80 years old; 79 have been 70 to 79 years old; 90 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 97 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-five have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 19 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 37 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 64.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 26,725 (1,409 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for April 5 states that 1,028 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 257; 133 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 74% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 52,012 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 26,725.
The April 3 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 257 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last few weeks reported numbers have remained well below 1,000. March 26 was the first time in many months that the number had fallen below 300. Twelve thousand, eight hundred and twenty-six nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. (The VHHA does not report nursing home data on Sundays or Mondays.)
Outbreaks
The most recent outbreaks in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, after reporting two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 36 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 12 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,437.
The VDH website is listing an "outbreak pending closure" for Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, with eight cases. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak.
Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 66 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 2,904 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 976 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 31,105 cases and 3,998 deaths) 1,085 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 148 in correctional facilities and 196 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 194 outbreaks in childcare settings, 83 for college/university and 222 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Sunday, April 4 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of April 5, 4,224,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 32.8% (2,800,332) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,543,719 people have been fully vaccinated (18.1%).
The state has received 4,448,365 doses from the federal government. Almost 95% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 101.2% of first doses received have been given, 84.8% of second doses.
As of today, an average 77,879 vaccine doses are being administered each day.
Thus far, 22,697 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 12,955 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 31,868 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 27,804; in Virginia Beach it’s 28,316; in Culpeper it’s 27,771; in Rappahannock it’s 36,906, and in Fairfax it’s 31,012. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 40,000, like Albermarle (43,368) and Highland (41,963). Far eastern Northampton County’s rate is 45,653 and southern-most Washington County’s is 35,424.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, more than 31% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. More than 18% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 (for the Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) can get the vaccine, so the percentage of eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (592,720), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (486,406), 70 to 79 years old (460,991), and 40 to 49 years old (388,077). Residents older than 80 have received 228,649 doses.
In Fauquier County, 4,238 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 5,262 aged 60 to 69, 4,290 aged 50 to 59, 2,660 aged 40 to 49 and 2,053 older than 80 years old. Four thousand, one hundred and ninety-four residents younger than 39 have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received more than 66% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 8.5% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,162,027 of people who have been vaccinated, more than 41% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 8,808 white people (72.3% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 914 Black people (7.5%) and 1,130 Latinos (9.2%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 10,524 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 46% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
SUNDAY, APRIL 4: This morning Fauquier County recorded 14 new cases of COVID-19 after adding 21 yesterday -- for a total of 4,331 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 14.
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are at 1,267 today. Yesterday’s and Friday’s numbers were very close: 1,542 and 1,538, after reaching 1,825 Thursday. There were 1,035 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Virginia on March 31, the lowest it had been since March 8. The daily case numbers in Virginia were recorded at 2,082 on March 18, but besides that day, have stayed below 2,000 since Feb. 25.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 625,148 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (137,107 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,397.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 6.4% today, the same as yesterday. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 8.4% today; it has not been that high since Feb. 10. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions.
COVID-19 in the school division
The school division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. After spring break, on April 6, the school division will open schools to four-day-a-week classes to all students. New cases of COVID, both in students and in staff members, have slowed considerably in the last few weeks.
A student at Kettle Run High School tested positive for COVID-19 on March 26, as did a staff member at the school division’s central offices.
There have been 149 school division cases since Sept. 24, 64 in students and 85 in staff members.
As of Sunday, there are two “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, two in students and two in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of March 26, 44 students were under quarantine and four staff members in the county were quarantining.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier County rose by one March 31. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 62. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 31 so far in 2021 – as many as during all of 2020. In March, the county added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 170 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 81 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 48 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 33 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Sunday morning, the VDH reported 42 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting eight yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,329 (1,655 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 19 today; it was 217 on March 3.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded four new COVID-19 hospitalizations March 31 after adding one the day before. There have been a total of 179 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
In the RRHD, of the 479 people hospitalized, 78 have been older than 80 years old; 79 have been 70 to 79 years old; 90 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 97 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-five have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 37 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 60 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 66.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 26,706 (1,407 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for April 4 states that 1,035 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 259; 130 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 73% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 51,818 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 26,706.
The April 4 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 257 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last few weeks reported numbers have remained well below 1,000. March 26 was the first time in many months that the number had fallen below 300. Twelve thousand, eight hundred and twenty-six nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. (The VHHA does not report nursing home data on Sundays or Mondays.)
Outbreaks
The most recent outbreaks in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, after reporting two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 36 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 12 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,437.
The VDH website is listing an "outbreak pending closure" for Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, with eight cases. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak.
Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 66 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 2,904 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 976 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 31,107 cases and 3,997 deaths) 1,086 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 148 in correctional facilities and 195 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 194 outbreaks in childcare settings, 83 for college/university and 222 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Saturday, April 3 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of April 4, 4,174,326 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 32.4% (2,769,690) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,519,021 people have been fully vaccinated (17.8%).
The state has received 4,356,265 doses from the federal government. More than 95% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 103.5% of first doses received have been given, 83.6% of second doses.
As of today, an average 75,092 vaccine doses are being administered each day.
Thus far, 22,222 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 12,866 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 31,201 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 27,217; in Virginia Beach it’s 27,975; in Culpeper it’s 27,801; in Rappahannock it’s 36,336, and in Fairfax it’s 30,639. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 40,000, like Albermarle (42,591) and Highland (41,963). Far eastern Northampton County’s rate is 45,611 and southern-most Washington County’s is 35,346.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, more than 31% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. More than 18% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 (for the Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) can get the vaccine, so the percentage of eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (588,631), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (479,552), 70 to 79 years old (459,930), and 40 to 49 years old (381,961). Residents older than 80 have received 228,254 doses.
In Fauquier County, 4,221 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 5,063 aged 60 to 69, 4,097 aged 50 to 59, 2,641 aged 40 to 49 and 2,048 older than 80 years old. Four thousand, one hundred and fifty-two residents younger than 39 have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received more than 66.4% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 8.4% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,146,900 of people who have been vaccinated, more than 41% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 8,556 white people (72.4% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 905 Black people (7.6%) and 1,105 Latinos (9.2%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 10,291 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 46% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
SATURDAY, APRIL 3: This morning Fauquier County recorded 21 new cases of COVID-19 after adding 15 yesterday -- for a total of 4,321 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 13.
Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are at 1,542, about the same as yesterday’s 1,538, after reaching 1,825 Thursday. There were 1,035 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Virginia Wednesday, the lowest it had been since March 8. The daily case numbers in Virginia were recorded at 2,082 on March 18, but besides that day, have stayed below 2,000 since Feb. 25.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 623,881 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (136,774 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,415.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 6.4% today, up from 6.2% yesterday. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 8.1% today, significantly higher than Wednesday’s 6.9% and Tuesday’s 6.0%. Yesterday, the percent positivity was 8.2%. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
The school division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. After spring break, on April 6, the school division will open schools to four-day-a-week classes to all students. New cases of COVID, both in students and in staff members, have slowed considerably in the last few weeks.
A student at Kettle Run High School tested positive for COVID-19 on March 26, as did a staff member at the school division’s central offices.
There have been 149 school division cases since Sept. 24, 64 in students and 85 in staff members.
As of Saturday, there are two “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, two in students and two in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of March 26, 44 students were under quarantine and four staff members in the county were quarantining.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier County rose by one March 31. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 62. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 31 so far in 2021 – as many as during all of 2020. In March, the county added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 170 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 81 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 48 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 33 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Saturday morning, the VDH reported eight new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 11 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,287 (1,653 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 16 today; it was 217 on March 3.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded four new COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday after adding one Tuesday. There have been a total of 179 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
In the RRHD, of the 479 people hospitalized, 78 have been older than 80 years old; 79 have been 70 to 79 years old; 90 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 97 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-five have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 60 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 73 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 66.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 26,669 (1,399 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for April 3 states that 1,022 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 233; 127 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 76% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 51,748 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 26,669.
The April 3 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 257 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last few weeks reported numbers have remained well below 1,000. March 26 was the first time in many months that the number had fallen below 300. Twelve thousand, eight hundred and twenty-six nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The most recent outbreaks in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, after reporting two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 36 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 12 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,437.
The VDH website is listing an "outbreak pending closure" for Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, with eight cases. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak.
Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 66 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 2,902 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 976 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 31,100 cases and 3,990 deaths) 1,084 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 148 in correctional facilities and 195 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 194 outbreaks in childcare settings, 83 for college/university and 222 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Friday, April 2 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of April 3, 4,071,088 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 31.7% (2,704,038) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,467,640 people have been fully vaccinated (17.2%).
The state has received 4,075,465 doses from the federal government. More than 99% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 107.3% of first doses received have been given, 87.8% of second doses.
As of today, an average 73,218 vaccine doses are being administered each day.
Thus far, 22,003 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 12,628 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 30,894 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 26,323; in Virginia Beach it’s 27,044; in Culpeper it’s 26,878; in Rappahannock it’s 36,160, and in Fairfax it’s 29,910. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 40,000, like Albermarle (41,412) and Highland (41,963). Far eastern Northampton County’s rate is 45,278 and southern-most Washington County’s is 35,121.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, almost 31% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. More than 17.7% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 (for the Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) can get the vaccine, so the percentage of eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (579,094), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (465,234), 70 to 79 years old (456,803), and 40 to 49 years old (369,812). Residents older than 80 have received 227,079 doses.
In Fauquier County, 4,214 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 5,037 aged 60 to 69, 4,034 aged 50 to 59, 2,613 aged 40 to 49 and 2,047 older than 80 years old. Four thousand, fifty-eight residents younger than 39 have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received more than 66.6% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 8.2% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,113,628 of people who have been vaccinated, more than 41% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 8,556 white people (72.4% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 899 Black people (7.6%) and 1,080 Latinos (9.1%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 10,182 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 46% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
FRIDAY, APRIL 2: This morning Fauquier County recorded 15 new cases of COVID-19 after adding 12 yesterday -- for a total of 4,300 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 11.
Daily COVID-19 cases in the state were at 1,538 after reaching 1,825 yesterday. There were 1,035 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Virginia Wednesday, the lowest it had been since March 8. The daily case numbers in Virginia were recorded at 2,082 on March 18, but besides that day, have stayed below 2,000 since Feb. 25.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 622,339 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (136,292 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,468.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 6.2% today, up from 6.1% yesterday and 5.8% Wednesday. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 8.2% today, a significant jump from 6.9% Wednesday, and from 6.0%, where it had been for the three days before that. Yesterday, the percent positivity was 8.0%. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
The school division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. After spring break, on April 6, the school division will open schools to four-day-a-week classes to all students. New cases of COVID, both in students and in staff members, have slowed considerably in the last few weeks.
A student at Kettle Run High School tested positive for COVID-19 on March 26, as did a staff member at the school division’s central offices.
There have been 149 school division cases since Sept. 24, 64 in students and 85 in staff members.
As of Friday, there are four “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, two in students and two in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of March 26, 44 students were under quarantine and four staff members in the county were quarantining.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier County rose by one March 31. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 62. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 31 so far in 2021 – as many as during all of 2020. In March, the county has added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 170 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 81 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 48 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 33 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Friday morning, the VDH reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 16 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,279 (1,653 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 18 today; it was 217 on March 3. For comparison, on Feb. 1 the average was 56 deaths per day.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded four new COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday after adding one Tuesday. There have been a total of 179 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than five patients.
In the RRHD, of the 478 people hospitalized, 78 have been older than 80 years old; 79 have been 70 to 79 years old; 90 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 97 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-four have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 73 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 81 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 66.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 26,609 (1,399 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for April 2 states that 1,045 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 243; 137 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 77% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 51,677 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 26,609.
The April 2 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 258 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last few weeks reported numbers have remained well below 1,000. March 26 was the first time in many months that the number had fallen below 300. Twelve thousand, eight hundred and twenty-one nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The most recent outbreaks in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, after reporting two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 36 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 12 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,437.
The VDH website is listing an "outbreak in progress" for Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, with eight cases. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak.
Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 66 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 13 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 2,895 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 976 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 31,082 cases and 3,988 deaths) 1,081 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 146 in correctional facilities and 195 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 193 outbreaks in childcare settings, 83 for college/university and 221 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Thursday, April 1 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
The vaccine data was not available on the VDH website by 9:30 a.m. on April 2, so the information listed below is from April 1.
As of April 1, 3,850,838 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 30.1% (2,565,265) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,375,802 people have been fully vaccinated (16.1%).
The state has received 3,987,865 doses from the federal government. More than 96.5% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 103% of first doses received have been given, almost 86% of second doses.
As of today, an average 66,882 vaccine doses are being administered each day.
Thus far, 21,110 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 11,925 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 29,640 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 24,244; in Virginia Beach it’s 25,270; in Culpeper it’s 25,747; in Rappahannock it’s 33,786, and in Fairfax it’s 28,309. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 30,000, like Albermarle (39,377) and Highland (41,598). Far eastern Northampton County’s rate is 43,775 and southern-most Washington County’s is 34,632.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, 29.6% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. More than 16.7% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 (for the Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) can get the vaccine, so the percentage of eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (556,645), followed by those 70 to 79 years old (448,437), 50 to 59 year olds (434,062) and 40 to 49 year olds (343,643) Residents older than 80 have received 223,762 doses.
In Fauquier County, 4,171 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 4,911 aged 60 to 69, 3,799 aged 50 to 59, 2,458 aged 40 to 49 and 2,032 older than 80 years old. Three thousand, seven hundred and eighty-nine residents younger than 39 have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received almost 67.2% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 7.8% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,043,703 of people who have been vaccinated, more than 40% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 8,326 white people (73.3% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 861 Black people (7.5%) and 1,009 Latinos (8.9%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 9,663 residents did not report race or ethnicity – almost 46% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
THURSDAY, APRIL 1: This morning Fauquier County recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19 after adding six yesterday -- for a total of 4,285 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 10.
Daily COVID-19 cases in the state were up to 1,825 today. There were 1,035 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Virginia yesterday, the lowest it had been since March 8. Case numbers were 1,432 on Tuesday, 1,143 on Monday, 1,392 on Sunday, 1,912 on Saturday and 1,799 on Friday. The daily case numbers in Virginia were recorded at 2,082 on March 18, but besides that day, have stayed below 2,000 since Feb. 25.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 620,801 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (135,764 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,505.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 6.1% today, up from 5.8% yesterday. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating was 8.0% today, a significant jump from 6.9% yesterday, and from 6.0%, where it had been for the three days before that. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
The school division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. After spring break, on April 6, the school division will open schools to four-day-a-week classes to all students. New cases of COVID, both in students and in staff members, have slowed considerably in the last few weeks.
A student at Kettle Run High School tested positive for COVID-19 on March 26, as did a staff member at the school division’s central offices.
There have been 149 school division cases since Sept. 24, 64 in students and 85 in staff members.
As of Thursday, there are four “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, two in a students and two in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of March 26, 44 students were under quarantine and four staff members in the county were quarantining.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier County rose by one yesterday. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 62. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 31 so far in 2021 – as many as during all of 2020. In March, the county has added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 170 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 81 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 48 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 33 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Thursday morning, the VDH reported 16 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 14 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,268 (1,654 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 17 today; it was 217 on March 3. For comparison, on Feb. 1 the average was 56 deaths per day; in September 2020, the average was 17.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded four new COVID-19 hospitalizations yesterday after adding one Tuesday. There have been a total of 179 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than five patients.
In the RRHD, of the 478 people hospitalized, 78 have been older than 80 years old; 79 have been 70 to 79 years old; 90 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 97 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-four have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 81 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 88 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 64.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 26,536 (1,392 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for April 1 states that 1,046 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 249; 134 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 77% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 51,541 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 26,455.
The April 1 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 260 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last few weeks reported numbers have remained well below 1,000. March 26 was the first time in many months that the number had fallen below 300. Twelve thousand, eight hundred and twelve nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The most recent outbreaks in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, after reporting two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 36 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 12 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,437.
The VDH website is listing an "outbreak in progress" for Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, with eight cases. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak.
Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 66 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 13 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 2,881 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 976 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 31,049 cases and 3,985 deaths) 1,072 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 146 in correctional facilities and 195 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 190 outbreaks in childcare settings, 83 for college/university and 219 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Wednesday, March 31 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of April 1, 3,850,838 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 30.1% (2,565,265) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,375,802 people have been fully vaccinated (16.1%).
The state has received 3,987,865 doses from the federal government. More than 96.5% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 103% of first doses received have been given, almost 86% of second doses.
As of today, an average 66,882 vaccine doses are being administered each day.
Thus far, 21,110 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 11,925 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 29,640 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 24,244; in Virginia Beach it’s 25,270; in Culpeper it’s 25,747; in Rappahannock it’s 33,786, and in Fairfax it’s 28,309. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 30,000, like Albermarle (39,377) and Highland (41,598). Far eastern Northampton County’s rate is 43,775 and southern-most Washington County’s is 34,632.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, 29.6% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. More than 16.7% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 (for the Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) can get the vaccine, so the percentage of eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (556,645), followed by those 70 to 79 years old (448,437), 50 to 59 year olds (434,062) and 40 to 49 year olds (343,643) Residents older than 80 have received 223,762 doses.
In Fauquier County, 4,171 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 4,911 aged 60 to 69, 3,799 aged 50 to 59, 2,458 aged 40 to 49 and 2,032 older than 80 years old. Three thousand, seven hundred and eighty-nine residents younger than 39 have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received almost 67.2% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 7.8% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,043,703 of people who have been vaccinated, more than 40% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 8,326 white people (73.3% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 861 Black people (7.5%) and 1,009 Latinos (8.9%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 9,663 residents did not report race or ethnicity – almost 46% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31: This morning Fauquier County recorded six new cases of COVID-19 after adding 26 yesterday -- for a total of 4,273 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is nine.
There were 1,035 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Virginia today, the lowest it’s been since March 8. Case numbers were 1,432 on Tuesday, 1,143 on Monday, 1,392 on Sunday, 1,912 on Saturday and 1,799 on Friday. The daily case numbers in Virginia were recorded at 2,082 on March 18, but besides that day, have stayed below 2,000 since Feb. 25.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 618,976 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (135,201 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,467.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.8% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating was 6.9% today, a significant jump from 6.0%, where it has been for the previous three days. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
The school division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. After spring break, on April 6, the school division will open schools to four-day-a-week classes to all students. New cases of COVID, both in students and in staff members, have slowed considerably in the last few weeks.
A student at Kettle Run High School tested positive for COVID-19 on March 26, as did a staff member at the school division’s central offices.
There have been 149 school division cases since Sept. 24, 64 in students and 85 in staff members.
As of Wednesday, there are four “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, two in a students and two in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of March 26, 44 students were under quarantine and four staff members in the county were quarantining.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier County rose by one today. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 62. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 31 so far in 2021 – as many as during all of 2020. In March, the county has added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 170 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 81 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 48 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 33 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Wednesday morning, the VDH reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 23 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,252 (1,650 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 16 today; it was 217 on March 3. For comparison, on Feb. 1 the average was 56 deaths per day; in September 2020, the average was 17.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded four new COVID-19 hospitalizations today after adding one yesterday. There have been a total of 179 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 20 in March.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than five patients.
In the RRHD, of the 478 people hospitalized, 78 have been older than 80 years old; 79 have been 70 to 79 years old; 90 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 97 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-four have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 88 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 87 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 60.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 26,455 (1,382 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for March 31 states that 1,048 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 228; 134 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 77% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 51,481 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 26,455.
The March 31 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 569 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last few weeks reported numbers have remained well below 1,000. March 26 was the first time in many months that the number had fallen below 300. Twelve thousand, eight hundred and five nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The most recent outbreaks in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, after reporting two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 36 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 12 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,437.
The VDH website is listing an "outbreak in progress" for Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, with eight cases. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak.
Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 66 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 13 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 2,872 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 976 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 31,019 cases and 3,978 deaths) 1,070 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 146 in correctional facilities and 193 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 188 outbreaks in childcare settings, 83 for college/university and 216 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, March 30 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of March 31, 3,773,586 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 29.5% (2,515,287) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,346,564 people have been fully vaccinated (15.8%).
The state has received 3,987,865 doses from the federal government. More than 94.6% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 101% of first doses received have been given, about 84.1% of second doses.
As of today, an average 65,046 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has a target of 50,000 doses a day and has been surpassing that as supply has increased.
Thus far, 20,901 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 11,639 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 29,346 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 23,409; in Virginia Beach it’s 24,573; in Culpeper it’s 25,505; in Rappahannock it’s 33,569, and in Fairfax it’s 27,678. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 30,000, like Albermarle (38,894) and Highland (40,949). Far eastern Northampton County’s rate is 43,527 and southern-most Washington County’s is 34,282.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, 29% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. More than 16% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 (for the Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) can get the vaccine, so the percentage of eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (548,762), followed by those 70 to 79 years old (445,238), 50 to 59 year olds (423,028) and 40 to 49 year olds (334,593) Residents older than 80 have received 222,468 doses.
In Fauquier County, 4,160 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 4,871 aged 60 to 69, 3,705 aged 50 to 59, 2,427 aged 40 to 49 and 2,027 older than 80 years old. Three thousand, seven hundred and eleven residents younger than 39 have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received almost 67.4% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 7.6% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 1,018,416 of people who have been vaccinated, more than 40% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 8,273 white people (72.7% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 855 Black people (7.5%) and 994 Latinos (8.7%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 9,531 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 45% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
TUESDAY, MARCH 30: This morning Fauquier County recorded 26 new cases of COVID-19 after adding seven yesterday -- for a total of 4,267 cases. The last time the county added as many new cases was on Feb. 13. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 11.
There were 1,432 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Virginia today, 1,143 on Monday, 1,392 on Sunday, 1,912 on Saturday and 1,799 on Friday. The daily case numbers in Virginia were recorded at 2,082 on March 18, but besides that day, have stayed below 2,000 since Feb. 25.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 617,941 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (134,764 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,530.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.8% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating was 6.0% today, the same as yesterday and the day before. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
The school division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. After spring break, on April 6, the school division will open schools to four-day-a-week classes to all students. New cases of COVID, both in students and in staff members, have slowed considerably in the last few weeks.
A student at Kettle Run High School tested positive for COVID-19 on March 26, as did a staff member at the school division’s central offices.
There have been 149 school division cases since Sept. 24, 64 in students and 85 in staff members.
As of Tuesday, there are four “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, two in a students and two in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of March 26, 44 students were under quarantine and four staff members in the county were quarantining.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
On Tuesday morning, the VDH reported 23 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 21 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,242 (1,652 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 15 today; it was 217 on March 3. For comparison, on Feb. 1 the average was 56 deaths per day; in September 2020, the average was 17.
Fauquier County last lost a resident to COVID-19 on March 24, according to VDH data; the total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses is 61. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 30 so far in 2021 – almost as many as during all of 2020. In March, the county has added 10 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 169 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 81 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 47 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 33 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded a new COVID-19 hospitalization today; the county’s last hospitalization was March 25. There have been a total of 175 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 16 so far in March.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than five patients.
In the RRHD, of the 474 people hospitalized, 77 have been older than 80 years old; 78 have been 70 to 79 years old; 89 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 96 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-four have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 87 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 37 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 60.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 26,367 (1,371 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for March 30 states that 1,070 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 231; 128 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 73% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 51,236 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 26,367.
The March 30 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 310 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last few weeks reported numbers have remained well below 1,000. March 26 was the first time in many months that the number had fallen below 300. Twelve thousand, eight hundred and five nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The most recent outbreaks in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, after reporting two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 36 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 12 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,437.
The VDH website is listing an "outbreak in progress" for Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, with eight cases. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak.
Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 66 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 13 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 2,862 outbreaks in Virginia so far, the same as yesterday. There have been 975 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 31,019 cases and 3,978 deaths) 1,064 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 145 in correctional facilities and 193 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 187 outbreaks in childcare settings, 83 for college/university and 215 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Monday, March 29 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of March 30, 3,700,610 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 28.9% (2,467,219) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,320,424 people have been fully vaccinated (15.5%).
The state has received 3,969,765 doses from the federal government. More than 93% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. More than 99.7% of first doses received have been given, about 82.4% of second doses.
As of today, an average 61,681 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has a target of 50,000 doses a day and has been surpassing that as supply has increased.
Thus far, 20,679 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 11,314 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 29,035 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 22,323; in Virginia Beach it’s 24,008; in Culpeper it’s 25,353; in Rappahannock it’s 33,406, and in Fairfax it’s 26,957. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 30,000, like Albermarle (38,470) and Highland (40,365). Far eastern Northampton County’s rate is 43,245 and southern-most Washington County’s is 34,144.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, 29% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. Almost 15.9% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 (for the Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) can get the vaccine, so the percentage of eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (540,760), followed by those 70 to 79 years old (442,370), 50 to 59 year olds (411,717) and 40 to 49 year olds (326,068) Residents older than 80 have received 221,429 doses.
In Fauquier County, 4,136 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 4,830 aged 60 to 69, 3,654 aged 50 to 59, 2,400 aged 40 to 49 and 2,022 older than 80 years old. Three thousand, six hundred and thirty-seven residents younger than 39 have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received almost 67.6% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 7.5% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 993,791 of people who have been vaccinated, more than 40% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 8,196 white people (73% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 846 Black people (7.5%) and 979 Latinos (8.6%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 9,422 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 45% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
MONDAY, MARCH 29: There were 1,143 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Virginia Monday morning, 1,392 on Sunday, 1,912 on Saturday, 1,799 on Friday and 1,559 on Thursday. The daily case numbers in Virginia were recorded at 2,082 on March 18, but besides that day, have stayed below 2,000 since Feb. 25.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 616,509 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (134,323 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,506.
This morning the county added seven new cases after adding two yesterday -- for a total of 4,241 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is nine.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.8% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating was 6.0% today, the same as yesterday. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
The school division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. After spring break, on April 6, the school division will open schools to four-day-a-week classes to all students. New cases of COVID, both in students and in staff members, have slowed considerably in the last few weeks.
A student at Kettle Run High School tested positive for COVID-19 on March 26, as did a staff member at the school division’s central offices.
There have been 149 school division cases since Sept. 24, 64 in students and 85 in staff members.
As of Monday, there are four “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, two in a students and two in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of March 26, 44 students were under quarantine and four staff members in the county were quarantining.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
On Monday morning, the VDH reported 21 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 21 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,219 (1,649 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 13 today; it was 217 on March 3. For comparison, on Feb. 1 the average was 56 deaths per day; in September, the average was 17.
Fauquier County last lost a resident to COVID-19 on March 24, according to VDH data, but the total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses since the beginning of the pandemic was revised from 62 Wednesday to 61 Thursday. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 30 so far in 2021 – almost as many as during all of 2020. In March, the county has added 10 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 169 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 81 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 47 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 33 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Hospitalizations
Fauquier has not recorded a new COVID-19 hospitalization since March 25. There have been a total of 174 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 15 so far in March.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than five patients.
In the RRHD, of the 473 people hospitalized, 77 have been older than 80 years old; 78 have been 70 to 79 years old; 89 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 96 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-three have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 37 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 33 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 66.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 26,280 (1,353 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for March 29 states that 1,043 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 225; 130 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 74% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 51,157 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 26,280.
The March 27 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 271 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last few weeks reported numbers have remained well below 1,000. Friday was the first time in many months that the number had fallen below 300. Twelve thousand, seven hundred and ninety-one nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. (The VHHA does not report nursing home data on Sundays or Mondays.)
Outbreaks
The most recent outbreaks in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, after reporting two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 36 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 12 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,438.
Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, was listed Friday for the first time on the VDH’s chart of outbreaks. The “outbreak in progress” lists the school with eight cases and no deaths. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak.
Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 66 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 13 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 2,850 outbreaks in Virginia so far, the same as yesterday. There have been 971 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 30,900 cases and 3,966 deaths) 1,059 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 145 in correctional facilities and 193 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 185 outbreaks in childcare settings, 83 for college/university and 214 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Sunday, March 28 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of March 29, 3,590,553 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 28.1% (2,397,820) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,278,643 people have been fully vaccinated (15%).
The state has received 3,927,185 doses from the federal government. More than 91% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. More than 98.5% of first doses received have been given, almost 80% of second doses.
As of today, an average 59,538 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has a target of 50,000 doses a day and has generally been surpassing that as supply has increased.
Thus far, 19,992 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 11,234 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 28,070 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 21,456; in Virginia Beach it’s 23,518; in Culpeper it’s 23,043; in Rappahannock it’s 32,619, and in Fairfax it’s 25,815. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 30,000, like Albermarle (37,606) and Highland (40,000). Far eastern Northampton County’s rate is 43,066 and southern-most Washington County’s is 33,703.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, 28% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. More than 15.7% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 (for the Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) can get the vaccine, so the percentage of eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (528,930), followed by those 70 to 79 years old (437,683), 50 to 59 year olds (396,534) and 40 to 49 year olds (313,495) Residents older than 80 have received 219,681 doses.
In Fauquier County, 4,080 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 4,722 aged 60 to 69, 3,444 aged 50 to 59, 2,288 aged 40 to 49 and 2,002 older than 80 years old. Three thousand, four hundred and fifty-six residents younger than 39 have received a first dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received almost 68% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 7.3% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 958,112 of people who have been vaccinated, almost 40% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 7,973 white people (73% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 826 Black people (7.5%) and 935 Latinos (8.5%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 9,061 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 45% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
SUNDAY, MARCH 28: There were 1,392 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Virginia Sunday morning, 1,912 on Saturday, 1,799 on Friday and 1,559 on Thursday. The daily case numbers in Virginia were recorded at 2,082 on March 18, but besides that day, have stayed below 2,000 since Feb. 25.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 615,366 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (134,015 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,495.
This morning the county added two new cases after adding six yesterday -- for a total of 4,234 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is eight.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.7% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating was 6.0% today; it was 5.8% yesterday and 5.3% Friday. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
The school division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. New cases of COVID, both in students and in staff members, have slowed considerably in the last few weeks.
A student at Kettle Run High School tested positive for COVID-19 on March 26, as did a staff member at the school division’s central offices.
There have been 149 school division cases since Sept. 24 64 in students and 85 in staff members.
As of Sunday, there are four “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, two in a students and two in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of March 26, 44 students were under quarantine and four staff members in the county were quarantining.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
On Sunday morning, the VDH reported 20 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 24 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,198 (1,645 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 12 today; it was 217 on March 3. For comparison, on Feb. 1 the average was 56 deaths per day; in September, the average was 17.
Fauquier County lost another resident to COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to VDH data, but the total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses since the beginning of the pandemic was revised from 62 Wednesday to 61 Thursday. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 30 so far in 2021 – almost as many as during all of 2020. In March, the county has added 10 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 169 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 81 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 47 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 33 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Hospitalizations
Fauquier has not recorded a new COVID-19 hospitalization since March 25. There have been a total of 174 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 15 so far in March.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than five patients.
In the RRHD, of the 473 people hospitalized, 77 have been older than 80 years old; 78 have been 70 to 79 years old; 89 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 96 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-three have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 33 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 66 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 64.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 26,243 (1,347 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for March 28 states that 1,010 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 225; 128 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 76% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 51,101 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 26,210.
The March 27 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 271 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last few weeks reported numbers have remained well below 1,000. Friday was the first time in many months that the number had fallen below 300. Twelve thousand, seven hundred and ninety-one nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. (The VHHA does not report nursing home data on Sundays or Mondays.)
Outbreaks
The most recent outbreaks in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District were two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, after reporting two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 36 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 12 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,436.
Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, was listed Friday for the first time on the VDH’s chart of outbreaks. The “outbreak in progress” lists the school with eight cases and no deaths. VDH data lists a date of March 15 for that outbreak.
Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 66 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 13 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 2,850 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 971 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 30,899 cases and 3,963 deaths) 1,059 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 145 in correctional facilities and 193 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 185 outbreaks in childcare settings, 83 for college/university and 214 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Saturday, March 27 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of March 28, 3,505,656 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 27.4% (2,337,858) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,253,021 people have been fully vaccinated (14.7%).
The state has received 3,839,985 doses from the federal government. More than 91% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. More than 99% of first doses received have been given, more than 78% of second doses.
As of today, an average 57,844 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has a target of 50,000 doses a day and has generally been surpassing that as supply has increased.
Thus far, 19,821 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 11,117 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 27,830 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 20,734; in Virginia Beach it’s 22,986; in Culpeper it’s 22,842; in Rappahannock it’s 32,524, and in Fairfax it’s 24,894. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 30,000, like Albermarle (36,120) and Highland (39,594). Far eastern Northampton County’s rate is 42,724 and southern-most Washington County’s is 33,394.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, nearly 28% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. More than 15% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 (for the Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) can get the vaccine, so the percentage of eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (519,600), followed by those 70 to 79 years old (434,392), 50 to 59 year olds (382,735) and 40 to 49 year olds (302,247) Residents older than 80 have received 218,168 doses.
In Fauquier County, 3,945 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 4,572 aged 60 to 69, 3,246 aged 50 to 59, 2,172 aged 40 to 49 and 1,980 older than 80 years old. Three thousand, two hundred and eight residents younger than 39 have received a first dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received 68.2% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 7.1% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 930,886 of people who have been vaccinated, almost 40% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 7,910 white people (73% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 817 Black people (7.5%) and 922 Latinos (8.5%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 8,988 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 45% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
SATURDAY, MARCH 27: There were 1,912 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Virginia Saturday morning, 1,799 on Friday and 1,559 on Thursday. The daily case numbers in Virginia were recorded at 2,082 on March 18, but besides that day, have stayed below 2,000 since Feb. 25. However, the number has been slowly rising since March 21, when it was 1,159.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 613,974 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (133,569 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,461.
This morning the county added 12 new cases after adding six yesterday -- for a total of 4,232 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is nine.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.7% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating was 5.8%; it was 5.3% yesterday. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
The school division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. New cases of COVID, both in students and in staff members, have slowed considerably in the last few weeks.
A student at Kettle Run High School tested positive for COVID-19 on March 26, as did a staff member at the school division’s central offices.
There have been 149 school division cases since Sept. 24 64 in students and 85 in staff members.
As of Saturday, there are four “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, two in a students and two in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of March 26, 44 students were under quarantine and four staff members in the county were quarantining.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
On Saturday morning, the VDH reported 24 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting seven yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,178 (1,642 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 11 today; it was 217 on March 3. For comparison, on Feb. 1 the average was 56 deaths per day; in September, the average was 17.
Fauquier County lost another resident to COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to VDH data, but the total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses since the beginning of the pandemic was revised from 62 Wednesday to 61 Thursday. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 30 so far in 2021 – almost as many as during all of 2020. In March, the county has added 10 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 168 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 81 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 46 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 33 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded a new COVID-19 hospitalization Thursday, one Wednesday and two new hospitalizations March 19. There have been a total of 174 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 15 so far in March.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than five patients.
In the RRHD, of the 471 people hospitalized, 77 have been older than 80 years old; 78 have been 70 to 79 years old; 89 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 95 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-two have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 66 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 57 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 65.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 26,210 (1,347 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for March 26 states that 998 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. (Data for March 27 was not available Saturday morning.)
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 238; 131 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 78% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 51,012 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 26,210.
The March 26 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 278 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last few weeks reported numbers have remained well below 1,000. Friday was the first time in many months that the number had fallen below 300. Twelve thousand, seven hundred and eighty-nine nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, after reporting two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 36 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 12 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,436.
Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, was listed yesterday for the first time on the VDH’s chart of outbreaks. The “outbreak in progress” lists the school with eight cases and no deaths.
Highland School in Warrenton had an outbreak in October with seven cases, but it is still listed on the VDH site as “pending closure.”
Forty-six cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure) are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, The Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center, with 66 cases and eight deaths (outbreak pending closure); and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths) – that outbreak is also pending closure; in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) – that outbreak is pending closure; and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths) – that outbreak is listed as pending closure; in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) – that outbreak, too, is pending closure.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 13 COVID-19 cases and its outbreak is pending closure.
There have been a total of 2,848 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 971 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 30,869 cases and 3,962 deaths) 1,058 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 145 in correctional facilities and 193 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 185 outbreaks in childcare settings, 83 for college/university and 213 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Friday, March 26 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of March 27, 3,403,097 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 26.5% (2,265,098) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,222,047 people have been fully vaccinated (14.3%).
The state has received 3,598,965 doses from the federal government. More than 94% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. More than 103% of first doses received have been given, almost 81% of second doses.
As of today, an average 54,376 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has a target of 50,000 doses a day and has generally been surpassing that as supply has increased.
Thus far, 19,153 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 11,007 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 26,892 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 19,800; in Virginia Beach it’s 22,543; in Culpeper it’s 22,422; in Rappahannock it’s 31,628, and in Fairfax it’s 24,077. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 30,000, like Albermarle (34,718) and Highland (38,402). Far eastern Northampton County’s rate is 42,229 and southern-most Washington County’s is 32,966.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, nearly 27% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. More than 15% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 (for the Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) can get the vaccine, so the percentage of eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (507,252), followed by those 70 to 79 years old (430,050), 50 to 59 year olds (365,391) and 40 to 49 year olds (289,099) Residents older than 80 have received 216,460 doses.
In Fauquier County, 3,945 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 4,572 aged 60 to 69, 3,246 aged 50 to 59, 2,172 aged 40 to 49 and 1,980 older than 80 years old. Three thousand, two hundred and eight residents younger than 39 have received a first dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. White residents have received 68.5% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Black residents have received about 14% (They comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 7% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 895,381 of people who have been vaccinated, about 39% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 7,675 white people (73% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. White residents comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 790 Black people (7.5%) and 859 Latinos (8.1%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 8,635 residents did not report race or ethnicity – almost 45% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
FRIDAY, MARCH 26: There were 1,799 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Virginia Friday morning and 1,559 Thursday. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 612,062 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (133,057 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,411.
This morning the county added six new cases after adding five yesterday -- for a total of 4,220 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is nine.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.6% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating was 5.3%, which represents a slight drop from yesterday. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
The school division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. New cases of COVID, both in students and in staff members, have slowed considerably in the last few weeks.
A staff member at Liberty High School tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22. A student at Marshall Middle School reported a new case on March 19. There have been 147 school division cases since Sept. 24 to 147, 63 in students and 84 in staff members.
As of Friday, there are three “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, one in a student and two in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of March 19, 64 students were under quarantine and eight staff members in the county were quarantining.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
On Friday morning, the VDH reported seven new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,154 (1,640 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 9 today; it was 217 on March 3. For comparison, on Feb. 1 the average was 56 deaths per day; in September, the average was 17.
Fauquier County lost another resident to COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to VDH data, but the total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses since the beginning of the pandemic was revised from 62 Wednesday to 61 Thursday. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 30 so far in 2021 – almost as many as during all of 2020. In March, the county has added 10 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 168 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 81 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 46 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 33 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded a new COVID-19 hospitalization Thursday, one Wednesday and two new hospitalizations March 19. There have been a total of 174 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 15 so far in March.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than five patients.
In the RRHD, of the 470 people hospitalized, 76 have been older than 80 years old; 78 have been 70 to 79 years old; 89 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 95 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-two have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 57 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 50 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 62.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 26,144 (1,340 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for March 26 states that 998 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 238; 131 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 78% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 51,012 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 26,144.
The March 26 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 545 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last couple of weeks reported numbers have remained below 1,000. Twelve thousand, seven hundred and seventy-nine nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, after reporting two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 36 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 12 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,437.
Covenant Christian Academy, a K-12 school in Warrenton, is listed for the first time on the VDH’s chart of outbreaks. It lists the school with eight cases and no deaths.
Forty-six cases and eight deaths are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton. Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has had a total of 13 people (some residents and some staff members) who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data. (Sarah Pearson, administrator of The Villa said today that a staff member reported a positive case March 24, but the VDH list has not been updated.) The Villa has also had one resident die from COVID-19.
Children of America, a Fauquier childcare facility, has eight cases listed.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Our Father’s House assisted living (18 cases, fewer than five deaths) and The Culpeper multi-care center (51 cases, five deaths); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths).
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 13 COVID-19 cases.
There have been a total of 2,838 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 969 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 30,887 cases and 3,946 deaths) 1,0455 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 145 in correctional facilities and 193 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 183 outbreaks in childcare settings, 83 for college/university and 210 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Thursday, March 25 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of March 26, 3,357,008 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 26.1% (2,230,858) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,209,895 people have been fully vaccinated (14.2%).
The state has received 3,590,965 doses from the federal government. More than 93% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 102% of first doses received have been given, 80% of second doses.
As of today, an average 52,192 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has a target of 50,000 doses a day and has generally been surpassing that as supply has increased.
Thus far, 19,002 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 10,968 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 26,680 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 19,524; in Virginia Beach it’s 22,105; in Culpeper it’s 22,236; in Rappahannock it’s 31,425, and in Fairfax it’s 23,587. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 30,000, like Albermarle (33,966) and Highland (38,311). Far eastern Northampton County’s rate is 42,186 and southern-most Washington County’s is 32,864.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, more than 26% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. More than 15% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 (for the Pfizer vaccine) or 18 (for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) can get the vaccine, so the percentage of eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (500,298), followed by those 70 to 79 years old (426,591), 50 to 59 year olds (358,661) and 40 to 49 year olds (283,278). Residents older than 80 have received 215,246 doses.
In Fauquier County, 3,932 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 4,429 aged 60 to 69, 3,223 aged 50 to 59, 2,139 aged 40 to 49 and 1,978 older than 80 years old. Three thousand, two hundred and one residents younger than 39 have received a first dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to white residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received 68.6% of doses administered (whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 14% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 6.9% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 878,607 of people who have been vaccinated, about 39% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 7,675 white people (73% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Whites comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 785 Black people (7.5%) and 849 Latinos (8.1%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 8,549 residents did not report race or ethnicity – almost 45% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
THURSDAY, MARCH 25: There were 1,559 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Virginia Thursday morning and 1,470 Wednesday. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 610,263 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (132,383 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,388.
This morning the county added five new cases after adding 19 yesterday -- for a total of 4,214 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 11.
Video campaign features frontline Virginia health care providers answering COVID-19 vaccine questions
As COVID-19 vaccinations continue as part of the effort to achieve herd immunity in Virginia…
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.5% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating was 5.6%, which represents a slight drop from yesterday. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
The school division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. New cases of COVID, both in students and in staff members, have slowed considerably in the last few weeks.
A staff member at Liberty High School tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22. A student at Marshall Middle School reported a new case on March 19. There have been 147 school division cases since Sept. 24 to 147, 63 in students and 84 in staff members.
As of Thursday, there are three “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, one in a student and two in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of March 19, 64 students were under quarantine and eight staff members in the county were quarantining.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
On Thursday morning, the VDH reported four new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,147 (1,640 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state – according to date reported -- is -5 today (because of a reexamination of previously declared COVID deaths, 99 deaths were reclassified as not resulting from COVID, which dropped the seven-day average); it was 217 on March 3. For comparison, on Feb. 1 the average was 56 deaths per day; in September, the average was 17.
Fauquier County lost another resident to COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to VDH data, but the total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses since the beginning of the pandemic was revised from 62 yesterday to 61 this morning. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 30 so far in 2021 – almost as many as during all of 2020. In March, the county has added 10 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 168 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 81 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 46 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 33 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded a new COVID-19 hospitalization today, one yesterday and two new hospitalizations March 19. There have been a total of 174 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 15 so far in March.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than five patients.
In the RRHD, of the 470 people hospitalized, 76 have been older than 80 years old; 78 have been 70 to 79 years old; 89 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 95 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-two have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 50 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 89 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 68.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 26,087 (1,325 probable).
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, after reporting two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 36 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 12 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,437 – nine more than yesterday.
Forty-six cases and eight deaths are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton. Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has had a total of 13 people (some residents and some staff members) who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data. (Sarah Pearson, administrator of The Villa said today that a staff member reported a positive case March 24, but the VDH list has not been updated.) The Villa has also had one resident die from COVID-19.
Children of America, a Fauquier childcare facility, has eight cases listed.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Our Father’s House assisted living (18 cases, fewer than five deaths) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases, five deaths); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths).
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 13 COVID-19 cases.
There have been a total of 2,825 outbreaks in Virginia so far – 17 more than were reported yesterday. There have been 967 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 30,887 cases and 3,946 deaths) 1,049 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 145 in correctional facilities and 193 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 181 outbreaks in childcare settings, 83 for college/university and 207 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Wednesday, March 24 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of March 25, 3,282,767 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 25.5% (2,180,333) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,183,917 people have been fully vaccinated (13.9%).
The state has received 3,532,765 doses from the federal government. Almost 93% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 99.6% of first doses received have been given, 82% of second doses.
As of today, an average 51,006 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has a target of 50,000 doses a day and had been surpassing that consistently as supply increased. The number had slipped below 50,000 before rebounding yesterday.
Thus far, 18,682 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 10,823 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 26,231 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 18,607; in Virginia Beach it’s 21,435; in Culpeper it’s 21,521; in Rappahannock it’s 30,909, and in Fairfax it’s 23,052. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 30,000, like Albermarle (33.356) and Highland (38,128). Far eastern Northampton County’s rate is 41,196 and southern-most Washington County’s is 32,676.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, more than 26% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. More than 15% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 can get the vaccine, so the percentage of eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (489,730), followed by those 70 to 79 years old (421,641), 50 to 59 year olds (348,092) and 40 to 49 year olds (274,781). Residents older than 80 have received 213,411 doses.
In Fauquier County, 3,909 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 4,386 aged 60 to 69, 3,174 aged 50 to 59, 2,104 aged 40 to 49 and 1,970 older than 80 years old. Three thousand, one hundred and thirty-nine residents younger than 39 have received a first dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to White residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received 69% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 14% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 6.7% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 854,252 of people who have been vaccinated, about 39% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 7,557 White people (73% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Whites comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 776 Black people (7.5%) and 835 Latinos (8.1%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 8,387 residents did not report race or ethnicity – almost 45% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24: There were 1,470 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Virginia Wednesday morning and 1,267 Tuesday. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 608,704 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (131,768 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,462.
This morning the county added 19 new cases after adding 13 yesterday -- for a total of 4,209 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 13.
Northam eases capacity limits on indoor, outdoor gatherings, says Va. is on track to open vaccine to all ‘in weeks’
More people will be allowed to attend weddings and indoor and outdoor entertainment and sporting events in Virginia as of April 1, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.6% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating was 5.7%, which represents a slight drop from yesterday. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
The school division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. New cases of COVID, both in students and in staff members, have slowed considerably in the last few weeks.
A staff member at Liberty High School tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22. A student at Marshall Middle School reported a new case on March 19. There have been 147 school division cases since Sept. 24 to 147, 63 in students and 84 in staff members.
As of Wednesday, there are three “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, one in a student and two in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of March 19, 64 students were under quarantine and eight staff members in the county were quarantining.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
On Wednesday morning, the VDH reported six new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,143 (1,640 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state – according to date reported -- is -2 today (because of a reexamination of previously declared COVID deaths, 99 deaths were reclassified as not resulting from COVID, which dropped the seven-day average); it was 217 on March 3. For comparison, on Feb. 1 the average was 56 deaths per day; in September, the average was 17.
Fauquier County lost another resident to COVID-19 on Wednesday. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses since the beginning of the pandemic is 62, according to today’s data. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 31 so far in 2021 – almost as many as during all of 2020. In March, the county has added 11 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 169 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 81 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 46 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 34 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded a new COVID-19 hospitalization yesterday and two new hospitalizations March 19. There have been a total of 173 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 14 so far in March.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than five patients.
