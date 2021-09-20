In the weekly modeling report on COVID-19 completed Sept. 17 by the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute and published on the Virginia Department of Health website, a map of the state shows which health districts are showing declining cases, plateauing cases, which are showing a slow surge and which are plateauing. For this week, the Rappahanncock-Rapidan Health District, which includes Fauquier, is in a plateau.
The RRHD is surrounded by areas where cases are still growing, however. Cases in Virginia health districts to the west are surging; cases to the east are experiencing a slow growth in cases. The good news is that there are fewer than half as many health districts in surge this week (12) as last week (26).
But as cases decrease in some areas, hospitalizations are rising. UVA’s weekly report addresses a growing problem that is a direct result of the high number of hospitalizations from COVID-19. The report says, “A surge of COVID-19 patients is filling emergency rooms and urgent care centers across the commonwealth, displacing patients with unrelated conditions and overtaxing healthcare workers. As of Sept. 16, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association is reporting 2,142 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, up nearly 10-fold from the 233 patients recorded on July 16.
“Current hospitalization rates are higher than they have been at any point since mid-February, and smaller rural hospitals are struggling to keep up. Southwest Virginia is being hit particularly hard, with some hospitals from Roanoke to Abingdon reporting near capacity conditions.
“The availability of hospital beds is not the only issue. Across the nation, it is becoming increasingly difficult to keep hospitals staffed, as burnout and fatigue have caused shortages of nurses and physicians. Our neighbors are having just as much trouble, as West Virginia and North Carolina report similar conditions, while Tennessee is deploying their National Guard to augment hospital personnel.
“This surge directly puts healthcare workers and first responders at risk, while potentially compromising quality of care for all. It also causes burnout and fatigue for hospital personnel.”
Other key takeaways from the modeling report include:
- COVID-19 case rate growth has slowed, but case rates remain high.
- Models continue to forecast a peak in statewide case rates at the start of October. Masking and social distancing remain the best option for limiting the short-term impact of this surge.
- A repeat of surges seen over the 2020 holiday season could cause a significant burden for the hospital system. Increasing vaccine uptake could prevent thousands of cases and reduce this burden.
- The Delta variant has completely supplanted all other strains and now makes up over 99% of Virginia cases.
Cases
Fauquier County recorded 15 positive COVID-19 cases today, 26 on Saturday and 33 on Sunday. The seven-day average of cases is 31. Fauquier has reported 6,209 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 2,377 today, after reaching 4,212 Friday, 3,650 Saturday and 2,916 Sunday. (Reported case numbers are almost always lower on Sundays and Mondays.) According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 836,140 total reported cases (208,297) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,580.
As of Sept. 20 in the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 913 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 1,931 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 48,220 cases in children younger than 10, 97,526 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
Today, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 9.8%; it has been decreasing since Sept. 9. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 11.9%, the highest it’s been since Jan. 9.
Fauquier County School Division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Sept. 20, 297 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system, 212 students and 85 staff members. That’s 13 more cases than had been reported on Friday morning.
There are currently 79 active cases of COVID-19, 53 students and 26 staffers. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Sept. 16, because of contact with positive cases, 259 students are currently quarantining – a drop from last week’s 284. Six staff members are quarantining. Superintendent of Schools David Jeck said Aug. 31 that the overwhelming majority of students (95%) who have quarantined have tested negative for COVID-19.
Jeck tweeted out Sept. 13 that negative "rapid tests" are now being accepted as justification for ending quarantines. He added, "However, if families prefer the PCR test, we will continue to provide assistance for those who need it."
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. Cases were not included in the dashboard over the summer.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 17 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Aug 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 15, 3 on Sept 16 and 1 on Sept. 17). There are 10 active cases.
- 15 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1, 2 on Sept. 2, 2 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10 and 1 on Sept. 17) There are 3 active cases.
- 50 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 1 and 4 on Sept. 7, 4 on Sept. 8, 2 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 10 and 3 on Sept. 17) There are 13 active cases.
- 1 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23) There are no active cases.
Middle schools
- 7 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 7 and 2 on Sept. 13) There are 3 active cases.
- 17 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31, 3 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 10 and one on Sept. 14) There are 2 active cases.
- 4 at Marshall Middle School (2 on Aug 27, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 10) There is 1 active case.
- 10 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 3 and 1 on Sept. 7) There is 1 active case.
- 4 at Warrenton Middle School (Sept. 3 and Sept. 13 and 2 on Sept. 17) There are 3 active cases.
Elementary schools
- 3 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23, Aug. 25 and Sept. 17) There is 1 active case.
- 5 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 2 cases at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 3 and Sept. 14) There is 1 active case.
- 8 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 3 on Aug. 24) There are no active cases.
- 25 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30, 3 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9 and 2 on Sept. 16) There are 4 active cases.
- 7 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Sept. 10) There are 2 active cases.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27 and Sept. 17) There is 1 active case.
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20) There are no active cases.
- 11 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 3, 2 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 9 and 1 on Sept. 16) There are 4 active cases.
- 1 at Thompson Elementary (Sept. 14)
- 22 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30, 4 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 13 and 1 on Sept. 17) There are 3 active cases.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 2 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26 and 1 on Sept. 3) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3 1 on Sept. 15) There is 1 active case.
- 9 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27, Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 8, on Sept. 9 and 1 on Sept. 10) There are 3 active cases.
- 6 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17, 2 on Sept. 1, 3 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10 and 1 on Sept. 17) There are 3 active cases.
- 2 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25 and Sept. 8) There is 1 active case.
- 1 at Marshall Middle School (Sept. 16)
- 8 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 2 and 1 on Sept. 3) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 5 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27, Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 9 and on Sept. 14) There are 2 active cases.
- 4 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 13)
- 5 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 13) There is 1 active case.
- 7 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 17) There are 2 active cases.
- 1 at Pierce Elementary (Sept. 17)
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1) There is 1 active case.
- 20 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 5 on Sept. 10 and 2 on Sept. 15) There are 9 active cases.
Deaths
Fauquier lost a resident to COVID-19 Sept. 17 after losing two Sept. 14. Before that, Fauquier reported fatalities on Sept. 9 and on Aug. 27. The county has reported a total of 76 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 212 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 96 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 55 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 24 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 28 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died. In the state, four children younger than 10 years old have died of the virus; seven of those between 10 and 19 have died.
Today the VDH reported 15 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, 32 on Saturday and 23 on Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 12,312 (1,924 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 32. That number has been rising since Sept. 7, when it was 18.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Sept. 20 that the number of COVID-19 inpatients has been fluctuating, remaining just below or just above 10. As of today, it is nine, she said.
According to the VDH, Fauquier County reported four new hospitalizations Saturday and one on Sunday. The county has reported 14 hospitalizations since Sept. 14. Fauquier tallied 25 hospitalizations in August and 31 so far in September. The county has reported 258 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The state added 67 new hospitalizations Monday, after recording 152 on Saturday and 87 on Sunday. According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 35,720 (1,970 probable).
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 115, up from 103 on Friday.
In Monday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 612 people hospitalized, 108 have been older than 80 years old; 109 have been 70 to 79 years old; 115 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 123 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and forty-five have been younger than 50. (For 12 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, six children younger than 10 and six between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized (one more than were reported Friday). In the state, 457 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 541 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Sunday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Sept. 20 states that 2,158 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (2,148) has been rising since July 11, when it was 220.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Sept. 20 is 549. The number of COVID patients in intensive care has been generally rising since July 5, when it was 45.
Three-hundred and forty-four COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 65,753 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 35,720.
Outbreaks
In the local health district, there was an outbreak reported in a long-term care facility today. There was one Sept. 8; others were reported Aug. 24 and 26. There were three outbreaks between Aug. 15 and 19 in congregate settings. None of these outbreaks is listed on the VDH’s “outbreaks by exposure settings” page.
There have been a total of 58 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic -- 23 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 21 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and five in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,784.
The VDH website does not list any recent outbreaks in Fauquier. One outbreak in progress is listed in Madison, at Autumn Care of Madison (32 cases, up from 11 last week). Two are listed in Orange, at Dogwood Village of Orange County (20 cases, up from 5 cases last week) and at Trinity Senior Village, with fewer than five cases.
In the state, there are 1,186 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities – 14 more than on Friday -- (resulting in 34,484 cases and 4,313 deaths); 1,720 outbreaks in congregate settings; 260 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 187 in correctional facilities; 132 in college settings; 378 in childcare settings and 542 K-12 outbreaks being reported. There have been a total of 4,369 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, 36 more than on Friday.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Monday morning, is rated “high,” as are all the other counties in Virginia. (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (231 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (12.2% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
The information below is as of Sept. 19.
As of Sept. 19, 10,454,696 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 68% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 58.7% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 80.5% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 70.2% are fully vaccinated.
An average 14,722 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state; that number has jumped by more than 1,000 since Friday.
Thus far, about 62% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 54.4% are fully vaccinated. About 74.1% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 65.5%.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 67.5% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (51.2% are fully vaccinated). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 75.8% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (64.8% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 89.5% have received at least one dose (82% fully vaccinated).
About 59.6% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (47.1% fully vaccinated); 72.7% of those 18 and older (65.5% fully vaccinated) and 88.5% of those 65 and older (80.4% fully vaccinated).
For Virginians older than 12 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 75.1% have received one dose; 64.8% are fully vaccinated. In Fauquier, 72.7% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 63.7% are fully vaccinated.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Sept. 4, there have been 23,344 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people (.5% of total cases); 927 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.019% of total hospitalizations) and there have been 230 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.0046% of total deaths).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 8 times more than fully vaccinated people, and 2.4 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
- 2 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1) There are 2 active cases.
- 3 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27 and Sept. 1) There is 1 active case.
- 4 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1) There is 1 active case.
- 4 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26 and 2 on Aug. 27) There are no active cases.
- 5 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31 and 1 on Sept. 3) There are 2 active cases.
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27)
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1)
- 3 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26 and Aug. 30) There is 1 active case.
- 11 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1 and 1 on Sept. 2) There are 7 active cases.
On the list of outbreaks in the state (which is updated on Fridays), there is only one outbreak (pending closure) listed for Fauquier, in the Fauquier Public Schools. The listing says the outbreak was reported Aug. 3 – before school started for the fall semester – and resulted in seven cases.
Helkowski explained, "I believe that was Camp Smile. A number of kids tested positive, and they had to end the camp a day early." Camp Smile is Fauquier County’s annual summer residential camp for rising 5th and 6th graders. It is held at the Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center, just outside Front Royal. About 80 rising 5th and 6th graders from Fauquier County Public Schools engaged in academic enrichment and recreational activities.
Deaths
The most recent COVID death in Fauquier was on Friday, Aug. 27. Fauquier County lost another resident on Aug. 13 and one on July 30. Fauquier County has reported a total of 72 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 203 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 94 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 53 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 23 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 24 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died. In the state, four children younger than 9 years old have died of the virus; seven of those between 10 and 19 have died.
The VDH reported 30 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia today. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 11,977 (1,857 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 17 today.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Sept. 3 that the number of COVID-19 patients was "just under 10."
According to the VDH, Fauquier County reported one new hospitalization today after reporting one Tuesday, its first since reporting seven new COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday. Fauquier tallied 25 hospitalizations in August and 13 in the first eight days of September, and has reported 240 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The state added 137 new hospitalizations from COVID today, 73 yesterday, 58 new hospitalizations Monday and 66 on Sunday. According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 34,449 (1,873 probable).
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 92.
In Wednesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 577 people hospitalized, 102 have been older than 80 years old; 100 have been 70 to 79 years old; 108 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 118 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and thirty-seven have been younger than 50. (For 12 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, five children younger than 10 and five between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 399 younger than 9 have been hospitalized; 489 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Sept. 8 states that 2,161 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,977) has been rising since July 11, when it was 220.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units as of Sept. 6 was 504. For perspective, on Jan. 19, 588 patients were in ICU with COVID, the highest number so far in the pandemic. The number of COVID patients in intensive care has been generally rising since July 5, when it was 45.
Two-hundred and ninety-eight COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 63,794 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 34,449 today.
Outbreaks
In the local health district, there was an outbreak reported in a long-term care facility today; others were reported Aug. 24 and 26. There were three outbreaks between Aug. 15 and 19 in congregate settings. None of these outbreaks is listed on the VDH’s “outbreaks by exposure settings” page.
There have been a total of 57 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic -- 22 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 21 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and five in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,739.
The VDH website does not list any recent outbreaks in Fauquier. One outbreak in progress is listed in Madison, at Autumn Care of Madison (11 cases) and one is listed in Orange, at Dogwood Village of Orange County (5 cases).
In the state, there are 1,143 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 33,933 cases and 4,296 deaths); 1,668 outbreaks in congregate settings; 247 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 181 in correctional facilities; 122 in college settings; 354 in childcare settings and 489 K-12 outbreaks being reported. There have been a total of 4,204 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, 18 more than yesterday.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Wednesday morning, is rated “high,” as are all the other counties in Virginia except Fairfax. (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (201 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (10.56% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
The vaccine data was not updated the morning of Sept. 8. The information below is from Sept. 7.
As of Sept. 7, 10,073,328 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 64.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 57.3% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 76.9% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.5% are fully vaccinated.
An average 15,421 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state; that number has been slowly growing.
Thus far, about 60.1% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 53.8% are fully vaccinated. About 72.1% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 64.8%.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 62.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (51.3% are fully vaccinated). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 73.2% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (65.2% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 88.3% have received at least one dose (81.4% fully vaccinated).
About 55.3% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (47.1% fully vaccinated); 72.1% of those 18 and older (64.8% fully vaccinated) and 87.7% of those 65 and older (80% fully vaccinated).
For Virginians older than 12 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 72.3% have received one dose; 64% are fully vaccinated. In Fauquier, 70.5% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 63% are fully vaccinated.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Aug. 28, there have been 17,256 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people (.4% of total cases); 760 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.016% of total hospitalizations) and there have been 154 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.0032% of total deaths).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 9.2 times more than fully vaccinated people, and 2.5 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
TUESDAY, SEPT. 7: Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Sept. 7, 217 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system, 158 students and 59 staff members. The list has not reported any new cases since Sept. 3.
Thompson Elementary School is the only school that has not reported any cases.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the entire 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. Cases were not included in the dashboard over the summer.
Ninety-nine people came off the “active” cases list over the holiday weekend, so there are currently 76 active cases of COVID-19, 46 students and 30 staffers. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Sept. 2, because of contact with positive cases, 443 students are currently quarantining. Seventeen staff members are quarantining.
Superintendent of Schools David Jeck said Aug. 31 that the overwhelming majority of students (95%) who have quarantined have tested negative for COVID-19.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 7 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25 and Aug 26). There are no active cases.
- 36 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are 11 active cases.
- 12 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1, 2 on Sept. 2 and 2 on Sept. 3) There are 5 active cases.
- 1 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23) There are no active cases.
Middle schools
- 4 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26 and 1 on Sept. 1) There is 1 active case.
- 15 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31 and 3 on Sept. 2) There are 13 active cases.
- 3 at Marshall Middle School (2 on Aug 27 and 1 on Sept. 3) There is 1 active case.
- 9 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25, 1 on Sept. 1 and 1 on Sept. 3) There are 3 active cases.
- 1 at Warrenton Middle School (Sept. 3)
Elementary schools
- 2 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23 and Aug. 25) There are no active cases.
- 5 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Sept. 1) There is 1 active case.
- 1 case at Coleman Elementary (Sept.3)
- 8 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 3 on Aug. 24) There are no active cases.
- 21 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 3 on Aug. 31) There are 6 active cases.
- 5 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18 and 4 on Aug. 27) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20) There are no active cases.
- 7 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Sept. 3) There is 1 active case.
- 19 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30 and 4 on Sept. 1) There are 8 active cases.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 2 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26 and 1 on Sept. 3) There is 1 active case.
- 5 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31 and 1 on Sept. 3) There are 2 active cases.
- 6 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27 and Aug. 30) There are 4 active cases.
- 3 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17, 2 on Sept. 1 and 3 on Sept. 3) There are 2 active cases.
- 1 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25) There are no active cases.
- 8 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 2 and 1 on Sept. 3) There are 6 active cases.
- 2 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1) There are 2 active cases.
- 3 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27 and Sept. 1) There is 1 active case.
- 4 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1) There is 1 active case.
- 4 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26 and 2 on Aug. 27) There are no active cases.
- 5 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31 and 1 on Sept. 3) There are 2 active cases.
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27)
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1)
- 3 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26 and Aug. 30) There is 1 active case.
- 11 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1 and 1 on Sept. 2) There are 7 active cases.
Helkowski explained, "I believe that was Camp Smile. A number of kids tested positive, and they had to end the camp a day early." Camp Smile is Fauquier County's annual summer residential camp for rising 5th and 6th graders. It is held at the Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center, just outside Front Royal. About 80 rising 5th and 6th graders from Fauquier County Public Schools engaged in academic enrichment and recreational activities.
Cases
Fauquier County recorded 10 positive COVID-19 cases today. The county posted 18 on Sunday and 15 on Monday. The seven-day average of cases is 23, down from 36 on Friday.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 2,007 today, half of the new daily cases that were reported on Friday. New cases reached 2,395 Monday. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 788,917 total reported cases (191,453 probable) of COVID in Virginia. Today the seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,212; on Monday, it was 3,423. It is the first time since early July that the seven-day average has dropped significantly.
As of Sept. 7 in the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 825 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 9 years old; 1,783 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 43,675 cases in children younger than 9, 90,350 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
On Tuesday, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 10%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is at 9.2%, down from 10.4% on Friday.
Deaths
The most recent COVID death in Fauquier was on Friday, Aug. 27. Fauquier County lost another resident on Aug. 13 and one on July 30. Fauquier County has reported a total of 72 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 203 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 94 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 53 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 23 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 24 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died. In the state, four children younger than 9 years old have died of the virus; seven of those between 10 and 19 have died.
The VDH reported 18 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia today, three on Monday and 14 on Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 11,947 (1,849 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 15 today.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Sept. 3 that the number of COVID-19 patients was "just under 10."
Cubbage said, "The best defense is truly to get a COVID-19 vaccine and encourage others to get vaccinated. It is trending that most of the patients we are seeing who are hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. Residents still really need to consider wearing a mask, socially distancing from others and practicing proper hand hygiene. When combined, they truly help slow the spread."
According to the VDH, Fauquier County reported one new hospitalization today, its first since reporting seven new COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday. Fauquier tallied 25 hospitalizations in August and 12 in the first seven days of September.
The state added 73 new hospitalizations from COVID today, 58 new hospitalizations Monday and 66 on Sunday. According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 34,312 (1,872 probable).
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 89, down slightly from Friday’s 97.
In Tuesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 573 people hospitalized, 102 have been older than 80 years old; 100 have been 70 to 79 years old; 106 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 118 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and thirty-six have been younger than 50. (For 11 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, five children younger than 10 and five between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 396 younger than 9 have been hospitalized; 484 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Monday, Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Sept. 6 states that 1,981 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. (The VHHA stie was not updated the morrning of Sept. 7.)The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,901) has been rising since July 11, when it was 220.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units as of Sept. 6 was 483. For perspective, on Jan. 19, 588 patients were in ICU with COVID, the highest number so far in the pandemic. The number of COVID patients in intensive care has been generally rising since July 5, when it was 45.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 63,236 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 34,312 today.
Outbreaks
In the local health district, there was an outbreak reported in a long-term care facility last week; others were reported Aug. 24 and 26. There were three outbreaks between Aug. 15 and 19 in congregate settings. None of these outbreaks is listed on the VDH’s “outbreaks by exposure settings” page.
There have been a total of 56 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic -- 21 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 21 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and five in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,733.
The VDH website does not list any recent outbreaks in Fauquier. One is listed in Madison, at Autumn Care of Madison (11 cases) and one is listed in Orange, at Dogwood Village of Orange County (5 cases).
In the state, there are 1,139 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 33,900 cases and 4,295 deaths); 1,665 outbreaks in congregate settings; 245 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 178 in correctional facilities; 122 in college settings; 354 in childcare settings and 483 K-12 outbreaks being reported. There have been a total of 4,186 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Tuesday morning, is rated “high,” as are all the other counties in Virginia. (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (249 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (11.82% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Sept. 7, 10,073,328 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 64.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 57.3% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 76.9% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.5% are fully vaccinated.
An average 15,421 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state; that number has been slowly growing.
Thus far, about 60.1% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 53.8% are fully vaccinated. About 72.1% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 64.8%.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 62.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (51.3% are fully vaccinated). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 73.2% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (65.2% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 88.3% have received at least one dose (81.4% fully vaccinated).
About 55.3% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (47.1% fully vaccinated); 72.1% of those 18 and older (64.8% fully vaccinated) and 87.7% of those 65 and older (80% fully vaccinated).
For Virginians older than 12 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 72.3% have received one dose; 64% are fully vaccinated. In Fauquier, 70.5% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 63% are fully vaccinated.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Aug. 28, there have been 17,256 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people (.4% of total cases); 760 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.016% of total hospitalizations) and there have been 154 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.0032% of total deaths).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 9.2 times more than fully vaccinated people, and 2.5 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
SATURDAY, SEPT. 4: Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Sept. 4, 217 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system, 158 students and 59 staff members. There are 14 new cases since yesterday.
Thompson Elementary School is the only school that has not reported any cases.
For perspective, there were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the entire 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. Cases were not included in the dashboard over the summer.
There are currently 175 “active” cases of COVID-19, 123 students and 52 staffers. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Sept. 2, because of contact with positive cases, 443 students are currently quarantining. Seventeen staff members are quarantining.
Superintendent of Schools David Jeck said Tuesday that the overwhelming majority of students (95%) who have quarantined have tested negative for COVID-19.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 7 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25 and Aug 26). There are 4 active cases.
- 36 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are 29 active cases.
- 12 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1, 2 on Sept. 2 and 2 on Sept. 3) There are 11 active cases.
- 1 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23)
Middle schools
- 4 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are 2 active cases.
- 15 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31 and 3 on Sept. 2) There are 13 active cases.
- 3 at Marshall Middle School (2 on Aug 27 and 1 on Sept. 3)
- 9 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25, 1 on Sept. 1 and 1 on Sept. 3) There are 9 active cases.
- 1 at Warrenton Middle School (Sept. 3)
Elementary schools
- 2 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23 and Aug. 25)
- 5 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are 3 active cases.
- 1 case at Coleman Elementary (Sept.3)
- 8 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 3 on Aug. 24) There are 4 active cases.
- 21 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 3 on Aug. 31) There are 16 active cases.
- 5 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18 and 4 on Aug. 27) There are 4 active cases.
- 1 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27)
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20) There are no active cases.
- 7 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Sept. 3) There are 2 active cases.
- 19 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30 and 4 on Sept. 1) There are 17 active cases.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 2 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26 and 1 on Sept. 3)
- 5 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31 and 1 on Sept. 3)
- 6 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27 and Aug. 30) There are 5 active cases.
- 3 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17, 2 on Sept. 1 and 3 on Sept. 3) There are 2 active cases.
- 1 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25)
- 8 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 2 and 1 on Sept. 3) There are 7 active cases.
- 2 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1) There are 2 active cases.
- 3 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27 and Sept. 1) There are 2 active cases.
- 4 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are 3 active cases.
- 4 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26 and 2 on Aug. 27)
- 5 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31 and 1 on Sept. 3) There are 4 active cases.
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27)
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1)
- 3 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26 and Aug. 30) There are 2 active cases.
- 11 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1 and 1 on Sept. 2)
Helkowski explained, "I believe that was Camp Smile. A number of kids tested positive, and they had to end the camp a day early." Camp Smile is Fauquier County's annual summer residential camp for rising 5th and 6th graders. It is held at the Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center, just outside Front Royal. About 80 rising 5th and 6th graders from Fauquier County Public Schools engaged in academic enrichment and recreational activities.
Cases
Case information -- as well as data on deaths and some information on hospitalizations -- is from Sept. 3.
Fauquier County recorded 32 positive COVID-19 cases today, after posting 19 yesterday. There have been a total of 5,731 cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of cases is 36.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 4,070 today. New cases reached 4,255 yesterday. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 778,167 total reported cases (187,059 probable) of COVID in Virginia. Today the seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,359. The average has been generally rising since June 20, when it was 129.
As of Sept. 3 in the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 825 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 9 years old; 1,783 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 42,566 cases in children younger than 9, 88,632 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
On Friday, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 10.2%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is at 10.4%, the highest it’s been since Jan. 20.
Deaths
The most recent COVID death in Fauquier was on Friday, Aug. 27. Fauquier County lost another resident on Aug. 13 and one on July 30. Fauquier County has reported a total of 72 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 203 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 94 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 53 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 23 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 24 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died. In the state, four children younger than 9 years old have died of the virus; seven of those between 10 and 19 have died.
The VDH reported 18 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia yesterday and 20 today. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 11,899 (1,845 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 19 as of Friday. As recently as Aug. 3, the seven-day average was under 3.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Aug. 25 that the hospital was treating one COVID-19 inpatient. Today, she said the number of COVID-19 patients is "just under 10."
