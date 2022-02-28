Courtesy of Virginia Mercury
In Fauquier County, five new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. Fourteen were added on Saturday, three on Sunday. The seven-day average of cases in the county has dropped to eight. As of Feb. 28, 12,752 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
Virginia recorded 764 new cases of COVID-19 today, 729 yesterday and 1,939 on Saturday (cases are often lower on Sundays and Mondays); the seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,621.
As of Feb. 28, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 7.3%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 10%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 8.5%.
Deaths
In Fauquier County, six new deaths were reported in the last three days, three on Saturday and three today. New COVID-related deaths were also recorded Feb. 23 and 24. There have been a total of 138 COVID deaths in Fauquier, 38 in the last month.
In the state today, the VDH reported 89 new COVID-related deaths, 147 were reported Saturday. The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 89.
Hospitalizations
One hospitalization was reported in the county on Saturday. Fauquier last reported new COVID-related hospitalizations (five of them) on Feb. 16, and since then, nine hospitalizations were removed from Fauquier’s total. With those adjustments, Fauquier has counted 444 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 92 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
The state reported negative-86 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in this morning’s data. Seventy-two were reported on Friday, but only five on Saturday and Sunday. The seven-day average is 18.
VDH data reported here was finalized Sunday, Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 28 states that 902 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations is 1,016 and has been dropping dramatically since Jan. 23.
The number of patients who are receiving advanced care in hospitals is dropping too. The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Feb. 28 is 187. One-hundred and fourteen COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
Outbreaks
A new COVID-19 outbreak was announced Feb. 7 at White Springs Senior Living in Warrenton. Five cases have been identified in that outbreak.
The only other “outbreak in progress” in Fauquier is at Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center at Oak Springs, also in Warrenton, with 49 cases and fewer than five deaths. That outbreak was reported Jan. 11.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Feb. 28, there are 18 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the school division, 7 in students and 11 in staff. Cases stay on the active list for five days – a change from the 10 days that has been standard since the beginning of the pandemic. FCPS spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said that the way the division counts active cases was changed this week, “to better reflect the new CDC guidance.”
In the school division’s COVID Response Plan – which was adjusted Jan. 10 in response to new CDC guidance -- it says this about isolation after a positive COVID test:
- Isolate for at least 5 full days. Day zero is the first day of symptoms. If no symptoms, then day zero is the day of test.
- End isolation after 5 full days only if fever-free for 24 hours and if other symptoms have improved.
- Wear a well-fitting mask around others for 5 additional days, even during PE and sports. If unable to wear a well-fitting mask, must stay home for the additional 5 days.
As of Feb. 21, FCPS stopped sending emails to notify families and staff of positive cases in schools, according to Helkowski. She directed families and staff to school division’s COVID-19 Dashboard for up-to-date information regarding positive COVID-19 cases in individual schools. A video has been created to show families how to access and read the dashboard.
According to the school division’s COVID-19 dashboard, since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 1,193 cases of COVID-19, 800 in students and 393 in staff. Three new cases were added Friday afternoon, all of them in staff.
It should be noted that teachers must obtain a PCR test in order to take time off from work when they test positive for COVID. Students who feel ill may take home tests, but those tests are not counted on the school’s dashboard, so students may be undercounted.
No one is currently quarantining. The school division voted Jan. 21 to discontinue quarantining students or staff who have had close contacts with positive cases of COVID.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
- 29 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 21; 7 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 4) no active cases
- 8 cases at Bradley Elementary (1 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26; 3 on Jan. 8; 2 on Jan. 15) no active cases
- 28 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 13; 10 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 7; 2 on Feb. 8) no active cases
- 11 cases at Cedar Lee Middle School (1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 101 on Feb. 11) no active cases
- 21 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12; 6 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 3 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 3 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 21) 1 active case
- 23 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 2 on Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 7; 2 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 14) no active cases
- 47 cases at Greenville Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 8 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 4 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 3; 12 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 14; 1 on Feb. 21) 1 active case
- 31 cases at Kettle Run High School (2 on Jan. 13; 4 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 4 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 14; 2 on Feb. 15; 1 on Feb. 23) 1 active case
- 22 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 21; 6 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 3 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 15; 2 on Feb. 18; 1 on Feb. 23) 1 active case
- 8 cases at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 7) no active cases
- 11 cases at Miller Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 3 on Jan. 21; 6 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 21) 1 active case
- 5 cases at Pearson Elementary (1 on Jan. 26; 3 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3) no active cases
- 4 cases at Pierce Elementary (3 on Feb. 15; 1 on Feb. 16) no active cases
- 14 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11, 3 Jan. 12 and 1 on Jan. 13; 5 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 9) no active cases
- 19 cases at Smith Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 4 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 10; 2 on Feb. 15; 2 on Feb. 16; 1 on Feb. 21; 1 on Feb. 24) 2 active cases
- 2 cases at Southeastern Alternative School (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Feb. 2) no active cases
- 26 cases at Taylor Middle School (1 on Jan. 14; 4 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3; 3 on Feb. 7; 2 on Feb. 11; 1 on Feb. 15; 1 on Feb. 17) no active cases
- 11 cases at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 4 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9) no active cases
- 10 cases at Walter Elementary (1 reported on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 9; 3 on Feb. 10; 2 on Feb. 11; 1 on Feb. 14) no active cases
- 13 cases at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 8; 3 on Feb. 16) no active cases
Among staff, new cases include:
- 39 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 10 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 3 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3; 3 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9; 2 on Feb. 11; 1 on Feb. 17) 1 active case
- 4 at Auburn Middle (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 21; 1 on Feb. 25) 1 active case
- 5 at Bradley Elementary (2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Feb. 10; 1 on Feb. 15) no active cases
- 14 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Jan. 3; 1 on Jan. 8; 1 on Feb. 9) no active cases
- 12 at Cedar Lee Middle (3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 23) 1 active case
- 3 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 16) no active cases
- 17 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 21; 1 on Feb. 23) 2 active cases
- 14 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 4; 3 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 17) no active cases
- 15 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 10; 1 on Feb. 11; 1 on Feb. 16; 1 on Feb. 25) 1 active case
- 11 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 14) no active cases
- 13 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 14) no active cases
- 12 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 11; 3 on Feb. 14; 1 on Feb. 16; 1 on Feb. 21) 1 active case
- 14 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 5 on Jan. 26; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 17; 2 on Feb. 23; 1 on Feb. 25) 2 active cases
- 6 at Pierce Elementary (2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 7) no active cases
- 3 at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 3) no active cases
- 14 at Smith Elementary (2 reported Jan. 19; 7 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 11; 1 on Feb. 16) no active cases
- 8 at Taylor Middle (2 reported Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 3; 1 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 15; 1 on Feb. 21) 1 active case
- 5 at Claude Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 7) no active cases
- 12 at Mary Walter Elementary (2 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 3; 3 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 10; 2 on Feb. 16; 1 on Feb. 21) 1 active case
- 3 at Warrenton Middle (1 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31) no active cases
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Rates of transmission
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revamped its COVID-19 transmission metrics to focus on COVID-19 hospitalizations rather than cases -- Fauquier is rated "low" according to the new guidelines, which means masks are no longer recommended indoors.
A statement from the CDC specifically effects school buses: "Effective Feb. 25, CDC does not require wearing of masks on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education/child care programs."
Ironically, for the first time in many months, Fauquier's CDC transmission rating -- calculated the way it has been for those many months -- finally dropped from "high" to "substantial" on Feb. 25. Under those guidelines for substantial transmission, the CDC says, "Everyone in Fauquier County, Virginia should wear a mask in public, indoor settings."
To achieve the substantial rating rather than the high rating under that rating system, counties have to have a cases per 100,000 number below 100 and a percent positivity rating below 10%. Fauquier is currently at 91 cases per 100,000 and 8.75% positivity.
The new way community levels are being assessed looks at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Fauquier is rated "low," as are Prince William, Loudoun, Fairfax, Arlington, Alexandria and 16 other counties in the mostly southeastern part of the state. The majority of counties are still rated "high," including Culpeper. Other nearby counties -- Warren, Clarke, Rappahannock, Orange, Madison, Spotsylvania and Stafford -- are rated "medium."
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Feb. 19, there have been 161,256 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (2.6% of vaccinated people); 4,011 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.065% of vaccinated people), and there have been 1,549 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0252% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.4 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and two times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The rate of infections (per 100,000) people is 2,619 for fully vaccinated people, 5,849 for partially vaccinated people and 11,469 for unvaccinated people.
Vaccines
As of Feb. 28, about 80.9% of Virginians have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 72% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 91.8% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 82% are fully vaccinated.
Thus far, about 75.8% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 69.5% are fully vaccinated (30.8% have received a booster shot). About 87.4% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 80.6%. About 38.4% of adults have received a booster shot.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
FRIDAY, FEB. 25: In Fauquier County, eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. The seven-day average of cases in the county has dropped to nine. As of Feb. 25, 12,730 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
Virginia recorded 1,659 new cases of COVID-19 today; the seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,975.
As of Feb. 25, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 8.8%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 9.8%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 8.5%.
Deaths
In Fauquier County, new COVID-related deaths were recorded Feb. 23 and 24. There have been a total of 132 COVID deaths in Fauquier, 32 in the last month.
In the state today, the VDH reported 96 new COVID-related deaths. The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 74.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier last reported new COVID-related hospitalizations (five of them) on Feb. 16, and since then, nine hospitalizations have been removed from Fauquier’s total. With those adjustments, Fauquier has counted 443 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 91 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
The state reported 16 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in this morning’s data.
VDH data reported here was finalized Thursday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 25 states that 1,002 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations is 1,161 and has been dropping dramatically since Jan. 23.
The number of patients who are receiving advanced care in hospitals is dropping too. The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Feb. 25 is 198. One-hundred and twenty-one COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
Outbreaks
A new COVID-19 outbreak was announced Feb. 7 at White Springs Senior Living in Warrenton. Five cases have been identified in that outbreak.
The only other “outbreak in progress” in Fauquier is at Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center at Oak Springs, also in Warrenton, with 49 cases and fewer than five deaths. That outbreak was reported Jan. 11.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Feb. 25, there are 15 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the school division, 7 in students and 8 in staff. Cases stay on the active list for five days – a change from the 10 days that has been standard since the beginning of the pandemic. FCPS spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said that the way the division counts active cases was changed this week, “to better reflect the new CDC guidance.”
In the school division’s COVID Response Plan – which was adjusted Jan. 10 in response to new CDC guidance -- it says this about isolation after a positive COVID test:
- Isolate for at least 5 full days. Day zero is the first day of symptoms. If no symptoms, then day zero is the day of test.
- End isolation after 5 full days only if fever-free for 24 hours and if other symptoms have improved.
- Wear a well-fitting mask around others for 5 additional days, even during PE and sports. If unable to wear a well-fitting mask, must stay home for the additional 5 days.
As of Feb. 21, FCPS stopped sending emails to notify families and staff of positive cases in schools, according to Helkowski. She directed families and staff to school division’s COVID-19 Dashboard for up-to-date information regarding positive COVID-19 cases in individual schools. A video has been created to show families how to access and read the dashboard.
According to the school division’s COVID-19 dashboard, since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 1,190 cases of COVID-19, 800 in students and 390 in staff. Just one new case was added Friday morning, a student at Smith Elementary.
It should be noted that teachers must obtain a PCR test in order to take time off from work when they test positive for COVID. Students who feel ill may take home tests, but those tests are not counted on the school’s dashboard, so students may be undercounted.
No one is currently quarantining. The school division voted Jan. 21 to discontinue quarantining students or staff who have had close contacts with positive cases of COVID.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
- 29 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 21; 7 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 4) no active cases
- 8 cases at Bradley Elementary (1 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26; 3 on Jan. 8; 2 on Jan. 15) no active cases
- 28 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 13; 10 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 7; 2 on Feb. 8) no active cases
- 11 cases at Cedar Lee Middle School (1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 101 on Feb. 11) no active cases
- 21 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12; 6 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 3 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 3 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 21) 1 active case
- 23 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 2 on Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 7; 2 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 14) no active cases
- 47 cases at Greenville Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 8 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 4 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 3; 12 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 14; 1 on Feb. 21) 1 active case
- 31 cases at Kettle Run High School (2 on Jan. 13; 4 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 4 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 14; 2 on Feb. 15; 1 on Feb. 23) 1 active case
- 22 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 21; 6 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 3 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 15; 2 on Feb. 18; 1 on Feb. 23) 1 active case
- 8 cases at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 7) no active cases
- 11 cases at Miller Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 3 on Jan. 21; 6 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 21) 1 active case
- 5 cases at Pearson Elementary (1 on Jan. 26; 3 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3) no active cases
- 4 cases at Pierce Elementary (3 on Feb. 15; 1 on Feb. 16) no active cases
- 14 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11, 3 Jan. 12 and 1 on Jan. 13; 5 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 9) no active cases
- 19 cases at Smith Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 4 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 10; 2 on Feb. 15; 2 on Feb. 16; 1 on Feb. 21; 1 on Feb. 24) 2 active cases
- 2 cases at Southeastern Alternative School (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Feb. 2) no active cases
- 26 cases at Taylor Middle School (1 on Jan. 14; 4 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3; 3 on Feb. 7; 2 on Feb. 11; 1 on Feb. 15; 1 on Feb. 17) no active cases
- 11 cases at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 4 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9) no active cases
- 10 cases at Walter Elementary (1 reported on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 9; 3 on Feb. 10; 2 on Feb. 11; 1 on Feb. 14) no active cases
- 13 cases at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 8; 3 on Feb. 16) no active cases
Among staff, new cases include:
- 38 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 10 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 3 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3; 3 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9; 2 on Feb. 11; 1 on Feb. 17) no active cases
- 4 at Auburn Middle (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 21) 1 active case
- 5 at Bradley Elementary (2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Feb. 10; 1 on Feb. 15) no active cases
- 14 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Jan. 3; 1 on Jan. 8; 1 on Feb. 9) no active cases
- 12 at Cedar Lee Middle (3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 23) 1 active case
- 3 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 16) no active cases
- 17 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 21; 1 on Feb. 23) 2 active cases
- 14 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 4; 3 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 17) no active cases
- 14 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 10; 1 on Feb. 11; 1 on Feb. 16) no active cases
- 11 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 14) no active cases
- 13 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 14) no active cases
- 12 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 11; 3 on Feb. 14; 1 on Feb. 16; 1 on Feb. 21) 1 active case
- 13 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 5 on Jan. 26; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 17; 2 on Feb. 23) 1 active case
- 6 at Pierce Elementary (2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 7) no active cases
- 3 at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 3) no active cases
- 14 at Smith Elementary (2 reported Jan. 19; 7 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 11; 1 on Feb. 16) no active cases
- 8 at Taylor Middle (2 reported Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 3; 1 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 15; 1 on Feb. 21) 1 active case
- 5 at Claude Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 7) no active cases
- 12 at Mary Walter Elementary (2 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 3; 3 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 10; 2 on Feb. 16; 1 on Feb. 21) 1 active case
- 3 at Warrenton Middle (1 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31) no active cases
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Feb. 25, is rated “high,” as are most other counties in Virginia – except Fairfax, Prince William, Northumberland, Mathews, Charles City, Accomack, Northampton and Southampton counties, which are rated “substantial.”
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 104 this morning. The percent positivity is at about 8.54%. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Feb. 19, there have been 161,256 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (2.6% of vaccinated people); 4,011 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.065% of vaccinated people), and there have been 1,549 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0252% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.4 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and two times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The rate of infections (per 100,000) people is 2,619 for fully vaccinated people, 5,849 for partially vaccinated people and 11,469 for unvaccinated people.
Vaccines
As of Feb. 25, about 80.8% of Virginians have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 71.9% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 91.7% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 81.9% are fully vaccinated.
Thus far, about 75.7% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 69.4% are fully vaccinated (30.7% have received a booster shot). About 87.4% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 80.6%. About 38.3% of adults have received a booster shot.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
THURSDAY, FEB. 24: In Fauquier County, seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. The seven-day average of cases in the county has dropped to nine. As of Feb. 24, 12,722 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
Virginia recorded 2,176 new cases of COVID-19 today; the seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,145.
As of Feb. 24, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 9.6%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 9.8%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 9.49%.
Deaths
In Fauquier County, new COVID-related deaths were recorded Feb. 23 and 24. There have been a total of 132 COVID deaths in Fauquier, 32 in the last month.
In the state today, the VDH reported 102 new COVID-related deaths. The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 70.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier last reported new COVID-related hospitalizations (five of them) on Feb. 16, and since then, nine hospitalizations have been removed from Fauquier’s total. With those adjustments, Fauquier has counted 443 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 91 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
The state reported 43 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in this morning’s data.
VDH data reported here was finalized Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 24 states that 1,018 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations is 1,221 and has been dropping dramatically since Jan. 23.
The number of patients who are receiving advanced care in hospitals is dropping too. The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Feb. 22 is 208. One-hundred and forty-two COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
Outbreaks
A new COVID-19 outbreak was announced Feb. 7 at White Springs Senior Living in Warrenton. Five cases have been identified in that outbreak.
The only other “outbreak in progress” in Fauquier is at Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center at Oak Springs, also in Warrenton, with 36 cases and fewer than five deaths. That outbreak was reported Jan. 11.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Feb. 24, there are 15 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the school division, 7 in students and 8 in staff. Cases stay on the active list for five days – a change from the 10 days that has been standard since the beginning of the pandemic. FCPS spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said that the way the division counts active cases was changed this week, “to better reflect the new CDC guidance.”
In the school division’s COVID Response Plan – which was adjusted Jan. 10 in response to new CDC guidance -- it says this about isolation after a positive COVID test:
- Isolate for at least 5 full days. Day zero is the first day of symptoms. If no symptoms, then day zero is the day of test.
- End isolation after 5 full days only if fever-free for 24 hours and if other symptoms have improved.
- Wear a well-fitting mask around others for 5 additional days, even during PE and sports. If unable to wear a well-fitting mask, must stay home for the additional 5 days.
As of Feb. 21, FCPS stopped sending emails to notify families and staff of positive cases in schools, according to Helkowski. She directed families and staff to school division’s COVID-19 Dashboard for up-to-date information regarding positive COVID-19 cases in individual schools. A video has been created to show families how to access and read the dashboard.
According to the school division’s COVID-19 dashboard, since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 1,189 cases of COVID-19, 799 in students and 390 in staff. One new case was in a student and four were in staff Thursday morning.
It should be noted that teachers must obtain a PCR test in order to take time off from work when they test positive for COVID. Students who feel ill may take home tests, but those tests are not counted on the school’s dashboard, so students may be undercounted.
No one is currently quarantining. The school division voted Jan. 21 to discontinue quarantining students or staff who have had close contacts with positive cases of COVID.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
- 29 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 21; 7 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 4) no active cases
- 8 cases at Bradley Elementary (1 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26; 3 on Jan. 8; 2 on Jan. 15) no active cases
- 28 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 13; 10 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 7; 2 on Feb. 8) no active cases
- 11 cases at Cedar Lee Middle School (1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 101 on Feb. 11) no active cases
- 21 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12; 6 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 3 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 3 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 21) 1 active case
- 23 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 2 on Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 7; 2 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 14) no active cases
- 47 cases at Greenville Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 8 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 4 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 3; 12 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 14; 1 on Feb. 21) 1 active case
- 31 cases at Kettle Run High School (2 on Jan. 13; 4 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 4 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 14; 2 on Feb. 15; 1 on Feb. 23) 1 active case
- 22 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 21; 6 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 3 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 15; 2 on Feb. 18; 1 on Feb. 23) 2 active cases
- 8 cases at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 7) no active cases
- 11 cases at Miller Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 3 on Jan. 21; 6 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 21) 1 active case
- 5 cases at Pearson Elementary (1 on Jan. 26; 3 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3) no active cases
- 4 cases at Pierce Elementary (3 on Feb. 15; 1 on Feb. 16) no active cases
- 14 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11, 3 Jan. 12 and 1 on Jan. 13; 5 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 9) no active cases
- 19 cases at Smith Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 4 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 10; 2 on Feb. 15; 2 on Feb. 16; 1 on Feb. 21) 1 active case
- 2 cases at Southeastern Alternative School (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Feb. 2) no active cases
- 26 cases at Taylor Middle School (1 on Jan. 14; 4 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3; 3 on Feb. 7; 2 on Feb. 11; 1 on Feb. 15; 1 on Feb. 17) no active cases
- 11 cases at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 4 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9) no active cases
- 10 cases at Walter Elementary (1 reported on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 9; 3 on Feb. 10; 2 on Feb. 11; 1 on Feb. 14) no active cases
- 13 cases at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 8; 3 on Feb. 16) no active cases
Among staff, new cases include:
- 38 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 10 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 3 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3; 3 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9; 2 on Feb. 11; 1 on Feb. 17) no active cases
- 4 at Auburn Middle (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 21) 1 active case
- 5 at Bradley Elementary (2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Feb. 10; 1 on Feb. 15) no active cases
- 14 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Jan. 3; 1 on Jan. 8; 1 on Feb. 9) no active cases
- 12 at Cedar Lee Middle (3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 23) 1 active case
- 3 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 16) no active cases
- 17 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 21; 1 on Feb. 23) 2 active cases
- 14 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 4; 3 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 17) no active cases
- 14 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 10; 1 on Feb. 11; 1 on Feb. 16) no active cases
- 11 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 14) no active cases
- 13 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 14) no active cases
- 12 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 11; 3 on Feb. 14; 1 on Feb. 16; 1 on Feb. 21) 1 active case
- 13 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 5 on Jan. 26; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 17; 2 on Feb. 23) 1 active case
- 6 at Pierce Elementary (2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 7) no active cases
- 3 at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 3) no active cases
- 14 at Smith Elementary (2 reported Jan. 19; 7 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 11; 1 on Feb. 16) no active cases
- 8 at Taylor Middle (2 reported Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 3; 1 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 15; 1 on Feb. 21) 1 active case
- 5 at Claude Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 7) no active cases
- 12 at Mary Walter Elementary (2 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 3; 3 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 10; 2 on Feb. 16; 1 on Feb. 21) 1 active case
- 3 at Warrenton Middle (1 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31) no active cases
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Feb. 24, is rated “high,” as are most other counties in Virginia – except Fairfax, Prince William, Rappahannock, Accomack, Kinga and Queen, Surry, Southampton and Lancaster counties, which are rated “substantial.”
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 112 this morning. The percent positivity is at about 9.49%. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Feb. 12, there have been 155,159 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (2.6% of vaccinated people); 3,889 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.064% of vaccinated people), and there have been 1,377 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0226% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.5 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and two times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The rate of infections (per 100,000) people is 2,551 for fully vaccinated people, 5,744 for partially vaccinated people and 11,356 for unvaccinated people.
Vaccines
As of Feb. 24, about 80.8% of Virginians have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 71.9% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 91.7% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 81.9% are fully vaccinated.
Thus far, about 75.7% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 69.4% are fully vaccinated (30.7% have received a booster shot). About 87.4% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 80.6%. About 38.3% of adults have received a booster shot.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
TUESDAY, FEB. 22: In Fauquier County, 10 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. The seven-day average of cases in the county has dropped to 11. As of Feb. 22, 12,705 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
Virginia recorded 2,089 new cases of COVID-19 today; the seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,423.
As of Feb. 22, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 9.6%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 10.8%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 9.25%.
Deaths
In Fauquier County, one new COVID-related death was recorded Feb. 18, two were recorded Feb. 17, three on Feb. 16, one on Feb. 13 and another on Feb. 12. There have been a total of 130 COVID deaths in Fauquier.
In the state today, the VDH reported 85 new COVID-related deaths on Monday. The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 64.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier last reported new COVID-related hospitalizations on Feb. 16, and since then, eight hospitalizations have been removed from Fauquier’s total. With those adjustments, Fauquier has counted 444 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 92 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
The state reported 31 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in this morning’s data.
VDH data reported here was finalized Monday, Feb. 21 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 22 states that 1,199 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations is 1,359 and has been dropping dramatically since Jan. 23.
The number of patients who are receiving advanced care in hospitals is dropping too. The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Feb. 22 is 240. One-hundred and forty-eight COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
Outbreaks
A new COVID-19 outbreak was announced Feb. 7 at White Springs Senior Living in Warrenton. Five cases have been identified in that outbreak.
The only other “outbreak in progress” in Fauquier is at Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center at Oak Springs, also in Warrenton, with 36 cases and fewer than five deaths. That outbreak was reported Jan. 11.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Feb. 22, there are 25 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the school division, 12 in students and 13 in staff. Cases stay on the active list for five days – a change from the 10 days that has been standard since the beginning of the pandemic. FCPS spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said that the way the division counts active cases was changed this week, “to better reflect the new CDC guidance.”
In the school division’s COVID Response Plan – which was adjusted Jan. 10 in response to new CDC guidance -- it says this about isolation after a positive COVID test:
- Isolate for at least 5 full days. Day zero is the first day of symptoms. If no symptoms, then day zero is the day of test.
- End isolation after 5 full days only if fever-free for 24 hours and if other symptoms have improved.
- Wear a well-fitting mask around others for 5 additional days, even during PE and sports. If unable to wear a well-fitting mask, must stay home for the additional 5 days.
According to the school division’s COVID-19 dashboard, since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 1,183 cases of COVID-19, 797 in students and 386 in staff. On Monday night four student cases and five staff cases were added.
It should be noted that teachers must obtain a PCR test in order to take time off from work when they test positive for COVID. Students who feel ill may take home tests, but those tests are not counted on the school’s dashboard, so students may be undercounted.
No one is currently quarantining. The school division voted Jan. 21 to discontinue quarantining students or staff who have had close contacts with positive cases of COVID.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
- 29 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 21; 7 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 4) no active cases
- 8 cases at Bradley Elementary (1 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26; 3 on Jan. 8; 2 on Jan. 15) no active cases
- 28 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 13; 10 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 7; 2 on Feb. 8) no active cases
- 11 cases at Cedar Lee Middle School (1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 101 on Feb. 11) no active cases
- 21 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12; 6 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 3 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 3 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 21) 1 active case
- 23 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 2 on Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 7; 2 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 14) no active cases
- 47 cases at Greenville Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 8 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 4 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 3; 12 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 14; 1 on Feb. 21) 1 active case
- 30 cases at Kettle Run High School (2 on Jan. 13; 4 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 4 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 14; 2 on Feb. 15) no active cases
- 21 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 21; 6 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 3 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 15; 2 on Feb. 18) 1 active case
- 8 cases at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 7) no active cases
- 11 cases at Miller Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 3 on Jan. 21; 6 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 21) 1 active case
- 5 cases at Pearson Elementary (1 on Jan. 26; 3 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3) no active cases
- 4 cases at Pierce Elementary (3 on Feb. 15; 1 on Feb. 16) 1 active case
- 14 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11, 3 Jan. 12 and 1 on Jan. 13; 5 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 9) no active cases
- 19 cases at Smith Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 4 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 10; 2 on Feb. 15; 2 on Feb. 16; 1 on Feb. 21) 3 active cases
- 2 cases at Southeastern Alternative School (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Feb. 2) no active cases
- 26 cases at Taylor Middle School (1 on Jan. 14; 4 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3; 3 on Feb. 7; 2 on Feb. 11; 1 on Feb. 15; 1 on Feb. 17) 1 active case
- 11 cases at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 4 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9) no active cases
- 10 cases at Walter Elementary (1 reported on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 9; 3 on Feb. 10; 2 on Feb. 11; 1 on Feb. 14) 3 active cases
- 13 cases at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 8; 3 on Feb. 16) no active cases
Among staff, new cases include:
- 38 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 10 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 3 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3; 3 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9; 2 on Feb. 11; 1 on Feb. 17) 1 active case
- 4 at Auburn Middle (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 21) 1 active case
- 5 at Bradley Elementary (2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Feb. 10; 1 on Feb. 15) no active cases
- 14 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Jan. 3; 1 on Jan. 8; 1 on Feb. 9) no active cases
- 11 at Cedar Lee Middle (3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 8) no active cases
- 3 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 16) 1 active case
- 16 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 21) 1 active case
- 14 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 4; 3 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 17) 1 active case
- 14 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 10; 1 on Feb. 11; 1 on Feb. 16) no active cases
- 11 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 14) no active cases
- 13 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 14) no active cases
- 12 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 11; 3 on Feb. 14; 1 on Feb. 16; 1 on Feb. 21) 2 active cases
- 11 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 5 on Jan. 26; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 17) 1 active case
- 6 at Pierce Elementary (2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 7) no active cases
- 3 at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 3) no active cases
- 14 at Smith Elementary (2 reported Jan. 19; 7 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 11; 1 on Feb. 16) 1 active case
- 8 at Taylor Middle (2 reported Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 3; 1 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 15; 1 on Feb. 21) 1 active case
- 5 at Claude Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 7) no active cases
- 12 at Mary Walter Elementary (2 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 3; 3 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 10; 2 on Feb. 16; 1 on Feb. 21) 3 active cases
- 3 at Warrenton Middle (1 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31) no active cases
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Feb. 22, is rated “high,” as are most other counties in Virginia – except Rappahannock County, which is rated “moderate,” and Fairfax, Accomack, Kinga and Queen, Surry and Southampton counties, which are rated “substantial.”
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 171 this morning. The percent positivity is at about 9.25%. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Feb. 12, there have been 155,159 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (2.6% of vaccinated people); 3,889 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.064% of vaccinated people), and there have been 1,377 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0226% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.5 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and two times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The rate of infections (per 100,000) people is 2,551 for fully vaccinated people, 5,744 for partially vaccinated people and 11,356 for unvaccinated people.
Vaccines
As of Feb. 21, about 80.7% of Virginians have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 71.8% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 91.7% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 81.8% are fully vaccinated.
Thus far, about 75.7% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 69.3% are fully vaccinated (30.6% have received a booster shot). About 87.4% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 80.5%. About 38.2% of adults have received a booster shot.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
MONDAY, FEB. 21: In Fauquier County, just five new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. The seven-day average of cases in the county has dropped to 12. As of Feb. 21, 12,695 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
Virginia recorded 1,355 new cases of COVID-19 today; the seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,552.
As of Feb. 21, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 8%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 11.9%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 9.25%.
Deaths
In Fauquier County, one new COVID-related death was recorded Feb. 18, two were recorded Feb. 17, three on Feb. 16, one on Feb. 13 and another on Feb. 12. There have been 30 COVID-related deaths since Jan. 25, when there were four in one day. There have been a total of 130 COVID deaths in Fauquier.
In the state today, the VDH reported 70 new COVID-related deaths on Saturday, 59 on Sunday, but no new deaths today. The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 64.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier last reported new COVID-related hospitalizations on Feb. 16. Fauquier has counted 446 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 94 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
The state reported 12 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in this morning’s data.
VDH data reported here was finalized Sunday, Feb. 20 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 21 states that 1,221 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations is 1,426 and has been dropping dramatically since Jan. 23.
The number of patients who are receiving advanced care in hospitals is generally dropping too. The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Feb. 21 is 250. One-hundred and fifty-seven COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Feb. 21, there are 30 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the school division, 19 in students and 11 in staff. Cases stay on the active list for five days – a change from the 10 days that has been standard since the beginning of the pandemic. FCPS spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said that the way the division counts active cases was changed this week, “to better reflect the new CDC guidance.”
In the school division’s COVID Response Plan – which was adjusted Jan. 10 in response to new CDC guidance -- it says this about isolation after a positive COVID test:
- Isolate for at least 5 full days. Day zero is the first day of symptoms. If no symptoms, then day zero is the day of test.
- End isolation after 5 full days only if fever-free for 24 hours and if other symptoms have improved.
- Wear a well-fitting mask around others for 5 additional days, even during PE and sports. If unable to wear a well-fitting mask, must stay home for the additional 5 days.
According to the school division’s COVID-19 dashboard, since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 1,174 cases of COVID-19, 793 in students and 381 in staff. Only two cases, both in Liberty High School students, were added Friday night.
It should be noted that teachers must obtain a PCR test in order to take time off from work when they test positive for COVID. Students who feel ill may take home tests, but those tests are not counted on the school’s dashboard, so students may be undercounted.