In the RRHD, of the 468 people hospitalized, 75 have been older than 80 years old; 78 have been 70 to 79 years old; 88 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 95 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-two have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 89 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 128 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 74.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 26,037 (1,325 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for March 24 states that 973 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 219; 131 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 79% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 49,850 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 26,037.
The March 24 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 579 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last couple of weeks reported numbers have remained below 1,000. Twelve thousand, seven hundred and seventy-seven nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, after reporting two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 36 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 12 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,428.
Forty-six cases and eight deaths are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton. Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has had a total of 13 people (some residents and some staff members) who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data. The Villa has also had one resident die from COVID-19.
Children of America, a Fauquier childcare facility, has eight cases listed.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Our Father’s House assisted living (18 cases, fewer than five deaths) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases, five deaths); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths).
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 13 COVID-19 cases.
There have been a total of 2,808 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 966 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 30,843 cases and 3,938 deaths) 1,040 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 144 in correctional facilities and 193 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 178 outbreaks in childcare settings, 83 for college/university and 204 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, March 23 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of March 24, 3,226,713 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 25.1% (2,140,673) of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,167,307 people have been fully vaccinated (13.7%).
The state has received 3,514,165 doses from the federal government. Almost 92% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 98.5% of first doses received have been given, 81% of second doses.
As of today, an average 50,358 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has a target of 50,000 doses a day and had been surpassing that consistently as supply increased. The number had slipped below 50,000 before rebounding today.
Thus far, 18,572 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose – that is 1,820 more than were reported yesterday; 10,279 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 26,076 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 17,768; in Virginia Beach it’s 21,026; in Culpeper it’s 21,449; in Rappahannock it’s 30,733, and in Fairfax it’s 22,620. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 30,000, like Albermarle (32,792) and Highland (38,128). Far eastern Northampton County’s rate is 40,589 and southern-most Washington County’s is 32,287.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, more than 26% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. More than 14% are fully vaccinated. (The percentages represent the first dosages for the entire population, but only those older than 16 can get the vaccine, so the percentage of eligible Fauquier residents would be higher.)
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (482,417), followed by those 70 to 79 years old (418,958), 50 to 59 year olds (338,657) and 40 to 49 year olds (267,647). Residents older than 80 have received 212,326 doses.
In Fauquier County, 3,893 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 4,351 aged 60 to 69, 3,148 aged 50 to 59, 2,095 aged 40 to 49 and 1,965 older than 80 years old. Three thousand, one hundred and twenty residents younger than 39 have received a first dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to White residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received 69% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 14% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 6.6% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 834,634 of people who have been vaccinated, about 39% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 7,524 White people (73% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Whites comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 773 Black people (7.5%) and 830 Latinos (8%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 8,320 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 44% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
TUESDAY, MARCH 24: There were 1,063 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Virginia Monday morning and 1,267 Tuesday. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 607,234 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (130,582 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,442.
This morning the county added 13 new cases after adding two yesterday -- for a total of 4,190 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 11.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.6% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating was 6.1%, the same as yesterday. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
The school division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. New cases of COVID, both in students and in staff members, have slowed considerably in the last few weeks.
A staff member at Liberty High School tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22. A student at Marshall Middle School reported a new case on March 19. There have been 147 school division cases since Sept. 24 to 147, 63 in students and 84 in staff members.
As of Monday, there are three “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, one in a student and two in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of March 19, 64 students were under quarantine and eight staff members in the county were quarantining.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
On Tuesday morning, the VDH reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed on Tuesday as 10,137 (1,640 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state – according to date reported -- is five today; it was 217 on March 3. For comparison, on Feb. 1 the average was 56 deaths per day; in September, the average was 17.
The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses since the beginning of the pandemic remains at 61, according to today’s data. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 30 so far in 2021 – almost as many as during all of 2020. In March, the county has added 10 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 168 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 81 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 46 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 33 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded a new COVID-19 hospitalization today and two new hospitalizations March 19. There have been a total of 173 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 14 so far in March.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than five patients.
In the RRHD, of the 467 people hospitalized, 75 have been older than 80 years old; 78 have been 70 to 79 years old; 87 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 95 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-two have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 128 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 28 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 73.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 25,948 (1,317 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for March 23 states that 1,035 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 225; 135 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 76% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 49,804 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 25,948.
The March 23 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 306 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last couple of weeks reported numbers have remained below 1,000. Twelve thousand, seven hundred and sixty-seven nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported two new outbreaks March 20, both in congregate settings, after reporting two March 16, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 36 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 12 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,425.
Forty-six cases and eight deaths are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton. Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has had a total of 13 people (some residents and some staff members) who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data. The Villa has also had one resident die from COVID-19.
Children of America, a Fauquier childcare facility, has eight cases listed.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Our Father’s House assisted living (18 cases, fewer than five deaths) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases, five deaths); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths).
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 13 COVID-19 cases.
There have been a total of 2,800 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 965 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 30,824 cases and 3,944 deaths) 1,036 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 144 in correctional facilities and 193 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 178 outbreaks in childcare settings, 82 for college/university and 202 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Monday, March 22 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of March 23, 3,149,418 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 24.5% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,142,467 people have been fully vaccinated (13.4%).
The state has received 3,510,925 doses from the federal government. Almost 90% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 96% of first doses received have been given, 79% of second doses.
As of today, an average 48,513 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has a target of 50,000 doses a day and had been surpassing that consistently as supply increased. The number has slipped below 50,000 the last week or so.
Thus far, 16,732 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 9,930 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 23,493 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 16,995; in Virginia Beach it’s 20,339; in Culpeper it’s 20,866; in Rappahannock it’s 29,050, and in Fairfax it’s 21,837. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 30,000, like Albermarle (32,360) and Highland (36,804). Far eastern Northampton County’s rate is 40,009 and southern-most Washington County’s is 31,846.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, more than 23% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. Nearly 14% are fully vaccinated.
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 years old (470,863), followed by those 70 to 79 years old (414,209), 50 to 59 year olds (326,925) and 40 to 49 year olds (258,611). Residents older than 80 have received 210,503 doses.
In Fauquier County, 3,710 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 3,908 aged 60 to 69, 2,681 aged 50 to 59, 1,838 aged 40 to 49 and 1,872 older than 80 years old. Two thousand, seven hundred and twenty-three residents younger than 39 have received a first dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to White residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received 69% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 14% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 6.5% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 808,512 of people who have been vaccinated, about 38% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 6,963 White people (74.5% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Whites comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 687 Black people (7.3%) and 641 Latinos (6.8%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 7,394 residents did not report race or ethnicity – more than 44% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
MONDAY, MARCH 22: There were 1,063 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Virginia Monday morning. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 605,967 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (130,582 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,443.
This morning the county added two new cases after adding nine yesterday -- for a total of 4,177 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 11.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.6% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating rose slightly to 6.1%. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
The school division opened schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. New cases of COVID, both in students and in staff members, have slowed considerably in the last few weeks.
A student at Marshall Middle School reported a new case on March 19, bringing the number of school division cases since Sept. 24 to 146, 63 in students and 83 in staff members.
As of Monday, there are four “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, two in students and two in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of March 19, 64 students were under quarantine and eight staff members in the county were quarantining.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
On Sunday morning, the VDH reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia.
The VDH recently reversed its classification of some deaths in the commonwealth. Friday, new deaths in the state were reported as -90.
April Achter, population coordinator of the RRHD explained, “In continued efforts to ensure that only COVID-19 related deaths are included Virginia COVID-19 official statistics per the Virginia Case Definition for COVID-19 Associated Mortality, VDH recently conducted an extensive review of more than 10,000 previously reported COVID-19 deaths.
"Among these, less than 1% (99 deaths) were determined to not qualify as ‘COVID-19 associated’ deaths per the case definition and re-classified to be a COVID-19 case that did not result in death. Today (March 19), a decrease in total net number of COVID-19 deaths is being reported on the VDH COVID-19 dashboard (more COVID-19 deaths were removed than added on March 19)."
Achter emphasized that “All COVID-19 data presented on the VDH website are considered preliminary and subject to change. VDH strives to provide accurate and timely data to the public while performing ongoing and comprehensive data assurance and quality efforts.”
The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed on Monday as 10,127 (1,643 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state – according to date reported -- is 10 today; it was 217 on March 3. For comparison, on Feb. 1 the average was 56 deaths per day; in September, the average was 17.
One Fauquier resident died of COVID as of Tuesday morning’s VDH report; Fauquier lost another resident Monday. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses since the beginning of the pandemic remains at 61, according to today’s data. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 30 so far in 2021 – almost as many as during all of 2020. The first two weeks in March have added 10 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 167 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 80 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 46 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 33 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded two new COVID-related hospitalizations Friday, after adding one Thursday, one last Monday and one last Tuesday. There have been a total of 172 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 13 so far in March.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than five patients.
In the RRHD, of the 466 people hospitalized, 75 have been older than 80 years old; 78 have been 70 to 79 years old; 87 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 94 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-two have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 28 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 34 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 71.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 25,820 (1,300 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for March 22 states that 1,000 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 214; 124 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 74% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 49,686 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 25,820.
The March 20 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 296 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last couple of weeks reported numbers have remained below 1,000. Thirteen thousand, seven hundred and thirty-eight nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. (The VHHA does not report nursing home data on Sundays or Mondays.)
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported two new outbreaks Saturday, both in congregate settings, after reporting two on Tuesday, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 36 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 12 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,423.
Forty-six cases and eight deaths are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton. Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has had a total of 13 people (some residents and some staff members) who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data. The Villa has also had one resident die from COVID-19.
Children of America, a Fauquier childcare facility, has eight cases listed.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Our Father’s House assisted living (18 cases, fewer than five deaths) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases, five deaths); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths).
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 13 COVID-19 cases.
There have been a total of 2,787 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 964 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 30,838 cases and 3,938 deaths) 1,031 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 143 in correctional facilities and 193 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 176 outbreaks in childcare settings, 82 for college/university and 198 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Sunday, March 21 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of March 22, 3,123,190 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 24.2% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,133,834 people have been fully vaccinated.
The state has received 3,454,705 doses from the federal government. About 90% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. Almost 97% of first doses received have been given, 79% of second doses.
As of today, an average 49,912 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has a target of 50,000 doses a day and had been surpassing that consistently as supply increased. The number has slipped below 50,000 the last week or so.
Thus far, 16,665 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 9,896 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 23,399 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 16,834; in Virginia Beach it’s 20,232; in Culpeper it’s 20,749; in Rappahannock it’s 29,009, and in Fairfax it’s 21,640. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 25,000, like Highland (36,484), Albermarle (32,243), Augusta (28,127) and Nelson (32,384). Far eastern Northampton County’s rate is 39,974 and southern-most Washington County’s is 31,773.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, more than 23% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. Nearly 14% are fully vaccinated.
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 year old (466,634), followed by those 70 to 79 years old (412,270), 50 to 59 year olds (323,429) and 40 to 49 year olds (256,918). Residents older than 80 have received 209,559 doses.
In Fauquier County, 3,702 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 3,892 aged 60 to 69, 2,671 aged 50 to 59, 1,825 aged 40 to 49 and 1,862 older than 80 years old. Two thousand, seven hundred and nine residents younger than 39 have received a first dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to White residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received 69% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 14% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 6.5% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 799,724 of people who have been vaccinated, about 38% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 6,935 White people (74.5% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Whites comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 685 Black people (7.3%) and 641 Latinos (6.9%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 7,357 residents did not report race or ethnicity -- almost 44% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
SUNDAY, MARCH 21: There were 1,159 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Virginia Sunday morning. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 604,904 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (130,316 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,453.
This morning the county added nine new cases after adding eight yesterday -- for a total of 4,175 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 12.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.4% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 5.9%. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
The school division opened schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. New cases of COVID, both in students and in staff members, have slowed considerably in the last few weeks.
A student at Marshall Middle School reported a new case on March 19, bringing the number of school division cases since Sept. 24 to 146, 63 in students and 83 in staff members.
As of Sunday, there are four “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, two in students and two in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of March 19, 64 students were under quarantine and eight staff members in the county were quarantining.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
On Sunday morning, the VDH reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia.
The VDH recently reversed its classification of some deaths in the commonwealth. Friday, new deaths in the state were reported as -90.
April Achter, population coordinator of the RRHD explained, “In continued efforts to ensure that only COVID-19 related deaths are included Virginia COVID-19 official statistics per the Virginia Case Definition for COVID-19 Associated Mortality, VDH recently conducted an extensive review of more than 10,000 previously reported COVID-19 deaths.
"Among these, less than 1% (99 deaths) were determined to not qualify as ‘COVID-19 associated’ deaths per the case definition and re-classified to be a COVID-19 case that did not result in death. Today (March 19), a decrease in total net number of COVID-19 deaths is being reported on the VDH COVID-19 dashboard (more COVID-19 deaths were removed than added on March 19)."
Achter emphasized that “All COVID-19 data presented on the VDH website are considered preliminary and subject to change. VDH strives to provide accurate and timely data to the public while performing ongoing and comprehensive data assurance and quality efforts.”
The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed on Sunday as 10,117 (1,643 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state – according to date reported -- is 14 today; it was 217 on March 3. For comparison, on Feb. 1 the average was 56 deaths per day; in September, the average was 17.
One Fauquier resident died of COVID as of Tuesday morning’s VDH report; Fauquier lost another resident Monday. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses since the beginning of the pandemic remains at 61, according to today’s data. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 30 so far in 2021 – almost as many as during all of 2020. The first two weeks in March have added 10 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 167 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 80 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 46 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 33 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded two new COVID-related hospitalizations Friday, after adding one Thursday, one Monday and one Tuesday. There have been a total of 172 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 13 so far in March.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than five patients.
In the RRHD, of the 465 people hospitalized, 74 have been older than 80 years old; 78 have been 70 to 79 years old; 87 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 94 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-two have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 34 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 47 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 71.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 25,792 (1,304 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for March 20 states that 994 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the second straight day that the daily total has dropped below 1,000. Before yesterday, that hadn’t happened since Oct. 24.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 209; 127 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 75% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 49,647 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 25,792.
The March 20 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 296 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last couple of weeks reported numbers have remained below 1,000. Thirteen thousand, seven hundred and thirty-eight nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. (The VHHA does not report nursing home data on Sundays or Mondays.)
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported two new outbreaks Saturday, both in congregate settings, after reporting two on Tuesday, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 36 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 12 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,423.
Forty-six cases and eight deaths are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton. Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has had a total of 13 people (some residents and some staff members) who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data. The Villa has also had one resident die from COVID-19.
Children of America, a Fauquier childcare facility, has eight cases listed.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Our Father’s House assisted living (18 cases, fewer than five deaths) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases, five deaths); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths).
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 13 COVID-19 cases.
There have been a total of 2,786 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 964 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 30,848 cases and 3,939 deaths) 1,031 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 143 in correctional facilities and 192 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 176 outbreaks in childcare settings, 82 for college/university and 198 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Saturday, March 20 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of March 21, 3,075,086 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. Almost 24% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,114,156 people have been fully vaccinated.
The state has received 3,400,105 doses from the federal government. About 90% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. Almost 99% of first doses received have been given, more than 77% of second doses.
As of March 21, an average 46,772 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has a target of 50,000 doses a day and had been surpassing that consistently as supply increased. The number has slipped below 50,000 the last week or so.
Thus far, 16,586 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 9,740 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 23,288 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 16,624; in Virginia Beach it’s 19,994; in Culpeper it’s 20,741; in Rappahannock it’s 28,883, and in Fairfax it’s 20,694. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 25,000, like Highland (36,347), Albermarle (31,861), Augusta (27,877) and Nelson (32,780). Far eastern Northampton County’s rate is 39,957 and southern-most Washington County’s is 31,725.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, more than 23% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. Nearly 13.7% are fully vaccinated.
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 year old (460,364), followed by those 70 to 79 years old (409,476), 50 to 59 year olds (316,610) and 40 to 49 year olds (220,989). Residents older than 80 have received 208,449 doses.
In Fauquier County, 3,684 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 3,875 aged 60 to 69, 2,654 aged 50 to 59, 1,821 aged 40 to 49 and 1,862 older than 80 years old. Two thousand, six hundred and ninety residents younger than 39 have received a first dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to White residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received 69% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 14% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 6.4% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 785,551 of people who have been vaccinated, about 38.5% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 6,904 White people (74.5% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Whites comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 681 Black people (7.3%) and 639 Latinos (6.9%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 7,320 residents did not report race or ethnicity -- about 44% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
SATURDAY, MARCH 20: After 19 of days of reporting fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, Thursday’s total of new cases reached 2,082. Yesterday it was back down to 1,632 and today it was 1,563. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 603,745 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (129,913 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,455.
This morning the county added eight new cases after adding 20 yesterday -- for a total of 4,166 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 12.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.5% today. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average rose to 6.0% yesterday, after hitting a low of 5.0% on March 3. Today’s rating is 5.7%. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
The school division opened schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. New cases of COVID, both in students and in staff members, have slowed considerably in the last few weeks.
A student at Marshall Middle School reported a new case on March 19, bringing the number of school division cases since Sept. 24 to 146, 63 in students and 83 in staff members.
As of Saturday, there are four “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, two in students and two in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of March 19, 64 students were under quarantine and eight staff members in the county were quarantining.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
The VDH reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths this morning in Virginia.
The VDH recently reversed its classification of some deaths in the commonwealth. Thursday, the agency reported 28 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the state; Wednesday it reported 50, but Friday, the deaths were reported as -90.
April Achter, population coordinator of the RRHD explained, “In continued efforts to ensure that only COVID-19 related deaths are included Virginia COVID-19 official statistics per the Virginia Case Definition for COVID-19 Associated Mortality, VDH recently conducted an extensive review of more than 10,000 previously reported COVID-19 deaths.
"Among these, less than 1% (99 deaths) were determined to not qualify as ‘COVID-19 associated’ deaths per the case definition and re-classified to be a COVID-19 case that did not result in death. Today (March 19), a decrease in total net number of COVID-19 deaths is being reported on the VDH COVID-19 dashboard (more COVID-19 deaths were removed than added on March 19)."
Achter emphasized that “All COVID-19 data presented on the VDH website are considered preliminary and subject to change. VDH strives to provide accurate and timely data to the public while performing ongoing and comprehensive data assurance and quality efforts.”
The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed on Satuday as 10,104 (1,641 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state – according to date reported -- is 17 today; it was 217 on March 3. For comparison, on Feb. 1 the average was 56 deaths per day; in September, the average was 17.
One Fauquier resident died of COVID as of Tuesday morning’s VDH report; Fauquier lost another resident Monday. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses since the beginning of the pandemic remains at 61, according to today’s data. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 30 so far in 2021 – almost as many as during all of 2020. The first two weeks in March have added 10 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 167 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 80 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 46 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 33 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded two new COVID-related hospitalizations yesterday, after adding one Thursday, one Monday and one Tuesday. There have been a total of 172 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 13 so far in March.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than five patients.
In the RRHD, of the 465 people hospitalized, 74 have been older than 80 years old; 78 have been 70 to 79 years old; 87 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 94 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-two have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 47 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 100 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 71.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 25,758 (1,305 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for March 20 states that 978 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the first time the daily total has dropped below 1,000 since Oct. 24.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 222; 124 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 77% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 49,599 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 25,758.
The March 20 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 296 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last couple of weeks reported numbers have remained below 1,000. Thirteen thousand, seven hundred and thirty-eight nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported two new outbreaks Saturday, both in congregate settings, after reporting two on Tuesday, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 36 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 12 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,423 -- 18 more than were reported yesterday.
Forty-six cases and eight deaths are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton. Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has had a total of 13 residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data. The Villa has also had one resident die from COVID-19.
Children of America, a Fauquier childcare facility, has eight cases listed.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Our Father’s House assisted living (18 cases, fewer than five deaths) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases, five deaths); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths).
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 13 COVID-19 cases.
There have been a total of 2,786 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 964 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 30,837 cases and 3,938 deaths) 1,031 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 143 in correctional facilities and 192 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 176 outbreaks in childcare settings, 82 for college/university and 198 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Friday, March 19 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
Vaccine data was not updated by 10 a.m. on March 20. The following update is from March 19.
As of March 19, 2,940,103 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 22.7% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,075,770 people have been fully vaccinated.
The state has received 3,129,995 doses from the federal government. About 94% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. One hundred percent of first doses received have been given, more than 83% of second doses.
As of March 19, an average 45,558 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has a target of 50,000 doses a day and had been surpassing that consistently for the last few weeks as supply has increased. The number has slipped below 50,000 the last few days.
Thus far, 16,181 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 9,215 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 22,719 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 15,176; in Virginia Beach it’s 19,314; in Culpeper it’s 20,087 and in Fairfax it’s 19,313. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 25,000, like Highland (35,616), Albermarle (30,958), Augusta (27,404) and Nelson (29,906). Far eastern Northhampton County’s rate is 37,515 and southern-most Washington County’s is 30,852.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, almost 23% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. Nearly 13% are fully vaccinated.
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 year old (435,239), followed by those 70 to 79 years old (398,140), 50 to 59 year olds (295,922) and 40 to 49 year olds (236,832). Residents older than 80 have received 204,492 doses.
In Fauquier County, 3,646 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 3,742 aged 60 to 69, 2,577 aged 50 to 59, 1,765 aged 40 to 49 and 1,949 older than 80 years old. Two thousand, six hundred and two residents younger than 39 have received a first dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to White residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received 74.4% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 13.8% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 6.3% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 737,141 of people who have been vaccinated, about 38% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 6,764 White people (74.4% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Whites comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 668 Black people (7.3%) and 617 Latinos (6.8%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 7,099 residents did not report race or ethnicity -- about 44% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
FRIDAY, MARCH 19: After 19 of days of reporting fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, yesterday’s total of new cases reached 2,082. Today it was back down to 1,632. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 602,182 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (129,383 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,424.
This morning the county added 20 new cases after adding 17 yesterday -- for a total of 4,158 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 12.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is continuing to drop; today it is 5.5%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average has risen to 6.0% after hitting a low of 5.0% on March 3. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
The school division opened schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. New cases of COVID, both in students and in staff members, have slowed considerably in the last few weeks.
A staff member at the school division’s central offices reported a new case on March 16, bringing the number of school division cases since Sept. 24 to 145, 62 in students and 83 in staff members.
As of Friday, there are seven “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, four in students and three in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of March 12, 42 students were under quarantine and eight staff members in the county were quarantining.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
Today the VDH reversed its classification of 90 deaths in the commonwealth. Yesterday, the agency reported 28 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the state; Wednesday it reported 50, but today, the deaths were reported as -90.
April Achter, population coordinator of the RRHD explained, “In continued efforts to ensure that only COVID-19 related deaths are included Virginia COVID-19 official statistics per the Virginia Case Definition for COVID-19 Associated Mortality, VDH recently conducted an extensive review of more than 10,000 previously reported COVID-19 deaths.
"Among these, less than 1% (99 deaths) were determined to not qualify as ‘COVID-19 associated’ deaths per the case definition and re-classified to be a COVID-19 case that did not result in death. Today (March 19), a decrease in total net number of COVID-19 deaths is being reported on the VDH COVID-19 dashboard (more COVID-19 deaths were removed than added on March 19)."
Achter emphasized that “All COVID-19 data presented on the VDH website are considered preliminary and subject to change. VDH strives to provide accurate and timely data to the public while performing ongoing and comprehensive data assurance and quality efforts.”
