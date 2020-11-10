This morning, Virginia reported 1,435 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There were 1,302 new confirmed cases of COVOD-19 on Sunday and on Monday. The number of new cases reported on Saturday was a pandemic-high of 2,103.
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,462, the highest it has ever been.
New case numbers topped 1,000 18 times in October and 10 out of 10 days in November. In September the 1,000-case-per-day milestone was reached nine times.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 194,912 (16,480 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,182 as of this morning, 19 more than yesterday. Fauquier has only recorded that many cases in one day twice before, once in May and once in August. The Aug. 23 number (39) was artificially high because of a reporting lag. On Oct. 29, there were 17 new confirmed cases.
On Oct. 28, Fauquier County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard reported a second case associated with Fauquier High School. The first case at FHS was reported on Sept. 24; the new case was reported Oct. 27 and is a staff member, according to schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski.
On Oct. 20, the dashboard reported one new COVID-19 case at Kettle Run High School, dated Oct. 18. The dashboard does not reveal whether the case is a student or a staff member, but a letter from a health department indicated that it was a student who tested positive.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 6.2%. The rate was very stable -- between 4.5% and 5.1% --between Sept. 24 and Oct. 18, but since then has been rising.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 5.6% today; it was 5.4% yesterday. It had risen as high as 6.6% on Oct. 21.
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported two new outbreaks this morning, as well as 43 new cases attributed to outbreaks; that makes 133 new cases attributed to outbreaks in two days (for a total of 564 cases). The new outbreaks include one in a K-12 setting and one in a long-term care setting. The VDH lists long-term care setting where outbreaks have happened, but the newest one is not listed yet.
There were 90 new cases attributed to outbreaks yesterday. April Achter, epidemiologist with the RRHD, said that most of these cases are associated with an outbreak in a correctional facility in Culpeper.
The RRHD has had two outbreaks in a K-12 setting, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, seven outbreaks in long-term care facilities and one in a healthcare setting.
Perhaps accounting for the new outbreak in a K-12 setting, Highland School in Warrenton confirmed that 12 students have tested positive for COVID-19. Highland’s Upper School has been utilizing its distance learning platform since Oct. 30. Lower and Middle Schools continue to be on campus for a five-day week.
Between Oct. 18 and 24, Virginia reported 71 new COVID-19 outbreaks, the highest number of outbreaks in one week since the beginning of the pandemic. Most of the new outbreaks (26) were in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For the first time yesterday, data showed that there have been as many outbreaks in congregate settings as in long term care settings.
The next week, from Oct. 25 to 31, 58 outbreaks were recorded, 25 in congregate settings.
There have been a total of 1,365 outbreaks in Virginia so far; 11 new outbreaks were reported today.
In Virginia, there have been 514 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 13,354 cases and 1,824 deaths), 513 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 79 in correctional facilities and 102 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 67 outbreaks in childcare settings, 43 for college/university and 47 for K-12.
Hospitalizations
A total of 59 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; one hospitalization was reported today, one yesterday and one on Saturday. Two were reported Oct. 21 and two on Oct. 22. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 13,183 (187 probable), 67 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Nov. 10 states that 1,174 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 47 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 885 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 289 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 224; 88 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 21,716 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 13,183.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Nov. 10 says that there are 1,177 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 386 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Five thousand, four hundred, seventy-five nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
According to reporting on Oct. 23, Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19, bringing the total to 27. A Fauquier resident also died of COVID-19 on Monday, Oct. 19.
In the county, there were 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, and Brookside reported another death Oct. 19. The outbreak at Brookside is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.” The nursing home has reported a total of 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Tuesday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 13 new COVID-19 related deaths this morning. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,726 (266 probable).
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Monday, Nov. 9 at 5 p.m.
MONDAY, NOV. 9: This morning, Virginia reported 1,302 new confirmed cases of COVOD-19, the same number of new cases that were reported Sunday. That number is high compared to single-day numbers in September, but is considerably lower than Saturday’s pandemic-high of 2,103.
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,437, the highest it has ever been.
The new case numbers topped 1,000 18 times in October and nine out of nine days in November. In September the 1,000-case-per-day milestone was reached nine times.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 193,477 (16,237 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,163 as of this morning, seven more than yesterday. On Oct. 29, there were 17 new confirmed cases; Fauquier has only recorded that many cases in one day three other times, once in May, June and in August.
On Oct. 28, Fauquier County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard reported a second case associated with Fauquier High School. The first case at FHS was reported on Sept. 24; the new case was reported Oct. 27 and is a staff member, according to schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski.
On Oct. 20, the dashboard reported one new COVID-19 case at Kettle Run High School, dated Oct. 18. The dashboard does not reveal whether the case is a student or a staff member, but a letter from a health department indicated that it was a student who tested positive.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 6.1%. The rate was very stable -- between 4.5% and 5.1% --between Sept. 24 and Oct. 18, but since then has been rising.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 5.4% today; it was 5.1% yesterday. It had risen as high as 6.6% on Oct. 21.
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District’s most recent outbreak of COVID-19 was on Oct. 27, in a congregate setting for a total of seven in that category. The RRHD has had one outbreak in a K-12 setting, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, six outbreaks in long-term care facilities and one in a healthcare setting.
The number of cases attributed to the 17 outbreaks in the RRHD is 521; that number today includes 90 new cases attributed to existing outbreaks, but the VDH does not specify which new cases are associated with a particular outbreak. Providing a possible clue, Culpeper County, which is a part of the RRHD, reported 99 new cases this morning.
April Achter, epidemiologist with the RRHD, said Monday morning that most of the new cases reported as "attributed to an outbreak" are from earlier outbreaks. She added, "We are investigating a suspected outbreak," and cautioned that cases could be associated with an outbreak and be included in the "cases associated with an outbreak" data before the relevant outbreak is official and posted on the website.
It was expected that a new “outbreak” in the RRHD would be revealed Nov. 3, as a result of nine Highland School teenagers who recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but that outbreak has not appeared yet. Achter said that she has submitted the outbreak to be added to the VDH website.
On Monday afternoon, Highland confirmed that three more students have tested positive, bringing the number of cases associated with the cluster to 12. Highland’s Upper School has been utilizing its distance learning platform since Oct. 30. Lower and Middle Schools continue to be on campus for a 5 day week.
She said, "The outbreak was initially reported to us by a private provider and the school, as many of the cases are students," Achter said. "Our investigation identified events outside of school where transmission may have occurred. The most likely primary source of exposure was not during instructional time at the school."
Between Oct. 18 and 24, Virginia reported 71 new COVID-19 outbreaks, the highest number of outbreaks in one week since the beginning of the pandemic. Most of the new outbreaks (26) were in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For the first time yesterday, data showed that there have been as many outbreaks in congregate settings as in long term care settings.
The next week, from Oct. 25 to 31, 57 outbreaks were recorded, 25 in congregate settings.
There have been a total of 1,354 outbreaks in Virginia so far; one new outbreak was reported today.
In Virginia, there have been 507 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 13,158 cases and 1,817 deaths), 511 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 79 in correctional facilities and 102 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 67 outbreaks in childcare settings, 43 for college/university and 45 for K-12.
Hospitalizations
A total of 58 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; one hospitalization was reported today and one on Saturday. Two were reported Oct. 21 and two on Oct. 22. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 13,116 (180 probable), 52 more than yesterday. Ninety-three new hospitalizations were reported Oct. 31; the state has not had that many new hospitalizations in one day since Aug. 7. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Nov. 9 states that 1,127 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 37 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 824 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 303 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 214; 98 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 21,618 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 13,116.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Nov. 7 (The VHHA does not report nursing home data on Sundays or Mondays) says that there are 1,267 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 507 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Five thousand, four hundred, thirty-six nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
According to reporting on Oct. 23, Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19, bringing the total to 27. A Fauquier resident also died of COVID-19 on Monday, Oct. 19.
In the county, there were 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, and Brookside reported another death Oct. 19. The outbreak at Brookside is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.” The nursing home has reported a total of 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Monday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported six new COVID-19 related deaths this morning. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,713 (266 probable).
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Sunday, Nov. 8 at 5 p.m.
Weekly summary
The weekly update from the VDH was released Friday, Nov. 6. It said, “The past few weeks have seen a number of concerning trends nationally and in Virginia. Nationally, COVID-19 incidence continues to surge upward. This latest wave began in the Midwest but is beginning to radiate outward.
“Closer to home, several Virginia border states are experiencing high incidence rates. In Virginia, Southwest Virginia is experiencing high and growing incidence…. While Virginia remains in a relatively good place compared to much of the country, incidence is high. These trends are concerning as we enter the winter month.”
Looking at the national picture, the VDH reports, “The Dakotas are the epicenter of the latest wave of COVID-19. On Oct. 15, the Dakotas had weekly cases per 100,00 residents in the 70s: 72 per 100k in South Dakota and 77 per 100k in North Dakota. As of yesterday, weekly cases per 100k were in the hundreds there: 126 in South Dakota and an astounding 164 in North Dakota.
“By comparison, there were 27 weekly cases per 100k nationally, and 15 in Virginia. The Dakotas also had the highest number of COVID-19 deaths per 100k residents over the last seven days. Several states, including Wisconsin, Iowa, Wyoming and Montana have now reached or exceeded the weekly incidence rates the Dakotas experienced.
“All states bordering Virginia, along with the District of Colombia, have weekly cases over 10 per 100k, which [are categorized] … as high case loads. Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia all have weekly cases over 20 per 100k, categorized as very high case loads. Kentucky and Tennessee are both in surge trajectories, while West Virginia is in a slow growth trajectory.
“All other neighboring states are, like Virginia, plateauing with high case loads. For the past few weeks, cases per 100k residents in Virginia have been fairly stable. However, as is often the case, statewide averages can mask local disparities. Low weekly case counts in more populous parts of the state are overshadowing burgeoning cases in Southwest Virginia, including high incidence in Appalachia and in the Roanoke Valley. Weekly cases per 100k in these areas match the very high case loads in neighboring Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia. Meanwhile, persistent slow growth in Central Virginia and some areas of Northern Virginia are beginning to affect long-term projections…
“Due to the incubation period of COVID-19, it is likely incidence rates will continue to increase for at least the next few weeks. Due to this and growing seasonal risks, this third wave may not subside as quickly as earlier waves in other areas of the country and may continue to grow and spread. Nationally, 23 states are in surge trajectories as defined by our partners at the UVA Biocomplexity Institute, including most Midwest states.”
Younger people contributing to spread
The Rand Corporation, partnering with the VDH releases a set of slides weekly that summarize the COVID-19 situation, in Virginia and elsewhere.
SUNDAY, NOV. 8: This morning, Virginia reported 1,302 new confirmed cases of COVOD-19. That number is high compared to single-day numbers in September, but is considerably lower than yesterday’s pandemic-high of 2,103.
The state added 1,568 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday. That single-day case number had only been higher than that three other times – and two of those three were artificially high because of a lag in reporting.
The case number topped 1,000 18 times in October and eight out of eight days in November. In September the 1,000-case-per-day milestone was reached nine times.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 192,175 (15,956 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,156 as of this morning, four more than yesterday. On Oct. 29, there were 17 new confirmed cases; Fauquier has only recorded that many cases in one day three other times, once in May, June and in August.
On Oct. 28, Fauquier County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard reported a second case associated with Fauquier High School. The first case at FHS was reported on Sept. 24; the new case was reported Oct. 27 and is a staff member, according to schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski.
On Oct. 20, the dashboard reported one new COVID-19 case at Kettle Run High School, dated Oct. 18. The dashboard does not reveal whether the case is a student or a staff member, but a letter from a health department indicated that it was a student who tested positive.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 6.0%; it was 6.0% yesterday and 5.9% the day before. The rate was very stable -- between 4.5% and 5.1% --between Sept. 24 and Oct. 18, but since then has been rising.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 5.1% today; it was 3.8% yesterday. It had risen as high as 6.6% on Oct. 21.
Outbreaks
Between Oct. 18 and 24, Virginia reported 71 new COVID-19 outbreaks, the highest number of outbreaks in one week since the beginning of the pandemic. Most of the new outbreaks (26) were in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For the first time yesterday, data showed that there have been as many outbreaks in congregate settings as in long term care settings.
The next week, from Oct. 25 to 31, 57 outbreaks were recorded, 25 in congregate settings.
There have been a total of 1,353 outbreaks in Virginia so far; no new outbreaks were reported today.
In Virginia, there have been 506 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 13,120 cases and 1,817 deaths), 511 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 79 in correctional facilities and 102 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 67 outbreaks in childcare settings, 43 for college/university and 45 for K-12.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District’s most recent outbreak was on Oct. 27, in a congregate setting for a total of seven. The RRHD has had one outbreak in a K-12 setting, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, six outbreaks in long-term care facilities and one in a healthcare setting.
The number of cases attributed to the 17 outbreaks in the RRHD is 431; there were 34 new cases attributed to existing outbreaks Nov. 5, which was unusual, but the VDH does not specify which new cases are associated with a particular outbreak.
It was expected that a new “outbreak” in the RRHD would be revealed Nov. 3, as a result of nine Highland School teenagers who recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but that outbreak has not appeared yet. Population Health Coordinator April Achter, an epidemiologist with the health district said that she has submitted the outbreak to be added to the VDH website.
She said, "The outbreak was initially reported to us by a private provider and the school, as many of the cases are students," Achter said. "Our investigation identified events outside of school where transmission may have occurred. The most likely primary source of exposure was not during instructional time at the school."
Hospitalizations
A total of 57 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; the most recent hospitalization was reported Saturday. Two were reported Oct. 21 and two on Oct. 22. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 13,064 (178 probable), 42 more than yesterday. Ninety-three new hospitalizations were reported Oct. 31; the state has not had that many new hospitalizations in one day since Aug. 7. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Nov. 8 states that 1,090 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 28 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 819 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 271 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 202; 90 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 21,494 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 13,064.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Nov. 7 (The VHHA does not report nursing home data on Sundays or Mondays) says that there are 1,267 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 507 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Five thousand, four hundred, thirty-six nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
According to reporting on Oct. 23, Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19, bringing the total to 27. A Fauquier resident also died of COVID-19 on Monday, Oct. 19.
In the county, there were 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, and Brookside reported another death Oct. 19. The outbreak at Brookside is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.” The nursing home has reported a total of 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Sunday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported three new COVID-19 related deaths this morning. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,707 (266 probable).
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Saturday, Nov. 7 at 5 p.m.
Weekly summary
The weekly update from the VDH was released Friday, Nov. 6. It said, “The past few weeks have seen a number of concerning trends nationally and in Virginia. Nationally, COVID-19 incidence continues to surge upward. This latest wave began in the Midwest but is beginning to radiate outward.
“Closer to home, several Virginia border states are experiencing high incidence rates. In Virginia, Southwest Virginia is experiencing high and growing incidence…. While Virginia remains in a relatively good place compared to much of the country, incidence is high. These trends are concerning as we enter the winter month.”
Looking at the national picture, the VDH reports, “The Dakotas are the epicenter of the latest wave of COVID-19. On Oct. 15, the Dakotas had weekly cases per 100,00 residents in the 70s: 72 per 100k in South Dakota and 77 per 100k in North Dakota. As of yesterday, weekly cases per 100k were in the hundreds there: 126 in South Dakota and an astounding 164 in North Dakota.
“By comparison, there were 27 weekly cases per 100k nationally, and 15 in Virginia. The Dakotas also had the highest number of COVID-19 deaths per 100k residents over the last seven days. Several states, including Wisconsin, Iowa, Wyoming and Montana have now reached or exceeded the weekly incidence rates the Dakotas experienced.
“All states bordering Virginia, along with the District of Colombia, have weekly cases over 10 per 100k, which [are categorized] … as high case loads. Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia all have weekly cases over 20 per 100k, categorized as very high case loads. Kentucky and Tennessee are both in surge trajectories, while West Virginia is in a slow growth trajectory.
“All other neighboring states are, like Virginia, plateauing with high case loads. For the past few weeks, cases per 100k residents in Virginia have been fairly stable. However, as is often the case, statewide averages can mask local disparities. Low weekly case counts in more populous parts of the state are overshadowing burgeoning cases in Southwest Virginia, including high incidence in Appalachia and in the Roanoke Valley. Weekly cases per 100k in these areas match the very high case loads in neighboring Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia. Meanwhile, persistent slow growth in Central Virginia and some areas of Northern Virginia are beginning to affect long-term projections…
“Due to the incubation period of COVID-19, it is likely incidence rates will continue to increase for at least the next few weeks. Due to this and growing seasonal risks, this third wave may not subside as quickly as earlier waves in other areas of the country and may continue to grow and spread. Nationally, 23 states are in surge trajectories as defined by our partners at the UVA Biocomplexity Institute, including most Midwest states.”
Younger people contributing to spread
The Rand Corporation, partnering with the VDH releases a set of slides weekly that summarize the COVID-19 situation, in Virginia and elsewhere.
SATURDAY, NOV. 7: For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Virginia Department of Health reported more than 2,100 new confirmed cases in one day; the total was 2,103.
The state added 1,568 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday. That single-day case number had only been higher than that three other times – and two of those three were artificially high because of a lag in reporting.
The case number topped 1,000 18 times in October and seven out of seven days in November. In September the 1,000-case-per-day milestone was reached nine times.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 190,873 (15,686 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,152 as of this morning, six more than yesterday. On Oct. 29, there were 17 new confirmed cases; Fauquier has only recorded that many cases in one day three other times, once in May, June and in August.
On Oct. 28, Fauquier County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard reported a second case associated with Fauquier High School. The first case at FHS was reported on Sept. 24; the new case was reported Oct. 27 and is a staff member, according to schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski.
On Oct. 20, the dashboard reported one new COVID-19 case at Kettle Run High School, dated Oct. 18. The dashboard does not reveal whether the case is a student or a staff member, but a letter from a health department indicated that it was a student who tested positive.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 6.0%; it was 5.9% yesterday and 5.8% the day before. The rate was very stable -- between 4.5% and 5.1% --between Sept. 24 and Oct. 18, but since then has been rising.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 3.8% today; it was 4.1% yesterday. It had risen as high as 6.6% on Oct. 21.
Outbreaks
Between Oct. 18 and 24, Virginia reported 71 new COVID-19 outbreaks, the highest number of outbreaks in one week since the beginning of the pandemic. Most of the new outbreaks (26) were in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For the first time yesterday, data showed that there have been as many outbreaks in congregate settings as in long term care settings.
The next week, from Oct. 25 to 31, 57 outbreaks were recorded, 25 in congregate settings.
There have been a total of 1,353 outbreaks in Virginia so far, 12 more than yesterday.
In Virginia, there have been 506 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 13,103 cases and 1,817 deaths), 511 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 79 in correctional facilities and 102 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 67 outbreaks in childcare settings, 43 for college/university and 45 for K-12.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District’s most recent outbreak was on Oct. 27, in a congregate setting for a total of seven. The RRHD has had one outbreak in a K-12 setting, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, six outbreaks in long-term care facilities and one in a healthcare setting.
The number of cases attributed to the 17 outbreaks in the RRHD is 429; there were 34 new cases attributed to outbreaks Thursday, four yesterday, and one today, but the VDH does not reveal which outbreaks those have been associated with.
It was expected that a new “outbreak” in the RRHD would be revealed Nov. 3, as a result of nine Highland School teenagers who recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but that outbreak has not appeared yet. Population Health Coordinator April Achter, an epidemiologist with the health district said that she has submitted the outbreak to be added to the VDH website.
She said, "The outbreak was initially reported to us by a private provider and the school, as many of the cases are students," Achter said. "Our investigation identified events outside of school where transmission may have occurred. The most likely primary source of exposure was not during instructional time at the school."
Hospitalizations
A total of 57 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; the most recent hospitalization was reported today. Two were reported Oct. 21 and two on Oct. 22. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 13,022 (176 probable), 86 more than yesterday. Ninety-three new hospitalizations were reported Oct. 31; the state has not had that many new hospitalizations in one day since Aug. 7. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Nov. 7 states that 1,062 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, five more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 798 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 264 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 215; 91 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 21,441 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 13,022.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Nov. 7 says that there are 1,267 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 507 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Five thousand, four hundred, thirty-six nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
According to reporting on Oct. 23, Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19, bringing the total to 27. A Fauquier resident also died of COVID-19 on Monday, Oct. 19.
In the county, there were 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, and Brookside reported another death Oct. 19. The outbreak at Brookside is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.” The nursing home has reported a total of 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Saturday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 22 new COVID-19 related deaths this morning. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,704 (265 probable).
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Friday, Nov. 6 at 5 p.m.
Weekly summary
The weekly update from the VDH was released Friday, Nov. 6. It said, “The past few weeks have seen a number of concerning trends nationally and in Virginia. Nationally, COVID-19 incidence continues to surge upward. This latest wave began in the Midwest but is beginning to radiate outward.
“Closer to home, several Virginia border states are experiencing high incidence rates. In Virginia, Southwest Virginia is experiencing high and growing incidence…. While Virginia remains in a relatively good place compared to much of the country, incidence is high. These trends are concerning as we enter the winter month.”
Looking at the national picture, the VDH reports, “The Dakotas are the epicenter of the latest wave of COVID-19. On Oct. 15, the Dakotas had weekly cases per 100,00 residents in the 70s: 72 per 100k in South Dakota and 77 per 100k in North Dakota. As of yesterday, weekly cases per 100k were in the hundreds there: 126 in South Dakota and an astounding 164 in North Dakota.
“By comparison, there were 27 weekly cases per 100k nationally, and 15 in Virginia. The Dakotas also had the highest number of COVID-19 deaths per 100k residents over the last seven days. Several states, including Wisconsin, Iowa, Wyoming and Montana have now reached or exceeded the weekly incidence rates the Dakotas experienced.
“All states bordering Virginia, along with the District of Colombia, have weekly cases over 10 per 100k, which [are categorized] … as high case loads. Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia all have weekly cases over 20 per 100k, categorized as very high case loads. Kentucky and Tennessee are both in surge trajectories, while West Virginia is in a slow growth trajectory.