No one is currently quarantining. The school division voted Jan. 21 to discontinue quarantining students or staff who have had close contacts with positive cases of COVID.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
- 29 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 21; 7 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 4) no active cases
- 8 cases at Bradley Elementary (1 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26; 3 on Jan. 8; 2 on Jan. 15) 2 active cases
- 28 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 13; 10 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 7; 2 on Feb. 8) no active cases
- 11 cases at Cedar Lee Middle School (1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 101 on Feb. 11) no active cases
- 20 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12; 6 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 3 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 3 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 7) no active cases
- 23 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 2 on Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 7; 2 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 14) no active cases
- 46 cases at Greenville Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 8 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 4 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 3; 12 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 14) no active cases
- 30 cases at Kettle Run High School (2 on Jan. 13; 4 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 4 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 14; 2 on Feb. 15) 2 active cases
- 21 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 21; 6 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 3 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 15; 2 on Feb. 18) 2 active cases
- 8 cases at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 7) no active cases
- 11 cases at Miller Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 3 on Jan. 21; 6 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 4) no active cases
- 5 cases at Pearson Elementary (1 on Jan. 26; 3 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3) no active cases
- 4 cases at Pierce Elementary (3 on Feb. 15; 1 on Feb. 16) 4 active cases
- 14 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11, 3 Jan. 12 and 1 on Jan. 13; 5 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 9) no active cases
- 18 cases at Smith Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 4 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 10; 2 on Feb. 15; 2 on Feb. 16) 4 active cases
- 2 cases at Southeastern Alternative School (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Feb. 2) no active cases
- 26 cases at Taylor Middle School (1 on Jan. 14; 4 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3; 3 on Feb. 7; 2 on Feb. 11; 1 on Feb. 15; 1 on Feb. 17) 2 active cases
- 11 cases at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 4 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9) no active cases
- 10 cases at Walter Elementary (1 reported on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 9; 3 on Feb. 10; 2 on Feb. 11; 1 on Feb. 14) 3 active cases
- 13 cases at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 8; 3 on Feb. 16) no active cases
Among staff, new cases include:
- 38 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 10 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 3 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3; 3 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9; 2 on Feb. 11; 1 on Feb. 17) 1 active case
- 3 at Auburn Middle (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 2) no active cases
- 5 at Bradley Elementary (2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Feb. 10; 1 on Feb. 15) 1 active case
- 14 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Jan. 3; 1 on Jan. 8; 1 on Feb. 9) no active cases
- 11 at Cedar Lee Middle (3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 8) no active cases
- 3 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 16) 1 active case
- 15 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 7) no active cases
- 14 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 4; 3 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 17) 1 active case
- 14 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 10; 1 on Feb. 11; 1 on Feb. 16) 1 active case
- 11 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 14) no active cases
- 13 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 14) no active cases
- 11 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 11; 3 on Feb. 14; 1 on Feb. 16) 1 active case
- 11 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 5 on Jan. 26; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 17) 1 active case
- 6 at Pierce Elementary (2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 2; 1
- on Feb. 7) no active cases
- 3 at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 3) no active cases
- 14 at Smith Elementary (2 reported Jan. 19; 7 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 11; 1 on Feb. 16) 1 active case
- 7 at Taylor Middle (2 reported Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 3; 1 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 15) 1 active case
- 5 at Claude Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 7) no active cases
- 11 at Mary Walter Elementary (2 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 3; 3 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 10; 2 on Feb. 16) 2 active cases
- 3 at Warrenton Middle (1 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31) no active cases
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Feb. 21, is rated “high,” as are most other counties in Virginia – except Rappahannock County, which is rated “moderate,” and Fairfax, Accomack, Kinga and Queen, Surry and Southampton counties, which are rated “substantial.”
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 171 this morning. The percent positivity is at ab out 9.25%. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Feb. 12, there have been 155,159 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (2.6% of vaccinated people); 3,889 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.064% of vaccinated people), and there have been 1,377 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0226% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.5 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and two times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The rate of infections (per 100,000) people is 2,551 for fully vaccinated people, 5,744 for partially vaccinated people and 11,356 for unvaccinated people.
Vaccines
As of Feb. 21, about 80.7% of Virginians have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 71.8% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 91.7% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 81.8% are fully vaccinated.
Thus far, about 75.8% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 69.3% are fully vaccinated (30.5% have received a booster shot). About 87.3% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 80.5%. About 38.1% of adults have received a booster shot.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
FRIDAY, FEB. 18: In Fauquier County, just six new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. The seven-day average of cases in the county has dropped to 17. As of Feb. 18, 12,665 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
Virginia recorded 2,846 new cases of COVID-19 today; the seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,858.
As of Feb. 18, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 11.7%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 14.2%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 9.88%.
Deaths
In Fauquier County, one new COVID-related death was recorded Feb. 18, two were recorded Feb. 17, three on Feb. 16, one on Feb. 13 and another on Feb. 12. There have been 30 COVID-related deaths since Jan. 25, when there were four in one day. There have been a total of 130 COVID deaths in Fauquier.
In the state today, the VDH reported 69 COVID-related deaths. The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 76.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier reported negative-2 new COVID-related hospitalizations yesterday, after reporting five new COVID-related hospitalizations Feb. 16. Since Jan. 19 -- when there were nine new hospitalizations recorded -- there have been a total of 47.
Fauquier has counted 450 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 94 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
VDH data reported here was finalized Thursday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 18 states that 1,424 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations is 1,617 and has been dropping dramatically since Jan. 23.
The number of patients who are receiving advanced care in hospitals is generally dropping too. The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Feb. 18 is 297. One-hundred and seventy-five COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Feb. 18, there are 48 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the school division, 26 in students and 18 in staff. Cases stay on the active list for five days – a change from the 10 days that has been standard since the beginning of the pandemic. FCPS spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said that the way the division counts active cases was changed this week, “to better reflect the new CDC guidance.”
In the school division’s COVID Response Plan – which was adjusted Jan. 10 in response to new CDC guidance -- it says this about isolation after a positive COVID test:
- Isolate for at least 5 full days. Day zero is the first day of symptoms. If no symptoms, then day zero is the day of test.
- End isolation after 5 full days only if fever-free for 24 hours and if other symptoms have improved.
- Wear a well-fitting mask around others for 5 additional days, even during PE and sports. If unable to wear a well-fitting mask, must stay home for the additional 5 days.
According to the school division’s COVID-19 dashboard, since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 1,172 cases of COVID-19, 791 in students and 381 in staff. Daily new cases in the last few weeks are often evenly split between students and staff. In the Feb. 16 update, for instance, six students and six staffers reported positive. Numbers released this morning for Feb. 17 indicated there was only one new case in students and three in teachers.
It should be noted that teachers must obtain a PCR test in order to take time off from work when they test positive for COVID. Students who feel ill may take home tests, but those tests are not counted on the school’s dashboard, so students may be undercounted.
No one is currently quarantining. The school division voted Jan. 21 to discontinue quarantining students or staff who have had close contacts with positive cases of COVID.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
- 29 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 21; 7 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 4) no active cases
- 8 cases at Bradley Elementary (1 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26; 3 on Jan. 8; 2 on Jan. 15) 2 active cases
- 28 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 13; 10 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 7; 2 on Feb. 8) no active cases
- 11 cases at Cedar Lee Middle School (1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 101 on Feb. 11) 1 active case
- 20 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12; 6 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 3 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 3 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 7) no active cases
- 23 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 2 on Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 7; 2 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 14) 1 active case
- 46 cases at Greenville Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 8 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 4 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 3; 12 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 14) 1 active case
- 30 cases at Kettle Run High School (2 on Jan. 13; 4 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 4 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 14; 2 on Feb. 15) 3 active cases
- 21 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 21; 6 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 3 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 15) 1 active case
- 8 cases at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 7) no active cases
- 11 cases at Miller Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 3 on Jan. 21; 6 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 4) no active cases
- 5 cases at Pearson Elementary (1 on Jan. 26; 3 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3) no active cases
- 4 cases at Pierce Elementary (3 on Feb. 15; 1 on Feb. 16) 4 active cases
- 14 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11, 3 Jan. 12 and 1 on Jan. 13; 5 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 9) no active cases
- 18 cases at Smith Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 4 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 10; 2 on Feb. 15; 2 on Feb. 16) 4 active cases
- 2 cases at Southeastern Alternative School (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Feb. 2) no active cases
- 26 cases at Taylor Middle School (1 on Jan. 14; 4 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3; 3 on Feb. 7; 2 on Feb. 11; 1 on Feb. 15; 1 on Feb. 17) 4 active cases
- 11 cases at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 4 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9) no active cases
- 10 cases at Walter Elementary (1 reported on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 9; 3 on Feb. 10; 2 on Feb. 11; 1 on Feb. 14) 6 active cases
- 13 cases at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 8; 3 on Feb. 16) no active cases
Among staff, new cases include:
- 38 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 10 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 3 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3; 3 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9; 2 on Feb. 11; 1 on Feb. 17) 7 active cases
- 3 at Auburn Middle (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 2) no active cases
- 5 at Bradley Elementary (2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Feb. 10; 1 on Feb. 15) 1 active case
- 14 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Jan. 3; 1 on Jan. 8; 1 on Feb. 9) no active cases
- 11 at Cedar Lee Middle (3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 8) no active cases
- 3 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 16) 1 active case
- 15 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 7) no active cases
- 14 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 4; 3 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 17) 1 active case
- 14 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 10; 1 on Feb. 11; 1 on Feb. 16) 2 active cases
- 11 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 14) 1 active case
- 13 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 14) 1 active case
- 11 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 11; 3 on Feb. 14; 1 on Feb. 16) 5 active cases
- 11 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 5 on Jan. 26; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 17) no active cases
- 6 at Pierce Elementary (2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 2; 1
- on Feb. 7) no active cases
- 3 at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 3) no active cases
- 14 at Smith Elementary (2 reported Jan. 19; 7 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 11; 1 on Feb. 16) 2 active cases
- 7 at Taylor Middle (2 reported Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 3; 1 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 15) 1 active case
- 5 at Claude Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 7) no active cases
- 11 at Mary Walter Elementary (2 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 3; 3 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 10; 2 on Feb. 16) 2 active cases
- 3 at Warrenton Middle (1 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31) no active cases
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Feb. 18, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – except Rappahannock County, which is rated “low” and King and Queen County, which is rated “substantial.”
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 246 this morning. The percent positivity is at ab out 9.88%. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Feb. 12, there have been 155,159 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (2.6% of vaccinated people); 3,889 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.064% of vaccinated people), and there have been 1,377 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0226% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.5 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and two times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The rate of infections (per 100,000) people is 2,551 for fully vaccinated people, 5,744 for partially vaccinated people and 11,356 for unvaccinated people.
Vaccines
As of Feb. 18, about 80.6% of Virginians have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 71.7% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 91.6% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 81.7% are fully vaccinated.
Thus far, about 75.6% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 69.3% are fully vaccinated (30.4% have received a booster shot). About 87.3% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 80.5%. About 38% of adults have received a booster shot.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 16: In Fauquier County, 16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 25. As of Feb. 16, 12,641 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
Virginia recorded 3,030 new cases of COVID-19 today; the seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,296.
As of Feb. 16, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 11.4%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 14%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 11.6%.
Deaths
In Fauquier County, three new COVID-related deaths were recorded Feb. 16, one on Feb. 12 and another on Feb. 13. There have been 27 COVID-related deaths since Jan. 25, when there were four in one day. There have been a total of 127 COVID deaths in Fauquier.
In the state today, the VDH reported 99 COVID-related deaths. The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 82.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier reported five new COVID-related hospitalizations today, one yesterday and one the day before. Since Jan. 19 -- when there were nine new hospitalizations recorded -- there have been a total of 49.
Fauquier has counted 452 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 96 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
VDH data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 16 states that 1,568 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations is 1,763 and has been dropping dramatically since Jan. 23.
The number of patients who are receiving advanced care in hospitals are generally dropping too. The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Feb. 16 is 320. One-hundred and ninety-nine COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Feb. 16, there are 77 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the school division, 50 in students and 27 in staff. Cases stay on the active list for five days – a change from the 10 days that has been standard since the beginning of the pandemic. FCPS spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said that the way the division counts active cases was changed this week, “to better reflect the new CDC guidance.”
In the school division’s COVID Response Plan – which was adjusted Jan. 10 in response to new CDC guidance -- it says this about isolation after a positive COVID test:
- Isolate for at least 5 full days. Day zero is the first day of symptoms. If no symptoms, then day zero is the day of test.
- End isolation after 5 full days only if fever-free for 24 hours and if other symptoms have improved.
- Wear a well-fitting mask around others for 5 additional days, even during PE and sports. If unable to wear a well-fitting mask, must stay home for the additional 5 days.
According to the school division’s COVID-19 dashboard, since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 1,156 cases of COVID-19, 784 in students and 372 in staff.
It should be noted that teachers must obtain a PCR test in order to take time off from work when they test positive for COVID. Students who feel ill may take home tests, but those tests are not counted on the school’s dashboard, so students may be undercounted.
No one is currently quarantining. The school division voted Jan. 21 to discontinue quarantining students or staff who have had close contacts with positive cases of COVID.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
- 29 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 21; 7 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 4) no active cases
- 8 cases at Bradley Elementary (1 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26; 3 on Jan. 8; 2 on Jan. 15) 5 active cases
- 28 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 13; 10 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 7; 2 on Feb. 8) 2 active cases
- 11 cases at Cedar Lee Middle School (1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 101 on Feb. 11) 5 active cases
- 20 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12; 6 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 3 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 3 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 7) no active cases
- 23 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 2 on Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 7; 2 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 14) 4 active cases
- 46 cases at Greenville Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 8 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 4 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 3; 12 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 14) 2 active cases
- 30 cases at Kettle Run High School (2 on Jan. 13; 4 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 4 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 14; 2 on Feb. 15) 4 active cases
- 21 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 21; 6 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 3 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 15) 1 active case
- 8 cases at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 7) no active cases
- 11 cases at Miller Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 3 on Jan. 21; 6 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 4) no active cases
- 5 cases at Pearson Elementary (1 on Jan. 26; 3 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3) no active cases
- 3 cases at Pierce Elementary (3 on Feb. 15) 3 active cases
- 14 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11, 3 Jan. 12 and 1 on Jan. 13; 5 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 9) 2 active cases
- 16 cases at Smith Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 4 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 10; 2 on Feb. 15) 4 active cases
- 2 cases at Southeastern Alternative School (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Feb. 2) no active cases
- 25 cases at Taylor Middle School (1 on Jan. 14; 4 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3; 3 on Feb. 7; 2 on Feb. 11; 1 on Feb. 15) 5 active cases
- 11 cases at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 4 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9) 1 active case
- 10 cases at Walter Elementary (1 reported on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 9; 3 on Feb. 10; 2 on Feb. 11; 1 on Feb. 14) 8 active cases
- 10 cases at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 8) 1 active case
Among staff, new cases include:
- 37 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 10 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 3 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3; 3 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9; 2 on Feb. 11) 4 active cases
- 3 at Auburn Middle (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 2) no active cases
- 5 at Bradley Elementary (2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Feb. 10; 1 on Feb. 15) 2 active case
- 14 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Jan. 3; 1 on Jan. 8; 1 on Feb. 9) 2 active cases
- 11 at Cedar Lee Middle (3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 8) 1 active case
- 2 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Feb. 1) no active cases
- 15 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 7) no active cases
- 13 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 4; 3 on Feb. 9) 3 active cases
- 13 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 10; 1 on Feb. 11) 2 active cases
- 11 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 14) 1 active case
- 13 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 14) 2 active cases
- 10 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 11; 3 on Feb. 14) 5 active cases
- 10 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 5 on Jan. 26; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3) no active cases
- 6 at Pierce Elementary (2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 2; 1
- on Feb. 7) no active cases
- 3 at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 3) no active cases
- 13 at Smith Elementary (2 reported Jan. 19; 7 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 11) 2 active cases
- 7 at Taylor Middle (2 reported Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 3; 1 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 15) no active cases
- 5 at Claude Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 7) no active cases
- 9 at Mary Walter Elementary (2 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 3; 3 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 10) 2 active cases
- 3 at Warrenton Middle (1 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31) no active cases
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Feb. 16, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – except Highland County, which is rated “low” and Rappahannock, which is rated “substantial.”
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 279 this morning. The percent positivity is at ab out 11.6% -- a significant drop from 21% on Friday. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Feb. 5, there have been 148,103 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (2.4% of vaccinated people); 3,842 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.063% of vaccinated people), and there have been 1,226 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0202% of fully vaccinated people). The numbers of hospitalizations and deaths in vaccinated people have been revised downward since last week, so fewer fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized or died than were previously reported.
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.6 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and two times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The rate of infections (per 100,000) people is 2,319 for fully vaccinated people, 5,351 for partially vaccinated people and 10,852 for unvaccinated people.
Vaccines
As of Feb. 16, about 79.7% of Virginians have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 71% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 90.4% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 80.9% are fully vaccinated.
Thus far, about 75.6% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 69.2% are fully vaccinated (30.4% have received a booster shot). About 87.3% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 80.4%. About 37.9% of adults have received a booster shot.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
TUESDAY, FEB. 15: In Fauquier County, 17 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 26. As of Feb. 15, 12,625 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
Virginia recorded 2,993 new cases of COVID-19 today, higher than yesterday’s 1,761, but still a far cry from just a month ago, when cases were consistently above 18,000. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,613,719 total reported cases (463,220 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,540.
The VDH provides demographic information by age for cases, hospitalizations and deaths and recently changed its age categories.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 2,790 cases of COVID have been reported in children 0 to 11 years old; 2,108 have been reported in those 12 to 17 and 3,045 in those 18 to 24. In the state, there have been 134,381 cases in children 0 to 11; 93,587 cases in those 12 to 17 years old and 168,018 in those 18 to 24.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 0 to 11 year olds than there have been in those 12 to 17, 65 to 74, 75 to 84 or 85-plus.
As of Feb. 15, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 11.4%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 15.7%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 14%.
Deaths
In Fauquier County, one new COVID-related death was recorded Feb. 12 and another on Feb. 13. There have been 24 COVID-related deaths since Jan. 25, when there were four in one day. There have been a total of 124 COVID deaths in Fauquier.
In the state today, the VDH reported 82 COVID-related deaths. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 17,779 (3,056 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 79, down from 111 on Friday.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 376 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, one person has been between 0 to 11 years old; none between 12 to 17; one between 18 and 24; three in 25 to 34; five in 35 to 44, 17 in 45 to 54, 44 in 55 to 64; 93 in 65 to 74; 104 from 75 to 84, and 107 in the over-85 age group. In the state, 10 children from 0 to 11 have died; three between 12 and 17 and 36 from 18 to 24 years old have died.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier reported one new COVID-related hospitalization today and one yesterday. Since Jan. 19 -- when there were nine new hospitalizations recorded -- there have been a total of 44.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Feb. 11 that there were about nine COVID-19 patients in the hospital. "This is a great improvement and correlates with what VDH is reporting as community transmission levels. Hopefully we continue to see a decline," she said.
Fauquier has counted 447 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 91 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August.
There have been 47,143 (2,738 probable) hospitalizations in the state since beginning of the pandemic, 26 were reported today. The state is reporting a weekly average of negative-13 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days because of a recent reevaluation of cases.
In Tuesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 1,005 people hospitalized, 12 have been between 0 to 11; seven between 12 to 17; 19 between 18 and 24; 52 from 25 to 34; 67 from 35 to 44, 140 from 45 to 54, 187 from 55 to 64; 206 from 65 to 74; 181 from 75 to 84, and 104 over 85. In the state, 720 children from 0 to 11 have been hospitalized; 410 between 12 and 17 and 1,095 people from 18 to 24 years old.
VDH data reported here was finalized Monday, Feb. 14 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 15 states that 1,669 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations is 1,841 and has been dropping dramatically since Jan. 23.
The number of patients who are receiving advanced care in hospitals are generally dropping too. The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Feb. 15 is 355. Two hundred and eight COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 102,061 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 47,143.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Feb. 15, there are 64 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the school division, 39 in students and 25 in staff. Cases stay on the active list for five days – a change from the 10 days that has been standard since the beginning of the pandemic. FCPS spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said that the way the division counts active cases was changed this week, “to better reflect the new CDC guidance.”
In the school division’s COVID Response Plan – which was adjusted Jan. 10 in response to new CDC guidance -- it says this about isolation after a positive COVID test:
- Isolate for at least 5 full days. Day zero is the first day of symptoms. If no symptoms, then day zero is the day of test.
- End isolation after 5 full days only if fever-free for 24 hours and if other symptoms have improved.
- Wear a well-fitting mask around others for 5 additional days, even during PE and sports. If unable to wear a well-fitting mask, must stay home for the additional 5 days.
According to the school division’s COVID-19 dashboard, since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 1,143 cases of COVID-19, 773 in students and 370 in staff. Nine new cases were added Monday night, four in students and five in staff.
It should be noted that teachers must obtain a PCR test in order to take time off from work when they test positive for COVID. Students who feel ill may take home tests, but those tests are not counted on the school’s dashboard, so students may be undercounted.
No one is currently quarantining. The school division voted Jan. 21 to discontinue quarantining students or staff who have had close contacts with positive cases of COVID.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
- 29 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 21; 7 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 4) no active cases
- 6 cases at Bradley Elementary (1 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26; 3 on Jan. 8) 3 active cases
- 28 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 13; 10 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 7; 2 on Feb. 8) 2 active cases
- 11 cases at Cedar Lee Middle School (1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 101 on Feb. 11) 5 active cases
- 20 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12; 6 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 3 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 3 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 7) no active cases
- 23 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 2 on Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 7; 2 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 14) 4 active cases
- 46 cases at Greenville Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 8 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 4 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 3; 12 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 14) 2 active cases
- 28 cases at Kettle Run High School (2 on Jan. 13; 4 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 4 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 14) 2 active cases
- 20 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 21; 6 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 3 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 4) no active cases
- 8 cases at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 7) no active cases
- 11 cases at Miller Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 3 on Jan. 21; 6 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 4) no active cases
- 5 cases at Pearson Elementary (1 on Jan. 26; 3 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3) no active cases
- 14 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11, 3 Jan. 12 and 1 on Jan. 13; 5 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 9) 2 active cases
- 14 cases at Smith Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 4 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 10) 2 active cases
- 2 cases at Southeastern Alternative School (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Feb. 2) no active cases
- 24 cases at Taylor Middle School (1 on Jan. 14; 4 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3; 3 on Feb. 7; 2 on Feb. 11) 4 active cases
- 11 cases at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 4 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9) 1 active case
- 10 cases at Walter Elementary (1 reported on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 9; 3 on Feb. 10; 2 on Feb. 11; 1 on Feb. 14) 8 active cases
- 10 cases at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 8) 1 active case
Among staff, new cases include:
- 37 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 10 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 3 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3; 3 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9; 2 on Feb. 11) 4 active cases
- 3 at Auburn Middle (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 2) no active cases
- 4 at Bradley Elementary (2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Feb. 10) 1 active case
- 14 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Jan. 3; 1 on Jan. 8; 1 on Feb. 9) 2 active cases
- 11 at Cedar Lee Middle (3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 8) 1 active case
- 2 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Feb. 1) no active cases
- 15 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 7) no active cases
- 13 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 4; 3 on Feb. 9) 3 active cases
- 13 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 10; 1 on Feb. 11) 2 active cases
- 11 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 14) 1 active case
- 13 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 14) 2 active cases
- 10 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 11; 3 on Feb. 14) 5 active cases
- 10 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 5 on Jan. 26; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3) no active cases
- 6 at Pierce Elementary (2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 2; 1
- on Feb. 7) no active cases
- 3 at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 3) no active cases
- 13 at Smith Elementary (2 reported Jan. 19; 7 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 11) 2 active cases
- 6 at Taylor Middle (2 reported Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 3; 1 on Feb. 7) no active cases
- 5 at Claude Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 7) no active cases
- 9 at Mary Walter Elementary (2 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 3; 3 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 10) 2 active cases
- 3 at Warrenton Middle (1 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31) no active cases
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Feb. 15, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – except Highland County, which is rated “moderate.”
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 324 this morning. The percent positivity is at ab out 14% -- a significant drop from 21% on Friday. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Feb. 5, there have been 148,103 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (2.4% of vaccinated people); 3,842 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.063% of vaccinated people), and there have been 1,226 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0202% of fully vaccinated people). The numbers of hospitalizations and deaths in vaccinated people have been revised downward since last week, so fewer fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized or died than were previously reported.
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.6 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and two times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The rate of infections (per 100,000) people is 2,319 for fully vaccinated people, 5,351 for partially vaccinated people and 10,852 for unvaccinated people.
Vaccines
As of Feb. 15, 15,168,555 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 79.7% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 71% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 90.4% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 80.9% are fully vaccinated.
An average 10,169 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. The number of vaccinations per day had been dropping dramatically since Jan. 12, when the average was 27,834, but has risen slightly in recent days.
Thus far, about 75.6% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 69.2% are fully vaccinated (30.3% have received a booster shot). About 87.3% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 80.4%. About 37.9% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 56.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (48.3% are fully vaccinated, 8.1% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 90.4% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (80.9% fully vaccinated, 39.4% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 94.4% have received at least one dose (86.6% fully vaccinated, 61.9% have received a booster).
About 48.2% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (42% fully vaccinated, 6.5% have had boosters); 80.5% of those 18 and older (74% fully vaccinated, 37.9% have had boosters) and 92.9% of those 65 and older (84% fully vaccinated, 60.4% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 74.6% have received one dose; 75.4% are fully vaccinated and 34.1% have received a booster shot. 79.1% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 79.6% are fully vaccinated and 37.4% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 74.6% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 68.2% are fully vaccinated and 32.2% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 79.1% have received one dose, 72.6% are fully vaccinated and 35.5% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
MONDAY, FEB. 14: In Fauquier County, 16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 28. As of Feb. 14, 12,608 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
Virginia recorded just 1,761 new cases of COVID-19 today, a far cry from just a month ago, when cases were consistently above 18,000. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,610,726 total reported cases (462,165 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,783.
The VDH provides demographic information by age for cases, hospitalizations and deaths and recently changed its age categories.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 2,769 cases of COVID have been reported in children 0 to 11 years old; 2,101 have been reported in those 12 to 17 and 3,037 in those 18 to 24. In the state, there have been 133,683 cases in children 0 to 11; 93,247 cases in those 12 to 17 years old and 167,619 in those 18 to 24.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 0 to 11 year olds than there have been in those 12 to 17, 65 to 74, 75 to 84 or 85-plus.
As of Feb. 14, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 11.1%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 16.1%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 14%.
Deaths
In Fauquier County, one new COVID-related death was recorded Feb. 12 and another on Feb. 13. There have been 24 COVID-related deaths since Jan. 25, when there were four in one day. There have been a total of 124 COVID deaths in Fauquier.
In the state today, the VDH reported 41 COVID-related deaths. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 17,697 (3,008 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 84, down from 111 on Friday.
April Achter, population health coordinator for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, explained the higher number of deaths that have been reported in the state in February. She said, “VDH tracks hospitalization and death metrics, and those measures lag behind case counts. It takes time to investigate each case, and the recent surge meant that our case investigators couldn’t reach every patient, or the patient wasn’t severely ill at the time of the interview. As we catch up, you may notice the number of reported deaths in our community increase. The majority of COVID-19 associated deaths that will be added to official statistics over the next week occurred in January 2022.”
Additionally, the VDH website stated earlier this month that there would be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 375 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 1 person has been between 0 to 11 years old; none between 12 to 17; 1 between 18 and 24; 3 in 25 to 34; 5 in 35 to 44, 17 in 45 to 54, 44 in 55 to 64; 93 in 65 to 74; 104 from 75 to 84, and 107 in over 85. In the state, 10 children from 0 to 11 have died; three between 12 and 17 and 36 from 18 to 24 years old.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier reported one new COVID-related hospitalizations today. Since Jan. 19 -- when there were nine new hospitalizations recorded -- there have been a total of 43.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Feb. 11 that there are about nine COVID-19 patients in the hospital. "This is a great improvement and correlates with what VDH is reporting as community transmission levels. Hopefully we continue to see a decline," she said.
Fauquier has counted 446 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 90 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August.
There have been 47,117 (2,733 probable) hospitalizations in the state since beginning of the pandemic, one fewer than were reported yesterday. The state is reporting a weekly average of negative-12 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days because of a recent reevaluation of cases.
In Monday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 1,001 people hospitalized, 11 have been between 0 to 11; seven between 12 to 17; 19 between 18 and 24; 52 from 25 to 34; 67 from 35 to 44, 139 from 45 to 54, 185 from 55 to 64; 203 from 65 to 74; 180 from 75 to 84, and 104 over 85. In the state, 713 children from 0 to 11 have been hospitalized; 410 between 12 and 17 and 1,101 from 18 to 24 years old.
VDH data reported here was finalized Sunday, Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 14 states that 1,676 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations is 1,914 and has been dropping dramatically since Jan. 23.
The number of patients who are receiving advanced care in hospitals are dropping too. The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Feb. 14 is 349. Two hundred and ten COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 101,170 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 47,117.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Feb. 14, there are 55 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the school division, 35 in students and 20 in staff. Cases stay on the active list for five days – a change from the 10 days that has been standard since the beginning of the pandemic. FCPS spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said that the way the division counts active cases was changed this week, “to better reflect the new CDC guidance.”
In the school division’s COVID Response Plan – which was adjusted Jan. 10 in response to new CDC guidance -- it says this about isolation after a positive COVID test:
- Isolate for at least 5 full days. Day zero is the first day of symptoms. If no symptoms, then day zero is the day of test.
- End isolation after 5 full days only if fever-free for 24 hours and if other symptoms have improved.
- Wear a well-fitting mask around others for 5 additional days, even during PE and sports. If unable to wear a well-fitting mask, must stay home for the additional 5 days.
According to the school division’s COVID-19 dashboard, since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 1,134 cases of COVID-19, 769 in students and 365 in staff. Ten new cases were added Friday night, five in students and five in staff.
It should be noted that teachers must obtain a PCR test in order to take time off from work when they test positive for COVID. Students who feel ill may take home tests, but those tests are not counted on the school’s dashboard, so students may be undercounted.
No one is currently quarantining. The school division voted Jan. 21 to discontinue quarantining students or staff who have had close contacts with positive cases of COVID.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
- 29 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 21; 7 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 4) no active cases
- 6 cases at Bradley Elementary (1 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26; 3 on Jan. 8) 3 active cases
- 28 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 13; 10 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 7; 2 on Feb. 8) 2 active cases
- 11 cases at Cedar Lee Middle School (1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 101 on Feb. 11) 5 active cases
- 20 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12; 6 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 3 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 3 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 7) no active cases
- 22 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 2 on Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 7; 2 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9) 3 active cases
- 45 cases at Greenville Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 8 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 4 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 3; 12 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 8) 1 active case
- 27 cases at Kettle Run High School (2 on Jan. 13; 4 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 4 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 9) 1 active case
- 20 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 21; 6 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 3 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 4) no active cases
- 8 cases at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 7) no active cases
- 11 cases at Miller Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 3 on Jan. 21; 6 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 4) no active cases
- 5 cases at Pearson Elementary (1 on Jan. 26; 3 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3) no active cases
- 14 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11, 3 Jan. 12 and 1 on Jan. 13; 5 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 9) 2 active cases
- 14 cases at Smith Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 4 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 10) 2 active cases
- 2 cases at Southeastern Alternative School (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Feb. 2) no active cases
- 24 cases at Taylor Middle School (1 on Jan. 14; 4 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3; 3 on Feb. 7; 2 on Feb. 11) 4 active cases
- 11 cases at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 4 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9) 1 active case
- 9 cases at Walter Elementary (1 reported on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 9; 3 on Feb. 10; 2 on Feb. 11) 7 active cases
- 10 cases at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 8) 1 active case
Among staff, new cases include:
- 37 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 10 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 3 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3; 3 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9; 2 on Feb. 11) 4 active cases
- 3 at Auburn Middle (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 2) no active cases
- 4 at Bradley Elementary (2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Feb. 10) 1 active case
- 14 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Jan. 3; 1 on Jan. 8; 1 on Feb. 9) 2 active cases
- 11 at Cedar Lee Middle (3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 8) 1 active case
- 2 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Feb. 1) no active cases
- 15 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 7) no active cases
- 13 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 4; 3 on Feb. 9) 3 active cases
- 13 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 10; 1 on Feb. 11) 2 active cases
- 10 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 2 on Feb. 1) no active cases
- 12 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 9) 1 active case
- 7 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 11) 2 active cases
- 10 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 5 on Jan. 26; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3) no active cases
- 6 at Pierce Elementary (2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 2; 1
- on Feb. 7) no active cases
- 3 at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 3) no active cases
- 13 at Smith Elementary (2 reported Jan. 19; 7 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 11) 2 active cases
- 6 at Taylor Middle (2 reported Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 3; 1 on Feb. 7) no active cases
- 5 at Claude Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 7) no active cases
- 9 at Mary Walter Elementary (2 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 3; 3 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 10) 2 active cases
- 3 at Warrenton Middle (1 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31) no active cases
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Outbreaks
Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center, Oak Springs is experiencing an “outbreak in progress.” VDH was notified of the outbreak on Jan. 11 and 36 cases are being reported there. Poet’s Walk of Warrenton, reported Jan. 4, has eight cases. No deaths have been reported from any recent outbreaks.