The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,092 (1,642 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state – according to date reported -- is 19 today; it was 217 on March 3. For comparison, on Feb. 1 the average was 56 deaths per day; in September, the average was 17.
One Fauquier resident died of COVID as of Tuesday morning’s VDH report; Fauquier lost another resident Monday. The total number of Fauquier residents who have died from COVID-related illnesses since the beginning of the pandemic remains at 61, according to today’s data. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 30 so far in 2021 – almost as many as during all of 2020. The first two weeks in March have added 10 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 167 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 80 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 46 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 33 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded two new COVID-related hospitalizations today, after adding one yesterday, one Monday and one Tuesday. There have been a total of 172 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 13 so far in March.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than five patients.
In the RRHD, of the 465 people hospitalized, 74 have been older than 80 years old; 78 have been 70 to 79 years old; 87 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 94 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-two have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 100 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 94 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 71.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 25,711 (1,299 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for March 19 states that 1,035 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 217; 114 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 79% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 49,508 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 25,711.
The March 19 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 304 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last couple of weeks reported numbers have remained below 1,000. Thirteen thousand, seven hundred and thirty-five nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported two new outbreaks Tuesday, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 34 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 10 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,405.
Forty-six cases and eight deaths are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton. Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has has had a total of nine residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data. The Villa has also had one resident die from COVID-19.
Children of America, a Fauquier childcare facility, has eight cases listed.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases, fewer than five deaths) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases, five deaths); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths).
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 13 COVID-19 cases.
There have been a total of 2,778 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 963 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 30,759 cases and 3,933 deaths) 1,027 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 143 in correctional facilities and 192 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 174 outbreaks in childcare settings, 82 for college/university and 197 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Thursday, March 18 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of March 19, 2,940,103 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 22.7% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,075,770 people have been fully vaccinated.
The state has received 3,129,995 doses from the federal government. About 94% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. One hundred percent of first doses received have been given, more than 83% of second doses.
As of March 19, an average 45,558 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has a target of 50,000 doses a day and had been surpassing that consistently for the last few weeks as supply has increased. The number has slipped below 50,000 the last few days.
Thus far, 16,181 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 9,215 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 22,719 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 15,176; in Virginia Beach it’s 19,314; in Culpeper it’s 20,087 and in Fairfax it’s 19,313. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 25,000, like Highland (35,616), Albermarle (30,958), Augusta (27,404) and Nelson (29,906). Far eastern Northhampton County’s rate is 37,515 and southern-most Washington County’s is 30,852.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, almost 23% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. Nearly 13% are fully vaccinated.
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 year old (435,239), followed by those 70 to 79 years old (398,140), 50 to 59 year olds (295,922) and 40 to 49 year olds (236,832). Residents older than 80 have received 204,492 doses.
In Fauquier County, 3,646 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 3,742 aged 60 to 69, 2,577 aged 50 to 59, 1,765 aged 40 to 49 and 1,949 older than 80 years old. Two thousand, six hundred and two residents younger than 39 have received a first dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to White residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received 74.4% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 13.8% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 6.3% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 737,141 of people who have been vaccinated, about 38% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 6,764 White people (74.4% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Whites comprise about 80.4% of county residents. For minority residents, 668 Black people (7.3%) and 617 Latinos (6.8%) have received at least one dose. Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 7,099 residents did not report race or ethnicity -- about 44% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
THURSDAY, MARCH 18: After 19 of days of reporting fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, today’s total of new cases reached 2,082. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 600,550 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (128,780 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,418, up from 1,299 yesterday.
This morning the county added 17 new cases after adding six yesterday -- for a total of 4,138 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 11.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is continuing to drop; today it is 5.5%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average rose to 5.8% after hitting a low of 5.0% on March 3. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
The school division opened schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. New cases of COVID, both in students and in staff members, have slowed considerably in the last few weeks.
A staff member at the school division’s central offices reported a new case on March 16, bringing the number of school division cases since Sept. 24 to 145, 62 in students and 83 in staff members.
As of Wednesday, there are seven “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, four in students and three in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of March 12, 42 students were under quarantine and eight staff members in the county were quarantining.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
Today there were 28 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the state, after yesterday’s tally of 50. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,182 (1,684 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state – according to date reported -- is 40 today; it was 217 on March 3. For comparison, on Feb. 1 the average was 56 deaths per day; in September, the average was 17.
One more Fauquier resident died of COVID as of Tuesday morning’s VDH report; Fauquier lost another resident Monday. A total of 61 Fauquier residents have died from COVID-related illnesses since the beginning of the pandemic. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 30 so far in 2021 – almost as many as during all of 2020. The first two weeks in March have added 10 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 167 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 80 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 46 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 33 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded a new COVID-related hospitalization today, after adding one Monday and one Tuesday. There have been a total of 170 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 11 so far in March.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than five patients.
In the RRHD, of the 462 people hospitalized, 73 have been older than 80 years old; 77 have been 70 to 79 years old; 87 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 93 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-two have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 94 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 78 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 79.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 25,611 (1,291 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for March 17 states that 1,034 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 226; 127 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 79% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 49,395 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 25,611.
The March 17 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 578 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last couple of weeks reported numbers have remained below 1,000. Thirteen thousand, seven hundred and thirty-three nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported two new outbreaks Tuesday, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 34 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 10 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,396.
Forty-six cases and eight deaths are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton. Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has has had a total of nine residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data. The Villa has also had one resident die from COVID-19.
Children of America, a Fauquier childcare facility, has eight cases listed.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases, fewer than five deaths) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases, five deaths); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths).
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 13 COVID-19 cases.
There have been a total of 2,761 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 962 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 30,621 cases and 3,932 deaths) 1,018 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 142 in correctional facilities and 192 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 171 outbreaks in childcare settings, 82 for college/university and 194 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, March 17 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of March 18, 2,870,901 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 22.2% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,053,706 people have been fully vaccinated.
The state has received 3,129,995 doses from the federal government. More than 91.7% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 97.6% of first doses received have been given, more than 82% of second doses.
As of March 18, an average 47,591 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has a target of 50,000 doses a day and had been surpassing that consistently for the last few weeks as supply has increased. The number slipped below 50,000 yesterday.
Thus far, 15,531 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 9,158 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 21,806 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 14,772; in Virginia Beach it’s 18,955; in Culpeper it’s 19,534 and in Fairfax it’s 18,849. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 25,000, like Highland (34,977), Albermarle (30,205), Augusta (27,174) and Nelson (29,169). Far eastern Northhampton County’s rate is 36,857 and southern-most Washington County’s is 30,354.
Using July 2019 census data for Fauquier that estimates a population of 71,222, 21.8% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose.
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 year old (421,180), followed by those 70 to 79 years old (391,461), 50 to 59 year olds (286,031) and 40 to 49 year olds (230,412). Residents older than 80 have received 202,032 doses.
In Fauquier County, 3,514 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 3,510 aged 60 to 69, 2,461 aged 50 to 59, 1,721 aged 40 to 49 and 1,812 older than 80 years old. Two thousand, four hundred and sixty residents younger than 39 have received a first dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to White residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received 69.7% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 13.8% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 6.2% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 714,049 of people who have been vaccinated, about 37% of those vaccinated.
In Fauquier, 6,533 White people (75% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Whites comprise about 80.4% of county residents. The number of Black and Latino residents in the county who have received the first dose is similar – 633 Black people (7.2%) and 578 Latinos (6.6%). Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 6,798 residents did not report race or ethnicity -- about 44% of those vaccinated.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17: Today Virginia recorded 1,327 new COVID-19 positive cases, slightly more than yesterday’s 1,276. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 598,468 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (128,065 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,299.
This morning the county added six new cases after adding 17 yesterday -- for a total of 4,121 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 10.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is continuing to drop; today it is 5.4%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 5.3%. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
The school division opened schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. New cases of COVID, both in students and in staff members, have slowed considerably in the last few weeks.
A staff member at the school division’s central offices reported a new case on March 16, bringing the number of school division cases since Sept. 24 to 145, 62 in students and 83 in staff members.
As of Wednesday, there are seven “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, four in students and three in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of March 12, 42 students were under quarantine and eight staff members in the county were quarantining.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
Today there were 50 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the state, after yesterday’s tally of 44. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,154 (1,684 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state – according to date reported -- is 44 today; it was 217 on March 3. For comparison, on Feb. 1 the average was 56 deaths per day; in September, the average was 17.
One more Fauquier resident died of COVID as of Tuesday morning’s VDH report; Fauquier lost another resident Monday. A total of 61 Fauquier residents have died from COVID-related illnesses since the beginning of the pandemic. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 30 so far in 2021 – almost as many as during all of 2020. The first two weeks in March have added 10 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 167 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 80 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 46 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 33 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded a new COVID-related hospitalization yesterday and another one Monday. There have been a total of 169 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 10 so far in March.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than five patients.
In the RRHD, of the 461 people hospitalized, 73 have been older than 80 years old; 77 have been 70 to 79 years old; 87 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 93 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-one have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 78 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 116 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 85.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 25,517 (1,284 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for March 17 states that 1,077 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 234; 135 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 79% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 49,316 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 25,517.
The March 17 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 589 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last couple of weeks reported numbers have remained below 1,000. Thirteen thousand, seven hundred and five nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported two new outbreaks Tuesday, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 34 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 10 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,394.
Forty-six cases and eight deaths are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton. Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified nine residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data. The Villa has also had at least one but fewer than five people die from COVID-19.
Children of America, a Fauquier childcare facility, has eight cases listed.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases, fewer than five deaths) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases, fewer than five deaths); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths).
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 13 COVID-19 cases.
There have been a total of 2,750 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 961 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 30,597 cases and 3,923 deaths) 1,010 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 142 in correctional facilities and 191 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 170 outbreaks in childcare settings, 82 for college/university and 194 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, March 16 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of March 17, 2,810,928 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 21.6% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,036,399 people have been fully vaccinated.
The state has received 3,117,125 doses from the federal government. More than 90% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 95% of first doses received have been given, almost 82% of second doses.
As of March 17, an average 49,223 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has a target of 50,000 doses a day and had been surpassing that for the last few weeks as supply has increased.
Thus far, 15,255 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 8,836 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 21,419 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 14,533; in Virginia Beach it’s 18,515; in Culpeper it’s 19,498 and in Fairfax it’s 18,372. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 25,000, like Highland (32,327), Albermarle (29,779), Augusta (25,976) and Nelson (29,056). Far eastern Northhampton County’s rate is 35,824 and southern-most Washington County’s is 29,829.
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 year old (410,385), followed by those 70 to 79 years old (386,157), 50 to 59 year olds (276,848) and 40 to 49 year olds (223,561). Residents older than 80 have received 199,755 doses.
In Fauquier County, 3,478 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 3,437 aged 60 to 69, 2,391 aged 50 to 59, 1,693 aged 40 to 49 and 1,796 older than 80 years old. Two thousand, four hundred and sixty residents younger than 39 have received a first dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to White residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received 69.8% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 13.8% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 6.1% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) The percentage of White recipients has been slowly decreasing and the percentage of Latino recipients has risen slightly. (Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 693,438 of people who have been vaccinated.)
In Fauquier, 6,434 White people (75% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Whites comprise about 80.4% of county residents. The number of Black and Latino residents in the county who have received the first dose is similar – 623 Black people (7.2%) and 553 Latinos (6.4%). Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 6,667 residents did not report race or ethnicity.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
TUESDAY, MARCH 16: Today Virginia recorded 1,276 new COVID-19 positive cases, slightly more than yesterday’s 1,130. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 597,141 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (127,568 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,287.
This morning the county added 17 new cases after adding nine yesterday -- for a total of 4,115 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 11.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is continuing to drop; today it is 5.2%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 5.1%. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
The school division opens schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of yesterday. New cases of COVID, both in students and in staff members, have slowed considerably in the last few weeks.
A student at Smith Elementary School and a staff member at Pierce Elementary School reported positive cases of COVID-19 on March 11. Three students at Liberty High School reported positive cases of COVID-19 on March 9. One new positive case of COVID-19 was reported March 8 in the Fauquier County Public Schools’ central offices, in a staff member.
As of Tuesday, there are 12 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, seven in students and five in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of March 12, 42 students were under quarantine and eight staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 144 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 62 in students and 82 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
Today there were 44 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the state, after yesterday’s tally of 41. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,104 (1,666 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state – according to date reported -- is 45 today; it was 217 on March 3. For comparison, on Feb. 1 the average was 56 deaths per day; in September, the average was 17.
One more Fauquier resident has died of COVID, as of Tuesday morning’s VDH report; Fauquier lost another resident yesterday. A total of 61 Fauquier residents have died from COVID-related illnesses since the beginning of the pandemic. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 30 so far in 2021 – almost as many as during all of 2020. The first two weeks in March have added 10 deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 167 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 80 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 46 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 33 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded a new COVID-related hospitalization yesterday and another one today. There have been a total of 169 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and 10 so far in March.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than five patients.
In the RRHD, of the 461 people hospitalized, 73 have been older than 80 years old; 77 have been 70 to 79 years old; 87 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 93 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-one have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 116 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 26 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 85.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 25,439 (1,276 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for March 16 states that 1,088 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 218; 134 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 75% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 49,250 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 25,439.
The March 16 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 311 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last couple of weeks reported numbers have remained below 1,000. Thirteen thousand, six hundred and ninety-seven nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported two new outbreaks this morning, one in a congregate setting and one in a K-12 setting.
There have been a total of 34 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 10 outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and four outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,394 – 20 more cases than yesterday.
Forty-six cases and eight deaths are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton. Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified nine residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data. The Villa has also had at least one but fewer than five people die from COVID-19.
Children of America, a Fauquier childcare facility, has eight cases listed.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases, fewer than five deaths) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases, fewer than five deaths); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths). The current outbreak at Countryside is the second outbreaks at those facilities.
The outbreak at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (which has had a total of 53 cases and seven deaths) was closed on March 8.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases.
There have been a total of 2,737 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 957 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 30,524 cases and 3,915 deaths) 1,006 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 142 in correctional facilities and 191 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 169 outbreaks in childcare settings, 78 for college/university and 194 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Monday, March 15 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of March 16, 2,775,063 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 21.3% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,025,332 people have been fully vaccinated.
The state has received 3,102,745 doses from the federal government. More than 89% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 90% of first doses received have been given, more than 78% of second doses.
As of March 16, an average 52,669 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state had a target of 50,000 doses a day and has been surpassing that for the few weeks as supply has increased.
Thus far, 15,174 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 8,532 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 21,305 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 14,176; in Virginia Beach it’s 18,219; in Culpeper it’s 19,441 and in Fairfax it’s 18,082. A few counties in the western part of the state have rates per 100,000 over 25,000, like Highland (31,963), Albermarle (29,721), Augusta (25,938) and Nelson (28,948). Far eastern Northhampton County’s rate is 35,525 and southern-most Washington County’s is 29,486.
The most vaccines in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 year old (403,382), followed by those 70 to 79 years old (382,791), 50 to 59 year olds (271,487) and 40 to 49 year olds (220,168). Residents older than 80 have received 198,206 doses.
In Fauquier County, 3,462 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 3,419 aged 60 to 69, 2,380 aged 50 to 59, 1,685 aged 40 to 49 and 1,792 older than 80 years old. Two thousand, four hundred and thirty-six residents younger than 39 have received a first dose of a vaccine.
The VDH site states that 310,385 doses have been given at long-term care facilities. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies have been responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
MONDAY, MARCH 15: Today Virginia recorded 1,130 new COVID-19 positive cases, slightly fewer than yesterday’s 1,173. The total briefly slipped below 900 last Monday. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 595,865 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (127,135 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,325.
This morning the county added nine new cases after adding nine yesterday -- for a total of 4,098 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 10.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is continuing to drop; today it is 5.4%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 5.2%. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
The school division opens schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of today. New cases of COVID, both in students and in staff members, have slowed considerably in the last few weeks.
A student at Smith Elementary School and a staff member at Pierce Elementary School reported positive cases of COVID-19 on March 11. Three students at Liberty High School reported positive cases of COVID-19 on March 9. One new positive case of COVID-19 was reported March 8 in the Fauquier County Public Schools’ central offices, in a staff member.
As of Monday, there are 12 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, seven in students and five in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of March 12, 42 students were under quarantine and eight staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 144 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 62 in students and 82 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Deaths
Today there were 41 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the state, after yesterday’s tally of 34. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,060 (1,637 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state – according to date reported -- is 54 today; it was 217 on March 3. For comparison, on Feb. 1 the average was 56 deaths per day; in September, the average was 17.
One more Fauquier resident has died of COVID, as of Monday morning’s VDH report. A total of 60 Fauquier residents have died from COVID-related illnesses since the beginning of the pandemic. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 29 so far in 2021 – almost as many as during all of 2020. The first two weeks in March have added nine deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 166 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 80 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 46 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 32 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded a new COVID-related hospitalization yesterday. There have been a total of 168 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and nine so far in March.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than five patients.
In the RRHD, of the 459 people hospitalized, 73 have been older than 80 years old; 77 have been 70 to 79 years old; 86 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 93 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 26 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 35 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 88.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 25,323 (1,263 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for March 15 states that 1,013 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 217; 131 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 75% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 49,126 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 25,323.
The March 13 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 389 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last couple of weeks reported numbers have remained below 1,000. Thirteen thousand, six hundred and ninety-five nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. (The VHHA does not report on nursing home on Sundays or Mondays.)
Outbreaks
The most recent outbreak in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District was on Feb. 26, the ninth outbreak in a congregate setting. The health department does not detail where congregate setting outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 32 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, nine outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,374.
Forty-six cases and eight deaths are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton. Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified nine residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data. The Villa has also had at least one but fewer than five people die from COVID-19.
Children of America, a Fauquier childcare facility, has eight cases listed.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (53 cases and seven deaths), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases, fewer than five deaths) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases, fewer than five deaths); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases.
There have been a total of 2,724 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 956 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 30,4903 cases and 3,906 deaths) 996 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 141 in correctional facilities and 191 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 169 outbreaks in childcare settings, 78 for college/university and 193 for K-12.
A new category was added last week: public safety. The state reported 22 cases in the public safety category for a couple of days. This morning, though, that category was missing and those cases seem to be accounted for in the congregate settings category, which is reporting 26 more cases than yesterday.
Data reported here was finalized Sunday, March 14 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of March 15, 2,740,975 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 21% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,010,519 people have been fully vaccinated.
The state has received 3,071,715 doses from the federal government. More than 89% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 90% of first doses received have been given, more than 78% of second doses.
As of March 15, an average 52,898 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state had a target of 50,000 doses a day and has been surpassing that for the few weeks as supply has increased.
Thus far, 15,135 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 8,492 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 21,250 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 14,095; in Virginia Beach it’s 18,062; in Culpeper it’s 19,384 and in Fairfax it’s 17,691. A few counties in the western part of the state, have rates per 100,000 over 25,000, like Highland (31,050), Albermarle (29,656), Augusta (25,903) and Nelson (28,814). Far eastern Northhampton County’s rate is 35,465 and southern-most Washington County’s is 29,388.
The most doses in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 year old (397,929), followed by those 70 to 79 years old (379,902), 50 to 59 year olds (266,375) and 40 to 49 year olds (216,666). Residents older than 80 have received 197,091 doses.
In Fauquier County, 3,459 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 3,406 aged 60 to 69, 2,370 aged 50 to 59, 1,680 aged 40 to 49 and 1,790 older than 80 years old. Two thousand, four hundred and thirty residents younger than 39 have received a first dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to White residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received about 69.7% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 13.7% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, 6.1% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) The percentage of White recipients has been slowly decreasing and the percentage of Latino recipients has risen slightly. (Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 680,034 of people who have been vaccinated.)
In Fauquier, 6,358 White people (76.1% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Whites comprise about 80.4% of county residents. The number of Black and Latino residents in the county who have received the first dose is similar – 521 Black people (6.2%) and 547 Latinos (6.5%). Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 6,787 residents did not report race or ethnicity.
The VDH site states that 308,616 doses have been given at long-term care facilities. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies have been responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
SUNDAY, MARCH 14: Today Virginia recorded 1,173 new COVID-19 positive cases, slightly fewer than yesterday’s 1,348. The total briefly slipped below 900 last Monday. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 594,735 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (126,740 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,291.
This morning the county added nine new cases after adding seven yesterday -- for a total of 4,089 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 10.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is continuing to drop; on Friday it is 5.5%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 5.2%. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
A student at Smith Elementary School and a staff member at Pierce Elementary School reported positive cases of COVID-19 on March 11. Three students at Liberty High School reported positive cases of COVID-19 on March 9. One new positive case of COVID-19 was reported March 8 in the Fauquier County Public Schools’ central offices, in a staff member.
As of Sunday, there are 12 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, seven in students and five in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of March 12, 42 students were under quarantine and eight staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 144 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 62 in students and 82 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division will open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Deaths
Today there were 34 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the state, after yesterday’s tally of 24. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 10,019 (1,638 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state – according to date reported -- is 60 today; it was 217 on March 3. For comparison, on Feb. 1 the average was 56 deaths per day; in September, the average was 17.
A total of 59 Fauquier residents have died from COVID-related illnesses since the beginning of the pandemic. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 28 so far in 2021 – almost as many as during all of 2020. The first seven days in March added eight deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 165 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 80 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 45 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 32 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Hospitalizations
Fauquier recorded a new COVID-related hospitalization today. There have been a total of 168 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and nine so far in March.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than five patients.
In the RRHD, of the 458 people hospitalized, 73 have been older than 80 years old; 77 have been 70 to 79 years old; 86 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 92 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 35 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 46 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 91.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 25,297 (1,258 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for March 14 states that 1,063 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 223; 135 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 77% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 49,083 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 25,297.
The March 13 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 389 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last couple of weeks reported numbers have remained below 1,000. Thirteen thousand, six hundred and ninety-five nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. (The VHHA does not report on nursing home on Sundays or Mondays.)
Outbreaks
The most recent outbreak in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District was on Feb. 26, the ninth outbreak in a congregate setting. The health department does not detail where congregate setting outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 32 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, nine outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,374.
Forty-six cases and eight deaths are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton. Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified nine residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data. The Villa has also had at least one but fewer than five people die from COVID-19.
Children of America, a Fauquier childcare facility, has eight cases listed.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (53 cases and seven deaths), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases, fewer than five deaths) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases, fewer than five deaths); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases.
There have been a total of 2,719 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 955 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 30,476 cases and 3,892 deaths) 970 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 141 in correctional facilities and 191 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 169 outbreaks in childcare settings, 78 for college/university and 193 for K-12.
A new category was added this week: public safety. The state has reported 22 cases in the public safety category.
Data reported here was finalized Saturday, March 13 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
The information below is from March 13. The Virginia Department of Health had not updated the vaccine section of its website by 10:40 a.m. on March 14.
As of March 13, 2,623,902 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 20% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 971,254 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 2,781,845 doses from the federal government. More than 94% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 98.7% of first doses received have been given, more than 79% of second doses.
As of March 13, an average 55,194 vaccine doses are being administered each day, the highest average since the VDH began reporting vaccine data. The state had a target of 50,000 doses a day, and has been surpassing that for the last couple of weeks as supply has increased.
Thus far, 14,886 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 8,320 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 20,901 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 13,527; in Virginia Beach it’s 17,363; in Culpeper it’s 19,188 and in Fairfax it’s 16,457.
The most doses in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 year old (376,540), followed by those 70 to 79 years old (366,971), 50 to 59 year olds (249,996) and 40 to 49 year olds (205,002). Residents older than 80 have received 191,951 doses.
