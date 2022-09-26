Friday, Sept. 23
In the most anticipated testimony of the Trip Bopp murder trial, Martin Martinez took the witness stand Friday. He testified that Darren Davis fired the shots that killed Bopp and gave other details about the moments before and after Bopp’s murder.
Martinez, who has already pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the burglary-turned-homicide, also implicated José Pereira in the plot that led to Bopp’s death. He confirmed prosecutors’ allegations that Pereira purchased work gloves and masks at a Bealeton gas station shortly before the murder, which prosecutors say explains the lack of fingerprints at the murder scene. Pereira joined Davis in ransacking Bopp’s house in a vain attempt to find a safe that was, in fact, located at another residence on the same farm, Martinez testified.
“There’s some money there we’re trying to get,” Martinez said of the plot to burglarize an acquaintance of Jury Guerra, who has also pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and conspiracy charges in connection with Bopp’s death. The jury also saw video Friday of Guerra pointing on a map to a residence she mistakenly believed was the target of the burglary — but was, in fact, Bopp’s. The video was sent to Martinez the night before the murder; it was shown during a court hearing earlier this year.
Just after 5 p.m. on April 22, 2021, an unsuspecting Bopp began to drive up the long driveway that leads to his residence after clocking out from work at another farm site a few miles away. Martinez spotted the truck and ran inside to warn Pereira and Davis, he testified, and the three men exited through a window in the back of the house.
“Me and Pereira kind of hesitated,” Martinez said. Meanwhile, Davis “confronted Mr. Bopp.”
“What did Davis do?” asked Fauquier County prosecutor Abigail Romero.
“Shot him,” Martinez replied.
“I said, ‘Why’d you do that?’” Martinez continued.
Davis, he said, “just looked at us and we hopped in the car.”
Since Martinez is the only person who admits to being present when Bopp was killed, his testimony could form a crucial piece of prosecutors’ case against Davis and Pereira, who each deny being involved in the incident.
Martinez’ testimony also appeared to corroborate earlier statements from an eyewitness who said that he saw “a tall Black guy” and a “short white guy” running from Bopp’s house minutes after the murder. Martinez — and allegedly Pereira and Davis — had returned to the crime scene in an unsuccessful attempt to retrieve Martinez’ phone, Martinez testified. Davis, who is Black, is 6 feet, 3 inches tall. Pereira, who is white, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall.
Attorneys for Pereira and Davis grilled Martinez on the reliability of his testimony, attempting to discredit him and implying that his cooperation with investigators was motivated by a hope for a lighter sentence. (Martinez and Guerra will be sentenced by a judge in January and face a minimum 20 years in prison.)
While location-tracking data links both Davis and Pereira to the Remington-area farm at the time of the murder, investigators found no fingerprints or DNA from Pereira or Davis at the scene, a fact defense attorneys have emphasized repeatedly to the jury. Additionally, the murder weapon was never found.
Defense attorneys focused especially on a phone call between Martinez and Guerra that took place this week. Martinez acknowledged telling Guerra that he was frustrated that prosecutors had not given him a plea deal in exchange for his cooperation. He was angry, he testified, and acknowledged telling Guerra that he may not continue to help prosecutors.
“I wasn’t going to testify, to be honest,” Martinez added, but his mother convinced him to change his mind.
At another point in the conversation with Guerra, Martinez said, “I can lie, too,” apparently a reference to his anger at not being offered a plea deal. It was a phrase that defense attorneys Eric Shamis and Mark Williams each used to call into question his entire testimony.
Williams, representing Davis, pointedly asked Martinez, “It’s either him or you, isn’t it?” implying that Martinez could be pinning blame for the murder on Davis to lessen his own chance of a life sentence.
Martinez also admitted to lying to family, friends and “multiple girlfriends” while in jail. He told them that the murder charge may be dropped if he helped investigators. He testified Friday that he knew that was not true but he wanted to give them “hope.”
Williams and Shamis also grilled Martinez on inconsistencies in his statements to investigators. For instance, in March, when he initially agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, Martinez said that the men stole Bopp’s phone and that either Pereira or Davis threw it out the window of their vehicle as they traveled back to Manassas. On Friday, Martinez testified that he threw the phone out the window himself.
