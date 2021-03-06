1,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered at mass vaccination event in Warrenton Saturday
On Saturday, March 6, newly available Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccines wi…
Daily COVID-19 related deaths reported in the state seem to have stabilized after a period of spiking numbers; the spikes represented deaths that occurred earlier but were just being counted in the last few weeks.
Today there were 91 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the state, after yesterday’s tally of 71 and Thursday’s 31. But Wednesday’s death total was 383, a pandemic high.
For the last couple of weeks, the Virginia Department of Health had been processing death certificates from the weeks following the 2020 holiday season, so the deaths reported each day have been among the highest of the pandemic, even as “deaths by date of death” are decreasing. A look at the chart on fatalities by date shows a spike in deaths between Dec. 8 and Feb. 16, but deaths seem to have been decreasing since then.
An explanation from the VDH reads: “VDH is now processing 2021 death certificates related to the post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases. As a result, a larger number of deaths is expected to be added by report date.” The artificial rise in deaths being reported had been going on since about Feb. 23.
The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 9,519 (1,429 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths – according to date reported -- in the state is 162 today; it was 217 Wednesday. For comparison, on Feb. 1 the average was 56 deaths per day; in September, the average was 17.
Fauquier County reported one new COVID-related death Saturday, two on Friday, one Tuesday and one on Monday, after reporting four last Saturday.
A total of 56 Fauquier residents have died from COVID-related illnesses since the beginning of the pandemic. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 25 so far in 2021 – almost as many as during all of 2020. The first six days in March have added five deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 160 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 76 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 44 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 31 deaths in those younger than 69. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Cases
Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been below 2,000 since Feb. 26. Today, the daily number of positive cases in the state is reported as 1,477. Yesterday it was 1,652. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 584,537 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (124,264 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,460.
This morning the county added 13 new cases after adding the same number yesterday -- for a total of 3,007 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 10.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is down to 6.3%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 5%. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
Three more COVID-19 cases were reported in Fauquier County Public Schools on March 5, one in a student at Warrenton Middle School, one in a staff member at Fauquier High School and one in a staff member at Pierce Elementary School.
As of Friday, there are 11 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, seven in students and four in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of March 5, 48 students were under quarantine and 11 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 138 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 58 in students and 80 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division will open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization Saturday and two new hospitalizations Friday. Tuesday morning the county added three new hospitalizations. Hospitalizations have in general been much higher in the last two months.
There have been a total of 165 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and six so far in March.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than 10 patients.
In the RRHD, of the 447 people hospitalized, 69 have been older than 80 years old; 75 have been 70 to 79 years old; 84 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 89 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eighteen have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 123 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 100 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 78.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 24,637 (1,282 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for March 6 states that 1,164 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total has been generally dropping since Jan. 19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 263; 160 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 79% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 48,386 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 24,637.
VHHA’s daily report about nursing home facilities had not reported the COVID-19 population consistently under 1,000 since October of 2020, but the March 6 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 549 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last couple of weeks reported numbers have remained below 1,000. Thirteen thousand, six hundred and fifty-four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The most recent outbreak in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District was on Feb. 26, the ninth outbreak in a congregate setting. The health department does not detail where congregate setting outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 32 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, nine outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,373.
Forty-five cases and seven deaths are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton, one more death than previously reported. Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified nine residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data. The Villa has also had at least one but fewer than five people die from COVID-19.
Although Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center’s outbreak has been closed, the number of deaths reported at that facility has climbed by four on Friday. Brookside is now reported to have had 20 deaths and 103 cases.
Children of America, a Fauquier childcare facility, has eight cases listed.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (52 cases and seven deaths), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases, fewer than five deaths) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases, fewer than five deaths); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases.
There have been a total of 2,672 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 947 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 30,253 cases and 3,766 deaths) 950 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 140 in correctional facilities and 211 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 168 outbreaks in childcare settings, 75 for college/university and 181 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Friday, March 5 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
April Achter, population coordinator of the RRHD said Tuesday that Virginia are receiving doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. The vaccine is unique in that it – unlike the Moderna and Phizer vaccines already being administered -- requires only one dose instead of two and can be stored in a refrigerator instead of in a super-cold freezer.
Achter said, “The initial plan will be to use this new vaccine at mass vaccination clinics around the state.” A mass vaccination event is being held in Warrenton today. One thousand health district residents are scheduled to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at today's event.
As of March 6, 2,220,399 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 16.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 782,229 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 2,550,795 doses from the federal government. More than 87% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. More than 94% of first doses received have been given, 71.2% of second doses.
As of today, an average 53,183 vaccine doses are being administered each day – among the highest daily averages since vaccinations began being administered. It is the fourth day the state surpassed its target of 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 12,668 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 6,030 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 17,787 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 11,394; in Virginia Beach it’s 15,042; in Culpeper it’s 15,673 and in Fairfax it’s 13,599.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 years old (291,054), followed by those 60 to 69 year old (271,365), 50 to 59 year olds (182,071) and 40 to 49 year olds (153,447). Residents older than 80 have received 163,999 doses.
The overwhelming majority of doses have been administered to White residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received about 71% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 13.3% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, about 5.5% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Those percentages have been roughly consistent since the VDH started reporting them several weeks ago. (Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 423,699 of people who have been vaccinated.)
The VDH site states that 251,922 doses have been given at long-term care facilities, of the 223,470 received from the federal government for that population; more than 100% of the total have been administered. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies have been responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
FRIDAY, MARCH 5: It seems that the Virginia Department of Health may be finished catching up on recording death certificates of people who died from COVID-19 in January and February. Dr. Danny Avula, who is overseeing the state's COVID-19 response said yesterday that he thought the process would be completed by the end of this week.
Today there were 71 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the state, after yesterday’s tally of 31. But Wednesday’s death total was 383, a pandemic high. For the last couple of weeks, the Virginia Department of Health had been processing death certificates from the weeks following the 2020 holiday season, so the deaths reported each day have been among the highest of the pandemic, even as “deaths by date of death” are decreasing. A look at the chart on fatalities by date shows a spike in deaths between Dec. 8 and Feb. 16, but deaths seem to have been decreasing since then.
An explanation from the VDH reads: “VDH is now processing 2021 death certificates related to the post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases. As a result, a larger number of deaths is expected to be added by report date.” The artificial rise in deaths being reported had been going on since about Feb. 23.
On Tuesday there were 160 deaths reported, Monday there were 231, Sunday, 170, Saturday, 185 and Friday, 234, which was, until Wednesday, a pandemic high. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 9,428 (1,379 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths – according to date reported -- in the state is 176 today; it was 199 yesterday and 217 Wednesday. For comparison, on Feb. 1 the average was 56 deaths per day; in September, the average was 17.
Fauquier County reported two new COVID-related deaths Friday morning, one Tuesday and one on Monday, after reporting four on Saturday.
A total of 55 Fauquier residents have died from COVID-related illnesses since the beginning of the pandemic. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 24 so far in 2021 – almost as many as during all of 2020. The first five days in March have added four deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 158 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 76 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 42 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 31 deaths in those younger than 69. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Cases
Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been below 2,000 since Feb. 26. Today, the daily number of positive cases in the state is reported as 1,652. Yesterday it was 1,300. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 583,060 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (124,364 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,489.
This morning the county added 13 new cases after adding only two yesterday -- for a total of 3,994 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 10.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is down to 6.3%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 4.9%. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
Two new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Fauquier County Public Schools on March 4, both in students -- one at Auburn Middle School and one at Warrenton Middle. No new cases were reported for four consecutive days last week, but three new cases were recorded March 1 – a staff member in the school division’s central offices, a student at Bradley Elementary and a student at Fauquier High School. On March 2, one staff member at Bradley Elementary reported a case.
As of Friday, there are 13 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, six in students and seven in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of Feb. 26, 82 students were under quarantine and 16 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 135 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 57 in students and 78 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division will open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded two new hospitalizations Friday. Tuesday morning the county added three new hospitalizations. Hospitalizations have in general been much higher in the last two months. There have been a total of 164 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and five so far in March.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than 10 patients.
In the RRHD, of the 444 people hospitalized, 69 have been older than 80 years old; 75 have been 70 to 79 years old; 83 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 89 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eighteen have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 100 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 60 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 77.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 24,514 (1,282 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for March 5 states that 1,222 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total has been generally dropping since Jan. 19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 254; 150 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 80% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 47,561 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 24,514.
VHHA’s daily report about nursing home facilities had not reported the COVID-19 population consistently under 1,000 since October of 2020, but the March 5 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 675 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last couple of weeks reported numbers have been below 1,000. Thirteen thousand, six hundred and nineteen nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The most recent outbreak in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District was on Feb. 26, the ninth outbreak in a congregate setting. The health department does not detail where congregate setting outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 32 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, nine outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,373.
Forty-five cases and seven deaths are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton, one more death than previously reported. Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified nine residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data. The Villa has also had at least one but fewer than five people die from COVID-19.
Although Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center’s outbreak has been closed, the number of deaths reported at that facility has climbed by four. Brookside is now reported to have had 20 deaths and 103 cases.
Children of America, a Fauquier childcare facility, has eight cases listed.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (52 cases and seven deaths), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases, fewer than five deaths) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases, fewer than five deaths); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases.
There have been a total of 2,660 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 945 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 30,236 cases and 3,755 deaths) 944 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 140 in correctional facilities and 210 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 168 outbreaks in childcare settings, 74 for college/university and 179 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Thursday, March 4 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
April Achter, population coordinator of the RRHD said Tuesday that Virginia should begin to receive doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. The vaccine is unique in that it – unlike the Moderna and Phizer vaccines already being administered -- requires only one dose instead of two and can be stored in a refrigerator instead of in a super-cold freezer.
Achter said, “The initial plan will be to use this new vaccine at mass vaccination clinics around the state.” But she added, “The situation is rapidly changing.” Achter promised more details when they are available.
As of March 5, 2,175,489 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 16.5% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 763,439 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 2,505,895 doses from the federal government. More than 86% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. More than 92% of first doses received have been given, 72.8% of second doses.
As of today, an average 53,604 vaccine doses are being administered each day – the highest average since vaccinations began being administered. It is the third day the state surpassed its target of 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 12,248 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 5,904 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 17,197 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 11,288; in Virginia Beach it’s 14,568; in Culpeper it’s 15,535 and in Fairfax it’s 13,311.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 years old (283,805), followed by those 60 to 69 year old (263,251), 50 to 59 year olds (179,293) and 40 to 49 year olds (151,604). Residents older than 80 have received 161,787 doses.
The overwhelming majority of doses have been administered to White residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received about 71% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 13.3% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, about 5.5% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Those percentages have been roughly consistent since the VDH started reporting them several weeks ago. (Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 441,859 of people who have been vaccinated.)
The VDH site states that 247,958 doses have been given at long-term care facilities, of the 223,470 received from the federal government for that population; more than 100% of the total have been administered. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies have been responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
Starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, the Commonwealth of Virginia will launch a statewide…
THURSDAY, MARCH 4: It seems that the Virginia Department of Health may be finished catching up on recording death certificates of people who died from COVID-19 in January and February. Dr. Danny Avula, who is overseeing the state's COVID-19 response said yesterday that he thought the process would be completed by the end of this week.
Today there were only 31 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the state, after yesterday’s tally of 383 represented another huge jump in fatalities. For the last couple of weeks, the Virginia Department of Health had been processing death certificates from the weeks following the 2020 holiday season, so the deaths reported each day have been among the highest of the pandemic, even as “deaths by date of death” are decreasing. A look at the chart on fatalities by date shows a spike in deaths between Dec. 8 and Feb. 16, but deaths seem to have been decreasing since then.
An explanation from the VDH reads: “VDH is now processing 2021 death certificates related to the post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases. As a result, a larger number of deaths is expected to be added by report date.” The artificial rise in deaths being reported had been going on since about Feb. 23.
On Tuesday there were 160 deaths reported, Monday there were 231, Sunday, 170, Saturday, 185 and Friday, 234, which was until today a pandemic high. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 9,357 (1,339 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths – according to date reported -- in the state is 199 today; it was 217 yesterday. For comparison, on Feb. 1 the average was 56 deaths per day; in September, the average was 17.
Fauquier County reported one new COVID-related death Tuesday morning and one on Monday, after reporting four on Saturday.
A total of 53 Fauquier residents have died from COVID-related illnesses since the beginning of the pandemic. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 24 so far in 2021 – almost as many as during all of 2020. The first two days in March added two deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 153 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 74 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 40 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 30 deaths in those younger than 69. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Cases
Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been below 2,000 since Feb. 26. Today, the daily number of positive cases in the state is reported as 1,300. Yesterday it was 1,549. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 581,408 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (124,060 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,489.
This morning the county added only two new cases after adding 11 yesterday -- for a total of 3,981 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 10.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is down to 6.3%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 5.5%. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
No new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Fauquier County Public Schools for four consecutive days last week, but three new cases were recorded March 1 – a staff member in the school division’s central offices, a student at Bradley Elementary and a student at Fauquier High School. On March 2, one staff member at Bradley Elementary reported a case.
As of Thursday, there are 18 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, nine in students and nine in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of Feb. 26, 82 students were under quarantine and 16 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 133 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 55 in students and 77 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division will open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded three new hospitalizations Tuesday morning, after adding one new hospitalization Saturday, and one each on Friday, Thursday, Wednesday and Tuesday, and three new hospitalizations last Saturday. Three hospitalizations were reported on Feb. 16 and two on Feb. 13, after adding the same number the day before. One hospitalization was logged each day between Feb. 8 and Feb. 11.
There have been a total of 162 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February and three so far in March.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than 10 patients.
In the RRHD, of the 440 people hospitalized, 66 have been older than 80 years old; 75 have been 70 to 79 years old; 82 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 89 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eighteen have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 60 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 96 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 78.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 24,414 (1,276 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for March 3 states that 1,352 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total has been generally dropping since Jan. 19. (VHHA data for March 4 is not available.)
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 284; 184 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 79% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 47,259 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 24,354.
VHHA’s daily report about nursing home facilities had not reported the COVID-19 population consistently under 1,000 since October of 2020, but the March 3 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 967 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the couple of weeks reported numbers have been below 1,000. Thirteen thousand, five hundred and eighty-five nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The most recent outbreak in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District was on Feb. 26, the ninth outbreak in a congregate setting. The health department does not detail where congregate setting outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 32 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, nine outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,373.
Forty-five cases and six deaths are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton. Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified nine residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data. The Villa has also had at least one but fewer than five people die from COVID-19.
Children of America, a Fauquier childcare facility, has eight cases listed.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (49 cases and seven deaths), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases, fewer than five deaths) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases, fewer than five deaths); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases.
There have been a total of 2,654 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 944 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 30,209 cases and 3,741 deaths) 942 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 139 in correctional facilities and 209 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 167 outbreaks in childcare settings, 73 for college/university and 179 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Wednesday, March 3 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
April Achter, population coordinator of the RRHD said Tuesday that Virginia should begin to receive doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. The vaccine is unique in that it – unlike the Moderna and Phizer vaccines already being administered -- requires only one dose instead of two and can be stored in a refrigerator instead of in a super-cold freezer.
Achter said, “The initial plan will be to use this new vaccine at mass vaccination clinics around the state.” But she added, “The situation is rapidly changing.” Achter promised more details when they are available.
As of March 4, 2,122,323 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 16.2% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 740,786 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 2,505,895 doses from the federal government. More than 84% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. More than 90% of first doses received have been given, 70.6% of second doses.
As of today, an average 52,455 vaccine doses are being administered each day – the highest average since vaccinations began being administered. It is the second day the state surpassed its target of 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 12,135 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 5,841 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 17,038 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 11,083; in Virginia Beach it’s 14,239; in Culpeper it’s 15,430 and in Fairfax it’s 13,047.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 years old (276,131), followed by those 60 to 69 year old (254,174), 50 to 59 year olds (175,746) and 40 to 49 year olds (149,136). Residents older than 80 have received 159,069 doses.
The overwhelming majority of doses have been administered to White residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received about 71% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 13.3% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, about 5.5% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Those percentages have been roughly consistent since the VDH started reporting them several weeks ago. (Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 403,814 of people who have been vaccinated.)
The VDH site states that 241,996 doses have been given at long-term care facilities, of the 223,470 received from the federal government for that population; more than 100% of the total have been administered. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies have been responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3: Today there were 383 COVID-19 related reported deaths in the state, another huge jump in fatalities. For a couple of weeks now, the Virginia Department of Health has been processing death certificates from the weeks following the 2020 holiday season, so the deaths reported each day have been among the highest of the pandemic, even as “deaths by date of death” are decreasing. A look at the chart on fatalities by date shows a spike in deaths between Dec. 8 and Feb. 16, but deaths seem to have been decreasing since then.
An explanation from the VDH reads: “VDH is now processing 2021 death certificates related to the post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases. As a result, a larger number of deaths is expected to be added by report date.” The artificial rise in deaths being reported has been going on since about Feb. 23.
On Tuesday there were 160 deaths reported, Monday there were 231, Sunday, 170, Saturday, 185 and Friday, 234, which was until today a pandemic high. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 9,326 (1,333 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths – according to date reported -- in the state is 217. For comparison, on Feb. 1 the average was 56 deaths per day; in September, the average was 17.
Fauquier County reported one new COVID-related death Tuesday morning and one on Monday, after reporting four on Saturday.
A total of 53 Fauquier residents have died from COVID-related illnesses since the beginning of the pandemic. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 24 so far in 2021 – almost as many as during all of 2020. The first two days in March added two deaths to the total.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 152 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 74 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 39 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 30 deaths in those younger than 69. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Cases
Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been below 2,000 since Feb. 26. Today, the daily number of positive cases in the state is reported as 1,549 1,385. Yesterday it was 1,385. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 580,108 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (123,646 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,595.
This morning the county added 11 new cases after adding 16 yesterday -- for a total of 3,979 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 11.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is down to 6.6%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 5.6%. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
No new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Fauquier County Public Schools for four consecutive days last week, but three new cases were recorded March 1 – a staff member in the school division’s central offices, a student at Bradley Elementary and a student at Fauquier High School. On March 2, one staff member at Bradley Elementary reported a case.
As of Wednesday, there are 18 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, nine in students and nine in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of Feb. 26, 82 students were under quarantine and 16 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 133 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 55 in students and 77 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division will open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded three new hospitalizations Tuesday morning, after adding one new hospitalization Saturday, and one each on Friday, Thursday, Wednesday and Tuesday, and three new hospitalizations last Saturday. Three hospitalizations were reported on Feb. 16 and two on Feb. 13, after adding the same number the day before. One hospitalization was logged each day between Feb. 8 and Feb. 11.
There have been a total of 162 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than 10 patients.
In the RRHD, of the 438 people hospitalized, 64 have been older than 80 years old; 75 have been 70 to 79 years old; 82 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 89 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eighteen have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 96 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 100 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 79.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 24,354 (1,268 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for March 3 states that 1,352 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total has been generally dropping since Jan. 19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 284; 184 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 79% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 47,259 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 24,354.
VHHA’s daily report about nursing home facilities had not reported the COVID-19 population consistently under 1,000 since October of 2020, but the March 3 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 967 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the couple of weeks reported numbers have been below 1,000. Thirteen thousand, five hundred and eighty-five nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The most recent outbreak in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District was on Feb. 26, the ninth outbreak in a congregate setting. The health department does not detail where congregate setting outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 32 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, nine outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,373.
Forty-five cases and six deaths are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton. Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified nine residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data. The Villa has also had at least one but fewer than five people die from COVID-19.
Children of America, a Fauquier childcare facility, has eight cases listed.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (49 cases and seven deaths), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases, fewer than five deaths) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases, fewer than five deaths); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases.
There have been a total of 2,647 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 941 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 30,134 cases and 3,708 deaths) 940 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 139 in correctional facilities and 209 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 167 outbreaks in childcare settings, 73 for college/university and 178 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, March 2 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
April Achter, population coordinator of the RRHD said Tuesday that Virginia should begin to receive doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. The vaccine is unique in that it – unlike the Moderna and Phizer vaccines already being administered -- requires only one dose instead of two and can be stored in a refrigerator instead of in a super-cold freezer.
Achter said, “The initial plan will be to use this new vaccine at mass vaccination clinics around the state.” But she added, “The situation is rapidly changing.” Achter promised more details when they are available.
As of March 3, 2,062,403 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 15.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 716,660 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 2,481,525 doses from the federal government. More than 83% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. Almost 90% of first doses received have been given, 69.1% of second doses.
As of today, an average 51,325 vaccine doses are being administered each day – the highest average since vaccinations began being administered. It is the first time the state surpassed its target of 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 11,737 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 5,720 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 16,479 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 10,887; in Virginia Beach it’s 13,936; in Culpeper it’s 14,822 and in Fairfax it’s 12,752.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 years old (264,738), followed by those 60 to 69 year old (242,467), 50 to 59 year olds (173,072) and 40 to 49 year olds (147,399). Residents older than 80 have received 155,384 doses.
The overwhelming majority of doses have been administered to White residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received about 71% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 13.3% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, about 5.5% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Those percentages have been roughly consistent since the VDH started reporting them several weeks ago. (Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 391,494 of people who have been vaccinated.)
The VDH site states that 227,815 doses have been given at long-term care facilities, of the 223,470 received from the federal government for that population; more than 100% of the total have been administered. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies have been responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
TUESDAY, MARCH 2: Fauquier County reported one new COVID-related death Tuesday morning and one on Monday, after reporting four on Saturday. Those fatalities did not necessarily occur within the last few days; the data shows when the deaths were reported.
A total of 53 Fauquier residents have died from COVID-related illnesses since the beginning of the pandemic. Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 24 so far in 2021 – almost as many as during all of 2020. The first two days in March added two deaths to the total.
The VDH website states that a lag in reporting has resulted in higher death numbers recently. The statement from VDH reads: “VDH is now processing 2021 death certificates related to the post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases. As a result, a larger number of deaths is expected to be added by report date.”
A look at the COVID-19 statistics shows that the dates of incident (case reported, admission to hospital or death), reveal that the numbers in all three categories have been dropping since early February. (See charts.) The reason the daily fatality counts are so high is that they are just now being reported.
As an example of those higher death tallies, today there were 160 COVID-19 related reported deaths in the state. On Monday there were 231, Sunday, 170, Saturday, 185 and Friday, 234, a pandemic high. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 8,943 (1,269 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths – according to date reported -- in the state is 184. For comparison, on Feb. 1 the average was 56 deaths per day.
Of the 146 COVID-19 deaths reported in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District so far, 72 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 39 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 27 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Cases
Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been below 2,000 since Feb. 26. Today, the daily number of positive cases in the state is reported as 1,385. Yesterday it was 1,124. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 578,559 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (122,981 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,646.
This morning the county added 16 new cases after adding six yesterday -- for a total of 3,968 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 11.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is down to 6.7%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 5.2%. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
No new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Fauquier County Public Schools for four consecutive days, but three new cases were recorded March 1 – a staff member in the school division’s central offices, a student at Bradley Elementary and a student at Fauquier High School.
As of Tuesday, there are 17 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, nine in students and eight in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of Feb. 26, 82 students were under quarantine and 16 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 132 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 55 in students and 77 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division will open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded three new hospitalizations Tuesday morning, after adding one new hospitalization Saturday, and one each on Friday, Thursday, Wednesday and Tuesday, and three new hospitalizations last Saturday. Three hospitalizations were reported on Feb. 16 and two on Feb. 13, after adding the same number the day before. One hospitalization was logged each day between Feb. 8 and Feb. 11.
There have been a total of 162 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than 10 patients.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 438 people hospitalized, 64 have been older than 80 years old; 75 have been 70 to 79 years old; 82 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 89 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eighteen have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 100 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 43 Monday, 24 Sunday, 113 Saturday and 107 Friday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 80.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 24,258 (1,258 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for March 2 states that 1,345 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total has been generally dropping since Jan. 19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 305; 200 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 75% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 47,150 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 24,258.
VHHA’s daily report about nursing home facilities had not reported the COVID-19 population consistently under 1,000 since October of 2020, but the Feb. 27 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there were only 687 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and in the last week reported numbers have been below 1,000. Thirteen thousand, five hundred and seventy-seven nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The most recent outbreak in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District was on Feb. 26, the ninth outbreak in a congregate setting. The health department does not detail where congregate setting outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 32 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, nine outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,368.
Forty-five cases and six deaths are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton. Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified nine residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data. The Villa has also had at least one but fewer than five people die from COVID-19.
Children of America, a Fauquier childcare facility, has eight cases listed.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (49 cases and seven deaths), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases, fewer than five deaths) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases, fewer than five deaths); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases.
There have been a total of 2,642 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 939 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 30,048 cases and 3,651 deaths) 936 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 139 in correctional facilities and 210 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 167 outbreaks in childcare settings, 73 for college/university and 178 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Monday, March 1 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of March 2, 2,016,769 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 15.5% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 697,879 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 2,441,125 doses from the federal government. More than 82% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 90.5% of first doses received have been given, 67.2% of second doses.
As of today, an average 47,088 vaccine doses are being administered each day – the highest average since vaccinations began being administered. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day, if supply allows.
Thus far, 11,395 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 5,501 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 15,999 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 10,674; in Virginia Beach it’s 13,736; in Culpeper it’s 13,677 and in Fairfax it’s 12,492.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 years old (256,840), followed by those 60 to 69 year old (233,707), 50 to 59 year olds (170,615) and 40 to 49 year olds (145,865). Residents older than 80 have received 153,029 doses.
The overwhelming majority of doses have been administered to White residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received about 71% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 13.3% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, about 5.5% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Those percentages have been roughly consistent since the VDH started reporting them several weeks ago. (Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 382,267 of people who have been vaccinated.)
The VDH site states that 226,284 doses have been given at long-term care facilities, of the 223,470 received from the federal government; more than 100% of the total have been administered. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies have been responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
MONDAY, MARCH 1: Fauquier County reported one new COVID-related death Monday morning, after reporting four on Saturday. A total of 52 Fauquier residents have died from COVID-related illnesses since the beginning of the pandemic. Those fatalities did not necessarily occur within the last few days; the data shows when the deaths were reported.
The VDH website states that a lag in reporting has resulted in higher death numbers recently. The statement from VDH reads: “VDH is now processing 2021 death certificates related to the post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases. As a result, a larger number of deaths is expected to be added by report date.”
A look at the COVID-19 statistics shows that the dates of incident (case reported, admission to hospital or death), reveal that the numbers in all three categories have been dropping since early February. (See charts.) The reason the daily fatality counts are so high is that they are just now being reported.
It shows that the coronavirus surge in January and February was more deadly that had been known. There were 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 24 so far in 2021 – almost as many as during all of 2020.
As an example of those higher death tallies, today there were 231 COVID-19 related reported deaths in the state. On Sunday, 170 were reported, Saturday, 185 and Friday, 234, a pandemic high. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 8,783 (1,253 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths – according to date reported -- in the state is 185. For comparison, on Feb. 1, the average was 56 deaths per day.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Of the 143 COVID-19 deaths reported in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District so far, 69 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 39 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 27 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Cases
Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been below 2,500 for more than a week. Today, the daily number of positive cases in the state is reported as 1,124. Yesterday it was 1,736 and Saturday it was 1,675. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 577,174 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (122,439 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,701.
This morning the county added six new cases after adding nine yesterday -- for a total of 3,952 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 10.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is down to 7.1%. Before this most recent decline, the state positivity rate hadn’t dropped below 10% since Nov. 29. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 5.3%. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
No new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the last four days, according to schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski. As of Friday, there were 17 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, seven in students and 10 in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of Feb. 26, 82 students were under quarantine and 16 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 129 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 53 in students and 76 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division will open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization Saturday, one each Friday, Thursday, Wednesday and Tuesday, after reporting three new hospitalizations last Saturday. Three hospitalizations were reported on Feb. 16 and two on Feb. 13, after adding the same number the day before. One hospitalization was logged each day between Feb. 8 and Feb. 11.
There have been a total of 159 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There were 32 in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than 10 patients.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 434 people hospitalized, 63 have been older than 80 years old; 73 have been 70 to 79 years old; 82 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 89 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and seventeen have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 43 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 24 Sunday, 113 Saturday and 107 Friday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 90.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 24,158 (1,245 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for March 1 states that 1,321 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total has been generally dropping since Jan. 19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 295; 196 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 74% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 47,002COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 24,158.
VHHA’s daily report about nursing home facilities had not reported the COVID-19 population consistently under 1,000 since October of 2020, but the Feb. 27 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there were only 710 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and most days in the last week have reported numbers below 1,000. Thirteen thousand, five hundred and fifty-four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. (The VHHA does not report updated nursing home numbers on Sundays or Mondays.)
Outbreaks
On Feb. 26, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported a ninth outbreak in a congregate setting. The health department does not detail where congregate setting outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 32 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, nine outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,368.
Forty-five cases and six deaths are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton. Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified nine residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data. The Villa has also had at least one but fewer than five people die from COVID-19.
Children of America, a Fauquier childcare facility, has eight cases listed.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (49 cases and seven deaths), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases, fewer than five deaths) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases, fewer than five deaths); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases.
There have been a total of 2,634 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 939 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 30,043 cases and 3,618 deaths) 933 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 139 in correctional facilities and 210 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 167 outbreaks in childcare settings, 70 for college/university and 176 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Sunday, Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of March 1, 1,982,780 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 15.2% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 686,289 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 2,426,545 doses from the federal government. Close to 82% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 89.6% of first doses received have been given, 66.2% of second doses.