“All other neighboring states are, like Virginia, plateauing with high case loads. For the past few weeks, cases per 100k residents in Virginia have been fairly stable. However, as is often the case, statewide averages can mask local disparities. Low weekly case counts in more populous parts of the state are overshadowing burgeoning cases in Southwest Virginia, including high incidence in Appalachia and in the Roanoke Valley. Weekly cases per 100k in these areas match the very high case loads in neighboring Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia. Meanwhile, persistent slow growth in Central Virginia and some areas of Northern Virginia are beginning to affect long-term projections…
“Due to the incubation period of COVID-19, it is likely incidence rates will continue to increase for at least the next few weeks. Due to this and growing seasonal risks, this third wave may not subside as quickly as earlier waves in other areas of the country and may continue to grow and spread. Nationally, 23 states are in surge trajectories as defined by our partners at the UVA Biocomplexity Institute, including most Midwest states.”
Younger people contributing to spread
The Rand Corporation, partnering with the VDH releases a set of slides weekly that summarize the COVID-19 situation, in Virginia and elsewhere.
FRIDAY, NOV. 6: According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 1,568 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning. That single-day case number has only been higher than that three other times – and two of those three were artificially high because of a lag in reporting.
Yesterday the one-day rise was 1,336. Saturday it was 1,551.
The case number topped 1,000 18 times in October and six out of six days in November. In September the 1,000-case-per-day milestone was reached nine times.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 188,770 (15,125 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,146 as of this morning, six more than yesterday. On Oct. 29, there were 17 new confirmed cases; Fauquier has only recorded that many cases in one day three other times, once in May, June and in August.
On Oct. 28, Fauquier County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard reported a second case associated with Fauquier High School. The first case at FHS was reported on Sept. 24; the new case was reported Oct. 27 and is a staff member, according to schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski.
On Oct. 20, the dashboard reported one new COVID-19 case at Kettle Run High School, dated Oct. 18. The dashboard does not reveal whether the case is a student or a staff member, but a letter from a health department indicated that it was a student who tested positive.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.9%; it was 5.8% yesterday and 5.7% the day before. The rate was very stable -- between 4.5% and 5.1% --between Sept. 24 and Oct. 18, but since then has been rising.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 4.1% today; it was 3.4% yesterday. It had risen as high as 6.6% on Oct. 21.
Outbreaks
Between Oct. 18 and 24, Virginia reported 71 new COVID-19 outbreaks, the highest number of outbreaks in one week since the beginning of the pandemic. Most of the new outbreaks (26) were in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For the first time yesterday, data showed that there have been as many outbreaks in congregate settings as in long term care settings.
The next week, from Oct. 25 to 31, 55 outbreaks were recorded, 24 in congregate settings.
There have been a total of 1,341 outbreaks in Virginia so far, 7 more than yesterday. Thursday, 17 new outbreaks were reported.
In Virginia, there have been 504 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 13,013 cases and 1,808 deaths), 503 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 78 in correctional facilities and 102 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 67 outbreaks in childcare settings, 43 for college/university and 44 for K-12.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District’s most recent outbreak was on Oct. 27, in a congregate setting. The RRHD has had one outbreak in a K-12 setting, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, six outbreaks in long-term care facilities and one in a healthcare setting.
The number of cases attributed to the 17 outbreaks in the RRHD is 428; there were 34 new cases attributed to outbreaks yesterday and there were four more today, but the VDH does not reveal which outbreaks those have been associated with.
It was expected that a new “outbreak” in the RRHD would be revealed Nov. 3, as a result of nine Highland School teenagers who recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but that outbreak has not appeared yet. Population Health Coordinator April Achter, an epidemiologist with the health district said that she has submitted the outbreak to be added to the VDH website.
She said, "The outbreak was initially reported to us by a private provider and the school, as many of the cases are students," Achter said. "Our investigation identified events outside of school where transmission may have occurred. The most likely primary source of exposure was not during instructional time at the school."
Hospitalizations
A total of 56 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; the most recent hospitalizations were reported Oct. 21 (two) and on Oct. 22 (two). Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 12,936 (174 probable), 71 more than yesterday. Ninety-three new hospitalizations were reported Oct. 31; the state has not had that many new hospitalizations in one day since Aug. 7. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Nov. 6 states that 1,057 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, seven fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 791 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 266 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 216; 96 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 21,366 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 12,936.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Nov. 6 says that there are 1,513 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 763 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Five thousand, three hundred, eighty-one nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
According to reporting on Oct. 23, Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19, bringing the total to 27. A Fauquier resident also died of COVID-19 on Monday, Oct. 19.
In the county, there were 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, and Brookside reported another death Oct. 19. The outbreak at Brookside is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.” The nursing home has reported a total of 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Wednesday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported no new COVID-19 related deaths this morning. In fact, the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,682 (262 probable), which is six fewer than yesterday.
April Achter, epidemiologist with the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said, "We are constantly doing data quality checks, and sometimes a case or death will be removed from the district or VA's numbers because the review finds that:
- The patient does not meet case classification,
- The patient resides outside of the district/state or
- The patient was entered as a duplicate record."
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Thursday, Nov. 5 at 5 p.m.
This entry has been updated with comments from April Achter.
THURSDAY, NOV. 29: According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 1,366 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning. Yesterday the one-day rise was 1,157. Saturday it was 1,551; that single-day case number has only been higher than that three other times – and two of those three were artificially high because of a lag in reporting.
The case number topped 1,000 18 times in October and five out of five days in November. In September the 1,000-case-per-day milestone was reached nine times.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 187,202 (14,784 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,140 as of this morning, eight more than yesterday. On Oct. 29, there were 17 new confirmed cases; Fauquier has only recorded that many cases in one day three other times, once in May, June and in August.
On Oct. 28, Fauquier County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard reported a second case associated with Fauquier High School. The first case at FHS was reported on Sept. 24; the new case was reported Oct. 27 and is a staff member, according to schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski.
On Oct. 20, the dashboard reported one new COVID-19 case at Kettle Run High School, dated Oct. 18. The dashboard does not reveal whether the case is a student or a staff member, but a letter from a health department indicated that it was a student who tested positive.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.8%; it was 5.7 yesterday. The rate was very stable -- between 4.5% and 5.1% --between Sept. 24 and Oct. 18, but since then has been rising.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 3.4% today; it was 3.5% yesterday. It had risen as high as 6.6% on Oct. 21.
Outbreaks
Between Oct. 18 and 24, Virginia reported 71 new COVID-19 outbreaks, the highest number of outbreaks in one week since the beginning of the pandemic. Most of the new outbreaks (26) were in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For the first time yesterday, data showed that there have been as many outbreaks in congregate settings as in long term care settings.
The next week, from Oct. 25 to 31, 55 outbreaks were recorded, 24 in congregate settings.
There have been a total of 1,334 outbreaks in Virginia so far, 17 more than yesterday.
In Virginia, there have been 503 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 12,978 cases and 1,809 deaths), 499 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 78 in correctional facilities and 101 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 67 outbreaks in childcare settings, 43 for college/university and 43 for K-12.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District’s most recent outbreak was on Oct. 27, in a congregate setting. The RRHD has had one outbreak in a K-12 setting, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, six outbreaks in long-term care facilities and one in a healthcare setting.
The number of cases attributed to the 17 outbreaks in the RRHD is 424; there have been 34 new cases attributed to outbreaks since yesterday, but the VDH does not reveal which outbreaks those have been associated with.
It was expected that a new “outbreak” in the RRHD would be revealed Tuesday, as a result of nine Highland School teenagers who recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but that outbreak has not appeared yet. Population Health Coordinator April Achter, an epidemiologist with the health district said Tuesday that she thought the new outbreak would show up soon.
She said, "The outbreak was initially reported to us by a private provider and the school, as many of the cases are students," Achter said. "Our investigation identified events outside of school where transmission may have occurred. The most likely primary source of exposure was not during instructional time at the school."
Hospitalizations
A total of 56 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; the most recent hospitalizations were reported Oct. 21 (two) and on Oct. 22 (two). Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 12,865 (170 probable), 68 more than yesterday. Ninety-three new hospitalizations were reported Oct. 31; the state has not had that many new hospitalizations in one day since Aug. 7. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Nov. 5 states that 1,064 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 23 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 767 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 297 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 240; 104 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 21,289 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 12,865.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Nov. 4 says that there are 1,428 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 708 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Five thousand, two hundred and eighty-seven nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
According to reporting on Oct. 23, Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19, bringing the total to 27. A Fauquier resident also died of COVID-19 on Monday, Oct. 19.
In the county, there were 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, and Brookside reported another death Oct. 19. The outbreak at Brookside is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.” The nursing home has reported a total of 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Wednesday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 11 new COVID-19 related deaths this morning. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,688 (262 probable).
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 4: According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 1,157 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning. Yesterday the one-day rise was 1,261. Saturday it was 1,551; that single-day case number has only been higher than that three other times – and two of those three were artificially high because of a lag in reporting.
The case number topped 1,000 18 times in October and four out of four days in November. In September the 1,000-case-per-day milestone was reached nine times.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 185,836 (14,410 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,132 as of this morning, four more than yesterday. On Oct. 29, there were 17 new confirmed cases; Fauquier has only recorded that many cases in one day three other times, once in May, June and in August.
On Oct. 28, Fauquier County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard reported a second case associated with Fauquier High School. The first case at FHS was reported on Sept. 24; the new case was reported Oct. 27 and is a staff member, according to schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski.
On Oct. 20, the dashboard reported one new COVID-19 case at Kettle Run High School, dated Oct. 18. The dashboard does not reveal whether the case is a student or a staff member, but a letter from a health department indicated that it was a student who tested positive.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.7% today and yesterday. The rate was very stable -- between 4.5% and 5.1% --between Sept. 24 and Oct. 18, but since then has been rising.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 3.5% today; it was 3.3% yesterday. It had risen as high as 6.6% on Oct. 21.
Outbreaks
Between Oct. 18 and 24, Virginia reported 70 new COVID-19 outbreaks, the highest number of outbreaks in one week since the beginning of the pandemic. Most of the new outbreaks (26) were in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For the first time yesterday, data showed that there have been as many outbreaks in congregate settings as in long term care settings.
The next week, from Oct. 25 to 31, 49 outbreaks were recorded, 21 in congregate settings.
There have been a total of 1,317 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In Virginia, there have been 494 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 12,759 cases and 1,797 deaths), 494 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 78 in correctional facilities and 101 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 67 outbreaks in childcare settings, 43 for college/university and 40 for K-12.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District’s most recent outbreak was on Oct. 27, in a congregate setting. The RRHD has had one outbreak in a K-12 setting, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, six outbreaks in long-term care facilities and one in a healthcare setting. The number of cases attributed to the 17 outbreaks in the RRHD is 390.
It was expected that a new “outbreak” in the RRHD would be revealed Tuesday, as a result of nine Highland School teenagers who recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but that outbreak has not appeared yet. Population Health Coordinator April Achter, an epidemiologist with the health district said yesterday that she thought the new outbreak would show up soon.
She said, "The outbreak was initially reported to us by a private provider and the school, as many of the cases are students," Achter said. "Our investigation identified events outside of school where transmission may have occurred. The most likely primary source of exposure was not during instructional time at the school."
Hospitalizations
A total of 56 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; the most recent hospitalizations were reported Oct. 21 (two) and on Oct. 22 (two). Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 12,797 (166 probable), 58 more than yesterday. Ninety-three new hospitalizations were reported Saturday; the state has not had that many new hospitalizations in one day since Aug. 7. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Nov. 4 states that 1,041 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, fifteen more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 779 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 262 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 231; 102 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 20,372 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 12,797.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Nov. 4 says that there are 1,363 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 679 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Five thousand, two hundred and fifty-two nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
According to reporting on Oct. 23, Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19, bringing the total to 27. A Fauquier resident also died of COVID-19 on Monday, Oct. 19.
In the county, there were 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, and Brookside reported another death Oct. 19. The outbreak at Brookside is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.” The nursing home has reported a total of 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Wednesday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 11 new COVID-19 related deaths this morning. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,677 (261 probable).
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 5 p.m.
TUESDAY, NOV. 3: According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 1,261 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning. Yesterday the one-day rise was 1,026, Sunday it was 1,202 and Saturday it was 1,551; that single-day case number has only been higher than that three other times – and two of those three were artificially high because of a lag in reporting.
The state added 1,456 new cases Friday, 1,429 cases Thursday and 1,345 new confirmed cases last Wednesday. The case number topped 1,000 18 times in October and three out of three days in November. In September the 1,000-case-per-day milestone was reached nine times.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 184,679 (14,102 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,128 as of this morning, one less than yesterday. (Sometimes the data is corrected after it has already been reported.) Yesterday, the county added seven new cases, five new cases were added on Sunday; on Saturday, four were added. On Oct. 29, there were 17 new confirmed cases; Fauquier has only recorded that many cases in one day three other times, once in May, June and in August.
On Oct. 28, Fauquier County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard reported a second case associated with Fauquier High School. The first case at FHS was reported on Sept. 24; the new case was reported Oct. 27 and is a staff member, according to schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski.
On Oct. 20, the dashboard reported one new COVID-19 case at Kettle Run High School, dated Oct. 18. The dashboard does not reveal whether the case is a student or a staff member, but a letter from a health department indicated that it was a student who tested positive.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.7% today. The rate was very stable -- between 4.5% and 5.1% --between Sept. 24 and Oct. 18, but since then has been rising.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 3.3% today; it was 3.4% yesterday. It had risen as high as 6.6% on Oct. 21.
Outbreaks
Nine Highland School students, all of whom attend the Upper School (high school) in Warrento…
Between Oct. 18 and 24, Virginia reported 70 new COVID-19 outbreaks, the highest number of outbreaks in one week since the beginning of the pandemic. Most of the new outbreaks (26) were in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For the first time yesterday, data showed that there have been as many outbreaks in congregate settings as in long term care settings.
The next week, from Oct. 25 to 31, 50 outbreaks were recorded, 22 in congregate settings.
There have been a total of 1,315 outbreaks in Virginia so far, 11 more than yesterday.
In Virginia, there have been 492 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 12,732 cases and 1,793 deaths), 494 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 78 in correctional facilities and 102 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 67 outbreaks in childcare settings, 42 for college/university and 40 for K-12.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District’s most recent outbreak was on Oct. 27, in a congregate setting. The RRHD has had one outbreak in a K-12 setting, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, six outbreaks in long-term care facilities and one in a healthcare setting. The number of cases attributed to the 17 outbreaks in the RRHD is 390.
It was expected that a new “outbreak” in the RRHD would be revealed today, as a result of nine Highland School teenagers who recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but that outbreak did not appear in data released this morning. Population Health Coordinator April Achter, an epidemiologist with the health district said yesterday that she thought the new outbreak would show up today.
She said, "The outbreak was initially reported to us by a private provider and the school, as many of the cases are students," Achter said. "Our investigation identified events outside of school where transmission may have occurred. The most likely primary source of exposure was not during instructional time at the school."
Hospitalizations
A total of 56 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; the most recent hospitalizations were reported Oct. 21 (two) and on Oct. 22 (two). Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 12,739 (156 probable), 65 more than yesterday. Ninety-three new hospitalizations were reported Saturday; the state has not had that many new hospitalizations in one day since Aug. 7. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Nov. 3 states that 1,026 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, five fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 746 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 280 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 222; 97 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 20,306 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 12,739.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Nov, 3 says that there are 1,033 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 353 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Five thousand, two hundred and thirty-five nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
According to reporting on Oct. 23, Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19, bringing the total to 27. A Fauquier resident also died of COVID-19 on Monday, Oct. 19.
In the county, there were 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, and Brookside reported another death Oct. 19. The outbreak at Brookside is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.” The nursing home has reported a total of 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Saturday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported eight new COVID-19 related deaths this morning, after reporting one on Sunday, 11 on Saturday, seven on Friday and 20 on Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,666 (258 probable).
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Monday, Nov. 2 at 5 p.m.
MONDAY, NOV. 2: According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 1,026 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning. Yesterday the one-day rise was 1,202 and Saturday it was 1,551; that single-day case number has only been higher than that three other times – and two of those three were artificially high because of a lag in reporting.
The state added 1,456 new cases Friday, 1,429 cases Thursday and 1,345 new confirmed cases Wednesday. The case number topped 1,000 18 times in October. In September the 1,000-case-per-day milestone was reached nine times.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 183,418 (13,717 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,129 as of this morning, seven more than yesterday. Yesterday, the county added five new cases and Saturday, four were added. On Oct. 29, there were 17 new confirmed cases; Fauquier has only recorded that many cases in one day three other times, once in May, June and in August.
On Oct. 28, Fauquier County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard reported a second case associated with Fauquier High School. The first case at FHS was reported on Sept. 24; the new case was reported Oct. 27 and is a staff member, according to schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski.
On Oct. 20, the dashboard reported one new COVID-19 case at Kettle Run High School, dated Oct. 18. The dashboard does not reveal whether the case is a student or a staff member, but a letter from a health department indicated that it was a student who tested positive.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.8% today. The rate was very stable -- between 4.5% and 5.1% --between Sept. 24 and Oct. 18, but since then has been rising.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 3.4% today, as it was yesterday. It had risen as high as 6.6% on Oct. 21.
Outbreaks
Between Oct. 18 and 24, Virginia reported 70 new COVID-19 outbreaks, the highest number of outbreaks in one week since the beginning of the pandemic. Most of the new outbreaks are in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For the first time yesterday, data showed that there have been as many outbreaks in congregate settings as in long term care settings.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Health Director Wade Kartchner said Oct. 29, "It is reasonable to expect that the longer the pandemic goes on the more likely outbreaks will continue to pop up, barring the arrival of a vaccine. People relaxing their adherence to guidelines such as washing hands, watching their distance, and wearing a mask when they can also likely contribute to this."
There have been a total of 1,304 outbreaks in Virginia so far, three in long-term care settings and one in a congregate setting.
In Virginia, there have been 490 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 12,672 cases and 1,783 deaths), 490 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 76 in correctional facilities and 100 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 66 outbreaks in childcare settings, 42 for college/university and 40 for K-12.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District’s most recent outbreak was on Oct. 27, in a congregate setting. The RRHD has had one outbreak in a K-12 setting, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, six outbreaks in long-term care facilities and one in a healthcare setting. The number of cases attributed to the 17 outbreaks in the RRHD is 390, six more than yesterday.
Hospitalizations
A total of 56 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; the most recent hospitalizations were reported Oct. 21 (two) and on Oct. 22 (two). Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 12,674 (152 probable), 27 more than yesterday. Ninety-three new hospitalizations were reported Saturday; the state has not had that many new hospitalizations in one day since Aug. 7. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Nov. 2 states that 1,031 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 19 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 722 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 309 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 214; 97 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 20,124 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 12,674.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 31 (The VHHA does not update its numbers on Sundays or Mondays) says that there are 1,314 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 682 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Five thousand, one hundred and ninety-six nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
According to reporting on Oct. 23, Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19, bringing the total to 27. A Fauquier resident also died of COVID-19 on Monday, Oct. 19.
In the county, there were 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, and Brookside reported another death Oct. 19. The outbreak at Brookside is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.” The nursing home has reported a total of 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Saturday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported three new COVID-19 related deaths this morning, after reporting one on Sunday, 11 on Saturday, seven on Friday and 20 on Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,658 (256 probable).
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Sunday, Nov. 1 at 5 p.m.
Weekly summary
The VDH released its weekly summary of COVID-19 conditions in Virginia on Oct. 30. While weekly incidence numbers remain stable at 12 people per 100,000, the report says the national incidence of COVID-19 cases is surging (27 people per 100,000), especially in midwestern states.
The report also looks ahead to the holiday season: “Halloween kicks off the holiday season every year, but it seems especially fitting this year. Nationally, cases are surging, mainly affecting the upper midwest. Closer to home, Tennessee and Kentucky are also seeing large increases in new case growth, which may be contributing to surges in southwest Virginia.
"In a recent interview, State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver noted that outbreaks in Southwest Virginia are related to small family and community gatherings -- just the type of gatherings we look forward to during the holidays. As the weather gets colder, the gatherings may move inside, increasing the risk of spreading the disease. … Southwest Virginia is at risk of exceeding hospital capacity in December or January. To avoid this, we need to exercise more control, and make sure that in addition to being festive, our holiday celebrations are safe as well.”
The Rand Corporation analyzes COVID-19 data in Virginia. Below are some of the findings:
SUNDAY, NOV. 1: According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 1,202 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning. Yesterday the one-day rise was 1,551; that single-day case number has only been higher than that three other times – and two of those three were artificially high because of a lag in reporting.
The state added 1,456 new cases Friday, 1,429 cases Thursday and 1,345 new confirmed cases Wednesday. The case number topped 1,000 18 times in October. In September the 1,000-case-per-day milestone was reached nine times.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 182,392 (13,717 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,122 as of this morning, five more than yesterday. Yesterday, the county added three new cases and on Friday, four new cases. On Oct. 29, there were 17 new confirmed cases; Fauquier has only recorded that many cases in one day three other times, once in May, June and in August.
On Oct. 28, Fauquier County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard reported a second case associated with Fauquier High School. The first case at FHS was reported on Sept. 24; the new case was reported Oct. 27 and is a staff member, according to schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski.
On Oct. 20, the dashboard reported one new COVID-19 case at Kettle Run High School, dated Oct. 18. The dashboard does not reveal whether the case is a student or a staff member, but a letter from a health department indicated that it was a student who tested positive.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.7% today. The rate was very stable -- between 4.5% and 5.1% --between Sept. 24 and Oct. 18, but since then has been rising.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 3.4% today. It had risen as high as 6.6% on Oct. 21.
Outbreaks
Between Oct. 18 and 24, Virginia reported 70 new COVID-19 outbreaks, the highest number of outbreaks in one week since the beginning of the pandemic. Most of the new outbreaks are in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For the first time yesterday, data showed that there have been as many outbreaks in congregate settings as in long term care settings.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Health Director Wade Kartchner said Thursday, "It is reasonable to expect that the longer the pandemic goes on the more likely outbreaks will continue to pop up, barring the arrival of a vaccine. People relaxing their adherence to guidelines such as washing hands, watching their distance, and wearing a mask when they can also likely contribute to this."
There have been a total of 1,300 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In Virginia, there have been 487 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 12,608 cases and 1,782 deaths), 489 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 76 in correctional facilities and 100 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 66 outbreaks in childcare settings, 42 for college/university and 40 for K-12.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District’s most recent outbreak was on Oct. 27, in a congregate setting. The RRHD has had one outbreak in a K-12 setting, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, six outbreaks in long-term care facilities and one in a healthcare setting. The number of cases attributed to the 17 outbreaks in the RRHD is 384.
