Twenty-four-year old Charles “Trip” Bopp, III, of Remington was fatally shot April 22, 2021. He was a dedicated dairy farmer. 

 Courtesy Photo

'Trip' Bopp was murdered April 22, 2021 at his home near Remington. Two people, Martin Martinez and Jury Guerra, pleaded guilty to the murder and other charges. Two other people, José Pereira and Darren Davis, are also charged with murder and are on trial for their alleged involvement in Bopp's death. The Fauquier Times will have daily coverage of the trial at this link. The trial could last until Friday, Sept. 30.

Friday, Sept. 23

In the most anticipated testimony of the Trip Bopp murder trial, Martin Martinez took the witness stand Friday. He testified that Darren Davis fired the shots that killed Bopp and gave other details about the moments before and after Bopp’s murder.

photo_ft_news_bopp murder suspects mugshots.jpg

(From top left) Darren Nathaniel Davis, 37; Jury Beatrice Guerra, 30; Martin Anuar Martinez, 31; and José Vidal Pereira, 33