As of today, an average 42,032 vaccine doses are being administered each day – the highest average since vaccinations began being administered. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day, if supply allows.
Thus far, 10,924 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 5,393 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 15,338 (at least one dose); the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 10,474; in Virginia Beach it’s 13,551; in Culpeper it’s 13,529 and in Fairfax it’s 12,270.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 years old (250,509), followed by those 60 to 69 year old (226,483), 50 to 59 year olds (168,714) and 40 to 49 year olds (144,571). Residents older than 80 have received 151,126 doses.
The overwhelming majority of doses have been administered to White residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received about 71% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 13.3% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, about 5.5% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Those percentages have been roughly consistent since the VDH started reporting them several weeks ago. (Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 374,540 of people who have been vaccinated.)
The VDH site states that 224,055 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – of the 223,470 received from the federal government; more than 100% of the total have been administered. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies have been responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
SUNDAY, FEB. 28: Faquier County reported four new COVID-related deaths Saturday morning, for a total of 51. Those fatalities did not necessarily occur within the last few days; the data shows when the deaths were reported.
The VDH website states that a lag in reporting has resulted in higher death numbers recently. The statement from VDH reads: “VDH is now processing 2021 death certificates related to the post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases. As a result, a larger number of deaths is expected to be added by report date.”
A look at the COVID-19 statistics shows that the dates of incident (case reported, admission to hospital or death), reveal that the numbers in all three categories have been dropping since early February. (See charts.) The reason the daily fatality counts are so high is that they are just now being reported.
It shows that the coronavirus surge in January and February was more deadly that had been known. There have been 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 23 so far in 2021 – almost as many as during all of 2020.
As an example of those higher death tallies, there were 234 COVID-19 related reported deaths Friday in Virginia, by far the highest total since the beginning of the pandemic. Today, 170 were reported and yesterday, 185. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 8,552 (1,218 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths – according to date reported -- in the state is 174.
Fauquier County reported one new COVID-19 fatality Thursday, but the Virginia Department of Health has revised the number to show one fewer death as of Friday. It is not known which fatality has been taken off the total. The county also recorded one death each Wednesday, Tuesday and Monday, two deaths Sunday and four deaths Saturday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Of the 140 COVID-19 deaths reported in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District so far, 69 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 37 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 26 deaths in those younger than 69. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Cases
Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been below 2,500 for more than a week. Today, the daily number of positive cases in the state is reported as 1,736. Yesterday it was 1,675 and Friday it was 1,657. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 576,050 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (122,118 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,705 per day – the lowest it has been since Nov. 17.
This morning the county added nine new cases after adding 14 yesterday -- for a total of 3,946 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 12.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is down to 7.2%. Before this most recent decline, the state positivity rate hadn’t dropped below 10% since Nov. 29. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 5.5%. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
No new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the last three days, according to schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski.
One new case of COVID-19 was reported Feb. 24 at Auburn Middle School and one at Fauquier High School; both were in students. Five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Fauquier County school staff members on Feb. 23 – one each at Bradley, Coleman, Miller and Smith elementary schools and one at Warrenton Middle School. Two students at Fauquier High School, one at Liberty High School and two students at Marshall Middle School all reported cases on Feb. 22. A staff member at Smith Elementary School also reported a case, as did a staff member at the school division’s central offices.
As of Friday, there were 23 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 10 in students and 13 in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of Feb. 26, 82 students were under quarantine and 16 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 129 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 53 in students and 76 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division will open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization yesterday, one each Friday, Thursday, Wednesday and Tuesday, after reporting three new hospitalizations last Saturday. Three hospitalizations were reported on Feb. 16 and two on Feb. 13, after adding the same number the day before. One hospitalization was logged each day between Feb. 8 and Feb. 11.
There have been a total of 159 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There have been 32 in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than 10 patients.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 434 people hospitalized, 63 have been older than 80 years old; 73 have been 70 to 79 years old; 82 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 89 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and seventeen have been 49 or younger. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
The state reported 24 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 113 and 107 Friday. (Reported hospitalzations are often lower on Sundays.) The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 91.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 24,115 (1,238 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 28 states that 1,323 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total has been generally dropping since Jan. 19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 295; 180 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 77% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 46,935 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 24,115.
VHHA’s daily report about nursing home facilities had not reported the COVID-19 population consistently under 1,000 since October of 2020, but the Feb. 27 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there were only 710 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and most days in the last week have reported numbers below 1,000. Thirteen thousand, five hundred and fifty-four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. (The VHHA does not report updated nursing home numbers on Sundays or Mondays.)
Outbreaks
On Feb. 26, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported a ninth outbreak in a congregate setting. The health department does not detail where congregate setting outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 32 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, nine outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,368.
Forty-five cases and six deaths are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton. Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified nine residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data. The Villa has also had at least one but fewer than five people die from COVID-19.
Children of America, a Fauquier childcare facility, has eight cases listed.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (49 cases and seven deaths), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases, fewer than five deaths) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases, fewer than five deaths); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases.
There have been a total of 2,624 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 939 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 30,039 cases and 3,572 deaths) 925 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 139 in correctional facilities and 210 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 165 outbreaks in childcare settings, 70 for college/university and 176 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Saturday, Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 28, 1,933,953 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 14.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 666,970 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 2,361,445 doses from the federal government. Close to 82% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 92.4% of first doses received have been given, 64.3% of second doses.
As of today, an average 34,744 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day, if supply allows.
Thus far, 16,169 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 5,330 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 15,219; the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 10,106; in Virginia Beach it’s 13,189; in Culpeper it’s 13,453 and in Fairfax it’s 11,801.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 years old (241,569), followed by those 60 to 69 year old (216,488), 50 to 59 year olds (166,081) and 40 to 49 year olds (142,745). Residents older than 80 have received 148,737 doses.
The overwhelming majority of doses have been administered to White residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received about 71.4% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 13.2% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, about 5.5% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Those percentages have been roughly consistent since the VDH started reporting them several weeks ago. (Race and ethnicity information was not obtained for 363,566 of people who have been vaccinated.)
The VDH site states that 217,426 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – of the 223,470 received from the federal government; more than 97% of the total have been administered. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies have been responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
SATURDAY, FEB. 28: Fauquier County reported four new COVID-related deaths Saturday morning, for a total of 51. Those fatalities did not necessarily occur within the last few days; the data shows when the deaths were reported.
The VDH website states that a lag in reporting has resulted in higher death numbers recently. The statement from VDH reads: “VDH is now processing 2021 death certificates related to the post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases. As a result, a larger number of deaths is expected to be added by report date.”
A look at the COVID-19 statistics show that the dates of incident (case reported, admission to hospital or death), show that the numbers in all three categories have been dropping since late January. (See charts.) The reason the daily fatality counts are so high is that they are just now being reported. It shows that the coronavirus surge in January and February was more deadly that had been known.
As an example of those higher death tallies, there were 234 COVID-19 related reported deaths yesterday in Virginia, by far the highest total since the beginning of the pandemic. Today, 185 were reported. Tuesday there were 172 deaths reported. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 8,382 (1,193 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths – according to date reported -- in the state is 169.
Of the 138 COVID-19 deaths reported in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District so far, 68 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 37 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 26 deaths in those younger than 69.
Fauquier County reported one new COVID-19 fatality Thursday, but the Virginia Department of Health has revised the number to show one fewer death as of Friday. It is not known which fatality has been taken off the total. The county also recorded one death each Wednesday, Tuesday and Monday, two deaths Sunday and four deaths Saturday.
There have been 18 deaths reported in Fauquier in February; there have been 23 so far in 2021.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two each in October and November. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Cases
Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been below 2,500 for more than a week. Today, the daily number of positive cases in the state is reported as 1,675. Yesterday it was 1,657 and Thursday it was 2,036; Wednesday it was 1,907. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 574,314 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (121,650 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,786 per day – the lowest it has been since Nov. 18.
This morning the county added 14 new cases after adding 11 yesterday -- for a total of 3,937 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 12.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is down to 7.4%. Before this most recent decline, the state positivity rate hadn’t dropped below 10% since Nov. 29. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 5%. When the positivity rate is below 5% for two weeks, it is a signal that transmission is low enough to begin lifting some restrictions. The rate hasn’t been that low since Nov. 4, and has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
No new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the last two days, according to schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski.
One new case of COVID-19 was reported Feb. 24 at Auburn Middle School and one at Fauquier High School; both were in students. Five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Fauquier County school staff members on Feb. 23 – one each at Bradley, Coleman, Miller and Smith elementary schools and one at Warrenton Middle School. Two students at Fauquier High School, one at Liberty High School and two students at Marshall Middle School all reported cases on Feb. 22. A staff member at Smith Elementary School also reported a case, as did a staff member at the school division’s central offices.
As of Friday, there were 23 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 10 in students and 13 in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of Feb. 26, 82 students were under quarantine and 16 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 129 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 53 in students and 76 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division will open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization today, one each yesterday, Thursday, Wednesday and Tuesday, after reporting three new hospitalizations last Saturday. Three hospitalizations were reported on Feb. 16 and two on Feb. 13, after adding the same number the day before. One hospitalization was logged each day between Feb. 8 and Feb. 11.
There have been a total of 159 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There have been 32 so far in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than 10 patients.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 434 people hospitalized, 63 have been older than 80 years old; 73 have been 70 to 79 years old; 82 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 89 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and seventeen have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 113 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 107 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 94.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 24,091 (1,236 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 26 states that 1,374 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total has been generally dropping since Jan. 19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 303; 185 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 79% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 46,748 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 24,091.
VHHA’s daily report about nursing home facilities had not reported the COVID-19 population consistently under 1,000 since October of 2020, but the Feb. 27 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there were only 710 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and most days in the last week have reported numbers below 1,000. Thirteen thousand, five hundred and fifty-four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
On Feb. 26, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported a ninth outbreak in a congregate setting. The health department does not detail where congregate setting outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 32 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, nine outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,368.
Forty-five cases and six deaths are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton. Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified nine residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data. The Villa has also had at least one but fewer than five people die from COVID-19.
Children of America, a Fauquier childcare facility, has eight cases listed.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (49 cases and seven deaths), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases, fewer than five deaths) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases, fewer than five deaths); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases.
There have been a total of 2,616 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 934 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 29,932 cases and 3,529 deaths) 925 outbreaks in congregate care settings; 139 in correctional facilities and 210 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 163 outbreaks in childcare settings, 70 for college/university and 175 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Friday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 27, 1,855,904 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 14.5% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 616,469 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 2,245,615 doses from the federal government. Close to 83% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 95.6% of first doses received have been given, 62.9% of second doses.
As of today, an average 34,078 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day, if supply allows.
Thus far, 15,852 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 5,060 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 15,153; the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 9,981; in Virginia Beach it’s 13,014; in Culpeper it’s 13,328 and in Fairfax it’s 11,506.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 years old (233,637), followed by those 60 to 69 year old (208,765), 50 to 59 year olds (163,339) and 40 to 49 year olds (140,772). Residents older than 80 have received 145,708 doses.
The overwhelming majority of doses have been administered to White residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received about 71.2% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 13.2% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, about 5% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Those percentages have been roughly consistent since the VDH started reporting them several weeks ago.
The VDH site states that 207,371 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – more than the 178,425 doses originally received from the federal government in an allotment separate from the state’s supply. The VDH site reveals that more doses have been reserved for nursing facilities – for a total of 223,470 doses. Considering the new doses available, almost 93% of the total have been administered. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies have been responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
FRIDAY, FEB. 26: Fauquier County reported one new COVID-19 fatality yesterday, but the Virginia Department of Health has revised the number to show one fewer death as of this morning. It is not known which fatality has been taken off the total. The county recorded one death each Thursday, Wednesday, Tuesday and Monday, two deaths Sunday and four deaths Saturday.
There have been 14 deaths reported in February; 19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 47 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
The VDH website states that a lag in reporting has resulted in higher death numbers recently. The statement from VDH reads: “VDH is now processing 2021 death certificates related to the post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases. As a result, a larger number of deaths is expected to be added by report date.”
A look at the COVID-19 statistics show that by date of incident (case reported, admission to hospital or death), show that the numbers in all three categories have been dropping since late January. (See charts.) The reason the daily fatality counts are so high is that they are just now being reported.
As an example of those higher death tallies, there were 234 COVID-19 related reported deaths today in Virginia, by far the highest total since the beginning of the pandemic. (The previous high was Tuesday’s 172 deaths.) The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 8,197 (1,160 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths – according to date reported -- in the state is 157.
Of the 133 COVID-19 deaths reported in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District so far, 66 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 36 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 25 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Cases
Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been below 2,500 for more than a week. Today, the daily number of positive cases in the state is reported as 1,657. Yesterday it was 2,036 and Wednesday it was 1,907. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 572,639 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (121,100 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,816 per day – the lowest it has been since Nov. 18.
This morning the county added 11 new cases after adding eight yesterday -- for a total of 3,923 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 13.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is down to 7.8%. Before this most recent decline, the state positivity rate hadn’t dropped below 10% since Nov. 29. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 5.6%. It hasn’t been that low since Dec. 1, and has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
One new case of COVID-19 was reported Feb. 24 at Auburn Middle School and one at Fauquier High School; both were in students.
Five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Fauquier County school staff members on Feb. 23 – one each at Bradley, Coleman, Miller and Smith elementary schools and one at Warrenton Middle School.
Two students at Fauquier High School, one at Liberty High School and two students at Marshall Middle School all reported cases on Feb. 22. A staff member at Smith Elementary School also reported a case, as did a staff member at the school division’s central offices.
As of Friday, there are 23 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 10 in students and 13 in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of Feb. 19, 127 students were under quarantine and 11 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 129 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 53 in students and 76 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division will open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization today, one yesterday, one Wednesday and one Tuesday, after reporting three new hospitalizations Saturday. Three hospitalizations were reported on Feb. 16 and two on Feb. 13, after adding the same number the day before. One hospitalization was logged each day between Feb. 8 and Feb. 11.
There have been a total of 158 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There have been 31 so far in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than 10 patients.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 431 people hospitalized, 62 have been older than 80 years old; 72 have been 70 to 79 years old; 82 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 89 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and sixteen have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 107 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 73 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 87.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 23,978 (1,225 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 26 states that 1,481 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total has been generally dropping since Jan. 19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 313; 187 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 80% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 45,568 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 23,978.
VHHA’s daily report about nursing home facilities had not reported the COVID-19 population consistently under 1,000 since October of 2020, but the Feb. 25 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there were only 589 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and most days in the last week have reported numbers below 1,000. Twelve thousand, four hundred and forty nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
On Feb. 25, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported a ninth outbreak in a congregate setting. The health department does not detail where congregate setting outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 31 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, nine outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,359.
Forty-five cases and six deaths are currently listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton. Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified nine residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data. The Villa has also had at least one but fewer than five people die from COVID-19.
Children of America, a Fauquier childcare facility, has eight cases listed.
Other RRHD long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (49 cases), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases and fewer than five deaths); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases and five deaths) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Woodberry Forrest School in Madison has seen 12 COVID-19 cases.
There have been a total of 2,606 outbreaks in Virginia so far – 18 new outbreaks since yesterday. There have been 932 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 29,881 cases and 3,477 deaths) 918 outbreaks in congregate care settings (14 more than yesterday), 139 in correctional facilities and 210 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 162 outbreaks in childcare settings, 70 for college/university and 175 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Thursday, Feb. 25 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 26, 1,781,339 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 14% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 587,990 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 2,245,615 doses from the federal government. More than 79% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 92% of first doses received have been given, 60% of second doses.
As of today, an average 33,025 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day, if supply allows.
Thus far, 15,052 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 4,937 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 14,202; the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 9,497; in Virginia Beach it’s 12,509; in Culpeper it’s 12,828 and in Fairfax it’s 11,085.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 years old (223,864), followed by those 60 to 69 year old (198,253), 50 to 59 year olds (156,920) and 40 to 49 year olds (135,791). Residents older than 80 have received 141,381 doses.
The overwhelming majority of doses have been administered to White residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received about 71.4% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 13% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, about 5% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.) Those percentages have been consistent since the VDH started reporting them several weeks ago.
The VDH site states that 202,589 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – more than the 178,425 doses originally received from the federal government in an allotment separate from the state’s supply. The VDH site reveals that more doses have been reserved for nursing facilities – for a total of 223,470 doses. Considering the new doses available, more than 90% of the total have been administered. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies have been responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
THURSDAY, FEB. 25: Fauquier County reported one new COVID-19 fatality again today, recording one death each yesterday, Tuesday and Monday, two deaths Sunday and four deaths Saturday. There have been 15 deaths reported in February; 20 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 48 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
The VDH website states that a lag in reporting has resulted in higher death numbers recently. The statement from VDH reads: “VDH is now processing 2021 death certificates related to the post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases. As a result, a larger number of deaths is expected to be added by report date.”
There were 156 COVID-19 related reported deaths today in Virginia. The VDH reported 149 yesterday and 172 new COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday – the most ever in one day. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 7,963 (1,115 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 125.
Of the 131 COVID-19 deaths reported in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District so far, 64 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 36 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 25 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Cases
Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been below 2,500 for more than a week. Today, the daily number of positive cases in the state is reported as 2,036. Yesterday it was 1,907 and Sunday it was 1,155 – the lowest it has been since Nov. 2. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 570,982 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (120,594 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,869 per day – the lowest it has been since Nov. 19.
This morning the county added eight new cases after adding 12 yesterday -- for a total of 3,912 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 13.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is down to 8%. Before this most recent decline, the state positivity rate hadn’t dropped below 10% since Nov. 29. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 5.7%. It hasn’t been that low since Dec. 1, and has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
One new case of COVID-19 was reported Feb. 24 at Auburn Middle School and one at Fauquier High School; both were in students.
Five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Fauquier County school staff members on Feb. 23 – one each at Bradley, Coleman, Miller and Smith elementary schools and one at Warrenton Middle School.
Two students at Fauquier High School, one at Liberty High School and two students at Marshall Middle School all reported cases on Feb. 22. A staff member at Smith Elementary School also reported a case, as did a staff member at the school division’s central offices.
As of Thursday, there are 23 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 10 in students and 13 in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of Feb. 19, 127 students were under quarantine and 11 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 129 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 53 in students and 76 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division will open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization today, in a resident between 50 and 59 years old, three yesterday, and one Tuesday, after reporting three new hospitalizations Saturday. Three hospitalizations were reported on Feb. 16 and two on Feb. 13, after adding the same number the day before. One hospitalization was logged each day between Feb. 8 and Feb. 11.
There have been a total of 157 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There have been 30 so far in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than 10 patients.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 430 people hospitalized, 62 have been older than 80 years old; 72 have been 70 to 79 years old; 82 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 88 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and sixteen have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 73 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 100 yesterday and 168 Tuesday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 86.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 23,871 (1,217 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 25 states that 1,488 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total has been generally dropping since Jan. 19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 303; 183 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 80% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 45,430 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 23,871.
VHHA’s daily report about nursing home facilities had not reported the COVID-19 population consistently under 1,000 since October of 2020, but the Feb. 25 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there were 964 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and most days in the last week have reported numbers below 1,000. Twelve thousand, two hundred and ninety-nine nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
Feb. 19, the RRHD reported an eighth outbreak in a congregate setting. The health department does not detail where congregate setting outbreaks are.
As of the Feb. 19 VDH update though, 42 cases are listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
There have been a total of 31 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, eight outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,359.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified eight residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (49 cases), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,588 outbreaks in Virginia so far – 10 new outbreaks since yesterday. There have been 931 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 29,844 cases and 3,408 deaths) 904 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 139 in correctional facilities and 210 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 162 outbreaks in childcare settings, 69 for college/university and 173 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 25, 1,709,828 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 13.7% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 534,394 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 2,168,585 doses from the federal government. About 78.8% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 90.6% of first doses received have been given, 59.4% of second doses.
As of today, an average 32,569 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day, if supply allows.
Thus far, 14,052 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 4,181 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 19,730; the rate per 100,000 in Prince William County is 13,226; in Virginia Beach it’s 16,684; in Culpeper it’s 20,146 and in Fairfax it’s 17,404.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 years old (216,083), followed by those 60 to 69 year old (191,358), 50 to 59 year olds (153,633) and 40 to 49 year olds (133,416). Residents older than 80 have received 138,713 doses.
The overwhelming majority of doses have been administered to White residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received about 71.5% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 13% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, about 5% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.)
The VDH site states that 199,096 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – more than the 178,425 doses originally received from the federal government in an allotment separate from the state’s supply. The VDH site reveals that more doses have been reserved for nursing facilities – for a total of 223,470 doses. Considering the new doses available, almost 89% of the total have been administered. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies have been responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 24: Fauquier County reported one new COVID-19 fatality again today, recording one death yesterday and one Monday, two deaths Sunday and four deaths Saturday. There have been 14 deaths reported in February; 19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 47 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
The VDH website states that a lag in reporting has resulted in higher death numbers recently. The statement from VDH reads: “VDH is now processing 2021 death certificates related to the post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases. As a result, a larger number of deaths is expected to be added by report date.”
There were 149 COVID-19 related reported deaths today in Virginia. The VDH reported 172 new COVID-19 related deaths yesterday – the most ever in one day – 155 yesterday, 134 Sunday and 99 Saturday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 7,807 (1,095 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 105.
Of the 129 COVID-19 deaths reported in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District so far, 64 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 35 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 24 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Cases
Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been below 2,500 for more than a week. Today, the daily number of positive cases in the state is reported as 1,907. Yesterday it was 1,769 and Sunday it was 1,155 – the lowest it has been since Nov. 2. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 568,946 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (119,946 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,908 per day – the lowest it has been since Nov. 19.
This morning the county added 12 new cases after adding 13 yesterday -- for a total of 3,904 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 12.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is down to 8%. Before this most recent decline, the state positivity rate hadn’t dropped below 10% since Nov. 29. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 5.9%. It hasn’t been that low since Dec. 1, and has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
Five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Fauquier County school staff members on Feb. 23 – one each at Bradley, Coleman, Miller and Smith elementary schools and one at Warrenton Middle School.
Two students at Fauquier High School, one at Liberty High School and two students at Marshall Middle School all reported cases on Feb. 22. A staff member at Smith Elementary School also reported a case, as did a staff member at the school division’s central offices.
As of Wednesday, there are 21 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, eight in students and 13 in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of Feb. 19, 127 students were under quarantine and 11 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 127 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 51 in students and 76 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division will open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded three new hospitalizations today, and one yesterday, after reporting three new hospitalizations Saturday. Three hospitalizations were reported on Feb. 16 and two on Feb. 13, after adding the same number the day before. One hospitalization was logged each day between Feb. 8 and Feb. 11.
There have been a total of 156 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There have been 29 so far in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than 10 patients.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 429 people hospitalized, 62 have been older than 80 years old; 72 have been 70 to 79 years old; 82 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 87 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and sixteen have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 100 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 168 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 88.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 23,798 (1,212 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 24 states that 1,564 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total has been generally dropping since Jan. 19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 318; 186 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 77% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 45,208 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 23,798.
VHHA’s daily report about nursing home facilities had not reported the COVID-19 population consistently under 1,000 since October of 2020, but the Feb. 24 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there were 809 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and most days in the last week have reported numbers below 1,000. Twelve thousand, two hundred and sixty-eight nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
Feb. 19, the RRHD reported an eighth outbreak in a congregate setting. The health department does not detail where congregate setting outbreaks are.
As of the Feb. 19 VDH update though, 42 cases are listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
There have been a total of 31 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, eight outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,348.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified eight residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (49 cases), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,578 outbreaks in Virginia so far – 24 new outbreaks since yesterday. There have been 930 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 29,770 cases and 3,362 deaths – 59 since yesterday), 900 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 139 in correctional facilities and 209 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 160 outbreaks in childcare settings, 69 for college/university and 171 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 23, 1,667,353 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 13.5% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 516,655 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 2,121,485 doses from the federal government. Some doses that had been delayed last week due to winter storms have arrived. About 78.5% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 93% of first doses received have been given, 56.4% of second doses.
As of today, an average 31,923 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day, if supply allows.
Thus far, 13,310 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 3,761 have been fully vaccinated. For comparison, the rate of vaccinations per 100,000 in Fauquier is 18,688; the rate in Prince William County is 12,945; in Virginia Beach it’s 16,231; in Culpeper it’s 19,589 and in Fairfax it’s 17,155.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 years old (211,608), followed by those 60 to 69 year old (187,212), 50 to 59 year olds (152,061) and 40 to 49 year olds (132,359). Residents older than 80 have received 136,924 doses.
The overwhelming majority of doses have been administered to White residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received close to 72% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 13% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, about 5% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.)
The VDH site states that 196,315 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – more than the 178,425 doses originally received from the federal government in an allotment separate from the state’s supply. The VDH site reveals that more doses have been reserved for nursing facilities – for a total of 223,470 doses. Considering the new doses available, almost 88% of the total have been administered. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies have been responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
TUESDAY, FEB. 23: Fauquier County reported one new COVID-19 fatality again today – in a resident older than 80 years old -- after recording one death yesterday, two deaths Sunday and four deaths Saturday. There have been 13 deaths reported in February; 18 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 46 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
The VDH website states that a lag in reporting has resulted in higher death numbers recently. The statement from VDH reads: “VDH is now processing 2021 death certificates related to the post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases. As a result, a larger number of deaths is expected to be added by report date.”
The VDH reported 172 new COVID-19 related deaths today – the most ever in one day – 155 yesterday, 134 Sunday and 99 Saturday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 7,658 (1,068 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 89.
Of the 123 COVID-19 deaths reported in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District so far, 62 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 33 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 23 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Cases
Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been below 2,500 for more than a week. Today, the daily number of positive cases in the state is reported as 1,769. Yesterday it was 1,155 – the lowest it has been since Nov. 2. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 567,039 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (119,199 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,962 per day – the lowest it has been since Nov. 19.
This morning the county added 13 new cases after adding 19 yesterday and eight new cases Sunday -- for a total of 3,892 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 12.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is down to 8.3%. Before this most recent decline, the state positivity rate hadn’t dropped below 10% since Nov. 29. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 6.5%. It has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
Seven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Fauquier County schools on Feb. 22. Two students at Fauquier High School, one at Liberty High School and two students at Marshall Middle School all reported cases. A staff member at Smith Elementary School also reported a case, as did a staff member at the school division’s central offices.
As of Tuesday, there are 16 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, eight in students and eight in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported; 14 cases came off the active list over the weekend.
As of Feb. 19, 127 students were under quarantine and 11 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 122 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 51 in students and 71 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division will open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization yesterday, in a person older than 80 years old, after reporting three new hospitalizations Saturday; all three of those appeared to be younger than 49 years old. Three hospitalizations were reported on Feb. 16 and two on Feb. 13, after adding the same number the day before. One hospitalization was logged each day between Feb. 8 and Feb. 11.
There have been a total of 153 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There have been 28 so far in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than 10 patients.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 423 people hospitalized, 61 have been older than 80 years old; 68 have been 70 to 79 years old; 82 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 86 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and sixteen have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 168 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 49 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 94.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 23,698 (1,197 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 23 states that 1,621 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total has been generally dropping since Jan. 19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 315; 196 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 76% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 45,052 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 23,698.
VHHA’s daily report about nursing home facilities had not reported the COVID-19 population consistently under 1,000 since October of 2020, but the Feb. 23 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there were 715 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, and most days in the last week have reported numbers below 1,000. Twelve thousand, two hundred and fifty nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
Feb. 19, the RRHD reported an eighth outbreak in a congregate setting. The health department does not detail where congregate setting outbreaks are.
As of the Feb. 19 VDH update though, 42 cases are listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
There have been a total of 31 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, eight outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,347.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified eight residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (49 cases), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,554 outbreaks in Virginia so far – 10 new outbreaks since yesterday. There have been 921 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 29,383 cases and 3,303 deaths), 889 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 138 in correctional facilities and 210 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 157 outbreaks in childcare settings, 69 for college/university and 170 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Monday, Feb. 22 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 23, 1,632,700 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 13.3% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 497,401 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 2,120,885 doses from the federal government. Some doses that had been delayed last week due to winter storms have arrived. About 77% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 92% of first doses received have been given, 54.2% of second doses.
As of today, an average 29,735 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day, if supply allows.
Thus far, 12,855 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 3,544 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 years old (296,102), followed by those 60 to 69 year old (268,352), 50 to 59 year olds (255,064) and 40 to 49 year olds (232,295). Residents older than 80 have received 207,604 doses.
The overwhelming majority of doses have been administered to White residents, according to available VDH demographic data. Whites have received close to 72% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 12% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, about 5% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.)
The VDH site states that 191,778 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – more than the 178,425 doses originally received from the federal government in an allotment separate from the state’s supply. The VDH site reveals that more doses have been reserved for nursing facilities – for a total of 223,470 doses. Considering the new doses available, almost 86% of the total have been administered. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies have been responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
MONDAY, FEB. 22: Fauquier County reported two new COVID-19 fatalities again today, after adding two deaths yesterday and four deaths Saturday. There have been 12 deaths in February; the county has lost 17 residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 45 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 122 COVID-19 deaths reported in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District so far, 61 have been in residents older than 80 (two since yesterday). There have been 33 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old (one since yesterday) and 23 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
The VDH website states that a lag in reporting resulted in higher death numbers for the state today and yesterday. The VDH reported 155 new COVID-19 related deaths today – the most ever in one day -- 134 yesterday and 99 Saturday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 7,486 (1,041 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 67, up from 46 yesterday.