Hospitalizations
A total of 56 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; the most recent hospitalizations were reported Oct. 21 (two) and on Oct. 22 (two). Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 12,647 (152 probable), 43 more than yesterday. Ninety-three new hospitalizations were reported yesterday; the state has not had that many new hospitalizations in one day since Aug. 7. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Nov. 1 states that 1,012 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 14 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 723 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 289 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 228; 98 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 20,044 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 12,647.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 31 (The VHHA does not update its numbers on Sundays or Mondays) says that there are 1,314 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 682 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Five thousand, one hundred and ninety-six nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
According to reporting on Oct. 23, Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19, bringing the total to 27. A Fauquier resident also died of COVID-19 on Monday, Oct. 19.
In the county, there were 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, and Brookside reported another death Oct. 19. The outbreak at Brookside is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.” The nursing home has reported a total of 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Saturday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported one new COVID-19 related death this morning, after reporting 11 on Saturday, seven on Friday, 20 on Thursday, 16 on Wednesday, 19 on Tuesday, two on Monday, none on Sunday and 39 deaths last Saturday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,655 (256 probable).
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Saturday, Oct. 31 at 5 p.m.
Weekly summary
The VDH released its weekly summary of COVID-19 conditions in Virginia on Oct. 30. While weekly incidence numbers remain stable at 12 people per 100,000, the report says the national incidence of COVID-19 cases is surging (27 people per 100,000), especially in midwestern states.
The report also looks ahead to the holiday season: “Halloween kicks off the holiday season every year, but it seems especially fitting this year. Nationally, cases are surging, mainly affecting the upper midwest. Closer to home, Tennessee and Kentucky are also seeing large increases in new case growth, which may be contributing to surges in southwest Virginia.
"In a recent interview, State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver noted that outbreaks in Southwest Virginia are related to small family and community gatherings -- just the type of gatherings we look forward to during the holidays. As the weather gets colder, the gatherings may move inside, increasing the risk of spreading the disease. … Southwest Virginia is at risk of exceeding hospital capacity in December or January. To avoid this, we need to exercise more control, and make sure that in addition to being festive, our holiday celebrations are safe as well.”
The Rand Corporation analyzes COVID-19 data in Virginia. Below are some of the findings:
SATURDAY, OCT. 31: According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 1,551 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning. The single-day case number has only been higher than that three other times – and two of those three were artificially high because of a lag in reporting. The VDH is not reporting any similar problem with the data in today’s report.
The state added 1,456 new cases yesterday, 1,429 cases Thursday and 1,345 new confirmed cases Wednesday. The case number has topped 1,000 18 times in October. In September the 1,000-case-per-day milestone was reached nine times.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 181,190 (13,487 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,117 as of this morning, three more than yesterday. Yesterday, the county added four new cases. On Thursday, there were 17 new confirmed cases; Fauquier has only recorded that many cases in one day three other times, once in May, June and in August.
Wednesday morning, Fauquier County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard reported a second case associated with Fauquier High School. The first case at FHS was reported on Sept. 24; the new case was reported Oct. 27 and is a staff member, according to schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski.
On Oct. 20, the dashboard reported one new COVID-19 case at Kettle Run High School, dated Oct. 18. The dashboard does not reveal whether the case is a student or a staff member, but a letter from a health department indicated that it was a student who tested positive.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.6% today. The rate had remained between 4.5% and 5.1% since Sept. 24, but has risen above that in the last few days.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 3.9% today. It was 3.7% yesterday, 4.6% Thursday, 5.8% Wednesday and 6.2% Tuesday.
Outbreaks
Between Oct. 18 and 24, Virginia reported 70 new COVID-19 outbreaks, the highest number of outbreaks in one week since the beginning of the pandemic. Most of the new outbreaks are in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For the first time yesterday, data showed that there have been as many outbreaks in congregate settings as in long term care settings.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Health Director Wade Kartchner said Thursday, "It is reasonable to expect that the longer the pandemic goes on the more likely outbreaks will continue to pop up, barring the arrival of a vaccine. People relaxing their adherence to guidelines such as washing hands, watching their distance, and wearing a mask when they can also likely contribute to this."
There were 12 new outbreaks in the state Saturday. There have been a total of 1,299 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In Virginia, there have been 487 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 12,593 cases and 1,782 deaths), 483 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 76 in correctional facilities and 100 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 66 outbreaks in childcare settings, 42 for college/university and 40 for K-12.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported a new outbreak Oct. 27, in a congregate setting. The RRHD has had one outbreak in a K-12 setting, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, six outbreaks in long-term care facilities and one in a healthcare setting. The number of cases attributed to the 17 outbreaks in the RRHD is 383.
Hospitalizations
A total of 56 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; the most recent hospitalizations were reported Oct. 21 (two) and on Oct. 22 (two). Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 12,604 (152 probable), 93 more than yesterday. The state has not had that many new hospitalizations in one day since Aug. 7. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 31 states that 1,026 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 39 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 753 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 273 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 228; 104 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 20,008 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 12,604.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 31 says that there are 1,314 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 682 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Five thousand, one hundred and ninety-six nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
According to reporting on Oct. 23, Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19, bringing the total to 27. A Fauquier resident also died of COVID-19 on Monday, Oct. 19.
In the county, there were 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, and Brookside reported another death Oct. 19. The outbreak at Brookside is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.” The nursing home has reported a total of 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Saturday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 11 new COVID-19 related deaths this morning, after reporting seven on Friday, 20 on Thursday, 16 on Wednesday, 19 on Tuesday, two on Monday, none on Sunday and 39 deaths last Saturday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,654 (256 probable).
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Friday, Oct. 30 at 5 p.m.
Weekly summary
The VDH released its weekly summary of COVID-19 conditions in Virginia on Oct. 30. While weekly incidence numbers remain stable at 12 people per 100,000, the report says the national incidence of COVID-19 cases is surging (27 people per 100,000), especially in midwestern states.
The report also looks ahead to the holiday season: “Halloween kicks off the holiday season every year, but it seems especially fitting this year. Nationally, cases are surging, mainly affecting the upper midwest. Closer to home, Tennessee and Kentucky are also seeing large increases in new case growth, which may be contributing to surges in southwest Virginia.
"In a recent interview, State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver noted that outbreaks in Southwest Virginia are related to small family and community gatherings -- just the type of gatherings we look forward to during the holidays. As the weather gets colder, the gatherings may move inside, increasing the risk of spreading the disease. … Southwest Virginia is at risk of exceeding hospital capacity in December or January. To avoid this, we need to exercise more control, and make sure that in addition to being festive, our holiday celebrations are safe as well.”
The Rand Corporation analyzes COVID-19 data in Virginia. Below are some of the findings:
FRIDAY, OCT. 30: According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 1,456 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning after reporting 1,429 cases yesterday and 1,345 new confirmed cases Wednesday. The case number has topped 1,000 17 times in October, with two days to go in the month. In September the 1,000-case-per-day milestone was reached nine times.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 179,639 (13,088 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,114 this morning, four more than yesterday. Yesterday, the county added 17 new confirmed cases; Fauquier has only recorded that many cases in one day three other times, once in May, June and in August.
Wednesday morning, Fauquier County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard reported a second case associated with Fauquier High School. The first case at FHS was reported on Sept. 24; the new case was reported Oct. 27 and is a staff member, according to schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski.
On Oct. 20, the dashboard reported one new COVID-19 case at Kettle Run High School, dated Oct. 18. The dashboard does not reveal whether the case is a student or a staff member, but a letter from a health department indicated that it was a student who tested positive.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.4% today. Until yesterday, when the rate was 5.3%, the rate had remained between 4.5% and 5.1% since Sept 24.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 3.7% today. It was 4.6% yesterday, 5.8% Wednesday and 6.2% Tuesday.
Outbreaks
Between Oct. 18 and 24, Virginia reported 70 new COVID-19 outbreaks, the highest number of outbreaks in one week since the beginning of the pandemic. Most of the new outbreaks are in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For the first time, today’s data shows that there have been as many outbreaks in congregate settings as in long term care settings.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Health Director Wade Kartchner said Thursday, "It is reasonable to expect that the longer the pandemic goes on the more likely outbreaks will continue to pop up, barring the arrival of a vaccine. People relaxing their adherence to guidelines such as washing hands, watching their distance, and wearing a mask when they can also likely contribute to this."
There were nine new outbreaks in the state Friday. There have been a total of 1,287 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In Virginia, there have been 483 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 12,553 cases and 1,783 deaths), 485 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 75 in correctional facilities and 99 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 64 outbreaks in childcare settings, 42 for college/university and 39 for K-12.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported a new outbreak Oct. 27, in a congregate setting. The RRHD has had one outbreak in a K-12 setting, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, six outbreaks in long-term care facilities and one in a healthcare setting. The number of cases attributed to the 17 outbreaks in the RRHD is 382.
Hospitalizations
A total of 56 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; the most recent hospitalizations were reported Oct. 21 (two) and on Oct. 22 (two). Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 12,511 (143 probable), 57 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 30 states that 1,065 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 17 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 763 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 302 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 231; 107 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 19,929 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 12,511.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 30 says that there are 861 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 272 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Five thousand, one hundred and twenty-nine nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
According to reporting on Oct. 23, Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19, bringing the total to 27. A Fauquier resident also died of COVID-19 on Monday, Oct. 19.
In the county, there were 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, and Brookside reported another death Oct. 19. The outbreak at Brookside is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.” The nursing home has reported a total of 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Saturday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths this morning, after reporting 20 on Thursday, 16 on Wednesday, 19 on Tuesday, two on Monday, none on Sunday and 39 deaths Saturday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,643 (252 probable).
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Thursday, Oct. 29 at 5 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 29: According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 1,429 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning after reporting 1,345 cases yesterday and 1,134 new confirmed cases Tuesday. The case number has topped 1,000 16 times in October, with three days to go in the month. In September the 1,000-case-per-day milestone was reached nine times.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 178,183 (12,799 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,110 this morning, 17 more than yesterday. The county has only recorded that many cases in one day three other times, once in May, June and in August.
Wednesday morning, Fauquier County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard reported a second case associated with Fauquier High School. The first case at FHS was reported on Sept. 24; the new case was reported Oct. 27 and is a staff member, according to schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski.
On Oct. 20, the dashboard reported one new COVID-19 case at Kettle Run High School, dated Oct. 18. The dashboard does not reveal whether the case is a student or a staff member, but a letter from a health department indicated that it was a student who tested positive.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.3% today. Until today, the rate has remained between 4.5% and 5.1% since Sept 24.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 4.6% today. It was 5.8% yesterday and 6.2% Tuesday.
Outbreaks
Between Oct. 18 and 24, Virginia reported 70 new COVID-19 outbreaks, the highest number of outbreaks in one week since the beginning of the pandemic. Most of the new outbreaks are in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For the first time, today’s data shows that there have been as many outbreaks in congregate settings as in long term care settings.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Health Director Wade Kartchner said Thursday, "It is reasonable to expect that the longer the pandemic goes on the more likely outbreaks will continue to pop up, barring the arrival of a vaccine. People relaxing their adherence to guidelines such as washing hands, watching their distance, and wearing a mask when they can also likely contribute to this."
There were 12 new outbreaks in the state Thursday. There have been a total of 1,278 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In Virginia, there have been 481 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 12,485 cases and 1,782 deaths), 481 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 75 in correctional facilities and 98 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 62 outbreaks in childcare settings, 42 for college/university and 39 for K-12.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported a new outbreak Tuesday, in a congregate setting. The RRHD has had one outbreak in a K-12 setting, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, six outbreaks in long-term care facilities and one in a healthcare setting. The number of cases attributed to the 17 outbreaks in the RRHD is 382.
Hospitalizations
A total of 56 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; the most recent hospitalizations were reported Oct. 21 (two) and on Oct. 22 (two). Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 12,454 (140 probable), 70 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 29 states that 1,082 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 14 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 748 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 334 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 249; 108 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 19,832 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 12,454.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 29 says that there are 1,035 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 443 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Five thousand and ninety nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
According to reporting on Oct. 23, Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19, bringing the total to 27. A Fauquier resident also died of COVID-19 on Monday, Oct. 19.
In the county, there were 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, and Brookside reported another death Oct. 19. The outbreak at Brookside is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.” The nursing home has reported a total of 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Saturday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 20 new COVID-19 related deaths this morning, after reporting 16 on Wednesday, 19 on Tuesday, two on Monday, none on Sunday and 39 deaths Saturday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,636 (252 probable).
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28: According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 1,345 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning after reporting 1,134 cases yesterday and 904 new confirmed cases Monday. The case number has topped 1,000 15 times in October, with four days to go in the month. In September the 1,000-case-per-day milestone was reached nine times.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 176,754 (12,446 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,093 this morning, six more than yesterday.
This morning, Fauquier County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard reported a second case associated with Fauquier High School. The first case at FHS was reported on Sept. 24; the new case was reported Oct. 27 and is a staff member, according to schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski.
On Oct. 20, the dashboard reported one new COVID-19 case at Kettle Run High School, dated Oct. 18. The dashboard does not reveal whether the case is a student or a staff member, but a letter from a health department indicated that it was a student who tested positive.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.1% today. The rate has remained between 4.5% and 5.1% since Sept 24.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 5.8% today. It was 6.2% yesterday, 6.1% Monday and 6.6% Sunday.
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported a new outbreak yesterday, in a congregate setting. The RRHD has had one outbreak in a K-12 setting, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, six outbreaks in long-term care facilities and one in a healthcare setting.
The number of cases attributed to the 17 outbreaks in the RRHD is 382 – that is 43 more total cases than were reported on Monday. The VDH does not reveal which outbreaks the cases are associated with.
Between Oct. 18 and 24, Virginia reported 70 new COVID-19 outbreaks, the highest number of outbreaks in one week since the beginning of the pandemic. Most of the new outbreaks are in congregate settings, a broad category that includes workplaces, churches and apartment complexes, among other settings.
There were six new outbreaks Wednesday. There have been a total of 1,266 outbreaks in the state so far.
In Virginia, there have been 480 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 12,452 cases and 1,776 deaths), 477 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 73 in correctional facilities and 97 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 61 outbreaks in childcare settings, 39 for college/university and 39 for K-12.
Hospitalizations
A total of 56 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; that includes two new hospitalizations that were reported Oct. 21 and two on Oct. 22. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 12,384 (136 probable), 64 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 28 states that 1,068 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 13 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 732 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 336 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 252; 113 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 19,786 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 12,384.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 28 says that there are 958 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 232 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Five thousand and eight nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
According to reporting on Oct. 23, Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19, bringing the total to 27. A Fauquier resident also died of COVID-19 on Monday, Oct. 19.
In the county, there were 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, and Brookside reported another death Oct. 19.
The outbreak at Brookside is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.” The nursing home has reported a total of 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Saturday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 16 new COVID-19 related deaths this morning, after reporting 19 on Tuesday, two on Monday, none on Sunday and 39 deaths Saturday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,616 (252 probable).
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 5 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 27: The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is reporting a new outbreak this morning, in a congregate setting. The RRHD has had one outbreak in a K-12 setting, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, six outbreaks in long-term care facilities and one in a healthcare setting.
The number of cases attributed to the 17 outbreaks in the RRHD is 382 – that is 43 more total cases than were reported on Monday. The VDH does not reveal which outbreaks the cases are associated with.
Between Oct. 18 and 24, Virginia reported 60 new COVID-19 outbreaks, the highest number of outbreaks in one week since the beginning of the pandemic. Friday and Saturday, the state reported 49 outbreaks in just two days, and today, 22 new outbreaks were logged. Most of the new outbreaks seem to be in congregate settings, a broad category that includes workplaces, churches and apartment complexes, among other settings.
There were only two new outbreaks Monday and no new COVID-19 outbreaks Sunday. There have been a total of 1,260 outbreaks in the state so far.
In Virginia, there have been 474 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 12,386 cases and 1,754 deaths), 475 outbreaks in congregate care settings (13 more than yesterday), 73 in correctional facilities and 97 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 61 outbreaks in childcare settings, 37 for college/university and 39 for K-12.
Hospitalizations
A total of 56 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; that includes two new hospitalizations that were reported Oct. 21 and two on Oct. 22. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 12,320 (130 probable), 60 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 27 states that 1,081 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 33 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 746 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 335 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 230; 106 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 19,702 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 12,320.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 27 says that there are 1,033 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 290 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Four-thousand, nine hundred and forty-four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Cases
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 1,134 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning after reporting 904 new confirmed cases yesterday, 999 cases on Sunday and 1,088 Saturday. The case number has topped 1,000 14 times in October, with five days to go in the month. In September the 1,000-case-per-day milestone was reached nine times.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 175,409 (12,070 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,087 this morning, one more than yesterday.
On Oct. 20, the Fauquier County Schools Coronavirus Dashboard reported one new COVID-19 case at Kettle Run High School, dated Oct. 18. The dashboard does not reveal whether the case is a student or a staff member, but a letter from a health department indicated that it was a student who tested positive.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.0% today. The rate has remained between 4.5% and 5.1% since Sept 24.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 6.2% today. It was 6.1% yesterday and 6.6% Sunday.
Deaths
According to reporting on Oct. 23, Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19, bringing the total to 27. A Fauquier resident also died of COVID-19 on Monday, Oct. 19.
In the county, there were 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, and Brookside reported another death Oct. 19.
The outbreak at Brookside is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.” The nursing home has reported a total of 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Saturday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 19 new COVID-19 related deaths this morning, after reporting two on Monday, none on Sunday and 39 deaths Saturday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,600 (250 probable).
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Monday, Oct. 26 at 5 p.m.
Weekly summary
In last week’s weekly summary (Oct. 16) provided by the Virginia Department of Health, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District was described as being in “plateau.” This week’s report, which came out Oct. 23, shows the RRHD in “slow growth,” a step below “surge.”
Seven of the state’s 35 health districts have entered the surge category, most of them in the southwestern part of the state.
The report also states that weekly incidence in Virginia (12 cases per 100,000 residents) has stabilized. Nationally, incidence continues to surge (23 per 100,000 residents), particularly in the Midwest states.
Hospitalizations in the state are also rising, according to the Oct. 23 report.
MONDAY, OCT. 26: Between Oct. 18 and 24, Virginia reported 60 new COVID-19 outbreaks, the highest number of outbreaks in one week since the beginning of the pandemic. Friday and Saturday, the state reported 49 outbreaks in just two days.
On Saturday morning, 27 new outbreaks were reported (nine in long term care settings, 11 in congregate settings, three in health care settings, one in a child care setting and three in K-12 settings). Twenty-two new outbreaks were reported Friday.
But Virginia reported only two new outbreaks Monday and no new COVID-19 outbreaks Sunday.
There have been a total of 1,238 outbreaks in the state so far.
In Virginia, there have been 474 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 12,318 cases and 1,749 deaths), 462 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 73 in correctional facilities and 95 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 59 outbreaks in childcare settings, 36 for college/university and 39 for K-12.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District has had one outbreak in a K-12 setting, six outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, six outbreaks in long-term care facilities and one in a healthcare setting.
The number of cases attributed to the 16 outbreaks in the RRHD is 339 – that is 35 more cases than on Sunday. The VDH does not reveal which outbreaks the cases are associated with.
Hospitalizations
A total of 56 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; that includes two new hospitalizations that were reported Oct. 21 and two on Oct. 22. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 12,260 (128 probable), 27 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 26 states that 1,048 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 69 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 736 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 312 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 230; 114 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 19,583 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 12,260.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 24 (The site does not update on Sundays or Mondays) says that there are 1,552 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 859 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Four-thousand, nine hundred and one nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Cases
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 904 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning after reporting 999 new confirmed cases yesterday and 1,088 Saturday. The case number has topped 1,000 13 times in October, with six days to go in the month. In September the 1,000-case-per-day milestone was reached nine times.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 174,275 (11,848 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,084 this morning, four more than yesterday.
On Oct. 20, the Fauquier County Schools Coronavirus Dashboard reported one new COVID-19 case at Kettle Run High School, dated Oct. 18. The dashboard does not reveal whether the case is a student or a staff member, but a letter from a health department indicated that it was a student who tested positive.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.0% today. The rate has remained between 4.5% and 5.1% since Sept 24.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 6.1% today. It was 6.6% yesterday.
Deaths
According to reporting on Oct. 23, Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19, bringing the total to 27. A Fauquier resident also died of COVID-19 on Monday, Oct. 19.
In the county, there were 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, and Brookside reported another death Oct. 19.
The outbreak at Brookside is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.” The nursing home has reported a total of 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Saturday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported only two COVID-19 related deaths this morning, after reporting none on Sunday and 39 deaths Saturday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,581 (250 probable).
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Sunday, Oct. 25 at 5 p.m.
Weekly summary
In last week’s weekly summary (Oct. 16) provided by the Virginia Department of Health, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District was described as being in “plateau.” This week’s report, which came out Oct. 23, shows the RRHD in “slow growth,” a step below “surge.”
Seven of the state’s 35 health districts have entered the surge category, most of them in the southwestern part of the state.
The report also states that weekly incidence in Virginia (12 cases per 100,000 residents) has stabilized. Nationally, incidence continues to surge (23 per 100,000 residents), particularly in the Midwest states.
Hospitalizations in the state are also rising, according to the Oct. 23 report.
SUNDAY, OCT 25: Between Oct. 18 and 24, Virginia reported 60 new COVID-19 outbreaks, the highest number of outbreaks in one week since the beginning of the pandemic. Friday and Saturday, the state reported 49 outbreaks in just two days.
Virginia was reporting no new COVID-19 outbreaks Sunday, after reporting 27 new COVID-19 outbreaks Saturday morning (nine in long term care settings, 11 in congregate settings, three in health care settings, one in a child care setting and three in K-12 settings). Twenty-two new outbreaks were reported Friday.
There have been a total of 1,236 outbreaks in the state so far.
In Virginia, there have been 472 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 12,289 cases and 1,748 deaths), 462 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 73 in correctional facilities and 95 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 59 outbreaks in childcare settings, 36 for college/university and 39 for K-12.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in a K-12 setting, six outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, six outbreaks in long-term care facilities and one in a healthcare setting.
The number of cases attributed to outbreaks in the RRHD is 339.
