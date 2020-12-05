In Virginia, this week saw three of the highest-ever, single-day COVID-19 hospitalization counts. According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 15,225 (362 probable), 139 more than yesterday. On Thursday, 131 new hospitalizations were recorded. Wednesday, the state logged 158 new hospitalizations. Before Wednesday, the greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Dec. 5 states that 1,852 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, two fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 1,508 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 344 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 407; 183 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 77% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 25,115 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 15,225.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Dec. 5 says that there are 1,822 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 493 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Six thousand, four hundred and thirty-six nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization Wednesday, Dec. 2. Two new hospitalizations were reported Nov. 26, after adding three hospitalizations of Fauquier County residents Nov. 19 and one on Nov. 20. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 69 local residents have been hospitalized.
Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. In November, there were 13.
Cases
The Virginia Department of Health reported that new cases of COVID-19 in the state were tallied at 3,793, but the website stated that the high number was a result of some backlogged cases not being reported earlier. On Friday, 2,877 new cases were added, 2,023 on Thursday, 2,417 Wednesday and 2,228 on Tuesday. The number dipped briefly to 1,893 Monday. There are currently 251,173 cases in the state (30,663 probable).
The seven-day average of new cases in the state -- which may provide a more balanced view of the data -- is 2,508 per day.
New case numbers have passed 2,000 17 times since Nov. 16; they’ve been over 2,500 nine times.
Fauquier County Public Schools reported seven new COVID-19 cases Nov. 30: one in the central offices, one each at Brumfield and Coleman elementary schools, two at Fauquier High School (for a total of six), one at Kettle Run High (for a total of three) and one at Warrenton Middle School.
No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system since schools opened to in-person learning on Nov. 9, but there have been 15 total cases since then. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,633 as of this morning, 34 more than yesterday; the county added 40 new cases yesterday.
Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 29. That is a pandemic high for the county.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 10.0%; it has not been that high since June 1.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average was at 5.7% today after being at 5.6% yesterday, 6.6% Thursday, 8.3% Wednesday, 9.9% Tuesday and 11.9% Monday.
Deaths
Fauquier County lost one resident to COVID-19 Tuesday, Nov. 24. A Fauquier County resident died of COVID-19 on Nov. 13, but on Nov. 17, one death was reclassified by the VDH as non-COVID related. The total number of fatalities is now 28.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two in October.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 37 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state this morning after recording 13 yesterday and 34 Thursday, 20 Wednesday and 31 Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 4,197 (378 probable).
Outbreaks
The RRHD has had seven outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to outbreaks in the RRHD is 934.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported two new outbreaks Nov. 10. They included one in a K-12 setting and one in a long-term care setting. The VDH lists long-term care settings where outbreaks have happened. The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the newest one listed. Eleven cases are being reported in that “outbreak in progress.”
In Virginia, most of the new outbreaks have been in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For much of the pandemic, long-term care settings reported the highest number of outbreaks, but congregate setting outbreaks have surpassed those in long-term care settings.
Seven of the ten weeks between Sept. 27 and Dec. 5, have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. One week recorded 72 outbreaks, one had 68, two had 64 and one had 63 and two had 61.
There have been a total of 1,601 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In the state, there have been 586 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 16,063 cases and 2,045 deaths), 592 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 90 in correctional facilities and 132 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 80 outbreaks in childcare settings, 50 for college/university and 71 for K-12.
Data reported here was finalized Friday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia.
Weekly summary
The VDH produces a weekly summary of the state of the virus in Virginia. The report released Dec. 4 shows that cases in most of Virginia’s health districts – including the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District -- are surging.
The report explained, “Last week, most of America took a few days off to celebrate Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, COVID-19 did not. COVID-19 cases continued to surge through the holiday, with deaths hitting new daily records nationally and cases surging in most areas of Virginia. Prior to Thanksgiving, public health officials warned of the potential for Thanksgiving travel and gatherings to cause a ‘surge on a surge’ of COVID-19 cases.
“While it is too early to record new cases caused by Thanksgiving celebrations, some data is already offering hints as to the extent to which Americans heeded those warnings. However, these are only hints. Epidemiologists and academics will parse this data and other data for years to fully understand the spread of COVID-19.
“According to VDH data, there was a sharp drop in the number of COVID-19 PCR tests reported over Thanksgiving. Testing in Virginia peaked on Nov. 18 at just over 34,000 per day, but dropped to below 20,000 in the days following Thanksgiving. This may be because fewer people sought tests, fewer test providers were open to give tests, there was a lag in reporting tests over the holidays, or some combination of those. Regardless, the surge in reported cases Virginia had experienced prior to Thanksgiving plateaued and then dropped. We can hope that this reflects a real drop in infections, but that is optimistic. Test positivity continued to rise, suggesting a drop in testing or lag in reporting is the cause.”
With Christmas on the horizon, the VDH said this about the Thanksgiving holiday: “While travel data seems to suggest many Americans avoided travel, there is much it cannot tell us. One of the main concerns of holidays is that people break their usual ‘bubble.’ They also tend to spend long periods of time indoors in a relaxed environment, facilitating transmission.
“Canada experienced a surge following its Thanksgiving holiday, which occurred on Oct. 12, likely due to gatherings. Unfortunately, many elderly and vulnerable Americans see the holidays as a reason to let their guard down as well. With only a few months left before vaccines may begin to have an impact, we should all remain vigilant, especially over the holidays. Virginia's health is in our hands.”
The Rand Corporation releases analysis of the pandemic each week as well. Below are some slides highlighting its findings.
FRIDAY, DEC. 4: In Virginia, this week saw the two highest-ever single-day COVID-19 hospitalization counts. According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 15,116 (343 probable), 102 more than yesterday. On Thursday, 131 new hospitalizations were recorded. Wednesday, the state logged 158 new hospitalizations. Before Wednesday, the greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Dec. 4 states that 1,854 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, one more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 1,486 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 368 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 413; 187 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 78% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Dec. 4 says that there are 2,012 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 607 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Six thousand, three hundred and ninety-one nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization Wednesday, Dec. 2. Two new hospitalizations were reported Nov. 26, after adding three hospitalizations of Fauquier County residents Nov. 19 and one on Nov. 20. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 69 local residents have been hospitalized.
Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. In November, there were 13.
Cases
The Virginia Department of Health reported that new cases of COVID-19 in the state were tallied at 2,877; 2,023 were added yesterday, 2,417 Wednesday and 2,228 on Tuesday. The number dipped briefly to 1,893 Monday. There are currently 247,380 cases in the state (29,792 probable).
The seven-day average of new cases in the state -- which may provide a more balanced view of the data -- is 2,419 per day.
New case numbers have passed 2,000 16 times since Nov. 16; they’ve been over 2,500 eight times.
Fauquier County Public Schools reported seven new COVID-19 cases Nov. 30: one in the central offices, one each at Brumfield and Coleman elementary schools, two at Fauquier High School (for a total of six), one at Kettle Run High (for a total of three) and one at Warrenton Middle School.
No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system since schools opened to in-person learning on Nov. 9, but there have been 15 total cases since then. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,599 as of this morning, 40 more than yesterday; the county added 19 new cases yesterday and 22 Wednesday.
Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 25. That is a pandemic high for the county.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 9.5%; it has not been that high since June 3.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average was at 5.6% today after being at 6.6% yesterday, 8.3% Wednesday, 9.9% Tuesday and 11.9% Monday. It was 12.4% Sunday and 12.3% Saturday.
Deaths
Fauquier County lost one resident to COVID-19 Tuesday, Nov. 24. A Fauquier County resident died of COVID-19 on Nov. 13, but on Nov. 17, one death was reclassified by the VDH as non-COVID related. The total number of fatalities is now 28.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two in October.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 13 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state this morning after recording 34 yesterday, 20 Wednesday and 31 Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 4,160 (355 probable).
Outbreaks
Officials aren’t sure exactly what’s driving the COVID-19 surge. Experts say that makes policy more difficult.
Courtesy of Virginia Mercury.
The RRHD has had seven outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to outbreaks in the RRHD is 931, one more than yesterday.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported two new outbreaks Nov. 10. They included one in a K-12 setting and one in a long-term care setting. The VDH lists long-term care settings where outbreaks have happened. The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the newest one listed. Eleven cases are being reported in that “outbreak in progress.”
In Virginia, most of the new outbreaks have been in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For much of the pandemic, long-term care settings reported the highest number of outbreaks, but congregate setting outbreaks have surpassed those in long-term care settings.
Of the eight weeks between Sept. 27 and Nov. 21, five of those weeks have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. One week recorded 72 outbreaks, one had 67, two had 64 and one had 61.
There have been a total of 1,582 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In the state, there have been 579 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 15,920 cases and 2,029 deaths), 588 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 87 in correctional facilities and 130 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 78 outbreaks in childcare settings, 50 for college/university and 70 for K-12.
The VDH produces a weekly summary of the state of the virus in Virginia, but did not post a report for Nov. 27.
Data reported here was finalized Thursday, Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia.
THURSDAY, DEC. 3: In Virginia, the two highest-ever single-day COVID-19 hospitalization numbers were reported today and yesterday. According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 15,014 (342 probable), 131 more than yesterday. Wednesday, the state logged 158 new hospitalizations. Before yesterday, the greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Dec. 3 states that 1,853 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, seven fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 1,467 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 386 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 411; 186 are on ventilators. State ICU occupancy is at 79% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Dec. 3 says that there are 1,880 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 552 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Six thousand, three hundred and sixty-nine nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization yesterday. Two new hospitalizations were reported Nov. 26, after adding three hospitalizations of Fauquier County residents Nov. 19 and one on Nov. 20. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 69 local residents have been hospitalized.
Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. In November, there were 13.
Cases
The Virginia Department of Health reported that new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state were tallied at 2,023 today; 2,417 were recorded yesterday and 2,228 on Tuesday. The number dipped briefly to 1,893 Monday. On Sunday there were 2,325 new cases; on Saturday, 3,173 cases were added to the total for the state, which currently stands at 244,503 (28,735 probable).
The seven-day average of new cases in the state -- which may provide a more balanced view of the data -- is 2,023 per day.
New case numbers have passed 2,000 15 times since Nov. 16; they’ve been over 2,500 seven times.
Fauquier County Public Schools reported seven new COVID-19 cases Nov. 30: one in the central offices, one each at Brumfield and Coleman elementary schools, two at Fauquier High School (for a total of six), one at Kettle Run High (for a total of three) and one at Warrenton Middle School.
No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system since schools opened to in-person learning on Nov. 9, but there have been 15 total cases since then. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,540 as of this morning, 19 more than yesterday; the county added 22 new cases yesterday, 10 on Tuesday and 24 Monday. The VDH reported a pandemic-high 54 new cases for Fauquier on Sunday. April Achter, epidemiologist for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said that the RRHD team did not collect data on Thanksgiving, so Sunday’s number was a combination of Thursday’s and Friday’s data. Between the three cases reported Friday and the 54 Sunday, those two days produced 57 cases, which is still quite high for Fauquier. Achter said that cases are the result of community and household spread.
Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 19.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 8.8%; Tuesday was the first time the state percentage rose above 8% since Sept 2.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average was at 6.6% today after being at 8.3% yesterday, 9.9% Tuesday and 11.9% Monday. It was 12.4% Sunday and 12.3% Saturday.
Deaths
Fauquier County lost one resident to COVID-19 Tuesday, Nov. 24. A Fauquier County resident died of COVID-19 on Nov. 13, but on Nov. 17, one death was reclassified by the VDH as non-COVID related. The total number of fatalities is now 28.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two in October.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 34 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state this morning after recording 20 yesterday and 31 Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 4,147 (349 probable).
Outbreaks
Officials aren’t sure exactly what’s driving the COVID-19 surge. Experts say that makes policy more difficult.
