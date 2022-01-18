In Fauquier County, 62 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 101. As of Jan. 18, 11,165 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Jan. 18, Virginia recorded 10,248 new cases of COVID-19. It’s a substantial drop from Sunday’s 18,054. The highest number of new cases ever – 26,175, was recorded Saturday, Jan. 8.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,397,155 total reported cases (399,686) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 15,998.
Cases of COVID-19 in children jumped this morning, according to today’s reporting. In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 2,255 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old (there were 1,853 as of yesterday); 3,825 have been reported in those 10 to 19 (3,271 yesterday). In the state, there have been 106,994 cases in children younger than 10 (87,173 yesterday), 178,210 cases in those 10 to 19 years old (148,498 yesterday).
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Jan. 18, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 32.7%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 36.9%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 38%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a new COVID-19 death Jan. 12 after not seeing one since Dec. 29. The county also reported new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 13, 22 and 28; there have been 96 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 294 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 128 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 83 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 47 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 36 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, seven children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19 – the most recent fatality in a child 0 to 9 was reported Dec. 29; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
Today, the VDH reported eight new COVID-related deaths in the state. total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,822 (2,614 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 15.
The VDH website states that there will be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier reported one new COVID-19 hospitalization today, two new hospitalizations yesterday and Sunday, but one hospitalization was removed from the total on Saturday. The county is averaging one hospitalization a day, down from three a week ago. Fauquier has counted 403 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 47 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021.
The Centers for Disease Control updated its estimates on Omicron Jan. 5, stating that 95.4% of cases in the country during the week ending Jan. 1 were associated with the Omicron variant. Two weeks earlier, it accounted for only 38% of cases.
The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 399 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Today, Jan. 18, 127 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 46,464 (2,598 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 188 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Tuesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 930 people hospitalized, 170 have been older than 80 years old; 180 have been 70 to 79 years old; 186 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 170 have been between 50 and 59. Two hundred and twenty-four have been younger than 50.
In the health district, 10 children younger than 10 and 16 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 876 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 1,053 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Monday, Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 18 states that 3,948 are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (3,871) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising sharply again since Nov. 11. The average is higher than it has ever been.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 18 is 676. Three hundred and seventy-seven COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support. Those numbers are as high as they have ever been.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 85,304 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 46,464.
Fauquier County School Division
In the first week back in school after winter break, there were 66 cases of COVID-19 reported, 45 in students and 21 in staff. All 66 are currently “active” cases. Cases stay on the active list for 10 days. Since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 673 cases of COVID-19, 485 in students and 188 in students.
As of Jan. 13, there were 361 people in quarantine because of exposure to people with COVID-19, 361 students and four staff members.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
- 6 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14)
- 2 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 13)
- 2 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12)
- 5 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 2 on Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14)
- 1 case at Greenville Elementary (1 on Jan. 13)
- 6 cases at Kettle Run High School (2 on Jan. 13; 4 on Jan. 14)
- 3 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 14)
- 3 cases at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14)
- 1 case at Miller Elementary (1 on Jan. 13)
- 5 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11, 3 Jan. 12 and 1 on Jan. 13)
- 1 case at Smith Elementary (1 on Jan. 13)
- 1 case at Taylor Middle School (1 on Jan. 14)
- 6 cases at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 4 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14)
- 3 cases at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14)
Among staff, new cases include:
- 5 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14)
- 2 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14)
- 1 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12)
- 3 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14)
- 2 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14)
- 1 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14)
- 2 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13)
- 2 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14)
- 1 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14)
- 1 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14)
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (reported Jan. 12)
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Outbreaks
A new outbreak was reported in a long-term care facility in the RRHD on Jan. 14, in a long-term care facility. Outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the RRHD were also reported on Jan. 14, Jan. 13, Jan. 10, Jan. 7 and Jan. 5. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the health district.
Three Warrenton facilities are on the list that names long-term care locations where there are "outbreaks in progress" -- On Dec. 17 an outbreak was reported at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton, with five cases. Poet’s Walk of Warrenton, reported Jan. 4, has eight cases and The Villa at Suffield Meadows, reported Jan. 5, has reported 15 cases. No deaths have been reported from any of these recent outbreaks.
Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that FHRNC remains open for approved visitation.
She added that the Villa closed for visitation for five days. She said, "They work with the local health department and DSS on cases and circumstances. Currently, we are happy to report that they [the Villa] are back open for visitation and have confirmed there are zero COVID cases at this time."
An outbreak was reported Jan. 5 at the Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, with 35 cases.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 72 outbreaks in long term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 72 is significant. The following week, the week of Jan. 2 to 8, the VDH is reporting that there were 61 outbreaks in long term care facilities.
There have been a total of 77 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 33 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, seven in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,168.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,594 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – (resulting in 41,492 cases and 4,673 deaths); 2,301 outbreaks in congregate settings; 356 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 258 in correctional facilities; 175 in college settings; 593 in childcare settings and 1,188 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 18, there have been a total of 6,465 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 18, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 1,274 this morning. The percent positivity is at 38.63%. Those two numbers have been generally rising for several weeks. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 8, there have been 110,185 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.9% of vaccinated people); 3,059 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.053% of vaccinated people), and there have been 999 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0172% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.4 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.1 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
Vaccines
As of Jan. 18, 14,487,389 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 78.6% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.4% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 89.8% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.6% are fully vaccinated.
An average 27,608 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 74.6% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.7% are fully vaccinated (26% have received a booster shot). About 86.8% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 78.1%. About 33.2% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 52.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (43.9% are fully vaccinated, 4.4% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 89.8% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.6% fully vaccinated, 34.1% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.7% have received at least one dose (86.9% fully vaccinated, 58.6% have received a booster).
About 45.2% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (38% fully vaccinated, 3.3% have had boosters); 80% of those 18 and older (71.7% fully vaccinated, 33.2% have had boosters) and 94.6% of those 65 and older (84% fully vaccinated, 57.7% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 83.5% have received one dose; 72.7% are fully vaccinated and 29.1% have received a booster shot. 88.3% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 77.3% are fully vaccinated and 34% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73.6% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 65.5% are fully vaccinated and 27.7% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.3% have received one dose, 70.2% are fully vaccinated and 30.6% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
MONDAY, JAN. 17: In Fauquier County, 45 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. Ninety-six cases were reported Saturday and 136 on Sunday. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 110.
Two hundred and thirty-eight cases – a new high for the county – were reported Jan. 8. It has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021, when it was just eight. As of Jan. 17, 11,103 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Jan. 17, Virginia recorded 10,842 new cases of COVID-19. It’s a substantial drop from Friday’s 17,219, Saturday’s 16,842 and Sunday’s 18,054, but case numbers are often lower on Monday because of lower weekend reporting. The highest number of new cases ever – 26,175, was recorded Saturday, Jan. 8.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,397,155 total reported cases (396,896) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 16,917.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,853 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 3,271 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 87,173 cases in children younger than 10, 148,498 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Jan. 17, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 33.6%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 39%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 38%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a new COVID-19 death Jan. 12 after not seeing one since Dec. 29. The county also reported new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 13, 22 and 28; there have been 96 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 294 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 128 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 83 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 47 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 36 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, seven children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19 – the most recent fatality in a child 0 to 9 was reported Dec. 29; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
Today, the VDH reported three new COVID-related deaths in the state. There were six on Saturday and two on Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,814 (2,610 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 20.
The VDH website states that there will be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
COVID-19 is continuing to send a high number of residents to the hospital. Fauquier reported two new hospitalizations today and yesterday, but one hospitalization was removed from the total on Saturday. The county is averaging two hospitalizations a day. Fauquier has counted 402 total hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 46 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021.
The Centers for Disease Control updated its estimates on Omicron Jan. 5, stating that 95.4% of cases in the country during the week ending Jan. 1 were associated with the Omicron variant. Two weeks earlier, it accounted for only 38% of cases.
The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 399 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Sarah Cubbage of Fauquier Hospital said Jan. 11 that the hospital was taking care of about 25 COVID-19 in-patients, up from 14 a week earlier. Cubbage said this is the highest number of COVID inpatients the hospital has seen yet.
Today, Jan. 17, 108 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. On Saturday, 211 were recorded and 191 were reported on Sunday. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 46,337 (2,592 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 195 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Monday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 929 people hospitalized, 162 have been older than 80 years old; 170 have been 70 to 79 years old; 179 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 158 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and ninety-nine have been younger than 50. (For 61 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 624 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 723 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Sunday, Jan. 16 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 17 states that 3,812 are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (3,858) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising sharply again since Nov. 11. The average is higher than it has ever been.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 14 is 656. Three hundred and seventy-three COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support. Those numbers are as high as they have ever been.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 84,782 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 45,827.
Fauquier County School Division
In the first week back in school after winter break, there were 66 cases of COVID-19 reported, 45 in students and 21 in staff. All 66 are currently “active” cases. Cases stay on the active list for 10 days. Since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 673 cases of COVID-19, 485 in students and 188 in students.
As of Jan. 13, there were 361 people in quarantine because of exposure to people with COVID-19, 361 students and four staff members.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
- 6 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14)
- 2 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 13)
- 2 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12)
- 5 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 2 on Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14)
- 1 case at Greenville Elementary (1 on Jan. 13)
- 6 cases at Kettle Run High School (2 on Jan. 13; 4 on Jan. 14)
- 3 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 14)
- 3 cases at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 14)
- 1 case at Miller Elementary (1 on Jan. 13)
- 5 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11, 3 Jan. 12 and 1 on Jan. 13)
- 1 case at Smith Elementary (1 on Jan. 13)
- 1 case at Taylor Middle School (1 on Jan. 14)
- 6 cases at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 4 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14)
- 3 cases at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 13; 1 on Jan. 14)
Among staff, new cases include:
- 5 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13; 2 on Jan. 14)
- 2 at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 14)
- 1 at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12)
- 3 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14)
- 2 at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 14)
- 1 at Kettle Run High School (1 reported on Jan. 14)
- 2 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13)
- 2 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13; 1 Jan. 14)
- 1 at Miller Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14)
- 1 at Pearson Elementary School (1 reported Jan. 14)
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (reported Jan. 12)
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Outbreaks
Another new outbreak was reported in a long-term care facility in the RRHD ton Jan. 14, in a long-term care facility. Outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the RRHD on Jan. 14, Jan. 13, Jan. 10, Jan. 7 and Jan. 5. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the health district.
Three Warrenton facilities are on the list that names long-term care locations where there are "outbreaks in progress" -- On Dec. 17 an outbreak was reported at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton, with five cases. Poet’s Walk of Warrenton, reported Jan. 4, has eight cases and The Villa at Suffield Meadows, reported Jan. 5, has reported 15 cases. No deaths have been reported from any of these recent outbreaks.
Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that FHRNC remains open for approved visitation.
She added that the Villa closed for visitation for five days. She said, "They work with the local health department and DSS on cases and circumstances. Currently, we are happy to report that they [the Villa] are back open for visitation and have confirmed there are zero COVID cases at this time."
An outbreak was reported Jan. 5 at the Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, with 35 cases.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 72 outbreaks in long term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 72 is significant. The following week, the week of Jan. 2 to 8, the VDH is reporting that there were 61 outbreaks in long term care facilities.
There have been a total of 77 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 33 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, seven in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,149.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,588 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – (resulting in 41,330 cases and 4,669 deaths); 2,298 outbreaks in congregate settings; 356 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 257 in correctional facilities; 174 in college settings; 592 in childcare settings and 1,187 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 17, there have been a total of 6,452 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 17, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 1,274 this morning. The percent positivity is at 38.63%. Those two numbers have been generally rising for several weeks. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 8, there have been 110,185 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.9% of vaccinated people); 3,059 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.053% of vaccinated people), and there have been 999 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0172% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.4 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.1 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
Vaccines
As of Jan. 17, 14,476,288 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 78.6% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.4% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 89.7% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.6% are fully vaccinated.
An average 28,695 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 74.6% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.7% are fully vaccinated (26% have received a booster shot). About 86.8% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 78.1%. About 33.1% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 52.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (43.8% are fully vaccinated, 4.4% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 89.7% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.6% fully vaccinated, 34% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.7% have received at least one dose (86.9% fully vaccinated, 58.5% have received a booster).
About 45.2% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (37.9% fully vaccinated, 3.3% have had boosters); 80% of those 18 and older (71.7% fully vaccinated, 33.1% have had boosters) and 94.6% of those 65 and older (83.9% fully vaccinated, 57.7% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 83.5% have received one dose; 72.7% are fully vaccinated and 29% have received a booster shot. 88.3% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 77.3% are fully vaccinated and 31.9% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73.6% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 65.5% are fully vaccinated and 27.6% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.3% have received one dose, 70.2% are fully vaccinated and 30.5% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
FRIDAY, JAN. 14: In Fauquier County, 103 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. Two hundred and thirty-eight – a new high for the county – were reported Jan. 8. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 130. It has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021, when it was just eight. As of Jan. 11, 10,826 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Jan. 14, Virginia recorded 17,219 new cases of COVID-19. The highest number of new cases – 26,175, was recorded Saturday, Jan. 8.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,334,198 total reported cases (380,022) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 18,626; the average has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021 and is nearly double the previous high in January of 2021.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,828 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 3,245 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 84,907 cases in children younger than 10, 145,701 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Jan. 14, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 35.8%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 41.5%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 39%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a new COVID-19 death Jan. 12 after not seeing one since Dec. 29. The county also reported new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 13, 22 and 28; there have been 96 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 294 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 128 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 83 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 47 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 36 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, seven children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19 – the most recent fatality in a child 0 to 9 was reported Dec. 29; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
On Friday, the VDH reported 18 new COVID-related deaths. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,803 (2,607 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 22.
The VDH website states that there will be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
COVID-19 is continuing to send a high number of residents to the hospital. Fauquier reported three new hospitalizations Friday, two new hospitalizations Thursday, one new hospitalization Wednesday and five on Tuesday. The county is averaging three hospitalizations a day. There have been 43 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021.
The Centers for Disease Control updated its estimates on Omicron Jan. 5, stating that 95.4% of cases in the country during the week ending Jan. 1 were associated with the Omicron variant. Two weeks earlier, it accounted for only 38% of cases.
The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 399 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Sarah Cubbage of Fauquier Hospital said Jan. 11 that the hospital was taking care of about 25 COVID-19 in-patients, up from 14 a week earlier. Cubbage said this is the highest number of COVID inpatients the hospital has seen yet.
On Friday, Jan. 14, 229 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 45,827 (2,582 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 253 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Friday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 926 people hospitalized, 161 have been older than 80 years old; 170 have been 70 to 79 years old; 179 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 158 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and ninety-nine have been younger than 50. (For 59 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 612 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 695 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Thursday, Jan. 13 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 14 states that 3,845 are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (3,742) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising sharply again since Nov. 11. The average is higher than it has ever been.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 14 is 656, up 10 from yesterday. Three hundred and sixty COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 83,676 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 45,827.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Jan. 11, there were no active cases of COVID-19 in the schools, since schools had been closed for more than 10 days for winter break and only opened again Jan. 10. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
By the evening of Jan. 13 there were 42 active cases, 31 in students and 11 in staff. Since the beginning of the school year, in August 2021, there have been 649 cases of COVID-19, 471 in students and 178 in students.
As of Jan. 13, there were 365 people in quarantine because of exposure to people with COVID-19, 361 students and four staff members.
For 2022, in students, new cases include:
- 4 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13)
- 2 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Jan. 13)
- 2 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12)
- 3 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 2 Jan. 12)
- 1 case at Greenville Elementary (1 on Jan. 13)
- 2 cases at Kettle Run High School (2 on Jan. 13)
- 2 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12)
- 1 case at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12)
- 1 case at Miller Elementary (1 on Jan. 13)
- 5 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11, 3 Jan. 12 and 1 on Jan. 13)
- 1 case at Smith Elementary (1 on Jan. 13)
- 5 cases at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12; 4 on Jan. 13)
- 2 cases at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12; 1 on Jan. 13)
Among staff, new cases include:
- 3 in school division central offices (1 reported Jan. 12; 2 on Jan. 13)
- 2 at Greenville Elementary (2 reported Jan. 13)
- 1 at Fauquier High School (reported Jan. 11)
- 1 at Coleman Elementary (reported Jan. 12)
- 2 at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11; 1 on Jan. 13)
- 1 at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 13)
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (reported Jan. 12)
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff.
Outbreaks
Another new outbreak was reported in a long-term care facility in the RRHD today, in a long-term care facility. Outbreaks in long-term care facilities were also reported on Jan. 13, Jan. 10, Jan. 7 and Jan. 5. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the health district.
Three Warrenton facilities are on the list that names long-term care locations where there are "outbreaks in progress" -- On Dec. 17 an outbreak was reported at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton, with fewer than five cases. Poet’s Walk of Warrenton, reported Jan. 4, has eight cases and The Villa at Suffield Meadows, reported Jan. 5, has reported 15 cases. No deaths have been reported from any of these recent outbreaks.
Fauquier Health spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that FHRNC remains open for approved visitation.
She added that the Villa closed for visitation for five days. She said, "They work with the local health department and DSS on cases and circumstances. Currently, we are happy to report that they [the Villa] are back open for visitation and have confirmed there are zero COVID cases at this time."
An outbreak was reported Jan. 5 at the Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, with 35 cases.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 71 outbreaks in long term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 71 is significant. The following week, the week of Jan. 2 to 8, the VDH is reporting that there were 61 outbreaks in long term care facilities.
There have been a total of 77 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 33 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, seven in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,142.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,580 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – (resulting in 40,997 cases and 4,666 deaths); 2,284 outbreaks in congregate settings; 356 outbreaks in healthcare settings – nine more than yesterday; 254 in correctional facilities; 173 in college settings; 588 in childcare settings and 1,184 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 14, there have been a total of 6,419 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 14, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 1,350 this morning. The percent positivity is at 39.63%. Those two numbers have been generally rising for several weeks. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 8, there have been 110,185 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.9% of vaccinated people); 3,059 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.053% of vaccinated people), and there have been 999 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0172% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.4 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.1 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
Vaccines
As of Jan. 14, 14,412,369 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 78.4% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.3% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 89.6% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.5% are fully vaccinated.
An average 30,978 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state, up from recent weeks.
Thus far, about 74.5% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.6% are fully vaccinated (25.6% have received a booster shot). About 86.7% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 78.1%. About 32.7% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 52.3% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (43.5% are fully vaccinated, 3.8% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 89.6% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.5% fully vaccinated, 33.5% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.6% have received at least one dose (86.9% fully vaccinated, 58.2% have received a booster).
About 45% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (37.6% fully vaccinated, 3.1% have had boosters); 79.9% of those 18 and older (71.6% fully vaccinated, 32.7% have had boosters) and 94.5% of those 65 and older (83.9% fully vaccinated, 57.4% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 83.3% have received one dose; 72.6% are fully vaccinated and 28.5% have received a booster shot. 88.1% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 77.2% are fully vaccinated and 31.4% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73.5% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 65.4% are fully vaccinated and 27.2% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.3% have received one dose, 70.2% are fully vaccinated and 30.1% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
THURSDAY, JAN. 13: In Fauquier County, 140 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. Two hundred and thirty-eight – a new high for the county – were reported Jan. 8. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 135. It has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021, when it was just eight. As of Jan. 11, 10,723 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Jan. 13, Virginia recorded 18,942 new cases of COVID-19. The highest number of new cases – 26,175, was recorded Saturday, Jan. 8.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,334,198 total reported cases (380,022) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 18,782; the average has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021 and is nearly double the previous high in January of 2021.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,816 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 3,220 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 83,911 cases in children younger than 10, 144,521 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Jan. 13, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 35.6%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 41.2%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 38%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a new COVID-19 death Jan. 12 after not seeing one since Dec. 29. The county also reported new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 13, 22 and 28; there have been 96 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 294 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 128 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 83 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 47 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 36 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, seven children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19 – the most recent fatality in a child 0 to 9 was reported Dec. 29; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
On Thursday, the VDH reported 35 new COVID-related deaths. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,785 (2,604 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 20, up from 17 yesterday.
The VDH website states that there will be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
COVID-19 is continuing to send a high number of residents to the hospital. Fauquier reported two new hospitalizations Thursday, one new hospitalization Wednesday and five on Tuesday. The county is averaging three hospitalizations a day. There have been 38 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021.
The Centers for Disease control updated its estimates on Omicron Jan. 5, stating that 95.4% of cases in the country during the week ending Jan. 1 were associated with the Omicron variant. Two weeks earlier, it accounted for only 38% of cases.
The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 396 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Sarah Cubbage of Fauquier Hospital said Jan. 11 that the hospital was taking care of about 25 COVID-19 in-patients, up from 14 a week ago. Cubbage said this is the highest number of COVID inpatients the hospital has seen yet.
On Thursday, Jan. 13, 223 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 45,598 (2,570 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 263 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Thursday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 922 people hospitalized, 160 have been older than 80 years old; 170 have been 70 to 79 years old; 179 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 158 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and ninety-nine have been younger than 50. (For 56 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 572 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 659 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 13 states that 3,894 are hospitalized with COVID-19. The number is five fewer than yesterday, which was a pandemic record. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (3,668) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising sharply again since Nov. 11. The average is higher than it has ever been.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 10 is 646, up 25 from yesterday. Three hundred and forty-nine COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 83,130 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 45,375.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Jan. 11, there were no active cases of COVID-19 in the schools, since schools had been closed for more than 10 days for winter break and only opened again Jan. 10. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
By 5 p.m. on Jan. 12, there were 21 total, 16 in students and 5 in staff.
In students, new cases include:
- 2 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12)
- 2 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12)
- 3 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 2 Jan. 12)
- 2 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12)
- 1 case at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12)
- 4 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 3 Jan. 12)
- 1 case at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12)
- 1 case at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12)
Among staff, new cases include:
- 1 in school division central offices (reported Jan. 12)
- 1 at Fauquier High School (reported Jan. 11)
- 1 at Coleman Elementary (reported Jan. 12)
- 1 at Liberty High School (reported Jan. 11)
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (reported Jan. 12)
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff. Adding the 21 cases from Jan. 11 and 12, there have been 628, 456 students and 172 staff.
Outbreaks
Another new outbreak was reported in a long-term care facility in the RRHD today, in a long-term care facility. Outbreaks in long-term care facilities were also reported on Wednesday, Jan. 5, one on Jan 7 and another on Jan. 10. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the health district.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 71 outbreaks in long term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 71 is significant.
A recent outbreak listed on the VDH website was reported Dec. 17 at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton. Fewer than five cases had been reported as of Jan. 7. Another new long-term care center listing showed up Jan. 7 on the list of locations that have active outbreaks; the new outbreak at Autumn Care of Madison was reported Dec. 28 and has 17 cases.
There have been a total of 76 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 32 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, seven in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,118.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,568 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – including 15 since yesterday (resulting in 40,672 cases and 4,666 deaths); 2,277 outbreaks in congregate settings; 347 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 254 in correctional facilities; 173 in college settings; 580 in childcare settings and 1,179 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 13, there have been a total of 6,384 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic – 24 more than yesterday.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 13, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 1,300 this afternoon. The percent positivity is at 38.65%. Those two numbers have been generally rising for several weeks. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 1, there have been 97,757 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.7% of vaccinated people); 2,704 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.047% of vaccinated people), and there have been 989 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0172% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.3 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
Vaccines
Vaccine data is from Jan. 11.
As of Jan. 11, 14,321 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 78.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.1% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 89.4% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.4% are fully vaccinated.
An average 24,325 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 74.3% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.4% are fully vaccinated (25.1% have received a booster shot). About 86.6% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 78%. About 32.1% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 51.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (43% are fully vaccinated, 3.2% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 89.4% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.4% fully vaccinated, 32.8% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.5% have received at least one dose (86.8% fully vaccinated, 57.6% have received a booster).
About 44.6% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (37.2% fully vaccinated, 2.6% have had boosters); 79.8% of those 18 and older (71.6% fully vaccinated, 32.1% have had boosters) and 94.4% of those 65 and older (83.9% fully vaccinated, 56.9% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 83.1% have received one dose; 72.4% are fully vaccinated and 27.8% have received a booster shot. 87.9% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 77.1% are fully vaccinated and 30.6% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73.3% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 65.2% are fully vaccinated and 26.6% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.1% have received one dose, 70.1% are fully vaccinated and 29.4% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12: In Fauquier County, 122 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning, five fewer than yesterday and the day before. Two hundred and thirty-eight – a new high for the county – were reported Jan. 8. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 137. It has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021, when it was just eight. As of Jan. 11, 10,583 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Jan. 12, Virginia recorded 19,836 new cases of COVID-19; it’s the second-highest number ever. The highest number of new cases – 26,175, was recorded Saturday, Jan. 8.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,315,256 total reported cases (374,256) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 18,338; the average has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021 and is more than double the previous high in January of 2021.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,810 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 3,204 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 82,735 cases in children younger than 10, 143,105 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Jan. 12, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 35.8%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 41.1%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 38%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a new COVID-19 death today after not seeing one since Dec. 29. The county also reported new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 13, 22 and 28; there have been 96 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 294 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 128 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 83 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 47 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 36 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, seven children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19 – the most recent fatality in a child 0 to 9 was reported Dec. 29; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
On Wednesday, the VDH reported 35 new COVID-related deaths. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,750 (2,587 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 17, up from 13 yesterday.
The VDH website states that there will be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
COVID-19 is continuing to send a high number of residents to the hospital. Fauquier reported one new hospitalization and five on Tuesday, two hospitalizations each day for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and six new hospitalizations Monday. The county is averaging three hospitalizations a day. There have been 36 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021.
April Achter, population health coordinator for the RRHD, said that high hospitalizations are a “reflection of how many people are sick right now. However, the good news is that the hospitalizations are not increasing as quickly as cases. This is due to a few things, including vaccine protection and potentially Omicron being less severe.”
But, she said, “there is a large impact on our hospitals due to the sheer volume of people that are sick. Hospitalizations continue to be largely driven by unvaccinated cases.”
