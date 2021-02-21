Starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, the Commonwealth of Virginia will launch a statewide…
Fauquier County reported two new COVID-19 fatalities today, after adding four deaths yesterday. There have been 10 deaths in February; the county has lost 15 residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 43 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 119 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 59 have been in residents older than 80 (five since yesterday). There have been 32 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old (two since yesterday) and 23 deaths in those younger than 69 (one since yesterday).
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
The VDH reported 134 new COVID-19 related deaths today – the most ever in one day -- after adding 99 yesterday – the second-highest daily total. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 7,331 (1,011 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 46.
Cases
Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been below 2,500 since Monday. Today, the daily number of positive cases in the state is being reported as 2,303; yesterday the total was 1,853 and Friday, 2,034. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 564,115 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (118,307 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,017 per day.
This morning the county added eight new cases after adding 17 new cases yesterday -- for a total of 3,860 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 13.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is down to 8.3%. Before this most recent decline, the state positivity rate hadn’t dropped below 10% since Nov. 29. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 6.7%. It has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
On Feb. 17, two positive cases of COVID-19 were reported at Ritchie Elementary School, one in a student and one in a staff member. On Feb. 16, positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in two students at Kettle Run High School and one each in staff members at Fauquier and Liberty high schools.
As of Saturday, there are 13 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division. Three of four active cases in students are at Kettle Run. One of nine cases in staff members are at that high school. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported; 12 cases came off the active list today.
As of Feb. 19, 127 students were under quarantine and 11 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 115 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 46 in students and 69 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division plans to open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded three new hospitalizations yesterday – all three appear to be younger than 49 years old. Three hospitalizations were reported on Feb. 16 and two on Feb. 13, after adding the same number the day before. One hospitalization was logged each day between Feb. 8 and Feb. 11. There have been a total of 152 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There have been 27 so far in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital has been caring for about 13 patients consistently over the last few weeks.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 422 people hospitalized, 60 have been older than 80 years old; 68 have been 70 to 79 years old; 82 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 86 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and sixteen have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 45 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 67 yesterday and 101 Friday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 82.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 23,481 (1,172 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 21 states that 1,548 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total has been generally dropping since Jan. 19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 306; 186 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 77% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 45,746 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 23,481.
VHHA’s daily report about nursing home facilities had not reported the COVID-19 population consistently under 1,000 since October of 2020, but the Feb. 20 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there were 847 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; yesterday’s report said there were 849; Thursday and on Feb. 16, the number was also below 1,000. Twelve thousand, one hundred and ninety-eight nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. The VHHA does not update it long term care facility dashboard on Sundays or Mondays.
Outbreaks
Feb. 19, the RRHD reported an eighth outbreak in a congregate setting. The health department does not detail where congregate setting outbreaks are.
As of the Feb. 19 VDH update though, 42 cases are listed for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton.
There have been a total of 31 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, eight outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,345.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified eight residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (49 cases), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,543 outbreaks in Virginia so far – no new outbreaks since yesterday. There have been 921 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 29,237cases and 3,248 deaths), 881 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 138 in correctional facilities and 209 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 156 outbreaks in childcare settings, 69 for college/university and 169 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Saturday, Feb. 20 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 21, 1,574,229 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 13% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 463,117 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,902,295 doses from the federal government. That means that almost 83% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 95% of first doses received have been given, 62.3% of second doses.
As of today, an average 36,181 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day, if supply allows.
Thus far, 12,515 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 3,327 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 year olds (280,605), followed by those 60 to 69 year old (257,981), 50 to 59 year olds (247,553) and 40 to 49 year olds (225,426). Residents older than 80 have received 200,188 doses.
The VDH site states that 187,564 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – more than the 178,425 doses originally received from the federal government in an allotment separate from the state’s supply. The VDH site reveals that more doses have been reserved for nursing facilities – for a total of 223,470 doses. Considering the new doses available, almost 84%% of have been administered. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies have been responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
SATURDAY, FEB. 20: Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been below 2,500 since Monday. Today, the daily number of positive cases in the state is being reported as 1,853; yesterday the total was 2,034. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 561,783 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (117,662 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,055 per day.
This morning the county added 17 new cases after adding 11 new cases yesterday -- for a total of 3,852 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 12.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is down to 8.2%. Before this most recent decline, the state positivity rate hadn’t dropped below 10% since Nov. 29. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 7%. It has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
On Feb. 17, two positive cases of COVID-19 were reported at Ritchie Elementary School, one in a student and one in a staff member. On Feb. 16, positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in two students at Kettle Run High School and one each in staff members at Fauquier and Liberty high schools.
As of Saturday, there are 13 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division. Three of four active cases in students are at Kettle Run. One of nine cases in staff members are at that high school. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported; 12 cases came off the active list today.
As of Feb. 19, 127 students were under quarantine and 11 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 115 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 46 in students and 69 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division plans to open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded three new hospitalizations today – all three appear to be younger than 49 years old. Three hospitalizations were reported on Feb. 16 and two on Feb. 13, after adding the same number the day before. One hospitalization was logged each day between Feb. 8 and Feb. 11. There have been a total of 152 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There have been 27 so far in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital has been caring for about 13 patients consistently over the last few weeks.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 421 people hospitalized, 59 have been older than 80 years old; 68 have been 70 to 79 years old; 82 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 86 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and sixteen have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 67 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 101 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 84.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 23,436 (1,168 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 20 states that 1,594 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total has been generally dropping since Jan. 19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 312; 186 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 78% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 45,667 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 23,436.
VHHA’s daily report about nursing home facilities had not reported the COVID-19 population consistently under 1,000 since October of 2020, but the Feb. 20 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are currently 847 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; yesterday’s report said there were 849; Thursday and on Feb. 16, the number was also below 1,000. Twelve thousand, one hundred and ninety-eight nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County reported four new COVID-19 fatalities today. There have been eight deaths in February; the county has lost 13 residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 41 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 111 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 54 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 30 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 22 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
The VDH reported 99 new COVID-19 related deaths today after adding eight yesterday and 15 Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 7,197 (999 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 29.
Outbreaks
Feb. 19, the RRHD reported an eighth outbreak in a congregate setting. The health department does not detail where congregate setting outbreaks are.
In the Feb. 19 VDH update though, 42 cases are showing up for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton, in an outbreak that had not been listed before on the site.
On Feb. 2, the RRHD reported a third outbreak in a K-12 setting, after adding one Jan. 31 in a long-term care setting. The other most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16, also in a long-term care facility.
There have been a total of 31 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, eight outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,345, five more than yesterday.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22 as five cases at Children of America. In Madison, there is an outbreak at Woodberry Forrest School with 11 cases.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified eight residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (49 cases), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,543 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 921 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 29,224 cases and 3,229 deaths), 881 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 138 in correctional facilities and 209 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 156 outbreaks in childcare settings, 69 for college/university and 169 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Friday, Feb. 19 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 20, 1,541,772 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 12.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 440,339 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,766,575 doses from the federal government. That means that more than 87% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 99.9% of first doses received have been given, 65.7% of second doses. Some doses expected this week did not arrive because of winter storms; they are expected to arrive Monday or Tuesday.
As of today, an average 36,172 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day, if supply allows.
Thus far, 12,381 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 3,210 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 year olds (271,100), followed by those 60 to 69 year old (250,508), 50 to 59 year olds (243,968) and 40 to 49 year olds (222,543). Residents older than 80 have received 195,124 doses.
The VDH site states that 185,735 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – more than the 178,425 doses originally received from the federal government in an allotment separate from the state’s supply. The VDH site reveals that more doses have been reserved for nursing facilities – for a total of 210,600 doses. Considering the new doses available, more than 88% of have been administered. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies have been responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
FRIDAY, FEB. 19: Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been below 2,500 since Monday. Today, the daily number of positive cases in the state is being reported as 2,034; yesterday the total was 2,304. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 559,930 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (117,173 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,246 per day.
This morning the county added 11 new cases after adding just three new cases yesterday -- for a total of 3,835 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 14.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is down to 8.2%. Before this most recent decline, the state positivity rate hadn’t dropped below 10% since Nov. 29. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 7.6%. It has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
On Feb. 17, two positive cases of COVID-19 were reported at Ritchie Elementary School, one in a student and one in a staff member. On Feb. 16, positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in two students at Kettle Run High School and one each in staff members at Fauquier and Liberty high schools.
As of Thursday, there are 25 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division. seven of 13 active cases in students are at Kettle Run. Three of 12 cases in staff members are at the high school. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of Feb. 12, 160 students were under quarantine and 20 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 115 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 46 in students and 69 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division plans to open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded three new hospitalizations Feb. 16 and two on Feb. 13, after adding the same number the day before. One hospitalization was logged each day between Feb. 8 and Feb. 11. There have been a total of 149 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There have been 24 so far in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital has been caring for about 13 patients consistently over the last few weeks.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 418 people hospitalized, 59 have been older than 80 years old; 68 have been 70 to 79 years old; 82 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 86 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and thirteen have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 101 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 89 yesterday, 137 Wednesday and 98 Tuesday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 93.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 23,369 (1,169 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 19 states that 1,671 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total has been generally dropping since Jan. 19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 329; 204 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 79% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 45,524 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 23,369.
VHHA’s daily report about nursing home facilities had not reported the COVID-19 population consistently under 1,000 since October of 2020, but the Feb. 19 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are currently 849 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; yesterday and on Feb. 16, the number was also below 1,000. Twelve thousand, one hundred and fifty-seven nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported eight new COVID-19 related deaths today after adding 15 yesterday, 38 Wednesday and 21 Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 7,098 (991 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 19; it has been dropping since Feb. 9.
Fauquier County reported a new COVID-19 fatality Feb. 11, the fourth fatality in February; the county has lost nine residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 37 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 104 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 51 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 26 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 22 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Outbreaks
Today, the RRHD reported an eighth outbreak in a congregate setting. The health department does not detail where congregate setting outbreaks are.
In today’s VDH update though, 42 cases are showing up for Poet’s Walk in Warrenton, in an outbreak that had not been listed before on the site.
On Feb. 2, the RRHD reported a third outbreak in a K-12 setting, after adding one Jan. 31 in a long-term care setting. The other most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16, also in a long-term care facility.
There have been a total of 31 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, eight outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,340, eight more than yesterday.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22 as five cases at Children of America. In Madison, there is an outbreak at Woodberry Forrest School with 11 cases.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified eight residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (49 cases), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,534 outbreaks in Virginia so far, 18 more than yesterday. There have been 919 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 29,171 cases and 3,193 deaths), 879 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 138 in correctional facilities and 209 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 153 outbreaks in childcare settings, 69 for college/university and 167 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Thursday, Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 19, 1,513,373 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 12.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 420,574 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,766,575 doses from the federal government. That means that almost 86% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 99.1% of first doses received have been given, 62.5% of second doses.
As of today, an average 35,745 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day, if supply allows.
Thus far, 12,227 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 3,118 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 year olds (264,873), followed by those 60 to 69 year old (444,773), 50 to 59 year olds (239,773) and 40 to 49 year olds (219,113). Residents older than 80 have received 191,442 doses.
The VDH site states that 184,012 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – more than the 178,425 doses originally received from the federal government in an allotment separate from the state’s supply. The VDH site reveals that more doses have been reserved for nursing facilities – for a total of 210,600 doses. Considering the new doses available, more than 87% of have been administered. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies were responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
THURSDAY, FEB. 18: Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been below 2,500 since Monday. Today, the daily number of positive cases in the state is being reported as 2,304; 1,770 new cases were reported Tuesday and 2,284 were reported yesterday. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 557,896 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (116,696 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,411 per day.
This morning the county added just three new cases, after adding 14 on Wednesday and 18 on Monday and Tuesday -- for a total of 3,824 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 13.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is down to 8.6%. Before this most recent decline, the state positivity rate hadn’t dropped below 10% since Nov. 29. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 7.6%. It has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
On Feb. 17, two positive cases of COVID-19 were reported at Ritchie Elementary School, one in a student and one in a staff member. On Feb. 16, positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in two students at Kettle Run High School and one each in staff members at Fauquier and Liberty high schools.
As of Thursday, there are 25 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division. seven of 13 active cases in students are at Kettle Run. Three of 12 cases in staff members are at the high school. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of Feb. 12, 160 students were under quarantine and 20 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 115 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 46 in students and 69 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division plans to open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded three new hospitalizations Feb. 16 and two on Feb. 13, after adding the same number the day before. One hospitalization was logged each day between Feb. 8 and Feb. 11. There have been a total of 149 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There have been 24 so far in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital has been caring for about 13 patients consistently over the last few weeks.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 416 people hospitalized, 59 have been older than 80 years old; 68 have been 70 to 79 years old; 82 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 85 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twelve have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 89 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 137 yesterday and 98 Tuesday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 93.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 23,268 (1,158 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 18 states that 1,828 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total has been generally dropping since Jan. 19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 364; 218 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 81% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 45,305 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 23,268.
VHHA’s daily report about nursing home facilities had not reported the COVID-19 population consistently under 1,000 since October of 2020, but the Feb. 18 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there were currently 922 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; on Feb. 16, the number was 918. Twelve thousand and eighty-four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 15 new COVID-19 related deaths today after adding 38 yesterday and 21 Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 7,090 (994 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 19; it has been dropping since Feb. 9.
Fauquier County reported a new COVID-19 fatality Feb. 11, the fourth fatality in February; the county has lost nine residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 37 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 104 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 51 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 26 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 22 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Outbreaks
On Feb. 2, the RRHD reported a third outbreak in a K-12 setting, after adding one Jan. 31 in a long-term care setting. The other most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16, also in a long-term care facility; it is not known where any of these most recent outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 30 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,332, seven more than yesterday.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22 as five cases at Children of America. In Madison, there is an outbreak at Woodberry Forrest School with 11 cases.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified eight residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (47 cases), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,516 outbreaks in Virginia so far, 17 more than yesterday. There have been 914 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 28,898 cases and 3,182 deaths), 873 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 138 in correctional facilities and 209 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 149 outbreaks in childcare settings, 67 for college/university and 166 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 18, 1,471,242 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 12.6% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 393,306 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,766,575 doses from the federal government. That means that more than 83% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 97.6% of first doses received have been given, 58% of second doses.
As of today, an average 35,167 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day, if supply allows.
Thus far, 11,482 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 2,792 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 year olds (252,389), followed by those 60 to 69 year old (237,899), 50 to 59 year olds (235,168) and 40 to 49 year olds (215,233). Residents older than 80 have received 183,213 doses.
The VDH site states that 182,529 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – more than the 178,425 doses originally received from the federal government in an allotment separate from the state’s supply. The VDH site reveals that more doses have been reserved for nursing facilities – for a total of 210,600 doses. Considering the new doses available, almost 87% of have been administered. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies were responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17: Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia dropped to 2,575 Sunday and to only 1,539 Monday. Yesterday, 1,770 new cases were reported and 2,284 were reported today. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 555,592 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (115,918 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,610 per day.
This morning the county added 13 new cases, after adding 18 on Monday and Tuesday -- for a total of 3,821 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 16.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is down to 8.9%. Before this most recent decline, the state positivity rate hadn’t dropped below 10% since Nov. 29. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 8%. It has been generally been moving downward since Jan. 9, when it was 13.2
COVID-19 in the school division
On Feb. 16, positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in two students at Kettle Run High School and one each in staff members at Fauquier and Liberty high schools.
As of Wednesday, there are 23 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division. seven of 12 active cases in students are at Kettle Run. Three of 11 cases in staff members are at the high school. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
As of Feb. 12, 160 students were under quarantine and 20 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 113 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 45 in students and 68 in staff members.
The school division’s COVID-19 dashboard breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division plans to open schools for children to attend four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded three new hospitalizations Tuesday and two on Saturday, after adding the same number Friday. One hospitalization was logged each day between Monday and Thursday of last week. There have been a total of 149 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There have been 24 so far in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Friday that the hospital has been caring for about 13 patients consistently over the last few weeks.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 414 people hospitalized, 59 have been older than 80 years old; 68 have been 70 to 79 years old; 81 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 84 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twelve have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 137 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 98 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 101.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 23,179 (1,154 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 17 states that 1,823 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total has been generally dropping since Jan. 19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 386; 239 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 81% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 44,595 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 23,179.
VHHA’s daily report about nursing home facilities had not reported a COVID-19 population under 1,000 since October of 2020, but the Feb. 16 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there were currently 981 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes. Today’s report said that 1,262 nursing home residents have COVID-19; 695 of patients have test results that are still pending. Twelve thousand and four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 38 new COVID-19 related deaths today after adding 21 Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 7,075 (995 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 20; it has been dropping since Feb. 9.
Fauquier County reported a new COVID-19 fatality Feb. 11, the fourth fatality in February; the county has lost nine residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 37 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 104 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 51 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 26 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 22 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Outbreaks
On Feb. 2, the RRHD reported a third outbreak in a K-12 setting, after adding one Jan. 31 in a long-term care setting. The other most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16, also in a long-term care facility; it is not known where any of these most recent outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 30 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,325.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22 as five cases at Children of America. In Madison, there is an outbreak at Woodberry Forrest School with 11 cases.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified eight residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (47 cases), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,499 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 909 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 29,151 cases and 3,159 deaths), 865 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 138 in correctional facilities and 208 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 147 outbreaks in childcare settings, 67 for college/university and 165 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 17, 1,427,750 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 12.4% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 366,058 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,766,575 doses from the federal government. That means that almost 81% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 96% of first doses received have been given, 53.6% of second doses.
As of today, an average 33,959 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day, if supply allows.
Thus far, 11,015 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 2,542 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 year olds (242,035), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (229,280), 60 to 69 year olds (229,252) and 40 to 49 year olds (210,222). Residents older than 80 have received 177,348 doses.
The VDH site states that 179,922 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – more than the 178,425 doses originally received from the federal government in an allotment separate from the state’s supply. The VDH site reveals that more doses have been reserved for nursing facilities – for a total of 210,600 doses. Considering the new doses available, a little more than 85% of have been administered. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies were responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
TUESDAY, FEB. 16: Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia dropped to 2,575 Sunday and to only 1,539 Monday. Today, 1,770 new cases are being reported. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 553,308 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (115,032 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,742 per day.
This morning the county added 18 new cases, as it did yesterday -- for a total of 3,808 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 18.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 9.1%. Before this most recent decline, the state positivity rate hadn’t dropped below 10% since Nov. 29. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 7.6%; it hasn’t been that low since Dec. 6.
COVID-19 in the school division
On Feb. 12, one staff member at Grace Miller Elementary School reported a positive case of COVID-19. On Feb. 11, one staff member and two students at Kettle Run High School reported testing positive for COVID-19.
On Feb. 9, four positive COVID-19 cases were reported in children in Fauquier County schools, one at Grace Miller Elementary School, one at Mary Walter Elementary and two at Kettle Run High School. On Feb. 8, three students at Kettle Run High School and two at Cedar Lee reported positive cases. Also on Tuesday, a staff member at Kettle Run reported a positive case, as did a staffer at the Central offices.
As of Tuesday, there are 27 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division. Six of 15 active cases in students are at Kettle Run. Three of 12 cases in staff members are at the high school. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
On Feb. 8, the number of quarantining students were added to the dashboard. As of Feb. 12, 160 students were under quarantine and 20 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 109 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 43 in students and 66 in staff members.
The school division’s enhanced COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division plans to open schools for four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded three new hospitalizations today and two on Saturday, after adding the same number Friday. One hospitalization was logged each day between Monday and Thursday of last week. There have been a total of 149 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There have been 24 so far in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Friday that the hospital has been caring for about 13 patients consistently over the last few weeks.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 414 people hospitalized, 59 have been older than 80 years old; 68 have been 70 to 79 years old; 81 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 84 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and twelve have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 98 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 38 yesterday and 60 on Sunday, 128 on Saturday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 100.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 23,042 (1,137 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 16 states that 1,849 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total has been generally dropping since Jan. 19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 401; 241 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 78% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 43,305 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 23,042.
VHHA’s daily report about nursing home facilities has not reported a COVID-19 population under 1,000 since October of 2020, but the Feb. 16 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are currently 981 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 353 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, nine hundred and forty nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 21 new COVID-19 related deaths today after adding four Monday, 16 Sunday and 30 Saturday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 7,037 (990 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 20; it has been dropping since Feb. 9.
Fauquier County reported a new COVID-19 fatality Feb. 11, the fourth fatality in February; the county has lost nine residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 37 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 104 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 51 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 26 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 22 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Outbreaks
On Feb. 2, the RRHD reported a third outbreak in a K-12 setting, after adding one Jan. 31 in a long-term care setting. The other most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16, also in a long-term care facility; it is not known where any of these most recent outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 30 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,326.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22 as five cases at Children of America. In Madison, there is an outbreak at Woodberry Forrest School with 11 cases.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified eight residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (47 cases), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,491 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 908 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 29,080 cases and 3,147 deaths), 861 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 138 in correctional facilities and 206 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 146 outbreaks in childcare settings, 67 for college/university and 165 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Monday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 16, 1,399,221 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 12.3% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 351,441 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,734,400 doses from the federal government. That means that more than 80% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 94.6% of first doses received have been given, 51.1% of second doses.
As of today, an average 34,863 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day, if supply allows.
Thus far, 10,607 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 2,444 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 year olds (234,859), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (225,612), 60 to 69 year olds (223,999) and 40 to 49 year olds (207,030). Residents older than 80 have received 173,109 doses.
The VDH site states that 179,815 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – more than the 178,425 doses originally received from the federal government in an allotment separate from the state’s supply. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies were responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
MONDAY, FEB. 15: Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia settled into a range of about 3,200 to 3,700 last week and dropped to 2,575 Sunday and to only 1,539 Monday. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 551,538 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (114,276 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,959 per day, only the second day it has been less than 3,000 since Dec. 6.
This morning the county added 18 new cases -- after adding six yesterday and 26 Saturday -- for a total of 3,790 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 17.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 9.3%. Before this most recent decline, the state positivity rate hadn’t dropped below 10% since Nov. 29. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 8.2%; it hasn’t been that low since Dec. 14.
COVID-19 in the school division
On Feb. 12, one staff member at Grace Miller Elementary School reported a positive case of COVID-19. On Feb. 11, one staff member and two students at Kettle Run High School reported testing positive for COVID-19.
On Feb. 9, four positive COVID-19 cases were reported in children in Fauquier County schools, one at Grace Miller Elementary School, one at Mary Walter Elementary and two at Kettle Run High School. On Feb. 8, three students at Kettle Run High School and two at Cedar Lee reported positive cases. Also on Tuesday, a staff member at Kettle Run reported a positive case, as did a staffer at the Central offices.
As of Saturday, there are 27 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division. Six of 15 active cases in students are at Kettle Run. Three of 12 cases in staff members are at the high school. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
On Feb. 8, the number of quarantining students were added to the dashboard. As of Feb. 12, 160 students were under quarantine and 20 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 109 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 43 in students and 66 in staff members.
The school division’s enhanced COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
The school division plans to open schools for four days of in-person learning as of March 15.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded two new hospitalizations Saturday, after adding the same number Friday. One hospitalization was logged each day between Monday and Thursday of last week. There have been a total of 146 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There have been 21 so far in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Friday that the hospital has been caring for about 13 patients consistently over the last few weeks.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 409 people hospitalized, 57 have been older than 80 years old; 67 have been 70 to 79 years old; 81 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 83 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eleven have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 38 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 60 on Sunday, 128 on Saturday, 118 on Friday, 145 new hospitalizations Thursday, 131 Wednesday and 172 Tuesday; the most hospitalizations recorded in one day was 188 on Dec. 23. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 111.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 22,944 (1,125 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 15 states that 1,833 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total has been dropping since Jan. 19.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 398; 251 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 77% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 43,135 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 22,944.
The VHHA’s Feb. 13 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 1,321 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 645 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, eight hundred and ninety-three nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. The VHHA does not update its data on Sundays or Mondays.
Deaths
The VDH reported four new COVID-19 related deaths today after adding 16 Sunday and 30 Saturday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 7,016 (988 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 28; it has been dropping since Feb. 9.
Fauquier County reported a new COVID-19 fatality Feb. 11, the fourth fatality in February; the county has lost nine residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 37 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 103 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 50 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 26 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 22 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Outbreaks
On Feb. 2, the RRHD reported a third outbreak in a K-12 setting, after adding one Jan. 31 in a long-term care setting. The other most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16, also in a long-term care facility; it is not known where any of these most recent outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 30 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,323.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22 as five cases at Children of America. In Madison, there is an outbreak at Woodberry Forrest School with 11 cases.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified eight residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (47 cases), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,478 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 902 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 28,977 cases and 3,129 deaths), 856 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 138 in correctional facilities and 206 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 146 outbreaks in childcare settings, 67 for college/university and 163 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Sunday, Feb. 14 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 15, 1,367,319 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 12.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 337,968 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,734,400 doses from the federal government. That means that nearly 79% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 92.8% of first doses received have been given, 49% of second doses.
As of today, an average 35,427 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day, if supply allows.
Thus far, 9,705 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 2,305 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 year olds (226,696), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (2221,755), 60 to 69 year olds (217,119) and 40 to 49 year olds (203,731). Residents older than 80 have received 168,484 doses.
The VDH site states that 177,469 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – 99.5% of the 178,425 doses received. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies are responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
SUNDAY, FEB. 14: Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia settled into a range of about 3,200 to 3,700 last week and dropped to 2,575 this morning. According to Sunday’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 549,999 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (113,793 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,982 per day, the first time it has dropped below 3,000 since Dec. 6.
This morning the county added just six new cases -- after adding 26 yesterday, seven Friday, 25 Thursday, 11 Wednesday and 24 Tuesday -- for a total of 3,772 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 16.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 9.6%. The state positivity rate hadn’t dropped below 10% since Nov. 29. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 9%.
COVID-19 in the school division
On Feb. 12, one staff member at Grace Miller Elementary School reported a positive case of COVID-19. On Feb. 11, one staff member and two students at Kettle Run High School reported testing positive for COVID-19.
On Feb. 9, four positive COVID-19 cases were reported in children in Fauquier County schools, one at Grace Miller Elementary School, one at Mary Walter Elementary and two at Kettle Run High School. On Feb. 8, three students at Kettle Run High School and two at Cedar Lee reported positive cases. Also on Tuesday, a staff member at Kettle Run reported a positive case, as did a staffer at the Central offices.
As of Saturday, there are 27 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division. Six of 15 active cases in students are at Kettle Run. Three of 12 cases in staff members are at the high school. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
On Feb. 8, the number of quarantining students were added to the dashboard. As of Feb. 12, 160 students were under quarantine and 20 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 109 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 43 in students and 66 in staff members.
The school division’s enhanced COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded two new hospitalizations yesterday, after adding the same number Friday. One hospitalization was logged each day between Monday and Thursday. There have been a total of 146 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There have been 21 so far in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Friday that the hospital has been caring for about 13 patients consistently over the last few weeks.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 409 people hospitalized, 57 have been older than 80 years old; 67 have been 70 to 79 years old; 81 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 83 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eleven have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 60 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 128 on Saturday, 118 on Friday, 145 new hospitalizations Thursday, 131 Wednesday and 172 Tuesday; the most hospitalizations recorded in one day was 188 on Dec. 23. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 115.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 22,906 (1,121 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 14 states that 1,906 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 392; 238 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 77% of beds available, down 4% from yesterday.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 42,994 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 22,906.
The VHHA’s Feb. 13 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 1,321 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 645 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, eight hundred and ninety-three nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. The VHHA does not update its data on Sundays or Mondays.
Deaths
The VDH reported 16 new COVID-19 related deaths today after adding 30 Saturday, eight Friday, 26 Thursday, 34 Wednesday and 78 Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 7,012 (988 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 33.
Fauquier County reported a new COVID-19 fatality Thursday, the fourth fatality in February; the county has lost nine residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 37 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 103 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 50 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 26 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 22 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Outbreaks
On Feb. 2, the RRHD reported a third outbreak in a K-12 setting, after adding one Jan. 31 in a long-term care setting. The other most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16, also in a long-term care facility; it is not known where any of these most recent outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 30 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,322.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22 as five cases at Children of America. In Madison, there is an outbreak at Woodberry Forrest School with 11 cases.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified eight residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (47 cases), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,476 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 902 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 28,974 cases and 3,127 deaths), 855 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 138 in correctional facilities and 205 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 146 outbreaks in childcare settings, 67 for college/university and 163 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Saturday, Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 13, 1,323,448 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 11.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 317,526 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,730,200 doses from the federal government. That means that more than 76% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 90.6% of first doses received have been given, 46.3% of second doses.
As of today, an average 35,873 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day, if supply allows.
Thus far, 9,255 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 2,086 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 70 to 79 year olds (216,579), followed by those 50 to 59 years old (215,902), 60 to 69 year olds (207,884) and 40 to 49 year olds (198,591). Residents older than 80 have received 162,565 doses.
The VDH site states that 172,737 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – almost 97% of the 178,425 doses received. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies are responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
SATURDAY, FEB. 13: Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia have settled into a range of about 3,200 to 3,700 this week. This morning, 3,215 cases were reported. According to Friday’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 547,424 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (113,011n probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,035 per day.
This morning the county added 26 new cases -- after adding seven Friday, 25 Thursday, 11 Wednesday and 24 Tuesday -- for a total of 3,766 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 17.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 9.8%. The state positivity rate hadn’t dropped below 10% since Nov. 29. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 9.1%.
COVID-19 in the school division
On Feb. 12, one staff member at Grace Miller Elementary School reported a positive case of COVID-19. On Feb. 11, one staff member and two students at Kettle Run High School reported testing positive for COVID-19.
On Feb. 9, four positive COVID-19 cases were reported in children in Fauquier County schools, one at Grace Miller Elementary School, one at Mary Walter Elementary and two at Kettle Run High School. On Feb. 8, three students at Kettle Run High School and two at Cedar Lee reported positive cases. Also on Tuesday, a staff member at Kettle Run reported a positive case, as did a staffer at the Central offices.
As of Saturday, there are 27 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division. Six of 15 active cases in students are at Kettle Run. Three of 12 cases in staff members are at the high school. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
On Feb. 8, the number of quarantining students were added to the dashboard. As of Feb. 12, 160 students were under quarantine and 20 staff members in the county were quarantining.
Since Sept. 24, 109 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 43 in students and 66 in staff members.
The school division’s enhanced COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded two new hospitalizations today, after adding the same number yesterday. One hospitalization was logged each day between Monday and Thursday. There have been a total of 146 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There have been 21 so far in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Friday that the hospital has been caring for about 13 patients consistently over the last few weeks.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 408 people hospitalized, 57 have been older than 80 years old; 67 have been 70 to 79 years old; 80 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 83 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eleven have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 128 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 118 on Friday, 145 new hospitalizations Thursday, 131 Wednesday and 172 Tuesday; the most hospitalizations recorded in one day was 188 on Dec. 23. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 116.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 22,846 (1,113 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 13 states that 1,991 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 408; 262 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 81% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 42,887 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 22,846.
The VHHA’s Feb. 13 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 1,321 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 645 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, eight hundred and ninety-three nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 30 new COVID-19 related deaths today after adding eight Friday, 26 Thursday, 34 Wednesday and 78 Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,996 (986 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 32.
Fauquier County reported a new COVID-19 fatality Thursday, the fourth fatality in February; the county has lost nine residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 37 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 103 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 50 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 26 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 22 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Outbreaks
On Feb. 2, the RRHD reported a third outbreak in a K-12 setting, after adding one Jan. 31 in a long-term care setting. The other most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16, also in a long-term care facility; it is not known where any of these most recent outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 30 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,319.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22 as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified eight residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to VDH data.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (47 cases), Our Father’s House assisted living (11 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (50 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases) and Dogwood Village of Orange County (9 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside, Dogwood Village and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,473 outbreaks in Virginia so far – 31 more than yesterday. There have been 901 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 28,932 cases and 3,123 deaths), 853 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 138 in correctional facilities and 205 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 146 outbreaks in childcare settings, 67 for college/university and 163 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Friday, Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 13, 1,298,573 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 11.7% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 303,942 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,666,825 doses from the federal government. That means that about 78% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 91.6% of first doses received have been given, 47.7% of second doses.
As of today, an average 34,987 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 9,216 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 2,060 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (212,567), followed 70 to 79 year olds (211,195), 60 to 69 year olds (204,169) and 40 to 49 year olds (195,817). Residents older than 80 have received 157,473 doses.
The VDH site states that 169,863 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – more than 95% of the 178,425 doses received. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies are responsible for administering doses at these centers.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
FRIDAY, FEB. 12: Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia have settled into a range of about 3,200 to 3,700 this week. This morning, cases were reported at 3,191. According to Friday’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 544,209 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (112,125 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,249 per day.
This morning the county added only seven new cases -- after adding 25 Thursday, 11 Wednesday and 24 Tuesday -- for a total of 3,740 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 19.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 10%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 9.4%.
COVID-19 in the school division
On Feb. 11, one staff member and two students at Kettle Run High School reported testing positive for COVID-19.
On Feb. 9, four positive COVID-19 cases were reported in children in Fauquier County schools, one at Grace Miller Elementary School, one at Mary Walter Elementary and two at Kettle Run High School. On Feb. 8, three students at Kettle Run High School and two at Cedar Lee reported positive cases. Also on Tuesday, a staff member at Kettle Run reported a positive case, as did a staffer at the Central offices.
As of Friday, there are 28 “active” cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division. Six of 16 active cases in students are at Kettle Run. Three of 12 cases in staff members are at the high school. Cases remain active for 10 days after being reported.
On Feb. 8, the number of quarantining students were added to the dashboard. As of Feb. 5, 199 students were under quarantine. Thirty-four staff members in the county were quarantining as of Feb. 5.
Since Sept. 24, 108 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 43 in students and 65 in staff members.
The school division’s enhanced COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded two new hospitalizations today, after adding one yesterday, one Wednesday, one Tuesday and one Monday. There have been a total of 144 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There have been 19 so far in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Friday that the hospital has been caring for about 13 patients consistently over the last few weeks.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 406 people hospitalized, 56 have been older than 80 years old; 67 have been 70 to 79 years old; 79 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 83 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eleven have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 118 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 145 new hospitalizations Thursday, 131 Wednesday and 172 Tuesday; the most hospitalizations recorded in one day was 188 on Dec. 23. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 118.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 22,718 (1,102 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 12 states that 2,117 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 430; 268 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 82% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 42,712 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 22,718.
The VHHA’s Feb. 12 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 1,412 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 636 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, eight hundred and thirty-three nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported only eight new COVID-19 related deaths today after adding 26 Thursday, 34 Wednesday and 78 Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,966 (978 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 33.
Fauquier County reported a new COVID-19 fatality yesterday, the fourth fatality in February; the county has lost nine residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 37 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 103 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 50 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 26 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 22 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Outbreaks
On Feb. 2, the RRHD reported a third outbreak in a K-12 setting, after adding one Jan. 31 in a long-term care setting. The other most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16, also in a long-term care facility; it is not known where any of these most recent outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 30 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,313.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22 as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (42 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (45 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,442 outbreaks in Virginia so far – 16 more than yesterday. There have been 896 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 28,761 cases and 3,102 deaths), 842 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 138 in correctional facilities and 204 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 139 outbreaks in childcare settings, 66 for college/university and 153 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Thursday, Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 12, 1,243,231 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 11.4% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 270,738 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,621,975 doses from the federal government. That means that almost 77% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 92.5% of first doses received have been given, 43.5% of second doses.
As of today, an average 33,764 vaccine doses are being administered each day. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 8,804 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,740 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (203,987), followed 70 to 79 year olds (200,343), 60 to 69 year olds (195,797) and 40 to 49 year olds (188,136). Residents older than 80 have received 149,428 doses.
The VDH site states that 163,543 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – close to 92% of the 178,425 doses received. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies are responsible for administering doses at these centers; the pharmacies say they will be finished in early February with that effort.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
THURSDAY, FEB. 11: Daily positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia have settled into a range of 3,200 to 3,700 this week. This morning, cases were reported at 3,699. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 541,018 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (111,239 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,517 per day.
This morning the county added 25 new cases -- after adding 11 Wednesday and 24 Tuesday -- for a total of 3,733 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 24.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 10.1%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 9.6%.
COVID-19 in the school division
On Feb. 9, four positive COVID-19 cases were reported in children in Fauquier County schools, one at Grace Miller Elementary School, one at Mary Walter Elementary and two at Kettle Run High School. Yesterday, three students at Kettle Run High School and two at Cedar Lee reported positive cases. Also on Tuesday, a staff member at Kettle Run reported a positive case, as did a staffer at the Central offices.
A total of 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Fauquier County School division so far in February.
As of Wednesday, there are 29 active cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 17 in students and 12 in staff members. Active cases remain in that category for 10 days after being reported.
On Monday, the number of quarantining students were added to the dashboard. As of Feb. 5, 199 students were under quarantine. Thirty-four staff members in the county were quarantining as of Feb. 5.
Since Sept. 24, 105 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 42 in students and 63 in staff members.
The school division’s enhanced COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
Outbreaks
On Feb. 2, the RRHD reported a third outbreak in a K-12 setting, after adding one Jan. 31 in a long-term care setting. The other most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16, also in a long-term care facility; it is not known where any of these most recent outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 30 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,309.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22 as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (42 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (45 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,426 outbreaks in Virginia so far – 12 more than yesterday. There have been 887 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 29,111 cases and 3,177 deaths), 842 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 138 in correctional facilities and 204 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 137 outbreaks in childcare settings, 66 for college/university and 152 for K-12.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded three new hospitalizations today after reporting one new hospitalization yesterday, one Tuesday and one Monday. There have been a total of 142 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There have been 16 so far in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Friday that the hospital has been caring for about 13 patients consistently over the last few weeks.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 402 people hospitalized, 54 have been older than 80 years old; 67 have been 70 to 79 years old; 78 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 82 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eleven have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 145 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 131 new hospitalizations Wednesday and 172 Tuesday; the most hospitalizations in one day was 188 on Dec. 23. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 124.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 22,615 (1,093 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 11 states that 2,136 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 451; 289 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 82% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 42,518 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 22,615.
The VHHA’s Feb. 11 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 1,476 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 636 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, seven hundred and fifty-six nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 26 new COVID-19 related deaths today after adding 34 yesterday and 78 Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,958 (980 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 44.