Courtesy of Virginia Mercury.
The RRHD has had seven outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to outbreaks in the RRHD is 930, 19 more than yesterday.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported two new outbreaks Nov. 10. They included one in a K-12 setting and one in a long-term care setting. The VDH lists long-term care settings where outbreaks have happened. The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the newest one listed. Eleven cases are being reported in that “outbreak in progress.”
In Virginia, most of the new outbreaks have been in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For much of the pandemic, long-term care settings reported the highest number of outbreaks, but congregate setting outbreaks have surpassed those in long-term care settings.
Of the eight weeks between Sept. 27 and Nov. 21, five of those weeks have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. One week recorded 72 outbreaks, one had 67, two had 64 and one had 61.
There have been a total of 1,565 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In the state, there have been 576 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 15,881 cases and 2,021 deaths), 580 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 86 in correctional facilities and 129 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 76 outbreaks in childcare settings, 49 for college/university and 69 for K-12.
The VDH produces a weekly summary of the state of the virus in Virginia, but did not post a report for Nov. 27.
Data reported here was finalized Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2: The Virginia Department of Health reported that new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state were tallied at 2,417 today; 2,228 were recorded yesterday and the number dipped briefly to 1,893 Monday. On Sunday there were 2,325 new cases; on Saturday, 3,173 cases were added to the total for the state, which currently stands at 242,480 (28,094 probable).
The seven-day average of new cases in the state -- which may provide a more balanced view of the data -- is 2,311 per day.
New case numbers have passed 2,000 14 times since Nov. 16; they’ve been over 2,500 seven times.
Fauquier County Public Schools reported seven new COVID-19 cases Nov. 20: one in the central offices, one each at Brumfield and Coleman elementary schools, two at Fauquier High School (for a total of six), one at Kettle Run High (for a total of three) and one at Warrenton Middle School.
No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system since schools opened to in-person learning on Nov. 9, but there have been 15 total cases since then. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,540 as of this morning, 22 more than yesterday; the county added 10 new cases yesterday and 24 Monday. The VDH reported a pandemic-high 54 new cases for Fauquier on Sunday. April Achter, epidemiologist for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said that the RRHD team did not collect data on Thanksgiving, so Sunday’s number was a combination of Thursday’s and Friday’s data. Between the three cases reported Friday and the 54 Sunday, those two days produced 57 cases, which is still quite high for Fauquier. Achter said that cases are the result of community and household spread.
Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 19.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 8.3%; yesterday was the first time the state percentage rose above 8% since Sept 2.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average was at 8.3% today after being at 9.9% yesterday and 11.9% Monday. It was 12.4% Sunday and 12.3% Saturday.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded one new hospitalization today. Two new hospitalizations were reported Nov. 26, after adding three hospitalizations of Fauquier County residents Nov. 19 and one on Nov. 20. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 69 local residents have been hospitalized.
Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. In November, there were 13.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 14,883 (333 probable), 158 more than yesterday. Before today, the greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Dec. 2 states that 1,860 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 103 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 1,472 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 388 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 427; 188 are on ventilators. ICU occupancy is at 77% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Dec. 2 says that there are 1,798 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 470 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Six thousand, two hundred and seventy-one nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County lost one resident to COVID-19 Tuesday, Nov. 24. A Fauquier County resident died of COVID-19 on Nov. 13, but on Nov. 17, one death was reclassified by the VDH as non-COVID related. The total number of fatalities is now 28.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two in October.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 20 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state this morning after recording 31 yesterday, four Monday and Sunday, 10 Saturday, 15 Friday, 21 Thursday, 29 Wednesday and 37 last Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 4,113 (345 probable).
Outbreaks
The RRHD has had seven outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to outbreaks in the RRHD is 911, one more than yesterday.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported two new outbreaks Nov. 10. They included one in a K-12 setting and one in a long-term care setting. The VDH lists long-term care settings where outbreaks have happened. The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the newest one listed. Eleven cases are being reported in that “outbreak in progress.”
In Virginia, most of the new outbreaks have been in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For much of the pandemic, long-term care settings reported the highest number of outbreaks, but congregate setting outbreaks have surpassed those in long-term care settings.
Of the eight weeks between Sept. 27 and Nov. 21, five of those weeks have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. One week recorded 72 outbreaks, one had 67, two had 64 and one had 61.
There have been a total of 1,546 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In the state, there have been 571 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 15,660 cases and 1,997 deaths), 576 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 85 in correctional facilities and 124 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 75 outbreaks in childcare settings, 48 for college/university and 67 for K-12.
The VDH produces a weekly summary of the state of the virus in Virginia, but did not post a report for Nov. 27.
Data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia.
TUESDAY, DEC. 1: The Virginia Department of Health reported that new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state were tallied at 2,228, after dipping briefly to 1,893 Monday. On Sunday there were 2,325 new cases; on Saturday, 3,173 cases were added to the total for the state, which currently stands at 240,063 (27,147 probable).
The seven-day average of new cases in the state -- which may provide a more balanced view of the data -- is 2,354 per day.
New case numbers have passed 2,000 13 times since Nov. 16; they’ve been over 2,500 seven times.
Fauquier County Public Schools reported seven new COVID-19 cases Nov. 20: one in the central offices, one each at Brumfield and Coleman elementary schools, two at Fauquier High School (for a total of six), one at Kettle Run High (for a total of three) and one at Warrenton Middle School.
No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system since schools opened to in-person learning on Nov. 9. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,518 as of this morning, 10 more than yesterday; the county added 24 new cases yesterday. The VDH reported a pandemic-high 54 new cases for Fauquier on Sunday. April Achter, epidemiologist for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said that the RRHD team did not collect data on Thanksgiving, so Sunday’s number was a combination of Thursday’s and Friday’s data. Between the three cases reported Friday and the 54 Sunday, those two days produced 57 cases, which is still quite high for Fauquier. Achter said that cases are the result of community and household spread.
Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 17.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 8.0%, the first time the state has broken 8% since Sept 2.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average was at 9.9% today after being at 11.9% yesterday. It was 12.4% Sunday and 12.3% Saturday.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded two new hospitalizations Nov. 26, after adding three hospitalizations of Fauquier County residents Nov. 19 and one on Nov. 20. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 68 local residents have been hospitalized. That number is one fewer than yesterday; one hospitalization has been reclassified as non-COVID related.
Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. In November, there were 11.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 14,725 (314 probable), 106 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Dec. 1 states that 1,757 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 99 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 1,422 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 335 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 398; 173 are on ventilators. ICU occupancy is at 74% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Dec. 1 says that there are 1,416 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 195 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Six thousand, one hundred and three nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County lost one resident to COVID-19 Tuesday, Nov. 24. A Fauquier County resident died of COVID-19 on Nov. 13, but on Nov. 17, one death was reclassified by the VDH as non-COVID related. The total number of fatalities is now 28.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two in October.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 31 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state this morning after recording four yesterday and Sunday, 10 Saturday, 15 Friday, 21 Thursday, 29 Wednesday and 37 last Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 4,093 (343 probable).
Outbreaks
The RRHD has had seven outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to outbreaks in the RRHD is 911, one more than yesterday.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported two new outbreaks Nov. 10. They included one in a K-12 setting and one in a long-term care setting. The VDH lists long-term care settings where outbreaks have happened. The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the newest one listed. Eleven cases are being reported in that “outbreak in progress.”
In Virginia, most of the new outbreaks have been in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For much of the pandemic, long-term care settings reported the highest number of outbreaks, but congregate setting outbreaks have surpassed those in long-term care settings.
Of the eight weeks between Sept. 27 and Nov. 21, five of those weeks have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. One week recorded 72 outbreaks, one had 67, two had 64 and one had 61.
There have been a total of 1,539 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In the state, there have been 569 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 15,428 cases and 1,968 deaths), 574 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 85 in correctional facilities and 122 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 75 outbreaks in childcare settings, 48 for college/university and 66 for K-12.
The VDH produces a weekly summary of the state of the virus in Virginia, but did not post a report for Nov. 27.
Data reported here was finalized Monday, Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia.
MONDAY, NOV. 30: The Virginia Department of Health reported that new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state were tallied at 1,893 Monday, the lowest one-day tally since Nov. 27, when numbers may have been artificially low because of the Thanksgiving holiday. The states new case number had not dipped that low otherwise since Nov. 16. On Sunday there were 2,325 new cases; on Saturday, 3,173 cases were added to the total for the state, which stands at 237,835 (26,581 probable); Saturday’s case number was the second-highest total ever.
The seven-day average of new cases in the state -- which may provide a more balanced view of the data -- is 2,400 per day.
New case numbers have passed 2,000 12 times since Nov. 16; they’ve been over 2,500 seven times.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,484 as of this morning, 24 more than yesterday. The VDH reported a pandemic-high 54 new cases for Fauquier Sunday. April Achter, epidemiologist for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said that the RRHD team did not collect data on Thanksgiving, so Sunday’s number was a combination of Thursday’s and Friday’s data. Between the three cases reported Friday and the 54 Sunday, those two days produced 57 cases, which is still quite high for Fauquier. Achter said that cases are the result of community and household spread.
Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 17.
The most recent case in the Fauquier County School Division was reported Monday, Nov. 23, in a staff member at Greenville Elementary School in New Baltimore. Nov. 21, Fauquier County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard reported a second case of COVID-19 at Kettle Run High School; this case was in a student. Schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said that no classes have reverted to all virtual as a result of the positive test.
Since the dashboard was established, there have also been four cases associated with Fauquier High School; one at Liberty High School, one at Cedar Lee Middle School, one each at Mary Walter and Thompson elementary schools and one in the central offices.
No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system since schools opened to in-person learning on Nov. 9. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 7.5%. Since Nov. 12 it has remained around at or above 7%.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average was at 11.9% today. It was 12.4% yesterday and 12.3% Saturday.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded two new hospitalizations Nov. 26, after adding three hospitalizations of Fauquier County residents Nov. 19 and one on Nov. 20. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 69 local residents have been hospitalized. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. So far in November, there have been 12.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 14,619 (307 probable), 47 more than yesterday. On Sunday there were 54 new hospitalizations, on Saturday, there were 99. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Nov. 30 states that 1,658 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 72 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 1,331 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 327 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 376; 162 are on ventilators. ICU occupancy is at 72% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Nov. 28 (The VHHA does not update its data on Sundays or Mondays) says that there are 1,522 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 346 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Six thousand and forty-five nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County lost one resident to COVID-19 Tuesday, Nov. 24. A Fauquier County resident died of COVID-19 on Nov. 13, but on Nov. 17, one death was reclassified by the VDH as non-COVID related. The total number of fatalities is now 28.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two in October.
The Virginia Department of Health reported four new COVID-19 related deaths in the state this morning after recording four yesterday, 10 Saturday, 15 Friday, 21 Thursday, 29 Wednesday and 37 last Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 4,062 (339 probable).
Outbreaks
The RRHD has had seven outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to outbreaks in the RRHD is 910, two more than yesterday.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported two new outbreaks Nov. 10. They included one in a K-12 setting and one in a long-term care setting. The VDH lists long-term care settings where outbreaks have happened. The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the newest one listed. Eleven cases are being reported in that “outbreak in progress.”
In Virginia, most of the new outbreaks have been in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For much of the pandemic, long-term care settings reported the highest number of outbreaks, but congregate setting outbreaks have surpassed those in long-term care settings.
Of the seven weeks between Oct. 18 and Nov. 21, four of those weeks have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. One week recorded 74 outbreaks, one had 65 and two had 64.
There have been a total of 1,522 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In the state, there have been 564 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 15,318 cases and 1,962 deaths), 567 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 84 in correctional facilities and 120 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 73 outbreaks in childcare settings, 48 for college/university and 66 for K-12.
