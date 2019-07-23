It was business as usual along a block of Culpeper Street in Warrenton Tuesday morning after a water line break late Monday afternoon that flooded the block before the flow was cut off by the town’s public works and utilities department.
“Oh yes, everything’s back to normal now,” said Susan Helander, owner of First Virginia Community Management at 59 Culpeper St. “Considering what it was like, it’s a bit of a surprise. Larry checked on us this morning. He was super,” Helander said, referring to Larry Oliver of the public works and utilities department.
The block of Culpeper Street that was affected – between Lee and Beckham streets – was reopened to traffic at 9 p.m. Monday after the break was repaired and the street patched.
Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer said an 8-inch line broke. Water service was restored by 8 p.m. after the break about 4 p.m. Schaeffer said it will probably be a couple weeks before the street is repaved and restored to its pre-break condition.
Helander said the break and the gushing water that resulted occurred just as people in her office were leaving for the day. She said she and people from the Carr & Hyde insurance office at 51 Culpeper St. reported the break to the town and directed traffic until help arrived.
Susan Willingham, office manager at Carr & Hyde, said, “We’re perfect. Our water is fine. There’s not a lot of sediment in it. The street is open. It’s fine. It’s much better than I expected. There was quite a mess.”
Willingham said the town’s response to the emergency was quick – about five minutes.
“We didn’t get any water in our building and it happened right outside our front door. The town did a wonderful job. Someone checked on us this morning and ran the water,” Willingham said.