Cubbage said, "The best defense is truly to get a COVID-19 vaccine and encourage others to get vaccinated. It is trending that most of the patients we are seeing who are hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. Residents still really need to consider wearing a mask, socially distancing from others and practicing proper hand hygiene. When combined, they truly help slow the spread."
According to the VDH, Fauquier County reported seven new COVID-19 hospitalizations today, two new hospitalizations Thursday, two on Wednesday, one on Tuesday, four new hospitalizations on Monday, one Aug. 29, one Aug. 27 and two on Aug. 25. Fauquier tallied 25 hospitalizations in August, and 11 in the first three days of September. There have been a total of 238 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
The state added 132 new hospitalizations from COVID today, 86 new hospitalizations Thursday. According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 34,026 (1,833 probable).
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 97. The number has been generally climbing since July 23, when the seven-day average was 19.
In Friday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 570 people hospitalized, 101 have been older than 80 years old; 97 have been 70 to 79 years old; 104 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 117 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and thirty-four have been younger than 50. (For 17 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, five children younger than 10 and five between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 388 younger than 9 have been hospitalized; 474 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Thursday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Sept. 4 states that 1,987 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,818) has been rising since July 11, when it was 220.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units as of Sept. 4 is 474. For perspective, on Jan. 19, 588 patients were in ICU with COVID, the highest number so far in the pandemic. The number of COVID patients in intensive care has been generally rising since July 5, when it was 45.
There are 271 COVID-positive patients receiving ventilator support. As recently as Aug. 24, there were only 45 patients on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 63,059 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 34,026 today.
Outbreaks
Information on outbreaks was last updated Sept. 3.
In the local health district, there was an outbreak reported in a long-term care facility today; others were reported Aug. 24 and 26. There were three outbreaks between Aug. 15 and 19 in congregate settings. None of these outbreaks is listed on the VDH’s “outbreaks by exposure settings” page.
There have been a total of 55 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic -- 21 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 21 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and five in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,732.
The VDH website does not list any recent outbreaks in Fauquier. One is listed in Madison, at Autumn Care of Madison (11 cases) and one is listed in Orange, at Dogwood Village of Orange County (5 cases).
In the state, there are 1,131 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 33,819 cases and 4,294 deaths); 1,640 outbreaks in congregate settings; 244 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 177 in correctional facilities; 121 in college settings; 346 in childcare settings and 473 K-12 outbreaks being reported. There have been a total of 4,142 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, 26 more than yesterday.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Saturday morning, is rated “high.” (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
All counties in the state are rated high today.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (261 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (11.88% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
The information below is from Sept. 2.
As of Sept. 2, 9,992,437 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 64.3% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 56.9% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 76.4% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68% are fully vaccinated.
An average 16,466 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state; that number has been slowly growing. The last time the vaccination rate rose above 16,000 was June 28.
Thus far, about 59.7% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 53.3% are fully vaccinated. About 71.7% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 64.3%.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 61% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (50% are fully vaccinated). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 72.7% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (64.7% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 88% have received at least one dose (81.4% fully vaccinated).
About 54.8% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (46% fully vaccinated); 71.7% of those 18 and older (64.3% fully vaccinated) and 87.5% of those 65 and older (79.8% fully vaccinated).
For Virginians older than 12 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 71.7% have received one dose; 63.3% are fully vaccinated. In Fauquier, 70% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 62.5% are fully vaccinated.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Aug. 21, there have been 10,959 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people (.2% of total cases); 408 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.009% of total hospitalizations) and there have been 83 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.0017% of total deaths).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 13.3 times more than fully vaccinated people, and 2.6 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
FRIDAY, SEPT., 3: Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Sept. 3, 203 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system, 151 students and 52 staff members. There are seven new cases since yesterday.
Coleman and Thompson elementary schools and Warrenton Middle School have not reported any cases.
Dr. Joshua Jakum, pediatrician with Piedmont Pediatrics in Warrenton, said his practice is s…
For perspective, there were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the entire 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. Cases were not included in the dashboard over the summer.
There are currently 163 “active” cases of COVID-19, 116 students and 47 staffers. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Sept. 2, because of contact with positive cases, 443 students are currently quarantining. Seventeen staff members were quarantining as of Sept. 2.
Superintendent of Schools David Jeck said Tuesday that the overwhelming majority of students (95%) who have quarantined have tested negative for COVID-19.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 7 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25 and Aug 26). There are 4 active cases.
- 36 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are 29 active cases.
- 10 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1 and 2 on Sept. 2) There are 9 active cases.
- 1 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23)
Middle schools
- 4 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are 2 active cases.
- 15 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31 and 3 on Sept. 2) There are 13 active cases.
- 2 at Marshall Middle School (Aug 27)
- 8 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are 8 active cases.
Elementary schools
- 2 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23 and Aug. 25)
- 5 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are 3 active cases.
- 8 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 3 on Aug. 24) There are 4 active cases.
- 21 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 3 on Aug. 31) There are 16 active cases.
- 5 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18 and 4 on Aug. 27) There are 4 active cases.
- 1 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27)
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20) There are no active cases.
- 6 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23) There is 1 active case.
- 19 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30 and 4 on Sept. 1) There are 17 active cases.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 1 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26)
- 4 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Aug. 31)
- 3 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27 and Aug. 30) There are 2 active cases.
- 3 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17 and 2 on Sept. 1) There are 2 active cases.
- 1 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25)
- 7 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31 and 1 on Sept. 2) There are 6 active cases.
- 2 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1) There are 2 active cases.
- 3 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27 and Sept. 1) There are 2 active cases.
- 4 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are 3 active cases.
- 4 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26 and 2 on Aug. 27)
- 4 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27 and 1 on Aug. 31) There are 3 active cases.
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27)
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1)
- 3 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26 and Aug. 30) There are 2 active cases.
- 11 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1 and 1 on Sept. 2)
In a video update today, Superintendent of Schools David Jeck addressed changes to the schoo…
Helkowski explained, "I believe that was Camp Smile. A number of kids tested positive, and they had to end the camp a day early." Camp Smile is Fauquier County's annual summer residential camp for rising 5th and 6th graders. It is held at the Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center, just outside Front Royal. About 80 rising 5th and 6th graders from Fauquier County Public Schools engaged in academic enrichment and recreational activities.
Cases
Fauquier County recorded 32 positive COVID-19 cases today, after posting 19 yesterday. There have been a total of 5,731 cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of cases is 36.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 4,070 today. New cases reached 4,255 yesterday. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 778,167 total reported cases (187,059 probable) of COVID in Virginia. Today the seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,359. The average has been generally rising since June 20, when it was 129.
As of Sept. 3 in the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 825 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 9 years old; 1,783 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 42,566 cases in children younger than 9, 88,632 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
On Friday, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 10.2%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is at 10.4%, the highest it’s been since Jan. 20.
Deaths
The most recent COVID death in Fauquier was on Friday, Aug. 27. Fauquier County lost another resident on Aug. 13 and one on July 30. Fauquier County has reported a total of 72 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 203 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 94 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 53 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 23 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 24 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died. In the state, four children younger than 9 years old have died of the virus; seven of those between 10 and 19 have died.
The VDH reported 18 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia yesterday and 20 today. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 11,899 (1,845 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 19 as of Friday. As recently as Aug. 3, the seven-day average was under 3.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Aug. 25 that the hospital was treating one COVID-19 inpatient. Today, she said the number of COVID-19 patients is "just under 10."
Cubbage said, "The best defense is truly to get a COVID-19 vaccine and encourage others to get vaccinated. It is trending that most of the patients we are seeing who are hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. Residents still really need to consider wearing a mask, socially distancing from others and practicing proper hand hygiene. When combined, they truly help slow the spread."
According to the VDH, Fauquier County reported seven new COVID-19 hospitalizations today, two new hospitalizations Thursday, two on Wednesday, one on Tuesday, four new hospitalizations on Monday, one Aug. 29, one Aug. 27 and two on Aug. 25. Fauquier tallied 25 hospitalizations in August, and 11 in the first three days of September. There have been a total of 238 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
The state added 132 new hospitalizations from COVID today, 86 new hospitalizations Thursday. According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 34,026 (1,833 probable).
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 97. The number has been generally climbing since July 23, when the seven-day average was 19.
In Friday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 570 people hospitalized, 101 have been older than 80 years old; 97 have been 70 to 79 years old; 104 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 117 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and thirty-four have been younger than 50. (For 17 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, five children younger than 10 and five between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 388 younger than 9 have been hospitalized; 474 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Thursday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Sept. 3 states that 1,892 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,725) has been rising since July 11, when it was 220.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units as of Sept. 3 is 466. For perspective, on Jan. 19, 588 patients were in ICU with COVID, the highest number so far in the pandemic. The number of COVID patients in intensive care has been generally rising since July 5, when it was 45.
There are 261 COVID-positive patients receiving ventilator support. As recently as Aug. 24, there were only 45 patients on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 62,952 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 34,026 today.
Outbreaks
In the local health district, there was an outbreak reported in a long-term care facility today; others were reported Aug. 24 and 26. There were three outbreaks between Aug. 15 and 19 in congregate settings. None of these outbreaks is listed on the VDH’s “outbreaks by exposure settings” page.
There have been a total of 55 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic -- 21 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 21 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and five in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,732.
The VDH website does not list any recent outbreaks in Fauquier. One is listed in Madison, at Autumn Care of Madison (11 cases) and one is listed in Orange, at Dogwood Village of Orange County (5 cases).
In the state, there are 1,131 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 33,819 cases and 4,294 deaths); 1,640 outbreaks in congregate settings; 244 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 177 in correctional facilities; 121 in college settings; 346 in childcare settings and 473 K-12 outbreaks being reported. There have been a total of 4,142 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, 26 more than yesterday.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Friday morning, is rated “high.” (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
All counties in the state are rated high today.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (279 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (11.17% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
The VDH did not update vaccine data this morning. The information below is from Sept. 2.
As of Sept. 1, 9,992,437 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 64.3% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 56.9% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 76.4% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68% are fully vaccinated.
An average 16,466 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state; that number has been slowly growing. The last time the vaccination rate rose above 16,000 was June 28.
Thus far, about 59.7% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 53.3% are fully vaccinated. About 71.7% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 64.3%.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 61% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (50% are fully vaccinated). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 72.7% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (64.7% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 88% have received at least one dose (81.4% fully vaccinated).
About 54.8% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (46% fully vaccinated); 71.7% of those 18 and older (64.3% fully vaccinated) and 87.5% of those 65 and older (79.8% fully vaccinated).
For Virginians older than 12 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 71.7% have received one dose; 63.3% are fully vaccinated. In Fauquier, 70% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 62.5% are fully vaccinated.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Aug. 21, there have been 10,959 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people (.2% of total cases); 408 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.009% of total hospitalizations) and there have been 83 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.0017% of total deaths).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 13.3 times more than fully vaccinated people, and 2.6 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
THURSDAY, SEPT. 2: Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Sept. 2, 196 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system, 146 students and 50 staff members. There have been 18 cases reported since yesterday.
Dr. Joshua Jakum, pediatrician with Piedmont Pediatrics in Warrenton, said his practice is s…
Coleman and Thompson elementary schools have not reported any cases.
For perspective, there were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the entire 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. Cases were not included in the dashboard over the summer.
There are currently 156 “active” cases of COVID-19, 111 students and 45 staffers. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Aug. 26, because of contact with positive cases, 565 students are currently quarantining, as well as 11 staff members.
Superintendent of Schools David Jeck said Tuesday that the overwhelming majority of students (95%) who have quarantined have tested negative for COVID-19.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 7 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25 and Aug 26). There are 4 active cases.
- 36 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are 29 active cases.
- 8 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are 7 active cases.
- 1 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23)
Middle schools
- 4 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are 2 active cases.
- 12 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31) There are 10 active cases.
- 2 at Marshall Middle School (Aug 27)
- 8 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are 8 active cases.
Elementary schools
- 2 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23 and Aug. 25)
- 5 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are 3 active cases.
- 8 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 3 on Aug. 24) There are 5 active cases.
- 21 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 3 on Aug. 31) There are 16 active cases.
- 5 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18 and 4 on Aug. 27) There are 4 active cases.
- 1 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27)
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20)
- 6 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23) There is 1 active case.
- 19 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30 and 4 on Sept. 1) There are 17 active cases.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 1 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26)
- 4 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Aug. 31)
- 3 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27 and Aug. 30) There are 2 active cases.
- 3 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17 and 2 on Sept. 1) There are 2 active cases.
- 1 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25)
- 6 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Aug. 31) There are 5 active cases.
- 2 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1) There are 2 active cases.
- 3 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27 and Sept. 1) There are 2 active cases.
- 4 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are 4 active cases.
- 4 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26 and 2 on Aug. 27)
- 4 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27 and 1 on Aug. 31) There are 3 active cases.
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27)
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1)
- 3 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26 and Aug. 30)
- 10 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1)
Helkowski explained, "I believe that was Camp Smile. A number of kids tested positive, and they had to end the camp a day early." Camp Smile is Fauquier County's annual summer residential camp for rising 5th and 6th graders. It is held at the Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center, just outside Front Royal. About 80 rising 5th and 6th graders from Fauquier County Public Schools engaged in academic enrichment and recreational activities.
Cases
Fauquier County recorded 19 positive COVID-19 cases today, after posting 33 yesterday and 51 Tuesday, the greatest number of cases in one day since Jan. 27. There have been a total of 5,699 cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of cases is 37.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 4,255 today. New cases reached 3,407 yesterday. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 774,097 total reported cases (185,417 probable) of COVID in Virginia. Today the seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,281. The average has been generally rising since June 20, when it was 129.
As of Sept. 2 in the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 802 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 9 years old; 1,753 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 42,173 cases in children younger than 9, 87,972 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
On Thursday, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 10.4%, the highest it has been since Feb. 4. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is at 9.4%, the highest it’s been since Feb. 5.
Deaths
The most recent COVID death in Fauquier was on Friday, Aug. 27. Fauquier County lost another resident on Aug. 13 and one on July 30. Fauquier County has reported a total of 72 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 203 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 94 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 53 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 23 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 24 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died. In the state, four children younger than 9 years old have died of the virus; seven of those between 10 and 19 have died.
The VDH reported 19 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia yesterday and 18 today. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 11,879 (1,845 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 21 as of Thursday. As recently as Aug. 3, the seven-day average was under 3.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Aug. 25 that the hospital was treating one COVID-19 inpatient.
According to the VDH, Fauquier County reported two new hospitalizations today after posting two yesterday, one on Tuesday, four new hospitalizations on Monday, one Aug. 29, one Aug. 27 and two on Aug. 25. Fauquier tallied 25 hospitalizations in August. There have been a total of 231 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
The state added 86 new hospitalizations from COVID today, 119 new hospitalizations Wednesday. According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 33,894 (1,816 probable).
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 97. The number has been generally climbing since July 23, when the seven-day average was 19.
In Thursday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 563 people hospitalized, 101 have been older than 80 years old; 96 have been 70 to 79 years old; 102 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 113 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and thirty-four have been younger than 50. (For 17 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, five children younger than 10 and five between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 388 younger than 9 have been hospitalized; 470 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Sept. 2 states that 1,882 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,725) has been rising since July 11, when it was 220.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units as of Sept. 2 is 447. On Jan. 19, 588 patients were in ICU with COVID, the highest number so far in the pandemic. The number of COVID patients in intensive care has been generally rising since July 5, when it was 45.
There are 266 COVID-positive patients receiving ventilator support. As recently as Aug. 24, there were only 45 patients on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 62,550 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 33,808 today.
Outbreaks
In the local health district, there was an outbreak reported Aug. 26 in a long-term care setting, following another such outbreak on Aug. 24. There were three between Aug. 15 and 19 in congregate settings. None of these outbreaks is listed on the VDH’s “outbreaks by exposure settings” page.
There have been a total of 55 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic -- 20 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 21 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and five in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,725.
In the state, there are 1,127 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 33,789 cases and 4,293 deaths); 1,640 outbreaks in congregate settings; 242 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 176 in correctional facilities; 120 in college settings; 344 in childcare settings and 467 K-12 outbreaks being reported. There have been a total of 4,116 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, 15 more than yesterday.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Thursday morning, is rated “high.” (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
All counties in the state are rated high today.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (283 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (9.42% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
The VDH did not update vaccine data this morning. The information below is from Sept. 1.
As of Sept. 1, 9,974,506 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 64.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 56.8% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 76.3% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 67.9% are fully vaccinated.
An average 16,224 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state; that number has been slowly growing. The last time the vaccination rate rose above 16,000 was June 28.
Thus far, about 59.7% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 53.2% are fully vaccinated. About 71.6% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 64.2%.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 60.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (49.8% are fully vaccinated). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 72.6% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (64.6% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 88% have received at least one dose (81.3% fully vaccinated).
About 54.7 of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (45.7% fully vaccinated); 71.6% of those 18 and older (64.2% fully vaccinated) and 87.5% of those 65 and older (79.7% fully vaccinated).
For Virginians older than 12 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 71.6% have received one dose; 63.3% are fully vaccinated. In Fauquier, 69.9% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 62.3% are fully vaccinated.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Aug. 21, there have been 10,959 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people (.2% of total cases); 408 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.009% of total hospitalizations) and there have been 83 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.0017% of total deaths).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 13.3 times more than fully vaccinated people, and 2.6 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1: Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Sept. 1, 178 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system, 137 students and 41 staff members.
For perspective, there were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the entire 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. Cases were not included in the dashboard over the summer.
There are currently 138 “active” cases of COVID-19, 102 students and 36 staffers. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Aug. 26, because of contact with positive cases, 565 students are currently quarantining, as well as 11 staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 7 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25 and Aug 26). There are 4 active cases.
- 35 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27 and 10 on Aug. 30) There are 28 active cases.
- 7 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26 and 1 on Aug. 27)
- 1 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23)
Middle schools
- 3 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26) There is 1 active case.
- 12 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31) There are 10 active cases.
- 2 at Marshall Middle School (Aug 27)
- 7 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25) There are 5 active cases.
Elementary schools
- 2 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23 and Aug. 25)
- 4 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17 and 2 on Aug. 23) There are 2 active cases.
- 8 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 3 on Aug. 24) There are 5 active cases.
- 21 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 3 on Aug. 31) There are 16 active cases.
- 5 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18 and 4 on Aug. 27) There are 4 active cases.
- 1 a Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27)
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20)
- 6 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23) There is 1 active case.
- 15 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27 and 4 on Aug. 30) There are 13 active cases.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 1 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26)
- 4 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Aug. 31)
- 3 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27 and Aug. 30) There are 2 active cases.
- 1 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25)
- 6 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Aug. 31) There are 5 active cases.
- 2 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27) There is 1 active case.
- 3 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20 and 2 on Aug. 27)
- 4 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26 and 2 on Aug. 27)
- 4 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27 and 1 on Aug. 31) There are 3 active cases.
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27)
- 3 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26 and Aug. 30)
- 8 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31)
Helkowski explained, "I believe that was Camp Smile. A number of kids tested positive, and they had to end the camp a day early." Camp Smile is Fauquier County's annual summer residential camp for rising 5th and 6th graders. It is held at the Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center, just outside Front Royal. About 80 rising 5th and 6th graders from Fauquier County Public Schools engaged in academic enrichment and recreational activities.
Cases
Fauquier County recorded 33 positive COVID-19 cases today, after posting 51 yesterday, the greatest number of cases in one day since Jan. 27. There have been a total of 5,680 cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of cases is 40; the only other time Fauquier’s seven-day average was that high was for a few days in January.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 3,407 today. New cases reached 3,487 yesterday. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 769,842 total reported cases (183,624 probable) of COVID in Virginia. Today the seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,172. The average has been generally rising since June 20, when it was 129.
As of Sept. 1 in the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 802 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 9 years old; 1,753 have been reported in those 10 to 19.
On Wednesday, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 10.3%, the highest it has been since Feb. 4. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is at 8.6%.
Deaths
The most recent COVID death in Fauquier was on Friday, Aug. 27. Fauquier County lost another resident on Aug. 13 and one on July 30. Fauquier County has reported a total of 72 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 203 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 94 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 53 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 23 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 24 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died. In the state, four children younger than 9 years old have died of the virus; seven of those between 10 and 19 have died.
The VDH reported 32 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia yesterday and 19 today. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 11,861 (1,843 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 21 as of Wednesday. As recently as Aug. 3, the seven-day average was under 3.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Aug. 25 that the hospital was treating one COVID-19 inpatient.
According to the VDH, Fauquier County reported two new hospitalizations today, one yesterday, four new hospitalizations on Monday, one on Sunday and one on Friday. Fauquier tallied 25 hospitalizations in August. There have been a total of 229 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
The state added 119 new hospitalizations from COVID today, 132 new hospitalizations Tuesday. According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 33,808 (1,812 probable).
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 102. The number has been generally climbing since July 23, when the seven-day average was 19.
In Wednesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 558 people hospitalized, 100 have been older than 80 years old; 96 have been 70 to 79 years old; 99 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 113 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and thirty-three have been younger than 50. (For 17 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, five children younger than 10 and five between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 382 younger than 9 have been hospitalized; 467 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Aug. 31 states that 1,768 Virginians were hospitalized with COVID-19, 68 more than Aug. 30. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,623) has been rising since July 11, when it was 220.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units as of Aug. 31 is 427 – five fewer than Monday. The number of COVID patients in intensive care has been generally rising since July 5, when it was 45.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 62,280 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 33,808 today.
The VHHA has stopped reporting on the number of patients who are on ventilators, or the percentage of hospital beds that are occupied.
Outbreaks
In the local health district, there was an outbreak reported Aug. 26 in a long-term care setting, following another such outbreak on Aug. 24. There were three between Aug. 15 and 19 in congregate settings. None of these outbreaks is listed on the VDH’s “outbreaks by exposure settings” page.
There have been a total of 55 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic -- 20 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 21 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and five in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,725.
In the state, there are 1,124 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 33,777 cases and 4,293 deaths); 1,636 outbreaks in congregate settings; 241 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 174 in correctional facilities; 120 in college settings; 344 in childcare settings – seven more than yesterday -- and 462 K-12 outbreaks being reported – five more than yesterday. There have been a total of 4,101 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, 15 more than yesterday.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Wednesday morning, is rated “high.” (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
All counties in the state are rated high today.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (263 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (9.25% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Sept. 1, 9,974,506 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 64.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 56.8% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 76.3% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 67.9% are fully vaccinated.
An average 16,224 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state; that number has been slowly growing. The last time the vaccination rate rose above 16,000 was June 28.
Thus far, about 59.7% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 53.2% are fully vaccinated. About 71.6% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 64.2%.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 60.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (49.8% are fully vaccinated). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 72.6% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (64.6% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 88% have received at least one dose (81.3% fully vaccinated).
About 54.7 of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (45.7% fully vaccinated); 71.6% of those 18 and older (64.2% fully vaccinated) and 87.5% of those 65 and older (79.7% fully vaccinated).
For Virginians older than 12 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 71.6% have received one dose; 63.3% are fully vaccinated. In Fauquier, 69.9% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 62.3% are fully vaccinated.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Aug. 21, there have been 10,959 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people (.2% of total cases); 408 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.009% of total hospitalizations) and there have been 83 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.0017% of total deaths).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 13.3 times more than unvaccinated people, and 2.6 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
TUESDAY, AUG. 31: Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Aug. 31, 170 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system, 133 students and 37 staff members. The number of student cases is 53 more than were reported Friday morning.
For perspective, there were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the entire 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. Cases were not included in the dashboard over the summer.
There are currently 132 “active” cases of COVID-19, 100 students and 32 staffers. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Aug. 26, because of contact with positive cases, 565 students are currently quarantining, as well as 11 staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 7 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25 and Aug 26). There are 4 active cases.
- 35 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27 and 10 on Aug. 30) There are 28 active cases.
- 7 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26 and 1 on Aug. 27)
- 1 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23)
Middle schools
- 3 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26) There is 1 active case.
- 11 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26 and 3 on Aug. 30) There are 10 active cases.
- 2 at Marshall Middle School (Aug 27)
- 7 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25) There are 5 active cases.
Elementary schools
- 2 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23 and Aug. 25)
- 4 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17 and 2 on Aug. 23) There are 2 active cases.
- 8 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 3 on Aug. 24) There are 5 active cases.
- 18 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27 and 3 on Aug. 30) There are 13 active cases.
- 5 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18 and 4 on Aug. 27) There are 4 active cases.
- 1 a Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27)
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20)
- 6 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23) There is 1 active case.
- 15 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27 and 4 on Aug. 30) There are 13 active cases.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 1 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26)
- 3 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25 and 1 on Aug. 27)
- 3 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27 and Aug. 30) There are 2 active cases.
- 1 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25)
- 5 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24 and 1 on Aug. 27) There are 4 active cases.
- 2 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27) There is 1 active case.
- 3 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20 and 2 on Aug. 27)
- 4 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26 and 2 on Aug. 27)
- 3 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25 and Aug. 27) There are 2 active cases.