The VDH produces a weekly summary of the state of the virus in Virginia, but has not posted a report for Nov. 27.
Data reported here was finalized Sunday, Nov. 29 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia.
SUNDAY, NOV. 29: The Virginia Department of Health reported that new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state were tallied at 2,325 Sunday morning. On Saturday, 3,173 cases were added to the total for the state, which stands at 235,942 (26,159 probable); Saturday’s case number was the second-highest total ever. The state added 1,544 cases Friday, 2,600 new cases Thursday, 2,718 Wednesday morning and 2,544 Tuesday morning.
The seven-day average of new cases in the state -- which may provide a more balanced view of the data -- is 2,592 per day.
New case numbers have passed 2,000 12 times since Nov. 16; they’ve been over 2,500 seven times.
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,508 as of this morning, a pandemic-high 54 more than yesterday. April Achter, epidemiologist for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said that the RRHD team did not collect data on Thanksgiving, so this morning’s number was a combination of Thursday’s and Friday’s data. Between the three cases reported Friday and the 54 today, those two days produced 57 cases, which is still quite high for Fauquier. Achter said that cases are the result of community and household spread.
Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 20.
The most recent case in the Fauquier County School Division was reported Monday, Nov. 23, in a staff member at Greenville Elementary School in New Baltimore. Nov. 21, Fauquier County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard reported a second case of COVID-19 at Kettle Run High School; this case was in a student. Schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said that no classes have reverted to all virtual as a result of the positive test.
Since the dashboard was established, there have also been four cases associated with Fauquier High School; one at Liberty High School, one at Cedar Lee Middle School, one each at Mary Walter and Thompson elementary schools and one in the central offices.
No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system since schools opened to in-person learning on Nov. 9. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 7.4%. Since Nov. 12 it has remained around at or above 7%.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average rose again to 12.4% today. It was 12.3% yesterday, 12.0% Friday, 10.9% Thursday and 9.5 Wednesday; it was 6.9% Nov. 21.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded two new hospitalizations Nov. 26, after adding three hospitalizations of Fauquier County residents Nov. 19 and one on Nov. 20. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 69 local residents have been hospitalized. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. So far in November, there have been 12.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 14,572 (303 probable), 56 more than yesterday. On Saturday, there were 99 new hospitalizations in the state, on Friday there were 34, on Thursday, 105, on Wednesday, 100, on Tuesday, 116. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Nov. 28 states that 1,586 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 43 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 1,290 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 338 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 365; 155 are on ventilators. ICU occupancy is at 72% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Nov. 28 (The VHHA does not update its data on Sundays or Mondays) says that there are 1,522 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 346 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Six thousand and forty-five nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County lost one resident to COVID-19 Tuesday, Nov. 24. A Fauquier County resident died of COVID-19 on Nov. 13, but on Nov. 17, one death was reclassified by the VDH as non-COVID related. The total number of fatalities is now 28.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two in October.
The Virginia Department of Health reported four new COVID-19 related deaths in the state this morning after recording 10 yesterday, 15 Friday, 21 Thursday, 29 Wednesday and 37 Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 4,058 (339 probable).
Outbreaks
The RRHD has had seven outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to outbreaks in the RRHD is 908, three more than yesterday.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported two new outbreaks Nov. 10. They included one in a K-12 setting and one in a long-term care setting. The VDH lists long-term care settings where outbreaks have happened. The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the newest one listed. Eleven cases are being reported in that “outbreak in progress.”
In Virginia, most of the new outbreaks have been in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For much of the pandemic, long-term care settings reported the highest number of outbreaks, but congregate setting outbreaks have surpassed those in long-term care settings.
Of the seven weeks between Oct. 18 and Nov. 21, four of those weeks have recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the start of the pandemic, one had 74 outbreaks, one had 65 and two had 64.
There have been a total of 1,518 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In the state, there have been 560 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 15,226 cases and 1,961 deaths), 567 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 84 in correctional facilities and 120 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 73 outbreaks in childcare settings, 48 for college/university and 66 for K-12.
The VDH produces a weekly summary of the state of the virus in Virginia, but has not posted a report for Nov. 27.
Data reported here was finalized Saturday, Nov. 28 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia.
SATURDAY, NOV. 28: The Virginia Department of Health reported that new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state were tallied at 3,173 Saturday morning. That is the second-highest total ever, but yesterday’s number, 1,544, was lower than it has been lately, so reporting fluctuations could be at play. The state added 2,600 new cases Thursday, 2,718 Wednesday morning and 2,544 Tuesday morning. The seven-day average of new cases in the state -- which may provide a more balanced view of the data -- is 2,563 per day.
New case numbers have passed 2,000 11 times since Nov. 16; they’ve been over 2,500 seven times.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 233,617 (25,448 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,430 as of this morning, three more than yesterday. The county added three cases yesterday and 19 new cases Thursday. Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 13.
The most recent case in the Fauquier County School Division was reported Monday, Nov. 23, in a staff member at Greenville Elementary School in New Baltimore. Nov. 21, Fauquier County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard reported a second case of COVID-19 at Kettle Run High School; this case was in a student. Schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said that no classes have reverted to all virtual as a result of the positive test.
Since the dashboard was established, there have also been four cases associated with Fauquier High School; one at Liberty High School, one at Cedar Lee Middle School, one each at Mary Walter and Thompson elementary schools and one in the central offices.
No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system since schools opened to in-person learning on Nov. 9. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 7.3%. Since Nov. 12 it has remained around at or above 7%.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average rose again to 12.3% today. It was 12.0 yesterday, 10.9% Thursday and 9.5 Wednesday; it was 6.9% last Saturday.
April Achter, epidemiologist with the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, commented Tuesday on the recent rise in cases: “These cases are coming from community spread. Every time a group of people get together, there is a chance of infection. I hope this serves as motivation for residents to take steps to protect themselves. Watch your distance. Wear your mask. Wash your hands.
“Michael Osterholm, with the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota reminds us to ‘remember our social contract and not put ourselves in harm's way.’ If not for yourself, to protect our health care workers and your loved ones.
Achter presented a sobering statistic: “As of Nov. 16, 1,300 healthcare workers across the U.S. have died from COVID-19,” then added, “Testing is helpful, but limited. You can be negative today and positive tomorrow. Testing detects illness, it does not prevent it.”
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded two new hospitalizations Thursday morning, after adding three hospitalizations of Fauquier County residents Nov. 19 and one on Nov. 20. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 69 local residents have been hospitalized. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. So far in November, there have been 12.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 14,516 (302 probable), 99 more than yesterday. On Friday, the state reported 34 news hospitalizations, on Thursday, the state reported 105, on Wednesday, 100, on Tuesday, 116. Virginia had not added that many hospitalizations in one day since May. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Nov. 28 states that 1,586 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, eight fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 1,314 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 271 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 370; 149 are on ventilators. ICU occupancy is at 71% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Nov. 28 says that there are 1,522 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 346 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Six thousand and forty-five nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County lost one resident to COVID-19 Tuesday, Nov. 24. A Fauquier County resident died of COVID-19 on Nov. 13, but on Nov. 17, one death was reclassified by the VDH as non-COVID related. The total number of fatalities is now 28.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two in October.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 10 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state this morning after recording 15 yesterday, 21 Thursday, 29 Wednesday and 37 Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 4,054 (339 probable).
Outbreaks
The RRHD has had seven outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to outbreaks in the RRHD is 905, one more than yesterday.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported two new outbreaks Nov. 10. They included one in a K-12 setting and one in a long-term care setting. The VDH lists long-term care settings where outbreaks have happened. The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the newest one listed. Eleven cases are being reported in that “outbreak in progress.”
Between Oct. 18 and 24, Virginia reported 72 new COVID-19 outbreaks, the highest number of outbreaks in one week since the beginning of the pandemic. Most of the new outbreaks (26) – that week and since then -- were in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For much of the pandemic, long-term care settings reported the highest number of outbreaks, but in recent weeks, congregate setting outbreaks have surpassed those in long-term care settings.
There have been a total of 1,515 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In the state, there have been 558 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 15,191 cases and 1,961 deaths), 567 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 84 in correctional facilities and 120 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 73 outbreaks in childcare settings, 48 for college/university and 65 for K-12.
The VDH produces a weekly summary of the state of the virus in Virginia, but has not posted a report for Nov. 27 yet this morning.
FRIDAY, NOV. 27: The Virginia Department of Health reported that new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state were tallied at 1,544 Friday morning, after adding 2,600 Thursday, 2,718 Wednesday morning and 2,544 Tuesday morning. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,445.
New case numbers have passed 2,000 10 times since Nov. 16; they’ve been over 2,500 six times.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 230,444 (24,812 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,427 as of this morning, three more than yesterday. The county added 19 new cases yesterday. Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 14.
One new case was reported Monday in the Fauquier County School Division, in a staff member at Greenville Elementary School in New Baltimore. Last Saturday Fauquier County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard reported a second case of COVID-19 at Kettle Run High School; this case was in a student. Schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said that no classes have reverted to all virtual as a result of the positive test.
Since the dashboard was established, there have also been four cases associated with Fauquier High School; one at Liberty High School, one at Cedar Lee Middle School, one each at Mary Walter and Thompson elementary schools and one in the central offices.
No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system since schools opened to in-person learning on Nov. 9. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 7.3%. Since Nov. 12 it has remained around at or above 7%.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average jumped to 12.0% today. It was 10.9% yesterday and 9.5 Wednesday; it was 6.9% last Saturday.
April Achter, epidemiologist with the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, commented Tuesday on the recent rise in cases: “These cases are coming from community spread. Every time a group of people get together, there is a chance of infection. I hope this serves as motivation for residents to take steps to protect themselves. Watch your distance. Wear your mask. Wash your hands.
“Michael Osterholm, with the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota reminds us to ‘remember our social contract and not put ourselves in harm's way.’ If not for yourself, to protect our health care workers and your loved ones.
Achter presented a sobering statistic: “As of Nov. 16, 1,300 healthcare workers across the U.S. have died from COVID-19,” then added, “Testing is helpful, but limited. You can be negative today and positive tomorrow. Testing detects illness, it does not prevent it.”
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded two new hospitalizations yesterday morning, after adding three hospitalizations of Fauquier County residents Nov. 19 and one on Nov. 20. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 69 local residents have been hospitalized. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. So far in November, there have been 12.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 14,417 (296 probable), 34 more than yesterday. On Thursday, the state reported 105 new hospitalizations, on Wednesday, 100, on Tuesday, 116. Virginia had not added that many hospitalizations in one day since May. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Nov. 27 states that 1,593 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, eight fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 1,276 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 317 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 373; 160 are on ventilators. ICU occupancy is at 72% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
A look at VHHA’s chart on hospital trends shows that the recent rise in hospitalizations has been sharp and could be leading to numbers that have not been seen in the state before.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Nov. 27 says that there are 1,470 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 296 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Six thousand and twenty-six nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19 Tuesday, Nov. 24. A Fauquier County resident died of COVID-19 on Nov. 13, but on Nov. 17, one death was reclassified by the VDH as non-COVID related. The total number of fatalities is now 28.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two in October.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 15 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state this morning after recording 21 yesterday, 29 Wednesday and 37 Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 4,044 (340 probable).
Outbreaks
The RRHD has had seven outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to outbreaks in the RRHD is 904, one fewer than yesterday.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported two new outbreaks Nov. 10. They included one in a K-12 setting and one in a long-term care setting. The VDH lists long-term care settings where outbreaks have happened. The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the newest one listed. Eleven cases are being reported in that “outbreak in progress.”