In Fauquier County, 3,409 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 3,330 aged 60 to 69, 2,339 aged 50 to 59, 1,649 aged 40 to 49 and 1,769 older than 80 years old. Two thousand, three hundred and ninety residents younger than 39 have received a first dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to White residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received about 70% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 13.5% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, almost 6% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Those percentages have been roughly consistent since the VDH started reporting them several weeks ago. (Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 624,220 of people who have been vaccinated.)
In Fauquier, 6,290 White people (76.5% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Whites comprise about 80.4% of county residents. The number of Black and Latino residents in the county who have received the first dose is similar – 509 Black people (6.2%) and 527 Latinos (6.4%). Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 6,665 residents did not report race or ethnicity.
The VDH site states that 292,850 doses have been given at long-term care facilities. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies have been responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
SATURDAY, MARCH 13: Today Virginia recorded 1,348 new COVID-19 positive cases, a little lower than yesterday’s 1,589. The total slipped below 900 Monday. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 593,562 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (126,325 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,289.
This morning the county added seven new cases after adding 14 yesterday -- for a total of 4,080 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 10.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is continuing to drop; on Friday it is 5.5%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 5.3%. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
A student at Smith Elementary School and a staff member at Pierce Elementary School reported positive cases of COVID-19 on March 11. Three students at Liberty High School reported positive cases of COVID-19 on March 9. One new positive case of COVID-19 was reported March 8 in the Fauquier County Public Schools’ central offices, in a staff member.
As of Saturday, there are 12 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, seven in students and five in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of March 12, 42 students were under quarantine and eight staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 144 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 62 in students and 82 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division will open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Deaths
Today there were 24 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the state, after yesterday’s tally of 59. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 9,985 (1,633 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state – according to date reported -- is 67 today; it was 217 on March 3. For comparison, on Feb. 1 the average was 56 deaths per day; in September, the average was 17.
Fauquier County reported one new COVID-19 related death Tuesday, but reversed that the next day, reporting “-1” deaths Wednesday.
A total of 59 Fauquier residents have died from COVID-related illnesses since the beginning of the pandemic. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 28 so far in 2021 – almost as many as during all of 2020. The first seven days in March added eight deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 165 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 80 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 45 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 32 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Hospitalizations
There have been a total of 167 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and eight so far in March.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than five patients.
In the RRHD, of the 457 people hospitalized, 72 have been older than 80 years old; 77 have been 70 to 79 years old; 86 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 92 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 46 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 155 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 89.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 25,262 (1,257 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for March 12 states that 1,129 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. (The VHHA webpage had not been updated by 10:50 a.m. on March 13.)
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 228; 134 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 80% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 48,920 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 25,061.
The March 12 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 417 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last couple of weeks reported numbers have remained below 1,000. Thirteen thousand, six hundred and eighty-nine nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The most recent outbreak in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District was on Feb. 26, the ninth outbreak in a congregate setting. The health department does not detail where congregate setting outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 32 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, nine outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,374.
Forty-six cases and eight deaths are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton. Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified nine residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data. The Villa has also had at least one but fewer than five people die from COVID-19.
Children of America, a Fauquier childcare facility, has eight cases listed.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (53 cases and seven deaths), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases, fewer than five deaths) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases, fewer than five deaths); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases.
There have been a total of 2,713 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 954 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 30,417 cases and 3,876 deaths) 967 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 141 in correctional facilities and 190 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 1689 outbreaks in childcare settings, 78 for college/university and 192 for K-12.
A new category was added this week: public safety. The state has reported 22 cases in the public safety category.
Data reported here was finalized Friday, March 12 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
The information below is from March 12. The Virginia Department of Health had not updated the vaccine section of its website by 10:50 a.m. on March 13.
Virginia received doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week. The vaccine is unique in that it – unlike the Moderna and Phizer vaccines already being administered -- requires only one dose instead of two and can be stored in a refrigerator instead of in a super-cold freezer.
As of March 12, 2,557,478 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 19.5% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 945,336 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 2,858,045 doses from the federal government. More than 89% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 93% of first doses received have been given, more than 75% of second doses.
As of today, an average 54,747 vaccine doses are being administered each day, the highest average since the VDH began reporting vaccine data. The state had a target of 50,000 doses a day, and has been surpassing that for the last week and a half.
Thus far, 14,624 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 7,883 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 20,533 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 13,308; in Virginia Beach it’s 16,873; in Culpeper it’s 18,523 and in Fairfax it’s 15,959.
The most doses in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 year old (363,739), followed by those 70 to 79 years old (369,305), 50 to 59 year olds (241,236) and 40 to 49 year olds (199,482). Residents older than 80 have received 189,510 doses.
In Fauquier County, 3,344residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 3,283 aged 60 to 69, 2,303 aged 50 to 59, 1,618 aged 40 to 49 and 1,729 older than 80 years old. Two thousand, three hundred and forty-seven residents younger than 39 have received a first dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to White residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received about 70.3% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 13.4% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, about 5.9% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Those percentages have been roughly consistent since the VDH started reporting them several weeks ago. (Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 621,430 of people who have been vaccinated.)
In Fauquier, 6,196 White people (76.5% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Whites comprise about 80.4% of county residents. The number of Black and Latino residents in the county who have received the first dose is similar – 496 Black people (6.1%) and 519 Latinos (6.4%). Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 6,528 residents did not report race or
The VDH site states that 287,346 doses have been given at long-term care facilities, of the 223,470 received from the federal government for that population; more than 100% of the total have been administered. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies have been responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
FRIDAY, MARCH 12: Today Virginia recorded 1,589 new COVID-19 positive cases, a little higher than yesterday’s 1,250. The state reported 1,537 Tuesday and the total slipped below 900 Monday. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 592,214 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (125,884 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,308.
This morning the county added 14 new cases after adding eight yesterday -- for a total of 4,073 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 11.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is continuing to drop; on Friday it is 5.5%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 5%. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
A student at Smith Elementary School and a staff member at Pierce Elementary School reported positive cases of COVID-19 on March 11. Three students at Liberty High School reported positive cases of COVID-19 on March 9. One new positive case of COVID-19 was reported March 8 in the Fauquier County Public Schools’ central offices, in a staff member.
As of Friday, there are 12 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, seven in students and five in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of March 5, 48 students were under quarantine and 11 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 144 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 62 in students and 82 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division will open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Deaths
Today there were 59 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the state, after yesterday’s tally of 53. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 9,961 (1,635 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state – according to date reported -- is 76 today; it was 217 on March 3. For comparison, on Feb. 1 the average was 56 deaths per day; in September, the average was 17.
Fauquier County reported one new COVID-19 related death Tuesday, but reversed that the next day, reporting “-1” deaths Wednesday. The county recorded two new deaths Monday, one new death Sunday and one last Saturday.
A total of 59 Fauquier residents have died from COVID-related illnesses since the beginning of the pandemic. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 28 so far in 2021 – almost as many as during all of 2020. The first seven days in March have added eight deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 165 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 80 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 45 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 32 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded two new hospitalizations Wednesday, one on Saturday and two new hospitalizations last Friday.
There have been a total of 167 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and eight so far in March.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than five patients.
In the RRHD, of the 456 people hospitalized, 72 have been older than 80 years old; 77 have been 70 to 79 years old; 85 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 92 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 155 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 136 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 100.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 25,261 (1,254 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for March 12 states that 1,129 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 228; 134 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 80% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 48,920 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 25,061.
The March 12 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 417 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last couple of weeks reported numbers have remained below 1,000. Thirteen thousand, six hundred and eighty-nine nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The most recent outbreak in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District was on Feb. 26, the ninth outbreak in a congregate setting. The health department does not detail where congregate setting outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 32 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, nine outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,373.
Forty-six cases and seven deaths are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton. Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified nine residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data. The Villa has also had at least one but fewer than five people die from COVID-19.
Children of America, a Fauquier childcare facility, has eight cases listed.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (52 cases and seven deaths), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases, fewer than five deaths) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases, fewer than five deaths); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases.
There have been a total of 2,708 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 953 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 30,413 cases and 3,863 deaths) 966 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 140 in correctional facilities and 190 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 168 outbreaks in childcare settings, 77 for college/university and 192 for K-12.
A new category was added today: public safety. The state has reported 22 cases in the public safety category. Twenty-two cases were removed from the health care category this morning.
Data reported here was finalized Thursday, March 11 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
Virginia received doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week. The vaccine is unique in that it – unlike the Moderna and Phizer vaccines already being administered -- requires only one dose instead of two and can be stored in a refrigerator instead of in a super-cold freezer.
As of March 12, 2,557,478 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 19.5% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 945,336 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 2,858,045 doses from the federal government. More than 89% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 93% of first doses received have been given, more than 75% of second doses.
As of today, an average 54,747 vaccine doses are being administered each day, the highest average since the VDH began reporting vaccine data. The state had a target of 50,000 doses a day, and has been surpassing that for the last week and a half.
Thus far, 14,624 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 7,883 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 20,533 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 13,308; in Virginia Beach it’s 16,873; in Culpeper it’s 18,523 and in Fairfax it’s 15,959.
The most doses in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 60 to 69 year old (363,739), followed by those 70 to 79 years old (369,305), 50 to 59 year olds (241,236) and 40 to 49 year olds (199,482). Residents older than 80 have received 189,510 doses.
In Fauquier County, 3,344residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 3,283 aged 60 to 69, 2,303 aged 50 to 59, 1,618 aged 40 to 49 and 1,729 older than 80 years old. Two thousand, three hundred and forty-seven residents younger than 39 have received a first dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to White residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received about 70.3% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 13.4% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, about 5.9% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Those percentages have been roughly consistent since the VDH started reporting them several weeks ago. (Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 621,430 of people who have been vaccinated.)
In Fauquier, 6,196 White people (76.5% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Whites comprise about 80.4% of county residents. The number of Black and Latino residents in the county who have received the first dose is similar – 496 Black people (6.1%) and 519 Latinos (6.4%). Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 6,528 residents did not report race or
The VDH site states that 287,346 doses have been given at long-term care facilities, of the 223,470 received from the federal government for that population; more than 100% of the total have been administered. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies have been responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
THURSDAY, MARCH 11: Today Virginia recorded 1,250 new COVID-19 positive cases, almost the same as yesterday’s 1246. The state reported 1,537 Tuesday and the total slipped below 900 Monday. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 590,625 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (125,386 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,317.
This morning the county added eight new cases after adding 15 yesterday -- for a total of 4,059 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 11.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is continuing to drop; on Thursday it was 5.5%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 4.7%; it’s the first time it’s fallen below 5% since Nov 4. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
Three students at Liberty High School reported positive cases of COVID-19 on March 9.
One new positive case of COVID-19 was reported March 8 in the Fauquier County Public Schools’ central offices, in a staff member.
As of Thursday, there are 13 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, eight in students and five in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of March 5, 48 students were under quarantine and 11 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 142 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 61 in students and 81 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division will open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Deaths
Today there were 53 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the state, after yesterday’s tally of 59. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 9,902 (1,628 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state – according to date reported -- is 78 today; it was 217 on March 3. For comparison, on Feb. 1 the average was 56 deaths per day; in September, the average was 17.
Fauquier County reported one new COVID-19 related death Tuesday, but reversed that the next day, reporting “-1” deaths Wednesday. The county recorded two new deaths Monday, one new death Sunday and one on Saturday.
A total of 59 Fauquier residents have died from COVID-related illnesses since the beginning of the pandemic. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 28 so far in 2021 – almost as many as during all of 2020. The first seven days in March have added eight deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 165 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 80 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 45 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 32 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded two new hospitalizations Wednesday, one on Saturday and two new hospitalizations last Friday.
There have been a total of 167 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and eight so far in March.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than five patients.
In the RRHD, of the 454 people hospitalized, 71 have been older than 80 years old; 77 have been 70 to 79 years old; 85 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 92 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and nineteen have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 136 new hospitalizations today, after reporting the same yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 92.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 25,061 (1,241 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for March 11 states that 1,129 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 230; 144 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 79% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 48,804 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 25,061.
The March 11 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 698 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last couple of weeks reported numbers have remained below 1,000. Thirteen thousand, six hundred and eighty-one nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The most recent outbreak in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District was on Feb. 26, the ninth outbreak in a congregate setting. The health department does not detail where congregate setting outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 32 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, nine outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,373.
Forty-six cases and seven deaths are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton. Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified nine residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data. The Villa has also had at least one but fewer than five people die from COVID-19.
Children of America, a Fauquier childcare facility, has eight cases listed.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (52 cases and seven deaths), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases, fewer than five deaths) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases, fewer than five deaths); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths). The outbreak at Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases) has been closed. The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases.
There have been a total of 2,705 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 953 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 30,332 cases and 3,826 deaths) 963 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 140 in correctional facilities and 212 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 168 outbreaks in childcare settings, 77 for college/university and 192 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Wednesday, March 10 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
Virginia received doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week. The vaccine is unique in that it – unlike the Moderna and Phizer vaccines already being administered -- requires only one dose instead of two and can be stored in a refrigerator instead of in a super-cold freezer.
As of March 11, 2,493,097 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 19% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 916,276 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 2,800,445 doses from the federal government. About 89% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 92% of first doses received have been given, more than 76% of second doses.
As of today, an average 53,203 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state had a target of 50,000 doses a day, and has been surpassing that for the last week and a half.
Thus far, 14,268 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 7,690 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 20,033 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 12,577; in Virginia Beach it’s 16,140; in Culpeper it’s 17,225 and in Fairfax it’s 15,422.
The most doses in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 70 to 79 years old (351,487), followed by those 60 to 69 year old (350,596), 50 to 59 year olds (233,435) and 40 to 49 year olds (194,518). Residents older than 80 have received 187,110doses.
In Fauquier County, 3,267 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 3,165 aged 60 to 69, 2,239 aged 50 to 59, 1,589 aged 40 to 49 and 1,706 older than 80 years old. Two thousand, three hundred and two residents younger than 39 have received a first dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to White residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received about 70.3% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 13.4% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, about 5.8% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Those percentages have been roughly consistent since the VDH started reporting them several weeks ago. (Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 602,476 of people who have been vaccinated.)
In Fauquier, 6,064 White people (77% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Whites comprise about 80.4% of county residents. The number of Black and Latino residents in the county who have received the first dose is similar – 482 Black people (6.1%) and 508 Latinos (6.5%). Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 6,439 residents did not report race or ethnicity.
The VDH site states that 279,969 doses have been given at long-term care facilities, of the 223,470 received from the federal government for that population; more than 100% of the total have been administered. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies have been responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11: Today Virginia recorded 1,246 new COVID-19 positive cases. The state reported 1,537 yesterday and the total slipped below 900 Monday. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 589,375 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (125,015 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,324.
This morning the county added 15 new cases after adding 11 yesterday -- for a total of 4,051 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 10.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is is continuing to drop; on Wednesday it was 5.7%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 5%. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
One new positive case of COVID-19 was reported March 8 in the Fauquier County Public Schools’ central offices.
As of Wednesday, there are 10 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, five in students and five in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of March 5, 48 students were under quarantine and 11 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 139 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 58 in students and 81 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division will open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Deaths
Today there were 59 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the state, after yesterday’s tally of 107. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 9,849 (1,632 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state – according to date reported -- is 75 today; it was 217 on March 3. For comparison, on Feb. 1 the average was 56 deaths per day; in September, the average was 17.
Fauquier County reported one new COVID-19 related death Tuesday, but reversed that today, reporting “-1” deaths Wednesday. The county recorded two new deaths Monday, one new death Sunday and one on Saturday.
A total of 59 Fauquier residents have died from COVID-related illnesses since the beginning of the pandemic. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 28 so far in 2021 – almost as many as during all of 2020. The first seven days in March have added eight deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 164 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 80 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 45 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 31 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded two new hospitalizations Wednesday, one on Saturday and two new hospitalizations last Friday.
There have been a total of 167 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and eight so far in March.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than five patients.
In the RRHD, of the 451 people hospitalized, 71 have been older than 80 years old; 75 have been 70 to 79 years old; 84 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 92 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and nineteen have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 84 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 136 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 82.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 24,925 (1,235 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for March 10 states that 1,136 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 231; 135 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 79% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 48,706 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 24,925.
The March 10 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 803 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last couple of weeks reported numbers have remained below 1,000. Thirteen thousand, six hundred and seventy-eight nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The most recent outbreak in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District was on Feb. 26, the ninth outbreak in a congregate setting. The health department does not detail where congregate setting outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 32 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, nine outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,373.
Forty-six cases and seven deaths are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton, one more death than previously reported. Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified nine residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data. The Villa has also had at least one but fewer than five people die from COVID-19.
Although Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center’s outbreak has been closed, the number of deaths reported at that facility has climbed by four on Friday. Brookside is now reported to have had 20 deaths and 103 cases.
Children of America, a Fauquier childcare facility, has eight cases listed.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (52 cases and seven deaths), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases, fewer than five deaths) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases, fewer than five deaths); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths). The outbreak at Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases) has been closed. The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases.
There have been a total of 2,697 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 951 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 30,332 cases and 3,826 deaths) 961 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 140 in correctional facilities and 212 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 168 outbreaks in childcare settings, 77 for college/university and 188 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, March 9 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
Virginia received doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week. The vaccine is unique in that it – unlike the Moderna and Phizer vaccines already being administered -- requires only one dose instead of two and can be stored in a refrigerator instead of in a super-cold freezer.
As of March 10, 2,428,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 18.5% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 882,082 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 2,790,135 doses from the federal government. About 87% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. Ninety percent of first doses received have been given, more than 74% of second doses.
As of today, an average 50,665 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state had a target of 50,000 doses a day, and has been surpassing that for the last week and a half.
Thus far, 13,580 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 7,083 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 19,067 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 12,577; in Virginia Beach it’s 16,140; in Culpeper it’s 17,225 and in Fairfax it’s 15,038.
The most doses in the state (at least one dose) have gone to residents between 70 to 79 years old (342,263), followed by those 60 to 69 year old (337,121), 50 to 59 year olds (226,092) and 40 to 49 year olds (190,377). Residents older than 80 have received 184,190 doses.
In Fauquier County, 3,159 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 2,979 aged 60 to 69, 2,106 aged 50 to 59, 1,500 aged 40 to 49 and 1,667 older than 80 years old. Two thousand and one hundred and sixty-nine residents younger than 39 have received a first dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to White residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received about 70.5% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 13.4% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, about 5.8% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Those percentages have been roughly consistent since the VDH started reporting them several weeks ago. (Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 583,962 of people who have been vaccinated.)
In Fauquier, 5,861 White people (77% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Whites comprise about 80.4% of county residents. The number of Black and Latino residents in the county who have received the first dose is similar – 463 Black people (6%) and 454 Latinos (5.9%). Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 5,974 residents did not report race or ethnicity.
The VDH site states that 276,387 doses have been given at long-term care facilities, of the 223,470 received from the federal government for that population; more than 100% of the total have been administered. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies have been responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
TUESDAY, MARCH 9: For the first time since Sept. 27, Virginia’s positive new COVID-19 cases slipped below 900 yesterday; cases rebounded to 1,537 this morning. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 588,129 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (124,607 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,367.
This morning the county added 11 new cases after adding five yesterday -- for a total of 4,036 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 10.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is down to 5.8%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 5.1%. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
One new positive case of COVID-19 was reported March 8 in the Fauquier County Public Schools’ central offices.
As of Monday, there are 10 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, five in students and five in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of March 5, 48 students were under quarantine and 11 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 139 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 58 in students and 81 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division will open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Deaths
Today there were 107 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the state, after yesterday’s tally of 87. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 9,790 (1,628 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state – according to date reported -- is 121 today; it was 217 on March 3. For comparison, on Feb. 1 the average was 56 deaths per day; in September, the average was 17.
Fauquier County reported one new COVID-19 related death Tuesday, two new deaths Monday, one new death Sunday and one on Saturday; there were two on Friday, one Tuesday and one on Monday, after reporting four last Saturday.
A total of 60 Fauquier residents have died from COVID-related illnesses since the beginning of the pandemic. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 29 so far in 2021 – almost as many as during all of 2020. The first seven days in March have added nine deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 165 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 80 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 46 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 31 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization Saturday and two new hospitalizations Friday.
There have been a total of 165 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and six so far in March.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than 10 patients.
In the RRHD, of the 448 people hospitalized, 70 have been older than 80 years old; 75 have been 70 to 79 years old; 84 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 91 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eighteen have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 136 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 44 yesterday and 24 on Sunday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 83.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 24,841 (1,233 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for March 9 states that 1,172 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 244; 149 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 76% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 48,612 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 24,841.
The March 6 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 527 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last couple of weeks reported numbers have remained below 1,000. Thirteen thousand, six hundred and seventy-eight nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The most recent outbreak in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District was on Feb. 26, the ninth outbreak in a congregate setting. The health department does not detail where congregate setting outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 32 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, nine outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,374.
Forty-six cases and seven deaths are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton, one more death than previously reported. Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified nine residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data. The Villa has also had at least one but fewer than five people die from COVID-19.
Although Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center’s outbreak has been closed, the number of deaths reported at that facility has climbed by four on Friday. Brookside is now reported to have had 20 deaths and 103 cases.
Children of America, a Fauquier childcare facility, has eight cases listed.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (52 cases and seven deaths), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases, fewer than five deaths) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases, fewer than five deaths); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths). The outbreak at Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases) has been closed. The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases.
There have been a total of 2,691 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 950 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 30,309 cases and 3,798 deaths) 956 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 140 in correctional facilities and 212 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 169 outbreaks in childcare settings, 77 for college/university and 187 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Monday, March 8 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
Virginia received doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week. The vaccine is unique in that it – unlike the Moderna and Phizer vaccines already being administered -- requires only one dose instead of two and can be stored in a refrigerator instead of in a super-cold freezer.
As of March 9, 2,369,608 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 18% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 850,774 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 2,790,135 doses from the federal government. Almost 85% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. Almost 88% of first doses received have been given, more than 72% of second doses.
As of today, an average 50,877 vaccine doses are being administered each day. It is the seventh day the state has surpassed its target of 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 13,170 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 6,851 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 18,451 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 12,346; in Virginia Beach it’s 15,822; in Culpeper it’s 16,696 and in Fairfax it’s 14,573.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 years old (332,269), followed by those 60 to 69 year old (332,871), 50 to 59 year olds (221,104) and 40 to 49 year olds (187,573). Residents older than 80 have received 181,108 doses.
In Fauquier County, 3,024 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine (at least one dose); 2,828 aged 60 to 69, 2,078 aged 50 to 59, 1,488 aged 40 to 49 and 1,611 older than 80 years old. Two thousand and one hundred and forty-one residents younger than 39 have received a first dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to White residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received about 70.5% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 13.4% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, about 5.8% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Those percentages have been roughly consistent since the VDH started reporting them several weeks ago. (Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 567,326 of people who have been vaccinated.)
In Fauquier, 5,693 White people (77.4% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Whites comprise about 80.4% of county residents. The number of Black and Latino residents in the county who have received the first dose is similar – 451 Black people (6.1%) and 433 Latinos (5.9%). Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 5,791 residents did not report race or ethnicity.
The VDH site states that 270,683 doses have been given at long-term care facilities, of the 223,470 received from the federal government for that population; more than 100% of the total have been administered. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies have been responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
MONDAY, MARCH 8: For the first time since Sept. 27, Virginia’s positive new COVID-19 cases slipped below 900 today. Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been below 2,000 since Feb. 26, but today, the daily number of positive cases in the state is reported as 892. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 586,592 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (124,784 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,345.
This morning the county added five new cases after adding 13 yesterday -- for a total of 4,025 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 10.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is down to 6.2%. (On the main page of the VDH website, the percentage is listed as 6%. On the testing-specific page, it says 6.2%.) In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 5%. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
Three COVID-19 cases were reported in Fauquier County Public Schools on March 5, one in a student at Warrenton Middle School, one in a staff member at Fauquier High School and one in a staff member at Pierce Elementary School.
