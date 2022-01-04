UPDATE: Downed trees, black ice continue to impede travel Tuesday morning

UPDATE TUESDAY MORNING: The Virginia State Police reported Tuesday morning that downed trees and black ice are the major issues remaining from Monday's snowstorm. Virginians are still discouraged from traveling until later today, for their safety and to help expedite the process of clearing, treating and plowing interstate, primary and secondary roadways.
The VSP provided an update on calls: From 12:01 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3 through midnight Monday, Virginia State Police responded to 988 reports of disabled/stuck vehicles and 1,002 traffic crashes. The majority of the crashes continue to involve only damage to vehicles. There have been few injuries and no reported traffic deaths related to the storm.
From 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4 through 6:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4, VSP have responded to 14 traffic crashes and assisted 38 disabled motorists. In addition to those numbers, Virginia State Police are currently on scene of 16 traffic crashes statewide and responding to/aiding 46 disabled vehicles. (The disabled numbers do not reflect those vehicles stuck in the impacted stretch of I-95 near Fredericksburg.)
There is only one new report of a closure/postponement for today. The WARF will open at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
UPDATE FROM VDOT: A press release from the Virginia Department of Transportation released at 6:45 p.m. Monday said that road conditions could still be dangerous Tuesday morning.
The release said, "Most roads across the southern part of Virginia Department of Transportation’s Culpeper District are reported in moderate condition, with much of the roadway surface covered by heavy snow and deep slush. VDOT and contractor crews continue to focus their work on the interstate and primary highways across that part of the district."
The release reported that snow fell at rates of 1.5 to two inches per hour for most of the morning, leaving crews continually retracing their plow routes on major roads to keep up with the rapidly accumulating snow.
Up to a foot of snow fell across the district, with the highest amounts reported in Fluvanna, eastern Orange and Louisa counties. VDOT’s snow removal operations have also been hampered by thousands of fallen trees and downed power lines that must be removed to open the roads, the press release said.
VDOT crews from the Culpeper District are working east through the trees and debris; crews with Richmond District are making similar slow progress working west. Once the trees are removed, heavy equipment is being used to clear snow from the highway.
Less snow fell in the northern part of Culpeper District; Interstate 66 in Fauquier County is clear, VDOT reported. The primary highways in the Warrenton area are in minor condition -- mostly clear with patches of slush and snow. Secondary roads are in minor to moderate condition with snow and slush covering sections of the roads, according to VDOT.
The update stated, "Given the situation with heavy, drifting snow, high winds, power lines and fallen trees, it is likely that some secondary roads and neighborhood streets will not be plowed until Tuesday. VDOT’s crews will work through the night; day shift crews will continue operations beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
"Roads will remain slick even after plowing and high winds are forecast to continue into the evening, adding the risk of falling trees and other debris as well as drifting snow to the roadway hazards.
"Temperatures are forecast to plummet into the teens overnight, so snow, slush and water on the roads will freeze and create extremely slick, dangerous driving conditions early Tuesday morning. VDOT recommends that residents delay non-essential travel until later in the day Tuesday, after more roads have been plowed and sunshine and rising temperatures have helped melt some of the ice."
UPDATE FROM VDOT: VDOT Northern Virginia crews will remain on duty this afternoon and overnight to push accumulation, as well as to treat roads overnight for the refreeze of any melted precipitation to the pavement.
UPDATE FROM FAUQIUER COUNTY SCHOOLS: Both Fauquier County School Board meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 4 (which were rescheduled from Monday, Jan. 3 last night) have been postponed. The School Board planning summit, originally scheduled for Friday, Jan. 7, is also postponed.
UPDATE FROM THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE: As snow, sleet and rain continue to fall across various regions of Virginia today, Virginia State Police troopers continue to respond to traffic crashes and disabled vehicles caused by motorists driving too fast for conditions, according to Corinne N. Geller, spokeswoman for the VSP.
In an 11 a.m. press release, she stressed that state police is still asking people to avoid driving unless absolutely unnecessary. "The drive is not worth the risk of a crash, getting stuck, injury to your/passenger, or the cost of a repair," the release said.