Between Oct. 18 and 24, Virginia reported 72 new COVID-19 outbreaks, the highest number of outbreaks in one week since the beginning of the pandemic. Most of the new outbreaks (26) – that week and since then -- were in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For much of the pandemic, long-term care settings reported the highest number of outbreaks, but in recent weeks, congregate setting outbreaks have surpassed those in long-term care settings.
There have been a total of 1,511 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In the state, there have been 554 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 15,124 cases and 1,961 deaths), 567 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 84 in correctional facilities and 120 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 73 outbreaks in childcare settings, 48 for college/university and 65 for K-12.
THURSDAY, NOV. 26: The Virginia Department of Health reported that new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state were tallied at 2,600 Thursday morning, after adding 2,718 Wednesday morning and 2,544 Tuesday morning. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,588, a pandemic high.
New case numbers have passed 2,000 10 times since Nov. 16; they’ve been over 2,500 six times.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 228,900 (24,494 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,424 as of this morning, 19 more than yesterday. Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 16.
One new case was reported Monday in the Fauquier County School Division, in a staff member at Greenville Elementary School in New Baltimore. Last Saturday Fauquier County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard reported a second case of COVID-19 at Kettle Run High School; this case was in a student. Schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said that no classes have reverted to all virtual as a result of the positive test.
Since the dashboard was established, there have also been four cases associated with Fauquier High School; one at Liberty High School, one at Cedar Lee Middle School, one each at Mary Walter and Thompson elementary schools and one in the central offices.
No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system since schools opened to in-person learning on Nov. 9. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 7.4%. Since Nov. 12 it has remained around at or above 7%.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average jumped to 10.9% yesterday, rising from 9.5 yesterday; it was 6.9% last Saturday.
April Achter, epidemiologist with the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, commented Tuesday on the recent rise in cases: “These cases are coming from community spread. Every time a group of people get together, there is a chance of infection. I hope this serves as motivation for residents to take steps to protect themselves. Watch your distance. Wear your mask. Wash your hands.
“Michael Osterholm, with the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota reminds us to ‘remember our social contract and not put ourselves in harm's way.’ If not for yourself, to protect our health care workers and your loved ones.
Achter presented a sobering statistic: “As of Nov. 16, 1,300 healthcare workers across the U.S. have died from COVID-19,” then added, “Testing is helpful, but limited. You can be negative today and positive tomorrow. Testing detects illness, it does not prevent it.”
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded two new hospitalizations yesterday morning, after adding three hospitalizations of Fauquier County residents Nov. 19 and one on Nov. 20. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 69 local residents have been hospitalized. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. So far in November, there have been 12.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 14,417 (287 probable), 105 more than yesterday. On Wednesday, the state reported 100 hospitalizations, on Tuesday, 116. Virginia had not added that many hospitalizations in one day since May. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Nov. 25 states that 1,601 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 52 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 1,286 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 315 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 370; 152 are on ventilators. ICU occupancy is at 75% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
A look at VHHA’s chart on hospital trends shows that the recent rise in hospitalizations has been sharp and could be leading to numbers that have not been seen in the state before.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Nov. 25 says that there are 1,455 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 290 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Six thousand and twenty-six nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19 Tuesday. A Fauquier County resident died of COVID-19 on Nov. 13, but on Nov. 17, one death was reclassified by the VDH as non-COVID related. The total number of fatalities is now 28.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two in October.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 21 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state this morning after recording 29 yesterday and 37 Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 4029 (331 probable).
Outbreaks
The RRHD has had seven outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to outbreaks in the RRHD is 905, 64 more than yesterday. In Monday’s report 135 more cases were added to the total.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported two new outbreaks Nov. 10. They included one in a K-12 setting and one in a long-term care setting. The VDH lists long-term care settings where outbreaks have happened. The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the newest one listed. Eleven cases are being reported in that “outbreak in progress.”
Between Oct. 18 and 24, Virginia reported 72 new COVID-19 outbreaks, the highest number of outbreaks in one week since the beginning of the pandemic. Most of the new outbreaks (26) – that week and since then -- were in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For much of the pandemic, long-term care settings reported the highest number of outbreaks, but in recent weeks, congregate setting outbreaks have surpassed those in long-term care settings.
There have been a total of 1,510 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In the state, there have been 554 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 15,099 cases and 1,955 deaths), 567 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 84 in correctional facilities and 119 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 73 outbreaks in childcare settings, 48 for college/university and 65 for K-12.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 26: The Virginia Department of Health reported that new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state were tallied at 2,718 Wednesday morning after adding 2,544 Tuesday morning. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,495, a pandemic high.
New case numbers have passed 2,000 nine times since Nov. 16; they’ve been over 2,500 five times.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 226,300 (23,874 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,405 as of this morning, four more than yesterday. Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 16.
One new case was reported Monday in the Fauquier County School Division, in a staff member at Greenville Elementary School in New Baltimore. On Saturday Fauquier County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard reported a second case of COVID-19 at Kettle Run High School; this case was in a student. Schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said that no classes have reverted to all virtual as a result of the positive test.
Since the dashboard was established, there have also been four cases associated with Fauquier High School; one at Liberty High School, one at Cedar Lee Middle School, one each at Mary Walter and Thompson elementary schools and one in the central offices.
No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system since schools opened to in-person learning on Nov. 9. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 7.5%. Since Nov. 12 it has remained around at or above 7%.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average jumped to 9.5% yesterday and remained there as of this morning; it was 6.9% Saturday.
April Achter, epidemiologist with the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, commented on the recent rise in cases: “These cases are coming from community spread. Every time a group of people get together, there is a chance of infection. I hope this serves as motivation for residents to take steps to protect themselves. Watch your distance. Wear your mask. Wash your hands.
“Michael Osterholm, with the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota reminds us to ‘remember our social contract and not put ourselves in harm's way.’ If not for yourself, to protect our health care workers and your loved ones.
Achter presented a sobering statistic: “As of Nov. 16, 1,300 healthcare workers across the U.S. have died from COVID-19,” then added, “Testing is helpful, but limited. You can be negative today and positive tomorrow. Testing detects illness, it does not prevent it.”
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County recorded two new hospitalizations this morning, after adding three hospitalizations of Fauquier County residents Nov. 19 and one on Nov. 20. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 69 local residents have been hospitalized. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. So far in November, there have been 12.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 14,312 (283 probable), 100 more than yesterday. On Tuesday, the state reported 116 hospitalizations. Virginia has not added that many hospitalizations in one day since May. The state added 50 Monday and 29 Sunday; 103 new hospitalizations were added Saturday, 99 Friday and 108 Thursday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Nov. 25 states that 1,549 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 53 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 1,245 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 304 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 361; 153 are on ventilators. ICU occupancy is at 76% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up.
A look at VHHA’s chart on hospital trends shows that the recent rise in hospitalizations has been sharp and could be leading to numbers that have not been seen in the state before.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Nov. 25 says that there are 1,610 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 561 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Five thousand, nine hundred, and forty-four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19 yesterday. A Fauquier County resident died of COVID-19 on Nov. 13, but on Nov. 17, one death was reclassified by the VDH as non-COVID related. The total number of fatalities is now 28.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two in October.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 29 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state this morning after recording 37 yesterday, four Monday, none Sunday, 26 Saturday, 16 Friday and 36 Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 4008 (329 probable).
Outbreaks
The RRHD has had seven outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to outbreaks in the RRHD is 841, 36 more than yesterday. In Monday’s report 135 more cases were added to the total.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported two new outbreaks Nov. 10. They included one in a K-12 setting and one in a long-term care setting. The VDH lists long-term care settings where outbreaks have happened. The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the newest one listed. Eleven cases are being reported in that “outbreak in progress.”
Between Oct. 18 and 24, Virginia reported 72 new COVID-19 outbreaks, the highest number of outbreaks in one week since the beginning of the pandemic. Most of the new outbreaks (26) – that week and since then -- were in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For much of the pandemic, long-term care settings reported the highest number of outbreaks, but in recent weeks, congregate setting outbreaks have surpassed those in long-term care settings.
There have been a total of 1,506 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In the state, there have been 554 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 14,946 cases and 1,940 deaths), 566 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 83 in correctional facilities and 118 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 73 outbreaks in childcare settings, 48 for college/university and 64 for K-12.
TUESDAY, NOV. 24: The Virginia Department of Health reported that new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state were tallied at 2,544 Tuesday morning. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,403, a pandemic high.
New case numbers have passed 2,000 four times since Nov. 16.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 221,038 (23,298 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,401 as of this morning, 14 more than yesterday. Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 16.
One new case was reported Monday in the Fauquier County School Division, in a staff member at Greenville Elementary School in New Baltimore. On Saturday Fauquier County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard reported a second case of COVID-19 at Kettle Run High School; this case was in a student. Schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said that no classes have reverted to all virtual as a result of the positive test.
Since the dashboard was established, there have also been four cases associated with Fauquier High School; one at Liberty High School, one at Cedar Lee Middle School, one each at Mary Walter and Thompson elementary schools and one in the central offices.
No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system since schools opened to in-person learning on Nov. 9. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 7.4%. Since Nov. 12 it has remained around at or above 7%.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity average jumped to 9.5% today; yesterday and Sunday it was 7.5% and it was 6.9% Saturday.
April Achter, epidemiologist with the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, commented on the recent rise in cases: “These cases are coming from community spread. Every time a group of people get together, there is a chance of infection. I hope this serves as motivation for residents to take steps to protect themselves. Watch your distance. Wear your mask. Wash your hands.
“Michael Osterholm, with the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota reminds us to ‘remember our social contract and not put ourselves in harm's way.’ If not for yourself, to protect our health care workers and your loved ones.
Achter presented a sobering statistic: “As of Nov. 16, 1,300 healthcare workers across the U.S. have died from COVID-19,” then added, “Testing is helpful, but limited. You can be negative today and positive tomorrow. Testing detects illness, it does not prevent it.”
Hospitalizations
After adding three hospitalizations of Fauquier County residents Nov. 19, the county added one more Nov. 20, bringing the total to 67 residents. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. So far in November, there have been 10.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 14,212 (273 probable), 116 more than yesterday. Virginia has not added that many hospitalizations in one day since May. The state added 50 yesterday and 29 Sunday; 103 new hospitalizations were added Saturday, 99 Friday and 108 Thursday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Nov. 24 states that 1,496 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 16 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 1,173 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 323 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 354; 146 are on ventilators. ICU occupancy is at 75% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 23,498 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,212.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Nov. 24 says that there are 1,244 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 221 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Five thousand, nine hundred, and forty nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19 as of this morning. A Fauquier County resident died of COVID-19 on Nov. 13, but on Nov. 17, one death was reclassified by the VDH as non-COVID related. The total number of fatalities is now 28.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two in October.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 37 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state this morning after recording four yesterday, none Sunday, 26 Saturday, 16 Friday and 36 Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,979 (319 probable).
Outbreaks
The RRHD has had seven outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to outbreaks in the RRHD is 805, five more than yesterday. In yesterday’s report 135 more cases were added to the total.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported two new outbreaks Nov. 10. They included one in a K-12 setting and one in a long-term care setting. The VDH lists long-term care settings where outbreaks have happened. The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the newest one listed. Eleven cases are being reported in that “outbreak in progress.”
Highland School in Warrenton confirmed Nov. 13 that 14 students tested positive for COVID-19. The school will temporarily cease in-person instruction for all students after Thanksgiving break, a school representative confirmed Friday. The decision was made as a precautionary measure due to the increased risk of the spread of the novel coronavirus from holiday travel and gatherings. Highland has a total enrollment of 489 students.
Between Oct. 18 and 24, Virginia reported 72 new COVID-19 outbreaks, the highest number of outbreaks in one week since the beginning of the pandemic. Most of the new outbreaks (26) were in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For much of the pandemic, long-term care settings reported the highest number of outbreaks, but in recent weeks, congregate setting outbreaks have surpassed those in long-term care settings.