The Centers for Disease control updated its estimates on Omicron Jan. 5, stating that 95.4% of cases in the country during the week ending Jan. 1 were associated with the Omicron variant. Two weeks earlier, it accounted for only 38% of cases.
The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 394 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Sarah Cubbage of Fauquier Hospital said Jan. 11 that the hospital was taking care of about 25 COVID-19 in-patients, up from 14 a week ago. Cubbage said this is the highest number of COVID inpatients the hospital has seen yet.
On Wednesday, Jan. 12, 225 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 45,375 (2,555 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 275 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Wednesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 917 people hospitalized, 159 have been older than 80 years old; 170 have been 70 to 79 years old; 178 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 156 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and ninety-nine have been younger than 50. (For 55 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 572 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 659 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 12 states that more Virginians than ever before – 3,899, -- are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (3,554) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising sharply again since Nov. 11.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 10 is 621, up 32 from yesterday. Three hundred and forty-five COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support; that is 17 more than yesterday.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 82,596 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 45,375.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Jan. 11, there were no active cases of COVID-19 in the schools, since schools had been closed for more than 10 days for winter break and only opened again Jan. 10. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
By the morning of Jan. 12, there were four active student cases and two active staff cases. By 5 p.m. on Jan. 12, there were 15 more active cases, 21 total, 16 in students and 5 in staff.
In students, new cases include:
- 2 cases at Auburn Middle (2 reported Jan. 12)
- 2 cases at Coleman Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12)
- 3 cases at Fauquier High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 2 Jan. 12)
- 2 cases at Liberty High School (1 reported Jan. 11 and 1 Jan. 12)
- 1 case at Marshall Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12)
- 4 cases at Ritchie Elementary (1 reported Jan. 11 and 3 Jan. 12)
- 1 case at Thompson Elementary (1 reported Jan. 12)
- 1 case at Warrenton Middle School (1 reported Jan. 12)
Among staff, new cases include:
- 1 in school division central offices (reported Jan. 12)
- 1 at Fauquier High School (reported Jan. 11)
- 1 at Coleman Elementary (reported Jan. 12)
- 1 at Liberty High School (reported Jan. 11)
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (reported Jan. 12)
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 were recorded during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff. Adding the 21 cases from Jan. 11 and 12, there have been 628, 456 students and 172 staff.
Outbreaks
A new outbreak was reported in a long-term care facility in the RRHD yesterday, in a correctional facility. Outbreaks in long-term care facilities were reported on Wednesday, Jan. 5, one on Jan 7 and another on Jan. 10. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the health district.
A recent outbreak listed on the VDH website was reported Dec. 17 at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton. Fewer than five cases had been reported as of Jan. 7. Another new long-term care center listing showed up Jan. 7 on the list of locations that have active outbreaks; the new outbreak at Autumn Care of Madison was reported Dec. 28 and has 17 cases.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 69 outbreaks in long term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 69 is significant.
There have been a total of 75 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 31 outbreaks in long-term care facilities (one more than on Friday), 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, seven in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,105.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,558 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities – including 15 since yesterday (resulting in 40,520 cases and 4,663 deaths); 2,277 outbreaks in congregate settings; 347 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 254 in correctional facilities; 172 in college settings; 576 in childcare settings and 1,176 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 12, there have been a total of 6,360 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 12, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 1,300 this afternoon. The percent positivity is at 38.65%. Those two numbers have been generally rising for several weeks. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 1, there have been 97,757 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.7% of vaccinated people); 2,704 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.047% of vaccinated people), and there have been 989 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0172% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.3 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
Vaccines
Vaccine data is from Jan. 11.
As of Jan. 11, 14,321 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 78.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.1% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 89.4% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.4% are fully vaccinated.
An average 24,325 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 74.3% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.4% are fully vaccinated (25.1% have received a booster shot). About 86.6% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 78%. About 32.1% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 51.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (43% are fully vaccinated, 3.2% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 89.4% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.4% fully vaccinated, 32.8% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.5% have received at least one dose (86.8% fully vaccinated, 57.6% have received a booster).
About 44.6% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (37.2% fully vaccinated, 2.6% have had boosters); 79.8% of those 18 and older (71.6% fully vaccinated, 32.1% have had boosters) and 94.4% of those 65 and older (83.9% fully vaccinated, 56.9% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 83.1% have received one dose; 72.4% are fully vaccinated and 27.8% have received a booster shot. 87.9% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 77.1% are fully vaccinated and 30.6% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73.3% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 65.2% are fully vaccinated and 26.6% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.1% have received one dose, 70.1% are fully vaccinated and 29.4% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
TUESDAY, JAN. 11: In Fauquier County, 127 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning, the same as yesterday. Two hundred and thirty-eight – a new high for the county – were reported Saturday. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 132. It has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021, when it was just eight. As of Jan. 11, 10,461 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Jan. 11, Virginia recorded 16,681 new cases of COVID-19. The highest number of new cases – 26,175, was recorded Saturday, Jan. 8. The second-highest total was 19,506, recorded on Jan. 1.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,295,420 total reported cases (368,004) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 17,037; the average has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021 and is more than double the previous high in January of 2021.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,796 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 3,190 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 81,747 cases in children younger than 10, 141,993 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Jan. 11, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 36%; that is another new record. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 41.2%, the highest it has ever been. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 41%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a new COVID-19 death Dec. 29, after reporting new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 13, 22 and 28; there have been 95 since the beginning of the pandemic, none so far in 2022. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 293 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 127 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 83 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 47 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 36 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, seven children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19 – the most recent fatality in a child 0 to 9 was reported Dec. 29; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
On Tuesday, the VDH reported 44 new COVID-related deaths. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,715 (2,586 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 13, up from eight yesterday.
The VDH website states that there will be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
COVID-19 is continuing to send a high number of residents to the hospital. Fauquier reported five new hospitalizations Tuesday, two hospitalizations each day for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and six new hospitalizations Monday. The county is averaging three hospitalizations a day. There have been 35 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021.
April Achter, population health coordinator for the RRHD, said that high hospitalizations are a “reflection of how many people are sick right now. However, the good news is that the hospitalizations are not increasing as quickly as cases. This is due to a few things, including vaccine protection and potentially Omicron being less severe.”
But, she said, “there is a large impact on our hospitals due to the sheer volume of people that are sick. Hospitalizations continue to be largely driven by unvaccinated cases.”
The Centers for Disease control updated its estimates on Omicron Jan. 5, stating that 95.4% of cases in the country during the week ending Jan. 1 were associated with the Omicron variant. Two weeks earlier, it accounted for only 38% of cases.
The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 393 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Sarah Cubbage of Fauquier Hospital said Jan. 11 that the hospital was taking care of about 25 COVID-19 in-patients, up from 14 a week ago. Cubbage said this is the highest number COVID inpatients the hospital has seen yet.
On Tuesday, Jan. 11, 177 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 45,150 (2,550 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 269 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Tuesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 915 people hospitalized, 157 have been older than 80 years old; 170 have been 70 to 79 years old; 176 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 156 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and ninety-nine have been younger than 50. (For 57 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 572 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 659 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Monday, Jan. 10 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 11 states that more Virginians than ever before – 3,845 -- are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (3,420) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising sharply again since Nov. 11.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 10 is 589. Three hundred and twenty-eight COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 82,188 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 45,150.
Fauquier County School Division
As of Jan. 11, there were no active cases of COVID-19 in the schools, since schools have been closed for more than 10 days for winter break. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
The schools opened for students yesterday, so cumulative COVID-19 numbers have not been updated yet today.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division.
There were 607 positive cases of COVID-19 during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year, 440 in students and 167 in staff. There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
Outbreaks
A new outbreak was reported in a long-term care facility in the RRHD today, in a correctional facility. Outbreaks in long-term care facilities were reported on Wednesday, Jan. 5, one on Jan 7 and another on Jan. 10. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the health district.
A recent outbreak listed on the VDH website was reported Dec. 17 at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton. Fewer than five cases had been reported as of Jan. 7. Another new long-term care center listing showed up Jan. 7 on the list of locations that have active outbreaks; the new outbreak at Autumn Care of Madison was reported Dec. 28 and has 17 cases.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 67 outbreaks in long term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 67 is significant.
There have been a total of 75 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 31 outbreaks in long-term care facilities (one more than on Friday), 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, six in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, seven in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,105.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,543 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 39,950 cases and 4,660 deaths); 2,267 outbreaks in congregate settings; 345 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 253 in correctional facilities; 172 in college settings; 576 in childcare settings and 1,175 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 11, there have been a total of 6,331 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 11, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia – and as are most counties in the United States.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 1,096 today. The percent positivity is at 41%. Those two numbers have been rising for several weeks. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 1, there have been 97,757 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.7% of vaccinated people); 2,704 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.047% of vaccinated people), and there have been 989 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0172% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.3 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
Vaccines
As of Jan. 11, 14,321 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 78.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 68.1% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 89.4% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.4% are fully vaccinated.
An average 24,325 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 74.3% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.4% are fully vaccinated (25.1% have received a booster shot). About 86.6% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 78%. About 32.1% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 51.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (43% are fully vaccinated, 3.2% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 89.4% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.4% fully vaccinated, 32.8% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.5% have received at least one dose (86.8% fully vaccinated, 57.6% have received a booster).
About 44.6% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (37.2% fully vaccinated, 2.6% have had boosters); 79.8% of those 18 and older (71.6% fully vaccinated, 32.1% have had boosters) and 94.4% of those 65 and older (83.9% fully vaccinated, 56.9% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 83.1% have received one dose; 72.4% are fully vaccinated and 27.8% have received a booster shot. 87.9% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 77.1% are fully vaccinated and 30.6% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73.3% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 65.2% are fully vaccinated and 26.6% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 78.1% have received one dose, 70.1% are fully vaccinated and 29.4% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
MONDAY, JAN. 10: In Fauquier County, 127 new cases of COVID-19 were reported this morning. Two hundred and thirty-eight – a new high for the county – were reported Saturday and 51 new cases were reported on Sunday. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 129. It has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021, when it was just eight. As of Jan. 10, 10,334 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Jan. 10, Virginia recorded 15,463 new cases of COVID-19. The highest number of new cases – 26,175, was recorded Saturday, Jan. 8. The second-highest total was 19,506, recorded on Jan. 1.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,278,739 total reported cases (363,164 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 16,861; the average has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021 and is more than double the previous high in January of 2021.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,785 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 3,165 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 80,743 cases in children younger than 10, 140,845 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Jan. 10, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 35.6%; that is another new record. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 39%, the highest it has ever been. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 47%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a new COVID-19 death Dec. 29, after reporting new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 13, 22 and 28; there have been 95 since the beginning of the pandemic, none so far in 2022. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 292 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 127 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 83 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 46 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 36 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, seven children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19 – the most recent fatality in a child 0 to 9 was reported Dec. 29; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
On Monday, the VDH reported no new COVID-related deaths. Fifteen were reported Saturday and five on Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,671 (2,585 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is eight.
The VDH website states that there will be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
COVID-19 is continuing to send a high number of residents to the hospital. Fauquier reported two hospitalizations each day for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and six new hospitalizations today. The county is averaging three hospitalizations a day. There have been 30 new hospitalizations so far in 2022.
There were 60 new hospitalizations in December 2021.
April Achter, population health coordinator for the RRHD, said that high hospitalizations are a “reflection of how many people are sick right now. However, the good news is that the hospitalizations are not increasing as quickly as cases. This is due to a few things, including vaccine protection and potentially Omicron being less severe.”
But, she said, “there is a large impact on our hospitals due to the sheer volume of people that are sick. Hospitalizations continue to be largely driven by unvaccinated cases.”
The Centers for Disease control updated its estimates on Omicron Jan. 5, stating that 95.4% of cases in the country during the week ending Jan. 1 were associated with the Omicron variant. Two weeks earlier, it accounted for only 38% of cases.
The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 388 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Sarah Cubbage of Fauquier Hospital said Jan. 4 that the hospital was taking care of 14 COVID-19 in-patients.
On Monday, Jan. 10, 272 new hospitalizations were reported in the state; on Saturday there were 383 and on Sunday, 262 were reported. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 44,973 (2,546 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 305 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Monday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 909 people hospitalized, 153 have been older than 80 years old; 169 have been 70 to 79 years old; 176 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 155 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and ninety-eight have been younger than 50. (For 58 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 572 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 659 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Sunday, Jan. 9 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 10 states that more Virginians than ever before – 3,681 -- are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (3,271) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising sharply again since Nov. 11.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 10 is 567. Three hundred and fourteen COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 81,718 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 44,973.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Jan. 10, 607 positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the school system. The total includes 440 students and 167 staff members.
As of Jan. 10, there were no active cases of COVID-19 in the schools, since schools have been closed for more than 10 days for winter break. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
The schools opened for students today, so cumulative COVID-19 numbers will not be updated until later this afternoon.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division, according to April Achter, RRHD population health coordinator; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Dec. 16, because of contact with positive cases, 206 students are currently quarantining – 36 more than last week. Five staff members are currently quarantining.
Although Fauquier County has managed to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks in the schools, other areas have not been so successful. For the week of Dec. 12 to 18, there were 136 total outbreaks reported and 63 of them were in K-12 settings; 13 were in childcare settings.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 36 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Aug 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 15, 3 on Sept 16, 1 on Sept. 17, 2 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Oct. 12, 2 on Nov. 10, 2 on Nov. 11, 2 on Nov. 15 and 1 on Nov. 17, 1 on Nov.19, 2 on Dec. 1, 1 on Dec. 3,3 on Dec. 7 and 1 on Dec. 8). There are no active cases.
- 44 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1, 2 on Sept. 2, 2 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 28 and 1 on Sept. 30, 2 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 7, 1 on Oct. 12, 3 on Oct. 15, 1 on Oct. 18, 1 on Oct. 21, 2 on Nov. 5, 1 on Nov. 11, 1 on Nov. 17, 2 on Nov. 22, 1 on Nov. 23, 2 on Dec. 1, 1 on Dec. 3, 1 on Dec. 6, 1 on Dec. 10 and 1 on Dec. 14 and 1 on Dec. 16) There are 2 active cases.
- 69 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 1 and 4 on Sept. 7, 4 on Sept. 8, 2 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 28, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 15, 1 on Oct. 26, 1 on Oct. 27, 1 on Nov. 17, 1 on Nov. 22, 1 on Dec. 6, 1 on Dec. 10 and 1 on Dec.13) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23 and Oct. 7) There are no active cases.
Middle schools
- 26 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 7, 2 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 19 and 2 on Oct. 22, 1 on Nov. 3, 1 on Nov. 10, 1 on Nov. 11, 3 on Nov. 17, 1 on Nov. 18, 1 on Nov. 19, 2 on Nov. 22, 1 on Dec. 14 and 1 on Dec. 17) There are 2 active cases.
- 32 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31, 3 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 7, 2 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 19, 1 on Oct. 22, 2 on Oct. 25, 1 on Dec. 1, 1 on Dec. 6, 1 on Dec. 8, 1 on Dec. 13 and 1 on Dec. 15) There are 2 active cases.
- 12 at Marshall Middle School (2 on Aug 27, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Nov. 19 and 1 on Dec. 3) There are no active cases.
- 18 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Nov. 19, 4 on Nov. 23, 1 on Dec. 2 and 1 on Dec. 7) There are no active cases.
- 19 at Warrenton Middle School (Sept. 3 and Sept. 13, 2 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 12, 3 on Nov. 3 and 1 on Nov. 18, 1 on Nov. 19, 1 on Dec. 6, 2 on Dec. 13, 2 on Dec. 14 and 1 on Dec. 15) There are 5 active cases.
Elementary schools
- 4 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23, Aug. 25, Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 1) There are no active cases.
- 11 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Nov. 10 and 2 on Nov. 19, 1 on Dec. 2 and 2 on Dec. 7) There are no active cases.
- 6 cases at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 3 and Sept. 14, 2 on Oct. 4 and 2 on Nov. 5) There are no active cases.
- 31 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Oct. 1, 3 on Oct. 4, 3 on Oct. 7, 1 on Oct. 13, 1 on Nov. 10 and 3 on Nov. 17, 2 on Nov. 19, 1 on Nov. 22, 1 on Dec. 10, 1 on Dec. 13 and 3 on Dec. 14 and 2 on Dec. 15 and 1 on Dec. 16) There are 7 active cases.
- 37 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30, 3 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 2 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Sept. 27, 3 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 12, 1 on Dec. 6, 1 on Dec. 13 and 1 on Dec. 17) There are 2 active cases.
- 21 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 15 and 1 on Oct. 21, 1 on Oct. 29, 2 on Nov. 10, 1 on Nov. 11 and 2 on Nov. 15, 3 on Nov. 17 and 1 on Nov. 23) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27, Sept. 17, 1 one Nov. 9 and 1 on Nov. 12 and 2 on Dec. 16) There are 2 active cases.
- 14 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20, Sept. 21, Oct. 12, Oct. 14, 1 one Oct. 18, 1 on Nov. 11, 1 on Nov. 15, 1 on Nov. 9, 3 on Dec. 3 and 2 on Dec. 10) There are no active cases.
- 20 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 3, 2 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 27 and 1 on Oct. 4, 2 on Oct. 5, 2 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 20, 1 on Nov. 9 and 1 on Dec. 9) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Thompson Elementary (Sept. 14 and Oct. 5) There are no active cases.
- 30 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30, 4 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Oct. 21, 1 on Nov. 23, 1 on Dec. 3, 1 on Dec. 7, 1 on Dec. 8 and 1 on Dec.13 and 1 on Dec. 16) There are 2 active cases.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 6 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8, 1 on Nov. 12 and 1 on Nov. 29) There are no active cases.
- 11 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3 1 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Oct. 8, 1 on Nov. 17, 1 on Dec. 3 and 2 on Dec. 14) There are 2 active cases.
- 16 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27, Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 8, on Sept. 9 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 25, 1 on Dec. 14 and 1 on Dec. 16) There are 2 active cases.
- 1 at Southeastern Alternative School (1 on Dec. 8) There is 1 active case.
- 13 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17, 2 on Sept. 1, 3 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 22, 1 on Dec. 8, 2 on Dec. 14, 1 on Dec. 15 and 1 on Dec. 16) There are 4 active cases.
- 5 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25, Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Dec. 16) There is 1 active case.
- 1 at Marshall Middle School (Sept. 16) There are no active cases.
- 10 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 13 and 1 on Dec. 15) There is 1 active case.
- 4 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Dec. 8 and 1 on Dec. 15) There is 1 active case.
- 6 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27, Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Nov. 17 and 1 on Dec. 7) There are no active cases.
- 5 at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 13, Oct. 4, Nov. 8 and 1 on Nov. 29) There are no active cases.
- 11 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26, 2 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 5, 2 on Oct. 22 and 2 on Dec. 16) There are 2 active cases.
- 13 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Oct. 15, 2 on Nov. 17, 1 on Dec. 6 and 1 on Dec. 14) There is 1 active case.
- 4 cases at Pearson Elementary (Sept. 22, Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8 and 1 on Dec. 14) There is 1 active case.
- 3 at Pierce Elementary (Sept. 17 and Sept. 27 and 1 on Nov. 17) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27 and Oct. 25) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 7 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26, Aug. 30, Sept. 1, 2 on Dec. 14 and 1 on Dec. 16) There are 3 active cases.
- 42 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 5 on Sept. 10, 2 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Sept. 21, 2 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 8, 2 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 19, 3 on Nov. 3, 1 on Nov. 4, 1 on Nov. 4 and 1 on Nov. 19, 2 on Dec. 3, 2 on Dec. 6, 1 on Dec.13, 1 on Dec. 15 and 1 on Dec. 17) There are 3 active cases.
Outbreaks
A new outbreak was reported in a long-term care facility in the RRHD on Wednesday, Jan. 5, one on Jan 7 and another on Jan. 10. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the health district.
A recent outbreak listed on the VDH website was reported Dec. 17 at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton. Fewer than five cases had been reported as of Jan. 7. Another new long-term care center listing showed up Jan. 7 on the list of locations that have active outbreaks; the new outbreak at Autumn Care of Madison was reported Dec. 28 and has 17 cases.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 67 outbreaks in long term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 67 is significant.
There have been a total of 74 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 31 outbreaks in long-term care facilities (one more than on Friday), 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, five in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, seven in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,084.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,534 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 39,681 cases and 4,656 deaths); 2,263 outbreaks in congregate settings; 345 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 252 in correctional facilities; 172 in college settings; 575 in childcare settings and 1,174 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 10, there have been a total of 6,315 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 10, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k is at 1,096 today. The percent positivity increased to 47%. Those two numbers have been rising rapidly for several weeks. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Breakthrough cases
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17, 2021 and Jan. 1, there have been 97,757 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.7% of vaccinated people); 2,704 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.047% of vaccinated people), and there have been 989 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0172% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.3 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
Vaccines
The vaccine data here is as of Jan. 7.
As of Jan. 7, 14,148,331 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 77.7% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 67.8% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 89% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.2% are fully vaccinated.
An average 29,883 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 74% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.2% are fully vaccinated (23.7% have received a booster shot). About 86.3% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 77.9%. About 30.5% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 51% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (42% are fully vaccinated, 2.1% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 89.1% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.3% fully vaccinated, 31.7% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.4% have received at least one dose (86.8% fully vaccinated, 56.9% have received a booster).
About 43.9% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (36.4% fully vaccinated, 1.9% have had boosters); 79.6% of those 18 and older (71.5% fully vaccinated, 30.8% have had boosters) and 94.3% of those 65 and older (83.8% fully vaccinated, 56.1% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 82.7% have received one dose; 72.2% are fully vaccinated and 26.7% have received a booster shot. 87.6% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 77% are fully vaccinated and 29.3% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 65% are fully vaccinated and 25.5% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 77.9% have received one dose, 70% are fully vaccinated and 28.2% have received boosters.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
FRIDAY, JAN. 7: In Fauquier County, 155 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday, Jan. 6 and 142 cases this morning. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 112. It has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021, when it was just eight. As of Jan. 7, 9,918 COVID cases have been recorded in the county.
On Jan. 7, Virginia recorded 18,309 new cases of COVID-19; that is the second-highest total since the beginning of the pandemic. The highest number of new cases – 19,506, was recorded Jan 2.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,221,036 total reported cases (345,092 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 14,645; the average has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021 and is more than double the previous high in January of 2021.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,748 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 3,122 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 78,516 cases in children younger than 10, 138,059 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Jan. 7, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 34.6%; that is another new record. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 33.7%, the highest it has ever been. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 42%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a new COVID-19 death Dec. 29, after reporting new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 13, 22 and 28; there have been 95 since the beginning of the pandemic, none so far in 2022. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 292 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 127 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 83 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 46 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 36 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, seven children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19 – the most recent fatality in a child 0 to 9 was reported Dec. 29; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
On Friday, the VDH reported nine new COVID-related deaths. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,651 (2,582 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is nine.
The VDH website states that there will be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
COVID-19 is continuing to send a high number of residents to the hospital. Fauquier reported seven new hospitalizations on Tuesday, Jan. 4, one on Wednesday, four on Thursday and two more today. The county is averaging three hospitalizations a day.
With 11 new hospitalizations reported in the county on Dec. 31, there were 60 new hospitalizations in December.
April Achter, population health coordinator for the RRHD, said that high hospitalizations are a “reflection of how many people are sick right now. However, the good news is that the hospitalizations are not increasing as quickly as cases. This is due to a few things, including vaccine protection and potentially Omicron being less severe.”
But, she said, “there is a large impact on our hospitals due to the sheer volume of people that are sick. Hospitalizations continue to be largely driven by unvaccinated cases.”
The Centers for Disease control updated its estimates on Omicron Wednesday, stating that 95.4% of cases in the country during the week ending Jan. 1 were associated with the Omicron variant. Two weeks ago, it accounted for only 38% of cases.
The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 378 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Sarah Cubbage of Fauquier Hospital said Jan. 4 that the hospital was taking care of 14 COVID-19 in-patients.
On Thursday, Jan. 6, 309 new hospitalizations were reported in the state and on Friday, 301 were reported. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 44,056 (2,528 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 313 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Friday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 890 people hospitalized, 153 have been older than 80 years old; 167 have been 70 to 79 years old; 175 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 155 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and ninety-four have been younger than 50. (For 46 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 528 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 609 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Thursday, Jan. 6 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 7 states that 3,329 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (2,785) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising sharply again since Nov. 11.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 7 is 545. Two hundred and ninety-seven COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 80,763 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 44,056.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Jan. 7, 607 positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the school system. The total includes 440 students and 167 staff members.
As of Jan. 7, there were no active cases of COVID-19 in the schools, since schools have been closed for more than 10 days for winter break. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
The schools will not open again for students until Jan. 10, so cumulative COVID-19 numbers will not be updated then.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division, according to April Achter, RRHD population health coordinator; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Dec. 16, because of contact with positive cases, 206 students are currently quarantining – 36 more than last week. Five staff members are currently quarantining.
Although Fauquier County has managed to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks in the schools, other areas have not been so successful. For the week of Dec. 12 to 18, there were 136 total outbreaks reported and 63 of them were in K-12 settings; 13 were in childcare settings.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 36 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Aug 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 15, 3 on Sept 16, 1 on Sept. 17, 2 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Oct. 12, 2 on Nov. 10, 2 on Nov. 11, 2 on Nov. 15 and 1 on Nov. 17, 1 on Nov.19, 2 on Dec. 1, 1 on Dec. 3,3 on Dec. 7 and 1 on Dec. 8). There are no active cases.
- 44 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1, 2 on Sept. 2, 2 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 28 and 1 on Sept. 30, 2 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 7, 1 on Oct. 12, 3 on Oct. 15, 1 on Oct. 18, 1 on Oct. 21, 2 on Nov. 5, 1 on Nov. 11, 1 on Nov. 17, 2 on Nov. 22, 1 on Nov. 23, 2 on Dec. 1, 1 on Dec. 3, 1 on Dec. 6, 1 on Dec. 10 and 1 on Dec. 14 and 1 on Dec. 16) There are 2 active cases.