As of Monday, there are 11 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, seven in students and four in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of March 5, 48 students were under quarantine and 11 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 138 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 58 in students and 80 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division will open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Deaths
Today there were 87 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the state, after yesterday’s tally of 77. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 9,683 (1,566 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths – according to date reported -- in the state is 129 today; it was 217 March 3. For comparison, on Feb. 1 the average was 56 deaths per day; in September, the average was 17.
Fauquier County reported two new COVID-19 related deaths Monday, one new death Sunday and one on Saturday; there were two on Friday, one Tuesday and one on Monday, after reporting four last Saturday.
A total of 59 Fauquier residents have died from COVID-related illnesses since the beginning of the pandemic. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 28 so far in 2021 – almost as many as during all of 2020. The first seven days in March have added eight deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 164 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 78 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 46 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 31 deaths in those younger than 69. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization Saturday and two new hospitalizations Friday. Tuesday morning the county added three new hospitalizations.
There have been a total of 165 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and six so far in March.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than 10 patients.
In the RRHD, of the 447 people hospitalized, 69 have been older than 80 years old; 75 have been 70 to 79 years old; 84 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 91 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eighteen have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 44 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 24 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 78.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 24,705 (1,259 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for March 8 states that 1,142 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total has been generally dropping since Jan. 19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 244; 180 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 76% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 48,467 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 24,705.
VHHA’s daily report about nursing home facilities had not reported the COVID-19 population consistently under 1,000 since October of 2020, but the March 6 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 549 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last couple of weeks reported numbers have remained below 1,000. Thirteen thousand, six hundred and fifty-four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. (The VHHA does not update its nursing home web page on Sunday or Monday.)
Outbreaks
The most recent outbreak in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District was on Feb. 26, the ninth outbreak in a congregate setting. The health department does not detail where congregate setting outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 32 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, nine outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,373. That number has been steady for almost a week.
Forty-five cases and seven deaths are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton, one more death than previously reported. Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified nine residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data. The Villa has also had at least one but fewer than five people die from COVID-19.
Although Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center’s outbreak has been closed, the number of deaths reported at that facility has climbed by four on Friday. Brookside is now reported to have had 20 deaths and 103 cases.
Children of America, a Fauquier childcare facility, has eight cases listed.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (52 cases and seven deaths), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases, fewer than five deaths) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases, fewer than five deaths); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths). The outbreak at Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases) has been closed. The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases.
There have been a total of 2,684 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 950 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 30,290 cases and 3,780 deaths) 952 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 140 in correctional facilities and 212 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 169 outbreaks in childcare settings, 76 for college/university and 185 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Sunday, March 7 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
Virginia received doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week. The vaccine is unique in that it – unlike the Moderna and Phizer vaccines already being administered -- requires only one dose instead of two and can be stored in a refrigerator instead of in a super-cold freezer.
As of March 8, 2,306,251 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 17.5% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 823,887 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 2,748,835 doses from the federal government. Almost 84% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. More than 87% of first doses received have been given, more than 71% of second doses.
As of today, an average 52,575 vaccine doses are being administered each day – among the highest daily averages since vaccinations began being administered. It is the sixth day the state surpassed its target of 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 12,934 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 6,602 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 18,160 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 11,766; in Virginia Beach it’s 15,538; in Culpeper it’s 16,535 and in Fairfax it’s 14,076.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 years old (303,163), followed by those 60 to 69 year old (287,589), 50 to 59 year olds (189,566) and 40 to 49 year olds (157,913). Residents older than 80 have received 167,994 doses.
In Fauquier County 2,954 residents between 70 and 79 have received the vaccine; 2,746 aged 60 to 69, 2,055 aged 50 to 59, 1,473 aged 40 to 49 and 1,584 older than 80 years old. Two thousand and one hundred and twenty-two residents younger than 39 have received a first dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to White residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received about 71% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 13.3% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, about 5.7% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Those percentages have been roughly consistent since the VDH started reporting them several weeks ago. (Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 546,013 of people who have been vaccinated.)
In Fauquier, 5,594 White people (77.6% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Whites comprise about 80.4% of county residents. The number of Black and Latino residents in the county who have received the first dose is similar – 441 Black people (6.1%) and 420 Latinos (5.8%). Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 5,693 residents did not report race or ethnicity.
The VDH site states that 260,746 doses have been given at long-term care facilities, of the 223,470 received from the federal government for that population; more than 100% of the total have been administered. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies have been responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
SUNDAY, MARCH 7: Daily COVID-19 related deaths reported in the state seem to have stabilized after a period of spiking numbers; the spikes represented deaths that occurred earlier but were just being counted in the last few weeks.
Today there were 77 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the state, after yesterday’s tally of 11 and Friday’s 71. But Wednesday’s death total was 383, a pandemic high.
For the last couple of weeks, the Virginia Department of Health had been processing death certificates from the weeks following the 2020 holiday season, so the deaths reported each day have been among the highest of the pandemic, even as “deaths by date of death” are decreasing. A look at the chart on fatalities by date shows a spike in deaths between Dec. 8 and Feb. 16, but deaths seem to have been decreasing since then.
An explanation from the VDH reads: “VDH is now processing 2021 death certificates related to the post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases. As a result, a larger number of deaths is expected to be added by report date.” The artificial rise in deaths being reported had been going on since about Feb. 23.
The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 9,596 (1,492 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths – according to date reported -- in the state is 149 today; it was 217 Wednesday. For comparison, on Feb. 1 the average was 56 deaths per day; in September, the average was 17.
Fauquier County reported one new COVID-related death Sunday and one on Saturday; there were two on Friday, one Tuesday and one on Monday, after reporting four last Saturday.
A total of 57 Fauquier residents have died from COVID-related illnesses since the beginning of the pandemic. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 26 so far in 2021 – almost as many as during all of 2020. The first seven days in March have added six deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 161 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 77 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 44 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 31 deaths in those younger than 69. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Cases
Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been below 2,000 since Feb. 26. Today, the daily number of positive cases in the state is reported as 1,163. Yesterday it was 1,477. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 585,700 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (124,528 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,379.
This morning the county added 13 new cases after adding the same number yesterday -- for a total of 4,020 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 11.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is down to 6.2%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 5%. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
Three more COVID-19 cases were reported in Fauquier County Public Schools on March 5, one in a student at Warrenton Middle School, one in a staff member at Fauquier High School and one in a staff member at Pierce Elementary School.
As of Sunday, there are 11 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, seven in students and four in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of March 5, 48 students were under quarantine and 11 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 138 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 58 in students and 80 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division will open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization Saturday and two new hospitalizations Friday. Tuesday morning the county added three new hospitalizations. Hospitalizations have in general been much higher in the last two months.
There have been a total of 165 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and six so far in March.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than 10 patients.
In the RRHD, of the 447 people hospitalized, 69 have been older than 80 years old; 75 have been 70 to 79 years old; 84 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 91 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eighteen have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 24 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 123 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 78.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 24,661 (1,259 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for March 7 states that 1,127 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total has been generally dropping since Jan. 19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 258; 168 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 77% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 48,428 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 24,661.
VHHA’s daily report about nursing home facilities had not reported the COVID-19 population consistently under 1,000 since October of 2020, but the March 6 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 549 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last couple of weeks reported numbers have remained below 1,000. Thirteen thousand, six hundred and fifty-four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. (The VHHA does not update its nursing home web page on Sunday or Monday.)
Outbreaks
The most recent outbreak in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District was on Feb. 26, the ninth outbreak in a congregate setting. The health department does not detail where congregate setting outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 32 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, nine outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,373.
Forty-five cases and seven deaths are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton, one more death than previously reported. Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified nine residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data. The Villa has also had at least one but fewer than five people die from COVID-19.
Although Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center’s outbreak has been closed, the number of deaths reported at that facility has climbed by four on Friday. Brookside is now reported to have had 20 deaths and 103 cases.
Children of America, a Fauquier childcare facility, has eight cases listed.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (52 cases and seven deaths), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases, fewer than five deaths) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases, fewer than five deaths); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases.
There have been a total of 2,683 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 950 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 30,289 cases and 3,774 deaths) 951 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 140 in correctional facilities and 212 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 169 outbreaks in childcare settings, 76 for college/university and 185 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Saturday, March 6 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
Virginia has been receiving doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. The vaccine is unique in that it – unlike the Moderna and Phizer vaccines already being administered -- requires only one dose instead of two and can be stored in a refrigerator instead of in a super-cold freezer.
As of March 7, 2,267,459 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 17.2% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 802,667 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 2,693,535 doses from the federal government. More than 84% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. More than 89% of first doses received have been given, almost 70% of second doses.
As of today, an average 53,630 vaccine doses are being administered each day – among the highest daily averages since vaccinations began being administered. It is the fifth day the state surpassed its target of 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 12,788 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 6,281 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 17,955 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 11,579; in Virginia Beach it’s 15,486; in Culpeper it’s 16,451 and in Fairfax it’s 13,870.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 years old (297,997), followed by those 60 to 69 year old (280,339), 50 to 59 year olds (186,246) and 40 to 49 year olds (155,996). Residents older than 80 have received 166,208 doses.
In Fauquier County 2,925 residents between 70 and 70 have received the vaccine; 2,031 aged 50 to 50, 1,457 aged 40 to 49 and 1,575 older than 80 years old. Two thousand and eleven residents younger than 39 have received a first dose of a vaccine.
The overwhelming majority of doses in Virginia have been administered to White residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received about 71% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 13.3% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, about 5.5% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Those percentages have been roughly consistent since the VDH started reporting them several weeks ago. (Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 434,399 of people who have been vaccinated.)
In Fauquier, 5,550 White people (77.4% of the total vaccines given, for whom demographic data is available) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Whites comprise about 80.4% of county residents. The number of Black and Latino residents in the county who have received the first dose is similar – 432 Black people (6%) and 402 Latinos (5.6%). Black residents are 7.27% of the total in Fauquier; Latinos are about 6.5%. In the vaccine data, 5,625 residents did not report race or ethnicity.
The VDH site states that 257,098 doses have been given at long-term care facilities, of the 223,470 received from the federal government for that population; more than 100% of the total have been administered. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies have been responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
SATURDAY, MARCH 6: Daily COVID-19 related deaths reported in the state seem to have stabilized after a period of spiking numbers; the spikes represented deaths that occurred earlier but were just being counted in the last few weeks.
Today there were 91 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the state, after yesterday’s tally of 71 and Thursday’s 31. But Wednesday’s death total was 383, a pandemic high.
For the last couple of weeks, the Virginia Department of Health had been processing death certificates from the weeks following the 2020 holiday season, so the deaths reported each day have been among the highest of the pandemic, even as “deaths by date of death” are decreasing. A look at the chart on fatalities by date shows a spike in deaths between Dec. 8 and Feb. 16, but deaths seem to have been decreasing since then.
An explanation from the VDH reads: “VDH is now processing 2021 death certificates related to the post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases. As a result, a larger number of deaths is expected to be added by report date.” The artificial rise in deaths being reported had been going on since about Feb. 23.
The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 9,519 (1,429 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths – according to date reported -- in the state is 162 today; it was 217 Wednesday. For comparison, on Feb. 1 the average was 56 deaths per day; in September, the average was 17.
Fauquier County reported one new COVID-related death Saturday, two on Friday, one Tuesday and one on Monday, after reporting four last Saturday.
A total of 56 Fauquier residents have died from COVID-related illnesses since the beginning of the pandemic. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 25 so far in 2021 – almost as many as during all of 2020. The first six days in March have added five deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 160 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 76 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 44 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 31 deaths in those younger than 69. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Cases
Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been below 2,000 since Feb. 26. Today, the daily number of positive cases in the state is reported as 1,477. Yesterday it was 1,652. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 584,537 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (124,264 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,460.
This morning the county added 13 new cases after adding the same number yesterday -- for a total of 3,007 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 10.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is down to 6.3%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 5%. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
Three more COVID-19 cases were reported in Fauquier County Public Schools on March 5, one in a student at Warrenton Middle School, one in a staff member at Fauquier High School and one in a staff member at Pierce Elementary School.
As of Friday, there are 11 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, seven in students and four in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of March 5, 48 students were under quarantine and 11 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 138 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 58 in students and 80 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division will open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization Saturday and two new hospitalizations Friday. Tuesday morning the county added three new hospitalizations. Hospitalizations have in general been much higher in the last two months.
There have been a total of 165 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and six so far in March.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than 10 patients.
In the RRHD, of the 447 people hospitalized, 69 have been older than 80 years old; 75 have been 70 to 79 years old; 84 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 89 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eighteen have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 123 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 100 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 78.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 24,637 (1,282 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for March 6 states that 1,164 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total has been generally dropping since Jan. 19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 263; 160 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 79% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 48,386 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 24,637.
VHHA’s daily report about nursing home facilities had not reported the COVID-19 population consistently under 1,000 since October of 2020, but the March 6 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 549 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last couple of weeks reported numbers have remained below 1,000. Thirteen thousand, six hundred and fifty-four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The most recent outbreak in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District was on Feb. 26, the ninth outbreak in a congregate setting. The health department does not detail where congregate setting outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 32 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, nine outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,373.
Forty-five cases and seven deaths are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton, one more death than previously reported. Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified nine residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data. The Villa has also had at least one but fewer than five people die from COVID-19.
Although Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center’s outbreak has been closed, the number of deaths reported at that facility has climbed by four on Friday. Brookside is now reported to have had 20 deaths and 103 cases.
Children of America, a Fauquier childcare facility, has eight cases listed.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (52 cases and seven deaths), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases, fewer than five deaths) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases, fewer than five deaths); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases.
There have been a total of 2,672 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 947 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 30,253 cases and 3,766 deaths) 950 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 140 in correctional facilities and 211 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 168 outbreaks in childcare settings, 75 for college/university and 181 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Friday, March 5 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
April Achter, population coordinator of the RRHD said Tuesday that Virginia are receiving doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. The vaccine is unique in that it – unlike the Moderna and Phizer vaccines already being administered -- requires only one dose instead of two and can be stored in a refrigerator instead of in a super-cold freezer.
Achter said, “The initial plan will be to use this new vaccine at mass vaccination clinics around the state.” A mass vaccination event is being held in Warrenton today. One thousand health district residents are scheduled to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at today's event.
As of March 6, 2,220,399 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 16.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 782,229 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 2,550,795 doses from the federal government. More than 87% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. More than 94% of first doses received have been given, 71.2% of second doses.
As of today, an average 53,183 vaccine doses are being administered each day – among the highest daily averages since vaccinations began being administered. It is the fourth day the state surpassed its target of 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 12,668 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 6,030 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 17,787 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 11,394; in Virginia Beach it’s 15,042; in Culpeper it’s 15,673 and in Fairfax it’s 13,599.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 years old (291,054), followed by those 60 to 69 year old (271,365), 50 to 59 year olds (182,071) and 40 to 49 year olds (153,447). Residents older than 80 have received 163,999 doses.
The overwhelming majority of doses have been administered to White residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received about 71% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 13.3% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, about 5.5% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Those percentages have been roughly consistent since the VDH started reporting them several weeks ago. (Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 423,699 of people who have been vaccinated.)
The VDH site states that 251,922 doses have been given at long-term care facilities, of the 223,470 received from the federal government for that population; more than 100% of the total have been administered. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies have been responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
FRIDAY, MARCH 5: It seems that the Virginia Department of Health may be finished catching up on recording death certificates of people who died from COVID-19 in January and February. Dr. Danny Avula, who is overseeing the state's COVID-19 response said yesterday that he thought the process would be completed by the end of this week.
Today there were 71 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the state, after yesterday’s tally of 31. But Wednesday’s death total was 383, a pandemic high. For the last couple of weeks, the Virginia Department of Health had been processing death certificates from the weeks following the 2020 holiday season, so the deaths reported each day have been among the highest of the pandemic, even as “deaths by date of death” are decreasing. A look at the chart on fatalities by date shows a spike in deaths between Dec. 8 and Feb. 16, but deaths seem to have been decreasing since then.
An explanation from the VDH reads: “VDH is now processing 2021 death certificates related to the post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases. As a result, a larger number of deaths is expected to be added by report date.” The artificial rise in deaths being reported had been going on since about Feb. 23.
On Tuesday there were 160 deaths reported, Monday there were 231, Sunday, 170, Saturday, 185 and Friday, 234, which was, until Wednesday, a pandemic high. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 9,428 (1,379 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths – according to date reported -- in the state is 176 today; it was 199 yesterday and 217 Wednesday. For comparison, on Feb. 1 the average was 56 deaths per day; in September, the average was 17.
Fauquier County reported two new COVID-related deaths Friday morning, one Tuesday and one on Monday, after reporting four on Saturday.
A total of 55 Fauquier residents have died from COVID-related illnesses since the beginning of the pandemic. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 24 so far in 2021 – almost as many as during all of 2020. The first five days in March have added four deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 158 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 76 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 42 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 31 deaths in those younger than 69. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Cases
Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been below 2,000 since Feb. 26. Today, the daily number of positive cases in the state is reported as 1,652. Yesterday it was 1,300. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 583,060 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (124,364 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,489.
This morning the county added 13 new cases after adding only two yesterday -- for a total of 3,994 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 10.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is down to 6.3%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 4.9%. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
Two new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Fauquier County Public Schools on March 4, both in students -- one at Auburn Middle School and one at Warrenton Middle. No new cases were reported for four consecutive days last week, but three new cases were recorded March 1 – a staff member in the school division’s central offices, a student at Bradley Elementary and a student at Fauquier High School. On March 2, one staff member at Bradley Elementary reported a case.
As of Friday, there are 13 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, six in students and seven in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of Feb. 26, 82 students were under quarantine and 16 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 135 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 57 in students and 78 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division will open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded two new hospitalizations Friday. Tuesday morning the county added three new hospitalizations. Hospitalizations have in general been much higher in the last two months. There have been a total of 164 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and five so far in March.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than 10 patients.
In the RRHD, of the 444 people hospitalized, 69 have been older than 80 years old; 75 have been 70 to 79 years old; 83 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 89 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eighteen have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 100 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 60 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 77.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 24,514 (1,282 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for March 5 states that 1,222 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total has been generally dropping since Jan. 19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 254; 150 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 80% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 47,561 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 24,514.
VHHA’s daily report about nursing home facilities had not reported the COVID-19 population consistently under 1,000 since October of 2020, but the March 5 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 675 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last couple of weeks reported numbers have been below 1,000. Thirteen thousand, six hundred and nineteen nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The most recent outbreak in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District was on Feb. 26, the ninth outbreak in a congregate setting. The health department does not detail where congregate setting outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 32 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, nine outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,373.
Forty-five cases and seven deaths are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton, one more death than previously reported. Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified nine residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data. The Villa has also had at least one but fewer than five people die from COVID-19.
Although Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center’s outbreak has been closed, the number of deaths reported at that facility has climbed by four. Brookside is now reported to have had 20 deaths and 103 cases.
Children of America, a Fauquier childcare facility, has eight cases listed.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (52 cases and seven deaths), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases, fewer than five deaths) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases, fewer than five deaths); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases.
There have been a total of 2,660 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 945 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 30,236 cases and 3,755 deaths) 944 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 140 in correctional facilities and 210 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 168 outbreaks in childcare settings, 74 for college/university and 179 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Thursday, March 4 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
April Achter, population coordinator of the RRHD said Tuesday that Virginia should begin to receive doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. The vaccine is unique in that it – unlike the Moderna and Phizer vaccines already being administered -- requires only one dose instead of two and can be stored in a refrigerator instead of in a super-cold freezer.
Achter said, “The initial plan will be to use this new vaccine at mass vaccination clinics around the state.” But she added, “The situation is rapidly changing.” Achter promised more details when they are available.
As of March 5, 2,175,489 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 16.5% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 763,439 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 2,505,895 doses from the federal government. More than 86% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. More than 92% of first doses received have been given, 72.8% of second doses.
As of today, an average 53,604 vaccine doses are being administered each day – the highest average since vaccinations began being administered. It is the third day the state surpassed its target of 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 12,248 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 5,904 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 17,197 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 11,288; in Virginia Beach it’s 14,568; in Culpeper it’s 15,535 and in Fairfax it’s 13,311.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 years old (283,805), followed by those 60 to 69 year old (263,251), 50 to 59 year olds (179,293) and 40 to 49 year olds (151,604). Residents older than 80 have received 161,787 doses.
The overwhelming majority of doses have been administered to White residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received about 71% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 13.3% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, about 5.5% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Those percentages have been roughly consistent since the VDH started reporting them several weeks ago. (Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 441,859 of people who have been vaccinated.)
The VDH site states that 247,958 doses have been given at long-term care facilities, of the 223,470 received from the federal government for that population; more than 100% of the total have been administered. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies have been responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
Starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, the Commonwealth of Virginia will launch a statewide…
THURSDAY, MARCH 4: It seems that the Virginia Department of Health may be finished catching up on recording death certificates of people who died from COVID-19 in January and February. Dr. Danny Avula, who is overseeing the state's COVID-19 response said yesterday that he thought the process would be completed by the end of this week.
Today there were only 31 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the state, after yesterday’s tally of 383 represented another huge jump in fatalities. For the last couple of weeks, the Virginia Department of Health had been processing death certificates from the weeks following the 2020 holiday season, so the deaths reported each day have been among the highest of the pandemic, even as “deaths by date of death” are decreasing. A look at the chart on fatalities by date shows a spike in deaths between Dec. 8 and Feb. 16, but deaths seem to have been decreasing since then.
An explanation from the VDH reads: “VDH is now processing 2021 death certificates related to the post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases. As a result, a larger number of deaths is expected to be added by report date.” The artificial rise in deaths being reported had been going on since about Feb. 23.
On Tuesday there were 160 deaths reported, Monday there were 231, Sunday, 170, Saturday, 185 and Friday, 234, which was until today a pandemic high. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 9,357 (1,339 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths – according to date reported -- in the state is 199 today; it was 217 yesterday. For comparison, on Feb. 1 the average was 56 deaths per day; in September, the average was 17.
Fauquier County reported one new COVID-related death Tuesday morning and one on Monday, after reporting four on Saturday.
A total of 53 Fauquier residents have died from COVID-related illnesses since the beginning of the pandemic. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 24 so far in 2021 – almost as many as during all of 2020. The first two days in March added two deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 153 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 74 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 40 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 30 deaths in those younger than 69. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Cases
Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been below 2,000 since Feb. 26. Today, the daily number of positive cases in the state is reported as 1,300. Yesterday it was 1,549. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 581,408 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (124,060 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,489.
This morning the county added only two new cases after adding 11 yesterday -- for a total of 3,981 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 10.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is down to 6.3%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 5.5%. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
No new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Fauquier County Public Schools for four consecutive days last week, but three new cases were recorded March 1 – a staff member in the school division’s central offices, a student at Bradley Elementary and a student at Fauquier High School. On March 2, one staff member at Bradley Elementary reported a case.
As of Thursday, there are 18 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, nine in students and nine in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of Feb. 26, 82 students were under quarantine and 16 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 133 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 55 in students and 77 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division will open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded three new hospitalizations Tuesday morning, after adding one new hospitalization Saturday, and one each on Friday, Thursday, Wednesday and Tuesday, and three new hospitalizations last Saturday. Three hospitalizations were reported on Feb. 16 and two on Feb. 13, after adding the same number the day before. One hospitalization was logged each day between Feb. 8 and Feb. 11.
There have been a total of 162 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and three so far in March.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than 10 patients.
In the RRHD, of the 440 people hospitalized, 66 have been older than 80 years old; 75 have been 70 to 79 years old; 82 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 89 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eighteen have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 60 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 96 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 78.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 24,414 (1,276 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for March 3 states that 1,352 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total has been generally dropping since Jan. 19. (VHHA data for March 4 is not available.)