Hospitalizations
A total of 56 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; that includes two new hospitalizations that were reported Oct. 21 and two on Oct. 22. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 12,233 (126 probable), 35 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 25 states that 979 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the same number it was reporting yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that696patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 283 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 216; 109 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 19,520 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 12,233.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 24 (The site does not update on Sundays) says that there are 1,552 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 859 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Four-thousand, nine hundred and one nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Cases
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 999 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning after reporting 1,088 new confirmed cases yesterday and 1,180 Friday. The case number has topped 1,000 13 times in October, with nine days to go in the month. In September the 1,000-case-per-day milestone was reached nine times.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 173,371 (11,703 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,080 this morning, four more than yesterday.
On Oct. 20, the Fauquier County Schools Coronavirus Dashboard reported one new COVID-19 case at Kettle Run High School, dated Oct. 18. The dashboard does not reveal whether the case is a student or a staff member, but a letter from a health department indicated that it was a student who tested positive.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.1% today and yesterday. The rate has remained between 4.5% and 5.1% since Sept 24.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average continued to rise to 6.6% today, the highest it’s been since Sept. 12. It was 6.3% yesterday.
Deaths
According to reporting on Friday, Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19, bringing the total to 27. A Fauquier resident also died of COVID-19 on Monday, Oct. 19.
In the county, there were 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, and Brookside reported another death Oct. 19.
The outbreak at Brookside is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.” The nursing home has reported a total of 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Saturday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported only one COVID-19 related death this morning, after reporting 39 deaths yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,579 (250 probable).
Weekly summary
In last week’s weekly summary (Oct. 16) provided by the Virginia Department of Health, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District was described as being in “plateau.” This week’s report, which came out Oct. 23, shows the RRHD in “slow growth,” a step below “surge.”
Seven of the state’s 35 health districts have entered the surge category, most of them in the southwestern part of the state.
The report also states that weekly incidence in Virginia (12 cases per 100,000 residents) has stabilized. Nationally, incidence continues to surge (23 per 100,000 residents), particularly in the Midwest states.
Hospitalizations in the state are also rising.
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Saturday, Oct. 24 at 5 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 24: Between Oct. 18 and 24, Virginia reported 60 new COVID-19 outbreaks, the highest number of outbreaks in one week since the beginning of the pandemic. Friday and Saturday, the state reported 49 outbreaks in just two days.
Virginia was reporting 27 new COVID-19 outbreaks Saturday morning – nine in long term care settings, 11 in congregate settings, three in health care settings, one in a child care setting and three in K-12 settings. Twenty-two new outbreaks were reported Friday.
There have been a total of 1,236 outbreaks in the state so far.
In Virginia, there have been 472 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 12,268 cases and 1,748 deaths), 462 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 73 in correctional facilities and 95 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 59 outbreaks in childcare settings, 36 for college/university and 39 for K-12.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in a K-12 setting, six outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, six outbreaks in long-term care facilities and one in a healthcare setting.
The number of cases attributed to outbreaks in the RRHD is 339.
Hospitalizations
A total of 56 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; that includes two new hospitalizations that were reported Thursday and two reported Wednesday. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 12,198 (123 probable), 58 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 24 states that 979 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 33 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 696 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 283 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 220; 117 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 19,455 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 12,198.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 24 says that there are 1,552 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 859 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Four-thousand, nine hundred and one nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Cases
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 1,088 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning after reporting 1,180 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday and 1,332 Thursday. The case number has topped 1,000 13 times in October, with nine days to go in the month. In September the 1,000-case-per-day milestone was reached nine times.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 172,372 (11,529 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,076 this morning, three more than yesterday.
On Oct. 20, the Fauquier County Schools Coronavirus Dashboard reported one new COVID-19 case at Kettle Run High School, dated Oct. 18. The dashboard does not reveal whether the case is a student or a staff member, but a letter from a health department indicated that it was a student who tested positive.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.1% today; it was 5.0% yesterday. The rate has remained between 4.5% and 5.1% since Sept 24.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average continued to rise to 6.3% today, the highest it’s been since Sept. 12.
Deaths
According to reporting on Friday, Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19, bringing the total to 27. A Fauquier resident also died of COVID-19 on Monday, Oct. 19.
In the county, there were 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton.
Wade Kartchner, medical director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said Monday that the new fatality reported that day was from the Brookside outbreak as well, the facility's 16th. The person died Sept. 24.
Beverly Greene, administrator at Brookside, said there have been no recent cases at the nursing home. “Our last positive case at Brookside was on Sept. 22 … We have had all negative results for residents and staff since Sept. 22 and are now only required to test employees once a month (based on community percentages). However, we are continuing to test employees weekly as a precautionary procedure.”
The outbreak at Brookside is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.” The nursing home has reported a total of 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Saturday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 39 deaths in the state this morning. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,578 (250 probable).
Weekly summary
In last week’s weekly summary (Oct. 16) provided by the Virginia Department of Health, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District was described as being in “plateau.” This week’s report, which came out Oct. 23, shows the RRHD in “slow growth,” a step below “surge.”
Seven of the state’s 35 health districts have entered the surge category, most of them in the southwestern part of the state.
The report also states that weekly incidence in Virginia (12 cases per 100,000 residents) has stabilized. Nationally, incidence continues to surge (23 per 100,000 residents), particularly in the Midwest states.
Hospitalizations in the state are also rising.
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Friday, Oct. 23 at 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 23: A total of 56 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; that includes two new hospitalizations that were reported yesterday and two reported Wednesday. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 12,140 (122 probable), 67 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 23 states that 1,012 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, two more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 702 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 310 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 233; 113 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 19,406 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 12,140.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 23 says that there are 1,656 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 1,023 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Four-thousand, eight hundred and eighty-seven nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Cases
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 1,180 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning after reporting 1,332 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday. The case number has topped 1,000 12 times in October, with nine days to go in the month. In September the 1,000-case-per-day milestone was reached nine times.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 171,284 (11,280 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,073 this morning, seven more than yesterday.
On Tuesday, the Fauquier County Schools Coronavirus Dashboard reported one new COVID-19 case at Kettle Run High School, dated Oct. 18. The dashboard does not reveal whether the case is a student or a staff member, but a letter from a health department indicated that it was a student who tested positive.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.0%, the same as yesterday. The rate has remained between 4.5% and 5.1% since Sept 24.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average continued to rise to 6.2% today, the highest it’s been since Sept. 13. It was 5.8% yesterday and 5.2% Wednesday. Before Monday, it had been between 2.0% and 4.4% since mid-September.
Deaths
According to reporting on Friday, Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19, bringing the total to 27. A Fauquier resident also died of COVID-19 on Monday, Oct. 19.
In the county, there were 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton.
Wade Kartchner, medical director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said Monday that the new fatality reported that day was from the Brookside outbreak as well, the facility's 16th. The person died Sept. 24.
Beverly Greene, administrator at Brookside, said there have been no recent cases at the nursing home. “Our last positive case at Brookside was on Sept. 22 … We have had all negative results for residents and staff since Sept. 22 and are now only required to test employees once a month (based on community percentages). However, we are continuing to test employees weekly as a precautionary procedure.”
The outbreak at Brookside is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.” The nursing home has reported a total of 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Friday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August. Until Monday, Fauquier had not recorded a COVID-19 related death since Sept. 23.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 15 deaths in the state this morning after reporting nine yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,539 (246 probable).
Outbreaks
Virginia was reporting 14 new COVID-19 outbreaks Thursday morning, after reporting 22 new outbreaks Wednesday. Most of the outbreaks reported Monday -- 18 -- were in congregate settings – which is a broad category that can encompass everything from apartment buildings and churches to workplaces.
On Friday in Virginia, four new outbreaks were reported in educational categories – one in college university settings and three in the K-12 settings. There was also one new outbreak in a long-term care facility, and two in congregate settings. There have been a total of 1,209 outbreaks in the state so far.
In Virginia, there have been 463 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 12,092 cases and 1,726 deaths), 451 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 73 in correctional facilities and 92 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 58 outbreaks in childcare settings, 36 for college/university and 36 for K-12.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in a K-12 setting, six outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, six outbreaks in long-term care facilities and one in a healthcare setting.
The number of cases attributed to outbreaks is 339.
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Thursday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 22: A total of 56 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; that includes two new hospitalizations that were reported this morning and two reported yesterday. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 12,073 (120 probable), 63 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 22 states that 1,010 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 99 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 685 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 424 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 218; 120 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 19,321 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 12,073.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 17 says that there are 1,834 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 1,169 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Four-thousand, eight hundred and forty-two nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Cases
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 1,332 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning after reporting 1,018 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday. The case number has topped 1,000 11 times in October, with nine days to go in the month. In September the 1,000-case-per-day milestone was reached nine times.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 170,104 (11,044 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,066 this morning, 11 more than yesterday.
A student attending in-person classes at Kettle Run High School has tested positive for the …
On Tuesday, the Fauquier County Schools Coronavirus Dashboard reported one new COVID-19 case at Kettle Run High School, dated Oct. 18. The dashboard does not reveal whether the case is a student or a staff member, but a letter from a health department indicated that it was a student who tested positive.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.0%; yesterday it was 4.9%. The rate has remained between 4.5% and 5.1% since Sept 24.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average continued to rise to 5.8% today, the highest it’s been since Sept. 14. It was 5.2% yesterday. Before Monday, it had been between 2.0% and 4.4% since mid-September.
Deaths
According to reporting on Monday, Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19, bringing the total to 26.
In the county, there were 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton.
Wade Kartchner, medical director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said Monday that the new fatality reported was from the Brookside outbreak as well, the facility's 16th. The person died Sept. 24.
Beverly Greene, administrator at Brookside, said there have been no recent cases at the nursing home. “Our last positive case at Brookside was on Sept. 22 … We have had all negative results for residents and staff since Sept. 22 and are now only required to test employees once a month (based on community percentages). However, we are continuing to test employees weekly as a precautionary procedure.”
The outbreak at Brookside is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.” The nursing home has reported a total of 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Thursday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August. Until Monday, Fauquier had not recorded a COVID-19 related death since Sept. 23.
The Virginia Department of Health reported nine deaths in the state this morning after reporting 30 yesterday; the state had not lost that many citizens to COVID since Sept. 22, when 39 fatalities were reported. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,524 (250 probable).
Outbreaks
Virginia was reporting 14 new COVID-19 outbreaks Thursday morning, after reporting 22 new outbreaks Wednesday. Most of the outbreaks reported Monday -- 18 -- were in congregate settings – which is a broad category that can encompass everything from apartment buildings and churches to workplaces.
On Thursday, the new outbreaks were again concentrated in congregate settings; there were six new outbreaks in that category. There was also one new outbreak in a long-term care facility, one in a health care setting, three more in a college/university and three more in a K-12 setting. There have been a total of 1,202 outbreaks in the state so far.
In Virginia, there have been 462 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 12,018 cases and 1,716 deaths), 449 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 73 in correctional facilities and 92 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 58 outbreaks in childcare settings, 35 for college/university and 33 for K-12.
There were only 30 outbreaks between Oct. 11 and 17; there had not been so few outbreaks in a seven-day period since the week of June 28 to July 4, when there were 27.
On Oct. 19, the VDH reported a new outbreak in a correctional facility in the RRHD, the second such outbreak in the health district. Sgt. Steven Lewis said that the outbreak was not at the Adult Detention Center in Warrenton.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in a K-12 setting, six outbreaks in congregate settings, six outbreaks in long-term care facilities and one in a healthcare setting.
The number of cases attributed to outbreaks is 339.
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21: A total of 54 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; that includes two new hospitalizations that were reported this morning. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and seven so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 12,010 (114 probable), 55 more than yesterday. The number of new hospitalizations –76 -- was the same on Oct. 15 and 16, the highest number of new hospitalizations in one day since Sept. 10. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 21 states that 1,010 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 73 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 695 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 315 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 202; 97 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 19,226COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 12,010.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 17 says that there are 1,469 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 829 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Four-thousand, eight hundred and thirty-four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Cases
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 1,018 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning after reporting 926 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 168,772 (10,774 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,055 this morning, six more than yesterday.
On Tuesday, the Fauquier County Schools Coronavirus Dashboard reported one new COVID-19 case at Kettle Run High School, dated Oct. 18. The dashboard does not reveal whether the case is a student or a staff member.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.9%; yesterday it was 4.8%. The rate has remained between 4.5% and 5.1% since Sept 24.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 5.2% today, the highest it’s been since Sept. 15. It was 4.8% yesterday. Before Monday, it had been between 2.0% and 4.4% since mid-September.
Deaths
According to reporting on Monday, Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19, bringing the total to 26.
In the county, there were 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton.
Wade Kartchner, medical director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said Monday that the new fatality reported was from the Brookside outbreak as well, the facility's 16th. The person died Sept. 24.
Beverly Greene, administrator at Brookside, said there have been no recent cases at the nursing home. “Our last positive case at Brookside was on Sept. 22 … We have had all negative results for residents and staff since Sept. 22 and are now only required to test employees once a month (based on community percentages). However, we are continuing to test employees weekly as a precautionary procedure.”
The outbreak at Brookside is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.” The nursing home has reported a total of 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Wednesday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August. Until Monday, Fauquier had not recorded a COVID-19 related death since Sept. 23.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 30 deaths in the state this morning. The state has not lost that many citizens to COVID since Sept. 22, when 39 fatalities were reported. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,515 (249 probable).
Outbreaks
Virginia was reporting 22 new COVID-19 outbreaks Wednesday morning. Most of those new outbreaks -- 18 -- have been in congregate settings – which is a broad category that can encompass everything from apartment buildings and churches to workplaces. There have been a total of 1,188 outbreaks in the state so far.
In Virginia, there have been 461 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 11,936 cases and 1,710 deaths), 443 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 73 in correctional facilities and 91 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 58 outbreaks in childcare settings, 32 for college/university and 30 for K-12.
There were only 30 outbreaks between Oct. 11 and 17; there have not been so few outbreaks in a seven-day period since the week of June 28 to July 4, when there were 27.
On Monday, the VDH reported a new outbreak in a correctional facility in the RRHD, the second such outbreak in the health district. Sgt. Steven Lewis said that the outbreak was not at the Adult Detention Center in Warrenton.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in a K-12 setting, six outbreaks in congregate settings, six outbreaks in long-term care facilities and one in a healthcare setting.
The number of cases attributed to outbreaks is 338.
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 20: Fauquier County lost another resident to COVID-19 as of Monday’s reporting, bringing the total to 26.
There were 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton.
Wade Kartchner, medical director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said Monday that the new fatality reported was from the Brookside outbreak as well, the facility's 16th. The person died Sept. 24.
Beverly Greene, administrator at Brookside, said there have been no recent cases at the nursing home. “Our last positive case at Brookside was on Sept. 22 … We have had all negative results for residents and staff since Sept. 22 and are now only required to test employees once a month (based on community percentages). However, we are continuing to test employees weekly as a precautionary procedure.”
The outbreak at Brookside is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.” The nursing home has reported a total of 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Monday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August. Until Monday, Fauquier had not recorded a COVID-19 related death since Sept. 23.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 28 deaths in the state this morning, after reporting 24 yesterday, 11 Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,485 (249 probable).
Outbreaks
Also on Monday, the VDH reported a new outbreak in a correctional facility in the RRHD, the second such outbreak in the health district.
The number of RRHD cases attributed to outbreaks rose from 308 to 336 on Monday. Although some cases could be connected to previous outbreaks, it may be that as many as 28 cases are connected to the correctional facility outbreak. Sgt. Steven Lewis said that the outbreak was not at the Adult Detention Center in Warrenton.
On Tuesday, the number of cases attributed to outbreaks was 338.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in a K-12 setting, six outbreaks in congregate settings, six outbreaks in long-term care facilities and one in a healthcare setting.
Virginia was reporting nine new COVID-19 outbreaks Tuesday morning. There have been 1,166 in the state so far.
In Virginia, there have been 458 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 11,875 cases and 1,700 deaths), 425 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 72 in correctional facilities and 91 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 56 outbreaks in childcare settings, 32 for college/university and 32 for K-12.
There were 30 outbreaks between Oct. 11 and 17; there have not been so few outbreaks in a seven-day period since the week of June 28 to July 4, when there were 27.
Cases
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 926 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning after reporting 690 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday and 900 Sunday.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 167,754 (10,541 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,049 this morning, eight more than yesterday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.8%; yesterday it was 5.0%. The rate has remained between 4.5% and 5.1% since Sept 24.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 4.8% today, the highest it’s been since Sept. 16. It was 4.7% yesterday. Before Monday, it had been between 2.0% and 4.4% since mid-September.
Hospitalizations
A total of 52 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; the most recent one was reported this morning. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and five so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 11,955 (110 probable), 73 more than yesterday. On Monday, hospitalizations were up by 21. Sunday, hospitalizations rose by 30 and on Saturday, by 51. The rise in hospitalizations was the same on Thursday and Friday – 76 -- the highest number of new hospitalizations in one day since Sept. 10. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Monday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 20 states that 937 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 35 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 688 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 249 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 194; 98 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 19,170 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 11,995.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 17 says that there are 1,387 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 743 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Four-thousand, eight hundred and eight nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Weekly summary
The Virginia Department of Health’s weekly report on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic was released Oct. 16. The report says that weekly incidence of cases is increasing. Five health districts have entered the “surge” category and the number of health districts with declining cases has dropped significantly. No health districts were surging as of last week’s report. The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District – of which Fauquier County is a part -- is currently classified as “plateau.”
The report continues that the weekly incidence in Virginia (12 cases per 100,000 residents) is increasing (last week it was 9.8 cases per 100,000 residents), but is still below the national average (19.6 per 100,000), which is also rising.
The reproduction rate of the virus has increased in all districts and is above 1.0 in the state and in all but one region.
The Rand Corporation releases its analysis on the pandemic in Virginia every week as well. Below are some slides that outline the research organization’s current assessments.
MONDAY, OCT. 19: Fauquier County lost another resident to COVID-19 as of this morning's reporting, bringing the total to 26.
There were 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton.
Wade Kartchner, medical director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said Monday that the new fatality reported was from the Brookside outbreak as well, the facility's 16th. The person died Sept. 24.
Beverly Greene, administrator at Brookside, said there have been no recent cases at the nursing home. “Our last positive case at Brookside was on Sept. 22 … We have had all negative results for residents and staff since Sept. 22 and are now only required to test employees once a month (based on community percentages). However, we are continuing to test employees weekly as a precautionary procedure.”
The outbreak at Brookside is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.” The nursing home has reported a total of 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Monday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August. Until this morning, Fauquier had not recorded a COVID-19 related death since Sept. 23.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 24 deaths in the state this morning, after reporting 11 yesterday and 14 Friday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,457 (248 probable).
Outbreaks
Also on Monday, the VDH reported a new outbreak in a correctional facility in the RRHD, the second such outbreak in the health district.
The number of RRHD cases attributed to outbreaks rose from 308 to 336 today. Although some cases could be connected to previous outbreaks, it may be that as many as 28 cases are connected to the correctional facility outbreak.
Sgt. Steven Lewis said that the outbreak was not at the Adult Detention Center in Warrenton.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in a K-12 setting, six outbreaks in congregate settings, six outbreaks in long-term care facilities and one in a healthcare setting.
Virginia was reporting only one new COVID-19 outbreak Monday morning – the one in the correctional facility in RRHD. There have been 1,160 in the state so far.
In Virginia, there have been 457 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 11,777 cases and 1,689 deaths), 423 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 70 in correctional facilities and 90 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 56 outbreaks in childcare settings, 32 for college/university and 32 for K-12.
There were 30 outbreaks between Oct. 11 and 17; there have not been so few outbreaks in a seven-day period since the week of June 28 to July 4, when there were 27.
Cases
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 690 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning after reporting 900 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday and 1,114 Saturday.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 166,828 (10,389 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,041 this morning, five more than yesterday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.0%, the same as yesterday. The rate has remained between 4.5% and 5.1% since Sept 24.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 4.7% today, the highest it’s been since Sept. 16. It was 3.8% yesterday and 3.3% Friday. It had been between 2.0 and 4.4 since mid-September.
Hospitalizations
A total of 51 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; the most recent one was reported Oct. 13. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and four so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 11,882 (105 probable), 21 more than yesterday. On Sunday, hospitalizations rose by 30 and on Saturday, by 51. The rise in hospitalizations was the same on Thursday and Friday – 76 -- the highest number of new hospitalizations in one day since Sept. 10. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Sunday, Oct. 18 at 5 p.m.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 19 states that 972 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the same as yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 689 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 283 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 210; 81 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 19,096 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 11,882.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 17 says that there are 1,499 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 846 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Four-thousand, seven hundred and seventy nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Weekly summary
The Virginia Department of Health’s weekly report on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic was released Oc.t 16. The report says that weekly incidence of cases is increasing. Five health districts have entered the “surge” category and the number of health districts with declining cases has dropped significantly. No health districts were surging as of last week’s report. The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District – of which Fauquier County is a part -- is currently classified as “plateau.”
The report continues that the weekly incidence in Virginia (12 cases per 100,000 residents) is increasing (last week it was 9.8 cases per 100,000 residents),but is still below the national average (19.6 per 100,000), which is also rising.
The reproduction rate of the virus has increased in all districts and is above 1.0 in the state and in all but one region.
The Rand Corporation releases its analysis on the pandemic in Virginia every week as well. Below are some slides that outline the research organization’s current assessments.
Cases
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 900 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning after reporting 1,114 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday. Today’s number was the first time since last Wednesday that the new cases total has come in below 1,000. Cases were consistently below 1,000 between Sept. 20 and Oct. 2.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 166,138 (10,300 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic was 1,036 this morning, four more than yesterday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.0%. The rate has remained between 4.5% and 5.1% since Sept 24.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 3.8% today. It was 3.6% yesterday and 3.3% Friday. It has been between 2.0 and 4.4 since mid-September.
Outbreaks
Virginia was reporting no new COVID-19 outbreaks Sunday morning. There have been 1,159 in the state so far. There were 30 outbreaks between Oct. 11 and 17; there have not been so few outbreaks in a seven-day period since the week of June 28 to July 4, when there were 27.
Each day, the Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category has been broken down into three separate categories – childcare, college/university and K-12. Today, the state is reporting 56 outbreaks in childcare settings, 32 for college/university and 32 for K-12.
In Virginia, there have been 457 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 11,744 cases and 1,675 deaths), 423 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 69 in correctional facilities and 90 in health care settings.
The most recent outbreak in the RRHD was in a congregate setting Oct. 3 for a total of six. A congregate setting is an environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, prisons, detention centers and workplaces.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in childcare settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, one in a correctional facility and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 308 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 15 outbreaks in the RRHD.