There have been a total of 1,499 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In the state, there have been 551 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 14,910 cases and 1,926 deaths), 566 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 81 in correctional facilities and 118 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 73 outbreaks in childcare settings, 47 for college/university and 63 for K-12.
TUESDAY, NOV. 24: This article has been updated since the Virginia Department of Health reported a lag in data was a cause for today's higher numbers.
Also, since this was posted, a confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in a staff member at Greenville Elementary School in New Baltimore.
The Virginia Department of Health reported that new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state were tallied at 3,242 Monday morning, the highest one-day new case number ever in the commonwealth. The VDH updated its website late Monday morning to explain that the reporting site was down for maintenance yesterday and Monday's numbers may be artificially high as a result. Even so, the seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,343, another high mark.
Yesterday’s total was 2,117, Saturday it was 2,328 and Friday, 2,544.
New case numbers have passed 2,000 eight times since Nov. 7.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 221,038 (22,896 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,387 as of this morning, 41 more than yesterday – another pandemic-high number.
Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last week is 18.
Although no new cases were reported Monday in the Fauquier County School Division, on Saturday Fauquier County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard reported a second case of COVID-19 at Kettle Run High School; this case was in a student. Schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said that no classes have reverted to all virtual as a result of the positive test. Since the dashboard was established, there have also been four cases associated with Fauquier High School; one at Liberty High School, one at Cedar Lee Middle School, one each at Mary Walter and Thompson elementary schools and one in the central offices.
The school division only reports PCR tests that have been confirmed positive by the VDH. Positive results from rapid tests are not considered confirmed; they are listed as “probable,” according to April Achter, epidemiologist with the VDH.
No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system since schools opened to in-person learning on Nov. 9. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents.
In Culpeper, the VDH is reporting 173 new cases this morning.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 7.2%; it was 7.1% yesterday and Saturday. Since Nov. 12 it has remained around at or above 7%.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 7.5% as it was yesterday; it was 6.9% Saturday.
Hospitalizations
After adding three hospitalizations of Fauquier County residents Nov. 19, the county added one more Nov. 20, bringing the total to 67 residents. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. So far in November, there have been 10.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 14,096 (262 probable), 50 more than yesterday. The state added 29 yesterday and 103 new hospitalizations Saturday, 99 Friday and 108 Thursday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Nov. 23 states that 1,512 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 43 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 1,130 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 382 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 351; 152 are on ventilators. ICU occupancy is at 73% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 23,253 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,096.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Nov. 21 (The VHHA does not update its nursing home information on Sundays or Mondays) says that there are 1,248 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 220 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Five thousand, eight hundred, and thirty-eight nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19 Nov. 13, but on Nov. 17, one death was reclassified by the VDH as non-COVID related, so the total is 27.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two in October.
The Virginia Department of Health reported four new COVID-19 related deaths in the state this morning after recording none yesterday, 26 Saturday, 16 Friday and 36 Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,942 (313 probable).
Outbreaks
The RRHD has had seven outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to outbreaks in the RRHD is 800 – 135 more cases associated with existing outbreaks than in yesterday’s report.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported two new outbreaks Nov. 10. They included one in a K-12 setting and one in a long-term care setting. The VDH lists long-term care settings where outbreaks have happened. The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the newest one listed. Eleven cases are being reported in that “outbreak in progress.”
Highland School in Warrenton confirmed Nov. 13 that 14 students tested positive for COVID-19. The school will temporarily cease in-person instruction for all students after Thanksgiving break, a school representative confirmed Friday. The decision was made as a precautionary measure due to the increased risk of the spread of the novel coronavirus from holiday travel and gatherings. Highland has a total enrollment of 489 students.
Between Oct. 18 and 24, Virginia reported 72 new COVID-19 outbreaks, the highest number of outbreaks in one week since the beginning of the pandemic. Most of the new outbreaks (26) were in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For much of the pandemic, long-term care settings reported the highest number of outbreaks, but in recent weeks, congregate setting outbreaks have surpassed those in long-term care settings.
There have been a total of 1,492 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In the state, there have been 550 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 14,794 cases and 1,919 deaths), 562 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 81 in correctional facilities and 117 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 72 outbreaks in childcare settings, 47 for college/university and 63 for K-12.
Weekly summary
The VDH released its weekly update on Nov. 20, listing its key takeaways:
- Cases are surging nationally. More than 1 million cases were reported in the U.S. over the last seven days, according to the CDC.
- Nationally, incidence almost doubled over the past two weeks.
- In Virginia, incidence is growing more slowly, but steadily.
- Surges in populous Fairfax and Loudoun and slow growth in other metro areas, portend rapid case growth statewide.
- Statewide, the reproduction rate has been above 1.0 since late September. It remains above 1.0 in most regions.
- Virginians should take extra precautions over Thanksgiving, including avoiding travel, indoor gatherings and visiting persons at high risk, and isolating before or after any risky holiday activities.
The VDH’s narrative about what lies ahead states: “For the past several weeks, experts have been warning that cold weather, the holidays and ‘COVID fatigue’ could result in a surge of COVID-19 cases. Unfortunately, these warnings have proven prescient. Cases are surging nationally and growing in Virginia, even before the rapid rise that could occur following Thanksgiving travel and gatherings. In response, Gov. [Ralph] Northam announced new public health restrictions, including limiting gatherings to no more than 25 persons. Yesterday, the CDC issued new guidance for Thanksgiving, including a ‘strong recommendation’ to avoid travel.
“… In Virginia, case growth continues to defy surges in neighboring states, creeping upward slowly instead. However, there are worrying signs that the exceptionally high incidence occurring in Southwest Virginia and some neighboring states is making its way into more populous regions, including surging cases in Fairfax and Loudoun health districts. If this continues, Virginia could quickly join neighboring states with very high incidence. Hospitalizations are also beginning to rise precipitously, and predictably. Hospitalizations generally follow trends in cases with a 2- to 3-week lag.”
The VDH offers warnings about community spread due to holiday gatherings: “The holidays entail multiple risks. Hundreds of thousands of Virginia students returning home for the holidays could join an expected 50 million holiday travelers nationally. Family and community gatherings have become a significant source of COVID-19 spread in Virginia. Holiday gatherings often include high-risk members. Our partners at RAND Corporation expect that in most of Virginia 1 in 10 gatherings of 10 people will include at least one person with COVID-19. That doubles to 2 in 10 for gatherings of 20 people. The risk is higher in Southwest Virginia. There, 1 in 3 gatherings with 20 people are expected to have at least one person with COVID-19. For larger gatherings, or those including travelers - especially travelers from high risk areas - the risk increases quickly.
“It is painful to miss our holiday traditions and visits with family, especially after months of social distancing. However, it is more painful to lose a loved one, or to see them battle the potential long-term effects of COVID-19. … Socially distanced, outdoor gatherings decrease the risk of transmission. Fortunately, the weather in much of Virginia appears to be cooperating. Take advantage if you can do so socially distanced and safely.
“However, all of us may need to make sacrifices this holiday season. Avoid travel if possible, especially to or from areas with high incidence. If you must travel or gather indoors, isolate before and afterward. … Finally, take extra precautions or avoid visiting persons at high risk. Virginia's health -- and your family's health -- is in your hands.”
SUNDAY, NOV. 22: The Virginia Department of Health reported that new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state were tallied at 2,544 Friday, the highest number yet in the pandemic (except for Nov. 16, when a reporting lag resulted in an artificially high total). Today the number of new cases is 2,117; yesterday it was 2,328.
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,262, the highest ever.
New case numbers topped 1,000 18 times in October and 22 out of 22 days in November. In September the 1,000-case-per-day milestone was reached nine times. Since Oct. 31, the new case total has risen above 1,500 13 times. It has passed 2,000 seven times since Nov. 7.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 217,796 (22,297 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,346 as of this morning, nine more than yesterday. Fauquier reported five cases yesterday, 23 new cases Friday and 14 new cases Thursday.
Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last week is 16.
Yesterday, Fauquier County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard reported a second case of COVID-19 at Kettle Run High School; this case was in a student. Schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said that no classes have reverted to all virtual as a result of the positive test. Since the dashboard was established, there have also been four cases associated with Fauquier High School; one at Liberty High School, one at Cedar Lee Middle School, one each at Mary Walter and Thompson elementary schools and one in the central offices.
The school division only reports PCR tests that have been confirmed positive by the VDH. Positive results from rapid tests are not considered confirmed; they are listed as “probable,” according to April Achter, epidemiologist with the VDH.
No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system since schools opened to in-person learning on Nov. 9. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 7.1%, as it was yesterday. It was 7.0% Friday and 7.1% Thursday and Wednesday; Tuesday it was 7.4%, the highest it has been since Sept. 9. Since Nov. 12 it has remained around at or above 7%.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 7.5%; it was 6.9% yesterday and 12.3% Nov. 13.
Hospitalizations
After adding three hospitalizations of Fauquier County residents Thursday, the county added one more Friday, bringing the total to 67 residents. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. So far in November, there have been 10.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 14,046 (259 probable), 29 more than yesterday. The state added 103 new hospitalizations yesterday, 99 Friday and 108 Thursday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
The number of hospitalizations was 99 or above between Nov. 18 and 21. Before Nov. 18, The last time hospitalization numbers approached 100 in a single day was on Aug. 7, when the number of new hospitalizations was 98.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Nov. 22 states that 1,469 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 38 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 1,118 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 351 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 320; 145 are on ventilators. ICU occupancy is at 73% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 23,133 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,046.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Nov. 21 (The VHHA does not update its nursing home information on Sundays or Mondays) says that there are 1,248 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 220 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Five thousand, eight hundred, and thirty-eight nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19 Nov. 13, but on Nov. 17, one death was reclassified by the VDH as non-COVID related, so the total is 27.
The VDH data on Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton is listing 17 deaths associated with an outbreak there as of this morning, up from 16 Thursday. The facility has reported a total of 95 cases. The outbreak there is listed as “pending closure.”
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two in October.
The Virginia Department of Health reported no new COVID-19 related deaths this morning after recording 26 yesterday, 16 Friday and 36 Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,938 (310 probable).
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported two new outbreaks Nov. 10. They included one in a K-12 setting and one in a long-term care setting. The VDH lists long-term care settings where outbreaks have happened. The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the newest one listed. Eleven cases are being reported in that “outbreak in progress.”
The RRHD has had seven outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to outbreaks in the RRHD is 665.
Highland School in Warrenton confirmed Nov. 13 that 14 students tested positive for COVID-19. The school will temporarily cease in-person instruction for all students after Thanksgiving break, a school representative confirmed Friday. The decision was made as a precautionary measure due to the increased risk of the spread of the novel coronavirus from holiday travel and gatherings. Highland has a total enrollment of 489 students.
Between Oct. 18 and 24, Virginia reported 72 new COVID-19 outbreaks, the highest number of outbreaks in one week since the beginning of the pandemic. Most of the new outbreaks (26) were in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For much of the pandemic, long-term care settings reported the highest number of outbreaks, but in recent weeks, congregate setting outbreaks have surpassed those in long-term care settings.
There have been a total of 1,478 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In the state, there have been 547 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 14,654 cases and 1,915 deaths), 555 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 81 in correctional facilities and 116 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 71 outbreaks in childcare settings, 47 for college/university and 61 for K-12.
Weekly summary
The VDH released its weekly update on Nov. 20, listing its key takeaways:
- Cases are surging nationally. More than 1 million cases were reported in the U.S. over the last seven days, according to the CDC.
- Nationally, incidence almost doubled over the past two weeks.
- In Virginia, incidence is growing more slowly, but steadily.
- Surges in populous Fairfax and Loudoun and slow growth in other metro areas, portend rapid case growth statewide.