Fauquier County reported another new COVID-19 fatality today, the fourth fatality in February; the county has lost nine residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 37 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 103 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 50 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 26 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 22 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Data reported here was finalized Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 11, 1,191,875 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 11.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 245,471 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,621,975 doses from the federal government. That means that more than 73% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 90% of first doses received have been given, 39% of second doses.
As of today, an average 32,951 vaccine doses are being administered each day. That average has been dropping a little each day. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 8,453 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,548 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (191,557), followed 70 to 79 year olds (181,406), 60 to 69 year olds (180,216) and 40 to 49 year olds (177,532). Residents older than 80 have received 137,331 doses.
The VDH site states that 157,616 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – more than 88% of the 178,425 doses received. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies are responsible for administering doses at these centers; the pharmacies say they will be finished in early February with that effort.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 10: After positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia dropped to only 1,700 Monday, they rebounded to 3,291 Tuesday. Wednesday morning cases came in at 3,203. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 537,319 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (110,131 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,426 per day.
This morning the county added 11 new cases -- after adding 24 yesterday and 13 Monday -- for a total of 3,708 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 24.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 10.1%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 9.4%.
COVID-19 in the school division
On Feb. 9, four positive COVID-19 cases were reported in children in Fauquier County schools, one at Grace Miller Elementary School, one at Mary Walter Elementary and two at Kettle Run High School. Yesterday, three students at Kettle Run High School and two at Cedar Lee reported positive cases. Also on Tuesday, a staff member at Kettle Run reported a positive case, as did a staffer at the Central offices.
A total of 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Fauquier County School division so far in February.
As of Wednesday, there are 29 active cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 17 in students and 12 in staff members. Active cases remain in that category for 10 days after being reported.
On Monday, the number of quarantining students were added to the dashboard. As of Feb. 5, 199 students were under quarantine. Thirty-four staff members in the county were quarantining as of Feb. 5.
Since Sept. 24, 105 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 42 in students and 63 in staff members.
The school division’s enhanced COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
Outbreaks
On Feb. 2, the RRHD reported a third outbreak in a K-12 setting, after adding one Jan. 31 in a long-term care setting. The other most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16, also in a long-term care facility; it is not known where any of these most recent outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 30 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,307.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22 as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (42 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (45 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,414 outbreaks in Virginia so far – 21 more than yesterday. There have been 884 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 28,959 cases and 3,154 deaths), 840 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 138 in correctional facilities and 202 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 135 outbreaks in childcare settings, 65 for college/university and 150 for K-12.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization today after reporting one yesterday and one Monday, three new hospitalizations Saturday and six new hospitalizations Feb. 4; the county recorded two new hospitalizations Feb 3. There have been a total of 139 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There have been 13 so far in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Friday that the hospital has been caring for about 13 patients consistently over the last few weeks.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 395 people hospitalized, 53 have been older than 80 years old; 65 have been 70 to 79 years old; 77 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 81 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and nine have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 131 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 172 new hospitalizations yesterday; the most hospitalizations in one day was 188 on Dec. 23. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 119.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 22,470 (1,067 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 10 states that 2,201 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 449; 286 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 82% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 42,338 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 22,470.
The VHHA’s Feb. 10 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 1,244 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 411 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, six hundred and seventy-seven nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 34 new COVID-19 related deaths today after adding 78 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,932 (981 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 51.
Fauquier County reported another new COVID-19 fatality today; one was reported yesterday, one on Saturday, two deaths Jan. 28 and one Jan. 27; the county has lost eight residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 36 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 102 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 49 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 26 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 22 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 10, 1,156,117 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 10.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 229,345 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,618,075 doses from the federal government. That means that more than 71% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. About 88% of first doses received have been given, 36.6% of second doses.
As of today, an average 33,520 vaccine doses are being administered each day. That average had been climbing steadily, although it has been dropping recently. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 8,285 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,494 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (191,557), followed 70 to 79 year olds (181,406), 60 to 69 year olds (180,216) and 40 to 49 year olds (177,532). Residents older than 80 have received 137,331 doses.
The VDH site states that 153,794 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – more than 86% of the 178,425 doses received. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies are responsible for administering doses at these centers; the pharmacies say they will be finished in early February with that effort.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
TUESDAY, FEB. 9: After positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia dropped to only 1,700 Monday, they rebounded to 3,291 Tuesday. Cases were reported at 2,949 Sunday and 4,709 Saturday, after hitting a five-day high of 5,069 last Friday. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 534,116 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (109,050 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,391 per day.
This morning the county added 24 new cases -- after adding 13 yesterday and 10 Monday -- for a total of 3,697 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 26.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 10.2%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 9.7%.
COVID-19 in the school division
On Feb. 8, seven positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Fauquier County School Division. Three students at Kettle Run High School and two at Cedar Lee reported positive cases. Also on Monday, a staff member at Kettle Run reported a positive case, as did a staffer at the Central offices.
A total of 20 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Fauquier County School division so far in February.
As of Tuesday, there are 25 active cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 13 in students and 12 in staff members. Active cases remain in that category for 10 days after being reported. Thirty-four staff members in the county were quarantining as of Feb. 5.
Yesterday, the number of quarantining students were added to the dashboard. As of Feb. 5, 199 students were under quarantine.
Since Sept. 24, 101 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 38 in students and 63 in staff members.
The school division’s enhanced COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
Outbreaks
On Feb. 2, the RRHD reported a third outbreak in a K-12 setting, after adding one Jan. 31 in a long-term care setting. The other most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16, also in a long-term care facility; it is not known where any of these most recent outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 30 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,302.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22 as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (42 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (45 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,393 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 876 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 28,690 cases and 3,137 deaths), 836 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 137 in correctional facilities and 202 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 133 outbreaks in childcare settings, 63 for college/university and 146 for K-12.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization today after reporting one yesterday, three new hospitalizations Saturday and six new hospitalizations last Thursday; the county recorded two new hospitalizations Feb 3. There have been a total of 138 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. There have been 12 so far in February.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Friday that the hospital has been caring for about 13 patients consistently over the last few weeks.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 394 people hospitalized, 53 have been older than 80 years old; 65 have been 70 to 79 years old; 77 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 81 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eight have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 172 new hospitalizations today; the most hospitalizations in one day was 188 on Dec. 23. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 118.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 22,339 (1,053 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 9 states that 2,248 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 467; 290 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 80% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 42,199 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 22,339.
The VHHA’s Feb. 9 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 1,312 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 412 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, five hundred and thirty-seven nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. The VHHA does not update its nursing home data on Sundays or Mondays.
Deaths
The VDH reported 78 new COVID-19 related deaths today, after adding 42 yesterday, five Sunday, 41 Saturday, 82 Friday and 75 Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,898 (946 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 54.
Fauquier County reported a new COVID-19 fatality today, one on Saturday, two deaths Jan. 28 and one Jan. 27; the county has lost seven residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 35 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 98 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 48 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 24 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 22 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Data reported here was finalized Monday, Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 9, 1,130,763 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 10.7% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 217,605 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,609,675 doses from the federal government. That means that about 70% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. Almost 88% of first doses received have been given, 34.6% of second doses.
As of today, an average 35,811 vaccine doses are being administered each day. That average had been climbing steadily, although it has been dropping the last few days. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 7,949 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,355 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (183,370), followed 70 to 79 year olds (171,750), 60 to 69 year olds (171,050) and 40 to 49 year olds (170,362). Residents older than 80 have received 130,852 doses.
The VDH site states that 152,698 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – more than 85% of the 178,425 doses received. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies are responsible for administering doses at these centers; the pharmacies say they will be finished in early February with that effort.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
MONDAY, FEB. 8: Positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia dropped to only 1,700 after reporting 2,949 Sunday. Reported positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia came in at 4,709 Saturday, after hitting a five-day high of 5,069 on Friday. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 530,625 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (108,102). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,312 per day.
This morning the county added 13 new cases -- after adding 10 yesterday and 42 Saturday -- for a total of 3,673 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 26.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 10.2%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 9.6%. Sunday the percentage was 8.9%, representing the first time the rating had dropped below 9% since Jan. 23.
COVID-19 in the school division
On Feb. 5, one staff member at Miller Elementary School and one at the school division’s central offices reported positive COVID-19 cases. Two students at Liberty High and one at Kettle Run High School also reported positive cases.
A total of 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Fauquier County School division so far in February. In addition to the five cases listed above, three students at Fauquier High School and one student at Auburn Middle School and one staffer at each of four schools: Ritchie, M.M. Pierce, Bradley and Coleman elementary schools.
As of Sunday, there are 28 active cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 12 in students and 16 in staff members. Active cases remain in that category for 10 days after being reported. Thirty-four staff members in the county were quarantining as of Feb. 5.
Since Sept. 24, 94 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 33 in students and 61 in staff members.
The school division’s enhanced COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
Outbreaks
On Feb. 2, the RRHD reported a third outbreak in a K-12 setting, after adding one Jan. 31 in a long-term care setting. The other most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16, also in a long-term care facility; it is not known where any of these most recent outbreaks are.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District of the Virginia Department of Health sent an email …
There have been a total of 30 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,292, 15 more than yesterday.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22 as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (42 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (45 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,388 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 874 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 28,624 cases and 3,131 deaths), 834 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 137 in correctional facilities and 202 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 132 outbreaks in childcare settings, 63 for college/university and 146 for K-12.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization today, after reporting three new hospitalizations Saturday and six new hospitalizations Thursday; the county recorded two new hospitalizations Feb 3. There have been a total of 137 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Friday that the hospital has been caring for about 13 patients consistently over the last few weeks.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 391 people hospitalized, 53 have been older than 80 years old; 62 have been 70 to 79 years old; 77 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 81 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eight have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 65 new hospitalizations today after reporting 62 on Sunday, 143 on Saturday and 144 on Friday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 103.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 22,167 (1,025 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 8 states that 2,285 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 464; 298 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 78% of beds available; it is the first time in weeks that the occupancy has dropped below 80%.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 41,636 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 22,167.
The VHHA’s Feb. 6 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 1,439 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 522 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, four hundred and ninety-one nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. The VHHA does not update its nursing home data on Sundays or Mondays.
Deaths
The VDH reported 42 new COVID-19 related deaths today, after adding five Sunday, 41 Saturday, 82 Friday and 75 Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,820 (946 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 49.
Fauquier County reported a new COVID-19 fatality Saturday, two deaths Jan. 28 and one Jan. 27; the county has lost six residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 34 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 96 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 48 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 23 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 21 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Data reported here was finalized Sunday, Feb. 7 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 8, 1,105,102 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 10.5% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 206,942 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,580,800 doses from the federal government. That means that about 70% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. Almost 88% of first doses received have been given, 33.8% of second doses.
As of today, an average 36,647 vaccine doses are being administered each day. That average had been climbing steadily, although it has been dropping the last few days. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 7,949 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,355 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (183,370), followed 70 to 79 year olds (171,750), 60 to 69 year olds (171,050) and 40 to 49 year olds (170,362). Residents older than 80 have received 130,852 doses.
The VDH site states that 146,699 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – more than 82% of the 178,425 doses received. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies are responsible for administering doses at these centers; the pharmacies say they will be finished in early February with that effort.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
SUNDAY, FEB. 7: In welcome news, positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia dropped to 2,949 Sunday. Reported positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia came in at 4,709 Saturday, after hitting a five-day high of 5,069 on Friday. Case numbers Sunday through Thursday had been 3,059 and lower. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 529,125 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (107,659). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,478 per day.
This morning the county added only 10 new cases -- after adding 42 yesterday -- for a total of 3,660 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 26.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 10.4%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 8.9%, representing the first time the rating has dropped below 9% since Jan. 23.
COVID-19 in the school division
On Feb. 5, one staff member at Miller Elementary School and one at the school division’s central offices reported positive COVID-19 cases. Two students at Liberty High and one at Kettle Run High School also reported positive cases.
A total of 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Fauquier County School division so far in February. In addition to the five cases listed above, three students at Fauquier High School and one student at Auburn Middle School and one staffer at each of four schools: Ritchie, M.M. Pierce, Bradley and Coleman elementary schools.
As of Sunday, there are 28 active cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 12 in students and 16 in staff members. Active cases remain in that category for 10 days after being reported. Thirty-four staff members in the county were quarantining as of Feb. 5.
Since Sept. 24, 94 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 33 in students and 61 in staff members.
The school division’s enhanced COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
Outbreaks
On Feb. 9, the RRHD reported a third outbreak in a K-12 setting, after adding one Jan. 31 in a long-term care setting. The other most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16, also in a long-term care facility; it is not known where any of these most recent outbreaks are.
April Achter, population health coordinator for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District of …
There have been a total of 30 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,277.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22 as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (42 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (45 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,387 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 874 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 28,495 cases and 3,129 deaths), 834 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 137 in correctional facilities and 202 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 131 outbreaks in childcare settings, 63 for college/university and 146 for K-12.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded three new hospitalizations yesterday, after reporting six new hospitalizations Thursday; the county recorded its first two new hospitalizations of February on Wednesday. There have been a total of 136 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Friday that the hospital has been caring for about 13 patients consistently over the last few weeks.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 390 people hospitalized, 53 have been older than 80 years old; 62 have been 70 to 79 years old; 77 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 81 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and seven have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 62 new hospitalizations today after reporting 143 on Saturday and 144 on Friday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 99. Reported hospitalizations are usually lower on Sundays.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 22,102 (1,019 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 6 states that 2,376 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm. The VHHA website was not updated on Feb. 7.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 465; 294 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 82% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 41,489 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 22,102.
The VHHA’s Feb. 6 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 1,439 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 522 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, four hundred and ninety-one nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. The VHHA does not update its nursing home data on Sundays or Mondays.
Deaths
The VDH reported just five new COVID-19 related deaths today, after adding 41 Saturday, 82 Friday and 75 Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,778 (938 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 45. Reported fatalities are usually lower on Sundays.
Fauquier County reported a new COVID-19 fatality Saturday, two deaths Jan. 28 and one Jan. 27; the county has lost six residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 34 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 96 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 48 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 23 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 21 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Data reported here was finalized Saturday, Feb. 6 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 7, 1,072,748 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 10.3% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 195,970 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,438,175 doses from the federal government. That means that about 74.5% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. More than 94% of first doses received have been given, 36.6% of second doses.
As of today, an average 37,103 vaccine doses are being administered each day. That average has been climbing, although it dropped slightly the last few days. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 7,579 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,217 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (178,261), followed 60 to 69 year olds (166,321) and 40 to 49 year olds (165,585). Residents older than 70 have received 292,483 doses (166,334 for those 70 to 79 years old and 126,149 for those older than 80).
The VDH site states that 141,828 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – nearly 80% of the 178,425 doses received. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies are responsible for administering doses at these centers; the pharmacies say they will be finished in early February with that effort.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
SATURDAY, FEB. 6: Reported positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia came in at 4,709 Saturday, after hitting a five-day high of 5,069 on Friday. Case numbers Sunday through Thursday had been 3,059 and lower. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 526,176 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (106,794 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,422 per day.
This morning the county added 42 new cases, for a total of 3,650 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 27.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 10.5%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 9.3%.
COVID-19 in the school division
On Feb. 5, one staff member at Ritchie Elementary School and one at the school division’s central offices reported positive COVID-19 cases. Two students at Liberty High and one at Kettle Run High School also reported positive cases.
A total of 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Fauquier County School division so far in February. In addition to the five cases listed above, three students at Fauquier High School and one student at Auburn Middle School and one staffer at each of four schools: Ritchie, M.M. Pierce, Bradley and Coleman elementary schools.
As of Saturday, there are 28 active cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 12 in students and 16 in staff members. Active cases remain in that category for 10 days after being reported. Thirty-four staff members in the county were quarantining as of Feb. 5.
Since Sept. 24, 94 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 33 in students and 61 in staff members.
The school division’s enhanced COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
Outbreaks
On Tuesday, the RRHD reported a third outbreak in a K-12 setting, after adding one Jan. 31 in a long-term care setting. The other most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16, also in a long-term care facility; it is not known where any of these most recent outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 30 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,276.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22 as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (42 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (45 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,387 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 874 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 28,473 cases and 3,128 deaths), 834 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 137 in correctional facilities and 202 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 131 outbreaks in childcare settings, 63 for college/university and 146 for K-12.
Hospitalizations
April Achter, population health coordinator for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District of …
Fauquier County recorded three new hospitalizations today, after reporting six new hospitalizations Thursday; the county recorded its first two new hospitalizations of February on Wednesday. There have been a total of 136 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said Friday that the hospital has been caring for about 13 patients consistently over the last few weeks.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 387 people hospitalized, 53 have been older than 80 years old; 62 have been 70 to 79 years old; 76 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 80 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and six have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 143 new hospitalizations today after reporting 144 on Friday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 94.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 22,035 (1,011 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 6 states that 2,376 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 465; 294 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 82% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 41,489 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 22,035.
The VHHA’s Feb. 5 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 1,564 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 575 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, four hundred and two nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. Data for Feb. 6 was not available.
Deaths
The VDH reported 41 new COVID-19 related deaths today, after adding 82 Friday and 75 Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,773 (938 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 46.
Fauquier County reported a new COVID-19 fatality Saturday, two deaths Jan. 28 and one Jan. 27; the county has lost six residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 34 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 96 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 48 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 23 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 21 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Data reported here was finalized Friday, Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 6, 1,022,150 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 9.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 178,708 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,438,175 doses from the federal government. That means that about 71% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. More than 90.8% of first doses received have been given, 34.1% of second doses.
As of today, an average 37,670 vaccine doses are being administered each day. That average has been climbing, although it dropped slightly today and yesterday. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 7,467 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,176 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (171,086), followed by 40 to 49 year olds (159,588) and 60 to 69 year olds (156,298). Residents older than 70 have received 274,510 doses (155,854 for those 70 to 79 years old and 118,656 for those older than 80).
The VDH site states that 130,818 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – about 73% of the 178,425 doses received. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies are responsible for administering doses at these centers; the pharmacies say they will be finished in early February with that effort.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
FRIDAY, FEB. 5: Positive COVID-19 cases jumped by more than 2,000 cases today, to 5,069. Case numbers Sunday through Wednesday had been 3,059 and lower. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 521,467 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (105,278 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,365 per day.
This morning the county added 44 new cases. The county has recorded a total of 3,608 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 24.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 10.8%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 9.2%, down from 10.1% yesterday.
COVID-19 in the school division
On Feb. 4, one new positive COVID-19 case was reported in a student at Auburn Middle School. A positive case was also reported in a staff member at Ritchie Elementary.
Eight new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Fauquier County School division the first three days of February, three students at Fauquier High School and one student at Auburn Middle School and one staffer at each of four schools: Ritchie, M.M. Pierce, Bradley and Coleman elementary schools.
As of Thursday, are were 30 active cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 12 in students and 18 in staff members. Active cases remain in that category for 10 days after being reported. Forty-nine staff members in the county were quarantining as of Jan. 29.
Since Sept. 24, 89 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 30 in students and 59 in staff members.
The school division’s enhanced COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
Outbreaks
On Tuesday, the RRHD reported a third outbreak in a K-12 setting, after adding one Jan. 31 in a long-term care setting. The other most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16, also in a long-term care facility; it is not known where any of these most recent outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 30 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,261.
April Achter, population health coordinator for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District of …
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22 as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (42 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (45 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,373 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 872 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 28,462 cases and 3,174 deaths), 826 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 137 in correctional facilities and 202 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 128 outbreaks in childcare settings, 63 for college/university and 145 for K-12.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded six new hospitalizations yesterday; the county recorded its first two new hospitalizations of February on Wednesday. There have been a total of 133 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital has been caring for about 13 patients consistently over the last few weeks.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 382 people hospitalized, 53 have been older than 80 years old; 60 have been 70 to 79 years old; 74 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 80 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and five have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 144 new hospitalizations today after reporting 111 on Thursday and 122 on Wednesday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 93.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 21,893 (988 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 5 states that 2,363 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 462; 294 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 82% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
The VHHA’s Feb. 5 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 1,564 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 575 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, four hundred and two nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 82 new COVID-19 related deaths today, after adding 75 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,732 (916 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 50.
Fauquier County reported two COVID-19 related deaths Jan. 28 and one Jan. 27; the county has lost five residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 33 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 95 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 47 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 23 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 21 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Data reported here was finalized Thursday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 5, 963,953 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 9.4% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 157,507 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,438,175 doses from the federal government. That means that about 67% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. More than 86% of first doses received have been given, 30% of second doses.
As of today, an average 38,384 vaccine doses are being administered each day. That average has gone up most days, although it dropped slightly today. The state has set a target of 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 7,003 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 1,008 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (161,810), followed by 40 to 49 year olds (151,356) and 60 to 69 year olds (146,848). Residents older than 70 have received 256,800 doses (145,607 for those 70 to 79 years old and 111,193 for those older than 80).
The VDH site states that 124,954 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – about 70% of the 178,425 doses received. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies are responsible for administering doses at these centers; the pharmacies say they will be finished in early February with that effort.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
THURSDAY, FEB. 4: Today’s 3,059 positive COVID-19 cases represented the highest number of new daily cases in Virginia since Sunday, but it’s still dramatically lower than the numbers the state reported in December and January. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 516,398 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (103,850 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,246 per day, the lowest since Dec. 8.
This morning the county added 25 new cases. The county has recorded a total of 3,564 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 20.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 11.0%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 10.1%.
COVID-19 in the school division
Two new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported at Liberty High School on Feb. 3, one in a student and one in a staff member.
Six new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Fauquier County School division the first two days of February, three students at Fauquier High School and one staffer at each of three schools: M.M. Pierce Elementary School, Bradley Elementary and Coleman Elementary.
As of Thursday, are were 30 active cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 12 in students and 18 in staff members. Active cases remain in that category for 10 days after being reported. Forty-nine staff members in the county were quarantining as of Jan. 29.
Since Sept. 24, 85 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 29 in students and 58 in staff members.
The school division’s enhanced COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
Outbreaks
On Tuesday, the RRHD reported another outbreak in a K-12 setting, after adding one Jan. 31 in a long-term care setting. The other most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16, also in a long-term care facility; it is not known where any of these most recent outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 30 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,255.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22 as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (38 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (44 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,361 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 870 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 28,360 cases and 3,136 deaths), 820 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 137 in correctional facilities and 202 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 127 outbreaks in childcare settings, 61 for college/university and 144 for K-12.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded six new hospitalizations today; the county recorded its first two new hospitalizations of February yesterday. There have been a total of 133 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital said that the hospital has been caring for about 13 patients consistently over the last few weeks.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 381 people hospitalized, 53 have been older than 80 years old; 59 have been 70 to 79 years old; 74 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 80 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and five have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 111 new hospitalizations today after reporting 122 on Wednesday, 72 on Tuesday and half that Sunday and Monday. Last week’s hospitalizations ranged from 96 to 136. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 91.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 21,749 (974 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 4 states that 2,444 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 486; 294 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 81% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
The VHHA’s Feb. 4 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 1,803 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 727 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, two hundred and seventy-eight nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 75 new COVID-19 related deaths today, after adding 58 on Wednesday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,650 (895 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 49.
Fauquier County reported two COVID-19 related deaths Jan. 28 and one Jan. 27; the county has lost five residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 33 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 95 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 47 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 23 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 21 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Data reported here was finalized Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 4, 920,641 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 9.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 145,284 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,392,275 doses from the federal government. That means that about 66% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. More than 83% of first doses received have been given; 30.5% of second doses.
As of today, an average 39,770 vaccine doses are being administered each day. That average has been climbing every day and is approaching the state’s target to deliver 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 6,597 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 943 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (155,254), followed by 40 to 49 year olds (145,523) and 60 to 69 year olds (138,768). Residents older than 70 have received 243,298 doses (136,926 for those 70 to 79 years old and 106,372 for those older than 80).
The VDH site states that 122,445 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – about 69% of the 178,425 doses received. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies are responsible for administering doses at these centers; the pharmacies say they will be finished in early February with that effort.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 3: Virginia’s COVID-19 case numbers went lower on Sunday and have remained there, so far. An unusually low 2,558 cases were reported Sunday and 2,861 were reported Monday morning. The trend continued with 2,740 for Tuesday and stayed below 3,000 again today, at 2,959. According to today’s reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 513,339 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (102,789 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,541 per day.
This morning the county added 26 new cases. The county has recorded a total of 3,539 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 22.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 11.3%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 10.4%.
COVID-19 in the school division
Two new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Fauquier County School division on Feb. 2, one is a student at Fauquier High School and one in a staffer at M.M. Pierce Elementary School.
Two students at Fauquier High School reported positive COVID-19 tests on Feb. 1. One staff member at Bradley Elementary reported a positive test, as did one staffer at Coleman Elementary.
As of Wednesday, there were 28 active cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 11 in students and 17 in staff members. Active cases remain in that category for 10 days after being reported. Forty-nine staff members in the county were quarantining as of Jan. 29.
Since Sept. 24, 85 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 28 in students and 57 in staff members.
There are six active cases in the school division’s central offices; 12 have been reported there since Sept. 24. (Central office staff includes any employees that do not work out of specific school building, so these staffers do not all work in the same physical location.)
The school division’s enhanced COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
Outbreaks
On Tuesday, the RRHD reported another outbreak in a K-12 setting, after adding one Jan. 31 in a long-term care setting. The other most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16, also in a long-term care facility; it is not known where any of these most recent outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 30 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,237.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22 as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (38 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (44 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,351 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 867 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 28,151 cases and 3,116 deaths), 816 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 137 in correctional facilities and 200 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 127 outbreaks in childcare settings, 60 for college/university and 144 for K-12.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded its first two new hospitalizations of February on Wednesday morning, for a total of 127. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 374 people hospitalized, 51 have been older than 80 years old; 58 have been 70 to 79 years old; 72 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 79 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and four have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 122 new hospitalizations today after reporting 72 on Tuesday and half that Sunday and Monday. Last week’s hospitalizations ranged from 96 to 136. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 93.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 21,638 (962 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 3 states that 2,545 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 500; 309 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 81% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
The VHHA’s Feb. 3 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 1,570 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 465 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Twelve thousand, one hundred and five nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 58 new COVID-19 related deaths today, after adding 43 on Tuesday, 10 Monday, 15 Sunday and 70 deaths Saturday. Ninety-three deaths were logged Jan. 26, the second-highest since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,575 (863 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 50.
Fauquier County reported two COVID-19 related deaths Jan. 28 and one Jan. 27; the county has lost five residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 33 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 94 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 47 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 23 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 20 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 3, 895,005 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 8.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 136,731 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,385,875 doses from the federal government. That means that about 64.6% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. More than 82% of first doses received have been given; 28.8% of second doses.
As of today, an average 39,658 vaccine doses are being administered each day. That average has been climbing every day and is approaching the state’s target to deliver 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 6,511 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 905 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (150,724), followed by 40 to 49 year olds (141,529) and 30 to 39 year olds (135,220). Residents older than 70 have received 236,671 doses (133,029 for those 70 to 79 years old and 103,642 for those older than 80).
The VDH site states that 117,474 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – about 67% of the 178,425 doses received. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies are responsible for administering doses at these centers; the pharmacies say they will be finished in early February with that effort.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/
TUESDAY, FEB. 3: The Virginia Department of Health website on Sunday included a caution about the data, saying that system upgrades completed on Jan. 30 could cause inaccurate case numbers on Sunday and Monday. The numbers went low on Sunday and have remained there, so far.
An unusually low 2,558 cases were reported Sunday and 2,861 were reported Monday morning. The trend continued with 2,740 for Tuesday. According to today’s reporting, there have been 510,380 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (101,049 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,865 per day, the first time since Jan. 1 it has dropped below 4,000.
This morning the county added 20 new cases. The county has recorded a total of 3,513 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 26.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 11.5%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 10.5%.
COVID-19 in the school division
Two students at Fauquier High School reported positive COVID-19 tests on Feb. 1. One staff member at Bradley Elementary reported a positive test, as did one staffer at Coleman Elementary.
As of Tuesday, there were 26 active cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 10 in students and 16 in staff members. Active cases remain in that category for 10 days after being reported. Forty-nine staff members in the county were quarantining as of Jan. 29.
Since Sept. 24, 83 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 27 in students and 56 in staff members.
There are six active cases in the school division’s central offices; 12 have been reported there since Sept. 24. (Central office staff includes any employees that do not work out of specific school building, so these staffers do not all work in the same physical location.)
The school division’s enhanced COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
Outbreaks
On Tuesday, the RRHD reported another outbreak in a K-12 setting, after adding one Sunday in a long-term care setting. The other most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16, also in a long-term care facility; it is not known where any of these most recent outbreaks are.
There have been a total of 29 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and three outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,235.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22 as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (38 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (44 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Fauquier’s largest outbreak, which has been closed, was at Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center. For weeks, that outbreak listed 95 cases and 16 deaths; the final numbers for that facility were 103 cases and 19 deaths.
There have been a total of 2,337 outbreaks in Virginia so far – 17 more than yesterday. There have been 864 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 28,056 cases and 3,097 deaths), 807 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 137 in correctional facilities and 200 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 127 outbreaks in childcare settings, 60 for college/university and 142 for K-12.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded two hospitalizations Thursday, after reporting two Wednesday. There were 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. The total since the beginning of the pandemic is 125.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 371 people hospitalized, 51 have been older than 80 years old; 57 have been 70 to 79 years old; 72 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 77 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and four have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 72 new hospitalizations today after reporting half that Sunday and Monday, 136 Saturday, 128 Friday, 127 Thursday and 126 Wednesday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 94.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 21,516 (945 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Feb. 2 states that 2,473 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 493; 304 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 80% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
The VHHA’s Feb. 2 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 1,730 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 430 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, nine hundred and fifty-two nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 43 new COVID-19 related deaths today, after adding 10 Monday, 15 Sunday and 70 deaths Saturday. Ninety-three deaths were logged last Tuesday, the second-highest since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,517 (833 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 49.
Fauquier County reported two COVID-19 related deaths Jan. 28 and one Jan. 27; the county has lost five residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 33 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 93 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 47 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 22 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 20 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Data reported here was finalized Monday, Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 2, 873,468 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents; 130,735 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses. About 8.7% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.
The state has received 1,370,600 doses from the federal government. That means that about 64% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. More than 81% of first doses have been given; 27.7% of second doses.
As of today, an average 35,880 vaccine doses are being administered each day. That average has been climbing every day and has surpassed the state's initial goal of delivering 25,000 doses a day. The state’s next target is to deliver 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 6,458 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 871 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (147,914), followed by 40 to 49 year olds (138,923) and 30 to 39 year olds (132,923). Residents older than 70 have received 228,837 doses (128,177 for those 70 to 79 years old and 100,660 for those older than 80).
The VDH site states that 115,916 doses have been given at long-term care facilities – about 65% of the 178,425 doses received. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies are responsible for administering doses at these centers; the pharmacies say they will be finished in early February with that effort.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/.
MONDAY, FEB. 1: The Virginia Department of Health website on Sunday included a caution about the data, saying that system upgrades completed on Jan. 30 could cause inaccurate case numbers on Sunday and Monday.
An unusually low 2,558 cases were reported Sunday and 2,861 were reported Monday morning. Case numbers came in at 4,309 Saturday. According to today’s reporting, there have been 507,640 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (101,049 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 4,146 per day.
This morning the county added 17 new cases, after adding 18 yesterday. The county has recorded a total of 3,493 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 27.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 11.7%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 10.6%, up from 10.4% yesterday.
COVID-19 in the school division
Three cases of COVID-19 were reported in Fauquier County public school students Jan. 29, one each at Bradley and Brumfield elementary schools and one at Fauquier High School. In staffers, a new case was reported in the central offices and at Coleman Elementary. There are seven active cases in the school division’s central offices; 12 have been reported there since Sept. 24. (Central office staff includes any employees that do not work out of specific school building, so these staffers do not all work in the same physical location.)
As of Monday, there were 34 active cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 15 in students and 19 in staff members. Active cases remain in that category for 10 days after being reported. Forty-nine staff members in the county were quarantining as of Jan. 29.
Since Sept. 24, 79 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 25 in students and 54 in staff members.
The school division’s enhanced COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
Outbreaks
On Sunday, the RRHD reported another outbreak in a long-term care facility. Besides today’s addition, the most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16, also in a long-term care facility; it is not known where either outbreak is.
There have been a total of 29 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,223.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22 as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (38 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (44 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Fauquier’s largest outbreak, which has been closed, was at Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center. For weeks, that outbreak listed 95 cases and 16 deaths; the final numbers for that facility were 103 cases and 19 deaths.
There have been a total of 2,320 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 862 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 28,000 cases and 3,076 deaths), 801 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 137 in correctional facilities and 198 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 125 outbreaks in childcare settings, 60 for college/university and 137 for K-12.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded two hospitalizations Thursday, after reporting two Wednesday. There have been 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. The total since the beginning of the pandemic is 125.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 370 people hospitalized, 51 have been older than 80 years old; 56 have been 70 to 79 years old; 72 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 77 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and four have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 35 new hospitalizations today after reporting 32 Sunday and 136 Saturday, 128 Friday, 127 Thursday and 126 Wednesday. Reported hospitalizations are often lower on Sundays. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 97.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 21,444 (940 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 31 states that 2,446 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 478; 304 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 81% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
The VHHA’s Jan. 30 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 1,788 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 431 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, seven hundred and fifty-nine nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. (The VHHA does not report long-term care setting data on Sundays or Mondays.)
Deaths
The VDH reported 10 new COVID-19 related deaths today, after adding 15 Sunday and 70 deaths Saturday. Ninety-three deaths were logged last Tuesday, the second-highest since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,474 (808 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 56.
Fauquier County reported two COVID-19 related deaths Jan. 28 and one Jan. 27; the county has lost five residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 33 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 93 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 47 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 22 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 20 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Data reported here was finalized Sunday, Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Feb. 1, 843,230 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents; 124,407 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses. About 8.4% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.
The state has received 1,318,850 doses from the federal government. That means that about 64% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. Almost 85% of first doses have been given; 26% of second doses.
As of today, an average 33,675 vaccine doses are being administered each day. That average has been climbing every day and has surpassed the state's initial goal of delivering 25,000 doses a day. The state’s next target is to deliver 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 6,327 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 814 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (143,540), followed by 40 to 49 year olds (133,335) and 30 to 39 year olds (127,702). Residents older than 70 have received 226,562 doses (121,444 for those 70 to 79 years old and 105,118 for those older than 80).
The VDH site states that 112,997 doses have been given at long-term care facilities. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies are responsible for administering doses at these centers. They have received a total of 162,825 doses to distribute and say they will be finished in early February with that effort.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/.
SUNDAY, JAN. 31: The Virginia Department of Health website this morning was posted with a caution about the data: “Surveillance system upgrades occurring on Saturday, Jan. 30, will affect the data on the COVID-19 cases and testing dashboards on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. A decrease in the number of cases and tests reported on Jan. 31, and an increase in the number of cases and tests reported on Feb. 1 are anticipated because of these upgrades.”
So it is premature to celebrate the unusually low 2,558 cases reporting this morning. Case numbers came in at 4,309 yesterday. According to today’s reporting, there have been 504,779 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (100,310 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 4,691 per day.
This morning the county added 17 new cases, after adding 18 yesterday. The county has recorded a total of 3,476 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 34.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 11.8%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 10.4%, up from 10.2% yesterday.
COVID-19 in the school division
Three cases of COVID-19 were reported in Fauquier County public school students Jan. 29, one each at Bradley and Brumfield elementary schools and one at Fauquier High School. In staffers, a new case was reported in the central offices and at Coleman Elementary. There are seven active cases in the school division’s central offices; 12 have been reported there since Sept. 24. (Central office staff includes any employees that do not work out of specific school building, so these staffers do not all work in the same physical location.)
As of Saturday, there were 34 active cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 15 in students and 19 in staff members. Active cases remain in that category for 10 days after being reported. Forty-nine staff members in the county were quarantining as of Jan. 29.
Since Sept. 24, 79 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 25 in students and 54 in staff members.
The school division’s enhanced COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
Outbreaks
On Sunday, the RRHD reported another outbreak in a long-term care facility. Besides today’s addition, the most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16, also in a long-term care facility; it is not known where either outbreak is.
There have been a total of 29 outbreaks in the health district -- 15 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,223, ten more than yesterday.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22 as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (38 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (44 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Fauquier’s largest outbreak, which has been closed, was at Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center. For weeks, that outbreak listed 95 cases and 16 deaths; the final numbers for that facility were 103 cases and 19 deaths.
There have been a total of 2,319 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 862 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 27,986 cases and 3,073 deaths), 800 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 137 in correctional facilities and 198 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 125 outbreaks in childcare settings, 60 for college/university and 137 for K-12.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded two hospitalizations Thursday, after reporting two Wednesday. There have been 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first month of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. The total since the beginning of the pandemic is 125.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 370 people hospitalized, 51 have been older than 80 years old; 56 have been 70 to 79 years old; 72 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 77 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and four have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 32 new hospitalizations today after reporting 136 yesterday, 128 Friday, 127 Thursday and 126 Wednesday. Reported hospitalizations are often lower on Sundays. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 100.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 21,409 (935 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 31 states that 2,516 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 5496; 315 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 83% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
The VHHA’s Jan. 30 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 1,788 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 431 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, seven hundred and fifty-nine nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. (The VHHA does not report long-term care setting data on Sundays or Mondays.)
Deaths
The VDH reported 15 new COVID-19 related deaths today, after adding 70 deaths Saturday, 71 Friday, 80 Thursday, 54 deaths Wednesday and 93 deaths last Tuesday, the second-highest since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,464 (807 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 55.
Fauquier County reported two COVID-19 related deaths Thursday morning and one Wednesday morning; the county has lost five residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 33 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Of the 93 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 47 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 22 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 20 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Data reported here was finalized Saturday, Jan.30 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Jan. 31, 805,695 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents; 117,134 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses. About 8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.
The state has received 1,221,350 doses from the federal government. That means that about 66% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. More than 87% of first doses have been given; 26.4% of second doses.
As of today, an average 31,563 vaccine doses are being administered each day. That average has been climbing every day and has surpassed the state's initial goal of delivering 25,000 doses a day. The state’s next target is to deliver 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 5,767 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 635 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (138,105), followed by 40 to 49 year olds (128,469) and 30 to 39 year olds (123,404). Residents older than 70 have received 214,500 doses (113,278 for those 70 to 79 years old and 101,222 for those older than 80).