UPDATE FROM FAUQUIER HEALTH: Fauquier Health announced at 10 a.m. that all offsite locations will be closed on Jan. 3. Offices are expected to open again Jan. 4.
The closed offices include:
- Fauquier Health Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation
- Sleep Center
- Wound Healing Center
- The Wellness Center (including cardiac and pulmonary rehab and therapy)
- Outpatient Laboratory Services
All Fauquier Health Physician Services clinics will also be closed, including: Family Practice at Bealeton, General Surgery at Culpeper, Multi-Specialty Clinic, OB/GYN & Midwifery offices, Piedmont Internal Medicine and Urology.
UPDATE FROM THE TOWN OF WARRENTON: In the town of Warrenton, Town Hall will be closed today, as will the Department of Parks and Recreation offices and the WARF.
Trash services are suspended for today.
Superintendent of Schools David Jeck amended his tweet from earlier to say that all school offices are closed and essential staff should stay home for the day.
UPDATE FROM VDOT: As of 6 a.m., "heavy snow is expected to continue through the morning, with significant accumulations in a short period of time. Later today high winds will add to the hazardous conditions with the potential for trees and debris to fall on roads," according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The release said that VDOT crews and contractors are deployed across the district. VDOT workers will be concentrating on Interstate 64, I-66 and primary highways. They are treating the roads with a mix of sand and salt to improve traction and help melt the snow. Once the snow and slush accumulates to about two inches the plows will push the snow off the roadways. Crews will work around the clock to clear roads, shifting onto secondary roads and neighborhood streets once the main roads are cleared.
VDOT’s customer service center is open 24 hours a day to answer questions and take reports of roadway hazards. Call 1-800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or visit https://my.vdot.virginia.gov.
Additional information about winter-weather preparations and response can be found at www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp. Local updates are posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp and the district’s snow emergency webpage.
ORIGINAL STORY: The National Weather Service is calling for accumulations of snow, as well as combinations of rain and sleet in the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 3. Corinne N. Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police said that the predicted snowstorm could be “a serious winter weather situation” that will affect much of the state.
A VCP press release said, “The Virginia State Police is encouraging Virginians to plan ahead and avoid having to travel during inclement conditions. If you can delay your travel overnight and early Monday, please do until VDOT has an opportunity to treat/clear roadways for safe travel.”
The release added, “The Virginia State Police is already preparing for the winter weather and will have all available troopers on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies and disabled motorists.”
The potential storm has already caused a couple of cancellations.
Schools
Both Fauquier County School Board meetings scheduled for Monday, Jan. 3 have been postponed to Tuesday, Jan. 4. At the 10:30 a.m. closed session meeting, the school board will conduct candidate interviews for the interim Scott District seat that became vacant when Suzanne Sloane stepped down on Dec. 15.
An organizational and special meeting – at which school board members are expected to vote on the appointment of a new Scott District member -- will begin at 6:30 p.m. Both meetings will be held at the school board office and the evening meeting will be livestreamed.
Click on meetings below to see the agendas:
Jan. 3 and 4 had been scheduled as in-school teacher work days, but because of the forecast, all school offices will be closed Jan. 3. Monday will instead be a work from home day for teachers, according to a tweet from Superintendent of Schools David Jeck. Essential staff only will report at noon (subject to change).
Students will return to classrooms on Jan. 5, as scheduled.
Town of Warrenton
Town of Warrenton offices will delay opening for two hours. Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer said she will reassess the situation once information is available about road conditions.
The Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility at 800 Waterloo Road will open at 10 a.m.
Precautions
Geller suggests that anyone who must travel during the storm should take precautions:
- Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.
- Clear all snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of vehicles -- car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle -- before traveling.
- Use headlights in rain and snow. Virginia law requires headlights on when wipers are active.
- Drive for conditions -- slow down and increase traveling distance between vehicles.
- Always buckle up.
- Avoid distractions -- put down the phone.
- Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Leave emergency lines open for emergencies only.