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 284; 184 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 79% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 47,259 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 24,354.
VHHA’s daily report about nursing home facilities had not reported the COVID-19 population consistently under 1,000 since October of 2020, but the March 3 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 967 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the couple of weeks reported numbers have been below 1,000. Thirteen thousand, five hundred and eighty-five nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The most recent outbreak in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District was on Feb. 26, the ninth outbreak in a congregate setting. The health department does not detail where congregate setting outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 32 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, nine outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,373.
Forty-five cases and six deaths are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton. Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified nine residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data. The Villa has also had at least one but fewer than five people die from COVID-19.
Children of America, a Fauquier childcare facility, has eight cases listed.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (49 cases and seven deaths), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases, fewer than five deaths) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases, fewer than five deaths); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases.
There have been a total of 2,654 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 944 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 30,209 cases and 3,741 deaths) 942 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 139 in correctional facilities and 209 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 167 outbreaks in childcare settings, 73 for college/university and 179 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Wednesday, March 3 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
April Achter, population coordinator of the RRHD said Tuesday that Virginia should begin to receive doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. The vaccine is unique in that it – unlike the Moderna and Phizer vaccines already being administered -- requires only one dose instead of two and can be stored in a refrigerator instead of in a super-cold freezer.
Achter said, “The initial plan will be to use this new vaccine at mass vaccination clinics around the state.” But she added, “The situation is rapidly changing.” Achter promised more details when they are available.
As of March 4, 2,122,323 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 16.2% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 740,786 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 2,505,895 doses from the federal government. More than 84% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. More than 90% of first doses received have been given, 70.6% of second doses.
As of today, an average 52,455 vaccine doses are being administered each day – the highest average since vaccinations began being administered. It is the second day the state surpassed its target of 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 12,135 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 5,841 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 17,038 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 11,083; in Virginia Beach it’s 14,239; in Culpeper it’s 15,430 and in Fairfax it’s 13,047.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 years old (276,131), followed by those 60 to 69 year old (254,174), 50 to 59 year olds (175,746) and 40 to 49 year olds (149,136). Residents older than 80 have received 159,069 doses.
The overwhelming majority of doses have been administered to White residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received about 71% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 13.3% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, about 5.5% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Those percentages have been roughly consistent since the VDH started reporting them several weeks ago. (Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 403,814 of people who have been vaccinated.)
The VDH site states that 241,996 doses have been given at long-term care facilities, of the 223,470 received from the federal government for that population; more than 100% of the total have been administered. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies have been responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3: Today there were 383 COVID-19 related reported deaths in the state, another huge jump in fatalities. For a couple of weeks now, the Virginia Department of Health has been processing death certificates from the weeks following the 2020 holiday season, so the deaths reported each day have been among the highest of the pandemic, even as “deaths by date of death” are decreasing. A look at the chart on fatalities by date shows a spike in deaths between Dec. 8 and Feb. 16, but deaths seem to have been decreasing since then.
An explanation from the VDH reads: “VDH is now processing 2021 death certificates related to the post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases. As a result, a larger number of deaths is expected to be added by report date.” The artificial rise in deaths being reported has been going on since about Feb. 23.
On Tuesday there were 160 deaths reported, Monday there were 231, Sunday, 170, Saturday, 185 and Friday, 234, which was until today a pandemic high. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 9,326 (1,333 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths – according to date reported -- in the state is 217. For comparison, on Feb. 1 the average was 56 deaths per day; in September, the average was 17.
Fauquier County reported one new COVID-related death Tuesday morning and one on Monday, after reporting four on Saturday.
A total of 53 Fauquier residents have died from COVID-related illnesses since the beginning of the pandemic. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 24 so far in 2021 – almost as many as during all of 2020. The first two days in March added two deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 152 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 74 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 39 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 30 deaths in those younger than 69. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Cases
Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been below 2,000 since Feb. 26. Today, the daily number of positive cases in the state is reported as 1,549 1,385. Yesterday it was 1,385. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 580,108 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (123,646 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,595.
This morning the county added 11 new cases after adding 16 yesterday -- for a total of 3,979 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 11.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is down to 6.6%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 5.6%. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
No new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Fauquier County Public Schools for four consecutive days last week, but three new cases were recorded March 1 – a staff member in the school division’s central offices, a student at Bradley Elementary and a student at Fauquier High School. On March 2, one staff member at Bradley Elementary reported a case.
As of Wednesday, there are 18 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, nine in students and nine in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of Feb. 26, 82 students were under quarantine and 16 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 133 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 55 in students and 77 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division will open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded three new hospitalizations Tuesday morning, after adding one new hospitalization Saturday, and one each on Friday, Thursday, Wednesday and Tuesday, and three new hospitalizations last Saturday. Three hospitalizations were reported on Feb. 16 and two on Feb. 13, after adding the same number the day before. One hospitalization was logged each day between Feb. 8 and Feb. 11.
There have been a total of 162 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than 10 patients.
In the RRHD, of the 438 people hospitalized, 64 have been older than 80 years old; 75 have been 70 to 79 years old; 82 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 89 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eighteen have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 96 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 100 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 79.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 24,354 (1,268 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for March 3 states that 1,352 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total has been generally dropping since Jan. 19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 284; 184 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 79% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 47,259 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 24,354.
VHHA’s daily report about nursing home facilities had not reported the COVID-19 population consistently under 1,000 since October of 2020, but the March 3 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 967 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the couple of weeks reported numbers have been below 1,000. Thirteen thousand, five hundred and eighty-five nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The most recent outbreak in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District was on Feb. 26, the ninth outbreak in a congregate setting. The health department does not detail where congregate setting outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 32 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, nine outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,373.
Forty-five cases and six deaths are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton. Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified nine residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data. The Villa has also had at least one but fewer than five people die from COVID-19.
Children of America, a Fauquier childcare facility, has eight cases listed.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (49 cases and seven deaths), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases, fewer than five deaths) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases, fewer than five deaths); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases.
There have been a total of 2,647 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 941 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 30,134 cases and 3,708 deaths) 940 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 139 in correctional facilities and 209 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 167 outbreaks in childcare settings, 73 for college/university and 178 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, March 2 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
April Achter, population coordinator of the RRHD said Tuesday that Virginia should begin to receive doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. The vaccine is unique in that it – unlike the Moderna and Phizer vaccines already being administered -- requires only one dose instead of two and can be stored in a refrigerator instead of in a super-cold freezer.
Achter said, “The initial plan will be to use this new vaccine at mass vaccination clinics around the state.” But she added, “The situation is rapidly changing.” Achter promised more details when they are available.
As of March 3, 2,062,403 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 15.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 716,660 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 2,481,525 doses from the federal government. More than 83% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. Almost 90% of first doses received have been given, 69.1% of second doses.
As of today, an average 51,325 vaccine doses are being administered each day – the highest average since vaccinations began being administered. It is the first time the state surpassed its target of 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 11,737 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 5,720 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 16,479 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 10,887; in Virginia Beach it’s 13,936; in Culpeper it’s 14,822 and in Fairfax it’s 12,752.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 years old (264,738), followed by those 60 to 69 year old (242,467), 50 to 59 year olds (173,072) and 40 to 49 year olds (147,399). Residents older than 80 have received 155,384 doses.
The overwhelming majority of doses have been administered to White residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received about 71% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 13.3% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, about 5.5% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Those percentages have been roughly consistent since the VDH started reporting them several weeks ago. (Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 391,494 of people who have been vaccinated.)
The VDH site states that 227,815 doses have been given at long-term care facilities, of the 223,470 received from the federal government for that population; more than 100% of the total have been administered. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies have been responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
TUESDAY, MARCH 2: Fauquier County reported one new COVID-related death Tuesday morning and one on Monday, after reporting four on Saturday. Those fatalities did not necessarily occur within the last few days; the data shows when the deaths were reported.
A total of 53 Fauquier residents have died from COVID-related illnesses since the beginning of the pandemic. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 24 so far in 2021 – almost as many as during all of 2020. The first two days in March added two deaths to the total.
The VDH website states that a lag in reporting has resulted in higher death numbers recently. The statement from VDH reads: “VDH is now processing 2021 death certificates related to the post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases. As a result, a larger number of deaths is expected to be added by report date.”
A look at the COVID-19 statistics shows that the dates of incident (case reported, admission to hospital or death), reveal that the numbers in all three categories have been dropping since early February. (See charts.) The reason the daily fatality counts are so high is that they are just now being reported.
As an example of those higher death tallies, today there were 160 COVID-19 related reported deaths in the state. On Monday there were 231, Sunday, 170, Saturday, 185 and Friday, 234, a pandemic high. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 8,943 (1,269 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths – according to date reported -- in the state is 184. For comparison, on Feb. 1 the average was 56 deaths per day.
Of the 146 COVID-19 deaths reported in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District so far, 72 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 39 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 27 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Cases
Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been below 2,000 since Feb. 26. Today, the daily number of positive cases in the state is reported as 1,385. Yesterday it was 1,124. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 578,559 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (122,981 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,646.
This morning the county added 16 new cases after adding six yesterday -- for a total of 3,968 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 11.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is down to 6.7%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 5.2%. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
No new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Fauquier County Public Schools for four consecutive days, but three new cases were recorded March 1 – a staff member in the school division’s central offices, a student at Bradley Elementary and a student at Fauquier High School.
As of Tuesday, there are 17 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, nine in students and eight in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of Feb. 26, 82 students were under quarantine and 16 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 132 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 55 in students and 77 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division will open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded three new hospitalizations Tuesday morning, after adding one new hospitalization Saturday, and one each on Friday, Thursday, Wednesday and Tuesday, and three new hospitalizations last Saturday. Three hospitalizations were reported on Feb. 16 and two on Feb. 13, after adding the same number the day before. One hospitalization was logged each day between Feb. 8 and Feb. 11.
There have been a total of 162 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than 10 patients.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 438 people hospitalized, 64 have been older than 80 years old; 75 have been 70 to 79 years old; 82 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 89 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eighteen have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 100 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 43 Monday, 24 Sunday, 113 Saturday and 107 Friday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 80.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 24,258 (1,258 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for March 2 states that 1,345 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total has been generally dropping since Jan. 19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 305; 200 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 75% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 47,150 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 24,258.
VHHA’s daily report about nursing home facilities had not reported the COVID-19 population consistently under 1,000 since October of 2020, but the Feb. 27 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there were only 687 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last week reported numbers have been below 1,000. Thirteen thousand, five hundred and seventy-seven nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The most recent outbreak in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District was on Feb. 26, the ninth outbreak in a congregate setting. The health department does not detail where congregate setting outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 32 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, nine outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,368.
Forty-five cases and six deaths are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton. Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified nine residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data. The Villa has also had at least one but fewer than five people die from COVID-19.
Children of America, a Fauquier childcare facility, has eight cases listed.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (49 cases and seven deaths), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases, fewer than five deaths) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases, fewer than five deaths); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases.
There have been a total of 2,642 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 939 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 30,048 cases and 3,651 deaths) 936 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 139 in correctional facilities and 210 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 167 outbreaks in childcare settings, 73 for college/university and 178 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Monday, March 1 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of March 2, 2,016,769 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 15.5% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 697,879 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 2,441,125 doses from the federal government. More than 82% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 90.5% of first doses received have been given, 67.2% of second doses.
As of today, an average 47,088 vaccine doses are being administered each day – the highest average since vaccinations began being administered. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day, if supply allows.
Thus far, 11,395 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 5,501 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 15,999 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 10,674; in Virginia Beach it’s 13,736; in Culpeper it’s 13,677 and in Fairfax it’s 12,492.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 years old (256,840), followed by those 60 to 69 year old (233,707), 50 to 59 year olds (170,615) and 40 to 49 year olds (145,865). Residents older than 80 have received 153,029 doses.
The overwhelming majority of doses have been administered to White residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received about 71% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 13.3% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, about 5.5% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Those percentages have been roughly consistent since the VDH started reporting them several weeks ago. (Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 382,267 of people who have been vaccinated.)
The VDH site states that 226,284 doses have been given at long-term care facilities, of the 223,470 received from the federal government; more than 100% of the total have been administered. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies have been responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
MONDAY, MARCH 1: Fauquier County reported one new COVID-related death Monday morning, after reporting four on Saturday. A total of 52 Fauquier residents have died from COVID-related illnesses since the beginning of the pandemic. Those fatalities did not necessarily occur within the last few days; the data shows when the deaths were reported.
The VDH website states that a lag in reporting has resulted in higher death numbers recently. The statement from VDH reads: “VDH is now processing 2021 death certificates related to the post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases. As a result, a larger number of deaths is expected to be added by report date.”
A look at the COVID-19 statistics shows that the dates of incident (case reported, admission to hospital or death), reveal that the numbers in all three categories have been dropping since early February. (See charts.) The reason the daily fatality counts are so high is that they are just now being reported.
It shows that the coronavirus surge in January and February was more deadly that had been known. There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 24 so far in 2021 – almost as many as during all of 2020.
As an example of those higher death tallies, today there were 231 COVID-19 related reported deaths in the state. On Sunday, 170 were reported, Saturday, 185 and Friday, 234, a pandemic high. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 8,783 (1,253 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths – according to date reported -- in the state is 185. For comparison, on Feb. 1, the average was 56 deaths per day.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Of the 143 COVID-19 deaths reported in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District so far, 69 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 39 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 27 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Cases
Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been below 2,500 for more than a week. Today, the daily number of positive cases in the state is reported as 1,124. Yesterday it was 1,736 and Saturday it was 1,675. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 577,174 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (122,439 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,701.
This morning the county added six new cases after adding nine yesterday -- for a total of 3,952 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 10.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is down to 7.1%. Before this most recent decline, the state positivity rate hadn’t dropped below 10% since Nov. 29. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 5.3%. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
No new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the last four days, according to schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski. As of Friday, there were 17 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, seven in students and 10 in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of Feb. 26, 82 students were under quarantine and 16 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 129 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 53 in students and 76 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division will open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization Saturday, one each Friday, Thursday, Wednesday and Tuesday, after reporting three new hospitalizations last Saturday. Three hospitalizations were reported on Feb. 16 and two on Feb. 13, after adding the same number the day before. One hospitalization was logged each day between Feb. 8 and Feb. 11.
There have been a total of 159 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than 10 patients.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 434 people hospitalized, 63 have been older than 80 years old; 73 have been 70 to 79 years old; 82 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 89 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and seventeen have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 43 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 24 Sunday, 113 Saturday and 107 Friday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 90.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 24,158 (1,245 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for March 1 states that 1,321 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total has been generally dropping since Jan. 19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 295; 196 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 74% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 47,002COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 24,158.
VHHA’s daily report about nursing home facilities had not reported the COVID-19 population consistently under 1,000 since October of 2020, but the Feb. 27 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there were only 710 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and most days in the last week have reported numbers below 1,000. Thirteen thousand, five hundred and fifty-four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. (The VHHA does not report updated nursing home numbers on Sundays or Mondays.)
Outbreaks
On Feb. 26, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported a ninth outbreak in a congregate setting. The health department does not detail where congregate setting outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 32 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, nine outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,368.
Forty-five cases and six deaths are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton. Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified nine residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data. The Villa has also had at least one but fewer than five people die from COVID-19.
Children of America, a Fauquier childcare facility, has eight cases listed.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (49 cases and seven deaths), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases, fewer than five deaths) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases, fewer than five deaths); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases.
There have been a total of 2,634 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 939 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 30,043 cases and 3,618 deaths) 933 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 139 in correctional facilities and 210 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 167 outbreaks in childcare settings, 70 for college/university and 176 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Sunday, Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of March 1, 1,982,780 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 15.2% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 686,289 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 2,426,545 doses from the federal government. Close to 82% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 89.6% of first doses received have been given, 66.2% of second doses.
As of today, an average 42,032 vaccine doses are being administered each day – the highest average since vaccinations began being administered. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day, if supply allows.
Thus far, 10,924 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 5,393 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 15,338 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 10,474; in Virginia Beach it’s 13,551; in Culpeper it’s 13,529 and in Fairfax it’s 12,270.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 years old (250,509), followed by those 60 to 69 year old (226,483), 50 to 59 year olds (168,714) and 40 to 49 year olds (144,571). Residents older than 80 have received 151,126 doses.
The overwhelming majority of doses have been administered to White residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received about 71% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 13.3% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, about 5.5% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Those percentages have been roughly consistent since the VDH started reporting them several weeks ago. (Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 374,540 of people who have been vaccinated.)
The VDH site states that 224,055 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – of the 223,470 received from the federal government; more than 100% of the total have been administered. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies have been responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
SUNDAY, FEB. 28: Faquier County reported four new COVID-related deaths Saturday morning, for a total of 51. Those fatalities did not necessarily occur within the last few days; the data shows when the deaths were reported.
The VDH website states that a lag in reporting has resulted in higher death numbers recently. The statement from VDH reads: “VDH is now processing 2021 death certificates related to the post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases. As a result, a larger number of deaths is expected to be added by report date.”
A look at the COVID-19 statistics shows that the dates of incident (case reported, admission to hospital or death), reveal that the numbers in all three categories have been dropping since early February. (See charts.) The reason the daily fatality counts are so high is that they are just now being reported.
It shows that the coronavirus surge in January and February was more deadly that had been known. There have been 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 23 so far in 2021 – almost as many as during all of 2020.
As an example of those higher death tallies, there were 234 COVID-19 related reported deaths Friday in Virginia, by far the highest total since the beginning of the pandemic. Today, 170 were reported and yesterday, 185. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 8,552 (1,218 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths – according to date reported -- in the state is 174.
Fauquier County reported one new COVID-19 fatality Thursday, but the Virginia Department of Health has revised the number to show one fewer death as of Friday. It is not known which fatality has been taken off the total. The county also recorded one death each Wednesday, Tuesday and Monday, two deaths Sunday and four deaths Saturday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Of the 140 COVID-19 deaths reported in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District so far, 69 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 37 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 26 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Cases
Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been below 2,500 for more than a week. Today, the daily number of positive cases in the state is reported as 1,736. Yesterday it was 1,675 and Friday it was 1,657. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 576,050 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (122,118 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,705 per day – the lowest it has been since Nov. 17.
This morning the county added nine new cases after adding 14 yesterday -- for a total of 3,946 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 12.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is down to 7.2%. Before this most recent decline, the state positivity rate hadn’t dropped below 10% since Nov. 29. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 5.5%. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
No new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the last three days, according to schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski.
One new case of COVID-19 was reported Feb. 24 at Auburn Middle School and one at Fauquier High School; both were in students. Five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Fauquier County school staff members on Feb. 23 – one each at Bradley, Coleman, Miller and Smith elementary schools and one at Warrenton Middle School. Two students at Fauquier High School, one at Liberty High School and two students at Marshall Middle School all reported cases on Feb. 22. A staff member at Smith Elementary School also reported a case, as did a staff member at the school division’s central offices.
As of Friday, there were 23 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 10 in students and 13 in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of Feb. 26, 82 students were under quarantine and 16 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 129 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 53 in students and 76 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division will open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization yesterday, one each Friday, Thursday, Wednesday and Tuesday, after reporting three new hospitalizations last Saturday. Three hospitalizations were reported on Feb. 16 and two on Feb. 13, after adding the same number the day before. One hospitalization was logged each day between Feb. 8 and Feb. 11.
There have been a total of 159 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There have been 32 in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than 10 patients.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 434 people hospitalized, 63 have been older than 80 years old; 73 have been 70 to 79 years old; 82 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 89 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and seventeen have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 24 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 113 and 107 Friday. (Reported hospitalzations are often lower on Sundays.) The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 91.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 24,115 (1,238 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 28 states that 1,323 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total has been generally dropping since Jan. 19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 295; 180 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 77% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 46,935 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 24,115.
VHHA’s daily report about nursing home facilities had not reported the COVID-19 population consistently under 1,000 since October of 2020, but the Feb. 27 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there were only 710 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and most days in the last week have reported numbers below 1,000. Thirteen thousand, five hundred and fifty-four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. (The VHHA does not report updated nursing home numbers on Sundays or Mondays.)
Outbreaks
On Feb. 26, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported a ninth outbreak in a congregate setting. The health department does not detail where congregate setting outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 32 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, nine outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,368.
Forty-five cases and six deaths are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton. Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified nine residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data. The Villa has also had at least one but fewer than five people die from COVID-19.
Children of America, a Fauquier childcare facility, has eight cases listed.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (49 cases and seven deaths), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases, fewer than five deaths) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases, fewer than five deaths); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases.
There have been a total of 2,624 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 939 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 30,039 cases and 3,572 deaths) 925 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 139 in correctional facilities and 210 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 165 outbreaks in childcare settings, 70 for college/university and 176 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Saturday, Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 28, 1,933,953 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 14.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 666,970 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 2,361,445 doses from the federal government. Close to 82% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 92.4% of first doses received have been given, 64.3% of second doses.
As of today, an average 34,744 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day, if supply allows.
Thus far, 16,169 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 5,330 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 15,219; the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 10,106; in Virginia Beach it’s 13,189; in Culpeper it’s 13,453 and in Fairfax it’s 11,801.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 years old (241,569), followed by those 60 to 69 year old (216,488), 50 to 59 year olds (166,081) and 40 to 49 year olds (142,745). Residents older than 80 have received 148,737 doses.
The overwhelming majority of doses have been administered to White residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received about 71.4% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 13.2% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, about 5.5% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Those percentages have been roughly consistent since the VDH started reporting them several weeks ago. (Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 363,566 of people who have been vaccinated.)
The VDH site states that 217,426 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – of the 223,470 received from the federal government; more than 97% of the total have been administered. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies have been responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
SATURDAY, FEB. 28: Fauquier County reported four new COVID-related deaths Saturday morning, for a total of 51. Those fatalities did not necessarily occur within the last few days; the data shows when the deaths were reported.
The VDH website states that a lag in reporting has resulted in higher death numbers recently. The statement from VDH reads: “VDH is now processing 2021 death certificates related to the post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases. As a result, a larger number of deaths is expected to be added by report date.”
A look at the COVID-19 statistics show that the dates of incident (case reported, admission to hospital or death), show that the numbers in all three categories have been dropping since late January. (See charts.) The reason the daily fatality counts are so high is that they are just now being reported. It shows that the coronavirus surge in January and February was more deadly that had been known.
As an example of those higher death tallies, there were 234 COVID-19 related reported deaths yesterday in Virginia, by far the highest total since the beginning of the pandemic. Today, 185 were reported. Tuesday there were 172 deaths reported. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 8,382 (1,193 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths – according to date reported -- in the state is 169.
Of the 138 COVID-19 deaths reported in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District so far, 68 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 37 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 26 deaths in those younger than 69.
Fauquier County reported one new COVID-19 fatality Thursday, but the Virginia Department of Health has revised the number to show one fewer death as of Friday. It is not known which fatality has been taken off the total. The county also recorded one death each Wednesday, Tuesday and Monday, two deaths Sunday and four deaths Saturday.
There have been 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 23 so far in 2021.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Cases
Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been below 2,500 for more than a week. Today, the daily number of positive cases in the state is reported as 1,675. Yesterday it was 1,657 and Thursday it was 2,036; Wednesday it was 1,907. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 574,314 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (121,650 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,786 per day – the lowest it has been since Nov. 18.
This morning the county added 14 new cases after adding 11 yesterday -- for a total of 3,937 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 12.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is down to 7.4%. Before this most recent decline, the state positivity rate hadn’t dropped below 10% since Nov. 29. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 5%. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate hasn’t been that low since Nov. 4, and has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
No new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the last two days, according to schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski.