Deaths
Fauquier County has lost 25 residents to COVID-19, 16 in September. Fifteen were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The nursing home reported 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Friday. That outbreak is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.”
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August. Fauquier has not recorded a COVID-19 related death since Sept. 23.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 11 deaths in the state this morning, after reporting 14 yesterday and 20 Friday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,433 (247 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 51 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; the most recent one was reported Oct. 13. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and four so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 11,861 (105 probable), 30 more than yesterday. On Saturday, hospitalizations rose by 51. The rise in hospitalizations was the same on Thursday and Friday – 76 -- the highest number of new hospitalizations in one day since Sept. 10. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Saturday, Oct. 17 at 5 p.m.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 18 states that 972 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 21 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 690 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 282 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 205; 95 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 19,034 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 11,81.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 17 says that there are 1,499 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 846 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Four-thousand, seven hundred and seventy nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Cases
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 1,114 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning, after adding 1,183 yesterday, 1,331 Thursday, 805 cases Wednesday, 1,235 Tuesday and 854 Monday.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 165,238 (10,170 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic was 1,032 this morning, six more than yesterday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.9%. The rate has remained between 4.5% and 5.1% since Sept 24.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 3.6% today. It was 3.3% yesterday. It has been between 2.0 and 4.4 since mid-September.
Outbreaks
As of Saturday morning, Virginia is reporting a total of 1,159 COVID-19 outbreaks, nine more than yesterday.
Each day, the Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category has been broken down into three separate categories – childcare, college/university and K-12. Today, the state is reporting 56 outbreaks in childcare settings, 32 for college/university and 32 for K-12.
In Virginia, there have been 457 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 11,716 cases and 1,673 deaths), 423 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 69 in correctional facilities and 90 in health care settings.
The most recent outbreak in the RRHD was in a congregate setting Oct. 3 for a total of six.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in childcare settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, one in a correctional facility and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 308 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 15 outbreaks in the RRHD.
Deaths
Fauquier County has lost 25 residents to COVID-19, 16 in September. Fifteen were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The nursing home reported 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Friday. That outbreak is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.”
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August. Fauquier has not recorded a COVID-19 related death since Sept. 23.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 14 deaths in the state this morning, after reporting 20 yesterday, seven Thursday, nine Wednesday, 11 Tuesday, three Monday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,422 (247 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 51 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; the most recent one was reported Oct. 13. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and four so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 11,831 (105 probable), 51 more than yesterday. The rise in hospitalizations was the same on Thursday and Friday – 76 -- which was the highest number of new hospitalizations in one day since Sept. 10. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Friday, Oct. 16 at 5 p.m.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 17 states that 993 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, nine more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 703 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 290 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 219; 100 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 18,996 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 11,831.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 17 says that there are 1,262 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, 237 more han were reported yesterday; 846 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Four-thousand, seven hundred and seventy nursing home patients have recovered from the virus.
FRIDAY, Oct. 16: According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 1,183 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning, after adding 1,331 yesterday, 805 cases Wednesday, 1,235 Tuesday and 854 Monday.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 164,124 (9,998 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic was 1,026 this morning, the same as yesterday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.8%. The rate has remained between 4.5% and 5.1% since Sept 24.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 3.3% today. It was 3.2% yesterday. It has been between 2.0 and 4.4 since mid-September.
Outbreaks
As of Friday morning, Virginia is reporting a total of 1,150 COVID-19 outbreaks, seven more than yesterday. Four of the new outbreaks were in educational settings – two in childcare settings and two in college/university.
Each day, the Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category has been broken down into three separate categories – childcare, college/university and K-12. Today, the state is reporting 56 outbreaks in childcare settings, 32 for college/university and 32 for K-12.
In Virginia, there have been 456 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 11,639 cases and 1,664 deaths), 417 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 69 in correctional facilities and 88 in health care settings.
The most recent outbreak in the RRHD was in a congregate setting Oct. 3 for a total of six.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in childcare settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, one in a correctional facility and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 308 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 15 outbreaks in the RRHD.
Deaths
Fauquier County has lost 25 residents to COVID-19, 16 in September. Fifteen were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The nursing home reported 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Friday. That outbreak is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.”
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August. Fauquier has not recorded a COVID-19 related death since Sept. 23.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 20 deaths in the state this morning, after reporting seven yesterday, nine Wednesday, 11 Tuesday, three Monday, four Sunday, 10 Saturday and 16 last Friday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,408 (247 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 51 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; the most recent one was reported Oct. 13. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and four so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 11,780 (105 probable), 76 more than yesterday. The rise in hospitalizations is the same as was reported Thursday, which was the highest number of new hospitalizations in one day since Sept. 10. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Thursday, Oct. 15 at 5 p.m.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 16 states that 1,002 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, seven fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 673 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 329 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 222; 104 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 18,911 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 11,780.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 16 says that there are 1,262 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 640 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Four-thousand, seven hundred and forty-seven nursing home patients have recovered from the virus.
THURSDAY, OCT. 15: According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 1,331 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning, after adding 805 yesterday, 1,235 Tuesday and 854 Monday.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 162,941 (9,824 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic reached 1,026 this morning, five more than yesterday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.7%. The rate has remained between 4.5% and 5.1% since Sept 24.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 3.2% today. It was 2.8% yesterday. It has been between 2.0 and 4.4 since mid-September.
Outbreaks
As of Thursday morning, Virginia is reporting a total of 1,143 COVID-19 outbreaks.
Each day, the Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category has been broken down into three separate categories – childcare, college/university and K-12. Today, the state is reporting 54 outbreaks in childcare settings, 30 for college/university and 32 for K-12.
In Virginia, there have been 455 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 11,638 cases and 1,670 deaths), 415 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 69 in correctional facilities and 88 in health care settings.
The most recent outbreak in the RRHD was in a congregate setting Oct. 3 for a total of six.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in childcare settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, one in a correctional facility and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 307 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 15 outbreaks in the RRHD.
Deaths
Fauquier County has lost 25 residents to COVID-19, 16 in September. Fifteen were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The nursing home reported 96 positive cases, according to VDH data released Thursday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August. Fauquier has not recorded a COVID-19 related death since Sept. 23.
The Virginia Department of Health reported seven deaths in the state this morning, after reporting nine yesterday, 11 Tuesday, three Monday, four Sunday, 10 Saturday and 16 last Friday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,388 (240 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 51 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; the most recent one was reported Tuesday morning. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and four so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 11,704 (102 probable), 76 more than yesterday. That is the highest number of new hospitalizations in one day since Sept. 10. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 5 p.m.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 15 states that 1,009 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, one more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 690 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 319 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 220; 104 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 18,831 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 11,704.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 15 says that there are 1,251 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 637 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Four-thousand, seven hundred and twenty-four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14: According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 805 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning, after adding 1,235 yesterday and 854 Monday.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 161,610 (9,571 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic reached 1,021 this morning, one more than yesterday. The county added 13 new cases Monday and seven cases Tuesday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.6%. The rate has remained between 4.5% and 5.1% since Sept 24.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 2.8% today. It hasn’t been this low since Sept. 28.
Outbreaks
As of Wednesday morning, Virginia is reporting a total of 1,137 COVID-19 outbreaks.
Each day, the Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category has been broken down into three separate categories – childcare, college/university and K-12. Today, the state is reporting 53 outbreaks in childcare settings, 30 for college/university and 31 for K-12.
In Virginia, there have been 454 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 11,543 cases and 1,664 deaths), 412 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 69 in correctional facilities and 88 in health care settings.
Most recently, RRHD reported an outbreak in a congregate setting Oct. 3 for a total of six.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in childcare settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, one in a correctional facility and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 307 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 15 outbreaks in the RRHD.
Deaths
Fauquier County has lost 25 residents to COVID-19, 16 in September. Fifteen were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The nursing home reported 96 positive cases, according to VDH data released Wednesday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August. Fauquier has not recorded a COVID-19 related death since Sept. 23.
The Virginia Department of Health reported nine deaths in the state this morning, after reporting 11 yesterday, three Monday, four Sunday, 10 Saturday and 16 Friday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,381 (240 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 51 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; one was reported Tuesday morning. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and four so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 11,628 (102 probable), 30 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 14 states that 1,007 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, eight more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 673 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 334 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 230; 102 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 18,747 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 11,628.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 14 says that there are 985 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 381 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Four-thousand, six hundred and ninety-four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus.
TUESDAY, OCT. 13: According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 1,235 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning, after adding 854 yesterday.
The total number of cases that have been reported in Virginia is 160,805 (9,448 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic reached 1,020 this morning, seven more than yesterday. The county added 13 new cases Monday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.5%. The rate had remained between 4.6% and 4.9% between Sept. 25 and Oct. 11, but had not been down to 4.5 since mid March.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 3.0% today. It hasn’t been this low since Sept. 28.
Outbreaks
As of Tuesday morning, Virginia was reporting a total of 1,135 COVID-19 outbreaks.
Each day, the Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category has been broken down into three separate categories – childcare, college/university and K-12. Today, the state is reporting 53 outbreaks in childcare settings, 30 for college/university and 30 for K-12.
In Virginia, there have been 454 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 11,538 cases and 1,661 deaths), 412 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 69 in correctional facilities and 87 in health care settings.
RRHD reported one more outbreak in a congregate setting Oct. 3 for a total of six.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in childcare settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, one in a correctional facility and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 305 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 15 outbreaks in the RRHD. Those numbers have been stable for more than a week.
Deaths
Fauquier County has lost 25 residents to COVID-19, 16 in September. Fifteen were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The nursing home reported 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Tuesday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August. Fauquier has not recorded a COVID-19 related death since Sept. 23.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 11 deaths in the state this morning, after reporting three yesterday, four Sunday, 10 Saturday and 16 Friday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,372 (240 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 51 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; one was reported this morning. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and four so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 11,598 (101 probable), 45 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Monday, Oct. 12 at 5 p.m.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 13 states that 999 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 34 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 686 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 313 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 200; 98 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 18,657 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 11,553.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 13 says that there are 843 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 305 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Four-thousand, six hundred and seventy-eight nursing home patients have recovered from the virus.
MONDAY, OCT. 12: According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 854 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning after adding 811 yesterday. 1,256 cases were added Saturday, 1,114 cases Friday, 1,155 cases Thursday and 1,198 last Wednesday.
The total number of cases that have been reported in Virginia is 159,570 (9,249 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic reached 1,013 this morning, 13 more than yesterday. The county added five new cases Sunday, two new cases Saturday, six new cases on Friday, nine new cases on Thursday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.5%. The rate had remained between 4.6% and 4.9% between Sept. 25 and Oct. 11, but had not been down to 4.5 since mid March.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 3.2% today. It hasn’t been this low since Sept. 29.
Outbreaks
As of Monday morning, Virginia was reporting a total of 1,127 COVID-19 outbreaks.
Each day, the Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category has been broken down into three separate categories – childcare, college/university and K-12. Today, the state is reporting 53 outbreaks in childcare settings, 30 for college/university and 30 for K-12.
All three new outbreaks have been in the educational settings category. One in each of the childcare, college/university and K-12 categories.
In Virginia, there have been 452 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 11,489 cases and 1,658 deaths), 409 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 68 in correctional facilities and 85 in health care settings.
RRHD reported one more outbreak in a congregate setting Oct. 3 for a total of six.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in childcare settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, one in a correctional facility and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 305 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 15 outbreaks in the RRHD. Those numbers have been stable for more than a week.
Deaths
Fauquier County has lost 25 residents to COVID-19, 16 in September. Fifteen were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The nursing home reported 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Monday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August. Fauquier has not recorded a COVID-19 related death since Sept. 23.
The Virginia Department of Health reported three deaths in the state this morning, after reporting four yesterday, 10 Saturday and 16 Friday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,361 (239 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 50 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and three so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 11,553 (100 probable), 34 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Sunday, Oct. 11 at 5 p.m.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 12 states that 965 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 12 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 644 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 321 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 205; 92 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 18,539 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 11,553.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 10 says that there are 1,651 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, which is 326 more than were reported Oc.t 9; 1,136 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Four-thousand, six hundred and forty-eight nursing home patients have recovered from the virus.
Weekly update
The VDH’s weekly analysis states the following in a summary posted Oct. 8:
- The virus reproduction rate continues to remain below 1.0 statewide and in each of the six health planning regions.
- Weekly incidence in Virginia (9.8 per 100,000) is again below that of the national average (16 per 100,000).
- No health district is in a surge trajectory for the first time since the modeling team began identifying surge projections.
- Current projections suggest a downward trend in cases in the coming weeks. However, even a slight changes in behavior could alter the course of the pandemic as seasonal changes occur and Virginians spend more time indoors.
Research sponsored by the Commonwealth of Virginia and conducted by the RAND Corporation is summarized in a series of slides, some of which are shown below. RAND is a research organization that is nonprofit, nonpartisan, and committed to the public interest.
SUNDAY, OCT. 11: According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 811 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning, 1,256 cases Saturday, 1,114 cases Friday, 1,155 cases Thursday and 1,198 Wednesday.
The total number of cases that have been reported in Virginia is 158,716 (9,085 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic reached 1,000 this morning, five more than yesterday. The county added two new cases Saturday, six new cases on Friday, nine new cases on Thursday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.6%. The rate had remained between 4.7% and 4.9% between Sept. 25 and Oct. 10, but has not been down to 4.6 since early March.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 3.6% today. It had been between 4.1% and 4.5% since Oct. 1.
Outbreaks
As of Sunday morning, Virginia was reporting a total of 1,124 COVID-19 outbreaks, 12 more than yesterday.
Each day, the Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category has been broken down into three separate categories – childcare, college/university and K-12. Today, the state is reporting 52 outbreaks in childcare settings, 29 for college/university (three more than yesterday and 29 for K-12.
In Virginia, there have been 452 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 11,478 cases – 81 more cases than yesterday -- and 1,657 deaths), 409 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 68 in correctional facilities and 85 in health care settings.
RRHD reported one more outbreak in a congregate setting Oct. 3 for a total of six. A congregate setting is an environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, prisons, detention centers and workplaces.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in childcare settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, one in a correctional facility and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 305 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 15 outbreaks in the RRHD. Those numbers have been stable for more than a week.
Deaths
Fauquier County has lost 25 residents to COVID-19, 16 in September. Fifteen were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The nursing home reported 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Sunday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August. Fauquier has not recorded a COVID-19 related death since Sept. 23.
The Virginia Department of Health reported four deaths in the state this morning, after reporting 10 yesterday, 16 Friday, 25 Thursday, 12 Wednesday and 15 on Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia today is listed as 3,358 (238 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 50 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; there were two reported on Saturday, which brought the total to 51, but the VDH adjusted that number down Wednesday morning. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and three so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 11,519 (98 probable), 18 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
The VDH data released this morning was finalized Friday, Oct. 10 at 5 p.m.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 11 states that 943 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 19 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 628 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 296 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 201; 98 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 18,492 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 11,519.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 10 says that there are 1,651 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, which is 326 more than were reported yesterday; 1,136 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Four-thousand, six hundred and forty-eight nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, 16 more than yesterday
Weekly update
The VDH’s weekly analysis states the following in a summary posted Oct. 8:
- The virus reproduction rate continues to remain below 1.0 statewide and in each of the six health planning regions.
- Weekly incidence in Virginia (9.8 per 100,000) is again below that of the national average (16 per 100,000).
- No health district is in a surge trajectory for the first time since the modeling team began identifying surge projections.
- Current projections suggest a downward trend in cases in the coming weeks. However, even a slight changes in behavior could alter the course of the pandemic as seasonal changes occur and Virginians spend more time indoors.
Research sponsored by the Commonwealth of Virginia and conducted by the RAND Corporation is summarized in a series of slides, some of which are shown below. RAND is a research organization that is nonprofit, nonpartisan, and committed to the public interest.
SATURDAY, OCT. 10: According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 1,256 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 this morning, 1,114 cases Friday, 1,155 cases Thursday and 1,198 Wednesday.
The total number of cases that have been reported in Virginia is 157,905 (8,972 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 995, two more than yesterday. The county added six new cases on Friday, nine new cases on Thursday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.7%. Before that, it was 4.8% for the last few days. The rate has remained between 4.7% and 4.9% since Sept. 25.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 4.2% today. It has been between 4.1% and 4.5% since Oct. 1.
Outbreaks
As of Friday morning, Virginia was reporting a total of 1,112 COVID-19 outbreaks, nine more than yesterday.
Each day, the Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category has been broken down into three separate categories – childcare, college/university and K-12. Today, the state is reporting 52 outbreaks in childcare settings, 29 for college/university (three more than yesterday and 29 for K-12.
In Virginia, there have been 449 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 11,397 cases – 160 more cases than yesterday -- and 1,655 deaths), 401 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 68 in correctional facilities and 84 in health care settings.
RRHD reported one more outbreak in a congregate setting Oct. 3 for a total of six. A congregate setting is an environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, prisons, detention centers, schools and workplaces.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in childcare settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, one in a correctional facility and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 304 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 15 outbreaks in the RRHD. Those numbers have been stable for more than a week.
Deaths
Fauquier County lost 25 residents to COVID-19, 16 in September. Fifteen were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The nursing home reported 94 positive cases, according to VDH data reported Thursday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August. Fauquier has not recorded a COVID-19 related death since Sept. 23.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 10 deaths in the state this morning, after reporting 16 yesterday, 25 Thursday, 12 Wednesday and 15 on Tuesday. The state recorded only deaths the two days before that. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia today is listed as 3,354 (238 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 50 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; there were two reported on Saturday, which brought the total to 51, but the VDH adjusted that number down Wednesday morning. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and three so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 11,501 (96 probable), 54 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 10 states that 943 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 20 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 642 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 301 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 208; 97 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 18,447 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 11,501.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 9 says that there are 1,651 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, which is 326 more than were reported yesterday; 1,136 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Four-thousand, six hundred and forty-eight nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, 16 more than yesterday
The data released this morning was finalized Friday, Oct. 9 at 5 p.m.
Weekly update
The VDH’s weekly analysis states the following in a summary posted Oct. 8:
- The virus reproduction rate continues to remain below 1.0 statewide and in each of the six health planning regions.
- Weekly incidence in Virginia (9.8 per 100,000) is again below that of the national average (16 per 100,000).
- No health district is in a surge trajectory for the first time since the modeling team began identifying surge projections.
- Current projections suggest a downward trend in cases in the coming weeks. However, even a slight changes in behavior could alter the course of the pandemic as seasonal changes occur and Virginians spend more time indoors.
Research sponsored by the Commonwealth of Virginia and conducted by the RAND Corporation is summarized in a series of slides, some of which are shown below. RAND is a research organization that is nonprofit, nonpartisan, and committed to the public interest.
FRIDAY, OCT. 9: According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state added 1,114 new confirmed cases this morning, 1,155 cases Thursday and 1,198 Wednesday.
The state confirmed 625 new cases Tuesday and 687 Monday. The total number of cases that have been reported in Virginia is 156,649 (8,721 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 993, six more than yesterday. The county added nine new cases on Thursday, Sunday and Monday, three on Tuesday and two Wednesday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.8% for the last few days. The rate has remained between 4.7% and 4.9% since Sept. 25.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 4.4% today. It has been between 4.1% and 4.5% since Oct. 1.
Outbreaks
As of Thursday morning, Virginia was reporting a total of 1,103 COVID-19 outbreaks, six more than yesterday.
Each day, the Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category has been broken down into three separate categories – childcare, college/university and K-12. Today, the state is reporting 52 outbreaks in childcare settings (one more than yesterday), 29 for college/university (three more than yesterday and 29 for K-12 (one more than yesterday).
In Virginia, there have been 444 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 11,237 cases and 1,653 deaths), 399 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 68 in correctional facilities and 82 in health care settings.
RRHD reported one more outbreak in a congregate setting Oct. 3 for a total of six. A congregate setting is an environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, prisons, detention centers, schools and workplaces.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in childcare settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, one in a correctional facility and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 304 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 15 outbreaks in the RRHD. Those numbers have been stable for more than a week.
Deaths
Fauquier County has lost 25 residents to COVID-19, 16 in September. Fifteen were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The nursing home has reported 94 positive cases, according to the latest VDH data.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August. Fauquier has not recorded a COVID-19 related death since Sept. 23.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 16 deaths in the state this morning, after reporting 25 yesterday, 12 Wednesday and 15 on Tuesday. The state recorded only three deaths the two days before that. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia today is listed as 3,344 (234 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 50 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; there were two reported on Saturday, which brought the total to 51, but the VDH adjusted that number down Wednesday morning. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and three so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 11,447 (94 probable), 54 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 9 states that 963 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 30 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 651 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 312 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 205; 87 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 18,336 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 11,447.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Oct. 9 says that there are 1,325 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 828 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Four-thousand thirty-two nursing home patients have recovered from the virus.
The data released this morning was finalized Thursday, Oct. 8 at 5 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 8: According to the Virginia Department of Health's reporting yesterday, the number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 509, but this morning, the VDH corrected that; the number should have been reported as 689 cases higher, or 1,198. The VDH clarified: “The case count reported on Thursday, Oct. 8 [1,844], includes 689 cases that should have been reported on Wednesday, Oct. 7, but were not because of a surveillance system reporting issue."
The state added 625 new confirmed cases Tuesday and 687 Monday. The total number of cases in Virginia is 155,535 (8,578 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 987, nine more than yesterday. The county added nine new cases on Sunday and Monday, three on Tuesday and two Wednesday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.8% today and yesterday. It was 4.9% Tuesday and has been fairly stable over the last week.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average was 4.5% today, 4.4% yesterday and Tuesday; it was 2.9% over the weekend.
Outbreaks
As of Wednesday morning, Virginia was reporting a total of 1,097 COVID-19 outbreaks, 15 more than yesterday.
Each day, the Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category has been broken down into three separate categories – childcare, college/university and K-12. Today, the state is reporting 50 outbreaks in childcare settings (one more than yesterday), 29 for college/university (three more than yesterday and 29 for K-12 (one more than yesterday).
In Virginia, there have been 442 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 11,204 cases and 1,646 deaths), 398 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 68 in correctional facilities and 81 in health care settings.
RRHD reported one more outbreak in a congregate setting Oct. 3 for a total of six. A congregate setting is an environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, prisons, detention centers, schools and workplaces.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in childcare settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, one in a correctional facility and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 304 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 15 outbreaks in the RRHD.
