UPDATE: Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday that the search for Raymond Lee Gore, 23, of Locust Grove, Virginia had concluded. "The suspect has been located," he said.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Virginia State Police who are searching for Raymond Lee Gore, 23, of Locust Grove, Virginia. Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said that Gore escaped from Virginia State Police custody on foot. An active search was underway south of Catlett, in the area of Elk Run Road and Willowlyn Lane at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 14.
Hartman said that Gore should be handcuffed. He is a white man with dark hair, approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall and wearing all black.
Hartman cautioned residents who might spot Gore not to approach him. “Call 911 immediately and report the location,” said Hartman.
He added that during the search, K-9s, unmanned aerial systems and helicopter activity may be seen in the area.