Cases
Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been below 2,500 for a week. Today, the daily number of positive cases in the state is being reported as 1,155 – the lowest it has been since Nov. 2; yesterday the total was 2,303, Saturday recorded 1,853 cases, and Friday, 2,034. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 564,270 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (118,628 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,962 per day – the lowest it has been since Nov. 19.
This morning the county added 19 new cases after adding eight yesterday and 17 new cases Friday -- for a total of 3,879 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 13.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is down to 8.3%. Before this most recent decline, the state positivity rate hadn’t dropped below 10% since Nov. 29. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 6.5%. It has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
On Feb. 17, two positive cases of COVID-19 were reported at Ritchie Elementary School, one in a student and one in a staff member. On Feb. 16, positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in two students at Kettle Run High School and one each in staff members at Fauquier and Liberty high schools.
As of Monday, there are 11 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, three in students and eight in staff. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported; 14 cases came off the active list over the weekend.
As of Feb. 19, 127 students were under quarantine and 11 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 115 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 46 in students and 69 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division plans to open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization today, in a person older than 80 years old, after reporting three new hospitalizations Saturday; all three of those appeared to be younger than 49 years old. Three hospitalizations were reported on Feb. 16 and two on Feb. 13, after adding the same number the day before. One hospitalization was logged each day between Feb. 8 and Feb. 11.
There have been a total of 153 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There have been 28 so far in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital is currently caring for fewer than 10 patients.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 423 people hospitalized, 61 have been older than 80 years old; 68 have been 70 to 79 years old; 82 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 86 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and sixteen have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 49 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 45 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 84.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 23,530 (1,177 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 22 states that 1,540 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total has been generally dropping since Jan. 19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 318; 187 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 76% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 45,892 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 23,530.
VHHA’s daily report about nursing home facilities had not reported the COVID-19 population consistently under 1,000 since October of 2020, but the Feb. 20 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there were 847 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; yesterday’s report said there were 849; Thursday and on Feb. 16, the number was also below 1,000. Twelve thousand, one hundred and ninety-eight nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. The VHHA does not update it long term care facility dashboard on Sundays or Mondays.
Outbreaks
Feb. 19, the RRHD reported an eighth outbreak in a congregate setting. The health department does not detail where congregate setting outbreaks are.
As of the Feb. 19 VDH update though, 42 cases are listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
There have been a total of 31 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, eight outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,345.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified eight residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (49 cases), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,544 outbreaks in Virginia so far – no new outbreaks since yesterday. There have been 921 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 29,249 cases and 3,265 deaths), 882 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 138 in correctional facilities and 209 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 156 outbreaks in childcare settings, 69 for college/university and 169 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Sunday, Feb. 21 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
Health officials consider changes to Virginia’s vaccine distribution strategy amid concerns over equity
Courtesy of Virginia Mercury
As of Feb. 21, 1,602,502 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 13.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 481,287 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 2,094,805 doses from the federal government. Some doses that had been delayed last week due to winter storms jave arrived. About 76.4% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 91.3% of first doses received have been given, 53.7% of second doses.
As of today, an average 30,887 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day, if supply allows.
Thus far, 12,692 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 3,431 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 year olds (286,418), followed by those 60 to 69 year old (262,543), 50 to 59 year olds (251,723) and 40 to 49 year olds (229,459). Residents older than 80 have received 203,854 doses.
The overwhelming majority of doses have been administered to White residents, according to the VDH demographic data. Whites have received close to 72% of doses administered (Whites make up 69.4 of Virginia’s population). Blacks have received about 12% (Blacks comprise almost 20% of the population) and Latinos, about 5% (Latinos make up a little less than 10% of Virginia’s population). (U.S. Census population estimates are as of July 1, 2019.)
The VDH site states that 188,423 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – more than the 178,425 doses originally received from the federal government in an allotment separate from the state’s supply. The VDH site reveals that more doses have been reserved for nursing facilities – for a total of 223,470 doses. Considering the new doses available, a little more than 84% of the total have been administered. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies have been responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
SUNDAY, FEB. 21: Fauquier County reported two new COVID-19 fatalities today, after adding four deaths yesterday. There have been 10 deaths in February; the county has lost 15 residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 43 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 119 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 59 have been in residents older than 80 (five since yesterday). There have been 32 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old (two since yesterday) and 23 deaths in those younger than 69 (one since yesterday).
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
The VDH reported 134 new COVID-19 related deaths today – the most ever in one day -- after adding 99 yesterday – the second-highest daily total. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 7,331 (1,011 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 46.
Cases
Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been below 2,500 since Monday. Today, the daily number of positive cases in the state is being reported as 2,303; yesterday the total was 1,853 and Friday, 2,034. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 564,115 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (118,307 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,017 per day.
This morning the county added eight new cases after adding 17 new cases yesterday -- for a total of 3,860 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 13.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is down to 8.3%. Before this most recent decline, the state positivity rate hadn’t dropped below 10% since Nov. 29. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 6.7%. It has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
On Feb. 17, two positive cases of COVID-19 were reported at Ritchie Elementary School, one in a student and one in a staff member. On Feb. 16, positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in two students at Kettle Run High School and one each in staff members at Fauquier and Liberty high schools.
As of Saturday, there are 13 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division. Three of four active cases in students are at Kettle Run. One of nine cases in staff members are at that high school. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported; 12 cases came off the active list today.
As of Feb. 19, 127 students were under quarantine and 11 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 115 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 46 in students and 69 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division plans to open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded three new hospitalizations yesterday – all three appear to be younger than 49 years old. Three hospitalizations were reported on Feb. 16 and two on Feb. 13, after adding the same number the day before. One hospitalization was logged each day between Feb. 8 and Feb. 11. There have been a total of 152 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There have been 27 so far in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital has been caring for about 13 patients consistently over the last few weeks.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 422 people hospitalized, 60 have been older than 80 years old; 68 have been 70 to 79 years old; 82 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 86 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and sixteen have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 45 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 67 yesterday and 101 Friday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 82.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 23,481 (1,172 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 21 states that 1,548 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total has been generally dropping since Jan. 19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 306; 186 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 77% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 45,746 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 23,481.
VHHA’s daily report about nursing home facilities had not reported the COVID-19 population consistently under 1,000 since October of 2020, but the Feb. 20 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there were 847 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; yesterday’s report said there were 849; Thursday and on Feb. 16, the number was also below 1,000. Twelve thousand, one hundred and ninety-eight nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. The VHHA does not update it long term care facility dashboard on Sundays or Mondays.
Outbreaks
Feb. 19, the RRHD reported an eighth outbreak in a congregate setting. The health department does not detail where congregate setting outbreaks are.
As of the Feb. 19 VDH update though, 42 cases are listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
There have been a total of 31 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, eight outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,345.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified eight residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (49 cases), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,543 outbreaks in Virginia so far – no new outbreaks since yesterday. There have been 921 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 29,237cases and 3,248 deaths), 881 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 138 in correctional facilities and 209 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 156 outbreaks in childcare settings, 69 for college/university and 169 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Saturday, Feb. 20 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 21, 1,574,229 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 13% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 463,117 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,902,295 doses from the federal government. That means that almost 83% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 95% of first doses received have been given, 62.3% of second doses.
As of today, an average 36,181 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day, if supply allows.
Thus far, 12,515 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 3,327 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 year olds (280,605), followed by those 60 to 69 year old (257,981), 50 to 59 year olds (247,553) and 40 to 49 year olds (225,426). Residents older than 80 have received 200,188 doses.
The VDH site states that 187,564 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – more than the 178,425 doses originally received from the federal government in an allotment separate from the state’s supply. The VDH site reveals that more doses have been reserved for nursing facilities – for a total of 223,470 doses. Considering the new doses available, almost 84%% of have been administered. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies have been responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
SATURDAY, FEB. 20: Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been below 2,500 since Monday. Today, the daily number of positive cases in the state is being reported as 1,853; yesterday the total was 2,034. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 561,783 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (117,662 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,055 per day.
This morning the county added 17 new cases after adding 11 new cases yesterday -- for a total of 3,852 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 12.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is down to 8.2%. Before this most recent decline, the state positivity rate hadn’t dropped below 10% since Nov. 29. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 7%. It has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
On Feb. 17, two positive cases of COVID-19 were reported at Ritchie Elementary School, one in a student and one in a staff member. On Feb. 16, positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in two students at Kettle Run High School and one each in staff members at Fauquier and Liberty high schools.
As of Saturday, there are 13 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division. Three of four active cases in students are at Kettle Run. One of nine cases in staff members are at that high school. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported; 12 cases came off the active list today.
As of Feb. 19, 127 students were under quarantine and 11 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 115 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 46 in students and 69 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division plans to open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded three new hospitalizations today – all three appear to be younger than 49 years old. Three hospitalizations were reported on Feb. 16 and two on Feb. 13, after adding the same number the day before. One hospitalization was logged each day between Feb. 8 and Feb. 11. There have been a total of 152 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There have been 27 so far in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital has been caring for about 13 patients consistently over the last few weeks.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 421 people hospitalized, 59 have been older than 80 years old; 68 have been 70 to 79 years old; 82 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 86 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and sixteen have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 67 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 101 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 84.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 23,436 (1,168 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 20 states that 1,594 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total has been generally dropping since Jan. 19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 312; 186 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 78% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 45,667 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 23,436.
VHHA’s daily report about nursing home facilities had not reported the COVID-19 population consistently under 1,000 since October of 2020, but the Feb. 20 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are currently 847 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; yesterday’s report said there were 849; Thursday and on Feb. 16, the number was also below 1,000. Twelve thousand, one hundred and ninety-eight nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County reported four new COVID-19 fatalities today. There have been eight deaths in February; the county has lost 13 residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 41 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 111 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 54 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 30 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 22 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
The VDH reported 99 new COVID-19 related deaths today after adding eight yesterday and 15 Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 7,197 (999 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 29.
Outbreaks
Feb. 19, the RRHD reported an eighth outbreak in a congregate setting. The health department does not detail where congregate setting outbreaks are.
In the Feb. 19 VDH update though, 42 cases are showing up for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton, in an outbreak that had not been listed before on the site.
On Feb. 2, the RRHD reported a third outbreak in a K-12 setting, after adding one Jan. 31 in a long-term care setting. The other most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16, also in a long-term care facility.
There have been a total of 31 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, eight outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,345, five more than yesterday.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22 as five cases at Children of America. In Madison, there is an outbreak at Woodberry Forrest School with 11 cases.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified eight residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (49 cases), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,543 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 921 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 29,224 cases and 3,229 deaths), 881 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 138 in correctional facilities and 209 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 156 outbreaks in childcare settings, 69 for college/university and 169 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Friday, Feb. 19 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 20, 1,541,772 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 12.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 440,339 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,766,575 doses from the federal government. That means that more than 87% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 99.9% of first doses received have been given, 65.7% of second doses. Some doses expected this week did not arrive because of winter storms; they are expected to arrive Monday or Tuesday.
As of today, an average 36,172 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day, if supply allows.
Thus far, 12,381 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 3,210 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 year olds (271,100), followed by those 60 to 69 year old (250,508), 50 to 59 year olds (243,968) and 40 to 49 year olds (222,543). Residents older than 80 have received 195,124 doses.
The VDH site states that 185,735 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – more than the 178,425 doses originally received from the federal government in an allotment separate from the state’s supply. The VDH site reveals that more doses have been reserved for nursing facilities – for a total of 210,600 doses. Considering the new doses available, more than 88% of have been administered. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies have been responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
FRIDAY, FEB. 19: Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been below 2,500 since Monday. Today, the daily number of positive cases in the state is being reported as 2,034; yesterday the total was 2,304. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 559,930 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (117,173 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,246 per day.
This morning the county added 11 new cases after adding just three new cases yesterday -- for a total of 3,835 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 14.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is down to 8.2%. Before this most recent decline, the state positivity rate hadn’t dropped below 10% since Nov. 29. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 7.6%. It has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
On Feb. 17, two positive cases of COVID-19 were reported at Ritchie Elementary School, one in a student and one in a staff member. On Feb. 16, positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in two students at Kettle Run High School and one each in staff members at Fauquier and Liberty high schools.
As of Thursday, there are 25 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division. seven of 13 active cases in students are at Kettle Run. Three of 12 cases in staff members are at the high school. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of Feb. 12, 160 students were under quarantine and 20 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 115 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 46 in students and 69 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division plans to open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded three new hospitalizations Feb. 16 and two on Feb. 13, after adding the same number the day before. One hospitalization was logged each day between Feb. 8 and Feb. 11. There have been a total of 149 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There have been 24 so far in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital has been caring for about 13 patients consistently over the last few weeks.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 418 people hospitalized, 59 have been older than 80 years old; 68 have been 70 to 79 years old; 82 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 86 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and thirteen have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 101 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 89 yesterday, 137 Wednesday and 98 Tuesday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 93.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 23,369 (1,169 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 19 states that 1,671 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total has been generally dropping since Jan. 19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 329; 204 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 79% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 45,524 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 23,369.
VHHA’s daily report about nursing home facilities had not reported the COVID-19 population consistently under 1,000 since October of 2020, but the Feb. 19 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are currently 849 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; yesterday and on Feb. 16, the number was also below 1,000. Twelve thousand, one hundred and fifty-seven nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported eight new COVID-19 related deaths today after adding 15 yesterday, 38 Wednesday and 21 Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 7,098 (991 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 19; it has been dropping since Feb. 9.
Fauquier County reported a new COVID-19 fatality Feb. 11, the fourth fatality in February; the county has lost nine residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 37 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 104 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 51 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 26 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 22 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Outbreaks
Today, the RRHD reported an eighth outbreak in a congregate setting. The health department does not detail where congregate setting outbreaks are.
In today’s VDH update though, 42 cases are showing up for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton, in an outbreak that had not been listed before on the site.
On Feb. 2, the RRHD reported a third outbreak in a K-12 setting, after adding one Jan. 31 in a long-term care setting. The other most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16, also in a long-term care facility.
There have been a total of 31 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, eight outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,340, eight more than yesterday.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22 as five cases at Children of America. In Madison, there is an outbreak at Woodberry Forrest School with 11 cases.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified eight residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (49 cases), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,534 outbreaks in Virginia so far, 18 more than yesterday. There have been 919 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 29,171 cases and 3,193 deaths), 879 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 138 in correctional facilities and 209 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 153 outbreaks in childcare settings, 69 for college/university and 167 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Thursday, Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 19, 1,513,373 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 12.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 420,574 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,766,575 doses from the federal government. That means that almost 86% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 99.1% of first doses received have been given, 62.5% of second doses.
As of today, an average 35,745 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day, if supply allows.
Thus far, 12,227 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 3,118 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 year olds (264,873), followed by those 60 to 69 year old (444,773), 50 to 59 year olds (239,773) and 40 to 49 year olds (219,113). Residents older than 80 have received 191,442 doses.
The VDH site states that 184,012 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – more than the 178,425 doses originally received from the federal government in an allotment separate from the state’s supply. The VDH site reveals that more doses have been reserved for nursing facilities – for a total of 210,600 doses. Considering the new doses available, more than 87% of have been administered. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies were responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
THURSDAY, FEB. 18: Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been below 2,500 since Monday. Today, the daily number of positive cases in the state is being reported as 2,304; 1,770 new cases were reported Tuesday and 2,284 were reported yesterday. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 557,896 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (116,696 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,411 per day.
This morning the county added just three new cases, after adding 14 on Wednesday and 18 on Monday and Tuesday -- for a total of 3,824 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 13.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is down to 8.6%. Before this most recent decline, the state positivity rate hadn’t dropped below 10% since Nov. 29. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 7.6%. It has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
On Feb. 17, two positive cases of COVID-19 were reported at Ritchie Elementary School, one in a student and one in a staff member. On Feb. 16, positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in two students at Kettle Run High School and one each in staff members at Fauquier and Liberty high schools.
As of Thursday, there are 25 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division. seven of 13 active cases in students are at Kettle Run. Three of 12 cases in staff members are at the high school. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of Feb. 12, 160 students were under quarantine and 20 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 115 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 46 in students and 69 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division plans to open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded three new hospitalizations Feb. 16 and two on Feb. 13, after adding the same number the day before. One hospitalization was logged each day between Feb. 8 and Feb. 11. There have been a total of 149 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There have been 24 so far in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital has been caring for about 13 patients consistently over the last few weeks.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 416 people hospitalized, 59 have been older than 80 years old; 68 have been 70 to 79 years old; 82 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 85 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twelve have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 89 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 137 yesterday and 98 Tuesday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 93.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 23,268 (1,158 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 18 states that 1,828 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total has been generally dropping since Jan. 19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 364; 218 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 81% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 45,305 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 23,268.
VHHA’s daily report about nursing home facilities had not reported the COVID-19 population consistently under 1,000 since October of 2020, but the Feb. 18 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there were currently 922 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; on Feb. 16, the number was 918. Twelve thousand and eighty-four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 15 new COVID-19 related deaths today after adding 38 yesterday and 21 Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 7,090 (994 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 19; it has been dropping since Feb. 9.
Fauquier County reported a new COVID-19 fatality Feb. 11, the fourth fatality in February; the county has lost nine residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 37 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 104 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 51 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 26 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 22 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Outbreaks
On Feb. 2, the RRHD reported a third outbreak in a K-12 setting, after adding one Jan. 31 in a long-term care setting. The other most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16, also in a long-term care facility; it is not known where any of these most recent outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 30 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,332, seven more than yesterday.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22 as five cases at Children of America. In Madison, there is an outbreak at Woodberry Forrest School with 11 cases.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified eight residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (47 cases), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,516 outbreaks in Virginia so far, 17 more than yesterday. There have been 914 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 28,898 cases and 3,182 deaths), 873 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 138 in correctional facilities and 209 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 149 outbreaks in childcare settings, 67 for college/university and 166 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 18, 1,471,242 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 12.6% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 393,306 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,766,575 doses from the federal government. That means that more than 83% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 97.6% of first doses received have been given, 58% of second doses.
As of today, an average 35,167 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day, if supply allows.
Thus far, 11,482 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 2,792 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 year olds (252,389), followed by those 60 to 69 year old (237,899), 50 to 59 year olds (235,168) and 40 to 49 year olds (215,233). Residents older than 80 have received 183,213 doses.
The VDH site states that 182,529 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – more than the 178,425 doses originally received from the federal government in an allotment separate from the state’s supply. The VDH site reveals that more doses have been reserved for nursing facilities – for a total of 210,600 doses. Considering the new doses available, almost 87% of have been administered. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies were responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17: Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia dropped to 2,575 Sunday and to only 1,539 Monday. Yesterday, 1,770 new cases were reported and 2,284 were reported today. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 555,592 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (115,918 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,610 per day.
This morning the county added 13 new cases, after adding 18 on Monday and Tuesday -- for a total of 3,821 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 16.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is down to 8.9%. Before this most recent decline, the state positivity rate hadn’t dropped below 10% since Nov. 29. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 8%. It has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2
COVID-19 in the school division
On Feb. 16, positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in two students at Kettle Run High School and one each in staff members at Fauquier and Liberty high schools.
As of Wednesday, there are 23 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division. seven of 12 active cases in students are at Kettle Run. Three of 11 cases in staff members are at the high school. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of Feb. 12, 160 students were under quarantine and 20 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 113 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 45 in students and 68 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division plans to open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded three new hospitalizations Tuesday and two on Saturday, after adding the same number Friday. One hospitalization was logged each day between Monday and Thursday of last week. There have been a total of 149 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There have been 24 so far in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Friday that the hospital has been caring for about 13 patients consistently over the last few weeks.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 414 people hospitalized, 59 have been older than 80 years old; 68 have been 70 to 79 years old; 81 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 84 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twelve have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 137 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 98 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 101.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 23,179 (1,154 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 17 states that 1,823 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total has been generally dropping since Jan. 19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 386; 239 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 81% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 44,595 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 23,179.
VHHA’s daily report about nursing home facilities had not reported a COVID-19 population under 1,000 since October of 2020, but the Feb. 16 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there were currently 981 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes. Today’s report said that 1,262 nursing home residents have COVID-19; 695 of patients have test results that are still pending. Twelve thousand and four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 38 new COVID-19 related deaths today after adding 21 Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 7,075 (995 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 20; it has been dropping since Feb. 9.
Fauquier County reported a new COVID-19 fatality Feb. 11, the fourth fatality in February; the county has lost nine residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 37 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 104 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 51 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 26 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 22 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Outbreaks
On Feb. 2, the RRHD reported a third outbreak in a K-12 setting, after adding one Jan. 31 in a long-term care setting. The other most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16, also in a long-term care facility; it is not known where any of these most recent outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 30 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,325.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22 as five cases at Children of America. In Madison, there is an outbreak at Woodberry Forrest School with 11 cases.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified eight residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (47 cases), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,499 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 909 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 29,151 cases and 3,159 deaths), 865 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 138 in correctional facilities and 208 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 147 outbreaks in childcare settings, 67 for college/university and 165 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 17, 1,427,750 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 12.4% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 366,058 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,766,575 doses from the federal government. That means that almost 81% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 96% of first doses received have been given, 53.6% of second doses.
As of today, an average 33,959 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day, if supply allows.
Thus far, 11,015 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 2,542 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 year olds (242,035), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (229,280), 60 to 69 year olds (229,252) and 40 to 49 year olds (210,222). Residents older than 80 have received 177,348 doses.
The VDH site states that 179,922 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – more than the 178,425 doses originally received from the federal government in an allotment separate from the state’s supply. The VDH site reveals that more doses have been reserved for nursing facilities – for a total of 210,600 doses. Considering the new doses available, a little more than 85% of have been administered. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies were responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
TUESDAY, FEB. 16: Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia dropped to 2,575 Sunday and to only 1,539 Monday. Today, 1,770 new cases are being reported. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 553,308 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (115,032 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,742 per day.
This morning the county added 18 new cases, as it did yesterday -- for a total of 3,808 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 18.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 9.1%. Before this most recent decline, the state positivity rate hadn’t dropped below 10% since Nov. 29. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 7.6%; it hasn’t been that low since Dec. 6.
COVID-19 in the school division
On Feb. 12, one staff member at Grace Miller Elementary School reported a positive case of COVID-19. On Feb. 11, one staff member and two students at Kettle Run High School reported testing positive for COVID-19.
On Feb. 9, four positive COVID-19 cases were reported in children in Fauquier County schools, one at Grace Miller Elementary School, one at Mary Walter Elementary and two at Kettle Run High School. On Feb. 8, three students at Kettle Run High School and two at Cedar Lee reported positive cases. Also on Tuesday, a staff member at Kettle Run reported a positive case, as did a staffer at the Central offices.
As of Tuesday, there are 27 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division. Six of 15 active cases in students are at Kettle Run. Three of 12 cases in staff members are at the high school. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
On Feb. 8, the number of quarantining students were added to the dashboard. As of Feb. 12, 160 students were under quarantine and 20 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 109 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 43 in students and 66 in staff members.
The school division’s enhanced COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division plans to open schools for four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded three new hospitalizations today and two on Saturday, after adding the same number Friday. One hospitalization was logged each day between Monday and Thursday of last week. There have been a total of 149 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There have been 24 so far in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Friday that the hospital has been caring for about 13 patients consistently over the last few weeks.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 414 people hospitalized, 59 have been older than 80 years old; 68 have been 70 to 79 years old; 81 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 84 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twelve have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 98 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 38 yesterday and 60 on Sunday, 128 on Saturday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 100.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 23,042 (1,137 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 16 states that 1,849 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total has been generally dropping since Jan. 19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 401; 241 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 78% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 43,305 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 23,042.
VHHA’s daily report about nursing home facilities has not reported a COVID-19 population under 1,000 since October of 2020, but the Feb. 16 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are currently 981 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 353 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, nine hundred and forty nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 21 new COVID-19 related deaths today after adding four Monday, 16 Sunday and 30 Saturday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 7,037 (990 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 20; it has been dropping since Feb. 9.
Fauquier County reported a new COVID-19 fatality Feb. 11, the fourth fatality in February; the county has lost nine residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 37 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 104 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 51 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 26 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 22 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Outbreaks
On Feb. 2, the RRHD reported a third outbreak in a K-12 setting, after adding one Jan. 31 in a long-term care setting. The other most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16, also in a long-term care facility; it is not known where any of these most recent outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 30 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,326.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22 as five cases at Children of America. In Madison, there is an outbreak at Woodberry Forrest School with 11 cases.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified eight residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (47 cases), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,491 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 908 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 29,080 cases and 3,147 deaths), 861 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 138 in correctional facilities and 206 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 146 outbreaks in childcare settings, 67 for college/university and 165 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Monday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 16, 1,399,221 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 12.3% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 351,441 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,734,400 doses from the federal government. That means that more than 80% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 94.6% of first doses received have been given, 51.1% of second doses.
As of today, an average 34,863 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day, if supply allows.
Thus far, 10,607 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 2,444 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 year olds (234,859), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (225,612), 60 to 69 year olds (223,999) and 40 to 49 year olds (207,030). Residents older than 80 have received 173,109 doses.
The VDH site states that 179,815 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – more than the 178,425 doses originally received from the federal government in an allotment separate from the state’s supply. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies were responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
MONDAY, FEB. 15: Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia settled into a range of about 3,200 to 3,700 last week and dropped to 2,575 Sunday and to only 1,539 Monday. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 551,538 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (114,276 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,959 per day, only the second day it has been less than 3,000 since Dec. 6.
This morning the county added 18 new cases -- after adding six yesterday and 26 Saturday -- for a total of 3,790 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 17.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 9.3%. Before this most recent decline, the state positivity rate hadn’t dropped below 10% since Nov. 29. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 8.2%; it hasn’t been that low since Dec. 14.
COVID-19 in the school division
On Feb. 12, one staff member at Grace Miller Elementary School reported a positive case of COVID-19. On Feb. 11, one staff member and two students at Kettle Run High School reported testing positive for COVID-19.
On Feb. 9, four positive COVID-19 cases were reported in children in Fauquier County schools, one at Grace Miller Elementary School, one at Mary Walter Elementary and two at Kettle Run High School. On Feb. 8, three students at Kettle Run High School and two at Cedar Lee reported positive cases. Also on Tuesday, a staff member at Kettle Run reported a positive case, as did a staffer at the Central offices.
As of Saturday, there are 27 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division. Six of 15 active cases in students are at Kettle Run. Three of 12 cases in staff members are at the high school. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
On Feb. 8, the number of quarantining students were added to the dashboard. As of Feb. 12, 160 students were under quarantine and 20 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 109 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 43 in students and 66 in staff members.
The school division’s enhanced COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division plans to open schools for four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded two new hospitalizations Saturday, after adding the same number Friday. One hospitalization was logged each day between Monday and Thursday of last week. There have been a total of 146 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There have been 21 so far in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Friday that the hospital has been caring for about 13 patients consistently over the last few weeks.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 409 people hospitalized, 57 have been older than 80 years old; 67 have been 70 to 79 years old; 81 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 83 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eleven have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 38 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 60 on Sunday, 128 on Saturday, 118 on Friday, 145 new hospitalizations Thursday, 131 Wednesday and 172 Tuesday; the most hospitalizations recorded in one day was 188 on Dec. 23. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 111.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 22,944 (1,125 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 15 states that 1,833 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total has been dropping since Jan. 19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 398; 251 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 77% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 43,135 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 22,944.
The VHHA’s Feb. 13 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 1,321 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 645 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, eight hundred and ninety-three nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. The VHHA does not update its data on Sundays or Mondays.
Deaths
The VDH reported four new COVID-19 related deaths today after adding 16 Sunday and 30 Saturday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 7,016 (988 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 28; it has been dropping since Feb. 9.
Fauquier County reported a new COVID-19 fatality Feb. 11, the fourth fatality in February; the county has lost nine residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 37 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 103 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 50 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 26 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 22 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Outbreaks
On Feb. 2, the RRHD reported a third outbreak in a K-12 setting, after adding one Jan. 31 in a long-term care setting. The other most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16, also in a long-term care facility; it is not known where any of these most recent outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 30 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,323.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22 as five cases at Children of America. In Madison, there is an outbreak at Woodberry Forrest School with 11 cases.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified eight residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (47 cases), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,478 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 902 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 28,977 cases and 3,129 deaths), 856 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 138 in correctional facilities and 206 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 146 outbreaks in childcare settings, 67 for college/university and 163 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Sunday, Feb. 14 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 15, 1,367,319 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 12.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 337,968 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,734,400 doses from the federal government. That means that nearly 79% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 92.8% of first doses received have been given, 49% of second doses.
As of today, an average 35,427 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day, if supply allows.
Thus far, 9,705 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 2,305 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 year olds (226,696), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (2221,755), 60 to 69 year olds (217,119) and 40 to 49 year olds (203,731). Residents older than 80 have received 168,484 doses.