The VDH site states that 108,052 doses have been given at long-term care facilities. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies are responsible for administering doses at these centers. They have received a total of 162,825 doses to distribute and say they will be finished in early February with that effort.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/.
SATURDAY, JAN. 30: Virginia’s COVID-19 case numbers came in at 4,309 this morning. There have been 502,221 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (99,689 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 4,795 per day.
This morning the county added 18 new cases. The county has recorded a total of 3,459 cases; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 33.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 12.1%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 10.2%, up from 9.4% yesterday.
COVID-19 in the school division
Three cases of COVID-19 were reported in Fauquier County public school students Jan. 29, one each at Bradley and Brumfield elementary schools and one at Fauquier High School. In staffers, a new case was reported in the central offices and at Coleman Elementary. There are seven active cases in the school division’s central offices; 12 have been reported there since Sept. 24.
As of Saturday, there were 34 active cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division, 15 in students and 19 in staff members. Active cases remain in that category for 10 days after being reported. Forty-nine staff members in the county were quarantining as of Jan. 29.
Since Sept. 24, 79 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 25 in students and 54 in staff members.
The school division’s new COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
Outbreaks
The most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16 in a long-term care facility; it is not known where the latest outbreak is.
There have been a total of 28 outbreaks in the health district -- 14 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,213.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22, as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (38 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (44 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Fauquier’s largest outbreak, which is pending closure, is at Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center. For weeks, that outbreak listed 95 cases and 16 deaths; it is now listing 103 cases and 19 deaths.
There have been a total of 2,311 outbreaks in Virginia so far, including ten in K-12 settings. There have been 860 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 27,956 cases and 3,064 deaths), 796 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 137 in correctional facilities and 198 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 124 outbreaks in childcare settings, 59 for college/university and 137 for K-12.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded two hospitalizations Thursday, after reporting two Wednesday. There have been 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first 30 days of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. The total since the beginning of the pandemic is 125.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 370 people hospitalized, 51 have been older than 80 years old; 56 have been 70 to 79 years old; 72 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 77 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and four have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 136 new hospitalizations today after reporting 128 yesterday, 127 Thursday and 126 Wednesday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 103.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 21,377 (930 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 30 states that 2,632 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 507; 311 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 82% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
The VHHA’s Jan. 30 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 1,788 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 431 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, seven hundred and fifty-nine nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 70 new COVID-19 related deaths today, after adding 71 deaths Friday, 80 deaths Thursday, 54 deaths Wednesday and 93 deaths Tuesday, the second-highest since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,449 (803 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 53.
Fauquier County reported two COVID-19 related deaths Thursday morning and one Wednesday morning; the county has lost five residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 33 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
The VDH does not report on demographics at the county level, but of the 93 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 47 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 22 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 20 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Data reported here was finalized Friday, Jan. 29 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Jan. 29, 758,477 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents; 109,465 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses. Seven and a half percent of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.
The state has received 1,221,350 doses from the federal government. That means that about 62% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. Almost 83 percent of first doses have been given; 25.0% of second doses.
As of today, an average 29,409 vaccine doses are being administered each day. That average has been climbing every day and has surpassed the state's initial goal of delivering 25,000 doses a day. The state’s next target is to deliver 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 5,625 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 606 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (132,838), followed by 40 to 49 year olds (123,969) and 30 to 39 year olds (119,345). Residents older than 70 have received 192,748 doses (99,885 for those 70 to 79 years old and 92,863 for those older than 80).
The VDH site states that 96,817 doses have been given at long-term care facilities. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies are responsible for administering doses at these centers. They have received a total of 162,825 doses to distribute and say they will be finished in early February with that effort.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/.
FRIDAY, JAN. 29: Virginia’s COVID-19 case numbers were a little lower Friday morning. They came in at 4,238; Thursday they were 5,121, Wednesday, 5,227, Tuesday, 4,707 and Monday 6,172 -- the fourth-highest total since the beginning of the pandemic.
There have been 497,912 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (98,335 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 4,880 per day.
This morning the county added 17 new cases, after adding 40 yesterday, 51 Wednesday, 32 Tuesday and 65 new cases Monday; that was the second-highest one-day total. The county has recorded a total of 3,441 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 33.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 12.2% the same as yesterday. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 9.4%, up from 9.0% yesterday and 8.4% Wednesday.
COVID-19 in the school division
As of Friday, there were 32 active cases of COVID-19 in the Fauquier County School Division. Three cases were reported on Thursday: one at the central offices, one at Marshall Middle School and one at M.M. Pierce Elementary. All three cases involve staff members.
Two new positive cases were reported on Jan. 27, one in a student at Fauquier High and one in a staff member at Bradley Elementary School. Seven new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported on Jan. 26, four in students and three in staff members.
Active cases remain in that category for 10 days after being reported. Forty-eight staff members in the county were quarantining as of Jan. 22.
Since Sept. 24, 74 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 22 in students and 52 in staff members.
A new COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
Outbreaks
The most recent outbreak in the RRHD was reported Jan. 16 in a long-term care facility; it is not known where the latest outbreak is.
There have been a total of 28 outbreaks in the health district -- 14 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,212.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22, as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (36 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (36 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Fauquier’s largest outbreak, which is pending closure, is at Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center. For weeks, that outbreak listed 95 cases and 16 deaths; it is now listing 103 cases.
There have been a total of 2,285 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 856 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 27,736 cases and 3,034 deaths), 787 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 137 in correctional facilities and 197 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 122 outbreaks in childcare settings, 59 for college/university and 127 for K-12.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded another two hospitalizations Thursday, after reporting two Wednesday. There have been 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first 29 days of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. The total since the beginning of the pandemic is 125.
Fauquier Hospital as of Tuesday was treating 13 patients for COVID-19.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 368 people hospitalized, 51 have been older than 80 years old; 55 have been 70 to 79 years old; 71 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 76 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and five have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 128 new hospitalizations today after reporting 127 yesterday and 126 Wednesday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 100.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 21,241 (914 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 28 states that 2,691 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 511; 309 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 82% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
The VHHA’s Jan. 28 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 1,790 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 367 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, six hundred and seven nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 71 new COVID-19 related deaths today, after adding 80 deaths Thursday, 54 deaths Wednesday and 93 deaths Tuesday, the second-highest since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,379 (773 probable).
Fauquier County reported two COVID-19 related deaths Thursday morning and one Wednesday morning; the county has lost five residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 33 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
The VDH does not report on demographics at the county level, but of the 93 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 47 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 22 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 20 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Data reported here was finalized Thursday, Jan. 28 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Jan. 29, 697,914 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents; 98,485 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses. Seven percent of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.
The state has received 1,176,350 doses from the federal government. That means that about 59% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. Seventy-six percent of first doses have been given; 25.8% of second doses.
As of today, an average 28,457 vaccine doses are being administered each day. That average has been climbing every day and has surpassed the state's initial goal of delivering 25,000 doses a day. The state’s next target is to deliver 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 5,009 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 532 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (124,137), followed by 40 to 49 year olds (116,342) and 30 to 39 year olds (112,482). Residents older than 70 have received 190,486 doses (86,366 for those 70 to 79 years old and 84,120 for those older than 80).
The VDH site states that 89,044 doses have been given at long-term care facilities. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies are responsible for administering doses at these centers. They have received a total of 162,825 doses to distribute and say they will be finished in early February with that effort.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard has been updated with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/.
THURSDAY, JAN. 28: On Thursday morning, Virginia's COVID-19 case numbers came in at 5,121, after yesterday’s 5,227, Tuesday’s 4,707 and Monday’s 6,172 -- which was the fourth-highest total since the beginning of the pandemic.
There have been 493,674 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (97,234 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 4,867 per day.
This morning the county added 40 new cases, after adding 51 yesterday, 32 Tuesday and 65 new cases Monday; that was the second-highest one-day total. The county has recorded a total of 3,424 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 35.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 12.2%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 9.0%, up from 8.4% yesterday.
COVID-19 in the school division
Two new positive cases were reported in the Fauquier County School Division on Jan. 27, one in a student at Fauquier High and one in a staff member at Bradley Elementary School. Seven new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported on Jan. 26, four in students and three in staff members.
There are currently 29 active cases in the school division. (Active cases remain in that category for 10 days after being reported.) Forty-eight staff members in the county were quarantining as of Jan. 22.
Since Sept. 24, 71 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 22 in students and 49 in staff members.
A new, more complete COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak Saturday in a long-term care facility. The VDH site only updates the outbreak section of its website on Fridays, so it is not known where the latest outbreak is.
An outbreak was reported in the health district in a correctional facility Jan. 15 and one in a childcare facility on Jan. 16. There have been a total of 28 outbreaks in the health district -- 14 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,212.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22, as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (36 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (36 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Fauquier’s largest outbreak, which is pending closure, is at Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center. For weeks, that outbreak listed 95 cases and 16 deaths; it is now listing 103 cases.
There have been a total of 2,274 outbreaks in Virginia so far. There have been 855 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 27,635 cases and 3,011 deaths), 789 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 137 in correctional facilities and 195 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 120 outbreaks in childcare settings, 59 for college/university and 119 for K-12.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded another two hospitalizations today, after reporting two yesterday. There have been 30 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first 28 days of 2021, 12 more than during the entire month of December. The total since the beginning of the pandemic is 125.
Fauquier Hospital as of Tuesday was treating 13 patients for COVID-19.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (of which Fauquier is a part), of the 365 people hospitalized, 50 have been older than 80 years old; 55 have been 70 to 79 years old; 70 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 75 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and five have been 49 or younger.
The state reported 127 new hospitalizations today after reporting 126 yesterday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 101.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 21,113 (898 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 28 states that 2,706 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 515; 322 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 82% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
The VHHA’s Jan. 28 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 1,909 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 303 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, four hundred, ninety-seven nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 80 new COVID-19 related deaths today, after adding 54 deaths Wednesday and 93 deaths Tuesday, the second-highest since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,308 (742 probable).
Fauquier County reported two COVID-19 related deaths Thursday morning and one Wednesday morning; the county has lost five residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 33 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
The VDH does not report on demographics at the county level, but of the 92 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD, 47 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 21 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old and 20 deaths in those younger than 69.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Data reported here was finalized Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Jan. 28, 641,873 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents; 88,410 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,166,600 doses from the federal government. That means that about 55% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. Seventy percent of first doses have been given; 23.2% of second doses.
As of today, an average 27,079 vaccine doses are being administered each day. That average has been climbing every day and has surpassed the state's initial goal of delivering 25,000 doses a day. The state’s next target is to deliver 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 4,722 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 448 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (114,616), followed by 40 to 49 year olds (108,083) and 30 to 39 year olds (105,279). Residents older than 70 have received 153,034 doses (76,288 for those 70 to 79 years old and 76,746 for those older than 80).
The VDH site states that 83,644 doses have been given at long-term care facilities. CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies are responsible for administering doses at these centers. They have a total of 260,000 doses to distribute and say they will be finished in early February with that effort.
The VHH’s new vaccine dashboard was updated yesterday with more detailed information and can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27: On Wednesday morning, Virginia's COVID-19 case numbers came in at 5,227, after yesterday’s 4,707 and Monday’s 6,172 -- which was the fourth-highest total since the beginning of the pandemic. Sunday’s COVID-19 case numbers for the state came in at 3,792; the below-4,000 milestone had been elusive since Jan. 4.
There have been 488,553 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (95,618 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 4,709 per day.
This morning the county added 51 new cases, after adding 32 yesterday and 65 new cases Monday; that was the second-highest one-day total. The county has recorded a total of 3,384 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 32.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 12.3%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 8.4%; it hasn’t been that low since Dec. 16.
COVID-19 in the school division
Seven new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Fauquier County School Division on Jan. 26, four in students and three in staff members. The student cases were at Southeastern Alternative School, Taylor Middle School and Mary Walter Elementary. The staff cases were reported at Warrenton Middle and the central offices; two cases were reported at the central offices, where there have been a total of ten cases. Only Fauquier High School has had more cases, with 11 staff members and two students infected.
There are currently 27 active cases in the school division. (Active cases remain in that category for 10 days after being reported.) Forty-eight staff members in the county were quarantining as of Jan. 22.
Since Sept. 24, 69 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 21 in students and 48 in staff members.
A new, more complete COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
The Fauquier County School Board voted Jan. 11 to resume the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
About 66% of families have chosen hybrid learning for this semester, which is 3% higher than when school started with hybrid learning in the fall. All-virtual learning has been in effect since Dec. 14, when the schools pulled back from the hybrid model because of a workforce shortage caused by the pandemic.
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak Saturday in a long-term care facility. The VDH site only updates the outbreak section of its website on Fridays, so it is not known where the latest outbreak is.
An outbreak was reported in the health district in a correctional facility Jan. 15 and one in a childcare facility on Jan. 16. There have been a total of 28 outbreaks in the health district -- 14 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,211.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22, as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (36 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (36 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Fauquier’s largest outbreak, which is pending closure, is at Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center. For weeks, that outbreak listed 95 cases and 16 deaths; it is now listing 103 cases.
There have been a total of 2,258 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In Virginia, there have been 848 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 27,296 cases and 2,973 deaths), 784 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 136 in correctional facilities and 195 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 118 outbreaks in childcare settings, 59 for college/university and 118 for K-12.
Five of the seven weeks between Nov. 15 and Jan. 2 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. Those weeks each recorded between 84 and 98 outbreaks. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded another two hospitalizations today. There have been 28 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first 27 days of 2021, ten more than during the entire month of December. The total since the beginning of the pandemic is 123.
Fauquier Hospital as of Tuesday was treating 13 patients for COVID-19.
The state reported 126 new hospitalizations today. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 108.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 20,986 (884 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 27 states that 2,868 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 537; 332 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 84% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
The VHHA’s Jan. 27 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 2,232 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 573 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, four hundred, seven nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 54 new COVID-19 related deaths today, after adding 93 deaths Tuesday, the second-highest since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,228 (739 probable).
Fauquier County reported a COVID-19 related death Wednesday morning; the county has lost three residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been a total of 31 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
As of Jan. 27, 602,983 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents; 78,261 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,166,600 doses from the federal government. That means that about 51.6% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. As of today, an average 26,010 vaccine doses are being administered each day. That average has been climbing every day and has surpassed the state's initial goal of delivering 25,000 doses a day. The state’s next target is to deliver 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 4,564 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 407 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (109,151), followed by 40 to 49 year olds (103,335) and 30 to 39 year olds (69,595). Residents older than 70 have received 138,141 doses (68,546 for those 70 to 79 years old and 69,595 for those older than 80).
According to the VHHA, 234,389 doses of the vaccines have been administered by hospitals (the data is as of Jan. 19), but today’s VDH data shows 260,356 doses have been given by hospitals.
The VDH site states that 74,371 doses have been given at long-term care facilities. CVS Pharmacy's website says they have administered 63,002 doses and Walgreens Pharmacies says the company has given 15,355, which adds up to 78,357 total doses administered at long-term care facilities.
The discrepancies illustrate the problem the state is having with a lag in vaccine data collection.
TUESDAY, JAN. 26: As of Jan. 26, 569,040 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents; 71,459 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The state has received 1,156,500 doses from the federal government. That means that about 49% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. As of today, an average 24,790 vaccine doses are being administered each day. That average has been climbing every day and is very close to the state's initial goal of delivering 25,000 doses a day. The state’s next target is to deliver 50,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 4,131 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 351 have been fully vaccinated.
The most doses in the state have gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (104,018), followed by 40 to 49 year olds (98,913) and 30 to 39 year olds (96,731). Residents older than 70 have received 125,225 doses (61,777 for those 70 to 79 years old and 63,448 for those older than 80).
According to the VHHA, 234,389 doses of the vaccines have been administered by hospitals (the data is as of Jan. 19), but VDH data shows 251,087 doses have been given by hospitals.
The VDH site states that 69,881 doses have been given at long-term care facilities. CVS Pharmacy's website says they have administered 58,099 doses and Walgreens Pharmacies says the company has given 15,355, which adds up to 73,454 total doses administered at long-term care facilities.
The discrepancies illustrate the problem the state is having with a lag in vaccine data collection.
Cases
On Tuesday morning, Virginia's COVID-19 case numbers (4,707) dropped back below 5,000 after yesterday’s 6,172, which was the fourth-highest total since the beginning of the pandemic. Sunday’s COVID-19 case numbers for the state came in at 3,792; the below-4,000 milestone had been elusive since Jan. 4. Saturday’s cases were at 4,904, Friday's 4,147 and Thursday’s 4,013.
There have been 483,326 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (94,067 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 4,607 per day.
This morning the county added 32 new cases after adding 65 new cases yesterday; that was the second-highest one-day total -- after adding only five Sunday. The county has recorded a total of 3,333 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 27. That average has been generally trending down since Jan. 7, when it was 46.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 12.5%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 8.7%; it hasn’t been that low since Dec. 16.
COVID-19 in the school division
On Jan. 25, new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Fauquier County School Division, one in the central offices and one at Fauquier High School; each location currently has four active cases. Most of the active cases reported are in staff members (13), but there are currently seven active cases in students as well. Cases are considered active for ten days, starting on the first day they are reported.
Forty-eight staff members are quarantining as of Jan. 22.
Since Sept. 24, 62 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school division, 17 in students and 45 in staff members. There have been eight cases in the central offices and 11 at Fauquier High.
A new, more complete COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
The Fauquier County School Board voted Jan. 11 to resume the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
About 66% of families have chosen hybrid learning for this semester, which is 3% higher than when school started with hybrid learning in the fall. All-virtual learning has been in effect since Dec. 14, when the schools pulled back from the hybrid model because of a workforce shortage caused by the pandemic.
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak Saturday in a long-term care facility. The VDH site only updates the outbreak section of its website on Fridays, so it is not known where the latest outbreak is.
An outbreak was reported in the health district in a correctional facility Jan. 15 and one in a childcare facility on Jan. 16. There have been a total of 28 outbreaks in the health district -- 14 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,210.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22, as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (36 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (36 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Fauquier’s largest outbreak, which is pending closure, is at Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center. For weeks, that outbreak listed 95 cases and 16 deaths; it is now listing 103 cases.
There have been a total of 2,249 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In Virginia, there have been 844 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 27,093 cases and 2,954 deaths), 780 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 136 in correctional facilities and 195 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 117 outbreaks in childcare settings, 59 for college/university and 118 for K-12.
Five of the seven weeks between Nov. 15 and Jan. 2 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. Those weeks each recorded between 84 and 98 outbreaks. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded a new hospitalization today, after adding two new hospitalizations yesterday, one Sunday and one Saturday. Three new hospitalizations were reported Jan. 22, one on Jan. 18, one on Jan. 16 and six new COVID-19 hospitalizations Jan. 13 – a new one-day high. The total since the beginning of the pandemic is 121. There have been 26 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first 26 days of 2021, eight more than during the entire month of December.
Fauquier Hospital is currently treating 13 patients for COVID-19.
The state reported 96 new hospitalizations today, after recording 52 Monday, 58 Sunday, 110 Saturday, 139 Friday and 174 Thursday – the fourth-highest single-day count ever. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 113.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 20,860 (864 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 26 states that 2,847 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 539; 280 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 83% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
The VHHA’s Jan. 26 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 2,495 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 727 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, one hundred, sixty-four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 93 COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday, the second-highest since the beginning of the pandemic, after reporting no new deaths from COVID-19 Sunday, and just three on Monday. Seventy-seven new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Saturday and 62 Friday morning. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,174 (732 probable).
Fauquier County has lost two residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. There have been 30 COVID-19 deaths in Fauquier.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Data reported here was finalized Monday, Jan. 25 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
MONDAY, JAN. 25: On Monday morning, Virginia's COVID-19 case numbers bounced back up to 6,172, for the fourth-highest total since the beginning of the pandemic. Yesterday’s COVID-19 case numbers for the state came in at 3,792; the below-4,000 milestone had been elusive since Jan. 4. Saturday’s cases were at 4,904, Friday's 4,147 and Thursday’s 4,013.
There have been 478,619 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (92,727 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 4,581 per day. Yesterday was the first time since Jan. 15 that the average dropped below 5,000.
This morning the county added 65 new cases – the second-highest one-day total -- after adding only five yesterday. The county has recorded a total of 3,301 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 25. The average has been generally trending down since Jan. 7, when it was 46.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 12.6%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 8.8%; it hasn’t been that low since Dec. 16.
COVID-19 in the school division
On Jan. 22, another positive case of COVID-19 was reported in a staff member in the Fauquier County School Division’s central offices. Since Nov. 24, there have been seven positive cases at that location. The only school division location where there have been more cases has been Fauquier High School, where there have been 10 since Nov. 24. There are currently four positive cases identified at FHS.
Positive cases in students at Bradley and P.B. Smith elementary schools and at Warrenton Middle School were reported Jan. 22.
Nineteen new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Fauquier County School Division since Jan. 11. A student at Liberty High School and a staff member at C. Hunter Ritchie Elementary School were reported on Jan. 21. Three positive cases were reported Jan. 20 – one staff member at Fauquier High School and one at Liberty High School, and one student at Brumfield Elementary. On Jan. 19, one positive case at the school division’s central offices and one at Warrenton Middle School, both in staff members, were reported.
Three other cases were recently reported at Fauquier High School, two on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 15; two at Kettle Run High School (one a student) on Jan. 11; one at Auburn Middle School -- its first – on Jan. 12, and two at the central school division offices, one on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 12.
A new, more complete COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
The dashboard reports that there are 21 active cases of COVID-19 in the school division, 14 staff members and seven students have tested positive within the last ten days; 48 staff members were quarantining as of Jan. 22.
The Fauquier County School Board voted Jan. 11 to resume the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
About 66% of families have chosen hybrid learning for this semester, which is 3% higher than when school started with hybrid learning in the fall. All-virtual learning has been in effect since Dec. 14, when the schools pulled back from the hybrid model because of a workforce shortage caused by the pandemic.
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak Saturday in a long-term care facility. The VDH site only updates the outbreak section of its website on Fridays, so it is not known where the latest outbreak is.
An outbreak was reported in the health district in a correctional facility Jan. 15 and one in a childcare facility on Jan. 16. There have been a total of 28 outbreaks in the health district -- 14 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,207.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site Jan. 22, as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (36 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (36 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
Fauquier’s largest outbreak, which is pending closure, is at Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center. For weeks, that outbreak listed 95 cases and 16 deaths; it is now listing 103 cases.
There have been a total of 2,240 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In Virginia, there have been 840 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 26,594 cases and 2,941 deaths), 777 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 136 in correctional facilities and 193 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 117 outbreaks in childcare settings, 59 for college/university and 118 for K-12 – that’s five new outbreaks in the K-12 category.
Five of the seven weeks between Nov. 15 and Jan. 2 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. Those weeks each recorded between 84 and 98 outbreaks. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded two new hospitalizations today, one yesterday, and one Saturday, after adding three new hospitalizations Friday, one on Jan. 18, one on Jan. 16 and six new COVID-19 hospitalizations Jan. 13 – a new one-day high. The total since the beginning of the pandemic is 120. There have been 25 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first 25 days of 2021, seven more than during the entire month of December.
Fauquier Health CEO Chad Melton said last Thursday that Fauquier Hospital is currently treating 10 COVID-19 patients at the hospital.
The state reported 52 new hospitalizations today, after recording 58 Sunday, 110 Saturday, 139 Friday and 174 Thursday – the fourth-highest single-day count ever. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 112.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 20,764 (847 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 25 states that 2,892 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 554; 324 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 82% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
The VHHA’s Jan. 23 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 2,495 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 727 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, one hundred, sixty-four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. (The VHHA does not update its report on nursing facilities on Sundays or Mondays.)
Deaths
The VDH reported no new deaths from COVID-19 Sunday, and just three on Monday, after reporting 77 new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and 62 Friday morning. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,081 (718 probable).
Fauquier County has lost two residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. Friday, the VDH reported that there have been 31 COVID-19 fatalities in Fauquier, but Saturday the number was revised to 30.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Data reported here was finalized Sunday, Jan. 24 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
There was a recurring theme during Dr. Danny Avula’s Friday afternoon press conference on CO…
As of Jan. 25, 522,853 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents; 64,381 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The largest number of doses has gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (96,159), followed by 40 to 49 year olds (91,641) and 30 to 39 year olds (90,512). Residents older than 70 have received 110,817 doses.
The state has received 1,105,700 doses from the federal government. That means that about 47% of vaccines in hand have been administered so far. As of today, an average 21,823 vaccine doses are being administered each day. That average has been climbing every day and is nearing the state's first goal of delivering 25,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 3,759 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 337 have been fully vaccinated.
According to the VHHA, 234,389 doses of the vaccines have been administered by hospitals as of Jan. 24, but VDH data shows 241,170 doses have been given by hospitals.
The VDH site states that 61,760 doses have been given at long-term care facilities, but CVS Pharmacy's website says they have administered 55,479 doses and Walgreens Pharmacies say the company has given 13,355, which adds up to 70,834 total doses administered at long-term care facilities.
The discrepancies illustrate the problem the state is having with a lag in data collection on vaccines.
SUNDAY, JAN. 24: Today’s COVID-19 case numbers for the state came in at 3,792; the below-4,000 milestone had been elusive since Jan. 4. Yesterday’s 4,904 cases were higher than Friday's 4,147 or Thursday’s 4,013.
There have been 472,447 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (91,006 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 4,735 per day, the first time since Jan. 15 that the average has dropped below 5,000.
This morning the county added only five new cases, for a pandemic total of 3,236 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 21, also much lower than in recent days. The average has been generally trending down since Jan. 7, when it was 46.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 12.7%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 8.8%; it’s the second day since Dec. 19 that the positivity rate has been lower than 10%.
COVID-19 in the school division
On Jan. 22, another positive case of COVID-19 was reported in a staff member in the Fauquier County School Division’s central offices. Since Nov. 24, there have been seven positive cases at that location. The only school division location where there have been more cases has been Fauquier High School, where there have been 10 since Nov. 24. There are currently four positive cases identified at FHS.
Positive cases in students at Bradley and P.B. Smith elementary schools and at Warrenton Middle School were reported Jan. 22.
Nineteen new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Fauquier County School Division since Jan. 11. A student at Liberty High School and a staff member at C. Hunter Ritchie Elementary School were reported on Jan. 21. Three positive cases were reported Jan. 20 – one staff member at Fauquier High School and one at Liberty High School, and one student at Brumfield Elementary. On Jan. 19, one positive case at the school division’s central offices and one at Warrenton Middle School, both in staff members, were reported.
Three other cases were recently reported at Fauquier High School, two on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 15; two at Kettle Run High School (one a student) on Jan. 11; one at Auburn Middle School -- its first – on Jan. 12, and two at the central school division offices, one on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 12.
A new, more complete COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
The dashboard reports that there are 21 active cases of COVID-19 in the school division, 14 staff members and seven students have tested positive within the last ten days; 48 staff members were quarantining as of Jan. 22.
The Fauquier County School Board voted Jan. 11 to resume the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
About 66% of families have chosen hybrid learning for this semester, which is 3% higher than when school started with hybrid learning in the fall. All-virtual learning has been in effect since Dec. 14, when the schools pulled back from the hybrid model because of a workforce shortage caused by the pandemic.
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak yesterday in a long-term care facility. The VDH site only updates the outbreak section of its website on Fridays, so it is not known where the latest outbreak is.
An outbreak was reported in the health district in a correctional facility Jan. 15 and one in a childcare facility on Jan. 16. There have been a total of 28 outbreaks in the health district -- 14 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,206.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site yesterday, as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (36 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (36 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,239 outbreaks in Virginia so far; that’s 12 new outbreaks in the state since yesterday.
In Virginia, there have been 840 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 26,579 cases and 2,941 deaths), 776 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 136 in correctional facilities and 193 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 117 outbreaks in childcare settings, 59 for college/university and 118 for K-12 – that’s five new outbreaks in the K-12 category.
Five of the seven weeks between Nov. 15 and Jan. 2 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. Those weeks each recorded between 84 and 98 outbreaks. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization today and one yesterday, after adding three new hospitalizations Friday, one on Jan. 18, one on Jan. 16 and six new COVID-19 hospitalizations Jan. 13 – a new one-day high. The total since the beginning of the pandemic is 118. There have been 23 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first 24 days of 2021, six more than during the entire month of December.
Fauquier Health CEO Chad Melton said Thursday that Fauquier Hospital is currently treating 10 COVID-19 patients at the hospital.
The state reported 58 new hospitalizations today, after recording 110 Saturday, 139 Friday and 174 Thursday – the fourth-highest single-day count ever. The state reported 165 – the fifth-highest -- Wednesday. The state’s seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 114.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 20,712 (841 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 24 states that 2,850 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm, but numbers are showing a downward trend in recent days.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 546; 310 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 83% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
The VHHA’s Jan. 23 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 2,495 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 727 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, one hundred, sixty-four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA. (The VHHA does not update its report on nursing facilities on Sundays or Mondays.)
Deaths
The VDH reported no new deaths from COVID-19 Sunday, after reporting 77 new COVID-19 deaths in Saturday and 62 Friday morning. In fact, the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,079 (717 probable) – one fewer than yesterday.
Fauquier County has lost two residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. Yesterday, the VDH reported that there have been 31 COVID-19 fatalities in Fauquier, but Saturday the number was revised to 30.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Data reported here was finalized Saturday, Jan. 23 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
There was a recurring theme during Dr. Danny Avula’s Friday afternoon press conference on CO…
As of Jan. 24, 474,979 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to Virginia residents; 58,779 people have been fully vaccinated with both necessary doses.
The largest number of doses has gone to residents between 50 and 59 years old (90,641), followed by 40 to 49 year olds (87,310) and 30 to 39 year olds (86,487). Residents older than 70 have received 87,123 doses.
The state has received 1,055,975 doses from the federal government. That means that about 45% of vaccines have been administered so far. As of today, an average 21,007 vaccine doses are being administered each day. That average has been climbing every day and is nearing the state's first goal of delivering 25,000 doses a day.
Thus far, 3,565 Fauquier residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 327 have been fully vaccinated.
According to the VHHA, 234,389 doses of the vaccines have been administered by hospitals as of Jan. 24, but VDH data shows 231,888 doses have been given by hospitals.
SATURDAY, JAN. 23: Today’s COVID-19 case numbers for the state came in at 4,904, higher than yesterday's 4,147 or Thursday’s 4,013, which were the lowest they’ve been since Jan. 4.
There have been 468,655 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (89,966 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 5,609 per day.
This morning the county added 23 new cases, for a pandemic total of 3,231 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 33. The average has been generally trending down since Jan. 7, when it was 46.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 12.8%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 9.8%; it’s the first time since Dec. 19 that the positivity rate has been lower than 10%.
COVID-19 in the school division
On Jan. 22, another positive case of COVID-19 was reported in a staff member in the Fauquier County School Division’s central offices. Since Nov. 24, there have been seven positive cases at that location. The only school division location where there have been more cases has been Fauquier High School, where there have been 10 since Nov. 24. There are currently four positive cases identified at FHS.
Positive cases in students at Bradley and P.B. Smith elementary schools and at Warrenton Middle School were reported Jan. 22.
Nineteen new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Fauquier County School Division since Jan. 11. A student at Liberty High School and a staff member at C. Hunter Ritchie Elementary School were reported on Jan. 21. Three positive cases were reported Jan. 20 – one staff member at Fauquier High School and one at Liberty High School, and one student at Brumfield Elementary. On Jan. 19, one positive case at the school division’s central offices and one at Warrenton Middle School, both in staff members, were reported.
Three other cases were recently reported at Fauquier High School, two on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 15; two at Kettle Run High School (one a student) on Jan. 11; one at Auburn Middle School -- its first – on Jan. 12, and two at the central school division offices, one on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 12.
A new, more complete COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
The dashboard reports that there are 21 active cases of COVID-19 in the school division, 14 staff members and seven students have tested positive within the last ten days; 48 staff members were quarantining as of Jan. 22.
The Fauquier County School Board voted Jan. 11 to resume the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
About 66% of families have chosen hybrid learning for this semester, which is 3% higher than when school started with hybrid learning in the fall. All-virtual learning has been in effect since Dec. 14, when the schools pulled back from the hybrid model because of a workforce shortage caused by the pandemic.
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak today in a long-term care facility. The VDH site only updates the outbreak section of its website on Fridays, so it is not known where the latest outbreak is.
An outbreak was reported in the health district in a correctional facility Jan. 15 and one in a childcare facility on Jan. 16. There have been a total of 28 outbreaks in the health district -- 14 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,205, 29 more cases than were being reported yesterday.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site yesterday, as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (36 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (36 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,227 outbreaks in Virginia so far; that’s 28 new outbreaks in the state since yesterday.
In Virginia, there have been 834 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 26,268 cases and 2,925 deaths), 775 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 136 in correctional facilities and 193 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 117 outbreaks in childcare settings, 59 for college/university and 113 for K-12.
Five of the seven weeks between Nov. 15 and Jan. 2 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. Those weeks each recorded between 83 and 98 outbreaks. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization yesterday, after adding three new hospitalizations Friday, one on Jan. 18, one on Jan. 16 and six new COVID-19 hospitalizations Jan. 13 – a new one-day high. The total since the beginning of the pandemic is 117. There have been 27 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first 22 days of 2021, five more than during the entire month of December.
Fauquier Health CEO Chad Melton said Thursday that Fauquier Hospital is currently treating 10 COVID-19 patients at the hospital.
The state reported 110 new hospitalizations today, after recording 139 Friday and 174 Thursday – the fourth-highest single-day count ever. The state reported 165 – the fifth-highest -- Wednesday.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 20,694 (841 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 23 states that 2,927 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm. In the last two months, the rise in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has been steep. The increase in ICU beds occupied by COVID patients and in patients on ventilators has followed.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 567; 320 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 83% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
The VHHA’s Jan. 23 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 2,495 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 727 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, one hundred, sixty-four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 77 new COVID-19 deaths in the state this morning after recording 62 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,079 (745 probable).
Fauquier County has lost two residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. Yesterday, the VDH reported that there have been 31 COVID-19 fatalities in Fauquier, but this morning the number was revised to 30.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Data reported here was finalized Friday, Jan. 2 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
FRIDAY, JAN. 22: Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization today, after adding three new hospitalizations yesterday, one on Jan. 18, one on Jan. 16 and six new COVID-19 hospitalizations Jan. 13 – a new one-day high. The total since the beginning of the pandemic is 117. There have been 27 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first 22 days of 2021, five more than during the entire month of December.
Fauquier Health CEO Chad Melton said Thursday that Fauquier Hospital is currently treating 10 COVID-19 patients at the hospital.
The state reported 139 new hospitalizations today, after recording 174 yesterday – the fourth-highest single-day count ever. The state reporting 165 – the fifth-highest -- Wednesday.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 20,544 (827 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 22 states that 2,972 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm. In the last two months, the rise in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has been steep. The increase in ICU beds occupied by COVID patients and in patients on ventilators has followed.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 509; 332 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 83% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
The VHHA’s Jan. 22 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 2,587 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 711 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eleven thousand, sixty-seven nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Cases
Today’s COVID-19 case numbers for the state came in at 4,147, just slightly higher than yesterday 4,013, which were the lowest they’ve been since Jan. 4. Case numbers were 4,515 for Jan. 20, and 4,526 for Jan. 19.
There have been 463,751 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (88,843 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 5,874 per day.
Fauquier’s new daily case numbers set a new record Jan. 9, when the county added 63 new cases, but topped that Jan. 17 by adding 89 new positive cases. This morning the county added 30 new cases. The county has logged a total of 3,208 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 36.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 13.0%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 10.1%.
COVID-19 in the school division
Fifteen new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Fauquier County School Division since Jan. 11. The two most recent cases were a student at Liberty High School and a staff member at C. Hunter Ritchie Elementary School, reported on Jan. 21. Three positive cases were reported Jan. 20 – one staff member at Fauquier High School and one at Liberty High School, and one student at Brumfield Elementary. On Jan. 19, one positive case at the school division’s central offices and one at Warrenton Middle School, both in staff members, were reported.
Three other cases were recently reported at Fauquier High School, two on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 15; two at Kettle Run High School on Jan. 11; one at Auburn Middle School -- its first – on Jan. 12, and two at the central school division offices, one on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 12. The only case involving a student was one of the two at Kettle Run.
A new, more complete COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
The dashboard reports that there are 18 active cases of COVID-19 in the school division; 32 staff members were quarantining as of Jan. 14.
The Fauquier County School Board voted Jan. 11 to resume the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
About 66% of families have chosen hybrid learning for this semester, which is 3% higher than when school started with hybrid learning in the fall. All-virtual learning has been in effect since Dec. 14, when the schools pulled back from the hybrid model because of a workforce shortage caused by the pandemic.
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a correctional facility Jan. 15 and one in a childcare facility on Jan. 16. There have been a total of 27 outbreaks in the health district -- 13 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,176.
The childcare setting data showed up on the VDH site this morning, as five cases at Children of America.
Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (36 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (36 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,199 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In the state, there have been 823 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 25,679 cases and 2,855 deaths), 764 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 135 in correctional facilities and 191 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 117 outbreaks in childcare settings, 58 for college/university and 111 for K-12.
Five of the seven weeks between Nov. 15 and Jan. 2 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. Those weeks each recorded between 83 and 98 outbreaks. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
Deaths
The VDH reported 62 new COVID-19 deaths in the state this morning after recording 63 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 6,002 (733 probable).
Fauquier County has lost three residents to COVID-19 so far in 2021. The county reported one fatality today, as well as one Jan. 8 and one on Jan. 5. Before Jan. 5, the county had not reported a COVID death since Tuesday, Nov. 24. There have been 31 COVID-19 fatalities in Fauquier.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
Data reported here was finalized Thursday, Jan. 21 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
THURSDAY, JAN. 21: Fauquier County recorded three new hospitalizations today, one new hospitalization Jan. 18, one on Jan. 16 and six new COVID-19 hospitalizations Jan. 13 – a new one-day high. The total since the beginning of the pandemic is 116. There have been 26 COVID-related hospitalizations in the county during the first 21 days of 2021, four more than during the entire month of December.