- 69 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 1 and 4 on Sept. 7, 4 on Sept. 8, 2 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 28, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 15, 1 on Oct. 26, 1 on Oct. 27, 1 on Nov. 17, 1 on Nov. 22, 1 on Dec. 6, 1 on Dec. 10 and 1 on Dec.13) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23 and Oct. 7) There are no active cases.
Middle schools
- 26 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 7, 2 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 19 and 2 on Oct. 22, 1 on Nov. 3, 1 on Nov. 10, 1 on Nov. 11, 3 on Nov. 17, 1 on Nov. 18, 1 on Nov. 19, 2 on Nov. 22, 1 on Dec. 14 and 1 on Dec. 17) There are 2 active cases.
- 32 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31, 3 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 7, 2 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 19, 1 on Oct. 22, 2 on Oct. 25, 1 on Dec. 1, 1 on Dec. 6, 1 on Dec. 8, 1 on Dec. 13 and 1 on Dec. 15) There are 2 active cases.
- 12 at Marshall Middle School (2 on Aug 27, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Nov. 19 and 1 on Dec. 3) There are no active cases.
- 18 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Nov. 19, 4 on Nov. 23, 1 on Dec. 2 and 1 on Dec. 7) There are no active cases.
- 19 at Warrenton Middle School (Sept. 3 and Sept. 13, 2 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 12, 3 on Nov. 3 and 1 on Nov. 18, 1 on Nov. 19, 1 on Dec. 6, 2 on Dec. 13, 2 on Dec. 14 and 1 on Dec. 15) There are 5 active cases.
Elementary schools
- 4 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23, Aug. 25, Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 1) There are no active cases.
- 11 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Nov. 10 and 2 on Nov. 19, 1 on Dec. 2 and 2 on Dec. 7) There are no active cases.
- 6 cases at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 3 and Sept. 14, 2 on Oct. 4 and 2 on Nov. 5) There are no active cases.
- 31 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Oct. 1, 3 on Oct. 4, 3 on Oct. 7, 1 on Oct. 13, 1 on Nov. 10 and 3 on Nov. 17, 2 on Nov. 19, 1 on Nov. 22, 1 on Dec. 10, 1 on Dec. 13 and 3 on Dec. 14 and 2 on Dec. 15 and 1 on Dec. 16) There are 7 active cases.
- 37 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30, 3 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 2 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Sept. 27, 3 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 12, 1 on Dec. 6, 1 on Dec. 13 and 1 on Dec. 17) There are 2 active cases.
- 21 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 15 and 1 on Oct. 21, 1 on Oct. 29, 2 on Nov. 10, 1 on Nov. 11 and 2 on Nov. 15, 3 on Nov. 17 and 1 on Nov. 23) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27, Sept. 17, 1 one Nov. 9 and 1 on Nov. 12 and 2 on Dec. 16) There are 2 active cases.
- 14 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20, Sept. 21, Oct. 12, Oct. 14, 1 one Oct. 18, 1 on Nov. 11, 1 on Nov. 15, 1 on Nov. 9, 3 on Dec. 3 and 2 on Dec. 10) There are no active cases.
- 20 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 3, 2 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 27 and 1 on Oct. 4, 2 on Oct. 5, 2 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 20, 1 on Nov. 9 and 1 on Dec. 9) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Thompson Elementary (Sept. 14 and Oct. 5) There are no active cases.
- 30 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30, 4 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Oct. 21, 1 on Nov. 23, 1 on Dec. 3, 1 on Dec. 7, 1 on Dec. 8 and 1 on Dec.13 and 1 on Dec. 16) There are 2 active cases.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 6 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8, 1 on Nov. 12 and 1 on Nov. 29) There are no active cases.
- 11 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3 1 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Oct. 8, 1 on Nov. 17, 1 on Dec. 3 and 2 on Dec. 14) There are 2 active cases.
- 16 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27, Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 8, on Sept. 9 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 25, 1 on Dec. 14 and 1 on Dec. 16) There are 2 active cases.
- 1 at Southeastern Alternative School (1 on Dec. 8) There is 1 active case.
- 13 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17, 2 on Sept. 1, 3 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 22, 1 on Dec. 8, 2 on Dec. 14, 1 on Dec. 15 and 1 on Dec. 16) There are 4 active cases.
- 5 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25, Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Dec. 16) There is 1 active case.
- 1 at Marshall Middle School (Sept. 16) There are no active cases.
- 10 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 13 and 1 on Dec. 15) There is 1 active case.
- 4 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Dec. 8 and 1 on Dec. 15) There is 1 active case.
- 6 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27, Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Nov. 17 and 1 on Dec. 7) There are no active cases.
- 5 at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 13, Oct. 4, Nov. 8 and 1 on Nov. 29) There are no active cases.
- 11 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26, 2 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 5, 2 on Oct. 22 and 2 on Dec. 16) There are 2 active cases.
- 13 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Oct. 15, 2 on Nov. 17, 1 on Dec. 6 and 1 on Dec. 14) There is 1 active case.
- 4 cases at Pearson Elementary (Sept. 22, Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8 and 1 on Dec. 14) There is 1 active case.
- 3 at Pierce Elementary (Sept. 17 and Sept. 27 and 1 on Nov. 17) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27 and Oct. 25) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 7 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26, Aug. 30, Sept. 1, 2 on Dec. 14 and 1 on Dec. 16) There are 3 active cases.
- 42 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 5 on Sept. 10, 2 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Sept. 21, 2 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 8, 2 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 19, 3 on Nov. 3, 1 on Nov. 4, 1 on Nov. 4 and 1 on Nov. 19, 2 on Dec. 3, 2 on Dec. 6, 1 on Dec.13, 1 on Dec. 15 and 1 on Dec. 17) There are 3 active cases.
Outbreaks
A new outbreak was reported in a long-term care facility in the RRHD on Wednesday, Jan. 5 and another on Jan 7. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the health district.
A recent outbreak listed on the VDH website was reported Dec. 17 at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton. Fewer than five cases had been reported as of Jan. 7. Another new long-term care center listing showed up Jan. 7 on the list of locations that have active outbreaks; new outbreak at Autumn Care of Madison was reported Dec. 28 and has 28 cases.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 62 outbreaks in long term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 62 is significant.
There have been a total of 73 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 30 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, five in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, seven in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the RRHD outbreaks is 2,060, a jump of 47 cases since Wednesday.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,508 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 39,271 cases and 4,654 deaths); 2,251 outbreaks in congregate settings; 342 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 252 in correctional facilities; 172 in college settings; 574 in childcare settings and 1,171 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 7, there have been a total of 6,270 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 7, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there ever since.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k jumped from 865 yesterday to 1,100 today. The percent positivity increased to 42%. Those two numbers have been rising rapidly for several weeks. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Jan. 7, 14,148,331 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 77.7% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 67.8% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 89% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.2% are fully vaccinated.
An average 29,883 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 74% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.2% are fully vaccinated (23.7% have received a booster shot). About 86.3% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 77.9%. About 30.5% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 51% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (42% are fully vaccinated, 2.1% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 89.1% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.3% fully vaccinated, 31.7% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.4% have received at least one dose (86.8% fully vaccinated, 56.9% have received a booster).
About 43.9% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (36.4% fully vaccinated, 1.9% have had boosters); 79.6% of those 18 and older (71.5% fully vaccinated, 30.8% have had boosters) and 94.3% of those 65 and older (83.8% fully vaccinated, 56.1% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 82.7% have received one dose; 72.2% are fully vaccinated and 26.7% have received a booster shot. 87.6% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 77% are fully vaccinated and 29.3% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 73% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 65% are fully vaccinated and 25.5% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 77.9% have received one dose, 70% are fully vaccinated and 28.2% have received boosters.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Dec. 25, there have been 90,629 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.6% of vaccinated people); 2,591 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.045% of vaccinated people), and there have been 987 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0172% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 3.8 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5: In Fauquier County, 86 cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, Jan. 5. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 113. It has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021, when it was just eight.
On Jan. 1, Virginia recorded a record-smashing number of new COVID cases: 19,506. In this morning’s data, 10,728 new cases were reported.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,186,887 total reported cases (334,011 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 14,212 (slightly lower than yesterday); the average has been generally climbing since Nov. 28, 2021 and is more than double the previous high in January of 2021.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,736 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 3,096 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 76,909 cases in children younger than 10, 135,901 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Jan. 5, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 32%; that is another new record. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 33.7%, the highest it has ever been. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 42%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a new COVID-19 death Dec. 29, after reporting new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 13, 22 and 28; there have been 95 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 292 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 127 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 83 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 46 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 36 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, seven children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19 – the most recent fatality in a child 0 to 9 was reported Dec. 29; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
Wednesday, the VDH reported nine new deaths. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,631 (2,578 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 13.
The VDH website states that there will be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
Covid-19 is continuing to send a high number of residents to the hospital. Fauquier reported seven new hospitalizations on Tuesday, Jan. 4 and one more today. With 11 new hospitalizations reported in the county on Dec. 31, there were 60 new hospitalizations in December.
April Achter, population health coordinator for the RRHD, said that high hospitalizations are a “reflection of how many people are sick right now. However, the good news is that the hospitalizations are not increasing as quickly as cases. This is due to a few things, including vaccine protection and potentially Omicron being less severe.”
But, she said, “there is a large impact on our hospitals due to the sheer volume of people that are sick. Hospitalizations continue to be largely driven by unvaccinated cases.”
The Centers for Disease control updated its estimates on Omicron today, stating that 95.4% of cases in the country during the week ending Jan. 1 were associated with the Omicron variant. Two weeks ago, it accounted for only 38% of cases.
The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 372 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Sarah Cubbage of Fauquier Hospital said Jan. 4 that the hospital is taking care of 14 COVID-19 in-patients.
On Wednesday, 182 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 43,449 (2,519 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 302 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Wednesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 877 people hospitalized, 151 have been older than 80 years old; 166 have been 70 to 79 years old; 174 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 155 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and ninety-three have been younger than 50. (For 38 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 528 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 609 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 5 states that 2,965 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (2,479) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising sharply again since Nov. 11.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 5 is 499. Two hundred and eighty COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 80,022 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 43,449.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Jan. 5, 607 positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the school system. The total includes 440 students and 167 staff members.
As of Jan. 5, there were no active cases of COVID-19 in the schools, since schools have been closed for more than 10 days for winter break. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
The schools will not open again for students until Jan. 7, so cumulative COVID-19 numbers will not be updated until early January.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division, according to April Achter, RRHD population health coordinator; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Dec. 16, because of contact with positive cases, 206 students are currently quarantining – 36 more than last week. Five staff members are currently quarantining.
Although Fauquier County has managed to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks in the schools, other areas have not been so successful. For the week of Dec. 12 to 18, there were 136 total outbreaks reported and 63 of them were in K-12 settings; 13 were in childcare settings.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 36 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Aug 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 15, 3 on Sept 16, 1 on Sept. 17, 2 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Oct. 12, 2 on Nov. 10, 2 on Nov. 11, 2 on Nov. 15 and 1 on Nov. 17, 1 on Nov.19, 2 on Dec. 1, 1 on Dec. 3,3 on Dec. 7 and 1 on Dec. 8). There are no active cases.
- 44 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1, 2 on Sept. 2, 2 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 28 and 1 on Sept. 30, 2 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 7, 1 on Oct. 12, 3 on Oct. 15, 1 on Oct. 18, 1 on Oct. 21, 2 on Nov. 5, 1 on Nov. 11, 1 on Nov. 17, 2 on Nov. 22, 1 on Nov. 23, 2 on Dec. 1, 1 on Dec. 3, 1 on Dec. 6, 1 on Dec. 10 and 1 on Dec. 14 and 1 on Dec. 16) There are 2 active cases.
- 69 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 1 and 4 on Sept. 7, 4 on Sept. 8, 2 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 28, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 15, 1 on Oct. 26, 1 on Oct. 27, 1 on Nov. 17, 1 on Nov. 22, 1 on Dec. 6, 1 on Dec. 10 and 1 on Dec.13) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23 and Oct. 7) There are no active cases.
Middle schools
- 26 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 7, 2 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 19 and 2 on Oct. 22, 1 on Nov. 3, 1 on Nov. 10, 1 on Nov. 11, 3 on Nov. 17, 1 on Nov. 18, 1 on Nov. 19, 2 on Nov. 22, 1 on Dec. 14 and 1 on Dec. 17) There are 2 active cases.
- 32 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31, 3 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 7, 2 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 19, 1 on Oct. 22, 2 on Oct. 25, 1 on Dec. 1, 1 on Dec. 6, 1 on Dec. 8, 1 on Dec. 13 and 1 on Dec. 15) There are 2 active cases.
- 12 at Marshall Middle School (2 on Aug 27, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Nov. 19 and 1 on Dec. 3) There are no active cases.
- 18 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Nov. 19, 4 on Nov. 23, 1 on Dec. 2 and 1 on Dec. 7) There are no active cases.
- 19 at Warrenton Middle School (Sept. 3 and Sept. 13, 2 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 12, 3 on Nov. 3 and 1 on Nov. 18, 1 on Nov. 19, 1 on Dec. 6, 2 on Dec. 13, 2 on Dec. 14 and 1 on Dec. 15) There are 5 active cases.
Elementary schools
- 4 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23, Aug. 25, Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 1) There are no active cases.
- 11 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Nov. 10 and 2 on Nov. 19, 1 on Dec. 2 and 2 on Dec. 7) There are no active cases.
- 6 cases at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 3 and Sept. 14, 2 on Oct. 4 and 2 on Nov. 5) There are no active cases.
- 31 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Oct. 1, 3 on Oct. 4, 3 on Oct. 7, 1 on Oct. 13, 1 on Nov. 10 and 3 on Nov. 17, 2 on Nov. 19, 1 on Nov. 22, 1 on Dec. 10, 1 on Dec. 13 and 3 on Dec. 14 and 2 on Dec. 15 and 1 on Dec. 16) There are 7 active cases.
- 37 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30, 3 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 2 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Sept. 27, 3 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 12, 1 on Dec. 6, 1 on Dec. 13 and 1 on Dec. 17) There are 2 active cases.
- 21 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 15 and 1 on Oct. 21, 1 on Oct. 29, 2 on Nov. 10, 1 on Nov. 11 and 2 on Nov. 15, 3 on Nov. 17 and 1 on Nov. 23) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27, Sept. 17, 1 one Nov. 9 and 1 on Nov. 12 and 2 on Dec. 16) There are 2 active cases.
- 14 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20, Sept. 21, Oct. 12, Oct. 14, 1 one Oct. 18, 1 on Nov. 11, 1 on Nov. 15, 1 on Nov. 9, 3 on Dec. 3 and 2 on Dec. 10) There are no active cases.
- 20 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 3, 2 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 27 and 1 on Oct. 4, 2 on Oct. 5, 2 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 20, 1 on Nov. 9 and 1 on Dec. 9) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Thompson Elementary (Sept. 14 and Oct. 5) There are no active cases.
- 30 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30, 4 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Oct. 21, 1 on Nov. 23, 1 on Dec. 3, 1 on Dec. 7, 1 on Dec. 8 and 1 on Dec.13 and 1 on Dec. 16) There are 2 active cases.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 6 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8, 1 on Nov. 12 and 1 on Nov. 29) There are no active cases.
- 11 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3 1 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Oct. 8, 1 on Nov. 17, 1 on Dec. 3 and 2 on Dec. 14) There are 2 active cases.
- 16 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27, Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 8, on Sept. 9 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 25, 1 on Dec. 14 and 1 on Dec. 16) There are 2 active cases.
- 1 at Southeastern Alternative School (1 on Dec. 8) There is 1 active case.
- 13 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17, 2 on Sept. 1, 3 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 22, 1 on Dec. 8, 2 on Dec. 14, 1 on Dec. 15 and 1 on Dec. 16) There are 4 active cases.
- 5 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25, Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Dec. 16) There is 1 active case.
- 1 at Marshall Middle School (Sept. 16) There are no active cases.
- 10 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 13 and 1 on Dec. 15) There is 1 active case.
- 4 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Dec. 8 and 1 on Dec. 15) There is 1 active case.
- 6 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27, Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Nov. 17 and 1 on Dec. 7) There are no active cases.
- 5 at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 13, Oct. 4, Nov. 8 and 1 on Nov. 29) There are no active cases.
- 11 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26, 2 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 5, 2 on Oct. 22 and 2 on Dec. 16) There are 2 active cases.
- 13 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Oct. 15, 2 on Nov. 17, 1 on Dec. 6 and 1 on Dec. 14) There is 1 active case.
- 4 cases at Pearson Elementary (Sept. 22, Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8 and 1 on Dec. 14) There is 1 active case.
- 3 at Pierce Elementary (Sept. 17 and Sept. 27 and 1 on Nov. 17) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27 and Oct. 25) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 7 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26, Aug. 30, Sept. 1, 2 on Dec. 14 and 1 on Dec. 16) There are 3 active cases.
- 42 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 5 on Sept. 10, 2 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Sept. 21, 2 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 8, 2 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 19, 3 on Nov. 3, 1 on Nov. 4, 1 on Nov. 4 and 1 on Nov. 19, 2 on Dec. 3, 2 on Dec. 6, 1 on Dec.13, 1 on Dec. 15 and 1 on Dec. 17) There are 3 active cases.
Outbreaks
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
A new outbreak was reported in a long-term care facility in the RRHD on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Two new outbreaks were recorded on Friday, Dec. 31 – one is a correctional facility and one in a healthcare setting. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the RRHD.
There have been a total of 72 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 29 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, five in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, seven in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 2,013.
The most recent outbreak listed on the VDH website was reported Dec. 17 at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton. Fewer than five cases had been reported as of Dec. 24.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 61 outbreaks in long term care facilities that week, which breaks the previous record of 58, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 61 is significant.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,489 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 38,929 cases and 4,654 deaths); 2,242 outbreaks in congregate settings; 340 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 246 in correctional facilities; 171 in college settings; 568 in childcare settings and 1,171 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 5, there have been a total of 6,229 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic – 39 more than yesterday.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 5, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days and percent positivity. In Fauquier, the case rate per 100k jumped from 865 yesterday to 1,100 today. The percent positivity increased from 29% as of yesterday to 42% today. Those two numbers have been rising rapidly for several weeks. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
The data reported below is from Jan. 4.
As of Jan. 4, 14,102,388 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 77.5% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 67.7% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 88.9% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.2% are fully vaccinated.
An average 29,289 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 73.9% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.1% are fully vaccinated (23.4% have received a booster shot). About 86.2% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 77.8%. About 30.1% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 50.6% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (41.7% are fully vaccinated, 1.9% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 88.9% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.2% fully vaccinated, 31% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.3% have received at least one dose (86.7% fully vaccinated, 56.4% have received a booster).
About 43.5% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (36% fully vaccinated, 1.6% have had boosters); 79.4% of those 18 and older (71.4% fully vaccinated, 30.1% have had boosters) and 94.2% of those 65 and older (83.8% fully vaccinated, 55.6% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 82.4% have received one dose; 72% are fully vaccinated and 26.1% have received a booster shot. 87.4% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 76.9% are fully vaccinated and 28.7% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 72.8% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 64.8% are fully vaccinated and 24.4% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 77.8% have received one dose, 69.9% are fully vaccinated and 27% have received boosters.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Dec. 25, there have been 88,143 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.5% of vaccinated people); 2,559 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.045% of vaccinated people), and there have been 969 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0169% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 3.9 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
TUESDAY, JAN. 4: Fauquier County, 104 cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, Jan. 5. On Dec. 29, 2021, 189 new COVID-19 cases were reported, beating the previous record, 129, set on Christmas Day.
The one-day total in the county topped 40 cases 14 times in December, only once in October and twice in September. The county has had a total of 9,431 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 128. It has been climbing since Nov. 28, 2021, when it was just eight.
On Jan. 1, Virginia recorded another record-smashing number of new COVID cases: 19,506. The state added 17,618 on Friday, 14,712 cases on Saturday. In this morning’s data, 15,449 new cases were reported.
According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,176,159 total reported cases (331,130 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 14,410; it has been climbing since Nov. 28, 2021 and is more than double the previous high in January of 2021.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,722 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 3,080 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 76,178 cases in children younger than 10, 134,793 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Jan. 4, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 29.9%; that is another new record. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 31.3%, the highest it has ever been. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 29%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a new COVID-19 death Dec. 29, after reporting new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 13, 22 and 28; there have been 95 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 292 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 127 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 83 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 46 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 36 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, seven children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19 – the most recent fatality in a child 0 to 9 was reported Dec. 29; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
Tuesday, the VDH reported seven new deaths. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,622 (2,577 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 17.
The VDH website states that there will be a delay in reporting deaths in January because the VDH has changed the criteria for reporting COVID-associated deaths.
Hospitalizations
Covid-19 is continuing to send a high number of residents to the hospital. Fauquier reported seven new hospitalizations today, Tuesday, Jan. 4.
With 11 new hospitalizations reported in the county on Dec. 31, there were 60 new hospitalizations in December.
April Achter, population health coordinator for the RRHD, said that high hospitalizations are a “reflection of how many people are sick right now. However, the good news is that the hospitalizations are not increasing as quickly as cases. This is due to a few things, including vaccine protection and potentially Omicron being less severe.”
But, she said, “there is a large impact on our hospitals due to the sheer volume of people that are sick. Hospitalizations continue to be largely driven by unvaccinated cases.”
The Centers for Disease control updated its estimates on Omicron today, stating that 95.4% of cases in the country during the week ending Jan. 1 were associated with the Omicron variant. Two weeks ago, it accounted for only 38% of cases.
The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 371 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Sarah Cubbage of Fauquier Hospital said Jan. 4 that the hospital is taking care of 14 COVID-19 in-patients.
On Tuesday, 432 new hospitalizations were reported in the state. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 43,267 (2,516 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 333 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days. It is the highest-ever seven-day average.
On Jan. 1, 556 new COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported in Virginia, smashing another record. On Dec. 29, 398 new COVID hospitalizations were recorded in Virginia and on Dec. 31, 270 were reported. Until the first of the year, they were the number one and two one-day totals since the beginning of the pandemic.
In Tuesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 874 people hospitalized, 150 have been older than 80 years old; 165 have been 70 to 79 years old; 172 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 154 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and ninety-two have been younger than 50. (For 41 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 505 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 597 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Monday, Jan. 3 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 4 states that 2,798 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19 – 506 more than on Monday, Jan. 3. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (2,343) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising sharply again since Nov. 11.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 4 is 512. Two hundred and seventy-five COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 79,586 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 43,267.
Fauquier County School Division
As of the morning of Jan. 4, 607 positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the school system. The total includes 440 students and 167 staff members.
As of Jan. 4, there were no active cases of COVID-19 in the schools, since schools have been closed for more than 10 days for winter break. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
The schools will not open again for students until Jan. 6, so cumulative COVID-19 numbers will not be updated until early January.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division, according to April Achter, RRHD population health coordinator; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Dec. 16, because of contact with positive cases, 206 students are currently quarantining – 36 more than last week. Five staff members are currently quarantining.
Although Fauquier County has managed to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks in the schools, other areas have not been so successful. For the week of Oct. 3 to Oct. 10 (the worst week for outbreaks since the start of school), there were 143 outbreaks; 75 of them were in K-12 settings; 14 were in childcare settings. More recently, for the week of Dec. 12 to 18, there were 136 total outbreaks reported and 63 of them were in K-12 settings; 13 were in childcare settings.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
Outbreaks
The VDH has changed its criteria for defining an outbreak. It changes the smallest number of cases needed to classify an outbreak from two cases to three. The new definition will apply to outbreaks reported to VDH after Jan. 1.
Two new outbreaks were recorded in the RRHD on Friday, Dec. 31. One was in a correctional facility and one was in a healthcare setting. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the RRHD.
There have been a total of 71 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 28 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, five in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, seven in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 2,002.
The most recent outbreak listed on the VDH website was reported Dec. 17 at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton. Fewer than five cases had been reported as of Dec. 24.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 58 outbreaks in long term care facilities that week, which ties the previous record, set Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 58 is significant.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,475 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 38,718 cases and 4,652 deaths); 2,232 outbreaks in congregate settings; 334 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 242 in correctional facilities; 170 in college settings; 568 in childcare settings and 1,169 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 4, there have been a total of 6,190 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 4, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (865 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (29.06% for Fauquier). Those two numbers have been rising rapidly for the last couple of weeks. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Jan. 4, 14,102,388 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 77.5% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 67.7% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 88.9% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.2% are fully vaccinated.
An average 29,289 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 73.9% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.1% are fully vaccinated (23.4% have received a booster shot). About 86.2% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 77.8%. About 30.1% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 50.6% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (41.7% are fully vaccinated, 1.9% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 88.9% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.2% fully vaccinated, 31% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.3% have received at least one dose (86.7% fully vaccinated, 56.4% have received a booster).
About 43.5% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (36% fully vaccinated, 1.6% have had boosters); 79.4% of those 18 and older (71.4% fully vaccinated, 30.1% have had boosters) and 94.2% of those 65 and older (83.8% fully vaccinated, 55.6% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 82.4% have received one dose; 72% are fully vaccinated and 26.1% have received a booster shot. 87.4% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 76.9% are fully vaccinated and 28.7% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 72.8% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 64.8% are fully vaccinated and 24.4% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 77.8% have received one dose, 69.9% are fully vaccinated and 27% have received boosters.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Dec. 25, there have been 88,143 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.5% of vaccinated people); 2,559 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.045% of vaccinated people), and there have been 969 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0169% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 3.9 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
MONDAY, JAN. 3: In Fauquier County, 59 cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday, Jan. 3. On Dec. 29, 2021, 189 new COVID-19 cases were reported, beating the previous record, 129, set on Christmas Day. Cases were at 129 on New Year’s Day and 106 Jan. 2.
The one-day total in the county topped 40 cases 14 times in December, only once in October and twice in September. The county has had a total of 9,431 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 126. It has been climbing since Nov. 28, 2021, when it was just eight.