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27)
- 3 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26 and Aug. 30)
- 7 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27 and 3 on Aug. 30)
Helkowski explained, "I believe that was Camp Smile. A number of kids tested positive, and they had to end the camp a day early." Camp Smile is Fauquier County's annual summer residential camp for rising 5th and 6th graders. It is held at the Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center, just outside Front Royal. About 80 rising 5th and 6th graders from Fauquier County Public Schools engaged in academic enrichment and recreational activities.
Cases
Fauquier County recorded 51 positive COVID-19 cases this morning, the greatest number of cases in one day since Jan. 27. There have been a total of 5,647 cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of cases is 40; the only other time Fauquier’s seven-day average was that high was for a few days in January.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 3,487 today, the highest number since Feb. 11. New cases reached 2,291 yesterday. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 766,435 total reported cases (182,542 probable) of COVID in Virginia. Today the seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,178, the highest it has been since Feb. 12. It has been steadily rising since June 20, when it was 129.
On Tuesday, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 10.1%, the highest it has been since Feb. 7. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is at 7.5%.
Deaths
The most recent COVID death in Fauquier was on Friday, Aug. 27. Fauquier County lost another resident on Aug. 13 and one on July 30. Fauquier County has reported a total of 72 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 203 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 94 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 53 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 23 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 24 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died. In the state, four children younger than 9 years old have died of the virus; seven of those between 10 and 19 have died.
The VDH reported no new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia on Sunday or Monday, but reported 32 on Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 11,842 (1,842 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 21 as of Tuesday. As recently as Aug. 3, the seven-day average was under 3.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Aug. 25 that the hospital was treating one COVID-19 inpatient.
According to the VDH, Fauquier County reported one new hospitalization today, four new hospitalizations on Monday, one on Sunday and one on Friday. Fauquier tallied 25 hospitalizations in August. There have been a total of 227 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
The state added 132 new hospitalizations Tuesday. According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 33,689 (1,806 probable).
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 103. The number has been generally climbing since July 23, when the seven-day average was 19.
In Tuesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 556 people hospitalized, 99 have been older than 80 years old; 96 have been 70 to 79 years old; 99 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 112 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and thirty-three have been younger than 50. (For 17 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, five children younger than 10 and five between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 375 younger than 9 have been hospitalized – seven more than Monday; 463 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized – seven more than Monday.
VDH data reported here was finalized Monday, Aug. 30 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Aug. 31 states that 1,768 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 68 more than yesterday. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,623) has been rising since July 11, when it was 220.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 427 – five fewer than Monday. The number of COVID patients in intensive care has been generally rising since July 5, when it was 45.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 62,280 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 33,689.
The VHHA has stopped reporting on the number of patients who are on ventilators, or the percentage of hospital beds that are occupied.
Outbreaks
In the local health district, there was an outbreak reported Aug. 26 in a long-term care setting, following another such outbreak on Aug. 24. There were three between Aug. 15 and 19 in congregate settings. None of these outbreaks is listed on the VDH’s “outbreaks by exposure settings” page.
There have been a total of 55 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic -- 20 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 21 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and five in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,725.
In the state, there are 1,122 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 33,728 cases and 4,293 deaths); 1,635 outbreaks in congregate settings; 241 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 174 in correctional facilities; 120 in college settings; 337 in childcare settings and 457 K-12 outbreaks being reported. There have been a total of 4,086 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, 14 more than yesterday.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Tuesday morning, is rated “high.” (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
All counties in the state are rated high today.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (208 for Fauquier, down from 286 last week) and percent positivity (9.15% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
Vaccine data was not updated this morning by the VDH. The information below is from Aug. 30.
As of Aug. 30, 9,943,774 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 64% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 56.6% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 76.1% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 67.7% are fully vaccinated.
An average 15,818 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state; that number has been slowly growing.
Thus far, about 59.5% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 53.1% are fully vaccinated. About 71.5% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 64%.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 60.4% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (49.3% are fully vaccinated). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 72.4% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (64.4% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 87.9% have received at least one dose (81.2% fully vaccinated).
About 54.4 of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (45.5% fully vaccinated); 715% of those 18 and older (64% fully vaccinated) and 87.4% of those 65 and older (79.7% fully vaccinated).
For Virginians older than 12 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 71.4% have received one dose; 63.1% are fully vaccinated. In Fauquier, 69.8% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 62.2% are fully vaccinated.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Aug. 21, there have been 10,959 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people (.2% of total cases); 408 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.009% of total hospitalizations) and there have been 83 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.0017% of total deaths).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 13.3 times more than unvaccinated people, and 2.6 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
MONDAY, AUG. 30: Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Aug. 30, 145 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system, 113 students and 32 staff members. The number of student cases is 28 more than were reported Friday morning, 99 more than were reported last Monday morning.
For perspective, there were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the entire 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. Cases were not included in the dashboard over the summer.
There are currently 107 “active” cases of COVID-19, 80 students and 27 staffers. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Aug. 26, because of contact with positive cases, 565 students are currently quarantining, as well as 11 staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 7 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25 and Aug 26). There are 4 active cases.
- 25 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26 and 3 on Aug. 27) There are 18 active cases.
- 7 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26 and 1 on Aug. 27)
- 1 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23)
Middle schools
- 3 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26) There is 1 active case.
- 8 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26) There are 7 active cases.
- 2 at Marshall Middle School (Aug 27)
- 7 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25) There are 5 active cases.
Elementary schools
- 2 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23 and Aug. 25)
- 4 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17 and 2 on Aug. 23) There are 2 active cases.
- 8 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 3 on Aug. 24) There are 5 active cases.
- 15 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25 and 5 on Aug. 27) There are 10 active cases.
- 5 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18 and 4 on Aug. 27) There are 4 active cases.
- 1 a Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27)
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20)
- 6 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23) There are 2 active cases.
- 11 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26 and 1 on Aug. 27) There are 9 active cases.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 1 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26)
- 3 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25 and 1 on Aug. 27)
- 2 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27) There is 1 active case.
- 1 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25)
- 5 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24 and 1 on Aug. 27) There are 4 active cases.
- 2 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27) There is 1 active case.
- 3 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20 and 2 on Aug. 27)
- 4 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26 and 2 on Aug. 27)
- 3 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25 and Aug. 27) There are 2 active cases.
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27)
- 2 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20 and Aug. 26)
- 4 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26 and 1 on Aug. 27)
Helkowski explained, "I believe that was Camp Smile. A number of kids tested positive, and they had to end the camp a day early." Camp Smile is Fauquier County's annual summer residential camp for rising 5th and 6th graders. It is held at the Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center, just outside Front Royal. About 80 rising 5th and 6th graders from Fauquier County Public Schools engaged in academic enrichment and recreational activities.
Cases
Fauquier County recorded 27 positive COVID-19 cases this morning, 47 on Sunday and 40 on Saturday. There have been a total of 5,596 cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of cases is 38.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 3,520 Friday, the highest number since Feb. 11. New cases reached 2,291 today. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 762,948 total reported cases (181,411 probable) of COVID in Virginia. Today the seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,113, the highest it has been since Feb. 12. It has been steadily rising since June 20, when it was 129.
On Monday, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 10.1%, the highest it has been since Feb. 7. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is at 7.2%.
Deaths
The most recent COVID death in Fauquier was on Friday, Aug. 27. Fauquier County lost another resident on Aug. 13 and one on July 30. Fauquier County has reported a total of 72 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 203 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 94 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 53 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 23 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 24 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died. In the state, four children younger than 9 years old have died of the virus – one more than was reported Friday; seven of those between 10 and 19 have died.
On Monday morning, the VDH reported no new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia today or yesterday, after reporting 40 on Friday, 41 on Saturday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 11,810 (1,836 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 19 as of Monday. As recently as Aug. 3, the seven-day average was under 3.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Aug. 25 that the hospital was treating one COVID-19 inpatient.
According to the VDH, Fauquier County reported four new hospitalizations on Monday, one on Sunday and one on Friday. Fauquier tallied 24 hospitalizations in August. There have been a total of 226 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
The state added 65 new hospitalizations Monday; 50 new hospitalizations were added Sunday after adding 98 on Saturday. According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 33,557 (1,796 probable).
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 100. The number has been generally climbing since July 23, when the seven-day average was 19.
In Monday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 551 people hospitalized, 99 have been older than 80 years old; 96 have been 70 to 79 years old; 99 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 112 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and thirty-three have been younger than 50. (For 12 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, five children younger than 10 and five between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 368 younger than 9 have been hospitalized – ten more than Friday; 456 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized – 12 more than Friday.
VDH data reported here was finalized Sunday, Aug. 29 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Aug. 30 states that 1,700 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 81 more than on Saturday. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,578) has been rising since July 11, when it was 220.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 432 – 11 more than Saturday. The number of COVID patients in intensive care has been generally rising since July 5, when it was 45.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 62,111 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 33,557.
The VHHA has stopped reporting on the number of patients who are on ventilators, or the percentage of hospital beds that are occupied.
Outbreaks
In the local health district, there was an outbreak reported Aug. 26 in a long-term care setting, following another such outbreak on Aug. 24. There were three between Aug. 15 and 19 in congregate settings. None of these outbreaks is listed on the VDH’s “outbreaks by exposure settings” page.
There have been a total of 55 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic -- 20 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 21 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and five in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,725.
In the state, there are 1,119 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 33,705cases and 4,292 deaths); 1,632 outbreaks in congregate settings; 240 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 173 in correctional facilities; 120 in college settings; 332 in childcare settings and 456 K-12 outbreaks being reported. There have been a total of 4,072 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Monday morning, is rated “high.” (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
All counties in the state are rated high.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (208 for Fauquier, down from 286 last week) and percent positivity (9.47% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Aug. 30, 9,943,774 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 64% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 56.6% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 76.1% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 67.7% are fully vaccinated.
An average 15,818 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state; that number has been slowly growing.
Thus far, about 59.5% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 53.1% are fully vaccinated. About 71.5% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 64%.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 60.4% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (49.3% are fully vaccinated). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 72.4% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (64.4% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 87.9% have received at least one dose (81.2% fully vaccinated).
About 54.4 of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (45.5% fully vaccinated); 715% of those 18 and older (64% fully vaccinated) and 87.4% of those 65 and older (79.7% fully vaccinated).
For Virginians older than 12 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 71.4% have received one dose; 63.1% are fully vaccinated. In Fauquier, 69.8% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 62.2% are fully vaccinated.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Aug. 21, there have been 10,959 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people (.2% of total cases); 408 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.009% of total hospitalizations) and there have been 83 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.0017% of total deaths).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 13.3 times more than unvaccinated people, and 2.6 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
Weekly update
A narrative from the Virginia Department of Health’s weekly update Aug. 27 says that although the Delta variant of the coronavirus could cause cases to rise into September and beyond, “Increased mask usage and other prevention measures are already having an impact on the course of the pandemic.”
The report explained, “Much like your car's GPS, the projections show where we are headed, but we can always change direction. Indeed, that seems to be happening, albeit slowly. … many Virginians are heeding the warnings provided by the data and projections and are adjusting their behavior. If enough do so, we can avoid the worst outcomes from the Delta variant.
“Gov. Ralph Northam announced a Public Health Order requiring universal masking in K-12 schools. The Virginia Department of Health is ramping up testing, contact tracing and other efforts to combat the virus. Combined, these efforts are shifting the projected course of the pandemic in Virginia.
“Last week, the UVA Biocomplexity Institute projected that cases could exceed last January's peaks. This week, the projections come in just under those peaks. While Virginian's efforts appear to be paying off, we still have a lot of work to do. Cases are already approaching levels last seen in January and continue to surge in most areas of the state. Hospitals are under increasing pressure.
“Meanwhile, there is still a large reservoir of unvaccinated and partially vaccinated Virginians susceptible to infection and severe illness. … Virginians have an opportunity to change the course of the pandemic. Do your part to stop the spread. Please continue to practice good prevention including masking and get vaccinated as soon as eligible.”
SATURDAY, AUG. 28: A narrative from the Virginia Department of Health’s weekly update says that although the Delta variant of the coronavirus could cause cases to rise into September and beyond, “Increased mask usage and other prevention measures are already having an impact on the course of the pandemic.”
The report explained, “Much like your car's GPS, the projections show where we are headed, but we can always change direction. Indeed, that seems to be happening, albeit slowly. … many Virginians are heeding the warnings provided by the data and projections and are adjusting their behavior. If enough do so, we can avoid the worst outcomes from the Delta variant.
“Gov. Ralph Northam announced a Public Health Order requiring universal masking in K-12 schools. The Virginia Department of Health is ramping up testing, contact tracing and other efforts to combat the virus. Combined, these efforts are shifting the projected course of the pandemic in Virginia.
“Last week, the UVA Biocomplexity Institute projected that cases could exceed last January's peaks. This week, the projections come in just under those peaks. While Virginian's efforts appear to be paying off, we still have a lot of work to do. Cases are already approaching levels last seen in January and continue to surge in most areas of the state. Hospitals are under increasing pressure.
“Meanwhile, there is still a large reservoir of unvaccinated and partially vaccinated Virginians susceptible to infection and severe illness. … Virginians have an opportunity to change the course of the pandemic. Do your part to stop the spread. Please continue to practice good prevention including masking and get vaccinated as soon as eligible.”
The Virginia Department of Health does not update its data on Saturday or Sundays. Under the heading of each section of this story, it will indicate when the information was last updated.
COVID-19 in the school division
The information about school division cases was updated the morning of Saturday, Aug. 28.
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Aug. 28, 145 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system, 113 students and 32 staff members. The number of student cases is 28 more than were reported Friday morning, 99 more than were reported Monday morning.
For perspective, there were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the entire 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. Cases were not included in the dashboard over the summer.
There are currently 132 “active” cases of COVID-19, 100 students and 32 staffers. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Aug. 26, because of contact with positive cases, 565 students are currently quarantining, as well as 11 staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are enumerated if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 7 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25 and Aug 26). There are 6 active cases.
- 25 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26 and 3 on Aug. 27) There are 22 active cases.
- 7 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26 and 1 on Aug. 27)
- 1 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23)
Middle schools
- 3 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26) There are 2 active cases.
- 8 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26)
- 2 at Marshall Middle School (Aug 27)
- 7 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25)
Elementary schools
- 2 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23 and Aug. 25)
- 4 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17 and 2 on Aug. 23)
- 8 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 3 on Aug. 24) There are 5 active cases.
- 15 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25 and 5 on Aug. 27) There are 14 active cases.
- 5 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18 and 4 on Aug. 27)
- 1 a Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27)
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20)
- 6 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23) There are 2 active cases.
- 11 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26 and 1 on Aug. 27)
Staff members testing positive include:
- 1 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26
- 3 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25 and 1 on Aug. 27)
- 2 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27)
- 1 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17)
- 1 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25)
- 5 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24 and 1 on Aug. 27)
- 2 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27)
- 3 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20 and 2 on Aug. 27)
- 4 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26 and 2 on Aug. 27)
- 3 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25 and Aug. 27)
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27)
- 2 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20 and Aug. 26)
- 4 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26 and 1 on Aug. 27)
Helkowski explained, "I believe that was Camp Smile. A number of kids tested positive, and they had to end the camp a day early." Camp Smile is Fauquier County's annual summer residential camp for rising 5th and 6th graders. It is held at the Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center, just outside Front Royal. About 80 rising 5th and 6th graders from Fauquier County Public Schools engaged in academic enrichment and recreational activities.
Cases
Information about COVID-19 cases was last updated on Aug. 27.
Fauquier County recorded 44 positive COVID-19 cases on Aug. 27; on Aug. 26, the county added 37. There have been a total of 5,482 cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of cases is 30.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 3,520 Friday, the highest number since Feb. 11. New cases reached 3,491 Thursday. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 754,652 total reported cases (178,432 probable) of COVID in Virginia. Friday, the seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,939, the highest it has been since Feb. 15. It has been steadily rising since June 20, when it was 129.
On Friday, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 10%, the highest it has been since Feb. 8. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is at 6.8% today, down from 7.6% yesterday.
Deaths
Information about COVID-19 deaths was last updated on Aug. 27.
The most recent COVID death in Fauquier was on Friday, Aug. 13, and before that, on July 30. Fauquier County has reported a total of 71 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 201 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 92 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 53 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 23 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 24 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died. In the state, three children younger than 9 years old have died of the virus – one fewer than were reported yesterday; seven of those between 10 and 19 have died.
On Friday morning, the VDH reported 40 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 14 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 11,769 (1,830 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 17 as of Friday. As recently as Aug. 3, the seven-day average was under 3.
Hospitalizations
VDH hospitalization data is as of Friday, Aug. 27. VHHA data is as of Aug. 28.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Aug. 25 that the hospital was treating one COVID-19 inpatient.
According to the VDH, Fauquier County has reported 19 hospitalizations in August, including one Friday. There have been a total of 221 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
The state added 128 new hospitalizations Friday; 120 new hospitalizations were added Thursday. According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 33,344 (1,775 probable).
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 96. The number has been generally climbing since July 23, when the seven-day average was 19.
In Friday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 544 people hospitalized, 99 have been older than 80 years old; 96 have been 70 to 79 years old; 98 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 110 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and thirty have been younger than 50. (For 11 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, five children younger than 10 and five between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 358 younger than 9 have been hospitalized – nine more than yesterday; 444 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized – four more than yesterday.
VDH data reported here was finalized Thursday, Aug. 26 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Aug. 28 states that 1,619 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, a number not seen since Feb. 19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,482) has been rising since July 11, when it was 220.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 421 – 10 more than yesterday. The number of COVID patients in intensive care has been generally rising since July 5, when it was 45.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 61,980 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 33,344 (Friday’s number).
The VHHA has stopped reporting on the number of patients who are on ventilators, or the percentage of hospital beds that are occupied.
Outbreaks
Information on outbreaks was last updated Friday, Aug. 27.
In the local health district, there was another outbreak reported Aug. 26 in a long-term care setting, following another such outbreak on Aug. 24. There were three between Aug. 15 and 19 in congregate settings. None of these outbreaks is listed on the VDH’s “outbreaks by exposure settings” page.
There have been a total of 55 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic -- 20 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 21 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and five in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,724.
In the state, there are 1,117 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 33,687 cases and 4,287 deaths); 1,626 outbreaks in congregate settings; 240 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 170 in correctional facilities; 120 in college settings (one more than yesterday), 331 in childcare settings (five more than yesterday), and 456 K-12 outbreaks (eight more than yesterday) are being reported. There have been a total of 4,060 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic – 22 more than yesterday. Eight of the new outbreaks are in K-12 settings.
Rates of transmission
Transmission info was updated the morning of Aug. 28.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Saturday morning, is rated “high.” (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Yesterday, all counties in the state were rated high. As of today, all counties in the state are rated high except Highland County, which is rated “moderate.”
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (286 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (9.97% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
Vaccine statistics were last updated Aug. 27.
As of Aug. 27, 9,883,307 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 63.6% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 56.2% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 75.7% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 67.3% are fully vaccinated.
An average 15,281 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state; that number has been slowly growing; it topped 15,000 yesterday for the first time since June 30.
Thus far, about 59.2% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 52.7% are fully vaccinated. About 71.2% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 63.7%.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 59.6% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (48.3% are fully vaccinated). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 72% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (64.1% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 87.7% have received at least one dose (81.1% fully vaccinated).
About 53.8% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (44.6% fully vaccinated); 71.2% of those 18 and older (63.7% fully vaccinated) and 87.3% of those 65 and older (79.6% fully vaccinated).
For Virginians older than 12 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 71% have received one dose; 62.7% are fully vaccinated. In Fauquier, 69.4% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 61.8% are fully vaccinated.
The following information is through Aug. 14. The VDH reports that since Jan. 17, there have been 10,712 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people (.2% of total cases); 404 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.0009% of total hospitalizations) and there have been 83 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.0018% of total deaths).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 12.5 times more than unvaccinated people, and 2.5 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
FRIDAY, AUG. 27: Fauquier County recorded 44 positive COVID-19 cases today; yesterday the county added 37. There have been a total of 5,482 cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. Today, the seven-day average of cases is 30.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 3,521 today, the highest number since Feb. 11. New cases reached 3,491 yesterday. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 754,651 total reported cases (178,432 probable) of COVID in Virginia. Today, the seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,939, the highest it has been since Feb. 15. It has been steadily rising since June 20, when it was 129.
On Friday, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 10%, the highest it has been since Feb. 8. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is at 6.8% today, down from 7.6% yesterday.
COVID-19 in the school division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Aug. 27, 117 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system, 96 students and 21 staff members. The number of student cases is 71 more than were reported Monday morning.
For perspective, there were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the entire 2020-21 school year.
There are currently 112 “active” cases of COVID-19, 91 students and 21 staffers. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported Aug. 26 that because of contact with positive cases, 565 students are currently quarantining, as well as 11 staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school.
High schools
- 7 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25 and Aug 26)
- 22 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25 and 2 on Aug. 26)
- 6 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25 and 2 on Aug. 26)
- 1 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23)
Middle schools
- 3 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26)
- 8 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26)
- 7 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25)
Elementary schools
- 2 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23 and Aug. 25)
- 4 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17 and 2 on Aug. 23)
- 8 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 3 on Aug. 24)
- 10 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24 and 1 on Aug. 25)
- 1 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18)
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20)
- 6 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 1 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 24)
- 10 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25 and 2 on Aug. 26)
Staff members testing positive include:
- 1 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26
- 2 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 25)
- 1 at Liberty High (Aug. 18)
- 1 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17)
- 1 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25)
- 4 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17 and three on Aug. 24)
- 1 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17)
- 1 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20)
- 2 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24 and Aug. 26)
- 2 at Miller Elementary (1 on Aug. 17 and 1 on Aug. 25)
- 2 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20 and Aug. 26)
- 3 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24 and 1 on Aug. 26)
There were 191 school division cases of COVID-19 between Sept. 24, 2020 and the day schools closed for the summer, June 4, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. The school division temporarily stopped detailing new cases or quarantine numbers after school closed in June.
Helkowski explained, "I believe that was Camp Smile. A number of kids tested positive, and they had to end the camp a day early." Camp Smile is Fauquier County's annual summer residential camp for rising 5th and 6th graders. It is held at the Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center, just outside Front Royal. About 80 rising 5th and 6th graders from Fauquier County Public Schools engaged in academic enrichment and recreational activities.
Deaths
The most recent COVID death in Fauquier was on Friday, Aug. 13, and before that, on July 30. Fauquier County has reported a total of 71 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 201 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 92 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 53 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 23 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 24 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died. In the state, three children younger than 9 years old have died of the virus – one fewer than were reported yesterday; seven of those between 10 and 19 have died.
On Friday morning, the VDH reported 40 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 14 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 11,769 (1,830 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 17 as of today. As recently as Aug. 3, the seven-day average was under 3.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Aug. 25 that the hospital was treating one COVID-19 inpatient.
Fauquier County has reported 19 hospitalizations in August, including one today. There have been a total of 221 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
The state added 128 new hospitalizations today; 120 new hospitalizations were added Thursday. According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 33,344 (1,775 probable).
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations today is 96. The number has been generally climbing since July 23, when the seven-day average was 19.
In Friday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 544 people hospitalized, 99 have been older than 80 years old; 96 have been 70 to 79 years old; 98 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 110 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and thirty have been younger than 50. (For 11 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, five children younger than 10 and five between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 358 younger than 9 have been hospitalized – nine more than yesterday; 444 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized – four more than yesterday.
Data reported here was finalized Thursday, Aug. 26 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Aug. 27 states that 1,608 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, a number not seen since Feb. 22. The state added 71 hospitalizations since yesterday. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,444) has been rising since July 11, when it was 220.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 411 – 19 more than yesterday. The number of COVID patients in intensive care has been generally rising since July 5, when it was 45.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 61,676 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 33,344.
The VHHA has stopped reporting on the number of patients who are on ventilators, or the percentage of hospital beds that are occupied.
Outbreaks
In the local health district, there was another outbreak reported yesterday in a long-term care setting, following another such outbreak on Aug. 24. There were three between Aug. 15 and 19 in congregate settings. None of these outbreaks is listed on the VDH’s “outbreaks by exposure settings” page.
There have been a total of 55 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic -- 20 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 21 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and five in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,724.
In the state, there are 1,117 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 33,687 cases and 4,287 deaths); 1,626 outbreaks in congregate settings; 240 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 170 in correctional facilities; 120 in college settings (one more than yesterday), 331 in childcare settings (five more than yesterday), and 456 K-12 outbreaks (eight more than yesterday) are being reported. There have been a total of 4,060 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic – 22 more than yesterday. Eight of the new outbreaks are in K-12 settings.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Friday morning, is rated “high.” (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
As of today, all counties in the state are rated high.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (185.3 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (8.91% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Aug. 27, 9,883,307 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 63.6% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 56.2% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 75.7% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 67.3% are fully vaccinated.
An average 15,281 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state; that number has been slowly growing; it topped 15,000 yesterday for the first time since June 30.
Thus far, about 59.2% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 52.7% are fully vaccinated. About 71.2% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 63.7%.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 59.6% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (48.3% are fully vaccinated). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 72% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (64.1% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 87.7% have received at least one dose (81.1% fully vaccinated).