An outbreak was reported Jan. 5 at the Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, with 86 cases. In Orange County, Dogwood Village reported an outbreak Jan. 12, with 40 cases and Trinity Senior Care reported an outbreak on Jan. 4 with six cases. In Madison, 38 cases are being reported at Autumn Care of Madison. That outbreak was reported Dec. 28, 2021.
Also in Madison, there is an outbreak in progress at Woodberry Forest School, with 33 cases.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,721 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – (resulting in 46,589 cases and 4,778 deaths); 2,360 outbreaks in congregate settings; 371 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 280 in correctional facilities; 177 in college settings; 651 in childcare settings and 1,318 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Feb. 14, there have been a total of 6,878 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. (The VDH reports the data is as of Feb. 14, but the information is the same as it was Feb. 10.)
Between Jan. 16 and Feb. 5 – as children returned to school after the winter break -- there have been more outbreaks in K-12 facilities (125) than there were in long-term care centers (113).
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Feb. 14, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – except Highland County, which is rated “moderate.”
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 324 this morning. The percent positivity is at 14% -- a significant drop from 21% on Friday. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Feb. 5, there have been 148,103 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (2.4% of vaccinated people); 3,842 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.063% of vaccinated people), and there have been 1,226 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0202% of fully vaccinated people). The numbers of hospitalizations and deaths in vaccinated people have been revised downward since last week, so fewer fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized or died than were previously reported.
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.6 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and two times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The rate of infections (per 100,000) people is 2,319 for fully vaccinated people, 5,351 for partially vaccinated people and 10,852 for unvaccinated people.
Vaccines
As of Feb. 14, 15,161,433 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 79.6% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 70.9% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 90.4% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 80.8% are fully vaccinated.
An average 10,749 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. The number of vaccinations per day had been dropping dramatically since Jan. 12, when the average was 27,834, but has risen slightly in recent days.
Thus far, about 75.5% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 69.2% are fully vaccinated (30.3% have received a booster shot). About 87.3% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 80.4%. About 37.9% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 56.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (48.2% are fully vaccinated, 8% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 90.4% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (80.8% fully vaccinated, 39.3% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 94.4% have received at least one dose (86.6% fully vaccinated, 61.9% have received a booster).
About 48.2% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (42% fully vaccinated, 6.5% have had boosters); 80.5% of those 18 and older (74% fully vaccinated, 37.9% have had boosters) and 92.9% of those 65 and older (84% fully vaccinated, 60.4% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 84.6% have received one dose; 75.4% are fully vaccinated and 34.1% have received a booster shot. 89% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 79.6% are fully vaccinated and 37.4% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 74.6% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 68.2% are fully vaccinated and 32.1% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 79.1% have received one dose, 72.6% are fully vaccinated and 35.5% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
FRIDAY, FEB. 11: In Fauquier County, 39 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 33. As of Feb. 11, 12,543 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
Virginia recorded 4,275 new cases of COVID-19 today. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,602,691 total reported cases (459,933 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 4,379.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 2,762 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 4,481 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 131,327 cases in children younger than 10; 204,234 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Feb. 11, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 13.7%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 17.2%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 21%.
Deaths
In Fauquier County, one new COVID-related death was recorded Wednesday; three were reported Tuesday. There have been 22 COVID-related deaths since Jan. 25, when there were four in one day. There have been a total of 122 COVID deaths in Fauquier.
In the state today, the VDH reported 89 COVID-related deaths. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 17,482 (2,933 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 111.
April Achter, population health coordinator for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, explained the higher number of deaths that have been reported in the state in February. She said, “VDH tracks hospitalization and death metrics, and those measures lag behind case counts. It takes time to investigate each case, and the recent surge meant that our case investigators couldn’t reach every patient, or the patient wasn’t severely ill at the time of the interview. As we catch up, you may notice the number of reported deaths in our community increase. The majority of COVID-19 associated deaths that will be added to official statistics over the next week occurred in January 2022.”
Additionally, the VDH website stated earlier this month that there would be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 366 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 152 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 104 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 64 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 46 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one child between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, eight children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19. The latest death in that age group was reported Jan. 26. The child lived in the northwest health planning district. Ten children in the state between 10 to 19 have died.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier reported three new COVID-related hospitalizations Wednesday. Since Jan. 19 -- when there were nine new hospitalizations recorded -- there have been a total of 42, but none yesterday or today.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Feb. 1 that there are about 11 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. "This is a great improvement and correlates with what VDH is reporting as community transmission levels. Hopefully we continue to see a decline," she said.
Fauquier has counted 445 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 89 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August.
There have been 47,170 (2,729 probable) hospitalizations in the state since beginning of the pandemic, 38 fewer than were reported yesterday. The state is reporting a weekly average of three new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days because of a recent reevaluation of cases.
In Friday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 999 people hospitalized, 185 have been older than 80 years old; 197 have been 70 to 79 years old; 196 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 180 have been between 50 and 59. Two hundred and forty-one have been younger than 50.
In the health district, 12 children younger than 10 and 21 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 832 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 9213 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Thursday, Feb. 10 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 11 states that 1,953 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations is 2,164 and has been dropping dramatically since Jan. 23.
The number of patients who are receiving advanced care in hospitals are dropping too. The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Feb. 11 is 374. Two hundred and twelve COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 101,170 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 47,148.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Feb. 11, there are 91 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the school division, 55 in students and 36 in staff. Cases stay on the active list for five days – a change from the 10 days that has been standard since the beginning of the pandemic. FCPS spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said that the way the division counts active cases was changed this week, “to better reflect the new CDC guidance.”
In the school division’s COVID Response Plan – which was adjusted Jan. 10 in response to new CDC guidance -- it says this about isolation after a positive COVID test:
- Isolate for at least 5 full days. Day zero is the first day of symptoms. If no symptoms, then day zero is the day of test.
- End isolation after 5 full days only if fever-free for 24 hours and if other symptoms have improved.
- Wear a well-fitting mask around others for 5 additional days, even during PE and sports. If unable to wear a well-fitting mask, must stay home for the additional 5 days.
According to the school division’s COVID-19 dashboard, since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 1,124 cases of COVID-19, 764 in students and 360 in staff. Ten new cases were added last night, six in students and four in staff.
It should be noted that teachers must obtain a PCR test in order to take time off from work when they test positive for COVID. Students who feel ill may take home tests, but those tests are not counted on the school’s dashboard, so students may be undercounted.
No one is currently quarantining. The school division voted Jan. 21 to discontinue quarantining students or staff who have had close contacts with positive cases of COVID.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
- 29 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 21; 7 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 4) 2 active cases
- 6 cases at Bradley Elementary (1 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26; 3 on Jan. 8) 3 active cases
- 28 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 13; 10 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 7; 2 on Feb. 8) 4 active cases
- 10 cases at Cedar Lee Middle School (1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9; 1 on Feb. 10) 4 active cases
- 20 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12; 6 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 3 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 3 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 7) 4 active cases
- 22 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 2 on Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 7; 2 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9) 5 active cases
- 45 cases at Greenville Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 8 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 4 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 3; 12 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 8) 7 active cases
- 27 cases at Kettle Run High School (2 on Jan. 13; 4 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 4 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 9) 2 active cases
- 20 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 21; 6 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 3 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 4) 1 active case
- 8 cases at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 7) 1 active case
- 11 cases at Miller Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 3 on Jan. 21; 6 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 4) 1 active case
- 5 cases at Pearson Elementary (1 on Jan. 26; 3 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3) no active cases
- 14 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11, 3 Jan. 12 and 1 on Jan. 13; 5 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 9) 2 active cases
- 14 cases at Smith Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 4 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 10) 2 active cases
- 2 cases at Southeastern Alternative School (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Feb. 2) no active cases
- 22 cases at Taylor Middle School (1 on Jan. 14; 4 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3; 3 on Feb. 7) 5 active cases
- 11 cases at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 4 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9) 2 active cases
- 7 cases at Walter Elementary (1 reported on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 9; 3 on Feb. 10) 5 active cases
- 10 cases at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 8) 1 active case
Among staff, new cases include:
- 37 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 10 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 3 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3; 3 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9) 6 active cases
- 3 at Auburn Middle (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 2) no active cases
- 4 at Bradley Elementary (2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Feb. 10) 1 active case
- 14 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Jan. 3; 1 on Jan. 8; 1 on Feb. 9) 2 active cases
- 11 at Cedar Lee Middle (3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 8) 3 active cases
- 2 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Feb. 1) no active cases
- 15 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 7) 2 active cases
- 13 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 4; 3 on Feb. 9) 4 active cases
- 12 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 10) 1 active case
- 10 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 2 on Feb. 1) no active cases
- 12 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 9) 3 active cases
- 6 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 9) 1 active case
- 10 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 5 on Jan. 26; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3) no active cases
- 6 at Pierce Elementary (2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 2; 1
- on Feb. 7) 1 active case
- 3 at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 3) no active cases
- 12 at Smith Elementary (2 reported Jan. 19; 7 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 7) 2 active cases
- 6 at Taylor Middle (2 reported Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 3; 1 on Feb. 7) 2 active cases
- 5 at Claude Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 7) 3 active cases
- 9 at Mary Walter Elementary (2 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 3; 3 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 10) 5 active cases
- 3 at Warrenton Middle (1 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31) no active cases
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Outbreaks
The VDH has not updated data on outbreaks today. Information here is from Feb. 9.
Two new outbreaks have been reported in long-term care facilities in the RRHD. These newest outbreaks are not showing up yet on the list of facilities with “outbreaks in progress.”
Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center, Oak Springs is experiencing an “outbreak in progress.” VDH was notified of the outbreak on Jan. 11 and 35 cases are being reported there. Poet’s Walk of Warrenton, reported Jan. 4, has eight cases. No deaths have been reported from any recent outbreaks.
An outbreak was reported Jan. 5 at the Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, with 85 cases. In Orange County, Dogwood Village reported an outbreak Jan. 12, with 40 cases and in Madison, 38 cases are being reported at Autumn Care of Madison. That outbreak was reported Dec. 28, 2021.
Also in Madison, there is an outbreak in progress at Woodberry Forest School, with 33 cases.
There have been a total of 82 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 37 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, eight in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,550.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,721 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – (resulting in 46,589 cases and 4,778 deaths); 2,360 outbreaks in congregate settings; 371 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 280 in correctional facilities; 177 in college settings; 651 in childcare settings and 1,318 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Feb. 9, there have been a total of 6,878 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Between Jan. 16 and Feb. 5 – as children returned to school after the winter break -- there have been more outbreaks in K-12 facilities (125) than there were in long-term care centers (113).
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Feb. 11, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 379 this morning. The percent positivity is at 21%. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Feb. 5, there have been 148,103 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (2.4% of vaccinated people); 3,842 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.063% of vaccinated people), and there have been 1,226 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0202% of fully vaccinated people). The numbers of hospitalizations and deaths in vaccinated people have been revised downward since last week, so fewer fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized or died than were previously reported.
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.6 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and two times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The rate of infections (per 100,000) people is 2,319 for fully vaccinated people, 5,351 for partially vaccinated people and 10,852 for unvaccinated people.
Vaccines
Information below was provided Feb. 8.
As of Feb. 8, 14,959,159 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 79.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 70.3% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 89.9% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 80.4% are fully vaccinated.
An average 8,259 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. The number of vaccinations per day has been dropping dramatically since Jan. 12, when the average was 27,834.
Thus far, about 75.2% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.6% are fully vaccinated (29.2% have received a booster shot). About 87% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 80%. About 36.7% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 55.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (46.7% are fully vaccinated, 6.8% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 89.9% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (80.4% fully vaccinated, 38% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 94.2% have received at least one dose (86.3% fully vaccinated, 60.8% have received a booster).
About 47.3% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (40.6% fully vaccinated, 5.1% have had boosters); 80.2% of those 18 and older (73.6% fully vaccinated, 36.7% have had boosters) and 92.8% of those 65 and older (83.8% fully vaccinated, 59.5% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 84% have received one dose; 74.7% are fully vaccinated and 32.7% have received a booster shot. 88.5% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 79.1% are fully vaccinated and 36% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 74.2% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 67.6% are fully vaccinated and 30.9% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.7% have received one dose, 72.1% are fully vaccinated and 34.2% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
THURSDAY, FEB. 10: In Fauquier County, 38 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 36. As of Feb. 10, 12,504 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
Virginia recorded 4,727 new cases of COVID-19 today. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,598,416 total reported cases (458,840 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 4,697 and has been coming down rapidly.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 2,751 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 4,466 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 130,796 cases in children younger than 10; 203,659 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Feb. 10, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 14.3%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 17.8%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 23%.
Deaths
In Fauquier County, one new COVID-related death was recorded yesterday; three were reported Tuesday. There have been 22 COVID-related deaths since Jan. 25, when there were four in one day. There have been a total of 122 COVID deaths in Fauquier.
In the state today, the VDH reported 88 COVID-related deaths. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 17,393 (2,973 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 121, up from 35 on Feb. 1.
April Achter, population health coordinator for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, explained the higher number of deaths that have been reported in the state in February. She said, “VDH tracks hospitalization and death metrics, and those measures lag behind case counts. It takes time to investigate each case, and the recent surge meant that our case investigators couldn’t reach every patient, or the patient wasn’t severely ill at the time of the interview. As we catch up, you may notice the number of reported deaths in our community increase. The majority of COVID-19 associated deaths that will be added to official statistics over the next week occurred in January 2022.”
Additionally, the VDH website stated earlier this month that there would be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 365 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 152 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 104 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 63 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 46 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one child between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, eight children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19. The latest death in that age group was reported Jan. 26. The child lived in the northwest health planning district. Ten children in the state between 10 to 19 have died.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier reported three new COVID-related hospitalizations yesterday. Since Jan. 19 -- when there were nine new hospitalizations recorded -- there have been a total of 42.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Feb. 1 that there are about 11 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. "This is a great improvement and correlates with what VDH is reporting as community transmission levels. Hopefully we continue to see a decline," she said.
The county is averaging one hospitalization a day. Fauquier has counted 445 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 89 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August.
There have been 47,208 (2,727 probable) hospitalizations in the state since beginning of the pandemic, 25 more than were reported yesterday. The state is reporting a weekly average of negative-4 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days because of a recent reevaluation of cases.
In Thursday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 999 people hospitalized, 186 have been older than 80 years old; 195 have been 70 to 79 years old; 197 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 179 have been between 50 and 59. Two hundred and forty-two have been younger than 50.
In the health district, 12 children younger than 10 and 21 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 832 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 927 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 10 states that 1,990 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations is 2,245 and has been dropping dramatically since Jan. 23.
Numbers of patients who are receiving advanced care in hospitals are dropping too. The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Feb. 10 is 408. Two hundred and twenty COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 100,893 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 47,148.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Feb. 10, there are 81 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the school division, 49 in students and 32 in staff. Cases stay on the active list for five days – a change from the 10 days that has been standard since the beginning of the pandemic. FCPS spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said that the way the division counts active cases was changed this week, “to better reflect the new CDC guidance.”
In the school division’s COVID Response Plan – which was adjusted Jan. 10 in response to new CDC guidance -- it says this about isolation after a positive COVID test:
- Isolate for at least 5 full days. Day zero is the first day of symptoms. If no symptoms, then day zero is the day of test.
- End isolation after 5 full days only if fever-free for 24 hours and if other symptoms have improved.
- Wear a well-fitting mask around others for 5 additional days, even during PE and sports. If unable to wear a well-fitting mask, must stay home for the additional 5 days.
Since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 1,114 cases of COVID-19, 758 in students and 356 in staff. Fourteen new cases were added last night, seven in students and seven in staff.
It should be noted that teachers must obtain a PCR test in order to take time off from work when they test positive for COVID. Students who feel ill may take home tests, but those tests are not counted on the school’s dashboard, so students may be undercounted.
No one is currently quarantining. The school division voted Jan. 21 to discontinue quarantining students or staff who have had close contacts with positive cases of COVID.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
- 29 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 21; 7 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 4) 2 active cases
- 6 cases at Bradley Elementary (1 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26; 3 on Jan. 8) 3 active cases
- 28 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 13; 10 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 7; 2 on Feb. 8) 4 active cases
- 9 cases at Cedar Lee Middle School (1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9) 3 active cases
- 20 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12; 6 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 3 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 3 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 7) 4 active cases
- 22 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 2 on Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 7; 2 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9) 5 active cases
- 45 cases at Greenville Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 8 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 4 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 3; 12 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 8) 7 active cases
- 27 cases at Kettle Run High School (2 on Jan. 13; 4 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 4 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 9) 2 active cases
- 20 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 21; 6 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 3 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 4) 1 active case
- 8 cases at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 7) 1 active case
- 11 cases at Miller Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 3 on Jan. 21; 6 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 4) 1 active case
- 5 cases at Pearson Elementary (1 on Jan. 26; 3 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3) no active cases
- 14 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11, 3 Jan. 12 and 1 on Jan. 13; 5 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 9) 2 active cases
- 12 cases at Smith Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 4 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 2) no active cases
- 2 cases at Southeastern Alternative School (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Feb. 2) no active cases
- 22 cases at Taylor Middle School (1 on Jan. 14; 4 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3; 3 on Feb. 7) 5 active cases
- 11 cases at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 4 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9) 2 active cases
- 4 cases at Walter Elementary (1 reported on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 9) 2 active cases
- 10 cases at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 8) 1 active case
Among staff, new cases include:
- 37 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 10 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 3 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3; 3 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 8; 1 on Feb. 9) 6 active cases
- 3 at Auburn Middle (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 2) no active cases
- 3 at Bradley Elementary (2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27) no active cases
- 14 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Jan. 3; 1 on Jan. 8; 1 on Feb. 9) 2 active cases
- 11 at Cedar Lee Middle (3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 8) 3 active cases
- 2 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Feb. 1) no active cases
- 15 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 7) 2 active cases
- 13 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 4; 3 on Feb. 9) 4 active cases
- 11 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 1) no active cases
- 10 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 2 on Feb. 1) no active cases
- 12 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 9) 3 active cases
- 6 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 9) 1 active case
- 10 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 5 on Jan. 26; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3) no active cases
- 6 at Pierce Elementary (2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 2; 1
- on Feb. 7) 1 active case
- 3 at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 3) no active cases
- 11 at Smith Elementary (2 reported Jan. 19; 7 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 7) 1 active case
- 6 at Taylor Middle (2 reported Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 3; 1 on Feb. 7) 2 active cases
- 5 at Claude Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 7) 3 active cases
- 8 at Mary Walter Elementary (2 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 3; 3 on Feb. 7) 4 active cases
- 3 at Warrenton Middle (1 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31) no active cases
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Outbreaks
The VDH has not updated data on outbreaks today. Information here is from Feb. 9.
Two new outbreaks have been reported in long-term care facilities in the RRHD. These newest outbreaks are not showing up yet on the list of facilities with “outbreaks in progress.”
Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center, Oak Springs is experiencing an “outbreak in progress.” VDH was notified of the outbreak on Jan. 11 and 35 cases are being reported there. Poet’s Walk of Warrenton, reported Jan. 4, has eight cases. No deaths have been reported from any recent outbreaks.
An outbreak was reported Jan. 5 at the Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, with 85 cases. In Orange County, Dogwood Village reported an outbreak Jan. 12, with 40 cases and in Madison, 38 cases are being reported at Autumn Care of Madison. That outbreak was reported Dec. 28, 2021.
Also in Madison, there is an outbreak in progress at Woodberry Forest School, with 33 cases.
There have been a total of 82 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 37 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, eight in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,550.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,721 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – (resulting in 46,589 cases and 4,778 deaths); 2,360 outbreaks in congregate settings; 371 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 280 in correctional facilities; 177 in college settings; 651 in childcare settings and 1,318 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Feb. 9, there have been a total of 6,878 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Between Jan. 16 and Feb. 5 – as children returned to school after the winter break -- there have been more outbreaks in K-12 facilities (125) than there were in long-term care centers (113).
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Feb. 10, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 400 this morning. The percent positivity is at 23%. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 29, there have been 139,224 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (2.3% of vaccinated people); 3,585 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.06% of vaccinated people), and there have been 1,070 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0178% of fully vaccinated people). The numbers of hospitalizations and deaths in vaccinated people have been revised downward since last week, so fewer fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized or died than were previously reported.
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.7 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The rate of infections (per 100,000) people is 2,319 for fully vaccinated people, 5,351 for partially vaccinated people and 10,852 for unvaccinated people.
Vaccines
Information below was provided Feb. 8.
As of Feb. 8, 14,959,159 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 79.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 70.3% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 89.9% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 80.4% are fully vaccinated.
An average 8,259 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. The number of vaccinations per day has been dropping dramatically since Jan. 12, when the average was 27,834.
Thus far, about 75.2% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.6% are fully vaccinated (29.2% have received a booster shot). About 87% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 80%. About 36.7% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 55.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (46.7% are fully vaccinated, 6.8% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 89.9% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (80.4% fully vaccinated, 38% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 94.2% have received at least one dose (86.3% fully vaccinated, 60.8% have received a booster).
About 47.3% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (40.6% fully vaccinated, 5.1% have had boosters); 80.2% of those 18 and older (73.6% fully vaccinated, 36.7% have had boosters) and 92.8% of those 65 and older (83.8% fully vaccinated, 59.5% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 84% have received one dose; 74.7% are fully vaccinated and 32.7% have received a booster shot. 88.5% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 79.1% are fully vaccinated and 36% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 74.2% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 67.6% are fully vaccinated and 30.9% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.7% have received one dose, 72.1% are fully vaccinated and 34.2% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9: In Fauquier County, 24 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 39. As of Feb. 9, 12,466 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
Virginia recorded 4,738 new cases of COVID-19 today. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,593,675 total reported cases (457,305 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 5,042 and has been coming down quickly.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 2,736 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 4,448 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 130,170 cases in children younger than 10; 203,035 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Feb. 9, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 15.1%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 18.4%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 23%.
Deaths
In Fauquier County, one new COVID-related death was recorded today; three were reported yesterday. There have been 22 COVID-related deaths since Jan. 25, when there were four in one day. There have been a total of 122 COVID deaths in Fauquier.
In the state today, the VDH reported 78 COVID-related deaths, after seven days in a row of 120 or more deaths. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 17,305 (2,957 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 128, up from 35 on Feb. 1
April Achter, population health coordinator for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, explained the higher number of deaths that have been reported in the state in February. She said, “VDH tracks hospitalization and death metrics, and those measures lag behind case counts. It takes time to investigate each case, and the recent surge meant that our case investigators couldn’t reach every patient, or the patient wasn’t severely ill at the time of the interview. As we catch up, you may notice the number of reported deaths in our community increase. The majority of COVID-19 associated deaths that will be added to official statistics over the next week occurred in January 2022.”
Additionally, the VDH website stated earlier this month that there would be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 363 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 151 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 103 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 63 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 46 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one child between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, eight children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19. The latest death in that age group was reported Jan.26. The child lived in the northwest health planning district. Ten children in the state between 10 to 19 have died.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier reported three new COVID-related hospitalizations yesterday. Since Jan. 19 -- when there were nine new hospitalizations recorded -- there have been a total of 42.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Feb. 1 that there are about 11 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. "This is a great improvement and correlates with what VDH is reporting as community transmission levels. Hopefully we continue to see a decline," she said.
The county is averaging one hospitalization a day. Fauquier has counted 445 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 89 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August.
There have been 47,183 (2,715 probable) hospitalizations since beginning of the pandemic, 49 fewer than were reported yesterday. The state is reporting a weekly average of negative-53 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days because of reevaluation of cases recently.
In Wednesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 997 people hospitalized, 187 have been older than 80 years old; 193 have been 70 to 79 years old; 197 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 179 have been between 50 and 59. Two hundred and forty-one have been younger than 50.
In the health district, 12 children younger than 10 and 21 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 843 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 934 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 9 states that 2,113 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations is 2,329 and has been dropping dramatically since Jan. 23.
Numbers of patients who are receiving advanced care in hospitals are dropping too. The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Feb. 9 is 397. Two hundred and thirty-one COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 100,697 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 47,148.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Feb. 9, there are 110 active cases of COVID-19 in the school division, 71 in students and 39 in staff. Cases stay on the active list for 10 days.
Since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 1,100 cases of COVID-19, 738 in students and 346 in staff. Sixteen new cases were added last night, 13 in students and three in staff.
It should be noted that teachers must obtain a PCR test in order to take time off from work when they test positive for COVID. Students who feel ill may take home tests, but those tests are not counted on the school’s dashboard, so students may be undercounted.
No one is currently quarantining. The school division voted Jan. 21 to discontinue quarantining students or staff who have had close contacts with positive cases of COVID.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
- 29 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 21; 7 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 4) 3 active cases
- 6 cases at Bradley Elementary (1 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26; 3 on Jan. 8) 3 active cases
- 28 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 13; 10 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 7; 2 on Feb. 8) 6 active cases
- 8 cases at Cedar Lee Middle School (1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 8) 4 active cases
- 20 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12; 6 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 3 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 3 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 7) 4 active cases
- 21 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 2 on Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 7; 2 on Feb. 8) 5 active cases
- 45 cases at Greenville Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 8 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 4 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 3; 12 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 8) 10 active cases
- 26 cases at Kettle Run High School (2 on Jan. 13; 4 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 4 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 4) 2 active cases
- 20 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 21; 6 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 3 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 4) 4 active cases
- 8 cases at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 7) 2 active cases
- 11 cases at Miller Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 3 on Jan. 21; 6 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 4) 7 active cases
- 5 cases at Pearson Elementary (1 on Jan. 26; 3 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3) 3 active cases
- 12 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11, 3 Jan. 12 and 1 on Jan. 13; 5 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3) 1 active case
- 12 cases at Smith Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 4 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 2) 1 active case
- 2 cases at Southeastern Alternative School (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Feb. 2) 1 active case
- 22 cases at Taylor Middle School (1 on Jan. 14; 4 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3; 3 on Feb. 7) 7 active cases
- 10 cases at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 4 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 8) 1 active case
- 3 cases at Walter Elementary (1 reported on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 7) 1 active case
- 10 cases at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 8) 2 active cases
Among staff, new cases include:
- 36 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 10 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 3 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3; 3 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 8) 7 active cases
- 3 at Auburn Middle (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 2) 1 active case
- 3 at Bradley Elementary (2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27) no active cases
- 13 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Jan. 3; 1 on Jan. 8) 2 active cases
- 11 at Cedar Lee Middle (3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 7; 1 on Feb. 8) 5 active cases
- 2 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Feb. 1) no active cases
- 15 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 7) 2 active cases
- 10 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 4) 2 active cases
- 11 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 1) no active cases
- 10 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 2 on Feb. 1) 0 active cases
- 11 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 7) 3 active cases
- 5 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1) 1 active case
- 10 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 5 on Jan. 26; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3) 1 active case
- 6 at Pierce Elementary (2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 2; 1
- on Feb. 7) 2 active cases
- 3 at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 3) 2 active cases
- 11 at Smith Elementary (2 reported Jan. 19; 7 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 7) 1 active case
- 6 at Taylor Middle (2 reported Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 3; 1 on Feb. 7) 2 active cases
- 5 at Claude Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 7) 3 active cases
- 8 at Mary Walter Elementary (2 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 3; 3 on Feb. 7) 50 active cases
- 3 at Warrenton Middle (1 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31) no active cases
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Outbreaks
Two new outbreaks have been reported in long-term care facilities in the RRHD. These newest outbreaks are not showing up yet on the list of facilities with “outbreaks in progress.”
Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center, Oak Springs is experiencing an “outbreak in progress.” VDH was notified of the outbreak on Jan. 11 and 35 cases are being reported there. Poet’s Walk of Warrenton, reported Jan. 4, has eight cases. No deaths have been reported from any recent outbreaks.
An outbreak was reported Jan. 5 at the Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, with 85 cases. In Orange County, Dogwood Village reported an outbreak Jan. 12, with 40 cases and in Madison, 38 cases are being reported at Autumn Care of Madison. That outbreak was reported Dec. 28, 2021.
Also in Madison, there is an outbreak in progress at Woodberry Forest School, with 33 cases.
There have been a total of 82 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 37 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, eight in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,550.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,721 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – (resulting in 46,589 cases and 4,778 deaths); 2,360 outbreaks in congregate settings; 371 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 280 in correctional facilities; 177 in college settings; 651 in childcare settings and 1,318 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Feb. 9, there have been a total of 6,878 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Between Jan. 16 and Feb. 5 – as children returned to school after the winter break -- there have been more outbreaks in K-12 facilities (125) than there were in long-term care centers (113).
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Feb. 9, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 426 this morning. The percent positivity is at 23%. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 29, there have been 139,224 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (2.3% of vaccinated people); 3,585 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.06% of vaccinated people), and there have been 1,070 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0178% of fully vaccinated people). The numbers of hospitalizations and deaths in vaccinated people have been revised downward since last week, so fewer fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized or died than were previously reported.
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.7 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The rate of infections (per 100,000) people is 2,319 for fully vaccinated people, 5,351 for partially vaccinated people and 10,852 for unvaccinated people.
Vaccines
Information below was provided Feb. 8.
As of Feb. 8, 14,959,159 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 79.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 70.3% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 89.9% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 80.4% are fully vaccinated.
An average 8,259 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. The number of vaccinations per day has been dropping dramatically since Jan. 12, when the average was 27,834.
Thus far, about 75.2% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.6% are fully vaccinated (29.2% have received a booster shot). About 87% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 80%. About 36.7% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 55.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (46.7% are fully vaccinated, 6.8% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 89.9% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (80.4% fully vaccinated, 38% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 94.2% have received at least one dose (86.3% fully vaccinated, 60.8% have received a booster).
About 47.3% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (40.6% fully vaccinated, 5.1% have had boosters); 80.2% of those 18 and older (73.6% fully vaccinated, 36.7% have had boosters) and 92.8% of those 65 and older (83.8% fully vaccinated, 59.5% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 84% have received one dose; 74.7% are fully vaccinated and 32.7% have received a booster shot. 88.5% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 79.1% are fully vaccinated and 36% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 74.2% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 67.6% are fully vaccinated and 30.9% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.7% have received one dose, 72.1% are fully vaccinated and 34.2% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
TUESDAY, FEB. 8: In Fauquier County, 33 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 41. As of Feb. 8, 12,442 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
Virginia recorded 2,839 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday and 4,689 today. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,588,958 total reported cases (455,799 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 5,319 and has been coming down.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 2,723 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 4,435 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 129,583 cases in children younger than 10; 202,432 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Feb. 8, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 19.1%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 23%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 22%.
Deaths
In Fauquier County, three new COVID-related deaths was recorded today; one was reported yesterday and wo were reported Sunday. There have been 21 COVID-related deaths since Jan. 25, when there were four in one day. There have been a total of 121 COVID deaths in Fauquier.
In the state today, the VDH reported 120 COVID-related deaths, the seventh day in a row of 120 or more deaths. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 17,227 (2,903 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 139, up from 35 on Feb. 1
April Achter, population health coordinator for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, explained the higher number of deaths that have been reported in the state in February. She said, “VDH tracks hospitalization and death metrics, and those measures lag behind case counts. It takes time to investigate each case, and the recent surge meant that our case investigators couldn’t reach every patient, or the patient wasn’t severely ill at the time of the interview. As we catch up, you may notice the number of reported deaths in our community increase. The majority of COVID-19 associated deaths that will be added to official statistics over the next week occurred in January 2022.”
Additionally, the VDH website stated earlier this month that there would be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 360 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 151 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 102 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 62 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 45 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one child between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, eight children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19. The latest death in that age group was reported Jan.26. The child lived in the northwest health planning district. Ten children in the state between 10 to 19 have died.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier reported three new COVID-related hospitalizations today. Since Jan. 19 -- when there were nine new hospitalizations recorded -- there have been a total of 42.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Feb. 1 that there are about 11 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. "This is a great improvement and correlates with what VDH is reporting as community transmission levels. Hopefully we continue to see a decline," she said.
The county is averaging one hospitalization a day. Fauquier has counted 445 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 89 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August.
Today, Feb. 8, 31 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. There have been 47,232 (2,707 probable) hospitalizations since beginning of the pandemic. The state is reporting a weekly average of negative-54 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days because of reevaluation of cases recently.
In Tuesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 996 people hospitalized, 187 have been older than 80 years old; 193 have been 70 to 79 years old; 196 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 179 have been between 50 and 59. Two hundred and forty-one have been younger than 50.
In the health district, 12 children younger than 10 and 21 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 856 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 936 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Monday, Feb. 7 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 8 states that 2,178 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations is 2,426 and has been coming down.
Numbers of patients who are receiving advanced care in hospitals are dropping too. The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Feb. 8 is 434. Two hundred and forty-eight COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 95,906 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 47,148.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Feb. 8, there are 90 active cases of COVID-19 in the school division, 54 in students and 36 in staff. Cases stay on the active list for 10 days; 135 cases were removed over the weekend and 10 more came off the active list last night.