The VDH site states that 177,469 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – 99.5% of the 178,425 doses received. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies are responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
SUNDAY, FEB. 14: Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia settled into a range of about 3,200 to 3,700 last week and dropped to 2,575 this morning. According to Sunday’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 549,999 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (113,793 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,982 per day, the first time it has dropped below 3,000 since Dec. 6.
This morning the county added just six new cases -- after adding 26 yesterday, seven Friday, 25 Thursday, 11 Wednesday and 24 Tuesday -- for a total of 3,772 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 16.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 9.6%. The state positivity rate hadn’t dropped below 10% since Nov. 29. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 9%.
COVID-19 in the school division
On Feb. 12, one staff member at Grace Miller Elementary School reported a positive case of COVID-19. On Feb. 11, one staff member and two students at Kettle Run High School reported testing positive for COVID-19.
On Feb. 9, four positive COVID-19 cases were reported in children in Fauquier County schools, one at Grace Miller Elementary School, one at Mary Walter Elementary and two at Kettle Run High School. On Feb. 8, three students at Kettle Run High School and two at Cedar Lee reported positive cases. Also on Tuesday, a staff member at Kettle Run reported a positive case, as did a staffer at the Central offices.
As of Saturday, there are 27 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division. Six of 15 active cases in students are at Kettle Run. Three of 12 cases in staff members are at the high school. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
On Feb. 8, the number of quarantining students were added to the dashboard. As of Feb. 12, 160 students were under quarantine and 20 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 109 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 43 in students and 66 in staff members.
The school division’s enhanced COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded two new hospitalizations yesterday, after adding the same number Friday. One hospitalization was logged each day between Monday and Thursday. There have been a total of 146 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There have been 21 so far in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Friday that the hospital has been caring for about 13 patients consistently over the last few weeks.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 409 people hospitalized, 57 have been older than 80 years old; 67 have been 70 to 79 years old; 81 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 83 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eleven have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 60 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 128 on Saturday, 118 on Friday, 145 new hospitalizations Thursday, 131 Wednesday and 172 Tuesday; the most hospitalizations recorded in one day was 188 on Dec. 23. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 115.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 22,906 (1,121 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 14 states that 1,906 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 392; 238 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 77% of beds available, down 4% from yesterday.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 42,994 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 22,906.
The VHHA’s Feb. 13 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 1,321 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 645 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, eight hundred and ninety-three nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. The VHHA does not update its data on Sundays or Mondays.
Deaths
The VDH reported 16 new COVID-19 related deaths today after adding 30 Saturday, eight Friday, 26 Thursday, 34 Wednesday and 78 Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 7,012 (988 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 33.
Fauquier County reported a new COVID-19 fatality Thursday, the fourth fatality in February; the county has lost nine residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 37 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 103 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 50 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 26 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 22 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Outbreaks
On Feb. 2, the RRHD reported a third outbreak in a K-12 setting, after adding one Jan. 31 in a long-term care setting. The other most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16, also in a long-term care facility; it is not known where any of these most recent outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 30 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,322.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22 as five cases at Children of America. In Madison, there is an outbreak at Woodberry Forrest School with 11 cases.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified eight residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (47 cases), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,476 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 902 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 28,974 cases and 3,127 deaths), 855 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 138 in correctional facilities and 205 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 146 outbreaks in childcare settings, 67 for college/university and 163 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Saturday, Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 13, 1,323,448 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 11.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 317,526 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,730,200 doses from the federal government. That means that more than 76% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 90.6% of first doses received have been given, 46.3% of second doses.
As of today, an average 35,873 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day, if supply allows.
Thus far, 9,255 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 2,086 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 year olds (216,579), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (215,902), 60 to 69 year olds (207,884) and 40 to 49 year olds (198,591). Residents older than 80 have received 162,565 doses.
The VDH site states that 172,737 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – almost 97% of the 178,425 doses received. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies are responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
SATURDAY, FEB. 13: Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia have settled into a range of about 3,200 to 3,700 this week. This morning, 3,215 cases were reported. According to Friday’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 547,424 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (113,011n probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,035 per day.
This morning the county added 26 new cases -- after adding seven Friday, 25 Thursday, 11 Wednesday and 24 Tuesday -- for a total of 3,766 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 17.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 9.8%. The state positivity rate hadn’t dropped below 10% since Nov. 29. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 9.1%.
COVID-19 in the school division
On Feb. 12, one staff member at Grace Miller Elementary School reported a positive case of COVID-19. On Feb. 11, one staff member and two students at Kettle Run High School reported testing positive for COVID-19.
On Feb. 9, four positive COVID-19 cases were reported in children in Fauquier County schools, one at Grace Miller Elementary School, one at Mary Walter Elementary and two at Kettle Run High School. On Feb. 8, three students at Kettle Run High School and two at Cedar Lee reported positive cases. Also on Tuesday, a staff member at Kettle Run reported a positive case, as did a staffer at the Central offices.
As of Saturday, there are 27 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division. Six of 15 active cases in students are at Kettle Run. Three of 12 cases in staff members are at the high school. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
On Feb. 8, the number of quarantining students were added to the dashboard. As of Feb. 12, 160 students were under quarantine and 20 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 109 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 43 in students and 66 in staff members.
The school division’s enhanced COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded two new hospitalizations today, after adding the same number yesterday. One hospitalization was logged each day between Monday and Thursday. There have been a total of 146 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There have been 21 so far in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Friday that the hospital has been caring for about 13 patients consistently over the last few weeks.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 408 people hospitalized, 57 have been older than 80 years old; 67 have been 70 to 79 years old; 80 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 83 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eleven have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 128 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 118 on Friday, 145 new hospitalizations Thursday, 131 Wednesday and 172 Tuesday; the most hospitalizations recorded in one day was 188 on Dec. 23. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 116.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 22,846 (1,113 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 13 states that 1,991 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 408; 262 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 81% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 42,887 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 22,846.
The VHHA’s Feb. 13 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 1,321 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 645 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, eight hundred and ninety-three nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 30 new COVID-19 related deaths today after adding eight Friday, 26 Thursday, 34 Wednesday and 78 Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,996 (986 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 32.
Fauquier County reported a new COVID-19 fatality Thursday, the fourth fatality in February; the county has lost nine residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 37 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 103 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 50 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 26 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 22 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Outbreaks
On Feb. 2, the RRHD reported a third outbreak in a K-12 setting, after adding one Jan. 31 in a long-term care setting. The other most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16, also in a long-term care facility; it is not known where any of these most recent outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 30 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,319.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22 as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified eight residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (47 cases), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,473 outbreaks in Virginia so far – 31 more than yesterday. There have been 901 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 28,932 cases and 3,123 deaths), 853 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 138 in correctional facilities and 205 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 146 outbreaks in childcare settings, 67 for college/university and 163 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Friday, Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 13, 1,298,573 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 11.7% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 303,942 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,666,825 doses from the federal government. That means that about 78% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 91.6% of first doses received have been given, 47.7% of second doses.
As of today, an average 34,987 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 9,216 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 2,060 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (212,567), followed 70 to 79 year olds (211,195), 60 to 69 year olds (204,169) and 40 to 49 year olds (195,817). Residents older than 80 have received 157,473 doses.
The VDH site states that 169,863 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – more than 95% of the 178,425 doses received. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies are responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
FRIDAY, FEB. 12: Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia have settled into a range of about 3,200 to 3,700 this week. This morning, cases were reported at 3,191. According to Friday’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 544,209 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (112,125 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,249 per day.
This morning the county added only seven new cases -- after adding 25 Thursday, 11 Wednesday and 24 Tuesday -- for a total of 3,740 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 19.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 10%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 9.4%.
COVID-19 in the school division
On Feb. 11, one staff member and two students at Kettle Run High School reported testing positive for COVID-19.
On Feb. 9, four positive COVID-19 cases were reported in children in Fauquier County schools, one at Grace Miller Elementary School, one at Mary Walter Elementary and two at Kettle Run High School. On Feb. 8, three students at Kettle Run High School and two at Cedar Lee reported positive cases. Also on Tuesday, a staff member at Kettle Run reported a positive case, as did a staffer at the Central offices.
As of Friday, there are 28 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division. Six of 16 active cases in students are at Kettle Run. Three of 12 cases in staff members are at the high school. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
On Feb. 8, the number of quarantining students were added to the dashboard. As of Feb. 5, 199 students were under quarantine. Thirty-four staff members in the county were quarantining as of Feb. 5.
Since Sept. 24, 108 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 43 in students and 65 in staff members.
The school division’s enhanced COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded two new hospitalizations today, after adding one yesterday, one Wednesday, one Tuesday and one Monday. There have been a total of 144 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There have been 19 so far in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Friday that the hospital has been caring for about 13 patients consistently over the last few weeks.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 406 people hospitalized, 56 have been older than 80 years old; 67 have been 70 to 79 years old; 79 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 83 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eleven have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 118 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 145 new hospitalizations Thursday, 131 Wednesday and 172 Tuesday; the most hospitalizations recorded in one day was 188 on Dec. 23. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 118.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 22,718 (1,102 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 12 states that 2,117 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 430; 268 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 82% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 42,712 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 22,718.
The VHHA’s Feb. 12 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 1,412 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 636 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, eight hundred and thirty-three nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported only eight new COVID-19 related deaths today after adding 26 Thursday, 34 Wednesday and 78 Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,966 (978 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 33.
Fauquier County reported a new COVID-19 fatality yesterday, the fourth fatality in February; the county has lost nine residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 37 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 103 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 50 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 26 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 22 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Outbreaks
On Feb. 2, the RRHD reported a third outbreak in a K-12 setting, after adding one Jan. 31 in a long-term care setting. The other most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16, also in a long-term care facility; it is not known where any of these most recent outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 30 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,313.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22 as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (42 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (45 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,442 outbreaks in Virginia so far – 16 more than yesterday. There have been 896 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 28,761 cases and 3,102 deaths), 842 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 138 in correctional facilities and 204 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 139 outbreaks in childcare settings, 66 for college/university and 153 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Thursday, Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 12, 1,243,231 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 11.4% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 270,738 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,621,975 doses from the federal government. That means that almost 77% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 92.5% of first doses received have been given, 43.5% of second doses.
As of today, an average 33,764 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 8,804 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,740 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (203,987), followed 70 to 79 year olds (200,343), 60 to 69 year olds (195,797) and 40 to 49 year olds (188,136). Residents older than 80 have received 149,428 doses.
The VDH site states that 163,543 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – close to 92% of the 178,425 doses received. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies are responsible for administering doses at these centers; the pharmacies say they will be finished in early February with that effort.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
THURSDAY, FEB. 11: Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia have settled into a range of 3,200 to 3,700 this week. This morning, cases were reported at 3,699. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 541,018 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (111,239 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,517 per day.
This morning the county added 25 new cases -- after adding 11 Wednesday and 24 Tuesday -- for a total of 3,733 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 24.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 10.1%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 9.6%.
COVID-19 in the school division
On Feb. 9, four positive COVID-19 cases were reported in children in Fauquier County schools, one at Grace Miller Elementary School, one at Mary Walter Elementary and two at Kettle Run High School. Yesterday, three students at Kettle Run High School and two at Cedar Lee reported positive cases. Also on Tuesday, a staff member at Kettle Run reported a positive case, as did a staffer at the Central offices.
A total of 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Fauquier County School division so far in February.
As of Wednesday, there are 29 active cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 17 in students and 12 in staff members. Active cases remain in that category for 10 days after being reported.
On Monday, the number of quarantining students were added to the dashboard. As of Feb. 5, 199 students were under quarantine. Thirty-four staff members in the county were quarantining as of Feb. 5.
Since Sept. 24, 105 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 42 in students and 63 in staff members.
The school division’s enhanced COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
Outbreaks
On Feb. 2, the RRHD reported a third outbreak in a K-12 setting, after adding one Jan. 31 in a long-term care setting. The other most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16, also in a long-term care facility; it is not known where any of these most recent outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 30 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,309.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22 as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (42 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (45 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,426 outbreaks in Virginia so far – 12 more than yesterday. There have been 887 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 29,111 cases and 3,177 deaths), 842 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 138 in correctional facilities and 204 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 137 outbreaks in childcare settings, 66 for college/university and 152 for K-12.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded three new hospitalizations today after reporting one new hospitalization yesterday, one Tuesday and one Monday. There have been a total of 142 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There have been 16 so far in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Friday that the hospital has been caring for about 13 patients consistently over the last few weeks.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 402 people hospitalized, 54 have been older than 80 years old; 67 have been 70 to 79 years old; 78 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 82 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eleven have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 145 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 131 new hospitalizations Wednesday and 172 Tuesday; the most hospitalizations in one day was 188 on Dec. 23. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 124.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 22,615 (1,093 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 11 states that 2,136 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 451; 289 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 82% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 42,518 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 22,615.
The VHHA’s Feb. 11 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 1,476 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 636 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, seven hundred and fifty-six nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 26 new COVID-19 related deaths today after adding 34 yesterday and 78 Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,958 (980 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 44.
Fauquier County reported another new COVID-19 fatality today, the fourth fatality in February; the county has lost nine residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 37 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 103 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 50 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 26 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 22 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Data reported here was finalized Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 11, 1,191,875 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 11.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 245,471 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,621,975 doses from the federal government. That means that more than 73% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 90% of first doses received have been given, 39% of second doses.
As of today, an average 32,951 vaccine doses are being administered each day. That average has been dropping a little each day. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 8,453 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,548 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (191,557), followed 70 to 79 year olds (181,406), 60 to 69 year olds (180,216) and 40 to 49 year olds (177,532). Residents older than 80 have received 137,331 doses.
The VDH site states that 157,616 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – more than 88% of the 178,425 doses received. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies are responsible for administering doses at these centers; the pharmacies say they will be finished in early February with that effort.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 10: After positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia dropped to only 1,700 Monday, they rebounded to 3,291 Tuesday. Wednesday morning cases came in at 3,203. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 537,319 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (110,131 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,426 per day.
This morning the county added 11 new cases -- after adding 24 yesterday and 13 Monday -- for a total of 3,708 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 24.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 10.1%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 9.4%.
COVID-19 in the school division
On Feb. 9, four positive COVID-19 cases were reported in children in Fauquier County schools, one at Grace Miller Elementary School, one at Mary Walter Elementary and two at Kettle Run High School. Yesterday, three students at Kettle Run High School and two at Cedar Lee reported positive cases. Also on Tuesday, a staff member at Kettle Run reported a positive case, as did a staffer at the Central offices.
A total of 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Fauquier County School division so far in February.
As of Wednesday, there are 29 active cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 17 in students and 12 in staff members. Active cases remain in that category for 10 days after being reported.
On Monday, the number of quarantining students were added to the dashboard. As of Feb. 5, 199 students were under quarantine. Thirty-four staff members in the county were quarantining as of Feb. 5.
Since Sept. 24, 105 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 42 in students and 63 in staff members.
The school division’s enhanced COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
Outbreaks
On Feb. 2, the RRHD reported a third outbreak in a K-12 setting, after adding one Jan. 31 in a long-term care setting. The other most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16, also in a long-term care facility; it is not known where any of these most recent outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 30 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,307.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22 as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (42 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (45 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,414 outbreaks in Virginia so far – 21 more than yesterday. There have been 884 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 28,959 cases and 3,154 deaths), 840 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 138 in correctional facilities and 202 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 135 outbreaks in childcare settings, 65 for college/university and 150 for K-12.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization today after reporting one yesterday and one Monday, three new hospitalizations Saturday and six new hospitalizations Feb. 4; the county recorded two new hospitalizations Feb 3. There have been a total of 139 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There have been 13 so far in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Friday that the hospital has been caring for about 13 patients consistently over the last few weeks.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 395 people hospitalized, 53 have been older than 80 years old; 65 have been 70 to 79 years old; 77 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 81 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and nine have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 131 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 172 new hospitalizations yesterday; the most hospitalizations in one day was 188 on Dec. 23. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 119.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 22,470 (1,067 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 10 states that 2,201 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 449; 286 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 82% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 42,338 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 22,470.
The VHHA’s Feb. 10 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 1,244 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 411 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, six hundred and seventy-seven nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 34 new COVID-19 related deaths today after adding 78 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,932 (981 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 51.
Fauquier County reported another new COVID-19 fatality today; one was reported yesterday, one on Saturday, two deaths Jan. 28 and one Jan. 27; the county has lost eight residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 36 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 102 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 49 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 26 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 22 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 10, 1,156,117 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 10.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 229,345 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,618,075 doses from the federal government. That means that more than 71% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 88% of first doses received have been given, 36.6% of second doses.
As of today, an average 33,520 vaccine doses are being administered each day. That average had been climbing steadily, although it has been dropping recently. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 8,285 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,494 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (191,557), followed 70 to 79 year olds (181,406), 60 to 69 year olds (180,216) and 40 to 49 year olds (177,532). Residents older than 80 have received 137,331 doses.
The VDH site states that 153,794 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – more than 86% of the 178,425 doses received. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies are responsible for administering doses at these centers; the pharmacies say they will be finished in early February with that effort.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
TUESDAY, FEB. 9: After positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia dropped to only 1,700 Monday, they rebounded to 3,291 Tuesday. Cases were reported at 2,949 Sunday and 4,709 Saturday, after hitting a five-day high of 5,069 last Friday. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 534,116 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (109,050 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,391 per day.
This morning the county added 24 new cases -- after adding 13 yesterday and 10 Monday -- for a total of 3,697 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 26.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 10.2%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 9.7%.
COVID-19 in the school division
On Feb. 8, seven positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Fauquier County School Division. Three students at Kettle Run High School and two at Cedar Lee reported positive cases. Also on Monday, a staff member at Kettle Run reported a positive case, as did a staffer at the Central offices.
A total of 20 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Fauquier County School division so far in February.
As of Tuesday, there are 25 active cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 13 in students and 12 in staff members. Active cases remain in that category for 10 days after being reported. Thirty-four staff members in the county were quarantining as of Feb. 5.
Yesterday, the number of quarantining students were added to the dashboard. As of Feb. 5, 199 students were under quarantine.
Since Sept. 24, 101 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 38 in students and 63 in staff members.
The school division’s enhanced COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
Outbreaks
On Feb. 2, the RRHD reported a third outbreak in a K-12 setting, after adding one Jan. 31 in a long-term care setting. The other most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16, also in a long-term care facility; it is not known where any of these most recent outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 30 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,302.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22 as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (42 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (45 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,393 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 876 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 28,690 cases and 3,137 deaths), 836 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 137 in correctional facilities and 202 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 133 outbreaks in childcare settings, 63 for college/university and 146 for K-12.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization today after reporting one yesterday, three new hospitalizations Saturday and six new hospitalizations last Thursday; the county recorded two new hospitalizations Feb 3. There have been a total of 138 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There have been 12 so far in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Friday that the hospital has been caring for about 13 patients consistently over the last few weeks.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 394 people hospitalized, 53 have been older than 80 years old; 65 have been 70 to 79 years old; 77 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 81 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eight have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 172 new hospitalizations today; the most hospitalizations in one day was 188 on Dec. 23. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 118.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 22,339 (1,053 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 9 states that 2,248 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 467; 290 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 80% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 42,199 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 22,339.
The VHHA’s Feb. 9 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 1,312 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 412 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, five hundred and thirty-seven nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. The VHHA does not update its nursing home data on Sundays or Mondays.
Deaths
The VDH reported 78 new COVID-19 related deaths today, after adding 42 yesterday, five Sunday, 41 Saturday, 82 Friday and 75 Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,898 (946 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 54.
Fauquier County reported a new COVID-19 fatality today, one on Saturday, two deaths Jan. 28 and one Jan. 27; the county has lost seven residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 35 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 98 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 48 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 24 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 22 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Data reported here was finalized Monday, Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 9, 1,130,763 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 10.7% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 217,605 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,609,675 doses from the federal government. That means that about 70% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. Almost 88% of first doses received have been given, 34.6% of second doses.
As of today, an average 35,811 vaccine doses are being administered each day. That average had been climbing steadily, although it has been dropping the last few days. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 7,949 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,355 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (183,370), followed 70 to 79 year olds (171,750), 60 to 69 year olds (171,050) and 40 to 49 year olds (170,362). Residents older than 80 have received 130,852 doses.
The VDH site states that 152,698 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – more than 85% of the 178,425 doses received. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies are responsible for administering doses at these centers; the pharmacies say they will be finished in early February with that effort.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
MONDAY, FEB. 8: Positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia dropped to only 1,700 after reporting 2,949 Sunday. Reported positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia came in at 4,709 Saturday, after hitting a five-day high of 5,069 on Friday. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 530,625 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (108,102). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,312 per day.
This morning the county added 13 new cases -- after adding 10 yesterday and 42 Saturday -- for a total of 3,673 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 26.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 10.2%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 9.6%. Sunday the percentage was 8.9%, representing the first time the rating had dropped below 9% since Jan. 23.
COVID-19 in the school division
On Feb. 5, one staff member at Miller Elementary School and one at the school division’s central offices reported positive COVID-19 cases. Two students at Liberty High and one at Kettle Run High School also reported positive cases.
A total of 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Fauquier County School division so far in February. In addition to the five cases listed above, three students at Fauquier High School and one student at Auburn Middle School and one staffer at each of four schools: Ritchie, M.M. Pierce, Bradley and Coleman elementary schools.
As of Sunday, there are 28 active cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 12 in students and 16 in staff members. Active cases remain in that category for 10 days after being reported. Thirty-four staff members in the county were quarantining as of Feb. 5.
Since Sept. 24, 94 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 33 in students and 61 in staff members.
The school division’s enhanced COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
Outbreaks
On Feb. 2, the RRHD reported a third outbreak in a K-12 setting, after adding one Jan. 31 in a long-term care setting. The other most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16, also in a long-term care facility; it is not known where any of these most recent outbreaks are.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District of the Virginia Department of Health sent an email …
There have been a total of 30 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,292, 15 more than yesterday.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22 as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (42 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (45 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,388 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 874 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 28,624 cases and 3,131 deaths), 834 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 137 in correctional facilities and 202 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 132 outbreaks in childcare settings, 63 for college/university and 146 for K-12.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization today, after reporting three new hospitalizations Saturday and six new hospitalizations Thursday; the county recorded two new hospitalizations Feb 3. There have been a total of 137 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Friday that the hospital has been caring for about 13 patients consistently over the last few weeks.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 391 people hospitalized, 53 have been older than 80 years old; 62 have been 70 to 79 years old; 77 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 81 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eight have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 65 new hospitalizations today after reporting 62 on Sunday, 143 on Saturday and 144 on Friday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 103.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 22,167 (1,025 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 8 states that 2,285 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 464; 298 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 78% of beds available; it is the first time in weeks that the occupancy has dropped below 80%.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 41,636 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 22,167.
The VHHA’s Feb. 6 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 1,439 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 522 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, four hundred and ninety-one nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. The VHHA does not update its nursing home data on Sundays or Mondays.
Deaths
The VDH reported 42 new COVID-19 related deaths today, after adding five Sunday, 41 Saturday, 82 Friday and 75 Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,820 (946 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 49.
Fauquier County reported a new COVID-19 fatality Saturday, two deaths Jan. 28 and one Jan. 27; the county has lost six residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 34 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 96 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 48 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 23 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 21 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Data reported here was finalized Sunday, Feb. 7 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 8, 1,105,102 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 10.5% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 206,942 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,580,800 doses from the federal government. That means that about 70% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. Almost 88% of first doses received have been given, 33.8% of second doses.
As of today, an average 36,647 vaccine doses are being administered each day. That average had been climbing steadily, although it has been dropping the last few days. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 7,949 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,355 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (183,370), followed 70 to 79 year olds (171,750), 60 to 69 year olds (171,050) and 40 to 49 year olds (170,362). Residents older than 80 have received 130,852 doses.
The VDH site states that 146,699 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – more than 82% of the 178,425 doses received. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies are responsible for administering doses at these centers; the pharmacies say they will be finished in early February with that effort.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
SUNDAY, FEB. 7: In welcome news, positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia dropped to 2,949 Sunday. Reported positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia came in at 4,709 Saturday, after hitting a five-day high of 5,069 on Friday. Case numbers Sunday through Thursday had been 3,059 and lower. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 529,125 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (107,659). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,478 per day.
This morning the county added only 10 new cases -- after adding 42 yesterday -- for a total of 3,660 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 26.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 10.4%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 8.9%, representing the first time the rating has dropped below 9% since Jan. 23.
COVID-19 in the school division
On Feb. 5, one staff member at Miller Elementary School and one at the school division’s central offices reported positive COVID-19 cases. Two students at Liberty High and one at Kettle Run High School also reported positive cases.
A total of 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Fauquier County School division so far in February. In addition to the five cases listed above, three students at Fauquier High School and one student at Auburn Middle School and one staffer at each of four schools: Ritchie, M.M. Pierce, Bradley and Coleman elementary schools.
As of Sunday, there are 28 active cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 12 in students and 16 in staff members. Active cases remain in that category for 10 days after being reported. Thirty-four staff members in the county were quarantining as of Feb. 5.
Since Sept. 24, 94 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 33 in students and 61 in staff members.
The school division’s enhanced COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
Outbreaks
On Feb. 9, the RRHD reported a third outbreak in a K-12 setting, after adding one Jan. 31 in a long-term care setting. The other most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16, also in a long-term care facility; it is not known where any of these most recent outbreaks are.
April Achter, population health coordinator for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District of …
There have been a total of 30 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,277.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22 as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (42 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (45 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,387 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 874 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 28,495 cases and 3,129 deaths), 834 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 137 in correctional facilities and 202 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 131 outbreaks in childcare settings, 63 for college/university and 146 for K-12.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded three new hospitalizations yesterday, after reporting six new hospitalizations Thursday; the county recorded its first two new hospitalizations of February on Wednesday. There have been a total of 136 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Friday that the hospital has been caring for about 13 patients consistently over the last few weeks.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 390 people hospitalized, 53 have been older than 80 years old; 62 have been 70 to 79 years old; 77 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 81 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and seven have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 62 new hospitalizations today after reporting 143 on Saturday and 144 on Friday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 99. Reported hospitalizations are usually lower on Sundays.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 22,102 (1,019 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 6 states that 2,376 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm. The VHHA website was not updated on Feb. 7.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 465; 294 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 82% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 41,489 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 22,102.
The VHHA’s Feb. 6 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 1,439 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 522 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, four hundred and ninety-one nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. The VHHA does not update its nursing home data on Sundays or Mondays.
Deaths
The VDH reported just five new COVID-19 related deaths today, after adding 41 Saturday, 82 Friday and 75 Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,778 (938 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 45. Reported fatalities are usually lower on Sundays.
Fauquier County reported a new COVID-19 fatality Saturday, two deaths Jan. 28 and one Jan. 27; the county has lost six residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 34 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 96 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 48 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 23 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 21 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Data reported here was finalized Saturday, Feb. 6 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 7, 1,072,748 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 10.3% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 195,970 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,438,175 doses from the federal government. That means that about 74.5% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. More than 94% of first doses received have been given, 36.6% of second doses.
As of today, an average 37,103 vaccine doses are being administered each day. That average has been climbing, although it dropped slightly the last few days. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 7,579 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,217 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (178,261), followed 60 to 69 year olds (166,321) and 40 to 49 year olds (165,585). Residents older than 70 have received 292,483 doses (166,334 for those 70 to 79 years old and 126,149 for those older than 80).
The VDH site states that 141,828 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – nearly 80% of the 178,425 doses received. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies are responsible for administering doses at these centers; the pharmacies say they will be finished in early February with that effort.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
SATURDAY, FEB. 6: Reported positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia came in at 4,709 Saturday, after hitting a five-day high of 5,069 on Friday. Case numbers Sunday through Thursday had been 3,059 and lower. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 526,176 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (106,794 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,422 per day.
This morning the county added 42 new cases, for a total of 3,650 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 27.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 10.5%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 9.3%.
COVID-19 in the school division
On Feb. 5, one staff member at Ritchie Elementary School and one at the school division’s central offices reported positive COVID-19 cases. Two students at Liberty High and one at Kettle Run High School also reported positive cases.
A total of 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Fauquier County School division so far in February. In addition to the five cases listed above, three students at Fauquier High School and one student at Auburn Middle School and one staffer at each of four schools: Ritchie, M.M. Pierce, Bradley and Coleman elementary schools.
As of Saturday, there are 28 active cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 12 in students and 16 in staff members. Active cases remain in that category for 10 days after being reported. Thirty-four staff members in the county were quarantining as of Feb. 5.
Since Sept. 24, 94 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 33 in students and 61 in staff members.
The school division’s enhanced COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
Outbreaks
On Tuesday, the RRHD reported a third outbreak in a K-12 setting, after adding one Jan. 31 in a long-term care setting. The other most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16, also in a long-term care facility; it is not known where any of these most recent outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 30 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,276.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22 as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (42 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (45 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,387 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 874 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 28,473 cases and 3,128 deaths), 834 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 137 in correctional facilities and 202 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 131 outbreaks in childcare settings, 63 for college/university and 146 for K-12.
Hospitalizations
April Achter, population health coordinator for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District of …
Fauquier County recorded three new hospitalizations today, after reporting six new hospitalizations Thursday; the county recorded its first two new hospitalizations of February on Wednesday. There have been a total of 136 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Friday that the hospital has been caring for about 13 patients consistently over the last few weeks.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 387 people hospitalized, 53 have been older than 80 years old; 62 have been 70 to 79 years old; 76 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 80 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and six have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 143 new hospitalizations today after reporting 144 on Friday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 94.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 22,035 (1,011 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 6 states that 2,376 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 465; 294 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 82% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 41,489 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 22,035.