On Sunday, Virginia recorded another record-smashing number of new COVID cases: 19,506. The state added 17,618 on Friday, 14,712 cases on Saturday. In this morning’s data, 7,967 new cases were added. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,160,703 total reported cases (325,240 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 13,265 – 3,382 higher than on Dec. 31, 2021; it has been climbing since Nov. 28, 2021 and is more than double the previous high in January of 2021.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,712 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 3,061 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 75,486 cases in children younger than 10, 133,967 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Jan. 3, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 27.9%; that is another new record. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 30%, the highest it has ever been. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 29%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a new COVID-19 death Dec. 29, after reporting new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 13, 22 and 28; there have been 95 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 292 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 127 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 83 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 46 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 36 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, seven children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19 – the most recent fatality in a child 0 to 9 was reported Dec. 29; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
Monday, the VDH reported two new deaths; Saturday there were 14 and Sunday 12. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,615 (2,577 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 42. (That number is high because of a recalibration of cases on Dec. 28, 2021.)
Hospitalizations
With 11 new hospitalizations reported in the county on Friday, there were a total of 60 new hospitalizations in December. Three were added on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.
The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 364 since the beginning of the pandemic.
On Sunday, 556 new COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported, smashing another record. On Dec. 29, 398 new COVID hospitalizations were recorded in Virginia and on Dec. 31, 270 were reported. Until Sunday, they were the number one and two one-day totals since the beginning of the pandemic.
On Monday, 118 new hospitalizations were reported. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 42,835 (2,508 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 291 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days. It is the highest ever seven-day average.
In Monday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 863 people hospitalized, 150 have been older than 80 years old; 165 have been 70 to 79 years old; 172 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 152 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and ninety have been younger than 50. (For 34 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 505 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 597 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Sunday, Jan. 2 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 3 states that 2,292 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19 – 319 more than on Saturday, Jan. 1. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (2,216) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising sharply again since Nov. 11.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 3 is 498. Two hundred and fifty-nine COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 78,793 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 42,835.
Fauquier County School Division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Jan. 3, 607 positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the school system. The total includes 440 students and 167 staff members.
As of Jan. 3, there were no active cases of COVID-19 in the schools, since schools have been closed for more than 10 days for winter break. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
The schools will not open again until Jan. 5, so cumulative COVID-19 numbers will not be updated until early January.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division, according to April Achter, RRHD population health coordinator; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Dec. 16, because of contact with positive cases, 206 students are currently quarantining – 36 more than last week. Five staff members are currently quarantining.
Although Fauquier County has managed to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks in the schools, other areas have not been so successful. For the week of Oct. 3 to Oct. 10 (the worst week for outbreaks since the start of school), there were 143 outbreaks; 75 of them were in K-12 settings; 14 were in childcare settings. More recently, for the week of Dec. 12 to 18, there were 136 total outbreaks reported and 63 of them were in K-12 settings; 13 were in childcare settings.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
Outbreaks
Two new outbreaks were recorded in the RRHD on Friday, Dec. 31. One was in a correctional facility and one was in a healthcare setting. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the RRHD.
There have been a total of 71 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 28 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, five in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, seven in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 2,000.
The most recent outbreak listed on the VDH website was reported Dec. 17 at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton. Fewer than five cases had been reported as of Dec. 24.
In Virginia, outbreaks in long-term care facilities climbed dramatically the week of Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 1. There were 54 outbreaks that week, which ties the previous record, set Dec. 2, to Dec. 12, 2020. The number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has only reached as high as 30 once since January 2021, so the jump to 54 is significant.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,463 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 38,485 cases and 4,650 deaths); 2,230 outbreaks in congregate settings; 331 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 242 in correctional facilities; 167 in college settings; 565 in childcare settings and 1,169 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Jan. 3, there have been a total of 6,167 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 3, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (864 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (29.06% for Fauquier). Those two numbers have been rising rapidly for the last couple of weeks. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
The vaccine information below is as of Jan. 1.
As of Jan. 1, 14,044,320 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 77.4% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 67.7% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 88.7% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.1% are fully vaccinated.
An average 27,781 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 73.8% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 70% are fully vaccinated (23% have received a booster shot). About 86.1% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 77.7%. About 29.6% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 50.3% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (41.5% are fully vaccinated, 1.7% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 88.7% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.1% fully vaccinated, 30.5% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.2% have received at least one dose (86.7% fully vaccinated, 56.1% have received a booster).
About 43.2% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (35.8% fully vaccinated, 1.5% have had boosters); 79.3% of those 18 and older (71.3% fully vaccinated, 29.6% have had boosters) and 94.2% of those 65 and older (83.8% fully vaccinated, 55.3% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 82.2% have received one dose; 71.9% are fully vaccinated and 25.7% have received a booster shot. 87.2% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 76.8% are fully vaccinated and 28.2% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 72.7% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 64.8% are fully vaccinated and 24.4% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 77.6% have received one dose, 69.8% are fully vaccinated and 27% have received boosters.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Dec. 25, there have been 88,143 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.5% of vaccinated people); 2,559 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.045% of vaccinated people), and there have been 969 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0169% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 3.9 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
SATURDAY, JAN. 1: The Virginia Department of Health data provided here is from Dec. 31, except for vaccine data. That is from Jan. 1. Information from the Centers for Disease Control and the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association is current as of Jan. 1.
In Fauquier County, 189 new COVID-19 cases were reported Dec. 29, beating the previous record, 129, set on Christmas Day. Fauquier recorded 139 on Dec. 30 and 168 on Dec. 31.
The one-day total in the county topped 40 cases 14 times in December, only once in October and twice in September. The county has had a total of 9.137 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 112. It has been climbing since Nov. 28, when it was just eight.
On Friday, Virginia recorded another record-smashing number of new COVID cases: 17,618. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,118,518 total reported cases (311,271 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 9,883 – 3,147 higher than on Dec. 30; it has been climbing since Nov. 28.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,691 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 3,037 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 74,039 in children younger than 10, 132,116 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Dec. 31, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) was 21.5%; that is a new record. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 23.4%, the highest it has ever been. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 29% (as of Jan. 1).
Deaths
Fauquier reported another new COVID-19 death Dec. 29, after reporting new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 13, 22 and 28; there have been 95 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 291 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 127 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 82 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 46 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 36 deaths in those younger than 59.
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, seven children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19 – one more was reported Dec. 29; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
Friday, the VDH reported 22 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,587 (2,563 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 42. (That number is high because of a recalibration of cases on Dec. 28.)
Hospitalizations
With 11 new hospitalizations reported in the county on Friday, there have been a total of 60 new hospitalizations in December. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 358 since the beginning of the pandemic.
On Dec. 29, 398 new COVID hospitalizations were recorded in Virginia and on Dec. 31, 270 were reported. They are the number one and two one-day totals since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 41,862 (2,494 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 217 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days. It is the highest ever seven-day average.
In Friday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 848 people hospitalized, 150 have been older than 80 years old; 164 have been 70 to 79 years old; 172 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 152 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eighty-eight have been younger than 50. (For 22 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 485 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 568 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Thursday, Dec. 30 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Jan. 1 states that 2,292 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,972) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising again since Nov. 11.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Jan. 1 is 464. Two hundred and forty-eight COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 78,422 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 41,862.
Fauquier County School Division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Jan. 1, 607 positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the school system. The total includes 440 students and 167 staff members.
As of Jan. 1, 46 active cases of COVID-19, 25 students and 21 staffers. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
The schools began winter break on Monday, Dec. 20, so cumulative COVID-19 numbers will not be updated until early January.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division, according to April Achter, RRHD population health coordinator; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Dec. 16, because of contact with positive cases, 206 students are currently quarantining – 36 more than last week. Five staff members are currently quarantining.
Although Fauquier County has managed to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks in the schools, other areas have not been so successful. For the week of Oct. 3 to Oct. 10 (the worst week for outbreaks since the start of school), there were 143 outbreaks; 75 of them were in K-12 settings; 14 were in childcare settings. More recently, for the week of Dec. 12 to 18, there were 136 total outbreaks reported and 63 of them were in K-12 settings; 13 were in childcare settings.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
Outbreaks
Two new outbreaks were recorded in the RRHD on Friday, Dec. 31. One was in a correctional facility and one was in a healthcare setting. There was also a new outbreak reported Dec. 30 in a long-term care setting in the RRHD.
There have been a total of 71 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 28 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, five in correctional facilities, four in healthcare settings, four in childcare settings, one in a college setting, seven in K-12 settings. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,999.
The most recent outbreak listed on the VDH website was reported Dec. 17 at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton. Fewer than five cases had been reported as of Dec. 24.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,453 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 38,359 cases and 4,650 deaths); 2,227 outbreaks in congregate settings; 328 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 241 in correctional facilities; 166 in college settings; 565 in childcare settings and 1,167 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
As of Dec. 31, there have been a total of 6,147 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, 40 more than on Dec. 30.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Jan. 1, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (864 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (29.06% for Fauquier). Those two numbers have been rising rapidly for the last couple of weeks. A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Jan. 1, 14,044,320 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 77.4% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 67.7% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 88.7% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78.1% are fully vaccinated.
An average 27,781 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 73.8% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 70% are fully vaccinated (23% have received a booster shot). About 86.1% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 77.7%. About 29.6% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 50.3% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (41.5% are fully vaccinated, 1.7% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 88.7% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78.1% fully vaccinated, 30.5% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.2% have received at least one dose (86.7% fully vaccinated, 56.1% have received a booster).
About 43.2% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (35.8% fully vaccinated, 1.5% have had boosters); 79.3% of those 18 and older (71.3% fully vaccinated, 29.6% have had boosters) and 94.2% of those 65 and older (83.8% fully vaccinated, 55.3% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 82.2% have received one dose; 71.9% are fully vaccinated and 25.7% have received a booster shot. 87.2% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 76.8% are fully vaccinated and 28.2% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 72.7% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 64.8% are fully vaccinated and 24.4% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 77.6% have received one dose, 69.8% are fully vaccinated and 27% have received boosters.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Dec. 25, there have been 88,143 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.5% of vaccinated people); 2,559 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.045% of vaccinated people), and there have been 969 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0169% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 3.9 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
THURSDAY, DEC. 30: In Fauquier County, 189 new COVID-19 cases were reported Dec. 29, beating the previous record, 129, set on Christmas Day. Fauquier recorded 139 today, Dec. 30.
The one-day total in the county has topped 40 cases 13 times so far in December, only once in October and twice in September. The county has had a total of 8,969 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 100. It has been climbing since Nov. 28, when it was just eight.
On Wednesday, Virginia recorded a record-smashing 12,112 new COVID-19 cases. That record, however, was short-lived. Today’s total is 13,500. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,100,900 total reported cases (304,768 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 6,736 – 1,881 higher than Dec. 29; it has been climbing since Nov. 28.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,684 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 3,023 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 73,327 in children younger than 10, 131,041 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Dec. 29, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 19.3%; it hasn’t been that high since May of 2020. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 21.8%; it last reached that rate in May of 2020. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 23.24%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported another new COVID-19 death Dec. 29, after reporting new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 13, 22 and 28; there have been 95 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 291 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 126 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 82 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 46 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 36 deaths in those younger than 59. (For one of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, seven children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19 – one more than was reported yesterday; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
Thursday, the VDH reported 24 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,565 (2,558 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 44 (That number is high because of a recalibration of cases on Dec. 28.)
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported three new COVID-19 hospitalizations today, a new hospitalization Dec. 24, three on Dec. 25 and four on Dec. 26. So far in December, there have been 49 new hospitalizations. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 347 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Dec. 20 that the hospital was treating fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients.
On Wednesday, 398 new COVID hospitalizations were recorded in Virginia and on Thursday, 255 were reported. They are the number one and two one-day totals since the beginning of the pandemic. The previous highest number of new hospitalizations – 188 -- was reached almost exactly a year ago, on Dec. 23, 2020. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 41,592 (2,489 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 198 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days. It is the highest ever seven-day average.
In Thursday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 834 people hospitalized, 148 have been older than 80 years old; 163 have been 70 to 79 years old; 171 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 151 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eighty-seven have been younger than 50. (For 14 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 485 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 568 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Dec. 30 states that 2,101 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,791) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising again since Nov. 11.
As the Omicron variant spreads and COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge, a spokesman for the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Associati…
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Dec. 30 is 418. Two hundred and fifty-two COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 78,065 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 41,592.
Fauquier County School Division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Dec. 30, 607 positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the school system. The total includes 440 students and 167 staff members.
As of Dec. 30, 46 active cases of COVID-19, 25 students and 21 staffers. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
The schools began winter break on Monday, Dec. 20, so cumulative COVID-19 numbers will not be updated until early January.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division, according to April Achter, RRHD population health coordinator; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Dec. 16, because of contact with positive cases, 206 students are currently quarantining – 36 more than last week. Five staff members are currently quarantining.
Although Fauquier County has managed to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks in the schools, other areas have not been so successful. For the week of Oct. 3 to Oct. 10 (the worst week for outbreaks since the start of school), there were 143 outbreaks; 75 of them were in K-12 settings; 14 were in childcare settings. More recently, for the week of Dec. 12 to 18, there were 136 total outbreaks reported and 63 of them were in K-12 settings; 13 were in childcare settings.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
Outbreaks
There was a new outbreak reported yesterday in a long-term care setting in the RRHD. It has not shown up yet on the list of specific facilities.
There have been a total of 69 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 28 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, three in a healthcare setting, four in a childcare setting, one in a college setting, seven in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,985.
The most recent outbreak listed on the VDH website was reported Dec. 17 at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton. Fewer than five cases had been reported as of Dec. 24.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,435 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 38,167 cases and 4,648 deaths); 2,217 outbreaks in congregate settings; 329 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 237 in correctional facilities; 165 in college settings; 560 in childcare settings and 1,164 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
There have been a total of 6,107 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Thursday’s VDH dashboard.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Dec. 30, is rated “high,” as are all other counties in Virginia.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (679 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (23.24% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
The vaccine data below is from Dec. 29.
As of Dec. 29, 13,912,371 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 77% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 67.4% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 88.4% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78% are fully vaccinated.
An average 29,972 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 73.5% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 65.9% are fully vaccinated (22% have received a booster shot). About 85.9% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 77.6%. About 28.4% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 49.6% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (40.8% are fully vaccinated, 1.3% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 88.4% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78% fully vaccinated, 29.4% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.1% have received at least one dose (86.6% fully vaccinated, 55.1% have received a booster).
About 42.7% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (35.4% fully vaccinated, 1.3% have had boosters); 79.1% of those 18 and older (71.2% fully vaccinated, 28.4% have had boosters) and 94% of those 65 and older (83.7% fully vaccinated, 54.3% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 81.9% have received one dose; 71.7% are fully vaccinated and 24.6% have received a booster shot. 86.9% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 76.7% are fully vaccinated and 27.1% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 72.4% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 64.6% are fully vaccinated and 23.4% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 77.4% have received one dose, 69.7% are fully vaccinated and 25.8% have received boosters.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Dec. 18, there have been 78,538 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.4% of vaccinated people); 2,376 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.042% of vaccinated people), and there have been 926 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0162% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.1 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29: In Fauquier County, 189 new COVID-19 cases were reported Dec. 29, beating the previous record, 129, set on Christmas Day.
The one-day total in the county has topped 40 cases 13 times so far in December, only once in October and twice in September. The county has had a total of 8,830 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 88. It has been climbing since Nov. 28, when it was just eight.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia also set a record today: 12,112. Before today, the second- and third-highest totals ever were 8,756 on Christmas Eve and 8,609 on Christmas Day. The previous one-day high, at 9,914 was on Jan. 17. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,087,400 total reported cases (299,862 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 6,736 – 1,172 higher than Dec. 28; it has been climbing since Nov. 28.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,675 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 3,006 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 72,604 in children younger than 10, 130,017 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Dec. 29, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 17.4%; it hasn’t been that high since May of 2020. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 18.6%; it last reached that rate in May of 2020. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 20.45%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported another new COVID-19 death today, after reporting new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 13, 22 and 28; there have been 95 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 291 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 126 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 82 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 46 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 36 deaths in those younger than 59. (For one of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, six children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
Wednesday, the VDH reported 37 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,541 (2,555 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 45.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported a new hospitalization Dec. 24, three on Dec. 25 and four on Dec. 26. So far in December, there have been 46 new hospitalizations. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 344 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Dec. 20 that the hospital was treating fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients.
On Wednesday, 398 new COVID hospitalizations were recorded in Virginia. On Christmas Day, 181 new hospitalizations were reported; before today, it was the second-highest total of the pandemic. The previous highest number of new hospitalizations – 188 -- was reached almost exactly a year ago, on Dec. 23, 2020. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 41,337 (2,486 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 181 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Wednesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 831 people hospitalized, 147 have been older than 80 years old; 163 have been 70 to 79 years old; 170 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 148 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eighty-six have been younger than 50. (For 17 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 470 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 569 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Dec. 29 states that 2,014 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19 – up 342 since yesterday. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,716) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising again since Nov. 11.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Dec. 29 is 412. Two hundred and forty-two COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support – up 19 since yesterday’s reporting.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 77,859 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 41,337.
Fauquier County School Division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Dec. 29, 607 positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the school system. The total includes 440 students and 167 staff members.
As of Dec. 29, 46 active cases of COVID-19, 25 students and 21 staffers. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
The schools began winter break on Monday, Dec. 20, so cumulative COVID-19 numbers will not be updated until early January.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division, according to April Achter, RRHD population health coordinator; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Dec. 16, because of contact with positive cases, 206 students are currently quarantining – 36 more than last week. Five staff members are currently quarantining.
Although Fauquier County has managed to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks in the schools, other areas have not been so successful. For the week of Oct. 3 to Oct. 10 (the worst week for outbreaks since the start of school), there were 143 outbreaks; 75 of them were in K-12 settings; 14 were in childcare settings. More recently, for the week of Dec. 12 to 18, there were 136 total outbreaks reported and 63 of them were in K-12 settings; 13 were in childcare settings.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
Outbreaks
There was a new outbreak reported today in a long-term care setting in the RRHD. It has not shown up yet on the list of specific facilities.
There have been a total of 69 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 28 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, three in a healthcare setting, four in a childcare setting, one in a college setting, seven in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,984.
The most recent outbreak listed on the VDH website was reported Dec. 17 at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton. Fewer than five cases had been reported as of Dec. 24.
In Virginia, the VDH data reports that 1,425 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 37,870 cases and 4,628 deaths); 2,210 outbreaks in congregate settings; 329 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 234 in correctional facilities; 165 in college settings; 559 in childcare settings and 1,161 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
There have been a total of 6,083 outbreaks in Virginia – 44 more than yesterday -- since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Wednesday’s VDH dashboard.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Dec. 29, is rated “high,” as are all but one other county in Virginia. Brunswick County is labeled “substantial.”
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (608 for Fauquier, up from 455 yesterday and up from 372 Monday) and percent positivity (20.45% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Dec. 29, 13,912,371 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 77% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 67.4% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 88.4% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 78% are fully vaccinated.
An average 29,972 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 73.5% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 65.9% are fully vaccinated (22% have received a booster shot). About 85.9% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 77.6%. About 28.4% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 49.6% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (40.8% are fully vaccinated, 1.3% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 88.4% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (78% fully vaccinated, 29.4% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96.1% have received at least one dose (86.6% fully vaccinated, 55.1% have received a booster).
About 42.7% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (35.4% fully vaccinated, 1.3% have had boosters); 79.1% of those 18 and older (71.2% fully vaccinated, 28.4% have had boosters) and 94% of those 65 and older (83.7% fully vaccinated, 54.3% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 81.9% have received one dose; 71.7% are fully vaccinated and 24.6% have received a booster shot. 86.9% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 76.7% are fully vaccinated and 27.1% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 72.4% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 64.6% are fully vaccinated and 23.4% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 77.4% have received one dose, 69.7% are fully vaccinated and 25.8% have received boosters.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Dec. 18, there have been 78,538 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.4% of vaccinated people); 2,376 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.042% of vaccinated people), and there have been 926 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0162% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.1 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
TUESDAY, DEC. 28: In Fauquier County, 93 new COVID-19 cases were reported Dec. 28; there were 33 cases reported Sunday and Monday; 81 new COVID-19 cases reported Dec. 24 and 129, a new record, on Christmas Day.
The one-day total in the county has topped 40 cases 12 times so far in December, only once in October and twice in September. The county has had a total of 8,641 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 69. It has been climbing since Nov. 28, when it was just eight.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 7,439 on Dec. 28. The second- and third-highest totals ever were 8,756 on Christmas Eve and 8,609 on Christmas Day. The highest, at 9,914 was on Jan. 17. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,075,288 total reported cases (294,641 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 6,736 – 1,601 higher than Dec. 27; it has been climbing since Nov. 28.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,662 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,993 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 72,052 in children younger than 10, 129,159 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Dec. 28, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 15.9%; it hasn’t been that high since Jan. 9. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 17.4%; it last reached that rate in May of 2020. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 20.25%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported one new COVID-19 death today, after reporting new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10, 13 and 22; there have been 94 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 290 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 126 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 81 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 46 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 36 deaths in those younger than 59. (For one of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, six children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
Tuesday, the VDH reported 185 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,504 (2,545 probable). Thirty-seven were reported on Christmas Eve, 23 on Christmas Day and no deaths were reported Dec. 26 and two on Dec. 27. The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 47.
The VDH website reported an explanation of its website for why reported deaths were so high today: “On Dec. 28, 167 COVID-19 associated deaths were added to the VDH dashboard. These deaths were Virginia residents who died in a state other than Virginia in 2020. There is a long delay before Virginia receives these death reports. VDH assesses out-of-state death reports at the end of the following year.”
Subtracting the 167 from today’s total, 185, leaves a one-day total of 18 deaths reported today in Virginia.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported a new hospitalization Dec. 24, three on Dec. 25 and four on Dec. 26. So far in December, there have been 46 new hospitalizations. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 344 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Dec. 20 that the hospital was treating fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients.
On Tuesday, 142 new hospitalizations were recorded in Virginia. On Christmas Day, 181 new hospitalizations were reported in Virginia, the second-highest total of the pandemic. The highest number of new hospitalizations – 188 -- was reached almost exactly a year ago, on Dec. 23, 2020. On Monday, the state added 129 new hospitalizations; on Friday, there were 143 in the state and there were 141 on Dec. 26. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 40,939 (2,476 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 143 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Monday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 832 people hospitalized, 147 have been older than 80 years old; 163 have been 70 to 79 years old; 170 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 148 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eighty-four have been younger than 50. (For 20 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 472 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 578 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Monday, Dec. 27 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Dec. 28 states that 1,672 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19 – up 234 since yesterday. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,650) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising again since Nov. 11.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Dec. 28 is 407. Two hundred and thirty-seven COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support – up 19 since yesterday’s reporting.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 77,613 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 40,939.
Fauquier County School Division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Dec. 28, 607 positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the school system. The total includes 440 students and 167 staff members.
As of Dec. 28, 46 active cases of COVID-19, 25 students and 21 staffers. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
The schools began winter break on Monday, Dec. 20, so cumulative COVID-19 numbers will not be updated until early January.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division, according to April Achter, RRHD population health coordinator; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Dec. 16, because of contact with positive cases, 206 students are currently quarantining – 36 more than last week. Five staff members are currently quarantining.
Although Fauquier County has managed to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks in the schools, other areas have not been so successful. For the week of Oct. 3 to Oct. 10 (the worst week for outbreaks since the start of school), there were 143 outbreaks; 75 of them were in K-12 settings; 14 were in childcare settings. More recently, for the week of Dec. 12 to 18, there were 135 total outbreaks reported and 63 of them were in K-12 settings; 12 were in childcare settings.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
Outbreaks
A new outbreak was reported Dec. 17 at the Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Hospital Hill in Warrenton. Fewer than five cases had been reported as of Dec. 24.
There have been a total of 68 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 27 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, three in a healthcare setting, four in a childcare setting, one in a college setting, seven in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,970.
The VDH data reports that 1,405 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 37,870 cases and 4,628 deaths); 2,206 outbreaks in congregate settings; 328 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 231 in correctional facilities; 164 in college settings; 549 in childcare settings and 1,156 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
There have been a total of 6,039 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Monday’s VDH dashboard.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Dec. 27, is rated “high,” as are all but two other counties in Virginia. Two are labeled “substantial.”
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (455 for Fauquier, up from 372 yesterday) and percent positivity (20.25% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Dec. 28, 13,882,230 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 76.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 67.4% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 88.3% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 77.9% are fully vaccinated.
An average 34,478 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 73.4% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 65.8% are fully vaccinated (21.8% have received a booster shot). About 85.8% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 77.6%. About 28.1% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 49.4% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (40.7% are fully vaccinated, 1.3% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 88.3% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (77.9% fully vaccinated, 29.1% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96% have received at least one dose (86.6% fully vaccinated, 54.9% have received a booster).
About 42.6% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (35.3% fully vaccinated, 1.2% have had boosters); 79% of those 18 and older (71.2% fully vaccinated, 28.1% have had boosters) and 94% of those 65 and older (83.7% fully vaccinated, 53.9% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 81.8% have received one dose; 71.6% are fully vaccinated and 24.4% have received a booster shot. 86.8% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 76.6% are fully vaccinated and 26.8% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 72.3% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 64.6% are fully vaccinated and 23.1% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 77.4% have received one dose, 69.7% are fully vaccinated and 25.5% have received boosters.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Dec. 18, there have been 78,538 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.4% of vaccinated people); 2,376 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.042% of vaccinated people), and there have been 926 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0162% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.1 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
MONDAY, DEC. 27: In Fauquier County, 33 new COVID-19 cases reported Dec. 27; there were 81 new COVID-19 cases reported Dec. 24 and 129, a new record, on Christmas Day. The previous record of 89 was set on Jan. 17.