- Statewide, the reproduction rate has been above 1.0 since late September. It remains above 1.0 in most regions.
- Virginians should take extra precautions over Thanksgiving, including avoiding travel, indoor gatherings and visiting persons at high risk, and isolating before or after any risky holiday activities.
The VDH’s narrative about what lies ahead states: “For the past several weeks, experts have been warning that cold weather, the holidays and ‘COVID fatigue’ could result in a surge of COVID-19 cases. Unfortunately, these warnings have proven prescient. Cases are surging nationally and growing in Virginia, even before the rapid rise that could occur following Thanksgiving travel and gatherings. In response, Gov. [Ralph] Northam announced new public health restrictions, including limiting gatherings to no more than 25 persons. Yesterday, the CDC issued new guidance for Thanksgiving, including a ‘strong recommendation’ to avoid travel.
“… In Virginia, case growth continues to defy surges in neighboring states, creeping upward slowly instead. However, there are worrying signs that the exceptionally high incidence occurring in Southwest Virginia and some neighboring states is making its way into more populous regions, including surging cases in Fairfax and Loudoun health districts. If this continues, Virginia could quickly join neighboring states with very high incidence. Hospitalizations are also beginning to rise precipitously, and predictably. Hospitalizations generally follow trends in cases with a 2- to 3-week lag.”
The VDH offers warnings about community spread due to holiday gatherings: “The holidays entail multiple risks. Hundreds of thousands of Virginia students returning home for the holidays could join an expected 50 million holiday travelers nationally. Family and community gatherings have become a significant source of COVID-19 spread in Virginia. Holiday gatherings often include high-risk members. Our partners at RAND Corporation expect that in most of Virginia 1 in 10 gatherings of 10 people will include at least one person with COVID-19. That doubles to 2 in 10 for gatherings of 20 people. The risk is higher in Southwest Virginia. There, 1 in 3 gatherings with 20 people are expected to have at least one person with COVID-19. For larger gatherings, or those including travelers - especially travelers from high risk areas - the risk increases quickly.
“It is painful to miss our holiday traditions and visits with family, especially after months of social distancing. However, it is more painful to lose a loved one, or to see them battle the potential long-term effects of COVID-19. … Socially distanced, outdoor gatherings decrease the risk of transmission. Fortunately, the weather in much of Virginia appears to be cooperating. Take advantage if you can do so socially distanced and safely.
“However, all of us may need to make sacrifices this holiday season. Avoid travel if possible, especially to or from areas with high incidence. If you must travel or gather indoors, isolate before and afterward. … Finally, take extra precautions or avoid visiting persons at high risk. Virginia's health -- and your family's health -- is in your hands.”
SATURDAY, NOV. 21: The Virginia Department of Health reported that new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state were tallied at 2,544 yesterday, the highest number yet in the pandemic (except for Nov. 16, when a reporting lag resulted in an artificially high total). Today the number of new cases is 2,328.
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,126, the highest ever.
New case numbers topped 1,000 18 times in October and 21 out of 21 days in November. In September the 1,000-case-per-day milestone was reached nine times. Since Oct. 31, the new case total has risen above 1,500 12 times. It has passed 2,000 six times since Nov. 7.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 215,679 (21,925 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,337 as of this morning, 5 more than yesterday. Fauquier reported 23 new cases yesterday and 14 new cases Thursday.
Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last week is 16.
Today Fauquier County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard reported a second case of COVID-19 at Kettle Run High School; this case was in a student. Schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said that no classes have reverted to all virtual as a result of the positive test. Since the dashboard was established, there have also been four cases associated with Fauquier High School; one at Liberty High School, one at Cedar Lee Middle School, one each at Mary Walter and Thompson elementary schools and one in the central offices.
The school division only reports PCR tests that have been confirmed positive by the VDH. Positive results from rapid tests are not considered confirmed; they are listed as “probable,” according to April Achter, epidemiologist with the VDH.
No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system since schools opened to in-person learning on Nov. 9. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 7.1%. It was 7.0% Friday and 7.1% Thursday and Wednesday; Tuesday it was 7.4%, the highest it has been since Sept. 9. The rate was very stable -- between 4.5% and 5.1% --between Sept. 24 and Oct. 18, but since then has been rising.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 6.9%; it was 8.4% Wednesday and 12.3% Nov. 13.
Hospitalizations
After adding three hospitalizations of Fauquier County residents Thursday, the county added one more Friday, bringing the total to 67 residents. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. So far in November, there have been 10.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 14,017 (258 probable), 103 more than yesterday. The state added 99 new hospitalizations yesterday and 108 Thursday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
The number of hospitalizations has been 99 or above for the last four days. Before Nov. 18, The last time hospitalization numbers approached 100 in a single day was on Aug. 7, when the number of new hospitalizations was 98.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Nov. 21 states that 1,507 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 38 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 1,158 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 349 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 331; 135 are on ventilators. ICU occupancy is at 74% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 23,053 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,017.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Nov. 20 (The VHHA does not update its nursing home information on Saturdays or Sundays) says that there are 1,582 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 490 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Five thousand, seven hundred, and twenty-four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19 Nov. 13, but on Nov. 17, one death was reclassified by the VDH as non-COVID related, so the total is 27.
The VDH data on Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton is listing 17 deaths associated with an outbreak there as of this morning, up from 16 Thursday. The facility has reported a total of 95 cases. The outbreak there is listed as “pending closure.”
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two in October.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 26 new COVID-19 related deaths this morning after recording 16 yesterday and 36 Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,938 (310 probable).
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported two new outbreaks Nov. 10. They included one in a K-12 setting and one in a long-term care setting. The VDH lists long-term care settings where outbreaks have happened. The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the newest one listed. Eleven cases are being reported in that “outbreak in progress.”
The RRHD has had seven outbreaks in long-term care facilities, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, one in a healthcare setting and two outbreaks in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to outbreaks in the RRHD is 663.
Highland School in Warrenton confirmed Nov. 13 that 14 students tested positive for COVID-19. The school will temporarily cease in-person instruction for all students after Thanksgiving break, a school representative confirmed Friday. The decision was made as a precautionary measure due to the increased risk of the spread of the novel coronavirus from holiday travel and gatherings. Highland has a total enrollment of 489 students.
Between Oct. 18 and 24, Virginia reported 72 new COVID-19 outbreaks, the highest number of outbreaks in one week since the beginning of the pandemic. Most of the new outbreaks (26) were in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For much of the pandemic, long-term care settings reported the highest number of outbreaks, but in recent weeks, congregate setting outbreaks have surpassed those in long-term care settings.
There have been a total of 1,476 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In the state, there have been 546 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 14,622 cases and 1,915 deaths), 555 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 81 in correctional facilities and 116 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 71 outbreaks in childcare settings, 47 for college/university and 60 for K-12.
Weekly summary
The VDH released its weekly update yesterday, Nov. 20, listing its key takeaways:
- Cases are surging nationally. More than 1 million cases were reported in the U.S. over the last seven days, according to the CDC.
- Nationally, incidence almost doubled over the past two weeks.
- In Virginia, incidence is growing more slowly, but steadily.
- Surges in populous Fairfax and Loudoun and slow growth in other metro areas, portend rapid case growth statewide.
- Statewide, the reproduction rate has been above 1.0 since late September. It remains above 1.0 in most regions.
- Virginians should take extra precautions over Thanksgiving, including avoiding travel, indoor gatherings and visiting persons at high risk, and isolating before or after any risky holiday activities.
The VDH’s narrative about what lies ahead states: “For the past several weeks, experts have been warning that cold weather, the holidays and ‘COVID fatigue’ could result in a surge of COVID-19 cases. Unfortunately, these warnings have proven prescient. Cases are surging nationally and growing in Virginia, even before the rapid rise that could occur following Thanksgiving travel and gatherings. In response, Gov. [Ralph] Northam announced new public health restrictions, including limiting gatherings to no more than 25 persons. Yesterday, the CDC issued new guidance for Thanksgiving, including a ‘strong recommendation’ to avoid travel.
“… In Virginia, case growth continues to defy surges in neighboring states, creeping upward slowly instead. However, there are worrying signs that the exceptionally high incidence occurring in Southwest Virginia and some neighboring states is making its way into more populous regions, including surging cases in Fairfax and Loudoun health districts. If this continues, Virginia could quickly join neighboring states with very high incidence. Hospitalizations are also beginning to rise precipitously, and predictably. Hospitalizations generally follow trends in cases with a 2- to 3-week lag.”
The VDH offers warnings about community spread due to holiday gatherings: “The holidays entail multiple risks. Hundreds of thousands of Virginia students returning home for the holidays could join an expected 50 million holiday travelers nationally. Family and community gatherings have become a significant source of COVID-19 spread in Virginia. Holiday gatherings often include high-risk members. Our partners at RAND Corporation expect that in most of Virginia 1 in 10 gatherings of 10 people will include at least one person with COVID-19. That doubles to 2 in 10 for gatherings of 20 people. The risk is higher in Southwest Virginia. There, 1 in 3 gatherings with 20 people are expected to have at least one person with COVID-19. For larger gatherings, or those including travelers - especially travelers from high risk areas - the risk increases quickly.
“It is painful to miss our holiday traditions and visits with family, especially after months of social distancing. However, it is more painful to lose a loved one, or to see them battle the potential long-term effects of COVID-19. … Socially distanced, outdoor gatherings decrease the risk of transmission. Fortunately, the weather in much of Virginia appears to be cooperating. Take advantage if you can do so socially distanced and safely.
“However, all of us may need to make sacrifices this holiday season. Avoid travel if possible, especially to or from areas with high incidence. If you must travel or gather indoors, isolate before and afterward. … Finally, take extra precautions or avoid visiting persons at high risk. Virginia's health -- and your family's health -- is in your hands.”
FRIDAY, NOV. 20: The Virginia Department of Health reported that new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state were tallied at 2,544 this morning, the highest number yet in the pandemic (except for Nov. 16, when a reporting lag resulted in an artificially high total.) Yesterday the number of new cases was at 1,954 and Wednesday it was 2,071. Tuesday’s case count was 2,125.
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,010.
New case numbers topped 1,000 18 times in October and 20 out of 20 days in November. In September the 1,000-case-per-day milestone was reached nine times. Since Oct. 31, the new case total has risen above 1,500 12 times. It has passed 2,000 five times since Nov. 7.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 213,331 (21,360 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,332 as of this morning, 23 more than yesterday. Fauquier reported 14 new cases yesterday, four cases Wednesday, 27 new cases Tuesday (And on Monday as well, but that number was likely inflated because of the reporting lag.) Fauquier recorded 15 cases Sunday.
On Nov. 17, the Fauquier County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard reported one new case – of a staff member -- at Cedar Lee Middle School. Friday, Nov. 13 the school division reported two new cases of COVID, one at Thompson Elementary and one at Liberty High School. Since the dashboard was established, there have also been four cases associated with FHS; one at Kettle Run High School, one at Mary Walter Elementary and one in the central offices.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 7.0%. It was 7.1% Thursday and Wednesday; Tuesday it was 7.4%, the highest it has been since Sept. 9. The rate was very stable -- between 4.5% and 5.1% --between Sept. 24 and Oct. 18, but since then has been rising.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 4.4%. Yesterday it was 9.0%; it was 8.4% Wednesday and 12.3% Tuesday.
April Achter, epidemiologist for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said "The outbreak [in a correctional facility Culpeper] is responsible for the majority of the increase, but not all. Like the rest of the U.S., we are seeing community spread as a direct result of people getting together in groups and not following the public health recommendations."
Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last week is 17; in Culpeper, that number is 24.