The VHHA’s Feb. 5 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 1,564 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 575 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, four hundred and two nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. Data for Feb. 6 was not available.
Deaths
The VDH reported 41 new COVID-19 related deaths today, after adding 82 Friday and 75 Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,773 (938 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 46.
Fauquier County reported a new COVID-19 fatality Saturday, two deaths Jan. 28 and one Jan. 27; the county has lost six residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 34 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 96 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 48 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 23 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 21 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Data reported here was finalized Friday, Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 6, 1,022,150 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 9.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 178,708 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,438,175 doses from the federal government. That means that about 71% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. More than 90.8% of first doses received have been given, 34.1% of second doses.
As of today, an average 37,670 vaccine doses are being administered each day. That average has been climbing, although it dropped slightly today and yesterday. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 7,467 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,176 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (171,086), followed by 40 to 49 year olds (159,588) and 60 to 69 year olds (156,298). Residents older than 70 have received 274,510 doses (155,854 for those 70 to 79 years old and 118,656 for those older than 80).
The VDH site states that 130,818 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – about 73% of the 178,425 doses received. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies are responsible for administering doses at these centers; the pharmacies say they will be finished in early February with that effort.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
FRIDAY, FEB. 5: Positive COVID-19 cases jumped by more than 2,000 cases today, to 5,069. Case numbers Sunday through Wednesday had been 3,059 and lower. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 521,467 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (105,278 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,365 per day.
This morning the county added 44 new cases. The county has recorded a total of 3,608 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 24.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 10.8%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 9.2%, down from 10.1% yesterday.
COVID-19 in the school division
On Feb. 4, one new positive COVID-19 case was reported in a student at Auburn Middle School. A positive case was also reported in a staff member at Ritchie Elementary.
Eight new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Fauquier County School division the first three days of February, three students at Fauquier High School and one student at Auburn Middle School and one staffer at each of four schools: Ritchie, M.M. Pierce, Bradley and Coleman elementary schools.
As of Thursday, are were 30 active cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 12 in students and 18 in staff members. Active cases remain in that category for 10 days after being reported. Forty-nine staff members in the county were quarantining as of Jan. 29.
Since Sept. 24, 89 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 30 in students and 59 in staff members.
The school division’s enhanced COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
Outbreaks
On Tuesday, the RRHD reported a third outbreak in a K-12 setting, after adding one Jan. 31 in a long-term care setting. The other most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16, also in a long-term care facility; it is not known where any of these most recent outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 30 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,261.
April Achter, population health coordinator for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District of …
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22 as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (42 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (45 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,373 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 872 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 28,462 cases and 3,174 deaths), 826 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 137 in correctional facilities and 202 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 128 outbreaks in childcare settings, 63 for college/university and 145 for K-12.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded six new hospitalizations yesterday; the county recorded its first two new hospitalizations of February on Wednesday. There have been a total of 133 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital has been caring for about 13 patients consistently over the last few weeks.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 382 people hospitalized, 53 have been older than 80 years old; 60 have been 70 to 79 years old; 74 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 80 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and five have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 144 new hospitalizations today after reporting 111 on Thursday and 122 on Wednesday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 93.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 21,893 (988 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 5 states that 2,363 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 462; 294 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 82% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 41,288 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 21,893.
The VHHA’s Feb. 5 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 1,564 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 575 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, four hundred and two nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 82 new COVID-19 related deaths today, after adding 75 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,732 (916 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 50.
Fauquier County reported two COVID-19 related deaths Jan. 28 and one Jan. 27; the county has lost five residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 33 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 95 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 47 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 23 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 21 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Data reported here was finalized Thursday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 5, 963,953 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 9.4% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 157,507 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,438,175 doses from the federal government. That means that about 67% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. More than 86% of first doses received have been given, 30% of second doses.
As of today, an average 38,384 vaccine doses are being administered each day. That average has gone up most days, although it dropped slightly today. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 7,003 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,008 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (161,810), followed by 40 to 49 year olds (151,356) and 60 to 69 year olds (146,848). Residents older than 70 have received 256,800 doses (145,607 for those 70 to 79 years old and 111,193 for those older than 80).
The VDH site states that 124,954 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – about 70% of the 178,425 doses received. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies are responsible for administering doses at these centers; the pharmacies say they will be finished in early February with that effort.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
THURSDAY, FEB. 4: Today’s 3,059 positive COVID-19 cases represented the highest number of new daily cases in Virginia since Sunday, but it’s still dramatically lower than the numbers the state reported in December and January. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 516,398 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (103,850 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,246 per day, the lowest since Dec. 8.
This morning the county added 25 new cases. The county has recorded a total of 3,564 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 20.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 11.0%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 10.1%.
COVID-19 in the school division
Two new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported at Liberty High School on Feb. 3, one in a student and one in a staff member.
Six new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Fauquier County School division the first two days of February, three students at Fauquier High School and one staffer at each of three schools: M.M. Pierce Elementary School, Bradley Elementary and Coleman Elementary.
As of Thursday, are were 30 active cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 12 in students and 18 in staff members. Active cases remain in that category for 10 days after being reported. Forty-nine staff members in the county were quarantining as of Jan. 29.
Since Sept. 24, 85 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 29 in students and 58 in staff members.
The school division’s enhanced COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
Outbreaks
On Tuesday, the RRHD reported another outbreak in a K-12 setting, after adding one Jan. 31 in a long-term care setting. The other most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16, also in a long-term care facility; it is not known where any of these most recent outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 30 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,255.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22 as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (38 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (44 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,361 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 870 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 28,360 cases and 3,136 deaths), 820 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 137 in correctional facilities and 202 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 127 outbreaks in childcare settings, 61 for college/university and 144 for K-12.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded six new hospitalizations today; the county recorded its first two new hospitalizations of February yesterday. There have been a total of 133 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital has been caring for about 13 patients consistently over the last few weeks.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 381 people hospitalized, 53 have been older than 80 years old; 59 have been 70 to 79 years old; 74 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 80 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and five have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 111 new hospitalizations today after reporting 122 on Wednesday, 72 on Tuesday and half that Sunday and Monday. Last week’s hospitalizations ranged from 96 to 136. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 91.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 21,749 (974 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 4 states that 2,444 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 486; 294 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 81% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 41,067 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 21,749.
The VHHA’s Feb. 4 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 1,803 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 727 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, two hundred and seventy-eight nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 75 new COVID-19 related deaths today, after adding 58 on Wednesday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,650 (895 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 49.
Fauquier County reported two COVID-19 related deaths Jan. 28 and one Jan. 27; the county has lost five residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 33 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 95 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 47 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 23 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 21 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Data reported here was finalized Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 4, 920,641 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 9.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 145,284 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,392,275 doses from the federal government. That means that about 66% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. More than 83% of first doses received have been given; 30.5% of second doses.
As of today, an average 39,770 vaccine doses are being administered each day. That average has been climbing every day and is approaching the state’s target to deliver 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 6,597 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 943 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (155,254), followed by 40 to 49 year olds (145,523) and 60 to 69 year olds (138,768). Residents older than 70 have received 243,298 doses (136,926 for those 70 to 79 years old and 106,372 for those older than 80).
The VDH site states that 122,445 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – about 69% of the 178,425 doses received. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies are responsible for administering doses at these centers; the pharmacies say they will be finished in early February with that effort.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 3: Virginia’s COVID-19 case numbers went lower on Sunday and have remained there, so far. An unusually low 2,558 cases were reported Sunday and 2,861 were reported Monday morning. The trend continued with 2,740 for Tuesday and stayed below 3,000 again today, at 2,959. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 513,339 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (102,789 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,541 per day.
This morning the county added 26 new cases. The county has recorded a total of 3,539 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 22.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 11.3%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 10.4%.
COVID-19 in the school division
Two new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Fauquier County School division on Feb. 2, one is a student at Fauquier High School and one in a staffer at M.M. Pierce Elementary School.
Two students at Fauquier High School reported positive COVID-19 tests on Feb. 1. One staff member at Bradley Elementary reported a positive test, as did one staffer at Coleman Elementary.
As of Wednesday, there were 28 active cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 11 in students and 17 in staff members. Active cases remain in that category for 10 days after being reported. Forty-nine staff members in the county were quarantining as of Jan. 29.
Since Sept. 24, 85 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 28 in students and 57 in staff members.
There are six active cases in the school division’s central offices; 12 have been reported there since Sept. 24. (Central office staff includes any employees that do not work out of specific school building, so these staffers do not all work in the same physical location.)
The school division’s enhanced COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
Outbreaks
On Tuesday, the RRHD reported another outbreak in a K-12 setting, after adding one Jan. 31 in a long-term care setting. The other most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16, also in a long-term care facility; it is not known where any of these most recent outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 30 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,237.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22 as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (38 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (44 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,351 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 867 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 28,151 cases and 3,116 deaths), 816 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 137 in correctional facilities and 200 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 127 outbreaks in childcare settings, 60 for college/university and 144 for K-12.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded its first two new hospitalizations of February on Wednesday morning, for a total of 127. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 374 people hospitalized, 51 have been older than 80 years old; 58 have been 70 to 79 years old; 72 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 79 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and four have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 122 new hospitalizations today after reporting 72 on Tuesday and half that Sunday and Monday. Last week’s hospitalizations ranged from 96 to 136. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 93.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 21,638 (962 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 3 states that 2,545 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 500; 309 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 81% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 40,923 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 21,638.
The VHHA’s Feb. 3 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 1,570 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 465 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Twelve thousand, one hundred and five nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 58 new COVID-19 related deaths today, after adding 43 on Tuesday, 10 Monday, 15 Sunday and 70 deaths Saturday. Ninety-three deaths were logged Jan. 26, the second-highest since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,575 (863 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 50.
Fauquier County reported two COVID-19 related deaths Jan. 28 and one Jan. 27; the county has lost five residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 33 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 94 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 47 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 23 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 20 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 3, 895,005 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 8.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 136,731 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,385,875 doses from the federal government. That means that about 64.6% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. More than 82% of first doses received have been given; 28.8% of second doses.
As of today, an average 39,658 vaccine doses are being administered each day. That average has been climbing every day and is approaching the state’s target to deliver 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 6,511 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 905 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (150,724), followed by 40 to 49 year olds (141,529) and 30 to 39 year olds (135,220). Residents older than 70 have received 236,671 doses (133,029 for those 70 to 79 years old and 103,642 for those older than 80).
The VDH site states that 117,474 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – about 67% of the 178,425 doses received. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies are responsible for administering doses at these centers; the pharmacies say they will be finished in early February with that effort.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
TUESDAY, FEB. 3: The Virginia Department of Health website on Sunday included a caution about the data, saying that system upgrades completed on Jan. 30 could cause inaccurate case numbers on Sunday and Monday. The numbers went low on Sunday and have remained there, so far.
An unusually low 2,558 cases were reported Sunday and 2,861 were reported Monday morning. The trend continued with 2,740 for Tuesday. According to today’s reporting, there have been 510,380 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (101,049 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,865 per day, the first time since Jan. 1 it has dropped below 4,000.
This morning the county added 20 new cases. The county has recorded a total of 3,513 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 26.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 11.5%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 10.5%.
COVID-19 in the school division
Two students at Fauquier High School reported positive COVID-19 tests on Feb. 1. One staff member at Bradley Elementary reported a positive test, as did one staffer at Coleman Elementary.
As of Tuesday, there were 26 active cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 10 in students and 16 in staff members. Active cases remain in that category for 10 days after being reported. Forty-nine staff members in the county were quarantining as of Jan. 29.
Since Sept. 24, 83 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 27 in students and 56 in staff members.
There are six active cases in the school division’s central offices; 12 have been reported there since Sept. 24. (Central office staff includes any employees that do not work out of specific school building, so these staffers do not all work in the same physical location.)
The school division’s enhanced COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
Outbreaks
On Tuesday, the RRHD reported another outbreak in a K-12 setting, after adding one Sunday in a long-term care setting. The other most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16, also in a long-term care facility; it is not known where any of these most recent outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 29 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,235.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22 as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (38 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (44 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Fauquier’s largest outbreak, which has been closed, was at Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center. For weeks, that outbreak listed 95 cases and 16 deaths; the final numbers for that facility were 103 cases and 19 deaths.
There have been a total of 2,337 outbreaks in Virginia so far – 17 more than yesterday. There have been 864 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 28,056 cases and 3,097 deaths), 807 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 137 in correctional facilities and 200 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 127 outbreaks in childcare settings, 60 for college/university and 142 for K-12.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded two hospitalizations Thursday, after reporting two Wednesday. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. The total since the beginning of the pandemic is 125.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 371 people hospitalized, 51 have been older than 80 years old; 57 have been 70 to 79 years old; 72 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 77 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and four have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 72 new hospitalizations today after reporting half that Sunday and Monday, 136 Saturday, 128 Friday, 127 Thursday and 126 Wednesday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 94.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 21,516 (945 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 2 states that 2,473 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 493; 304 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 80% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 40,673 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 21,516.
The VHHA’s Feb. 2 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 1,730 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 430 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, nine hundred and fifty-two nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 43 new COVID-19 related deaths today, after adding 10 Monday, 15 Sunday and 70 deaths Saturday. Ninety-three deaths were logged last Tuesday, the second-highest since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,517 (833 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 49.
Fauquier County reported two COVID-19 related deaths Jan. 28 and one Jan. 27; the county has lost five residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 33 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 93 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 47 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 22 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 20 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Data reported here was finalized Monday, Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 2, 873,468 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents; 130,735 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses. About 8.7% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.
The state has received 1,370,600 doses from the federal government. That means that about 64% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. More than 81% of first doses have been given; 27.7% of second doses.
As of today, an average 35,880 vaccine doses are being administered each day. That average has been climbing every day and has surpassed the state's initial goal of delivering 25,000 doses a day. The state’s next target is to deliver 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 6,458 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 871 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (147,914), followed by 40 to 49 year olds (138,923) and 30 to 39 year olds (132,923). Residents older than 70 have received 228,837 doses (128,177 for those 70 to 79 years old and 100,660 for those older than 80).
The VDH site states that 115,916 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – about 65% of the 178,425 doses received. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies are responsible for administering doses at these centers; the pharmacies say they will be finished in early February with that effort.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/.
MONDAY, FEB. 1: The Virginia Department of Health website on Sunday included a caution about the data, saying that system upgrades completed on Jan. 30 could cause inaccurate case numbers on Sunday and Monday.
An unusually low 2,558 cases were reported Sunday and 2,861 were reported Monday morning. Case numbers came in at 4,309 Saturday. According to today’s reporting, there have been 507,640 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (101,049 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 4,146 per day.
This morning the county added 17 new cases, after adding 18 yesterday. The county has recorded a total of 3,493 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 27.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 11.7%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 10.6%, up from 10.4% yesterday.
COVID-19 in the school division
Three cases of COVID-19 were reported in Fauquier County public school students Jan. 29, one each at Bradley and Brumfield elementary schools and one at Fauquier High School. In staffers, a new case was reported in the central offices and at Coleman Elementary. There are seven active cases in the school division’s central offices; 12 have been reported there since Sept. 24. (Central office staff includes any employees that do not work out of specific school building, so these staffers do not all work in the same physical location.)
As of Monday, there were 34 active cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 15 in students and 19 in staff members. Active cases remain in that category for 10 days after being reported. Forty-nine staff members in the county were quarantining as of Jan. 29.
Since Sept. 24, 79 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 25 in students and 54 in staff members.
The school division’s enhanced COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
Outbreaks
On Sunday, the RRHD reported another outbreak in a long-term care facility. Besides today’s addition, the most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16, also in a long-term care facility; it is not known where either outbreak is.
There have been a total of 29 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,223.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22 as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (38 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (44 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Fauquier’s largest outbreak, which has been closed, was at Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center. For weeks, that outbreak listed 95 cases and 16 deaths; the final numbers for that facility were 103 cases and 19 deaths.
There have been a total of 2,320 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 862 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 28,000 cases and 3,076 deaths), 801 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 137 in correctional facilities and 198 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 125 outbreaks in childcare settings, 60 for college/university and 137 for K-12.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded two hospitalizations Thursday, after reporting two Wednesday. There have been 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. The total since the beginning of the pandemic is 125.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 370 people hospitalized, 51 have been older than 80 years old; 56 have been 70 to 79 years old; 72 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 77 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and four have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 35 new hospitalizations today after reporting 32 Sunday and 136 Saturday, 128 Friday, 127 Thursday and 126 Wednesday. Reported hospitalizations are often lower on Sundays. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 97.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 21,444 (940 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 31 states that 2,446 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 478; 304 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 81% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 40,511 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 21,444.
The VHHA’s Jan. 30 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 1,788 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 431 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, seven hundred and fifty-nine nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. (The VHHA does not report long-term care setting data on Sundays or Mondays.)
Deaths
The VDH reported 10 new COVID-19 related deaths today, after adding 15 Sunday and 70 deaths Saturday. Ninety-three deaths were logged last Tuesday, the second-highest since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,474 (808 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 56.
Fauquier County reported two COVID-19 related deaths Jan. 28 and one Jan. 27; the county has lost five residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 33 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 93 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 47 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 22 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 20 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Data reported here was finalized Sunday, Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 1, 843,230 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents; 124,407 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses. About 8.4% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.
The state has received 1,318,850 doses from the federal government. That means that about 64% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. Almost 85% of first doses have been given; 26% of second doses.
As of today, an average 33,675 vaccine doses are being administered each day. That average has been climbing every day and has surpassed the state's initial goal of delivering 25,000 doses a day. The state’s next target is to deliver 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 6,327 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 814 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (143,540), followed by 40 to 49 year olds (133,335) and 30 to 39 year olds (127,702). Residents older than 70 have received 226,562 doses (121,444 for those 70 to 79 years old and 105,118 for those older than 80).
The VDH site states that 112,997 doses have been given at long-term care facilities. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies are responsible for administering doses at these centers. They have received a total of 162,825 doses to distribute and say they will be finished in early February with that effort.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/.
SUNDAY, JAN. 31: The Virginia Department of Health website this morning was posted with a caution about the data: “Surveillance system upgrades occurring on Saturday, Jan. 30, will affect the data on the COVID-19 cases and testing dashboards on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. A decrease in the number of cases and tests reported on Jan. 31, and an increase in the number of cases and tests reported on Feb. 1 are anticipated because of these upgrades.”
So it is premature to celebrate the unusually low 2,558 cases reporting this morning. Case numbers came in at 4,309 yesterday. According to today’s reporting, there have been 504,779 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (100,310 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 4,691 per day.
This morning the county added 17 new cases, after adding 18 yesterday. The county has recorded a total of 3,476 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 34.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 11.8%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 10.4%, up from 10.2% yesterday.
COVID-19 in the school division
Three cases of COVID-19 were reported in Fauquier County public school students Jan. 29, one each at Bradley and Brumfield elementary schools and one at Fauquier High School. In staffers, a new case was reported in the central offices and at Coleman Elementary. There are seven active cases in the school division’s central offices; 12 have been reported there since Sept. 24. (Central office staff includes any employees that do not work out of specific school building, so these staffers do not all work in the same physical location.)
As of Saturday, there were 34 active cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 15 in students and 19 in staff members. Active cases remain in that category for 10 days after being reported. Forty-nine staff members in the county were quarantining as of Jan. 29.
Since Sept. 24, 79 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 25 in students and 54 in staff members.
The school division’s enhanced COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
Outbreaks
On Sunday, the RRHD reported another outbreak in a long-term care facility. Besides today’s addition, the most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16, also in a long-term care facility; it is not known where either outbreak is.
There have been a total of 29 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,223, ten more than yesterday.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22 as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (38 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (44 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Fauquier’s largest outbreak, which has been closed, was at Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center. For weeks, that outbreak listed 95 cases and 16 deaths; the final numbers for that facility were 103 cases and 19 deaths.
There have been a total of 2,319 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 862 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 27,986 cases and 3,073 deaths), 800 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 137 in correctional facilities and 198 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 125 outbreaks in childcare settings, 60 for college/university and 137 for K-12.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded two hospitalizations Thursday, after reporting two Wednesday. There have been 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. The total since the beginning of the pandemic is 125.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 370 people hospitalized, 51 have been older than 80 years old; 56 have been 70 to 79 years old; 72 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 77 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and four have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 32 new hospitalizations today after reporting 136 yesterday, 128 Friday, 127 Thursday and 126 Wednesday. Reported hospitalizations are often lower on Sundays. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 100.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 21,409 (935 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 31 states that 2,516 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 5496; 315 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 83% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 40,322 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 21,409.
The VHHA’s Jan. 30 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 1,788 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 431 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, seven hundred and fifty-nine nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. (The VHHA does not report long-term care setting data on Sundays or Mondays.)
Deaths
The VDH reported 15 new COVID-19 related deaths today, after adding 70 deaths Saturday, 71 Friday, 80 Thursday, 54 deaths Wednesday and 93 deaths last Tuesday, the second-highest since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,464 (807 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 55.
Fauquier County reported two COVID-19 related deaths Thursday morning and one Wednesday morning; the county has lost five residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 33 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 93 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 47 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 22 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 20 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Data reported here was finalized Saturday, Jan.30 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Jan. 31, 805,695 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents; 117,134 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses. About 8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.
The state has received 1,221,350 doses from the federal government. That means that about 66% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. More than 87% of first doses have been given; 26.4% of second doses.
As of today, an average 31,563 vaccine doses are being administered each day. That average has been climbing every day and has surpassed the state's initial goal of delivering 25,000 doses a day. The state’s next target is to deliver 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 5,767 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 635 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (138,105), followed by 40 to 49 year olds (128,469) and 30 to 39 year olds (123,404). Residents older than 70 have received 214,500 doses (113,278 for those 70 to 79 years old and 101,222 for those older than 80).
The VDH site states that 108,052 doses have been given at long-term care facilities. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies are responsible for administering doses at these centers. They have received a total of 162,825 doses to distribute and say they will be finished in early February with that effort.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/.
SATURDAY, JAN. 30: Virginia’s COVID-19 case numbers came in at 4,309 this morning. There have been 502,221 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (99,689 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 4,795 per day.
This morning the county added 18 new cases. The county has recorded a total of 3,459 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 33.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 12.1%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 10.2%, up from 9.4% yesterday.
COVID-19 in the school division
Three cases of COVID-19 were reported in Fauquier County public school students Jan. 29, one each at Bradley and Brumfield elementary schools and one at Fauquier High School. In staffers, a new case was reported in the central offices and at Coleman Elementary. There are seven active cases in the school division’s central offices; 12 have been reported there since Sept. 24.
As of Saturday, there were 34 active cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 15 in students and 19 in staff members. Active cases remain in that category for 10 days after being reported. Forty-nine staff members in the county were quarantining as of Jan. 29.
Since Sept. 24, 79 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 25 in students and 54 in staff members.
The school division’s new COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
Outbreaks
The most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16 in a long-term care facility; it is not known where the latest outbreak is.
There have been a total of 28 outbreaks in the health district -- 14 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,213.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22, as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (38 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (44 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Fauquier’s largest outbreak, which is pending closure, is at Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center. For weeks, that outbreak listed 95 cases and 16 deaths; it is now listing 103 cases and 19 deaths.
There have been a total of 2,311 outbreaks in Virginia so far, including ten in K-12 settings. There have been 860 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 27,956 cases and 3,064 deaths), 796 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 137 in correctional facilities and 198 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 124 outbreaks in childcare settings, 59 for college/university and 137 for K-12.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded two hospitalizations Thursday, after reporting two Wednesday. There have been 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first 30 days of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. The total since the beginning of the pandemic is 125.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 370 people hospitalized, 51 have been older than 80 years old; 56 have been 70 to 79 years old; 72 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 77 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and four have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 136 new hospitalizations today after reporting 128 yesterday, 127 Thursday and 126 Wednesday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 103.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 21,377 (930 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 30 states that 2,632 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 507; 311 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 82% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 39,192 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 21,377.
The VHHA’s Jan. 30 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 1,788 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 431 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, seven hundred and fifty-nine nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 70 new COVID-19 related deaths today, after adding 71 deaths Friday, 80 deaths Thursday, 54 deaths Wednesday and 93 deaths Tuesday, the second-highest since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,449 (803 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 53.
Fauquier County reported two COVID-19 related deaths Thursday morning and one Wednesday morning; the county has lost five residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 33 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
The VDH does not report on demographics at the county level, but of the 93 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 47 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 22 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 20 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Data reported here was finalized Friday, Jan. 29 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Jan. 29, 758,477 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents; 109,465 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses. Seven and a half percent of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.
The state has received 1,221,350 doses from the federal government. That means that about 62% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. Almost 83 percent of first doses have been given; 25.0% of second doses.
As of today, an average 29,409 vaccine doses are being administered each day. That average has been climbing every day and has surpassed the state's initial goal of delivering 25,000 doses a day. The state’s next target is to deliver 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 5,625 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 606 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (132,838), followed by 40 to 49 year olds (123,969) and 30 to 39 year olds (119,345). Residents older than 70 have received 192,748 doses (99,885 for those 70 to 79 years old and 92,863 for those older than 80).
The VDH site states that 96,817 doses have been given at long-term care facilities. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies are responsible for administering doses at these centers. They have received a total of 162,825 doses to distribute and say they will be finished in early February with that effort.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/.
FRIDAY, JAN. 29: Virginia’s COVID-19 case numbers were a little lower Friday morning. They came in at 4,238; Thursday they were 5,121, Wednesday, 5,227, Tuesday, 4,707 and Monday 6,172 -- the fourth-highest total since the beginning of the pandemic.
There have been 497,912 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (98,335 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 4,880 per day.
This morning the county added 17 new cases, after adding 40 yesterday, 51 Wednesday, 32 Tuesday and 65 new cases Monday; that was the second-highest one-day total. The county has recorded a total of 3,441 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 33.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 12.2% the same as yesterday. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 9.4%, up from 9.0% yesterday and 8.4% Wednesday.
COVID-19 in the school division
As of Friday, there were 32 active cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division. Three cases were reported on Thursday: one at the central offices, one at Marshall Middle School and one at M.M. Pierce Elementary. All three cases involve staff members.
Two new positive cases were reported on Jan. 27, one in a student at Fauquier High and one in a staff member at Bradley Elementary School. Seven new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported on Jan. 26, four in students and three in staff members.
Active cases remain in that category for 10 days after being reported. Forty-eight staff members in the county were quarantining as of Jan. 22.
Since Sept. 24, 74 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 22 in students and 52 in staff members.
A new COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
Outbreaks
The most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16 in a long-term care facility; it is not known where the latest outbreak is.
There have been a total of 28 outbreaks in the health district -- 14 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,212.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22, as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (36 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (36 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Fauquier’s largest outbreak, which is pending closure, is at Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center. For weeks, that outbreak listed 95 cases and 16 deaths; it is now listing 103 cases.
There have been a total of 2,285 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 856 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 27,736 cases and 3,034 deaths), 787 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 137 in correctional facilities and 197 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 122 outbreaks in childcare settings, 59 for college/university and 127 for K-12.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded another two hospitalizations Thursday, after reporting two Wednesday. There have been 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first 29 days of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. The total since the beginning of the pandemic is 125.
Fauquier Hospital as of Tuesday was treating 13 patients for COVID-19.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 368 people hospitalized, 51 have been older than 80 years old; 55 have been 70 to 79 years old; 71 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 76 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and five have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 128 new hospitalizations today after reporting 127 yesterday and 126 Wednesday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 100.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 21,241 (914 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 28 states that 2,691 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 511; 309 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 82% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 38,947 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 21,241.
The VHHA’s Jan. 28 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 1,790 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 367 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, six hundred and seven nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 71 new COVID-19 related deaths today, after adding 80 deaths Thursday, 54 deaths Wednesday and 93 deaths Tuesday, the second-highest since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,379 (773 probable).
Fauquier County reported two COVID-19 related deaths Thursday morning and one Wednesday morning; the county has lost five residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 33 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
The VDH does not report on demographics at the county level, but of the 93 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 47 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 22 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 20 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Data reported here was finalized Thursday, Jan. 28 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Jan. 29, 697,914 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents; 98,485 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses. Seven percent of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.
The state has received 1,176,350 doses from the federal government. That means that about 59% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. Seventy-six percent of first doses have been given; 25.8% of second doses.
As of today, an average 28,457 vaccine doses are being administered each day. That average has been climbing every day and has surpassed the state's initial goal of delivering 25,000 doses a day. The state’s next target is to deliver 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 5,009 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 532 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (124,137), followed by 40 to 49 year olds (116,342) and 30 to 39 year olds (112,482). Residents older than 70 have received 190,486 doses (86,366 for those 70 to 79 years old and 84,120 for those older than 80).
The VDH site states that 89,044 doses have been given at long-term care facilities. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies are responsible for administering doses at these centers. They have received a total of 162,825 doses to distribute and say they will be finished in early February with that effort.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/.
THURSDAY, JAN. 28: On Thursday morning, Virginia's COVID-19 case numbers came in at 5,121, after yesterday’s 5,227, Tuesday’s 4,707 and Monday’s 6,172 -- which was the fourth-highest total since the beginning of the pandemic.
There have been 493,674 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (97,234 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 4,867 per day.