Since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 1,084 cases of COVID-19, 738 in students and 346 in staff. Twenty-seven new positive cases were added Friday night, 20 in students and seven in staff, 26 were added Monday night, 11 in students and 15 in staff.
It should be noted that teachers must obtain a PCR test in order to take time off from work when they test positive for COVID. Students who feel ill may take home tests, but those tests are not counted on the school’s dashboard, so students may be undercounted.
No one is currently quarantining. The school division voted Jan. 21 to discontinue quarantining students or staff who have had close contacts with positive cases of COVID.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
- 29 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 21; 7 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 4) 3 active cases
- 3 cases at Bradley Elementary (1 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26) no active cases
- 26 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 13; 10 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 7) 4 active cases
- 6 cases at Cedar Lee Middle School (1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3) 2 active cases
- 20 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12; 6 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 3 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 3 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 7) 4 active cases
- 19 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 2 on Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3; 2 on Feb. 7) 3 active cases
- 44 cases at Greenville Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 8 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 4 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 3; 12 on Feb. 4) 9 active cases
- 26 cases at Kettle Run High School (2 on Jan. 13; 4 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 4 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 4) 2 active cases
- 20 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 21; 6 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 3 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 4) 4 active cases
- 8 cases at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 7) 2 active cases
- 11 cases at Miller Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 3 on Jan. 21; 6 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 4) 7 active cases
- 5 cases at Pearson Elementary (1 on Jan. 26; 3 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3) 3 active cases
- 12 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11, 3 Jan. 12 and 1 on Jan. 13; 5 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3) 1 active case
- 12 cases at Smith Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 4 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 2) 1 active case
- 2 cases at Southeastern Alternative School (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Feb. 2) 1 active case
- 20 cases at Taylor Middle School (1 on Jan. 14; 4 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3; 3 on Feb. 7) 5 active cases
- 10 cases at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 4 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 4) 1 active case
- 3 cases at Walter Elementary (1 reported on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 7) 1 active case
- 9 cases at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3) 1 active case
Among staff, new cases include:
- 35 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 10 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 3 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3; 3 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 7) 7 active cases
- 3 at Auburn Middle (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 2) 1 active case
- 3 at Bradley Elementary (2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27) no active cases
- 12 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Jan. 3) 1 active case
- 10 at Cedar Lee Middle (3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3; 1 on Feb. 4; 1 on Feb. 7) 4 active cases
- 2 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Feb. 1) no active cases
- 15 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 7) 2 active cases
- 10 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 4) 2 active cases
- 11 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 1) no active cases
- 10 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 2 on Feb. 1) 0 active cases
- 11 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 7) 3 active cases
- 5 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1) 1 active case
- 10 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 5 on Jan. 26; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3) 1 active case
- 6 at Pierce Elementary (2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 2; 1
- on Feb. 7) 2 active cases
- 3 at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 3) 2 active cases
- 11 at Smith Elementary (2 reported Jan. 19; 7 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 7) 1 active case
- 6 at Taylor Middle (2 reported Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 3; 1 on Feb. 7) 2 active cases
- 5 at Claude Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 4; 2 on Feb. 7) 3 active cases
- 8 at Mary Walter Elementary (2 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 3; 3 on Feb. 7) 4 active cases
- 3 at Warrenton Middle (1 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31) no active cases
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Outbreaks
Two new outbreaks have been reported in long-term care facilities in the RRHD. These newest outbreaks are not showing up yet on the list of facilities with “outbreaks in progress.”
Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center, Oak Springs is experiencing an “outbreak in progress.” VDH was notified of the outbreak on Jan. 11 and 35 cases are being reported there. Poet’s Walk of Warrenton, reported Jan. 4, has eight cases. No deaths have been reported from any recent outbreaks.
An outbreak was reported Jan. 5 at the Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, with 85 cases. In Orange County, Dogwood Village reported an outbreak Jan. 12, with 40 cases and in Madison, 38 cases are being reported at Autumn Care of Madison. That outbreak was reported Dec. 28, 2021.
Also in Madison, there is an outbreak in progress at Woodberry Forest School, with 33 cases.
There have been a total of 82 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 37 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, eight in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,551.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,716 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – (resulting in 46,177 cases and 4,772 deaths); 2,353 outbreaks in congregate settings; 370 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 280 in correctional facilities; 177 in college settings; 650 in childcare settings and 1,311 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Feb. 8, there have been a total of 6,857 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Between Jan. 16 and Feb. 5 – as children returned to school after the winter break -- there have been more outbreaks in K-12 facilities (119) than there were in long-term care centers (112).
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Feb. 8, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 487 this morning. The percent positivity is at 22%. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 29, there have been 139,224 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (2.3% of vaccinated people); 3,585 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.06% of vaccinated people), and there have been 1,070 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0178% of fully vaccinated people). The numbers of hospitalizations and deaths in vaccinated people have been revised downward since last week, so fewer fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized or died than were previously reported.
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.7 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The rate of infections (per 100,000) people is 2,319 for fully vaccinated people, 5,351 for partially vaccinated people and 10,852 for unvaccinated people.
Vaccines
As of Feb. 8, 14,959,159 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 79.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 70.3% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 89.9% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 80.4% are fully vaccinated.
An average 8,259 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. The number of vaccinations per day has been dropping dramatically since Jan. 12, when the average was 27,834.
Thus far, about 75.2% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.6% are fully vaccinated (29.2% have received a booster shot). About 87% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 80%. About 36.7% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 55.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (46.7% are fully vaccinated, 6.8% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 89.9% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (80.4% fully vaccinated, 38% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 94.2% have received at least one dose (86.3% fully vaccinated, 60.8% have received a booster).
About 47.3% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (40.6% fully vaccinated, 5.1% have had boosters); 80.2% of those 18 and older (73.6% fully vaccinated, 36.7% have had boosters) and 92.8% of those 65 and older (83.8% fully vaccinated, 59.5% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 84% have received one dose; 74.7% are fully vaccinated and 32.7% have received a booster shot. 88.5% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 79.1% are fully vaccinated and 36% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 74.2% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 67.6% are fully vaccinated and 30.9% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.7% have received one dose, 72.1% are fully vaccinated and 34.2% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
FRIDAY, FEB. 4: In Fauquier County, 62 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 50. Before Dec. 24, Fauquier’s single-day case number only reached as high as 62 three times, but since that day, the one-day case total has been higher than 62 most days. As of Feb. 3, 12,312 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Feb. 4, Virginia recorded 6,500 new cases of COVID-19. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,572, 022total reported cases (451,484) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 6,631.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 2,678 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 4,381 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 127,502 cases in children younger than 10; 200,305 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Feb. 4, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 22.3%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 27.6%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 23%.
Deaths
In Fauquier County, one new COVID-related death was recorded today and one yesterday. There have been 15 COVID-related deaths since Jan. 25, when there were four in one day. There have been a total of 115 COVID deaths in Fauquier.
In the state today, the VDH reported 155 COVID-related deaths, the third day in a row of over-130 deaths. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 16,703 (2,842 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 82, up from 66 yesterday.
April Achter, population health coordinator for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, explained the high number of deaths that have been reported in the state over the last couple of days (160 on Wednesday, 136 Thursday, 155 Friday). She said, “VDH tracks hospitalization and death metrics, and those measures lag behind case counts. It takes time to investigate each case, and the recent surge meant that our case investigators couldn’t reach every patient, or the patient wasn’t severely ill at the time of the interview. As we catch up, you may notice the number of reported deaths in our community increase. The majority of COVID-19 associated deaths that will be added to official statistics over the next week occurred in January 2022.”
Additionally, the VDH website stated earlier this month that there would be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 343 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 142 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 97 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 61 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 43 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one child between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, eight children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19. The latest death in that age group was reported Jan.26. The child lived in the northwest health planning district. Ten children in the state between 10 to 19 have died.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier reported three new COVID-related hospitalizations yesterday and the day before, but negative-one hospitalizations were reported today. Since Jan. 19 -- when there were nine new hospitalizations recorded -- there have been a total of 39.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Feb. 1 that there are about 11 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. "This is a great improvement and correlates with what VDH is reporting as community transmission levels. Hopefully we continue to see a decline," she said.
The county is averaging one hospitalization a day. Fauquier has counted 442 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 86 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August.
Today, Feb. 4, negative-88 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. (Sometimes, when cases are reviewed by the state, earlier cases are added or subtracted from the total. This is the fourth day that the state has reported negative numbers of new hospitalizations.) There have been 47,148 (2,702 probable) hospitalizations since beginning of the pandemic. The state is reporting a weekly average of negative-57 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days because of the readjustment.
In Friday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 992 people hospitalized, 185 have been older than 80 years old; 193 have been 70 to 79 years old; 195 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 179 have been between 50 and 59. Two hundred and forty have been younger than 50.
In the health district, 12 children younger than 10 and 20 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 851 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 934 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Thursday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 4 states that 2,521 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations is 2,828 and has been coming down.
Numbers of patients who are receiving advanced care in hospitals are dropping too. The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Feb. 4 is 454. Two hundred and eighty-six COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 93,232 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 47,148.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Feb. 4, there are 235 active cases of COVID-19 in the school division, 146 in students and 89 in staff. Cases stay on the active list for 10 days.
Since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 1,031 cases of COVID-19, 707 in students and 324 in staff. Thirty-six new positive cases were added Tuesday night, 21 in students and 15 in staff. On Wednesday night, 18 were added, 12 in students and six in staff. On Thursday night, 27 were added, 18 in students and nine in staff.
No one is currently quarantining. The school division voted Jan. 21 to discontinue quarantining students or staff who have had close contacts with positive cases of COVID.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
- 27 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 21; 7 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3) 13 active cases
- 3 cases at Bradley Elementary (1 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26) 3 active cases
- 24 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 13; 10 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3) 9 active cases
- 6 cases at Cedar Lee Middle School (1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3) 4 active cases
- 16 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12; 6 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 3 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 3 on Jan. 31) 8 active cases
- 17 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 2 on Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3) 7 active cases
- 32 cases at Greenville Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 8 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 4 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 2 on Feb. 3) 21 active cases
- 25 cases at Kettle Run High School (2 on Jan. 13; 4 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 4 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2) 14 active cases
- 19 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 21; 6 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 3 on Feb. 2) 14 active cases
- 7 cases at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2) 5 active cases
- 10 cases at Miller Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 3 on Jan. 21; 6 on Feb. 3) 6 active cases
- 5 cases at Pearson Elementary (1 on Jan. 26; 3 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3) 4 active cases
- 12 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11, 3 Jan. 12 and 1 on Jan. 13; 5 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3) 17 active cases
- 12 cases at Smith Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 4 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 2) 3 active cases
- 2 cases at Southeastern Alternative School (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Feb. 2) 1 active case
- 17 cases at Taylor Middle School (1 on Jan. 14; 4 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3) 10 active cases
- 9 cases at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 4 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 24) 1 active case
- 2 cases at Walter Elementary (1 reported on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28) 2 active cases
- 9 cases at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3) 4 active cases
Among staff, new cases include:
- 30 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 10 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 3 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2; 1 on Feb. 3) 15 active cases
- 3 at Auburn Middle (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 2) 2 active cases
- 3 at Bradley Elementary (2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27) 2 active cases
- 12 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Jan. 3) 6 active cases
- 8 at Cedar Lee Middle (3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 1; 2 on Feb. 3) 5 active cases
- 2 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Feb. 1) 1 active case
- 13 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1) 6 active cases
- 8 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2) 5 active cases
- 11 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 1) 9 active cases
- 10 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 2 on Feb. 1) 5 active cases
- 9 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2) 4 active cases
- 5 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1) 5 active cases
- 10 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 5 on Jan. 26; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 3) 8 active cases
- 5 at Pierce Elementary (2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 2) 3 active cases
- 3 at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 3) 2 active cases
- 10 at Smith Elementary (2 reported Jan. 19; 7 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24) 1 active case
- 5 at Taylor Middle (2 reported Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 3) 3 active cases
- 2 at Claude Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28) 1 active case
- 5 at Mary Walter Elementary (2 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 3) 4 active cases
- 3 at Warrenton Middle (1 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31) 2 active cases
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Outbreaks
An outbreak was reported in the RRHD Jan. 31, in a long-term care setting. On Jan. 28, an outbreak in a K-12 setting was reported. The list of settings does not yet show where the latest outbreaks were recorded.
Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center, Oak Springs is experiencing an “outbreak in progress.” VDH was notified of the outbreak on Jan. 11 and 35 cases are being reported there. Poet’s Walk of Warrenton, reported Jan. 4, has eight cases. No deaths have been reported from any recent outbreaks.
An outbreak was reported Jan. 5 at the Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, with 85 cases. In Orange County, Dogwood Village reported an outbreak Jan. 12, with 40 cases and in Madison, 38 cases are being reported at Autumn Care of Madison. That outbreak was reported Dec. 28, 2021.
Also in Madison, there is an outbreak in progress at Woodberry Forest School, with 33 cases.
There have been a total of 80 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 35 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, eight in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,348.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,703 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – (resulting in 45,778 cases and 4,743 deaths); 2,343 outbreaks in congregate settings; 370 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 278 in correctional facilities; 177 in college settings; 649 in childcare settings and 1,296 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Feb. 4, there have been a total of 6,816 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
During the week of Jan. 23 to Jan. 29, there were almost as many outbreaks in K-12 facilities (46) as there were in long-term care centers (48). As children returned to school the week before (Jan. 16 to Jan. 22), K-12 outbreaks (40) outpaced long-term care facilities (35).
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Feb. 4, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 466 this morning. The percent positivity is at 23.61%. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 29, there have been 139,224 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (2.3% of vaccinated people); 3,585 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.06% of vaccinated people), and there have been 1,070 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0178% of fully vaccinated people). The numbers of hospitalizations and deaths in vaccinated people have been revised downward since last week, so fewer fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized or died than were previously reported.
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.7 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The rate of infections (per 100,000) people is 2,319 for fully vaccinated people, 5,351 for partially vaccinated people and 10,852 for unvaccinated people.
Vaccines
The information below is from Feb. 2.
As of Feb. 2, 14,865,517 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 78.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 70% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 89.7% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 80.2% are fully vaccinated.
An average 8,154 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. The number of vaccinations per day has been dropping dramatically since Jan. 12, when the average was 27,834.
Thus far, about 74.8% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.3% are fully vaccinated (28.8% have received a booster shot). About 86.9% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 79.8%. About 36.3% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 54% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (45.5% are fully vaccinated, 6.4% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 89.7% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (80.2% fully vaccinated, 37.5% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 94.1% have received at least one dose (86.3% fully vaccinated, 60.2% have received a booster).
About 45.7% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (39.6% fully vaccinated, 4.8% have had boosters); 80.1% of those 18 and older (73.5% fully vaccinated, 36.3% have had boosters) and 92.8% of those 65 and older (83.7% fully vaccinated, 59.1% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 83.7% have received one dose; 74.3% are fully vaccinated and 32.2% have received a booster shot. 88.3% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 78.8% are fully vaccinated and 35.4% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73.8% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 67.3% are fully vaccinated and 30.6% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.6% have received one dose, 72% are fully vaccinated and 33.8% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
THURSDAY, FEB. 3: In Fauquier County, 54 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 46; the average has been coming down since Jan. 12. As of Feb. 3, 12,250 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Feb. 3, Virginia recorded 7,139 new cases of COVID-19. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,565,522 total reported cases (449,240) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 7,237; Jan. 28 it was 10,556.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 2,663 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 4,348 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 126,686 cases in children younger than 10; 199,419 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Feb. 3, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 23.2%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 28.4%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 22%.
Deaths
In Fauquier County, one new COVID-related death was recorded today, two were recorded yesterday, one was recorded Jan. 1, two were reported Jan. 28 and one was reported on Jan. 29. There have been a total of 114 COVID deaths in Fauquier.
In the state today, the VDH reported 136 COVID-related deaths. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 16,548 (2,824 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 66.
April Achter, population health coordinator for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, explained the high number of deaths that have been reported in the state over the last couple of days (160 on Wednesday and 136 Thursday). She said, “VDH tracks hospitalization and death metrics, and those measures lag behind case counts. It takes time to investigate each case, and the recent surge meant that our case investigators couldn’t reach every patient, or the patient wasn’t severely ill at the time of the interview. As we catch up, you may notice the number of reported deaths in our community increase. The majority of COVID-19 associated deaths that will be added to official statistics over the next week occurred in January 2022.”
Additionally, the VDH website stated earlier this month that there would be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 336 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 141 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 93 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 59 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 43 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one child between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, eight children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19. The latest death in that age group was reported Jan.26. The child lived in the northwest health planning district. Ten children in the state between 10 to 19 have died.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier reported three new COVID-related hospitalizations yesterday and the day before. Since Jan. 19 -- when there were nine new hospitalizations recorded -- there have been a total of 40.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Feb. 1 that there are about 11 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. "This is a great improvement and correlates with what VDH is reporting as community transmission levels. Hopefully we continue to see a decline," she said.
The county is averaging one hospitalization a day. Fauquier has counted 443 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 87 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August.
Today, Feb. 3, negative-320 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. (Sometimes, when cases are reviewed by the state, earlier cases are added or subtracted from the total. This is the third day that the state has reported negative numbers of new hospitalizations.) There have been 47,236 (2,691 probable) hospitalizations since beginning of the pandemic. The state is reporting a weekly average of negative-31 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days because of the readjustment.
In Thursday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 993 people hospitalized, 185 have been older than 80 years old; 193 have been 70 to 79 years old; 197 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 178 have been between 50 and 59. Two hundred and forty have been younger than 50.
In the health district, 12 children younger than 10 and 20 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 892 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 995 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 3 states that 2,578people are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations is 2.925 and has been coming down.
Numbers of patients who are receiving advanced care in hospitals are dropping too. The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Feb. 3 is 466. Two hundred and ninety-nine COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 92,578 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 47,556.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Feb. 3, there are 276 active cases of COVID-19 in the school division, 155 in students and 121 in staff. Cases stay on the active list for 10 days.
Since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 1004 cases of COVID-19, 689 in students and 315 in staff. Thirty-six new positive cases were added Tuesday night, 21 in students and 15 in staff. On Wednesday night, 18 were added, 12 in students and six in staff.
No one is currently quarantining. The school division voted Jan. 21 to discontinue quarantining students or staff who have had close contacts with positive cases of COVID.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
- 26 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 21; 7 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1) 12 active cases
- 3 cases at Bradley Elementary (1 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26) 3 active cases
- 22 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 13; 10 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1) 7 active cases
- 5 cases at Cedar Lee Middle School (1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2) 2 active cases
- 16 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12; 6 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 3 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 3 on Jan. 31) 14 active cases
- 16 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 2 on Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1) 5 active cases
- 30 cases at Greenville Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 8 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 4 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2) 17 active cases
- 25 cases at Kettle Run High School (2 on Jan. 13; 4 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 4 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2) 15 active cases
- 19 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 21; 6 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 3 on Feb. 2) 12 active cases
- 7 cases at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2) 1 active case
- 4 cases at Miller Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 3 on Jan. 21) 3 active cases
- 4 cases at Pearson Elementary (1 on Jan. 26; 3 on Feb. 2)
- 11 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11, 3 Jan. 12 and 1 on Jan. 13; 5 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1) 15 active cases
- 12 cases at Smith Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 4 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 2) 4 active cases
- 2 cases at Southeastern Alternative School (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Feb. 2)
- 15 cases at Taylor Middle School (1 on Jan. 14; 4 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1) 7 active cases
- 9 cases at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 4 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 24) 1 active case
- 2 cases at Walter Elementary (1 reported on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28)
- 8 cases at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Feb. 1) 1 active case
Among staff, new cases include:
- 29 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 10 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 3 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2) 24 active cases
- 3 at Auburn Middle (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Feb. 2)
- 3 at Bradley Elementary (2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27) 2 active cases
- 11 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31) 10 active cases
- 6 at Cedar Lee Middle (3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 1) 6 active cases
- 2 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Feb. 1) 1 active case
- 13 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1) 9 active cases
- 8 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2) 5 active cases
- 11 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 1) 10 active cases
- 10 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 2 on Feb. 1) 7 active cases
- 9 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Feb. 1; 1 on Feb. 2) 7 active cases
- 5 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1) 5 active cases
- 9 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 5 on Jan. 26; 2 on Feb. 1) 8 active cases
- 5 at Pierce Elementary (2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 28; 1 on Feb. 2) 5 active cases
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12) no active cases
- 10 at Smith Elementary (2 reported Jan. 19; 7 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24) 8 active cases
- 4 at Taylor Middle (2 reported Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25) 2 active cases
- 2 at Claude Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28)
- 4 at Mary Walter Elementary (2 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28) 4 active cases
- 3 at Warrenton Middle (1 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31) 3 active cases
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Outbreaks
An outbreak was reported in the RRHD Jan. 31, in a long-term care setting. On Jan. 28, an outbreak in a K-12 setting was reported. The list of settings does not yet show where the latest outbreaks were recorded.
Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center, Oak Springs is experiencing an “outbreak in progress.” VDH was notified of the outbreak on Jan. 11 and 34 cases are being reported there. Poet’s Walk of Warrenton, reported Jan. 4, has eight cases. No deaths have been reported from any recent outbreaks.
An outbreak was reported Jan. 5 at the Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, with 74 cases. In Orange County, Dogwood Village reported an outbreak Jan. 12, with 40 cases and in Madison, 38 cases are being reported at Autumn Care of Madison. That outbreak was reported Dec. 28, 2021.
There have been a total of 80 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 35 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, eight in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,335.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,695 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – (resulting in 45,488 cases and 4,725 deaths); 2,341 outbreaks in congregate settings; 370 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 277 in correctional facilities; 177 in college settings; 645 in childcare settings and 1,290 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Feb. 3, there have been a total of 6,795 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Feb. 3, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 497 this morning. The percent positivity is at 22.61%. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 22, there have been 131,697 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (2.3% of vaccinated people); 3,475 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.06% of vaccinated people), and there have been 991 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.017% of fully vaccinated people). The numbers of hospitalizations and deaths in vaccinated people have been revised downward since last week, so fewer fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized or died than were previously reported.
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.6 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.1 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
Vaccines
The information below is from Feb. 2.
As of Feb. 2, 14,865,517 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 78.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 70% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 89.7% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 80.2% are fully vaccinated.
An average 8,154 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. The number of vaccinations per day has been dropping dramatically since Jan. 12, when the average was 27,834.
Thus far, about 74.8% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.3% are fully vaccinated (28.8% have received a booster shot). About 86.9% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 79.8%. About 36.3% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 54% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (45.5% are fully vaccinated, 6.4% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 89.7% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (80.2% fully vaccinated, 37.5% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 94.1% have received at least one dose (86.3% fully vaccinated, 60.2% have received a booster).
About 45.7% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (39.6% fully vaccinated, 4.8% have had boosters); 80.1% of those 18 and older (73.5% fully vaccinated, 36.3% have had boosters) and 92.8% of those 65 and older (83.7% fully vaccinated, 59.1% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 83.7% have received one dose; 74.3% are fully vaccinated and 32.2% have received a booster shot. 88.3% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 78.8% are fully vaccinated and 35.4% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73.8% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 67.3% are fully vaccinated and 30.6% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.6% have received one dose, 72% are fully vaccinated and 33.8% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2: In Fauquier County, 39 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 47; the average has been coming down since Jan. 12. As of Feb. 1, 12,196 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Feb. 2, Virginia recorded 6,678 new cases of COVID-19, continuing a welcome trend of cases below 7,000. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,558,383 total reported cases (446,887 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 7,895; Jan. 28 it was 10,556.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 2,647 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 4,322 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 125,733 cases in children younger than 10; 198,462 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Feb. 2, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 25.5%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 28.3%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 23%.
Deaths
In Fauquier County, two new COVID-related deaths were recorded today, one was recorded yesterday, two were reported Jan. 28 and one was reported on Jan. 29. There have been a total of 113 COVID deaths in Fauquier, 16 since Jan. 19.
In the state today, the VDH reported 160 COVID-related deaths. That is a very high number of deaths and may be the result of a reexamination of cases. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 16,412 (2,794 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 51.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 334 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 141 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 93 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 58 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 42 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one child between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, eight children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19. The latest death in that age group was reported Jan.26. The child lived in the northwest health planning district. Ten children in the state between 10 to 19 have died.
The VDH website stated earlier this month that there would be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier reported three new COVID-related hospitalizations today and yesterday. Since Jan. 19 -- when there were nine new hospitalizations recorded -- there have been a total of 40.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Feb. 1 that there are about 11 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. "This is a great improvement and correlates with what VDH is reporting as community transmission levels. Hopefully we continue to see a decline," she said.
The county is averaging one hospitalization a day. Fauquier has counted 443 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 87 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August.
Today, Feb. 2, negative-54 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. (Sometimes, when cases are reviewed by the state, earlier cases are added or subtracted from the total.) There have been 47,556 (2,694 probable) hospitalizations since beginning of the pandemic. The state is reporting a weekly average of 23 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Wednesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 993 people hospitalized, 185 have been older than 80 years old; 192 have been 70 to 79 years old; 198 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 178 have been between 50 and 59. Two hundred and forty have been younger than 50.
In the health district, 12 children younger than 10 and 20 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 926 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 1,059 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 2 states that 2,787 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations is 3,046 and has been coming down.
Numbers of patients who are receiving advanced care in hospitals are dropping too. The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Feb. 2 is 479, 27 fewer than yesterday. Three hundred and three COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support, 18 fewer than yesterday.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 92,479 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 47,556.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Feb. 1, there were 223 active cases of COVID-19 in the school division, 123 in students and 100 in staff. Cases stay on the active list for 10 days. (Active cases were not available the morning of Feb. 2; they may be incorrect in the list below.)
Since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 986 cases of COVID-19, 677 in students and 309 in staff. Thirty-six new positive cases were added Tuesday night, 21 in students and 15 in staff.
No one is currently quarantining. The school division voted Jan. 21 to discontinue quarantining students or staff who have had close contacts with positive cases of COVID.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
- 26 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 21; 7 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1) 12 active cases
- 3 cases at Bradley Elementary (1 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26) 3 active cases
- 22 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 13; 10 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1) 7 active cases
- 4 cases at Cedar Lee Middle School (1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Feb. 1) 2 active cases
- 16 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12; 6 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 3 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 3 on Jan. 31) 14 active cases
- 16 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 2 on Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1) 5 active cases
- 29 cases at Greenville Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 8 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 4 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1) 17 active cases
- 24 cases at Kettle Run High School (2 on Jan. 13; 4 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 4 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1) 15 active cases
- 16 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 21; 6 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1) 12 active cases
- 6 cases at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Feb. 1) 1 active case
- 4 cases at Miller Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 3 on Jan. 21) 3 active cases
- 1 case at Pearson Elementary (1 on Jan. 26)
- 11 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11, 3 Jan. 12 and 1 on Jan. 13; 5 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1) 15 active cases
- 11 cases at Smith Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 4 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28) 4 active cases
- 1 case at Southeastern Alternative School (1 on Jan. 21)
- 15 cases at Taylor Middle School (1 on Jan. 14; 4 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1) 7 active cases
- 9 cases at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 4 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 24) 1 active case
- 2 cases at Walter Elementary (1 reported on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28)
- 8 cases at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Feb. 1) 1 active case
Among staff, new cases include:
- 28 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 10 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 3 on Jan. 31; 3 on Feb. 1) 20 active cases
- 2 at Auburn Middle (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24)
- 3 at Bradley Elementary (2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27) 2 active cases
- 11 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31) 10 active cases
- 6 at Cedar Lee Middle (3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 1) 4 active cases
- 2 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Feb. 1) no active cases
- 13 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1) 8 active cases
- 7 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 31; 1 on Feb. 1) 3 active cases
- 11 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31; 2 on Feb. 1) 8 active cases
- 10 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28; 2 on Feb. 1) 5 active cases
- 8 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Feb. 1) 5 active cases
- 5 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 31) 4 active cases
- 9 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 5 on Jan. 26; 2 on Feb. 1) 6 active cases
- 4 at Pierce Elementary (2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 28) 4 active cases
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12) no active cases
- 10 at Smith Elementary (2 reported Jan. 19; 7 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24) 8 active cases
- 4 at Taylor Middle (2 reported Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25) 2 active cases
- 2 at Claude Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28)
- 4 at Mary Walter Elementary (2 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28) 4 active cases
- 3 at Warrenton Middle (1 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31) 3 active cases
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Outbreaks
An outbreak was reported in the RRHD Jan. 31, in a long-term care setting. On Jan. 28, an outbreak in a K-12 setting was reported. The list of settings does not yet show where the latest outbreaks were recorded.
Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center, Oak Springs is experiencing an “outbreak in progress.” VDH was notified of the outbreak on Jan. 11 and 34 cases are being reported there. Poet’s Walk of Warrenton, reported Jan. 4, has eight cases. No deaths have been reported from any recent outbreaks.
An outbreak was reported Jan. 5 at the Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, with 74 cases. In Orange County, Dogwood Village reported an outbreak Jan. 12, with 40 cases and in Madison, 38 cases are being reported at Autumn Care of Madison. That outbreak was reported Dec. 28, 2021.
There have been a total of 80 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 35 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, eight in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,335.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,686 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – (resulting in 45,173 cases and 4,715 deaths); 2,341 outbreaks in congregate settings; 369 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 277 in correctional facilities; 177 in college settings; 634 in childcare settings and 1,291 K-12 outbreaks being reported, 12 more than yesterday.
As of Feb. 2, there have been a total of 6,775 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Feb. 1, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 550 this morning. The percent positivity is at 23%. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 22, there have been 131,697 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (2.3% of vaccinated people); 3,475 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.06% of vaccinated people), and there have been 991 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.017% of fully vaccinated people). The numbers of hospitalizations and deaths in vaccinated people have been revised downward since last week, so fewer fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized or died than were previously reported.
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.6 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.1 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
Vaccines
As of Feb. 2, 14,865,517 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 78.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 70% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 89.7% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 80.2% are fully vaccinated.
An average 8,154 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. The number of vaccinations per day has been dropping dramatically since Jan. 12, when the average was 27,834.
Thus far, about 74.8% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.3% are fully vaccinated (28.8% have received a booster shot). About 86.9% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 79.8%. About 36.3% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 54% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (45.5% are fully vaccinated, 6.4% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 89.7% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (80.2% fully vaccinated, 37.5% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 94.1% have received at least one dose (86.3% fully vaccinated, 60.2% have received a booster).
About 45.7% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (39.6% fully vaccinated, 4.8% have had boosters); 80.1% of those 18 and older (73.5% fully vaccinated, 36.3% have had boosters) and 92.8% of those 65 and older (83.7% fully vaccinated, 59.1% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 83.7% have received one dose; 74.3% are fully vaccinated and 32.2% have received a booster shot. 88.3% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 78.8% are fully vaccinated and 35.4% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73.8% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 67.3% are fully vaccinated and 30.6% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.6% have received one dose, 72% are fully vaccinated and 33.8% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
TUESDAY, FEB. 1: In Fauquier County, 52 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 51; the average has been coming down since Jan. 12. As of Feb. 1, 12,157 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Feb. 1, Virginia recorded 6,055 new cases of COVID-19, continuing a welcome trend of dropping cases. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,551,705 total reported cases (444,218 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 8,530; Friday it was 10,556.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 2,635 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 4,298 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 124,778 cases in children younger than 10; 197,595 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Feb. 1, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 24.5%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 29.3%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 24%.
Deaths
In Fauquier County, one new COVID-related death was recorded today, two new COVID-related deaths were reported Jan. 28 and one was reported on Jan. 29. There have been a total of 111 COVID deaths in Fauquier, 15 since Jan. 19.
In the state today, the VDH reported 35 COVID-related deaths. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 16,252 (2,700 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 36.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 322 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 137 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 91 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 55 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 39 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one child between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, eight children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19. The latest death in that age group was reported Jan.26. The child lived in the northwest health planning district. Ten children in the state between 10 to 19 have died.
The VDH website stated earlier this month that there would be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier reported three new COVID-related hospitalizations today. Since Jan. 19 -- when there were six new hospitalizations recorded -- there have been a total of 37.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Feb. 1 that there are about 11 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. "This is a great improvement and correlates with what VDH is reporting as community transmission levels. Hopefully we continue to see a decline," she said.
The county is averaging one hospitalization a day. Fauquier has counted 440 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 84 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August.
Today, Feb. 1, negative-98 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. (Sometimes, when cases are reviewed by the state, earlier cases are added or subtracted from the total.) There have been 47,610 (2,682 probable) hospitalizations since beginning of the pandemic. The state is reporting a weekly average of 49 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Tuesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 991 people hospitalized, 184 have been older than 80 years old; 191 have been 70 to 79 years old; 198 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 177 have been between 50 and 59. Two hundred and forty-one have been younger than 50.