About 53.8% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (44.6% fully vaccinated); 71.2% of those 18 and older (63.7% fully vaccinated) and 87.3% of those 65 and older (79.6% fully vaccinated).
For Virginians older than 12 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 71% have received one dose; 62.7% are fully vaccinated. In Fauquier, 69.4% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 61.8% are fully vaccinated.
The following information is through Aug. 14. The VDH reports that since Jan. 17, there have been 10,712 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people (.2% of total cases); 404 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.0009% of total hospitalizations) and there have been 83 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.0018% of total deaths).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 12.5 times more than unvaccinated people, and 2.5 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
THURSDAY, AUG. 26: Fauquier County recorded 37 positive COVID-19 cases today, the same as yesterday. There have been a total of 5,438 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of daily cases in the county is 29. On July 24, the seven-day average was 2.43.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 3,492 today, the highest number since Feb. 11. New cases reached 3,454 yesterday. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 751,133 total reported cases (177,263 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,835, the highest it has been since Feb. 15. It has been steadily rising since June 20, when it was 129.
On Thursday, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 9.9%, the highest it has been since Feb. 9. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is at 7.6% today.
COVID-19 in the school division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of two weeks later, on the morning of Aug. 26, 103 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system, 86 students and 17 staff members. The number of student cases is 57 more than were reported Monday morning.
For perspective, there were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the entire 2020-21 school year.
There are currently 98 “active” cases of COVID-19, 81 students and 17 staffers. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school.
High schools
- 6 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24 and Aug. 25)
- 20 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24 and 2 on Aug. 25)
- 4 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25)
- 1 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23)
Middle schools
- 2 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 18)
- 6 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24 and one on Aug. 25)
- 7 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25)
Elementary schools
- 2 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23 and Aug. 25)
- 4 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17 and 2 on Aug. 23)
- 8 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 3 on Aug. 24)
- 10 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24 and 1 on Aug. 25)
- 1 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18)
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20)
- 6 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 1 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 24)
- 8 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24 and 1 on Aug. 25)
Staff members testing positive include:
- 2 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 25)
- 1 at Liberty High (Aug. 18)
- 1 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17)
- 1 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25)
- 4 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17 and three on Aug. 24)
- 1 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17)
- 1 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20)
- 1 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24)
- 2 at Miller Elementary (1 on Aug. 17 and 1 on Aug. 25)
- 1 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20)
- 2 staff members at the school division’s central offices (Aug. 24)
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported Aug. 19 that because of contact with positive cases, 370 students are currently quarantining as well as three staff members. An updated number will be announced Thursday, Aug. 26.
There were 191 school division cases of COVID-19 between Sept. 24, 2020 and the day schools closed for the summer, June 4, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. The school division temporarily stopped detailing new cases or quarantine numbers after school closed in June.
Deaths
The most recent COVID death in Fauquier was on Friday, Aug. 13, and before that, on July 30. Fauquier County has reported a total of 71 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. There were seven fatalities from COVID in May.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 200 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 92 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 53 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 23 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 23 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died. In the state, four children younger than 9 years old have died of the virus – one more than yesterday; seven of those between 10 and 19 have died.
On Thursday morning, the VDH reported 15 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 22 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 11,730 (1,824 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is currently 13. As recently as Aug. 3, the seven-day average was under 3.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Aug. 25 that the hospital was treating one COVID-19 inpatient.
Fauquier County has reported 18 hospitalizations in August. There have been a total of 220 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
The state added 121 new hospitalizations today; 129 new hospitalizations were added Wednesday. According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 33,217 (1,768 probable).
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 89. The number has been generally climbing since July 23, when the seven-day average was 19.
In Thursday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 540 people hospitalized, 99 have been older than 80 years old; 96 have been 70 to 79 years old; 98 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 110 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-nine have been younger than 50. (For eight of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, five children younger than 10 and five between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 349 younger than 9 have been hospitalized – 11 more than yesterday; 440 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized – seven more than yesterday.
Data reported here was finalized Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Aug. 26 states that 1,537 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, a number not seen since Feb. 22. The state added 52 hospitalizations since yesterday. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,396) has been rising since July 11, when it was 220.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 392 – 24 fewer than yesterday. The number of COVID patients in intensive care has been generally rising since July 5, when it was 45.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 60,446 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 33,217.
The VHHA has stopped reporting on the number of patients who are on ventilators, or the percentage of hospital beds that are occupied.
Outbreaks
In the local health district, there was another outbreak reported today in a long-term care setting, following another such outbreak on Aug. 24. There were three between Aug. 15 and 19 in congregate settings. None of these outbreaks is listed on the VDH’s “outbreaks by exposure settings” page.
On this list (which is updated on Fridays), there is only one active outbreak listed for Fauquier, in the Fauquier Public Schools. The listing says the outbreak was reported Aug. 3 – before school started for the fall semester – and has resulted in seven cases.
Helkowski explained, "I believe that was Camp Smile. A number of kids tested positive, and they had to end the camp a day early." Camp Smile is Fauquier County’s annual summer residential camp for rising 5th and 6th graders. It is held at the Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center, just outside Front Royal. About 80 rising 5th and 6th graders from Fauquier County Public Schools engaged in academic enrichment and recreational activities.
There have been a total of 55 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic -- 20 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 21 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and five in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,724.
In the state, there are 1,116 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 33,682 cases and 4,283 deaths); 1,621 outbreaks in congregate settings; 237 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 169 in correctional facilities; 120 in college settings, 326 in childcare settings, and 448 K-12 outbreaks are being reported. There have been a total of 4,038 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic –18 more than yesterday. Eight of the new outbreaks are in K-12 settings.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Thursday morning, is rated “high.” (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
As of today, all counties in the state are rated high except Highland and Fairfax counties.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (185.3 for Fauquier, for the week of Aug. 15 to 21) and percent positivity (7.5% for Fauquier for the week of Aug. 15 to 21). A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Aug. 26, 9,864,091 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 63.4% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 56.1% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 75.5% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 67.2% are fully vaccinated.
An average 15,112 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state; that number has been slowly growing, but hasn’t topped 15,000 since June 30.
Thus far, about 59.2% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 52.6% are fully vaccinated. About 71.1% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 63.6%.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 59.4% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (48.1% are fully vaccinated). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 71.9% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (64% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 87.4% have received at least one dose (81% fully vaccinated).
About 53.6% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (44.2% fully vaccinated); 71.1% of those 18 and older (63.6% fully vaccinated) and 87.2% of those 65 and older (79.5% fully vaccinated).
For Virginians older than 12 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 70.8% have received one dose; 62.6% are fully vaccinated. In Fauquier, 69.3% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 61.7% are fully vaccinated.
The following information is through Aug. 14. The VDH reports that since Jan. 17, there have been 10,712 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people (.2% of total cases); 404 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.0009% of total hospitalizations) and there have been 83 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.0018% of total deaths).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 12.5 times more than unvaccinated people, and 2.5 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25: Fauquier County recorded 37 positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning after adding 31 yesterday. There have been a total of 5,401 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of daily cases in the county is 26. On July 24, the seven-day average was 2.43.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 3,454 today, the highest number since Feb. 11. New cases reached 3,037 yesterday. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 747,640 total reported cases (174,954 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,731, the highest it has been since Feb. 16. It has been steadily rising since June 20, when it was 129.
On Wednesday, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 9.8%, the highest it has been since Feb. 9. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is at 7.4% today, a drop from yesterday’s 8.6%
COVID-19 in the school division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of two weeks later, on the morning of Aug. 25, 90 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system, 77 students and 13 staff members. The number of student cases is 44 more than were reported Monday morning.
For perspective, there were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the entire 2020-21 school year.
There are currently 85 active cases of COVID-19, 72 students and 13 staffers. People stay on the “active” list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
The list provided below outlines active cases.
High schools
- 5 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23 and Aug. 24)
- 18 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23 and 6 on Aug. 24)
- 3 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20 and 2 on Aug. 23)
- 1 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23)
Middle schools
- 2 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 18)
- 5 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20 and 3 on Aug. 24)
- 6 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, two on Aug. 20 and 2 on Aug. 23)
Elementary schools
- 1 case at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23)
- 4 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17 and 2 on Aug. 23)
- 8 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 3 on Aug. 24)
- 9 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23 and 2 on Aug. 24)
- 1 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18)
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20)
- 6 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 1 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 24)
- 7 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 24)
Staff members testing positive include:
- 1 at Liberty High (Aug. 18)
- 1 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17)
- 4 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17 and three on Aug. 24)
- 1 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17)
- 1 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20)
- 1 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24)
- 1 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17)
- 1 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20)
- 2 staff members at the school division’s central offices (Aug. 24)
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported Aug. 19 that because of contact with positive cases, 370 students are currently quarantining as well as three staff members. An updated number will be announced Thursday, Aug. 26.
There were 191 school division cases of COVID-19 between Sept. 24, 2020 and the day schools closed for the summer, June 4, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. The school division temporarily stopped detailing new cases or quarantine numbers after school closed in June.
Deaths
The most recent COVID death in Fauquier was on Friday, Aug. 13, and before that, on July 30. Fauquier County has reported a total of 71 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. There were seven fatalities from COVID in May.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 199 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 91 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 53 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 23 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 23 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died. In the state, three children younger than 9 years old have died of the virus; seven of those between 10 and 19 have died.
On Wednesday morning, the VDH reported 22 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 11,715 (1,820 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is currently 12. As recently as Aug. 3, the seven-day average was under 3.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Aug. 25 that the hospital was treating one COVID-19 inpatient.
Fauquier County reported two new hospitalizations today, and one each on Aug. 22, 19, 18. Two new hospitalizations were reported on Aug. 17. The county also reported one on Aug. 4, two on Aug. 5, three on Aug. 6, and one each on Aug. 9, 10, 12 and 15. New hospitalizations were also recorded July 14, 17, 20, 21 and 25. There have been a total of 220 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
The state added 129 new hospitalizations today; 109 new hospitalizations were added Tuesday. According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 33,096 (1,761 probable).
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 86. The number has been generally climbing since July 23, when the seven-day average was 19.
In Wednesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 537 people hospitalized, 98 have been older than 80 years old; 96 have been 70 to 79 years old; 98 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 110 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-seven have been younger than 50. (For eight of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, five children younger than 10 and five between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 338 younger than 9 have been hospitalized; 433 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Aug. 25 states that 1,485 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, a number not seen since Feb. 25. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,359) has been rising since July 11, when it was 220.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 416 – 21 more than yesterday. Feb. 12 was the last time ICU hospitalizations were as high. The number of COVID patients in intensive care has been generally rising since July 5, when it was 45.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 60,150 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 33,096.
The VHHA has stopped reporting on the number of patients who are on ventilators, or the percentage of hospital beds that are occupied.
Outbreaks
In the local health district, there was an outbreak reported yesterday in a long-term care setting. There was one on Aug. 19 in a congregate care setting after one was reported Aug. 17 and one during the proceeding weekend in the same kind of setting. There have been 54 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic -- 19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 21 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and five in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,711.
In the state, there are 1,115 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 33,669 cases and 4,281 deaths); 1,616 outbreaks in congregate settings; 237 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 169 in correctional facilities; 119 in college settings, 323 in childcare settings, and 441 K-12 outbreaks are being reported. There have been a total of 4,020 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Tuesday morning, is rated “high.” (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
All counties in the state are rated high except Highland County.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (185.3 for Fauquier, for the week of Aug. 15 to 21) and percent positivity (7.5% for Fauquier for the week of Aug. 15 to 21). A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
Vaccine data had not been updated Wednesday morning. The following information is from Aug. 24.
As of Aug. 24, 9,824,373 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 63.2% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 55.9% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 75.2% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 67% are fully vaccinated.
An average 14,820 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 58.9% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 52.4% are fully vaccinated. About 70.8% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 63.4%.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 58.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (47.5% are fully vaccinated). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 71.6% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (63.8% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 87.4% have received at least one dose (80.9% fully vaccinated).
About 53.1% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (43.8% fully vaccinated); 70.8% of those 18 and older (63.4% fully vaccinated) and 87% of those 65 and older (79.4% fully vaccinated).
For Virginians older than 12 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 70.5% have received one dose; 62.2% are fully vaccinated. In Fauquier, 69.1% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 61.5% are fully vaccinated.
The following information is from Aug. 14. The VDH reports that since Jan. 17, there have been 10,712 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people (.2% of total cases); 404 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.0009% of total hospitalizations) and there have been 83 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.0018% of total deaths).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 12.5 times more than unvaccinated people, and 2.5 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
TUESDAY, AUG. 24: Fauquier County recorded 31 positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning. There have been a total of 5,364 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of daily cases in the county is 24. On July 24, the seven-day average was 2.43.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 3,037 today, the highest number since Feb. 13. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 744,187 total reported cases (174,718 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,602, the highest it has been since Feb. 17. It has been steadily rising since June 20, when it was 129.
On Tuesday, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 9.7%, the highest it has been since Feb. 10. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is at 8.6% today.
COVID-19 in the school division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Aug. 24, 69 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system, 62 students and seven staff members. The number of student cases is 23 more than were reported Monday morning.
There are currently 66 active cases of COVID-19, 59 students and seven staffers. People stay on the “active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
The list provided below outlines active cases.
High schools
- 4 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19 and Aug. 23)
- 12 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19 and 5 on Aug. 23)
- 3 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20 and 2 on Aug. 23)
Middle schools
- 1 at Auburn Middle School (1 on Aug. 18)
- 2 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20)
- 6 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, two on Aug. 20 and 2 on Aug. 23)
Elementary schools
- 4 cases at Brumfield Elementary School (2 on Aug. 17 and 2 on Aug. 23)
- 5 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20 and 2 on Aug. 23)
- 7 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19 and 2 on Aug. 23)
- 1 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18)
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20)
- 5 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19 and 1 on Aug. 23)
- 6 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 18 and 4 on Aug. 23)
Staff members testing positive include one at Liberty High (Aug. 18); one each at Auburn and Taylor middle schools (both on Aug. 17); one each at Miller, Bradley elementary schools (Aug. 17), and one each at Walter and Brumfield Elementary schools (Aug. 20).
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported Aug. 19 that because of contact with positive cases, 370 students are currently quarantining as well as three staff members.
Superintendent of Schools David Jeck posted a video Aug. 18 directed at parents, asking them to allow their children to wear masks in school, even if they have received a medical or religious exemption. Helkowski said Thursday, “Dr. Jeck has received mostly positive feedback from his recent video. And … we have heard that some parents have reconsidered their original mask opt-out request. The students opting out still stands at about 15%.”
There were 191 school division cases of COVID-19 between Sept. 24, 2020 and the day schools closed for the summer, June 4, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. The school division temporarily stopped detailing new cases or quarantine numbers after school closed in June.
Deaths
The most recent COVID death in Fauquier was on Friday, Aug. 13, and before that, on July 30. Fauquier County has reported a total of 71 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. There were seven fatalities from COVID in May.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 198 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 90 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 53 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 23 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 23 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died. In the state, three children younger than 9 years old have died of the virus; seven of those between 10 and 19 have died.
On Tuesday morning, the VDH reported 18 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 11,693 (1,816 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is currently 10.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Aug. 19 that the hospital was treating three COVID-19 inpatients.
Fauquier County reported new hospitalizations Aug. 22, 19, 18 and two on Aug. 17, but reported one fewer today. Sometimes the VDH reevaluates hospitalization based on new information. The county also reported one on Aug. 4, two on Aug. 5, three on Aug. 6, and one each on Aug. 9, 10, 12 and 15. New hospitalizations were also recorded July 14, 17, 20, 21 and 25. There have been a total of 218 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
The state added 109 new hospitalizations Tuesday. According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 32,967 (1,746 probable).
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 81. The number has been generally climbing since July 23, when the seven-day average was 19.
In Tuesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 534 people hospitalized, 97 have been older than 80 years old; 96 have been 70 to 79 years old; 97 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 110 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-six have been younger than 50. (For eight of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, five children younger than 10 and five between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 331 younger than 9 have been hospitalized; 428 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
Data reported here was finalized Monday, Aug. 23 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Aug. 24 states that 1,453 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, a number not seen since Feb. 26. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,325) has been rising since July 11, when it was 220.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 395 – 32 more than yesterday. Feb. 13 was the last time ICU hospitalizations were as high. The number of COVID patients in intensive care has been generally rising since July 5, when it was 45.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 60,072 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 32,967.
The VHHA has stopped reporting on the number of patients who are on ventilators, or the percentage of hospital beds that are occupied.
Outbreaks
In the local health district, there was an outbreak reported today in a long-term care setting. There was one on Aug. 19 in a congregate care setting after one was reported Aug. 17 and one during the proceeding weekend in the same kind of setting. There have been 54 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic -- 19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 21 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and five in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,709.
In the state, there are 1,113 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 33,629 cases and 4,279 deaths); 1,613 outbreaks in congregate settings; 237 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 169 in correctional facilities; 119 in college settings, 323 in childcare settings, and 440 K-12 outbreaks are being reported. There have been a total of 4,014 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic – 18 more than yesterday.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Tuesday morning, is rated “high.” (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
All counties in the state are rated high except five: Fairfax, Loudoun, Highland, Albemarle and Buckingham counties
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (185.3 for Fauquier, for the week of Aug. 8 to 14) and percent positivity (6.5% for Fauquier for the week of Aug. 8 to 14). A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Aug. 24, 9,824,373 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 63.2% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 55.9% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 75.2% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 67% are fully vaccinated.
An average 14,820 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 58.9% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 52.4% are fully vaccinated. About 70.8% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 63.4%.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 58.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (47.5% are fully vaccinated). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 71.6% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (63.8% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 87.4% have received at least one dose (80.9% fully vaccinated).
About 53.1% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (43.8% fully vaccinated); 70.8% of those 18 and older (63.4% fully vaccinated) and 87% of those 65 and older (79.4% fully vaccinated).
For Virginians older than 12 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 70.5% have received one dose; 62.2% are fully vaccinated. In Fauquier, 69.1% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 61.5% are fully vaccinated.
The following information is from Aug. 14. The VDH reports that since Jan. 17, there have been 10,712 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people (.2% of total cases); 404 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.0009% of total hospitalizations) and there have been 83 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.0018% of total deaths).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 12.5 times more than unvaccinated people, and 2.5 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
Weekly update
The Virginia Department of Health's weekly COVID-19 update from the University of Virginia says that (as of Aug. 20), the state is headed toward a large surge of cases in September. The report says, “Vaccination rates have increased slightly, mask usage has increased 11.7%, and the [virus’s] reproductive rate has fallen slightly. If Virginians continue these behaviors, the … projections will be wrong… But if nothing changes, we could be on course for a substantial fourth wave.”
The report looks at the influence of the Delta variant on cases in Virginia and elsewhere: “Across the nation, the Delta variant is causing a flood of new cases, and severely taxing the healthcare system. In the commonwealth, 33 of 35 health districts are now "surging," as is every single neighboring state. Nationwide, hospitalizations are up 14.2% from last week, and some states are struggling to keep up. Florida is reporting that COVID-19 patients are now taking up 55% of their Intensive Care Unit beds, Mississippi reports only seven ICU beds left statewide, and Alabama has exceeded its ICU capacity entirely. Tennessee is reporting that most of its metro area hospitals are almost full and may have to divert patients.
“Models suggest that Virginia could be on the same path, just a few weeks behind the rest.”
The report suggests that the model projections could be changed, depending on Virginians’ behavior: “… even a small change can make a large difference… reducing transmission rates by 25% … would prevent 236,000 of the near 516,000 new cases expected by the end of 2021.”
The VDH suggests that residents take “preventive measures (wear a mask when indoors, social distance if possible, isolate when sick), and get vaccinated if you haven't already. The brunt of this fourth wave will be felt by the unvaccinated. Though breakthrough cases are possible, the Mayo Clinic has found that vaccines remain highly effective against hospitalization, despite the rise of the Delta variant.”
MONDAY, AUG. 23: The Virginia Department of Health's weekly COVID-19 update from the University of Virginia says that (as of Aug. 20), the state is headed toward a large surge of cases in September. The report says, “Vaccination rates have increased slightly, mask usage has increased 11.7%, and the [virus’s] reproductive rate has fallen slightly. If Virginians continue these behaviors, the … projections will be wrong… But if nothing changes, we could be on course for a substantial fourth wave.”
The report looks at the influence of the Delta variant on cases in Virginia and elsewhere: “Across the nation, the Delta variant is causing a flood of new cases, and severely taxing the healthcare system. In the commonwealth, 33 of 35 health districts are now "surging," as is every single neighboring state. Nationwide, hospitalizations are up 14.2% from last week, and some states are struggling to keep up. Florida is reporting that COVID-19 patients are now taking up 55% of their Intensive Care Unit beds, Mississippi reports only seven ICU beds left statewide, and Alabama has exceeded its ICU capacity entirely. Tennessee is reporting that most of its metro area hospitals are almost full and may have to divert patients.
“Models suggest that Virginia could be on the same path, just a few weeks behind the rest.”
The report suggests that the model projections could be changed, depending on Virginians’ behavior: “… even a small change can make a large difference… reducing transmission rates by 25% … would prevent 236,000 of the near 516,000 new cases expected by the end of 2021.”
The VDH suggests that residents take “preventive measures (wear a mask when indoors, social distance if possible, isolate when sick), and get vaccinated if you haven't already. The brunt of this fourth wave will be felt by the unvaccinated. Though breakthrough cases are possible, the Mayo Clinic has found that vaccines remain highly effective against hospitalization, despite the rise of the Delta variant.”
Cases
Fauquier County recorded 15 positive COVID-19 cases Monday morning. There have been a total of 5,333 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of daily cases in the county is 24. On July 24, the seven-day average was 2.43.
The VDH made some adjustments in their reporting of daily cases, removing 457,789 new cases on Aug. 21 and adding 421,313 this morning. The upshot of this adjustment is that daily new COVID-19 cases in the state are 7,080 higher than they were on Saturday morning.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 741,159 total reported cases (173,853 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,490, the highest it has been since Feb. 19. It has been steadily rising since June 20, when it was 129.
On Monday, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 9.5%, the highest it has been since Feb. 10. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is at 8.6% today.
COVID-19 in the school division
School division data is up to date as of Monday morning, Aug. 23.
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Aug. 23, 46 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system, 39 students and seven staff members.
High schools
- 3 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 16, Aug. 18 and Aug. 19)
- 7 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18 and 1 on Aug. 19)
- 1 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20)
Middle schools
- 2 at Auburn Middle School (1 Aug. 12 and 1 on Aug. 18)
- 2 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20)
- 4 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19 and two on Aug. 20)
Elementary schools
- 2 cases at Brumfield Elementary School (Aug. 17)
- 4 at Greenville Elementary (2 on Aug. 13 and 1 on Aug. 16 and 1 on Aug. 20)
- 5 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18 and 1 on Aug. 19)
- 1 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18)
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20)
- 5 students at Smith Elementary School (2 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15 and 1 on Aug. 19)
- 2 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 18)
Staff members testing positive include one at Liberty High (Aug. 18); one each at Auburn and Taylor middle schools (both on Aug. 17); one each at Miller, Bradley elementary schools (Aug. 17), and one each at Walter and Brumfield Elementary schools (Aug. 20).
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported Thursday that because of contact with positive cases, 370 students are currently quarantining as well as three staff members. The Fauquier High School football team has paused practice until Monday, Helkowski said.
Superintendent of Schools David Jeck posted a video Aug. 18 directed at parents, asking them to allow their children to wear masks in school, even if they have received a medical or religious exemption. Helkowski said Thursday, “Dr. Jeck has received mostly positive feedback from his recent video. And … we have heard that some parents have reconsidered their original mask opt-out request. The students opting out still stands at about 15%.”
There were 191 school division cases of COVID-19 between Sept. 24, 2020 and the day schools closed for the summer, June 4, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. The school division temporarily stopped detailing new cases or quarantine numbers after school closed in June.
Deaths
The most recent COVID death in Fauquier was on Friday, Aug. 13, and before that, on July 30. Fauquier County has reported a total of 71 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. There were seven fatalities from COVID in May.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 198 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 90 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 53 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 23 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 23 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died. In the state, three children younger than 9 years old have died of the virus; seven of those between 10 and 19 have died.
On Monday morning, through a data adjustment, the VDH reported 6,640 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after deleting 7,831 on Saturday (a data adjustment). The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 11,675 (1,815 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is currently eight.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Aug. 19 that the hospital was treating three COVID-19 inpatients.
Fauquier County reported new hospitalizations Aug. 22, 19, 18 and two on Aug. 17. The county also reported one on Aug. 4, two on Aug. 5, three on Aug. 6, and one each on Aug. 9, 10, 12 and 15. New hospitalizations were also recorded July 14, 17, 20, 21 and 25. There have been a total of 219 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
The VDH also updated its hospitalization numbers, subtracting 20,988 on Saturday and adding 18,678 this morning. According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 32,858 (1,741 probable).