Fauquier Health CEO Chad Melton said Thursday that Fauquier Hospital is currently treating 10 COVID-19 patients at the hospital.
The state reported 174 new COVID-19 hospitalizations today – the fourth-highest single-day count ever. The state reporting 165 – the fifth-highest -- yesterday.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 20,405 (818 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 21 states that 3,011 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm. In the last two months, the rise in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has been steep. The increase in ICU beds occupied by COVID patients and in patients on ventilators has followed.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 545; 337 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 84% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
The VHHA’s Jan. 21 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 2,762 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 815 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Ten thousand, nine hundred and fifty-six nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Cases
Today’s COVID-19 case numbers for the state came in at 4,013, the lowest they’ve been since Jan. 4. Case numbers were 4,515 for Jan. 20, and 4,526 for Jan. 19.
There have been 459,604 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (87,388 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 5,966 per day.
Fauquier’s new daily case numbers set a new record Jan. 9, when the county added 63 new cases, but topped that Jan. 17 by adding 89 new positive cases. This morning the county added 21 new cases. The county has logged a total of 3,178 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 36.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 13.2%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 10.0%.
COVID-19 in the school division
Thirteen new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Fauquier County School Division since Jan. 11. The three most recent were reported Jan. 20 – one staff member at Fauquier High School and one at Liberty High School, and one student at Brumfield Elementary. On Jan. 19, one positive case at the school division’s central offices and one at Warrenton Middle School, both in staff members, were reported.
Three other cases were recently reported at Fauquier High School, two on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 15; two at Kettle Run High School on Jan. 11; one at Auburn Middle School -- its first – on Jan. 12, and two at the central school division offices, one on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 12. The only case involving a student was one of the two at Kettle Run.
A new, more complete COVID-19 dashboard made its debut Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
The dashboard reports that there are 17 active cases of COVID-19 in the school division; 32 staff members are currently quarantining.
The Fauquier County School Board voted Jan. 11 to resume the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
About 66% of families have chosen hybrid learning for this semester, which is 3% higher than when school started with hybrid learning in the fall. All-virtual learning has been in effect since Dec. 14, when the schools pulled back from the hybrid model because of a workforce shortage caused by the pandemic.
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a correctional facility Jan. 15 and one in a childcare facility on Jan. 16. There have been a total of 27 outbreaks in the health district -- 13 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,176.
Most recently, Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. Cubbage provided an update Jan. 21: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (30 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (19 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,188 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In the state, there have been 819 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 25,560 cases and 2,844 deaths), 759 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 134 in correctional facilities and 191 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 116 outbreaks in childcare settings, 58 for college/university and 111 for K-12.
Five of the seven weeks between Nov. 15 and Jan. 2 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. Those weeks each recorded between 83 and 98 outbreaks. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
Deaths
The VDH reported 63 new COVID-19 deaths in the state this morning. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 5,940 (729 probable).
Fauquier County lost a resident to COVID-19 Jan. 8 and one on Jan. 5. Before Jan. 5, the county had not reported a COVID death since Tuesday, Nov. 24. There have been 30 COVID-19 fatalities in Fauquier.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December. Two residents have died of COVID-related illness since the start of the new year.
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Jan. 20 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20: The surveys that the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District created to allow residents to sign up for a vaccine slot were closed last week because the system was overwhelmed, but Health Director Wade Kartchner opened them up again Tuesday.
He said, “We understand that our community is facing a great deal of stress about how to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination. We are working hard to get the vaccine to our residents as quickly as we can. As part of this effort, we are reopening the surveys. There is a portal for employers of businesses and one for those over 65 years old and those who are 18 to 64 with medical conditions.
“Please understand that our health district, along with the rest of the state, is facing a severe shortage of vaccine in relation to the demand. We will be expecting only 600 to 1,500 doses of vaccine each week for the next 4 to 8 weeks, and have nearly 25,000 people in the queue.”
Kartchner explained, “To understand the issue better, think of this situation as waiting in the ticket line to get into a concert. If there are only three ticket windows open and 100 people in each line, adding another 1,000 people to each line doesn’t make the process go any faster. All it does is make people angry and frustrated. The answer to this is to open more ticket windows, or in our case, to get more vaccine.
“We will continue to try to do everything we can to get more vaccine, but for the next few weeks, the allotment for the entire state is around 100,000 doses a week, and we hopefully anticipate receiving about 1% to 2% of that per week.
“The best way to let us know your interest and to get on the list is to go to rrhd.org and fill out the appropriate survey. For those with no internet access, call 540-308-6072. Understand that you will likely need to leave a message for us to call you back. Please know that our staff is working diligently every day to reach out to those who have questions.”
He added, “Repeat phone calls or emails slow us down; each one means time taken away from case investigation, vaccine administration, coordinating testing and other measures to protect the health of the community. Please be patient; we will get back to you.”
Getting a vaccine in Fauquier County
Plans are underway for the Fauquier County government to assist the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District’s efforts to register and schedule residents for vaccinations, County Administrator Paul McCulla said Jan. 14. The county government will provide staff members and phone lines.
Additionally this week, the Fauquier County Department of Social Services will employ a part-time staffer to help county residents older than 75 register for a vaccination.
Fauquier Health CEO Chad Melton said today that 164 Fauquier County employees – including teachers – were vaccinated at the hospital Monday. He promised more details about vaccines for the community would be coming this week.
So far, 360,051 doses of Phizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered in the state, 39,458 residents have been fully vaccinated.
A total of 943,400 vaccine doses have been distributed to vaccination sites. That means that about 38% of available vaccines have been given to residents.
CVS and Walgreens have control of more than 200,000 doses in Virginia, which they are administering to residents of long-term care centers. According to the latest data, only 33,441 of those doses have been administered. It is unclear whether the number is really that low, or whether reporting is not keeping up with doses delivered into arms.
In Fauquier, 2,788 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Two hundred and eighty-three have been fully vaccinated, according to today’s VDH report.
Cases
Today’s COVID-19 case numbers for the state came in at 4,515 for Jan. 20, almost identical to yesterday’s 4,526.
There have been 455,591 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (86,591 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 6,149 per day.
Fauquier’s new daily case numbers set a new record Jan. 9, when the county added 63 new cases, but topped that Jan. 17 by adding 89 new positive cases. This morning the county added 14 new cases. The county has logged a total of 3,157 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 37.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 13.5%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 10.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
Ten new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Fauquier County School Division since Jan. 11. The most recent were reported Jan. 19: one at the school division’s central offices and one at Warrenton Middle School, both in staff members.
Three cases were reported at Fauquier High School, two on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 15; two at Kettle Run High School on Jan. 11; one at Auburn Middle School -- its first – on Jan. 12, and two at the central school division offices, one on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 12. The only case involving a student was one of the two at Kettle Run.
A new, more complete COVID-19 dashboard made its debut yesterday morning. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
The dashboard reports that there are 13 active cases of COVID-19; 32 staff members are currently quarantining.
The Fauquier County School Board voted Jan. 11 to resume the hybrid model of learning beginning yesterday. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
About 66% of families have chosen hybrid learning for this semester, which is 3% higher than when school started with hybrid learning in the fall. All-virtual learning has been in effect since Dec. 14, when the schools pulled back from the hybrid model because of a workforce shortage caused by the pandemic.
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a correctional facility Friday and one in a childcare facility on Saturday. There have been a total of 27 outbreaks in the health district -- 13 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,169.
Most recently, Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage.
Cubbage provided an update Jan. 18: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (30 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (19 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,175 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In the state, there have been 813 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 25,131 cases and 2,818 deaths), 753 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 133 in correctional facilities and 191 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 116 outbreaks in childcare settings, 58 for college/university and 111 for K-12.
Five of the seven weeks between Nov. 15 and Jan. 2 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. Those weeks each recorded between 83 and 99 outbreaks. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization Monday, one on Jan. 16 and six new COVID-19 hospitalizations Jan. 13 – a new one-day high. The total since the beginning of the pandemic is 113. There have been 23 COVID-related hospitalizations in the first 20 days of 2021, one more than during the entire month of December.
The state reported 165 new hospitalizations today – the fifth-highest single-day count ever -- after reporting 84 yesterday.
Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Monday that Fauquier Hospital is still treating fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients at the hospital.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 20,231 (808 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 19 states that 3,098 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm. In the last two months, the rise in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has been steep. The increase in ICU beds occupied by COVID patients and in patients on ventilators has followed.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 554; 338 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 84% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
The VHHA’s Jan. 20 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 2,647 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 614 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Nine thousand, eight hundred and sixteen nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 63 new COVID-19 deaths in the state this morning. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 5,861 (724 probable).
Fauquier County lost a resident to COVID-19 Jan. 8 and one on Jan. 5. Before Jan. 5, the county had not reported a COVID death since Tuesday, Nov. 24. There have been 30 COVID-19 fatalities in Fauquier.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December. Two residents have died of COVID-related illness since the start of the new year.
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The surveys that the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District created to allow residents to sign up for a vaccine slot were closed last week because the system was overwhelmed, but Health Director Wade Kartchner opened them up again Tuesday.
He said, “We understand that our community is facing a great deal of stress about how to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination. We are working hard to get the vaccine to our residents as quickly as we can. As part of this effort, we are reopening the surveys. There is a portal for employers of businesses and one for those over 65 years old and those who are 18 to 64 with medical conditions.
“Please understand that our health district, along with the rest of the state, is facing a severe shortage of vaccine in relation to the demand. We will be expecting only 600 to 1,500 doses of vaccine each week for the next 4 to 8 weeks, and have nearly 25,000 people in the queue.”
Kartchner explained, “To understand the issue better, think of this situation as waiting in the ticket line to get into a concert. If there are only three ticket windows open and 100 people in each line, adding another 1,000 people to each line doesn’t make the process go any faster. All it does is make people angry and frustrated. The answer to this is to open more ticket windows, or in our case, to get more vaccine.
“We will continue to try to do everything we can to get more vaccine, but for the next few weeks, the allotment for the entire state is around 100,000 doses a week, and we hopefully anticipate receiving about 1% to 2% of that per week.
“The best way to let us know your interest and to get on the list is to go to rrhd.org and fill out the appropriate survey. For those with no internet access, call 540-308-6072. Understand that you will likely need to leave a message for us to call you back. Please know that our staff is working diligently every day to reach out to those who have questions.”
He added, “Repeat phone calls or emails slow us down; each one means time taken away from case investigation, vaccine administration, coordinating testing and other measures to protect the health of the community. Please be patient; we will get back to you.”
Getting a vaccine in Fauquier County
Plans are underway for the Fauquier County government to assist the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District’s efforts to register and schedule residents for vaccinations, County Administrator Paul McCulla said Jan. 14. The county government will provide staff members and phone lines.
Additionally this week, the Fauquier County Department of Social Services will employ a part-time staffer to help county residents older than 75 register for a vaccination.
Fauquier Health CEO Chad Melton said today that 164 Fauquier County employees – including teachers – were vaccinated at the hospital Monday. He promised more details about vaccines for the community would be coming this week.
So far, 360,051 doses of Phizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered in the state, 39,458 residents have been fully vaccinated.
A total of 943,400 vaccine doses have been distributed to vaccination sites. That means that about 38% of available vaccines have been given to residents.
CVS and Walgreens have control of more than 200,000 doses in Virginia, which they are administering to residents of long-term care centers. According to the latest data, only 33,441 of those doses have been administered. It is unclear whether the number is really that low, or whether reporting is not keeping up with doses delivered into arms.
In Fauquier, 2,788 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Two hundred and eighty-three have been fully vaccinated, according to today’s VDH report.
Cases
Today’s COVID-19 case numbers for the state came in at 4,515 for Jan. 20, almost identical to yesterday’s 4,526.
There have been 455,591 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (86,591 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 6,149 per day.
Fauquier’s new daily case numbers set a new record Jan. 9, when the county added 63 new cases, but topped that Jan. 17 by adding 89 new positive cases. This morning the county added 14 new cases. The county has logged a total of 3,157 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 37.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 13.5%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 10.2%.
COVID-19 in the school division
Ten new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Fauquier County School Division since Jan. 11. The most recent were reported Jan. 19: one at the school division’s central offices and one at Warrenton Middle School, both in staff members.
Three cases were reported at Fauquier High School, two on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 15; two at Kettle Run High School on Jan. 11; one at Auburn Middle School -- its first – on Jan. 12, and two at the central school division offices, one on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 12. The only case involving a student was one of the two at Kettle Run.
A new, more complete COVID-19 dashboard made its debut yesterday morning. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
The dashboard reports that there are 13 active cases of COVID-19; 32 staff members are currently quarantining.
The Fauquier County School Board voted Jan. 11 to resume the hybrid model of learning beginning yesterday. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
About 66% of families have chosen hybrid learning for this semester, which is 3% higher than when school started with hybrid learning in the fall. All-virtual learning has been in effect since Dec. 14, when the schools pulled back from the hybrid model because of a workforce shortage caused by the pandemic.
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a correctional facility Friday and one in a childcare facility on Saturday. There have been a total of 27 outbreaks in the health district -- 13 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,169.
Most recently, Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage.
Cubbage provided an update Jan. 18: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (30 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (19 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,175 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In the state, there have been 813 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 25,131 cases and 2,818 deaths), 753 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 133 in correctional facilities and 191 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 116 outbreaks in childcare settings, 58 for college/university and 111 for K-12.
Five of the seven weeks between Nov. 15 and Jan. 2 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. Those weeks each recorded between 83 and 99 outbreaks. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization Monday, one on Jan. 16 and six new COVID-19 hospitalizations Jan. 13 – a new one-day high. The total since the beginning of the pandemic is 113. There have been 23 COVID-related hospitalizations in the first 20 days of 2021, one more than during the entire month of December.
The state reported 165 new hospitalizations today – the fifth-highest single-day count ever -- after reporting 84 yesterday.
Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Monday that Fauquier Hospital is still treating fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients at the hospital.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 20,231 (808 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 19 states that 3,098 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm. In the last two months, the rise in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has been steep. The increase in ICU beds occupied by COVID patients and in patients on ventilators has followed.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 554; 338 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 84% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 36,103 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 20,231.
The VHHA’s Jan. 20 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 2,647 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 614 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Nine thousand, eight hundred and sixteen nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 63 new COVID-19 deaths in the state this morning. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 5,861 (724 probable).
Fauquier County lost a resident to COVID-19 Jan. 8 and one on Jan. 5. Before Jan. 5, the county had not reported a COVID death since Tuesday, Nov. 24. There have been 30 COVID-19 fatalities in Fauquier.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December. Two residents have died of COVID-related illness since the start of the new year.
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
TUESDAY, JAN. 19: The surveys that the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District created to allow residents to sign up for a vaccine slot were closed last week because the system was overwhelmed, but Health Director Wade Kartchner opened them up again today.
He said, “We understand that our community is facing a great deal of stress about how to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination. We are working hard to get the vaccine to our residents as quickly as we can. As part of this effort, we are reopening the surveys. There is a portal for employers of businesses and one for those over 65 years old and those who are 18 to 64 with medical conditions.
“Please understand that our health district, along with the rest of the state, is facing a severe shortage of vaccine in relation to the demand. We will be expecting only 600 to 1,500 doses of vaccine each week for the next 4 to 8 weeks, and have nearly 25,000 people in the queue.”
Kartchner explained, “To understand the issue better, think of this situation as waiting in the ticket line to get into a concert. If there are only three ticket windows open and 100 people in each line, adding another 1,000 people to each line doesn’t make the process go any faster. All it does is make people angry and frustrated. The answer to this is to open more ticket windows, or in our case, to get more vaccine.
“We will continue to try to do everything we can to get more vaccine, but for the next few weeks, the allotment for the entire state is around 100,000 doses a week, and we hopefully anticipate receiving about 1% to 2% of that per week.
“The best way to let us know your interest and to get on the list is to go to rrhd.org and fill out the appropriate survey. For those with no internet access, call 540-308-6072. Understand that you will likely need to leave a message for us to call you back. Please know that our staff is working diligently every day to reach out to those who have questions.”
He added, “Repeat phone calls or emails slow us down; each one means time taken away from case investigation, vaccine administration, coordinating testing and other measures to protect the health of the community. Please be patient; we will get back to you.”
Getting a vaccine in Fauquier County
Plans are underway for the Fauquier County government to assist the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District’s efforts to register and schedule residents for vaccinations, County Administrator Paul McCulla said Jan. 14. The county government will provide staff members and phone lines.
Additionally this week, the Fauquier County Department of Social Services will employ a part-time staffer to help county residents older than 75 register for a vaccination.
Fauquier Health CEO Chad Melton said today that 164 Fauquier County employees – including teachers – were vaccinated at the hospital Monday. He promised more details would be coming this week.
So far, 341,388 doses of Phizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered in the state, 36,826 residents have been fully vaccinated.
A total of 943,400 vaccine doses have been distributed to vaccination sites. That means that about 36% of available vaccines have been given to residents.
In Fauquier, 2,720 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Two hundred and seventy-nine have been fully vaccinated.
Cases
Today’s COVID-19 case numbers for the state dropped some today. They came in at 4,526 for Jan. 19.
Positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia nearly doubled recent averages with Sunday’s report of 9,914 new cases. Monday’s case number came in at 7,245, which is the second-highest since the start of the pandemic, after Sunday’s high. Daily case numbers have topped 5,000 10 times since New Year’s Eve. April Achter, population health coordinator with the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District of the Virginia Department of Health, said that a change in the reporting process may account for some of Sunday's bump in cases.
There have been 451,076 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (84,917 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 6,161 per day, the highest it has been.
Fauquier’s new daily case numbers set a new record Jan. 9, when the county added 63 new cases, but topped that Sunday by adding 89 new positive cases. This morning the county added 19 new cases. The county has logged a total of 3,143 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 39.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) dropped slightly to 13.6% from 14.0% yesterday. The rate has been generally rising since Oct. 8, when it was 4.8%; the percentage began a steeper acceleration on Nov. 25, when it was 7.7%. It has remained above 12.0% since Dec. 22.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 10.0%, down from 10.5% yesterday.
COVID-19 in the school division
Eight new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Fauquier County School Division since Jan. 11. Three cases were reported at Fauquier High School, two on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 15; two at Kettle Run High School on Jan. 11; one at Auburn Middle School -- its first – on Jan. 12, and two at the central school division offices, one on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 12. The only case involving a student was one of the two at Kettle Run.
A new, more complete COVID-19 dashboard made its debut this morning. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases are identified separately. The new dashboard is located at: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pcSagcIyI5rdRQ_NVWKYLEP7HZizQwaZm7YFxb8auP0/edit#gid=0
The dashboard reports that there are 10 active cases of COVID-19; 32 staff members are currently quarantining.
The Fauquier County School Board voted Jan. 11 to resume the hybrid model of learning beginning today. Students whose families have chosen hybrid will return to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning will learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
About 66% of families have chosen hybrid learning for this semester, which is 3% higher than when school started with hybrid learning in the fall. All-virtual learning has been in effect since Dec. 14, when the schools pulled back from the hybrid model because of a workforce shortage caused by the pandemic.
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a correctional facility Friday and one in a childcare facility on Saturday. There have been a total of 27 outbreaks in the health district -- 13 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,157.
Fauqiuer Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows about a week ago identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage.
Cubbage said upon discovery of the positive tests, "The Villa at Suffield Meadows consulted with VDH, Fauquier Health’s Employee Health department and Fauquier Health’s infection prevention team and immediately enacted full quarantine protocol for all residents and postponed all socially distanced group meal and activities.
"For the safety of our residents and staff, all employees are required to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week and all residents are required to be tested for COVID-19 once a week. Additionally, no visitation is allowed at this time. These strict measures have been put into place to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
Cubbage provided an update Jan. 18: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (30 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (19 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,162 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In the state, there have been 806 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 24,935 cases and 2,795 deaths), 752 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 133 in correctional facilities and 190 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 114 outbreaks in childcare settings, 55 for college/university and 112 for K-12.
Five of the seven weeks between Nov. 15 and Jan. 2 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. Those weeks each recorded between 83 and 99 outbreaks. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization yesterday, one on Saturday and six new COVID-19 hospitalizations Jan. 13 – a new one-day high. The total since the beginning of the pandemic is 113. There have been 23 COVID-related hospitalizations in the first 18 days of 2021, one more than during the entire month of December.
The state reported 84 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 69 yesterday.
Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Monday that Fauquier Hospital is still treating fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients at the hospital.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 20,066 (793 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 19 states that 3,173 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm. In the last two months, the rise in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has been steep. The increase in ICU beds occupied by COVID patients and in patients on ventilators has followed.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 588; 347 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 81% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 35,752 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 20,066.
The VHHA’s Jan. 16 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 2,599 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 464 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Nine thousand, five hundred and sixty-one nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 50 new COVID-19 deaths in the state this morning. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 5,798 (714 probable).
Fauquier County lost a resident to COVID-19 Jan. 8 and one on Jan. 5. Before Jan. 5, the county had not reported a COVID death since Tuesday, Nov. 24. There have been 30 COVID-19 fatalities in Fauquier.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December. Two residents have died of COVID-related illness since the start of the new year.
Data reported here was finalized Monday, Jan. 18 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
MONDAY, JAN. 18: Positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia nearly doubled recent averages with yesterday’s report of 9,914 new cases. Today’s case number came in at 7,245, which is the second-highest since the start of the pandemic, after yesterday’s high. Daily case numbers have topped 5,000 10 times since New Year’s Eve.
April Achter, population health coordinator with the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District of the Virginia Department of Health, said that a change in the reporting process may account for some of yesterday's bump in cases.
There have been 446,550 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (83,818 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 6,166 per day, the highest it has been.
Fauquier’s new daily case numbers set a new record Jan. 9, when the county added 63 new cases, but topped that Sunday by adding 89 new positive cases. This morning the county added 35 new cases. The county has logged a total of 3,124 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 39.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) dropped slightly to 14.0% from 14.2% yesterday. The rate has been generally rising since Oct. 8, when it was 4.8%; the percentage began a steeper acceleration on Nov. 25, when it was 7.7%. It has remained above 12.0% since Dec. 22.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 10.5%.
COVID-19 in the school division
Eight new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Fauquier County School Division since Jan. 11. Three cases were reported at Fauquier High School, two on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 15; two at Kettle Run High School on Jan. 11; one at Auburn Middle School -- its first – on Jan. 12, and two at the central school division offices, one on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 12. The only case involving a student was one of the two at Kettle Run.
The school division announced Jan. 11 that a new, more complete dashboard will make its debut on Tuesday, Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases will be identified separately. The current dashboard is located at: https://www.fcps1.org/Page/3340.
The Fauquier County School Board voted Jan. 11 to resume the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid will return to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning will learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
About 66% of families have chosen hybrid learning for this semester, which is 3% higher than when school started with hybrid learning in the fall. All-virtual learning has been in effect since Dec. 14, when the schools pulled back from the hybrid model because of a workforce shortage caused by the pandemic.
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a correctional facility Friday and one in a childcare facility on Saturday. There have been a total of 27 outbreaks in the health district -- 13 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,153.
Fauqiuer Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows about a week ago identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage.
Cubbage said upon discovery of the positive tests, "The Villa at Suffield Meadows consulted with VDH, Fauquier Health’s Employee Health department and Fauquier Health’s infection prevention team and immediately enacted full quarantine protocol for all residents and postponed all socially distanced group meal and activities.
"For the safety of our residents and staff, all employees are required to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week and all residents are required to be tested for COVID-19 once a week. Additionally, no visitation is allowed at this time. These strict measures have been put into place to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
Cubbage provided an update Jan. 18: no new positive cases have been found beyond those initially reported.
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (30 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (19 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,147 outbreaks in Virginia so far. The case numbers in nursing homes are climbing rapidly. Saturday’s long-term care center case count was 698 higher than Friday’s. Friday’s was 383 higher than Thursday’s; Thursday’s count was 265 higher than Wednesday’s.
Most days, the number of COVID-19 deaths in long-term care centers is fewer than 10, as it was today (six). But there were 32 new COVID-19 deaths reported from long-term care facilities Thursday morning and 36 new COVID-19 deaths reported in those facilities Tuesday and Wednesday. The number of deaths in long-term care facilities jumped dramatically again Saturday, to 134 fatalities.
In the state, there have been 800 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 24,696 cases and 2,776 deaths), 747 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 132 in correctional facilities and 188 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 114 outbreaks in childcare settings, 55 for college/university and 111 for K-12.
Five of the seven weeks between Nov. 15 and Jan. 2 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. Those weeks each recorded between 83 and 99 outbreaks. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization today, one on Saturday and six new COVID-19 hospitalizations Jan. 13 – a new one-day high. The total since the beginning of the pandemic is 113. There have been 23 COVID-related hospitalizations in the first 18 days of 2021, one more than during the entire month of December.
The state reported 69 new hospitalizations today, after reporting 67 on Sunday, 105 Saturday, 146 Friday, 125 Thursday and 144 Wednesday and Tuesday. (New reported hospitalizations are often lower on Sundays and Mondays.)
Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said today that Fauquier Hospital is still treating fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients at the hospital.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 19,982 (791 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 17 states that 3,151 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm. In the last two months, the rise in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has been steep. The increase in ICU beds occupied by COVID patients and in patients on ventilators has followed.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 584; 354 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 81% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 35,476 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 19,982.
The VHHA’s Jan. 16 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities (The VHHA does not report long-term care center data on Sundays or Mondays) said that there are 2,649 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 375 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Nine thousand, three hundred and fifty-six nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths in the state this morning. Yesterday, there were 23, Saturday there were 30 and Friday there were 74, the fourth-highest number of residents to be lost in a single day. The Jan. 12 number represented the second-highest total, at 84. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 5,729 (692 probable).
Fauquier County lost a resident to COVID-19 Jan. 8 and one on Jan. 5. Before Jan. 5, the county had not reported a COVID death since Tuesday, Nov. 24. There have been 30 COVID-19 fatalities in Fauquier.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December. Two residents have died of COVID-related illness since the start of the new year.
Data reported here was finalized Sunday, Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
More Virginia residents will now be eligible for the next phase of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout than previously planned, Gov. Ralph Northam announced in a Thursday afternoon press conference. The expansion of Phase 1b of the vaccine means people ages 65 and older and people younger than 65 with pre-existing medical conditions will be eligible for the next stage of the rollout.
Residents older than 75 had already been included in the Phase 1b group; until yesterday, those over 65 and those with medical conditions were in Phase 1c, not a priority for vaccination until late spring. Virginia residents who work in schools, factories and in agriculture are also a part of the Phase 1b group, along with prisoners and staff members in correctional facilities. All of the groups in Phase 1b will be vaccinated concurrently.
Northam said that Virginia has been ramping up its efforts to get vaccinations to residents in recent days, but admitted, “Virginia needs to move faster.” The goal, he said last week is to get to 25,000 vaccinations a day sooner than later, and then, 50,000 vaccinations a day. Currently, the number is a little more than 16,000 a day. Virginia has 8.5 million residents.
Getting a vaccine in Fauquier County
Plans are underway for the Fauquier County government to assist the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District’s efforts to register and schedule residents for vaccinations, County Administrator Paul McCulla said Thursday. The county government will provide staff members and phone lines.
Additionally this week, the Fauquier County Department of Social Services will employ a part-time staffer to help county residents older than 75 register for a vaccination.
McCulla also announced Thursday he had spoken to Fauquier Health CEO Chad Melton earlier that day and that county and hospital system officials will meet today to explore ways to quicken the pace of the community vaccination effort.
So far, 324,965 doses of Phizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered in the state, 34,407 residents have been fully vaccinated.
A total of 943,400 vaccine doses have been distributed to vaccination sites. That means that about 34.4% of available vaccines have been given to residents.
In Fauquier, 2,557 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Two hundred and sixty-eight have been fully vaccinated.
SUNDAY, JAN. 17: Positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia nearly doubled recent averages with this morning’s report of 9,914 new cases. Yesterday, positive cases hit a pandemic-high (until today) of 6,757; daily case numbers have topped 5,000 nine times since New Year’s Eve.
April Achter, population health coordinator with the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District of the Virginia Department of Health, said that a change in the reporting process may account for some of today's bump in cases.
There have been 439,305 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (81,960 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 5,778 per day, the highest it has been.
Fauquier’s new daily case numbers set a new record Jan. 9, when the county added 63 new cases, but topped that this morning by adding 89 new positive cases. The county has logged a total of 3,089 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 39.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) dropped slightly to 14.2% from 14.7% yesterday. The rate has been rising since Oct. 8, when it was 4.8%; the percentage began a steeper acceleration on Nov. 25, when it was 7.7%. It has remained above 12.0% since Dec. 22.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 10.4%.
COVID-19 in the school division
Eight new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Fauquier County School Division since Jan. 11. Three cases were reported at Fauquier High School, two on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 15; two at Kettle Run High School on Jan. 11; one at Auburn Middle School -- its first – on Jan. 12, and two at the central school division offices, one on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 12. The only case involving a student was one of the two at Kettle Run.
The school division announced Jan. 11 that a new, more complete dashboard will make its debut on Tuesday, Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases will be identified separately. The current dashboard is located at: https://www.fcps1.org/Page/3340.
The Fauquier County School Board voted Jan. 11 to resume the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid will return to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning will learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
About 66% of families have chosen hybrid learning for this semester, which is 3% higher than when school started with hybrid learning in the fall. All-virtual learning has been in effect since Dec. 14, when the schools pulled back from the hybrid model because of a workforce shortage caused by the pandemic.
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a correctional facility Friday and one in a childcare facility on Saturday. There have been a total of 27 outbreaks in the health district -- 13 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,153.
Fauqiuer Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows about a week ago identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage.
Cubbage said upon discovery of the positive tests, "The Villa at Suffield Meadows consulted with VDH, Fauquier Health’s Employee Health department and Fauquier Health’s infection prevention team and immediately enacted full quarantine protocol for all residents and postponed all socially distanced group meal and activities.
"For the safety of our residents and staff, all employees are required to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week and all residents are required to be tested for COVID-19 once a week. Additionally, no visitation is allowed at this time. These strict measures have been put into place to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
"... We have been preparing for the potential of COVID-19 in our facility for many months, building upon the robust emergency operations plan we have in place year-round."
Cubbage updated Jan. 11, "we are happy to report that all COVID-19 tests performed or taken last week for residents and employees came back negative."
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (30 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (19 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,146 outbreaks in Virginia so far. The case numbers in nursing homes are climbing rapidly. Saturday’s long-term care center case count was 698 higher than Friday’s. Friday’s was 383 higher than Thursday’s; Thursday’s count was 265 higher than Wednesday’s.
Most days, the number of COVID-19 deaths in long-term care centers is fewer than 10, as it was Friday (eight). But there were 32 new COVID-19 deaths reported from long-term care facilities Thursday morning and 36 new COVID-19 deaths reported in those facilities Tuesday and Wednesday. The number of deaths in long-term care facilities jumped dramatically again Saturday, to 134 fatalities. Today, 18 were reported.
In the state, there have been 800 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 24,606 cases and 2,770 deaths), 746 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 132 in correctional facilities and 188 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 114 outbreaks in childcare settings, 55 for college/university and 111 for K-12.
Five of the seven weeks between Nov. 15 and Jan. 2 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. Those weeks each recorded between 83 and 99 outbreaks. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization yesterday and six new COVID-19 hospitalizations Jan. 13 – a new one-day high. The total since the beginning of the pandemic is 112. There have been 22 COVID-related hospitalizations in the first 17 days of 2021, the same number as in the entire month of December.
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations for the county is one a day.
Looking at the Rapidan-Rappahannock Health District, there have been a total of 341 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The greatest number have been in the 50 to 59 year old group (71), followed by the 60 to 69 year old group (65) and the 70 to 79 year old group (52).
The state reported 67 new COVID-19 hospitalizations today, after reporting 105 Saturday, 146 Friday, 125 Thursday and 144 Wednesday and Tuesday. (New reported hospitalizations are often lower on Sundays and Mondays.)
Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Wednesday that Fauquier Hospital is still treating fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients at the hospital.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 19,913 (781 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 17 states that 3,058 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm. In the last two months, the rise in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has been steep. The increase in ICU beds occupied by COVID patients and in patients on ventilators has followed.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 566; 339 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 81% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 35,276 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 19,913.
The VHHA’s Jan. 16 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities (The VHHA does not report long-term care center data on Sundays or Mondays) said that there are 2,649 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 375 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Nine thousand, three hundred and fifty-six nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 23 new COVID-19 deaths in the state this morning. Yesterday, there were 30 and Friday there were 74, the fourth-highest number of residents to be lost in a single day. Tuesday’s number represented the second-highest total, at 84. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 5,729 (692 probable). The seven-day average of daily COVID-19 deaths is 49.
The largest number of fatalities has occurred in the over-80 age group (2,833), followed by the 70-year-old group (1,467) and the 60 to 69 year old group (881).
That pattern holds in the RRHD as well. Forty-two over-80 residents have died from COVID-19; 18 died in the 70 to 79 year old group and eight in the 60 to 69 year old group.
Fauquier County lost a resident to COVID-19 Jan. 8 and one on Jan. 5. Before Jan. 5, the county had not reported a COVID death since Tuesday, Nov. 24. The total number of fatalities is 30.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December. Two residents have died of COVID-related illness since the start of the new year.
Data reported here was finalized Saturday, Jan. 16 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
More Virginia residents will now be eligible for the next phase of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout than previously planned, Gov. Ralph Northam announced in a Thursday afternoon press conference. The expansion of Phase 1b of the vaccine means people ages 65 and older and people younger than 65 with pre-existing medical conditions will be eligible for the next stage of the rollout.
Residents older than 75 had already been included in the Phase 1b group; until yesterday, those over 65 and those with medical conditions were in Phase 1c, not a priority for vaccination until late spring. Virginia residents who work in schools, factories and in agriculture are also a part of the Phase 1b group, along with prisoners and staff members in correctional facilities. All of the groups in Phase 1b will be vaccinated concurrently.
Northam said that Virginia has been ramping up its efforts to get vaccinations to residents in recent days, but admitted, “Virginia needs to move faster.” The goal, he said last week is to get to 25,000 vaccinations a day sooner than later, and then, 50,000 vaccinations a day. Currently, the number is a little more than 17,000 a day. Virginia has 8.5 million residents.
Getting a vaccine in Fauquier County
Plans are underway for the Fauquier County government to assist the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District’s efforts to register and schedule residents for vaccinations, County Administrator Paul McCulla said Thursday. The county government will provide staff members and phone lines.
Additionally, next week, the Fauquier County Department of Social Services will employ a part-time staffer to help county residents older than 75 register for a vaccination.
McCulla also announced Thursday he had spoken to Fauquier Health CEO Chad Melton earlier that day and that county and hospital system officials will meet Monday to explore ways to quicken the pace of the community vaccination effort.
So far, 316,812 doses of Phizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered in the state, 33,470 residents have been fully vaccinated.
A total of 943,400 vaccine doses have been distributed to vaccination sites. That means that about 33.5% of available vaccines have been given to residents.
In Fauquier, 2,523 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Two hundred and sixty-five have been fully vaccinated.
SATURDAY, JAN. 16: Eght new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Fauquier County School Division since Jan. 11. Three cases were reported at Fauquier High School, two on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 15; two at Kettle Run High School on Jan. 11; one at Auburn Middle School -- its first – on Jan. 12, and two at the central school division offices, one on Jan. 11 and one on Jan. 12. The only case involving a student was one of the two at Kettle Run.
The school division announced Jan. 11 that a new, more complete dashboard will make its debut on Tuesday, Jan. 19. The new tool breaks out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases will be identified separately. The current dashboard is located at: https://www.fcps1.org/Page/3340.
The Fauquier County School Board voted Jan. 11 to resume the hybrid model of learning beginning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid will return to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learning will learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
About 66% of families have chosen hybrid learning for this semester, which is 3% higher than when school started with hybrid learning in the fall. All-virtual learning has been in effect since Dec. 14, when the schools pulled back from the hybrid model because of a workforce shortage caused by the pandemic.
Cases
Positive COVID-19 cases in Virginia exploded with this morning’s report of 6,757 new cases. That is just slightly fewer than 1,000 more cases than have ever been recorded in one day since the beginning of the pandemic. Case numbers hit a pandemic-high (until today) of 5,798 on Jan. 9 and the daily case numbers have topped 5,000 nine times since New Year’s Eve.
There have been 429,391 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (77,421 probable). The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 5,097 per day.
Fauquier’s new daily case numbers set a new record Jan. 9, when the county added 63 new cases. The county added 44 new cases today. Fauquier has logged a total of 3,000 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 32.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) dropped slightly to 14.7% from 15.2%. The rate has been rising since Oct. 8, when it was 4.8%; the percentage began a steeper acceleration on Nov. 25, when it was 7.7%. It has remained above 12.0% since Dec. 22.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 10.6%%.
Outbreaks
The data on outbreaks for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District has been corrected since yesterday’s report. Instead of 14 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, the RRHD is reporting 13; one outbreak in a childcare setting has been added, however. It is the first outbreak reported in a childcare setting in the health district.
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a correctional facility yesterday. There have been a total of 27 outbreaks in the health district -- 13 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting, one in a childcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,151, 35 fewer than yesterday (that number has also been adjusted).
Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows about a week ago identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage.
Cubbage said upon discovery of the positive tests, "The Villa at Suffield Meadows consulted with VDH, Fauquier Health’s Employee Health department and Fauquier Health’s infection prevention team and immediately enacted full quarantine protocol for all residents and postponed all socially distanced group meal and activities.
"For the safety of our residents and staff, all employees are required to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week and all residents are required to be tested for COVID-19 once a week. Additionally, no visitation is allowed at this time. These strict measures have been put into place to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
"... We have been preparing for the potential of COVID-19 in our facility for many months, building upon the robust emergency operations plan we have in place year-round."
Cubbage updated Jan. 11, "we are happy to report that all COVID-19 tests performed or taken last week for residents and employees came back negative."
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (30 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (19 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (20 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,135 outbreaks in Virginia so far. The case numbers in nursing homes are climbing rapidly. This morning’s long-term care center case count is 698 higher than yesterday’s. Friday’s was 383 higher than Thursday’s; Thursday’s count was 265 higher than Wednesday’s.
Most days, the number of COVID-19 deaths in long-term care centers is fewer than 10, as it was yesterday (eight). But there were 32 new COVID-19 deaths reported from long-term care facilities Thursday morning and 36 new COVID-19 deaths reported in those facilities Tuesday and Wednesday. The number of deaths in long-term care facilities jumped dramatically again today, to 134 fatalities.