Deaths
Fauquier County has lost 25 residents to COVID-19, 16 in September. Fifteen were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The nursing home has reported 94 positive cases, according to the latest VDH data.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August. Fauquier has not recorded a COVID-19 related death since Sept. 23.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 25 deaths in the state this morning, after reporting 12 yesterday and 15 on Tuesday. The state recorded only three deaths the two days before that. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia today is listed as 3,328 (231 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 50 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; there were two reported on Saturday, which brought the total to 51, but the VDH adjusted that number down Wednesday morning. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and three so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 11,393 (94 probable), 48 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 8 states that 933 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 70 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 623 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 310 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 196; 89 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 18,278 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 11,393.
The data released this morning was finalized Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7: The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 509 today after the state added 625 yesterday and 687 Monday. The total number of cases in Virginia is 153,691 (8,229 probable), according to the Virginia Department of Health.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 978, two more than yesterday. The county added nine new cases on Sunday and Monday, three on Tuesday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.8% today. It was 4.9% yesterday and been fairly stable over the last week.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average was 4.4% today and yesterday; it was 2.9% over the weekend.
Outbreaks
As of Wednesday morning, Virginia was reporting a total of 1,082 COVID-19 outbreaks, 12 more than yesterday.
Each day, the Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category has been broken down into three separate categories – childcare, college/university and K-12. Today, the state is reporting 49 outbreaks in childcare settings (four more than yesterday), 26 for college/university and 28 for K-12 (one more than yesterday).
In Virginia, there have been 442 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 11,176 cases and 1,644 deaths), 390 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 68 in correctional facilities and 79 in health care settings.
RRHD reported one more outbreak in a congregate setting Saturday for a total of six. A congregate setting is an environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, prisons, detention centers, schools and workplaces.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in childcare settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, one in a correctional facility and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 304 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 15 outbreaks in the RRHD.
Deaths
Fauquier County has lost 25 residents to COVID-19, 16 in September. Fifteen were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The nursing home has reported 94 positive cases, according to the latest VDH data.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August. Fauquier has not recorded a COVID-19 related death since Sept. 23.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 12 deaths in the state this morning, after reporting 15 yesterday and only three the two days before that. There were 20 fatalities Saturday and 22 Friday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia today is listed as 3,303 (215 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 50 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; there were two reported on Saturday, which brought the total to 51, but the VDH adjusted that number down Wednesday morning. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and three so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 11,345 (93 probable), 29 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 7 states that 1,003 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 77 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 641 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 362 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 228; 109 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 18,189 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 11,345.
The data released this morning was finalized Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 5 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 6: The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 625 today after the state added 687 Monday. The state has been logging lower numbers of new cases this week and last week, but cases rose above 1,000 cases a day over the weekend. The total number of cases in Virginia is 153,182 (8,195 probable), according to the Virginia Department of Health.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 976, three more than yesterday. The county added nine new cases on Sunday and on Monday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.9% today. It was 4.8% yesterday and 4.7% over the weekend.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average was 4.4% today and 4.1% yesterday, after remaining at 2.9% Saturday and Sunday.
Outbreaks
As of Tuesday morning, Virginia was reporting a total of 1,070 COVID-19 outbreaks, eight more than yesterday.
Each day, the Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category has been broken down into three separate categories – childcare, college/university and K-12. Today, the state is reporting 45 outbreaks in childcare settings (one more than yesterday), 26 for college/university and 27 for K-12.
In Virginia, there have been 442 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 11,160 cases and 1,640 deaths), 387 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 68 in correctional facilities and 75 in health care settings.
RRHD reported one more outbreak in a congregate setting Saturday for a total of six. A congregate setting is an environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, prisons, detention centers, schools and workplaces.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in childcare settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, one in a correctional facility and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 304 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 15 outbreaks in the RRHD.
Deaths
Fauquier County has lost 25 residents to COVID-19, 16 in September. Fifteen were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The nursing home has reported 94 positive cases, according to the latest VDH data.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August. Fauquier has not recorded a COVID-19 related death since Sept. 23.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 15 deaths in the state this morning, after reporting only three the past couple of days. There were 20 fatalities Saturday and 22 Friday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia today is listed as 3,291 (214 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 51 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; there were two reported on Saturday. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and four so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 11,316 (94 probable), 57 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 6 states that 926 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, one more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 607 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 319 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 219; 104 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 18,112 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 11,316.
The data released this morning was finalized Monday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m.
MONDAY, OCT. 5: The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 687 Monday, after logging 1,067 new cases Sunday and 1,116 Saturday. The total number of cases in Virginia is 152,557 (7,987 probable), according to the Virginia Department of Health.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 973, nine more than yesterday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.8% today. It was 4.7% over the weekend.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average was 4.1% today, after remaining at 2.9% Saturday and Sunday. It was 2.6% Friday, 2.3% Thursday, 1.8% last Wednesday.
Outbreaks
As of Monday morning, Virginia was reporting a total of 1,062 COVID-19 outbreaks, two more than yesterday.
Each day, the Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category has been broken down into three separate categories – childcare, college/university and K-12. Today, the state is reporting 44 outbreaks in childcare settings (one more than yesterday), 26 for college/university and 27 for K-12.
In Virginia, there have been 442 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 11,108 cases and 1,626 deaths), 382 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 68 in correctional facilities and 73 in health care settings.
RRHD reported one more outbreak in a congregate setting Saturday for a total of six. A congregate setting is an environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, prisons, detention centers, schools and workplaces.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in childcare settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, one in a correctional facility and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 304 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 15 outbreaks in the RRHD.
Deaths
Fauquier County has lost 25 residents to COVID-19 so far, 16 in September. Fifteen were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The nursing home has reported 94 positive cases, according to the latest VDH data.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August. Fauquier has not recorded a COVID-19 related death since Sept. 23.
The Virginia Department of Health reported only three deaths in the state this morning, the same number as yesterday. There were 20 fatalities Saturday and 22 Friday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia today is listed as 3,276 (213 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 51 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; none reported today, but there were two on Saturday. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and four so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 11,259 (92 probable), 38 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 5 states that 925 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 48 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 596 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 329 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 213; 101 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 17,893 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 11,259.
The data released this morning was finalized Sunday, Oct. 4 at 5 p.m.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4: The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 1,067 Sunday, after hitting 1,116 Saturday morning. Cases rose by 966 Friday and 450 Thursday. The total number of cases in Virginia is 151,870 (7,987 probable), according to the Virginia Department of Health.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 964, nine more than yesterday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.7% today and yesterday; before Saturday, it had remained at 4.5% for several days.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average was 2.9% today and yesterday. It was 2.6% Friday, 2.3% Thursday, 1.8% Wednesday and 2.1% Tuesday.
Outbreaks
As of Sunday morning, Virginia was reporting a total of 1,060 COVID-19 outbreaks, one more than yesterday.
Each day, the Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category has been broken down into three separate categories – childcare, college/university and K-12. Today, the state is reporting 44 outbreaks in childcare settings (one more than yesterday), 26 for college/university and 27 for K-12.
In Virginia, there have been 442 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 11,093 cases and 1,623 deaths), 380 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 68 in correctional facilities and 73 in health care settings.
RRHD reported one more outbreak in a congregate setting Saturday for a total of six. A congregate setting is an environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, prisons, detention centers, schools and workplaces.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in childcare settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, one in a correctional facility and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 304 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 15 outbreaks in the RRHD.
Deaths
Fauquier County has lost 25 residents to COVID-19 so far, 16 in September. Fifteen were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The nursing home has reported 94 positive cases, according to the latest VDH data.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August. Fauquier has not recorded a COVID-19 related death since Sept. 23.
The Virginia Department of Health reported only three deaths in the state this morning, 20 Saturday and 22 Friday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia today is listed as 3,273 (213 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 51 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, two more than yesterday. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and four so far in October.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 11,221 (91 probable), 30 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 3 states that 877 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 29 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 595 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 282 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 197; 98 are on ventilators.
According to the VHHA data, hospitalizations are trending down.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 17,848 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 11,221.
The data released this morning was finalized Saturday, Oct. 3 at 5 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 3: The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 1,116 Saturday morning. Cases rose by 966 Friday and only 450 Thursday. The total number of cases in Virginia is 150,803 (7,880 probable), according to the Virginia Department of Health.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 955, five more than yesterday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.7% today; before today, it had remained at 4.5% for several days.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average was 2.9% today. It was 2.6% yesterday, 2.3% Thursday and 1.8% Wednesday.
Outbreaks
As of Friday morning, Virginia was reporting a total of 1,059 COVID-19 outbreaks, three more than yesterday.
Each day, Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category has been broken down into three separate categories – childcare, college/university and K-12. Today, the state is reporting 44 outbreaks in childcare settings, 26 for college/university and 27 for K-12.
In Virginia, there have been 441 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 11,055 cases and 1,622 deaths), 380 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 68 in correctional facilities and 73 in health care settings.
RRHD reported one more outbreak in a congregate setting yesterday for a total of six. A congregate setting is an environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, prisons, detention centers, schools and workplaces.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in childcare settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, one in a correctional facility and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 304 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 15 outbreaks in the RRHD.
Deaths
Fauquier County has lost 25 residents to COVID-19 so far, 16 in September. Fifteen were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The nursing home has reported 94 positive cases, according to the latest VDH data.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 20 deaths in the state this morning, 22 yesterday and 20 Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia today is listed as 3,270 (213 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 49 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, the same as yesterday. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been 12 so far in September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 11,191 (89 probable), 51 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 3 states that 906 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 16 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 600 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 306 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 191; 103 are on ventilators.
According to the VHHA data, hospitalizations are trending down.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 17,810 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 11,191.
The data released this morning was finalized Friday, Oct. 2 at 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 2: The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 966 Friday morning. Cases rose by 450 Thursday; besides Monday’s low of 449, that was the lowest number of confirmed new cases since July 6. The total number of cases in Virginia is 149,687 (7,837 probable), according to the Virginia Department of Health.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 950, five more than yesterday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.5% today, as it was yesterday and the day before. Percentages over the last week are the lowest they have been since March 16, at the very beginnings of the pandemic.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average was 2.6% today. It was 2.3% Thursday, 1.8% Wednesday and 2.1% Tuesday.
Outbreaks
As of Friday morning, Virginia was reporting a total of 1,056 COVID-19 outbreaks, six more than yesterday.
Each day, Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category has been broken down into three separate categories – childcare, college/university and K-12. Today, the state is reporting 44 outbreaks in childcare settings (one more than yesterday), 26 for college/university and 27 for K-12.
In Virginia, there have been 440 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 11,001 cases and 1,616 deaths), 378 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 68 in correctional facilities and 73 in health care settings.
RRHD reported one more outbreak in a congregate setting today for a total of six. A congregate setting is an environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, prisons, detention centers, schools and workplaces.
The RRHD has had one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in childcare settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, one in a correctional facility and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 304 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 15 outbreaks in the RRHD. That is 12 more cases than yesterday; at least some of those cases must be connected to the new outbreak.
Deaths
Fauquier County has lost 25 residents to COVID-19 so far, 16 in September. Fifteen were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The nursing home has reported 94 positive cases, according to the latest VDH data.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 22 deaths in the state this morning, 20 yesterday and 21 Wednesday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia today is listed as 3,250 (213 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 49 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, one more than yesterday. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been 12 so far in September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 11,140 (89 probable), 48 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Oct. 2 states that 890 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 23 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 590 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 300 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 201; 108 are on ventilators.
According to the VHHA data, hospitalizations are trending down.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 17,752 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 11,140.
The data released this morning was finalized Thursday, Oct. 1 at 5 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 1: The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by only 450 Thursday morning. Besides Monday’s low of 449, it was the lowest number of confirmed new cases since July 6. The total number of cases in Virginia is 148,721 (7,731 probable), according to the Virginia Department of Health.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 945, five more than yesterday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.5% today, as it was yesterday. Percentages over the last week are are the lowest they have been since March 16, at the very beginnings of the pandemic.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average was 2.3% today. It was 1.8% yesterday and 2.1% Tuesday.
Outbreaks
As of Thursday morning, Virginia was reporting a total of 1,050 COVID-19 outbreaks, nine more than yesterday.
Each day, Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category has been broken down into three separate categories – childcare, college/university and K-12. Today, the state is reporting 43 outbreaks in childcare settings (two more than yesterday), 26 for college/university and 27 for K-12.
In Virginia, there have been 436 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 10,958 cases and 1,608 deaths), 377 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 68 in correctional facilities and 73 in health care settings.
The RRHD has had only one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in childcare settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
The latest outbreak in the RRHD was reported Sept 17, in a correctional facility; it was the health district’s first such outbreak. The VDH does not identify specific correctional institutions where there have been outbreaks, but Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the outbreak was not at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center. In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, five in congregate settings and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 292 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 14 outbreaks in the RRHD.
Deaths
Fauquier County has lost 25 residents to COVID-19 so far, 16 in September. Fifteen were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The nursing home has reported 94 positive cases (one more than yesterday), according to the latest VDH data.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 20 deaths in the state this morning, 20 yesterday and 13 Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia today is listed as 3,228 (213 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 48 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, one more than yesterday. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been 11 so far in September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 11,092 (86 probable), 51 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 30 states that 913 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, five more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 587 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 326 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 210; 107 are on ventilators.
According to the VHHA data, hospitalizations are trending down.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 17,713 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 11,092.
The data released this morning was finalized Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 30: The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 755 Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, cases rose by 923; Monday, 449 new confirmed cases were added, the lowest number of new cases in one day since July 6. Virginia added 736 Sunday, 975 Saturday, and 941 Friday. The total number of cases in Virginia is 148,271 (7,657 probable), according to the Virginia Department of Health.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 940, one more than yesterday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.5% today; it was 4.6% yesterday and 4.7% Monday. The percentages are the lowest they have been since March 16, at the very beginnings of the pandemic.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average was 1.8% today. It was 2.1% Tuesday, 2.2% Monday and 1.8% Sunday, the lowest it had been since July 1. It was 6.5% Sept. 13.
Outbreaks
As of Wednesday morning, Virginia was reporting a total of 1,041 COVID-19 outbreaks, eight more than yesterday. Between Sept. 20 and 26, Virginia logged 26 new outbreaks. Since the beginning of the pandemic there have been only seven weeks out of 29 that the state has compiled fewer than 26 new outbreaks in a week.
Fauquier County is at a “higher risk” for transmitting COVID-19 in local schools based on it…
The Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category has been broken down into three separate categories – childcare, college/university and K-12. Today, the state is reporting 41 outbreaks in childcare settings (one more than yesterday), 26 for college/university (three more than yesterday) and 27 for K-12, for a total of 94 outbreaks in educational settings.
In Virginia, there have been 434 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 10,870 cases and 1,595 deaths), 374 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 67 in correctional facilities and 72 in health care settings.
The RRHD has had only one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in childcare settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
The latest outbreak in the RRHD was reported Sept 17, in a correctional facility; it was the health district’s first such outbreak. The VDH does not identify specific correctional institutions where there have been outbreaks, but Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the outbreak was not at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center. In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, five in congregate settings and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 291 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 14 outbreaks in the RRHD.
Deaths
Fauquier County has lost 25 residents to COVID-19 so far, 16 in September. Fifteen were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The nursing home has reported 93 positive cases, according to the latest VDH data.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 21 deaths in the state this morning, 13 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia today is listed as 3,208 (213 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 47 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been 10 so far September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 11,041 (85 probable), 63 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 28 states that 908 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 50 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 594 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 314 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 190; 104 are on ventilators.
According to the VHHA data, hospitalizations are trending down.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 17,633 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 11.041.
The data released this morning was finalized Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 5 p.m.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 29: The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 923 Tuesday morning. On Monday, 449 new confirmed cases were added, the lowest number of new cases in one day since July 6. Virginia added 736 Sunday, 975 Saturday, and 941 Friday. The total number of cases in Virginia is 147,516 (7,555 probable), according to the Virginia Department of Health.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 939, the same as yesterday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.6% today; it was 4.7% yesterday and 4.8% over the weekend. The percentages are the lowest they have been since March 16, at the very beginnings of the pandemic.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average was 2.1% today. It was 2.2% Monday and 1.8% Sunday, the lowest it has been since July 1. It was 6.5% Sept. 13.
Outbreaks
As of Tuesday morning, Virginia was reporting a total of 1,033 COVID-19 outbreaks, six more than yesterday. Between Sept. 20 and 26, Virginia logged 26 new outbreaks. Since the beginning of the pandemic there have been only seven weeks out of 29 that the state has compiled fewer than 26 new outbreaks in a week.
The Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category, which reported 86 outbreaks Thursday, has been broken down into three separate categories – childcare, college/university and K-12. Today, the state is reporting 40 outbreaks in childcare settings, 23 for college/university and 27 for K12, for a total of 90 outbreaks in educational settings.
In Virginia, there have been 432 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 10,811 cases and 1,589 deaths), 371 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 67 in correctional facilities and 73 in health care settings.
The RRHD has had only one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in childcare settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
The latest outbreak in the RRHD was reported Sept 17, in a correctional facility; it was the health district’s first such outbreak. The VDH does not identify specific correctional institutions where there have been outbreaks, but Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the outbreak was not at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center. In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, five in congregate settings and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 290 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 14 outbreaks in the RRHD. That number has been stable for several days.
Deaths
Fauquier County has lost 25 residents to COVID-19 so far, 16 in September. Fifteen were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The nursing home has reported 93 positive cases, according to the latest VDH data.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 15 deaths in the state this morning, 13 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia today is listed as 3,187 (211 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 47 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been 10 so far September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 10,978 (84 probable), 62 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 28 states that 958 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 68 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 598 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 360 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 202; 113 are on ventilators.
According to the VHHA data, hospitalizations are trending down.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 17,576 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 10,978.
The data released this morning was finalized Monday, Sept. 28 at 5 p.m.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
MONDAY, SEPT. 28: The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 449 Monday morning, the lowest number of new cases in one day since July 6. Virginia added 736 Sunday, 975 Saturday, and 941 Friday. The total number of cases in Virginia is 146,593 (7,449 probable), according to the Virginia Department of Health.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 939, three more than yesterday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.7% today; it was 4.8% over the weekend. The percentages are the lowest they have been since March 16, at the very beginnings of the pandemic.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average was 2.2% today. It was 1.8% Sunday, the lowest it has been since July 1. It was 6.5% Sept. 13.
Outbreaks
As of Monday morning, Virginia was reporting a total of 1,027 COVID-19 outbreaks, 17 more than yesterday. Between Sept. 20 and 26, Virginia logged 26 new outbreaks. Since the beginning of the pandemic there have been only seven weeks out of 29 that the state has compiled fewer than 26 new outbreaks in a week.
The Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category, which reported 86 outbreaks Thursday, has been broken down into three separate categories – childcare, college/university and K-12. Today, the state is reporting 39 outbreaks in childcare settings, 23 for college/university and 27 for K12, for a total of 89 outbreaks in educational settings.
Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said Friday, "We continue to see numbers fairly low in the district overall. The outbreaks we have seen in the past weeks have subsided, and our district doesn't have the large college and university settings that are causing so much transmission in other communities."
In Virginia, there have been 428 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 10,748 cases and 1,585 deaths), 370 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 67 in correctional facilities and 73 in health care settings.
The RRHD has had only one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in childcare settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
The latest outbreak in the RRHD was reported Sept 17, in a correctional facility; it was the health district’s first such outbreak. The VDH does not identify specific correctional institutions where there have been outbreaks, but Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the outbreak was not at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, five in congregate settings and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 290 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 14 outbreaks in the RRHD. That number has been stable for several days.
Deaths
Fauquier County has lost 16 residents to COVID-19 so far in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton which has reported a total of 15 fatalities. The nursing home has reported 93 positive cases, according to the latest VDH data.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 13 deaths in the state this morning, 15 yesterday.
The number of deaths in the state had been artificially high since Sept. 15, as the VDH caught up with lagging data. The number of deaths during that reporting period ranged from six to 96. That higher number was almost twice as high as any other single day. Before Sept. 15, the highest number of deaths in one day was 57, on May 28. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia today is listed as 3,172 (210 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 47 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been 10 so far September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 10,916 (84 probable), 27 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 28 states that 890 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 22 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 602 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 288 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 193; 103 are on ventilators.
According to the VHHA data, hospitalizations are trending down.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 17,483 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 10,916.
The data released this morning was finalized Sunday, Sept. 27 at 5 p.m.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
Weekly overview
The weekly summary from the VDH, which was published Friday, included these takeaways:
- Weekly cases declined in Virginia during a time when case rates increased nationwide. The case rate in Virginia (11.6/100K) is now below the national average (14/100K).
- 13 health districts are following a declining case trajectory, 6 have plateaued, and 13 show a slow growth. Three health districts are now in surge (New River, Western Tidewater, and Three Rivers)
- The reproduction number remains below 1.0 in all six health planning regions for the second week in a row.
The Rand Corporation, which is providing analysis for the VDH, summarized its finding for this week in a series of charts. See below.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 27: The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 736 Sunday morning. Virginia added 975 Saturday, 941 Friday and 902 yesterday. On Sept. 23, 580 were added, the lowest number of new cases added in one day since July 6. The total number of cases in Virginia is 146,144 (7,410 probable), according to the Virginia Department of Health.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 936, five more than yesterday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) has been 4.8% today and yesterday, the lowest it has been since March 16, at the very beginnings of the pandemic.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average was 1.8% today, the lowest it has been since July 1. It was 6.5% Sept. 13.
Outbreaks
As of Sunday morning, Virginia was reporting a total of 1,010 COVID-19 outbreaks, the same as yesterday. Between Sept. 20 and 26, Virginia logged 26 new outbreaks. Since the beginning of the pandemic there have been only seven weeks out of 29 that the state has compiled fewer than 26 new outbreaks in a week. Last week, almost twice as many outbreaks were recorded.
The Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category, which reported 86 outbreaks Thursday, has been broken down into three separate categories – child care, college/university and K-12. The state is reporting 39 outbreaks in child care settings, 23 for college/university and 26 for K12, for a total of 88 outbreaks in educational settings, the same as Friday and Saturday.
Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said Friday, "We continue to see numbers fairly low in the district overall. The outbreaks we have seen in the past weeks have subsided, and our district doesn't have the large college and university settings that are causing so much transmission in other communities."
In Virginia, there have been 425 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 10,667 cases and 1,575 deaths), 358 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 67 in correctional facilities and 72 in health care settings.