Under Virginia law, anyone directly involved in a burglary or attempted burglary that results in a homicide can be convicted of first-degree murder. Guerra, for instance, is not alleged to have been at the scene of the crime but pleaded guilty to conspiring with Martinez to plan the botched burglary — and to the first-degree murder charge that came with it. The sentencing range for first-degree murder is 20 years to life in prison.
Prosecutors plan to rest their case against Pereira and Davis on Monday. After attorneys for Pereira and Davis each call witnesses of their own — the defendants also have the option of testifying themselves — each side will make closing arguments before the jury begins deliberating. A verdict is expected by Friday.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Over two days and 14 witnesses, prosecutors Scott Hook and Abigail Romero have outlined basic facts about Trip Bopp’s death. He was shot three times with a .45 caliber handgun, the jury learned Thursday morning. His house had been ransacked, apparently in a futile search for a safe that was in fact located at another nearby residence. Martin Martinez left behind his phone in the rush to escape the scene, leading investigators to arrest him and three other suspects in the coming days.
Definitive physical evidence linking the two men now on trial to the crime scene itself may be elusive, however, something that defense attorneys have been keen to emphasize in their lines of questioning. Testimony from several forensic scientists Thursday detailed the physical evidence that does exist.
José Pereira and Darren Davis, charged with first-degree degree murder for their alleged role in the burglary-turned-homicide, have both been linked to the Remington area at the time of the murder by previously reported digital evidence. Pereira was wearing a court-ordered GPS tracking device. Cell phone towers recorded Davis’ cell phone in the area.
But both claim they were not involved in the botched burglary plot that led to Bopp’s murder. Davis will claim that he was nowhere near the murder scene, according to a court filing from his attorney. And lawyers for both men repeatedly emphasized the lack of fingerprints or DNA tying their clients to the murder scene.
Over the course of several hours Thursday, several forensic scientists testified about the limited physical evidence that does exist. Some fingerprints and DNA samples were taken from Bopp’s house. Other samples are from items and surfaces in the SUV that Martinez — and, allegedly, Davis and Pereira — used to travel to and from the crime scene.
A drink can, a water bottle, a cup and two face masks taken from the SUV contained some useable fingerprints and DNA. Emphasizing the limitations of physical evidence, many of the fingerprints and DNA samples taken from the SUV and from Bopp’s house weren’t sufficient to be analyzed, the scientists testified.
Pereira was a match to some of the prints and organic matter taken from SUV, but previously reported evidence has already established that Pereira’s mother owned the vehicle and Pereira himself was the primary user. And, his attorney conceded earlier this week, Pereira was at the farm where Bopp lived on the day of the murder, meaning that evidence linking him to the vehicle may be of little value in further establishing his alleged connection to the murder. (Pereira's attorney claims there is a non-criminal reason Pereira was on the farm, but has not explained that yet.)
Davis’ DNA was found on a water bottle taken from the SUV, one of the scientists testified, but defense attorney Mark Williams was quick to ask whether it is possible to tell when the DNA was deposited. It is not, the scientist clarified.
No physical evidence at all has linked Davis or Pereira to Bopp’s house. But prosecutors Thursday entered into evidence a receipt for three pairs of work gloves purchased at a Bealeton gas station shortly before the murder. If the defendants wore gloves, prosecutors have previously argued, then it makes sense that the defendants’ fingerprints wouldn’t be found at the scene.
Hook and Romero plan to call their last witnesses Friday, a day ahead of schedule. Prosecutors are expected to call Martinez to the stand. He has already pleaded guilty and there was no plea deal promising him a lighter sentence if he cooperates. Attorneys for Pereira and Davis, however, have already sought to undermine the credibility of anything Martinez might say, arguing that it is in Martinez’ interest to implicate Pereira and Davis ahead of his sentencing hearing in January.
Eric Shamis, who represents Pereira, could begin calling his own witnesses Friday afternoon after prosecutors rest their case.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
A witness testified Wednesday that he saw at least two men leaving the scene moments after Trip Bopp was shot and killed outside his residence near Remington. The previously unreported testimony could undercut defendants’ claims that Martin Martinez, who pleaded guilty before the trial to first-degree murder, carried out the burglary-turned-murder on his own.