In the state, there have been 797 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 24,514 cases and 2,752 deaths), 742 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 131 in correctional facilities and 188 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 112 outbreaks in childcare settings, 55 for college/university and 110 for K-12.
Five of the seven weeks between Nov. 15 and Jan. 2 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. Those weeks each recorded between 83 and 99 outbreaks. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization today and six new COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday – a new one-day high. The total since the beginning of the pandemic is 112. There have been 22 COVID-related hospitalizations in the first 16 days of 2021, the same number as in the entire month of December.
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations for the county is two a day.
Looking at the Rapidan-Rappahannock Health District, there have been a total of 341 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The greatest number have been in the 50 to 59 year old group (71), followed by the 60 to 69 year old group (65) and the 70 to 79 year old group (52).
The state reported 105 new COVID-19 hospitalizations today, after reporting 146 Friday, 125 Thursday and 144 Wednesday and Tuesday.
Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Wednesday that Fauquier Hospital is still treating fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients at the hospital.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 19,846 (777 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 16 states that 3,119 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm. In the last two months, the rise in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has been steep. The increase in ICU beds occupied by COVID patients and in patients on ventilators has followed.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 561; 354 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 83% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 35,095 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 19,846.
The VHHA’s Jan. 16 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 2,649 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 375 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Nine thousand, three hundred and fifty-six nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 30 new COVID-19 deaths in the state this morning. Yesterday, there were 74, the fourth-highest number of residents to be lost in a single day. Tuesday’s number represented the second-highest total, at 84. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 5,706 (674 probable). The seven-day average of daily COVID-19 deaths is 49.
The largest number of fatalities has occurred in the over-80 age group (2,820), followed by the 70-year-old group (1,463) and the 60 to 69 year old group (877).
That pattern holds in the RRHD as well. Forty-two over-80 residents have died from COVID-19; 18 died in the 70 to 79 year old group and eight in the 60 to 69 year old group.
Fauquier County lost a resident to COVID-19 Jan. 8 and one on Jan. 5. Before Jan. 5, the county had not reported a COVID death since Tuesday, Nov. 24. The total number of fatalities is 30.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December. Two residents have died of COVID-related illness since the start of the new year.
Data reported here was finalized Friday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
Vaccines
More Virginia residents will now be eligible for the next phase of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout than previously planned, Gov. Ralph Northam announced in a Thursday afternoon press conference. The expansion of Phase 1b of the vaccine means people ages 65 and older and people younger than 65 with pre-existing medical conditions will be eligible for the next stage of the rollout.
Residents older than 75 had already been included in the Phase 1b group; until yesterday, those over 65 and those with medical conditions were in Phase 1c, not a priority for vaccination until late spring. Virginia residents who work in schools, factories and in agriculture are also a part of the Phase 1b group, along with prisoners and staff members in correctional facilities. All of the groups in Phase 1b will be vaccinated concurrently.
Northam said that Virginia has been ramping up its efforts to get vaccinations to residents in recent days, but admitted, “Virginia needs to move faster.” The goal, he said last week is to get to 25,000 vaccinations a day sooner than later, and then, 50,000 vaccinations a day. Currently, the number is a little more than 17,000 a day. Virginia has 8.5 million residents.
Getting a vaccine in Fauquier County
Plans are underway for the Fauquier County government to assist the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District’s efforts to register and schedule residents for vaccinations, County Administrator Paul McCulla said Thursday. The county government will provide staff members and phone lines.
Additionally, next week, the Fauquier County Department of Social Services will employ a part-time staffer to help county residents older than 75 register for a vaccination.
McCulla also announced Thursday he had spoken to Fauquier Health CEO Chad Melton earlier that day and that county and hospital system officials will meet Monday to explore ways to quicken the pace of the community vaccination effort.
So far, 263,143 doses of Phizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered in the state, 32,059 residents have been fully vaccinated.
A total of 943,400 vaccine doses have been distributed to vaccination sites. That means that a little less than 28% of available vaccines have been given to residents.
In Fauquier, 2,313 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Two hundred and sixty-one have been fully vaccinated.
FRIDAY, JAN. 15: More Virginia residents will now be eligible for the next phase of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout than previously planned, Gov. Ralph Northam announced in a Thursday afternoon press conference. The expansion of Phase 1b of the vaccine means people ages 65 and older and people younger than 65 with pre-existing medical conditions will be eligible for the next stage of the rollout.
Residents older than 75 had already been included in the Phase 1b group; until yesterday, those over 65 and those with medical conditions were in Phase 1c, not a priority for vaccination until late spring. Virginia residents who work in schools, factories and in agriculture are also a part of the Phase 1b group, along with prisoners and staff members in correctional facilities. All of the groups in Phase 1b will be vaccinated concurrently.
Northam said that Virginia has been ramping up its efforts to get vaccinations to residents in recent days, but admitted, “Virginia needs to move faster.” The goal, he said last week is to get to 25,000 vaccinations a day sooner than later, and then, 50,000 vaccinations a day. Currently, the number is a little more than 17,000 a day. Virginia has 8.5 million residents.
Getting a vaccine in Fauquier County
Plans are underway for the Fauquier County government to assist the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District’s efforts to register and schedule residents for vaccinations, County Administrator Paul McCulla said Thursday. The county government will provide staff members and phone lines to ensure the health district’s systems are not overwhelmed.
Additionally, next week, the Fauquier County Department of Social Services will employ a part-time staffer to help county residents older than 75 register for a vaccination.
McCulla also announced Thursday he had spoken to Fauquier Health CEO Chad Melton earlier that day and that county and hospital system officials will meet Monday to explore ways to quicken the pace of the community vaccination effort.
So far, 237,855 doses of Phizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered in the state, 30,475 residents have been fully vaccinated.
A total of 943,400 vaccine doses have been distributed to vaccination sites. That means that a little more than 25% of available vaccines have been given to residents.
In Fauquier, 2,034 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a correctional facility today, after adding one in a long-term care facility Jan. 12. There have been a total of 27 outbreaks in the health district -- 14 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, three in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,186, 34 more than yesterday.
It is not clear which long-term care facility the VDH has reported the new outbreak, but Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows confirmed Monday that late last week and over the weekend, it identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage.
Cubbage said upon discovery of the positive tests, "The Villa at Suffield Meadows consulted with VDH, Fauquier Health’s Employee Health department and Fauquier Health’s infection prevention team and immediately enacted full quarantine protocol for all residents and postponed all socially distanced group meal and activities.
"For the safety of our residents and staff, all employees are required to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week and all residents are required to be tested for COVID-19 once a week. Additionally, no visitation is allowed at this time. These strict measures have been put into place to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
"... We have been preparing for the potential of COVID-19 in our facility for many months, building upon the robust emergency operations plan we have in place year-round."
Cubbage updated Monday afternoon, "we are happy to report that all COVID-19 tests performed or taken last week for residents and employees came back negative."
Other long-term care centers with active outbreaks include: in Culpeper, Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center (30 cases) and The Culpeper multi-care center (19 cases); in Madison, Countryside Assisted Living (fewer than five cases) and Mountain View Nursing Home (17 cases); in Orange County, Fox Trail Senior Living (25 cases). The current outbreaks at Countryside and at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation are the second outbreaks at those facilities.
There have been a total of 2,127 outbreaks in Virginia so far. That is 21 more than yesterday’s reporting, including 14 more in long-term care centers. The case numbers in nursing homes are climbing rapidly. This morning’s long-term care center case count is 383 higher than yesterday’s; Thursday’s count was 265 higher than Wednesday’s.
Most days, the number of COVID-19 deaths in long-term care centers is fewer than 10, as it was today (eight). But there were 32 new COVID-19 deaths reported from long-term care facilities Thursday morning and 36 new COVID-19 deaths reported in those facilities Tuesday and Wednesday.
In the state, there have been 782 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 23,816 cases and 2,618 deaths), 740 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 130 in correctional facilities and 188 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 109 outbreaks in childcare settings, 55 for college/university and 109 for K-12.
Five of the last seven weeks (between Nov. 15 and Jan. 2) have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. Those weeks each recorded between 83 and 99 outbreaks. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded six new COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday – a new one-day high -- bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 111. There have been 21 COVID-related hospitalizations in the first 15 days of 2021, one fewer than in the entire month of December.
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations for the county is two a day. When the average is considered per 100,000 residents, the average is 2.4 a day.
Looking at the Rapidan-Rappahannock Health District, there have been a total of 338 COVID-19 hospitalizations. The greatest number have been in the 50 to 59 year old group (70), followed by the 60 to 69 year old group (65) and the 70 to 79 year old group (51).
The state reported 146 new COVID-19 hospitalizations today, after reporting 125 Thursday and 144 Wednesday and Tuesday. The days with the highest number of hospitalizations have happened since Dec. 2.
Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Wednesday that Fauquier Hospital is still treating fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients at the hospital.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 19,741 (757 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 15 states that 3,147 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm. In the last two months, the rise in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has been steep. The increase in ICU beds occupied by COVID patients and in patients on ventilators has followed.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 580; 362 are on ventilators. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators is the highest it has been since the start of the pandemic. State ICU occupancy is at 83% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 34,805 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 19,741.
The VHHA’s Jan. 15 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 2,744 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 470 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Nine thousand, three hundred and thirty-two nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 30 new COVID-19 deaths in the state this morning. Yesterday, there were 74, the fourth-highest number of residents to be lost in a single day. Tuesday’s number represented the second-highest total, at 84. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 5,656 (674 probable). The seven-day average of daily COVID-19 deaths is 49.
The largest number of fatalities has occurred in the over-80 age group (2,791), followed by the 70-year-old group (1,451) and the 60 to 69 year old group (873).
That pattern holds in the RRHD as well. Forty-two over-80 residents have died from COVID-19; 18 died in the 70 to 79 year old group and eight in the 60 to 69 year old group.
Fauquier County lost a resident to COVID-19 Jan. 8 and one on Jan. 5. Before Jan. 5, the county had not reported a COVID death since Tuesday, Nov. 24. The total number of fatalities is 30.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December. Two residents have died of COVID-related illness since the start of the new year.
Cases
After three days of below-5,000 case numbers, Virginia’s COVID-19 new case numbers for yesterday were back up at 5,294. Today, there were 4,795 new positive cases in the commonwealth. Case numbers hit a pandemic-high of 5,798 Saturday and the daily case numbers topped 5,000 five times last week.
There have been 417,839 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (75,717 probable).
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 4,960 per day.
Fauquier’s new daily case numbers set a new record Jan. 9, when the county added 63 new cases. The county added 29 new cases today. Fauquier has logged a total of 2,956 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 35. The 12 highest daily case numbers have all been logged since Nov. 23.
The most recent COVID-19 positive case reported through the Fauquier County School Division was on Dec. 21 at P.B. Smith Elementary School. No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system while schools were open to in-person learning from Nov. 9 to Dec. 14, but there have been 31 total cases. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents. For a more complete look at cases in the school division, visit https://www.fcps1.org/Page/3340. The school division announced Monday night that a new, more complete dashboard will debut soon. The new tool will break out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases will be identified separately.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) dropped slightly to 15.2%. The rate has been rising since Oct. 8, when it was 4.8%; the percentage began a steeper acceleration on Nov. 25, when it was 7.7%. It has remained above 12.0% since Dec. 22.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 11.2%.
Data reported here was finalized Thursday, Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
THURSDAY, JAN. 14: Vaccinations in Virginia are moving into the Phase 1b stage on Monday for all of Virginia, although 11 health districts started Phase 1b (including essential workers and those older than 75) on Jan. 11.
So far, 215,101 doses of Phizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered, 27,429 residents have been fully vaccinated.
A total of 943,400 vaccine doses have been distributed. That means that only a little less than 23% of available vaccines have been given to residents.
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a long-term care facility Tuesday. There have been a total of 26 outbreaks in the health district -- 14 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,152.
It is not clear which long-term care facility the VDH has reported the new outbreak, but Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows confirmed Monday that late last week and over the weekend, it identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage.
Cubbage said upon discovery of the positive tests, "The Villa at Suffield Meadows consulted with VDH, Fauquier Health’s Employee Health department and Fauquier Health’s infection prevention team and immediately enacted full quarantine protocol for all residents and postponed all socially distanced group meal and activities.
"For the safety of our residents and staff, all employees are required to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week and all residents are required to be tested for COVID-19 once a week. Additionally, no visitation is allowed at this time. These strict measures have been put into place to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
"... We have been preparing for the potential of COVID-19 in our facility for many months, building upon the robust emergency operations plan we have in place year-round."
Cubbage updated Monday afternoon, "we are happy to report that all COVID-19 tests performed or taken last week for residents and employees came back negative."
There have been a total of 2,106 outbreaks in Virginia so far. That is 18 more than yesterday’s reporting, including six more long-term care centers. The case numbers in nursing homes are climbing rapidly. This morning’s long-term care center cases number is 265 higher than yesterday’s. Wednesday’s count was 343 higher than Tuesday’s.
Most days, the number of COVID-19 deaths in long-term care centers is fewer than 10. There were 32 new COVID-19 deaths reported from long-term care facilities since yesterday. Data shows on Monday and Tuesday, there were 36 new COVID-19 deaths reported in those facilities each day.
In the state, there have been 782 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 23,427 cases and 2,610 deaths), 735 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 129 in correctional facilities and 189 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 107 outbreaks in childcare settings, 55 for college/university and 109 for K-12.
Five of the last seven weeks (between Nov. 15 and Jan. 2) have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. Those weeks each recorded between 80 and 98 outbreaks. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded six new COVID-19 hospitalizations yesterday – a new one-day high -- bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 111. There have been 21 COVID-related hospitalizations in the first 12 days of 2021, one fewer than in the entire month of December. That pace is unprecedented since the beginning of the pandemic.
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations for the county is two a day. When the average is considered per 100,000 residents, the average is 2.4 a day.
Looking at the Rapidan-Rappahannock Health District, there have been a total of 336 hospitalizations. The greatest number have been in the 50 to 59 year old group (70), followed by the 60 to 69 year old group (65) and the 70 to 79 year old group (51).
The state reported 125 new COVID-19 hospitalizations today, after reporting 144 yesterday and Tuesday; that was the seventh-highest daily total of the pandemic; the days with the highest number of hospitalizations have happened since Dec. 2.
Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Wednesday that Fauquier Hospital is still treating fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients at the hospital.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 19,595 (740 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 14 states that 3,196 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm. In the last two months, the rise in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has been steep. The increase in ICU beds occupied by COVID patients and in patients on ventilators has followed.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 583; 366 are on ventilators. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators is the highest it has been since the start of the pandemic. State ICU occupancy is at 83% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 34,013 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 19,595.
The VHHA’s Jan. 14 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 3,079 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 804 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Nine thousand, two hundred and two nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
The VDH reported 74 new COVID-19 deaths in the state this morning. Yesterday, there were 75, the third-highest number of residents to be lost in a single day. Tuesday’s number represented the second-highest total, at 84. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 5,626 (674 probable). The seven-day average of daily COVID-19 deaths is 50, the highest it has been.
The largest number of fatalities has occurred in the over-80 age group (2,778), followed by the 70-year-old group (1,446) and the 60 to 69 year old group (851).
That pattern holds in the RRHD as well. Forty-one over-80 residents have died from COVID-19; 18 died in the 70 to 79 year old group and 866 in the 60 to 69 year old group.
Fauquier County lost a resident to COVID-19 Friday and one on Jan. 5. Before Jan. 5, the county had not reported a COVID death since Tuesday, Nov. 24. The total number of fatalities is 30.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December. Two residents have died of COVID-related illness since the start of the new year.
Cases
After three days of below-5,000 case numbers, Virginia’s COVID-19 new case numbers for today were back up at 5,294. Case numbers hit a pandemic-high of 5,798 Saturday and the daily case numbers topped 5,000 five times last week.
There have been 417,839 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (73,535 probable).
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 5,023 per day.
Fauquier’s new daily case numbers set a new record Saturday, when the county added 63 new cases. The county added 28 new cases today. Fauquier has logged a total of 2,927 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 34. The 12 highest daily case numbers have all been logged since Nov. 23.
The most recent COVID-19 positive case reported through the Fauquier County School Division was on Dec. 21 at P.B. Smith Elementary School. No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system while schools were open to in-person learning from Nov. 9 to Dec. 14, but there have been 31 total cases. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents. For a more complete look at cases in the school division, visit https://www.fcps1.org/Page/3340. The school division announced Monday night that a new, more complete dashboard will debut soon. The new tool will break out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases will be identified separately.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) dropped slightly to 15.5%. The rate has been rising since Oct. 8, when it was 4.8%; the percentage began a steeper acceleration on Nov. 25, when it was 7.7%. It has remained above 12.0% since Dec. 22.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 11.6%, down from yesterday’s 13.1%.
Data reported here was finalized Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 13: Fauquier County recorded another six hospitalizations today – a new one-day high -- bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 111. There have been 21 COVID-related hospitalizations in the first 12 days of 2021, one fewer than in the entire month of December. That pace is unprecedented since the beginning of the pandemic.
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations for the county is two a day. When the average is considered per 100,000 residents, the average is 2.4 a day.
Looking at the Rapidan-Rappahannock Health District, there have been 333 hospitalizations. The greatest number have been in the 50-59 year old group (68), followed by the 60 to 69 year old group (65) and the 70 to 79 year old group (51).
The state reported 144 new COVID-19 hospitalizations today, as it did yesterday; that is the seventh-highest daily total of the pandemic; all of the highest hospitalization days have happened since Dec. 2.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 19,470 (730 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 13 states that 3,209 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In mid-November, about 1,500 was the norm. In the last two months, the rise in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has been steep. The increase in ICU beds occupied by COVID patients and in patients on ventilators has followed.
The VHHA states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 587; 362 are on ventilators. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators is the highest it has been since the start of the pandemic. State ICU occupancy is at 83% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 33,798 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 19,470.
The VHHA’s Jan. 13 report on Virginia licensed nursing facilities said that there are 2,749 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 624 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Nine thousand, one hundred, twenty-nine nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a long-term care facility yesterday. There have been a total of 26 outbreaks in the health district -- 14 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,153.
It is not clear which long-term care facility the VDH has reported the new outbreak, but Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows confirmed Monday that late last week and over the weekend, it identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage.
Cubbage said upon discovery of the positive tests, "The Villa at Suffield Meadows consulted with VDH, Fauquier Health’s Employee Health department and Fauquier Health’s infection prevention team and immediately enacted full quarantine protocol for all residents and postponed all socially distanced group meal and activities.
"For the safety of our residents and staff, all employees are required to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week and all residents are required to be tested for COVID-19 once a week. Additionally, no visitation is allowed at this time. These strict measures have been put into place to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
"... We have been preparing for the potential of COVID-19 in our facility for many months, building upon the robust emergency operations plan we have in place year-round."
Cubbage said Monday afternoon, "we are happy to report that all COVID-19 tests performed or taken last week for residents and employees came back negative."
There have been a total of 2,088 outbreaks in Virginia so far. That is 10 more than yesterday’s reporting; four of those 10 are in K-12 settings.
In the state, there have been 776 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 23,162 cases and 2,578 deaths), 729 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 127 in correctional facilities and 188 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 105 outbreaks in childcare settings, 54 for college/university and 109 for K-12.
Five of the last seven weeks (between Nov. 15 and Jan. 2) have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. Those weeks each recorded between 78 and 98 outbreaks. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
Deaths
The VDH reported 75 new COVID-19 deaths in the state this morning, the third-highest number of residents to be lost in a single day. Yesterday’s number represented the second-highest total, at 84. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 5,552 (660 probable). The seven-day average of daily COVID-19 deaths is 47.
The largest number of fatalities has occurred in the over-80 age group (2,743), followed by the 70-year-old group (1,429) and the 60 to 69 year old group (851).
That pattern holds in the RRHD as well. Forty-one over-80 residents have died from COVID-19; 18 died in the 70 to 79 year old group and 8 in the 60 to 69 year old group.
Fauquier County lost a resident to COVID-19 Friday and one on Jan. 5. Before Jan. 5, the county had not reported a COVID death since Tuesday, Nov. 24. The total number of fatalities is 30.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December. Two residents have died of COVID-related illness since the start of the new year.
Cases
Virginia’s COVID-19 new case numbers for today (4,598), were close to yesterday’s total of 4,561 and Monday’s 4,530, after coming in at 5,141 Sunday and hitting a pandemic-high of 5,798 Saturday. The daily case numbers topped 5,000 three times last week.
There have been 412,545 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (73,077 probable).
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 5,035 per day.
Fauquier’s new daily case numbers set a new record Saturday, when the county added 63 new cases. The county added 26 new cases today. Fauquier has logged a total of 2,899 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 36. The 12 highest daily case numbers have all been logged since Nov. 23.
The most recent COVID-19 positive case reported through the Fauquier County School Division was on Dec. 21 at P.B. Smith Elementary School. No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system while schools were open to in-person learning from Nov. 9 to Dec. 14, but there have been 31 total cases. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents. For a more complete look at cases in the school division, visit https://www.fcps1.org/Page/3340. The school division announced Monday night that a new, more complete dashboard will debut soon. The new tool will break out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases will be identified separately.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) dropped slightly to 15.9%. The rate has been rising since Oct. 8, when it was 4.8%; the percentage began a steeper acceleration on Nov. 25, when it was 7.7%. It has remained above 12.0% since Dec. 22.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 13.1%.
Vaccines
Vaccinations in Virginia are moving into the Phase 1b stage on Monday for all of Virginia, although 11 health districts started Phase 1b (including essential workers and those older than 75) on Jan. 11.
So far, 193,272 doses of PHizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered, 22,986 residents have been fully vaccinated.
A total of 904,400 vaccine doses have been distributed. That means that only a little more than 21% of available vaccines have been given to residents.
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
TUESDAY, JAN. 12: The RRHD has reported a new outbreak in a long-term care facility. There have been a total of 26 outbreaks in the health district -- 14 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,145.
It is not clear which long-term care facility the VDH is referring to as the new outbreak, but Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows confirmed Monday that late last week and over the weekend, it identified five employees and seven residents who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage.
Cubbage said upon discovery of the positive tests, "The Villa at Suffield Meadows consulted with VDH, Fauquier Health’s Employee Health department and Fauquier Health’s infection prevention team and immediately enacted full quarantine protocol for all residents and postponed all socially distanced group meal and activities.
"For the safety of our residents and staff, all employees are required to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week and all residents are required to be tested for COVID-19 once a week. Additionally, no visitation is allowed at this time. These strict measures have been put into place to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
"... We have been preparing for the potential of COVID-19 in our facility for many months, building upon the robust emergency operations plan we have in place year-round."
Cubbage said Monday afternoon, "we are happy to report that all COVID-19 tests performed or taken last week for residents and employees came back negative."
There have been a total of 2,078 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In the state, there have been 772 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 22,819 cases and 2,542 deaths), 728 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 126 in correctional facilities and 188 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 105 outbreaks in childcare settings, 54 for college/university and 105 for K-12.
Five of the last seven weeks (between Nov. 15 and Jan. 2) have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. Those weeks each recorded between 78 and 98 outbreaks. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
Deaths
The VDH reported 84 new COVID-19 deaths this morning, the second-highest number of residents to be lost in a single day. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 5,477 (644 probable). The seven-day average of daily COVID-19 deaths is 41.
Fauquier County lost a resident to COVID-19 Friday and one on Jan. 5. Before Tuesday morning, the county had not reported a COVID death since Tuesday, Nov. 24. The total number of fatalities is 30.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December. Two residents have died of COVID-related illness since the start of the new year.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded another hospitalization today, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 105. There have been 15 COVID-related hospitalizations in the first 12 days of 2021. That pace is unprecedented since the beginning of the pandemic.
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations for the county is one a day. When the average is considered per 100,000 residents, the average is 1.4 a day.
Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. In November, there were 13. There were 22 in December.
The state reported 144 new COVID-19 hospitalizations today, making it the seventh-highest during the pandemic; all of highest hospitalization days have happened since Dec. 2.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 19,326 (721 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 12 stated that 3,185 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reported that 2,778 patients are hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 407 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
Before this latest two-and-a half-month spike in hospitalizations (3,185 total COVID-19 patients in the hospital), May 7 saw the highest number of hospitalizations (1,583).
The VHHA further stated that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 582; 349 were on ventilators. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators is the highest it has been since the start of the pandemic. State ICU occupancy is at 81% of beds available.
The number of intensive care unit patients (582) has eclipsed the previous pandemic high during the week of April 5 (456). The number of patients on ventilators (349) as of Jan. 12 passed the state’s previous high (291), reached during the week of April 13.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 33,562 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic was 19,326.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The Jan. 9 report (The VHHA does not update this page on Sundays or Mondays) said that there are 2,400 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 335 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eight thousand, nine hundred, eleven nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Cases
Virginia’s COVID-19 new case numbers, 4,561, were close to yesterday’s total of 4,530, after coming in at 5,141 Sunday and hitting a pandemic-high of 5,798 Saturday. The case count was 5,238 Friday, Thursday it was 5,379 and Wednesday it was 5,387.
There have been 407,947 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (71,744 probable).
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 5,148 per day, the highest it has been.
Fauquier’s new daily case numbers set a new record Saturday, when the county added 63 new cases. The county added 43 new cases Sunday, 30 Monday and 24 today. Fauquier has logged a total of 2,873 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 40. The 12 highest daily case numbers have all been logged since Nov. 23.
The most recent COVID-19 positive case reported through the Fauquier County School Division was on Dec. 21 at P.B. Smith Elementary School. No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system while schools were open to in-person learning from Nov. 9 to Dec. 14, but there have been 31 total cases. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents. For a more complete look at cases in the school division, visit https://www.fcps1.org/Page/3340. The school division announced last night that a new, more complete dashboard will debut soon. The new tool will break out active cases from those that have recovered, and student and staff cases will be identified separately.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 16.4%. The rate has been rising since Oct. 8, when it was 4.8%; the percentage began a steeper acceleration on Nov. 25, when it was 7.7%. It has remained above 12.0% since Dec. 22.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 12.9%. Yesterday it was 12.4% and on Saturday it reached 13%.
Data reported here was finalized Monday, Jan. 11 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
MONDAY, JAN. 11: Virginia’s COVID-19 new case numbers were slightly down this morning, at 4,530, after coming in at 5,141 Sunday and hitting a pandemic-high of 5,798 Saturday. The case count was 5,238 Friday, Thursday it was 5,379 and Wednesday it was 5,387.
There have been 403,386 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (70,656 probable).
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 5,121 per day, the highest it has been.
Fauquier’s new daily case numbers set a new record Saturday, when the county added 63 new cases. The county added 43 new cases Sunday and 30 today. Fauquier has logged a total of 2,849 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 42. The 12 highest daily case numbers have all been logged since Nov. 23.
The most recent COVID-19 positive case reported through the Fauquier County School Division was on Dec. 21 at P.B. Smith Elementary School. No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system while schools were open to in-person learning from Nov. 9 to Dec. 14, but there have been 31 total cases. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents. For a more complete look at cases in the school division, visit https://www.fcps1.org/Page/3340.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 16.7%. The rate has been rising since Oct. 8, when it was 4.8%; the percentage began a steeper acceleration on Nov. 25, when it was 7.7%. It has remained above 12.0% since Dec. 22.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 12.4%. Yesterday it was 12.8% and on Saturday it reached 13%.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded another two new hospitalizations today, after reporting one yesterday, two Saturday, one Jan. 6 and four Jan. 5. Two new hospitalizations were reported Jan. 1, one Jan. 2 and another Jan. 3, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 104.
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations for the county is one a day. When the average is considered per 100,000 residents, the average is two a day.
Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. In November, there were 13. There were 22 in December and 14 so far in 2021.
The state reported 87 new COVID-19 hospitalizations today after reporting 70 yesterday and 107 Saturday.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 19,182 (704 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 11 stated that 3,117 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reported that 2,714 patients are hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 4034 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
Before this latest spike in hospitalizations (3,117 total COVID-19 patients in the hospital), May 7 saw the highest number of hospitalizations (1,583).
The VHHA further stated that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 571; 352 were on ventilators. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators is the highest it has been since the start of the pandemic. State ICU occupancy is at 82% of beds available.
The number of intensive care unit patients (571) has passed the previous pandemic high during the week of April 5 (456). The number of patients on ventilators (352) as of Jan. 11 passed the state’s previous high (291), reached during the week of April 13.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 33,142 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic was 19,182.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The Jan. 9 report (The VHHA does not update this page on Sundays or Mondays) said that there are 2,400 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 335 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eight thousand, nine hundred, eleven nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County lost a resident to COVID-19 Friday and one on Jan. 5. Before Tuesday morning, the county had not reported a COVID death since Tuesday, Nov. 24. The total number of fatalities is 30.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December. Two residents have died of COVID-related illness since the start of the new year.
The VDH reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths this morning after reporting two Sunday and 69 Saturday, which was the second-highest one-day total. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 5,393 (635 probable). The seven-day average of daily COVID-19 deaths is 37.
Outbreaks
The RRHD has reported a total of 25 outbreaks -- 13 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the 25 outbreaks in the RRHD is 1,138.
The RRHD also reported new long-term care outbreaks Dec. 31, 23, 17, 11 and 8. Two of the six latest outbreaks are in Culpeper – The Our Father’s House Christian Home, reporting eight cases, and The Culpeper multi-care center, reporting 17 cases. Another of the five includes a 25-case outbreak at Fox Trail Senior Living in Orange County. The other most recent outbreaks are still not being listed on the VDH site.
However, Fauquier Health's Villa at Suffield Meadows has identified several employees and residents who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. She did not share the number of cases, she said, because some test results are still pending.
Cubbage said, "The Villa at Suffield Meadows consulted with VDH, Fauquier Health’s Employee Health department and Fauquier Health’s infection prevention team and immediately enacted full quarantine protocol for all residents and postponed all socially distanced group meal and activities.
"For the safety of our residents and staff, all employees are required to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week and all residents are required to be tested for COVID-19 once a week. Additionally, no visitation is allowed at this time. These strict measures have been put into place to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
"... We have been preparing for the potential of COVID-19 in our facility for many months, building upon the robust emergency operations plan we have in place year-round."
The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the only other long-term care center in the health district with an outbreak in progress. Nineteen cases are being reported in that outbreak.
The VDH includes educational settings in its list of identified outbreaks. In Fauquier, the list shows that in August, C.M. Bradley Elementary School had an outbreak with fewer than five cases but that outbreak is closed. The Highland School outbreak reported at the end of October had seven cases; that outbreak is “pending closure.”
The county’s largest outbreak is still pending closure. Ninety-five cases and 16 deaths have been associated with the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in August.
Five of the last seven weeks (between Nov. 15 and Jan. 2) have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. Those weeks each recorded between 77 and 97 outbreaks. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
There have been a total of 2,059 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In the state, there have been 761 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 22,486 cases and 2,506 deaths), 728 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 124 in correctional facilities and 184 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 104 outbreaks in childcare settings, 54 for college/university and 104 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Sunday, Jan. 10 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
SUNDAY, JAN. 10: Virginia’s COVID-19 new case numbers came in at 5,141 this morning, after hitting a pandemic-high of 5,798 yesterday. The case count was 5,238 Friday, Thursday it was 5,379 and Wednesday it was 5,387.
There have been 398,856 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (69,671 probable).
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 5,013 per day, the highest it has been.
Fauquier’s new daily case numbers set a new record yesterday, when the county added 63 new cases. The county added 43 new cases today. Fauquier has logged a total of 2,819 cases. The average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 44. The 12 highest daily case numbers have all been logged since Nov. 23.
The most recent COVID-19 positive case reported through the Fauquier County School Division was on Dec. 21 at P.B. Smith Elementary School. No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system while schools were open to in-person learning from Nov. 9 to Dec. 14, but there have been 31 total cases. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents. For a more complete look at cases in the school division, visit https://www.fcps1.org/Page/3340.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 16.8%. The rate hasn’t been as high since May 8. The rate has been rising since Oct. 8, when it was 4.8%; the percentage began a steeper acceleration on Nov. 25, when it was 7.7%. It has remained above 12.0% since Dec. 22.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 12.8. Yesterday it was 13.0%.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded another new hospitalizations today, after reporting two yesterday, one Jan. 6 and four Jan. 5. Two new hospitalizations were reported Jan. 1, one Jan. 2 and another Jan. 3, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 102. The county recorded five new hospitalizations Dec. 14 -- the highest number of new hospitalizations in one day.
Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. In November, there were 13. There were 22 in December and 12 so far in 2021.
The state reported 70 new COVID-19 hospitalizations today after reporting 107 yesterday.
In Virginia, December was the month with the highest number of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic, with 15 days at 125 per day or higher. According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 19,095 (699 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 10 stated that 3,060 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reported that 2,686 patients are hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 374 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
Before this latest spike in hospitalizations (3,060 total COVID-19 patients in the hospital), May 7 saw the highest number of hospitalizations (1,583).
The VHHA further stated that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 553; 348 were on ventilators. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators is the highest it has been since the start of the pandemic. State ICU occupancy is at 82% of beds available.
The number of intensive care unit patients (553) has passed the previous pandemic high during the week of April 5 (456). The number of patients on ventilators (348) as of Jan. 10 passed the state’s previous high (291), reached during the week of April 13.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 32,998 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic was 19,095.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The Jan. 9 report (The VHHA does not update this page on Sundays or Mondays) said that there are 2,400 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 335 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eight thousand, nine hundred, eleven nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County lost a resident to COVID-19 Friday and one on Jan. 5. Before Tuesday morning, the county had not reported a COVID death since Tuesday, Nov. 24. The total number of fatalities is 30.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December. Two residents have died of COVID-related illness since the start of the new year.
The VDH reported two new COVID-19 deaths this morning after reporting 69 yesterday, which was the second-highest one-day total. (Numbers reported on weekends are often lower than average.) The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 5,383 (634 probable). The seven-day average of daily COVID-19 deaths is 38.
Outbreaks
The RRHD has reported a total of 25 outbreaks -- 13 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the 25 outbreaks in the RRHD is 1,138.
The RRHD also reported new long-term care outbreaks Dec. 31, 23, 17, 11 and 8. Two of the six latest outbreaks are in Culpeper – The Our Father’s House Christian Home, reporting eight cases, and The Culpeper multi-care center, reporting 17 cases. Another of the five includes a 25-case outbreak at Fox Trail Senior Living in Orange County. The other most recent outbreaks are still not being listed on the VDH site.
The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the only other long-term care center in the health district with an outbreak in progress. Nineteen cases are being reported in that outbreak.
The VDH includes educational settings in its list of identified outbreaks. In Fauquier, the list shows that in August, C.M. Bradley Elementary School had an outbreak with fewer than five cases but that outbreak is closed. The Highland School outbreak reported at the end of October had seven cases; that outbreak is “pending closure.”
The county’s largest outbreak is still pending closure. Ninety-five cases and 16 deaths have been associated with the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in August.
Ten of the 16 weeks between Sept. 27 and Jan. 2 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. One week recorded 97 outbreaks (the week of Dec. 13 to 19). The other nine weeks recording higher number of outbreaks counted between 64 and 91 outbreaks. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
There have been a total of 2,057 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In the state, there have been 760 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 22,496 cases and 2,507 deaths), 727 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 124 in correctional facilities and 184 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 104 outbreaks in childcare settings, 54 for college/university and 104 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Saturday, Jan. 9 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
SATURDAY, JAN. 9: Virginia’s COVID-19 new case numbers reached a new high today, coming in at 5,798. Yesterday, the case count was 5,238, Thursday it was 5,379 and Wednesday it was 5,387.
There have been 393,715 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (68,198 probable).
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 4,994 per day.
Fauquier’s new daily case numbers set a new record today, when the county added 63 new cases. The county added 22 new cases yesterday, 42 new cases Thursday and 53 on Wednesday. Fauquier has logged a total of 2,776 cases. Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 46, the highest it has been. The 12 highest daily case numbers have all been logged since Nov. 23.
The most recent COVID-19 positive case reported through the Fauquier County School Division was on Dec. 21 at P.B. Smith Elementary School. No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system while schools were open to in-person learning from Nov. 9 to Dec. 14, but there have been 31 total cases. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents. For a more complete look at cases in the school division, visit https://www.fcps1.org/Page/3340.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 16.7%. The rate hasn’t been as high since May 8. The rate has been rising since Oct. 8, when it was 4.8%; the percentage began a steeper acceleration on Nov. 25, when it was 7.7%. It has remained above 12.0% since Dec. 22.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 13.0%. It has not been that high since May 28.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded another new two hospitalizations today, after reporting one Jan. 6 and four Jan. 5. Two new hospitalizations were reported Jan. 1, one Jan. 2 and another Jan. 3, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 101. The county recorded five new hospitalizations Dec. 14 -- the highest number of new hospitalizations in one day.
Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. In November, there were 13. There were 22 in December and 11 so far in 2021.
The state reported 107 new COVID-19 hospitalizations today after reporting 128 yesterday.
In Virginia, December was the month with the highest number of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic, with 15 days at 125 per day or higher. According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 19,025 (698 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 6 stated that 3,032 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reported that 2,711 patients are hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 321 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
Before this latest spike in hospitalizations (3,032 total COVID-19 patients in the hospital), May 7 saw the highest number of hospitalizations (1,583).
The VHHA further stated that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 565; 348 were on ventilators. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators is the highest it has been since the start of the pandemic. State ICU occupancy is at 84% of beds available.
The number of intensive care unit patients (565) has passed the previous pandemic high during the week of April 5 (456). The number of patients on ventilators (348) as of Jan. 9 passed the state’s previous high (291), reached during the week of April 13.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 32,833 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic was 19,025.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The Jan. 6 report said that there are 2,400 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 335 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eight thousand, nine hundred, eleven nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County lost a resident to COVID-19 yesterday and one on Jan. 5. Before Tuesday morning, the county had not reported a COVID death since Tuesday, Nov. 24. The total number of fatalities is 29.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December. Two residents have died of COVID-related illness since the start of the new year.
The VDH reported 69 new COVID-19 deaths this morning, the second-highest one-day total. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 5,381 (633 probable). The seven-day average of daily COVID-19 deaths is 38.