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 77. The number has been generally climbing since July 23, when the seven-day average was 19.
In Monday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 535 people hospitalized, 97 have been older than 80 years old; 96 have been 70 to 79 years old; 97 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 110 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-five have been younger than 50. (For ten of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, five children younger than 10 and five between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 330 younger than 9 have been hospitalized; 426 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
Data reported here was finalized Sunday, Aug. 22 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Aug. 23 states that 1,364 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, a number not seen since March 3. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,287) has been rising since July 11, when it was 220.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 363. Feb. 18 was the last time ICU hospitalizations were as high. The number of COVID patients in intensive care has been generally rising since July 5, when it was 45.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 59,706 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 32,670.
The VHHA has stopped reporting on the number of patients who are on ventilators, or the percentage of hospital beds that are occupied.
Outbreaks
In the local health district, there was an outbreak reported Aug. 19 in a congregate care setting after one was reported Aug. 17 and one during the proceeding weekend in the same kind of setting. There have been 53 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic -- 18 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 21 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and five in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,703.
In the state, there are 1,110 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 33,604 cases and 4,278 deaths); 1,606 outbreaks in congregate settings; 237 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 169 in correctional facilities; 119 in college settings, 318 in childcare settings, and 437 K-12 outbreaks are being reported. There have been a total of 3,996 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Monday morning, is rated “high.” (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
All of the counties in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District are rated “high.” All other counties in the state are rated high except six: Fairfax, Loudoun, Highland, Albemarle, Buckingham and Charles City County.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (185.3 for Fauquier, for the week of Aug. 8 to 14) and percent positivity (6.5% for Fauquier for the week of Aug. 8 to 14). A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Aug. 23, 9,808,587 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 63.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 55.8% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 75.1% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.9 are fully vaccinated.
An average 14,472 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 58.8% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 52.4% are fully vaccinated. About 70.7% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 63.3%.
For Virginians younger than 18, 19.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (16% are fully vaccinated). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 71.4% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (63.6% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 87.3% have received at least one dose (80.8% fully vaccinated).
About 19.3% of Fauquier residents under 18 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (15.9% fully vaccinated); 70.6% of those 18 and older (63.2% fully vaccinated) and 87% of those 65 and older (79.4% fully vaccinated).
For Virginians older than 12 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 70.3% have received one dose; 62.2% are fully vaccinated. In Fauquier, 68.9% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 61.3 are fully vaccinated.
Breakthrough cases are scheduled to be updated later today. The following information is from Aug. 16. The VDH reports that since Jan. 1, there have been 4,056 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people (.086% of total cases); 233 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.005% of total hospitalizations) and there have been 52 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.0011% of total deaths).
A little more than 98% of positive COVID-19 cases have occurred in those not fully vaccinated; 97.24% of COVID hospitalizations have occurred in those not fully vaccinated, and 98.17% of COVID deaths have occurred in those not fully vaccinated.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
SATURDAY, AUG. 21: Since much of the data provided by the Virginia Department of Health is not updated on weekends, each section of the report below will indicate when the data was released.
The VDH’s weekly modeling report was released Friday afternoon, Aug. 20.
The Virginia Department of Health's weekly COVID-19 update from the University of Virginia says that the state is headed toward a large surge of cases in September. The report says, “Vaccination rates have increased slightly, mask usage has increased 11.7%, and the [virus’s] reproductive rate has fallen slightly. If Virginians continue these behaviors, the … projections will be wrong… But if nothing changes, we could be on course for a substantial fourth wave.”
The report looks at the influence of the Delta variant on cases in Virginia and elsewhere: “Across the nation, the Delta variant is causing a flood of new cases, and severely taxing the healthcare system. In the commonwealth, 33 of 35 health districts are now "surging," as is every single neighboring state. Nationwide, hospitalizations are up 14.2% from last week, and some states are struggling to keep up. Florida is reporting that COVID-19 patients are now taking up 55% of their Intensive Care Unit beds, Mississippi reports only seven ICU beds left statewide, and Alabama has exceeded its ICU capacity entirely. Tennessee is reporting that most of its metro area hospitals are almost full and may have to divert patients.
“Models suggest that Virginia could be on the same path, just a few weeks behind the rest.”
The report suggests that the model projections could be changed, depending on Virginians’ behavior: “… even a small change can make a large difference… reducing transmission rates by 25% … would prevent 236,000 of the near 516,000 new cases expected by the end of 2021.”
The VDH suggests that residents take “preventive measures (wear a mask when indoors, social distance if possible, isolate when sick), and get vaccinated if you haven't already. The brunt of this fourth wave will be felt by the unvaccinated. Though breakthrough cases are possible, the Mayo Clinic has found that vaccines remain highly effective against hospitalization, despite the rise of the Delta variant.”
Cases
Case numbers and percent positivity data is from Aug. 20.
Fauquier County recorded 40 positive COVID-19 cases Friday morning, more than twice as many as Thursday’s total, 19. There have been a total of 5,274 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of daily cases in the county is 20. On July 24, the seven-day average was 2.43.
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state for Aug. 20 are at 2,792. On Thursday, the new case number was 2,764. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 734,079 total reported cases (171,263 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,322, the highest it has been since Feb. 19. It has been steadily rising since June 20, when it was 129.
Friday, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 9.1%, the highest it has been since Feb. 12. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is at 8% today.
COVID-19 in the school division
School division data is up to date as of Saturday morning, Aug. 21.
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Aug. 21, 46 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system, 39 students and seven staff members.
High schools
- 3 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 16, Aug. 18 and Aug. 19)
- 7 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18 and 1 on Aug. 19)
- 1 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20)
Middle schools
- 2 at Auburn Middle School (1 Aug. 12 and 1 on Aug. 18)
- 2 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20)
- 4 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19 and two on Aug. 20)
Elementary schools
- 2 cases at Brumfield Elementary School (Aug. 17)
- 4 at Greenville Elementary (2 on Aug. 13 and 1 on Aug. 16 and 1 on Aug. 20)
- 5 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18 and 1 on Aug. 19)
- 1 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18)
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20)
- 5 students at Smith Elementary School (2 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15 and 1 on Aug. 19)
- 2 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 18)
Staff members testing positive include one at Liberty High (Aug. 18); one each at Auburn and Taylor middle schools (both on Aug. 17); one each at Miller, Bradley elementary schools (Aug. 17), and one each at Walter and Brumfield Elementary schools (Aug. 20).
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported Thursday that because of contact with positive cases, 370 students are currently quarantining as well as three staff members. The Fauquier High School football team has paused practice until Monday, Helkowski said.
Superintendent of Schools David Jeck posted a video Wednesday night directed at parents, asking them to allow their children to wear masks in school, even if they have received a medical or religious exemption. Helkowski said Thursday, “Dr. Jeck has received mostly positive feedback from his recent video. And … we have heard that some parents have reconsidered their original mask opt-out request. The students opting out still stands at about 15%.”
There were 191 school division cases of COVID-19 between Sept. 24, 2020 and the day schools closed for the summer, June 4, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. The school division temporarily stopped detailing new cases or quarantine numbers after school closed in June.
Deaths
A summary of fatalities was updated Aug. 20.
The most recent COVID death in Fauquier was on Friday, Aug. 13, and before that, on July 30. Fauquier County has reported a total of 71 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. There were seven fatalities from COVID in May.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 198 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 90 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 53 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 23 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 23 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died. In the state, two children younger than 9 years old have died of the virus; seven of those between 10 and 19 have died.
On Friday morning, the VDH reported nine new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting six on Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 11,647 (1,811 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is currently seven.
Hospitalizations
New hospitalizations were last updated Aug. 20.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Aug. 19 that the hospital is treating three COVID-19 inpatients.
Fauquier County reported a new hospitalization Thursday, one Wednesday and two on Tuesday. The county also reported one on Aug. 4, two on Aug. 5, three on Aug. 6, and one each on Aug. 9, 10, 12 and 15. New hospitalizations were also recorded July 14, 17, 20, 21 and 25. There have been a total of 218 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
Seventy-seven new hospitalizations were reported in the state Friday; 100 were reported Thursday. The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 82. The number has been climbing since July 23, when the seven-day average was 19.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 32,670 (1,728 probable).
In Friday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 533 people hospitalized, 97 have been older than 80 years old; 96 have been 70 to 79 years old; 97 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 110 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-five have been younger than 50. (For eight of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, five children younger than 10 and five between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 328 younger than 9 have been hospitalized; 421 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
Data reported here was finalized Thursday, Aug. 19 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Aug. 20 states that 1,265 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,196) has been rising since July 11, when it was 220.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 344. Feb. 18 was the last time ICU hospitalizations were as high. The number of COVID patients in intensive care has been generally rising since July 5, when it was 45.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 59,668 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 32,670.
The VHHA has stopped reporting on the number of patients who are on ventilators, or the percentage of hospital beds that are occupied.
Outbreaks
Outbreak data is as of Aug. 20.
In the local health district, there was another outbreak reported Aug. 19 in a congregate care setting after one was reported Aug. 17 and one during the proceeding weekend in the same kind of setting. There have been 53 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic -- 18 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 21 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and five in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,697.
In the state, there are 1,109 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 33,600 cases and 4,278 deaths); 1,597 outbreaks in congregate settings; 237 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 169 in correctional facilities; 119 in college settings, 315 in childcare settings, and 433 K-12 outbreaks are being reported. There have been a total of 3,979 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Rates of transmission
Rates of transmission data is as of the morning of Aug. 20.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Saturday morning, is rated “high.” (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
All of the counties in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District are rated “high.” All other counties in the state are rated high except six: Fairfax, Loudoun, Highland, Albemarle, Buckingham and Louisa.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (185.3 for Fauquier, for the week of Aug. 8 to 14) and percent positivity (6.5% for Fauquier for the week of Aug. 8 to 14). A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
The information below is from Aug. 20.
As of Aug. 20, 9,761,951 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 62.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 55.6% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 74.8% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.6 are fully vaccinated.
An average 14,581 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. That number has been generally rising over the past few weeks.
Thus far, about 58.6% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 52.1% are fully vaccinated. About 70.4% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 63%.
For Virginians younger than 18, 19.6% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (15.8% are fully vaccinated). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 71.2% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (63.4% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 87.2% have received at least one dose (80.7% fully vaccinated).
About 19.1% of Fauquier residents under 18 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (15.6% fully vaccinated); 70.4% of those 18 and older (63% fully vaccinated) and 86.9% of those 65 and older (79.3% fully vaccinated).
For Virginians older than 12 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 70.1% have received one dose; 62% are fully vaccinated. In Fauquier, 68.4% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 61.1 are fully vaccinated.
Breakthrough cases will be updated on Aug. 23. The following information is from Aug. 13. The VDH reports that since Jan. 1, there have been 4,056 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people (.086% of total cases); 233 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.005% of total hospitalizations) and there have been 52 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.0011% of total deaths).
A little more than 98% of positive COVID-19 cases have occurred in those not fully vaccinated; 97.24% of COVID hospitalizations have occurred in those not fully vaccinated, and 98.17% of COVID deaths have occurred in those not fully vaccinated.
The VDH's vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
FRIDAY, AUG. 20: Fauquier County recorded 40 positive COVID-19 cases this morning, more than twice as many as yesterday’s total, 19. There have been a total of 5,274 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of daily cases in the county is 20. On July 24, the seven-day average was 2.43.
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state for Aug. 20 are at 2,792. Yesterday, the new case number was 2,764. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 734,079 total reported cases (171,263 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,322, the highest it has been since Feb. 19. It has been steadily rising since June 20, when it was 129.
Today, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 9.1%, the highest it has been since Feb. 12. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is at 8% today.
COVID-19 in the school division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Aug. 19, 38 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system, 33 students and five staff members.
High schools
- 3 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 16, Aug. 18 and Aug. 19)
- 7 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18 and 1 on Aug. 19)
Middle schools
- 2 at Auburn Middle School (1 Aug. 12 and 1 on Aug. 18)
- 1 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18)
- 2 at Taylor Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 19)
Elementary schools
- 2 cases at Brumfield Elementary School (Aug. 17)
- 3 at Greenville Elementary (2 on Aug. 13 and 1 on Aug. 16)
- 5 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18 and 1 on Aug. 19)
- 1 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18)
- 5 students at Smith Elementary School (2 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15 and 1 on Aug. 19)
- 2 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 18)
Staff members testing positive include one at Liberty High (Aug. 18); one each at Auburn and Taylor middle schools (both on Aug. 17), and one each at Miller and Bradley elementary schools (Aug. 17).
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported Thursday that because of contact with positive cases, 370 students are currently quarantining as well as three staff members. The Fauquier High School football team has paused practice until Monday, Helkowski said.
Superintendent of Schools David Jeck posted a video Wednesday night directed at parents, asking them to allow their children to wear masks in school, even if they have received a medical or religious exemption. Helkowski said Thursday, “Dr. Jeck has received mostly positive feedback from his recent video. And … we have heard that some parents have reconsidered their original mask opt-out request. The students opting out still stands at about 15%.”
There were 191 school division cases of COVID-19 between Sept. 24, 2020 and the day schools closed for the summer, June 4, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. The school division temporarily stopped detailing new cases or quarantine numbers after school closed in June.
Deaths
The most recent COVID death in Fauquier was on Friday, Aug. 13, and before that, on July 30. Fauquier County has reported a total of 71 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. There were seven fatalities from COVID in May.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 198 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 90 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 53 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 23 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 23 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died. In the state, two children younger than 9 years old have died of the virus; seven of those between 10 and 19 have died.
On Friday morning, the VDH reported nine new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting six on Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 11,647 (1,811 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is currently seven.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Aug. 19 that the hospital is treating three COVID-19 inpatients.
Fauquier County reported a new hospitalization Thursday, one Wednesday and two on Tuesday. The county also reported one on Aug. 4, two on Aug. 5, three on Aug. 6, and one each on Aug. 9, 10, 12 and 15. New hospitalizations were also recorded July 14, 17, 20, 21 and 25. There have been a total of 218 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
Seventy-seven new hospitalizations were reported in the state today; 100 were reported Thursday. The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 82. The number has been climbing since July 23, when the seven-day average was 19.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 32,670 (1,728 probable).
In today’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 533 people hospitalized, 97 have been older than 80 years old; 96 have been 70 to 79 years old; 97 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 110 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-five have been younger than 50. (For eight of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, five children younger than 10 and five between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 328 younger than 9 have been hospitalized; 421 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
Data reported here was finalized Thursday, Aug. 19 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Aug. 20 states that 1,265 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,196) has been rising since July 11, when it was 220.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 344. Feb. 18 was the last time ICU hospitalizations were as high. The number of COVID patients in intensive care has been generally rising since July 5, when it was 45.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 59,668 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 32,670.
The VHHA has stopped reporting on the number of patients who are on ventilators, or the percentage of hospital beds that are occupied.
Outbreaks
In the local health district, there was another outbreak reported Aug. 19 in a congregate care setting after one was reported Aug. 17 and one during the proceeding weekend in the same kind of setting. There have been 53 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic -- 18 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 21 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and five in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,697.
In the state, there are 1,109 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 33,600 cases and 4,278 deaths); 1,597 outbreaks in congregate settings; 237 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 169 in correctional facilities; 119 in college settings, 315 in childcare settings, and 433 K-12 outbreaks are being reported. There have been a total of 3,979 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Friday morning, is rated “high.” (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
All of the counties in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District are rated “high” except Madison, which is rated substantial. Fairfax and Loudoun counties are rated “substantial,” but all other counties in Northern Virginia are in the “high” range. Bath County is the only county in the state rated “moderate;” Highland County is the only one rated “low.” There are only eight counties in the state that are not rated high.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (185.3 for Fauquier, for the week of Aug. 8 to 14) and percent positivity (6.5% for Fauquier for the week of Aug. 8 to 14). A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
Vaccine data was not updated as of Friday morning. The information below is from Aug. 18.
As of Aug. 18, 9,720,193 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 62.5% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 55.3% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 74.5% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.4 are fully vaccinated.
An average 14,676 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. That number has been generally rising over the past few weeks.
Thus far, about 58.3% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 51.9% are fully vaccinated. About 70.2% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 62.8%.
For Virginians younger than 18, 19.4% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (15.6% are fully vaccinated). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 70.9% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (63.2% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 87.1% have received at least one dose (80.6% fully vaccinated).
About 18.9% of Fauquier residents under 18 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (15.5% fully vaccinated); 70.2% of those 18 and older (62.8% fully vaccinated) and 86.8% of those 65 and older (79.2% fully vaccinated).
The VDH has added a new statistic for Virginians older than 12. For this population (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 69.7% have received one dose; 61.7% are fully vaccinated. In Fauquier, 68.4% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 60.8 are fully vaccinated.
Breakthrough cases are updated on Fridays, so the following data is from Aug. 13. The VDH reports that since Jan. 1, there have been 4,056 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people (.086% of total cases); 233 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.005% of total hospitalizations) and there have been 52 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.0011% of total deaths).
A little more than 98% of positive COVID-19 cases have occurred in those not fully vaccinated; 97.24% of COVID hospitalizations have occurred in those not fully vaccinated, and 98.17% of COVID deaths have occurred in those not fully vaccinated.
The VDH's vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
THURSDAY, AUG. 19: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Thursday morning, is rated “high.” (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
All of the counties in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District are rated “high” except Madison, which is rated substantial. Fairfax and Loudoun counties are rated “substantial,” but all other counties in Northern Virginia are in the “high” range. Bath County is the only county in the state rated “moderate;” Highland County is the only one rated “low.” There are only eight counties in the state that are not rated high.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (185.3 for Fauquier, for the week of Aug. 8 to 14) and percent positivity (6.5% for Fauquier for the week of Aug. 8 to 14). A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Cases
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state for Aug. 19 are at 2,764. Yesterday, the new case number was 2,552. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 731,287 total reported cases (170,106 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,247, the highest it has been since Feb. 19. It has been steadily rising since June 20, when it was 129.
Today, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 8.8%, the highest it has been since Feb. 14. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is at 7.6% today, down from 8.3% yesterday.
Fauquier recorded 19 positive COVID-19 cases this morning, after recording 18 yesterday and 23 Tuesday. There have been a total of 5,234 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of daily cases in the county is 17. On July 24, the seven-day average was 2.43.
COVID-19 in the school division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Aug. 19, 33 positive cases of COVID-19 – 13 more than yesterday -- have been reported in the school system, 28 students and five staff members.
High schools
- 2 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 16 and Aug. 18)
- 6 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16 and 3 Aug. 18)
Middle schools
- 2 at Auburn Middle School (1 Aug. 12 and 1 on Aug. 18)
- 1 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18)
- 1 at Taylor Middle School (Aug. 18)
Elementary schools
- 2 cases at Brumfield Elementary School (Aug. 17)
- 3 at Greenville Elementary (2 on Aug. 13 and 1 on Aug. 16)
- 4 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17 and 2 on Aug. 18)
- 1 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18)
- 4 students at Smith Elementary School (2 reported Aug. 13 and 2 on Aug. 15)
- 2 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 18)
Staff members testing positive include one at Liberty High (Aug. 18); one each at Auburn and Taylor middle schools (both on Aug. 17), and one each at Miller and Bradley elementary schools (Aug. 17).
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported Thursday that because of contact with positive cases, 370 students are currently quarantining as well as three staff members. The Fauquier High School football team has paused practice until Monday, Helkowski said.
There were 191 school division cases of COVID-19 between Sept. 24, 2020 and the day schools closed for the summer, June 4, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. The school division temporarily stopped detailing new cases or quarantine numbers after school closed in June.
Deaths
The most recent COVID death in Fauquier was on Friday, Aug. 13, and before that, on July 30. Fauquier County has reported a total of 71 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. There were seven fatalities from COVID in May.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 198 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 90 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 53 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 23 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 23 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died. In the state, two children younger than 9 years old have died of the virus; seven of those between 10 and 19 have died.
On Thursday morning, the VDH reported six new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting seven on Wednesday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 11,638 (1,808 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is currently eight.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Aug. 19 that the hospital is treating three COVID-19 inpatients.
Fauquier County reported another new hospitalization today, one yesterday and two on Tuesday. The county also reported one on Aug. 4, two on Aug. 5, three on Aug. 6, and one each on Aug. 9, 10, 12 and 15. New hospitalizations were also recorded July 14, 17, 20, 21 and 25. There have been a total of 218 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
One hundred new hospitalizations were reported in the state today; 94 were reported Wednesday. The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 81. The number has been climbing since July 23, when the seven-day average was 19.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 32,593 (1,726 probable).
In today’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 532 people hospitalized, 97 have been older than 80 years old; 96 have been 70 to 79 years old; 97 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 109 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-five have been younger than 50. (For eight of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, five children younger than 10 and five between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 326 younger than 9 have been hospitalized; 419 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
Data reported here was finalized Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Aug. 19 states that 1,289 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,162) has been rising since July 11, when it was 220.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 342; Tuesday that number was 309. Feb. 18 was the last time ICU hospitalizations were as high. The number of COVID patients in intensive care has been generally rising since July 5, when it was 45.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 59,581 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 32,593.
The VHHA has stopped reporting on the number of patients who are on ventilators, or the percentage of hospital beds that are occupied.
Outbreaks
In the local health district, there was another outbreak reported Thursday in a congregate care setting after one was reported Tuesday and one over the weekend in the same kind of setting. There have been 53 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic -- 18 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 21 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and five in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,697.
In the state, there are 1,108 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 33,600 cases and 4,278 deaths); 1,595 outbreaks in congregate settings; 237 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 169 in correctional facilities; 118 in college settings, 314 in childcare settings, and 432 K-12 outbreaks are being reported. There have been a total of 3,973 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic – 14 more than yesterday.
Vaccines
Vaccine data was not updated as of Thursday morning. The information below is from Aug. 18.
As of Aug. 18, 9,720,193 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 62.5% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 55.3% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 74.5% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.4 are fully vaccinated.
An average 14,676 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. That number has been generally rising over the past few weeks.
Thus far, about 58.3% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 51.9% are fully vaccinated. About 70.2% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 62.8%.
For Virginians younger than 18, 19.4% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (15.6% are fully vaccinated). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 70.9% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (63.2% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 87.1% have received at least one dose (80.6% fully vaccinated).
About 18.9% of Fauquier residents under 18 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (15.5% fully vaccinated); 70.2% of those 18 and older (62.8% fully vaccinated) and 86.8% of those 65 and older (79.2% fully vaccinated).
The VDH has added a new statistic for Virginians older than 12. For this population (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 69.7% have received one dose; 61.7% are fully vaccinated. In Fauquier, 68.4% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 60.8 are fully vaccinated.
Breakthrough cases are updated on Fridays, so the following data is from Aug. 13. The VDH reports that since Jan. 1, there have been 4,056 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people (.086% of total cases); 233 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.005% of total hospitalizations) and there have been 52 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.0011% of total deaths).
A little more than 98% of positive COVID-19 cases have occurred in those not fully vaccinated; 97.24% of COVID hospitalizations have occurred in those not fully vaccinated, and 98.17% of COVID deaths have occurred in those not fully vaccinated.
The VDH's vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Wednesday morning, is rated “high.” (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
All of the counties in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District are rated “high” except Madison, which is rated substantial. Fairfax and Loudoun counties are rated “substantial,” but all other counties in Northern Virginia are in the “high” range. Bath County is the only county in the state rated “moderate;” Highland County is rated “low.”
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (176.9 for Fauquier, for the week of Aug. 8 to 14) and percent positivity (6.5% for Fauquier for the week of Aug. 8 to 14)). A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Cases
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state for Aug. 18 are at 2,552. Yesterday, the new case number was 2,244. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 728,523 total reported cases (169,322 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,190, the highest it has been since Feb. 19. It has been steadily rising since June 20, when it was 129.
Today, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 8.6%, the highest it has been since Feb. 14. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is at 8.3% today, the highest it’s been since March 31.
Fauquier recorded 18 positive COVID-19 cases this morning, after recording 23 yesterday. There have been a total of 5,216 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of daily cases in the county is 17. On July 24, the seven-day average was 2.43.
COVID-19 in the school division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11.
As of the morning of Aug. 18, 16 students and four staff members across the school division have tested positive -- four students at P.B. Smith Elementary School (two reported Aug. 13 and two on Aug. 15); three at Greenville Elementary (two Aug. 13 and one Aug. 16); one at Auburn Middle School (reported Aug. 12); one at Fauquier High School (Aug. 16); three at Liberty High School (Aug. 16); two at Grace Miller Elementary (Aug. 16 and 17), and two cases at Brumfield Elementary School (Aug. 17).
Staff members testing positive include one each at Auburn and Taylor middle schools and one each at Miller and Bradley elementary schools.
School superintendent David Jeck reported yesterday that 244 students are currently quarantining, including at least 47 children at P.B. Smith Elementary. Because of contract tracing of newer cases, he said, there will be more coming.
There were 191 school division cases of COVID-19 between Sept. 24, 2020 and the day schools closed for the summer, June 4, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. The school division temporarily stopped detailing new cases or quarantine numbers after school closed in June.