The RRHD has had only one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in child care settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
The latest outbreak in the RRHD was reported Sept 17, in a correctional facility; it was the health district’s first such outbreak. The VDH does not identify specific correctional institutions where there have been outbreaks, but Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the outbreak was not at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, five in congregate settings and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 290 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 14 outbreaks in the RRHD. That number has been stable for several days.
Deaths
Fauquier County has lost 16 residents to COVID-19 so far in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton which has reported a total of 15 fatalities. The nursing home has reported 93 positive cases, according to the latest VDH data.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 15 deaths in the state this morning.
The number of deaths in the state had been artificially high since Sept. 15, as the VDH caught up with lagging data. The number of deaths during that reporting period ranged from six to 96. That higher number was almost twice as high as any other single day. Before Sept. 15, the highest number of deaths in one day was 57, on May 28. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia today is listed as 3,159 (208 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 47 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been 10 so far September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 10,889 (85 probable), 26 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 24 states that 868 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 56 fewer than yesterday and the lowest number since July 7. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 603 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 265 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 198; 103 are on ventilators.
According to the VHHA data, hospitalizations are trending down.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 17,443 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 10,889.
The data released this morning was finalized Saturday, Sept. 26 at 5 p.m.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
Weekly overview
The weekly summary from the VDH, which was published Friday, included these takeaways:
- Weekly cases declined in Virginia during a time when case rates increased nationwide. The case rate in Virginia (11.6/100K) is now below the national average (14/100K).
- 13 health districts are following a declining case trajectory, 6 have plateaued, and 13 show a slow growth. Three health districts are now in surge (New River, Western Tidewater, and Three Rivers)
- The reproduction number remains below 1.0 in all six health planning regions for the second week in a row.
The Rand Corporation, which is providing analysis for the VDH, summarized its finding for this week in a series of charts. See below.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 26: The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 975 Saturday morning; the state added 941 Friday and 902 yesterday. On Sept. 23, 580 were added, the lowest number of new cases added in one day since July 6, when 354 cases were recorded. The total number of cases in Virginia is 145,408 (7,235 probable), according to the Virginia Department of Health.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 931, six more than yesterday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) was 4.8% today, the lowest it has been since March 16, at the very beginnings of the pandemic.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average yesterday was 2.3% today, the lowest it has been since July 2. It was 6.5% Sept. 13.
Outbreaks
As of Friday morning, Virginia was reporting a total of 1,010 COVID-19 outbreaks.
The Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category, which reported 86 outbreaks Thursday, has been broken down into three separate categories – child care, college/university and K-12. The state is reporting 39 outbreaks in child care settings, 23 for college/university and 26 for K12, for a total of 88 outbreaks in educational settings, the same as yesterday.
Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said Friday, "We continue to see numbers fairly low in the district overall. The outbreaks we have seen in the past weeks have subsided, and our district doesn't have the large college and university settings that are causing so much transmission in other communities."
In Virginia, there have been 425 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 10,598 cases and 1,562 deaths), 358 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 67 in correctional facilities and 72 in health care settings.
The RRHD has had only one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in child care settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
The latest outbreak in the RRHD was reported Sept 17, in a correctional facility; it was the health district’s first such outbreak. The VDH does not identify specific correctional institutions where there have been outbreaks, but Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the outbreak was not at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, five in congregate settings and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 290 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 14 outbreaks in the RRHD. That number has been stable for several days.
Deaths
Fauquier County lost three more residents to COVID-19 Sept 23 – for a total of 25 – according to the Virginia Department of Health. The three new deaths were associated with Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton which has reported a total of 15 fatalities. The nursing home has reported 93 positive cases, according to the latest VDH data.
Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said the three new deaths that were reported Wednesday happened over the course of the last few weeks.
Beverly Greene, administrator at Brookside, said on Sept. 23, "We have three residents currently who are still ill with the virus and no employees." She added, "Three residents are currently hospitalized."
She said that Brookside has been testing for COVID-19 twice each week for the last two weeks.
The Virginia Department of Health reported eight deaths in the state this morning. The number of deaths in the state had been artificially high since Sept. 15, as the VDH caught up with lagging data. The number of deaths during that reporting period ranged from six to 96. That higher number was almost twice as high as any other single day. Before Sept. 15, the highest number of deaths in one day was 57, on May 28. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia today is listed as 3,144 (207 probable).
Hospitalizations
A total of 47 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been 10 so far September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 10,863 (85 probable), 57 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 24 states that 924 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 39 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 614 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 310 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 202; 111 are on ventilators.
According to the VHHA data, hospitalizations are trending down.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 17,255 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 10,863.
The data released this morning was finalized Friday, Sept. 25 at 5 p.m.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
Weekly overview
The weekly summary from the VDH, which was published Friday, included these takeaways:
- Weekly cases declined in Virginia during a time when case rates increased nationwide. The case rate in Virginia (11.6/100K) is now below the national average (14/100K).
- 13 health districts are following a declining case trajectory, 6 have plateaued, and 13 show a slow growth. Three health districts are now in surge (New River, Western Tidewater, and Three Rivers)
- The reproduction number remains below 1.0 in all six health planning regions for the second week in a row.
The Rand Corporation, which is providing analysis for the VDH, summarized its finding for this week in a series of charts. See below.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 25: As of Friday morning, Virginia was recording a total of 1,004 COVID-19 outbreaks.
The Virginia Department of Health lists how many outbreaks have occurred in different kinds of group settings. The educational settings category, which reported 86 outbreaks yesterday, has been further broken down for today’s report into three separate categories – child care, college/university and K-12. The state is reporting 39 outbreaks in child care settings, 23 for college/university and 26 for K12, for a total of 88 outbreaks in educational settings.
Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said Friday, "We continue to see numbers fairly low in the district overall. The outbreaks we have seen in the past weeks have subsided, and our district doesn't have the large college and university settings that are causing so much transmission in other communities."
In Virginia, there have been 423 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 10,535 cases and 1,558 deaths), 358 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 67 in correctional facilities and 68 in health care settings.
The RRHD has had only one outbreak in an educational setting. That was a group of three cases at Bradley Elementary, so the educational setting breakdown lists 0 outbreaks in child care settings, 0 in college/university settings and 1 in a K-12 setting.
The latest outbreak in the RRHD was reported Sept 17, in a correctional facility; it was the health district’s first such outbreak. The VDH does not identify specific correctional institutions where there have been outbreaks, but Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the outbreak was not at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
In the RRHD, there have also been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, five in congregate settings and one in a healthcare setting. In total, 290 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 14 outbreaks in the RRHD. That number has been stable for several days.
Fauquier County lost three more residents to COVID-19 Wednesday – for a total of 25 – according to the Virginia Department of Health. The three new deaths were associated with Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton which has reported a total of 15 fatalities. The nursing home has reported 93 positive cases, according to the latest VDH data.
Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said the three new deaths that were reported Wednesday happened over the course of the last few weeks.
Beverly Greene, administrator at Brookside, said Wednesday, "We have three residents currently who are still ill with the virus and no employees." She added, "Three residents are currently hospitalized."
She said that Brookside has been testing for COVID-19 twice each week for the last two weeks; the facility completed testing for employees Monday and for residents Tuesday.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 23 deaths in the state this morning. That number is still artificially high, as the VDH is trying to catch up with a backlog in reporting. In other words, the deaths represented by that data are fatalities that happened earlier but were not reported then. The latest explanation on the VDH website states that the death counts may be skewed until Sept. 25.
Before Sept. 15, the highest number of deaths in one day was 57, on May 28. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,136 (206 probable).
The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 941 Friday morning; the state added 902 yesterday. On Wednesday, 580 were added, the lowest number of new cases added in one day since July 6, when 354 cases were recorded. The total number of cases in Virginia is 144,433 (7,150 probable), according to the Virginia Department of Health.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginnig of the pandemic is 925, five more than yesterday. The county added three news cases yesterday, no new cases Wednesday, six new cases Tuesday, three on Monday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) was 5.1% today; it was 5.3% yesterday and 5.3% Wednesday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average yesterday was 2.4% today and yesterday, the lowest it has been since July 2. It was 6.0% Sept. 17.
A total of 47 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been 10 so far September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 10,806 (85 probable), 37 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 24 states that 965 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 17 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 617 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 348 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 221; 117 are on ventilators.
According to the VHHA data, hospitalizations are trending down.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 17,185 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 10,806.
The data released this morning was finalized Thursday, Sept. 24 at 5 p.m.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 24: Fauquier County lost three more residents to COVID-19 yesterday – for a total of 25 – according to the Virginia Department of Health. The three new deaths are associated with Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton which has reported a total of 15 fatalities. The nursing home has reported 93 positive cases, according to the latest VDH data.
Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said the three new deaths that were reported Wednesday happened over the course of the last few weeks.
Beverly Greene, administrator at Brookside, said Wednesday, "We have three residents currently who are still ill with the virus and no employees." She added, "Three residents are currently hospitalized."
She said that Brookside has been testing for COVID-19 twice each week for the last two weeks; the facility completed testing for employees Monday and for residents Tuesday.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 24 deaths in the state this morning. That number is still artificially high, as the VDH is trying to catch up with a backlog in reporting. In other words, the deaths represented by that data are fatalities that happened earlier but were not reported then. The latest explanation on the VDH website states that the death counts may be skewed until Sept. 25.
Before Sept. 15, the highest number of deaths in one day was 57, on May 28. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,113 (206 probable).
The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 902 Thursday morning. On Wednesday, 580 were added, the lowest number of new cases added in one day since July 6, when 354 cases were recorded. Eight hundred seventy-two were added Tuesday. On Monday, cases rose by 627. The state logged 856 Sunday and 953 new cases Saturday. The total number of cases in Virginia is 143,492 (7,044 probable), according to the Virginia Department of Health.
In Fauquier, the number of positive cases is 920, three more than yesterday. The county added no new cases yesterday, six new cases Tuesday, three Monday and seven on Sunday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) was 5.3% today and 5.5% yesterday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average yesterday was 2.4% today, the lowest it has been since July 2. It was 6.0% Sept. 17.
A total of 47 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been 10 so far September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 10,769 (85 probable), 51 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 24 states that 982 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 66 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 624 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 358 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 219; 112 are on ventilators.
According to the VHHA data, hospitalizations are trending down.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 17,099 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 10,769.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier is a part, the latest outbreak was reported Sept 17, in a correctional facility; it was the health district’s first such outbreak. The VDH does not identify specific correctional institutions where there have been outbreaks, but Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the outbreak was not at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
In the RRHD, there have been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, five in congregate settings, one in a healthcare setting and one in an educational setting. In total, 290 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 14 outbreaks in the RRHD. That number has been stable for several days.
State-wide, as of Wednesday morning, Virginia reached a total of 1,000 outbreaks. There have been 421 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 10,465 cases and 1,544 deaths), 358 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 67 in correctional facilities, 68 in health care settings and 86 in educational settings.
The data released this morning was finalized Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23: Fauquier County lost three more residents to COVID-19 – for a total of 25 -- as of this morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. The three new deaths are associated with Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton which has reported a total of 15 fatalities. The nursing home has reported 93 positive cases, according to the latest VDH data.
Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said the three new deaths that were reported today happened over the course of the last few weeks.
Beverly Greene, administrator at Brookside, said, "We have three residents currently who are still ill with the virus and no employees." She added, "Three residents are currently hospitalized."
She said that Brookside has been testing for COVID-19 twice each week for the last two weeks; the facility completed testing for employees Monday and for residents Tuesday. Those results are expected today and tomorrow.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 29 deaths in the state this morning. That number is still artificially high, as the VDH is trying to catch up with a backlog in reporting. In other words, the deaths represented by that data are fatalities that happened earlier but were not reported then. The latest explanation on the VDH website states that the death counts may be skewed until Sept. 25.
Before Sept. 15, the highest number of deaths in one day was 57, on May 28. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,089 (207 probable).
The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 580 Wednesday morning. That is the lowest number of new cases added in one day since July 6, when 354 cases were recorded. Eight hundred seventy-two were added Tuesday. On Monday, cases rose by 627. The state logged 856 Sunday and 953 new cases Saturday. The total number of cases in Virginia is 142,590 (6,964 probable), according to the Virginia Department of Health.
In Fauquier, the number of positive cases is 917, the same as yesterday. The county added six new cases yesterday, three Monday and seven on Sunday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) was 5.5% today and yesterday 5.7% Monday and 5.9% Sunday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average yesterday was 2.9%, the lowest it has been since July 3. It was 3.0% today and 6.0% Sept. 17.
A total of 47 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, the same as yesterday and the day before. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been 10 so far September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 10,718 (84 probable), 43 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 22 states that 916 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 24 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 618 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 298 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 215; 113 are on ventilators.
According to the VHHA data, hospitalizations are trending down.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 17,038 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 10,718.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier is a part, the latest outbreak was reported Sept 17, in a correctional facility; it was the health district’s first such outbreak. The VDH does not identify specific correctional institutions where there have been outbreaks, but Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the outbreak was not at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
In the RRHD, there have been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, five in congregate settings, one in a healthcare setting and one in an educational setting. In total, 289 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 14 outbreaks in the RRHD. That number has been stable for several days.
State-wide, as of Tuesday morning, there have been 420 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 10,445 cases and 1,537 deaths), 356 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 67 in correctional facilities, 68 in health care settings and 85 in educational settings.
The data released this morning was finalized Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 5 p.m.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 22: The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 872 Tuesday morning. On Monday, cases rose by 627, the lowest number of new cases in one day since July 9. The state logged 856 Sunday and 953 new cases Saturday. The total number of cases in Virginia is 142,010 (6,909 probable), according to the Virginia Department of Health.
In Fauquier, the number of positive cases is 917, six more than yesterday. The county added three news cases yesterday, seven new cases Sunday, four new cases Saturday and 12 on Friday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) was 5.5% today, 5.7% yesterday and 5.9% Sunday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 2.9%, the lowest it has been since July 3. It was 6.0% Sept. 17.
A total of 47 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, the same as yesterday. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been 10 so far September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 10,675 (83 probable), 62 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 21 states that 940 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 55 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 632 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 308 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 213; 113 are on ventilators.
According to the VHHA data, hospitalizations are trending down.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 16,970 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 10,675.
Outbreaks and deaths
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier is a part, the latest outbreak was reported Sept 17, in a correctional facility; it was the health district’s first such outbreak. The VDH does not identify specific correctional institutions where there have been outbreaks, but Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the outbreak was not at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
In the RRHD, there have been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, five in congregate settings, one in a healthcare setting and one in an educational setting. In total, 289 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 14 outbreaks in the RRHD. That number has been stable for several days.
State-wide, as of Tuesday morning, there have been 419 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 10,416 cases and 1,515 deaths), 349 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 66 in correctional facilities, 65 in health care settings and 82 in educational settings.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 39 deaths in the state this morning.
There were six deaths reported yesterday, 25 reported Sunday, 41 reported Sunday, 29 Friday, 36 Thursday, 45 Wednesday and 96 Tuesday; the VDH stated that those numbers were artificially high because of a reporting backlog. In other words, the deaths represented by that data are fatalities that happened earlier but were not reported then. The website reads: “VDH is working diligently to identify COVID-19 related deaths through vital record death certificate information. A backlog of death data is expected to be added from Sept. 15 through Sept. 21.”
Before Sept. 15, the highest number of deaths in one day was 57, on May 28. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,021 (205 probable).
According to VDH data, Fauquier County has had a total of 22 fatalities from COVID-19, the most recent one yesterday. Twelve of the reported fatalities were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, which has reported 93 cases of the virus.
Brookside administrator Beverly Greene said Friday, “We have three active resident cases currently. We tested for the eighth time Tuesday and have received all results for residents. We tested all residents again today for the ninth time.”
She added that the facility has had a total of 14 deaths since Aug. 13 [two more than have been reported by the VDH as of today] and two residents are currently hospitalized.”
The data released this morning was finalized Monday, Sept. 21 at 5 p.m.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
MONDAY, SEPT. 21: The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 627 Monday morning, the lowest number of new cases in one day since July 9. The state logged 856 Sunday and 953 new cases Saturday. The state reported 1,242 new cases Friday, 1,101 new cases Thursday. The total number of cases in Virginia is 141,138 (6,837 probable), according to the Virginia Department of Health.
In Fauquier, the number of positive cases is 911, three more than yesterday. The county added seven new cases yesterday, four new cases Saturday and 12 on Friday.
The Virginia Department of Health announced Friday that a teenage resident of the state’s Southside Health District who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) was 5.7% today, 5.9% yesterday and 6.2% Saturday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 3.7%, the lowest it has been since July 29. It was 6.0% Sept. 17.
A total of 47 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, the same as yesterday. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been 10 so far September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 10,613 (82 probable), 22 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 21 states that 995 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 56 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 652 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 343 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 217; 106 are on ventilators.
According to the VHHA data, hospitalizations are trending down.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 16,903 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 10,613.
Outbreaks and deaths
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier is a part, the latest outbreak was reported Sept 17, in a correctional facility; it was the health district’s first such outbreak. The VDH does not identify specific correctional institutions where there have been outbreaks, but Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the outbreak was not at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
In the RRHD, there have been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, five in congregate settings, one in a healthcare setting and one in an educational setting. In total, 289 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 14 outbreaks in the RRHD. That number has been stable for several days.
State-wide, as of Monday morning, there have been 417 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 10,330 cases and 1,496 deaths), 347 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 66 in correctional facilities, 65 in health care settings and 82 in educational settings.
The Virginia Department of Health reported six deaths in the state this morning.
There were 41 reported yesterday, 29 Friday, 36 Thursday, 45 Wednesday and 96 Tuesday; the VDH stated that those numbers were artificially high because of a reporting backlog. In other words, the deaths represented by that data are fatalities that happened earlier but were not reported then. The website reads: “VDH is working diligently to identify COVID-19 related deaths through vital record death certificate information. A backlog of death data is expected to be added from Sept. 15 through Sept. 21.”
Before Sept. 15, the highest number of deaths in one day was 57, on May 28. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,060 (205 probable).
According to VDH data, Fauquier County has had a total of 22 fatalities from COVID-19, one since yesterday. Twelve of those were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, which has reported 93 cases of the virus.
Brookside administrator Beverly Greene said Friday, “We have three active resident cases currently. We tested for the eighth time Tuesday and have received all results for residents. We tested all residents again today for the ninth time.”
She added that the facility has had a total of 14 deaths since Aug. 13 [two more than have been reported by the VDH as of today] and two residents are currently hospitalized.”
The data released this morning was finalized Sunday, Sept. 20 at 5 p.m.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
Weekly summary from the VDH
The Sept. 18 weekly summary provided by the Virginia Department of Health explains that current models predict that “confirmed cases will peak during the week ending Oct. 11, with 8,924 weekly cases. If cases continue on this trajectory, we would expect 205,333 total confirmed cases by Thanksgiving.
“Upcoming seasonal changes, including schools reopening, flu season and changing weather patterns may cause transmission rates to increase. With a 10% increase in transmissibility at the beginning of flu season on Oct. 1, we would expect weekly cases to peak at 9,612 the week of ending Oct. 18.
"A 20% increase in transmissibility at the beginning of flu season on Oct. 1 would lead to a higher peak during the week ending Nov. 1, with 11,137 weekly cases. These scenarios result in 10,000 and 25,000 more confirmed cases by Thanksgiving, respectively.
Other takeaways from the report:
- Behavioral responses drive changes in current trends. This is increasingly important as we enter the fall season.
- Growth in cases has plateaued overall. However, two health districts are currently in a surge trajectory, likely driven by students returning to college and university campuses.
- Nevertheless, the statewide reproduction rate fell below 1.0. It also fell in all regions, with each falling below 1.0 as well. While this is good news, reproduction rate estimates are preliminary and have tended to be more volatile during direction shifts.
Also to be found in the VHH’s weekly summary is a presentation by researchers at the RAND Corporation, a research organization that develops solutions to public policy challenges. RAND is a non-partisan non-profit organization. Below are some slides that provide a sample of their findings.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 20: The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 856 Sunday morning, after logging 953 new cases Saturday. The state reported 1,242 new cases Friday, 1,101 new cases Thursday, 845 new cases Wednesday morning and 943 Tuesday morning. The total number of cases in Virginia is 140,511 (6,789 probable), according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The Virginia Department of Health announced Friday that a teenage resident of the state’s Southside Health District who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.
In Fauquier, the number of positive cases is 908, seven more than yesterday. The county added four new cases yesterday and 12 new cases Friday.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) was 5.9% today, 6.2% yesterday and 6.6% Friday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 3.9%, the lowest it has been since July 31. It was 4.1% yesterday, 5.0% Friday and 6.0% Thursday.
A total of 47 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, one since yesterday. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been 10 so far September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 10,591 (81 probable), 29 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 19 states that 939 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 21 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 631 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 308 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 263; 126 are on ventilators.
According to the VHHA data, hospitalizations are trending down.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 16,880 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 10,591.
Outbreaks and deaths
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier is a part, there was a new outbreak reported Thursday morning, this time in a correctional facility; it’s the health district’s first such outbreak. The VDH does not identify specific correctional institutions where there have been outbreaks, but Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the outbreak was not at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
In the RRHD, there have been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, five in congregate settings, one in a healthcare setting and one in an educational setting. In total, 289 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 14 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Sunday morning, there have been 415 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 10,209 cases and 1,487 deaths), 346 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 66 in correctional facilities, 65 in health care settings and 81 in educational settings.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 25 deaths in the state this morning, 41 yesterday, 29 Friday, 36 Thursday, 45 Wednesday and 96 Tuesday, but stipulated that these numbers are artificially high because of a reporting backlog. In other words, the deaths represented by this data are fatalities that happened earlier but were not reported then.
The website reads: “VDH is working diligently to identify COVID-19 related deaths through vital record death certificate information. A backlog of death data is expected to be added from Sept. 15 through Sept. 21.”
Before Sept. 15, the highest number of deaths in one day was 57, on May 28. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,015 (204 probable).
According to VDH data, Fauquier County has had a total of 21 fatalities from COVID-19. Twelve of those were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, which has reported 93 cases of the virus.
Brookside administrator Beverly Greene said Friday, “We have three active resident cases currently. We tested for the eighth time Tuesday and have received all results for residents. We tested all residents again today for the ninth time.”
She added that the facility has had a total of 14 deaths since Aug. 13 [two more than have been reported by the VDH as of today] and two residents are currently hospitalized. We have four employees still out, but all will return to work Sunday.”