In the health district, 12 children younger than 10 and 20 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 934 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 1,067 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Monday, Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 1 states that 2,924 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations is 3,143 and has been coming down.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Feb. 1 is 506. Three hundred and twenty-one COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 91,586 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 47,610.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Feb. 1, there were 223 active cases of COVID-19 in the school division, 123 in students and 100 in staff. Cases stay on the active list for 10 days.
Since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 950 cases of COVID-19, 656 in students and 294 in staff. Thirty-nine new positive cases were added Monday night, 27 in students and 12 in staff. Greenville Ritchie elementary schools each reported seven new cases in students.
No one is currently quarantining. The school division voted Jan. 21 to discontinue quarantining students or staff who have had close contacts with positive cases of COVID.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
- 25 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 21; 7 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31) 12 active cases
- 3 cases at Bradley Elementary (1 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26) 3 active cases
- 19 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 13; 10 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31) 7 active cases
- 3 cases at Cedar Lee Middle School (1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25) 2 active cases
- 16 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12; 6 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 3 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 3 on Jan. 31) 14 active cases
- 15 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 2 on Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 31) 5 active cases
- 26 cases at Greenville Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 8 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 4 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31) 17 active cases
- 21 cases at Kettle Run High School (2 on Jan. 13; 4 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 4 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31) 15 active cases
- 15 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 21; 6 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31) 12 active cases
- 4 cases at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21) 1 active case
- 4 cases at Miller Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 3 on Jan. 21) 3 active cases
- 1 case at Pearson Elementary (1 on Jan. 26)
- 10 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11, 3 Jan. 12 and 1 on Jan. 13; 5 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 28; 7 on Jan. 31) 15 active cases
- 11 cases at Smith Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 4 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28) 4 active cases
- 1 case at Southeastern Alternative School (1 on Jan. 21)
- 12 cases at Taylor Middle School (1 on Jan. 14; 4 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 31) 7 active cases
- 9 cases at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 4 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 24) 1 active case
- 2 cases at Walter Elementary (1 reported on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28)
- 6 cases at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 27) 1 active case
Among staff, new cases include:
- 25 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 10 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 3 on Jan. 31) 20 active cases
- 2 at Auburn Middle (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24)
- 3 at Bradley Elementary (2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27) 2 active cases
- 11 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 31) 10 active cases
- 4 at Cedar Lee Middle (3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 31) 4 active cases
- 1 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12) no active cases
- 12 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31) 8 active cases
- 6 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 31) 3 active cases
- 9 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31) 8 active cases
- 8 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28) 5 active cases
- 7 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25) 5 active cases
- 5 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 31) 4 active cases
- 7 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 5 on Jan. 26) 6 active cases
- 4 at Pierce Elementary (2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 28) 4 active cases
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12) no active cases
- 10 at Smith Elementary (2 reported Jan. 19; 7 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24) 8 active cases
- 4 at Taylor Middle (2 reported Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25) 2 active cases
- 2 at Claude Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28)
- 4 at Mary Walter Elementary (2 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28) 4 active cases
- 3 at Warrenton Middle (1 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28; 1 on Jan. 31) 3 active cases
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Outbreaks
An outbreak was reported in the RRHD yesterday, in a long-term care setting. On Friday, an outbreak in a K-12 setting was reported. The list of settings does not yet show where the latest outbreaks were recorded.
Outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the RRHD were reported on Jan. 20, 14, Jan. 13, Jan. 10, Jan. 7 and Jan. 5. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the health district.
Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center, Oak Springs is experiencing an “outbreak in progress.” VDH was notified of the outbreak on Jan. 11 and 34 cases are being reported there. Poet’s Walk of Warrenton, reported Jan. 4, has eight cases. No deaths have been reported from any recent outbreaks.
An outbreak was reported Jan. 5 at the Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, with 74 cases. In Orange County, Dogwood Village reported an outbreak Jan. 12, with 40 cases and in Madison, 38 cases are being reported at Autumn Care of Madison. That outbreak was reported Dec. 28, 2021.
There have been a total of 80 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 35 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, eight in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,335.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,685 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – (resulting in 44,983 cases and 4,705 deaths); 2,338 outbreaks in congregate settings; 369 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 277 in correctional facilities; 177 in college settings; 631 in childcare settings and 1,279 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Feb. 1, there have been a total of 6,756 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Feb. 1, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 671 this morning. The percent positivity is at 25%. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 22, there have been 131,697 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (2.3% of vaccinated people); 3,475 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.06% of vaccinated people), and there have been 991 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.017% of fully vaccinated people). The numbers of hospitalizations and deaths in vaccinated people have been revised downward since last week, so fewer fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized or died than were previously reported.
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.6 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.1 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
Vaccines
The following information is from Jan. 28.
As of Jan. 28, 14,663,099 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 79% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.8% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 90.1% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.8% are fully vaccinated.
An average 10,140 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. The number of vaccinations per day has been dropping dramatically since Jan. 12, when the average was 27,834.
Thus far, about 74.9% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.9% are fully vaccinated (26.9% have received a booster shot). About 87.1% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 78.3%. About 34% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 53.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (45% are fully vaccinated, 5.2% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 90.1% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.8% fully vaccinated, 35% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.9% have received at least one dose (87% fully vaccinated, 59.4% have received a booster).
About 45.8% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (38.6% fully vaccinated, 4.1% have had boosters); 80.3% of those 18 and older (71.8% fully vaccinated, 34% have had boosters) and 94.7% of those 65 and older (84% fully vaccinated, 58.4% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 84% have received one dose; 73.1% are fully vaccinated and 30% have received a booster shot. 88.7% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 77.6% are fully vaccinated and 32.9% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73.9% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 65.7% are fully vaccinated and 28.5% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.6% have received one dose, 70.4% are fully vaccinated and 31.5% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
MONDAY, JAN. 31: In Fauquier County, 31 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning; 58 were reported Saturday, 51 on Sunday. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 56; the average has been coming down since Jan. 12. As of Jan. 31, 12,105 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Jan. 31, Virginia recorded 4,247 new cases of COVID-19 fewer than half the number reported on Friday. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,545,636 total reported cases (441,961 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 9,194; Friday it was 10,556.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 2,614 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 4,273 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 124,005 cases in children younger than 10; 196,818 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Jan. 31, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 25.5%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 30.6%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 24%.
Deaths
In Fauquier County, two new COVID-related deaths were reported Jan. 28 and one was reported on Jan. 29. There have been a total of 110 COVID deaths in Fauquier, 14 since Jan. 19.
In the state today, the VDH reported 23 COVID-related deaths; 41 were reported Saturday and 26 on Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 16,217 (2,699 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 38. The seven-day average on Friday, Jan. 21 was seven.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 321 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 137 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 91 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 54 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 39 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one child between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, eight children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19. The latest death in that age group was reported Jan.26. The child lived in the northwest health planning district. Ten children in the state between 10 to 19 have died.
The VDH website stated earlier this month that there would be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier most recently reported one new COVID-19 hospitalization Jan. 29. Since Jan. 19 -- when there were six new hospitalizations recorded -- there have been a total of 34.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Jan. 25 that after several weeks of treating more than 20 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, that number has dropped below 20. She said, "We hope to continue seeing that decline. It will rely heavily on masking, hand hygiene, social distancing, vaccinations (boosting) – and of course, having community members contact their primary care as soon as they start exhibiting symptoms – rather than waiting until they are severe. Primary care providers can help follow their care, they know their patients’ health journeys, and can give good recommendations."
The county is averaging two hospitalizations a day. Fauquier has counted 437 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 81 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August.
Today, Jan. 31, 63 new hospitalizations were reported in the state; 66 were reported Saturday and 33 on Sunday. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 47,708 (2,676 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 76 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days, down from 154 on Jan. 21.
In Monday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 987 people hospitalized, 183 have been older than 80 years old; 190 have been 70 to 79 years old; 196 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 177 have been between 50 and 59. Two hundred and forty-one have been younger than 50.
In the health district, 12 children younger than 10 and 20 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 947 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 1,081 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Sunday, Jan. 30 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 31 states that 2,896 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations is 3,242.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 31 is 512. Three hundred and thirty-nine COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 90,236 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 47,708.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Jan. 31, there were 231 active cases of COVID-19 in the school division, 136 in students and 95 in staff. Cases stay on the active list for 10 days.
Since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 911 cases of COVID-19, 629 in students and 282 in staff. As of Friday evening, nine more staff members and eight more students had tested positive than had on Thursday. It is unusual that staff cases exceed student cases on any given day, but that has been the case several times since classes resumed after winter break.
April Achter, population health coordinator for the RRHD, suggested that it may be the result of changes in how people are testing for COVID-19. She said, “Employees are required to report positive tests in order to take COVID-19 related sick leave (the illness has to be documented). I suspect many students have taken home tests. … The bottom line is with the accessibility and availability of self-testing, individual cases become less useful as a metric to calculate disease burden.”
No one is currently quarantining. The school division voted Jan. 21 to discontinue quarantining students or staff who have had close contacts with positive cases of COVID.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
- 23 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 21; 7 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27) 17 active cases
- 3 cases at Bradley Elementary (1 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26) 3 active cases
- 17 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 13; 10 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25) 15 active cases
- 3 cases at Cedar Lee Middle School (1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25) 2 active cases
- 13 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12; 6 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 3 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27) 11 active cases
- 13 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 2 on Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 25) 10 active cases
- 19 cases at Greenville Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 8 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 4 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28) 18 active cases
- 19 cases at Kettle Run High School (2 on Jan. 13; 4 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 4 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27) 13 active cases
- 14 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 21; 6 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 28) 11 active cases
- 4 cases at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21) 1 active case
- 4 cases at Miller Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 3 on Jan. 21) 3 active cases
- 1 case at Pearson Elementary (1 on Jan. 26)
- 13 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11, 3 Jan. 12 and 1 on Jan. 13; 5 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 27; 2 on Jan. 28) 8 active cases
- 11 cases at Smith Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 4 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28) 6 active cases
- 1 case at Southeastern Alternative School (1 on Jan. 21)
- 11 cases at Taylor Middle School (1 on Jan. 14; 4 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27) 10 active cases
- 9 cases at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 4 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 24) 1 active case
- 2 cases at Walter Elementary (1 reported on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28)
- 6 cases at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 27) 3 active cases
Among staff, new cases include:
- 22 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 10 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28) 17 active cases
- 2 at Auburn Middle (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24)
- 3 at Bradley Elementary (2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27)
- 9 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27) 8 active cases
- 3 at Cedar Lee Middle (3 on Jan. 21)
- 1 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12) no active cases
- 11 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28) 9 active cases
- 5 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26) 2 active cases
- 8 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27; 1 on Jan. 28) 7 active cases
- 8 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28) 6 active cases
- 7 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25) 5 active cases
- 3 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26) 2 active cases
- 7 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 5 on Jan. 26) 6 active cases
- 4 at Pierce Elementary (2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 28) 4 active cases
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12) no active cases
- 10 at Smith Elementary (2 reported Jan. 19; 7 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24)
- 4 at Taylor Middle (2 reported Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25)
- 2 at Claude Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28)
- 4 at Mary Walter Elementary (2 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 28) 4 active cases
- 2 at Warrenton Middle (1 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 28)
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Outbreaks
An outbreak was reported in the RRHD today, in a long-term care setting. On Friday, an outbreak in a K-12 setting was reported. The list of settings does not yet show where the latest outbreaks were recorded.
Outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the RRHD were reported on Jan. 20, 14, Jan. 13, Jan. 10, Jan. 7 and Jan. 5. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the health district.
Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center, Oak Springs is experiencing an “outbreak in progress.” VDH was notified of the outbreak on Jan. 11 and 34 cases are being reported there.
On Dec. 17 an outbreak was reported at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton, with nine cases, but that outbreak is “pending closure.” Poet’s Walk of Warrenton, reported Jan. 4, has eight cases and The Villa at Suffield Meadows, reported Jan. 5, has reported 15 cases. That outbreak is also listed as “pending closure.” No deaths have been reported from any of these recent outbreaks.
An outbreak was reported Jan. 5 at the Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, with 74 cases. In Orange County, Dogwood Village reported an outbreak Jan. 12, with 40 cases and in Madison, 38 cases are being reported at Autumn Care of Madison. That outbreak was reported Dec. 28, 2021.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 76 outbreaks in long-term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 76 is significant. The following week, the week of Jan. 2 to 8, the VDH is reporting that there were 61 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
There have been a total of 80 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 35 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, eight in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,333.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,678 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – (resulting in 44,857 cases and 4,700 deaths); 2,333 outbreaks in congregate settings; 369 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 276 in correctional facilities; 177 in college settings; 630 in childcare settings and 1,271 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 31, there have been a total of 6,734 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 31, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 671 this morning. The percent positivity is at 24.72%. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 22, there have been 131,697 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (2.3% of vaccinated people); 3,475 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.06% of vaccinated people), and there have been 991 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.017% of fully vaccinated people). The numbers of hospitalizations and deaths in vaccinated people have been revised downward since last week, so fewer fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized or died than were previously reported.
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.6 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.1 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
Vaccines
The following information is from Jan. 28.
As of Jan. 28, 14,663,099 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 79% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.8% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 90.1% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.8% are fully vaccinated.
An average 10,140 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. The number of vaccinations per day has been dropping dramatically since Jan. 12, when the average was 27,834.
Thus far, about 74.9% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.9% are fully vaccinated (26.9% have received a booster shot). About 87.1% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 78.3%. About 34% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 53.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (45% are fully vaccinated, 5.2% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 90.1% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.8% fully vaccinated, 35% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.9% have received at least one dose (87% fully vaccinated, 59.4% have received a booster).
About 45.8% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (38.6% fully vaccinated, 4.1% have had boosters); 80.3% of those 18 and older (71.8% fully vaccinated, 34% have had boosters) and 94.7% of those 65 and older (84% fully vaccinated, 58.4% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 84% have received one dose; 73.1% are fully vaccinated and 30% have received a booster shot. 88.7% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 77.6% are fully vaccinated and 32.9% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73.9% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 65.7% are fully vaccinated and 28.5% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.6% have received one dose, 70.4% are fully vaccinated and 31.5% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
FRIDAY, JAN. 28: In Fauquier County, 36 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 68; the average has been coming down since Jan. 12. As of Jan. 28, 11,965 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Jan. 28, Virginia recorded 10,741 new cases of COVID-19. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,503,119 total reported cases (437,120 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 10,556; Tuesday it was 12,084.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 2,562 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 4,218 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 121,667 cases in children younger than 10; 194,244 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Jan. 28, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 28.3%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 31.6%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 28%.
Deaths
In Fauquier County, two new COVID-related deaths were reported Jan. 28. There have been a total of 109 COVID deaths in Fauquier, 13 since Jan. 19.
In the state today, the VDH reported 39 COVID-related deaths. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 16,127 (2,660 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 39. The seven-day average on Friday, Jan. 21 was seven.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 318 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 136 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 89 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 54 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 39 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one child between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, eight children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19. The latest death in that age group was reported Wednesday. The child lived in the northwest health planning district. Ten children in the state between 10 to 19 have died.
The VDH website stated earlier this month that there would be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier reported one new COVID-19 hospitalizations today and one yesterday. Since Jan. 19 -- when there were six new hospitalizations recorded -- there have been a total of 33.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Jan. 25 that after several weeks of treating more than 20 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, that number has dropped below 20. She said, "We hope to continue seeing that decline. It will rely heavily on masking, hand hygiene, social distancing, vaccinations (boosting) – and of course, having community members contact their primary care as soon as they start exhibiting symptoms – rather than waiting until they are severe. Primary care providers can help follow their care, they know their patients’ health journeys, and can give good recommendations."
The county is averaging three hospitalizations a day. Fauquier has counted 436 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 80 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August.
Today, Jan. 28, 93 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 47,546 (2,660 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 91 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days, down from 154 on Jan. 21.
In Friday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 983 people hospitalized, 183 have been older than 80 years old; 189 have been 70 to 79 years old; 195 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 177 have been between 50 and 59. Two hundred and thirty-nine have been younger than 50.
In the health district, 12 children younger than 10 and 19 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. Two children younger than 10 have been added to that list in the last five days. In the state, 931 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 1,080 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Thursday, Jan. 27 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 28 states that 3,197 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations is 3,548.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 28 is 552. Three hundred and thirty-seven COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 90,236 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 47,546.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Jan. 27, there were 214 active cases of COVID-19 in the school division (44 more than Wednesday) 128 in students and 86 in staff. Cases stay on the active list for 10 days.
Since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 894 cases of COVID-19, 621 in students and 273 in staff.
No one is currently quarantining. The school division voted Jan. 21 to discontinue quarantining students or staff who have had close contacts with positive cases of COVID.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
- 23 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 21; 7 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27) 17 active cases
- 3 cases at Bradley Elementary (1 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26) 3 active cases
- 17 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 13; 10 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25) 15 active cases
- 3 cases at Cedar Lee Middle School (1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25) 2 active cases
- 13 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12; 6 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 3 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27) 11 active cases
- 11 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 2 on Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 25) 8 active cases
- 19 cases at Greenville Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 8 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 4 on Jan. 26) 18 active cases
- 19 cases at Kettle Run High School (2 on Jan. 13; 4 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 4 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27) 13 active cases
- 12 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 21; 6 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26) 9 active cases
- 4 cases at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21) 1 active case
- 4 cases at Miller Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 3 on Jan. 21) 3 active cases
- 1 case at Pearson Elementary (1 on Jan. 26)
- 11 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11, 3 Jan. 12 and 1 on Jan. 13; 5 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 27) 6 active cases
- 10 cases at Smith Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 4 on Jan. 26) 5 active cases
- 1 case at Southeastern Alternative School (1 on Jan. 21)
- 11 cases at Taylor Middle School (1 on Jan. 14; 4 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27) 10 active cases
- 9 cases at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 4 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 24) 1 active case
- 1 case at Walter Elementary (1 reported on Jan. 26)
- 6 cases at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 27) 3 active cases
Among staff, new cases include:
- 21 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 10 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 24; 2 on Jan. 26; 2 on Jan. 27) 16 active cases
- 2 at Auburn Middle (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24)
- 3 at Bradley Elementary (2 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27)
- 9 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 1 on Jan. 27) 8 active cases
- 3 at Cedar Lee Middle (3 on Jan. 21)
- 1 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12) no active cases
- 10 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 27) 8 active cases
- 5 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26) 2 active cases
- 7 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25; 2 on Jan. 26; 1 on Jan. 27) 6 active cases
- 7 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 26) 5 active cases
- 7 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25) 5 active cases
- 3 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 26) 2 active cases
- 7 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 5 on Jan. 26) 6 active cases
- 2 at Pierce Elementary (2 on Jan. 21) 2 active cases
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12) no active cases
- 10 at Smith Elementary (2 reported Jan. 19; 7 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24)
- 4 at Taylor Middle (2 reported Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25)
- 1 at Claude Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 21)
- 3 at Mary Walter Elementary (2 reported on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 26) 3 active cases
- 1 at Warrenton Middle (1 reported on Jan. 21)
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Outbreaks
An outbreak was reported in the RRHD today, in a K-12 setting. The list of settings does not yet show where the latest outbreak was recorded.
Outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the RRHD were reported on Jan. 20, 14, Jan. 13, Jan. 10, Jan. 7 and Jan. 5. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the health district.
Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center, Oak Springs is experiencing an “outbreak in progress.” VDH was notified of the outbreak on Jan. 11 and 34 cases are being reported there.
On Dec. 17 an outbreak was reported at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton, with nine cases, but that outbreak is “pending closure.” Poet’s Walk of Warrenton, reported Jan. 4, has eight cases and The Villa at Suffield Meadows, reported Jan. 5, has reported 15 cases. That outbreak is also listed as “pending closure.” No deaths have been reported from any of these recent outbreaks.
Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that FHRNC remains open for approved visitation.
An outbreak was reported Jan. 5 at the Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, with 74 cases – 31 more than were reported Wednesday. In Orange County, Dogwood Village reported an outbreak Jan. 12, with 40 cases and in Madison, 38 cases are being reported at Autumn Care of Madison. That outbreak was reported Dec. 28, 2021.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 76 outbreaks in long-term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 76 is significant. The following week, the week of Jan. 2 to 8, the VDH is reporting that there were 61 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
There have been a total of 79 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 34 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, eight in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,315.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,666 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – (resulting in 44,381cases and 4,693 deaths); 2,330 outbreaks in congregate settings; 368 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 273 in correctional facilities; 176 in college settings; 625 in childcare settings and 1,257 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 28, there have been a total of 6,695 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 28, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 796 this morning. The percent positivity is at 28%. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 22, there have been 131,697 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (2.3% of vaccinated people); 3,475 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.06% of vaccinated people), and there have been 991 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.017% of fully vaccinated people). The number on hospitalizations and deaths in vaccinated people have been revised downward since last week, so fewer fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized or died than were previously reported.
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.6 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.1 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
Vaccines
As of Jan. 28, 14,663,099 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 79% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.8% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 90.1% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.8% are fully vaccinated.
An average 10,140 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. The number of vaccinations per day has been dropping dramatically since Jan. 12, when the average was 27,834.
Thus far, about 74.9% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.9% are fully vaccinated (26.9% have received a booster shot). About 87.1% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 78.3%. About 34% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 53.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (45% are fully vaccinated, 5.2% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 90.1% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.8% fully vaccinated, 35% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.9% have received at least one dose (87% fully vaccinated, 59.4% have received a booster).
About 45.8% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (38.6% fully vaccinated, 4.1% have had boosters); 80.3% of those 18 and older (71.8% fully vaccinated, 34% have had boosters) and 94.7% of those 65 and older (84% fully vaccinated, 58.4% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 84% have received one dose; 73.1% are fully vaccinated and 30% have received a booster shot. 88.7% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 77.6% are fully vaccinated and 32.9% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73.9% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 65.7% are fully vaccinated and 28.5% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.6% have received one dose, 70.4% are fully vaccinated and 31.5% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26: In Fauquier County, 61 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 81. As of Jan. 26, 11,864 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Jan. 26, Virginia recorded 11,126 new cases of COVID-19. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,503,119 total reported cases (430,420 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 11,891; yesterday it was 12,084.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 2,521 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 4,149 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 118,971 cases in children younger than 10; 191,355 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Jan. 26, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 29.1%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 33.6%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 29%.
Deaths
In Fauquier County, three new COVID-related deaths were reported Jan. 26. Four were recorded yesterday. There have been a total of 107 COVID deaths in Fauquier.
In the state today, the VDH reported 50 COVID-related deaths. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 16,052 (2,647 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 31. The seven-day average on Friday, Jan. 21 was seven.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 315 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 135 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 88 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 53 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 39 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one child between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, eight children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19. The latest death in that age group was reported today. The child lived in the northwest health planning district. Ten children in the state between 10 to 19 have died.
The VDH website stated earlier this month that there would be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier reported four new COVID-19 hospitalizations today and six yesterday. Since Jan. 19 -- when there were six new hospitalizations recorded -- there have been a total of 31.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Jan. 25 that after several weeks of treating more than 20 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, that number has dropped below 20. She said, "We hope to continue seeing that decline. It will rely heavily on masking, hand hygiene, social distancing, vaccinations (boosting) – and of course, having community members contact their primary care as soon as they start exhibiting symptoms – rather than waiting until they are severe. Primary care providers can help follow their care, they know their patients’ health journeys, and can give good recommendations."
The county is averaging three hospitalizations a day. Fauquier has counted 434 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 78 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August.
Today, Jan. 26, 131 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 47,398 (2,644 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 110 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days, down from 154 on Friday.
In Wednesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 977 people hospitalized, 182 have been older than 80 years old; 186 have been 70 to 79 years old; 194 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 176 have been between 50 and 59. Two hundred and thirty-nine have been younger than 50.
In the health district, 12 children younger than 10 and 19 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. Two children younger than 10 have been added to that list in the last three days. In the state, 923 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 1,086 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 26 states that 3,510 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, almost 100 fewer than yesterday. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations is 3,693.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 26 is 588. Three hundred and sixty-one COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support – 27 fewer than yesterday.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 88,374 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 47,267.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Jan. 26, there were 170 active cases of COVID-19 in the school division (55 fewer than yesterday) 107 in students and 63 in staff. Cases stay on the active list for 10 days.
Since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 850 cases of COVID-19, 589 in students and 250 in staff.
No one is currently quarantining. The school division voted Jan. 21 to do away with quarantining students or staff who have had close contacts with positive cases of COVID.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
- 22 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 21; 7 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25) 16 active cases
- 1 case at Bradley Elementary (1 on Jan. 24)
- 17 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 13; 10 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25) 15 active cases
- 3 cases at Cedar Lee Middle School (1 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 25) 2 active cases
- 12 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12; 6 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 3 on Jan. 25) 10 active cases
- 11 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 2 on Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 25) 8 active cases
- 15 cases at Greenville Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 8 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25) 14 active cases
- 16 cases at Kettle Run High School (2 on Jan. 13; 4 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 4 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25) 10 active cases
- 11 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 21; 6 on Jan. 24) 8 active cases
- 4 cases at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21) 1 active case
- 4 cases at Miller Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 3 on Jan. 21) 3 active cases
- 10 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11, 3 Jan. 12 and 1 on Jan. 13; 5 on Jan. 24) 5 active cases
- 6 cases at Smith Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24) 1 active case
- 1 case at Southeastern Alternative School (1 on Jan. 21)
- 10 cases at Taylor Middle School (1 on Jan. 14; 4 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24) 9 active cases
- 9 cases at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 4 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 24) 1 active case
- 5 cases at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19) 2 active cases
Among staff, new cases include:
- 17 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 10 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 24) 12 active cases
- 2 at Auburn Middle (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24)
- 2 at Bradley Elementary (2 on Jan. 25)
- 8 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25) 6 active cases
- 3 at Cedar Lee Middle (3 on Jan. 21)
- 1 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12) no active cases
- 8 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 25) 6 active cases
- 3 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14) no active cases
- 4 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25) 3 active cases
- 5 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21) 3 active cases
- 7 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25) 5 active cases
- 1 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14) no active cases
- 2 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21) 1 active case
- 2 at Pierce Elementary (2 on Jan. 21)
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12) no active cases
- 10 at Smith Elementary (2 reported Jan. 19; 7 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24)
- 4 at Taylor Middle (2 reported Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 24; 1 on Jan. 25)
- 1 at Claude Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 21)
- 2 at Mary Walter Elementary (2 reported on Jan. 21)
- 1 at Warrenton Middle (1 reported on Jan. 21)
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Outbreaks
Outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the RRHD were reported on Jan. 20, 14, Jan. 13, Jan. 10, Jan. 7 and Jan. 5. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the health district.
Four Warrenton facilities are on the list that names long-term care locations where there are "outbreaks in progress."
An outbreak at Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center, Oak Springs first appeared on the list of affected facilities today. VDH was notified of the outbreak on Jan. 11 and 32 cases are being reported there. On Dec. 17 an outbreak was reported at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton, with nine cases. Poet’s Walk of Warrenton, reported Jan. 4, has eight cases and The Villa at Suffield Meadows, reported Jan. 5, has reported 15 cases. No deaths have been reported from any of these recent outbreaks.
Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that FHRNC remains open for approved visitation.
She added that the Villa closed for visitation for five days. She said, "They work with the local health department and DSS on cases and circumstances. Currently, we are happy to report that they [the Villa] are back open for visitation and have confirmed there are zero COVID cases at this time."
An outbreak was reported Jan. 5 at the Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, with 43 cases. In Orange County, Dogwood Village reported an outbreak Jan. 12, with 36 cases and in Madison, 22 cases are being reported at Autumn Care of Madison. That outbreak was reported Dec. 28, 2021.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 76 outbreaks in long-term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 76 is significant. The following week, the week of Jan. 2 to 8, the VDH is reporting that there were 61 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
There have been a total of 78 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 34 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, seven in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,257.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,647 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – (resulting in 43,592 cases and 4,689 deaths); 2,320 outbreaks in congregate settings; 366 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 268 in correctional facilities; 176 in college settings; 618 in childcare settings and 1,245 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 26, there have been a total of 6,640 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 26, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 856 this morning; that’s 72 cases per 100,000 lower than yesterday. The percent positivity is at 29%. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 15, there have been 124,042 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (2.1% of vaccinated people); 3,481 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.06% of vaccinated people), and there have been 1,046 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.018% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.5 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.1 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
Vaccines
Data provided below is from Jan. 24.
As of Jan. 24, 14,604,770 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 78.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.6% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 90% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.7% are fully vaccinated.
An average 14,888 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. The number of vaccinations per day has been dropping dramatically since Jan. 12, when the average was 27,834.
Thus far, about 74.8% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.8% are fully vaccinated (26.6% have received a booster shot). About 87% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 78.2%. About 33.6% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 53.5% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (44.6% are fully vaccinated, 4.9% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 90% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.7% fully vaccinated, 34.7% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.8% have received at least one dose (87% fully vaccinated, 59% have received a booster).
About 45.7% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (38.4% fully vaccinated, 3.9% have had boosters); 80.2% of those 18 and older (71.8% fully vaccinated, 33.8% have had boosters) and 94.7% of those 65 and older (84% fully vaccinated, 58.2% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 83.8% have received one dose; 73% are fully vaccinated and 29.6% have received a booster shot. 88.5% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 77.5% are fully vaccinated and 32.6% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73.8% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 65.6% are fully vaccinated and 28.2% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.5% have received one dose, 70.3% are fully vaccinated and 31.2% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
TUESDAY, JAN. 25: In Fauquier County, 90 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 91. As of Jan. 25, 11,803 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Jan. 25, Virginia recorded 10,699 new cases of COVID-19. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,491,993 total reported cases (426,441 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 12,084.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 2,495 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 4,110 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 117,625 cases in children younger than 10; 189,984 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Jan. 25, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 29.5%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 33.7%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 30%.
Deaths
In Fauquier County, four new COVID-related deaths were reported Jan. 25. One was reported Jan. 20, after three were reported the day before. The total number of deaths in Fauquier is 104.
In the state today, the VDH reported 54 COVID-related deaths. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 16,002 (2,641 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 26. The seven-day average on Friday, Jan. 21 was seven.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 307 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 132 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 85 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 52 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 37 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, seven children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19 – the most recent fatality in a child 0 to 9 was reported Dec. 29; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
The VDH website stated earlier this month that there would be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier reported six new COVID-19 hospitalizations today, after reporting six between Friday and Monday.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Jan. 25 that after several weeks of treating more than 20 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, that numer has dropped below 20. She said, "We hope to continue seeing that decline. It will rely heavily on masking, hand hygiene, social distancing, vaccinations (boosting) – and of course, having community members contact their primary care as soon as they start exhibiting symptoms – rather than waiting until they are severe. Primary care providers can help follow their care, they know their patients health journeys, and can give good recommendations."
The county is now averaging four hospitalizations a day. Fauquier has counted 430 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 74 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August.
Today, Jan. 25, 88 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 47,267 (2,641 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 115 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days, down from 154 on Friday.
In Friday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 970 people hospitalized, 179 have been older than 80 years old; 184 have been 70 to 79 years old; 193 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 175 have been between 50 and 59. Two hundred and thirty-nine have been younger than 50.
In the health district, 12 children younger than 10 and 19 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. Two children younger than 10 have been added to that list in the last two days. In the state, 917 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 1,084 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Monday, Jan. 24 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 25 states that 3,603 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, 45 fewer than yesterday. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations is 3,754.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 25 is 604. Three hundred and fifty-nine COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support – 27 fewer than yesterday.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 87,909 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 47,267.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Jan. 25, there were 225 active cases of COVID-19 in the school division (41 more than yesterday), 148 in students and 77 in staff. Student numbers rose by 34 since yesterday and staff numbers rose by seven. Cases stay on the active list for 10 days.
Since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 832 cases of COVID-19, 589 in students and 243 in staff.
As of Jan. 20, there were 365 people in quarantine because of exposure to people with COVID-19, 361 students and four staff members (as of Jan. 13). The school division voted Jan. 21 to do away with quarantining students who have had close contacts with positive cases of COVID.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
- 21 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 21; 7 on Jan. 24)
- 1 case at Bradley Elementary (1 on Jan. 24)
- 15 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 13; 10 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21)
- 1 case at Cedar Lee Middle School (1 on Jan. 21)
- 9 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12; 6 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24)
- 12 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 2 on Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19)
- 14 cases at Greenville Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 8 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24)
- 15 cases at Kettle Run High School (2 on Jan. 13; 4 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21; 4 on Jan. 24)
- 11 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 21; 6 on Jan. 24)
- 4 cases at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21)
- 4 cases at Miller Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 3 on Jan. 21)
- 10 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11, 3 Jan. 12 and 1 on Jan. 13; 5 on Jan. 24)
- 6 cases at Smith Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24)
- 1 case at Southeastern Alternative School (1 on Jan. 21)
- 10 cases at Taylor Middle School (1 on Jan. 14; 4 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21; 3 on Jan. 24)
- 9 cases at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 4 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 24)
- 5 cases at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19)
Among staff, new cases include:
- 17 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 10 on Jan. 21; 2 on Jan. 24)
- 2 at Auburn Middle (1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24)
- 7 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21)
- 3 at Cedar Lee Middle (3 on Jan. 21)
- 1 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12)
- 7 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21)
- 3 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14)
- 3 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24)
- 5 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21)
- 6 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24)
- 1 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14)
- 2 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21)
- 2 at Pierce Elementary (2 on Jan. 21)
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12)
- 10 at Smith Elementary (2 reported Jan. 19; 7 on Jan. 21; 1 on Jan. 24)
- 3 at Taylor Middle (2 reported Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 24)
- 1 at Claude Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 21)
- 2 at Mary Walter Elementary (2 reported on Jan. 21)
- 1 at Warrenton Middle (1 reported on Jan. 21)
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Outbreaks
A new outbreak was reported Jan. 20 in a long-term care facility in the RRHD. Outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the RRHD were also reported on Jan. 14, Jan. 13, Jan. 10, Jan. 7 and Jan. 5. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the health district.
