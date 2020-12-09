UPDATE: Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Health said in a 3 p.m. email that "The following Fauquier Health Physicians Services offices have not been impacted and are still operating as usual: Fauquier Health OB/GYN, Family Practice at Bealeton, Urology and Cancer & Hematology.
"The following offices are closed at this time: Piedmont Internal Medicine, Culpeper General Surgery and the multi-specialty clinics located at 550 Hospital Drive."
ORIGINAL STORY: Chad Melton, CEO of Fauquier Hospital reported Wednesday afternoon that electronic systems at the hospital are currently down. Although rumors have started to appear online, Melton emphasized that the hospital was not a victim of a cyberattack. “Our primary and secondary systems both went down at the same time. It was a perfect storm,” he said. "The system was due to be replaced next year and decided to quit early."
"As a hospital, we prepare for these kinds of events... The Emergency Department is operating as usual, we are still accepting patients from emergency services; patient care has not been affected," he said.
The hospital has, though, postponed elective surgeries for now, he added.
Melton clarified that some phones and internet services are down, but landlines in specific departments are functioning. Anyone who needs to call the hospital may call 540-359-8060 for assistance.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for the hospital added that status updates will be provided on the hospital websites (Fauquierhealth.org and fhdoctors.org) and the organization's social media pages.
Melton said he is waiting for an estimate on when the hospital will be able to connect again. “Our internal computers are working and we can store information locally, we just can’t connect to anything on the outside.”
He said that patient care is carrying on normally – “documentation is taking place manually instead of electronically.”