This morning the county added 40 new cases, after adding 51 yesterday, 32 Tuesday and 65 new cases Monday; that was the second-highest one-day total. The county has recorded a total of 3,424 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 35.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 12.2%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 9.0%, up from 8.4% yesterday.
COVID-19 in the school division
Two new positive cases were reported in the Fauquier County School Division on Jan. 27, one in a student at Fauquier High and one in a staff member at Bradley Elementary School. Seven new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported on Jan. 26, four in students and three in staff members.
There are currently 29 active cases in the school division. (Active cases remain in that category for 10 days after being reported.) Forty-eight staff members in the county were quarantining as of Jan. 22.
Since Sept. 24, 71 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 22 in students and 49 in staff members.
A new, more complete COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak Saturday in a long-term care facility. The VDH site only updates the outbreak section of its website on Fridays, so it is not known where the latest outbreak is.
An outbreak was reported in the health district in a correctional facility Jan. 15 and one in a childcare facility on Jan. 16. There have been a total of 28 outbreaks in the health district -- 14 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,212.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22, as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (36 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (36 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Fauquier’s largest outbreak, which is pending closure, is at Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center. For weeks, that outbreak listed 95 cases and 16 deaths; it is now listing 103 cases.
There have been a total of 2,274 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 855 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 27,635 cases and 3,011 deaths), 789 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 137 in correctional facilities and 195 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 120 outbreaks in childcare settings, 59 for college/university and 119 for K-12.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded another two hospitalizations today, after reporting two yesterday. There have been 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first 28 days of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. The total since the beginning of the pandemic is 125.
Fauquier Hospital as of Tuesday was treating 13 patients for COVID-19.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 365 people hospitalized, 50 have been older than 80 years old; 55 have been 70 to 79 years old; 70 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 75 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and five have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 127 new hospitalizations today after reporting 126 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 101.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 21,113 (898 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 28 states that 2,706 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 515; 322 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 82% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 38,597 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 21,113.
The VHHA’s Jan. 28 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 1,909 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 303 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, four hundred, ninety-seven nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 80 new COVID-19 related deaths today, after adding 54 deaths Wednesday and 93 deaths Tuesday, the second-highest since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,308 (742 probable).
Fauquier County reported two COVID-19 related deaths Thursday morning and one Wednesday morning; the county has lost five residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 33 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
The VDH does not report on demographics at the county level, but of the 92 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD, 47 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 21 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 20 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Data reported here was finalized Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Jan. 28, 641,873 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents; 88,410 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,166,600 doses from the federal government. That means that about 55% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. Seventy percent of first doses have been given; 23.2% of second doses.
As of today, an average 27,079 vaccine doses are being administered each day. That average has been climbing every day and has surpassed the state's initial goal of delivering 25,000 doses a day. The state’s next target is to deliver 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 4,722 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 448 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (114,616), followed by 40 to 49 year olds (108,083) and 30 to 39 year olds (105,279). Residents older than 70 have received 153,034 doses (76,288 for those 70 to 79 years old and 76,746 for those older than 80).
The VDH site states that 83,644 doses have been given at long-term care facilities. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies are responsible for administering doses at these centers. They have a total of 260,000 doses to distribute and say they will be finished in early February with that effort.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard was updated yesterday with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27: On Wednesday morning, Virginia's COVID-19 case numbers came in at 5,227, after yesterday’s 4,707 and Monday’s 6,172 -- which was the fourth-highest total since the beginning of the pandemic. Sunday’s COVID-19 case numbers for the state came in at 3,792; the below-4,000 milestone had been elusive since Jan. 4.
There have been 488,553 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (95,618 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 4,709 per day.
This morning the county added 51 new cases, after adding 32 yesterday and 65 new cases Monday; that was the second-highest one-day total. The county has recorded a total of 3,384 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 32.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 12.3%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 8.4%; it hasn’t been that low since Dec. 16.
COVID-19 in the school division
Seven new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Fauquier County School Division on Jan. 26, four in students and three in staff members. The student cases were at Southeastern Alternative School, Taylor Middle School and Mary Walter Elementary. The staff cases were reported at Warrenton Middle and the central offices; two cases were reported at the central offices, where there have been a total of ten cases. Only Fauquier High School has had more cases, with 11 staff members and two students infected.
There are currently 27 active cases in the school division. (Active cases remain in that category for 10 days after being reported.) Forty-eight staff members in the county were quarantining as of Jan. 22.
Since Sept. 24, 69 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 21 in students and 48 in staff members.
A new, more complete COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
The Fauquier County School Board voted Jan. 11 to resume the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
About 66% of families have chosen hybrid learning for this semester, which is 3% higher than when school started with hybrid learning in the fall. All-virtual learning has been in effect since Dec. 14, when the schools pulled back from the hybrid model because of a workforce shortage caused by the pandemic.
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak Saturday in a long-term care facility. The VDH site only updates the outbreak section of its website on Fridays, so it is not known where the latest outbreak is.
An outbreak was reported in the health district in a correctional facility Jan. 15 and one in a childcare facility on Jan. 16. There have been a total of 28 outbreaks in the health district -- 14 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,211.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22, as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (36 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (36 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Fauquier’s largest outbreak, which is pending closure, is at Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center. For weeks, that outbreak listed 95 cases and 16 deaths; it is now listing 103 cases.
There have been a total of 2,258 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In Virginia, there have been 848 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 27,296 cases and 2,973 deaths), 784 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 136 in correctional facilities and 195 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 118 outbreaks in childcare settings, 59 for college/university and 118 for K-12.
Five of the seven weeks between Nov. 15 and Jan. 2 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. Those weeks each recorded between 84 and 98 outbreaks. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded another two hospitalizations today. There have been 28 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first 27 days of 2021, ten more than during the entire month of December. The total since the beginning of the pandemic is 123.
Fauquier Hospital as of Tuesday was treating 13 patients for COVID-19.
The state reported 126 new hospitalizations today. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 108.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 20,986 (884 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 27 states that 2,868 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 537; 332 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 84% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 37,823 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 20,986.
The VHHA’s Jan. 27 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 2,232 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 573 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, four hundred, seven nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 54 new COVID-19 related deaths today, after adding 93 deaths Tuesday, the second-highest since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,228 (739 probable).
Fauquier County reported a COVID-19 related death Wednesday morning; the county has lost three residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 31 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Jan. 27, 602,983 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents; 78,261 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,166,600 doses from the federal government. That means that about 51.6% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. As of today, an average 26,010 vaccine doses are being administered each day. That average has been climbing every day and has surpassed the state's initial goal of delivering 25,000 doses a day. The state’s next target is to deliver 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 4,564 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 407 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (109,151), followed by 40 to 49 year olds (103,335) and 30 to 39 year olds (69,595). Residents older than 70 have received 138,141 doses (68,546 for those 70 to 79 years old and 69,595 for those older than 80).
According to the VHHA, 234,389 doses of the vaccines have been administered by hospitals (the data is as of Jan. 19), but today’s VDH data shows 260,356 doses have been given by hospitals.
The VDH site states that 74,371 doses have been given at long-term care facilities. CVS Pharmacy's website says they have administered 63,002 doses and Walgreens Pharmacies says the company has given 15,355, which adds up to 78,357 total doses administered at long-term care facilities.
The discrepancies illustrate the problem the state is having with a lag in vaccine data collection.
TUESDAY, JAN. 26: As of Jan. 26, 569,040 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents; 71,459 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,156,500 doses from the federal government. That means that about 49% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. As of today, an average 24,790 vaccine doses are being administered each day. That average has been climbing every day and is very close to the state's initial goal of delivering 25,000 doses a day. The state’s next target is to deliver 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 4,131 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 351 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (104,018), followed by 40 to 49 year olds (98,913) and 30 to 39 year olds (96,731). Residents older than 70 have received 125,225 doses (61,777 for those 70 to 79 years old and 63,448 for those older than 80).
According to the VHHA, 234,389 doses of the vaccines have been administered by hospitals (the data is as of Jan. 19), but VDH data shows 251,087 doses have been given by hospitals.
The VDH site states that 69,881 doses have been given at long-term care facilities. CVS Pharmacy's website says they have administered 58,099 doses and Walgreens Pharmacies says the company has given 15,355, which adds up to 73,454 total doses administered at long-term care facilities.
The discrepancies illustrate the problem the state is having with a lag in vaccine data collection.
Cases
On Tuesday morning, Virginia's COVID-19 case numbers (4,707) dropped back below 5,000 after yesterday’s 6,172, which was the fourth-highest total since the beginning of the pandemic. Sunday’s COVID-19 case numbers for the state came in at 3,792; the below-4,000 milestone had been elusive since Jan. 4. Saturday’s cases were at 4,904, Friday's 4,147 and Thursday’s 4,013.
There have been 483,326 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (94,067 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 4,607 per day.
This morning the county added 32 new cases after adding 65 new cases yesterday; that was the second-highest one-day total -- after adding only five Sunday. The county has recorded a total of 3,333 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 27. That average has been generally trending down since Jan. 7, when it was 46.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 12.5%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 8.7%; it hasn’t been that low since Dec. 16.
COVID-19 in the school division
On Jan. 25, new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Fauquier County School Division, one in the central offices and one at Fauquier High School; each location currently has four active cases. Most of the active cases reported are in staff members (13), but there are currently seven active cases in students as well. Cases are considered active for ten days, starting on the first day they are reported.
Forty-eight staff members are quarantining as of Jan. 22.
Since Sept. 24, 62 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 17 in students and 45 in staff members. There have been eight cases in the central offices and 11 at Fauquier High.
A new, more complete COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
The Fauquier County School Board voted Jan. 11 to resume the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
About 66% of families have chosen hybrid learning for this semester, which is 3% higher than when school started with hybrid learning in the fall. All-virtual learning has been in effect since Dec. 14, when the schools pulled back from the hybrid model because of a workforce shortage caused by the pandemic.
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak Saturday in a long-term care facility. The VDH site only updates the outbreak section of its website on Fridays, so it is not known where the latest outbreak is.
An outbreak was reported in the health district in a correctional facility Jan. 15 and one in a childcare facility on Jan. 16. There have been a total of 28 outbreaks in the health district -- 14 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,210.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22, as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (36 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (36 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Fauquier’s largest outbreak, which is pending closure, is at Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center. For weeks, that outbreak listed 95 cases and 16 deaths; it is now listing 103 cases.
There have been a total of 2,249 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In Virginia, there have been 844 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 27,093 cases and 2,954 deaths), 780 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 136 in correctional facilities and 195 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 117 outbreaks in childcare settings, 59 for college/university and 118 for K-12.
Five of the seven weeks between Nov. 15 and Jan. 2 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. Those weeks each recorded between 84 and 98 outbreaks. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded a new hospitalization today, after adding two new hospitalizations yesterday, one Sunday and one Saturday. Three new hospitalizations were reported Jan. 22, one on Jan. 18, one on Jan. 16 and six new COVID-19 hospitalizations Jan. 13 – a new one-day high. The total since the beginning of the pandemic is 121. There have been 26 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first 26 days of 2021, eight more than during the entire month of December.
Fauquier Hospital is currently treating 13 patients for COVID-19.
The state reported 96 new hospitalizations today, after recording 52 Monday, 58 Sunday, 110 Saturday, 139 Friday and 174 Thursday – the fourth-highest single-day count ever. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 113.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 20,860 (864 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 26 states that 2,847 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 539; 280 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 83% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 37,527 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 20,860.
The VHHA’s Jan. 26 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 2,495 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 727 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, one hundred, sixty-four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 93 COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday, the second-highest since the beginning of the pandemic, after reporting no new deaths from COVID-19 Sunday, and just three on Monday. Seventy-seven new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Saturday and 62 Friday morning. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,174 (732 probable).
Fauquier County has lost two residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been 30 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Data reported here was finalized Monday, Jan. 25 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
MONDAY, JAN. 25: On Monday morning, Virginia's COVID-19 case numbers bounced back up to 6,172, for the fourth-highest total since the beginning of the pandemic. Yesterday’s COVID-19 case numbers for the state came in at 3,792; the below-4,000 milestone had been elusive since Jan. 4. Saturday’s cases were at 4,904, Friday's 4,147 and Thursday’s 4,013.
There have been 478,619 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (92,727 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 4,581 per day. Yesterday was the first time since Jan. 15 that the average dropped below 5,000.
This morning the county added 65 new cases – the second-highest one-day total -- after adding only five yesterday. The county has recorded a total of 3,301 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 25. The average has been generally trending down since Jan. 7, when it was 46.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 12.6%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 8.8%; it hasn’t been that low since Dec. 16.
COVID-19 in the school division
On Jan. 22, another positive case of COVID-19 was reported in a staff member in the Fauquier County School Division’s central offices. Since Nov. 24, there have been seven positive cases at that location. The only school division location where there have been more cases has been Fauquier High School, where there have been 10 since Nov. 24. There are currently four positive cases identified at FHS.
Positive cases in students at Bradley and P.B. Smith elementary schools and at Warrenton Middle School were reported Jan. 22.
Nineteen new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Fauquier County School Division since Jan. 11. A student at Liberty High School and a staff member at C. Hunter Ritchie Elementary School were reported on Jan. 21. Three positive cases were reported Jan. 20 – one staff member at Fauquier High School and one at Liberty High School, and one student at Brumfield Elementary. On Jan. 19, one positive case at the school division’s central offices and one at Warrenton Middle School, both in staff members, were reported.
Three other cases were recently reported at Fauquier High School, two on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 15; two at Kettle Run High School (one a student) on Jan. 11; one at Auburn Middle School -- its first – on Jan. 12, and two at the central school division offices, one on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 12.
A new, more complete COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
The dashboard reports that there are 21 active cases of COVID-19 in the school division, 14 staff members and seven students have tested positive within the last ten days; 48 staff members were quarantining as of Jan. 22.
The Fauquier County School Board voted Jan. 11 to resume the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
About 66% of families have chosen hybrid learning for this semester, which is 3% higher than when school started with hybrid learning in the fall. All-virtual learning has been in effect since Dec. 14, when the schools pulled back from the hybrid model because of a workforce shortage caused by the pandemic.
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak Saturday in a long-term care facility. The VDH site only updates the outbreak section of its website on Fridays, so it is not known where the latest outbreak is.
An outbreak was reported in the health district in a correctional facility Jan. 15 and one in a childcare facility on Jan. 16. There have been a total of 28 outbreaks in the health district -- 14 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,207.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22, as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (36 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (36 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Fauquier’s largest outbreak, which is pending closure, is at Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center. For weeks, that outbreak listed 95 cases and 16 deaths; it is now listing 103 cases.
There have been a total of 2,240 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In Virginia, there have been 840 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 26,594 cases and 2,941 deaths), 777 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 136 in correctional facilities and 193 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 117 outbreaks in childcare settings, 59 for college/university and 118 for K-12 – that’s five new outbreaks in the K-12 category.
Five of the seven weeks between Nov. 15 and Jan. 2 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. Those weeks each recorded between 84 and 98 outbreaks. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded two new hospitalizations today, one yesterday, and one Saturday, after adding three new hospitalizations Friday, one on Jan. 18, one on Jan. 16 and six new COVID-19 hospitalizations Jan. 13 – a new one-day high. The total since the beginning of the pandemic is 120. There have been 25 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first 25 days of 2021, seven more than during the entire month of December.
Fauquier Health CEO Chad Melton said last Thursday that Fauquier Hospital is currently treating 10 COVID-19 patients at the hospital.
The state reported 52 new hospitalizations today, after recording 58 Sunday, 110 Saturday, 139 Friday and 174 Thursday – the fourth-highest single-day count ever. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 112.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 20,764 (847 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 25 states that 2,892 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 554; 324 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 82% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 37,191 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 20,764.
The VHHA’s Jan. 23 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 2,495 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 727 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, one hundred, sixty-four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. (The VHHA does not update its report on nursing facilities on Sundays or Mondays.)
Deaths
The VDH reported no new deaths from COVID-19 Sunday, and just three on Monday, after reporting 77 new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 62 Friday morning. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,081 (718 probable).
Fauquier County has lost two residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. Friday, the VDH reported that there have been 31 COVID-19 fatalities in Fauquier, but Saturday the number was revised to 30.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Data reported here was finalized Sunday, Jan. 24 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
There was a recurring theme during Dr. Danny Avula’s Friday afternoon press conference on CO…
As of Jan. 25, 522,853 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents; 64,381 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The largest number of doses has gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (96,159), followed by 40 to 49 year olds (91,641) and 30 to 39 year olds (90,512). Residents older than 70 have received 110,817 doses.
The state has received 1,105,700 doses from the federal government. That means that about 47% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. As of today, an average 21,823 vaccine doses are being administered each day. That average has been climbing every day and is nearing the state's first goal of delivering 25,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 3,759 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 337 have been fully vaccinated.
According to the VHHA, 234,389 doses of the vaccines have been administered by hospitals as of Jan. 24, but VDH data shows 241,170 doses have been given by hospitals.
The VDH site states that 61,760 doses have been given at long-term care facilities, but CVS Pharmacy's website says they have administered 55,479 doses and Walgreens Pharmacies say the company has given 13,355, which adds up to 70,834 total doses administered at long-term care facilities.
The discrepancies illustrate the problem the state is having with a lag in data collection on vaccines.
SUNDAY, JAN. 24: Today’s COVID-19 case numbers for the state came in at 3,792; the below-4,000 milestone had been elusive since Jan. 4. Yesterday’s 4,904 cases were higher than Friday's 4,147 or Thursday’s 4,013.
There have been 472,447 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (91,006 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 4,735 per day, the first time since Jan. 15 that the average has dropped below 5,000.
This morning the county added only five new cases, for a pandemic total of 3,236 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 21, also much lower than in recent days. The average has been generally trending down since Jan. 7, when it was 46.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 12.7%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 8.8%; it’s the second day since Dec. 19 that the positivity rate has been lower than 10%.
COVID-19 in the school division
On Jan. 22, another positive case of COVID-19 was reported in a staff member in the Fauquier County School Division’s central offices. Since Nov. 24, there have been seven positive cases at that location. The only school division location where there have been more cases has been Fauquier High School, where there have been 10 since Nov. 24. There are currently four positive cases identified at FHS.
Positive cases in students at Bradley and P.B. Smith elementary schools and at Warrenton Middle School were reported Jan. 22.
Nineteen new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Fauquier County School Division since Jan. 11. A student at Liberty High School and a staff member at C. Hunter Ritchie Elementary School were reported on Jan. 21. Three positive cases were reported Jan. 20 – one staff member at Fauquier High School and one at Liberty High School, and one student at Brumfield Elementary. On Jan. 19, one positive case at the school division’s central offices and one at Warrenton Middle School, both in staff members, were reported.
Three other cases were recently reported at Fauquier High School, two on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 15; two at Kettle Run High School (one a student) on Jan. 11; one at Auburn Middle School -- its first – on Jan. 12, and two at the central school division offices, one on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 12.
A new, more complete COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
The dashboard reports that there are 21 active cases of COVID-19 in the school division, 14 staff members and seven students have tested positive within the last ten days; 48 staff members were quarantining as of Jan. 22.
The Fauquier County School Board voted Jan. 11 to resume the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
About 66% of families have chosen hybrid learning for this semester, which is 3% higher than when school started with hybrid learning in the fall. All-virtual learning has been in effect since Dec. 14, when the schools pulled back from the hybrid model because of a workforce shortage caused by the pandemic.
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak yesterday in a long-term care facility. The VDH site only updates the outbreak section of its website on Fridays, so it is not known where the latest outbreak is.
An outbreak was reported in the health district in a correctional facility Jan. 15 and one in a childcare facility on Jan. 16. There have been a total of 28 outbreaks in the health district -- 14 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,206.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site yesterday, as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (36 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (36 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,239 outbreaks in Virginia so far; that’s 12 new outbreaks in the state since yesterday.
In Virginia, there have been 840 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 26,579 cases and 2,941 deaths), 776 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 136 in correctional facilities and 193 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 117 outbreaks in childcare settings, 59 for college/university and 118 for K-12 – that’s five new outbreaks in the K-12 category.
Five of the seven weeks between Nov. 15 and Jan. 2 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. Those weeks each recorded between 84 and 98 outbreaks. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization today and one yesterday, after adding three new hospitalizations Friday, one on Jan. 18, one on Jan. 16 and six new COVID-19 hospitalizations Jan. 13 – a new one-day high. The total since the beginning of the pandemic is 118. There have been 23 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first 24 days of 2021, six more than during the entire month of December.
Fauquier Health CEO Chad Melton said Thursday that Fauquier Hospital is currently treating 10 COVID-19 patients at the hospital.
The state reported 58 new hospitalizations today, after recording 110 Saturday, 139 Friday and 174 Thursday – the fourth-highest single-day count ever. The state reported 165 – the fifth-highest -- Wednesday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 114.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 20,712 (841 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 24 states that 2,850 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm, but numbers are showing a downward trend in recent days.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 546; 310 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 83% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 37,076 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 20,712.
The VHHA’s Jan. 23 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 2,495 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 727 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, one hundred, sixty-four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. (The VHHA does not update its report on nursing facilities on Sundays or Mondays.)
Deaths
The VDH reported no new deaths from COVID-19 Sunday, after reporting 77 new COVID-19 deaths in Saturday and 62 Friday morning. In fact, the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,079 (717 probable) – one fewer than yesterday.
Fauquier County has lost two residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. Yesterday, the VDH reported that there have been 31 COVID-19 fatalities in Fauquier, but Saturday the number was revised to 30.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Data reported here was finalized Saturday, Jan. 23 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
There was a recurring theme during Dr. Danny Avula’s Friday afternoon press conference on CO…
As of Jan. 24, 474,979 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to Virginia residents; 58,779 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The largest number of doses has gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (90,641), followed by 40 to 49 year olds (87,310) and 30 to 39 year olds (86,487). Residents older than 70 have received 87,123 doses.
The state has received 1,055,975 doses from the federal government. That means that about 45% of vaccines have been administered so far. As of today, an average 21,007 vaccine doses are being administered each day. That average has been climbing every day and is nearing the state's first goal of delivering 25,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 3,565 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 327 have been fully vaccinated.
According to the VHHA, 234,389 doses of the vaccines have been administered by hospitals as of Jan. 24, but VDH data shows 231,888 doses have been given by hospitals.
SATURDAY, JAN. 23: Today’s COVID-19 case numbers for the state came in at 4,904, higher than yesterday's 4,147 or Thursday’s 4,013, which were the lowest they’ve been since Jan. 4.
There have been 468,655 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (89,966 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 5,609 per day.
This morning the county added 23 new cases, for a pandemic total of 3,231 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 33. The average has been generally trending down since Jan. 7, when it was 46.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 12.8%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 9.8%; it’s the first time since Dec. 19 that the positivity rate has been lower than 10%.
COVID-19 in the school division
On Jan. 22, another positive case of COVID-19 was reported in a staff member in the Fauquier County School Division’s central offices. Since Nov. 24, there have been seven positive cases at that location. The only school division location where there have been more cases has been Fauquier High School, where there have been 10 since Nov. 24. There are currently four positive cases identified at FHS.
Positive cases in students at Bradley and P.B. Smith elementary schools and at Warrenton Middle School were reported Jan. 22.
Nineteen new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Fauquier County School Division since Jan. 11. A student at Liberty High School and a staff member at C. Hunter Ritchie Elementary School were reported on Jan. 21. Three positive cases were reported Jan. 20 – one staff member at Fauquier High School and one at Liberty High School, and one student at Brumfield Elementary. On Jan. 19, one positive case at the school division’s central offices and one at Warrenton Middle School, both in staff members, were reported.
Three other cases were recently reported at Fauquier High School, two on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 15; two at Kettle Run High School (one a student) on Jan. 11; one at Auburn Middle School -- its first – on Jan. 12, and two at the central school division offices, one on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 12.
A new, more complete COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
The dashboard reports that there are 21 active cases of COVID-19 in the school division, 14 staff members and seven students have tested positive within the last ten days; 48 staff members were quarantining as of Jan. 22.
The Fauquier County School Board voted Jan. 11 to resume the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
About 66% of families have chosen hybrid learning for this semester, which is 3% higher than when school started with hybrid learning in the fall. All-virtual learning has been in effect since Dec. 14, when the schools pulled back from the hybrid model because of a workforce shortage caused by the pandemic.
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak today in a long-term care facility. The VDH site only updates the outbreak section of its website on Fridays, so it is not known where the latest outbreak is.
An outbreak was reported in the health district in a correctional facility Jan. 15 and one in a childcare facility on Jan. 16. There have been a total of 28 outbreaks in the health district -- 14 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,205, 29 more cases than were being reported yesterday.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site yesterday, as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (36 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (36 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,227 outbreaks in Virginia so far; that’s 28 new outbreaks in the state since yesterday.
In Virginia, there have been 834 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 26,268 cases and 2,925 deaths), 775 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 136 in correctional facilities and 193 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 117 outbreaks in childcare settings, 59 for college/university and 113 for K-12.
Five of the seven weeks between Nov. 15 and Jan. 2 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. Those weeks each recorded between 83 and 98 outbreaks. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization yesterday, after adding three new hospitalizations Friday, one on Jan. 18, one on Jan. 16 and six new COVID-19 hospitalizations Jan. 13 – a new one-day high. The total since the beginning of the pandemic is 117. There have been 27 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first 22 days of 2021, five more than during the entire month of December.
Fauquier Health CEO Chad Melton said Thursday that Fauquier Hospital is currently treating 10 COVID-19 patients at the hospital.
The state reported 110 new hospitalizations today, after recording 139 Friday and 174 Thursday – the fourth-highest single-day count ever. The state reported 165 – the fifth-highest -- Wednesday.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 20,694 (841 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 23 states that 2,927 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm. In the last two months, the rise in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has been steep. The increase in ICU beds occupied by COVID patients and in patients on ventilators has followed.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 567; 320 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 83% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 36,817 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 20,694.
The VHHA’s Jan. 23 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 2,495 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 727 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, one hundred, sixty-four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 77 new COVID-19 deaths in the state this morning after recording 62 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,079 (745 probable).
Fauquier County has lost two residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. Yesterday, the VDH reported that there have been 31 COVID-19 fatalities in Fauquier, but this morning the number was revised to 30.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Data reported here was finalized Friday, Jan. 2 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
FRIDAY, JAN. 22: Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization today, after adding three new hospitalizations yesterday, one on Jan. 18, one on Jan. 16 and six new COVID-19 hospitalizations Jan. 13 – a new one-day high. The total since the beginning of the pandemic is 117. There have been 27 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first 22 days of 2021, five more than during the entire month of December.
Fauquier Health CEO Chad Melton said Thursday that Fauquier Hospital is currently treating 10 COVID-19 patients at the hospital.
The state reported 139 new hospitalizations today, after recording 174 yesterday – the fourth-highest single-day count ever. The state reporting 165 – the fifth-highest -- Wednesday.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 20,544 (827 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 22 states that 2,972 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm. In the last two months, the rise in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has been steep. The increase in ICU beds occupied by COVID patients and in patients on ventilators has followed.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 509; 332 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 83% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 36,577 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 20,544.
The VHHA’s Jan. 22 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 2,587 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 711 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, sixty-seven nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Cases
Today’s COVID-19 case numbers for the state came in at 4,147, just slightly higher than yesterday 4,013, which were the lowest they’ve been since Jan. 4. Case numbers were 4,515 for Jan. 20, and 4,526 for Jan. 19.
There have been 463,751 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (88,843 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 5,874 per day.
Fauquier’s new daily case numbers set a new record Jan. 9, when the county added 63 new cases, but topped that Jan. 17 by adding 89 new positive cases. This morning the county added 30 new cases. The county has logged a total of 3,208 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 36.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 13.0%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 10.1%.
COVID-19 in the school division
Fifteen new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Fauquier County School Division since Jan. 11. The two most recent cases were a student at Liberty High School and a staff member at C. Hunter Ritchie Elementary School, reported on Jan. 21. Three positive cases were reported Jan. 20 – one staff member at Fauquier High School and one at Liberty High School, and one student at Brumfield Elementary. On Jan. 19, one positive case at the school division’s central offices and one at Warrenton Middle School, both in staff members, were reported.
Three other cases were recently reported at Fauquier High School, two on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 15; two at Kettle Run High School on Jan. 11; one at Auburn Middle School -- its first – on Jan. 12, and two at the central school division offices, one on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 12. The only case involving a student was one of the two at Kettle Run.
A new, more complete COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
The dashboard reports that there are 18 active cases of COVID-19 in the school division; 32 staff members were quarantining as of Jan. 14.
The Fauquier County School Board voted Jan. 11 to resume the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
About 66% of families have chosen hybrid learning for this semester, which is 3% higher than when school started with hybrid learning in the fall. All-virtual learning has been in effect since Dec. 14, when the schools pulled back from the hybrid model because of a workforce shortage caused by the pandemic.
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a correctional facility Jan. 15 and one in a childcare facility on Jan. 16. There have been a total of 27 outbreaks in the health district -- 13 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,176.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site this morning, as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (36 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (36 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,199 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In the state, there have been 823 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 25,679 cases and 2,855 deaths), 764 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 135 in correctional facilities and 191 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 117 outbreaks in childcare settings, 58 for college/university and 111 for K-12.