Hospitalizations
After adding three hospitalizations of Fauquier County residents Thursday, the county added one more today, bringing the total to 67 residents. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. So far in November, there have been 10.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 13,914 (248 probable), 99 more than yesterday. The state added 108 new hospitalizations yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Nov. 20 states that 1,469 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 41 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 1,159 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 351 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 318; 133 are on ventilators. ICU occupancy is at 75% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 22,946 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 13,914.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Nov. 20 says that there are 1,582 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 490 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Five thousand, seven hundred, and twenty-four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19 Nov. 13, but on Nov. 17, one death was reclassified by the VDH as non-COVID related, so the total is now 27.
The VDH data on Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton is listing 17 deaths associated with an outbreak there as of this morning, up from 16 yesterday. The facility has reported a total of 95 cases. The outbreak there is listed as “pending closure.”
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two in October.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 16 new COVID-19 related deaths this morning after recording 36 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,912 (307 probable).
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported two new outbreaks Nov. 10, as well as 43 new cases attributed to those outbreaks; that made 133 new cases attributed to outbreaks in two days. The new outbreaks included one in a K-12 setting and one in a long-term care setting. The VDH lists long-term care settings where outbreaks have happened. The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the newest one listed. Eleven cases are being reported in that “outbreak in progress.”
The RRHD has had two outbreaks in a K-12 setting, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, seven outbreaks in long-term care facilities and one in a healthcare setting. The total number of cases attributed to outbreaks in the RRHD is 663.
Highland School in Warrenton confirmed Nov. 13 that 14 students have tested positive for COVID-19. The school will temporarily cease in-person instruction for all students after Thanksgiving break, a school representative confirmed Friday. The decision was made as a precautionary measure due to the increased risk of the spread of the novel coronavirus from holiday travel and gatherings. Highland has a total enrollment of 489 students.
Between Oct. 18 and 24, Virginia reported 72 new COVID-19 outbreaks, the highest number of outbreaks in one week since the beginning of the pandemic. Most of the new outbreaks (26) were in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For much of the pandemic, long-term care settings reported the highest number of outbreaks, but in recent weeks, congregate setting outbreaks have surpassed those in long-term care settings.
From Oct. 25 to 31, 64 outbreaks were recorded, 27 in congregate settings. From Nov. 1 to 7, 44 outbreaks were reported, 19 in congregate settings. From Nov. 8 to Nov. 14, 58 outbreaks have been reported so far, 23 in congregate settings.
There have been a total of 1,468 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In the state, there have been 544 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 14,491 cases and 1,897 deaths), 551 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 81 in correctional facilities and 115 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 71 outbreaks in childcare settings, 47 for college/university and 59 for K-12.
THURSDAY, NOV. 19: Three more hospitalizations of Fauquier County residents were reported Thursday by the Virginia Department of Health, bringing the total to 66 residents. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. So far in November, there have been 10.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 13,815 (239 probable), 108 more than yesterday. The state added 99 new hospitalizations yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Nov. 19 states that 1,469 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 100 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 1,129 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 440 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 303; 123 are on ventilators. ICU occupancy is at 75% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 22,858 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 13,815.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Nov. 19 says that there are 1,744 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 649 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Five thousand, seven hundred, and two nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Cases
The Virginia Department of Health reported that new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state were tallied at 1,954 this morning. Yesterday the number of new cases was at 2,071. That was only the fifth time the state has passed 2,000 new cases in one day (One of those times, the count was likely inaccurate because of a reporting lag.) Four of those times occurred in the last 10 days.
Tuesday’s case count was 2,125, the highest number of new cases in one day, not counting Monday’s inaccurate tally.
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,823.
New case numbers topped 1,000 18 times in October and 19 out of 19 days in November. In September the 1,000-case-per-day milestone was reached nine times. Since Oct. 31, the new case total has risen above 1,500 11 times.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 210,787 (20,631 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,309 as of this morning, 14 more than yesterday. Fauquier reported four new cases yesterday, 27 new cases Tuesday (And on Monday as well, but that number was likely inflated because of the reporting lag.) Fauquier recorded 15 cases Sunday.
On Nov. 17, the Fauquier County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard reported one new case – of a staff member -- at Cedar Lee Middle School. Friday, Nov. 13 the school division reported two new cases of COVID, one at Thompson Elementary and one at Liberty High School. Since the dashboard was established, there have also been four cases associated with FHS; one at Kettle Run High School, one at Mary Walter Elementary and one in the central offices.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 7.1%, as it was yesterday; Tuesday it was 7.4%, the highest it has been since Sept. 9. The rate was very stable -- between 4.5% and 5.1% --between Sept. 24 and Oct. 18, but since then has been rising.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 9.0%. It was 8.4% yesterday, 12.3% Tuesday, 10.6% Monday and 11.6% Friday.
April Achter, epidemiologist for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said "The outbreak [in a correctional facility Culpeper] is responsible for the majority of the increase, but not all. Like the rest of the U.S., we are seeing community spread as a direct result of people getting together in groups and not following the public health recommendations."
Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last week is 15; in Culpeper, that number is 28.
Deaths
Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19 Nov. 13, but on Nov. 17, one death was reclassified by the VDH as non-COVID related, so the total is now 27.
The VDH data on Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton is listing 17 deaths associated with an outbreak there as of this morning, up from 16 yesterday. The facility has reported a total of 95 cases. The outbreak there is listed as “pending closure.”
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two in October.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 36 new COVID-19 related deaths this morning. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,896 (302 probable).
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported two new outbreaks Nov. 10, as well as 43 new cases attributed to those outbreaks; that made 133 new cases attributed to outbreaks in two days. The new outbreaks included one in a K-12 setting and one in a long-term care setting. The VDH lists long-term care settings where outbreaks have happened. The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the newest one listed. Eleven cases are being reported in that “outbreak in progress.”
The RRHD has had two outbreaks in a K-12 setting, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, seven outbreaks in long-term care facilities and one in a healthcare setting. The total number of cases attributed to outbreaks in the RRHD is 662.
Highland School in Warrenton confirmed Nov. 13 that 14 students have tested positive for COVID-19. The school will temporarily cease in-person instruction for all students after Thanksgiving break, a school representative confirmed Friday. The decision was made as a precautionary measure due to the increased risk of the spread of the novel coronavirus from holiday travel and gatherings. Highland has a total enrollment of 489 students.
Between Oct. 18 and 24, Virginia reported 72 new COVID-19 outbreaks, the highest number of outbreaks in one week since the beginning of the pandemic. Most of the new outbreaks (26) were in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For much of the pandemic, long-term care settings reported the highest number of outbreaks, but in recent weeks, congregate setting outbreaks have surpassed those in long-term care settings.
From Oct. 25 to 31, 64 outbreaks were recorded, 27 in congregate settings. From Nov. 1 to 7, 44 outbreaks were reported, 19 in congregate settings. From Nov. 8 to Nov. 14, 58 outbreaks have been reported so far, 23 in congregate settings.
There have been a total of 1,460 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In the state, there have been 542 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 14,392 cases and 1,890 deaths), 549 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 80 in correctional facilities and 112 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 71 outbreaks in childcare settings, 47 for college/university and 59 for K-12.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18: The Virginia Department of Health reported that new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state rose above 2,000 again, to 2,071. It is only the fifth time the state has passed 2,000 new cases in one day (One of those times, the count was likely inaccurate because of a reporting lag.) Four of those times have occurred in the last 10 days.
Tuesday’s case count was 2,125, the highest number of new cases in one day, not counting Monday’s inaccurate tally.
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is a pandemic-high of 1,761.
New case numbers topped 1,000 18 times in October and 18 out of 18 days in November. In September the 1,000-case-per-day milestone was reached nine times. Since Oct. 31, the new case total has risen above 1,500 10 times.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 208,833 (19,980 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,295 as of this morning, four more than yesterday. Fauquier reported 27 new cases yesterday. (And on Monday as well, but that number was likely inflated because of the reporting lag.) Fauquier recorded 15 cases Sunday.
On Tuesday, the Fauquier County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard reported one new case – of a staff member -- at Cedar Lee Middle School. Friday, Nov. 13 the school division reported two new cases of COVID, one at Thompson Elementary and one at Liberty High School. Since the dashboard was established, there have also been four cases associated with FHS; one at Kettle Run High School, one at Mary Walter Elementary and one in the central offices.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 7.1%; yesterday it was 7.4%, the highest it has been since Sept. 9. The rate was very stable -- between 4.5% and 5.1% --between Sept. 24 and Oct. 18, but since then has been rising.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 8.4%. It was 12.3% yesterday, 10.6% Monday and 11.6% Friday. April Achter, epidemiologist with the RRHD, said, “The rise in percent positivity is to be expected, as we have a significant number of positive results related to the outbreak in Culpeper [at a correctional facility].”
Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last week is 14; in Culpeper, that number is 26. Culpeper added 13 new cases today and 28 new cases yesterday.
April Achter, epidemiologist for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said "The outbreak [in Culpeper] is responsible for the majority of the increase, but not all. Like the rest of the U.S., we are seeing community spread as a direct result of people getting together in groups and not following the public health recommendations."
Hospitalizations
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 13,707 (232 probable), 99 more than yesterday. The last time the state reached that many hospitalizations in one day was July 16, when 115 were recorded. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
With one more hospitalization reported Tuesday, Nov. 17 a total of 63 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. So far in November, there have been six.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Nov. 18 states that 1,469 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 77 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 1,105 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 364 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 318; 126 are on ventilators. ICU occupancy is at 74% of beds available.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 22,594 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 13,707.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Nov. 18 says that there are 1,923 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 817 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Five thousand, six hundred, sixty nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Deaths
Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19 Nov. 13, but on Nov. 17, one death was reclassified by the VDH as non-COVID related, so the total is now 27.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August, 16 in September and two in October.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 25 new COVID-19 related deaths this morning. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,860 (291 probable).
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported two new outbreaks Nov. 10, as well as 43 new cases attributed to those outbreaks; that made 133 new cases attributed to outbreaks in two days. The new outbreaks included one in a K-12 setting and one in a long-term care setting. The VDH lists long-term care settings where outbreaks have happened. The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the newest one listed. Eleven cases are being reported in that “outbreak in progress.”
The RRHD has had two outbreaks in a K-12 setting, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, seven outbreaks in long-term care facilities and one in a healthcare setting. The total number of cases attributed to outbreaks in the RRHD is 659, which is four more than yesterday.
Highland School in Warrenton confirmed Nov. 13 that 14 students have tested positive for COVID-19. The school will temporarily cease in-person instruction for all students after Thanksgiving break, a school representative confirmed Friday. The decision was made as a precautionary measure due to the increased risk of the spread of the novel coronavirus from holiday travel and gatherings. Highland has a total enrollment of 489 students.
Between Oct. 18 and 24, Virginia reported 72 new COVID-19 outbreaks, the highest number of outbreaks in one week since the beginning of the pandemic. Most of the new outbreaks (26) were in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For much of the pandemic, long-term care settings reported the highest number of outbreaks, but in recent weeks, congregate setting outbreaks have surpassed those in long-term care settings.
From Oct. 25 to 31, 64 outbreaks were recorded, 27 in congregate settings. From Nov. 1 to 7, 44 outbreaks were reported, 19 in congregate settings. From Nov. 8 to Nov. 14, 58 outbreaks have been reported so far, 23 in congregate settings.
There have been a total of 1,453 outbreaks in Virginia so far.
In the state, there have been 539 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 14,253 cases and 1,874 deaths), 546 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 79 in correctional facilities and 111 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 72 outbreaks in childcare settings, 47 for college/university and 59 for K-12.
TUESDAY, NOV. 17: Yesterday’s Virginia Department of Health’s morning case count in the state came with a caveat: “The 2,677 case count reported on Monday, Nov. 16 is due to a catch-up from the VDH data system being down for upgrades for a few hours over the weekend.” In other words, yesterday’s pandemic-high 2,677 does not represent the number of cases reported; some of those cases should have been been included in yesterday’s case count of 1,161.
