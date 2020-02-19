Virginia State Police investigated a 9:15 a.m. two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Feb. 19 on U.S. 29 at Va. 215 (Vint Hill Road).
VSP spokesman Brent Coffey provided details: A 1996 Freightliner dump truck was traveling south on U.S. 29 when it attempted to avoid a vehicle that was stopped at a stop light in the right lane. The Freightliner collided with a 2019 Subaru Forester, ran off the roadway and collided with a guard rail and a traffic light pole.
The driver of the Freightliner, Wayne E. Piel Sr., 53, of Manassas, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Novant Health UVA Haymarket Medical Center. Piel was charged with reckless driving, said Coffey. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Subaru, a 63-year-old woman, of Washington, DC., was uninjured in the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash blocked all lanes of U.S. 29, and caused traffic delays for hours. Lanes reopened a little before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
VSP was assisted by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, Fauquier County Emergency Services, VDOT, Dominion Power and Verizon.
A VDOT spokesman said that its signal technicians and contract crews installed a span wire traffic signal at the intersection and everything was operational before 4 p.m.