Five of the seven weeks between Nov. 15 and Jan. 2 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. Those weeks each recorded between 83 and 98 outbreaks. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
Deaths
The VDH reported 62 new COVID-19 deaths in the state this morning after recording 63 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,002 (733 probable).
Fauquier County has lost three residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. The county reported one fatality today, as well as one Jan. 8 and one on Jan. 5. Before Jan. 5, the county had not reported a COVID death since Tuesday, Nov. 24. There have been 31 COVID-19 fatalities in Fauquier.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Data reported here was finalized Thursday, Jan. 21 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
THURSDAY, JAN. 21: Fauquier County recorded three new hospitalizations today, one new hospitalization Jan. 18, one on Jan. 16 and six new COVID-19 hospitalizations Jan. 13 – a new one-day high. The total since the beginning of the pandemic is 116. There have been 26 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first 21 days of 2021, four more than during the entire month of December.
Fauquier Health CEO Chad Melton said Thursday that Fauquier Hospital is currently treating 10 COVID-19 patients at the hospital.
The state reported 174 new COVID-19 hospitalizations today – the fourth-highest single-day count ever. The state reporting 165 – the fifth-highest -- yesterday.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 20,405 (818 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 21 states that 3,011 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm. In the last two months, the rise in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has been steep. The increase in ICU beds occupied by COVID patients and in patients on ventilators has followed.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 545; 337 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 84% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 36,379 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 20,405.
The VHHA’s Jan. 21 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 2,762 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 815 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Ten thousand, nine hundred and fifty-six nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Cases
Today’s COVID-19 case numbers for the state came in at 4,013, the lowest they’ve been since Jan. 4. Case numbers were 4,515 for Jan. 20, and 4,526 for Jan. 19.
There have been 459,604 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (87,388 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 5,966 per day.
Fauquier’s new daily case numbers set a new record Jan. 9, when the county added 63 new cases, but topped that Jan. 17 by adding 89 new positive cases. This morning the county added 21 new cases. The county has logged a total of 3,178 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 36.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 13.2%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 10.0%.
COVID-19 in the school division
Thirteen new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Fauquier County School Division since Jan. 11. The three most recent were reported Jan. 20 – one staff member at Fauquier High School and one at Liberty High School, and one student at Brumfield Elementary. On Jan. 19, one positive case at the school division’s central offices and one at Warrenton Middle School, both in staff members, were reported.
Three other cases were recently reported at Fauquier High School, two on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 15; two at Kettle Run High School on Jan. 11; one at Auburn Middle School -- its first – on Jan. 12, and two at the central school division offices, one on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 12. The only case involving a student was one of the two at Kettle Run.
A new, more complete COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
The dashboard reports that there are 17 active cases of COVID-19 in the school division; 32 staff members are currently quarantining.
The Fauquier County School Board voted Jan. 11 to resume the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
About 66% of families have chosen hybrid learning for this semester, which is 3% higher than when school started with hybrid learning in the fall. All-virtual learning has been in effect since Dec. 14, when the schools pulled back from the hybrid model because of a workforce shortage caused by the pandemic.
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a correctional facility Jan. 15 and one in a childcare facility on Jan. 16. There have been a total of 27 outbreaks in the health district -- 13 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,176.
Most recently, Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. Cubbage provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (30 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (19 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,188 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In the state, there have been 819 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 25,560 cases and 2,844 deaths), 759 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 134 in correctional facilities and 191 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 116 outbreaks in childcare settings, 58 for college/university and 111 for K-12.
Five of the seven weeks between Nov. 15 and Jan. 2 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. Those weeks each recorded between 83 and 98 outbreaks. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
Deaths
The VDH reported 63 new COVID-19 deaths in the state this morning. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 5,940 (729 probable).
Fauquier County lost a resident to COVID-19 Jan. 8 and one on Jan. 5. Before Jan. 5, the county had not reported a COVID death since Tuesday, Nov. 24. There have been 30 COVID-19 fatalities in Fauquier.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December. Two residents have died of COVID-related illness since the start of the new year.
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Jan. 20 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20: The surveys that the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District created to allow residents to sign up for a vaccine slot were closed last week because the system was overwhelmed, but Health Director Wade Kartchner opened them up again Tuesday.
He said, “We understand that our community is facing a great deal of stress about how to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination. We are working hard to get the vaccine to our residents as quickly as we can. As part of this effort, we are reopening the surveys. There is a portal for employers of businesses and one for those over 65 years old and those who are 18 to 64 with medical conditions.
“Please understand that our health district, along with the rest of the state, is facing a severe shortage of vaccine in relation to the demand. We will be expecting only 600 to 1,500 doses of vaccine each week for the next 4 to 8 weeks, and have nearly 25,000 people in the queue.”
Kartchner explained, “To understand the issue better, think of this situation as waiting in the ticket line to get into a concert. If there are only three ticket windows open and 100 people in each line, adding another 1,000 people to each line doesn’t make the process go any faster. All it does is make people angry and frustrated. The answer to this is to open more ticket windows, or in our case, to get more vaccine.
“We will continue to try to do everything we can to get more vaccine, but for the next few weeks, the allotment for the entire state is around 100,000 doses a week, and we hopefully anticipate receiving about 1% to 2% of that per week.
“The best way to let us know your interest and to get on the list is to go to rrhd.org and fill out the appropriate survey. For those with no internet access, call 540-308-6072. Understand that you will likely need to leave a message for us to call you back. Please know that our staff is working diligently every day to reach out to those who have questions.”
He added, “Repeat phone calls or emails slow us down; each one means time taken away from case investigation, vaccine administration, coordinating testing and other measures to protect the health of the community. Please be patient; we will get back to you.”
Getting a vaccine in Fauquier County
Plans are underway for the Fauquier County government to assist the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District’s efforts to register and schedule residents for vaccinations, County Administrator Paul McCulla said Jan. 14. The county government will provide staff members and phone lines.
Additionally this week, the Fauquier County Department of Social Services will employ a part-time staffer to help county residents older than 75 register for a vaccination.
Fauquier Health CEO Chad Melton said today that 164 Fauquier County employees – including teachers – were vaccinated at the hospital Monday. He promised more details about vaccines for the community would be coming this week.
So far, 360,051 doses of Phizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered in the state, 39,458 residents have been fully vaccinated.
A total of 943,400 vaccine doses have been distributed to vaccination sites. That means that about 38% of available vaccines have been given to residents.
CVS and Walgreens have control of more than 200,000 doses in Virginia, which they are administering to residents of long-term care centers. According to the latest data, only 33,441 of those doses have been administered. It is unclear whether the number is really that low, or whether reporting is not keeping up with doses delivered into arms.
In Fauquier, 2,788 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Two hundred and eighty-three have been fully vaccinated, according to today’s VDH report.
Cases
Today’s COVID-19 case numbers for the state came in at 4,515 for Jan. 20, almost identical to yesterday’s 4,526.
There have been 455,591 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (86,591 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 6,149 per day.
Fauquier’s new daily case numbers set a new record Jan. 9, when the county added 63 new cases, but topped that Jan. 17 by adding 89 new positive cases. This morning the county added 14 new cases. The county has logged a total of 3,157 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 37.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 13.5%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 10.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
Ten new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Fauquier County School Division since Jan. 11. The most recent were reported Jan. 19: one at the school division’s central offices and one at Warrenton Middle School, both in staff members.
Three cases were reported at Fauquier High School, two on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 15; two at Kettle Run High School on Jan. 11; one at Auburn Middle School -- its first – on Jan. 12, and two at the central school division offices, one on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 12. The only case involving a student was one of the two at Kettle Run.
A new, more complete COVID-19 dashboard made its debut yesterday morning. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
The dashboard reports that there are 13 active cases of COVID-19; 32 staff members are currently quarantining.
The Fauquier County School Board voted Jan. 11 to resume the hybrid model of learning beginning yesterday. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
About 66% of families have chosen hybrid learning for this semester, which is 3% higher than when school started with hybrid learning in the fall. All-virtual learning has been in effect since Dec. 14, when the schools pulled back from the hybrid model because of a workforce shortage caused by the pandemic.
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a correctional facility Friday and one in a childcare facility on Saturday. There have been a total of 27 outbreaks in the health district -- 13 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,169.
Most recently, Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage.
Cubbage provided an update Jan. 18: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (30 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (19 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,175 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In the state, there have been 813 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 25,131 cases and 2,818 deaths), 753 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 133 in correctional facilities and 191 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 116 outbreaks in childcare settings, 58 for college/university and 111 for K-12.
Five of the seven weeks between Nov. 15 and Jan. 2 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. Those weeks each recorded between 83 and 99 outbreaks. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization Monday, one on Jan. 16 and six new COVID-19 hospitalizations Jan. 13 – a new one-day high. The total since the beginning of the pandemic is 113. There have been 23 COVID-related hospitalizations in the first 20 days of 2021, one more than during the entire month of December.
The state reported 165 new hospitalizations today – the fifth-highest single-day count ever -- after reporting 84 yesterday.
Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Monday that Fauquier Hospital is still treating fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients at the hospital.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 20,231 (808 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 19 states that 3,098 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm. In the last two months, the rise in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has been steep. The increase in ICU beds occupied by COVID patients and in patients on ventilators has followed.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 554; 338 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 84% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 36,103 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 20,231.
The VHHA’s Jan. 20 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 2,647 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 614 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Nine thousand, eight hundred and sixteen nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 63 new COVID-19 deaths in the state this morning. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 5,861 (724 probable).
Fauquier County lost a resident to COVID-19 Jan. 8 and one on Jan. 5. Before Jan. 5, the county had not reported a COVID death since Tuesday, Nov. 24. There have been 30 COVID-19 fatalities in Fauquier.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December. Two residents have died of COVID-related illness since the start of the new year.
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The surveys that the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District created to allow residents to sign up for a vaccine slot were closed last week because the system was overwhelmed, but Health Director Wade Kartchner opened them up again Tuesday.
He said, “We understand that our community is facing a great deal of stress about how to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination. We are working hard to get the vaccine to our residents as quickly as we can. As part of this effort, we are reopening the surveys. There is a portal for employers of businesses and one for those over 65 years old and those who are 18 to 64 with medical conditions.
“Please understand that our health district, along with the rest of the state, is facing a severe shortage of vaccine in relation to the demand. We will be expecting only 600 to 1,500 doses of vaccine each week for the next 4 to 8 weeks, and have nearly 25,000 people in the queue.”
Kartchner explained, “To understand the issue better, think of this situation as waiting in the ticket line to get into a concert. If there are only three ticket windows open and 100 people in each line, adding another 1,000 people to each line doesn’t make the process go any faster. All it does is make people angry and frustrated. The answer to this is to open more ticket windows, or in our case, to get more vaccine.
“We will continue to try to do everything we can to get more vaccine, but for the next few weeks, the allotment for the entire state is around 100,000 doses a week, and we hopefully anticipate receiving about 1% to 2% of that per week.
“The best way to let us know your interest and to get on the list is to go to rrhd.org and fill out the appropriate survey. For those with no internet access, call 540-308-6072. Understand that you will likely need to leave a message for us to call you back. Please know that our staff is working diligently every day to reach out to those who have questions.”
He added, “Repeat phone calls or emails slow us down; each one means time taken away from case investigation, vaccine administration, coordinating testing and other measures to protect the health of the community. Please be patient; we will get back to you.”
Getting a vaccine in Fauquier County
Plans are underway for the Fauquier County government to assist the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District’s efforts to register and schedule residents for vaccinations, County Administrator Paul McCulla said Jan. 14. The county government will provide staff members and phone lines.
Additionally this week, the Fauquier County Department of Social Services will employ a part-time staffer to help county residents older than 75 register for a vaccination.
Fauquier Health CEO Chad Melton said today that 164 Fauquier County employees – including teachers – were vaccinated at the hospital Monday. He promised more details about vaccines for the community would be coming this week.
So far, 360,051 doses of Phizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered in the state, 39,458 residents have been fully vaccinated.
A total of 943,400 vaccine doses have been distributed to vaccination sites. That means that about 38% of available vaccines have been given to residents.
CVS and Walgreens have control of more than 200,000 doses in Virginia, which they are administering to residents of long-term care centers. According to the latest data, only 33,441 of those doses have been administered. It is unclear whether the number is really that low, or whether reporting is not keeping up with doses delivered into arms.
In Fauquier, 2,788 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Two hundred and eighty-three have been fully vaccinated, according to today’s VDH report.
Cases
Today’s COVID-19 case numbers for the state came in at 4,515 for Jan. 20, almost identical to yesterday’s 4,526.
There have been 455,591 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (86,591 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 6,149 per day.
Fauquier’s new daily case numbers set a new record Jan. 9, when the county added 63 new cases, but topped that Jan. 17 by adding 89 new positive cases. This morning the county added 14 new cases. The county has logged a total of 3,157 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 37.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 13.5%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 10.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
Ten new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Fauquier County School Division since Jan. 11. The most recent were reported Jan. 19: one at the school division’s central offices and one at Warrenton Middle School, both in staff members.
Three cases were reported at Fauquier High School, two on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 15; two at Kettle Run High School on Jan. 11; one at Auburn Middle School -- its first – on Jan. 12, and two at the central school division offices, one on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 12. The only case involving a student was one of the two at Kettle Run.
A new, more complete COVID-19 dashboard made its debut yesterday morning. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
The dashboard reports that there are 13 active cases of COVID-19; 32 staff members are currently quarantining.
The Fauquier County School Board voted Jan. 11 to resume the hybrid model of learning beginning yesterday. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
About 66% of families have chosen hybrid learning for this semester, which is 3% higher than when school started with hybrid learning in the fall. All-virtual learning has been in effect since Dec. 14, when the schools pulled back from the hybrid model because of a workforce shortage caused by the pandemic.
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a correctional facility Friday and one in a childcare facility on Saturday. There have been a total of 27 outbreaks in the health district -- 13 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,169.
Most recently, Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage.
Cubbage provided an update Jan. 18: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (30 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (19 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,175 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In the state, there have been 813 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 25,131 cases and 2,818 deaths), 753 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 133 in correctional facilities and 191 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 116 outbreaks in childcare settings, 58 for college/university and 111 for K-12.
Five of the seven weeks between Nov. 15 and Jan. 2 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. Those weeks each recorded between 83 and 99 outbreaks. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization Monday, one on Jan. 16 and six new COVID-19 hospitalizations Jan. 13 – a new one-day high. The total since the beginning of the pandemic is 113. There have been 23 COVID-related hospitalizations in the first 20 days of 2021, one more than during the entire month of December.
The state reported 165 new hospitalizations today – the fifth-highest single-day count ever -- after reporting 84 yesterday.
Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Monday that Fauquier Hospital is still treating fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients at the hospital.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 20,231 (808 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 19 states that 3,098 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm. In the last two months, the rise in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has been steep. The increase in ICU beds occupied by COVID patients and in patients on ventilators has followed.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 554; 338 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 84% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 36,103 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 20,231.
The VHHA’s Jan. 20 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 2,647 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 614 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Nine thousand, eight hundred and sixteen nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 63 new COVID-19 deaths in the state this morning. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 5,861 (724 probable).
Fauquier County lost a resident to COVID-19 Jan. 8 and one on Jan. 5. Before Jan. 5, the county had not reported a COVID death since Tuesday, Nov. 24. There have been 30 COVID-19 fatalities in Fauquier.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December. Two residents have died of COVID-related illness since the start of the new year.
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
TUESDAY, JAN. 19: The surveys that the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District created to allow residents to sign up for a vaccine slot were closed last week because the system was overwhelmed, but Health Director Wade Kartchner opened them up again today.
He said, “We understand that our community is facing a great deal of stress about how to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination. We are working hard to get the vaccine to our residents as quickly as we can. As part of this effort, we are reopening the surveys. There is a portal for employers of businesses and one for those over 65 years old and those who are 18 to 64 with medical conditions.
“Please understand that our health district, along with the rest of the state, is facing a severe shortage of vaccine in relation to the demand. We will be expecting only 600 to 1,500 doses of vaccine each week for the next 4 to 8 weeks, and have nearly 25,000 people in the queue.”
Kartchner explained, “To understand the issue better, think of this situation as waiting in the ticket line to get into a concert. If there are only three ticket windows open and 100 people in each line, adding another 1,000 people to each line doesn’t make the process go any faster. All it does is make people angry and frustrated. The answer to this is to open more ticket windows, or in our case, to get more vaccine.
“We will continue to try to do everything we can to get more vaccine, but for the next few weeks, the allotment for the entire state is around 100,000 doses a week, and we hopefully anticipate receiving about 1% to 2% of that per week.
“The best way to let us know your interest and to get on the list is to go to rrhd.org and fill out the appropriate survey. For those with no internet access, call 540-308-6072. Understand that you will likely need to leave a message for us to call you back. Please know that our staff is working diligently every day to reach out to those who have questions.”
He added, “Repeat phone calls or emails slow us down; each one means time taken away from case investigation, vaccine administration, coordinating testing and other measures to protect the health of the community. Please be patient; we will get back to you.”
Getting a vaccine in Fauquier County
Plans are underway for the Fauquier County government to assist the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District’s efforts to register and schedule residents for vaccinations, County Administrator Paul McCulla said Jan. 14. The county government will provide staff members and phone lines.
Additionally this week, the Fauquier County Department of Social Services will employ a part-time staffer to help county residents older than 75 register for a vaccination.
Fauquier Health CEO Chad Melton said today that 164 Fauquier County employees – including teachers – were vaccinated at the hospital Monday. He promised more details would be coming this week.
So far, 341,388 doses of Phizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered in the state, 36,826 residents have been fully vaccinated.
A total of 943,400 vaccine doses have been distributed to vaccination sites. That means that about 36% of available vaccines have been given to residents.
In Fauquier, 2,720 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Two hundred and seventy-nine have been fully vaccinated.
Cases
Today’s COVID-19 case numbers for the state dropped some today. They came in at 4,526 for Jan. 19.
Positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia nearly doubled recent averages with Sunday’s report of 9,914 new cases. Monday’s case number came in at 7,245, which is the second-highest since the start of the pandemic, after Sunday’s high. Daily case numbers have topped 5,000 10 times since New Year’s Eve. April Achter, population health coordinator with the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District of the Virginia Department of Health, said that a change in the reporting process may account for some of Sunday's bump in cases.
There have been 451,076 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (84,917 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 6,161 per day, the highest it has been.
Fauquier’s new daily case numbers set a new record Jan. 9, when the county added 63 new cases, but topped that Sunday by adding 89 new positive cases. This morning the county added 19 new cases. The county has logged a total of 3,143 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 39.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) dropped slightly to 13.6% from 14.0% yesterday. The rate has been generally rising since Oct. 8, when it was 4.8%; the percentage began a steeper acceleration on Nov. 25, when it was 7.7%. It has remained above 12.0% since Dec. 22.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 10.0%, down from 10.5% yesterday.
COVID-19 in the school division
Eight new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Fauquier County School Division since Jan. 11. Three cases were reported at Fauquier High School, two on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 15; two at Kettle Run High School on Jan. 11; one at Auburn Middle School -- its first – on Jan. 12, and two at the central school division offices, one on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 12. The only case involving a student was one of the two at Kettle Run.
A new, more complete COVID-19 dashboard made its debut this morning. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
The dashboard reports that there are 10 active cases of COVID-19; 32 staff members are currently quarantining.
The Fauquier County School Board voted Jan. 11 to resume the hybrid model of learning beginning today. Students whose families have chosen hybrid will return to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning will learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
About 66% of families have chosen hybrid learning for this semester, which is 3% higher than when school started with hybrid learning in the fall. All-virtual learning has been in effect since Dec. 14, when the schools pulled back from the hybrid model because of a workforce shortage caused by the pandemic.
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a correctional facility Friday and one in a childcare facility on Saturday. There have been a total of 27 outbreaks in the health district -- 13 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,157.
Fauqiuer Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows about a week ago identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage.
Cubbage said upon discovery of the positive tests, "The Villa at Suffield Meadows consulted with VDH, Fauquier Health’s Employee Health department and Fauquier Health’s infection prevention team and immediately enacted full quarantine protocol for all residents and postponed all socially distanced group meal and activities.
"For the safety of our residents and staff, all employees are required to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week and all residents are required to be tested for COVID-19 once a week. Additionally, no visitation is allowed at this time. These strict measures have been put into place to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
Cubbage provided an update Jan. 18: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (30 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (19 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,162 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In the state, there have been 806 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 24,935 cases and 2,795 deaths), 752 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 133 in correctional facilities and 190 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 114 outbreaks in childcare settings, 55 for college/university and 112 for K-12.
Five of the seven weeks between Nov. 15 and Jan. 2 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. Those weeks each recorded between 83 and 99 outbreaks. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization yesterday, one on Saturday and six new COVID-19 hospitalizations Jan. 13 – a new one-day high. The total since the beginning of the pandemic is 113. There have been 23 COVID-related hospitalizations in the first 18 days of 2021, one more than during the entire month of December.
The state reported 84 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 69 yesterday.
Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Monday that Fauquier Hospital is still treating fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients at the hospital.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 20,066 (793 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 19 states that 3,173 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm. In the last two months, the rise in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has been steep. The increase in ICU beds occupied by COVID patients and in patients on ventilators has followed.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 588; 347 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 81% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 35,752 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 20,066.
The VHHA’s Jan. 16 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 2,599 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 464 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Nine thousand, five hundred and sixty-one nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 50 new COVID-19 deaths in the state this morning. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 5,798 (714 probable).
Fauquier County lost a resident to COVID-19 Jan. 8 and one on Jan. 5. Before Jan. 5, the county had not reported a COVID death since Tuesday, Nov. 24. There have been 30 COVID-19 fatalities in Fauquier.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December. Two residents have died of COVID-related illness since the start of the new year.
Data reported here was finalized Monday, Jan. 18 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
MONDAY, JAN. 18: Positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia nearly doubled recent averages with yesterday’s report of 9,914 new cases. Today’s case number came in at 7,245, which is the second-highest since the start of the pandemic, after yesterday’s high. Daily case numbers have topped 5,000 10 times since New Year’s Eve.
April Achter, population health coordinator with the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District of the Virginia Department of Health, said that a change in the reporting process may account for some of yesterday's bump in cases.
There have been 446,550 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (83,818 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 6,166 per day, the highest it has been.
Fauquier’s new daily case numbers set a new record Jan. 9, when the county added 63 new cases, but topped that Sunday by adding 89 new positive cases. This morning the county added 35 new cases. The county has logged a total of 3,124 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 39.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) dropped slightly to 14.0% from 14.2% yesterday. The rate has been generally rising since Oct. 8, when it was 4.8%; the percentage began a steeper acceleration on Nov. 25, when it was 7.7%. It has remained above 12.0% since Dec. 22.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 10.5%.
COVID-19 in the school division
Eight new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Fauquier County School Division since Jan. 11. Three cases were reported at Fauquier High School, two on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 15; two at Kettle Run High School on Jan. 11; one at Auburn Middle School -- its first – on Jan. 12, and two at the central school division offices, one on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 12. The only case involving a student was one of the two at Kettle Run.
The school division announced Jan. 11 that a new, more complete dashboard will make its debut on Tuesday, Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases will be identified separately. The current dashboard is located at: https://www.fcps1.org/Page/3340.
The Fauquier County School Board voted Jan. 11 to resume the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid will return to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning will learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
About 66% of families have chosen hybrid learning for this semester, which is 3% higher than when school started with hybrid learning in the fall. All-virtual learning has been in effect since Dec. 14, when the schools pulled back from the hybrid model because of a workforce shortage caused by the pandemic.
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a correctional facility Friday and one in a childcare facility on Saturday. There have been a total of 27 outbreaks in the health district -- 13 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,153.
Fauqiuer Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows about a week ago identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage.
Cubbage said upon discovery of the positive tests, "The Villa at Suffield Meadows consulted with VDH, Fauquier Health’s Employee Health department and Fauquier Health’s infection prevention team and immediately enacted full quarantine protocol for all residents and postponed all socially distanced group meal and activities.
"For the safety of our residents and staff, all employees are required to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week and all residents are required to be tested for COVID-19 once a week. Additionally, no visitation is allowed at this time. These strict measures have been put into place to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
Cubbage provided an update Jan. 18: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (30 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (19 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,147 outbreaks in Virginia so far. The case numbers in nursing homes are climbing rapidly. Saturday’s long-term care center case count was 698 higher than Friday’s. Friday’s was 383 higher than Thursday’s; Thursday’s count was 265 higher than Wednesday’s.
Most days, the number of COVID-19 deaths in long-term care centers is fewer than 10, as it was today (six). But there were 32 new COVID-19 deaths reported from long-term care facilities Thursday morning and 36 new COVID-19 deaths reported in those facilities Tuesday and Wednesday. The number of deaths in long-term care facilities jumped dramatically again Saturday, to 134 fatalities.
In the state, there have been 800 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 24,696 cases and 2,776 deaths), 747 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 132 in correctional facilities and 188 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 114 outbreaks in childcare settings, 55 for college/university and 111 for K-12.
Five of the seven weeks between Nov. 15 and Jan. 2 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. Those weeks each recorded between 83 and 99 outbreaks. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization today, one on Saturday and six new COVID-19 hospitalizations Jan. 13 – a new one-day high. The total since the beginning of the pandemic is 113. There have been 23 COVID-related hospitalizations in the first 18 days of 2021, one more than during the entire month of December.
The state reported 69 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 67 on Sunday, 105 Saturday, 146 Friday, 125 Thursday and 144 Wednesday and Tuesday. (New reported hospitalizations are often lower on Sundays and Mondays.)
Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said today that Fauquier Hospital is still treating fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients at the hospital.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 19,982 (791 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 17 states that 3,151 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm. In the last two months, the rise in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has been steep. The increase in ICU beds occupied by COVID patients and in patients on ventilators has followed.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 584; 354 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 81% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 35,476 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 19,982.
The VHHA’s Jan. 16 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities (The VHHA does not report long-term care center data on Sundays or Mondays) said that there are 2,649 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 375 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Nine thousand, three hundred and fifty-six nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths in the state this morning. Yesterday, there were 23, Saturday there were 30 and Friday there were 74, the fourth-highest number of residents to be lost in a single day. The Jan. 12 number represented the second-highest total, at 84. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 5,729 (692 probable).
Fauquier County lost a resident to COVID-19 Jan. 8 and one on Jan. 5. Before Jan. 5, the county had not reported a COVID death since Tuesday, Nov. 24. There have been 30 COVID-19 fatalities in Fauquier.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December. Two residents have died of COVID-related illness since the start of the new year.
Data reported here was finalized Sunday, Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
More Virginia residents will now be eligible for the next phase of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout than previously planned, Gov. Ralph Northam announced in a Thursday afternoon press conference. The expansion of Phase 1b of the vaccine means people ages 65 and older and people younger than 65 with pre-existing medical conditions will be eligible for the next stage of the rollout.
Residents older than 75 had already been included in the Phase 1b group; until yesterday, those over 65 and those with medical conditions were in Phase 1c, not a priority for vaccination until late spring. Virginia residents who work in schools, factories and in agriculture are also a part of the Phase 1b group, along with prisoners and staff members in correctional facilities. All of the groups in Phase 1b will be vaccinated concurrently.
Northam said that Virginia has been ramping up its efforts to get vaccinations to residents in recent days, but admitted, “Virginia needs to move faster.” The goal, he said last week is to get to 25,000 vaccinations a day sooner than later, and then, 50,000 vaccinations a day. Currently, the number is a little more than 16,000 a day. Virginia has 8.5 million residents.
Getting a vaccine in Fauquier County
Plans are underway for the Fauquier County government to assist the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District’s efforts to register and schedule residents for vaccinations, County Administrator Paul McCulla said Thursday. The county government will provide staff members and phone lines.
Additionally this week, the Fauquier County Department of Social Services will employ a part-time staffer to help county residents older than 75 register for a vaccination.
McCulla also announced Thursday he had spoken to Fauquier Health CEO Chad Melton earlier that day and that county and hospital system officials will meet today to explore ways to quicken the pace of the community vaccination effort.
So far, 324,965 doses of Phizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered in the state, 34,407 residents have been fully vaccinated.
A total of 943,400 vaccine doses have been distributed to vaccination sites. That means that about 34.4% of available vaccines have been given to residents.
In Fauquier, 2,557 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Two hundred and sixty-eight have been fully vaccinated.
SUNDAY, JAN. 17: Positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia nearly doubled recent averages with this morning’s report of 9,914 new cases. Yesterday, positive cases hit a pandemic-high (until today) of 6,757; daily case numbers have topped 5,000 nine times since New Year’s Eve.
April Achter, population health coordinator with the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District of the Virginia Department of Health, said that a change in the reporting process may account for some of today's bump in cases.
There have been 439,305 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (81,960 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 5,778 per day, the highest it has been.
Fauquier’s new daily case numbers set a new record Jan. 9, when the county added 63 new cases, but topped that this morning by adding 89 new positive cases. The county has logged a total of 3,089 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 39.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) dropped slightly to 14.2% from 14.7% yesterday. The rate has been rising since Oct. 8, when it was 4.8%; the percentage began a steeper acceleration on Nov. 25, when it was 7.7%. It has remained above 12.0% since Dec. 22.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 10.4%.
COVID-19 in the school division
Eight new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Fauquier County School Division since Jan. 11. Three cases were reported at Fauquier High School, two on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 15; two at Kettle Run High School on Jan. 11; one at Auburn Middle School -- its first – on Jan. 12, and two at the central school division offices, one on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 12. The only case involving a student was one of the two at Kettle Run.