The witness, like Bopp, was a farm worker who lived and worked on the sprawling dairy farm located on either side of Freemans Ford Road. (The Fauquier Times has chosen not to name the witness since his identity is not central to the case and he is not suspected of any wrongdoing.) He was one of six witnesses to take the stand Wednesday.
Of the witnesses who have testified throughout the legal process so far, the farm worker was the first person to see Bopp after he was shot and killed. After crossing paths with a vehicle carrying the people he later learned were most likely Bopp’s killers, the witness said he discovered Bopp’s lifeless body lying next to his truck. “When I realized it was him, I went into shock,” the farm worker said, adding that he refused at first to believe what he saw was real.
The witness, who speaks very little English, rushed to a neighbor’s house and was able to convey to her enough information for her to call 911. A recording of that 911 call was played in court Wednesday. Members of Bopp’s family cried in the courtroom gallery as they relived the death of their son, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend.
What may be most important to the prosecutors’ case, however, is what the farm worker recounted about the moments before he realized anything was wrong. He entered the farm on one of the gravel driveways that traverse the farm, the farm worker said. He saw a white man run from Trip’s house into the passenger side of a gray SUV parked outside. He assumed the man was a friend of someone who lived on the farm, he testified.
That SUV, later identified as belonging to José Pereira’s mother, then drove toward the main road from Bopp’s house as the witness was driving in the opposite direction, according to the farm worker’s testimony. A trail camera positioned next to the driveway captured images of both the witness’ truck and the gray SUV, although the images do not depict any drivers or passengers.
Crucially, the witness testified that the driver of the SUV was a tall Black man. Darren Davis, who is being tried alongside Pereira for their alleged role in Bopp’s murder, is the only Black suspect in the case and is listed at 6 feet, 3 inches tall.
Through their attorneys, however, Pereira and Davis have each indicated that they will deny participating in the planning or execution of the botched burglary. This is despite electronic tracking data tying them to the area at the time of the murder. According to evidence presented at past hearings, Davis’ cell phone and Pereira’s court-ordered GPS monitor were each tracked to the area near Bopp’s residence, although the location data is not precise.
Since prosecutors have yet to indicate that they have any physical evidence like fingerprints or DNA tying either Pereira or Davis to the murder scene, the farm worker’s testimony, if the jury finds it credible, could prove to be central to the case.
The weight of the farm worker’s testimony became more apparent when Fauquier County Detective Shane Jacobs took the stand. Attorneys for Pereira and Davis both emphasized through their questioning that there are no fingerprints or DNA linking their clients to the murder scene.
In the SUV identified as belonging to Pereira’s mother, for instance, Jacobs took swabs for DNA testing from every surface “where I could think where somebody could touch,” he testified. But, Jacobs acknowledged, Davis’ DNA was not found in any of the samples.
Prosecutors allege that Jury Guerra, a close associate of Martinez, initiated a plan to burglarize her brother’s friend, who lived in a tenant house a short distance from Bopp’s on the farm outside Remington. Specifically, the target was a safe inside of the residence that reportedly contained a large amount of money. Martinez recruited Davis, according to prosecutors, who in turn recruited Pereira for the heist.
But Guerra, who also pleaded guilty to first-degree murder despite not having traveled to the scene herself, identified the wrong house — Bopp’s house — as the target, according to evidence prosecutors have previously presented in court. That mistake put Martinez — and allegedly Pereira and Davis — on a collision course with the unsuspecting young farmer, who interrupted the suspects ransacking his home in a futile search for the safe that wasn’t there.
Prosecutors plan to call eight witnesses to the stand on Thursday, most of whom are forensic scientists.The defense attorneys could begin calling their own witnesses as early as Monday.
Evening of Tuesday, Sept. 20
After members of the jury were selected Tuesday, it could take eight days for prosecutors and defense attorneys to lay out their evidence and arguments. But it became clear during opening statements Tuesday afternoon that there are certain facts everyone agrees on.