Deaths
The most recent COVID death in Fauquier was on Friday, Aug. 13, and before that, on July 30. Fauquier County has reported a total of 71 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. There were seven fatalities from COVID in May.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 198 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 90 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 53 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 23 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 23 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Wednesday morning, the VDH reported seven new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting seven on Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 11,632 (1,806 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is currently seven.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Aug. 13 that the hospital had only one COVID-19 inpatient.
Fauquier County reported one new hospitalization today and two new COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday. The county also reported one on Aug. 4, two on Aug. 5, three on Aug. 6, and one each on Aug. 9, 10, 12 and 15. New hospitalizations were also recorded July 14, 17, 20, 21 and 25. There have been a total of 217 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
Ninety-four new hospitalizations were reported in the state today; 83 were reported Tuesday. The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 75. The number has been climbing since July 23, when the seven-day average was 19.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 32,493 (1,724 probable).
In today’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 531 people hospitalized, 97 have been older than 80 years old; 96 have been 70 to 79 years old; 97 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 109 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-four have been younger than 50. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Aug. 18 states that 1,243 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,117) has been rising since July 11, when it was 220.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 340; yesterday that number was 309. Feb. 18 was the last time ICU hospitalizations were as high. The number of COVID patients in intensive care has been generally rising since July 5, when it was 45.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 59,514 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 32,399.
The VHHA has stopped reporting on the number of patients who are on ventilators, or the percentage of hospital beds that are occupied.
Outbreaks
In the local health district, there was an outbreak reported Tuesday in a congregate care setting after one was reported over the weekend in the same kind of setting. There have been 52 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic -- 18 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 20 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and five in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,693.
In the state, there are 1,106 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 33,593 cases and 4,277 deaths); 1,588 outbreaks in congregate settings; 236 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 169 in correctional facilities; 118 in college settings, 311 in childcare settings, and 431 K-12 outbreaks are being reported. There have been a total of 3,959 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic – 19 more than yesterday.
Vaccines
Vaccine data was not updated as of Wednesday morning. The information below is from Aug. 17.
As of Aug. 17, 9,708,029 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 62.4% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 55.3% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 74.4% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.4 are fully vaccinated.
An average 14,626 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. That number has been generally rising over the past few weeks.
Thus far, about 58.3% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 51.8% are fully vaccinated. About 70.1% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 62.8%.
For Virginians younger than 18, 19.3% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (15.6% are fully vaccinated). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 70.8% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (63.2% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 87% have received at least one dose (80.5% fully vaccinated).
About 18.8% of Fauquier residents under 18 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (15.4% fully vaccinated); 70.1% of those 18 and older (62.8% fully vaccinated) and 86.7% of those 65 and older (79.2% fully vaccinated).
The VDH has added a new statistic for Virginians older than 12. For this population (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 69.6% have received one dose; 61.6% are fully vaccinated. In Fauquier, 68.3% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 60.7 are fully vaccinated.
Breakthrough cases are updated on Fridays, so the following data is from Aug. 13. The VDH reports that since Jan. 1, there have been 4,056 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people (.086% of total cases); 233 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.005% of total hospitalizations) and there have been 52 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.0011% of total deaths).
A little more than 98% of positive COVID-19 cases have occurred in those not fully vaccinated; 97.24% of COVID hospitalizations have occurred in those not fully vaccinated, and 98.17% of COVID deaths have occurred in those not fully vaccinated.
The VDH's vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
TUESDAY, AUG. 17: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Tuesday morning, is rated “high.” (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
All of the counties in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District are rated “high” except Madison, which is rated substantial. Fairfax, Loudoun and Clarke County are rated “substantial,” but all other counties in Northern Virginia are in the “high” range. Bath and Richmond counties are the only counties in the state rated “moderate;” none are rated “low.”
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (176.9 for Fauquier, for the week of Aug. 8 to 14) and percent positivity (6.5% for Fauquier for the week of Aug. 8 to 14)). A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Cases
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state for Aug. 17 are at 2,244. Yesterday, the new case number was 1,712. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 725,971 total reported cases (168,182 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,128, the highest it has been since Feb. 19. It has been steadily rising since June 20, when it was 129.
Today, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 8.5%, the highest it has been since Feb. 14. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is at 8.2% today, the highest it’s been since April 4.
Fauquier recorded 23 positive COVID-19 cases this morning, after recording eight yesterday and 29 on Saturday. There have been a total of 5,198 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of daily cases in the county is 18. On July 24, the seven-day average was 2.43.
COVID-19 in the school division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11.
As of this morning, the Fauquier County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard was listing 13 students who have reported active cases of COVID-19 -- four at P.B. Smith Elementary School (two reported Aug. 13 and two on Aug. 15); three at Greenville Elementary (two Aug. 13 and one Aug. 16); one at Auburn Middle School (reported Aug. 12); one at Fauquier High School (Aug. 16); three at Liberty High School (Aug. 16), and one at Grace Miller Elementary (Aug. 16).
Two cases at Brumfield Elementary School were added to the dashboard this afternoon (reported Aug. 17).
No staffers have reported active cases thus far.
The dashboard does not list how many students are currently in quarantine, but school spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said that 47 children at P.B. Smith Elementary were quarantining as of Sunday.
There were 191 school division cases of COVID-19 between Sept. 24, 2020 and the day schools closed for the summer, June 4, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. The school division stopped detailing new cases or quarantine numbers after school closed in June.
Deaths
The most recent COVID death in Fauquier was on Friday, Aug. 13, and before that, on July 30. Fauquier County has reported a total of 71 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. There were seven fatalities from COVID in May.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 198 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 90 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 53 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 23 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 23 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Tuesday morning, the VDH reported seven new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting one on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 11,625 (1,806 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is currently seven.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Aug. 13 that the hospital had only one COVID-19 inpatient.
Fauquier County reported two new COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday. The county also reported one on Aug. 4, two on Aug. 5, three on Aug. 6, and one each on Aug. 9, 10, 12 and 15. New hospitalizations were also recorded July 14, 17, 20, 21 and 25. There have been a total of 216 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
Eighty-three new hospitalizations were reported in the state today; 69 were reported Monday. The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 79. The number has been climbing since July 23, when the seven-day average was 19.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 32,399 (1,713 probable).
In today’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 528 people hospitalized, 96 have been older than 80 years old; 96 have been 70 to 79 years old; 97 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 108 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-one have been younger than 50. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
Data reported here was finalized Monday, Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Aug. 17 states that 1,191 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,073) has been rising since July 11, when it was 220.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 309; yesterday that number was 281. The number of COVID patients in intensive care has been generally rising since July 5, when it was 45.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 59,445 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 32,399.
The VHHA has stopped reporting on the number of patients who are on ventilators, or the percentage of hospital beds that are occupied.
Outbreaks
In the local health district, there was an outbreak reported Tuesday in a congregate care setting after one was reported over the weekend in the same kind of setting. There have been 52 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic -- 18 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 20 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and five in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,693.
In the state, there are 1,101 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 33,550 cases and 4,276 deaths); 1,580 outbreaks in congregate settings; 236 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 168 in correctional facilities; 118 in college settings, 309 in childcare settings, and 428 K-12 outbreaks are being reported. There have been a total of 3,940 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Vaccines
As of Aug. 17, 9,708,029 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 62.4% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 55.3% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 74.4% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.4 are fully vaccinated.
An average 14,626 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. That number has been generally rising over the past few weeks.
Thus far, about 58.3% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 51.8% are fully vaccinated. About 70.1% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 62.8%.
For Virginians younger than 18, 19.3% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (15.6% are fully vaccinated). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 70.8% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (63.2% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 87% have received at least one dose (80.5% fully vaccinated).
About 18.8% of Fauquier residents under 18 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (15.4% fully vaccinated); 70.1% of those 18 and older (62.8% fully vaccinated) and 86.7% of those 65 and older (79.2% fully vaccinated).
The VDH has added a new statistic for Virginians older than 12. For this population (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 69.6% have received one dose; 61.6% are fully vaccinated. In Fauquier, 68.3% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 60.7 are fully vaccinated.
Breakthrough cases are updated on Fridays, so the following data is from Aug. 13. The VDH reports that since Jan. 1, there have been 4,056 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people (.086% of total cases); 233 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.005% of total hospitalizations) and there have been 52 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.0011% of total deaths).
A little more than 98% of positive COVID-19 cases have occurred in those not fully vaccinated; 97.24% of COVID hospitalizations have occurred in those not fully vaccinated, and 98.17% of COVID deaths have occurred in those not fully vaccinated.
The VDH's vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
MONDAY, AUG. 16: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Friday morning, is rated “high.” (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
All of the counties in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District are rated “high” except Madison, which is rated substantial. Fairfax, Loudoun and Clarke County are rated “substantial,” but all other counties in Northern Virginia are in the “high” range. Only Beth County has maintained a “low” rating. Richmond County is the only county in the state rated “moderate.”
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (176.9 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (6.5% for Fauquier). A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Cases
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state for Aug. 16 are at 1,712. Yesterday, the new case number was 1,887. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 723,727 total reported cases (167,444 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,058, the highest it has been since Feb. 19. It has been steadily rising since June 20, when it was 129.
Today, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 8.2%, the highest it has been since Feb. 22. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is at 8.2% today, the highest it’s been since April 4.
Fauquier recorded eight positive COVID-19 cases this morning, after recording five yesterday and 29 on Saturday. There have been a total of 5,175 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of daily cases in the county is 16. On July 24, the seven-day average was 2.43.
COVID-19 in the school division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11.
The Fauquier County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard lists five students who have reported active cases of COVID-19 -- four at P.B. Smith Elementary School (two reported Aug. 13 and two on Aug. 15), two at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 13) and one at Auburn Middle School (reported Aug. 12). No staffers have reported active cases thus far.
The dashboard does not list how many students are currently in quarantine, but school spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said that 47 children at P.B. Smith Elementary are quarantining.
There were 191 school division cases of COVID-19 between Sept. 24, 2020 and the day schools closed for the summer, June 4, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. The school division stopped detailing new cases or quarantine numbers after school closed in June.
Deaths
Fauquier County lost another resident to COVID-19, according to today’s VDH data. The most recent COVID death in Fauquier was on Friday, Aug. 13, and before that, on July 30. Fauquier County has reported a total of 71 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. There were seven fatalities from COVID in May.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 198 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 90 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 53 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 23 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 23 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Monday morning, the VDH reported just one new COVID-19 death in Virginia after reporting two on Sunday and 16 on Saturday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 11,618 (1,804 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is currently seven.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Friday that the hospital had only one COVID-19 inpatient.
Fauquier County reported one new COVID-19 hospitalization Sunday. The county also reported one on Aug. 4, two on Aug. 5, three on Aug. 6, and one each on Aug. 9, 10 and 12. New hospitalizations were also recorded July 14, 17, 20, 21 and 25. There have been a total of 214 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
Sixty-nine new hospitalizations were reported in the state today; 44 were reported yesterday and 110 Saturday. The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 77. The number has been climbing since July 23, when the seven-day average was 19.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 32,316 (1,690 probable).
In today’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 526 people hospitalized, 96 have been older than 80 years old; 96 have been 70 to 79 years old; 97 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 108 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twenty-one have been younger than 50. (For eight of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
Data reported here was finalized Sunday, Aug. 15 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Aug. 16 states that 1,137 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,028) has been rising since July 11, when it was 220.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 281; yesterday that number was 300. The number of COVID patients in intensive care has been generally rising since July 5, when it was 45.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 59,329 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 32,316.
The VHHA has stopped reporting on the number of patients who are on ventilators, or the percentage of hospital beds that are occupied.
Outbreaks
In the local health district, there was an outbreak reported over the weekend in a congregate care setting. There have been 51 outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic -- 18 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 19 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and five in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,688.
In the state, there are 1,098 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 33,523 cases and 4,275 deaths); 1,577 outbreaks in congregate settings; 236 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 168 in correctional facilities; 118 in college settings, 306 in childcare settings, and 428 K-12 outbreaks are being reported. There have been a total of 3,931 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Vaccines
As of Aug. 16, 9,694,486 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 62.3% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 55.2% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 74.3% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.3 are fully vaccinated.
An average 14,821 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. That number has been rising over the past couple of weeks.
Thus far, about 58.2% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 51.8% are fully vaccinated. About 70% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 62.7%.
For Virginians younger than 18, 19.3% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (15.5% are fully vaccinated). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 70.7% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (63.1% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 87% have received at least one dose (80.5% fully vaccinated).
About 18.8% of Fauquier residents under 18 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (15.4% fully vaccinated); 70% of those 18 and older (62.7% fully vaccinated) and 86.7% of those 65 and older (79.1% fully vaccinated).
The VDH has added a new statistic for Virginians older than 12. For this population (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 69.5% have received one dose; 61.6% are fully vaccinated. In Fauquier, 68.2% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 60.7 are fully vaccinated.
Breakthrough cases are updated on Fridays, so the following data is from Aug. 13. The VDH reports that since Jan. 1, there have been 4,056 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people (.086% of total cases); 233 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.005% of total hospitalizations) and there have been 52 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.0011% of total deaths).
A little more than 98% of positive COVID-19 cases have occurred in those not fully vaccinated; 97.24% of COVID hospitalizations have occurred in those not fully vaccinated, and 98.17% of COVID deaths have occurred in those not fully vaccinated.
The VDH's vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
FRIDAY, AUG. 13: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Friday morning, is rated “high.” (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
All of the counties in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District are rated “high.” Fairfax, Loudoun and Clarke County are rated “substantial,” but all other counties in Northern Virginia are in the “high” range. The southwestern part of the state, too, is all rated “high” transmission. Alleghany and Rockbridge counties are rated “moderate” transmission; only Beth County has maintained a “moderate” rating.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Cases
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state for Aug. 13 are at 2,270. Yesterday, the new case number was 2,361. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 717,826 total reported cases (165,202 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,880, the highest it has been since Feb. 20. It has been steadily rising since June 20, when it was 129.
Today, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 7.7%, the highest it has been since Feb. 22. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is at 8.1% today, the highest it’s been since April 3; it was 8% yesterday.
Fauquier recorded 21 positive COVID-19 cases this morning, after recording 15 yesterday and 23 on Wednesday. There have been a total of 5,133 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of daily cases in the county is 17. On July 24, the seven-day average was 2.43.
Deaths
Fauquier County lost another resident to COVID-19, according to today’s VDH data. The most recent COVID death in Fauquier had been on July 30; before that, the county had not lost anyone since May 15. Fauquier County has reported a total of 71 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. There were seven fatalities from COVID in May.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 198 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 90 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 53 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 23 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 23 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Friday morning, the VDH reported 16 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting two on Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 11,599 (1,801 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is currently six.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Monday that there has not been a drastic uptick in COVID-19 patients at the hospital. She did indicate, however, that more patients have been presenting at the Emergency Department with COVID symptoms, even though they have not been admitted. She declined to provide specific numbers of patients.
Fauquier County reported one new COVID-19 hospitalization Thursday and one each on Monday and Tuesday. The county also reported three new hospitalizations Aug. 6, two Aug. 5 and one Aug. 4. New hospitalizations were also recorded July 14, 17, 20, 21 and 25. There have been a total of 213 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
Sixty-nine new hospitalizations were reported in the state today; 58 were reported yesterday and 117 yesterday. The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 66. The number has been climbing since July 23, when the seven-day average was 19.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 32,093 (1,690 probable).
In today’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 525 people hospitalized, 96 have been older than 80 years old; 96 have been 70 to 79 years old; 97 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 108 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and nineteen have been 49 or younger. (For nine of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
Data reported here was finalized Thursday, Aug. 12 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Aug. 13 states that 1,029 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (876) has been rising since July 11, when it was 220.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 261, 28 more than yesterday. The number of COVID patients in intensive care has been generally rising since July 5, when it was 45.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 58,751 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 32,093.
The VHHA has stopped reporting on the number of patients who are on ventilators, or the percentage of hospital beds that are occupied.
COVID-19 in the school division
There were 191 school division cases of COVID-19 between Sept. 24, 2020 and the day schools closed for the summer, June 4, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. The school division stopped detailing new cases or quarantine numbers after school closed in June. The dashboard will be reinstated, but is not available yet.
Schools are open for five-day-a-week, in-person learning.
Outbreaks
In the local health district, there have been 50 outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic -- 18 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 18 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and five in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,681.
In the state, there are 1,097 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 33,444 cases and 4,273 deaths); 1,567 outbreaks in congregate settings; 236 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 168 in correctional facilities; 117 in college settings, 304 in childcare settings, and 426 K-12 outbreaks are being reported. There have been a total of 3,915 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic – 15 more than yesterday.
Vaccines
The vaccine section of the VDH site was not updated the morning of Aug. 13. The data below is from Aug. 12.
As of Aug. 12, 9,617,533 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 61.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 54.8% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 73.7% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 65.9 are fully vaccinated.
An average 14,227 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. That number has been rising over the past couple of weeks.
Thus far, about 57.7% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 51.4% are fully vaccinated. About 69.5% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 62.3%.
For Virginians younger than 18, 18.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (15.1% are fully vaccinated). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 70.2% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (62.7% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 86.7% have received at least one dose (80.3% fully vaccinated).
About 18.4% of Fauquier residents under 18 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (15% fully vaccinated); 69.5% of those 18 and older (62.3% fully vaccinated) and 86.5% of those 65 and older (79% fully vaccinated).
The VDH has added a new statistic for Virginians older than 12. For this population (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 68.9% have received one dose; 61.1% are fully vaccinated. In Fauquier, 67.6% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 60.2 are fully vaccinated.
Breakthrough cases are updated on Fridays, so the following data is from Aug. 6. The VDH reports that since Jan. 1, there have been 3,359 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people (.072% of total cases); 218 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.0047% of total hospitalizations) and there have been 50 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.00011% of total deaths).
The VDH's vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
THURSDAY, AUG. 12: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Thursday morning, is rated “high.” (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
All of the counties in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District are rated “high,” except for Orange County, which is rated substantial. Fairfax, Loudoun and Green County are rated “substantial,” but all other counties in Northern Virginia are in the “high” range. The southwestern part of the state, too, is all rated “high” transmission. Alleghany and Charlotte counties are rated “moderate” transmission; only Beth County has maintained a “moderate” rating.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Cases
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state for Aug. 11 are at 2,361. Yesterday, the new case number was 2,117. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 715,556 total reported cases (164,509 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,820, the highest it has been since Feb. 25. It has been steadily rising since June 20, when it was 129.
Today, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 7.6%, the highest it has been since Feb. 22. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating jumped to 8% today, the highest it’s been since April 3; it was 7.7% yesterday.
Fauquier recorded 15 positive COVID-19 cases this morning, after recording 23 on Wednesday. There have been a total of 5,112 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of daily cases in the county is 17. On July 24, the seven-day average was 2.43.
Deaths
The most recent COVID death in Fauquier was on July 30, the county’s first since May 15. Fauquier County has reported a total of 70 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. There were seven fatalities from COVID in May.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 195 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 89 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 52 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 22 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 23 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Thursday morning, the VDH reported two new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting three on Wednesday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 11,583 (1,801 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is currently five.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Monday that there has not been a drastic uptick in COVID-19 patients at the hospital. She did indicate, however, that more patients have been presenting at the Emergency Department with COVID symptoms, even though they have not been admitted. She declined to provide specific numbers of patients.
Fauquier County reported one new COVID-19 hospitalization today and one each on Monday and Tuesday. The county also reported three new hospitalizations Aug. 6, two Aug. 5 and one Aug. 4. New hospitalizations were also recorded July 14, 17, 20, 21 and 25. There have been a total of 213 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
Fifty-eight new hospitalizations were reported in the state today; 117 were reported yesterday. Before yesterday, Virginia last topped 100 new hospitalizations on April 20. The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 61. The number has been climbing since July 23, when the seven-day average was 19.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 32,024 (1,692 probable).
In today’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 524 people hospitalized, 96 have been older than 80 years old; 96 have been 70 to 79 years old; 97 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 108 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and nineteen have been 49 or younger. (For 8 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
Data reported here was finalized Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Aug. 12 states that 971 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 35 more than yesterday. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (789) has been rising since July 11, when it was 220.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 233, 13 fewer than yesterday. The number of COVID patients in intensive care has been generally rising since July 5, when it was 45.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 58,700 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 32,024.
The VHHA has stopped reporting on the number of patients who are on ventilators, or the percentage of hospital beds that are occupied.
COVID-19 in the school division
There were 191 school division cases of COVID-19 between Sept. 24, 2020 and the day schools closed for the summer, June 4, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. The school division stopped detailing new cases or quarantine numbers after school closed in June. The dashboard will be reinstated, but is not available yet.
Schools are open for five-day-a-week, in-person learning.
Outbreaks
In the local health district, there have been 49 outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic -- 18 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 18 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and four in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,674.
In the state, there are 1,092 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 33,444 cases and 4,273 deaths); 1,561 outbreaks in congregate settings; 234 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 168 in correctional facilities; 117 in college settings, 304 in childcare settings, and 424 K-12 outbreaks are being reported. There have been a total of 3,900 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Vaccines
The vaccine section of the VDH site was not updated the morning of Aug. 12. The data below is from Aug. 11.
As of Aug. 11, 9,603,216 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 61.6% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 54.8% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 73.6% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 65.8 are fully vaccinated.
An average 14,124 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. That number has been rising over the past couple of weeks.
Thus far, about 57.6% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 51.3% are fully vaccinated. About 69.4% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 62.3%.
For Virginians younger than 18, 18.7% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (15% are fully vaccinated). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 70.1% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (62.7% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 86.7% have received at least one dose (80.3% fully vaccinated).
About 18.4% of Fauquier residents under 18 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (14.9% fully vaccinated); 69.4% of those 18 and older (62.3% fully vaccinated) and 86.5% of those 65 and older (79% fully vaccinated).
The VDH added a new statistic today for Virginians older than 12. For this population (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 68.8% have received one dose; 61.1% are fully vaccinated. In Fauquier, 67.5% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 60.2 are fully vaccinated.
Breakthrough cases are updated on Fridays, so the following data is from Aug. 6. The VDH reports that since Jan. 1, there have been 3,358 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people (.072% of total cases); 218 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.0047% of total hospitalizations) and there have been 50 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.00011% of total deaths).
The VDH's vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 11: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Wednesday morning, is rated “high.” (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Cases
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state for Aug. 11 are at 2,117. Yesterday, the new case number was 1,759. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 713,195 total reported cases (163,634 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,734, the highest it has been since Feb. 27. It has been steadily rising since June 20, when it was 129.
Today, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 7.5%, the highest it has been since Feb. 23. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating jumped from 7% yesterday to 7.7% today, the highest it’s been since April 6.
Fauquier recorded 23 positive COVID-19 cases this morning, after recording 12 on Tuesday. There have been a total of 5,097 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of daily cases in the county is 18. On July 24, the seven-day average was 2.43.
Deaths
The most recent COVID death in Fauquier was on July 30, the county’s first since May 15. Fauquier County has reported a total of 70 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. There were seven fatalities from COVID in May.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 195 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 89 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 52 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 22 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 23 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Wednesday morning, the VDH reported three new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting seven on Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 11,581 (1,801 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is currently six.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Monday that there has not been a drastic uptick in COVID-19 patients at the hospital. She did indicate, however, that more patients have been presenting at the Emergency Department with COVID symptoms, even though they have not been admitted. She declined to provide specific numbers of patients.
Fauquier County reported one new COVID-19 hospitalization yesterday, after recording one the day before as well. The county also reported three new hospitalizations Aug. 6, two Aug. 5 and one Aug. 4. New hospitalizations were also recorded July 14, 17, 20, 21 and 25. There have been a total of 212 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
One hundred and seventeen new hospitalizations were reported in the state today; 72 were reported yesterday. Virginia last topped 100 new hospitalizations on April 20. The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 60. The number has been climbing since July 23, when the seven-day average was 19.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 31,966 (1,687 probable).
In today’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 523 people hospitalized, 96 have been older than 80 years old; 96 have been 70 to 79 years old; 97 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 107 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and nineteen (three more than yesterday) have been 49 or younger. (For 8 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Aug. 11 states that 936 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 57 more than yesterday; the VHHA reported 94 new hospitalizations yesterday. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (789) has been rising since July 11, when it was 220.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 246, 18 more than yesterday; yesterday the state added 41 new ICU patients. The number of COVID patients in intensive care has been rising since July 5, when it was 45.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 58,619 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 31,966.
The VHHA has stopped reporting on the number of patients who are on ventilators, or the percentage of hospital beds that are occupied.
COVID-19 in the school division
There were 191 school division cases of COVID-19 between Sept. 24, 2020 and the day schools closed for the summer, June 4, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. The school division stopped detailing new cases or quarantine numbers after school closed in June. The dashboard will be reinstated, but is not available yet.
Schools are open for five-day-a-week, in-person learning as of today.
Outbreaks
In the local health district, there have been 49 outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic -- 18 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 18 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and four in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,674.