Four Warrenton facilities are on the list that names long-term care locations where there are "outbreaks in progress."
An outbreak at Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center, Oak Springs first appeared on the list of affected facilities today. VDH was notified of the outbreak on Jan. 11 and 32 cases are being reported there.
On Dec. 17 an outbreak was reported at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton, with nine cases. Poet’s Walk of Warrenton, reported Jan. 4, has eight cases and The Villa at Suffield Meadows, reported Jan. 5, has reported 15 cases. No deaths have been reported from any of these recent outbreaks.
Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that FHRNC remains open for approved visitation.
She added that the Villa closed for visitation for five days. She said, "They work with the local health department and DSS on cases and circumstances. Currently, we are happy to report that they [the Villa] are back open for visitation and have confirmed there are zero COVID cases at this time."
An outbreak was reported Jan. 5 at the Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, with 43 cases. In Orange County, Dogwood Village reported an outbreak Jan. 12, with 36 cases and in Madison, 22 cases are being reported at Autumn Care of Madison. That outbreak was reported Dec. 28, 2021.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 76 outbreaks in long-term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 76 is significant. The following week, the week of Jan. 2 to 8, the VDH is reporting that there were 61 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
There have been a total of 78 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 34 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, seven in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,254.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,638 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – (resulting in 43,138 cases and 4,685 deaths); 2,314 outbreaks in congregate settings; 363 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 267 in correctional facilities; 176 in college settings; 614 in childcare settings and 1,235 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 25, there have been a total of 6,607 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 25, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 928 this morning; it has been on a downward trend. The percent positivity is at 30%. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 15, there have been 124,042 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (2.1% of vaccinated people); 3,481 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.06% of vaccinated people), and there have been 1,046 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.018% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.5 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.1 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
Vaccines
Data provided below is from Jan. 24.
As of Jan. 24, 14,604,770 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 78.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.6% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 90% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.7% are fully vaccinated.
An average 14,888 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. The number of vaccinations per day has been dropping dramatically since Jan. 12, when the average was 27,834.
Thus far, about 74.8% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.8% are fully vaccinated (26.6% have received a booster shot). About 87% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 78.2%. About 33.6% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 53.5% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (44.6% are fully vaccinated, 4.9% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 90% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.7% fully vaccinated, 34.7% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.8% have received at least one dose (87% fully vaccinated, 59% have received a booster).
About 45.7% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (38.4% fully vaccinated, 3.9% have had boosters); 80.2% of those 18 and older (71.8% fully vaccinated, 33.8% have had boosters) and 94.7% of those 65 and older (84% fully vaccinated, 58.2% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 83.8% have received one dose; 73% are fully vaccinated and 29.6% have received a booster shot. 88.5% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 77.5% are fully vaccinated and 32.6% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73.8% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 65.6% are fully vaccinated and 28.2% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.5% have received one dose, 70.3% are fully vaccinated and 31.2% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
MONDAY, JAN. 24: In Fauquier County, 67 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning; 100 were recorded Saturday and 59 on Sunday. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 87. As of Jan. 24, 11,713 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Jan. 24, Virginia recorded 7,155 new cases of COVID-19, 13,118 on Saturday and 9,308 on Sunday. The highest number of new cases ever – 26,175 -- was recorded Saturday, Jan. 8.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,481,294 total reported cases (422,806 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 12,020.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 2,469 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 4,077 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 116,204 cases in children younger than 10; 188,597 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Jan. 24, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 29.8%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 33.5%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 32%.
Deaths
In Fauquier County, a new COVID-related death was reported Jan. 20, after three were reported the day before. The total number of deaths in Fauquier is 100.
In the state today, the VDH reported 29 COVID-related deaths; on Saturday, 39 were reported and on Sunday there were 29. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,948 (2,633 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 19. The seven-day average on Friday was seven.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 300 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 130 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 83 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 50 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 37 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, seven children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19 – the most recent fatality in a child 0 to 9 was reported Dec. 29; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
The VDH website stated earlier this month that there would be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier has reported six new COVID-19 hospitalizations since Friday – three on Saturday, one on Sunday and two today.
The county is once again averaging three hospitalizations a day. Fauquier has counted 424 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 68 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021.
The CDC updated its estimates on Omicron Jan. 5, stating that 95.4% of cases in the country during the week ending Jan. 1 were associated with the Omicron variant. Two weeks earlier, it accounted for only 38% of cases.
The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August.
Today, Jan. 24, 72 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. One hundred and twelve were reported Saturday and 89 on Sunday. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 47,179 (2,637 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 120 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days, down from 154 on Friday.
In Friday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 962 people hospitalized, 177 have been older than 80 years old; 183 have been 70 to 79 years old; 192 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 175 have been between 50 and 59. Two hundred and thirty-five have been younger than 50.
In the health district, 11 children younger than 10 and 19 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 918 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 1,078 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Sunday, Jan. 23 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 24 states that 3,648 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, about 200 fewer than on Friday. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations is 3,804.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 24 is 601. Three hundred and eighty-six COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 87,619 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 47,179.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Jan. 24, there were 184 active cases of COVID-19 in the school division (71 more than on Friday morning), 114 in students and 70 in staff. Student numbers rose by 29 since Friday and staff numbers jumped by 42. School was closed Monday, Tuesday and Thursday last week. Cases stay on the active list for 10 days.
Since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 791 cases of COVID-19, 555 in students and 236 in staff.
As of Jan. 20, there were 365 people in quarantine because of exposure to people with COVID-19, 361 students and four staff members (as of Jan. 13). The school division voted Jan. 21 to do away with quarantining students who have had close contacts with positive cases of COVID.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
- 14 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19; 1 on Jan. 21)
- 15 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 13; 10 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21)
- 1 case at Cedar Lee Middle School (1 on Jan. 21)
- 8 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12; 6 on Jan. 21)
- 12 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 2 on Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19)
- 11 cases at Greenville Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 8 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21)
- 11 cases at Kettle Run High School (2 on Jan. 13; 4 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21)
- 5 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 21)
- 4 cases at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21)
- 4 cases at Miller Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 3 on Jan. 21)
- 5 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11, 3 Jan. 12 and 1 on Jan. 13)
- 5 cases at Smith Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21)
- 1 case at Southeastern Alternative School (1 on Jan. 21)
- 7 cases at Taylor Middle School (1 on Jan. 14; 4 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21)
- 6 cases at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 4 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14)
- 5 cases at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19)
Among staff, new cases include:
- 15 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 10 on Jan. 21)
- 1 at Auburn Middle (1 on Jan. 21)
- 7 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14; 5 on Jan. 21)
- 3 at Cedar Lee Middle (3 on Jan. 21)
- 1 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12)
- 7 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19; 3 on Jan. 21)
- 3 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14)
- 2 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21)
- 5 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 19; 2 on Jan. 21)
- 5 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14; 3 on Jan. 21)
- 1 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14)
- 2 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14; 1 on Jan. 21)
- 2 at Pierce Elementary (2 on Jan. 21)
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (reported Jan. 12)
- 9 at Smith Elementary (2 reported Jan. 19; 7 on Jan. 21)
- 2 at Taylor Middle (2 reported Jan. 19)
- 1 at Claude Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 21)
- 2 at Mary Walter Elementary (2 reported on Jan. 21)
- 1 at Warrenton Middle (1 reported on Jan. 21)
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Outbreaks
A new outbreak was reported Jan. 20 in a long-term care facility in the RRHD. Outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the RRHD were also reported on Jan. 14, Jan. 13, Jan. 10, Jan. 7 and Jan. 5. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the health district.
Four Warrenton facilities are on the list that names long-term care locations where there are "outbreaks in progress."
An outbreak at Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center, Oak Springs first appeared on the list of affected facilities today. VDH was notified of the outbreak on Jan. 11 and 32 cases are being reported there.
On Dec. 17 an outbreak was reported at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton, with nine cases. Poet’s Walk of Warrenton, reported Jan. 4, has eight cases and The Villa at Suffield Meadows, reported Jan. 5, has reported 15 cases. No deaths have been reported from any of these recent outbreaks.
Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that FHRNC remains open for approved visitation.
She added that the Villa closed for visitation for five days. She said, "They work with the local health department and DSS on cases and circumstances. Currently, we are happy to report that they [the Villa] are back open for visitation and have confirmed there are zero COVID cases at this time."
An outbreak was reported Jan. 5 at the Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, with 43 cases. In Orange County, Dogwood Village reported an outbreak Jan. 12, with 36 cases and in Madison, 22 cases are being reported at Autumn Care of Madison. That outbreak was reported Dec. 28, 2021.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 76 outbreaks in long-term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 76 is significant. The following week, the week of Jan. 2 to 8, the VDH is reporting that there were 61 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
There have been a total of 78 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 34 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, seven in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,244, 22 more cases than on Friday.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,630 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – (resulting in 42,730 cases and 4,683 deaths); 2,324 outbreaks in congregate settings; 363 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 266 in correctional facilities; 176 in college settings; 609 in childcare settings and 1,224 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 24, there have been a total of 6,580 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, 40 more than on Friday.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 24, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 928 this morning; it has been on a downward trend. The percent positivity is at 32%. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 15, there have been 124,042 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (2.1% of vaccinated people); 3,481 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.06% of vaccinated people), and there have been 1,046 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.018% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.5 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.1 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
Vaccines
As of Jan. 24, 14,604,770 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 78.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.6% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 90% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.7% are fully vaccinated.
An average 14,888 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. The number of vaccinations per day has been dropping dramatically since Jan. 12, when the average was 27,834.
Thus far, about 74.8% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.8% are fully vaccinated (26.6% have received a booster shot). About 87% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 78.2%. About 33.6% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 53.5% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (44.6% are fully vaccinated, 4.9% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 90% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.7% fully vaccinated, 34.7% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.8% have received at least one dose (87% fully vaccinated, 59% have received a booster).
About 45.7% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (38.4% fully vaccinated, 3.9% have had boosters); 80.2% of those 18 and older (71.8% fully vaccinated, 33.8% have had boosters) and 94.7% of those 65 and older (84% fully vaccinated, 58.2% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 83.8% have received one dose; 73% are fully vaccinated and 29.6% have received a booster shot. 88.5% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 77.5% are fully vaccinated and 32.6% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73.8% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 65.6% are fully vaccinated and 28.2% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.5% have received one dose, 70.3% are fully vaccinated and 31.2% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
FRIDAY, JAN. 21: In Fauquier County, 97 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 94. As of Jan. 21, 11,487 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Jan. 21, Virginia recorded 17,027 new cases of COVID-19. The highest number of new cases ever – 26,175 -- was recorded Saturday, Jan. 8.
UPDATE: Three and 4-year-old students in Fauquier County's Head Start program will continue…
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,451,713 total reported cases (414,691 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 14,328.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 2,383 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 3,980 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 112,577 cases in children younger than 10; 184,638 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Jan. 21, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 30.9%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 34.9%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 33%.
Deaths
In Fauquier County, a new COVID-related death was reported yesterday, after three were reported Wednesday. The total number of deaths in Fauquier is 100.
In the state today, the VDH reported one fewer COVID-related deaths in the state than yesterday. (Sometimes as the VDH reevaluates individual patients’ deaths, it makes adjustments to the total number.) The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,852 (2,620 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is seven.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 298 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 129 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 83 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 49 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 37 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, seven children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19 – the most recent fatality in a child 0 to 9 was reported Dec. 29; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
The VDH website stated earlier this month that there would be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier reported two new COVID-19 hospitalizations today, four yesterday and nine on Wednesday. The county is once again averaging three hospitalizations a day. Fauquier has counted 418 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 62 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021.
The CDC updated its estimates on Omicron Jan. 5, stating that 95.4% of cases in the country during the week ending Jan. 1 were associated with the Omicron variant. Two weeks earlier, it accounted for only 38% of cases.
The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August.
Today, Jan. 21, 131 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 46,906 (2,621 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 154 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Friday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 950 people hospitalized, 176 have been older than 80 years old; 183 have been 70 to 79 years old; 188 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 172 have been between 50 and 59. Two hundred and thirty-one have been younger than 50.
In the health district, 10 children younger than 10 and 18 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 897 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 1,063 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Thursday, Jan. 20 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 21 states that 3,836 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, 32 fewer than yesterday and about 100 fewer than Wednesday. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations is 3,870.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 21 is 632. Three hundred and eighty-seven COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 86,681 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 46,906.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Jan. 21, there were 113 active cases of COVID-19 in the school division, 85 students and 28 staff. The active case number represents 47 more active cases than were reported in the last update Jan. 14. School was closed Monday, Tuesday and Thursday of this week. Cases stay on the active list for 10 days.
Since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 720 cases of COVID-19, 525 in students and 195 in students.
As of Jan. 20, there were 365 people in quarantine because of exposure to people with COVID-19, 361 students and four staff members (as of Jan. 13).
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
- 13 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19)
- 12 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 13; 10 on Jan. 19)
- 2 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12)
- 12 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 2 on Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19)
- 9 cases at Greenville Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 8 on Jan. 19)
- 6 cases at Kettle Run High School (2 on Jan. 13; 4 on Jan. 14)
- 3 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 14)
- 3 cases at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14)
- 1 case at Miller Elementary (1 on Jan. 13)
- 5 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11, 3 Jan. 12 and 1 on Jan. 13)
- 3 cases at Smith Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 19)
- 5 cases at Taylor Middle School (1 on Jan. 14; 4 on Jan. 19)
- 6 cases at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 4 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14)
- 5 cases at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19)
Among staff, new cases include:
- 5 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14)
- 2 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14)
- 1 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12)
- 3 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14)
- 4 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19)
- 1 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14)
- 3 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 19)
- 2 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14)
- 1 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14)
- 1 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14)
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (reported Jan. 12)
- 2 at Smith Elementary (2 reported Jan. 19)
- 2 at Taylor Middle (2 reported Jan. 19)
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Outbreaks
A new outbreak was reported yesterday in a long-term care facility in the RRHD. Outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the RRHD were also reported on Jan. 14, Jan. 13, Jan. 10, Jan. 7 and Jan. 5. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the health district.
Four Warrenton facilities are on the list that names long-term care locations where there are "outbreaks in progress."
An outbreak at Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center, Oak Springs first appeared on the list of affected facilities today. VDH was notified of the outbreak on Jan. 11 and 32 cases are being reported there.
On Dec. 17 an outbreak was reported at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton, with nine cases. Poet’s Walk of Warrenton, reported Jan. 4, has eight cases and The Villa at Suffield Meadows, reported Jan. 5, has reported 15 cases. No deaths have been reported from any of these recent outbreaks.
Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that FHRNC remains open for approved visitation.
She added that the Villa closed for visitation for five days. She said, "They work with the local health department and DSS on cases and circumstances. Currently, we are happy to report that they [the Villa] are back open for visitation and have confirmed there are zero COVID cases at this time."
An outbreak was reported Jan. 5 at the Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, with 43 cases. In Orange County, Dogwood Village reported an outbreak Jan. 12, with 36 cases.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 76 outbreaks in long-term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 76 is significant. The following week, the week of Jan. 2 to 8, the VDH is reporting that there were 61 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
There have been a total of 78 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 34 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, seven in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,222, 52 more cases than yesterday.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,621 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – (resulting in 42,243 cases and 4,677 deaths); 2,308 outbreaks in congregate settings; 359 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 264 in correctional facilities; 175 in college settings; 605 in childcare settings and 1,208 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 21, there have been a total of 6,540 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 21, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 1,002 this morning, down from 1,300 last week. The percent positivity is at 33%. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 15, there have been 124,042 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (2.1% of vaccinated people); 3,481 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.06% of vaccinated people), and there have been 1,046 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.018% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.5 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.1 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
Vaccines
As of Jan. 21, 14,540,829 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 78.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.6% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 89.9% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.7% are fully vaccinated.
An average 20,915 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 74.7% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.8% are fully vaccinated (26.4% have received a booster shot). About 86.9% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 78.2%. About 33.5% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 53.2% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (44.3% are fully vaccinated, 4.8% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 89.9% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.7% fully vaccinated, 34.1% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.8% have received at least one dose (87% fully vaccinated, 58.6% have received a booster).
About 45.5% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (38.2% fully vaccinated, 3.7% have had boosters); 80.1% of those 18 and older (71.8% fully vaccinated, 33.5% have had boosters) and 94.6% of those 65 and older (84% fully vaccinated, 58% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 83.7% have received one dose; 72.9% are fully vaccinated and 29.4% have received a booster shot. 88.5% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 77.4% are fully vaccinated and 32.3% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73.7% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 65.6% are fully vaccinated and 28% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.4% have received one dose, 70.3% are fully vaccinated and 31% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
THURSDAY, JAN. 20: In Fauquier County, 93 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 95. As of Jan. 20, 11,390 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Jan. 20, Virginia recorded 14,803 new cases of COVID-19. The highest number of new cases ever – 26,175 -- was recorded Saturday, Jan. 8.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,434,686 total reported cases (409,653 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 14,355, about 600 fewer than yesterday.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 2,337 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 3,918 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 110,372 cases in children younger than 10; 182,129 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Jan. 20, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 31.6%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 34.7%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 33%.
Deaths
In Fauquier County, a new death was reported today, after three were reported yesterday. The total number of deaths in Fauquier is 100.
In the state today, the VDH reported 18 new COVID-related deaths in the state. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,853 (2,620 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 10.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 298 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 129 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 83 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 49 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 37 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, seven children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19 – the most recent fatality in a child 0 to 9 was reported Dec. 29; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
The VDH website stated earlier this month that there would be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier reported nine new COVID-19 hospitalizations yesterday and four more today. The county is once again averaging three hospitalizations a day. Fauquier has counted 416 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 60 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021.
The CDC updated its estimates on Omicron Jan. 5, stating that 95.4% of cases in the country during the week ending Jan. 1 were associated with the Omicron variant. Two weeks earlier, it accounted for only 38% of cases.
The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August.
Today, Jan. 20, 148 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 46,775 (2,617 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 168 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Thursday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 947 people hospitalized, 175 have been older than 80 years old; 182 have been 70 to 79 years old; 188 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 172 have been between 50 and 59. Two hundred and thirty have been younger than 50.
In the health district, 10 children younger than 10 and 17 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 880 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 1,062 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 20 states that 3,868 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, 74 fewer than yesterday. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations is 3,871. Today is the first day since late November that hospitalizations are not continuing to rise.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 20 is 635. Three hundred and eighty-eight COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 86,282 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 46,775.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Jan. 20, there were 113 active cases of COVID-19 in the school division, 85 students and 28 staff. The active case number represents 47 more active cases than were reported in the last update Jan. 14. School was closed Monday and Tuesday of this week but were open yesterday. Cases stay on the active list for 10 days.
Since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 720 cases of COVID-19, 525 in students and 195 in students.
As of Jan. 13, there were 361 people in quarantine because of exposure to people with COVID-19, 361 students and four staff members.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
- 13 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19)
- 12 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 13; 10 on Jan. 19)
- 2 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12)
- 12 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 2 on Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14; 7 on Jan. 19)
- 9 cases at Greenville Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 8 on Jan. 19)
- 6 cases at Kettle Run High School (2 on Jan. 13; 4 on Jan. 14)
- 3 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 14)
- 3 cases at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14)
- 1 case at Miller Elementary (1 on Jan. 13)
- 5 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11, 3 Jan. 12 and 1 on Jan. 13)
- 3 cases at Smith Elementary (1 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 19)
- 5 cases at Taylor Middle School (1 on Jan. 14; 4 on Jan. 19)
- 6 cases at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 4 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14)
- 5 cases at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19)
Among staff, new cases include:
- 5 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14)
- 2 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14)
- 1 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12)
- 3 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14)
- 4 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14; 2 on Jan. 19)
- 1 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14)
- 3 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 19)
- 2 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14)
- 1 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14)
- 1 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14)
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (reported Jan. 12)
- 2 at Smith Elementary (2 reported Jan. 19)
- 2 at Taylor Middle (2 reported Jan. 19)
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Outbreaks
A new outbreak was reported today in a long-term care facility in the RRHD. Outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the RRHD were also reported on Jan. 14, Jan. 13, Jan. 10, Jan. 7 and Jan. 5. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the health district.
Three Warrenton facilities are on the list that names long-term care locations where there are "outbreaks in progress" -- On Dec. 17 an outbreak was reported at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton, with five cases. Poet’s Walk of Warrenton, reported Jan. 4, has eight cases and The Villa at Suffield Meadows, reported Jan. 5, has reported 15 cases. No deaths have been reported from any of these recent outbreaks.
Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that FHRNC remains open for approved visitation.
She added that the Villa closed for visitation for five days. She said, "They work with the local health department and DSS on cases and circumstances. Currently, we are happy to report that they [the Villa] are back open for visitation and have confirmed there are zero COVID cases at this time."
An outbreak was reported Jan. 5 at the Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, with 35 cases.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 73 outbreaks in long term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 73 is significant. The following week, the week of Jan. 2 to 8, the VDH is reporting that there were 61 outbreaks in long term care facilities.
There have been a total of 78 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 34 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, seven in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,170.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,607 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – (resulting in 41,803 cases and 4,677 deaths); 2,305 outbreaks in congregate settings; 357 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 264 in correctional facilities; 175 in college settings; 603 in childcare settings and 1,201 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 20, there have been a total of 6,513 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 20, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 988 this morning, down from 1,300 last week. The percent positivity is at 33%. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 8, there have been 110,185 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.9% of vaccinated people); 3,059 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.053% of vaccinated people), and there have been 999 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0172% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.4 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.1 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
Vaccines
The data provided here is from Jan. 18.
As of Jan. 18, 14,487,389 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 78.6% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.4% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 89.8% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.6% are fully vaccinated.
An average 27,608 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 74.6% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.7% are fully vaccinated (26% have received a booster shot). About 86.8% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 78.1%. About 33.2% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 52.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (43.9% are fully vaccinated, 4.4% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 89.8% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.6% fully vaccinated, 34.1% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.7% have received at least one dose (86.9% fully vaccinated, 58.6% have received a booster).
About 45.2% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (38% fully vaccinated, 3.3% have had boosters); 80% of those 18 and older (71.7% fully vaccinated, 33.2% have had boosters) and 94.6% of those 65 and older (84% fully vaccinated, 57.7% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 83.5% have received one dose; 72.7% are fully vaccinated and 29.1% have received a booster shot. 88.3% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 77.3% are fully vaccinated and 34% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73.6% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 65.5% are fully vaccinated and 27.7% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.3% have received one dose, 70.2% are fully vaccinated and 30.6% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19: In Fauquier County, 132 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 102. As of Jan. 19, 11,297 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Jan. 19, Virginia recorded 12,480 new cases of COVID-19. The highest number of new cases ever – 26,175, was recorded Saturday, Jan. 8.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,419,883 total reported cases (403,997 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 14,947.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 2,297 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 3,875 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 108,642 cases in children younger than 10; 180,037 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Jan. 19, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 32%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 35.3%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 34%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported three new COVID-19 deaths Jan. 19. The county also reported new deaths on Jan. 12 and Dec. 3, 9, 10, 13, 22, 28 and 29; there have been 99 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 297 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 128 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 83 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 49 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 37 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, seven children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19 – the most recent fatality in a child 0 to 9 was reported Dec. 29; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
Today, the VDH reported 13 new COVID-related deaths in the state. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,835 (2,617 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 12.
The VDH website states that there will be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier reported nine new COVID-19 hospitalizations today. The county is once again averaging three hospitalizations a day. Fauquier has counted 412 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 56 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021.
The CDC updated its estimates on Omicron Jan. 5, stating that 95.4% of cases in the country during the week ending Jan. 1 were associated with the Omicron variant. Two weeks earlier, it accounted for only 38% of cases.
The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August.
Today, Jan. 19, 163 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 46,627 (2,607 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 179 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Wednesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 941 people hospitalized, 172 have been older than 80 years old; 181 have been 70 to 79 years old; 188 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 172 have been between 50 and 59. Two hundred and twenty-eight have been younger than 50.
In the health district, 10 children younger than 10 and 17 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 880 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 1,062 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 19 states that 3,942 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (3,875) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising sharply again since Nov. 11. The average is higher than it has ever been.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 18 is 655. Three hundred and eighty-five COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 85,834 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 46,627.
Fauquier County School Division
In the first week back in school after winter break, there were 66 cases of COVID-19 reported, 45 in students and 21 in staff. All 66 are currently “active” cases. Cases stay on the active list for 10 days. Since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 673 cases of COVID-19, 485 in students and 188 in students.
As of Jan. 13, there were 361 people in quarantine because of exposure to people with COVID-19, 361 students and four staff members.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
- 6 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14)
- 2 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 13)
- 2 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12)
- 5 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 2 on Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14)
- 1 case at Greenville Elementary (1 on Jan. 13)
- 6 cases at Kettle Run High School (2 on Jan. 13; 4 on Jan. 14)
- 3 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 14)
- 3 cases at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14)
- 1 case at Miller Elementary (1 on Jan. 13)
- 5 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11, 3 Jan. 12 and 1 on Jan. 13)
- 1 case at Smith Elementary (1 on Jan. 13)
- 1 case at Taylor Middle School (1 on Jan. 14)
- 6 cases at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 4 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14)
- 3 cases at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14)
Among staff, new cases include:
- 5 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14)
- 2 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14)
- 1 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12)
- 3 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14)
- 2 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14)
- 1 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14)
- 2 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13)
- 2 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14)
- 1 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14)
- 1 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14)
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (reported Jan. 12)
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Outbreaks
A new outbreak was reported in a long-term care facility in the RRHD on Jan. 14, in a long-term care facility. Outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the RRHD were also reported on Jan. 14, Jan. 13, Jan. 10, Jan. 7 and Jan. 5. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the health district.
Three Warrenton facilities are on the list that names long-term care locations where there are "outbreaks in progress" -- On Dec. 17 an outbreak was reported at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton, with five cases. Poet’s Walk of Warrenton, reported Jan. 4, has eight cases and The Villa at Suffield Meadows, reported Jan. 5, has reported 15 cases. No deaths have been reported from any of these recent outbreaks.
Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that FHRNC remains open for approved visitation.
She added that the Villa closed for visitation for five days. She said, "They work with the local health department and DSS on cases and circumstances. Currently, we are happy to report that they [the Villa] are back open for visitation and have confirmed there are zero COVID cases at this time."
An outbreak was reported Jan. 5 at the Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, with 35 cases.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 73 outbreaks in long term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 73 is significant. The following week, the week of Jan. 2 to 8, the VDH is reporting that there were 61 outbreaks in long term care facilities.
There have been a total of 77 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 33 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, seven in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,170.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,601 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – (resulting in 41,680 cases and 4,674 deaths); 2,303 outbreaks in congregate settings; 357 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 258 in correctional facilities; 175 in college settings; 601 in childcare settings and 1,194 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 19, there have been a total of 6,489 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 19, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 1,079 this morning. The percent positivity is at 34.42%. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 8, there have been 110,185 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.9% of vaccinated people); 3,059 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.053% of vaccinated people), and there have been 999 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0172% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.4 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.1 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
Vaccines
The data provided here is from Jan. 18.
As of Jan. 18, 14,487,389 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 78.6% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.4% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 89.8% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.6% are fully vaccinated.
An average 27,608 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 74.6% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.7% are fully vaccinated (26% have received a booster shot). About 86.8% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 78.1%. About 33.2% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 52.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (43.9% are fully vaccinated, 4.4% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 89.8% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.6% fully vaccinated, 34.1% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.7% have received at least one dose (86.9% fully vaccinated, 58.6% have received a booster).
About 45.2% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (38% fully vaccinated, 3.3% have had boosters); 80% of those 18 and older (71.7% fully vaccinated, 33.2% have had boosters) and 94.6% of those 65 and older (84% fully vaccinated, 57.7% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 83.5% have received one dose; 72.7% are fully vaccinated and 29.1% have received a booster shot. 88.3% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 77.3% are fully vaccinated and 34% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73.6% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 65.5% are fully vaccinated and 27.7% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.3% have received one dose, 70.2% are fully vaccinated and 30.6% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
TUESDAY, JAN. 18: In Fauquier County, 62 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 101. As of Jan. 18, 11,165 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Jan. 18, Virginia recorded 10,248 new cases of COVID-19. It’s a substantial drop from Sunday’s 18,054. The highest number of new cases ever – 26,175, was recorded Saturday, Jan. 8.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,397,155 total reported cases (399,686) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 15,998.
Cases of COVID-19 in children jumped this morning, according to today’s reporting. In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 2,255 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old (there were 1,853 as of yesterday); 3,825 have been reported in those 10 to 19 (3,271 yesterday). In the state, there have been 106,994 cases in children younger than 10 (87,173 yesterday), 178,210 cases in those 10 to 19 years old (148,498 yesterday).
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Jan. 18, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 32.7%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 36.9%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 38%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a new COVID-19 death Jan. 12 after not seeing one since Dec. 29. The county also reported new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 13, 22 and 28; there have been 96 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 294 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 128 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 83 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 47 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 36 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, seven children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19 – the most recent fatality in a child 0 to 9 was reported Dec. 29; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
Today, the VDH reported eight new COVID-related deaths in the state. total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,822 (2,614 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 15.
The VDH website states that there will be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier reported one new COVID-19 hospitalization today, two new hospitalizations yesterday and Sunday, but one hospitalization was removed from the total on Saturday. The county is averaging one hospitalization a day, down from three a week ago. Fauquier has counted 403 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 47 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021.
The Centers for Disease Control updated its estimates on Omicron Jan. 5, stating that 95.4% of cases in the country during the week ending Jan. 1 were associated with the Omicron variant. Two weeks earlier, it accounted for only 38% of cases.
The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 399 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Today, Jan. 18, 127 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 46,464 (2,598 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 188 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Tuesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 930 people hospitalized, 170 have been older than 80 years old; 180 have been 70 to 79 years old; 186 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 170 have been between 50 and 59. Two hundred and twenty-four have been younger than 50.
In the health district, 10 children younger than 10 and 16 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 876 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 1,053 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Monday, Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 18 states that 3,948 are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (3,871) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising sharply again since Nov. 11. The average is higher than it has ever been.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 18 is 676. Three hundred and seventy-seven COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support. Those numbers are as high as they have ever been.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 85,304 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 46,464.
Fauquier County School Division
In the first week back in school after winter break, there were 66 cases of COVID-19 reported, 45 in students and 21 in staff. All 66 are currently “active” cases. Cases stay on the active list for 10 days. Since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 673 cases of COVID-19, 485 in students and 188 in students.
As of Jan. 13, there were 361 people in quarantine because of exposure to people with COVID-19, 361 students and four staff members.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
- 6 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14)
- 2 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 13)
- 2 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12)
- 5 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 2 on Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14)
- 1 case at Greenville Elementary (1 on Jan. 13)
- 6 cases at Kettle Run High School (2 on Jan. 13; 4 on Jan. 14)
- 3 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 14)
- 3 cases at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14)
- 1 case at Miller Elementary (1 on Jan. 13)
- 5 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11, 3 Jan. 12 and 1 on Jan. 13)
- 1 case at Smith Elementary (1 on Jan. 13)
- 1 case at Taylor Middle School (1 on Jan. 14)
- 6 cases at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 4 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14)
- 3 cases at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14)
Among staff, new cases include:
- 5 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14)
- 2 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14)
- 1 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12)
- 3 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14)
- 2 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14)
- 1 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14)
- 2 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13)
- 2 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14)
- 1 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14)
- 1 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14)
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (reported Jan. 12)
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Outbreaks
A new outbreak was reported in a long-term care facility in the RRHD on Jan. 14, in a long-term care facility. Outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the RRHD were also reported on Jan. 14, Jan. 13, Jan. 10, Jan. 7 and Jan. 5. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the health district.
Three Warrenton facilities are on the list that names long-term care locations where there are "outbreaks in progress" -- On Dec. 17 an outbreak was reported at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton, with five cases. Poet’s Walk of Warrenton, reported Jan. 4, has eight cases and The Villa at Suffield Meadows, reported Jan. 5, has reported 15 cases. No deaths have been reported from any of these recent outbreaks.
Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that FHRNC remains open for approved visitation.
She added that the Villa closed for visitation for five days. She said, "They work with the local health department and DSS on cases and circumstances. Currently, we are happy to report that they [the Villa] are back open for visitation and have confirmed there are zero COVID cases at this time."
An outbreak was reported Jan. 5 at the Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, with 35 cases.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 72 outbreaks in long term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 72 is significant. The following week, the week of Jan. 2 to 8, the VDH is reporting that there were 61 outbreaks in long term care facilities.
There have been a total of 77 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 33 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, seven in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,168.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,594 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – (resulting in 41,492 cases and 4,673 deaths); 2,301 outbreaks in congregate settings; 356 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 258 in correctional facilities; 175 in college settings; 593 in childcare settings and 1,188 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 18, there have been a total of 6,465 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 18, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 1,274 this morning. The percent positivity is at 38.63%. Those two numbers have been generally rising for several weeks. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 8, there have been 110,185 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.9% of vaccinated people); 3,059 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.053% of vaccinated people), and there have been 999 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0172% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.4 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.1 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
Vaccines
As of Jan. 18, 14,487,389 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 78.6% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.4% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 89.8% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.6% are fully vaccinated.
An average 27,608 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 74.6% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.7% are fully vaccinated (26% have received a booster shot). About 86.8% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 78.1%. About 33.2% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 52.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (43.9% are fully vaccinated, 4.4% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 89.8% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.6% fully vaccinated, 34.1% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.7% have received at least one dose (86.9% fully vaccinated, 58.6% have received a booster).
About 45.2% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (38% fully vaccinated, 3.3% have had boosters); 80% of those 18 and older (71.7% fully vaccinated, 33.2% have had boosters) and 94.6% of those 65 and older (84% fully vaccinated, 57.7% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 83.5% have received one dose; 72.7% are fully vaccinated and 29.1% have received a booster shot. 88.3% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 77.3% are fully vaccinated and 34% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73.6% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 65.5% are fully vaccinated and 27.7% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.3% have received one dose, 70.2% are fully vaccinated and 30.6% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
MONDAY, JAN. 17: In Fauquier County, 45 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. Ninety-six cases were reported Saturday and 136 on Sunday. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 110.
Two hundred and thirty-eight cases – a new high for the county – were reported Jan. 8. It has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021, when it was just eight. As of Jan. 17, 11,103 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Jan. 17, Virginia recorded 10,842 new cases of COVID-19. It’s a substantial drop from Friday’s 17,219, Saturday’s 16,842 and Sunday’s 18,054, but case numbers are often lower on Monday because of lower weekend reporting. The highest number of new cases ever – 26,175, was recorded Saturday, Jan. 8.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,397,155 total reported cases (396,896) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 16,917.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,853 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 3,271 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 87,173 cases in children younger than 10, 148,498 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Jan. 17, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 33.6%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 39%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 38%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a new COVID-19 death Jan. 12 after not seeing one since Dec. 29. The county also reported new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 13, 22 and 28; there have been 96 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 294 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 128 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 83 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 47 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 36 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, seven children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19 – the most recent fatality in a child 0 to 9 was reported Dec. 29; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
Today, the VDH reported three new COVID-related deaths in the state. There were six on Saturday and two on Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,814 (2,610 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 20.
The VDH website states that there will be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
COVID-19 is continuing to send a high number of residents to the hospital. Fauquier reported two new hospitalizations today and yesterday, but one hospitalization was removed from the total on Saturday. The county is averaging two hospitalizations a day. Fauquier has counted 402 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 46 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021.
The Centers for Disease Control updated its estimates on Omicron Jan. 5, stating that 95.4% of cases in the country during the week ending Jan. 1 were associated with the Omicron variant. Two weeks earlier, it accounted for only 38% of cases.
The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 399 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Sarah Cubbage of Fauquier Hospital said Jan. 11 that the hospital was taking care of about 25 COVID-19 in-patients, up from 14 a week earlier. Cubbage said this is the highest number of COVID inpatients the hospital has seen yet.
Today, Jan. 17, 108 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. On Saturday, 211 were recorded and 191 were reported on Sunday. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 46,337 (2,592 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 195 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Monday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 929 people hospitalized, 162 have been older than 80 years old; 170 have been 70 to 79 years old; 179 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 158 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and ninety-nine have been younger than 50. (For 61 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 624 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 723 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Sunday, Jan. 16 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 17 states that 3,812 are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (3,858) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising sharply again since Nov. 11. The average is higher than it has ever been.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 14 is 656. Three hundred and seventy-three COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support. Those numbers are as high as they have ever been.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 84,782 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 45,827.
Fauquier County School Division
In the first week back in school after winter break, there were 66 cases of COVID-19 reported, 45 in students and 21 in staff. All 66 are currently “active” cases. Cases stay on the active list for 10 days. Since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 673 cases of COVID-19, 485 in students and 188 in students.
As of Jan. 13, there were 361 people in quarantine because of exposure to people with COVID-19, 361 students and four staff members.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
- 6 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14)
- 2 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 13)
- 2 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12)
- 5 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 2 on Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14)
- 1 case at Greenville Elementary (1 on Jan. 13)
- 6 cases at Kettle Run High School (2 on Jan. 13; 4 on Jan. 14)
- 3 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 14)
- 3 cases at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14)
- 1 case at Miller Elementary (1 on Jan. 13)
- 5 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11, 3 Jan. 12 and 1 on Jan. 13)
- 1 case at Smith Elementary (1 on Jan. 13)
- 1 case at Taylor Middle School (1 on Jan. 14)
- 6 cases at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 4 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14)
- 3 cases at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14)
Among staff, new cases include:
- 5 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14)
- 2 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14)
- 1 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12)
- 3 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14)
- 2 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14)
- 1 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14)
- 2 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13)
- 2 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14)
- 1 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14)
- 1 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14)
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (reported Jan. 12)
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Outbreaks
Another new outbreak was reported in a long-term care facility in the RRHD ton Jan. 14, in a long-term care facility. Outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the RRHD on Jan. 14, Jan. 13, Jan. 10, Jan. 7 and Jan. 5. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the health district.
Three Warrenton facilities are on the list that names long-term care locations where there are "outbreaks in progress" -- On Dec. 17 an outbreak was reported at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton, with five cases. Poet’s Walk of Warrenton, reported Jan. 4, has eight cases and The Villa at Suffield Meadows, reported Jan. 5, has reported 15 cases. No deaths have been reported from any of these recent outbreaks.
Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that FHRNC remains open for approved visitation.
She added that the Villa closed for visitation for five days. She said, "They work with the local health department and DSS on cases and circumstances. Currently, we are happy to report that they [the Villa] are back open for visitation and have confirmed there are zero COVID cases at this time."
An outbreak was reported Jan. 5 at the Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, with 35 cases.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 72 outbreaks in long term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 72 is significant. The following week, the week of Jan. 2 to 8, the VDH is reporting that there were 61 outbreaks in long term care facilities.
There have been a total of 77 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 33 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, seven in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,149.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,588 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – (resulting in 41,330 cases and 4,669 deaths); 2,298 outbreaks in congregate settings; 356 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 257 in correctional facilities; 174 in college settings; 592 in childcare settings and 1,187 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 17, there have been a total of 6,452 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 17, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 1,274 this morning. The percent positivity is at 38.63%. Those two numbers have been generally rising for several weeks. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 8, there have been 110,185 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.9% of vaccinated people); 3,059 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.053% of vaccinated people), and there have been 999 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0172% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.4 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.1 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
Vaccines
As of Jan. 17, 14,476,288 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 78.6% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.4% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 89.7% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.6% are fully vaccinated.
An average 28,695 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 74.6% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.7% are fully vaccinated (26% have received a booster shot). About 86.8% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 78.1%. About 33.1% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 52.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (43.8% are fully vaccinated, 4.4% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 89.7% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.6% fully vaccinated, 34% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.7% have received at least one dose (86.9% fully vaccinated, 58.5% have received a booster).
About 45.2% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (37.9% fully vaccinated, 3.3% have had boosters); 80% of those 18 and older (71.7% fully vaccinated, 33.1% have had boosters) and 94.6% of those 65 and older (83.9% fully vaccinated, 57.7% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 83.5% have received one dose; 72.7% are fully vaccinated and 29% have received a booster shot. 88.3% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 77.3% are fully vaccinated and 31.9% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73.6% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 65.5% are fully vaccinated and 27.6% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.3% have received one dose, 70.2% are fully vaccinated and 30.5% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
FRIDAY, JAN. 14: In Fauquier County, 103 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. Two hundred and thirty-eight – a new high for the county – were reported Jan. 8. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 130. It has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021, when it was just eight. As of Jan. 11, 10,826 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Jan. 14, Virginia recorded 17,219 new cases of COVID-19. The highest number of new cases – 26,175, was recorded Saturday, Jan. 8.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,334,198 total reported cases (380,022) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 18,626; the average has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021 and is nearly double the previous high in January of 2021.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,828 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 3,245 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 84,907 cases in children younger than 10, 145,701 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Jan. 14, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 35.8%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 41.5%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 39%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a new COVID-19 death Jan. 12 after not seeing one since Dec. 29. The county also reported new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 13, 22 and 28; there have been 96 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 294 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 128 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 83 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 47 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 36 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, seven children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19 – the most recent fatality in a child 0 to 9 was reported Dec. 29; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
On Friday, the VDH reported 18 new COVID-related deaths. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,803 (2,607 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 22.
The VDH website states that there will be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
COVID-19 is continuing to send a high number of residents to the hospital. Fauquier reported three new hospitalizations Friday, two new hospitalizations Thursday, one new hospitalization Wednesday and five on Tuesday. The county is averaging three hospitalizations a day. There have been 43 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021.
The Centers for Disease Control updated its estimates on Omicron Jan. 5, stating that 95.4% of cases in the country during the week ending Jan. 1 were associated with the Omicron variant. Two weeks earlier, it accounted for only 38% of cases.
The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 399 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Sarah Cubbage of Fauquier Hospital said Jan. 11 that the hospital was taking care of about 25 COVID-19 in-patients, up from 14 a week earlier. Cubbage said this is the highest number of COVID inpatients the hospital has seen yet.
On Friday, Jan. 14, 229 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 45,827 (2,582 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 253 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Friday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 926 people hospitalized, 161 have been older than 80 years old; 170 have been 70 to 79 years old; 179 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 158 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and ninety-nine have been younger than 50. (For 59 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 612 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 695 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Thursday, Jan. 13 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 14 states that 3,845 are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (3,742) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising sharply again since Nov. 11. The average is higher than it has ever been.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 14 is 656, up 10 from yesterday. Three hundred and sixty COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 83,676 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 45,827.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Jan. 11, there were no active cases of COVID-19 in the schools, since schools had been closed for more than 10 days for winter break and only opened again Jan. 10. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
By the evening of Jan. 13 there were 42 active cases, 31 in students and 11 in staff. Since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 649 cases of COVID-19, 471 in students and 178 in students.
As of Jan. 13, there were 365 people in quarantine because of exposure to people with COVID-19, 361 students and four staff members.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
- 4 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13)
- 2 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 13)
- 2 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12)
- 3 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 2 Jan. 12)
- 1 case at Greenville Elementary (1 on Jan. 13)
- 2 cases at Kettle Run High School (2 on Jan. 13)
- 2 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12)
- 1 case at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12)
- 1 case at Miller Elementary (1 on Jan. 13)
- 5 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11, 3 Jan. 12 and 1 on Jan. 13)
- 1 case at Smith Elementary (1 on Jan. 13)
- 5 cases at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 4 on Jan. 13)
- 2 cases at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 13)
Among staff, new cases include:
- 3 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13)
- 2 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13)
- 1 at Fauquier High School (reported Jan. 11)
- 1 at Coleman Elementary (reported Jan. 12)
- 2 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13)
- 1 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13)
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (reported Jan. 12)
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Outbreaks
Another new outbreak was reported in a long-term care facility in the RRHD today, in a long-term care facility. Outbreaks in long-term care facilities were also reported on Jan. 13, Jan. 10, Jan. 7 and Jan. 5. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the health district.
Three Warrenton facilities are on the list that names long-term care locations where there are "outbreaks in progress" -- On Dec. 17 an outbreak was reported at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton, with fewer than five cases. Poet’s Walk of Warrenton, reported Jan. 4, has eight cases and The Villa at Suffield Meadows, reported Jan. 5, has reported 15 cases. No deaths have been reported from any of these recent outbreaks.
Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that FHRNC remains open for approved visitation.
She added that the Villa closed for visitation for five days. She said, "They work with the local health department and DSS on cases and circumstances. Currently, we are happy to report that they [the Villa] are back open for visitation and have confirmed there are zero COVID cases at this time."
An outbreak was reported Jan. 5 at the Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, with 35 cases.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 71 outbreaks in long term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 71 is significant. The following week, the week of Jan. 2 to 8, the VDH is reporting that there were 61 outbreaks in long term care facilities.
There have been a total of 77 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 33 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, seven in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,142.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,580 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – (resulting in 40,997 cases and 4,666 deaths); 2,284 outbreaks in congregate settings; 356 outbreaks in healthcare settings – nine more than yesterday; 254 in correctional facilities; 173 in college settings; 588 in childcare settings and 1,184 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 14, there have been a total of 6,419 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 14, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 1,350 this morning. The percent positivity is at 39.63%. Those two numbers have been generally rising for several weeks. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 8, there have been 110,185 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.9% of vaccinated people); 3,059 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.053% of vaccinated people), and there have been 999 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0172% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.4 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.1 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
Vaccines
As of Jan. 14, 14,412,369 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 78.4% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.3% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 89.6% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.5% are fully vaccinated.
An average 30,978 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state, up from recent weeks.
Thus far, about 74.5% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.6% are fully vaccinated (25.6% have received a booster shot). About 86.7% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 78.1%. About 32.7% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 52.3% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (43.5% are fully vaccinated, 3.8% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 89.6% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.5% fully vaccinated, 33.5% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.6% have received at least one dose (86.9% fully vaccinated, 58.2% have received a booster).
About 45% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (37.6% fully vaccinated, 3.1% have had boosters); 79.9% of those 18 and older (71.6% fully vaccinated, 32.7% have had boosters) and 94.5% of those 65 and older (83.9% fully vaccinated, 57.4% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 83.3% have received one dose; 72.6% are fully vaccinated and 28.5% have received a booster shot. 88.1% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 77.2% are fully vaccinated and 31.4% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73.5% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 65.4% are fully vaccinated and 27.2% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.3% have received one dose, 70.2% are fully vaccinated and 30.1% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
THURSDAY, JAN. 13: In Fauquier County, 140 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. Two hundred and thirty-eight – a new high for the county – were reported Jan. 8. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 135. It has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021, when it was just eight. As of Jan. 11, 10,723 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Jan. 13, Virginia recorded 18,942 new cases of COVID-19. The highest number of new cases – 26,175, was recorded Saturday, Jan. 8.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,334,198 total reported cases (380,022) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 18,782; the average has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021 and is nearly double the previous high in January of 2021.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,816 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 3,220 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 83,911 cases in children younger than 10, 144,521 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Jan. 13, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 35.6%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 41.2%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 38%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a new COVID-19 death Jan. 12 after not seeing one since Dec. 29. The county also reported new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 13, 22 and 28; there have been 96 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 294 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 128 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 83 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 47 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 36 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, seven children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19 – the most recent fatality in a child 0 to 9 was reported Dec. 29; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
On Thursday, the VDH reported 35 new COVID-related deaths. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,785 (2,604 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 20, up from 17 yesterday.
The VDH website states that there will be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
COVID-19 is continuing to send a high number of residents to the hospital. Fauquier reported two new hospitalizations Thursday, one new hospitalization Wednesday and five on Tuesday. The county is averaging three hospitalizations a day. There have been 38 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021.
The Centers for Disease control updated its estimates on Omicron Jan. 5, stating that 95.4% of cases in the country during the week ending Jan. 1 were associated with the Omicron variant. Two weeks earlier, it accounted for only 38% of cases.
The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 396 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Sarah Cubbage of Fauquier Hospital said Jan. 11 that the hospital was taking care of about 25 COVID-19 in-patients, up from 14 a week ago. Cubbage said this is the highest number of COVID inpatients the hospital has seen yet.
On Thursday, Jan. 13, 223 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 45,598 (2,570 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 263 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Thursday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 922 people hospitalized, 160 have been older than 80 years old; 170 have been 70 to 79 years old; 179 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 158 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and ninety-nine have been younger than 50. (For 56 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 572 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 659 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 13 states that 3,894 are hospitalized with COVID-19. The number is five fewer than yesterday, which was a pandemic record. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (3,668) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising sharply again since Nov. 11. The average is higher than it has ever been.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 10 is 646, up 25 from yesterday. Three hundred and forty-nine COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 83,130 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 45,375.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Jan. 11, there were no active cases of COVID-19 in the schools, since schools had been closed for more than 10 days for winter break and only opened again Jan. 10. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
By 5 p.m. on Jan. 12, there were 21 total, 16 in students and 5 in staff.
In students, new cases include:
- 2 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12)
- 2 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12)
- 3 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 2 Jan. 12)
- 2 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12)
- 1 case at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12)
- 4 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 3 Jan. 12)
- 1 case at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12)
- 1 case at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12)
Among staff, new cases include:
- 1 in school division central offices (reported Jan. 12)
- 1 at Fauquier High School (reported Jan. 11)
- 1 at Coleman Elementary (reported Jan. 12)
- 1 at Liberty High School (reported Jan. 11)
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (reported Jan. 12)
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff. Adding the 21 cases from Jan. 11 and 12, there have been 628, 456 students and 172 staff.
Outbreaks
Another new outbreak was reported in a long-term care facility in the RRHD today, in a long-term care facility. Outbreaks in long-term care facilities were also reported on Wednesday, Jan. 5, one on Jan 7 and another on Jan. 10. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the health district.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 71 outbreaks in long term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 71 is significant.
A recent outbreak listed on the VDH website was reported Dec. 17 at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton. Fewer than five cases had been reported as of Jan. 7. Another new long-term care center listing showed up Jan. 7 on the list of locations that have active outbreaks; the new outbreak at Autumn Care of Madison was reported Dec. 28 and has 17 cases.
There have been a total of 76 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 32 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, seven in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,118.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,568 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – including 15 since yesterday (resulting in 40,672 cases and 4,666 deaths); 2,277 outbreaks in congregate settings; 347 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 254 in correctional facilities; 173 in college settings; 580 in childcare settings and 1,179 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 13, there have been a total of 6,384 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic – 24 more than yesterday.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 13, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 1,300 this afternoon. The percent positivity is at 38.65%. Those two numbers have been generally rising for several weeks. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 1, there have been 97,757 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.7% of vaccinated people); 2,704 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.047% of vaccinated people), and there have been 989 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0172% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.3 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
Vaccines
Vaccine data is from Jan. 11.
As of Jan. 11, 14,321 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 78.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.1% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 89.4% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.4% are fully vaccinated.
An average 24,325 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 74.3% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.4% are fully vaccinated (25.1% have received a booster shot). About 86.6% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 78%. About 32.1% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 51.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (43% are fully vaccinated, 3.2% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 89.4% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.4% fully vaccinated, 32.8% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.5% have received at least one dose (86.8% fully vaccinated, 57.6% have received a booster).
About 44.6% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (37.2% fully vaccinated, 2.6% have had boosters); 79.8% of those 18 and older (71.6% fully vaccinated, 32.1% have had boosters) and 94.4% of those 65 and older (83.9% fully vaccinated, 56.9% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 83.1% have received one dose; 72.4% are fully vaccinated and 27.8% have received a booster shot. 87.9% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 77.1% are fully vaccinated and 30.6% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73.3% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 65.2% are fully vaccinated and 26.6% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.1% have received one dose, 70.1% are fully vaccinated and 29.4% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12: In Fauquier County, 122 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning, five fewer than yesterday and the day before. Two hundred and thirty-eight – a new high for the county – were reported Jan. 8. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 137. It has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021, when it was just eight. As of Jan. 11, 10,583 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Jan. 12, Virginia recorded 19,836 new cases of COVID-19; it’s the second-highest number ever. The highest number of new cases – 26,175, was recorded Saturday, Jan. 8.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,315,256 total reported cases (374,256) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 18,338; the average has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021 and is more than double the previous high in January of 2021.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,810 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 3,204 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 82,735 cases in children younger than 10, 143,105 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Jan. 12, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 35.8%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 41.1%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 38%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a new COVID-19 death today after not seeing one since Dec. 29. The county also reported new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 13, 22 and 28; there have been 96 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 294 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 128 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 83 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 47 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 36 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, seven children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19 – the most recent fatality in a child 0 to 9 was reported Dec. 29; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
On Wednesday, the VDH reported 35 new COVID-related deaths. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,750 (2,587 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 17, up from 13 yesterday.
The VDH website states that there will be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
COVID-19 is continuing to send a high number of residents to the hospital. Fauquier reported one new hospitalization and five on Tuesday, two hospitalizations each day for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and six new hospitalizations Monday. The county is averaging three hospitalizations a day. There have been 36 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021.
April Achter, population health coordinator for the RRHD, said that high hospitalizations are a “reflection of how many people are sick right now. However, the good news is that the hospitalizations are not increasing as quickly as cases. This is due to a few things, including vaccine protection and potentially Omicron being less severe.”
But, she said, “there is a large impact on our hospitals due to the sheer volume of people that are sick. Hospitalizations continue to be largely driven by unvaccinated cases.”
The Centers for Disease control updated its estimates on Omicron Jan. 5, stating that 95.4% of cases in the country during the week ending Jan. 1 were associated with the Omicron variant. Two weeks earlier, it accounted for only 38% of cases.
The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 394 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Sarah Cubbage of Fauquier Hospital said Jan. 11 that the hospital was taking care of about 25 COVID-19 in-patients, up from 14 a week ago. Cubbage said this is the highest number of COVID inpatients the hospital has seen yet.
On Wednesday, Jan. 12, 225 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 45,375 (2,555 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 275 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Wednesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 917 people hospitalized, 159 have been older than 80 years old; 170 have been 70 to 79 years old; 178 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 156 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and ninety-nine have been younger than 50. (For 55 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 572 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 659 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 12 states that more Virginians than ever before – 3,899, -- are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (3,554) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising sharply again since Nov. 11.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 10 is 621, up 32 from yesterday. Three hundred and forty-five COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support; that is 17 more than yesterday.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 82,596 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 45,375.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Jan. 11, there were no active cases of COVID-19 in the schools, since schools had been closed for more than 10 days for winter break and only opened again Jan. 10. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
By the morning of Jan. 12, there were four active student cases and two active staff cases. By 5 p.m. on Jan. 12, there were 15 more active cases, 21 total, 16 in students and 5 in staff.
In students, new cases include:
- 2 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12)
- 2 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12)
- 3 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 2 Jan. 12)
- 2 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12)
- 1 case at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12)
- 4 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 3 Jan. 12)
- 1 case at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12)
- 1 case at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12)
Among staff, new cases include:
- 1 in school division central offices (reported Jan. 12)
- 1 at Fauquier High School (reported Jan. 11)
- 1 at Coleman Elementary (reported Jan. 12)
- 1 at Liberty High School (reported Jan. 11)
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (reported Jan. 12)
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 were recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff. Adding the 21 cases from Jan. 11 and 12, there have been 628, 456 students and 172 staff.
Outbreaks
A new outbreak was reported in a long-term care facility in the RRHD yesterday, in a correctional facility. Outbreaks in long-term care facilities were reported on Wednesday, Jan. 5, one on Jan 7 and another on Jan. 10. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the health district.
A recent outbreak listed on the VDH website was reported Dec. 17 at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton. Fewer than five cases had been reported as of Jan. 7. Another new long-term care center listing showed up Jan. 7 on the list of locations that have active outbreaks; the new outbreak at Autumn Care of Madison was reported Dec. 28 and has 17 cases.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 69 outbreaks in long term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 69 is significant.
There have been a total of 75 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 31 outbreaks in long-term care facilities (one more than on Friday), 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, seven in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,105.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,558 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – including 15 since yesterday (resulting in 40,520 cases and 4,663 deaths); 2,277 outbreaks in congregate settings; 347 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 254 in correctional facilities; 172 in college settings; 576 in childcare settings and 1,176 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 12, there have been a total of 6,360 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 12, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 1,300 this afternoon. The percent positivity is at 38.65%. Those two numbers have been generally rising for several weeks. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 1, there have been 97,757 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.7% of vaccinated people); 2,704 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.047% of vaccinated people), and there have been 989 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0172% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.3 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
Vaccines
Vaccine data is from Jan. 11.
As of Jan. 11, 14,321 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 78.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.1% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 89.4% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.4% are fully vaccinated.
An average 24,325 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 74.3% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.4% are fully vaccinated (25.1% have received a booster shot). About 86.6% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 78%. About 32.1% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 51.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (43% are fully vaccinated, 3.2% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 89.4% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.4% fully vaccinated, 32.8% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.5% have received at least one dose (86.8% fully vaccinated, 57.6% have received a booster).
About 44.6% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (37.2% fully vaccinated, 2.6% have had boosters); 79.8% of those 18 and older (71.6% fully vaccinated, 32.1% have had boosters) and 94.4% of those 65 and older (83.9% fully vaccinated, 56.9% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 83.1% have received one dose; 72.4% are fully vaccinated and 27.8% have received a booster shot. 87.9% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 77.1% are fully vaccinated and 30.6% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73.3% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 65.2% are fully vaccinated and 26.6% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.1% have received one dose, 70.1% are fully vaccinated and 29.4% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
TUESDAY, JAN. 11: In Fauquier County, 127 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning, the same as yesterday. Two hundred and thirty-eight – a new high for the county – were reported Saturday. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 132. It has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021, when it was just eight. As of Jan. 11, 10,461 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Jan. 11, Virginia recorded 16,681 new cases of COVID-19. The highest number of new cases – 26,175, was recorded Saturday, Jan. 8. The second-highest total was 19,506, recorded on Jan. 1.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,295,420 total reported cases (368,004) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 17,037; the average has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021 and is more than double the previous high in January of 2021.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,796 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 3,190 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 81,747 cases in children younger than 10, 141,993 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Jan. 11, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 36%; that is another new record. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 41.2%, the highest it has ever been. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 41%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a new COVID-19 death Dec. 29, after reporting new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 13, 22 and 28; there have been 95 since the beginning of the pandemic, none so far in 2022. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 293 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 127 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 83 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 47 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 36 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, seven children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19 – the most recent fatality in a child 0 to 9 was reported Dec. 29; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
On Tuesday, the VDH reported 44 new COVID-related deaths. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,715 (2,586 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 13, up from eight yesterday.
The VDH website states that there will be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
COVID-19 is continuing to send a high number of residents to the hospital. Fauquier reported five new hospitalizations Tuesday, two hospitalizations each day for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and six new hospitalizations Monday. The county is averaging three hospitalizations a day. There have been 35 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021.
April Achter, population health coordinator for the RRHD, said that high hospitalizations are a “reflection of how many people are sick right now. However, the good news is that the hospitalizations are not increasing as quickly as cases. This is due to a few things, including vaccine protection and potentially Omicron being less severe.”
But, she said, “there is a large impact on our hospitals due to the sheer volume of people that are sick. Hospitalizations continue to be largely driven by unvaccinated cases.”
The Centers for Disease control updated its estimates on Omicron Jan. 5, stating that 95.4% of cases in the country during the week ending Jan. 1 were associated with the Omicron variant. Two weeks earlier, it accounted for only 38% of cases.
The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 393 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Sarah Cubbage of Fauquier Hospital said Jan. 11 that the hospital was taking care of about 25 COVID-19 in-patients, up from 14 a week ago. Cubbage said this is the highest number COVID inpatients the hospital has seen yet.
On Tuesday, Jan. 11, 177 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 45,150 (2,550 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 269 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Tuesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 915 people hospitalized, 157 have been older than 80 years old; 170 have been 70 to 79 years old; 176 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 156 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and ninety-nine have been younger than 50. (For 57 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 572 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 659 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Monday, Jan. 10 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 11 states that more Virginians than ever before – 3,845 -- are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (3,420) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising sharply again since Nov. 11.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 10 is 589. Three hundred and twenty-eight COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 82,188 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 45,150.
Fauquier County School Division
As of Jan. 11, there were no active cases of COVID-19 in the schools, since schools have been closed for more than 10 days for winter break. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
The schools opened for students yesterday, so cumulative COVID-19 numbers have not been updated yet today.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff. There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
Outbreaks
A new outbreak was reported in a long-term care facility in the RRHD today, in a correctional facility. Outbreaks in long-term care facilities were reported on Wednesday, Jan. 5, one on Jan 7 and another on Jan. 10. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the health district.
A recent outbreak listed on the VDH website was reported Dec. 17 at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton. Fewer than five cases had been reported as of Jan. 7. Another new long-term care center listing showed up Jan. 7 on the list of locations that have active outbreaks; the new outbreak at Autumn Care of Madison was reported Dec. 28 and has 17 cases.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 67 outbreaks in long term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 67 is significant.
There have been a total of 75 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 31 outbreaks in long-term care facilities (one more than on Friday), 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, seven in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,105.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,543 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 39,950 cases and 4,660 deaths); 2,267 outbreaks in congregate settings; 345 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 253 in correctional facilities; 172 in college settings; 576 in childcare settings and 1,175 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 11, there have been a total of 6,331 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 11, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 1,096 today. The percent positivity is at 41%. Those two numbers have been rising for several weeks. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 1, there have been 97,757 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.7% of vaccinated people); 2,704 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.047% of vaccinated people), and there have been 989 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0172% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.3 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
Vaccines
As of Jan. 11, 14,321 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 78.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.1% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 89.4% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.4% are fully vaccinated.
An average 24,325 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 74.3% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.4% are fully vaccinated (25.1% have received a booster shot). About 86.6% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 78%. About 32.1% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 51.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (43% are fully vaccinated, 3.2% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 89.4% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.4% fully vaccinated, 32.8% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.5% have received at least one dose (86.8% fully vaccinated, 57.6% have received a booster).
About 44.6% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (37.2% fully vaccinated, 2.6% have had boosters); 79.8% of those 18 and older (71.6% fully vaccinated, 32.1% have had boosters) and 94.4% of those 65 and older (83.9% fully vaccinated, 56.9% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 83.1% have received one dose; 72.4% are fully vaccinated and 27.8% have received a booster shot. 87.9% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 77.1% are fully vaccinated and 30.6% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73.3% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 65.2% are fully vaccinated and 26.6% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.1% have received one dose, 70.1% are fully vaccinated and 29.4% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
MONDAY, JAN. 10: In Fauquier County, 127 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. Two hundred and thirty-eight – a new high for the county – were reported Saturday and 51 new cases were reported on Sunday. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 129. It has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021, when it was just eight. As of Jan. 10, 10,334 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Jan. 10, Virginia recorded 15,463 new cases of COVID-19. The highest number of new cases – 26,175, was recorded Saturday, Jan. 8. The second-highest total was 19,506, recorded on Jan. 1.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,278,739 total reported cases (363,164 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 16,861; the average has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021 and is more than double the previous high in January of 2021.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,785 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 3,165 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 80,743 cases in children younger than 10, 140,845 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Jan. 10, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 35.6%; that is another new record. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 39%, the highest it has ever been. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 47%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a new COVID-19 death Dec. 29, after reporting new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 13, 22 and 28; there have been 95 since the beginning of the pandemic, none so far in 2022. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 292 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 127 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 83 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 46 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 36 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, seven children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19 – the most recent fatality in a child 0 to 9 was reported Dec. 29; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
On Monday, the VDH reported no new COVID-related deaths. Fifteen were reported Saturday and five on Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,671 (2,585 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is eight.
The VDH website states that there will be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
COVID-19 is continuing to send a high number of residents to the hospital. Fauquier reported two hospitalizations each day for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and six new hospitalizations today. The county is averaging three hospitalizations a day. There have been 30 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021.
April Achter, population health coordinator for the RRHD, said that high hospitalizations are a “reflection of how many people are sick right now. However, the good news is that the hospitalizations are not increasing as quickly as cases. This is due to a few things, including vaccine protection and potentially Omicron being less severe.”
But, she said, “there is a large impact on our hospitals due to the sheer volume of people that are sick. Hospitalizations continue to be largely driven by unvaccinated cases.”
The Centers for Disease control updated its estimates on Omicron Jan. 5, stating that 95.4% of cases in the country during the week ending Jan. 1 were associated with the Omicron variant. Two weeks earlier, it accounted for only 38% of cases.
The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 388 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Sarah Cubbage of Fauquier Hospital said Jan. 4 that the hospital was taking care of 14 COVID-19 in-patients.
On Monday, Jan. 10, 272 new hospitalizations were reported in the state; on Saturday there were 383 and on Sunday, 262 were reported. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 44,973 (2,546 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 305 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Monday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 909 people hospitalized, 153 have been older than 80 years old; 169 have been 70 to 79 years old; 176 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 155 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and ninety-eight have been younger than 50. (For 58 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 572 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 659 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Sunday, Jan. 9 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 10 states that more Virginians than ever before – 3,681 -- are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (3,271) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising sharply again since Nov. 11.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 10 is 567. Three hundred and fourteen COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 81,718 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 44,973.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Jan. 10, 607 positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the school system. The total includes 440 students and 167 staff members.
As of Jan. 10, there were no active cases of COVID-19 in the schools, since schools have been closed for more than 10 days for winter break. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
The schools opened for students today, so cumulative COVID-19 numbers will not be updated until later this afternoon.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division, according to April Achter, RRHD population health coordinator; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Dec. 16, because of contact with positive cases, 206 students are currently quarantining – 36 more than last week. Five staff members are currently quarantining.
Although Fauquier County has managed to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks in the schools, other areas have not been so successful. For the week of Dec. 12 to 18, there were 136 total outbreaks reported and 63 of them were in K-12 settings; 13 were in childcare settings.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 36 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Aug 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 15, 3 on Sept 16, 1 on Sept. 17, 2 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Oct. 12, 2 on Nov. 10, 2 on Nov. 11, 2 on Nov. 15 and 1 on Nov. 17, 1 on Nov.19, 2 on Dec. 1, 1 on Dec. 3,3 on Dec. 7 and 1 on Dec. 8). There are no active cases.
- 44 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1, 2 on Sept. 2, 2 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 28 and 1 on Sept. 30, 2 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 7, 1 on Oct. 12, 3 on Oct. 15, 1 on Oct. 18, 1 on Oct. 21, 2 on Nov. 5, 1 on Nov. 11, 1 on Nov. 17, 2 on Nov. 22, 1 on Nov. 23, 2 on Dec. 1, 1 on Dec. 3, 1 on Dec. 6, 1 on Dec. 10 and 1 on Dec. 14 and 1 on Dec. 16) There are 2 active cases.
- 69 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 1 and 4 on Sept. 7, 4 on Sept. 8, 2 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 28, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 15, 1 on Oct. 26, 1 on Oct. 27, 1 on Nov. 17, 1 on Nov. 22, 1 on Dec. 6, 1 on Dec. 10 and 1 on Dec.13) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23 and Oct. 7) There are no active cases.
Middle schools
- 26 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 7, 2 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 19 and 2 on Oct. 22, 1 on Nov. 3, 1 on Nov. 10, 1 on Nov. 11, 3 on Nov. 17, 1 on Nov. 18, 1 on Nov. 19, 2 on Nov. 22, 1 on Dec. 14 and 1 on Dec. 17) There are 2 active cases.
- 32 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31, 3 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 7, 2 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 19, 1 on Oct. 22, 2 on Oct. 25, 1 on Dec. 1, 1 on Dec. 6, 1 on Dec. 8, 1 on Dec. 13 and 1 on Dec. 15) There are 2 active cases.
- 12 at Marshall Middle School (2 on Aug 27, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Nov. 19 and 1 on Dec. 3) There are no active cases.
- 18 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Nov. 19, 4 on Nov. 23, 1 on Dec. 2 and 1 on Dec. 7) There are no active cases.
- 19 at Warrenton Middle School (Sept. 3 and Sept. 13, 2 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 12, 3 on Nov. 3 and 1 on Nov. 18, 1 on Nov. 19, 1 on Dec. 6, 2 on Dec. 13, 2 on Dec. 14 and 1 on Dec. 15) There are 5 active cases.
Elementary schools
- 4 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23, Aug. 25, Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 1) There are no active cases.
- 11 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Nov. 10 and 2 on Nov. 19, 1 on Dec. 2 and 2 on Dec. 7) There are no active cases.
- 6 cases at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 3 and Sept. 14, 2 on Oct. 4 and 2 on Nov. 5) There are no active cases.
- 31 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Oct. 1, 3 on Oct. 4, 3 on Oct. 7, 1 on Oct. 13, 1 on Nov. 10 and 3 on Nov. 17, 2 on Nov. 19, 1 on Nov. 22, 1 on Dec. 10, 1 on Dec. 13 and 3 on Dec. 14 and 2 on Dec. 15 and 1 on Dec. 16) There are 7 active cases.
- 37 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30, 3 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 2 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Sept. 27, 3 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 12, 1 on Dec. 6, 1 on Dec. 13 and 1 on Dec. 17) There are 2 active cases.
- 21 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 15 and 1 on Oct. 21, 1 on Oct. 29, 2 on Nov. 10, 1 on Nov. 11 and 2 on Nov. 15, 3 on Nov. 17 and 1 on Nov. 23) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27, Sept. 17, 1 one Nov. 9 and 1 on Nov. 12 and 2 on Dec. 16) There are 2 active cases.
- 14 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20, Sept. 21, Oct. 12, Oct. 14, 1 one Oct. 18, 1 on Nov. 11, 1 on Nov. 15, 1 on Nov. 9, 3 on Dec. 3 and 2 on Dec. 10) There are no active cases.
- 20 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 3, 2 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 27 and 1 on Oct. 4, 2 on Oct. 5, 2 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 20, 1 on Nov. 9 and 1 on Dec. 9) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Thompson Elementary (Sept. 14 and Oct. 5) There are no active cases.
- 30 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30, 4 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Oct. 21, 1 on Nov. 23, 1 on Dec. 3, 1 on Dec. 7, 1 on Dec. 8 and 1 on Dec.13 and 1 on Dec. 16) There are 2 active cases.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 6 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8, 1 on Nov. 12 and 1 on Nov. 29) There are no active cases.
- 11 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3 1 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Oct. 8, 1 on Nov. 17, 1 on Dec. 3 and 2 on Dec. 14) There are 2 active cases.
- 16 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27, Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 8, on Sept. 9 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 25, 1 on Dec. 14 and 1 on Dec. 16) There are 2 active cases.
- 1 at Southeastern Alternative School (1 on Dec. 8) There is 1 active case.
- 13 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17, 2 on Sept. 1, 3 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 22, 1 on Dec. 8, 2 on Dec. 14, 1 on Dec. 15 and 1 on Dec. 16) There are 4 active cases.
- 5 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25, Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Dec. 16) There is 1 active case.
- 1 at Marshall Middle School (Sept. 16) There are no active cases.
- 10 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 13 and 1 on Dec. 15) There is 1 active case.
- 4 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Dec. 8 and 1 on Dec. 15) There is 1 active case.
- 6 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27, Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Nov. 17 and 1 on Dec. 7) There are no active cases.
- 5 at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 13, Oct. 4, Nov. 8 and 1 on Nov. 29) There are no active cases.
- 11 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26, 2 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 5, 2 on Oct. 22 and 2 on Dec. 16) There are 2 active cases.
- 13 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Oct. 15, 2 on Nov. 17, 1 on Dec. 6 and 1 on Dec. 14) There is 1 active case.
- 4 cases at Pearson Elementary (Sept. 22, Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8 and 1 on Dec. 14) There is 1 active case.
- 3 at Pierce Elementary (Sept. 17 and Sept. 27 and 1 on Nov. 17) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27 and Oct. 25) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 7 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26, Aug. 30, Sept. 1, 2 on Dec. 14 and 1 on Dec. 16) There are 3 active cases.
- 42 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 5 on Sept. 10, 2 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Sept. 21, 2 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 8, 2 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 19, 3 on Nov. 3, 1 on Nov. 4, 1 on Nov. 4 and 1 on Nov. 19, 2 on Dec. 3, 2 on Dec. 6, 1 on Dec.13, 1 on Dec. 15 and 1 on Dec. 17) There are 3 active cases.
Outbreaks
A new outbreak was reported in a long-term care facility in the RRHD on Wednesday, Jan. 5, one on Jan 7 and another on Jan. 10. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the health district.
A recent outbreak listed on the VDH website was reported Dec. 17 at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton. Fewer than five cases had been reported as of Jan. 7. Another new long-term care center listing showed up Jan. 7 on the list of locations that have active outbreaks; the new outbreak at Autumn Care of Madison was reported Dec. 28 and has 17 cases.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 67 outbreaks in long term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 67 is significant.
There have been a total of 74 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 31 outbreaks in long-term care facilities (one more than on Friday), 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, five in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, seven in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,084.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,534 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 39,681 cases and 4,656 deaths); 2,263 outbreaks in congregate settings; 345 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 252 in correctional facilities; 172 in college settings; 575 in childcare settings and 1,174 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 10, there have been a total of 6,315 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 10, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 1,096 today. The percent positivity increased to 47%. Those two numbers have been rising rapidly for several weeks. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 1, there have been 97,757 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.7% of vaccinated people); 2,704 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.047% of vaccinated people), and there have been 989 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0172% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.3 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
Vaccines
The vaccine data here is as of Jan. 7.
As of Jan. 7, 14,148,331 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 77.7% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 67.8% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 89% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.2% are fully vaccinated.
An average 29,883 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 74% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.2% are fully vaccinated (23.7% have received a booster shot). About 86.3% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 77.9%. About 30.5% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 51% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (42% are fully vaccinated, 2.1% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 89.1% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.3% fully vaccinated, 31.7% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.4% have received at least one dose (86.8% fully vaccinated, 56.9% have received a booster).
About 43.9% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (36.4% fully vaccinated, 1.9% have had boosters); 79.6% of those 18 and older (71.5% fully vaccinated, 30.8% have had boosters) and 94.3% of those 65 and older (83.8% fully vaccinated, 56.1% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 82.7% have received one dose; 72.2% are fully vaccinated and 26.7% have received a booster shot. 87.6% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 77% are fully vaccinated and 29.3% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 65% are fully vaccinated and 25.5% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 77.9% have received one dose, 70% are fully vaccinated and 28.2% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
FRIDAY, JAN. 7: In Fauquier County, 155 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday, Jan. 6 and 142 cases this morning. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 112. It has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021, when it was just eight. As of Jan. 7, 9,918 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Jan. 7, Virginia recorded 18,309 new cases of COVID-19; that is the second-highest total since the beginning of the pandemic. The highest number of new cases – 19,506, was recorded Jan 2.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,221,036 total reported cases (345,092 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 14,645; the average has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021 and is more than double the previous high in January of 2021.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,748 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 3,122 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 78,516 cases in children younger than 10, 138,059 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Jan. 7, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 34.6%; that is another new record. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 33.7%, the highest it has ever been. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 42%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a new COVID-19 death Dec. 29, after reporting new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 13, 22 and 28; there have been 95 since the beginning of the pandemic, none so far in 2022. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 292 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 127 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 83 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 46 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 36 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, seven children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19 – the most recent fatality in a child 0 to 9 was reported Dec. 29; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
On Friday, the VDH reported nine new COVID-related deaths. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,651 (2,582 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is nine.
The VDH website states that there will be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
COVID-19 is continuing to send a high number of residents to the hospital. Fauquier reported seven new hospitalizations on Tuesday, Jan. 4, one on Wednesday, four on Thursday and two more today. The county is averaging three hospitalizations a day.
With 11 new hospitalizations reported in the county on Dec. 31, there were 60 new hospitalizations in December.
April Achter, population health coordinator for the RRHD, said that high hospitalizations are a “reflection of how many people are sick right now. However, the good news is that the hospitalizations are not increasing as quickly as cases. This is due to a few things, including vaccine protection and potentially Omicron being less severe.”
But, she said, “there is a large impact on our hospitals due to the sheer volume of people that are sick. Hospitalizations continue to be largely driven by unvaccinated cases.”
The Centers for Disease control updated its estimates on Omicron Wednesday, stating that 95.4% of cases in the country during the week ending Jan. 1 were associated with the Omicron variant. Two weeks ago, it accounted for only 38% of cases.
The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 378 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Sarah Cubbage of Fauquier Hospital said Jan. 4 that the hospital was taking care of 14 COVID-19 in-patients.
On Thursday, Jan. 6, 309 new hospitalizations were reported in the state and on Friday, 301 were reported. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 44,056 (2,528 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 313 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Friday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 890 people hospitalized, 153 have been older than 80 years old; 167 have been 70 to 79 years old; 175 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 155 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and ninety-four have been younger than 50. (For 46 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 528 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 609 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Thursday, Jan. 6 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 7 states that 3,329 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (2,785) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising sharply again since Nov. 11.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 7 is 545. Two hundred and ninety-seven COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 80,763 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 44,056.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Jan. 7, 607 positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the school system. The total includes 440 students and 167 staff members.
As of Jan. 7, there were no active cases of COVID-19 in the schools, since schools have been closed for more than 10 days for winter break. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
The schools will not open again for students until Jan. 10, so cumulative COVID-19 numbers will not be updated then.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division, according to April Achter, RRHD population health coordinator; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Dec. 16, because of contact with positive cases, 206 students are currently quarantining – 36 more than last week. Five staff members are currently quarantining.
Although Fauquier County has managed to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks in the schools, other areas have not been so successful. For the week of Dec. 12 to 18, there were 136 total outbreaks reported and 63 of them were in K-12 settings; 13 were in childcare settings.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 36 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Aug 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 15, 3 on Sept 16, 1 on Sept. 17, 2 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Oct. 12, 2 on Nov. 10, 2 on Nov. 11, 2 on Nov. 15 and 1 on Nov. 17, 1 on Nov.19, 2 on Dec. 1, 1 on Dec. 3,3 on Dec. 7 and 1 on Dec. 8). There are no active cases.
- 44 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1, 2 on Sept. 2, 2 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 28 and 1 on Sept. 30, 2 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 7, 1 on Oct. 12, 3 on Oct. 15, 1 on Oct. 18, 1 on Oct. 21, 2 on Nov. 5, 1 on Nov. 11, 1 on Nov. 17, 2 on Nov. 22, 1 on Nov. 23, 2 on Dec. 1, 1 on Dec. 3, 1 on Dec. 6, 1 on Dec. 10 and 1 on Dec. 14 and 1 on Dec. 16) There are 2 active cases.
- 69 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 1 and 4 on Sept. 7, 4 on Sept. 8, 2 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 28, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 15, 1 on Oct. 26, 1 on Oct. 27, 1 on Nov. 17, 1 on Nov. 22, 1 on Dec. 6, 1 on Dec. 10 and 1 on Dec.13) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23 and Oct. 7) There are no active cases.
Middle schools
- 26 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 7, 2 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 19 and 2 on Oct. 22, 1 on Nov. 3, 1 on Nov. 10, 1 on Nov. 11, 3 on Nov. 17, 1 on Nov. 18, 1 on Nov. 19, 2 on Nov. 22, 1 on Dec. 14 and 1 on Dec. 17) There are 2 active cases.
- 32 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31, 3 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 7, 2 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 19, 1 on Oct. 22, 2 on Oct. 25, 1 on Dec. 1, 1 on Dec. 6, 1 on Dec. 8, 1 on Dec. 13 and 1 on Dec. 15) There are 2 active cases.
- 12 at Marshall Middle School (2 on Aug 27, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Nov. 19 and 1 on Dec. 3) There are no active cases.
- 18 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Nov. 19, 4 on Nov. 23, 1 on Dec. 2 and 1 on Dec. 7) There are no active cases.
- 19 at Warrenton Middle School (Sept. 3 and Sept. 13, 2 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 12, 3 on Nov. 3 and 1 on Nov. 18, 1 on Nov. 19, 1 on Dec. 6, 2 on Dec. 13, 2 on Dec. 14 and 1 on Dec. 15) There are 5 active cases.
Elementary schools
- 4 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23, Aug. 25, Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 1) There are no active cases.
- 11 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Nov. 10 and 2 on Nov. 19, 1 on Dec. 2 and 2 on Dec. 7) There are no active cases.
- 6 cases at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 3 and Sept. 14, 2 on Oct. 4 and 2 on Nov. 5) There are no active cases.
- 31 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Oct. 1, 3 on Oct. 4, 3 on Oct. 7, 1 on Oct. 13, 1 on Nov. 10 and 3 on Nov. 17, 2 on Nov. 19, 1 on Nov. 22, 1 on Dec. 10, 1 on Dec. 13 and 3 on Dec. 14 and 2 on Dec. 15 and 1 on Dec. 16) There are 7 active cases.
- 37 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30, 3 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 2 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Sept. 27, 3 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 12, 1 on Dec. 6, 1 on Dec. 13 and 1 on Dec. 17) There are 2 active cases.
- 21 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 15 and 1 on Oct. 21, 1 on Oct. 29, 2 on Nov. 10, 1 on Nov. 11 and 2 on Nov. 15, 3 on Nov. 17 and 1 on Nov. 23) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27, Sept. 17, 1 one Nov. 9 and 1 on Nov. 12 and 2 on Dec. 16) There are 2 active cases.
- 14 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20, Sept. 21, Oct. 12, Oct. 14, 1 one Oct. 18, 1 on Nov. 11, 1 on Nov. 15, 1 on Nov. 9, 3 on Dec. 3 and 2 on Dec. 10) There are no active cases.
- 20 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 3, 2 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 27 and 1 on Oct. 4, 2 on Oct. 5, 2 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 20, 1 on Nov. 9 and 1 on Dec. 9) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Thompson Elementary (Sept. 14 and Oct. 5) There are no active cases.
- 30 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30, 4 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Oct. 21, 1 on Nov. 23, 1 on Dec. 3, 1 on Dec. 7, 1 on Dec. 8 and 1 on Dec.13 and 1 on Dec. 16) There are 2 active cases.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 6 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8, 1 on Nov. 12 and 1 on Nov. 29) There are no active cases.
- 11 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3 1 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Oct. 8, 1 on Nov. 17, 1 on Dec. 3 and 2 on Dec. 14) There are 2 active cases.
- 16 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27, Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 8, on Sept. 9 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 25, 1 on Dec. 14 and 1 on Dec. 16) There are 2 active cases.
- 1 at Southeastern Alternative School (1 on Dec. 8) There is 1 active case.
- 13 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17, 2 on Sept. 1, 3 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 22, 1 on Dec. 8, 2 on Dec. 14, 1 on Dec. 15 and 1 on Dec. 16) There are 4 active cases.
- 5 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25, Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Dec. 16) There is 1 active case.
- 1 at Marshall Middle School (Sept. 16) There are no active cases.
- 10 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 13 and 1 on Dec. 15) There is 1 active case.
- 4 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Dec. 8 and 1 on Dec. 15) There is 1 active case.
- 6 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27, Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Nov. 17 and 1 on Dec. 7) There are no active cases.
- 5 at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 13, Oct. 4, Nov. 8 and 1 on Nov. 29) There are no active cases.
- 11 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26, 2 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 5, 2 on Oct. 22 and 2 on Dec. 16) There are 2 active cases.
- 13 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Oct. 15, 2 on Nov. 17, 1 on Dec. 6 and 1 on Dec. 14) There is 1 active case.
- 4 cases at Pearson Elementary (Sept. 22, Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8 and 1 on Dec. 14) There is 1 active case.
- 3 at Pierce Elementary (Sept. 17 and Sept. 27 and 1 on Nov. 17) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27 and Oct. 25) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 7 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26, Aug. 30, Sept. 1, 2 on Dec. 14 and 1 on Dec. 16) There are 3 active cases.
- 42 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 5 on Sept. 10, 2 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Sept. 21, 2 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 8, 2 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 19, 3 on Nov. 3, 1 on Nov. 4, 1 on Nov. 4 and 1 on Nov. 19, 2 on Dec. 3, 2 on Dec. 6, 1 on Dec.13, 1 on Dec. 15 and 1 on Dec. 17) There are 3 active cases.
Outbreaks
A new outbreak was reported in a long-term care facility in the RRHD on Wednesday, Jan. 5 and another on Jan 7. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the health district.
A recent outbreak listed on the VDH website was reported Dec. 17 at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton. Fewer than five cases had been reported as of Jan. 7. Another new long-term care center listing showed up Jan. 7 on the list of locations that have active outbreaks; new outbreak at Autumn Care of Madison was reported Dec. 28 and has 28 cases.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 62 outbreaks in long term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 62 is significant.
There have been a total of 73 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 30 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, five in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, seven in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,060, a jump of 47 cases since Wednesday.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,508 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 39,271 cases and 4,654 deaths); 2,251 outbreaks in congregate settings; 342 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 252 in correctional facilities; 172 in college settings; 574 in childcare settings and 1,171 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 7, there have been a total of 6,270 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 7, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k jumped from 865 yesterday to 1,100 today. The percent positivity increased to 42%. Those two numbers have been rising rapidly for several weeks. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Jan. 7, 14,148,331 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 77.7% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 67.8% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 89% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.2% are fully vaccinated.
An average 29,883 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 74% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.2% are fully vaccinated (23.7% have received a booster shot). About 86.3% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 77.9%. About 30.5% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 51% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (42% are fully vaccinated, 2.1% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 89.1% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.3% fully vaccinated, 31.7% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.4% have received at least one dose (86.8% fully vaccinated, 56.9% have received a booster).
About 43.9% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (36.4% fully vaccinated, 1.9% have had boosters); 79.6% of those 18 and older (71.5% fully vaccinated, 30.8% have had boosters) and 94.3% of those 65 and older (83.8% fully vaccinated, 56.1% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 82.7% have received one dose; 72.2% are fully vaccinated and 26.7% have received a booster shot. 87.6% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 77% are fully vaccinated and 29.3% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 65% are fully vaccinated and 25.5% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 77.9% have received one dose, 70% are fully vaccinated and 28.2% have received boosters.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Dec. 25, there have been 90,629 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.6% of vaccinated people); 2,591 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.045% of vaccinated people), and there have been 987 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0172% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 3.8 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5: In Fauquier County, 86 cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, Jan. 5. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 113. It has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021, when it was just eight.
On Jan. 1, Virginia recorded a record-smashing number of new COVID cases: 19,506. In this morning’s data, 10,728 new cases were reported.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,186,887 total reported cases (334,011 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 14,212 (slightly lower than yesterday); the average has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021 and is more than double the previous high in January of 2021.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,736 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 3,096 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 76,909 cases in children younger than 10, 135,901 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Jan. 5, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 32%; that is another new record. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 33.7%, the highest it has ever been. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 42%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a new COVID-19 death Dec. 29, after reporting new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 13, 22 and 28; there have been 95 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 292 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 127 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 83 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 46 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 36 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, seven children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19 – the most recent fatality in a child 0 to 9 was reported Dec. 29; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
Wednesday, the VDH reported nine new deaths. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,631 (2,578 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 13.
The VDH website states that there will be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
Covid-19 is continuing to send a high number of residents to the hospital. Fauquier reported seven new hospitalizations on Tuesday, Jan. 4 and one more today. With 11 new hospitalizations reported in the county on Dec. 31, there were 60 new hospitalizations in December.
April Achter, population health coordinator for the RRHD, said that high hospitalizations are a “reflection of how many people are sick right now. However, the good news is that the hospitalizations are not increasing as quickly as cases. This is due to a few things, including vaccine protection and potentially Omicron being less severe.”
But, she said, “there is a large impact on our hospitals due to the sheer volume of people that are sick. Hospitalizations continue to be largely driven by unvaccinated cases.”
The Centers for Disease control updated its estimates on Omicron today, stating that 95.4% of cases in the country during the week ending Jan. 1 were associated with the Omicron variant. Two weeks ago, it accounted for only 38% of cases.
The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 372 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Sarah Cubbage of Fauquier Hospital said Jan. 4 that the hospital is taking care of 14 COVID-19 in-patients.
On Wednesday, 182 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 43,449 (2,519 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 302 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Wednesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 877 people hospitalized, 151 have been older than 80 years old; 166 have been 70 to 79 years old; 174 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 155 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and ninety-three have been younger than 50. (For 38 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 528 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 609 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 5 states that 2,965 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (2,479) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising sharply again since Nov. 11.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 5 is 499. Two hundred and eighty COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 80,022 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 43,449.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Jan. 5, 607 positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the school system. The total includes 440 students and 167 staff members.
As of Jan. 5, there were no active cases of COVID-19 in the schools, since schools have been closed for more than 10 days for winter break. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
The schools will not open again for students until Jan. 7, so cumulative COVID-19 numbers will not be updated until early January.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division, according to April Achter, RRHD population health coordinator; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Dec. 16, because of contact with positive cases, 206 students are currently quarantining – 36 more than last week. Five staff members are currently quarantining.
Although Fauquier County has managed to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks in the schools, other areas have not been so successful. For the week of Dec. 12 to 18, there were 136 total outbreaks reported and 63 of them were in K-12 settings; 13 were in childcare settings.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 36 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Aug 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 15, 3 on Sept 16, 1 on Sept. 17, 2 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Oct. 12, 2 on Nov. 10, 2 on Nov. 11, 2 on Nov. 15 and 1 on Nov. 17, 1 on Nov.19, 2 on Dec. 1, 1 on Dec. 3,3 on Dec. 7 and 1 on Dec. 8). There are no active cases.
- 44 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1, 2 on Sept. 2, 2 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 28 and 1 on Sept. 30, 2 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 7, 1 on Oct. 12, 3 on Oct. 15, 1 on Oct. 18, 1 on Oct. 21, 2 on Nov. 5, 1 on Nov. 11, 1 on Nov. 17, 2 on Nov. 22, 1 on Nov. 23, 2 on Dec. 1, 1 on Dec. 3, 1 on Dec. 6, 1 on Dec. 10 and 1 on Dec. 14 and 1 on Dec. 16) There are 2 active cases.
- 69 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 1 and 4 on Sept. 7, 4 on Sept. 8, 2 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 28, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 15, 1 on Oct. 26, 1 on Oct. 27, 1 on Nov. 17, 1 on Nov. 22, 1 on Dec. 6, 1 on Dec. 10 and 1 on Dec.13) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23 and Oct. 7) There are no active cases.
Middle schools
- 26 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 7, 2 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 19 and 2 on Oct. 22, 1 on Nov. 3, 1 on Nov. 10, 1 on Nov. 11, 3 on Nov. 17, 1 on Nov. 18, 1 on Nov. 19, 2 on Nov. 22, 1 on Dec. 14 and 1 on Dec. 17) There are 2 active cases.
- 32 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31, 3 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 7, 2 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 19, 1 on Oct. 22, 2 on Oct. 25, 1 on Dec. 1, 1 on Dec. 6, 1 on Dec. 8, 1 on Dec. 13 and 1 on Dec. 15) There are 2 active cases.
- 12 at Marshall Middle School (2 on Aug 27, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Nov. 19 and 1 on Dec. 3) There are no active cases.
- 18 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Nov. 19, 4 on Nov. 23, 1 on Dec. 2 and 1 on Dec. 7) There are no active cases.
- 19 at Warrenton Middle School (Sept. 3 and Sept. 13, 2 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 12, 3 on Nov. 3 and 1 on Nov. 18, 1 on Nov. 19, 1 on Dec. 6, 2 on Dec. 13, 2 on Dec. 14 and 1 on Dec. 15) There are 5 active cases.
Elementary schools
- 4 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23, Aug. 25, Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 1) There are no active cases.
- 11 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Nov. 10 and 2 on Nov. 19, 1 on Dec. 2 and 2 on Dec. 7) There are no active cases.
- 6 cases at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 3 and Sept. 14, 2 on Oct. 4 and 2 on Nov. 5) There are no active cases.
- 31 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Oct. 1, 3 on Oct. 4, 3 on Oct. 7, 1 on Oct. 13, 1 on Nov. 10 and 3 on Nov. 17, 2 on Nov. 19, 1 on Nov. 22, 1 on Dec. 10, 1 on Dec. 13 and 3 on Dec. 14 and 2 on Dec. 15 and 1 on Dec. 16) There are 7 active cases.
- 37 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30, 3 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 2 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Sept. 27, 3 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 12, 1 on Dec. 6, 1 on Dec. 13 and 1 on Dec. 17) There are 2 active cases.
- 21 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 15 and 1 on Oct. 21, 1 on Oct. 29, 2 on Nov. 10, 1 on Nov. 11 and 2 on Nov. 15, 3 on Nov. 17 and 1 on Nov. 23) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27, Sept. 17, 1 one Nov. 9 and 1 on Nov. 12 and 2 on Dec. 16) There are 2 active cases.
- 14 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20, Sept. 21, Oct. 12, Oct. 14, 1 one Oct. 18, 1 on Nov. 11, 1 on Nov. 15, 1 on Nov. 9, 3 on Dec. 3 and 2 on Dec. 10) There are no active cases.
- 20 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 3, 2 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 27 and 1 on Oct. 4, 2 on Oct. 5, 2 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 20, 1 on Nov. 9 and 1 on Dec. 9) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Thompson Elementary (Sept. 14 and Oct. 5) There are no active cases.
- 30 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30, 4 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Oct. 21, 1 on Nov. 23, 1 on Dec. 3, 1 on Dec. 7, 1 on Dec. 8 and 1 on Dec.13 and 1 on Dec. 16) There are 2 active cases.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 6 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8, 1 on Nov. 12 and 1 on Nov. 29) There are no active cases.
- 11 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3 1 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Oct. 8, 1 on Nov. 17, 1 on Dec. 3 and 2 on Dec. 14) There are 2 active cases.
- 16 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27, Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 8, on Sept. 9 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 25, 1 on Dec. 14 and 1 on Dec. 16) There are 2 active cases.
- 1 at Southeastern Alternative School (1 on Dec. 8) There is 1 active case.
- 13 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17, 2 on Sept. 1, 3 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 22, 1 on Dec. 8, 2 on Dec. 14, 1 on Dec. 15 and 1 on Dec. 16) There are 4 active cases.
- 5 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25, Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Dec. 16) There is 1 active case.
- 1 at Marshall Middle School (Sept. 16) There are no active cases.
- 10 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 13 and 1 on Dec. 15) There is 1 active case.
- 4 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Dec. 8 and 1 on Dec. 15) There is 1 active case.
- 6 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27, Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Nov. 17 and 1 on Dec. 7) There are no active cases.
- 5 at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 13, Oct. 4, Nov. 8 and 1 on Nov. 29) There are no active cases.
- 11 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26, 2 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 5, 2 on Oct. 22 and 2 on Dec. 16) There are 2 active cases.
- 13 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Oct. 15, 2 on Nov. 17, 1 on Dec. 6 and 1 on Dec. 14) There is 1 active case.
- 4 cases at Pearson Elementary (Sept. 22, Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8 and 1 on Dec. 14) There is 1 active case.
- 3 at Pierce Elementary (Sept. 17 and Sept. 27 and 1 on Nov. 17) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27 and Oct. 25) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 7 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26, Aug. 30, Sept. 1, 2 on Dec. 14 and 1 on Dec. 16) There are 3 active cases.
- 42 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 5 on Sept. 10, 2 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Sept. 21, 2 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 8, 2 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 19, 3 on Nov. 3, 1 on Nov. 4, 1 on Nov. 4 and 1 on Nov. 19, 2 on Dec. 3, 2 on Dec. 6, 1 on Dec.13, 1 on Dec. 15 and 1 on Dec. 17) There are 3 active cases.
Outbreaks
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
A new outbreak was reported in a long-term care facility in the RRHD on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Two new outbreaks were recorded on Friday, Dec. 31 – one is a correctional facility and one in a healthcare setting. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the RRHD.
There have been a total of 72 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 29 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, five in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, seven in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 2,013.
The most recent outbreak listed on the VDH website was reported Dec. 17 at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton. Fewer than five cases had been reported as of Dec. 24.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 61 outbreaks in long term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 61 is significant.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,489 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 38,929 cases and 4,654 deaths); 2,242 outbreaks in congregate settings; 340 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 246 in correctional facilities; 171 in college settings; 568 in childcare settings and 1,171 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 5, there have been a total of 6,229 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic – 39 more than yesterday.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 5, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k jumped from 865 yesterday to 1,100 today. The percent positivity increased from 29% as of yesterday to 42% today. Those two numbers have been rising rapidly for several weeks. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
The data reported below is from Jan. 4.
As of Jan. 4, 14,102,388 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 77.5% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 67.7% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 88.9% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.2% are fully vaccinated.
An average 29,289 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 73.9% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.1% are fully vaccinated (23.4% have received a booster shot). About 86.2% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 77.8%. About 30.1% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 50.6% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (41.7% are fully vaccinated, 1.9% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 88.9% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.2% fully vaccinated, 31% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.3% have received at least one dose (86.7% fully vaccinated, 56.4% have received a booster).
About 43.5% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (36% fully vaccinated, 1.6% have had boosters); 79.4% of those 18 and older (71.4% fully vaccinated, 30.1% have had boosters) and 94.2% of those 65 and older (83.8% ful