The one-day total in the county has topped 40 cases 11 times so far in December, only once in October and twice in September. The county has had a total of 8,548 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 62. It has been climbing since Nov. 28, when it was just eight.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 4,472 on Dec. 27. The second- and third-highest totals were 8,756 on Christmas Eve and 8,609 on Christmas Day. The highest, at 9,914 was on Jan. 17. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,067,849 total reported cases (291,617 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 5,135 – 1,172 higher than Dec. 24; it has been climbing since Nov. 28.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,649 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,976 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 71,517 in children younger than 10, 128,252 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Dec. 27, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 14.5%; it hasn’t been that high since Jan. 13. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 16.2%; it last reached that rate in May of 2020. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 12.26%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported one new COVID-19 death Dec. 22, after reporting new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10 and 13; there have been 93 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 289 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 126 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 81 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 46 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 35 deaths in those younger than 59. (For one of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, six children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
Monday, the VDH reported just two new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,319 (2,459 probable). Thirty-seven were reported on Christmas Eve, 23 on Christmas Day and no deaths were reported Dec. 26. The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 26.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported another new hospitalization Dec. 24, three on Dec. 25 and four on Dec. 26. So far in December, there have been 46 new hospitalizations. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 344 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Dec. 20 that the hospital was treating fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients.
On Christmas Day, 181 new hospitalizations were reported in Virginia, the second-highest total of the pandemic. The highest number of new hospitalizations – 188 -- was reached almost exactly a year ago, on Dec. 23, 2020. On Monday, the state added 129 new hospitalizations; on Friday, there were 143 in the state and there were 141 on Dec. 26. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 40,797 (2,463 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 134 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Monday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 829 people hospitalized, 146 have been older than 80 years old; 163 have been 70 to 79 years old; 170 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 148 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eighty-three have been younger than 50. (For 19 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 463 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 567 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Sunday, Dec. 26 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Dec. 27 states that 1,672 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,594) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising again since Nov. 11.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Dec. 27 is 399. Two hundred and eighteen COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 77,349 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 40,797.
Fauquier County School Division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Dec. 27, 607 positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the school system. The total includes 440 students and 167 staff members.
As of Dec. 27, 46 active cases of COVID-19, 25 students and 21 staffers. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
The schools began winter break on Monday, Dec. 20, so cumulative COVID-19 numbers will not be updated until early January.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division, according to April Achter, RRHD population health coordinator; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Dec. 16, because of contact with positive cases, 206 students are currently quarantining – 36 more than last week. Five staff members are currently quarantining.
Although Fauquier County has managed to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks in the schools, other areas have not been so successful. For the week of Oct. 3 to Oct. 10 (the worst week for outbreaks since the start of school), there were 143 outbreaks; 75 of them were in K-12 settings; 14 were in childcare settings. More recently, for the week of Dec. 12 to 18, there were 135 total outbreaks reported and 63 of them were in K-12 settings; 12 were in childcare settings.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
Outbreaks
There have been a total of 68 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 27 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, three in a healthcare setting, four in a childcare setting, one in a college setting, seven in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,967.
The VDH data reports that 1,403 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 37,870 cases and 4,628 deaths); 2,200 outbreaks in congregate settings; 327 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 231 in correctional facilities; 163 in college settings; 546 in childcare settings and 1,153 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
There have been a total of 6,023 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Monday’s VDH dashboard.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Dec. 27, is rated “high,” as are all but three other counties in Virginia. Two are labeled “substantial” and one is labeled “moderate.”
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (372 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (12.26% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Dec. 27, 13,865,152 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 76.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 67.4% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 88.3% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 77.9% are fully vaccinated.
An average 40,173 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 73.4% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 65.8% are fully vaccinated (21.7% have received a booster shot). About 85.8% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 77.6%. About 27.9% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 49.3% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (40.5% are fully vaccinated, 1.2% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 88.3% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (77.9% fully vaccinated, 28.9% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96% have received at least one dose (86.6% fully vaccinated, 54.8% have received a booster).
About 42.6% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (35.3% fully vaccinated, 1.1% have had boosters); 79% of those 18 and older (71.2% fully vaccinated, 27.9% have had boosters) and 94% of those 65 and older (83.6% fully vaccinated, 53.8% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 81.7% have received one dose; 71.6% are fully vaccinated and 24.3% have received a booster shot. 86.8% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 76.6% are fully vaccinated and 26.7% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 72.3% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 64.5% are fully vaccinated and 23% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 77.3% have received one dose, 69.6% are fully vaccinated and 25.4% have received boosters.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Dec. 18, there have been 78,538 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.4% of vaccinated people); 2,376 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.042% of vaccinated people), and there have been 926 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0162% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.1 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
Weekly update
The weekly update on COVID-19 in the commonwealth – provided by the University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute -- was released Dec. 23, one day early because of the Christmas holiday. The key takeaways from the report:
- Case rates continue to grow across the commonwealth and remain at a high level. Currently, 21 of 35 health districts are in surge trajectories, while nine are in slow growth.
- The statewide reproduction rate is still above one.
- The Omicron scenario projects a sudden surge, reaching 15,000 daily cases in late January. This is more than twice the maximum rate seen during the winter 2021 surge. Holiday travel and activities may contribute to an even larger surge.
- The CDC estimates that Omicron now accounts for more than 75% of new cases in the mid-Atlantic region.
The report continues, “The Omicron variant was first detected in Virginia on Dec. 9, and this week accounts for a CDC estimated 75.8% of all new cases in Virginia. Though there is some preliminary evidence that it may not be quite as severe as Delta, it still poses a serious health risk.
“Furthermore, with its increased immune escape, it has the potential to cause a significant number of reinfections, as well as another major surge.”
The VDH offers recommendations on how to stay safe this holiday season:
- Get vaccinated as soon as possible and get a booster when eligible.
- Wear a mask in indoor public places and reconsider public indoor activities where masking is difficult (e.g. indoor dining).
- Gather outside or in well ventilated areas and maintain distance when possible.
- Stay home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or other illness.
SUNDAY, DEC. 26: The information provided below was updated on different days. Most VDH information is as of Dec. 24; CDC data is as of Dec. 26; VHHA is as of Dec. 25.
The weekly update on COVID-19 in the commonwealth – provided by the University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute -- was released Dec. 23, one day early because of the upcoming Christmas holiday. The key takeaways from the report:
- Case rates continue to grow across the commonwealth and remain at a high level. Currently, 21 of 35 health districts are in surge trajectories, while nine are in slow growth.
- The statewide reproduction rate is still above one.
- The Omicron scenario projects a sudden surge, reaching 15,000 daily cases in late January. This is more than twice the maximum rate seen during the winter 2021 surge. Holiday travel and activities may contribute to an even larger surge.
- The CDC estimates that Omicron now accounts for more than 75% of new cases in the mid-Atlantic region.
The report continues, “The Omicron variant was first detected in Virginia on Dec. 9, and this week accounts for a CDC estimated 75.8% of all new cases in Virginia. Though there is some preliminary evidence that it may not be quite as severe as Delta, it still poses a serious health risk.
“Furthermore, with its increased immune escape, it has the potential to cause a significant number of reinfections, as well as another major surge.”
The VDH offers recommendations on how to stay safe this holiday season:
- Get vaccinated as soon as possible and get a booster when eligible.
- Wear a mask in indoor public places and reconsider public indoor activities where masking is difficult (e.g. indoor dining).
- Gather outside or in well ventilated areas and maintain distance when possible.
- Stay home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or other illness.
Cases
In Fauquier County, there were 81 new COVID-19 cases reported Dec. 24; the daily number has only been higher once since the beginning of the pandemic. The high of 89 was recorded on Jan. 17.
The one-day total in the county has topped 40 ten times so far in December, only once in October and twice in September. The county has had a total of 8,353 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 46. It has been climbing since Nov. 28, when it was just eight.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 8,756 on Dec. 24; it is the second-highest one-day total since the beginning of the pandemic. The highest, at 9,914 was on Jan. 17. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,049,336 total reported cases (284,335 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 5,135 – 757 higher than Dec. 23; it has been climbing since Nov. 28.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,635 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,961 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 70,969 in children younger than 10, 127,469 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Dec. 24, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 11.3%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 13.7%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 12.26%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported one new COVID-19 death Dec. 22, after reporting new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10 and 13; there have been 93 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 289 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 126 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 81 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 46 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 35 deaths in those younger than 59. (For one of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, six children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
Friday, the VDH reported 37 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,294 (2,449 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 30.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported another new hospitalization Dec. 24. So far in December, there have been 39 new hospitalizations. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 337 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Dec. 20 that the hospital was treating fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients.
On Friday, the state added 143 new hospitalizations; on Thursday, 132 new hospitalizations were added, a one-day tally not seen since Sept. 18. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 40,346 (2,455 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 55 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days; that number is low because hospitalizations were recently reevaluated and hundreds were removed from the total.
In Friday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 817 people hospitalized, 146 have been older than 80 years old; 163 have been 70 to 79 years old; 169 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 148 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eighty-two have been younger than 50. (For nine of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 457 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 546 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Thursday, Dec. 23 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Dec. 25 states that 1,634 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,530) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising again since Nov. 11.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Dec. 25 is 376. Two hundred and nine COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 77,118 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 40,346.
Fauquier County School Division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Dec. 26, 607 positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the school system. The total includes 440 students and 167 staff members.
As of Dec. 25, 46 active cases of COVID-19, 25 students and 21 staffers. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
The schools began winter break on Monday, Dec. 20, so cumulative COVID-19 numbers will not be updated until early January.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division, according to April Achter, RRHD population health coordinator; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Dec. 16, because of contact with positive cases, 206 students are currently quarantining – 36 more than last week. Five staff members are currently quarantining.
Although Fauquier County has managed to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks in the schools, other areas have not been so successful. For the week of Oct. 3 to Oct. 10 (the worst week for outbreaks since the start of school), there were 143 outbreaks; 75 of them were in K-12 settings; 14 were in childcare settings. More recently, for the week of Dec. 12 to 18, there were 135 total outbreaks reported and 63 of them were in K-12 settings; 12 were in childcare settings.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
Outbreaks
There have been a total of 68 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 27 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, three in a healthcare setting, four in a childcare setting, one in a college setting, seven in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,962.
The VDH data reports that 1,403 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 37,773 cases and 4,621 deaths); 2,199 outbreaks in congregate settings; 327 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 231 in correctional facilities; 163 in college settings; 546 in childcare settings and 1,150 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
There have been a total of 6,019 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Friday’s VDH dashboard.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Dec. 26, is rated “high,” as are all but three other counties in Virginia. Two are labeled “substantial” and one is labeled “moderate.”
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (372 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (12.26% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Dec. 24, 13,825,265 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 76.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 67.3% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 88.2% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 77.8% are fully vaccinated.
An average 38,993 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 73.3% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 65.8% are fully vaccinated (21.3% have received a booster shot). About 85.7% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 77.5%. About 27.4% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 49.2% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (40.4% are fully vaccinated, 1.1% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 88.2% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (77.8% fully vaccinated, 28.6% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 96% have received at least one dose (86.6% fully vaccinated, 54.5% have received a booster).
About 42.2% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (35.2% fully vaccinated, 1% have had boosters); 78.9% of those 18 and older (71.1% fully vaccinated, 27.4% have had boosters) and 93.9% of those 65 and older (83.6% fully vaccinated, 53.4% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 81.6% have received one dose; 71.5% are fully vaccinated and 23.9% have received a booster shot. 86.7% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 76.6% are fully vaccinated and 26.3% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 72.2% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 64.5% are fully vaccinated and 22.5% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 77.3% have received one dose, 69.6% are fully vaccinated and 24.9% have received boosters.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Dec. 18, there have been 78,538 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.4% of vaccinated people); 2,376 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.042% of vaccinated people), and there have been 926 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0162% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.1 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
THURSDAY, DEC. 23: The weekly update on COVID-19 in the commonwealth – provided by the University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute -- was released today, one day early because of the upcoming Christmas holiday. The key takeaways from the report:
- Case rates continue to grow across the commonwealth and remain at a high level. Currently, 21 of 35 health districts are in surge trajectories, while nine are in slow growth.
- The statewide reproduction rate is still above one.
- The Omicron scenario projects a sudden surge, reaching 15,000 daily cases in late January. This is more than twice the maximum rate seen during the winter 2021 surge. Holiday travel and activities may contribute to an even larger surge.
- The CDC estimates that Omicron now accounts for more than 75% of new cases in the mid-Atlantic region.
The report continues, “The Omicron variant was first detected in Virginia on Dec. 9, and this week accounts for a CDC estimated 75.8% of all new cases in Virginia. Though there is some preliminary evidence that it may not be quite as severe as Delta, it still poses a serious health risk.
“Furthermore, with its increased immune escape, it has the potential to cause a significant number of reinfections, as well as another major surge.”
The VDH offers recommendations on how to stay safe this holiday season:
- Get vaccinated as soon as possible and get a booster when eligible.
- Wear a mask in indoor public places and reconsider public indoor activities where masking is difficult (e.g. indoor dining).
- Gather outside or in well ventilated areas and maintain distance when possible.
- Stay home if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or other illness.
Cases
In Fauquier County, there were 58 new COVID-19 cases reported today, 57 cases yesterday; the daily number has only been higher three times since the beginning of the pandemic; all of those tallies were in January. The one-day total has topped 40 nine times so far in December, only once in October and twice in September. The county has had a total of 8,272 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 39. It has been climbing since Nov. 28, when it was just eight.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 6,473 today; it is the third-highest one-day total since the beginning of the pandemic. The other two were in January. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,040,580 total reported cases (280,371 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 4,378 – 803 higher than yesterday; it has been climbing since Nov. 28.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,625 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,947 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 70,535 in children younger than 10, 126,819 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Dec. 23, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 10.6%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 12.9%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 12.36%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported one new COVID-19 death yesterday, after reporting new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10 and 13; there have been 93 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 286 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 125 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 80 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 46 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 34 deaths in those younger than 59. (For one of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, six children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
Thursday, the VDH reported 33 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,257 (2,444 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 29.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported another new hospitalization today. So far in December, there have been 38 new hospitalizations. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 336 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Dec. 20 that the hospital was treating fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients.
Today the state added 132 new hospitalizations; yesterday 136 new hospitalizations were added, a one-day tally not seen since Sept. 18. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 40,203 (2,447 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 24 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days; that number is low because hospitalizations were recently reevaluated and hundreds were removed from the total.
In Thursday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 812 people hospitalized, 146 have been older than 80 years old; 160 have been 70 to 79 years old; 167 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 148 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eighty-two have been younger than 50. (For nine of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 456 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 541 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Dec. 23 states that 1,574 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,473) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising again since Nov. 11.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Dec. 23 is 382. Two hundred and four COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 76,764 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 40,203.
Outbreaks
There have been a total of 68 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 27 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, three in a healthcare setting, four in a childcare setting, one in a college setting, seven in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,962.
The VDH data reports that 1,402 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 37,773 cases and 4,621 deaths); 2,192 outbreaks in congregate settings; 327 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 231 in correctional facilities; 163 in college settings; 542 in childcare settings and 1,145 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
There have been a total of 6,002 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, according to today’s VDH dashboard – 28 more than yesterday.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Dec. 23, is rated “high,” as are all but five other counties in Virginia. Three are labeled “substantial” and two are labeled “moderate.”
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (352 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (12.36% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Dec. 23, 13,765,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 76.6% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 67.2% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 88% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 77.8% are fully vaccinated.
An average 37,918 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 73.1% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 65.7% are fully vaccinated (20.8% have received a booster shot). About 85.7% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 77.5%. About 26.9% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 48.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (40.2% are fully vaccinated, 0.9% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 88% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (77.8% fully vaccinated, 28% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 95.9% have received at least one dose (86.5% fully vaccinated, 54% have received a booster).
About 41.8% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (34.9% fully vaccinated, 0.8% have had boosters); 78.8% of those 18 and older (71.1% fully vaccinated, 26.9% have had boosters) and 93.8% of those 65 and older (83.6% fully vaccinated, 52.9% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 81.4% have received one dose; 71.4% are fully vaccinated and 23.4% have received a booster shot. 86.5% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 76.5% are fully vaccinated and 25.8% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 72% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 64.4% are fully vaccinated and 22.1% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 77.2% have received one dose, 69.6% are fully vaccinated and 24.4% have received boosters.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Dec. 11, there have been 72,322 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.3% of vaccinated people); 2,398 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.042% of vaccinated people), and there have been 919 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0163% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.2 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22: In Fauquier County, there were 57 new COVID-19 cases reported today; the daily number has only been higher three times since the beginning of the pandemic. The one-day total has topped 40 eight times so far in December, only once in October and twice in September. The county has had a total of 8,214 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 38. It has been climbing since Nov. 28, when it was just eight.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 5,972 today; the last time Virginia recorded a one-day total that high was on Sept. 10. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,034,107 total reported cases (278,156 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,575 – 405 higher than yesterday; it has been climbing since Nov. 28.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,613 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,928 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 70,080 in children younger than 10, 126,053 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Dec. 22, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 10%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 12.5%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 11.67%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported one new COVID-19 death today, after reporting new deaths on Dec. 3, 9, 10 and 13; there have been 94 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 286 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 125 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 80 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 46 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 34 deaths in those younger than 59. (For one of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, six children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19; 10 between 10 to 19 have died.
Wednesday, the VDH reported 50 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,224 (2,443 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 28.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported another new hospitalization today. So far in December, there have been 37 new hospitalizations. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 335 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Dec. 20 that the hospital was treating fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients.
Today the state added 136 new hospitalizations, a one-day tally not seen since Sept. 18. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 40,071 (2,447 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of -7 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days because of a recent reevaluation of cases.
In Wednesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 811 people hospitalized, 146 have been older than 80 years old; 160 have been 70 to 79 years old; 167 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 148 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eighty-two have been younger than 50. (For eight of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 456 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 533 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Dec. 22 states that 1,550 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,452) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising again since Nov. 11.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Dec. 22 is 379. Two hundred and nine COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 76,625 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 40,071.
Outbreaks
There have been a total of 68 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 27 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, three in a healthcare setting, four in a childcare setting, one in a college setting, seven in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,962.
The VDH data reports that 1,397 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 37,773 cases and 4,621 deaths); 2,182 outbreaks in congregate settings; 323 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 230 in correctional facilities; 161 in college settings; 539 in childcare settings and 1,142 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
There have been a total of 5,974 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, according to today’s VDH dashboard – 22 more than yesterday.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Dec. 22, is rated “high,” as are all but four other counties in Virginia, which are labeled “substantial.”
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (338 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (11.67% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Dec. 22, 13,715,418 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 76.5% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 67.1% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 87.9% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 77.7% are fully vaccinated.
An average 37,669 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 73% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 65.6% are fully vaccinated (20.5% have received a booster shot). About 85.6% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 77.5%. About 26.5% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 48.7% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (40% are fully vaccinated, 0.8% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 87.9% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (77.7% fully vaccinated, 27.6% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 95.8% have received at least one dose (86.5% fully vaccinated, 53.6% have received a booster).
About 41.5% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (34.7% fully vaccinated, 0.7% have had boosters); 78.8% of those 18 and older (71.1% fully vaccinated, 26.5% have had boosters) and 93.8% of those 65 and older (83.6% fully vaccinated, 52.6% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 81.3% have received one dose; 71.4% are fully vaccinated and 23% have received a booster shot. 86.4% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 76.4% are fully vaccinated and 25.3% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 71.9% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 64.3% are fully vaccinated and 21.7% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 77.1% have received one dose, 69.5% are fully vaccinated and 24% have received boosters.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Dec. 11, there have been 72,322 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.3% of vaccinated people); 2,398 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.042% of vaccinated people), and there have been 919 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0163% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.2 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
TUESDAY, DEC. 21: In Fauquier County, there were 42 new COVID-19 cases reported today. The daily number has topped 40 seven times so far in December, only once in October and twice in September. The county has had a total of 8,157 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 36. It has been climbing since Nov. 28, when it was just eight.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 4,437 today; the last time Virginia recorded a one-day total that high was on Sept. 10. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,028,135 total reported cases (276,087 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,575; it has been climbing since Nov. 28.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,599 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,908 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 69,639 in children younger than 10, 125,339 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Dec. 21, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 9.6%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 11.8%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 10.91%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported one new COVID-19 death each on Dec. 3, 9, 10 and 13; there have been 92 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 285 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 125 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 79 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 46 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 34 deaths in those younger than 59. (For one of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, six children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19; 10 between 10 to 19 have died. The latest fatality in the 10 to 19 age group was reported Nov. 3 in the Central Health District.
Tuesday, the VDH reported 38 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,194 (2,448 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 26.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported another new hospitalization today. So far in December, there have been 36 new hospitalizations. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 334 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Dec. 20 that the hospital was treating fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients.
According to the VDH, the total number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state was lower than previously thought, but today the state added 75 new hospitalizations. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 39,935 (2,443 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of -43 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days because of the reevaluation of cases.
In Tuesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 812 people hospitalized, 145 have been older than 80 years old; 160 have been 70 to 79 years old; 167 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 147 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eighty-two have been younger than 50. (For 11 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 454 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 530 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Monday, Dec. 20 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Dec. 21 states that 1,518 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,431) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising again since Nov. 11.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Dec. 21 is 378. Two hundred and thirteen COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 76,468 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 39,935.
Outbreaks
There have been a total of 68 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 27 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, three in a healthcare setting, four in a childcare setting, one in a college setting, seven in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,962.
The VDH data reports that 1,395 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 37,773 cases and 4,621 deaths); 2,174 outbreaks in congregate settings; 322 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 229 in correctional facilities; 160 in college settings; 533 in childcare settings and 1,137 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
There have been a total of 5,952 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, according to today’s VDH dashboard – 21 more than yesterday.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Dec. 21, is rated “high,” as are all but four other counties in Virginia, which are labeled “substantial.”
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (311 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (10.91% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Dec. 21, 13,661,704 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 76.3% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 67.1% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 87.8% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 77.7% are fully vaccinated.
An average 38,448 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 73% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 65.6% are fully vaccinated (20.1% have received a booster shot). About 85.5% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 77.4%. About 26% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 48.5% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (39.8% are fully vaccinated, 0.6% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 87.8% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (77.7% fully vaccinated, 27% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 95.8% have received at least one dose (86.5% fully vaccinated, 53.2% have received a booster).
About 41.4% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (34.6% fully vaccinated, 0.5% have had boosters); 78.7% of those 18 and older (71% fully vaccinated, 26% have had boosters) and 93.7% of those 65 and older (83.6% fully vaccinated, 52.2% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 81.1% have received one dose; 71.3% are fully vaccinated and 22.6% have received a booster shot. 86.3% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 76.4% are fully vaccinated and 24.8% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 71.8% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 64.3% are fully vaccinated and 21.3% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 77% have received one dose, 69.5% are fully vaccinated and 23.5% have received boosters.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Dec. 11, there have been 72,322 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.3% of vaccinated people); 2,398 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.042% of vaccinated people), and there have been 919 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0163% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.2 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
MONDAY, DEC. 20: In Fauquier County, there were 26 new COVID-19 cases today, 32 Saturday and 28 Sunday. The daily number has topped 40 six times so far in December, only once in October and twice in September. The county has had a total of 8,115 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 34. It has been climbing since Nov. 28, when it was just eight.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia topped 4,000 on Saturday; they were tallied at 2,991 today. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,023,698 total reported cases (274,239 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,286; it has been climbing since Nov. 28.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,585 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,895 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 69,308 in children younger than 10, 124,739 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Dec. 20, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 9.3%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 11.1%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 10.58%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported one new COVID-19 death each on Dec. 3, 9, 10 and 13; there have been 92 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 285 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 124 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 79 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 46 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 34 deaths in those younger than 59. (For two of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, six children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19; 10 between 10 to 19 have died. The latest fatality in the 10 to 19 age group was reported Nov. 3 in the Central Health District.
Monday, the VDH reported no new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia; there were 32 on Saturday and 21 on Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,136 (2,442 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 26.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported new hospitalizations (one each day) on Dec. 16, 17, 18, 19. So far in December, there have been 35 new hospitalizations. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 333 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Dec. 20 that the hospital was treating fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients.
According to the VDH, the total number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state has continued to decrease since Dec. 14; the total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 39,860 (2,436 probable). (Sometimes when the VDH reexamines cases, cases drop off the hospitalization list.) The state is reporting a weekly average of -63 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days because of the reevaluation of cases.
In Friday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 805 people hospitalized, 144 have been older than 80 years old; 159 have been 70 to 79 years old; 164 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 147 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eighty-one have been younger than 50. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 454 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 530 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Sunday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Dec. 20 states that 1,436 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,404) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising again since Nov. 11.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Dec. 20 is 368. Two hundred and eight COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 76,273 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 39.860.
Outbreaks
There have been a total of 68 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic – one more, in a long-term care facility, than was reported on Friday. The VDH has not listed the new outbreak in its list of exposure settings, so it is not known where the most recent outbreak occurred.
There have been 27 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, three in a healthcare setting, four in a childcare setting, one in a college setting, seven in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,962.
The VDH data reports that 1,395 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 37,759 cases and 4,617 deaths); 2,162 outbreaks in congregate settings; 322 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 229 in correctional facilities; 160 in college settings; 526 in childcare settings and 1,132 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
There have been a total of 5,931 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, according to today’s VDH dashboard.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Dec. 20, is rated “high,” as are all but five other counties in Virginia, which are labeled “substantial.”
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (311 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (10.58% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Dec. 20, 13,635,579 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 76.3% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 67% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 87.7% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 77.7% are fully vaccinated.
An average 39,362 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 73% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 65.6% are fully vaccinated (19.9% have received a booster shot). About 85.5% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 77.4%. About 25.8% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 48.3% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (39.6% are fully vaccinated, 0.6% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 87.7% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (77.7% fully vaccinated, 26.8% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 95.7% have received at least one dose (86.4% fully vaccinated, 53% have received a booster).
About 41.4% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (34.6% fully vaccinated, 0.5% have had boosters); 78.7% of those 18 and older (71% fully vaccinated, 25.8% have had boosters) and 93.7% of those 65 and older (83.6% fully vaccinated, 52% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 81.1% have received one dose; 71.2% are fully vaccinated and 22.4% have received a booster shot. 86.3% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 76.4% are fully vaccinated and 23.4% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 71.8% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 64.3% are fully vaccinated and 20.2% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 77% have received one dose, 69.5% are fully vaccinated and 22.3% have received boosters.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Dec. 11, there have been 72,322 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.3% of vaccinated people); 2,398 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.042% of vaccinated people), and there have been 919 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0163% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.2 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
FRIDAY, DEC. 17: In Fauquier County, there were 27 new COVID-19 cases today, 53 yesterday and 43 Wednesday. The daily number has topped 40 six times so far in December, only once in October and twice in September. The county has had a total of 8,029 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 32. It has been climbing since Nov. 28, when it was just eight.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 3,457 today after reaching 3,135 Wednesday and 3,688 Thursday. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,013,390 total reported cases (270,280 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,760; it has been climbing since Nov. 28.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,568 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,877 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 68,626 cases in children younger than 10, 123,697 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Dec. 17, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 8.6%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 11.3%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 12.36%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported one new COVID-19 death each on Dec. 9, 10 and 13. The last fatality prior to those was on Friday, Dec. 3; there have been 92 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 282 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 123 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 79 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 44 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 34 deaths in those younger than 59. (For two of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, six children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19; 10 between 10 to 19 have died. The latest fatality in the 10 to 19 age group was reported Nov. 3 in the Central Health District.
Friday, the VDH reported 28 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,083 (2,426 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 27.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported a new hospitalization again today. So far in December, there have been 33 new hospitalizations. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 331 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Dec. 7 that the hospital was treating about eight COVID-19 patients.
According to the VDH, the total number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state has decreased by 337 since Tuesday; the total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 39,963 (2,423 probable). (Sometimes when the VDH reexamines cases, cases drop off the hospitalization list.) The state is reporting a weekly average of -55 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days because of the reevaluation of cases.
In Friday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 800 people hospitalized, 144 have been older than 80 years old; 159 have been 70 to 79 years old; 163 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 146 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eighty-one have been younger than 50. (For seven of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 451 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 527 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Thursday, Dec. 16 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Dec. 17 states that 1,403 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,342) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising again since Nov. 11.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Dec. 17 is 336. One hundred and eighty-six COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 75,941 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 40,038.
Outbreaks
There have been a total of 67 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 26 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, three in a healthcare setting, four in a childcare setting, one in a college setting, seven in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,953.
The VDH data reports that 1,393 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 37,735 cases and 4,610 deaths); 2,147 outbreaks in congregate settings; 321 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 229 in correctional facilities; 160 in college settings; 526 in childcare settings and 1,116 K-12 outbreaks being reported. According to the VDH, there have been 37 outbreaks in K-12 settings in the last two days.
There have been a total of 5,892 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic – 25 more than yesterday -- according to today’s VDH dashboard.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Dec. 16, is rated “high,” as are all but five other counties in Virginia, which are labeled “substantial.”
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (283 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (11.38% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Dec. 17, 13,510,787 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 76% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.8% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 87.5% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 77.5% are fully vaccinated.
An average 42,361 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 72.8% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 65.4% are fully vaccinated (19.1% have received a booster shot). About 85.3% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 77.3%. About 24.7% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 47.7% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (39% are fully vaccinated, 0.3% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 87.5% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (77.5% fully vaccinated, 25.6% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 95.6% have received at least one dose (86.4% fully vaccinated, 51.9% have received a booster).
About 41% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (34.1% fully vaccinated, 0.2% have had boosters); 78.5% of those 18 and older (70.9% fully vaccinated, 24.7% have had boosters) and 93.6% of those 65 and older (83.5% fully vaccinated, 51% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 80.7% have received one dose; 71% are fully vaccinated and 21.3% have received a booster shot. 86% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 76.2% are fully vaccinated and 23.5% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 71.6% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 64.1% are fully vaccinated and 20.2% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 76.9% have received one dose, 69.3% are fully vaccinated and 22.3% have received boosters.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Dec. 11, there have been 72,322 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.3% of vaccinated people); 2,398 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.042% of vaccinated people), and there have been 919 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0163% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.2 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
THURSDAY, DEC. 16: In Fauquier County, there were 53 new COVID-19 cases today, 43 yesterday. The one-day total hasn’t been this high since Jan. 25, when it was 65. The daily number has topped 40 six times so far in December, only once in October and twice in September. The county has had a total of 8,002 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 33. It has been climbing since Nov. 28, when it was just eight.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 3,688 Thursday after reaching 3,135 Wednesday. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,006,245 total reported cases (268,929 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,673; it has been climbing since Nov. 28.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,554 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,865 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 68,262 cases in children younger than 10, 123,234 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Dec. 16, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 8.5%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 11.7%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 12.36%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported one new COVID-19 death each on Dec. 9, 10 and 13. The last fatality prior to those was on Friday, Dec. 3; there have been 92 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 281 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 120 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 79 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 43 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 34 deaths in those younger than 59. (For five of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, six children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19; 10 between 10 to 19 have died. The latest fatality in the 10 to 19 age group was reported Nov. 3 in the Central Health District.
Thursday, the VDH reported 30 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,055 (2,422 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 27.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported a new hospitalization today, three new hospitalizations Dec. 9, two on Dec. 10, one on Dec. 13 and one Dec. 14. So far in December, there have been 32 new hospitalizations. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 330 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Dec. 7 that the hospital was treating about eight COVID-19 patients.
According to the VDH, the total number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state has decreased by 262 since Tuesday; the total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 40,038 (2,414 probable). (Sometimes when the VDH reexamines cases, cases drop off the hospitalization list.) The state is reporting a weekly average of -32 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days because of the reevaluation of cases.
In Thursday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 796 people hospitalized, 142 have been older than 80 years old; 157 have been 70 to 79 years old; 160 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 144 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and eighty-one have been younger than 50. (For 12 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 449 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 528 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Dec. 16 states that 1,430 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,321) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising again since Nov. 11.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Dec. 16 is 336. One hundred and eighty-five COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 75,817 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 40,038.
Outbreaks
There have been a total of 67 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 26 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, three in a healthcare setting, four in a childcare setting, one in a college setting, seven in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,950.
The VDH data reports that 1,393 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 37,712 cases and 4,608 deaths); 2,141 outbreaks in congregate settings; 320 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 228 in correctional facilities; 156 in college settings; 524 in childcare settings and 1,105 K-12 outbreaks being reported. According to the VDH, there have been 37 outbreaks in K-12 settings in the last two days.
There have been a total of 5,867 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic – 35 more than yesterday -- according to today’s VDH dashboard.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Dec. 16, is rated “high,” as are all but two other counties in Virginia. Northampton County is rated “substantial” and Mathews County is rated “moderate.”
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (283 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (11.63% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Dec. 16, 13,444,934 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 75.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.7% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 87.3% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 77.5% are fully vaccinated.
An average 41,930 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 72.7% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 65.4% are fully vaccinated (18.6% have received a booster shot). About 85.3% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 77.3%. About 24.1% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 47.4% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (38.4% are fully vaccinated, 0.3% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 87.3% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (77.5% fully vaccinated, 25% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 95.5% have received at least one dose (86.3% fully vaccinated, 51.3% have received a booster).
About 40.9% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (34% fully vaccinated, 0.2% have had boosters); 78.5% of those 18 and older (70.9% fully vaccinated, 24.1% have had boosters) and 93.5% of those 65 and older (83.4% fully vaccinated, 50.1% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 80.6% have received one dose; 70.9% are fully vaccinated and 20.8% have received a booster shot. 85.9% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 76.2% are fully vaccinated and 22.9% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 71.5% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 64.1% are fully vaccinated and 19.7% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 76.8% have received one dose, 69.3% are fully vaccinated and 21.8% have received boosters.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Dec. 4, there have been 67,597 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.2% of vaccinated people); 2,381 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.043% of vaccinated people), and there have been 868 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.00156% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.3 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15: In Fauquier County, there were 43 new COVID-19 cases today. The daily number has topped 40 five times so far in December, only once in October and twice in September. The county has had a total of 7,949 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 29. It has been climbing since Nov. 28, when it was just eight.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 3,135 Wednesday after reaching 2,416 Tuesday. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,006,245 total reported cases (267,596 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,585; it has been climbing since Nov. 28.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,540 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,853 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 67,881 cases in children younger than 10, 122,757 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Dec. 15, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 8.7%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 12.6%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 12.36%.
Deaths
Fauquier reported one new COVID-19 death on Thursday, one on Friday and one Monday. The last fatality prior to those was on Friday, Dec. 3; there have been 92 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 279 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 119 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 78 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 42 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 34 deaths in those younger than 59. (For six of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, six children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19; 10 between 10 to 19 have died. The latest fatality in the 10 to 19 age group was reported Nov. 3 in the Central Health District.
Tuesday, the VDH reported 33 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 15,025 (2,420 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 27.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported three new hospitalizations Dec. 9, two on Dec. 10, one on Dec. 13 and one yesterday. So far in December, there have been 31 new hospitalizations. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 329 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Dec. 7 that the hospital was treating about eight COVID-19 patients.
According to the VDH, the total number of new hospitalizations in the state Tuesday is negative 115, after deleting another 66 yesterday; the total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 40,119 (2,412 probable). (Sometimes when the VDH reexamines cases, cases drop off the hospitalization list.) The state is reporting a weekly average of -10 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days. Because of the reevaluation of cases.
In Wednesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 793 people hospitalized, 142 have been older than 80 years old; 157 have been 70 to 79 years old; 160 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 143 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and seventy-nine have been younger than 50. (For 12 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 446 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 530 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Dec. 15 states that 1,401 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,286) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising again since Nov. 11
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Dec. 15 is 324 – 23 more than yesterday. One hundred and seventy-four COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 75,708 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 40,119.
Outbreaks
There have been a total of 67 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 26 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, three in a healthcare setting, four in a childcare setting, one in a college setting, seven in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,950.
In the state, there have been 46 new outbreaks reported since yesterday. 1,390 outbreaks are being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 37,679 cases and 4,607 deaths); 2,135 outbreaks in congregate settings; 320 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 228 in correctional facilities; 157 in college settings; 519 in childcare settings and 1,083 K-12 outbreaks being reported (15 more than yesterday).
There have been a total of 5,832 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, according to today’s VDH dashboard.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Dec. 15, is rated “high,” as are all but two other counties in Virginia. Two counties in the southeastern part of the state are rated “substantial.” For comparison, 25 counties were rated substantial and six were rated moderate as of Friday, Dec. 3.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (285 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (12.36% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Dec. 15, 13,407,020 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 75.7% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.6% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 87.2% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 77.4% are fully vaccinated.
An average 42,241 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 72.6% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 65.3% are fully vaccinated (18.3% have received a booster shot). About 85.2% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 77.3%. About 23.7% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 47.3% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (38.1% are fully vaccinated, 0.2% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 87.2% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (77.4% fully vaccinated, 24.7% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 95.4% have received at least one dose (86.3% fully vaccinated, 50.9% have received a booster).
About 40.7% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (33.7% fully vaccinated, 0.1% have had boosters); 78.4% of those 18 and older (70.9% fully vaccinated, 23.7% have had boosters) and 93.4% of those 65 and older (83.4% fully vaccinated, 49.6% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 80.5% have received one dose; 70.8% are fully vaccinated and 20.6% have received a booster shot. 85.8% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 76.1% are fully vaccinated and 22.6% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 71.4% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 64% are fully vaccinated and 19.4% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 76.7% have received one dose, 69.3% are fully vaccinated and 21.4% have received boosters.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Dec. 4, there have been 67,597 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.2% of vaccinated people); 2,381 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.043% of vaccinated people), and there have been 868 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.00156% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.3 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
TUESDAY, DEC. 14: In Fauquier County, there were 35 new COVID-19 cases last Friday, seven on Saturday, 41 on Sunday, 19 on Monday and 32 this morning. The county has had a total of 7,906 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 29. It has been climbing since Nov. 28, when it was just eight.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 2,416 Tuesday morning. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 1,003,110 total reported cases (266,542 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,545; it has been climbing since Nov. 28.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,528 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,841 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 67,542 cases in children younger than 10, 122,313 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Dec. 14, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 8.7%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 13.3%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 12.44%.
Fauquier County School Division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Dec. 14, 570 positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the school system. The total includes 422 students and 148 staff members.
There are currently 38 active cases of COVID-19, 29 students and nine staffers. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division, according to April Achter, RRHD population health coordinator; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Dec. 9, because of contact with positive cases, 170 students are currently quarantining – 37 more than last week. Three staff members are currently quarantining.
Although Fauquier County has managed to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks in the schools, other areas have not been so successful. Since the week of Sept. 12, outbreaks in K-12 settings have been more common than outbreaks in other facilities (long-term care settings, congregate settings, correctional facilities or healthcare settings).
For the week of Oct. 3 to Oct. 10 (the worst week for outbreaks since the start of school), there were 143 outbreaks; 75 of them were in K-12 settings; 14 were in childcare settings. More recently, for the week of Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, there were 90 total outbreaks reported and 37 of them were in K-12 settings; 12 were in childcare settings.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 36 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Aug 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 15, 3 on Sept 16, 1 on Sept. 17, 2 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Oct. 12, 2 on Nov. 10, 2 on Nov. 11, 2 on Nov. 15 and 1 on Nov. 17, 1 on Nov.19, 2 on Dec. 1, 1 on Dec. 3,3 on Dec. 7 and 1 on Dec. 8). There are 4 active cases.
- 42 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1, 2 on Sept. 2, 2 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 28 and 1 on Sept. 30, 2 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 7, 1 on Oct. 12, 3 on Oct. 15, 1 on Oct. 18, 1 on Oct. 21, 2 on Nov. 5, 1 on Nov. 11, 1 on Nov. 17, 2 on Nov. 22, 1 on Nov. 23, 2 on Dec. 1, 1 on Dec. 3, 1 on Dec. 6 and 1 on Dec. 10) There are 2 active cases.
- 69 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 1 and 4 on Sept. 7, 4 on Sept. 8, 2 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 28, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 15, 1 on Oct. 26, 1 on Oct. 27, 1 on Nov. 17, 1 on Nov. 22, 1 on Dec. 6, 1 on Dec. 10 and 1 on Dec.13) There are 3 active cases.
- 2 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23 and Oct. 7) There are no active cases.
Middle schools
- 24 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 7, 2 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 19 and 2 on Oct. 22, 1 on Nov. 3, 1 on Nov. 10, 1 on Nov. 11, 3 on Nov. 17, 1 on Nov. 18, 1 on Nov. 19 and 2 on Nov. 22) There are no active cases.
- 31 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31, 3 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 7, 2 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 19, 1 on Oct. 22, 2 on Oct. 25, 1 on Dec. 1, 1 on Dec. 6, 1 on Dec. 8 and 1 on Dec. 13) There are 2 active cases.
- 12 at Marshall Middle School (2 on Aug 27, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Nov. 19 and 1 on Dec. 3) There is 1 active case.
- 18 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Nov. 19, 4 on Nov. 23, 1 on Dec. 2 and 1 on Dec. 7) There is 1 active case.
- 16 at Warrenton Middle School (Sept. 3 and Sept. 13, 2 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 12, 3 on Nov. 3 and 1 on Nov. 18, 1 on Nov. 19, 1 on Dec. 6 and 2 on Dec. 13) There are 3 active cases.
Elementary schools
- 4 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23, Aug. 25, Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 1) There is 1 active case.
- 11 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Nov. 10 and 2 on Nov. 19, 1 on Dec. 2 and 2 on Dec. 7) There are 2 active cases.
- 6 cases at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 3 and Sept. 14, 2 on Oct. 4 and 2 on Nov. 5) There are no active cases.
- 25 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Oct. 1, 3 on Oct. 4, 3 on Oct. 7, 1 on Oct. 13, 1 on Nov. 10 and 3 on Nov. 17, 2 on Nov. 19, 1 on Nov. 22, 1 on Dec. 10 and 1 on Dec. 13) There are 2 active cases.
- 36 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30, 3 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 2 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Sept. 27, 3 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 12, 1 on Dec. 6 and 1 on Dec. 13) There are 2 active cases.
- 21 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 15 and 1 on Oct. 21, 1 on Oct. 29, 2 on Nov. 10, 1 on Nov. 11 and 2 on Nov. 15, 3 on Nov. 17 and 1 on Nov. 23) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27, Sept. 17, 1 one Nov. 9 and 1 on Nov. 12) There are no active cases.
- 14 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20, Sept. 21, Oct. 12, Oct. 14, 1 one Oct. 18, 1 on Nov. 11, 1 on Nov. 15, 1 on Nov. 9, 3 on Dec. 3 and 2 on Dec. 10) There are 2 active cases.
- 20 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 3, 2 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 27 and 1 on Oct. 4, 2 on Oct. 5, 2 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 20, 1 on Nov. 9 and 1 on Dec. 9) There is 1 active cases.
- 2 at Thompson Elementary (Sept. 14 and Oct. 5) There are no active cases.
- 29 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30, 4 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Oct. 21, 1 on Nov. 23, 1 on Dec. 3, 1 on Dec. 7, 1 on Dec. 8 and 1 on Dec.13) There are 3 active cases.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 6 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8, 1 on Nov. 12 and 1 on Nov. 29) There are no active cases.
- 9 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3 1 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Oct. 8, 1 on Nov. 17 and 1 on Dec. 3) There are no active cases.
- 14 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27, Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 8, on Sept. 9 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4 and 1 on Oct. 25) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Southeastern Alternative School (1 on Dec. 8) There is 1 active case.
- 10 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17, 2 on Sept. 1, 3 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Dec. 8) There are 2 active cases.
- 4 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Marshall Middle School (Sept. 16) There are no active cases.
- 9 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 3 and 1 on Sept. 13) There are no active cases.
- 3 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1 and 1 on Dec. 8) There is 1 active case.
- 6 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27, Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 29) There is 1 active cases.
- 6 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Nov. 17 and 1 on Dec. 7) There are no active cases.
- 5 at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 13, Oct. 4, Nov. 8 and 1 on Nov. 29) There are no active cases.
- 9 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26, 2 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 5 and 2 on Oct. 22) There are no active cases.
- 12 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Oct. 15, 2 on Nov. 17 and 1 on Dec. 6) There is 1 active case.
- 3 cases at Pearson Elementary (Sept. 22, Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8) There are no active cases.
- 3 at Pierce Elementary (Sept. 17 and Sept. 27 and 1 on Nov. 17) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27 and Oct. 25) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 40 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 5 on Sept. 10, 2 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Sept. 21, 2 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 8, 2 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 19, 3 on Nov. 3, 1 on Nov. 4, 1 on Nov. 4 and 1 on Nov. 19, 2 on Dec. 3, 2 on Dec. 6 and 1 on Dec.13) There are 3 active cases.
Deaths
Fauquier reported one new COVID-19 death on Thursday, one on Friday and one Monday. The last fatality prior to those was on Friday, Dec. 3; there have been 92 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 279 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 119 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 78 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 42 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 34 deaths in those younger than 59. (For six of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, six children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19; 10 between 10 to 19 have died. The latest fatality in the 10 to 19 age group was reported Nov. 3 in the Central Health District.
Tuesday, the VDH reported 35 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. Thirty-four were reported on Saturday, 23 on Sunday and five on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 14,992 (2,414 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 28.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported three new hospitalizations Dec. 9, two on Dec. 10, one on Dec. 13 and one today. So far in December, there have been 31 new hospitalizations. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 329 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Dec. 7 that the hospital was treating about eight COVID-19 patients.
According to the VDH, the total number of new hospitalizations in the state Tuesday is negative 66; the total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 40,234 (2,406 probable). (Sometimes when the VDH reexamines cases, some cases come off the hospitalization list.) The state is reporting a weekly average of 21 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days. That number dropped significantly as the VDH reevaluated data over the weekend and yesterday.
In Tuesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 792 people hospitalized, 142 have been older than 80 years old; 156 have been 70 to 79 years old; 159 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 143 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and seventy-eight have been younger than 50. (For 14 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 440 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 532 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Monday, Dec. 13 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Dec. 14 states that 1,278 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19 – 89 higher than on Dec. 11. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,259) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising again since Nov. 11
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Dec. 14 is 301. One hundred and seventy-eight COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 75,585 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 40,234.
Outbreaks
There have been a total of 67 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 26 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, three in a healthcare setting, four in a childcare setting, one in a college setting, seven in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,950.
In the state, there have been 1,387 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 37,591 cases and 4,601 deaths); 2,116 outbreaks in congregate settings; 319 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 228 in correctional facilities; 157 in college settings; 511 in childcare settings and 1,068 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
There have been a total of 5,786 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, according to today’s VDH dashboard.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Dec. 14, is rated “high,” as are all but two other counties in Virginia. Two counties in the southeastern part of the state are rated “substantial.” For comparison, 25 counties were rated substantial and six were rated moderate as of Friday, Dec. 3.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (286 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (12.44% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Dec. 14, 13,357,109 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 75.6% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.5% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 87.1% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 77.4% are fully vaccinated.
An average 43,765 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 72.4% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 64.9% are fully vaccinated (17.5% have received a booster shot). About 85.1% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 77.2%. About 22.7% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 47.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (37.7% are fully vaccinated, 0.2% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 87.1% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (77.4% fully vaccinated, 24.2% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 95.4% have received at least one dose (86.3% fully vaccinated, 50.4% have received a booster).
About 40.3% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (31.7% fully vaccinated, 0.1% have had boosters); 78.3% of those 18 and older (70.8% fully vaccinated, 22.7% have had boosters) and 93.3% of those 65 and older (83.3% fully vaccinated, 48.5% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 80.4% have received one dose; 70.7% are fully vaccinated and 20.2% have received a booster shot. 85.7% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 76.1% are fully vaccinated and 22.2% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 71.2% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 63.5% are fully vaccinated and 18.6% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 76.6% have received one dose, 69.2% are fully vaccinated and 20.5% have received boosters.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Dec. 4, there have been 67,597 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.2% of vaccinated people); 2,381 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.043% of vaccinated people), and there have been 868 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.00156% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.3 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
Weekly update
The weekly update from the University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute, released Dec. 10, reports a few takeaways from the last week’s COVID-19 data:
- Cases rates are up considerably from last week, and the effective reproduction number is now greater than one for all health regions and the commonwealth itself. (That means that on average, every person who is infected with COVID-19 is passing it on to more than one other person.)
- Though a few districts are still in decline, most are now in surge (12) or experiencing slow growth (15). This marks the first time any district has been in surge since the first week of October.
- This sudden increase in cases, reproduction rate and epidemic trajectory may be the result of testing and reporting delays from the Thanksgiving holiday. This may also explain why the previous week appeared to show fewer cases and a smaller reproduction number than expected.
- Models continue to forecast a gradual growth in case rates through the new year, though the possibility of a winter surge remains.
SATURDAY, DEC. 11: Most of the data provided here is as of Dec. 10. The VDH website does not update on Saturday or Sunday (except for vaccine data). Data from the CDC and the VHHA is from Saturday, Dec. 11.
The weekly update from the University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute, released Dec. 10, reports a few takeaways from the last week’s COVID-19 data:
- Cases rates are up considerably from last week, and the effective reproduction number is now greater than one for all health regions and the commonwealth itself. (That means that on average, every person who is infected with COVID-19 is passing it on to more than one other person.)
- Though a few districts are still in decline, most are now in surge (12) or experiencing slow growth (15). This marks the first time any district has been in surge since the first week of October.
- This sudden increase in cases, reproduction rate and epidemic trajectory may be the result of testing and reporting delays from the Thanksgiving holiday. This may also explain why the previous week appeared to show fewer cases and a smaller reproduction number than expected.
- Models continue to forecast a gradual growth in case rates through the new year, though the possibility of a winter surge remains.
Cases
In Fauquier County, there were 35 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday, 25 Thursday and 43 Wednesday. The county has had a total of 7,807 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 29. It has been climbing since Nov. 28, when it was just eight.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 2,848 on Friday, Dec. 10. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 994,069 total reported cases (263,351 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,496; it has been climbing since Nov. 28.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,507 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,825 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 66,573 cases in children younger than 10, 121,258 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Dec. 10, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 8.1%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 12.4%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 14.13% (as of Dec. 11).
Fauquier County School Division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Dec. 11, 562 positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the school system. The total includes 415 students and 147 staff members.
There are currently 50 active cases of COVID-19, 38 students and 12 staffers. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division, according to April Achter, RRHD population health coordinator; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Dec. 9, because of contact with positive cases, 170 students are currently quarantining – 37 more than last week. Three staff members are currently quarantining.
Although Fauquier County has managed to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks in the schools, other areas have not been so successful. Since the week of Sept. 12, outbreaks in K-12 settings have been more common than outbreaks in other facilities (long-term care settings, congregate settings, correctional facilities or healthcare settings).
A man living in Northwest Virginia who did not travel outside the U.S. has what state health department officials say is the commonwealth’s first identified case of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant.
For the week of Oct. 3 to Oct. 10 (the worst week for outbreaks since the start of school), there were 143 outbreaks; 75 of them were in K-12 settings; 14 were in childcare settings. More recently, for the week of Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, there were 88 total outbreaks reported and 36 of them were in K-12 settings; 12 were in childcare settings.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 36 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Aug 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 15, 3 on Sept 16, 1 on Sept. 17, 2 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Oct. 12, 2 on Nov. 10, 2 on Nov. 11, 2 on Nov. 15 and 1 on Nov. 17, 1 on Nov.19, 2 on Dec. 1, 1 on Dec. 3,3 on Dec. 7 and 1 on Dec. 8). There are 7 active cases.
- 42 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1, 2 on Sept. 2, 2 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 28 and 1 on Sept. 30, 2 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 7, 1 on Oct. 12, 3 on Oct. 15, 1 on Oct. 18, 1 on Oct. 21, 2 on Nov. 5, 1 on Nov. 11, 1 on Nov. 17, 2 on Nov. 22, 1 on Nov. 23, 2 on Dec. 1, 1 on Dec. 3, 1 on Dec. 6 and 1 on Dec. 10) There are 5 active cases.