Today’s case count was 2,125 but came with no caveat. It is the highest number of new cases in one day, not counting yesterday’s inaccurate tally.
There were 1,537 new confirmed cases of COVOD-19 Saturday, 1,235 on Friday, 1,521 on Thursday, 1,594 on Wednesday, 1,435 on Tuesday, and 1,302 on Sunday and on Monday. The number of new cases reported last Saturday was a (until this morning) pandemic-high of 2,103.
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is a pandemic-high of 1,693.
New case numbers topped 1,000 18 times in October and 17 out of 17 days in November. In September the 1,000-case-per-day milestone was reached nine times. Since Oct. 31, the new case total has risen above 1,500 nine times and over 2,000 twice.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 206,762 (19,475 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,291 as of this morning, 27 more than yesterday. (Fauquier reported 27 cases yesterday as week but that number was also likely inflated because of the reporting lag.) Fauquier recorded 15 cases Sunday.
Today the Fauquier County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard reported one new case – of a staff member -- at Cedar Lee Middle School. Friday, Nov. 13 the school division reported two new cases of COVID, one at Thompson Elementary and one at Liberty High School. Since the dashboard was established, there have also been four cases associated with FHS; one at Kettle Run High School, one at Mary Walter Elementary and one in the central offices.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 7.4%, the highest it has been since Sept. 9. The rate was very stable -- between 4.5% and 5.1% --between Sept. 24 and Oct. 18, but since then has been rising.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 12.3%. It was 10.6 Monday and 11.6% Friday. April Achter, epidemiologist with the RRHD, said, “The rise in percent positivity is to be expected, as we have a significant number of positive results related to the outbreak in Culpeper [at a correctional facility].”
Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last week is 16; in Culpeper, that number is 27. Culpeper added 28 new cases today and 53 new cases yesterday.
April Achter, epidemiologist for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said "The outbreak [in a correctional facility in Culpeper] is responsible for the majority of the increase, but not all. Like the rest of the U.S., we are seeing community spread as a direct result of people getting together in groups and not following the public health recommendations."
Deaths
Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19 Friday, but on Tuesday, one death was reclassified as non-COVID related, so the total is now 27.
In the county, there were 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, and Brookside reported another death Oct. 19 (the same death that is mentioned above). The outbreak at Brookside is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.” The nursing home has reported a total of 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Monday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 29 new COVID-19 related deaths this morning. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,835 (278 probable).
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported two new outbreaks Nov. 10, as well as 43 new cases attributed to those outbreaks; that made 133 new cases attributed to outbreaks in two days. The new outbreaks included one in a K-12 setting and one in a long-term care setting. The VDH lists long-term care settings where outbreaks have happened. The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the newest one listed. Eleven cases are being reported in that “outbreak in progress.”
The RRHD has had two outbreaks in a K-12 setting, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, seven outbreaks in long-term care facilities and one in a healthcare setting. The total number of cases attributed to outbreaks in the RRHD is 655, which is 2 more than yesterday.
Highland School in Warrenton confirmed Friday that 14 students have tested positive for COVID-19. The school will temporarily cease in-person instruction for all students after Thanksgiving break, a school representative confirmed Friday. The decision was made as a precautionary measure due to the increased risk of the spread of the novel coronavirus from holiday travel and gatherings. Highland has a total enrollment of 489 students.
Between Oct. 18 and 24, Virginia reported 71 new COVID-19 outbreaks, the highest number of outbreaks in one week since the beginning of the pandemic. Most of the new outbreaks (26) were in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For much of the pandemic, long-term care settings reported the highest number of outbreaks, but in recent weeks, congregate setting outbreaks have surpassed those in long-term care settings.
From Oct. 25 to 31, 62 outbreaks were recorded, 27 in congregate settings. From Nov. 1 to 7, 44 outbreaks have been reported, 19 in congregate settings.
There have been a total of 1,450 outbreaks in Virginia so far; that includes 23 new outbreaks that were reported today.
In Virginia, there have been 534 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 13,907 cases and 1,857 deaths), 543 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 79 in correctional facilities and 109 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 71 outbreaks in childcare settings, 47 for college/university and 57 for K-12.
Hospitalizations
With one more hospitalization reported Tuesday, a total of 63 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. The most recent hospitalization before today was reported Thursday, Nov. 12. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. So far in November, there have been six.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 13,608 (223 probable), 56 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Nov. 17 states that 1,392 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 55 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 1,080 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 312 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 272; 103 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 22,466 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 13,608.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Nov. 17 says that there are 1,419 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 358 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Five thousand, six hundred, thirty nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
MONDAY, NOV. 16: The Virginia Department of Health’s morning case count in the state came with a caveat: “The 2,677 case count reported on Monday, Nov. 16 is due to a catch-up from the VDH data system being down for upgrades for a few hours over the weekend.” In other words, today’s pandemic-high 2,677 does not represent the number of cases reported; some of those cases should have been been included in yesterday’s case count of 1,161.
There were 1,537 new confirmed cases of COVOD-19 Saturday, 1,235 on Friday, 1,521 on Thursday, 1,594 on Wednesday, 1,435 on Tuesday, and 1,302 on Sunday and on Monday. The number of new cases reported last Saturday was a (until this morning) pandemic-high of 2,103.
The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,594.
New case numbers topped 1,000 18 times in October and 16 out of 16 days in November. In September the 1,000-case-per-day milestone was reached nine times. Since Oct. 31, the new case total has risen above 1,500 seven times.
The total number of confirmed positive cases that have been reported in Virginia is 204,637 (19,112 probable).
In Fauquier, the number of total positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,264 as of this morning, 27 more than yesterday. (This number is also likely to be inflated because of the reporting lag.) Fauquier recorded 15 cases yesterday.
On Friday, Nov. 13, Fauquier County Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard reported two new cases of COVID, one at Thompson Elementary and one at Liberty High School. Since the dashboard was established, there have also been four cases associated with FHS; one at Kettle Run High School, one at Mary Walter Elementary and one in the central offices.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is 7.3%, the highest it has been since Sept. 9. The rate was very stable -- between 4.5% and 5.1% --between Sept. 24 and Oct. 18, but since then has been rising.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 10.6%. It was 11.6% Friday. April Achter, epidemiologist with the RRHD, said, “The rise in percent positivity is to be expected, as we have a significant number of positive results related to the outbreak in Culpeper [at a correctional facility].”
Fauquier’s average number of new daily cases in the last week is 14; in Culpeper, that number is 27.
Deaths
Fauquier County lost one more resident to COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total to 28. A Fauquier resident also died of COVID-19 on Oct. 23 and on Oct. 19.
In the county, there were 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported in September; 15 were from an outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, and Brookside reported another death Oct. 19 (the same death that is mentioned above). The outbreak at Brookside is currently classified as an “outbreak pending closure.” The nursing home has reported a total of 95 positive cases, according to VDH data released Monday.
Two Fauquier County residents died from COVID-19 in April, three in May, one in June, two in July, one in August.
The Virginia Department of Health reported six new COVID-19 related deaths this morning. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 3,806 (273 probable).
Outbreaks
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported two new outbreaks Nov. 10, as well as 43 new cases attributed to those outbreaks; that made 133 new cases attributed to outbreaks in two days. The new outbreaks included one in a K-12 setting and one in a long-term care setting. The VDH lists long-term care settings where outbreaks have happened. The Mountain View Nursing Home in Madison County is the newest one listed. Eleven cases are being reported in that “outbreak in progress.”
The RRHD has had two outbreaks in a K-12 setting, seven outbreaks in congregate settings, two in correctional facilities, seven outbreaks in long-term care facilities and one in a healthcare setting. The total number of cases attributed to outbreaks in the RRHD is 653, which is 39 more than yesterday.
Highland School in Warrenton confirmed Friday that 14 students have tested positive for COVID-19. The school will temporarily cease in-person instruction for all students after Thanksgiving break, a school representative confirmed Friday. The decision was made as a precautionary measure due to the increased risk of the spread of the novel coronavirus from holiday travel and gatherings. Highland has a total enrollment of 489 students.
Between Oct. 18 and 24, Virginia reported 71 new COVID-19 outbreaks, the highest number of outbreaks in one week since the beginning of the pandemic. Most of the new outbreaks (26) were in congregate settings, a broad category that includes any environment where a number of people reside, meet or gather in close proximity for either a limited or extended period of time. Examples of congregate settings include homeless shelters, group homes, churches and workplaces. For much of the pandemic, long-term care settings reported the highest number of outbreaks, but in recent weeks, congregate setting outbreaks have surpassed those in long-term care settings.
From Oct. 25 to 31, 61 outbreaks were recorded, 27 in congregate settings. From Nov. 1 to 7, 44 outbreaks have been reported, 19 in congregate settings.
There have been a total of 1,417 outbreaks in Virginia so far; no new outbreaks were reported today.
In Virginia, there have been 528 outbreaks in long-term care settings (resulting in 13,849 cases and 1,851 deaths), 536 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 79 in correctional facilities and 103 in health care settings. In the educational settings category, there have been 69 outbreaks in childcare settings, 46 for college/university and 56 for K-12.
Hospitalizations
A total of 62 Fauquier County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. The most recent hospitalization was reported Thursday, Nov. 12. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were 10 in September and nine in October. So far in November, there have been five.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 13,552 (220 probable), 48 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Nov. 16 states that 1,337 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 25 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 1,071 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 266 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 263; 118 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 22,362 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 13,552.
The VHHA also reports on Virginia licensed nursing facilities. The report for Nov. 14 (The VHHA doesn’t report on Sundays and Mondays) says that there are 1,504 COVID-19 patients in nursing homes; 490 of those patients have test results that are still pending. Five thousand, five hundred, eighty-four nursing home patients have recovered from the virus, according to the VHHA.
Weekly summary
In its weekly summary released Friday, Nov. 13, the VDH looked at national and state trends: “Nationally, weekly incidence jumped from 27 cases per 100k resident to 38. The latest wave began in the Dakotas and is radiating outward. While weekly cases per 100k residents continue to increase in the Dakotas, the most concerning growth occurred in nearby states. Last week, only the Dakotas had weekly incidence above 100 per 100k residents. Now six do. Only six states were over 70 on the same metric last week. That number has jumped to 13.
“With the exception of Washington D.C., the COVID-19 situation in neighboring states continues to deteriorate. All states (excluding D.C.) saw double-digit percentage increases... Likewise, all are experiencing weekly incidence over 20 per 100k residents, categorized as ‘very high.’ … Virginia, with its lower ‘high’ weekly incidence of 17 per 100k, increasingly looks like an island. Especially as states like West Virginia and Maryland, which had lower incidence previously, experience large jumps.
“Virginia's incidence is high, but lower than the very high case loads in neighboring states and the exceptionally high case loads in some Midwestern states. This, however, could change rapidly. So far, very high incidence in Virginia has mostly occurred in rural counties, concentrated in Southwest Virginia. If incidence begins to increase in more populous areas of the Commonwealth, statewide case loads could increase dramatically, and strain health resources along with it. … more local health districts encompassing urban and suburban counties are in slow growth trajectories with a few experiencing surges.
“Unlike previous surges, which were regional and relatively short-lived, there is reason to think this latest wave will continue to run. An analysis by our partners at the UVA Biocomplexity Institute found that winter weather is associated with increases in transmission rates. … The holiday season is also approaching. Travel, including students returning home for holiday breaks, could lead to increased transmission. Family and community gatherings, which we all look forward to over the holidays, are a significant source of transmission.
“Virginians should take steps now to prevent a larger surge. It is essential that all Virginias do t