Trip Bopp, a 24-year-old farmer, was shot and killed in his driveway when he interrupted a burglary at his home near Remington.
Martin Martinez and Jury Guerra — neither of whom knew Bopp — planned to burglarize another residence on the sprawling farm but had identified the wrong house.
Both have pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, though only Martinez is alleged to have been at the crime scene itself. Guerra planned the botched burglary, according to prosecutors.
Bopp’s death was tragic and unnecessary, all parties agree.
The question to be argued over the next week and half is the culpability of the two remaining defendants charged in Bopp’s death: José Pereira and Darren Davis.
Like Martinez and Guerra, Pereira and Davis are charged under a “concert of action” legal theory that, under Virginia law, makes possible a first-degree murder conviction for anyone directly involved in the planning or execution of a burglary that results in a murder.
Defense attorneys present opening statements
Pereira’s attorney, Eric Shamis, admitted Tuesday that his client was at the farm when Bopp was killed — a court-ordered GPS tracking device placed Pereira in the vicinity.
But there is no evidence to show that Pereira helped plan the burglary or participated in it, Shamis told the jury during his opening statement. Despite cell phone and GPS data indicating that Pereira was in the vicinity, “none of this is going to tell you — or show you — that Mr. Pereira broke into [Bopp’s] house,” Shamis said, adding that there is no physical evidence tying Pereira to the crime scene itself.
Martinez and Guerra, Shamis argued, should shoulder the blame — and the consequences — for Bopp’s death.
Representing Darren Davis, attorney Mark Williams presented similar arguments and tried to preempt evidence that may be presented by prosecutors.
For instance, investigators have throughout the legal process so far maintained that cell phone tower data shows that Davis’ phone was in the Remington area during the murder.
But like Shamis, Williams pointed to what he said is a lack of any physical evidence tying his client to the murder scene. “There is not one shred of forensic evidence that connects Mr. Davis to this crime,” Williams told the jury.
Earlier in the day, when it was his turn to question potential jurors, Williams appeared to preview his defense strategy. Alluding to the cell phone location data linking Davis’ phone to the Remington area during the murder, Williams asked potential jurors if anyone among them “has left [a cellphone] behind or lost it.” Several potential jurors raised their hands.
Both defense attorneys sought to discredit Martinez, who is expected to take the stand during the trial. Martinez, they told the jury, has made statements leading up to the trial indicating that he believes he will receive a lighter sentence if he cooperates with prosecutors. (Though Martinez has pleaded guilty to all charges, there was no plea agreement incentivizing him to do so and he still faces the maximum sentence of life in prison.)
Martinez “will say exactly what he thinks he needs to say to get what he wants,” Shamis argued. He added later, “He is not to be trusted. He is self-interested.”
Besides the alleged “inconsistent” testimony expected from Martinez, Shamis said that prosecutors have “a big, blank space that they are ultimately unable to fill when it comes to what happened that day.”
Williams again echoed Shamis, telling the jury that prosecutors’ only direct evidence that Davis was involved in the burglary-turned-murder would come from Martinez’ testimony.
Despite “the most extensive and comprehensive investigation I have ever seen,” said Williams, prosecutors won’t be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Davis was even present when the murder occurred — much less that he participated in it.
Prosecutor’s opening statement
Fauquier County Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Hook used his opening statement to preview what he said will be substantial evidence that both Pereira and Davis played an active role in planning and carrying out the botched burglary.
The vehicle photographed by a trail camera entering and leaving Bopp’s driveway before and after the murder was owned by Pereira’s mother, Hook pointed out. Pereira “had no issue providing the vehicle” used in the botched burglary, Hook said.
Pereira went to a gym soon after the murder, Hook said. “Was it to work out — or to create an alibi?” he asked the jury. Hook also said that security footage from a Bealeton gas station will show that Pereira purchased masks and gloves shortly before the murder.
Martinez recruited Davis to help in the burglary, Hook told the jury, and Davis got Pereira involved. While he did not indicate that firm evidence exists to implicate one of the three defendants as the triggerman, Hook argued that Martinez, Davis and Pereira “all went out [to Remington] based on the information Jury Guerra provided,” making them all equally culpable in Bopp’s death.