- 68 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 1 and 4 on Sept. 7, 4 on Sept. 8, 2 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 28, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 15, 1 on Oct. 26, 1 on Oct. 27, 1 on Nov. 17, 1 on Nov. 22, 1 on Dec. 6 and 1 on Dec. 10) There are 2 active cases.
- 2 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23 and Oct. 7) There are no active cases.
Middle schools
- 24 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 7, 2 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 19 and 2 on Oct. 22, 1 on Nov. 3, 1 on Nov. 10, 1 on Nov. 11, 3 on Nov. 17, 1 on Nov. 18, 1 on Nov. 19 and 2 on Nov. 22) There is 1 active case.
- 30 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31, 3 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 7, 2 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 19, 1 on Oct. 22, 2 on Oct. 25, 1 on Dec. 1, 1 on Dec. 6 and 1 on Dec. 8) There are 2 active cases.
- 12 at Marshall Middle School (2 on Aug 27, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Nov. 19 and 1 on Dec. 3) There are 2 active cases.
- 18 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Nov. 19, 4 on Nov. 23, 1 on Dec. 2 and 1 on Dec. 7) There are 2 active cases.
- 14 at Warrenton Middle School (Sept. 3 and Sept. 13, 2 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 12, 3 on Nov. 3 and 1 on Nov. 18, 1 on Nov. 19 and 1 on Dec. 6) There is 1 active case.
Elementary schools
- 4 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23, Aug. 25, Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 1) There is 1 active case.
- 11 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Nov. 10 and 2 on Nov. 19, 1 on Dec. 2 and 2 on Dec. 7) There are 3 active cases.
- 6 cases at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 3 and Sept. 14, 2 on Oct. 4 and 2 on Nov. 5) There are no active cases.
- 24 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Oct. 1, 3 on Oct. 4, 3 on Oct. 7, 1 on Oct. 13, 1 on Nov. 10 and 3 on Nov. 17, 2 on Nov. 19, 1 on Nov. 22 and 1 on Dec. 10) There is 1 active case.
- 35 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30, 3 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 2 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Sept. 27, 3 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 12 and 1 on Dec. 6) There is 1 active case.
- 21 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 15 and 1 on Oct. 21, 1 on Oct. 29, 2 on Nov. 10, 1 on Nov. 11 and 2 on Nov. 15, 3 on Nov. 17 and 1 on Nov. 23) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27, Sept. 17, 1 one Nov. 9 and 1 on Nov. 12) There are no active cases.
- 14 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20, Sept. 21, Oct. 12, Oct. 14, 1 one Oct. 18, 1 on Nov. 11, 1 on Nov. 15, 1 on Nov. 9, 3 on Dec. 3 and 2 on Dec. 10) There are 6 active cases.
- 20 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 3, 2 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 27 and 1 on Oct. 4, 2 on Oct. 5, 2 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 20, 1 on Nov. 9 and 1 on Dec. 9) There is 1 active cases.
- 2 at Thompson Elementary (Sept. 14 and Oct. 5) There are no active cases.
- 28 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30, 4 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Oct. 21, 1 on Nov. 23, 1 on Dec. 3, 1 on Dec. 7 and 1 on Dec. 8) There are 3 active cases.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 6 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8, 1 on Nov. 12 and 1 on Nov. 29) There are no active cases.
- 9 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3 1 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Oct. 8, 1 on Nov. 17 and 1 on Dec. 3) There is 1 active case.
- 14 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27, Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 8, on Sept. 9 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4 and 1 on Oct. 25) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Southeastern Alternative School (1 on Dec. 8) There is 1 active case.
- 10 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17, 2 on Sept. 1, 3 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Dec. 8) There are 2 active cases.
- 4 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Marshall Middle School (Sept. 16) There are no active cases.
- 9 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 3 and 1 on Sept. 13) There are no active cases.
- 3 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1 and 1 on Dec. 8) There is 1 active case.
- 6 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27, Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 29) There is 1 active case.
- 6 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Nov. 17 and 1 on Dec. 7) There is 1 active case.
- 5 at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 13, Oct. 4, Nov. 8 and 1 on Nov. 29) There are no active cases.
- 9 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26, 2 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 5 and 2 on Oct. 22) There are no active cases.
- 12 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Oct. 15, 2 on Nov. 17 and 1 on Dec. 6) There is 1 active case.
- 3 cases at Pearson Elementary (Sept. 22, Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8) There are no active cases.
- 3 at Pierce Elementary (Sept. 17 and Sept. 27 and 1 on Nov. 17) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27 and Oct. 25) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 39 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 5 on Sept. 10, 2 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Sept. 21, 2 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 8, 2 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 19, 3 on Nov. 3, 1 on Nov. 4, 1 on Nov. 4 and 1 on Nov. 19, 2 on Dec. 3 and 2 on Dec. 6) There are 4 active cases.
Deaths
Fauquier reported one new COVID-19 death on Thursday and on Friday. The last fatality prior to those was on Friday, Dec. 3; there have been 91 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 274 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 115 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 77 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 42 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 34 deaths in those younger than 59. (For six of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, six children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19; 10 between 10 to 19 have died. The latest fatality in the 10 to 19 age group was reported Nov. 3 in the Central Health District.
Friday, the VDH reported 27 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 14,895 (2,382 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 20.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported three new hospitalizations Thursday and two on Friday, one Wednesday and four on Tuesday. There were also new hospitalizations on Dec. 1, 2 and 5; two on Dec. 3 and 6 and three on Saturday, Dec. 4. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 327 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Dec. 7 that the hospital was treating about eight COVID-19 patients.
According to the VDH, the total number of new hospitalizations in the state Friday was 82; the total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 40,346 (2,387 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 61 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Friday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 786 people hospitalized, 141 have been older than 80 years old; 155 have been 70 to 79 years old; 155 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 144 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and seventy-seven have been younger than 50. (For 14 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 553 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 618 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Thursday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Dec. 11 states that 1,189 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19 – 90 higher than on Dec. 9. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,174) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising again since Nov. 11
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Dec. 11 is 279. One hundred and fifty COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 75,220 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 40,186.
Outbreaks
There have been a total of 67 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 26 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, three in a healthcare setting, four in a childcare setting, one in a college setting, seven in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,944.
In the state, there have been 1,379 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 37,499 cases and 4,592 deaths); 2,103 outbreaks in congregate settings; 318 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 226 in correctional facilities; 154 in college settings; 507 in childcare settings and 1,047 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
There have been a total of 5,734 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, according to today’s VDH dashboard.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Dec. 11, is rated “high,” as are all but two other counties in Virginia. Two counties in the southeastern part of the state are rated “substantial.” For comparison, 25 counties were rated substantial and six were rated moderate as of Friday, Dec. 3.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (275 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (14.13% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Dec. 11, 13,247,127 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 75.4% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66.2% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 86.9% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 77.3% are fully vaccinated.
An average 48,807 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 72.3% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 64.8% are fully vaccinated (17.1% have received a booster shot). About 85% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 77.1%. About 22.2% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 46.6% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (36.6% are fully vaccinated, 0.1% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 86.9% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (77.3% fully vaccinated, 23.2% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 95.3% have received at least one dose (86.2% fully vaccinated, 49.5% have received a booster).
About 40% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (31.5% fully vaccinated, 0.1% have had boosters); 78.2% of those 18 and older (70.7% fully vaccinated, 22.2% have had boosters) and 93.2% of those 65 and older (83.3% fully vaccinated, 48% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 80.1% have received one dose; 70.4% are fully vaccinated and 19.3% have received a booster shot. 85.5% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 76% are fully vaccinated and 21.2% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 71.1% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 63.5% are fully vaccinated and 18.1% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 76.4% have received one dose, 69.2% are fully vaccinated and 20% have received boosters.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Dec. 4, there have been 67,597 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.2% of vaccinated people); 2,381 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.043% of vaccinated people), and there have been 868 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.00156% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.3 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
THURSDAY, DEC. 9: In Fauquier County, there were 25 new COVID-19 cases reported today, 43 yesterday. The county has had a total of 7,772 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 28. It has been climbing since Nov. 28, when it was just eight.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 3,074 today. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 991,221 total reported cases (262,232 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,460; it has been climbing since Nov. 28.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,498 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,809 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 66,249 cases in children younger than 10, 120,838 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Dec. 9, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 7.9%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 11.9%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 11.14%.
Fauquier County School Division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Dec. 9, 556 positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the school system. The total includes 409 students and 147 staff members.
There are currently 59 active cases of COVID-19, 45 students and 14 staffers. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division, according to April Achter, RRHD population health coordinator; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Dec. 2, because of contact with positive cases, 133 students are currently quarantining – 83 fewer than last week. One staff member is currently quarantining.
Although Fauquier County has managed to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks in the schools, other areas have not been so successful. Since the week of Sept. 12, outbreaks in K-12 settings have been more common than outbreaks in other facilities (long-term care settings, congregate settings, correctional facilities or healthcare settings).
For the week of Oct. 3 to Oct. 10 (the worst week for outbreaks since the start of school), there were 143 outbreaks; 75 of them were in K-12 settings; 14 were in childcare settings. More recently, for the week of Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, there were 89 total outbreaks reported and 37 of them were in K-12 settings; 12 were in childcare settings.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 36 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Aug 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 15, 3 on Sept 16, 1 on Sept. 17, 2 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Oct. 12, 2 on Nov. 10, 2 on Nov. 11, 2 on Nov. 15 and 1 on Nov. 17, 1 on Nov.19, 2 on Dec. 1, 1 on Dec. 3,3 on Dec. 7 and 1 on Dec. 8). There are 7 active cases.
- 41 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1, 2 on Sept. 2, 2 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 28 and 1 on Sept. 30, 2 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 7, 1 on Oct. 12, 3 on Oct. 15, 1 on Oct. 18, 1 on Oct. 21, 2 on Nov. 5, 1 on Nov. 11, 1 on Nov. 17, 2 on Nov. 22, 1 on Nov. 23, 2 on Dec. 1, 1 on Dec. 3 and 1 on Dec. 6) There are 7 active cases.
- 67 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 1 and 4 on Sept. 7, 4 on Sept. 8, 2 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 28, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 15, 1 on Oct. 26, 1 on Oct. 27, 1 on Nov. 17, 1 on Nov. 22 and 1 on Dec. 6) There are 2 active cases.
- 2 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23 and Oct. 7) There are no active cases.
Middle schools
- 24 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 7, 2 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 19 and 2 on Oct. 22, 1 on Nov. 3, 1 on Nov. 10, 1 on Nov. 11, 3 on Nov. 17, 1 on Nov. 18, 1 on Nov. 19 and 2 on Nov. 22) There are 3 active cases.
- 30 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31, 3 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 7, 2 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 19, 1 on Oct. 22, 2 on Oct. 25, 1 on Dec. 1, 1 on Dec. 6 and 1 on Dec. 8) There are 2 active cases.
- 12 at Marshall Middle School (2 on Aug 27, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Nov. 19 and 1 on Dec. 3) There are 2 active cases.
- 18 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Nov. 19, 4 on Nov. 23, 1 on Dec. 2 and 1 on Dec. 7) There are 6 active cases.
- 14 at Warrenton Middle School (Sept. 3 and Sept. 13, 2 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 12, 3 on Nov. 3 and 1 on Nov. 18, 1 on Nov. 19 and 1 on Dec. 6) There is 1 active case.
Elementary schools
- 4 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23, Aug. 25, Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 1) There is 1 active case.
- 11 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Nov. 10 and 2 on Nov. 19, 1 on Dec. 2 and 2 on Dec. 7) There are 3 active cases.
- 6 cases at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 3 and Sept. 14, 2 on Oct. 4 and 2 on Nov. 5) There are no active cases.
- 23 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Oct. 1, 3 on Oct. 4, 3 on Oct. 7, 1 on Oct. 13, 1 on Nov. 10 and 3 on Nov. 17, 2 on Nov. 19 and 1 on Nov. 22) There is 1 active case.
- 35 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30, 3 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 2 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Sept. 27, 3 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 12 and 1 on Dec. 6) There is 1 active case.
- 21 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 15 and 1 on Oct. 21, 1 on Oct. 29, 2 on Nov. 10, 1 on Nov. 11 and 2 on Nov. 15, 3 on Nov. 17 and 1 on Nov. 23) There is 1 active case.
- 4 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27, Sept. 17, 1 one Nov. 9 and 1 on Nov. 12) There are no active cases.
- 12 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20, Sept. 21, Oct. 12, Oct. 14, 1 one Oct. 18, 1 on Nov. 11, 1 on Nov. 15, 1 on Nov. 9 and 3 on Dec. 3) There are 4 active cases.
- 19 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 3, 2 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 27 and 1 on Oct. 4, 2 on Oct. 5, 2 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 20 and 1 on Nov. 9) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Thompson Elementary (Sept. 14 and Oct. 5) There are no active cases.
- 28 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30, 4 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Oct. 21, 1 on Nov. 23, 1 on Dec. 3, 1 on Dec. 7 and 1 on Dec. 8) There are 4 active cases.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 6 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8, 1 on Nov. 12 and 1 on Nov. 29) There is 1 active case.
- 9 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3 1 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Oct. 8, 1 on Nov. 17 and 1 on Dec. 3) There is 1 active case.
- 14 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27, Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 8, on Sept. 9 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4 and 1 on Oct. 25) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Southeastern Alternative School (1 on Dec. 8) There is 1 active case.
- 10 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17, 2 on Sept. 1, 3 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Dec. 8) There are 2 active cases.
- 4 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Marshall Middle School (Sept. 16) There are no active cases.
- 9 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 3 and 1 on Sept. 13) There are no active cases.
- 3 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1 and 1 on Dec. 8) There is 1 active case.
- 6 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27, Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 29) There is 1 active case.
- 6 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Nov. 17 and 1 on Dec. 7) There is 1 active case.
- 5 at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 13, Oct. 4, Nov. 8 and 1 on Nov. 29) There is 1 active case.
- 9 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26, 2 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 5 and 2 on Oct. 22) There are no active cases.
- 12 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Oct. 15, 2 on Nov. 17 and 1 on Dec. 6) There is 1 active case.
- 3 cases at Pearson Elementary (Sept. 22, Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8) There are no active cases.
- 3 at Pierce Elementary (Sept. 17 and Sept. 27 and 1 on Nov. 17) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27 and Oct. 25) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 39 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 5 on Sept. 10, 2 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Sept. 21, 2 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 8, 2 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 19, 3 on Nov. 3, 1 on Nov. 4, 1 on Nov. 4 and 1 on Nov. 19, 2 on Dec. 3 and 2 on Dec. 6) There are 4 active cases.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a new COVID-19 death today. The last fatality was on Friday, Dec. 3; there have been 90 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 273 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 115 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 76 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 41 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 34 deaths in those younger than 59. (For seven of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, six children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19; 10 between 10 to 19 have died. The latest fatality in the 10 to 19 age group was reported Nov. 3 in the Central Health District.
Thursday, the VDH reported 30 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 14,868 (2,380 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 18.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported three new hospitalizations today, one yesterday and four on Tuesday. There were also new hospitalizations on Dec. 1, 2 and 5; two on Dec. 3 and 6 and three on Saturday, Dec. 4. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 325 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Dec. 7 that the hospital was treating about eight COVID-19 patients.
According to the VDH, the total number of new hospitalizations in the state today is 78; the total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 40,264 (2,381 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 61 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Thursday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 781 people hospitalized, 141 have been older than 80 years old; 154 have been 70 to 79 years old; 153 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 144 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and seventy-seventy have been younger than 50. (For 12 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 553 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 618 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Dec. 9 states that 1,189 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,111) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising again since Nov. 11
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Dec. 9 is 258. One hundred and forty-five COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 74,927 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 40,186.
Outbreaks
There have been a total of 67 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 26 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, three in a healthcare setting, four in a childcare setting, one in a college setting, seven in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,944.
In the state, there have been 1,375 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 37,431 cases and 4,588 deaths); 2,099 outbreaks in congregate settings; 317 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 225 in correctional facilities; 154 in college settings; 506 in childcare settings and 1,043 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
There have been a total of 5,719 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, according to today’s VDH dashboard.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Dec. 9, is rated “high,” as are all but four other counties in Virginia. Two Virginia counties are rated “substantial” and two counties are rated “moderate” today. For comparison, 25 counties were rated substantial and six were rated moderate as of Friday, Dec. 3.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (265 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (11.17% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Dec. 9, 13,141,185 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 75.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 66% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 86.7% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 77.1% are fully vaccinated.
An average 48,355 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. The average has not been that high since late May.
Thus far, about 72.1% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 64.6% are fully vaccinated (16.3% have received a booster shot). About 84.9% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 77.1%. About 21.2% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 46.2% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (35.5% are fully vaccinated, 0.1% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 86.7% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (77.1% fully vaccinated, 22.3% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 95.1% have received at least one dose (86.2% fully vaccinated, 48.4% have received a booster).
About 39.2% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (30.6% fully vaccinated, 0.1% have had boosters); 78.1% of those 18 and older (70.6% fully vaccinated, 21.2% have had boosters) and 93.2% of those 65 and older (83.3% fully vaccinated, 46.6% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 79.9% have received one dose; 70.1% are fully vaccinated and 18.5% have received a booster shot. 85.2% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 75.8% are fully vaccinated and 20.4% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 70.9% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 63.2% are fully vaccinated and 17.3% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 76.4% have received one dose, 69.1% are fully vaccinated and 19.1% have received boosters.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Nov. 27, there have been 62,902 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.1% of vaccinated people); 2,131 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.039% of vaccinated people), and there have been 773 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.00141% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.4 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8: In Fauquier County, there were 43 new COVID-19 cases reported today, 33 yesterday. The county has had a total of 7,747 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 27. It has been climbing since Nov. 28, when it was just eight.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 2,850 today. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 988,147 total reported cases (261,076 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,374; it has been climbing since Nov. 28.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,490 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,801 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 65,920 cases in children younger than 10, 120,464 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Dec. 8, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 7.7%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 12%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 11.95%.
Fauquier County School Division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Dec. 8, 550 positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the school system. The total includes 406 students and 144 staff members.
There are currently 53 active cases of COVID-19, 42 students and 11 staffers. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division, according to April Achter, RRHD population health coordinator; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Dec. 2, because of contact with positive cases, 133 students are currently quarantining – 83 fewer than last week. One staff member is currently quarantining.
Although Fauquier County has managed to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks in the schools, other areas have not been so successful. Since the week of Sept. 12, outbreaks in K-12 settings have been more common than outbreaks in other facilities (long-term care settings, congregate settings, correctional facilities or healthcare settings).
For the week of Oct. 3 to Oct. 10 (the worst week for outbreaks since the start of school), there were 143 outbreaks; 75 of them were in K-12 settings; 14 were in childcare settings. More recently, for the week of Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, there were 89 total outbreaks reported and 37 of them were in K-12 settings; 12 were in childcare settings.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 35 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Aug 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 15, 3 on Sept 16, 1 on Sept. 17, 2 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Oct. 12, 2 on Nov. 10, 2 on Nov. 11, 2 on Nov. 15 and 1 on Nov. 17, 1 on Nov.19, 2 on Dec. 1, 1 on Dec. 3 and 3 on Dec. 7). There are 6 active cases.
- 41 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1, 2 on Sept. 2, 2 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 28 and 1 on Sept. 30, 2 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 7, 1 on Oct. 12, 3 on Oct. 15, 1 on Oct. 18, 1 on Oct. 21, 2 on Nov. 5, 1 on Nov. 11, 1 on Nov. 17, 2 on Nov. 22, 1 on Nov. 23, 2 on Dec. 1, 1 on Dec. 3 and 1 on Dec. 6) There are 7 active cases.
- 67 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 1 and 4 on Sept. 7, 4 on Sept. 8, 2 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 28, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 15, 1 on Oct. 26, 1 on Oct. 27, 1 on Nov. 17, 1 on Nov. 22 and 1 on Dec. 6) There are 2 active cases.
- 2 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23 and Oct. 7) There are no active cases.
Middle schools
- 24 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 7, 2 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 19 and 2 on Oct. 22, 1 on Nov. 3, 1 on Nov. 10, 1 on Nov. 11, 3 on Nov. 17, 1 on Nov. 18, 1 on Nov. 19 and 2 on Nov. 22) There are 3 active cases.
- 30 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31, 3 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 7, 2 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 19, 1 on Oct. 22, 2 on Oct. 25, 1 on Dec. 1 and 1 on Dec. 6) There are 2 active cases.
- 11 at Marshall Middle School (2 on Aug 27, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Nov. 19 and 1 on Dec. 3) There is 1 active case.
- 18 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Nov. 19, 4 on Nov. 23, 1 on Dec. 2 and 1 on Dec. 7) There are 6 active cases.
- 14 at Warrenton Middle School (Sept. 3 and Sept. 13, 2 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 12, 3 on Nov. 3 and 1 on Nov. 18, 1 on Nov. 19 and 1 on Dec. 6) There is 1 active case.
Elementary schools
- 4 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23, Aug. 25, Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 1) There is 1 active case.
- 11 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Nov. 10 and 2 on Nov. 19, 1 on Dec. 2 and 2 on Dec. 7) There are 3 active cases.
- 6 cases at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 3 and Sept. 14, 2 on Oct. 4 and 2 on Nov. 5) There are no active cases.
- 23 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Oct. 1, 3 on Oct. 4, 3 on Oct. 7, 1 on Oct. 13, 1 on Nov. 10 and 3 on Nov. 17, 2 on Nov. 19 and 1 on Nov. 22) There is 1 active case.
- 35 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30, 3 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 2 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Sept. 27, 3 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 12 and 1 on Dec. 6) There is 1 active case.
- 21 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 15 and 1 on Oct. 21, 1 on Oct. 29, 2 on Nov. 10, 1 on Nov. 11 and 2 on Nov. 15, 3 on Nov. 17 and 1 on Nov. 23) There is 1 active case.
- 4 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27, Sept. 17, 1 one Nov. 9 and 1 on Nov. 12) There are no active cases.
- 12 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20, Sept. 21, Oct. 12, Oct. 14, 1 one Oct. 18, 1 on Nov. 11, 1 on Nov. 15, 1 on Nov. 9 and 3 on Dec. 3) There are 4 active cases.
- 19 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 3, 2 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 27 and 1 on Oct. 4, 2 on Oct. 5, 2 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 20 and 1 on Nov. 9) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Thompson Elementary (Sept. 14 and Oct. 5) There are no active cases.
- 27 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30, 4 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Oct. 21, 1 on Nov. 23,1 on Dec. 3 and 1 on Dec. 7) There are 3 active cases.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 6 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8, 1 on Nov. 12 and 1 on Nov. 29) There is 1 active case.
- 9 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3 1 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Oct. 8, 1 on Nov. 17 and 1 on Dec. 3) There is 1 active case.
- 14 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27, Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 8, on Sept. 9 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4 and 1 on Oct. 25) There are no active cases.
- 9 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17, 2 on Sept. 1, 3 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20 and 1 on Sept. 22) There is 1 active case.
- 4 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Marshall Middle School (Sept. 16) There are no active cases.
- 9 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 3 and 1 on Sept. 13) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27, Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 29) There is 1 active case.
- 6 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Nov. 17 and 1 on Dec. 7) There is 1 active case.
- 5 at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 13, Oct. 4, Nov. 8 and 1 on Nov. 29) There is 1 active case.
- 9 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26, 2 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 5 and 2 on Oct. 22) There are no active cases.
- 12 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Oct. 15, 2 on Nov. 17 and 1 on Dec. 6) There is 1 active case.
- 3 cases at Pearson Elementary (Sept. 22, Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8) There are no active cases.
- 3 at Pierce Elementary (Sept. 17 and Sept. 27 and 1 on Nov. 17) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27 and Oct. 25) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 39 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 5 on Sept. 10, 2 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Sept. 21, 2 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 8, 2 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 19, 3 on Nov. 3, 1 on Nov. 4, 1 on Nov. 4 and 1 on Nov. 19, 2 on Dec. 3 and 2 on Dec. 6) There are 4 active cases.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a new COVID-19 death on Friday, Dec. 3; there have been 89 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 272 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 114 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 76 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 41 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 34 deaths in those younger than 59. (For seven of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, six children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19; 10 between 10 to 19 have died. The latest fatality in the 10 to 19 age group was reported Nov. 3 in the Central Health District.
Wednesday, the VDH reported 40 new COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 14,838 (2,378 probable). The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 15.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported four new COVID-19 hospitalizations yesterday and one more today. There were also new hospitalizations on Dec. 1, 2 and 5; two on Dec. 3 and 6 and three on Saturday, Dec. 4. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 322 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Dec. 7 that the hospital was treating about eight COVID-19 patients.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state today is 96; the total number since the beginning of the pandemic is 40,186 (2,376 probable). The state is reporting a weekly average of 58 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Wednesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 777 people hospitalized, 140 have been older than 80 years old; 153 have been 70 to 79 years old; 151 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 144 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and seventy-six have been younger than 50. (For 13 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 552 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 619 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Dec. 8 states that 1,208 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,035) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising again since Nov. 11
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Dec. 8 is 250. One hundred and forty COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 74,812 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 40,186.
Outbreaks
There have been a total of 67 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 26 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, three in a healthcare setting, four in a childcare setting, one in a college setting, seven in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,944.
In the state, there have been 1,374 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 37,431 cases and 4,588 deaths); 2,094 outbreaks in congregate settings; 317 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 224 in correctional facilities; 154 in college settings; 505 in childcare settings and 1,034 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
There have been a total of 5,702 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, according to today’s VDH dashboard.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Dec. 8, is rated “high,” as are most other counties in Virginia. Four Virginia counties are rated “substantial” and two counties are rated “moderate” today. For comparison, 25 counties were rated substantial and six were rated moderate as of Friday, Dec. 3.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (254 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (11.4% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Dec. 8, 13,101.938 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 75% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 65.9% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 86.6% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 77.1% are fully vaccinated.
An average 47,442 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. The average has not been that high since late May.
Thus far, about 72.1% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 64.5% are fully vaccinated (16% have received a booster shot). About 84.9% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 77%. About 20.8% of adults have received a booster shot.
