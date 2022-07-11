Update — Tuesday, July 13: A single-vehicle crash Monday that killed a 41-year-old Culpeper man and seriously injured four others may have been caused by a "medical emergency," according to a Virginia State Police statement Tuesday morning.
David Kirby died at the crash scene on Vint Hill Road near the intersection with Broad Run Church Road, just north of Vint Hill. A 36-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy were seriously injured, according to the state police. Neither Kirby nor any of the passengers were wearing seat belts.
Kirby was driving a 2000 F-350 east on Vint Hill Road when the truck "crossed a double solid centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway, and collided with a tree," the state police said.
"A medical emergency is considered a factor in the crash," the statement said, adding that the crash remains under investigation.
Vint Hill Road was closed for more than an hour Monday afternoon. It had reopened to traffic by 5:30 p.m., according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Original story: One person was killed and four people injured in a single-vehicle crash on Vint Hill Road in New Baltimore on Monday, according to Sgt. Brent Coffey of the Virginia State Police.
VSP is investigating the crash, which happened at about 3 p.m. at the 6567 block of Vint Hill Road. The roadway from Broad Run Church Road to Kennedy Road will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time and there is a heavy law enforcement presence, the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office reported.
Traffic is being diverted to Broad Run Church Road and Kennedy Road. Residents are asked to use caution, avoid the area, and use an alternate route if possible, said the sheriff's office.
