Warrenton, VA (20186)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 91F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.