In the state, there are 1,087 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 33,408 cases and 4,270 deaths); 1,549 outbreaks in congregate settings; 233 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 168 in correctional facilities; 117 in college settings, 301 in childcare settings, and 422 K-12 outbreaks are being reported. There have been a total of 3,877 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Vaccines
As of Aug. 11, 9,603,216 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 61.6% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 54.8% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 73.6% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 65.8 are fully vaccinated.
An average 14,124 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. That number has been rising over the past couple of weeks.
Thus far, about 57.6% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 51.3% are fully vaccinated. About 69.4% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 62.3%.
For Virginians younger than 18, 18.7% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (15% are fully vaccinated). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 70.1% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (62.7% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 86.7% have received at least one dose (80.3% fully vaccinated).
About 18.4% of Fauquier residents under 18 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (14.9% fully vaccinated); 69.4% of those 18 and older (62.3% fully vaccinated) and 86.5% of those 65 and older (79% fully vaccinated).
The VDH added a new statistic today for Virginians older than 12. For this population (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 68.8% have received one dose; 61.1% are fully vaccinated. In Fauquier, 67.5% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 60.2 are fully vaccinated.
Breakthrough cases are updated on Fridays, so the following data is from Aug. 6. The VDH reports that since Jan. 1, there have been 3,358 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people (.072% of total cases); 218 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.0047% of total hospitalizations) and there have been 50 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.00011% of total deaths).
The VDH's vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
TUESDAY, AUG. 10: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Tuesday morning, is rated “high.” (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Cases
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state for Aug. 10 are at 1,759. Yesterday, the new case number was 1,298. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 711,078 total reported cases (162,777 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,677, the highest it has been since March 1. It has been steadily rising since June 20, when it was 129.
Today, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 7.5%, the highest it has been since Feb. 23. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 7% today, slightly lower than it has been since Aug. 5.
Fauquier recorded 12 positive COVID-19 cases this morning, after recording 19 on Monday. There have been a total of 5,074 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of daily cases in the county is 18. On July 24, the seven-day average was 2.43.
Deaths
The most recent COVID death in Fauquier was on July 30, the county’s first since May 15. Fauquier County has reported a total of 70 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. There were seven fatalities from COVID in May.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 195 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 89 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 52 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 22 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 23 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Tuesday morning, the VDH reported seven new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting on on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 11,578 (1,800 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is currently six.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Monday that there has not been a drastic uptick in COVID-19 patients at the hospital. She did indicate, however, that more patients have been presenting at the Emergency Department with COVID symptoms, even though they have not been admitted. She declined to provide specific numbers of patients.
Fauquier County reported one new COVID-19 hospitalization this morning, after recording one yesterday as well. The county also reported three new hospitalizations Aug. 6, two Aug. 5 and one Aug. 4. New hospitalizations were also recorded July 14, 17, 20, 21 and 25. There have been a total of 212 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
Seventy-two new hospitalizations were reported in the state today; 35 were reported yesterday. The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 54. The number has been climbing since July 23, when the seven-day average was 19.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 31,849 (1,673 probable).
In today’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 520 people hospitalized, 96 have been older than 80 years old; 96 have been 70 to 79 years old; 97 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 107 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and sixteen have been 49 or younger. (For 8 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
Data reported here was finalized Monday, Aug. 9 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Aug. 10 states that 879 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 94 more than yesterday. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (751) has been rising since July 11, when it was 220.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 228, 41 more than yesterday. The number of COVID patients in intensive care has been rising since July 5, when it was 45.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 58,529 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 31,849.
The VHHA has stopped reporting on the number of patients who are on ventilators, or the percentage of hospital beds that are occupied.
COVID-19 in the school division
There were 191 school division cases of COVID-19 between Sept. 24 and the day schools closed for the summer, June 4, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. The school division is no longer maintaining a dashboard detailing new cases or quarantine numbers, but the dashboard will continue once school is in session.
This article has been updated throughout to reflect comments expressed at the Aug. 9 Fauquie…
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students. The schools stopped reporting active cases on its dashboard when schools closed for the summer.
Schools open for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11.
Outbreaks
In the local health district, there have been 49 outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic -- 18 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 18 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and four in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,674.
In the state, there are 1,086 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 33,408 cases and 4,270 deaths); 1,547 outbreaks in congregate settings; 233 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 168 in correctional facilities; 117 in college settings, 297 in childcare settings, and 421 K-12 outbreaks are being reported. There have been a total of 3,869 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Vaccines
The vaccine section of the VDH site was not updated Tuesday morning. The data below is from Aug 9.
As of Aug. 9, 9,568,286 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 61.4% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 54.6% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 73.3% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 65.7 are fully vaccinated.
An average 13,559 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. That number has been rising slightly over the past week.
Thus far, about 57.4% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 51.2% are fully vaccinated. About 69.2% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 62.1%.
For Virginians between under 18, 18.4% of the eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (14.9% are fully vaccinated). Only children between 12 and 17 are eiligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 69.7% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (62.4% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 86.4% have received at least one dose (80.1% fully vaccinated).
About 18% of Fauquier residents under 18 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (14.8% fully vaccinated); 69.2% of those 18 and older (62.1% fully vaccinated) and 86.3% of those 65 and older (78.9% fully vaccinated).
In today's data, VDH’s calculation for vaccinated children was vastly different than it had been reported up until now. On Friday, Aug. 6, it was reported that 53.4% had received one dose and 43.1% were vaccinated in the state; 48% for one dose and 40% fully vaccinated in Fauquier. The percentages have been revised down (see two above paragraphs).
Breakthrough cases are updated on Fridays, so the following data is from Aug. 6. The VDH reports that since Jan. 1, there have been 3,358 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people (.072% of total cases); 218 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.0047% of total hospitalizations) and there have been 50 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.00011% of total deaths).
The VDH's vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
MONDAY, AUG. 10: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Monday morning, is rated “high.” (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Cases
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state for Aug. 9 are at 1,298. On Friday, the new case number was 1,845; on Saturday it was 1,784 and on Sunday it was 1,573. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 709,319 total reported cases (162,079 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,626, the highest it has been since March 2. It has been steadily rising since June 20, when it was 129.
Today, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 7.3%, the highest it has been since Feb. 23. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 7.2% today.
Fauquier recorded 19 positive COVID-19 cases this morning, after recording 25 new cases Wednesday and Thursday, 20 on Friday, 14 on Saturday and 13 on Sunday. There have been a total of 5,062 cases. The seven-day average of daily cases in the county is 19. That number has been climbing since July 24, when it was 2.43.
Deaths
The most recent COVID death in Fauquier was on July 30, the county’s first since May 15. Fauquier County has reported a total of 70 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. There were seven fatalities from COVID in May.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 195 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 89 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 52 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 22 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 23 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Monday morning, the VDH reported one new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting 11 on Saturday and one on Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 11,571 (1,801 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is currently five.
The copy below has been changed to indicate that siblings of newborn will not be allowed to …
Hospitalizations
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Monday that there has not been a drastic uptick in COVID-19 patients at the hospital. She did indicate, however, that more patients have been presenting at the Emergency Department with COVID symptoms, even though they have not been admitted. She declined to provide specific numbers of patients.
Fauquier County reported one new COVID-19 hospitalization this morning. The county also reported three new hospitalizations Aug. 6, two Aug. 5 and one Aug. 4. New hospitalizations were also recorded July 14, 17, 20, 21 and 25. There have been a total of 211 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
Thirty-five new hospitalizations were reported in the state today; 64 were reported on Saturday, 50 on Sunday. The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 51.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 31,777 (1,668 probable).
In today’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 519 people hospitalized, 96 have been older than 80 years old; 96 have been 70 to 79 years old; 97 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 107 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and fifteen have been 49 or younger. (For 8 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
Data reported here was finalized Sunday, Aug. 8 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Aug. 9 states that 785 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (717) has been rising since July 11, when it was 220.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 187. The number of COVID patients in intensive care has been rising since July 5, when it was 45.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 58,492 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 31,777.
The VHHA has stopped reporting on the number of patients who are on ventilators, or the percentage of hospital beds that are occupied.
COVID-19 in the school division
There were 191 school division cases of COVID-19 between Sept. 24 and the day schools closed for the summer, June 4, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. The school division is no longer maintaining a dashboard detailing new cases or quarantine numbers, but spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said she has not been informed about any new cases since schools closed.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students. The schools stopped reporting active cases on its dashboard when schools closed for the summer.
Schools open for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11.
Outbreaks
In the local health district, there have been 49 outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic -- 18 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 18 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and four in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,674.
In the state, there are 1,086 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 33,408 cases and 4,270 deaths); 1,542 outbreaks in congregate settings; 232 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 168 in correctional facilities; 117 in college settings, 296 in childcare settings, and 421 K-12 outbreaks are being reported. There have been a total of 3,862 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, 24 more than on Friday.
Vaccines
As of Aug. 9, 9,568,286 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 61.4% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 54.6% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 73.3% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 65.7 are fully vaccinated.
An average 13,559 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. That number has been rising slightly over the past week.
Thus far, about 57.4% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 51.2% are fully vaccinated. About 69.2% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 62.1%.
For Virginians between under 18, 18.4% of the eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (14.9% are fully vaccinated). Only children between 12 and 17 are eiligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 69.7% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (62.4% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 86.4% have received at least one dose (80.1% fully vaccinated).
About 18% of Fauquier residents under 18 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (14.8% fully vaccinated); 69.2% of those 18 and older (62.1% fully vaccinated) and 86.3% of those 65 and older (78.9% fully vaccinated).
In today's data, VDH’s calculation for vaccinated children was vastly different than it had been reported up until now. On Friday, Aug. 6, it was reported that 53.4% had received one dose and 43.1% were vaccinated in the state; 48% for one dose and 40% fully vaccinated in Fauquier. The percentages have been revised down (see two above paragraphs).
Breakthrough cases are updated on Fridays, so the following data is from Aug. 6. The VDH reports that since Jan. 1, there have been 3,358 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people (.072% of total cases); 218 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.0047% of total hospitalizations) and there have been 50 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.00011% of total deaths).
The VDH's vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
FRIDAY, AUG. 6: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Friday morning, is rated “high.” (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” Wednesday afternoon and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Cases
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state for Aug. 6 are at 1,845; yesterday’s total was 1,760. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 704,664 total reported cases (160,311 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,469, the highest it has been since April 18. It has been steadily rising since June 20, when it was 129.
Today, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 7.1%, the highest it has been since Feb. 25. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 7.2% today.
Fauquier recorded 20 positive COVID-19 cases this morning, after recording 25 new cases Wednesday and Thursday. There have been a total of 4,516 cases. The seven-day average of daily cases in the county is 17. That number has been climbing since July 24, when it was 2.43.
Deaths
The most recent COVID death in Fauquier was on July 30, the county’s first since May 15. Fauquier County has reported a total of 70 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. There were seven fatalities from COVID in May.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 195 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 89 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 52 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 22 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 23 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Friday morning, the VDH reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting five on Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 11,558 (1,798 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is currently four.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported three new COVID-19 hospitalizations today, two yesterday and one Wednesday. New hospitalizations were also recorded July 14, 17, 20, 21 and 25. There have been a total of 210 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
Thirty-three new hospitalizations were reported in the state today; 49 were reported on Thursday. The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 42.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 31,628 (1,655 probable).
In today’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 518 people hospitalized, 96 have been older than 80 years old; 96 have been 70 to 79 years old; 96 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 107 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and fifteen have been 49 or younger. (For 8 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
Data reported here was finalized Thursday, Aug. 5 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Aug. 6 states that 669 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 – 55 more than yesterday. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (600) has been rising since July 11, when it was 220.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 174. The number of COVID patients in intensive care has been rising since July 5, when it was 45.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 58,403 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 31,628.
The VHHA has stopped reporting on the number of patients who are on ventilators, or the percentage of hospital beds that are occupied.
COVID-19 in the school division
There were 191 school division cases of COVID-19 between Sept. 24 and the day schools closed for the summer, June 4, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. The school division is no longer maintaining a dashboard detailing new cases or quarantine numbers, but spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said she has not been informed about any new cases since schools closed.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students. The schools stopped reporting active cases on its dashboard when schools closed for the summer.
Schools open for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11.
Outbreaks
In the local health district, there have been 49 outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic -- 18 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 18 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and four in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,669.
In the state, there are 1,085 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 33,400 cases and 4,268 deaths); 1,529 outbreaks in congregate settings; 230 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 167 in correctional facilities; 117 in college settings, 293 in childcare settings, and 417 K-12 outbreaks are being reported. There have been a total of 3,838 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Vaccines
The VDH vaccine data was not updated for Aug. 6. The information below is from Aug. 5.
As of Aug. 5, 9,503,629 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 60.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 54.3% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 72.8% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 65.4 are fully vaccinated.
An average 13,031 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. That number has been rising slightly over the past week.
Thus far, about 56.9% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 51% are fully vaccinated. About 68.7% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 61.9%.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 53% of the eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (43.1% are fully vaccinated); for those 18 and older, 69.3% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (62.2% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 86.2% have received at least one dose (80% fully vaccinated).
About 48% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (40% fully vaccinated); 68.7% of those 18 and older (61.9% fully vaccinated) and 86.2% of those 65 and older (78.8% fully vaccinated).
Breakthrough cases are updated on Fridays, so the following data is from Aug. 6. The VDH reports that since Jan. 1, there have been 3,358 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people (.072% of total cases); 218 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.0047% of total hospitalizations) and there have been 50 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.00011% of total deaths).
The VDH's vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
THURSDAY, AUG. 5: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Thursday morning, is rated “high.” (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated ‘moderate on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3 and was back up to “high” yesterday afternoon.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Cases
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state for Aug. 5 are at 1,760; yesterday’s total was 1,717. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 702,819 total reported cases (159,525 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,373, the highest it has been since April 19. It has been steadily rising since June 20, when it was 129.
Today, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 6.8%, the highest it has been since Feb. 26. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 7.2% today.
Fauquier recorded 25 positive COVID-19 cases this morning, the same as yesterday; there were 18 new cases Tuesday. There have been a total of 4,996 cases. The seven-day average of daily cases in the county is 16. That number has been climbing since July 24, when it was 2.43.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a new COVID death July 30, the county’s first since May 15. Fauquier County has reported a total of 70 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. There were seven fatalities from COVID in May.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 195 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 89 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 52 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 23 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 23 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Thursday morning, the VDH reported five new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting five on Wednesday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 11,546 (1,796 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is currently three.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported two new COVID-19 hospitalizations today and one yesterday. New hospitalizations were also recorded July 14, 17, 20, 21 and 25, but the total number of hospitalizations was reduced by one on July 27. There have been a total of 207 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
Forty-nine new hospitalizations were reported in the state today; 76 were reported on Wednesday. The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 47.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 31,595 (1,656 probable).
In today’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 515 people hospitalized, 96 have been older than 80 years old; 96 have been 70 to 79 years old; 95 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 106 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and fourteen have been 49 or younger. (For 8 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
Data reported here was finalized Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Aug. 5 states that 669 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (562) has been rising since July 11, when it was 220.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 173. The number of COVID patients in intensive care has been rising since July 5, when it was 45.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 58,366 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 31,595.
The VHHA has stopped reporting on the number of patients who are on ventilators, or the percentage of hospital beds that are occupied.
COVID-19 in the school division
There were 191 school division cases of COVID-19 between Sept. 24 and the day schools closed for the summer, June 4, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. The school division is no longer maintaining a dashboard detailing new cases or quarantine numbers, but spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said she has not been informed about any new cases since schools closed.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students. The schools stopped reporting active cases on its dashboard when schools closed for the summer.
Schools open for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11.
Outbreaks
In the local health district, there have been 49 outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic -- 18 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 18 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and four in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,669.
In the state, there are 1,084 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 33,395 cases and 4,268 deaths); 1,524 outbreaks in congregate settings; 229 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 167 in correctional facilities; 116 in college settings, 293 in childcare settings, and 417 K-12 outbreaks are being reported. There have been a total of 3,830 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Vaccines
The VDH vaccine data was not updated for Aug. 5. The information below is from Aug. 4.
As of Aug. 4, 9,486,377 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 60.7% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 54.2% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 72.7% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 65.3 are fully vaccinated.
An average 12,764 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. That number has been rising slightly over the past week.
Thus far, about 56.8% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 50.9% are fully vaccinated. About 68.6% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 61.9%.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 52.7% of the eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (42.9% are fully vaccinated); for those 18 and older, 69.2% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (62.1% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 86.2% have received at least one dose (80% fully vaccinated).
About 47.7% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (39.8% fully vaccinated); 68.6% of those 18 and older (61.9% fully vaccinated) and 86.2% of those 65 and older (78.8 fully vaccinated).
Breakthrough cases are updated on Fridays, so the following data is from July 30. The VDH reports that since Jan. 1, there have been 1,566 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people (.034% of total cases); 145 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.0032% of total hospitalizations) and there have been 42 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.0009% of total deaths).
The VDH's vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 4: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Wednesday morning, is rated “substantial.” The county was rated ‘moderate on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed back down to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Cases
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state for Aug. 4 are at 1,717; yesterday’s total was 1,403. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 701,059 total reported cases (158,869 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,279, the highest it has been since April 23. It has been steadily rising since June 20, when it was 129.
Today, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 6.5%, the highest it has been since Feb. 27. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 7.3% today.
Fauquier recorded 25 positive COVID-19 cases this morning; 18 were reported Monday. There have been a total of 4,971 cases. The seven-day average of daily cases in the county is 14. That number has been climbing since July 24, when it was 2.43.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a new COVID death last Friday, July 30, the county’s first since May 15. Fauquier County has reported a total of 70 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. There were seven fatalities from COVID in May.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 195 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 89 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 52 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 23 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 23 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Wednesday morning, the VDH reported 5 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting two on Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 11,546 (1,796 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is currently three.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported a new COVID-19 hospitalization today. New hospitalizations were also recorded July 14, 17, 20, 21 and 25, but the total number of hospitalizations was reduced by one on July 27. There have been a total of 205 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
Seventy-six new hospitalizations were reported in the state today; 47 were reported on Tuesday. The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 44.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 31,546 (1,652 probable).
In today’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 513 people hospitalized, 95 have been older than 80 years old; 96 have been 70 to 79 years old; 95 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 106 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and thirteen have been 49 or younger. (For 8 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Aug. 4 states that 668 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (530) has been rising since July 11, when it was 220.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 179, 26 more than yesterday. The number of COVID patients in intensive care has been rising since July 5, when it was 45.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 58,335 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 31,546.
The VHHA has stopped reporting on the number of patients who are on ventilators, or the percentage of hospital beds that are occupied.
COVID-19 in the school division
There were 191 school division cases of COVID-19 between Sept. 24 and the day schools closed for the summer, June 4, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. The school division is no longer maintaining a dashboard detailing new cases or quarantine numbers, but spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said she has not been informed about any new cases since schools closed.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students. The schools stopped reporting active cases on its dashboard when schools closed for the summer.
Schools open for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11.
Outbreaks
In the local health district, there have been 49 outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic -- 18 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 18 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and four in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,669.
In the state, there are 1,084 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 33,395 cases and 4,268 deaths); 1,521 outbreaks in congregate settings; 229 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 167 in correctional facilities; 116 in college settings, 291 in childcare settings, and 416 K-12 outbreaks are being reported. There have been a total of 3,824 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Vaccines
The VDH vaccine data was not updated for Aug. 4. The information below is from Aug. 3.
As of Aug. 3, 9,470,305 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 60.6% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 54.2% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 72.5% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 65.2 are fully vaccinated.
An average 12,606 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. That number has been rising slightly over the past week.
Thus far, about 56.6% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 50.9% are fully vaccinated. About 68.5% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 61.8%.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 52.3% of the eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (42.7% are fully vaccinated); for those 18 and older, 69% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (62.1% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 86.1% have received at least one dose (79.9% fully vaccinated).
About 47.4% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (39.8% fully vaccinated); 68.5% of those 18 and older (61.8% fully vaccinated) and 86.1% of those 65 and older (78.7 fully vaccinated).
Breakthrough cases are updated on Fridays, so the following data is from July 30. The VDH reports that since Jan. 1, there have been 1,566 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people (.034% of total cases); 145 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.0032% of total hospitalizations) and there have been 42 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.0009% of total deaths).
The VDH's vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
TUESDAY, AUG. 3: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier is currently rated “high.” The county was rated ‘moderate on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity.
Fauquier’s number of new cases per 100,000 for the last seven days is 100.5 (as of Aug. 2), just over the 100-case threshold. According to the Virginia Department of Health’s county-specific metrics (as of Aug. 2), the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District’s percent positivity was 7.6%, but Fauquier’s seven-day average percent positivity was 9.4%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Cases
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state for Aug. 3 are at 1,403; yesterday’s total was 1,165. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 699,342 total reported cases (158,302 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,189, the highest it has been since April 24. It has been steadily rising since June 20, when it was 129.
Today, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 6.1%, the highest it has been since April 24. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 7.8% today, the highest it has been since April 11.
Fauquier recorded 18 positive COVID-19 cases this morning; seven were reported Monday. There have been a total of 4,946 cases. The seven-day average of daily cases in the county is 12. That number has been climbing since July 24, when it was 2.43.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a new COVID death last Friday, July 30, the county’s first since May 15. Fauquier County has reported a total of 70 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. There were seven fatalities from COVID in May.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 195 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 89 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 52 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 23 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 22 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Tuesday morning, the VDH reported two new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting one on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 11,536 (1,796 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is currently three.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported new COVID-19 hospitalizations July 14, 17, 20, 21 and 25, but the total number of hospitalizations was reduced by one on July 27. There have been a total of 204 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
Forty-seven new hospitalizations were reported in the state today; 33 were reported on Monday. The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 37.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 31,470 (1,649 probable).
In today’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 512 people hospitalized, 95 have been older than 80 years old; 95 have been 70 to 79 years old; 95 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 106 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and thirteen have been 49 or younger. (For 8 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
Data reported here was finalized Monday, Aug. 2 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Aug. 3 states that 643 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19,109 more than yesterday. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (499) has been rising since July 11, when it was 220.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 153, 16 more than yesterday. The number of COVID patients in intensive care has been rising since July 5, when it was 45.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 58,263 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 31,470.
The VHHA has stopped reporting on the number of patients who are on ventilators, or the percentage of hospital beds that are occupied.
COVID-19 in the school division
There were 191 school division cases of COVID-19 between Sept. 24 and the day schools closed for the summer, June 4, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. The school division is no longer maintaining a dashboard detailing new cases or quarantine numbers, but spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said she has not been informed about any new cases since schools closed.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students. The schools stopped reporting active cases on its dashboard when schools closed for the summer.
Schools open for five-day-a-week in-person learning on Aug. 11.
Outbreaks
In the local health district, there have been 49 outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic -- 18 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 18 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and four in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,664.
In the state, there are 1,084 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 33,391 cases and 4,268 deaths); 1,518 outbreaks in congregate settings; 228 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 167 in correctional facilities; 116 in college settings, 289 in childcare settings, and 416 K-12 outbreaks are being reported. There have been a total of 3,818 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic – 12 moe than yesterday.
Vaccines
As of Aug. 3, 9,470,305 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 60.6% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 54.2% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 72.5% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 65.2 are fully vaccinated.
An average 12,606 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. That number has been rising slightly over the past week.
Thus far, about 56.6% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 50.9% are fully vaccinated. About 68.5% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 61.8%.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 52.3% of the eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (42.7% are fully vaccinated); for those 18 and older, 69% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (62.1% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 86.1% have received at least one dose (79.9% fully vaccinated).
About 47.4% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (39.8% fully vaccinated); 68.5% of those 18 and older (61.8% fully vaccinated) and 86.1% of those 65 and older (78.7 fully vaccinated).
Breakthrough cases are updated on Fridays, so the following data is from July 30. The VDH reports that since Jan. 1, there have been 1,566 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people (.034% of total cases); 145 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.0032% of total hospitalizations) and there have been 42 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.0009% of total deaths).
The VDH's vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
MONDAY, AUG. 2: Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state for Aug. 2 are at 1,165 today; yesterday’s total was 1,144. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 697,939 total reported cases (157,787 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,108, the highest it has been since April 26. It has been steadily rising since June 20, when it was 129.
Today, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 6%, the highest it has been since April 24. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 7.6% today, the highest it has been since April 11.
Fauquier recorded seven positive COVID-19 cases this morning; 15 were reported Friday, seven on Saturday and 15 were reported Sunday. There have been a total of 4,928 cases. The seven-day average of daily cases in the county is 10.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a new COVID death last Friday, July 30, the county’s first since May 15. Fauquier County has reported a total of 70 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. There were seven fatalities from COVID in May.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 195 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 89 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 52 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 23 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 22 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Monday morning, the VDH reported one new COVID-19 death in Virginia after reporting seven on Friday, none on Saturday and one on Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 11,534 (1,796 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is currently four.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported new COVID-19 hospitalizations July 14, 17, 20, 21 and 25, but the total number of hospitalizations was reduced by one on July 27. There have been a total of 204 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
Thirty-three new hospitalizations were reported in the state today; 26 were reported on Saturday, 28 on Sunday. The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 39.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 31,423 (1,643 probable).