One new case of COVID-19 was reported Feb. 24 at Auburn Middle School and one at Fauquier High School; both were in students. Five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Fauquier County school staff members on Feb. 23 – one each at Bradley, Coleman, Miller and Smith elementary schools and one at Warrenton Middle School. Two students at Fauquier High School, one at Liberty High School and two students at Marshall Middle School all reported cases on Feb. 22. A staff member at Smith Elementary School also reported a case, as did a staff member at the school division’s central offices.
As of Friday, there were 23 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 10 in students and 13 in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of Feb. 26, 82 students were under quarantine and 16 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 129 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 53 in students and 76 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division will open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization today, one each yesterday, Thursday, Wednesday and Tuesday, after reporting three new hospitalizations last Saturday. Three hospitalizations were reported on Feb. 16 and two on Feb. 13, after adding the same number the day before. One hospitalization was logged each day between Feb. 8 and Feb. 11.
There have been a total of 159 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There have been 32 so far in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than 10 patients.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 434 people hospitalized, 63 have been older than 80 years old; 73 have been 70 to 79 years old; 82 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 89 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and seventeen have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 113 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 107 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 94.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 24,091 (1,236 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 26 states that 1,374 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total has been generally dropping since Jan. 19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 303; 185 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 79% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 46,748 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 24,091.
VHHA’s daily report about nursing home facilities had not reported the COVID-19 population consistently under 1,000 since October of 2020, but the Feb. 27 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there were only 710 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and most days in the last week have reported numbers below 1,000. Thirteen thousand, five hundred and fifty-four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
On Feb. 26, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported a ninth outbreak in a congregate setting. The health department does not detail where congregate setting outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 32 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, nine outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,368.
Forty-five cases and six deaths are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton. Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified nine residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data. The Villa has also had at least one but fewer than five people die from COVID-19.
Children of America, a Fauquier childcare facility, has eight cases listed.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (49 cases and seven deaths), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases, fewer than five deaths) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases, fewer than five deaths); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases.
There have been a total of 2,616 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 934 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 29,932 cases and 3,529 deaths) 925 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 139 in correctional facilities and 210 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 163 outbreaks in childcare settings, 70 for college/university and 175 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Friday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 27, 1,855,904 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 14.5% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 616,469 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 2,245,615 doses from the federal government. Close to 83% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 95.6% of first doses received have been given, 62.9% of second doses.
As of today, an average 34,078 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day, if supply allows.
Thus far, 15,852 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 5,060 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 15,153; the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 9,981; in Virginia Beach it’s 13,014; in Culpeper it’s 13,328 and in Fairfax it’s 11,506.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 years old (233,637), followed by those 60 to 69 year old (208,765), 50 to 59 year olds (163,339) and 40 to 49 year olds (140,772). Residents older than 80 have received 145,708 doses.
The overwhelming majority of doses have been administered to White residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received about 71.2% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 13.2% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, about 5% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Those percentages have been roughly consistent since the VDH started reporting them several weeks ago.
The VDH site states that 207,371 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – more than the 178,425 doses originally received from the federal government in an allotment separate from the state’s supply. The VDH site reveals that more doses have been reserved for nursing facilities – for a total of 223,470 doses. Considering the new doses available, almost 93% of the total have been administered. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies have been responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
FRIDAY, FEB. 26: Fauquier County reported one new COVID-19 fatality yesterday, but the Virginia Department of Health has revised the number to show one fewer death as of this morning. It is not known which fatality has been taken off the total. The county recorded one death each Thursday, Wednesday, Tuesday and Monday, two deaths Sunday and four deaths Saturday.
There have been 14 deaths reported in February; 19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 47 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
The VDH website states that a lag in reporting has resulted in higher death numbers recently. The statement from VDH reads: “VDH is now processing 2021 death certificates related to the post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases. As a result, a larger number of deaths is expected to be added by report date.”
A look at the COVID-19 statistics show that by date of incident (case reported, admission to hospital or death), show that the numbers in all three categories have been dropping since late January. (See charts.) The reason the daily fatality counts are so high is that they are just now being reported.
As an example of those higher death tallies, there were 234 COVID-19 related reported deaths today in Virginia, by far the highest total since the beginning of the pandemic. (The previous high was Tuesday’s 172 deaths.) The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 8,197 (1,160 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths – according to date reported -- in the state is 157.
Of the 133 COVID-19 deaths reported in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District so far, 66 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 36 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 25 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Cases
Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been below 2,500 for more than a week. Today, the daily number of positive cases in the state is reported as 1,657. Yesterday it was 2,036 and Wednesday it was 1,907. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 572,639 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (121,100 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,816 per day – the lowest it has been since Nov. 18.
This morning the county added 11 new cases after adding eight yesterday -- for a total of 3,923 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 13.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is down to 7.8%. Before this most recent decline, the state positivity rate hadn’t dropped below 10% since Nov. 29. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 5.6%. It hasn’t been that low since Dec. 1, and has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
One new case of COVID-19 was reported Feb. 24 at Auburn Middle School and one at Fauquier High School; both were in students.
Five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Fauquier County school staff members on Feb. 23 – one each at Bradley, Coleman, Miller and Smith elementary schools and one at Warrenton Middle School.
Two students at Fauquier High School, one at Liberty High School and two students at Marshall Middle School all reported cases on Feb. 22. A staff member at Smith Elementary School also reported a case, as did a staff member at the school division’s central offices.
As of Friday, there are 23 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 10 in students and 13 in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of Feb. 19, 127 students were under quarantine and 11 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 129 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 53 in students and 76 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division will open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization today, one yesterday, one Wednesday and one Tuesday, after reporting three new hospitalizations Saturday. Three hospitalizations were reported on Feb. 16 and two on Feb. 13, after adding the same number the day before. One hospitalization was logged each day between Feb. 8 and Feb. 11.
There have been a total of 158 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There have been 31 so far in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than 10 patients.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 431 people hospitalized, 62 have been older than 80 years old; 72 have been 70 to 79 years old; 82 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 89 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and sixteen have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 107 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 73 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 87.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 23,978 (1,225 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 26 states that 1,481 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total has been generally dropping since Jan. 19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 313; 187 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 80% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 45,568 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 23,978.
VHHA’s daily report about nursing home facilities had not reported the COVID-19 population consistently under 1,000 since October of 2020, but the Feb. 25 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there were only 589 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and most days in the last week have reported numbers below 1,000. Twelve thousand, four hundred and forty nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
On Feb. 25, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported a ninth outbreak in a congregate setting. The health department does not detail where congregate setting outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 31 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, nine outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,359.
Forty-five cases and six deaths are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton. Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified nine residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data. The Villa has also had at least one but fewer than five people die from COVID-19.
Children of America, a Fauquier childcare facility, has eight cases listed.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (49 cases), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases.
There have been a total of 2,606 outbreaks in Virginia so far – 18 new outbreaks since yesterday. There have been 932 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 29,881 cases and 3,477 deaths) 918 outbreaks in congregate care settings (14 more than yesterday), 139 in correctional facilities and 210 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 162 outbreaks in childcare settings, 70 for college/university and 175 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Thursday, Feb. 25 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 26, 1,781,339 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 14% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 587,990 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 2,245,615 doses from the federal government. More than 79% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 92% of first doses received have been given, 60% of second doses.
As of today, an average 33,025 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day, if supply allows.
Thus far, 15,052 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 4,937 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 14,202; the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 9,497; in Virginia Beach it’s 12,509; in Culpeper it’s 12,828 and in Fairfax it’s 11,085.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 years old (223,864), followed by those 60 to 69 year old (198,253), 50 to 59 year olds (156,920) and 40 to 49 year olds (135,791). Residents older than 80 have received 141,381 doses.
The overwhelming majority of doses have been administered to White residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received about 71.4% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 13% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, about 5% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Those percentages have been consistent since the VDH started reporting them several weeks ago.
The VDH site states that 202,589 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – more than the 178,425 doses originally received from the federal government in an allotment separate from the state’s supply. The VDH site reveals that more doses have been reserved for nursing facilities – for a total of 223,470 doses. Considering the new doses available, more than 90% of the total have been administered. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies have been responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
THURSDAY, FEB. 25: Fauquier County reported one new COVID-19 fatality again today, recording one death each yesterday, Tuesday and Monday, two deaths Sunday and four deaths Saturday. There have been 15 deaths reported in February; 20 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 48 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
The VDH website states that a lag in reporting has resulted in higher death numbers recently. The statement from VDH reads: “VDH is now processing 2021 death certificates related to the post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases. As a result, a larger number of deaths is expected to be added by report date.”
There were 156 COVID-19 related reported deaths today in Virginia. The VDH reported 149 yesterday and 172 new COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday – the most ever in one day. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 7,963 (1,115 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 125.
Of the 131 COVID-19 deaths reported in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District so far, 64 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 36 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 25 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Cases
Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been below 2,500 for more than a week. Today, the daily number of positive cases in the state is reported as 2,036. Yesterday it was 1,907 and Sunday it was 1,155 – the lowest it has been since Nov. 2. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 570,982 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (120,594 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,869 per day – the lowest it has been since Nov. 19.
This morning the county added eight new cases after adding 12 yesterday -- for a total of 3,912 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 13.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is down to 8%. Before this most recent decline, the state positivity rate hadn’t dropped below 10% since Nov. 29. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 5.7%. It hasn’t been that low since Dec. 1, and has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
One new case of COVID-19 was reported Feb. 24 at Auburn Middle School and one at Fauquier High School; both were in students.
Five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Fauquier County school staff members on Feb. 23 – one each at Bradley, Coleman, Miller and Smith elementary schools and one at Warrenton Middle School.
Two students at Fauquier High School, one at Liberty High School and two students at Marshall Middle School all reported cases on Feb. 22. A staff member at Smith Elementary School also reported a case, as did a staff member at the school division’s central offices.
As of Thursday, there are 23 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 10 in students and 13 in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of Feb. 19, 127 students were under quarantine and 11 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 129 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 53 in students and 76 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division will open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization today, in a resident between 50 and 59 years old, three yesterday, and one Tuesday, after reporting three new hospitalizations Saturday. Three hospitalizations were reported on Feb. 16 and two on Feb. 13, after adding the same number the day before. One hospitalization was logged each day between Feb. 8 and Feb. 11.
There have been a total of 157 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There have been 30 so far in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than 10 patients.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 430 people hospitalized, 62 have been older than 80 years old; 72 have been 70 to 79 years old; 82 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 88 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and sixteen have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 73 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 100 yesterday and 168 Tuesday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 86.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 23,871 (1,217 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 25 states that 1,488 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total has been generally dropping since Jan. 19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 303; 183 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 80% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 45,430 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 23,871.
VHHA’s daily report about nursing home facilities had not reported the COVID-19 population consistently under 1,000 since October of 2020, but the Feb. 25 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there were 964 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and most days in the last week have reported numbers below 1,000. Twelve thousand, two hundred and ninety-nine nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
Feb. 19, the RRHD reported an eighth outbreak in a congregate setting. The health department does not detail where congregate setting outbreaks are.
As of the Feb. 19 VDH update though, 42 cases are listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
There have been a total of 31 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, eight outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,359.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified eight residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (49 cases), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,588 outbreaks in Virginia so far – 10 new outbreaks since yesterday. There have been 931 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 29,844 cases and 3,408 deaths) 904 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 139 in correctional facilities and 210 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 162 outbreaks in childcare settings, 69 for college/university and 173 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 25, 1,709,828 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 13.7% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 534,394 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 2,168,585 doses from the federal government. About 78.8% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 90.6% of first doses received have been given, 59.4% of second doses.
As of today, an average 32,569 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day, if supply allows.
Thus far, 14,052 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 4,181 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 19,730; the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 13,226; in Virginia Beach it’s 16,684; in Culpeper it’s 20,146 and in Fairfax it’s 17,404.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 years old (216,083), followed by those 60 to 69 year old (191,358), 50 to 59 year olds (153,633) and 40 to 49 year olds (133,416). Residents older than 80 have received 138,713 doses.
The overwhelming majority of doses have been administered to White residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received about 71.5% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 13% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, about 5% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.)
The VDH site states that 199,096 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – more than the 178,425 doses originally received from the federal government in an allotment separate from the state’s supply. The VDH site reveals that more doses have been reserved for nursing facilities – for a total of 223,470 doses. Considering the new doses available, almost 89% of the total have been administered. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies have been responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 24: Fauquier County reported one new COVID-19 fatality again today, recording one death yesterday and one Monday, two deaths Sunday and four deaths Saturday. There have been 14 deaths reported in February; 19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 47 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
The VDH website states that a lag in reporting has resulted in higher death numbers recently. The statement from VDH reads: “VDH is now processing 2021 death certificates related to the post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases. As a result, a larger number of deaths is expected to be added by report date.”
There were 149 COVID-19 related reported deaths today in Virginia. The VDH reported 172 new COVID-19 related deaths yesterday – the most ever in one day – 155 yesterday, 134 Sunday and 99 Saturday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 7,807 (1,095 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 105.
Of the 129 COVID-19 deaths reported in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District so far, 64 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 35 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 24 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Cases
Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been below 2,500 for more than a week. Today, the daily number of positive cases in the state is reported as 1,907. Yesterday it was 1,769 and Sunday it was 1,155 – the lowest it has been since Nov. 2. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 568,946 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (119,946 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,908 per day – the lowest it has been since Nov. 19.
This morning the county added 12 new cases after adding 13 yesterday -- for a total of 3,904 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 12.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is down to 8%. Before this most recent decline, the state positivity rate hadn’t dropped below 10% since Nov. 29. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 5.9%. It hasn’t been that low since Dec. 1, and has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
Five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Fauquier County school staff members on Feb. 23 – one each at Bradley, Coleman, Miller and Smith elementary schools and one at Warrenton Middle School.
Two students at Fauquier High School, one at Liberty High School and two students at Marshall Middle School all reported cases on Feb. 22. A staff member at Smith Elementary School also reported a case, as did a staff member at the school division’s central offices.
As of Wednesday, there are 21 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, eight in students and 13 in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of Feb. 19, 127 students were under quarantine and 11 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 127 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 51 in students and 76 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division will open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded three new hospitalizations today, and one yesterday, after reporting three new hospitalizations Saturday. Three hospitalizations were reported on Feb. 16 and two on Feb. 13, after adding the same number the day before. One hospitalization was logged each day between Feb. 8 and Feb. 11.
There have been a total of 156 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There have been 29 so far in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than 10 patients.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 429 people hospitalized, 62 have been older than 80 years old; 72 have been 70 to 79 years old; 82 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 87 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and sixteen have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 100 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 168 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 88.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 23,798 (1,212 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 24 states that 1,564 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total has been generally dropping since Jan. 19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 318; 186 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 77% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 45,208 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 23,798.
VHHA’s daily report about nursing home facilities had not reported the COVID-19 population consistently under 1,000 since October of 2020, but the Feb. 24 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there were 809 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and most days in the last week have reported numbers below 1,000. Twelve thousand, two hundred and sixty-eight nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
Feb. 19, the RRHD reported an eighth outbreak in a congregate setting. The health department does not detail where congregate setting outbreaks are.
As of the Feb. 19 VDH update though, 42 cases are listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
There have been a total of 31 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, eight outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,348.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified eight residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (49 cases), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,578 outbreaks in Virginia so far – 24 new outbreaks since yesterday. There have been 930 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 29,770 cases and 3,362 deaths – 59 since yesterday), 900 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 139 in correctional facilities and 209 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 160 outbreaks in childcare settings, 69 for college/university and 171 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 23, 1,667,353 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 13.5% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 516,655 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 2,121,485 doses from the federal government. Some doses that had been delayed last week due to winter storms have arrived. About 78.5% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 93% of first doses received have been given, 56.4% of second doses.
As of today, an average 31,923 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day, if supply allows.
Thus far, 13,310 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 3,761 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 18,688; the rate in Prince William County is 12,945; in Virginia Beach it’s 16,231; in Culpeper it’s 19,589 and in Fairfax it’s 17,155.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 years old (211,608), followed by those 60 to 69 year old (187,212), 50 to 59 year olds (152,061) and 40 to 49 year olds (132,359). Residents older than 80 have received 136,924 doses.
The overwhelming majority of doses have been administered to White residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received close to 72% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 13% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, about 5% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.)
The VDH site states that 196,315 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – more than the 178,425 doses originally received from the federal government in an allotment separate from the state’s supply. The VDH site reveals that more doses have been reserved for nursing facilities – for a total of 223,470 doses. Considering the new doses available, almost 88% of the total have been administered. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies have been responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
TUESDAY, FEB. 23: Fauquier County reported one new COVID-19 fatality again today – in a resident older than 80 years old -- after recording one death yesterday, two deaths Sunday and four deaths Saturday. There have been 13 deaths reported in February; 18 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 46 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
The VDH website states that a lag in reporting has resulted in higher death numbers recently. The statement from VDH reads: “VDH is now processing 2021 death certificates related to the post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases. As a result, a larger number of deaths is expected to be added by report date.”
The VDH reported 172 new COVID-19 related deaths today – the most ever in one day – 155 yesterday, 134 Sunday and 99 Saturday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 7,658 (1,068 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 89.
Of the 123 COVID-19 deaths reported in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District so far, 62 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 33 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 23 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Cases
Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been below 2,500 for more than a week. Today, the daily number of positive cases in the state is reported as 1,769. Yesterday it was 1,155 – the lowest it has been since Nov. 2. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 567,039 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (119,199 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,962 per day – the lowest it has been since Nov. 19.
This morning the county added 13 new cases after adding 19 yesterday and eight new cases Sunday -- for a total of 3,892 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 12.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is down to 8.3%. Before this most recent decline, the state positivity rate hadn’t dropped below 10% since Nov. 29. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 6.5%. It has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
Seven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Fauquier County schools on Feb. 22. Two students at Fauquier High School, one at Liberty High School and two students at Marshall Middle School all reported cases. A staff member at Smith Elementary School also reported a case, as did a staff member at the school division’s central offices.
As of Tuesday, there are 16 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, eight in students and eight in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported; 14 cases came off the active list over the weekend.
As of Feb. 19, 127 students were under quarantine and 11 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 122 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 51 in students and 71 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division will open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization yesterday, in a person older than 80 years old, after reporting three new hospitalizations Saturday; all three of those appeared to be younger than 49 years old. Three hospitalizations were reported on Feb. 16 and two on Feb. 13, after adding the same number the day before. One hospitalization was logged each day between Feb. 8 and Feb. 11.
There have been a total of 153 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There have been 28 so far in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than 10 patients.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 423 people hospitalized, 61 have been older than 80 years old; 68 have been 70 to 79 years old; 82 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 86 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and sixteen have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 168 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 49 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 94.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 23,698 (1,197 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 23 states that 1,621 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total has been generally dropping since Jan. 19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 315; 196 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 76% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 45,052 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 23,698.
VHHA’s daily report about nursing home facilities had not reported the COVID-19 population consistently under 1,000 since October of 2020, but the Feb. 23 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there were 715 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and most days in the last week have reported numbers below 1,000. Twelve thousand, two hundred and fifty nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
Feb. 19, the RRHD reported an eighth outbreak in a congregate setting. The health department does not detail where congregate setting outbreaks are.
As of the Feb. 19 VDH update though, 42 cases are listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
There have been a total of 31 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, eight outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,347.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified eight residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (49 cases), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,554 outbreaks in Virginia so far – 10 new outbreaks since yesterday. There have been 921 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 29,383 cases and 3,303 deaths), 889 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 138 in correctional facilities and 210 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 157 outbreaks in childcare settings, 69 for college/university and 170 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Monday, Feb. 22 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 23, 1,632,700 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 13.3% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 497,401 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 2,120,885 doses from the federal government. Some doses that had been delayed last week due to winter storms have arrived. About 77% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 92% of first doses received have been given, 54.2% of second doses.
As of today, an average 29,735 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day, if supply allows.
Thus far, 12,855 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 3,544 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 years old (296,102), followed by those 60 to 69 year old (268,352), 50 to 59 year olds (255,064) and 40 to 49 year olds (232,295). Residents older than 80 have received 207,604 doses.
The overwhelming majority of doses have been administered to White residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received close to 72% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 12% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, about 5% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.)
The VDH site states that 191,778 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – more than the 178,425 doses originally received from the federal government in an allotment separate from the state’s supply. The VDH site reveals that more doses have been reserved for nursing facilities – for a total of 223,470 doses. Considering the new doses available, almost 86% of the total have been administered. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies have been responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
MONDAY, FEB. 22: Fauquier County reported two new COVID-19 fatalities again today, after adding two deaths yesterday and four deaths Saturday. There have been 12 deaths in February; the county has lost 17 residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 45 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 122 COVID-19 deaths reported in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District so far, 61 have been in residents older than 80 (two since yesterday). There have been 33 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old (one since yesterday) and 23 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
The VDH website states that a lag in reporting resulted in higher death numbers for the state today and yesterday. The VDH reported 155 new COVID-19 related deaths today – the most ever in one day -- 134 yesterday and 99 Saturday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 7,486 (1,041 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 67, up from 46 yesterday.
Cases
Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been below 2,500 for a week. Today, the daily number of positive cases in the state is being reported as 1,155 – the lowest it has been since Nov. 2; yesterday the total was 2,303, Saturday recorded 1,853 cases, and Friday, 2,034. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 564,270 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (118,628 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,962 per day – the lowest it has been since Nov. 19.
This morning the county added 19 new cases after adding eight yesterday and 17 new cases Friday -- for a total of 3,879 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 13.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is down to 8.3%. Before this most recent decline, the state positivity rate hadn’t dropped below 10% since Nov. 29. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 6.5%. It has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
On Feb. 17, two positive cases of COVID-19 were reported at Ritchie Elementary School, one in a student and one in a staff member. On Feb. 16, positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in two students at Kettle Run High School and one each in staff members at Fauquier and Liberty high schools.
As of Monday, there are 11 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, three in students and eight in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported; 14 cases came off the active list over the weekend.
As of Feb. 19, 127 students were under quarantine and 11 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 115 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 46 in students and 69 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division plans to open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization today, in a person older than 80 years old, after reporting three new hospitalizations Saturday; all three of those appeared to be younger than 49 years old. Three hospitalizations were reported on Feb. 16 and two on Feb. 13, after adding the same number the day before. One hospitalization was logged each day between Feb. 8 and Feb. 11.
There have been a total of 153 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There have been 28 so far in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than 10 patients.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 423 people hospitalized, 61 have been older than 80 years old; 68 have been 70 to 79 years old; 82 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 86 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and sixteen have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 49 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 45 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 84.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 23,530 (1,177 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 22 states that 1,540 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total has been generally dropping since Jan. 19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 318; 187 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 76% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 45,892 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 23,530.
VHHA’s daily report about nursing home facilities had not reported the COVID-19 population consistently under 1,000 since October of 2020, but the Feb. 20 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there were 847 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; yesterday’s report said there were 849; Thursday and on Feb. 16, the number was also below 1,000. Twelve thousand, one hundred and ninety-eight nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. The VHHA does not update it long term care facility dashboard on Sundays or Mondays.
Outbreaks
Feb. 19, the RRHD reported an eighth outbreak in a congregate setting. The health department does not detail where congregate setting outbreaks are.
As of the Feb. 19 VDH update though, 42 cases are listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
There have been a total of 31 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, eight outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,345.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified eight residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (49 cases), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,544 outbreaks in Virginia so far – no new outbreaks since yesterday. There have been 921 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 29,249 cases and 3,265 deaths), 882 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 138 in correctional facilities and 209 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 156 outbreaks in childcare settings, 69 for college/university and 169 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Sunday, Feb. 21 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines