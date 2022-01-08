UPDATE: Fauquier Hospital will postpone non-urgent/elective cases that require hospital stay

UPDATE: Fauquier Hospital announced Friday that for the next two weeks, elective and non-urgent cases that require inpatient stay will be postponed. A press release indicated that the health system will reassess the situation daily. A rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in the community is causing the change.
Patients whose appointments are being rescheduled will be notified, and procedures will be rescheduled as soon as feasible, according to the press release.
"Rescheduling elective and non-urgent cases will allow us to conserve hospital and ICU beds, and ensure we have additional personnel available to support our sickest patients," said the release.
Full details may be found at: https://www.fauquierhealth.org/coronavirus-covid-19-preparedness-information
ORIGINAL STORY: Because of the latest COVID-19 surge fueled by the Omicron variant, Fauquier Hospital has once again updated its visitors policy. All visitor requirements listed here assume that the patient is COVID-19 negative. If a patient is COVID-19 positive, no visitors will be allowed unless the patient is receiving end-of-life care.
As of Tuesday, Jan. 4:
- Only one visitor per day will be permitted per patient in the Intensive Care Unit. Visitation hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Only one visitor per day will be permitted for inpatients on the second or third floor, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
- Two visitors are permitted for pediatric or Intermediate Care Nursery patients.
- In the Family Birthing Center, only one person will be allowed to visit during a new mother’s time at the hospital.
- In the hospital’s Emergency Department, no visitors will be allowed unless the patient is a pediatric patient. In that case, one visitor will be allowed and must stay in the room with the patient.
- No visitors will be allowed in the outpatient procedures department, which includes medical imaging and lab outpatient services.
- No visitors will be allowed in the Surgical Services Department, the Cardiac Cath Lab, the Interventional Radiology department, the Cardiopulmonary department or the Infusion Center. Exceptions may be made if the patient is a minor or requires assistance because of cognitive, physical or developmental disability.
- Patients receiving end of life care may have up to two visitors at a time, any time of the day or night.
