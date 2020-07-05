On Friday afternoon each week, the Virginia Department of Health provides a summary of the fight against COVID-19 based on the week’s numbers and modeling of various scenarios provided by the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute.
A summary of this week’s narrative from the VDH, released July 3, states:
- Cases in Virginia remain stable, even as other areas of the country begin to experience a surge.
- However, the decline has slowed and signs of growth have emerged as some health districts have increased activity.
- Continued emphasis on test and trace strategies, early detection, and social distancing remain essential.
- Much uncertainty surrounds the risk of a second wave as Virginia enters Phase 3 of the Forward Virginia plan.
- Statewide, the transmission rate increased over the past week but remains below 1.0.
Data released July 5
Virginia added 639 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning, after adding 716 new cases Saturday -- the highest number of new cases since June 7, when the one-day total of new cases was 1,284. On Friday, new cases totaled 658. The state added 532 cases Thursday, 416 new cases Wednesday and 598 cases Tuesday.
Sunday morning COVID-19 reporting from the Virginia Department of Health shows that the 7-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (which includes Fauquier, Rappahannock, Orange, Madison and Culpeper counties) is at a new low of 1.7%, a significant drop from Thursday’s 3.2%. It was 2.3 Friday and 2.0% Saturday.
The local district has not had a new outbreak of cases for several weeks.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate had been 6.2% since Thursday, but dropped slightly to 6.1% Sunday. It was 6.1% Wednesday, 6.0% on Tuesday and 5.9% Monday. In total, Virginia has had 65,748 cases to date, with 6,418 hospitalizations.
The death toll in the state is 1,853, with 107 of those deaths labeled probable for the coronavirus. The state counted four more Virginians dead since yesterday’s reporting.
The health district has seen a total of 1,484 cases, 109 hospitalizations and 22 deaths. Among the counties in the health district, Culpeper has seen the most cases (822), hospitalizations (63) and deaths (11). Fauquier is second, with 442 cases (11 more than yesterday), 27 hospitalizations and seven deaths, the last reported Wednesday, July 1. Fauquier added three new cases Tuesday for a total of 420, and held steady on Wednesday. Fauquier reported one more case Thursday, six more on Friday and four on Saturday.
All data presented here is as of Saturday, July 4, at 5 p.m. More information is available at the VDH website. A page that answers questions on the virus and lists testing sites can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/
FRIDAY, JULY 3: Friday morning COVID-19 reporting from the Virginia Department of Health shows that the 7-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (which includes Fauquier, Rappahannock, Orange, Madison and Culpeper counties) is at a new low of 2.3, a significant drop from yesterday’s 3.2%. The rate was 2.7% Tuesday morning, but bounced up to 3.1% Wednesday.
The local district has not had a new outbreak of cases for several weeks.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate is the same as yesterday’s, 6.2%. It was 6.1% Wednesday, 6.0% on Tuesday and 5.9% Monday. In total, Virginia has had 64,393 cases to date, with 6,382 hospitalizations. The death toll in the state is 1,845, with 104 of those deaths labeled probable for the coronavirus. The state counted 29 more Virginians dead since yesterday’s reporting.
The health district has seen a total of 1,457 cases, 109 hospitalizations and 22 deaths. Among the counties in the health district, Culpeper has seen the most cases (814), hospitalizations (63) and deaths (11). Fauquier is second, with 427 cases (six more than yesterday), 27 hospitalizations and seven deaths, the last reported Wednesday. Fauquier added three new cases Tuesday for a total of 420, and held steady on Wednesday. Fauquier reported one more case Thursday.
Virginia had been able to keep new cases below 600 this week, until today, when new cases totaled 658. The state added 532 cases Thursday, 416 new cases Wednesday and 598 cases Tuesday. Six hundred new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday, June 26, and 677 cases on Saturday.
More information is available at the VDH website. A page that answers questions on the virus and lists testing sites can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/.
THURSDAY, JULY 2: Thursday morning COVID-19 reporting from the Virginia Department of Health shows that the 7-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (which includes Fauquier, Rappahannock, Orange, Madison and Culpeper counties) is at 3.2%. The rate hit a low of 2.7% Tuesday morning, but bounced up to 3.1% Wednesday. The local district has not had a new outbreak of cases for several weeks.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate is slowing ticking up as well. It stood at 6.2% Thursday, 6.1% Wednesday, 6.0% on Tuesday and 5.9% Monday. In total, Virginia has had 63,735 cases to date, with 6,333 hospitalizations. The death toll in the state is 1,816, with 104 of those deaths labeled probable for the coronavirus. The state counted 30 Virginians dead since yesterday’s reporting.
The health district has seen a total of 1,448 cases, 109 hospitalizations and 22 deaths. Among the counties in the health district, Culpeper has seen the most cases (812), hospitalizations (63) and deaths (11). Fauquier is second, with 421 cases, 27 hospitalizations and seven deaths, the last reported yesterday. Fauquier, after remaining at 417 for several days, added three new cases Tuesday and maintained at 420 for Wednesday. Fauquier reported one more case Thursday for the new total of 421.
Virginia has been able to keep new cases below 600 since Saturday. The state added 532 cases Thursday, 416 new cases Wednesday and 598 cases Tuesday. Six hundred new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday, June 26, and 677 cases on Saturday.
The RRHD held a free testing event in Warrenton Saturday, June 20, but did not see a spike in cases as a result. When Culpeper held a similar event, cases rose significantly several days later. Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director of the RRHD explained, “The main difference is that Culpeper's testing was done specifically looking to test ill persons. The Fauquier testing was open to all comers. If you test people who are sick, you'll find cases. If you test those who are not, you won't.”
More information is available at the VDH website.