Hook also pointed to previous evidence about Davis’ phone, which cell tower data places in the Remington area at the time of the murder. Davis reported his phone stolen later that day and changed his number.
“New number,” Davis wrote in a text message to Pereira in the hours following Bopp’s murder, according to message logs presented at a court hearing last year. “How do you wipe your iPhone again?”
Hook, along with fellow prosecutor Abigail Romero, plan to call six witnesses to the stand Wednesday to begin laying out their case.
Early afternoon Tuesday, Sept. 20
As “Trip” Bopp’s parents looked on from several feet away, Martin Martinez, of Manassas, pleaded guilty last week to first-degree murder and other felonies related to the April 2021 shooting death of their son, a 24-year-old farmer, outside Remington.
One of Martinez’ co-defendants, Jury Guerra, of Woodbridge, was also scheduled to plead guilty last week but wavered at the last possible second, opting to take her chances with a jury. Before the trial began Tuesday, however, Guerra changed her mind and pleaded guilty to all counts.
No plea agreement exists between any of the defendants and prosecutors, meaning that Martinez and Guerra could still face the maximum sentence of life in prison. A judge will sentence them both in January.
Darren Davis and José Pereira, both of Manassas, will be tried by a jury in Loudoun County Circuit Court, where the trial and other related hearings were moved due to security concerns in Fauquier County court facilities.
Attorneys spent Tuesday empaneling a jury of 12 Loudoun County residents and two alternates, and opening arguments were expected to begin either late Tuesday or Wednesday morning, after press time. Attorneys could take up to eight days to present evidence and arguments. A verdict is expected by Friday, Sept. 30.
Martinez pleads guilty
His body at times shaking, Martinez responded “yes” or “no” in subdued tones as Circuit Judge James Plowman went through the plea colloquy during the Thursday, Sept. 15 hearing that is standard with any guilty plea.
Appearing at the same hearing, Guerra wavered repeatedly as the moment came to enter her plea. Her attorney, Robert Jenkins, initially told the judge that she no longer intended to plead guilty to any of the charges. Jenkins and Guerra have had “multiple conversations” about her plea, Jenkins told Plowman. “Given the weight of the matter, it is a very difficult decision for her.”
After reviewing a summary of the prosecutors’ evidence for several minutes, Guerra finally indicated to her attorney that she was ready to plead guilty after all. But when Plowman read the first count — first-degree murder — and asked her how she pleaded, an emotional Guerra turned to her attorney and shook her head. “I can’t. No,” she said. Turning to Plowman, she added, “Not guilty.”
Asked if he knew how his client wanted to plead to the other charges, Jenkins told Plowman, “In all candor, I don’t know.” Guerra eventually entered a guilty plea to the charge of conspiracy to commit armed burglary, but Plowman did not accept the plea, telling her that he would arraign her again before the trial began.
Summary of evidence
Martinez’ cell phone, discarded at the scene in the suspects’ rush to flee, was central to the early investigation into Bopp’s homicide and led detectives to Guerra, Pereira and Davis, according to public investigative documents. Martinez himself fled to Texas and was arrested there four days after the murder.
Prosecutors have previously presented evidence to suggest that Guerra helped plan the attempted burglary that led to Bopp's death but do not allege she was present at the scene.
While prosecutors have yet to present evidence indicating which of the four defendants they believe pulled the trigger in the shooting. Virginia law, however, makes it possible to pursue first-degree murder charges against anyone involved directly in a robbery or burglary that results in a homicide through the “concert of action” legal theory.
Prosecutors have in previous court hearings presented text messages, videos, cell phone location data — and, in one instance, GPS data from a court-ordered ankle monitor worn by Pereira — to argue that the homicide occurred because the defendants were trying to rob a nearby residence but went to the wrong address. DNA and fingerprint evidence will also be part of prosecutors’ case, according to court filings.
Bopp, the son of a former high-ranking Fauquier County sheriff’s deputy, has no reported connection to any of the defendants. He was ambushed in his driveway, according to prosecutors.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
(1) comment
Excellent job by the Prosecutors and LE......