Outbreaks
The RRHD has reported a total of 25 outbreaks -- 13 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the 25 outbreaks in the RRHD is 1,136.
The RRHD also reported new long-term care outbreaks Dec. 31, 23, 17, 11 and 8. Two of the six latest outbreaks are in Culpeper – The Our Father’s House Christian Home, reporting eight cases, and The Culpeper multi-care center, reporting 17 cases. Another of the five includes a 25-case outbreak at Fox Trail Senior Living in Orange County. The other most recent outbreaks are still not being listed on the VDH site.
The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the only other long-term care center in the health district with an outbreak in progress. Nineteen cases are being reported in that outbreak.
The VDH includes educational settings in its list of identified outbreaks. In Fauquier, the list shows that in August, C.M. Bradley Elementary School had an outbreak with fewer than five cases but that outbreak is closed. The Highland School outbreak reported at the end of October had seven cases; that outbreak is “pending closure.”
The county’s largest outbreak is still pending closure. Ninety-five cases and 16 deaths have been associated with the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in August.
Ten of the 16 weeks between Sept. 27 and Jan. 2 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. One week recorded 97 outbreaks (the week of Dec. 13 to 19). The other nine weeks recording higher number of outbreaks counted between 64 and 91 outbreaks. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
There have been a total of 2,049 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In the state, there have been 758 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 22,083 cases and 2,472 deaths), 727 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 123 in correctional facilities and 180 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 104 outbreaks in childcare settings, 53 for college/university and 104 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Friday, Jan. 8 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 6: Virginia’s COVID-19 new case numbers passed 5,000 again today, for the fourth time since the beginning of the pandemic, coming in at 5,387 – a new high. Yesterday, the case count was 4,377, Monday it was 3,771. On Sunday, cases topped 5,000 (5,010), for the third time in four days. Saturday’s daily cases came in at 3,989. There were 5,239 cases Sunday and 5,182 Friday.
Virginia’s COVID-19 case numbers have topped 4,000 12 times since the beginning of the pandemic, all since Dec. 9. There have been 377,300 total reported cases of COVID (63,951 probable).
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 4,708 per day; it’s the sixth time that average has topped 4,000.
Fauquier’s new daily case numbers set a new record Jan. 3, when the county added 57 new cases. Today, the county added 53 new cases, for a total of 2,649. Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 46, the highest it has been. The 10 highest daily case numbers have all been logged since Nov. 23.
The Fauquier County School Division reported one new COVID-19 positive case on Dec. 21 at P.B. Smith Elementary School. It was the first case reported at that location.
No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system since schools opened to in-person learning on Nov. 9, but there have been 31 total cases since then. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents. For a more complete look at cases in the school division, visit https://www.fcps1.org/Page/3340.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 16.7%; yesterday it was 16.2%. The rate hasn’t been as high since May 8. The rate has been rising since Oct. 8, when it was 4.8%; the percentage began a steeper acceleration on Nov. 25, when it was 7.7%. It has remained above 12.0% since Dec. 22.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 11.4%; it was at 11.0% yesterday.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded another new hospitalization today, after reporting four yesterday. Two new hospitalizations were reported Jan. 1, one Jan. 2 and another Jan. 3, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 99. The county recorded five new hospitalizations Dec. 14 -- the highest number of new hospitalizations in one day.
Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. In November, there were 13. There were 22 in December and nine so far in 2021.
As of Monday, Fauquier Hospital was caring for fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients, according to hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage.
The state reported 110 new COVID-19 hospitalizations today after reporting 137 yesterday.
In Virginia, December was the month with the highest number of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic, with 15 days at 125 per day or higher. According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 18,636 (653 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 6 stated that 2,925 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reported that 2,618 patients are hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 307 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
Before this latest spike in hospitalizations (2,925 total COVID-19 patients in the hospital), May 7 saw the highest number of hospitalizations (1,583).
The VHHA further stated that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 537; 357 were on ventilators (20 more than yesterday). The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators is the highest it has been since the start of the pandemic. State ICU occupancy is at 84% of beds available.
The number of intensive care unit patients (558) has passed the previous pandemic high during the week of April 5 (456). The number of patients on ventilators (337) as of Jan. 6 passed the state’s previous high (291), reached during the week of April 13.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 32,101 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic was 18,636.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The Jan. 6 report said that there are 2,445 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 706 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eight thousand, six hundred nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County lost a resident to COVID-19 yesterday. Before Tuesday morning, the county had not reported a COVID death since Tuesday, Nov. 24. The total number of fatalities is 29.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
The VDH reported 35 new COVID-19 deaths this morning, after recording 59 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 5,226 (622 probable). The seven-day average of daily COVID-19 deaths is 35.
Of the 12 highest single-day death totals, nine have been recorded since Dec. 8.
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a long-term care facility today. It also reported new long-term care outbreaks Dec. 31, 23, 17, 11 and 8. Two of the six latest outbreaks are in Culpeper – The Our Father’s House Christian Home, reporting eight cases, and The Culpeper multi-care center, reporting 11 cases. Another of the five includes a 25-case outbreak at Fox Trail Senior Living in Orange County. The other three most recent outbreaks are still not being listed on the VDH site.
The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the only other long-term care center in the health district with an outbreak in progress. Eighteen cases are being reported in that outbreak.
The health district has had 13 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the 24 outbreaks in the RRHD is 1,132.
The VDH has begun including educational settings in its list of identified outbreaks. In Fauquier, the list shows that in August, C.M. Bradley Elementary School had an outbreak with fewer than five cases but that outbreak is closed. The Highland School outbreak reported at the end of October had seven cases; that outbreak is “pending closure.”
The county’s largest outbreak is still pending closure. Ninety-five cases and 16 deaths have been associated with the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in August.
Ten of the 16 weeks between Sept. 27 and Jan. 2 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. One week recorded 97 outbreaks (the week of Dec. 13 to 19). The other nine weeks recording higher number of outbreaks reportedly counted between 64 and 89 outbreaks. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
There have been a total of 1,993 outbreaks in Virginia so far, 11 more than yesterday.
In the state, there have been 739 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 21,460 cases and 2,442 deaths), 714 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 117 in correctional facilities and 172 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 101 outbreaks in childcare settings, 53 for college/university and 97 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
TUESDAY, JAN. 5: The Virginia Department of Health on Dec. 23 began reporting on the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the state. As of data reported Jan. 5, a total of 104,083 residents have received first doses in the state, although 481,550 doses have been distributed to vaccination sites.
Health care workers who care for COVID-19 patients are the first priority for vaccinations.
April Achter, population health coordinator for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said today, “RRHD has begun COVID-19 vaccine efforts following Virginia’s COVID-19 Vaccination priorities. Our health district anticipates receiving a limited amount of COVID vaccine each week for the prevention of COVID-19.”
Achter said that the agency’s current focus is providing vaccine to those in the Phase 1A group - health care personnel and long-term care facility residents.
Achter said about the health department’s efforts locally: "The Pfizer vaccine arrived first, and went to health care facilities with ultra-cold storage capacity. Our hospital systems have been busy with the task of immunizing their staff. Health care personnel that directly care for COVID-19 patients received top priority.”
The health district received a shipment of Moderna vaccine and began last week vaccinating health care workers who fall outside of a hospital system, as well as other front-line workers such as EMS and local law enforcement.
Achter added that the health department clinics began last week. “Currently, only health care workers (hospital, long-term care, private offices, dentists, EMS, etc.) are eligible to receive vaccines. It may take several weeks to vaccinate the initial Phase 1a group.”
CVS and Walgreens are handling the vaccination effort in long-term care centers. According to Tara Burke, spokeswoman for CVS, vaccinations for long-term care facilities began Dec. 28 in Virginia. She said although information about individual counties is not available, CVS is "slated to vaccinate in over 875 long-term care facilities, which is about 110,000 patients in the state of Virginia."
A Dec. 21 press release from CVS about vaccinating long-term care patients explained that CVS Pharmacy teams will make three visits to each long-term care facility to give residents and staff their initial shot and booster. The majority of residents and staff will be fully vaccinated three to four weeks after the first visit, depending on which vaccine they receive. CVS Health expects to complete its long-term care facility vaccination effort in approximately 12 weeks, said the press release.
Achter said of the next phase, “As soon as we are able, we will include those in Phase 1B -- persons older than 75 years and frontline essential workers.”
After those in 1B are vaccinated, the priority will be to vaccinate those included in Phase 1C -- those aged 65 to 74 years old, those aged 16 to 64 years old who have high-risk medical conditions, and other essential workers, Achter said.
The RRHD website (www.rrhd.org) and weekly Facebook posts will be updated to provide updates on the vaccine campaign status (https://www.facebook.com/RappRapHD). Achter added, “Please note that when we are ready to vaccinate additional groups there will be information released through the media, letting people know how to get vaccine.”
Achter cautioned, "the amount of vaccine received in Virginia will be a moving target, and depend on when and how quickly vaccination doses are manufactured… As we move forward, multiple groups will receive vaccinations simultaneously."
VDH vaccine data is broken down by age, race and gender. So far, those in the 30 to 39 year-old age group received the largest share (23,635) of the first dose of the vaccine, followed by 50 to 59 year-old age group (22,082). Those in the 40 to 49 year-old age group received 21,820 doses. In the 70 to 79 year old group, 3,560 have received vaccines and 2,814 residents older than 80 have received them.
White people received most doses (26,529), compared to Latino (3,959) and Black residents (3,598). More women (67,669) than men (30,005) have been vaccinated so far.
The VDH also has a map indicating by location how many residents have been vaccinated. In Fauquier, 470 doses have been administered, according to the dashboard.
Cases
Virginia’s COVID-19 new case numbers are at 4,377 this morning. Yesterday, they were 3,771 and on Sunday, they topped 5,000 (5,010), for the third time in four days. Saturday’s daily cases came in at 3,989. There were 5,239 cases Sunday and 5,182 Friday.
Virginia’s COVID-19 case numbers have topped 4,000 11 times since the beginning of the pandemic, all since Dec. 9. There have been 371,913 total reported cases of COVID (62,254 probable).
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 4,517 per day; it’s the fifth time that average has topped 4,000.
Fauquier’s new daily case numbers set a new record Jan. 3, when the county added 57 new cases. Today, the county added 41 new cases, for a total of 2,596. Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 44, the highest it has been.
The Fauquier County School Division reported one new COVID-19 positive case on Dec. 21 at P.B. Smith Elementary School. It was the first case reported at that location.
No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system since schools opened to in-person learning on Nov. 9, but there have been 31 total cases since then. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents. For a more complete look at cases in the school division, visit https://www.fcps1.org/Page/3340.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 16.2%; yesterday it was 15.8%. The rate hasn’t been as high since May 10. The rate has been rising since Oct. 8, when it was 4.8%; the percentage began a steeper acceleration on Nov. 25, when it was 7.7%. It has remained above 12.0% since Dec. 22.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 11.0%; it was at 11.1% yesterday.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded four new hospitalizations today. Two new hospitalizations were reported Jan. 1, one Saturday and one Sunday, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 98. The county recorded five new hospitalizations Dec. 14 -- the highest number of new hospitalizations in one day.
Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. In November, there were 13. There were 22 in December and eight so far in 2021.
As of Monday, Fauquier Hospital was caring for fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients, according to hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage.
The state reported 139 new COVID-19 hospitalizations today after reporting 77 yesterday, 70 Sunday, 74 Saturday, 125 Friday, 131 Thursday, 128 Wednesday and 177 Dec. 29. That total was the third-highest since the pandemic began.
In Virginia, December was the month with the highest number of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic, with 15 days at 125 per day or higher. According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 18,526 (644 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 5 stated that 2,918 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reported that 2,608 patients are hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 310 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
Before this latest spike in hospitalizations (2,918 total COVID-19 patients in the hospital), May 7 saw the highest number of hospitalizations (1,583).
The VHHA further stated that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 558; 337 were on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 81% of beds available.
The number of intensive care unit patients (558) has passed the previous pandemic high during the week of April 5 (456). The number of patients on ventilators (337) as of Jan. 5 passed the state’s previous high (291), reached during the week of April 13.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 31,735 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic was 18,536.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The Jan. 5 report said that there are 2,196 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 411 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eight thousand, five-hundred, thirteen nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County lost a resident to COVID-19 today. Before this morning, the county had not reported a COVID death since Tuesday, Nov. 24. The total number of fatalities is 29.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
The VDH reported 59 new COVID-19 deaths this morning, after recording eight yesterday, seven Sunday, 36 Saturday, 48 Friday, 49 Thursday and 64 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state on Dec. 30 (the second-highest death toll in the state since the pandemic began). The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 5,191 (619 probable).
Of the 12 highest single-day death totals, nine have been recorded since Dec. 8.
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a long-term care facility Thursday. It also reported new long-term care outbreaks Dec. 23, Dec. 17, Dec. 11 and Dec. 8. Two of the five latest outbreaks are in Culpeper – The Our Father’s House Christian Home, reporting eight cases, and The Culpeper multi-care center, reporting 11 cases. Another of the five includes a 25-case outbreak at Fox Trail Senior Living in Orange County. The other two most recent outbreaks are still not being listed on the VDH site.
The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the only other long-term care center in the health district with an outbreak in progress. Eighteen cases are being reported in that outbreak.
The health district has had 12 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the 24 outbreaks in the RRHD is 1,129.
The VDH has begun including educational settings in its list of identified outbreaks. In Fauquier, the list shows that in August, C.M. Bradley Elementary School had an outbreak with fewer than five cases but that outbreak is closed. The Highland School outbreak reported at the end of October had seven cases; that outbreak is “pending closure.”
The county’s largest outbreak is still pending closure. Ninety-five cases and 16 deaths have been associated with the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in August.
Ten of the 16 weeks between Sept. 27 and Jan. 2 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. One week recorded 97 outbreaks (the week of Dec. 13 to 19). The other nine weeks recording higher number of outbreaks reportedly counted between 64 and 89 outbreaks. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
There have been a total of 1,982 outbreaks in Virginia so far, nine more than yesterday; no outbreaks were reported during the last few days. There were 23 outbreaks reported Saturday, 18 Friday and 35 Thursday.
In the state, there have been 734 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 21,315 cases and 2,431 deaths), 711 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 116 in correctional facilities and 170 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 101 outbreaks in childcare settings, 53 for college/university and 97 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Monday, Jan. 4 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
MONDAY, JAN. 4: The Virginia Department of Health on Dec. 23 began reporting on the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the state. As of data reported Jan. 4, a total of 89,326 residents have received first doses in the state, although 451,075 doses have been distributed to vaccination sites.
Health care workers who care for COVID-19 patients are the first priority for vaccinations.
VDH data is broken down by age, race and gender. Those in the 30 to 39 year-old age group received the largest share (20,289) of the first dose of the vaccine, followed by 50 to 59 year-old age group (19,138). Those in the 40 to 49 year-old age group received 19,011 doses.
White people received most doses (21,436), compared to Latino (3,248) and Black residents (2,938). More women (57,780) than men (26,462) have been vaccinated so far.
The VDH also has a map indicating by location how many residents have been vaccinated. In Fauquier, 442 doses have been administered, according to the dashboard.
According to Tara Burke, spokeswoman for CVS, vaccinations for long-term care facilities began Dec. 28 in Virginia. She said although information about individual counties is not available, CVS is "slated to vaccinate in over 875 long-term care facilities, which is about 110,000 patients in the state of Virginia."
A Dec. 21 press release from CVS about vaccinating long-term care patients explained, "CVS Pharmacy teams will make three visits to each long-term care facility to ensure residents and staff receive their initial shot and critical booster. The majority of residents and staff will be fully vaccinated three to four weeks after the first visit, depending on which vaccine they receive. CVS Health expects to complete its long-term care facility vaccination effort in approximately 12 weeks."
April Achter, population health coordinator for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, provided some insight last week on the vaccine and how and when it will be administered. She said, "The Pfizer vaccine arrived first, and went to health care facilities with ultra-cold storage capacity. Our hospital systems have been busy with the task of immunizing their staff. Health care personnel that directly care for COVID-19 patients received top priority.”
Achter said the health district received a shipment of Moderna vaccine and has begun vaccinating personnel identified in the Phase 1a group, including health care workers who fall outside of a hospital system, as well as other front-line workers such as EMS and local law enforcement.
She added that the health department clinics began last week. “Currently, only health care workers (hospital, long-term care, private offices, dentists, EMS, etc.) are eligible to receive vaccines. It may take several weeks to vaccinate the initial Phase 1a group.
"The majority of long-term care facilities in Virginia will receive vaccinations from CVS and Walgreens through a federal CDC-pharmacy-LTCF partnership." Monday, Achter said she does not have information yet about the timeline of that effort.
Achter cautioned, "the amount of vaccine received in Virginia will be a moving target, and depend on when and how quickly vaccination doses are manufactured. VDH will coordinate future prioritization based on ACIP recommendations. As we move forward, multiple groups will receive vaccinations simultaneously."
Achter also provided some background on the VDH's vaccination dashboard: "The number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered displayed on this dashboard will always lag behind the actual number of doses administered. The data on administered vaccines comes from the Virginia Immunization Information System. Providers across the commonwealth, who administer the vaccine to individuals, enter that information into VIIS."
The system, she said, "allows providers to know when to administer the second dose of vaccine and which one to administer. Providers may also use VIIS to give patients proof of their COVID-19 vaccination."
Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director of the RRHD, said, “This step in our battle against COVID-19 cannot come soon enough, as the sobering graphs continue to tell a story of increasing cases in Virginia and the district, with the accompanying hospitalizations and deaths increasing as well.
“Even with the arrival of the vaccine, we are not out of the woods yet. It will take time to vaccinate all of the first phases of recipients and I anticipate the vaccine will be available to the general public around the end of spring or early summer,” he said, and added, “Keep in mind that events and timelines are fluid and often due to circumstances out of our control. Please continue to wash your hands, watch your distance, wear a mask, and wait at home if you are sick.”
Cases
Virginia’s COVID-19 new case numbers are 3,771 this morning. Yesterday, they topped 5,000 again (5,010), for the third time in four days. Saturday’s daily cases came in at 3,989. There were 5,239 cases Sunday and 5,182 Friday.
Virginia’s COVID-19 case numbers have topped 4,000 10 times since the beginning of the pandemic, all since Dec. 9. There have been 367,536 total reported cases of COVID (60,919 probable).
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 4,480 per day; it’s the fourth time that average has topped 4,000.
Fauquier’s new daily case numbers set a new record yesterday, when the county added 57 new cases. Today, the county added 43 new cases. Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 43, the highest it has been.
The Fauquier County School Division reported one new COVID-19 positive case on Dec. 21 at P.B. Smith Elementary School. It was the first case reported at that location.
No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system since schools opened to in-person learning on Nov. 9, but there have been 31 total cases since then. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents. For a more complete look at cases in the school division, visit https://www.fcps1.org/Page/3340.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 15.8%; the rate hasn’t been that high since May 10. The rate has been rising since Oct. 8, when it was 4.8%; the percentage began a steeper acceleration on Nov. 25, when it was 7.7%. It has remained above 12.0% since Dec. 22.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 11.1; it was at 10.0% yesterday.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded two new hospitalizations Jan. 1, one Saturday and one Sunday, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 94. The county recorded five new hospitalizations Dec. 14 -- the highest number of new hospitalizations in one day.
Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. In November, there were 13. There were 22 in December and four so far in 2021.
Fauquier Hospital is currently caring for fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients, according to hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage.
The state reported 77 new COVID-19 hospitalizations today after reporting 70 yesterday, 74 Saturday, 125 Friday, 131 Thursday, 128 Wednesday and 177 Dec. 29. That total was the third-highest since the pandemic began.
In Virginia, December was the month with the highest number of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic, with 15 days at 125 per day or higher. According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 18,387 (636 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 4, stated that 2,765 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reported that 2,433 patients are hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 332 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
Before this latest spike in hospitalizations (2,765 total COVID-19 patients in the hospital), May 7 saw the highest number of hospitalizations (1,583).
The VHHA further stated that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 563; 332 were on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 82% of beds available.
The number of intensive care unit patients (563) has passed the previous pandemic high during the week of April 5 (456). The number of patients on ventilators (332) as of Jan. 4 passed the state’s previous high (291), reached during the week of April 13.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 31,561 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic was 18,387.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The Jan. 2 report (The VHHA does not update its data on Sundays or Mondays) said that there are 2,579 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 709 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eight thousand, one-hundred eighty-one nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County most recently lost a resident to COVID-19 on Tuesday, Nov. 24. A Fauquier County resident died of COVID-19 on Nov. 13, but on Nov. 17, one death was reclassified by the VDH as non-COVID related. The total number of fatalities is 28.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
The VDH reported eight new COVID-19 deaths this morning, after recording seven yesterday, 36 Saturday, 48 Friday, 49 Thursday and 64 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state on Dec. 30 (the second-highest death toll in the state since the pandemic began). The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 5,132 (610 probable).
Of the 12 highest single-day death totals, nine have been recorded since Dec. 8.
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a long-term care facility Thursday. It also reported new long-term care outbreaks Dec. 23, Dec. 17, Dec. 11 and Dec. 8. Two of the five latest outbreaks are in Culpeper – The Our Father’s House Christian Home, reporting eight cases, and The Culpeper multi-care center, reporting 11 cases. Another of the five includes a 25-case outbreak at Fox Trail Senior Living in Orange County. The other two most recent outbreaks are still not being listed on the VDH site.
The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the only other long-term care center in the health district with an outbreak in progress. Eighteen cases are being reported in that outbreak.
The health district has had 12 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the 24 outbreaks in the RRHD is 1,129.
The VDH has begun including educational settings in its list of identified outbreaks. In Fauquier, the list shows that in August, C.M. Bradley Elementary School had an outbreak with fewer than five cases but that outbreak is closed. The Highland School outbreak reported at the end of October had seven cases; that outbreak is “pending closure.”
The county’s largest outbreak is still pending closure. Ninety-five cases and 16 deaths have been associated with the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in August.
Ten of the 14 weeks between Sept. 27 and Dec. 19 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. One week recorded 95 outbreaks (the week of Dec. 13 to 19). The other nine weeks recording higher number of outbreaks reportedly counted between 64 and 89 outbreaks. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
There have been a total of 1,973 outbreaks in Virginia so far; no outbreaks were reported during the last few days. There were 23 outbreaks reported Saturday, 18 Friday and 35 Thursday.
In the state, there have been 731 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 21,204 cases and 2,410 deaths), 709 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 114 in correctional facilities and 170 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 99 outbreaks in childcare settings, 53 for college/university and 97 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Sunday, Jan. 3 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
SUNDAY, JAN. 3: Virginia’s COVID-19 new case numbers topped 5,000 again (5,010), for the third time in four days. Yesterday’s daily cases came in at 3,989. Cases topped 5,000 Thursday (5,239) and Friday (5,182), setting records.
Virginia’s COVID-19 case numbers have topped 4,000 10 times since the beginning of the pandemic, all since Dec. 9. There have been 363,765 total reported cases of COVID (59,884 probable).
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 4,313 per day; it’s the third time that average has topped 4,000.
Fauquier’s new daily case numbers set a new record today; the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 2,512 as of today, 57 more than yesterday. Yesterday, 39 new cases were added; on New Year’s Day, 47 cases were added -- the second-highest one-day total in the county. Fauquier added 39 new cases Thursday and the day before.
Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 37, the highest it has been.
The Fauquier County School Division reported one new COVID-19 positive case on Dec. 21 at P.B. Smith Elementary School. It was the first case reported at that location.
No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system since schools opened to in-person learning on Nov. 9, but there have been 31 total cases since then. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents. For a more complete look at cases in the school division, visit https://www.fcps1.org/Page/3340.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 15.3%; the rate hasn’t been that high since May 11. The rate has been rising since Oct. 8, when it was 4.8%; the percentage began a steeper acceleration on Nov. 25, when it was 7.7%. It has remained above 12.0% since Dec. 22.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 10.0%.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded two new hospitalizations Jan. 1, one yesterday and one today, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 94. The county recorded five new hospitalizations Dec. 14 -- the highest number of new hospitalizations in one day.
Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. In November, there were 13. There were 22 in December and four so far in 2021.
The state reported 70 new COVID-19 hospitalizations today after reporting 74 yesterday, 125 Friday, 131 Thursday, 128 Wednesday and 177 Tuesday. Tuesday’s total was the third-highest since the pandemic began.
In Virginia, December was the month with the highest number of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic, with 15 days at 125 per day or higher. According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 18,310 (630 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 3, stated that 2,708 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reported that 2,402 patients are hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 306 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
Before this latest spike in hospitalizations (2,708 total COVID-19 patients in the hospital), May 7 saw the highest number of hospitalizations (1,583).
The VHHA further stated that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 557; 344 were on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 80% of beds available.
The number of intensive care unit patients (557) has passed the previous pandemic high during the week of April 5 (456). The number of patients on ventilators (344) as of Jan. 3 passed the state’s previous high (291), reached during the week of April 13.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 31,368 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic was 18,310.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The Jan. 2 report (The VHHA does not update its data on Sundays or Mondays) said that there are 2,579 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 709 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eight thousand, one-hundred eighty-one nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County most recently lost a resident to COVID-19 on Tuesday, Nov. 24. A Fauquier County resident died of COVID-19 on Nov. 13, but on Nov. 17, one death was reclassified by the VDH as non-COVID related. The total number of fatalities is 28.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
The VDH reported seven new COVID-19 deaths this morning, after recording 36 yesterday, 48 Friday, 49 Thursday and 64 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state on Dec. 30 (the second-highest death toll in the state since the pandemic began). The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 5,124 (608 probable).
Of the 12 highest single-day death totals, nine have been recorded since Dec. 8.
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a long-term care facility Thursday. It also reported new long-term care outbreaks Dec. 23, Dec. 17, Dec. 11 and Dec. 8. Two of the five latest outbreaks are in Culpeper – The Our Father’s House Christian Home, reporting eight cases, and The Culpeper multi-care center, reporting 11 cases. Another of the five includes a 25-case outbreak at Fox Trail Senior Living in Orange County. The other two most recent outbreaks are still not being listed on the VDH site.
The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the only other long-term care center in the health district with an outbreak in progress. Eighteen cases are being reported in that outbreak.
The health district has had 12 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the 24 outbreaks in the RRHD is 1,128.
The VDH has begun including educational settings in its list of identified outbreaks. In Fauquier, the list shows that in August, C.M. Bradley Elementary School had an outbreak with fewer than five cases but that outbreak is closed. The Highland School outbreak reported at the end of October had seven cases; that outbreak is “pending closure.”
The county’s largest outbreak is still pending closure. Ninety-five cases and 16 deaths have been associated with the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in August.
Ten of the 14 weeks between Sept. 27 and Dec. 19 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. One week recorded 95 outbreaks (the week of Dec. 13 to 19). The other nine weeks recording higher number of outbreaks reportedly counted between 64 and 89 outbreaks. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
There have been a total of 1,973 outbreaks in Virginia so far; there were 23 outbreaks reported Saturday, 18 Friday and 35 Thursday.
In the state, there have been 731 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 21,120 cases and 2,408 deaths), 709 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 114 in correctional facilities and 170 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 99 outbreaks in childcare settings, 53 for college/university and 97 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Saturday, Jan. 2 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The vaccine
The Virginia Department of Health on Dec. 23 began reporting on the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the state. As of data reported Dec. 31, a total of 87,618 residents have received first doses in the state, although 404,675 doses have been distributed to vaccination sites.
Health care workers who care for COVID-19 patients are the first priority for vaccinations. VDH data is broken down by age, race and gender. Those in the 30 to 39 year-old age group received the largest share (19,897) of the first dose of the vaccine, followed by 50 to 59 year-old age group (18,726). Those in the 40 to 49 year-old age group received 18,647 doses.
White people received most doses (21,037), compared to Latino (3,053) and Black residents (2,849). More women (56,480) than men (26,069) have been vaccinated so far.
The VDH also has a map indicating by location how many residents have been vaccinated. In Fauquier, 385 doses have been administered, according to the dashboard.
April Achter, population health coordinator for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, provided some insight last week on the vaccine and how and when it will be administered. She said, "The Pfizer vaccine arrived first, and went to health care facilities with ultra-cold storage capacity. Our hospital systems have been busy with the task of immunizing their staff. Health care personnel that directly care for COVID-19 patients received top priority.
"The health district received a shipment of Moderna vaccine and we will begin vaccinating personnel identified in the Phase 1a group, including health care workers who fall outside of a hospital system, as well as other front-line workers such as EMS and local law enforcement."
She added that the health department clinics began last week. “Currently, only health care workers (hospital, long-term care, private offices, dentists, EMS, etc.) are eligible to receive vaccines. It may take several weeks to vaccinate the initial Phase 1a group.
"The majority of long-term care facilities in Virginia will receive vaccinations from CVS and Walgreens through a federal CDC-pharmacy-LTCF partnership."
Achter cautioned, "the amount of vaccine received in Virginia will be a moving target, and depend on when and how quickly vaccination doses are manufactured. VDH will coordinate future prioritization based on ACIP recommendations. As we move forward, multiple groups will receive vaccinations simultaneously."
Achter also provided some background on the VDH's vaccination dashboard: "The number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered displayed on this dashboard will always lag behind the actual number of doses administered. The data on administered vaccines comes from the Virginia Immunization Information System. Providers across the commonwealth, who administer the vaccine to individuals, enter that information into VIIS."
The system, she said, "allows providers to know when to administer the second dose of vaccine and which one to administer. Providers may also use VIIS to give patients proof of their COVID-19 vaccination."
Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director of the RRHD, said, “This step in our battle against COVID-19 cannot come soon enough, as the sobering graphs continue to tell a story of increasing cases in Virginia and the district, with the accompanying hospitalizations and deaths increasing as well.
“Even with the arrival of the vaccine, we are not out of the woods yet. It will take time to vaccinate all of the first phases of recipients and I anticipate the vaccine will be available to the general public around the end of spring or early summer,” he said, and added, “Keep in mind that events and timelines are fluid and often due to circumstances out of our control. Please continue to wash your hands, watch your distance, wear a mask, and wait at home if you are sick.”
SATURDAY, JAN. 2: Today’s COVID-19 case number for Virginia, as reported by the Virginia Department of Health, is at 3,989. New daily cases topped 5,000 Thursday (5,239) and Friday (5,182), setting records.
Virginia’s COVID-19 case numbers have topped 4,000 nine times since the beginning of the pandemic, all since Dec. 9. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 358,755 reported cases of COVID (58,792).
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 4,168 per day; it’s the second time that average has topped 4,000.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 2,455 as of today, 39 more than yesterday. On New Year’s Day, 47 cases were added -- the second-highest one-day total in the county. Fauquier added 39 new cases Thursday and the day before.
Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 36, the highest it has been.
The Fauquier County School Division reported one new COVID-19 positive case on Dec. 21 at P.B. Smith Elementary School. It was the first case reported at that location.
No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system since schools opened to in-person learning on Nov. 9, but there have been 31 total cases since then. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents. For a more complete look at cases in the school division, visit https://www.fcps1.org/Page/3340.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 14.8%; it was 14.3% yesterday. The rate has been rising since Oct. 8, when it was 4.8%; the percentage began a steeper acceleration on Nov. 25, when it was 7.7%. It has remained above 12.0% since Dec. 22.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 9.5%; as it was yesterday.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded two new hospitalizations Jan. 1, and another today, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 93. The county recorded five new hospitalizations Dec. 14 -- the highest number of new hospitalizations in one day.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that the hospital was caring for “fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients” as of earlier this week.
Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. In November, there were 13. There were 22 in December and three so far in 2021.
The state reported 74 new COVID-19 hospitalizations today after reporting 125 yesterday, 131 Thursday, 128 Wednesday and 177 Tuesday. Tuesday’s total was the third-highest since the pandemic began.
In Virginia, December was the month with the highest number of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic, with 15 days at 125 per day or higher. According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 18,240 (626 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 2 stated that 2,710 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reported that 2,401 patients are hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 309 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
Before this latest spike in hospitalizations (2,710 total COVID-19 patients in the hospital), May 7 saw the highest number of hospitalizations (1,583).
The VHHA further stated that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 557; 335 were on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 80% of beds available.
The number of intensive care unit patients (557) has passed the previous pandemic high during the week of April 5 (456). The number of patients on ventilators (335) as of Jan. 2 passed the state’s previous high (291), reached during the week of April 13.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 31,182 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic was 18,240.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The Jan. 2 report said that there are 2,579 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 709 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eight thousand, one-hundred eighty-one nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County most recently lost a resident to COVID-19 on Tuesday, Nov. 24. A Fauquier County resident died of COVID-19 on Nov. 13, but on Nov. 17, one death was reclassified by the VDH as non-COVID related. The total number of fatalities is 28.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
The VDH reported 48 new COVID-19 deaths this morning, after recording 48 yesterday, 49 Thursday and 64 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state on Dec. 30 (the second-highest death toll in the state since the pandemic began). The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 5,117 (608 probable).
Of the 12 highest single-day death totals, nine have been recorded since Dec. 8.
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a long-term care facility Thursday. It also reported new long-term care outbreaks Dec. 23, Dec. 17, Dec. 11 and Dec. 8. Two of the five latest outbreaks are in Culpeper – The Our Father’s House Christian Home, reporting eight cases, and The Culpeper multi-care center, reporting 11 cases. Another of the five includes a 25-case outbreak at Fox Trail Senior Living in Orange County. The other two most recent outbreaks are still not being listed on the VDH site.
The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the only other long-term care center in the health district with an outbreak in progress. Eighteen cases are being reported in that outbreak.
The health district has had 12 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the 24 outbreaks in the RRHD is 1,125.
The VDH has begun including educational settings in its list of identified outbreaks. In Fauquier, the list shows that in August, C.M. Bradley Elementary School had an outbreak with fewer than five cases but that outbreak is closed. The Highland School outbreak reported at the end of October had seven cases; that outbreak is “pending closure.”
The county’s largest outbreak is still pending closure. Ninety-five cases and 16 deaths have been associated with the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in August.
Ten of the 14 weeks between Sept. 27 and Dec. 19 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. One week recorded 95 outbreaks (the week of Dec. 13 to 19). The other nine weeks recording higher number of outbreaks reportedly counted between 64 and 89 outbreaks. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
There have been a total of 1,973 outbreaks in Virginia so far; there were 23 outbreaks reported today, 18 yesterday and 35 Thursday.
In the state, there have been 731 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 21,109 cases and 2,406 deaths), 709 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 114 in correctional facilities and 170 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 99 outbreaks in childcare settings, 53 for college/university and 97 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Friday, Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The vaccine
The Virginia Department of Health on Dec. 23 began reporting on the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the state. As of data reported Dec. 31, a total of 81,770 residents have received first doses in the state, although 388,100 doses have been distributed to vaccination sites.
Health care workers who care for COVID-19 patients are the first priority for vaccinations. VDH data is broken down by age, race and gender. Those in the 30 to 39 year-old age group received the largest share (18,981) of the first dose of the vaccine, followed by those in the 40 to 49 year-old age group (17,716) and the 50 to 59 year-old age group (17,703).
White people received most doses (19,253), compared to Latino (2,817) and Black residents (2,428). More women (47,949) than men (22,349) have been vaccinated so far.
The VDH also has a map indicating by location how many residents have been vaccinated. In Fauquier, 315 doses have been administered, according to the dashboard.
April Achter, population health coordinator for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, provided some insight on the vaccine and how and when it will be administered. She said, "The Pfizer vaccine arrived first, and went to health care facilities with ultra-cold storage capacity. Our hospital systems have been busy with the task of immunizing their staff. Health care personnel that directly care for COVID-19 patients received top priority.
"The health district received a shipment of Moderna vaccine and we will begin vaccinating personnel identified in the Phase 1a group, including health care workers who fall outside of a hospital system, as well as other front-line workers such as EMS and local law enforcement."
She added that the health department clinics began this week. “Currently, only health care workers (hospital, long-term care, private offices, dentists, EMS, etc.) are eligible to receive vaccines. It may take several weeks to vaccinate the initial Phase 1a group.
"The majority of long-term care facilities in Virginia will receive vaccinations from CVS and Walgreens through a federal CDC-pharmacy-LTCF partnership."
Achter cautioned, "the amount of vaccine received in Virginia will be a moving target, and depend on when and how quickly vaccination doses are manufactured. VDH will coordinate future prioritization based on ACIP recommendations. As we move forward, multiple groups will receive vaccinations simultaneously."
Achter also provided some background on the VDH's vaccination dashboard: "The number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered displayed on this dashboard will always lag behind the actual number of doses administered. The data on administered vaccines comes from the Virginia Immunization Information System. Providers across the commonwealth, who administer the vaccine to individuals, enter that information into VIIS."
The system, she said, "allows providers to know when to administer the second dose of vaccine and which one to administer. Providers may also use VIIS to give patients proof of their COVID-19 vaccination."
Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director of the RRHD, said, “This step in our battle against COVID-19 cannot come soon enough, as the sobering graphs continue to tell a story of increasing cases in Virginia and the district, with the accompanying hospitalizations and deaths increasing as well.
“Even with the arrival of the vaccine, we are not out of the woods yet. It will take time to vaccinate all of the first phases of recipients and I anticipate the vaccine will be available to the general public around the end of spring or early summer,” he said, and added, “Keep in mind that events and timelines are fluid and often due to circumstances out of our control. Please continue to wash your hands, watch your distance, wear a mask, and wait at home if you are sick.”
FRIDAY, JAN. 1: For the second day in a row, new daily cases of COVID-19 topped 5,000. This morning’s total number of new cases is 5,182 (57,713 probable); yesterday’s was 5,239.
Virginia’s COVID-19 case numbers have topped 4,000 nine times since the beginning of the pandemic, all since Dec. 9.
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,825 per day; that average was over 4,000 for the first time Dec. 25.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 2,416 as of today, 47 more than yesterday – the second-highest one-day total in the county. Fauquier added 39 new cases yesterday and the day before.
Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 31.
The Fauquier County School Division reported one new COVID-19 positive case on Dec. 21 at P.B. Smith Elementary School. It was the first case reported at that location.