In today’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 512 people hospitalized, 95 have been older than 80 years old; 95 have been 70 to 79 years old; 95 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 106 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and thirteen have been 49 or younger. (For 8 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
Data reported here was finalized Sunday, Aug. 1 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Aug. 2 states that 534 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 256 July 16. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (451) has been rising since July 11, when it was 220.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 137. The number of COVID patients in intensive care has been rising since July 5, when it was 45.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 58,179 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 31,423.
The VHHA has stopped reporting on the number of patients who are on ventilators, or the percentage of hospital beds that are occupied.
COVID-19 in the school division
There were 191 school division cases of COVID-19 between Sept. 24 and the day schools closed for the summer, June 4, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. The school division is no longer maintaining a dashboard detailing new cases or quarantine numbers, but spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said she has not been informed about any new cases since schools closed.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students. The schools stopped reporting active cases on its dashboard when schools closed for the summer.
Outbreaks
In the local health district, there have been 49 outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic -- 18 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 18 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and four in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,659.
In the state, there are 1,082 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 33,381 cases and 4,266 deaths); 1,510 outbreaks in congregate settings; 228 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 166 in correctional facilities; 116 in college settings, 288 in childcare settings, and 416 K-12 outbreaks are being reported. There have been a total of 3,806 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Vaccines
Vaccine data has not been updated for Aug. 2. The information below is from Aug. 1.
As of Aug. 1, 9,446,433 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 60.4% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 54.1% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 72.4% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 65.1 are fully vaccinated.
As of Sunday, an average 12,449 vaccine doses are being administered daily. That number has been rising slightly over the past week.
Thus far, about 56.5% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 50.8% are fully vaccinated. About 68.3% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 61.7%.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 51.9% of the eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (42.4% are fully vaccinated); for those 18 and older, 68.9% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (62% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 86% have received at least one dose (79.9% fully vaccinated).
About 47% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (39.5% fully vaccinated); 68.3% of those 18 and older (61.7% fully vaccinated) and 86.1% of those 65 and older (78.7 fully vaccinated).
Breakthrough cases are updated on Fridays, so the following data is from July 30. The VDH reports that since Jan. 1, there have been 1,566 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people (.034% of total cases); 145 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.0032% of total hospitalizations) and there have been 42 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.0009% of total deaths). (
The VDH's vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
FRIDAY, JULY 30: Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state for July 30 are at 1,178 today, the highest one-day total since April 30; yesterday’s total was 1,101. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 694,384 total reported cases (156,401 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 869. It has been generally rising since June 20, when it was 129.
Yesterday, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.1%, the highest it has been since April 24. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 6.5% today.
Fauquier recorded 15 positive COVID-19 cases this morning; 13 were reported yesterday. There have been a total of 4,899 cases. The seven-day average of daily cases in the county is seven.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a new COVID death this morning, the county’s first since May 15. Fauquier County has reported a total of 70 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. There were seven fatalities from COVID in May.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 193 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 88 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 52 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 22 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 22 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Friday morning, the VDH reported seven new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting three yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 11,532 (1,797 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is currently five.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported new COVID-19 hospitalizations July 14, 17, 20, 21 and 25, but the total number of hospitalizations was reduced by one on July 27. There have been a total of 204 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
Seventy new hospitalizations were reported in the state today, yesterday’s one-day total was 25. The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 38.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 31,336 (1,642 probable).
In today’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 511 people hospitalized, 95 have been older than 80 years old; 95 have been 70 to 79 years old; 95 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 105 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and thirteen have been 49 or younger. (For 8 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
Data reported here was finalized Thursday, July 29 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for July 30 states that 453 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 256 July 16. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (436) has been rising since July 11, when it was 220.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 124. The number of COVID patients in intensive care has been rising since July 5, when it was 45.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 58,132 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 31,336.
The VHHA has stopped reporting on the number of patients who are on ventilators, or the percentage of hospital beds that are occupied.
COVID-19 in the school division
There were 191 school division cases of COVID-19 between Sept. 24 and the day schools closed for the summer, June 4, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. The school division is no longer maintaining a dashboard detailing new cases or quarantine numbers, but spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said she has not been informed about any new cases since schools closed.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students. The schools stopped reporting active cases on its dashboard when schools closed for the summer.
Outbreaks
In the local health district, there have been 49 outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic -- 18 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 18 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and four in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,659.
In the state, there are 1,082 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 33,380 cases and 4,265 deaths); 1,504 outbreaks in congregate settings; 226 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 166 in correctional facilities; 116 in college settings, 288 in childcare settings, and 412 K-12 outbreaks are being reported. There have been a total of 3,794 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic – 12 more than yesterday.
Vaccines
Vaccine data has not been updated for July 30. The information below is from July 29.
As of July 29, 9,394,739 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 60% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 53.8% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 71.9% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 64.9 are fully vaccinated.
As of Thursday, an average 11,840 vaccine doses are being administered daily. That number has been fairly consistent since July 5.
Thus far, about 56.1% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 50.6% are fully vaccinated. About 67.9% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 61.5%.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 50.9% of the eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (41.8% are fully vaccinated); for those 18 and older, 68.5% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (61.7% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 85.8% have received at least one dose (79.7% fully vaccinated).
About 46.3% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (39.1% fully vaccinated); 67.9% of those 18 and older (61.5% fully vaccinated) and 85.9% of those 65 and older (78.6 fully vaccinated).
Breakthrough cases are updated on Fridays, so the following data is from July 23. The VDH reports that since Jan. 1, there have been 1,377 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people (.031% of total cases); 114 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.0026% of total hospitalizations) and there have been 37 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.0004% of total deaths). (
The VDH's new vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
THURSDAY, JULY 29: Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state for July 28 are at 1,101 today, the highest one-day total since April 30; yesterday’s total was 1,087. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 693,206 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (155,909 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 808. It has been generally rising since June 20, when it was 129.
Yesterday, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.8%, the highest it has been since April 26. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 7.1% today; the last time it was 7.1% was on May 1.
Fauquier recorded 13 positive COVID-19 cases this morning; 10 were reported yesterday. There have been a total of 4,884 cases. The seven-day average of daily cases in the county is five.
Deaths
Fauquier has reported a total of 69 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. The most recent fatality was on May 15; there were seven fatalities from COVID in May.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 193 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 88 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 52 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 22 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 22 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Thursday morning, the VDH reported three new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting seven yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 11,525 (1,795 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is currently five.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported new COVID-19 hospitalizations July 14, 17, 20, 21 and 25, but the total number of hospitalizations was reduced by one on July 27. There have been a total of 204 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
Twenty-five new hospitalizations were reported in the state today, yesterday’s one-day total was 33. The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 31.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 31,266 (1,632 probable).
In today’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 511 people hospitalized, 95 have been older than 80 years old; 95 have been 70 to 79 years old; 95 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 105 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and thirteen have been 49 or younger. (For 8 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
Data reported here was finalized Wednesday, July 28 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for July 29 states that 448 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 256 July 16. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (431) has been rising since July 11, when it was 220.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 122. The number of COVID patients in intensive care has been rising since July 5, when it was 45.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 58,107 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 31,266.
The VHHA has stopped reporting on the number of patients who are on ventilators, or the percentage of hospital beds that are occupied.
COVID-19 in the school division
There were 191 school division cases of COVID-19 between Sept. 24 and the day schools closed for the summer, June 4, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. The school division is no longer maintaining a dashboard detailing new cases or quarantine numbers, but spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said she has not been informed about any new cases since schools closed.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students. The schools stopped reporting active cases on its dashboard when schools closed for the summer.
Outbreaks
In the local health district, there have been 49 outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic -- 18 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 18 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and four in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,659.
In the state, there are 1,081 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 33,375 cases and 4,265 deaths); 1,499 outbreaks in congregate settings; 225 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 165 in correctional facilities; 116 in college settings, 285 in childcare settings, and 411 K-12 outbreaks are being reported. There have been a total of 3,782 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Vaccines
Vaccine data has not been updated for July 29. The information below is from July 28.
As of July 28, 9,379,557 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 59.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 53.8% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 71.8% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 64.8 are fully vaccinated.
As of Wednesday, an average 11,801 vaccine doses are being administered daily. That number has been fairly consistent since July 5.
Thus far, about 56% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 50.5% are fully vaccinated. About 67.8% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 61.5%.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 50.6% of the eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (41.6% are fully vaccinated); for those 18 and older, 68.4% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (61.7% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 85.8% have received at least one dose (79.7% fully vaccinated).
About 46.1% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (39% fully vaccinated); 67.8% of those 18 and older (61.5% fully vaccinated) and 85.8% of those 65 and older (78.6 fully vaccinated).
Breakthrough cases are updated on Fridays, so the following data is from July 23. The VDH reports that since Jan. 1, there have been 1,377 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people (.031% of total cases); 114 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.0026% of total hospitalizations) and there have been 37 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.0004% of total deaths). (
The VDH's new vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
WEDNESDAY, JULY 28: Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state for July 28 are at 1,087 today, the highest one-day total since April 30; yesterday’s total was 835. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 692,105 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (155,442 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 756. It has been generally rising since June 20, when it was 129.
The testing tab on the VDH website was not working this morning. Yesterday, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.7%, the highest it has been since April 27. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 7.1% today; the last time it was 7.1% was on May 1.
Fauquier recorded 10 positive COVID-19 cases this morning; four were reported yesterday. There have been a total of 4,871 cases. The seven-day average of daily cases in the county is three.
Deaths
Fauquier has reported a total of 69 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. The most recent fatality was on May 15; there were seven fatalities from COVID in May.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 193 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 88 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 52 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 22 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 22 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Wednesday morning, the VDH reported seven new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting nine yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 11,522 (1,795 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is currently four.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported new COVID-19 hospitalizations July 14, 17, 20, 21 and 25, but the total number of hospitalizations was reduced by one on July 27. There have been a total of 204 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
Thirty-three new hospitalizations were reported in the state today, yesterday’s one-day total was 55, with 15 the day before. The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 29.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 31,241 (1,631 probable).
In today’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 511 people hospitalized, 95 have been older than 80 years old; 95 have been 70 to 79 years old; 95 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 105 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and thirteen have been 49 or younger. (For 8 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, July 27 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for July 28 states that 448 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 256 July 16. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (422) has been rising since July 11, when it was 220.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 123. The number of COVID patients in intensive care has been rising since July 5, when it was 45.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 57,918 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 31,241.
The VHHA has stopped reporting on the number of patients who are on ventilators, or the percentage of hospital beds that are occupied.
COVID-19 in the school division
There were 191 school division cases of COVID-19 between Sept. 24 and the day schools closed for the summer, June 4, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. The school division is no longer maintaining a dashboard detailing new cases or quarantine numbers, but spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said she has not been informed about any new cases since schools closed.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students. The schools stopped reporting active cases on its dashboard when schools closed for the summer.
Outbreaks
In the local health district, there have been 49 outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic -- 18 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 18 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and four in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,659.
In the state, there are 1,080 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 33,368 cases and 4,264 deaths); 1,493 outbreaks in congregate settings; 224 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 165 in correctional facilities; 116 in college settings, 285 in childcare settings, and 410 K-12 outbreaks are being reported. There have been a total of 3,773 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Vaccines
Vaccine data has not been updated for July 28. The information below is from July 27.
As of July 28, 9,353,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 59.7% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 53.6% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 71.6% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 64.7 are fully vaccinated.
As of Tuesday, an average 11,438 vaccine doses are being administered daily. That number has been fairly consistent since July 5.
Thus far, about 55.9% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 50.5% are fully vaccinated. About 67.7% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 61.4%.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 50% of the eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (41.3% are fully vaccinated); for those 18 and older, 68.2% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (61.5% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 85.7% have received at least one dose (79.6% fully vaccinated).
About 45.6% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (38.7% fully vaccinated); 67.7% of those 18 and older (61.4% fully vaccinated) and 85.8% of those 65 and older (78.5 fully vaccinated).
Breakthrough cases are updated on Fridays, so the following data is from July 23. The VDH reports that since Jan. 1, there have been 1,377 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people (.031% of total cases); 114 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.0026% of total hospitalizations) and there have been 37 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.0004% of total deaths). (
The VDH's new vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
Weekly update
The VHD released a weekly report about the state of Virginia’s response to the coronavirus on July 23. Key takeaways include:
- The Delta variant is likely dominant in Virginia, creating increased risk for unvaccinated individuals and communities with low vaccination rates.
- First dose vaccinations have plateaued and show early signs of dipping in the past week.
- Most health districts have entered slow growth trajectories, and two (Loudoun and Alleghany) are in a surge trajectory. The RRHD is in a plateau phase.
The report further elaborates, “The COVID situation has changed drastically over the past couple of weeks. Previously, cases had been declining or plateaued in most health districts. Now, most are on growth or surge trajectories. Vaccination rates are still below herd immunity levels, many Virginians are returning to normal, and the Delta variant is beginning to spread in Virginia.”
TUESDAY, JULY 27: The VHD released a weekly report about the state of Virginia’s response to the coronavirus on July 23. Key takeaways include:
- The Delta variant is likely dominant in Virginia, creating increased risk for unvaccinated individuals and communities with low vaccination rates.
- First dose vaccinations have plateaued and show early signs of dipping in the past week.
- Most health districts have entered slow growth trajectories, and two (Loudoun and Alleghany) are in a surge trajectory. The RRHD is in a plateau phase.
The report further elaborates, “The COVID situation has changed drastically over the past couple of weeks. Previously, cases had been declining or plateaued in most health districts. Now, most are on growth or surge trajectories. Vaccination rates are still below herd immunity levels, many Virginians are returning to normal, and the Delta variant is beginning to spread in Virginia.”
Cases
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state for July 27 are at 835 today, the highest one-day total since May 7; yesterday’s total was 505. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 691,018 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (155,027 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 687. It has been generally rising since June 20, when it was 129.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 4.7%, the highest it has been since April 27. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 7.1% today; the last time it was 7.1% was on May 1.
Daniel Ferrell, epidemiologist with the RRHD, said that he expects percent positivity averages will be higher because the people being tested are those more likely to have been exposed or who are symptomatic (ie: they are more likely to test positive than the general population). Therefore, the percentage of positive tests as compared to total tests will be higher.
Fauquier recorded four positive COVID-19 cases this morning; three were reported yesterday. There have been a total of 4,861 cases. The seven-day average of daily cases in the county is three.
Deaths
Fauquier has reported a total of 69 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. The most recent fatality was on May 15; there were seven fatalities from COVID in May.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 193 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 88 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 52 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 22 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 22 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Tuesday morning, the VDH reported nine new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting none yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 11,515 (1,794 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is currently four.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported new COVID-19 hospitalizations July 14, 17, 20, 21 and 25, but the total number of hospitalizations was reduced by one on July 27. There have been a total of 204 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
Fifty-five new hospitalizations were reported in the state today, yesterday’s one-day total was 15, with 21 the day before. The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 27.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 31,208 (1,627 probable).
In today’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 512 people hospitalized, 95 have been older than 80 years old; 95 have been 70 to 79 years old; 95 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 105 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and fourteen have been 49 or younger. (For 8 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
Data reported here was finalized Monday, July 26 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for July 27 states that 429 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 256 July 16. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (408) has been rising since July 11, when it was 220.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 113. The number of COVID patients in intensive care has been rising since July 5, when it was 45.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 57,872 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 31,208.
The VHHA has stopped reporting on the number of patients who are on ventilators, or the percentage of hospital beds that are occupied.
COVID-19 in the school division
There were 191 school division cases of COVID-19 between Sept. 24 and the day schools closed for the summer, June 4, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. The school division is no longer maintaining a dashboard detailing new cases or quarantine numbers, but spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said she has not been informed about any new cases since schools closed.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students. The schools stopped reporting active cases on its dashboard when schools closed for the summer.
Outbreaks
In the local health district, there have been 49 outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic -- 18 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 18 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and four in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,657.
In the state, there are 1,080 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 33,367 cases and 4,263 deaths); 1,487 outbreaks in congregate settings; 224 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 165 in correctional facilities; 116 in college settings, 285 in childcare settings, and 410 K-12 outbreaks are being reported. There have been a total of 3,767 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Vaccines
As of July 27, 9,353,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 59.7% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 53.6% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 71.6% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 64.7 are fully vaccinated.
As of today, an average 11,438 vaccine doses are being administered daily. That number has been fairly consistent since July 5.
Thus far, about 55.9% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 50.5% are fully vaccinated. About 67.7% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 61.4%.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 50% of the eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (41.3% are fully vaccinated); for those 18 and older, 68.2% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (61.5% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 85.7% have received at least one dose (79.6% fully vaccinated).
About 45.6% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (38.7% fully vaccinated); 67.7% of those 18 and older (61.4% fully vaccinated) and 85.8% of those 65 and older (78.5 fully vaccinated).
Breakthrough cases are updated on Fridays, so the following data is from July 23. The VDH reports that since Jan. 1, there have been 1,377 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people (.031% of total cases); 114 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.0026% of total hospitalizations) and there have been 37 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.0004% of total deaths). (
The VDH's new vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
FRIDAY, JULY 23: Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state for July 23 are at 750 today, the highest one-day total since May 8; yesterday’s total was 666. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 688,300 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (153,924 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 543. It has been rising since July 5, when it was 122.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 3.8%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 5.9% today, after reaching 4.3% yesterday. Daniel Ferrell, epidemiologist with the RRHD, said that he expects percent positivity averages will be higher because the people being tested are those more likely to have been exposed or who are symptomatic (ie: they are more likely to test positive than the general population). Therefore, the percentage of positive tests as compared to total tests will be higher.
Fauquier recorded no positive COVID-19 cases this morning; two were reported yesterday. There have been a total of 4,849 cases. The seven-day average of daily cases in the county is three.
Deaths
Fauquier has reported a total of 69 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. The most recent fatality was on May 15; there were seven fatalities from COVID in May.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 191 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 87 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 51 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 22 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 22 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Friday morning, the VDH reported eight new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting two yesterday and four the day before. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 11,500 (1,793 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is currently three.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported a new COVID-19 hospitalization Wednesday morning and one Tuesday as well. Hospitalizations were also recorded on July 14 and July 17. There have been a total of 204 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
Nineteen new hospitalizations were reported in the state today, yesterday’s one-day total was 11, with 18 the day before. The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 19.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 31,067 (1,619 probable).
In today’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 511 people hospitalized, 94 have been older than 80 years old; 95 have been 70 to 79 years old; 95 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 105 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and fourteen have been 49 or younger. (For 8 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
Data reported here was finalized Thursday, July 22 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for July 23 states that 415 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 256 a week ago. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (314) has been rising since July 11, when it was 220.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 105. The number of COVID patients in intensive care and on ventilators has been rising since July 1.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 57,761 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 31,048.
As of today, the VHHA has stopped reporting on the number of patients who are on ventilators, or the percentage of hospital beds that are occupied.
COVID-19 in the school division
There were 191 school division cases of COVID-19 between Sept. 24 and the day schools closed for the summer, June 4, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. The school division is no longer maintaining a dashboard detailing new cases or quarantine numbers, but spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said she has not been informed about any new cases since schools closed.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students. The schools stopped reporting active cases on its dashboard when schools closed for the summer.
Outbreaks
In the local health district, there have been 49 outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic -- 18 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 18 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and four in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,656.
In the state, there are 1,077 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 33,343 cases and 4,259 deaths); 1,484 outbreaks in congregate settings; 224 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 165 in correctional facilities; 115 in college settings, 285 in childcare settings, and 410 K-12 outbreaks are being reported. There have been a total of 3,760 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic – 11 more than yesterday.
Vaccines
As of July 23, 9,311,533 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 59.4% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 53.4% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 71.3% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 64.5 are fully vaccinated.
As of today, an average 11,278 vaccine doses are being administered daily.
Thus far, about 55.6% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 50.3% are fully vaccinated. About 67.4% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 61.2%.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 49.3% of the eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (40.8% are fully vaccinated); for those 18 and older, 67.8% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (61.3% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 85.5% have received at least one dose (79.5% fully vaccinated).
About 44.3% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (37.9% fully vaccinated); 67.4% of those 18 and older (61.2% fully vaccinated) and 85.7% of those 65 and older (78.5 fully vaccinated).
The VDH reports that since Jan. 1, there have been 1,157 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people (.026% of total cases); 81 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.0019% of total hospitalizations) and there have been 18 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.0004% of total deaths).
The VDH's new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
THURSDAY, JULY 22: Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state for July 22 are at 666; yesterday it was 678 and Tuesday it was 721, the highest one-day total since May 8. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 687,550 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (153,583 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 499. It has been rising since July 5, when it was 122.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 3.5%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 4.5% today. When the positivity rate rises above 5%, it may be a signal that restrictions could be put in place.
Fauquier recorded two positive COVID-19 cases this morning; eight were reported yesterday and three the day before. There have been a total of 4,849 cases. The seven-day average of daily cases in the county is four.
Deaths
Fauquier has reported a total of 69 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. The most recent fatality was on May 15; there were seven fatalities from COVID in May.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 192 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 87 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 52 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 22 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 22 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Thursday morning, the VDH reported two new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting four yesterday and the day before. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 11,492 (1,793 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is currently three.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported a new COVID-19 hospitalization yesterday morning and one the day before as well. Hospitalizations were also recorded on July 14 and July 17. There have been a total of 204 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
Eleven new hospitalizations were reported in the state today, yesterday’s one-day total was 18. The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 19.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 31,048 (1,614 probable).
In today’s update data from the RRHD, of the 511 people hospitalized, 94 have been older than 80 years old; 95 have been 70 to 79 years old; 95 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 105 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and fourteen have been 49 or younger. (For 8 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
Data reported here was finalized Wednesday, July 21 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for July 22 states that 387 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 256 last Friday. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (292) has been rising since July 11, when it was 220.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 101; 47 are on ventilators. The number of COVID patients in intensive care and on ventilators has been rising since July 1.
State ICU occupancy is currently at 76% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 57,571 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 31,048.
COVID-19 in the school division
There were 191 school division cases of COVID-19 between Sept. 24 and the day schools closed for the summer, June 4, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. The school division is no longer maintaining a dashboard detailing new cases or quarantine numbers, but spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said she has not been informed about any new cases since schools closed.
The Fauquier County School Division opened schools for pre-school and elementary school children to attend four days of in-person learning on March 15. On April 6, the school division opened schools for four-day-a-week classes to all students. The schools stopped reporting active cases on its dashboard when schools closed for the summer.
Outbreaks
In the local health district, there have been 49 outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic -- 18 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 18 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and four in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,656.
In the state, there are 1,077 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 33,338 cases and 4,259 deaths); 1,476 outbreaks in congregate settings; 224 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 165 in correctional facilities; 115 in college settings, 283 in childcare settings, and 409 K-12 outbreaks are being reported. There have been a total of 3,749 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Vaccines
As of July 22, 9,296,526 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 59.3% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 53.3% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 71.2% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 64.4 are fully vaccinated.
As of today, an average 11,332 vaccine doses are being administered daily.
Thus far, about 55.5% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 50.2% are fully vaccinated. About 67.3% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 61.1%.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 49% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (40.6% are fully vaccinated); for those 18 and older, 67.7% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (61.3% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 85.5% have received at least one dose (79.5% fully vaccinated).
A little less than 44% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (37.7% fully vaccinated); 67.3% of those 18 and older (61.1% fully vaccinated) and 85.6% of those 65 and older (78.4 fully vaccinated).
The VDH reports that since Jan. 1, there have been 1,157 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people (.026% of total cases); 81 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.0019% of total hospitalizations) and there have been 18 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.0004% of total deaths).
The VDH's new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
WEDNESDAY, JULY 21: Daily new COVID-19 cases in the state for July 21 are at 678; yesterday it was 721, the highest one-day total since May 8. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 686,884 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (153,302 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 467. It has been rising since July 5, when it was 122.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 3.4%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 4% today. When the positivity rate rises above 5%, it may be a signal that restrictions could be put in place.
Fauquier recorded eight positive COVID-19 cases this morning; three were reported yesterday and the day before. There have been a total of 4,847 cases. The seven-day average of daily cases in the county is four.
Deaths
Fauquier has reported a total of 69 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. The most recent fatality was on May 15; there were seven fatalities from COVID in May.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD District, of the 192 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 87 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 52 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 22 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 22 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
On Wednesday morning, the VDH reported four new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia after reporting four yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 11,491 (1,793 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is currently three.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported a new COVID-19 hospitalization this morning and one yesterday as well. Hospitalizations were also recorded on July 14 and July 17. There have been a total of 204 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
Eighteen new hospitalizations were reported in the state today, yesterday’s one-day total was 42. The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 20.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 31,037 (1,615 probable).
In today’s update data from the RRHD, of the 510 people hospitalized, 94 have been older than 80 years old; 95 have been 70 to 79 years old; 94 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 105 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and fourteen have been 49 or younger. (For 8 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, July 20 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for July 21 states that 352 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 256 last Friday. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (276) has been risi