The data released this morning was finalized Saturday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
Weekly summary from the VDH
The Sept. 18 weekly summary provided by the Virginia Department of Health explains that current models predict that “confirmed cases will peak during the week ending Oct. 11, with 8,924 weekly cases. If cases continue on this trajectory, we would expect 205,333 total confirmed cases by Thanksgiving.
“Upcoming seasonal changes, including schools reopening, flu season and changing weather patterns may cause transmission rates to increase. With a 10% increase in transmissibility at the beginning of flu season on Oct. 1, we would expect weekly cases to peak at 9,612 the week of ending Oct. 18.
"A 20% increase in transmissibility at the beginning of flu season on Oct. 1 would lead to a higher peak during the week ending Nov. 1, with 11,137 weekly cases. These scenarios result in 10,000 and 25,000 more confirmed cases by Thanksgiving, respectively.
Other takeaways from the report:
- Behavioral responses drive changes in current trends. This is increasingly important as we enter the fall season.
- Growth in cases has plateaued overall. However, two health districts are currently in a surge trajectory, likely driven by students returning to college and university campuses.
- Nevertheless, the statewide reproduction rate fell below 1.0. It also fell in all regions, with each falling below 1.0 as well. While this is good news, reproduction rate estimates are preliminary and have tended to be more volatile during direction shifts.
Also to be found in the VHH’s weekly summary is a presentation by researchers at the RAND Corporation, a research organization that develops solutions to public policy challenges. RAND is a non-partisan non-profit organization. Below are some slides that provide a sample of their findings.
SATURDAY, SEPT 19: The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 953 Saturday morning. The state reported 1,242 new cases Friday, 1,101 new cases Thursday, 845 new cases Wednesday morning and 943 Tuesday morning. The total number of cases in Virginia is 139,655 (6,689 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of positive cases is 901, four more than yesterday. The county added 12 new cases Friday.
The Virginia Department of Health announced Friday that a teenage resident of the state’s Southside Health District who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.
A total of 46 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been nine in the first 17 days of September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 10,562 (78 probable), 42 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 19 states that 960 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 15 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 661 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 299 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 219; 108 are on ventilators.
According to the VHHA data, hospitalizations are trending down.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 16,848 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 10,562.
Outbreaks
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier is a part, there was a new outbreak reported Thursday morning, this time in a correctional facility; it’s the health district’s first such outbreak. The VDH does not identify specific correctional institutions where there have been outbreaks, but Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the outbreak was not at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
In the RRHD, there have been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, five in congregate settings, one in a healthcare setting and one in an educational setting. In total, 289 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 14 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Friday morning, there have been 415 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 10,201 cases and 1,478 deaths), 346 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 65 in correctional facilities, 65 in health care settings and 81 in educational settings.
Deaths
The Virginia Department of Health reported 41 deaths in the state this morning, 29 yesterday, 36 Thursday, 45 Wednesday and 96 Tuesday, but stipulated that these numbers are artificially high because of a reporting backlog. In other words, the deaths represented by this data are fatalities that happened earlier but were not reported then.
The website reads: “VDH is working diligently to identify COVID-19 related deaths through vital record death certificate information. A backlog of death data is expected to be added from Sept. 15 through Sept. 21.”
Before Tuesday, the highest number of deaths in one day was 57, on May 28. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 2,990 (203 probable).
Fauquier County has had a total of 21 fatalities from COVID-19. Twelve of those were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, which has reported 93 cases of the virus.
Brookside administrator Beverly Greene said Friday, “We have three active resident cases currently. We tested for the eighth time Tuesday and have received all results for residents. We tested all residents again today for the ninth time.”
She added that the facility has had a total of 14 deaths since Aug. 13 [two more than have been reported by the VDH as of today] and two residents are currently hospitalized. We have four employees still out, but all will return to work Sunday.”
Positivity rate
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) was 6.2% today; it was 6.6% yesterday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 4.1%; it was 5.0% yesterday, 6.0% Thursday and 6.3% Wednesday. It was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
The data released this morning was finalized Friday, Sept. 18 at 5 p.m.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
Weekly summary from the VDH
The Sept. 18 summary provided by the Virginia Department of Health explains that current models predict that “confirmed cases will peak during the week ending Oct. 11, with 8,924 weekly cases. If cases continue on this trajectory, we would expect 205,333 total confirmed cases by Thanksgiving.
“Upcoming seasonal changes, including schools reopening, flu season and changing weather patterns may cause transmission rates to increase. With a 10% increase in transmissibility at the beginning of flu season on Oct. 1, we would expect weekly cases to peak at 9,612 the week of ending Oct. 18.
"A 20% increase in transmissibility at the beginning of flu season on Oct. 1 would lead to a higher peak during the week ending Nov. 1, with 11,137 weekly cases. These scenarios result in 10,000 and 25,000 more confirmed cases by Thanksgiving, respectively.
Other takeaways from the report:
- Behavioral responses drive changes in current trends. This is increasingly important as we enter the fall season.
- Growth in cases has plateaued overall. However, two health districts are currently in a surge trajectory, likely driven by students returning to college and university campuses.
- Nevertheless, the statewide reproduction rate fell below 1.0. It also fell in all regions, with each falling below 1.0 as well. While this is good news, reproduction rate estimates are preliminary and have tended to be more volatile during direction shifts.
Also to be found in the VHH’s weekly summary is a presentation by researchers at the RAND Corporation, a research organization that develops solutions to public policy challenges. RAND is a non-partisan non-profit organization. Below are some slides that provide a sample of their findings.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 18: The number of new positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 1,242 Friday morning. The state reported 1,101 new cases Thursday, 845 new cases Wednesday morning and 943 Tuesday morning. The total number of cases in Virginia is 138,702 (6,612 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of positive cases is 897, 12 more than yesterday.
A total of 46 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been nine in the first 17 days of September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 10,520 (75 probable), 56 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 18 states that 945 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 50 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 648 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 297 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 212; 107 are on ventilators.
According to the VHHA data, hospitalizations are trending down.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 16,762 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 10,520.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier is a part, there was a new outbreak reported Thursday morning, this time in a correctional facility; it’s the health district’s first such outbreak. The VDH does not identify specific correctional institutions where there have been outbreaks, but Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the outbreak was not at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
In the RRHD, there have been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, five in congregate settings, one in a healthcare setting and one in an educational setting. In total, 288 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 14 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Friday morning, there have been 415 outbreaks in long term care settings (resulting in 10,152 cases and 1,465 deaths), 342 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 65 in correctional facilities, 64 in health care settings and 77 in educational settings.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 29 deaths in the state this morning, 36 yesterday, 45 Wednesday and 96 Tuesday, but stipulated that the numbers may be artificially high. The website reads: “Regarding the death data for Wednesday, Sept. 16, there is an existing data backlog. VHD is working diligently to identify COVID-19 related deaths using vital record death certificate information.”
Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Health Director Dr. Wade Kartchner said Wednesday morning that the fatality numbers are still inflated as a result of the data cleanup, "It appears there are still data being put in from the backlog."
Before Tuesday, the highest number of deaths in one day was 57, on May 28. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 2,949 (194 probable).
Fauquier County has had a total of 21 fatalities from COVID-19. Twelve of those were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, which has reported 93 cases of the virus – at least 24 in employees and the rest in residents. Most have recovered, Beverly Greene, administrator at Brookside, said last week.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) was 6.6% today; it was 6.7% yesterday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 5.0%; it was 6.0% yesterday and 6.3% Wednesday. It was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
The data released this morning was finalized Thursday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 17: In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier is a part, there was a new outbreak reported Thursday morning, this time in a correctional facility; it’s the health district’s first such outbreak. The VDH does not identify specific correctional institutions where there have been outbreaks, but Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the outbreak was not at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
In the RRHD, there have been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, five in congregate settings, one in a healthcare setting and one in an educational setting. In total, 283 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 14 outbreaks in the RRHD. Three of those cases can be attributed to new cases at Brookside. It is not known whether all 13 other new cases can be tied to the newest outbreak or have resulted from previous outbreaks.
State-wide, as of Thursday morning, there have been 415 outbreaks in long term care settings (resulting in 10,116 cases and 1,456 deaths), 341 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 64 in correctional facilities, 63 in health care settings and 75 in educational settings.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 36 deaths in the state this morning, 45 yesterday and 96 Tuesday, but stipulated that the numbers are artificially high. The website reads: “Regarding the death data for Tuesday, Sept. 15, there is an existing data backlog. VHD is working diligently to identify COVID-19 related deaths using vital record death certificate information.”
Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Health Director Dr. Wade Kartchner said Wednesday morning that the fatality numbers are still inflated as a result of the data cleanup, "It appears there are still data being put in from the backlog."
Before Tuesday, the highest number of deaths in one day was 57, on May 28. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 2,920 (186 probable).
Fauquier County has had a total of 21 fatalities from COVID-19. Twelve of those were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, which has reported 88 cases of the virus – at least 24 in employees and the rest in residents. Most have recovered, Beverly Greene, administrator at Brookside, said last week.
The data released this morning was finalized Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 5 p.m.
Daily update from the VDH
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 1,101 Thursday morning, topping 1,000 for the first time since Sept. 12. The state reported 845 new cases Wednesday morning, after rising 943 Tuesday morning. The total number of cases in Virginia is 137,460 (6,500 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of positive cases is 885, eight more than yesterday.
A total of 46 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, the same as yesterday and the day before. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been nine in the first 17 days of September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 10,464 (71 probable), 75 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 17 states that 995 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 132 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 669 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 326 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 225; 109 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 16,671 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 10,464.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) was 6.7% today; it was 6.9% yesterday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 6.0%; it was 6.3% yesterday and 6.8% Tuesday. It was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 16: The Virginia Department of Health reported 45 deaths in the state this morning and 96 yesterday, but stipulated that the number may be artificially high. The website reads: “Regarding the death data for Tuesday, Sept. 15, there is an existing data backlog. VHD is working diligently to identify COVID-19 related deaths using vital record death certificate information.”
Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Health Director Dr. Wade Kartchner said Wednesday morning that the fatality numbers are still inflated as a result of the data cleanup, "It appears there are still data being put in from the backlog."
Before yesterday, the highest number of deaths in one day was 57, on May 28. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 2,884 (173 probable).
Fauquier County has had a total of 21 fatalities from COVID-19. Twelve of those were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, which has reported 85 cases of the virus – 24 in employees and the rest in residents. Most have recovered, according to Beverly Greene, administrator at Brookside.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier is a part, there have been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, five in congregate settings, one in a healthcare setting and one in an educational setting. In total, 267 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Wednesday morning, there have been 414 outbreaks in long term care settings (resulting in 10,069 cases and 1,448 deaths), 338 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 62 in correctional facilities, 63 in health care settings and 75 in educational settings. There have been five new outbreaks in educational settings since yesterday.
Daily update from the VDH
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 845 Wednesday morning, after rising 943 Tuesday morning. The total number of cases in Virginia is 136,359 (6,396 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of positive cases is 877, 11 more than yesterday.
A total of 46 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, the same as yesterday. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been nine in the first 16 days of September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 10,389 (71 probable), 52 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 16 states that 1,027 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 12 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 678 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 349 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 212; 103 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 16,536 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 10,389.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) was 6.9% today; it was 7.1% yesterday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 6.3%; it was 6.8% yesterday and 5.9% Monday. It was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
Weekly summary from VDH
The VDH provides a weekly summary that comments on which areas of the state are performing well against the virus and which are struggling. This week’s summary focuses on students returning to college campuses: “August is traditionally the time when students return to campus at colleges and universities throughout Virginia. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has made this event anything but traditional. Virginia's colleges and universities have pursued a number of strategies to preserve as much of the college experience as possible while protecting students, employees and communities from the risks of COVID-19….
“Among the array of strategies, several stand out, including testing regimens, online or hybrid classes, isolation strategies, student conduct codes and opening delays, all in various combinations. The impact that these strategies may have on campus-related outbreaks is difficult to predict. COVID-19 is an unpredictable virus and, to some degree, these impacts are random. Even the best strategies will have leaks the virus can exploit. Luck often plays a larger role than many of us think….
“While we cannot know why precisely, early data does suggest that returns to campus are associated with surges in some areas but not, so far, in others. Surges in cases in the Central Shenandoah and New River Health Districts -- the two districts categorized as experiencing surges this week -- appear to coincide with campus-related surges. Notably, these surges coincide with sharp increases in the COVID-19 attack rate among those under age 30… Importantly, other age groups in these districts appear unaffected so far.
“Thomas Jefferson Health District … has seen a sharp spike in the attack rate among young people. Classes at the University of Virginia, the largest school in Thomas Jefferson Health District, began on Aug. 25, later than many other schools in Virginia. Is this a sign that a campus-related surge is beginning?
“UVA, like most Virginia universities, is keeping a close and transparent eye on COVID-19 cases. Other universities, including James Madison, Virginia Tech and Radford, among others, also maintain COVID-19 dashboards. Student migration coupled with testing is likely to cause some short-term spikes in confirmed cases. Whether these will be contained and short term or have a broader impact on Virginia's cases is yet to be seen. With good strategy, cooperation from students, and a little luck, however, we can hope current and potential surges follow the pattern seen so far in Richmond and abate quickly.”
Other takeaways from the weekly report:
- Growth in cases has plateaued overall. However, two health districts are currently in a surge trajectory and an additional 10 are showing slow growth.
- The statewide reproduction rate is above 1.0 for a second week. The Northwest region saw a significant rise, to 1,648.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 16: The Virginia Department of Health reported 96 deaths in the state this morning, but stipulated that the number is artificially high. The website read: “Regarding the death data for Tuesday, Sept. 15, there is an existing data backlog. VHD is working diligently to identify COVID-19 related deaths using vital record death certificate information.” Before today, the highest number of deaths in one day was 57, on May 28. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 2,839 (148 probable).
Fauquier County has had a total of 21 fatalities from COVID-19. Twelve of those were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, which has reported 85 cases of the virus – 24 in employees and the rest in residents. Most have recovered, according to Beverly Greene, administrator at Brookside.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier is a part, there have been six outbreaks in long-term care facilities, five in congregate settings, one in a healthcare setting and one in an educational setting. In total, 267 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Tuesday morning, there have been 411 outbreaks in long term care settings (resulting in 10,011 cases and 1,437 deaths), 329 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 62 in correctional facilities, 63 in health care settings and 70 in educational settings.
Daily update from the VDH
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia rose by 943 Tuesday morning, to 135,514 (6,255 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of positive cases is 866, two more than yesterday.
A total of 46 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, one more than yesterday. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been nine in the first 14 days of September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 10,337 (70 probable), 44 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 15 states that 1,015 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, nine more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 686 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 329 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 228; 104 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 16,449 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 10,337.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) was 7.1% today; it was 7.2% yesterday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 6.8%; it was 5.9% yesterday. It was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
Weekly summary from VDH
The VDH provides a weekly summary that comments on which areas of the state are performing well against the virus and which are struggling. This week’s summary focuses on students returning to college campuses: “August is traditionally the time when students return to campus at colleges and universities throughout Virginia. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has made this event anything but traditional. Virginia's colleges and universities have pursued a number of strategies to preserve as much of the college experience as possible while protecting students, employees and communities from the risks of COVID-19….
“Among the array of strategies, several stand out, including testing regimens, online or hybrid classes, isolation strategies, student conduct codes and opening delays, all in various combinations. The impact that these strategies may have on campus-related outbreaks is difficult to predict. COVID-19 is an unpredictable virus and, to some degree, these impacts are random. Even the best strategies will have leaks the virus can exploit. Luck often plays a larger role than many of us think….
“While we cannot know why precisely, early data does suggest that returns to campus are associated with surges in some areas but not, so far, in others. Surges in cases in the Central Shenandoah and New River Health Districts -- the two districts categorized as experiencing surges this week -- appear to coincide with campus-related surges. Notably, these surges coincide with sharp increases in the COVID-19 attack rate among those under age 30… Importantly, other age groups in these districts appear unaffected so far.
“Thomas Jefferson Health District … has seen a sharp spike in the attack rate among young people. Classes at the University of Virginia, the largest school in Thomas Jefferson Health District, began on Aug. 25, later than many other schools in Virginia. Is this a sign that a campus-related surge is beginning?
“UVA, like most Virginia universities, is keeping a close and transparent eye on COVID-19 cases. Other universities, including James Madison, Virginia Tech and Radford, among others, also maintain COVID-19 dashboards. Student migration coupled with testing is likely to cause some short-term spikes in confirmed cases. Whether these will be contained and short term or have a broader impact on Virginia's cases is yet to be seen. With good strategy, cooperation from students, and a little luck, however, we can hope current and potential surges follow the pattern seen so far in Richmond and abate quickly.”
Other takeaways from the weekly report:
- Growth in cases has plateaued overall. However, two health districts are currently in a surge trajectory and an additional 10 are showing slow growth.
- The statewide reproduction rate is above 1.0 for a second week. The Northwest region saw a significant rise, to 1,648.
MONDAY, SEPT. 14: In Fauquier County, three new COVID-19 cases were reported in this morning’s data from the Virginia Department of Health, after seven were reported yesterday and 16 Saturday. The county has seen a total of 864 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
In June, the county added a total of 114 new cases. In July, 147 new cases were added and for the month of August, Fauquier logged 186 new cases. One hundred and two cases have been logged during the first 14 days of September.
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13), in Virginia, 757 new positive cases were added this morning after 874 were added yesterday; 1,300 were added Saturday. The total number of cases since the pandemic is 134,571 (6,171 probable).
In Fauquier, 12 COVID-19 related deaths were reported between Sept. 5 and 10. All are associated with a recent outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, according to Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District population health specialist April Achter. As of this morning, the VDH is listing a total of 85 cases there.
Beverly Greene, administrator at Brookside, confirmed Saturday that the facility has had a total of 12 deaths. Among the facility's residents, she said, there are currently 10 active cases; 41 residents have recovered and three have been hospitalized.
Among Brookside's staff, she said, 24 total employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19; 22 are recovered and two are "active."
According to demographic data provided by VDH, all but one of the recent deaths seem to be of individuals who were in the 80-plus age group; one was in the 60- to 69-year-old age group. In the health district since the beginning of the pandemic, 21 people older than 80 have died; 22 people 79 or younger have passed away.
Until Sept. 5, Fauquier had not reported a COVID-19 related death since Aug. 5. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7. The county has had a total of 21 COVID-19 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to the VDH site, there is also an “outbreak in progress,” with 10 cases at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. The data from VDH indicates that there has been at least one death (and fewer than five) from the Madison County outbreak.
The RRHD reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 267 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Monday morning, there have been 408 outbreaks in long term care settings (resulting in 9,979 cases and 1,409 deaths), 324 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 62 in correctional facilities, 61 in health care settings and 67 in educational settings.
Daily update from the VDH
A total of 45 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been eight in the first 14 days of September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 10,293 (70 probable), 49 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 14 states that 1,006 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, six fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 698 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 308 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 220; 110 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 16,361 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 10,293.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) was 7.2% today; it was 7.5% yesterday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 5.9%; it was 5.6% yesterday. It was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
The Virginia Department of Health recorded 19 new deaths in the state today, three yesterday and 11 on Saturday. A total of 2,743 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (136 probable). Aug. 1, when new deaths were reported at 41, was the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
Weekly summary from VDH
The VDH provides a weekly summary that comments on which areas of the state are performing well against the virus and which are struggling. This week’s summary focuses on students returning to college campuses: “August is traditionally the time when students return to campus at colleges and universities throughout Virginia. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has made this event anything but traditional. Virginia's colleges and universities have pursued a number of strategies to preserve as much of the college experience as possible while protecting students, employees and communities from the risks of COVID-19….
“Among the array of strategies, several stand out, including testing regimens, online or hybrid classes, isolation strategies, student conduct codes and opening delays, all in various combinations. The impact that these strategies may have on campus-related outbreaks is difficult to predict. COVID-19 is an unpredictable virus and, to some degree, these impacts are random. Even the best strategies will have leaks the virus can exploit. Luck often plays a larger role than many of us think….
“While we cannot know why precisely, early data does suggest that returns to campus are associated with surges in some areas but not, so far, in others. Surges in cases in the Central Shenandoah and New River Health Districts -- the two districts categorized as experiencing surges this week -- appear to coincide with campus-related surges. Notably, these surges coincide with sharp increases in the COVID-19 attack rate among those under age 30… Importantly, other age groups in these districts appear unaffected so far.
“Thomas Jefferson Health District … has seen a sharp spike in the attack rate among young people. Classes at the University of Virginia, the largest school in Thomas Jefferson Health District, began on Aug. 25, later than many other schools in Virginia. Is this a sign that a campus-related surge is beginning?
“UVA, like most Virginia universities, is keeping a close and transparent eye on COVID-19 cases. Other universities, including James Madison, Virginia Tech and Radford, among others, also maintain COVID-19 dashboards. Student migration coupled with testing is likely to cause some short-term spikes in confirmed cases. Whether these will be contained and short term or have a broader impact on Virginia's cases is yet to be seen. With good strategy, cooperation from students, and a little luck, however, we can hope current and potential surges follow the pattern seen so far in Richmond and abate quickly.”
Other takeaways from the weekly report:
- Growth in cases has plateaued overall. However, two health districts are currently in a surge trajectory and an additional 10 are showing slow growth.
- The statewide reproduction rate is above 1.0 for a second week. The Northwest region saw a significant rise, to 1,648.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 13: Cases of reported positive COVID-19 rose significantly yesterday, in Fauquier as well as in the state, but today’s numbers are more in keeping with what the county and the state has been seeing lately. In Fauquier, 7 new cases were reported in this morning’s data after reporting 16 yesterday. The county has seen a total of 861 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
In June, the county added a total of 114 new cases. In July, 147 new cases were added and for the month of August, Fauquier logged 186 new cases. Ninety-nine cases have been logged during the first 12 days of September.
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12), in Virginia, 874 new positive cases were added this morning after 1,300 were added yesterday. The total number of cases since the pandemic is 133,814 (6,142 probable).
New cases were reported at 1,236 Friday, but earlier in the week, case numbers were down a bit: 882 cases on Wednesday, 836 new cases Tuesday; on Monday, the state added 645 new cases, the lowest number of new cases in one day since July 9. New cases have topped 1,000 18 times since Aug. 1.
In Fauquier, 12 COVID-19 related deaths were reported between Sept. 5 and 10. All are associated with a recent outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Cente