No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system since schools opened to in-person learning on Nov. 9, but there have been 31 total cases since then. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents. For a more complete look at cases in the school division, visit https://www.fcps1.org/Page/3340.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 14.3%; it was 13.2% yesterday. The rate has been rising since Oct. 8, when it was 4.8%; the percentage began a steeper acceleration on Nov. 25, when it was 7.7%. It has remained above 12.0% since Dec. 22.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 9.5%; it was 9.6% yesterday.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded two new hospitalizations Jan. 1, and a new COVID-19 hospitalization Dec. 29, 2020, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 92. Two new hospitalizations were recorded on Dec. 25, one new hospitalization Dec. 21, 23, and 24, two on Dec. 19, and three new COVID-19 hospitalizations both Dec. 16 and 17. The county recorded five new hospitalizations Dec. 14 -- the highest number of new hospitalizations in one day.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that the hospital was caring for “fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients” as of earlier this week.
Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. In November, there were 13. There were 22 in December.
The state reported 125 new COVID-19 hospitalizations today after reporting 131 yesterday, 128 Wednesday and 177 Tuesday. Tuesday’s total was the third-highest since the pandemic began.
In Virginia, December was the month with the highest number of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic, with 15 days at 125 per day or higher. According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 18,166 (621 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 1, 2021 stated that 2,754 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reported that 2,414 patients are hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 340 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
Before this latest spike in hospitalizations (2,754 total COVID-19 patients in the hospital), May 7 saw the highest number of hospitalizations (1,583).
The VHHA further stated that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 557; 322 were on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 81% of beds available.
The number of intensive care unit patients (557) has passed the previous pandemic high during the week of April 5 (456). The number of patients on ventilators (322) as of Jan. 1 passed the state’s previous high (291), reached during the week of April 13.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 30,964 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic was 18,166.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The Jan. 1 report said that there are 2,406 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 535 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eight thousand, eighty-six nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County most recently lost a resident to COVID-19 on Tuesday, Nov. 24. A Fauquier County resident died of COVID-19 on Nov. 13, but on Nov. 17, one death was reclassified by the VDH as non-COVID related. The total number of fatalities is 28.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October. Fauquier did not lose any residents to COVID-19 in December.
The VDH reported 48 new COVID-19 deaths this morning, after recording 49 yesterday and 64 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state Thursday (the second-highest death toll in the state since the pandemic began). Tuesday’s daily death count was 59. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 5,081 (603 probable).
Of the 12 highest single-day death totals, nine have been recorded since Dec. 8.
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a long-term care facility yesterday. It also reported new long-term care outbreaks Dec. 23, Dec. 17, Dec. 11 and Dec. 8. Two of the five latest outbreaks are in Culpeper – The Our Father’s House Christian Home, reporting eight cases, and The Culpeper multi-care center, reporting 11 cases. Another of the five includes a 25-case outbreak at Fox Trail Senior Living in Orange County. The other two most recent outbreaks are still not being listed on the VDH site.
The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the only other long-term care center in the health district with an outbreak in progress. Eighteen cases are being reported in that outbreak.
The health district has had 12 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the 24 outbreaks in the RRHD is 1,124.
The VDH has begun including educational settings in its list of identified outbreaks. In Fauquier, the list shows that in August, C.M. Bradley Elementary School had an outbreak with fewer than five cases but that outbreak is closed. The Highland School outbreak reported at the end of October had seven cases; that outbreak is “pending closure.”
The county’s largest outbreak is still pending closure. Ninety-five cases and 16 deaths have been associated with the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in August.
Nine of the 12 weeks between Sept. 27 and Dec. 19 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. One week recorded 95 outbreaks (the week of Dec. 13 to 19), other weeks recorded 89, 84, 79, 70, 68, 67, 66 and 64. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
There have been a total of 1,950 outbreaks in Virginia so far; there were 35 new outbreaks reported yesterday and 18 more today.
In the state, there have been 730 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 21,064 cases and 2,396 deaths), 709 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 112 in correctional facilities and 168 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 99 outbreaks in childcare settings, 53 for college/university and 97 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Thursday, Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The vaccine
The Virginia Department of Health on Dec. 23 began reporting on the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the state. As of data reported Dec. 31, a total of 75,288 residents have received first doses in the state, although 388,100 doses have been distributed to vaccination sites.
Health care workers who care for COVID-19 patients are the first priority for vaccinations. VDH data is broken down by age, race and gender. Those in the 30 to 39 year-old age group received the largest share (17,849) of the first dose of the vaccine, followed by those in the 40 to 49 year-old age group (16,535) and the 50 to 59 year-old age group (14,481).
White people received most doses (16,961), compared to Latino (2,538) and Black residents (2,45). More women (47,949) than men (22,349) have been vaccinated so far.
The VDH also has a map indicating by location how many residents have been vaccinated. In Fauquier, 274 doses have been administered, according to the dashboard.
April Achter, population health coordinator for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, provided some insight on the vaccine and how and when it will be administered. She said, "The Pfizer vaccine arrived first, and went to health care facilities with ultra-cold storage capacity. Our hospital systems have been busy with the task of immunizing their staff. Health care personnel that directly care for COVID-19 patients received top priority.
"The health district received a shipment of Moderna vaccine and we will begin vaccinating personnel identified in the Phase 1a group, including health care workers who fall outside of a hospital system, as well as other front-line workers such as EMS and local law enforcement."
She added that the health department clinics began this week. “Currently, only health care workers (hospital, long-term care, private offices, dentists, EMS, etc.) are eligible to receive vaccines. It may take several weeks to vaccinate the initial Phase 1a group.
"The majority of long-term care facilities in Virginia will receive vaccinations from CVS and Walgreens through a federal CDC-pharmacy-LTCF partnership."
Achter cautioned, "the amount of vaccine received in Virginia will be a moving target, and depend on when and how quickly vaccination doses are manufactured. VDH will coordinate future prioritization based on ACIP recommendations. As we move forward, multiple groups will receive vaccinations simultaneously."
Achter also provided some background on the VDH's vaccination dashboard: "The number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered displayed on this dashboard will always lag behind the actual number of doses administered. The data on administered vaccines comes from the Virginia Immunization Information System. Providers across the commonwealth, who administer the vaccine to individuals, enter that information into VIIS."
The system, she said, "allows providers to know when to administer the second dose of vaccine and which one to administer. Providers may also use VIIS to give patients proof of their COVID-19 vaccination."
Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director of the RRHD, said, “This step in our battle against COVID-19 cannot come soon enough, as the sobering graphs continue to tell a story of increasing cases in Virginia and the district, with the accompanying hospitalizations and deaths increasing as well.
“Even with the arrival of the vaccine, we are not out of the woods yet. It will take time to vaccinate all of the first phases of recipients and I anticipate the vaccine will be available to the general public around the end of spring or early summer,” he said, and added, “Keep in mind that events and timelines are fluid and often due to circumstances out of our control. Please continue to wash your hands, watch your distance, wear a mask, and wait at home if you are sick.”
THURSDAY, DEC. 31: For the first time today, new cases of COVID-19 topped 5,000 in one day. This morning’s total number of new cases is 5,239 (56,138 probable).
Virginia’s COVID-19 case numbers have topped 4,000 eight times since the beginning of the pandemic, all since Dec. 9. Wednesday there were 4,048 new cases reported; Tuesday revealed 4,122 new cases. Monday’s case number was just shy of that, 3,999.
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,667 per day; that average was over 4,000 for the first time Dec. 25.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 2,369 as of today, 39 more than yesterday. The county added 39 new cases yesterday and 34 the day before. Forty-six new cases were added Dec. 27, tying Dec. 19 for the second-highest one-day total for the county.
Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 28.
The Fauquier County School Division reported one new COVID-19 positive case on Dec. 21 at P.B. Smith Elementary School. It was the first case reported at that location.
No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system since schools opened to in-person learning on Nov. 9, but there have been 31 total cases since then. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents. For a more complete look at cases in the school division, visit https://www.fcps1.org/Page/3340.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 13.2%; it was 12.7% yesterday. The rate has been rising since Oct. 8, when it was 4.8%; the percentage began a steeper acceleration on Nov. 25, when it was 7.7%. It has remained above 11% since Dec. 3 and above 12.0% since Dec. 22.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 9.6%; it was 9.7% yesterday and 10.0% Sunday.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded a new COVID-19 hospitalization Tuesday, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 90. Two new hospitalizations were recorded on Dec. 25, one new hospitalization Dec. 21, 23, and 24, two on Dec. 19, and three new COVID-19 hospitalizations both Dec. 16 and 17. The county recorded five new hospitalizations Dec. 14 -- the highest number of new hospitalizations in one day.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that the hospital was caring for 16 COVID-19 patients as of Dec. 21. Reported numbers had dropped to eight by Dec. 30.
Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. In November, there were 13. There have been 22 so far in December.
The state reported 131 new COVID-19 hospitalizations today after reporting 128 yesterday and 177 Tuesday. Tuesday’s total was the third-highest since the pandemic began.
In Virginia, December has been the month with the highest number of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic, with 15 days at 125 per day or higher. According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 18,041 (605 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Dec. 31 stated that 2,744 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reported that 2,388 patients are hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 356 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
Before this latest spike in hospitalizations (2,744 total COVID-19 patients in the hospital), May 7 saw the highest number of hospitalizations (1,583).
The VHHA further stated that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 525; 328 were on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 82% of beds available.
The number of intensive care unit patients (525) has passed the previous pandemic high during the week of April 5 (456). The number of patients on ventilators (328) as of Dec. 31 passed the state’s previous high (291), reached during the week of April 13.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 30,707 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic was 18,041.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The Dec. 31 report said that there are 2,260 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 472 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Eight thousand, Twenty-four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County most recently lost a resident to COVID-19 on Tuesday, Nov. 24. A Fauquier County resident died of COVID-19 on Nov. 13, but on Nov. 17, one death was reclassified by the VDH as non-COVID related. The total number of fatalities is now 28.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October.
The VDH reported 48 new COVID-19 deaths this morning, after recording 64 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state yesterday (the second-highest death toll in the state since the pandemic began). Tuesday’s daily death count was 59. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 5,032 (595 probable).
Of the 12 highest single-day death totals, nine have been recorded since Dec. 8.
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a long-term care facility today. It also reported new long-term care outbreaks Dec. 23, Dec. 17, Dec. 11 and Dec. 8. Two of the five latest outbreaks are in Culpeper – The Our Father’s House Christian Home, reporting seven cases, and The Culpeper multi-care center, reporting nine cases. Another of the five includes a 19-case outbreak at Fox Trail Senior Living in Orange County. The other two most recent outbreaks are still not being listed on the VDH site.
The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the only other long-term care center in the health district with an outbreak in progress. Seventeen cases are being reported in that outbreak.
The health district has had 12 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the 24 outbreaks in the RRHD is 1,124, 16 more cases than yesterday.
The VDH has begun including educational settings in its list of identified outbreaks. In Fauquier, the list shows that in August, C.M. Bradley Elementary School had an outbreak with fewer than five cases but that outbreak is closed. The Highland School outbreak reported at the end of October had seven cases; that outbreak is “pending closure.”
The county’s largest outbreak is still pending closure. Ninety-five cases and 16 deaths have been associated with the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in August.
Nine of the 12 weeks between Sept. 27 and Dec. 19 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. One week recorded 95 outbreaks (the week of Dec. 13 to 19), other weeks recorded 89, 84, 79, 70, 68, 67, 66 and 64. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
There have been a total of 1,950 outbreaks in Virginia so far; there have been 35 new outbreaks since yesterday.
In the state, there have been 724 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 20,953 cases and 2,377 deaths), 705 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 110 in correctional facilities and 163 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 97 outbreaks in childcare settings, 53 for college/university and 98 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The vaccine
The Virginia Department of Health on Dec. 23 began reporting on the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the state. As of data reported Dec. 31, a total of 64,882 residents have received first doses in the state, although 388,100 doses have been distributed to vaccination sites.
Health care workers who care for COVID-19 patients are the first priority for vaccinations. VDH data is broken down by age, race and gender. Those in the 30 to 39 year-old age group received the largest share (15,626) of the first dose of the vaccine, followed by those in the 40 to 49 year-old age group (14,430) and the 50 to 59 year-old age group (14,260).
White people received most doses (13,394), compared to Latino (2,049) and Black residents (1,560). More women (40,973) than men (19,125) have been vaccinated so far.
The VDH also has a map indicating by location how many residents have been vaccinated. In Fauquier, 191 doses have been administered, according to the dashboard.
April Achter, population health coordinator for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, provided some insight on the vaccine and how and when it will be administered. She said, "The Pfizer vaccine arrived first, and went to health care facilities with ultra-cold storage capacity. Our hospital systems have been busy with the task of immunizing their staff. Health care personnel that directly care for COVID-19 patients received top priority.
"The health district received a shipment of Moderna vaccine and we will begin vaccinating personnel identified in the Phase 1a group, including health care workers who fall outside of a hospital system, as well as other front-line workers such as EMS and local law enforcement."
She added that the health department clinics began this week. “Currently, only health care workers (hospital, long-term care, private offices, dentists, EMS, etc.) are eligible to receive vaccines. It may take several weeks to vaccinate the initial Phase 1a group.
"The majority of long-term care facilities in Virginia will receive vaccinations from CVS and Walgreens through a federal CDC-pharmacy-LTCF partnership."
Achter cautioned, "the amount of vaccine received in Virginia will be a moving target, and depend on when and how quickly vaccination doses are manufactured. VDH will coordinate future prioritization based on ACIP recommendations. As we move forward, multiple groups will receive vaccinations simultaneously."
Achter also provided some background on the VDH's vaccination dashboard: "The number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered displayed on this dashboard will always lag behind the actual number of doses administered. The data on administered vaccines comes from the Virginia Immunization Information System. Providers across the commonwealth, who administer the vaccine to individuals, enter that information into VIIS."
The system, she said, "allows providers to know when to administer the second dose of vaccine and which one to administer. Providers may also use VIIS to give patients proof of their COVID-19 vaccination."
Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director of the RRHD, said, “This step in our battle against COVID-19 cannot come soon enough, as the sobering graphs continue to tell a story of increasing cases in Virginia and the district, with the accompanying hospitalizations and deaths increasing as well.
“Even with the arrival of the vaccine, we are not out of the woods yet. It will take time to vaccinate all of the first phases of recipients and I anticipate the vaccine will be available to the general public around the end of spring or early summer,” he said, and added, “Keep in mind that events and timelines are fluid and often due to circumstances out of our control. Please continue to wash your hands, watch your distance, wear a mask, and wait at home if you are sick.”
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30: Virginia’s COVID-19 case numbers have topped 4,000 seven times since the beginning of the pandemic, all since Dec. 9. Today there were 4,048 new cases reported; Tuesday revealed 4,122 new cases. Monday’s case number was just shy of that, 3,999. There are currently 344,345 cases in the state (54,613 probable).
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,602 per day; that average was over 4,000 for the first time Dec. 25.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 2,330 as of today, 39 more than yesterday. Monday, the county added six cases. Forty-six new cases were added Dec. 27, tying Dec. 19 for the second highest one-day total for the county.
Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 27.
The Fauquier County School Division reported one new COVID-19 positive case on Dec. 21 at P.B. Smith Elementary School. It was the first case reported at that location.
No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system since schools opened to in-person learning on Nov. 9, but there have been 31 total cases since then. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents. For a more complete look at cases in the school division, visit https://www.fcps1.org/Page/3340.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 12.7%; it was 12.2% yesterday. The rate has been rising since Oct. 8, when it was 4.8%; the percentage began a steeper acceleration on Nov. 25, when it was 7.7%. It has remained above 11% since Dec. 3.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 9.7%; it was 9.8% yesterday and 10.0% Sunday.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded a new COVID-19 hospitalization yesterday, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 90. Two new hospitalizations were recorded on Dec. 25, one new hospitalization Dec. 21, 23, and 24, two on Dec. 19, and three new COVID-19 hospitalizations both Dec. 16 and 17. The county recorded five new hospitalizations Dec. 14 -- the highest number of new hospitalizations in one day.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that the hospital was caring for 16 COVID-19 patients as of Dec. 21, but that number had dropped to fewer than 10 by Dec. 28.
Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. In November, there were 13. There have been 22 so far in December.
The state reported 128 new COVID-19 hospitalizations today after reporting 177 yesterday, 57 Monday and 84 Sunday. Yesterday’s total was the third-highest since the pandemic began.
In Virginia, December has been the month with the highest number of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic, with 14 days at 125 per day or higher. According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 17,910 (601 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Dec. 30 stated that 2,707 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19, nine more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reported that 2,366 patients are hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 341 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
Before this latest spike in hospitalizations (2,707 total COVID-19 patients in the hospital), May 7 saw the highest number of hospitalizations (1,583).
The VHHA further stated that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 553; 330 were on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 82% of beds available.
The number of intensive care unit patients (553) has passed the previous pandemic high during the week of April 5 (456). The number of patients on ventilators (330) as of Dec. 30 passed the state’s previous high (291), reached during the week of April 13.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 30,444 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic was 17,910.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The Dec. 30 report said that there are 2,606 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 786 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Seven thousand, eight hundred and ninety-four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County most recently lost a resident to COVID-19 on Tuesday, Nov. 24. A Fauquier County resident died of COVID-19 on Nov. 13, but on Nov. 17, one death was reclassified by the VDH as non-COVID related. The total number of fatalities is now 28.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October.
The VDH reported 64 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state today, the second-highest death toll in the state since the pandemic began. Yesterday’s daily death count was 59; as of yesterday that was the second-highest toll, but was overtaken by today’s tally. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 4,984 (590 probable).
Of the 12 highest single-day death totals, nine have been recorded since Dec. 8.
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a long-term care facility Dec. 23, after reporting one Dec. 17, one on Dec. 11 and another on Dec. 8. Two of the four latest outbreaks are in Culpeper – The Our Father’s House Christian Home, reporting seven cases, and The Culpeper multi-care center, reporting nine cases. The other two outbreaks that were most recently reported include a 19-case outbreak at Fox Trail Senior Living in Orange County. The fourth most recent case is still not being listed on the VDH site.
The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the only other long-term care center in the health district with an outbreak in progress. Seventeen cases are being reported in that outbreak.
The health district has had 11 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the 23 outbreaks in the RRHD is 1,108.
The VDH has begun including educational settings in its list of identified outbreaks. In Fauquier, the list shows that in August, C.M. Bradley Elementary School had an outbreak with fewer than five cases but that outbreak is closed. The Highland School outbreak reported at the end of October had seven cases; that outbreak is “pending closure.”
The county’s largest outbreak is still pending closure. Ninety-five cases and 16 deaths have been associated with the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in August.
In Virginia, most of the new outbreaks have been in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For much of the pandemic, long-term care settings reported the highest number of outbreaks, but congregate setting outbreaks have surpassed those in long-term care settings.
Eight of the 11 weeks between Sept. 27 and Dec. 12 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. One week recorded 94 outbreaks (the week of Dec. 13 to 19), one recorded 88 outbreaks; one week had 83 outbreaks, one week recorded 77 outbreaks, one week recorded 71, two had 67, one week recorded 66 outbreaks and one had 65. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
There have been a total of 1,915 outbreaks in Virginia so far; there have been 13 new outbreaks since yesterday.
In the state, there have been 708 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 20,488 cases and 2,339 deaths), 692 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 108 in correctional facilities and 163 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 94 outbreaks in childcare settings, 53 for college/university and 97 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The vaccine
The Virginia Department of Health on Dec. 23 began reporting on the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the state. As of data reported Dec. 29, a total of 47,052 have received first doses in the state, although 285,725 doses have been distributed to vaccination sites.
Health care workers who care for COVID-19 patients are the first priority for vaccinations. VDH data is broken down by age, race and gender. Those in the 30 to 39 year-old age group received the largest share (11,501) of the first dose of the vaccine, followed by those in the 40 to 49 year-old age group (10,648) and the 50 to 59 year-old age group (10,432).
White people received most doses (7,193), compared to Latino (1,304) and Black residents (858). More women (29,137) than men (13,548) have been vaccinated so far.
The VDH also has a map indicating by location how many residents have been vaccinated. In Fauquier, 97 doses have been administered, according to the dashboard.
April Achter, population health coordinator for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, provided some insight on the vaccine and how and when it will be administered. She said, "The Pfizer vaccine arrived first, and went to health care facilities with ultra-cold storage capacity. Our hospital systems have been busy with the task of immunizing their staff. Health care personnel that directly care for COVID-19 patients received top priority.
"The health district received a shipment of Moderna vaccine and we will begin vaccinating personnel identified in the Phase 1a group, including health care workers who fall outside of a hospital system, as well as other front-line workers such as EMS and local law enforcement."
She added that the health department clinics began this week. “Currently, only health care workers (hospital, long-term care, private offices, dentists, EMS, etc.) are eligible to receive vaccines. It may take several weeks to vaccinate the initial Phase 1a group.
"The majority of long-term care facilities in Virginia will receive vaccinations from CVS and Walgreens through a federal CDC-pharmacy-LTCF partnership."
Achter cautioned, "the amount of vaccine received in Virginia will be a moving target, and depend on when and how quickly vaccination doses are manufactured. VDH will coordinate future prioritization based on ACIP recommendations. As we move forward, multiple groups will receive vaccinations simultaneously."
Achter also provided some background on the VDH's vaccination dashboard: "The number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered displayed on this dashboard will always lag behind the actual number of doses administered. The data on administered vaccines comes from the Virginia Immunization Information System. Providers across the commonwealth, who administer the vaccine to individuals, enter that information into VIIS."
The system, she said, "allows providers to know when to administer the second dose of vaccine and which one to administer. Providers may also use VIIS to give patients proof of their COVID-19 vaccination."
Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director of the RRHD, said, “This step in our battle against COVID-19 cannot come soon enough, as the sobering graphs continue to tell a story of increasing cases in Virginia and the district, with the accompanying hospitalizations and deaths increasing as well.
“Even with the arrival of the vaccine, we are not out of the woods yet. It will take time to vaccinate all of the first phases of recipients and I anticipate the vaccine will be available to the general public around the end of spring or early summer,” he said, and added, “Keep in mind that events and timelines are fluid and often due to circumstances out of our control. Please continue to wash your hands, watch your distance, wear a mask, and wait at home if you are sick.”
TUESDAY, DEC. 29: Virginia’s COVID-19 case numbers have topped 4,000 six times since the beginning of the pandemic, all since Dec. 9. Today there were 4,122 new cases reported. Monday’s case number was just shy of that, 3,999. Tuesday there were 2,599 new cases. There are currently 340,297 cases in the state (53,081 probable).
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,688 per day; that average was over 4,000 for the first time Dec. 25.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 2,291 as of today, 34 more than yesterday. Yesterday, the county added six cases. Forty-six new cases were added Dec. 27, tying Dec. 19 for the second highest one-day total for the county.
Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 26.
The Fauquier County School Division reported one new COVID-19 positive case on Dec. 21 at P.B. Smith Elementary School. It was the first case reported at that location.
No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system since schools opened to in-person learning on Nov. 9, but there have been 31 total cases since then. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents. For a more complete look at cases in the school division, visit https://www.fcps1.org/Page/3340.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 12.2%; it was 12.3% yesterday. The rate has been rising since Oct. 8, when it was 4.8%; the percentage began a steeper acceleration on Nov. 25, when it was 7.7%. It has remained above 11% since Dec. 3.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 9.8%; it was 9.5% yesterday and 10.0% Sunday.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded a new COVID-19 hospitalization today, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 90. Two new hospitalizations were recorded on Dec. 25, one new hospitalization Dec. 21, 23, and 24, two on Dec. 19, and three new COVID-19 hospitalizations both Dec. 16 and 17. The county recorded five new hospitalizations Dec. 14 -- the highest number of new hospitalizations in one day.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that the hospital was caring for 16 COVID-19 patients as of Dec. 21, but that number had dropped to fewer than 10 by Dec. 28.
Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. In November, there were 13. There have been 22 so far in December.
The state reported 177 new COVID-19 hospitalizations today after reporting 57 yesterday and 84 Sunday. Today’s total is the third-highest since the pandemic began.
In Virginia, December has been the month with the highest number of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic, with 13 days at 125 per day or higher. According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 17,782 (582 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Dec. 29 stated that 2,698 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19, 135 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reported that 2,369 patients are hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 329 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
Before this latest spike in hospitalizations (2,698 total COVID-19 patients in the hospital), May 7 saw the highest number of hospitalizations (1,583).
The VHHA further stated that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 539; 326 were on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 81% of beds available.
The number of intensive care unit patients (539) has passed the previous pandemic high during the week of April 5 (456). The number of patients on ventilators (326) as of Dec. 29 passed the state’s previous high (291), reached during the week of April 13.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 30,133 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic was 17,782.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The Dec. 29 report said that there are 2,646 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 869 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Seven thousand, seven hundred and ninety-six nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County most recently lost a resident to COVID-19 on Tuesday, Nov. 24. A Fauquier County resident died of COVID-19 on Nov. 13, but on Nov. 17, one death was reclassified by the VDH as non-COVID related. The total number of fatalities is now 28.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October.
The VDH reported 59 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state today, the second-highest death toll in the state since the pandemic began. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 4,920 (580 probable).
Of the 11 highest single-day death totals, eight have been recorded since Dec. 8.
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a long-term care facility Dec. 23, after reporting one Dec. 17, one on Dec. 11 and another on Dec. 8. Two of the four latest outbreaks are in Culpeper – The Our Father’s House Christian Home, reporting seven cases, and The Culpeper multi-care center, reporting nine cases. The other two outbreaks that were most recently reported includes a 19-case outbreak at Fox Trail Senior Living in Orange County. The fourth most recent case is still not being listed on the VDH site.
The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the only other long-term care center in the health district with an outbreak in progress. Seventeen cases are being reported in that outbreak.
The health district has had 11 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the 23 outbreaks in the RRHD is 1,107.
The VDH has begun including educational settings in its list of identified outbreaks. In Fauquier, the list shows that in August, C.M. Bradley Elementary School had an outbreak with fewer than five cases but that outbreak is closed. The Highland School outbreak reported at the end of October had seven cases; that outbreak is “pending closure.”
The county’s largest outbreak is still pending closure. Ninety-five cases and 16 deaths have been associated with the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in August.
In Virginia, most of the new outbreaks have been in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For much of the pandemic, long-term care settings reported the highest number of outbreaks, but congregate setting outbreaks have surpassed those in long-term care settings.
Eight of the 11 weeks between Sept. 27 and Dec. 12 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. One week recorded 94 outbreaks (the week of Dec. 13 to 19), one recorded 88 outbreaks; one week had 83 outbreaks, one week recorded 77 outbreaks, one week recorded 71, two had 67, one week recorded 66 outbreaks and one had 65. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
There have been a total of 1,902 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In the state, there have been 701 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 20,243 cases and 2,321 deaths), 689 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 107 in correctional facilities and 161 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 94 outbreaks in childcare settings, 53 for college/university and 97 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Monday, Dec. 28 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The vaccine
The Virginia Department of Health on Dec. 23 began reporting on the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the state. The data has not been updated today, but as of yesterday, a total of 41,709 have received first doses in the state, although 227,425 doses have been distributed to vaccination sites.
Health care workers who care for COVID-19 patients are the first priority for vaccinations. VDH data is broken down by age, race and gender. Those in the 30 to 39 year-old age group received the largest share (10,268) of the first dose of the vaccine, followed by those in the 40 to 49 year-old age group (9,478) and the 50 to 59 year-old age group (9,144).
White people received most doses (5,442), compared to Latino (1,141) and Black residents (611). More women (25,426) than men (11,980) have been vaccinated so far.
The VDH also has a map indicating by location how many residents have been vaccinated. In Fauquier, 88 doses have been administered, according to the dashboard.
April Achter, population health coordinator for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, provided some insight on the vaccine and how and when it will be administered. She said, "The Pfizer vaccine arrived first, and went to health care facilities with ultra-cold storage capacity. Our hospital systems have been busy with the task of immunizing their staff. Health care personnel that directly care for COVID-19 patients received top priority.
"The health district received a shipment of Moderna vaccine and we will begin vaccinating personnel identified in the Phase 1a group, including health care workers who fall outside of a hospital system, as well as other front-line workers such as EMS and local law enforcement."
She added, "The health department clinics will begin this week, on Dec. 29 and 30. Currently, only health care workers (hospital, long-term care, private offices, dentists, EMS, etc.) are eligible to receive vaccines. It may take several weeks to vaccinate the initial Phase 1a group.
"The majority of long-term care facilities in Virginia will receive vaccinations from CVS and Walgreens through a federal CDC-pharmacy-LTCF partnership."
Achter cautioned, "the amount of vaccine received in Virginia will be a moving target, and depend on when and how quickly vaccination doses are manufactured. VDH will coordinate future prioritization based on ACIP recommendations. As we move forward, multiple groups will receive vaccinations simultaneously."
Achter also provided some background on the VDH's vaccination dashboard: "The number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered displayed on this dashboard will always lag behind the actual number of doses administered. The data on administered vaccines comes from the Virginia Immunization Information System. Providers across the commonwealth, who administer the vaccine to individuals, enter that information into VIIS."
The system, she said, "allows providers to know when to administer the second dose of vaccine and which one to administer. Providers may also use VIIS to give patients proof of their COVID-19 vaccination."
Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director of the RRHD, said, “This step in our battle against COVID-19 cannot come soon enough, as the sobering graphs continue to tell a story of increasing cases in Virginia and the district, with the accompanying hospitalizations and deaths increasing as well.
“Even with the arrival of the vaccine, we are not out of the woods yet. It will take time to vaccinate all of the first phases of recipients and I anticipate the vaccine will be available to the general public around the end of spring or early summer,” he said, and added, “Keep in mind that events and timelines are fluid and often due to circumstances out of our control. Please continue to wash your hands, watch your distance, wear a mask, and wait at home if you are sick.”
MONDAY, DEC. 28: The Virginia Department of Health on Dec. 23 began reporting on the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the state. A total of 41,709 have received first doses in the state, although 227,425 doses have been distributed to vaccination sites.
Health care workers who care for COVID-19 patients are the first priority for vaccinations. VDH data is broken down by age, race and gender. Those in the 30 to 39 year-old age group received the largest share (10,268) of the first dose of the vaccine, followed by those in the 40 to 49 year-old age group (9,478) and the 50 to 59 year-old age group (9,144).
White people received most doses (5,442), compared to Latino (1,141) and Black residents (611). More women (25,426) than men (11,980) have been vaccinated so far.
The VDH also has a map indicating by location how many residents have been vaccinated. In Fauquier, 88 doses have been administered, according to the dashboard.
April Achter, population health coordinator for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, provided some insight on the vaccine and how and when it will be administered. She said, "The Pfizer vaccine arrived first, and went to health care facilities with ultra-cold storage capacity. Our hospital systems have been busy with the task of immunizing their staff. Health care personnel that directly care for COVID-19 patients received top priority.
"The health district received a shipment of Moderna vaccine and we will begin vaccinating personnel identified in the Phase 1a group, including health care workers who fall outside of a hospital system, as well as other front-line workers such as EMS and local law enforcement."
She added, "The health department clinics will begin this week, on Dec. 29 and 30. Currently, only health care workers (hospital, long-term care, private offices, dentists, EMS, etc.) are eligible to receive vaccines. It may take several weeks to vaccinate the initial Phase 1a group.
"The majority of long-term care facilities in Virginia will receive vaccinations from CVS and Walgreens through a federal CDC-pharmacy-LTCF partnership."
Achter cautioned, "the amount of vaccine received in Virginia will be a moving target, and depend on when and how quickly vaccination doses are manufactured. VDH will coordinate future prioritization based on ACIP recommendations. As we move forward, multiple groups will receive vaccinations simultaneously."
Achter also provided some background on the VDH's vaccination dashboard: "The number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered displayed on this dashboard will always lag behind the actual number of doses administered. The data on administered vaccines comes from the Virginia Immunization Information System. Providers across the commonwealth, who administer the vaccine to individuals, enter that information into VIIS."
The system, she said, "allows providers to know when to administer the second dose of vaccine and which one to administer. Providers may also use VIIS to give patients proof of their COVID-19 vaccination."
Cases
Virginia’s COVID-19 case numbers have topped 4,000 five times since the beginning of the pandemic, all since Dec. 9. Yesterday’s case number was just shy of that, 3,999. Today there were 2,599 new cases. There are currently 336,175 cases in the state (51,831 probable).
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,612 per day; that average was over 4,000 for the first time Dec. 25.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 2,257 as of today, 34 more than yesterday. Yesterday, the county added 46 new cases, tying Dec. 19 for the second highest one-day total for the county.
Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 23.
The Fauquier County School Division reported one new COVID-19 positive case on Dec. 21 at P.B. Smith Elementary School. It was the first case reported at that location.
No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system since schools opened to in-person learning on Nov. 9, but there have been 31 total cases since then. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents. For a more complete look at cases in the school division, visit https://www.fcps1.org/Page/3340.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 12.3%; it was 12.2% yesterday. The rate has been rising since Oct. 8, when it was 4.8%; the percentage began a steeper acceleration on Nov. 25, when it was 7.7%. It has remained above 11% since Dec. 3.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 9.5%; it was 10.0% yesterday.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded two new hospitalizations on Dec. 25, one new hospitalization Dec. 21, 23, and 24, two on Dec. 19, and three new COVID-19 hospitalizations both Dec. 16 and 17. The county recorded five new hospitalizations Dec. 14 -- the highest number of new hospitalizations in one day. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 89 local residents have been hospitalized.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that the hospital was caring for 16 COVID-19 patients as of Dec. 21, but that number had dropped to fewer than 10 by today.
Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. In November, there were 13. There have been 21 so far in December.
The state reported 57 new COVID-19 hospitalizations today after reporting 84 yesterday.
In Virginia, December has been the month with the highest number of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic, with 12 days at 125 per day or higher. According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 17,605 (571 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Dec. 28 stated that 2,563 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reported that 2,231 patients are hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 332 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
Before this latest spike in hospitalizations (2,563 total patients in the hospital), May 7 saw the highest number of hospitalizations (1,583).
The VHHA further stated that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 526; 321 were on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 78% of beds available.
The number of intensive care unit patients (526) has passed the previous pandemic high during the week of April 5 (456). The number of patients on ventilators (321) as of Dec. 28 passed the state’s previous high (291), which was reached during the week of April 13.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 29,782 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic was 17,605.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The most recent report, which was for Dec. 26, said that there are 2,304 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 503 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Seven thousand, five hundred and sixty nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County most recently lost a resident to COVID-19 on Tuesday, Nov. 24. A Fauquier County resident died of COVID-19 on Nov. 13, but on Nov. 17, one death was reclassified by the VDH as non-COVID related. The total number of fatalities is now 28.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October.
The VDH reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths in the state today, 14 yesterday, 20 Saturday, 29 Friday, 31 Thursday and 55 Wednesday. On Dec. 15 there were 56 COVID-19 related deaths, the third-highest single-day death total. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 4,861 (573 probable).
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a long-term care facility Dec. 23, after reporting one Dec. 17, one on Dec. 11 and another on Dec. 8. Two of the four latest outbreaks are in Culpeper – The Our Father’s House Christian Home, reporting seven cases, and The Culpeper multi-care center, reporting nine cases. The other two outbreaks that were most recently reported includes a 19-case outbreak at Fox Trail Senior Living in Orange County. The fourth most recent case is still not being listed on the VDH site.
The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the only other long-term care center in the health district with an outbreak in progress. Seventeen cases are being reported in that outbreak.
The health district has had 11 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the 23 outbreaks in the RRHD is 1,106.
The VDH has begun including educational settings in its list of identified outbreaks. In Fauquier, the list shows that in August, C.M. Bradley Elementary School had an outbreak with fewer than five cases but that outbreak is closed. The Highland School outbreak reported at the end of October had seven cases; that outbreak is “pending closure.”
The county’s largest outbreak is still pending closure. Ninety-five cases and 16 deaths have been associated with the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in August.
In Virginia, most of the new outbreaks have been in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For much of the pandemic, long-term care settings reported the highest number of outbreaks, but congregate setting outbreaks have surpassed those in long-term care settings.
Eight of the 11 weeks between Sept. 27 and Dec. 12 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. One week recorded 94 outbreaks (the week of Dec. 13 to 19), one recorded 88 outbreaks; one week had 82 outbreaks, one week recorded 78 outbreaks, one week recorded 71, two had 67, one week recorded 66 outbreaks and one had 65. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
There have been a total of 1,888 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In the state, there have been 696 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 20,105 cases and 2,295 deaths), 685 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 104 in correctional facilities and 159 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 93 outbreaks in childcare settings, 53 for college/university and 98 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Saturday, Dec. 26 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
SUNDAY, DEC. 27
Note: The Virginia Department of Health did finalize its data until later in the day today. Here's the latest.
Virginia’s COVID-19 case numbers have topped 4,000 five times since the beginning of the pandemic, all since Dec. 9. Today’s case number just shy of that, 3,999. There are currently 333,576 cases in the state (51,169 probable).
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,818 per day; that average was over 4,000 for the first time Dec. 25.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 2,251 as of today, 46 more than yesterday, tying Dec. 19 for the second highest one-day total for the county.
Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 26.
The Fauquier County School Division reported one new COVID-19 positive case on Dec. 21 at P.B. Smith Elementary School. It was the first case reported at that location.
No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system since schools opened to in-person learning on Nov. 9, but there have been 31 total cases since then. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents. For a more complete look at cases in the school division, visit https://www.fcps1.org/Page/3340.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 12.2%; it was 12.1% yesterday. The rate has been rising since Oct. 8, when it was 4.8%; the percentage began a steeper acceleration on Nov. 25, when it was 7.7%. It has remained above 11% since Dec. 3.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 10.0%; it was 9.9% yesterday.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded two new hospitalizations on Dec. 25, one new hospitalization on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week and two on Dec. 19, after reporting three new COVID-19 hospitalizations both Dec. 16 and 17. The county recorded five new COVID-19 hospitalizations Dec. 14 -- the highest number of new hospitalizations in one day. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 89 local residents have been hospitalized.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that the hospital was caring for 16 COVID-19 patients as of Dec. 21.
Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. In November, there were 13. There have been 21 so far in December.
The state reported 84 new COVID-19 hospitalizations today.
In Virginia, December has been the month with the highest number of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic, with 12 days at 125 per day or higher. According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 17,548 (562 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Dec. 27 stated that 2,495 Virginians were hospitalized with COVID-19. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reported that 2,177 patients were hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 318 patients whose results were pending were receiving hospital care.
Before this latest spike in hospitalizations (2,495 total patients in the hospital), May 7 saw the highest number of hospitalizations (1,583).
