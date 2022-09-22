Photo_ft_news_trip Bopp_042821 copy.jpg

Twenty-four-year old Charles “Trip” Bopp, III, of Remington was fatally shot April 22, 2021. He was a dedicated dairy farmer. 

Thursday, Sept. 22 

Over two days and 14 witnesses, prosecutors Scott Hook and Abigail Romero have outlined basic facts about Trip Bopp’s death. He was shot three times with a .45 caliber handgun, the jury learned Thursday morning. His house had been ransacked, apparently in a futile search for a safe that was in fact located at another nearby residence. Martin Martinez left behind his phone in the rush to escape the scene, leading investigators to arrest him and three other suspects in the coming days.  

(From top left) Darren Nathaniel Davis, 36; Jury Beatrice Guerra, 28; Martin Anuar Martinez, 30; and José Vidal Pereira, 31

Excellent job by the Prosecutors and LE......