The school division announced Jan. 11 that a new, more complete dashboard will make its debut on Tuesday, Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases will be identified separately. The current dashboard is located at: https://www.fcps1.org/Page/3340.
The Fauquier County School Board voted Jan. 11 to resume the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid will return to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning will learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
About 66% of families have chosen hybrid learning for this semester, which is 3% higher than when school started with hybrid learning in the fall. All-virtual learning has been in effect since Dec. 14, when the schools pulled back from the hybrid model because of a workforce shortage caused by the pandemic.
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a correctional facility Friday and one in a childcare facility on Saturday. There have been a total of 27 outbreaks in the health district -- 13 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,153.
Fauqiuer Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows about a week ago identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage.
Cubbage said upon discovery of the positive tests, "The Villa at Suffield Meadows consulted with VDH, Fauquier Health’s Employee Health department and Fauquier Health’s infection prevention team and immediately enacted full quarantine protocol for all residents and postponed all socially distanced group meal and activities.
"For the safety of our residents and staff, all employees are required to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week and all residents are required to be tested for COVID-19 once a week. Additionally, no visitation is allowed at this time. These strict measures have been put into place to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
"... We have been preparing for the potential of COVID-19 in our facility for many months, building upon the robust emergency operations plan we have in place year-round."
Cubbage updated Jan. 11, "we are happy to report that all COVID-19 tests performed or taken last week for residents and employees came back negative."
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (30 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (19 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,146 outbreaks in Virginia so far. The case numbers in nursing homes are climbing rapidly. Saturday’s long-term care center case count was 698 higher than Friday’s. Friday’s was 383 higher than Thursday’s; Thursday’s count was 265 higher than Wednesday’s.
Most days, the number of COVID-19 deaths in long-term care centers is fewer than 10, as it was Friday (eight). But there were 32 new COVID-19 deaths reported from long-term care facilities Thursday morning and 36 new COVID-19 deaths reported in those facilities Tuesday and Wednesday. The number of deaths in long-term care facilities jumped dramatically again Saturday, to 134 fatalities. Today, 18 were reported.
In the state, there have been 800 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 24,606 cases and 2,770 deaths), 746 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 132 in correctional facilities and 188 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 114 outbreaks in childcare settings, 55 for college/university and 111 for K-12.
Five of the seven weeks between Nov. 15 and Jan. 2 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. Those weeks each recorded between 83 and 99 outbreaks. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization yesterday and six new COVID-19 hospitalizations Jan. 13 – a new one-day high. The total since the beginning of the pandemic is 112. There have been 22 COVID-related hospitalizations in the first 17 days of 2021, the same number as in the entire month of December.
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations for the county is one a day.
Looking at the Rapidan-Rappahannock Health District, there have been a total of 341 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The greatest number have been in the 50 to 59 year old group (71), followed by the 60 to 69 year old group (65) and the 70 to 79 year old group (52).
The state reported 67 new COVID-19 hospitalizations today, after reporting 105 Saturday, 146 Friday, 125 Thursday and 144 Wednesday and Tuesday. (New reported hospitalizations are often lower on Sundays and Mondays.)
Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Wednesday that Fauquier Hospital is still treating fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients at the hospital.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 19,913 (781 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 17 states that 3,058 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm. In the last two months, the rise in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has been steep. The increase in ICU beds occupied by COVID patients and in patients on ventilators has followed.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 566; 339 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 81% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 35,276 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 19,913.
The VHHA’s Jan. 16 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities (The VHHA does not report long-term care center data on Sundays or Mondays) said that there are 2,649 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 375 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Nine thousand, three hundred and fifty-six nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 23 new COVID-19 deaths in the state this morning. Yesterday, there were 30 and Friday there were 74, the fourth-highest number of residents to be lost in a single day. Tuesday’s number represented the second-highest total, at 84. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 5,729 (692 probable). The seven-day average of daily COVID-19 deaths is 49.
The largest number of fatalities has occurred in the over-80 age group (2,833), followed by the 70-year-old group (1,467) and the 60 to 69 year old group (881).
That pattern holds in the RRHD as well. Forty-two over-80 residents have died from COVID-19; 18 died in the 70 to 79 year old group and eight in the 60 to 69 year old group.
Fauquier County lost a resident to COVID-19 Jan. 8 and one on Jan. 5. Before Jan. 5, the county had not reported a COVID death since Tuesday, Nov. 24. The total number of fatalities is 30.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December. Two residents have died of COVID-related illness since the start of the new year.
Data reported here was finalized Saturday, Jan. 16 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
More Virginia residents will now be eligible for the next phase of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout than previously planned, Gov. Ralph Northam announced in a Thursday afternoon press conference. The expansion of Phase 1b of the vaccine means people ages 65 and older and people younger than 65 with pre-existing medical conditions will be eligible for the next stage of the rollout.
Residents older than 75 had already been included in the Phase 1b group; until yesterday, those over 65 and those with medical conditions were in Phase 1c, not a priority for vaccination until late spring. Virginia residents who work in schools, factories and in agriculture are also a part of the Phase 1b group, along with prisoners and staff members in correctional facilities. All of the groups in Phase 1b will be vaccinated concurrently.
Northam said that Virginia has been ramping up its efforts to get vaccinations to residents in recent days, but admitted, “Virginia needs to move faster.” The goal, he said last week is to get to 25,000 vaccinations a day sooner than later, and then, 50,000 vaccinations a day. Currently, the number is a little more than 17,000 a day. Virginia has 8.5 million residents.
Getting a vaccine in Fauquier County
Plans are underway for the Fauquier County government to assist the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District’s efforts to register and schedule residents for vaccinations, County Administrator Paul McCulla said Thursday. The county government will provide staff members and phone lines.
Additionally, next week, the Fauquier County Department of Social Services will employ a part-time staffer to help county residents older than 75 register for a vaccination.
McCulla also announced Thursday he had spoken to Fauquier Health CEO Chad Melton earlier that day and that county and hospital system officials will meet Monday to explore ways to quicken the pace of the community vaccination effort.
So far, 316,812 doses of Phizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered in the state, 33,470 residents have been fully vaccinated.
A total of 943,400 vaccine doses have been distributed to vaccination sites. That means that about 33.5% of available vaccines have been given to residents.
In Fauquier, 2,523 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Two hundred and sixty-five have been fully vaccinated.
SATURDAY, JAN. 16: Eght new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Fauquier County School Division since Jan. 11. Three cases were reported at Fauquier High School, two on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 15; two at Kettle Run High School on Jan. 11; one at Auburn Middle School -- its first – on Jan. 12, and two at the central school division offices, one on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 12. The only case involving a student was one of the two at Kettle Run.
The school division announced Jan. 11 that a new, more complete dashboard will make its debut on Tuesday, Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases will be identified separately. The current dashboard is located at: https://www.fcps1.org/Page/3340.
The Fauquier County School Board voted Jan. 11 to resume the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid will return to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning will learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
About 66% of families have chosen hybrid learning for this semester, which is 3% higher than when school started with hybrid learning in the fall. All-virtual learning has been in effect since Dec. 14, when the schools pulled back from the hybrid model because of a workforce shortage caused by the pandemic.
Cases
Positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia exploded with this morning’s report of 6,757 new cases. That is just slightly fewer than 1,000 more cases than have ever been recorded in one day since the beginning of the pandemic. Case numbers hit a pandemic-high (until today) of 5,798 on Jan. 9 and the daily case numbers have topped 5,000 nine times since New Year’s Eve.
There have been 429,391 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (77,421 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 5,097 per day.
Fauquier’s new daily case numbers set a new record Jan. 9, when the county added 63 new cases. The county added 44 new cases today. Fauquier has logged a total of 3,000 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 32.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) dropped slightly to 14.7% from 15.2%. The rate has been rising since Oct. 8, when it was 4.8%; the percentage began a steeper acceleration on Nov. 25, when it was 7.7%. It has remained above 12.0% since Dec. 22.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 10.6%%.
Outbreaks
The data on outbreaks for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District has been corrected since yesterday’s report. Instead of 14 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, the RRHD is reporting 13; one outbreak in a childcare setting has been added, however. It is the first outbreak reported in a childcare setting in the health district.
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a correctional facility yesterday. There have been a total of 27 outbreaks in the health district -- 13 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,151, 35 fewer than yesterday (that number has also been adjusted).
Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows about a week ago identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage.
Cubbage said upon discovery of the positive tests, "The Villa at Suffield Meadows consulted with VDH, Fauquier Health’s Employee Health department and Fauquier Health’s infection prevention team and immediately enacted full quarantine protocol for all residents and postponed all socially distanced group meal and activities.
"For the safety of our residents and staff, all employees are required to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week and all residents are required to be tested for COVID-19 once a week. Additionally, no visitation is allowed at this time. These strict measures have been put into place to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
"... We have been preparing for the potential of COVID-19 in our facility for many months, building upon the robust emergency operations plan we have in place year-round."
Cubbage updated Jan. 11, "we are happy to report that all COVID-19 tests performed or taken last week for residents and employees came back negative."
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (30 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (19 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,135 outbreaks in Virginia so far. The case numbers in nursing homes are climbing rapidly. This morning’s long-term care center case count is 698 higher than yesterday’s. Friday’s was 383 higher than Thursday’s; Thursday’s count was 265 higher than Wednesday’s.
Most days, the number of COVID-19 deaths in long-term care centers is fewer than 10, as it was yesterday (eight). But there were 32 new COVID-19 deaths reported from long-term care facilities Thursday morning and 36 new COVID-19 deaths reported in those facilities Tuesday and Wednesday. The number of deaths in long-term care facilities jumped dramatically again today, to 134 fatalities.
In the state, there have been 797 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 24,514 cases and 2,752 deaths), 742 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 131 in correctional facilities and 188 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 112 outbreaks in childcare settings, 55 for college/university and 110 for K-12.
Five of the seven weeks between Nov. 15 and Jan. 2 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. Those weeks each recorded between 83 and 99 outbreaks. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization today and six new COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday – a new one-day high. The total since the beginning of the pandemic is 112. There have been 22 COVID-related hospitalizations in the first 16 days of 2021, the same number as in the entire month of December.
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations for the county is two a day.
Looking at the Rapidan-Rappahannock Health District, there have been a total of 341 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The greatest number have been in the 50 to 59 year old group (71), followed by the 60 to 69 year old group (65) and the 70 to 79 year old group (52).
The state reported 105 new COVID-19 hospitalizations today, after reporting 146 Friday, 125 Thursday and 144 Wednesday and Tuesday.
Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Wednesday that Fauquier Hospital is still treating fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients at the hospital.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 19,846 (777 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 16 states that 3,119 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm. In the last two months, the rise in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has been steep. The increase in ICU beds occupied by COVID patients and in patients on ventilators has followed.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 561; 354 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 83% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 35,095 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 19,846.
The VHHA’s Jan. 16 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 2,649 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 375 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Nine thousand, three hundred and fifty-six nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 30 new COVID-19 deaths in the state this morning. Yesterday, there were 74, the fourth-highest number of residents to be lost in a single day. Tuesday’s number represented the second-highest total, at 84. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 5,706 (674 probable). The seven-day average of daily COVID-19 deaths is 49.
The largest number of fatalities has occurred in the over-80 age group (2,820), followed by the 70-year-old group (1,463) and the 60 to 69 year old group (877).
That pattern holds in the RRHD as well. Forty-two over-80 residents have died from COVID-19; 18 died in the 70 to 79 year old group and eight in the 60 to 69 year old group.
Fauquier County lost a resident to COVID-19 Jan. 8 and one on Jan. 5. Before Jan. 5, the county had not reported a COVID death since Tuesday, Nov. 24. The total number of fatalities is 30.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December. Two residents have died of COVID-related illness since the start of the new year.
Data reported here was finalized Friday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
More Virginia residents will now be eligible for the next phase of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout than previously planned, Gov. Ralph Northam announced in a Thursday afternoon press conference. The expansion of Phase 1b of the vaccine means people ages 65 and older and people younger than 65 with pre-existing medical conditions will be eligible for the next stage of the rollout.
Residents older than 75 had already been included in the Phase 1b group; until yesterday, those over 65 and those with medical conditions were in Phase 1c, not a priority for vaccination until late spring. Virginia residents who work in schools, factories and in agriculture are also a part of the Phase 1b group, along with prisoners and staff members in correctional facilities. All of the groups in Phase 1b will be vaccinated concurrently.
Northam said that Virginia has been ramping up its efforts to get vaccinations to residents in recent days, but admitted, “Virginia needs to move faster.” The goal, he said last week is to get to 25,000 vaccinations a day sooner than later, and then, 50,000 vaccinations a day. Currently, the number is a little more than 17,000 a day. Virginia has 8.5 million residents.
Getting a vaccine in Fauquier County
Plans are underway for the Fauquier County government to assist the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District’s efforts to register and schedule residents for vaccinations, County Administrator Paul McCulla said Thursday. The county government will provide staff members and phone lines.
Additionally, next week, the Fauquier County Department of Social Services will employ a part-time staffer to help county residents older than 75 register for a vaccination.
McCulla also announced Thursday he had spoken to Fauquier Health CEO Chad Melton earlier that day and that county and hospital system officials will meet Monday to explore ways to quicken the pace of the community vaccination effort.
So far, 263,143 doses of Phizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered in the state, 32,059 residents have been fully vaccinated.
A total of 943,400 vaccine doses have been distributed to vaccination sites. That means that a little less than 28% of available vaccines have been given to residents.
In Fauquier, 2,313 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Two hundred and sixty-one have been fully vaccinated.
FRIDAY, JAN. 15: More Virginia residents will now be eligible for the next phase of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout than previously planned, Gov. Ralph Northam announced in a Thursday afternoon press conference. The expansion of Phase 1b of the vaccine means people ages 65 and older and people younger than 65 with pre-existing medical conditions will be eligible for the next stage of the rollout.
Residents older than 75 had already been included in the Phase 1b group; until yesterday, those over 65 and those with medical conditions were in Phase 1c, not a priority for vaccination until late spring. Virginia residents who work in schools, factories and in agriculture are also a part of the Phase 1b group, along with prisoners and staff members in correctional facilities. All of the groups in Phase 1b will be vaccinated concurrently.
Northam said that Virginia has been ramping up its efforts to get vaccinations to residents in recent days, but admitted, “Virginia needs to move faster.” The goal, he said last week is to get to 25,000 vaccinations a day sooner than later, and then, 50,000 vaccinations a day. Currently, the number is a little more than 17,000 a day. Virginia has 8.5 million residents.
Getting a vaccine in Fauquier County
Plans are underway for the Fauquier County government to assist the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District’s efforts to register and schedule residents for vaccinations, County Administrator Paul McCulla said Thursday. The county government will provide staff members and phone lines to ensure the health district’s systems are not overwhelmed.
Additionally, next week, the Fauquier County Department of Social Services will employ a part-time staffer to help county residents older than 75 register for a vaccination.
McCulla also announced Thursday he had spoken to Fauquier Health CEO Chad Melton earlier that day and that county and hospital system officials will meet Monday to explore ways to quicken the pace of the community vaccination effort.
So far, 237,855 doses of Phizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered in the state, 30,475 residents have been fully vaccinated.
A total of 943,400 vaccine doses have been distributed to vaccination sites. That means that a little more than 25% of available vaccines have been given to residents.
In Fauquier, 2,034 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a correctional facility today, after adding one in a long-term care facility Jan. 12. There have been a total of 27 outbreaks in the health district -- 14 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,186, 34 more than yesterday.
It is not clear which long-term care facility the VDH has reported the new outbreak, but Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows confirmed Monday that late last week and over the weekend, it identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage.
Cubbage said upon discovery of the positive tests, "The Villa at Suffield Meadows consulted with VDH, Fauquier Health’s Employee Health department and Fauquier Health’s infection prevention team and immediately enacted full quarantine protocol for all residents and postponed all socially distanced group meal and activities.
"For the safety of our residents and staff, all employees are required to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week and all residents are required to be tested for COVID-19 once a week. Additionally, no visitation is allowed at this time. These strict measures have been put into place to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
"... We have been preparing for the potential of COVID-19 in our facility for many months, building upon the robust emergency operations plan we have in place year-round."
Cubbage updated Monday afternoon, "we are happy to report that all COVID-19 tests performed or taken last week for residents and employees came back negative."
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (30 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (19 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (17 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,127 outbreaks in Virginia so far. That is 21 more than yesterday’s reporting, including 14 more in long-term care centers. The case numbers in nursing homes are climbing rapidly. This morning’s long-term care center case count is 383 higher than yesterday’s; Thursday’s count was 265 higher than Wednesday’s.
Most days, the number of COVID-19 deaths in long-term care centers is fewer than 10, as it was today (eight). But there were 32 new COVID-19 deaths reported from long-term care facilities Thursday morning and 36 new COVID-19 deaths reported in those facilities Tuesday and Wednesday.
In the state, there have been 782 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 23,816 cases and 2,618 deaths), 740 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 130 in correctional facilities and 188 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 109 outbreaks in childcare settings, 55 for college/university and 109 for K-12.
Five of the last seven weeks (between Nov. 15 and Jan. 2) have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. Those weeks each recorded between 83 and 99 outbreaks. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded six new COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday – a new one-day high -- bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 111. There have been 21 COVID-related hospitalizations in the first 15 days of 2021, one fewer than in the entire month of December.
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations for the county is two a day. When the average is considered per 100,000 residents, the average is 2.4 a day.
Looking at the Rapidan-Rappahannock Health District, there have been a total of 338 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The greatest number have been in the 50 to 59 year old group (70), followed by the 60 to 69 year old group (65) and the 70 to 79 year old group (51).
The state reported 146 new COVID-19 hospitalizations today, after reporting 125 Thursday and 144 Wednesday and Tuesday. The days with the highest number of hospitalizations have happened since Dec. 2.
Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Wednesday that Fauquier Hospital is still treating fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients at the hospital.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 19,741 (757 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 15 states that 3,147 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm. In the last two months, the rise in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has been steep. The increase in ICU beds occupied by COVID patients and in patients on ventilators has followed.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 580; 362 are on ventilators. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators is the highest it has been since the start of the pandemic. State ICU occupancy is at 83% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 34,805 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 19,741.
The VHHA’s Jan. 15 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 2,744 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 470 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Nine thousand, three hundred and thirty-two nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 30 new COVID-19 deaths in the state this morning. Yesterday, there were 74, the fourth-highest number of residents to be lost in a single day. Tuesday’s number represented the second-highest total, at 84. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 5,656 (674 probable). The seven-day average of daily COVID-19 deaths is 49.
The largest number of fatalities has occurred in the over-80 age group (2,791), followed by the 70-year-old group (1,451) and the 60 to 69 year old group (873).
That pattern holds in the RRHD as well. Forty-two over-80 residents have died from COVID-19; 18 died in the 70 to 79 year old group and eight in the 60 to 69 year old group.
Fauquier County lost a resident to COVID-19 Jan. 8 and one on Jan. 5. Before Jan. 5, the county had not reported a COVID death since Tuesday, Nov. 24. The total number of fatalities is 30.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December. Two residents have died of COVID-related illness since the start of the new year.
Cases
After three days of below-5,000 case numbers, Virginia’s COVID-19 new case numbers for yesterday were back up at 5,294. Today, there were 4,795 new positive cases in the commonwealth. Case numbers hit a pandemic-high of 5,798 Saturday and the daily case numbers topped 5,000 five times last week.
There have been 417,839 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (75,717 probable).
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 4,960 per day.
Fauquier’s new daily case numbers set a new record Jan. 9, when the county added 63 new cases. The county added 29 new cases today. Fauquier has logged a total of 2,956 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 35. The 12 highest daily case numbers have all been logged since Nov. 23.
The most recent COVID-19 positive case reported through the Fauquier County School Division was on Dec. 21 at P.B. Smith Elementary School. No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system while schools were open to in-person learning from Nov. 9 to Dec. 14, but there have been 31 total cases. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents. For a more complete look at cases in the school division, visit https://www.fcps1.org/Page/3340. The school division announced Monday night that a new, more complete dashboard will debut soon. The new tool will break out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases will be identified separately.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) dropped slightly to 15.2%. The rate has been rising since Oct. 8, when it was 4.8%; the percentage began a steeper acceleration on Nov. 25, when it was 7.7%. It has remained above 12.0% since Dec. 22.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 11.2%.
Data reported here was finalized Thursday, Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
THURSDAY, JAN. 14: Vaccinations in Virginia are moving into the Phase 1b stage on Monday for all of Virginia, although 11 health districts started Phase 1b (including essential workers and those older than 75) on Jan. 11.
So far, 215,101 doses of Phizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered, 27,429 residents have been fully vaccinated.
A total of 943,400 vaccine doses have been distributed. That means that only a little less than 23% of available vaccines have been given to residents.
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a long-term care facility Tuesday. There have been a total of 26 outbreaks in the health district -- 14 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,152.
It is not clear which long-term care facility the VDH has reported the new outbreak, but Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows confirmed Monday that late last week and over the weekend, it identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage.
Cubbage said upon discovery of the positive tests, "The Villa at Suffield Meadows consulted with VDH, Fauquier Health’s Employee Health department and Fauquier Health’s infection prevention team and immediately enacted full quarantine protocol for all residents and postponed all socially distanced group meal and activities.
"For the safety of our residents and staff, all employees are required to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week and all residents are required to be tested for COVID-19 once a week. Additionally, no visitation is allowed at this time. These strict measures have been put into place to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
"... We have been preparing for the potential of COVID-19 in our facility for many months, building upon the robust emergency operations plan we have in place year-round."
Cubbage updated Monday afternoon, "we are happy to report that all COVID-19 tests performed or taken last week for residents and employees came back negative."
There have been a total of 2,106 outbreaks in Virginia so far. That is 18 more than yesterday’s reporting, including six more long-term care centers. The case numbers in nursing homes are climbing rapidly. This morning’s long-term care center cases number is 265 higher than yesterday’s. Wednesday’s count was 343 higher than Tuesday’s.
Most days, the number of COVID-19 deaths in long-term care centers is fewer than 10. There were 32 new COVID-19 deaths reported from long-term care facilities since yesterday. Data shows on Monday and Tuesday, there were 36 new COVID-19 deaths reported in those facilities each day.
In the state, there have been 782 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 23,427 cases and 2,610 deaths), 735 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 129 in correctional facilities and 189 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 107 outbreaks in childcare settings, 55 for college/university and 109 for K-12.
Five of the last seven weeks (between Nov. 15 and Jan. 2) have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. Those weeks each recorded between 80 and 98 outbreaks. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded six new COVID-19 hospitalizations yesterday – a new one-day high -- bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 111. There have been 21 COVID-related hospitalizations in the first 12 days of 2021, one fewer than in the entire month of December. That pace is unprecedented since the beginning of the pandemic.
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations for the county is two a day. When the average is considered per 100,000 residents, the average is 2.4 a day.
Looking at the Rapidan-Rappahannock Health District, there have been a total of 336 hospitalizations. The greatest number have been in the 50 to 59 year old group (70), followed by the 60 to 69 year old group (65) and the 70 to 79 year old group (51).
The state reported 125 new COVID-19 hospitalizations today, after reporting 144 yesterday and Tuesday; that was the seventh-highest daily total of the pandemic; the days with the highest number of hospitalizations have happened since Dec. 2.
Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Wednesday that Fauquier Hospital is still treating fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients at the hospital.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 19,595 (740 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 14 states that 3,196 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm. In the last two months, the rise in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has been steep. The increase in ICU beds occupied by COVID patients and in patients on ventilators has followed.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 583; 366 are on ventilators. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators is the highest it has been since the start of the pandemic. State ICU occupancy is at 83% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 34,013 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 19,595.
The VHHA’s Jan. 14 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 3,079 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 804 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Nine thousand, two hundred and two nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 74 new COVID-19 deaths in the state this morning. Yesterday, there were 75, the third-highest number of residents to be lost in a single day. Tuesday’s number represented the second-highest total, at 84. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 5,626 (674 probable). The seven-day average of daily COVID-19 deaths is 50, the highest it has been.
The largest number of fatalities has occurred in the over-80 age group (2,778), followed by the 70-year-old group (1,446) and the 60 to 69 year old group (851).
That pattern holds in the RRHD as well. Forty-one over-80 residents have died from COVID-19; 18 died in the 70 to 79 year old group and 866 in the 60 to 69 year old group.
Fauquier County lost a resident to COVID-19 Friday and one on Jan. 5. Before Jan. 5, the county had not reported a COVID death since Tuesday, Nov. 24. The total number of fatalities is 30.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December. Two residents have died of COVID-related illness since the start of the new year.
Cases
After three days of below-5,000 case numbers, Virginia’s COVID-19 new case numbers for today were back up at 5,294. Case numbers hit a pandemic-high of 5,798 Saturday and the daily case numbers topped 5,000 five times last week.
There have been 417,839 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (73,535 probable).
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 5,023 per day.
Fauquier’s new daily case numbers set a new record Saturday, when the county added 63 new cases. The county added 28 new cases today. Fauquier has logged a total of 2,927 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 34. The 12 highest daily case numbers have all been logged since Nov. 23.
The most recent COVID-19 positive case reported through the Fauquier County School Division was on Dec. 21 at P.B. Smith Elementary School. No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system while schools were open to in-person learning from Nov. 9 to Dec. 14, but there have been 31 total cases. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents. For a more complete look at cases in the school division, visit https://www.fcps1.org/Page/3340. The school division announced Monday night that a new, more complete dashboard will debut soon. The new tool will break out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases will be identified separately.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) dropped slightly to 15.5%. The rate has been rising since Oct. 8, when it was 4.8%; the percentage began a steeper acceleration on Nov. 25, when it was 7.7%. It has remained above 12.0% since Dec. 22.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 11.6%, down from yesterday’s 13.1%.
Data reported here was finalized Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 13: Fauquier County recorded another six hospitalizations today – a new one-day high -- bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 111. There have been 21 COVID-related hospitalizations in the first 12 days of 2021, one fewer than in the entire month of December. That pace is unprecedented since the beginning of the pandemic.
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations for the county is two a day. When the average is considered per 100,000 residents, the average is 2.4 a day.
Looking at the Rapidan-Rappahannock Health District, there have been 333 hospitalizations. The greatest number have been in the 50-59 year old group (68), followed by the 60 to 69 year old group (65) and the 70 to 79 year old group (51).
The state reported 144 new COVID-19 hospitalizations today, as it did yesterday; that is the seventh-highest daily total of the pandemic; all of the highest hospitalization days have happened since Dec. 2.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 19,470 (730 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 13 states that 3,209 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm. In the last two months, the rise in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has been steep. The increase in ICU beds occupied by COVID patients and in patients on ventilators has followed.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 587; 362 are on ventilators. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators is the highest it has been since the start of the pandemic. State ICU occupancy is at 83% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 33,798 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 19,470.
The VHHA’s Jan. 13 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 2,749 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 624 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Nine thousand, one hundred, twenty-nine nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a long-term care facility yesterday. There have been a total of 26 outbreaks in the health district -- 14 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,153.
It is not clear which long-term care facility the VDH has reported the new outbreak, but Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows confirmed Monday that late last week and over the weekend, it identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage.
Cubbage said upon discovery of the positive tests, "The Villa at Suffield Meadows consulted with VDH, Fauquier Health’s Employee Health department and Fauquier Health’s infection prevention team and immediately enacted full quarantine protocol for all residents and postponed all socially distanced group meal and activities.
"For the safety of our residents and staff, all employees are required to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week and all residents are required to be tested for COVID-19 once a week. Additionally, no visitation is allowed at this time. These strict measures have been put into place to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
"... We have been preparing for the potential of COVID-19 in our facility for many months, building upon the robust emergency operations plan we have in place year-round."
Cubbage said Monday afternoon, "we are happy to report that all COVID-19 tests performed or taken last week for residents and employees came back negative."
There have been a total of 2,088 outbreaks in Virginia so far. That is 10 more than yesterday’s reporting; four of those 10 are in K-12 settings.
In the state, there have been 776 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 23,162 cases and 2,578 deaths), 729 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 127 in correctional facilities and 188 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 105 outbreaks in childcare settings, 54 for college/university and 109 for K-12.
Five of the last seven weeks (between Nov. 15 and Jan. 2) have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. Those weeks each recorded between 78 and 98 outbreaks. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
Deaths
The VDH reported 75 new COVID-19 deaths in the state this morning, the third-highest number of residents to be lost in a single day. Yesterday’s number represented the second-highest total, at 84. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 5,552 (660 probable). The seven-day average of daily COVID-19 deaths is 47.
The largest number of fatalities has occurred in the over-80 age group (2,743), followed by the 70-year-old group (1,429) and the 60 to 69 year old group (851).
That pattern holds in the RRHD as well. Forty-one over-80 residents have died from COVID-19; 18 died in the 70 to 79 year old group and 8 in the 60 to 69 year old group.
Fauquier County lost a resident to COVID-19 Friday and one on Jan. 5. Before Jan. 5, the county had not reported a COVID death since Tuesday, Nov. 24. The total number of fatalities is 30.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December. Two residents have died of COVID-related illness since the start of the new year.
Cases
Virginia’s COVID-19 new case numbers for today (4,598), were close to yesterday’s total of 4,561 and Monday’s 4,530,