The VHHA further stated that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 514; 318 were on ventilators. State ICU occupancy was at 79% of beds available.
The number of intensive care unit patients (514) has passed the previous pandemic high during the week of April 5 (456). The number of patients on ventilators (318) as of Dec. 27 passed the state’s previous high (291), which was reached during the week of April 13.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 29,661 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic was 17,548.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The most recent report, which was for Dec. 26, said that there are 2,304 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 503 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Seven thousand, five hundred and sixty nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County most recently lost a resident to COVID-19 on Tuesday, Nov. 24. A Fauquier County resident died of COVID-19 on Nov. 13, but on Nov. 17, one death was reclassified by the VDH as non-COVID related. The total number of fatalities is now 28.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October.
The VDH reported 14 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state today, 20 yesterday, 29 Friday, 31 Thursday and 55 Wednesday. On Dec. 15 there were 56 COVID-19 related deaths, the third-highest single-day death total. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 4,854 (569 probable).
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a long-term care facility Dec. 23, after reporting one Dec. 17, one on Dec. 11 and another on Dec. 8. Two of the four latest outbreaks are in Culpeper – The Our Father’s House Christian Home, reporting seven cases, and The Culpeper multi-care center, reporting nine cases. The other two outbreaks that were most recently reported includes a 19-case outbreak at Fox Trail Senior Living in Orange County. The fourth most recent case is still not being listed on the VDH site.
The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the only other long-term care center in the health district with an outbreak in progress. Seventeen cases are being reported in that outbreak.
The health district has had 11 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the 23 outbreaks in the RRHD is 1,105 – six more than yesterday.
The VDH has begun including educational settings in its list of identified outbreaks. In Fauquier, the list shows that in August, C.M. Bradley Elementary School had an outbreak with fewer than five cases but that outbreak is closed. The Highland School outbreak reported at the end of October had seven cases; that outbreak is “pending closure.”
The county’s largest outbreak is still pending closure. Ninety-five cases and 16 deaths have been associated with the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in August.
In Virginia, most of the new outbreaks have been in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For much of the pandemic, long-term care settings reported the highest number of outbreaks, but congregate setting outbreaks have surpassed those in long-term care settings.
Eight of the 11 weeks between Sept. 27 and Dec. 12 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. One week recorded 94 outbreaks (the week of Dec. 13 to 19), one recorded 88 outbreaks; one week had 82 outbreaks, one week recorded 78 outbreaks, one week recorded 71, two had 67, one week recorded 66 outbreaks and one had 65. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
There have been a total of 1,888 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In the state, there have been 696 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 20,075 cases and 2,294 deaths), 685 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 104 in correctional facilities and 159 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 93 outbreaks in childcare settings, 53 for college/university and 98 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Saturday, Dec. 26 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia.
Weekly summary
On Dec. 22, Carter C. Price, PhD., of the Rand Corporation, wrote this perspective of the state of COVID-19 in the commonwealth (The Rand Corp. helps the Virginia Department of Health analyze data about the coronavirus): “Virginia is averaging more than 3,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day (more than 40 cases per 100,000) over the last few weeks. This case rate is the highest we have seen since the first case was announced in Virginia in March. Further, it is more than four times the levels we saw during this summer’s surge… Hospitalizations have also been increasing and trail behind the case level by about two or three weeks. Just as cases increased rapidly after the Thanksgiving weekend, holiday gatherings in the coming weeks could push levels even higher. It has never been more important to limit the size of gatherings this holiday season, not only to protect those gathering but to keep hospital beds open for all who might need them.
“Gov. [Ralph] Northam’s Executive Order Seventy-Two lowered the limit on social gatherings to 10 people from 25. If followed, this lower limit will cut the risk of spread from a gathering of the maximum allowed size nearly in half across the Commonwealth, but even at this lower level, the likelihood that an attendee at a gathering has COVID-19 is still sizable, ranging from one-in-five to one-in-three. That is why it is important to continue to follow the guidance from VDH and the CDC regarding safe gatherings.
“Just as cases increased after Thanksgiving weekend in much of Virginia, Christmas, New Year’s, and other holiday gatherings could lead to increased COVID-19 spread. If that happens, we’ll see cases rise rapidly during the first two weeks of January, hospitalizations will rise shortly after that, and by the end of January the number of deaths per day from COVID-19 will be substantially higher than today. January and February could be quite grim if what follows this holiday season is similar to the spread of disease after Thanksgiving weekend.”
Released Dec. 25, slides from the Rand Corp. summarizing the current status of the virus are below:
SATURDAY, DEC. 26: On Dec. 22, Carter C. Price, PhD., of the Rand Corporation, wrote this perspective of the state of COVID-19 in the commonwealth (The Rand Corp. helps the Virginia Department of Health analyze data about the coronavirus): “Virginia is averaging more than 3,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day (more than 40 cases per 100,000) over the last few weeks. This case rate is the highest we have seen since the first case was announced in Virginia in March. Further, it is more than four times the levels we saw during this summer’s surge… Hospitalizations have also been increasing and trail behind the case level by about two or three weeks. Just as cases increased rapidly after the Thanksgiving weekend, holiday gatherings in the coming weeks could push levels even higher. It has never been more important to limit the size of gatherings this holiday season, not only to protect those gathering but to keep hospital beds open for all who might need them.
“Gov. [Ralph] Northam’s Executive Order Seventy-Two lowered the limit on social gatherings to 10 people from 25. If followed, this lower limit will cut the risk of spread from a gathering of the maximum allowed size nearly in half across the Commonwealth, but even at this lower level, the likelihood that an attendee at a gathering has COVID-19 is still sizable, ranging from one-in-five to one-in-three. That is why it is important to continue to follow the guidance from VDH and the CDC regarding safe gatherings.
“Just as cases increased after Thanksgiving weekend in much of Virginia, Christmas, New Year’s, and other holiday gatherings could lead to increased COVID-19 spread. If that happens, we’ll see cases rise rapidly during the first two weeks of January, hospitalizations will rise shortly after that, and by the end of January the number of deaths per day from COVID-19 will be substantially higher than today. January and February could be quite grim if what follows this holiday season is similar to the spread of disease after Thanksgiving weekend.”
Released Dec. 25, slides from the Rand Corp. summarizing the current status of the virus are below:
The vaccine
The Virginia Department of Health on Wednesday began reporting on the number of vaccines administered in the state. The numbers on the website for Dec. 25 are the same as they were yesterday, so the data listed here has not updated since then.
Health care workers are the first priority for vaccinations. VDH data is broken down by age, race and gender. Those in the 30 to 39 year-old age group received the largest share (10,715) of the first dose of the vaccine, followed by those in the 40 to 49 year-old age group (9,713) and the 50 to 59 year-old age group (9,517).
White people received most doses (3,557), compared to Latino (1,036) and Black residents (339). More women (25,689) than men (11,979) have been vaccinated so far. A total of 43,043 have received first doses in the state, although 227,425 doses have been distributed to vaccination sites.
The VDH also has a map indicating by location how many residents have been vaccinated. In Fauquier, 67 doses have been administered.
Some COVID-19 indicators peaked on Wednesday of this week. New cases were much lower this morning – 1,584 -- but it could be because of a lag in reporting due to the holiday.
Cases on Christmas morning were reported at 4,078. On Thursday, the state reported a pandemic-high 4,782 new COVID-19 cases, with 4,652 on Wednesday. Daily hospitalizations are at only 14 today after Wednesday’s record of 188 and Thursday’s 118. On Wednesday, deaths were the fourth-highest they’ve ever been, at 55 in one day, but today, 20 COVID-19 related deaths were reported.
Cases
Virginia’s COVID-19 case numbers have topped 4,000 five times since the beginning of the pandemic, all since Dec. 9. There are currently 329,577 cases in the state (50,424 probable).
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,801 per day; that average was over 4,000 for the first time yesterday.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 2,205 as of this morning, six more than yesterday. Fauquier reported 28 cases Friday, 29 cases Thursday, 33 cases Wednesday, 13 Tuesday, 29 new cases Monday and 27 cases last Sunday. Forty-six cases were reported Dec. 19; that was the second-highest one-day total for Fauquier.
Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 24.
The Fauquier County School Division reported one new COVID-19 positive case on Dec. 21 at P.B. Smith Elementary School. It was the first case reported at that location.
No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system since schools opened to in-person learning on Nov. 9, but there have been 31 total cases since then. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents. For a more complete look at cases in the school division, visit https://www.fcps1.org/Page/3340.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 12.1%; it was 11.5% yesterday. The rate has been rising since Oct. 8, when it was 4.8%; the percentage began a steeper acceleration on Nov. 25, when it was 7.7%. It has remained above 11% since Dec. 3.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 9.9%; it was 9.5% yesterday.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded two new hospitalizations on Dec. 25, one new hospitalization on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week and two on Dec. 19, after reporting three new COVID-19 hospitalizations both Dec. 16 and 17. The county recorded five new COVID-19 hospitalizations Dec. 14 -- the highest number of new hospitalizations in one day. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 89 local residents have been hospitalized.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that the hospital was caring for 16 COVID-19 patients as of Dec. 21.
Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. In November, there were 13. There have been 21 so far in December.
The state reported 14 new COVID-19 hospitalizations today.
In Virginia, December has been the month with the highest number of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic, with 12 days at 125 per day or higher. According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 17,464 (548 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Dec. 26 stated that 2,454 Virginians were hospitalized with COVID-19. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reported that 2,187 patients were hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 267 patients whose results were pending were receiving hospital care.
Before this latest spike in hospitalizations (2,454 total patients in the hospital), May 7 saw the highest number of hospitalizations (1,583).
The VHHA further stated that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 548; 299 were on ventilators. State ICU occupancy was at 78% of beds available.
The number of intensive care unit patients (548) has passed the previous pandemic high during the week of April 5 (456). The number of patients on ventilators (299) as of Dec. 24 passed the state’s previous high (291), which was reached during the week of April 13.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 29,545 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic was 17,464.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Dec. 26 said that there are 2,304 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 503 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Seven thousand, five hundred and sixty nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County most recently lost a resident to COVID-19 on Tuesday, Nov. 24. A Fauquier County resident died of COVID-19 on Nov. 13, but on Nov. 17, one death was reclassified by the VDH as non-COVID related. The total number of fatalities is now 28.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October.
The VDH reported 20 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state today, 29 yesterday, 31 Thursday and 55 Wednesday. On Dec. 15 there were 56 COVID-19 related deaths, the third-highest single-day death total. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 4,840 (552 probable).
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a long-term care facility Dec. 23, after reporting one Dec. 17, one on Dec. 11 and another on Dec. 8. Two of the four latest outbreaks are in Culpeper – The Our Father’s House Christian Home, reporting seven cases, and The Culpeper multi-care center, reporting nine cases. The other two outbreaks that were most recently reported includes a 19-case outbreak at Fox Trail Senior Living in Orange County. The fourth most recent case is still not being listed on the VDH site.
The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the only other long-term care center in the health district with an outbreak in progress. Seventeen cases are being reported in that outbreak.
The health district has had 11 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the 23 outbreaks in the RRHD is 1,099 – two more than yesterday.
The VDH has begun including educational settings in its list of identified outbreaks. In Fauquier, the list shows that in August, C.M. Bradley Elementary School had an outbreak with fewer than five cases but that outbreak is closed. The Highland School outbreak reported at the end of October had seven cases; that outbreak is “pending closure.”
The county’s largest outbreak is still pending closure. Ninety-five cases and 16 deaths have been associated with the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in August.
In Virginia, most of the new outbreaks have been in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For much of the pandemic, long-term care settings reported the highest number of outbreaks, but congregate setting outbreaks have surpassed those in long-term care settings.
Eight of the 11 weeks between Sept. 27 and Dec. 12 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. One week recorded 94 outbreaks (the week of Dec. 13 to 19), one recorded 88 outbreaks; one week had 82 outbreaks, one week recorded 78 outbreaks, one week recorded 71, two had 67, one week recorded 66 outbreaks and one had 65. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
There have been a total of 1,887 outbreaks in Virginia so far. No outbreaks were reported since yesterday.
In the state, there have been 696 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 19,935 cases and 2,287 deaths), 685 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 104 in correctional facilities and 158 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 93 outbreaks in childcare settings, 53 for college/university and 98 for K-12 (six more than yesterday.
Data reported here was finalized Friday, Dec. 25 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia.
FRIDAY, DEC. 25: The Virginia Department of Health began reporting yesterday on the number of vaccines administered in the state. Health care workers are the first priority for vaccinations. VDH data is broken down by age, race and gender. Those in the 30 to 39 year-old age group received the largest share (10,715) of the first dose of the vaccine, followed by those in the 40 to 49 year-old age group (9,713) and the 50 to 59 year-old age group (9,517).
White people received most doses (3,557), compared to Latino (1,036) and Black residents (339). More women (25,689) than men (11,979) have been vaccinated so far. A total of 43,043 have received first doses in the state, although 227,425 doses have been distributed to vaccination sites.
The VDH also has a map indicating by location how many residents have been vaccinated. In Fauquier, 67 doses have been administered.
Some COVID-19 indicators peaked on Wednesday, but on Dec. 25, reported case numbers hospitalizations and deaths came down. Cases on Christmas morning were reported at 4,078. On Thursday, the state reported a pandemic-high 4,782 new COVID-19 cases (4,652 Wednesday); daily hospitalizations are at 61 today after Wednesday’s record of 188 and Thursday’s 118. On Wednesday, deaths were the fourth-highest they’ve ever been, at 55 in one day, but today, 29 COVID-19 related deaths were reported.
During the Thanksgiving holiday, some COVID-19 reporting was disrupted, according to health department officials, so it is possible the Christmas holiday will also result in a reporting lag.
Cases
Virginia’s COVID-19 case numbers have topped 4,000 five times since the beginning of the pandemic, all since Dec. 9. There are currently 327,993 cases in the state (49,945 probable).
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 4,086 per day; it’s the first time that number has been over 4,000.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 2,199 as of this morning, 28 more than yesterday. Fauquier reported 29 cases Thursday, 33 cases Wednesday, 13 Tuesday, 29 new cases Monday and 27 cases Sunday. Forty-six cases were reported Dec. 19; that was the second-highest one-day total for Fauquier.
Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 29.
The Fauquier County School Division reported one new COVID-19 positive case on Dec. 21 at P.B. Smith Elementary School. It was the first case reported at that location.
No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system since schools opened to in-person learning on Nov. 9, but there have been 31 total cases since then. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents. For a more complete look at cases in the school division, visit https://www.fcps1.org/Page/3340.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 11.5%, the same as yesterday. The rate has been rising since Oct. 8, when it was 4.8%; the percentage began a steeper acceleration on Nov. 25, when it was 7.7%. It has remained above 11% since Dec. 3.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 9.5%, as it was yesterday.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded two new hospitalizations on Dec. 25, one new hospitalization on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week and two on Dec. 19, after reporting three new COVID-19 hospitalizations both Dec. 16 and 17. The county recorded five new COVID-19 hospitalizations Dec. 14 -- the highest number of new hospitalizations in one day. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 89 local residents have been hospitalized.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that the hospital was caring for 16 COVID-19 patients as of Monday morning. That is five more than late last week.
Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. In November, there were 13. There have been 21 so far in December.
The state reported 61 new COVID-19 hospitalizations today.
In Virginia, December has been the month with the highest number of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic, with 12 days at 125 per day or higher. According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 17,450 (546 probable).
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association did not update its website on Christmas Day. Data for Dec. 24 stated that 2,577 Virginians were hospitalized with COVID-19, nine fewer than the day before. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reported that 2,240 patients were hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 337 patients whose results were pending were receiving hospital care.
Before this latest spike in hospitalizations (2,577 total patients in the hospital), May 7 saw the highest number of hospitalizations (1,583).
The VHHA further stated that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who were in intensive care units is 530; 294 were on ventilators. State ICU occupancy was at 82% of beds available.
The number of intensive care unit patients (530) has passed the previous pandemic high during the week of April 5 (456). The number of patients on ventilators (294) as of Dec. 24 passed the state’s previous high (291), which was reached during the week of April 13.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 28,940 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic was 17,389.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Dec. 24 said that there are 2,709 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 978 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Seven thousand, five hundred and seventeen nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County most recently lost a resident to COVID-19 on Tuesday, Nov. 24. A Fauquier County resident died of COVID-19 on Nov. 13, but on Nov. 17, one death was reclassified by the VDH as non-COVID related. The total number of fatalities is now 28.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October.
The VDH reported 29 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state today, 31 yesterday and 55 Wednesday. On Dec. 15 there were 56 COVID-19 related deaths, the third-highest single-day death total. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 4,820 (552 probable).
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a long-term care facility yesterday, after reporting one Dec. 17, one on Dec. 11 and another on Dec. 8. Two of the four latest outbreaks are in Culpeper – The Our Father’s House Christian Home, reporting fewer than five cases, and The Culpeper multi-care center, reporting seven cases. The outbreak that was reported yesterday and the one reported Dec. 17 have not been identified by location as yet. The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the only other long-term care center in the health district with an outbreak in progress. Sixteen cases are being reported in that outbreak.
The health district has had 11 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the 23 outbreaks in the RRHD is 1,097 – three more than yesterday.
The VDH has begun including educational settings in its list of identified outbreaks. In Fauquier, the list shows that in August, C.M. Bradley Elementary School had an outbreak with fewer than five cases but that outbreak is closed. The Highland School outbreak reported at the end of October had seven cases; that outbreak is “pending closure.”
The county’s largest outbreak is still pending closure. Ninety-five cases and 16 deaths have been associated with the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in August.
In Virginia, most of the new outbreaks have been in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For much of the pandemic, long-term care settings reported the highest number of outbreaks, but congregate setting outbreaks have surpassed those in long-term care settings.
Eight of the 11 weeks between Sept. 27 and Dec. 12 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. One week recorded 94 outbreaks (the week of Dec. 13 to 19), one recorded 88 outbreaks; one week had 82 outbreaks, one week recorded 78 outbreaks, one week recorded 71, two had 67, one week recorded 66 outbreaks and one had 65. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
There have been a total of 1,887 outbreaks in Virginia so far, two more than yesterday.
In the state, there have been 696 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 19,905 cases and 2,282 deaths), 685 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 104 in correctional facilities and 158 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 93 outbreaks in childcare settings, 53 for college/university and 98 for K-12 (six more than yesterday.
Data reported here was finalized Thursday, Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia.
THURSDAY, DEC. 24: The Virginia Department of Health began reporting today on the number of vaccines administered in the state. The data is broken down by age, race and gender. Those in the 30 to 39 year-old age group received the largest share (7,816) of the first dose of the vaccine, followed by those in the 40 to 49 year-old age group (7,159) and the 50 to 59 year-old age group (6,991).
White people received most doses (2,247), compared to Latino (714) and Black residents (202). More women (18,633) than men (8,859) have been vaccinated so far. A total of 31,491 have received first doses in the state, although 227,425 doses have been distributed to vaccination sites.
The VDH also has a map indicating by location how many residents have been vaccinated. In Fauquier, 46 doses have been administered.
Cases
After reaching new COVID-19 peaks on Wednesday, Virginia’s case numbers continued to rise, but hospitalizations and deaths came down a little on Thursday. The state reported a pandemic-high 4,782 (4,652 yesterday) new COVID-19 cases; daily hospitalization are at 118 today after yesterday’s record of 188. Yesterday, deaths were the fourth-highest they’ve ever been, at 55 in one day, but today, 31 COVID-19 related deaths were reported.
Virginia’s COVID-19 case numbers have topped 4,000 four times since the beginning of the pandemic, all since Dec. 9. There are currently 323,915 cases in the state (48,680 probable).
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,975 per day.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 2,171 as of this morning, 29 more than yesterday. Fauquier reported 33 cases Wednesday, 13 Tuesday, 29 new cases Monday and 27 cases Sunday. Forty-six cases were reported Dec. 19; that was the second-highest one-day total for Fauquier.
Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 29.
The Fauquier County School Division reported one new COVID-19 positive case on Dec. 21 at P.B. Smith Elementary School. It is the first case reported at that location.
No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system since schools opened to in-person learning on Nov. 9, but there have been 31 total cases since then. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents. For a more complete look at cases in the school division, visit https://www.fcps1.org/Page/3340.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 11.5%; it was 11.6% yesterday. The rate has been rising since Oct. 8, when it was 4.8%; the percentage began a steeper acceleration on Nov. 25, when it was 7.7%. It has remained above 11% since Dec. 3.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 9.5%; it was 9.3% yesterday.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week and two on Dec. 19, after reporting three new COVID-19 hospitalizations both Dec. 16 and 17. The county recorded five new COVID-19 hospitalizations Dec. 14 -- the highest number of new hospitalizations in one day. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 87 local residents have been hospitalized.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that the hospital was caring for 16 COVID-19 patients as of Monday morning. That is five more than late last week.
Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. In November, there were 13. There have been 19 so far in December.
The state reported 118 new COVID-19 hospitalizations today.
In Virginia, December has been the month with the highest number of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic, with 12 days at 125 per day or higher. According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 17,389 (545 probable).
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Dec. 24 states that 2,577 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, nine fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 2,240 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 337 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
Before this latest spike in hospitalizations (2,577 total patients currently in the hospital), May 7 saw the highest number of hospitalizations (1,583).
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 530; 294 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 82% of beds available.
The number of intensive care unit patients (530) has passed the previous pandemic high during the week of April 5 (456). The number of patients currently on ventilators (294) has passed the state’s previous high (291), which was reached during the week of April 13.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 28,940 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 17,389.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Dec. 24 said that there are 2,709 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 978 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Seven thousand, five hundred and seventeen nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County most recently lost a resident to COVID-19 onTuesday, Nov. 24. A Fauquier County resident died of COVID-19 on Nov. 13, but on Nov. 17, one death was reclassified by the VDH as non-COVID related. The total number of fatalities is now 28.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October.
The VDH reported 31 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state today, 55 yesterday. On Dec. 15 there were 56 COVID-19 related deaths, the third-highest single-day death total. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 4,791 (528 probable).
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a long-term care facility today, after reporting one Dec. 17, one on Dec. 11 and another on Dec. 8. Two of the four latest outbreaks are in Culpeper – The Our Father’s House Christian Home, reporting fewer than five cases, and The Culpeper multi-care center, reporting seven cases. The outbreak that was reported today and the one reported Dec. 17 have not been identified by location as yet. The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the only other long-term care center in the health district with an outbreak in progress. Sixteen cases are being reported in that outbreak.
The health district has had 11 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the 23 outbreaks in the RRHD is 1,094 – 45 more than yesterday. It is not known whether the 45 new cases are a result of the new outbreak or older ones.
The VDH has begun including educational settings in its list of identified outbreaks. In Fauquier, the list shows that in August, C.M. Bradley Elementary School had an outbreak with fewer than five cases but that outbreak is closed. The Highland School outbreak reported at the end of October had seven cases; that outbreak is “pending closure.”
The county’s largest outbreak is still pending closure. Ninety-five cases and 16 deaths have been associated with the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in August.
In Virginia, most of the new outbreaks have been in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For much of the pandemic, long-term care settings reported the highest number of outbreaks, but congregate setting outbreaks have surpassed those in long-term care settings.
Eight of the 11 weeks between Sept. 27 and Dec. 12 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. One week recorded 93 outbreaks (the week of Dec. 13 to 19), two recorded 88 outbreaks; one week had 81 outbreaks, one week recorded 78 outbreaks, one week recorded 71, two had 67, one week recorded 66 outbreaks and one had 65. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
There have been a total of 1,884 outbreaks in Virginia so far, 18 more than yesterday; the state added 30 new outbreaks yesterday.
In the state, there have been 695 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 19,848 cases and 2,280 deaths), 684 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 103 in correctional facilities and 158 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 93 outbreaks in childcare settings, 53 for college/university and 98 for K-12 (six more than yesterday.
Data reported here was finalized Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 23: Virginia reached new COVID-19 peaks on Wednesday: the state reported a pandemic-high 4,652 new COVID-19 cases and a new daily hospitalization record of 188. Deaths were the fourth-highest they’ve ever been, at 55 in one day. Since Dec. 8, the daily death toll attributed to COVID-19 has surpassed 50 five times.
Tuesday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health showed 3,591 new COVID-19 cases. On Monday, Virginia’s COVID-19 case numbers topped 4,000 for the third time since the beginning of the pandemic, coming in at 4,042.
A look at the Virginia Department of Health’s chart of cases shows an overall increase in cases since Dec. 3. There are currently 319,133 cases in the state (47,322 probable).
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,842 per day.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 2,142 as of this morning, 33 more than yesterday. Fauquier reported 29 new cases Monday and 27 cases Sunday. Forty-six cases were reported Saturday; that was the second-highest one-day total for Fauquier.
Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 30.
The Fauquier County School Division reported one new COVID-19 positive case on Dec. 21 at P.B. Smith Elementary School. It is the first case reported at that location.
No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system since schools opened to in-person learning on Nov. 9, but there have been 31 total cases since then. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents. For a more complete look at cases in the school division, visit https://www.fcps1.org/Page/3340.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 11.6%; it was 11.7% yesterday. The rate has been rising since Oct. 8, when it was 4.8%; the percentage began a steeper acceleration on Nov. 25, when it was 7.7%. It has remained above 11% since Dec. 3.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 9.3%; it was 8.9% yesterday.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization on Wednesday and on Monday and two on Dec. 19, after reporting three new COVID-19 hospitalizations both Dec. 16 and 17. The county recorded five new COVID-19 hospitalizations Dec. 14 -- the highest number of new hospitalizations in one day. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 86 local residents have been hospitalized.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that the hospital was caring for 16 COVID-19 patients as of Monday morning. That is five more than late last week.
Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. In November, there were 13. There have been 18 so far in December.
The state reported a pandemic-high 188 new COVID-19 hospitalizations today. Yesterday, 135 were reported. Up until today, Dec. 18 had the highest number of hospitalizations, 181.
In Virginia, December has been the month with the highest number of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic, with 12 days at 125 per day or higher. According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 17,271 (541 probable).
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Dec. 23 states that 2,586 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 78 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 2,232 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 354 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
Before this latest spike in hospitalizations (2,586 total patients currently in the hospital), May 7 saw the highest number of hospitalizations (1,583).
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 532; 290 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 81% of beds available.
The number of intensive care unit patients (532) has passed the previous pandemic high during the week of April 5 (456).
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 28,330 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 17,271.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Dec. 23 said that there are 2,364 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 713 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Seven thousand, four hundred and sixty-four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County most recently lost a resident to COVID-19 Tuesday, Nov. 24. A Fauquier County resident died of COVID-19 on Nov. 13, but on Nov. 17, one death was reclassified by the VDH as non-COVID related. The total number of fatalities is now 28.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October.
The VDH reported 55 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state today, 51 yesterday. On Dec. 15 there were 56 COVID-19 related deaths, the third-highest single-day death total. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 4,760 (509 probable).
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a long-term care facility Dec. 17, after reporting one Dec. 11 and another on Dec. 8. Two of the three latest outbreaks are in Culpeper – The Our Father’s House Christian Home, reporting fewer than five cases, and The Culpeper multi-care center, reporting seven cases. The outbreak that was reported Dec. 17 has not been identified by location as yet. The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the only other long-term care center in the health district with an outbreak in progress. Sixteen cases are being reported in that outbreak.
The health district has had ten outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the 22 outbreaks in the RRHD is 1,049 – one more than yesterday.
The VDH has begun including educational settings in its list of identified outbreaks. In Fauquier, the list shows that in August, C.M. Bradley Elementary School had an outbreak with fewer than five cases but that outbreak is closed. The Highland School outbreak reported at the end of October had seven cases; that outbreak is “pending closure.”
The county’s largest outbreak is still pending closure. Ninety-five cases and 16 deaths have been associated with the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in August.
In Virginia, most of the new outbreaks have been in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For much of the pandemic, long-term care settings reported the highest number of outbreaks, but congregate setting outbreaks have surpassed those in long-term care settings.
Eight of the 11 weeks between Sept. 27 and Dec. 12 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. One week recorded 91 outbreaks (the week of Dec. 13 to 19), one recorded 88 outbreaks; one week had 79 outbreaks, one week recorded 78 outbreaks, one week recorded 71, two had 67, one weeks recorded 66 outbreaks and one had 65. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
There have been a total of 1,866 outbreaks in Virginia so far, 30 more than yesterday.
In the state, there have been 690 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 19,685 cases and 2,275 deaths), 681 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 101 in correctional facilities and 158 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 91 outbreaks in childcare settings, 53 for college/university and 92 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia.
TUESDAY, DEC. 23: Tuesday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health shows 3,591 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. On Monday, Virginia’s COVID-19 case numbers topped 4,000 for the third time since the beginning of the pandemic, coming in at 4,042.
Sunday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health revealed that 3,876 new cases were recorded that day, about 300 more than Saturday’s total, 3,584. On Friday, 3,295 new cases were reported; on Thursday, 3,853, on Wednesday, 3,931 were added. On Dec. 12, 4,177 new COVID-19 cases were added -- the second time the total topped 4,000 cases. Dec. 9 produced the highest number of new cases, 4,398.
A look at the Virginia Department of Health’s chart of cases shows an overall increase in cases since Dec. 3. There are currently 314,481 cases in the state (46,009 probable).
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,739 per day.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 2,109 as of this morning, 13 more than yesterday. Fauquier reported 29 new cases yesterday and 27 cases Sunday. Forty-six cases were reported Saturday; that was the second-highest one-day total for Fauquier.
Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 28.
The Fauquier County School Division reported one new COVID-19 positive case on Dec. 21, in a staff member at P.B. Smith Elementary School. It is the first case reported at that location.
No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system since schools opened to in-person learning on Nov. 9, but there have been 30 total cases since then. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents. For a more complete look at cases in the school division, visit https://www.fcps1.org/Page/3340.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 11.7%; it was 11.4% yesterday. The rate has been rising since Oct. 8, when it was 4.8%; the percentage began a steeper acceleration on Nov. 25, when it was 7.7%. It has remained above 11% since Dec. 3.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 8.9%; it was 9.0% yesterday.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization Monday and two on Saturday, after reporting three new COVID-19 hospitalizations both Wednesday and Thursday. The county recorded five new COVID-19 hospitalizations last Monday -- the highest number of new hospitalizations in one day. One hospitalization was recorded Dec. 12 and one Dec. 9, one on Dec. 2 and two new hospitalizations were reported Nov. 26. Three hospitalizations of Fauquier County residents were tallied Nov. 19 and one on Nov. 20. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 85 local residents have been hospitalized.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that the hospital was caring for 16 COVID-19 patients as of Monday morning. That is five more than late last week.
Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. In November, there were 13. There have been 17 so far in December.
The state reported 135 new COVID-19 hospitalizations today. Seventy were reported yesterday and on Sunday, 54 were reported. Sunday and Monday hospitalization totals (reporting numbers from Saturdays and Sundays) have been consistently lower than other days. Saturday, the state recorded 140 and on Friday, there were 181 hospitalizations, a new pandemic record. Hospitalizations were at 150 hospitalizations Thursday; on Wednesday morning 166 new COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported.
In Virginia, December has been the month with the highest number of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic, with 11 days at 125 per day or higher. According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 17,083 (520 probable).
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Dec. 21 states that 2,508 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 66 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 2,166 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 342 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
Before this latest spike in hospitalizations (2,508 total patients currently in the hospital), May 7 saw the highest number of hospitalizations (1,583).
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 535; 279 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 80% of beds available.
The number of intensive care unit patients (535) has passed the previous pandemic high during the week of April 5 (456).
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 28,175 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 17,083.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Dec. 22 said that there are 1,926 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 284 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Seven thousand, three hundred and forty-seven nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County most recently lost a resident to COVID-19 Tuesday, Nov. 24. A Fauquier County resident died of COVID-19 on Nov. 13, but on Nov. 17, one death was reclassified by the VDH as non-COVID related. The total number of fatalities is now 28.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October.
The VDH reported 51 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state today, four yesterday and seven Sunday, after reporting 45 for three straight days. Dec. 15 was 56, the third-highest single-day death total. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 4,705 (484 probable).
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a long-term care facility Dec. 17, after reporting one Dec. 11 and another on Dec. 8. Two of the three latest outbreaks are in Culpeper – The Our Father’s House Christian Home, reporting fewer than five cases, and The Culpeper multi-care center, reporting seven cases. The outbreak that was reported Dec. 17 has not been identified by location as yet. The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the only other long-term care center in the health district with an outbreak in progress. Sixteen cases are being reported in that outbreak.
The health district has had ten outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the 22 outbreaks in the RRHD is 1,048 – six more than yesterday.
The VDH has begun including educational settings in its list of identified outbreaks. In Fauquier, the list shows that in August, C.M. Bradley Elementary School had an outbreak with fewer than five cases but that outbreak is closed. The Highland School outbreak reported at the end of October had seven cases; that outbreak is “pending closure.”
The county’s largest outbreak is still pending closure. Ninety-five cases and 16 deaths have been associated with the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in August.
In Virginia, most of the new outbreaks have been in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For much of the pandemic, long-term care settings reported the highest number of outbreaks, but congregate setting outbreaks have surpassed those in long-term care settings.
Eight of the 11 weeks between Sept. 27 and Dec. 12 have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. One week recorded 85 outbreaks (the week of Dec. 13 to 19), one recorded 82 outbreaks; two weeks recorded 78 outbreaks, one week recorded 72, one had 67, two weeks recorded 66 outbreaks and one had 65. Before Sept. 27, the greatest number of outbreaks in any one week was 60.
There have been a total of 1,836 outbreaks in Virginia so far, 24 more than yesterday.
In the state, there have been 680 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 19,493 cases and 2,264 deaths), 674 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 100 in correctional facilities and 152 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 89 outbreaks in childcare settings, 53 for college/university and 88 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Monday, Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia.
MONDAY, DEC. 21: On Monday, Virginia’s COVID-19 case numbers topped 4,000 for the third time since the beginning of the pandemic, coming in at 4,042.
Sunday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health revealed that 3,876 new cases were recorded that day, about 300 more than Saturday’s total, 3,584. On Friday, 3,295 new cases were reported; on Thursday, 3,853, on Wednesday, 3,931 were added. On Dec. 12, 4,177 new COVID-19 cases were added -- the second time the total topped 4,000 cases. Dec. 9 produced the highest number of new cases, 4,398.
A look at the Virginia Department of Health’s chart of cases shows a fairly steady increase in cases since Dec. 3. There are currently 310,890 cases in the state (45,105 probable).
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,677 per day.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 2,096 as of this morning, 29 more than yesterday. Fauquier reported 27 new cases yesterday and 46 cases Saturday; that was the second-highest one-day total for Fauquier. On Friday, 29 cases were reported, on Thursday, 34; on Wednesday, Fauquier added 21 new cases. Last Friday, Dec. 11, 45 new cases were reported.
Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 29.
No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system since schools opened to in-person learning on Nov. 9, but there have been 30 total cases since then. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents. For a more complete look at cases in the school division, visit https://www.fcps1.org/Page/3340.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 11.4%; it was 11.5% yesterday. The rate has been rising since Oct. 8, when it was 4.8%; the percentage began a steeper acceleration on Nov. 25, when it was 7.7%. It has remained above 11% since Dec. 3.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average is at 9.0%, up from 8.4% yesterday.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization Monday and two on Saturday, after reporting three new COVID-19 hospitalizations both Wednesday and Thursday. The county recorded five new COVID-19 hospitalizations last Monday -- the highest number of new hospitalizations in one day. One hospitalization was recorded Dec. 12 and one Dec. 9, one on Dec. 2 and two new hospitalizations were reported Nov. 26. Three hospitalizations of Fauquier County residents were tallied Nov. 19 and one on Nov. 20. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 85 local residents have been hospitalized.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that the hospital was caring for 16 COVID-19 patients as of Monday morning. That is five more than late last week.
Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. In November, there were 13. There have been 17 so far in December.
The state reported 70 new COVID-19 hospitalizations today and 54 yesterday. Sunday and Monday hospitalization totals (reporting numbers from Saturdays and Sundays) have been consistently lower than other days. Saturday, the state recorded 140 and on Friday, there were 181 hospitalizations, a new pandemic record. Hospitalizations were at 150 hospitalizations Thursday; on Wednesday morning 166 new COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported.
In Virginia, December has been the month with the highest number of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic, with 10 days at 125 per day or higher. According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state stand at 16,948 (501 probable).
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Dec. 21 states that 2,442 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 37 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 2,113 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 329 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
Before this latest spike in hospitalizations (2,442 total patients currently in the hospital), May 7 saw the highest number of hospitalizations (1,583).
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 530; 282 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 80% of beds available.
The number of intensive care unit patients (530) has passed the previous pandemic high during the week of April 5 (456).
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 27,887 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 16,948.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Dec. 19 (The VHHA does not update its website on Sundays or Mondays) said that there are 1,809 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 250 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Seven thousand, two hundred and thirty-one nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County lost one resident to COVID-19 Tuesday, Nov. 24. A Fauquier County resident died of COVID-19 on Nov. 13, but on Nov. 17, one death was reclassified by the VDH as non-COVID related. The total number of fatalities is now 28.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 6 in September and two in October.
The VDH reported four new COVID-19 related deaths in the state today and seven yesterday, after reporting 45 for three straight days. Wednesday’s death count was 38. Tuesday’s was 56, the third-highest single-day death total. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 4,654 (462 probable).
Outbreaks
The RRHD reported a new outbreak in a long-term care facility Dec. 17, after reporting one Dec. 11 and another on Dec. 8. Two of the three latest outbreaks are in Culpeper – The Our Father’s House Christian Home, reporting fewer than five cases, and The Culpeper multi-care center, reporting seven cases. The outbreak that was reported Dec. 17 has not been identified by location as yet. The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the only other long-term care center in the health district with an outbreak in progress. Sixteen cases are being reported in that outbreak.
The health district has had ten outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the 22 outbreaks in the RRHD is 1,042 – one more than yesterday.
The VDH has begun including educational settings in its list of identified outbreaks. In Fauquier, the list shows that in August, C.M. Bradley Elementary School had an outbreak with fewer than five cases but that outbreak is closed. The Highland School outbreak reported at the end of October had seven cases; that outbreak is “pending closure.”
The county’s largest outbreak is still pending closure. Ninety-five cases and 16 deaths have been associated with the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in August.
In Virginia, most of the new outbreaks have been in congregate set