Since children between 5 and 11 years old are now eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19, the VDH has changed its categories for which it keeps vaccination statistics.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 46% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (35.1% are fully vaccinated, 0.1% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 86.6% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (77.1% fully vaccinated, 21.9% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 95.1% have received at least one dose (86.1% fully vaccinated, 47.9% have received a booster).
About 39.2% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (30.3% fully vaccinated, 0.1% have had boosters); 78.1% of those 18 and older (70.6% fully vaccinated, 20.8% have had boosters) and 93.2% of those 65 and older (83.2% fully vaccinated, 45.8% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 79.8% have received one dose; 70% are fully vaccinated and 18.2% have received a booster shot. 85.2% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 75.8% are fully vaccinated and 20.1% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 70.9% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 63.2% are fully vaccinated and 17% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 76.4% have received one dose, 69% are fully vaccinated and 18.8% have received boosters.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Nov. 27, there have been 62,902 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.1% of vaccinated people); 2,131 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.039% of vaccinated people), and there have been 773 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.00141% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.4 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
TUESDAY, DEC. 7: In Fauquier County, there were 33 new COVID-19 cases reported today. The county has had a total of 7,704 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 27. It has been climbing since Nov. 28, when it was just eight.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 2,242 today. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 985,296 total reported cases (260,174 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,312; it has been climbing since Nov. 28.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,478 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,789 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 65,582 cases in children younger than 10, 120,076 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Dec. 7, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 7.4%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 11.9%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 11.95%.
Fauquier County School Division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Dec. 7, 542 positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the school system. The total includes 399 students and 143 staff members.
There are currently 45 active cases of COVID-19, 35 students and 10 staffers – ten more than Dec. 3. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division, according to April Achter, RRHD population health coordinator; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Dec. 2, because of contact with positive cases, 133 students are currently quarantining – 83 fewer than last week. One staff member is currently quarantining.
Although Fauquier County has managed to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks in the schools, other areas have not been so successful. Since the week of Sept. 12, outbreaks in K-12 settings have been more common than outbreaks in other facilities (long-term care settings, congregate settings, correctional facilities or healthcare settings).
For the week of Oct. 3 to Oct. 10 (the worst week for outbreaks since the start of school), there were 143 outbreaks; 75 of them were in K-12 settings; 14 were in childcare settings. More recently, for the week of Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, there were 88 total outbreaks reported and 36 of them were in K-12 settings; 12 were in childcare settings.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 32 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Aug 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 15, 3 on Sept 16, 1 on Sept. 17, 2 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Oct. 12, 2 on Nov. 10, 2 on Nov. 11, 2 on Nov. 15 and 1 on Nov. 17, 1 on Nov.19, 2 on Dec. 1 and 1 on Dec. 3). There are 3 active cases.
- 41 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1, 2 on Sept. 2, 2 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 28 and 1 on Sept. 30, 2 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 7, 1 on Oct. 12, 3 on Oct. 15, 1 on Oct. 18, 1 on Oct. 21, 2 on Nov. 5, 1 on Nov. 11, 1 on Nov. 17, 2 on Nov. 22, 1 on Nov. 23, 2 on Dec. 1, 1 on Dec. 3 and 1 on Dec. 6) There are 7 active cases.
- 67 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 1 and 4 on Sept. 7, 4 on Sept. 8, 2 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 28, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 15, 1 on Oct. 26, 1 on Oct. 27, 1 on Nov. 17, 1 on Nov. 22 and 1 on Dec. 6) There are 2 active cases.
- 2 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23 and Oct. 7) There are no active cases.
Middle schools
- 24 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 7, 2 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 19 and 2 on Oct. 22, 1 on Nov. 3, 1 on Nov. 10, 1 on Nov. 11, 3 on Nov. 17, 1 on Nov. 18, 1 on Nov. 19 and 2 on Nov. 22) There are 3 active cases.
- 30 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31, 3 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 7, 2 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 19, 1 on Oct. 22, 2 on Oct. 25, 1 on Dec. 1 and 1 on Dec. 6) There are 2 active cases.
- 11 at Marshall Middle School (2 on Aug 27, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Nov. 19 and 1 on Dec. 3) There is 1 active case.
- 17 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Nov. 19, 4 on Nov. 23 and 1 on Dec. 2) There are 5 active cases.
- 14 at Warrenton Middle School (Sept. 3 and Sept. 13, 2 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 12, 3 on Nov. 3 and 1 on Nov. 18, 1 on Nov. 19 and 1 on Dec. 6) There is 1 active case.
Elementary schools
- 4 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23, Aug. 25, Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 1) There is 1 active case.
- 9 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Nov. 10 and 2 on Nov. 19 and 1 on Dec. 2) There is 1 active case.
- 6 cases at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 3 and Sept. 14, 2 on Oct. 4 and 2 on Nov. 5) There are no active cases.
- 23 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Oct. 1, 3 on Oct. 4, 3 on Oct. 7, 1 on Oct. 13, 1 on Nov. 10 and 3 on Nov. 17, 2 on Nov. 19 and 1 on Nov. 22) There is 1 active case.
- 35 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30, 3 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 2 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Sept. 27, 3 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 12 and 1 on Dec. 6) There is 1 active case.
- 21 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 15 and 1 on Oct. 21, 1 on Oct. 29, 2 on Nov. 10, 1 on Nov. 11 and 2 on Nov. 15, 3 on Nov. 17 and 1 on Nov. 23) There is 1 active case.
- 4 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27, Sept. 17, 1 one Nov. 9 and 1 on Nov. 12) There are no active cases.
- 12 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20, Sept. 21, Oct. 12, Oct. 14, 1 one Oct. 18, 1 on Nov. 11, 1 on Nov. 15, 1 on Nov. 9 and 3 on Dec. 3) There are 4 active cases.
- 19 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 3, 2 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 27 and 1 on Oct. 4, 2 on Oct. 5, 2 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 20 and 1 on Nov. 9) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Thompson Elementary (Sept. 14 and Oct. 5) There are no active cases.
- 26 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30, 4 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Oct. 21, 1 on Nov. 23 and 1 on Dec. 3) There are 2 active cases.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 6 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8, 1 on Nov. 12 and 1 on Nov. 29) There is 1 active case.
- 9 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3 1 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Oct. 8, 1 on Nov. 17 and 1 on Dec. 3) There is 1 active case.
- 14 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27, Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 8, on Sept. 9 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4 and 1 on Oct. 25) There are no active cases.
- 9 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17, 2 on Sept. 1, 3 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20 and 1 on Sept. 22) There is 1 active case.
- 4 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Marshall Middle School (Sept. 16) There are no active cases.
- 9 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 3 and 1 on Sept. 13) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27, Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 29) There is 1 active case.
- 5 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1 and 1 on Nov. 17) There is 1 active case.
- 5 at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 13, Oct. 4, Nov. 8 and 1 on Nov. 29) There is 1 active case.
- 9 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26, 2 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 5 and 2 on Oct. 22) There are no active cases.
- 12 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Oct. 15, 2 on Nov. 17 and 1 on Dec. 6) There is 1 active case.
- 3 cases at Pearson Elementary (Sept. 22, Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8) There are no active cases.
- 3 at Pierce Elementary (Sept. 17 and Sept. 27 and 1 on Nov. 17) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27 and Oct. 25) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 39 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 5 on Sept. 10, 2 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Sept. 21, 2 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 8, 2 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 19, 3 on Nov. 3, 1 on Nov. 4, 1 on Nov. 4 and 1 on Nov. 19, 2 on Dec. 3 and 2 on Dec. 6) There are 4 active cases.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a new COVID-19 death on Friday, Dec. 3; there have been 89 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 272 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 114 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 76 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 41 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 34 deaths in those younger than 59. (For seven of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, six children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19; 10 between 10 to 19 have died. The latest fatality in the 10 to 19 age group was reported Nov. 3 in the Central Health District.
Tuesday, the VDH reported 27 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 14,798 (2,372 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 13, down from 17 on Friday, Dec. 3. Throughout July, the seven-day average of deaths was fewer than five. It rose between mid-August and mid-October, and has been declining again since Oct. 19.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported four new COVID-19 hospitalizations today. The first six days of December recorded 10 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in Fauquier – one on Dec. 1, 2 and 5; two on Dec. 3 and 6 and three on Saturday, Dec. 4. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 321 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Nov. 29 that the hospital was treating about six COVID-19 patients.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 40,090 (2,375 probable), 50 more than yesterday. The state is reporting a weekly average of 55 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Tuesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 772 people hospitalized, 139 have been older than 80 years old; 150 have been 70 to 79 years old; 150 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 142 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and seventy-six have been younger than 50. (For 15 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 551 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 619 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Monday, Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Dec. 7 states that 1,131 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,050) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising again since Nov. 11
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Dec. 7 is 252. One hundred and thirty-five COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 74,729 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 40,090.
Outbreaks
There have been a total of 67 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 26 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, three in a healthcare setting, four in a childcare setting, one in a college setting, seven in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,944.
In the state, there have been 1,373 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 37,377 cases and 4,584 deaths); 2,088 outbreaks in congregate settings; 315 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 224 in correctional facilities; 154 in college settings; 502 in childcare settings and 1,033 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
There have been a total of 5,689 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, according to today’s VDH dashboard.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Dec. 7, is rated “high,” as are most other counties in Virginia. Twelve Virginia counties are rated “substantial” and four counties are rated “moderate” today. For comparison, 25 counties were rated substantial and six were rated moderate as of Friday, Dec. 3.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (221 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (11.95% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Dec. 7, 13,043,113 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 74.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 65.7% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 86.5% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 77% are fully vaccinated.
An average 44,024 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. The average has not been that high since late May.
Thus far, about 72% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 64.4% are fully vaccinated (15.6% have received a booster shot). About 84.8% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 77%. About 20.3% of adults have received a booster shot.
Since children between 5 and 11 years old are now eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19, the VDH has changed its categories for which it keeps vaccination statistics.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 45.7% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (34.4% are fully vaccinated, 0.1% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 86.5% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (77% fully vaccinated, 21.4% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 95% have received at least one dose (86.1% fully vaccinated, 47.3% have received a booster).
About 39.1% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (29.9% fully vaccinated, 0.1% have had boosters); 78% of those 18 and older (70.5% fully vaccinated, 20.3% have had boosters) and 93.1% of those 65 and older (83.2% fully vaccinated, 45.2% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 79.6% have received one dose; 69.8% are fully vaccinated and 17.8% have received a booster shot. 85% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 75.7% are fully vaccinated and 19.6% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 70.8% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 63.1% are fully vaccinated and 16.5% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 76.3% have received one dose, 69% are fully vaccinated and 18.3% have received boosters.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Nov. 27, there have been 62,902 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.1% of vaccinated people); 2,131 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.039% of vaccinated people), and there have been 773 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.00141% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.4 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
MONDAY, DEC. 6: In Fauquier County, there were 11 new COVID-19 cases reported today. There were 16 yesterday and 41 Saturday. The county has had a total of 7,671 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 26. It has been climbing since Nov. 28, when it was just eight.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 1,676 today; they were at 2,472 yesterday and 2,620 on Saturday. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 983,055 total reported cases (259,552 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,264, 617 higher than Friday, Dec. 3.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,468 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,781 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 65,296 cases in children younger than 10, 119,766 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Dec. 6, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 7.6%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 12.4%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 12.82%.
Fauquier County School Division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Dec. 6, 534 positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the school system. The total includes 394 students and 140 staff members.
There are currently 35 active cases of COVID-19, 29 students and six staffers – ten more than Dec. 3. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division, according to April Achter, RRHD population health coordinator; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Dec. 2, because of contact with positive cases, 133 students are currently quarantining – 83 fewer than last week. One staff member is currently quarantining.
Although Fauquier County has managed to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks in the schools, other areas have not been so successful. Since the week of Sept. 12, outbreaks in K-12 settings have been more common than outbreaks in other facilities (long-term care settings, congregate settings, correctional facilities or healthcare settings).
For the week of Oct. 3 to Oct. 10 (the worst week for outbreaks since the start of school), there were 143 outbreaks; 75 of them were in K-12 settings; 14 were in childcare settings. More recently, for the week of Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, there were 88 total outbreaks reported and 36 of them were in K-12 settings; 12 were in childcare settings.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 32 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Aug 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 15, 3 on Sept 16, 1 on Sept. 17, 2 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Oct. 12, 2 on Nov. 10, 2 on Nov. 11, 2 on Nov. 15 and 1 on Nov. 17, 1 on Nov.19, 2 on Dec. 1 and 1 on Dec. 3). There are 3 active cases.
- 40 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1, 2 on Sept. 2, 2 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 28 and 1 on Sept. 30, 2 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 7, 1 on Oct. 12, 3 on Oct. 15, 1 on Oct. 18, 1 on Oct. 21, 2 on Nov. 5, 1 on Nov. 11, 1 on Nov. 17, 2 on Nov. 22, 1 on Nov. 23, 2 on Dec. 1 and 1 on Dec. 3) There are 6 active cases.
- 66 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 1 and 4 on Sept. 7, 4 on Sept. 8, 2 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 28, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 15, 1 on Oct. 26, 1 on Oct. 27, 1 on Nov. 17 and 1 on Nov. 22) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23 and Oct. 7) There are no active cases.
Middle schools
- 24 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 7, 2 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 19 and 2 on Oct. 22, 1 on Nov. 3, 1 on Nov. 10, 1 on Nov. 11, 3 on Nov. 17, 1 on Nov. 18, 1 on Nov. 19 and 2 on Nov. 22) There are 3 active cases.
- 29 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31, 3 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 7, 2 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 19, 1 on Oct. 22, 2 on Oct. 25 and 1 on Dec. 1) There is 1 active case.
- 11 at Marshall Middle School (2 on Aug 27, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Nov. 19 and 1 on Dec. 3) There is 1 active case.
- 17 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Nov. 19, 4 on Nov. 23 and 1 on Dec. 2) There are 5 active cases.
- 13 at Warrenton Middle School (Sept. 3 and Sept. 13, 2 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 12, 3 on Nov. 3 and 1 on Nov. 18 and 1 on Nov. 19) There are no active cases.
Elementary schools
- 4 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23, Aug. 25, Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 1) There are no active cases.
- 9 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Nov. 10 and 2 on Nov. 19 and 1 on Dec. 2) There is 1 active case.
- 6 cases at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 3 and Sept. 14, 2 on Oct. 4 and 2 on Nov. 5) There are no active cases.
- 23 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Oct. 1, 3 on Oct. 4, 3 on Oct. 7, 1 on Oct. 13, 1 on Nov. 10 and 3 on Nov. 17, 2 on Nov. 19 and 1 on Nov. 22) There is 1 active case.
- 34 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30, 3 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 2 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Sept. 27, 3 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Oct. 12) There are no active cases.
- 21 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 15 and 1 on Oct. 21, 1 on Oct. 29, 2 on Nov. 10, 1 on Nov. 11 and 2 on Nov. 15, 3 on Nov. 17 and 1 on Nov. 23) There is 1 active case.
- 4 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27, Sept. 17, 1 one Nov. 9 and 1 on Nov. 12) There are no active cases.
- 12 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20, Sept. 21, Oct. 12, Oct. 14, 1 one Oct. 18, 1 on Nov. 11, 1 on Nov. 15, 1 on Nov. 9 and 3 on Dec. 3) There are 4 active cases.
- 19 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 3, 2 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 27 and 1 on Oct. 4, 2 on Oct. 5, 2 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 20 and 1 on Nov. 9) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Thompson Elementary (Sept. 14 and Oct. 5) There are no active cases.
- 26 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30, 4 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Oct. 21, 1 on Nov. 23 and 1 on Dec. 3) There are 2 active cases.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 6 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8, 1 on Nov. 12 and 1 on Nov. 29) There is 1 active case.
- 9 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3 1 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Oct. 8, 1 on Nov. 17 and 1 on Dec. 3) There is 1 active case.
- 14 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27, Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 8, on Sept. 9 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4 and 1 on Oct. 25) There are no active cases.
- 9 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17, 2 on Sept. 1, 3 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20 and 1 on Sept. 22) There is 1 active case.
- 4 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Marshall Middle School (Sept. 16) There are no active cases.
- 9 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 3 and 1 on Sept. 13) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27, Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 5 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1 and 1 on Nov. 17) There is 1 active case.
- 5 at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 13, Oct. 4, Nov. 8 and 1 on Nov. 29) There is 1 active case.
- 9 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26, 2 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 5 and 2 on Oct. 22) There are no active cases.
- 11 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Oct. 15 and 2 on Nov. 17) There are no active cases.
- 3 cases at Pearson Elementary (Sept. 22, Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8) There are no active cases.
- 3 at Pierce Elementary (Sept. 17 and Sept. 27 and 1 on Nov. 17) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27 and Oct. 25) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 37 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 5 on Sept. 10, 2 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Sept. 21, 2 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 8, 2 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 19, 3 on Nov. 3, 1 on Nov. 4, 1 on Nov. 4 and 1 on Nov. 19 and 2 on Dec. 3) There are 2 active cases.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a new COVID-19 death on Friday, Dec. 3; there have been 89 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 272 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 114 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 76 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 41 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 34 deaths in those younger than 59. (For seven of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, six children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19; 10 between 10 to 19 have died. The latest fatality in the 10 to 19 age group was reported Nov. 3 in the Central Health District.
Monday, the VDH reported only 1 COVID-19 death in Virginia. There were 11 Saturday and six Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 14,771 (2,371 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 12, down from 17 on Friday, Dec. 3. Throughout July, the seven-day average of deaths was fewer than five. It rose between mid-August and mid-October, and has been declining again since Oct. 19.
Hospitalizations
The first six days of December have recorded 10 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in Fauquier – one on Dec. 1, 2 and 5; two on Dec. 3 and 6 and three on Saturday, Dec. 4. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 317 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Nov. 29 that the hospital was treating about six COVID-19 patients.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 40,040 (2,371 probable), 51 more than yesterday. The state is reporting a weekly average of 56 new hospitalizations per day over the last seven days.
In Monday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 768 people hospitalized, 138 have been older than 80 years old; 148 have been 70 to 79 years old; 150 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 141 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and seventy-six have been younger than 50. (For 15 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 547 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 620 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Sunday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Dec. 6 states that 1,077 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,030) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and been rising again since Nov. 11
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Dec. 6 is 247. One hundred and twenty-seven COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 74,736 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 40,040.
Outbreaks
There have been a total of 67 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 26 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, three in a healthcare setting, four in a childcare setting, one in a college setting, seven in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,944.
One of the more recent outbreaks in the RRHD has been one at the Callahan Learning Center, a pre-K and daycare center in Orange County. According to Thursday’s data, 13 cases have been identified with that outbreak.
In the state, there have been 1,368 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 37,298 cases and 4,583 deaths); 2,084 outbreaks in congregate settings; 315 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 223 in correctional facilities; 154 in college settings; 502 in childcare settings and 1,031 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
There have been a total of 5,677 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, according to today’s VDH dashboard.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Dec. 6, is rated “high,” as are most other counties in Virginia. Thirteen Virginia counties are rated “substantial” and four counties are rated “moderate” today. Twenty-five counties were rated substantial and six were rated moderate as of Friday, Dec. 3.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (221 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (12.82% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Dec. 6, 13,028,051 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 74.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 65.6% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 86,5% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 77% are fully vaccinated.
An average 2839,158 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 72% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 64.4% are fully vaccinated (15.5% have received a booster shot). About 84.8% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 77%. About 20.2% of adults have received a booster shot.
Since children between 5 and 11 years old are now eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19, the VDH has changed its categories for which it keeps vaccination statistics.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 45.7% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (34.1% are fully vaccinated, 0.1% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 86.5% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (77% fully vaccinated, 21.3% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 95% have received at least one dose (86.1% fully vaccinated, 47.2% have received a booster).
About 39.1% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (29.9% fully vaccinated, 0.1% have had boosters); 78% of those 18 and older (70.5% fully vaccinated, 20.2% have had boosters) and 93% of those 65 and older (83.2% fully vaccinated, 45.1% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 79.6% have received one dose; 69.8% are fully vaccinated and 17.7% have received a booster shot. 85% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 75.7% are fully vaccinated and 19.5% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 70.8% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 63% are fully vaccinated and 16.5% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 76.3% have received one dose, 69% are fully vaccinated and 18.2% have received boosters.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Nov. 27, there have been 62,902 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.1% of vaccinated people); 2,131 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.039% of vaccinated people), and there have been 773 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.00141% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.4 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
FRIDAY, DEC. 3: In Fauquier County, there were 27 new COVID-19 cases reported today. There were 20 yesterday and 41 Wednesday. The county has had a total of 7,603 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 23.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 2,598 today; they were at 2,472 yesterday. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 976,599 total reported cases (257,109 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,647, 190 higher than yesterday.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,446 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,755 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 64,740 cases in children younger than 10, 119,185 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Dec. 3, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 7.2%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 12.2%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 13.1%.
Fauquier County School Division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Dec. 3, 524 positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the school system. The total includes 387 students and 137 staff members.
There are currently 25 active cases of COVID-19, 22 students and three staffers. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division, according to April Achter, RRHD population health coordinator; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Dec. 2, because of contact with positive cases, 133 students are currently quarantining – 83 fewer than last week. One staff member is currently quarantining.
Although Fauquier County has managed to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks in the schools, other areas have not been so successful. Since the week of Sept. 12, outbreaks in K-12 settings have been more common than outbreaks in other facilities (long-term care settings, congregate settings, correctional facilities or healthcare settings).
For the week of Oct. 3 to Oct. 10 (the worst week for outbreaks since the start of school), there were 142 outbreaks; 74 of them were in K-12 settings; 14 were in childcare settings. More recently, for the week of Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, there were 88 total outbreaks reported and 36 of them were in K-12 settings; 12 were in childcare settings.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 31 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Aug 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 15, 3 on Sept 16, 1 on Sept. 17, 2 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Oct. 12, 2 on Nov. 10, 2 on Nov. 11, 2 on Nov. 15 and 1 on Nov. 17, 1 on Nov.19 and 2 on Dec. 1). There are 2 active cases.
- 39 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1, 2 on Sept. 2, 2 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 28 and 1 on Sept. 30, 2 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 7, 1 on Oct. 12, 3 on Oct. 15, 1 on Oct. 18, 1 on Oct. 21, 2 on Nov. 5, 1 on Nov. 11, 1 on Nov. 17, 2 on Nov. 22, 1 on Nov. 23 and 2 on Dec. 1) There are 5 active cases.
- 66 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 1 and 4 on Sept. 7, 4 on Sept. 8, 2 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 28, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 15, 1 on Oct. 26, 1 on Oct. 27, 1 on Nov. 17 and 1 on Nov. 22) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23 and Oct. 7) There are no active cases.
Middle schools
- 24 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 7, 2 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 19 and 2 on Oct. 22, 1 on Nov. 3, 1 on Nov. 10, 1 on Nov. 11, 3 on Nov. 17, 1 on Nov. 18, 1 on Nov. 19 and 2 on Nov. 22) There are 3 active cases.
- 29 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31, 3 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 7, 2 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 19, 1 on Oct. 22, 2 on Oct. 25 and 1 on Dec. 1) There is 1 active case.
- 10 at Marshall Middle School (2 on Aug 27, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 5 and 1 on Nov. 19) There are no active cases.
- 17 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Nov. 19, 4 on Nov. 23 and 1 on Dec. 2) There are 5 active cases.
- 13 at Warrenton Middle School (Sept. 3 and Sept. 13, 2 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 12, 3 on Nov. 3 and 1 on Nov. 18 and 1 on Nov. 19) There are no active cases.
Elementary schools
- 4 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23, Aug. 25, Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 1) There are no active cases.
- 9 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Nov. 10 and 2 on Nov. 19 and 1 on Dec. 2) There is 1 active case.
- 6 cases at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 3 and Sept. 14, 2 on Oct. 4 and 2 on Nov. 5) There are no active cases.
- 23 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Oct. 1, 3 on Oct. 4, 3 on Oct. 7, 1 on Oct. 13, 1 on Nov. 10 and 3 on Nov. 17, 2 on Nov. 19 and 1 on Nov. 22) There is 1 active case.
- 34 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30, 3 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 2 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Sept. 27, 3 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Oct. 12) There are no active cases.
- 21 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 15 and 1 on Oct. 21, 1 on Oct. 29, 2 on Nov. 10, 1 on Nov. 11 and 2 on Nov. 15, 3 on Nov. 17 and 1 on Nov. 23) There is 1 active case.
- 4 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27, Sept. 17, 1 one Nov. 9 and 1 on Nov. 12) There are no active cases.
- 9 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20, Sept. 21, Oct. 12, Oct. 14, 1 one Oct. 18, 1 on Nov. 11, 1 on Nov. 15 and 1 on Nov. 9) There is 1 active case.
- 19 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 3, 2 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 27 and 1 on Oct. 4, 2 on Oct. 5, 2 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 20 and 1 on Nov. 9) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Thompson Elementary (Sept. 14 and Oct. 5) There are no active cases.
- 25 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30, 4 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Oct. 21 and 1 on Nov. 23) There is 1 active case.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 6 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8, 1 on Nov. 12 and 1 on Nov. 29) There is 1 active case.
- 8 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3 1 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Oct. 8 and 1 on Nov. 17) There are no active cases.
- 14 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27, Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 8, on Sept. 9 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4 and 1 on Oct. 25) There are no active cases.
- 9 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17, 2 on Sept. 1, 3 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20 and 1 on Sept. 22) There is 1 active case.
- 4 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Marshall Middle School (Sept. 16) There are no active cases.
- 9 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 3 and 1 on Sept. 13) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27, Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 5 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1 and 1 on Nov. 17) There is 1 active case.
- 5 at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 13, Oct. 4, Nov. 8 and 1 on Nov. 29) There is 1 active case.
- 9 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26, 2 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 5 and 2 on Oct. 22) There are no active cases.
- 11 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Oct. 15 and 2 on Nov. 17) There are no active cases.
- 3 cases at Pearson Elementary (Sept. 22, Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8) There are no active cases.
- 3 at Pierce Elementary (Sept. 17 and Sept. 27 and 1 on Nov. 17) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27 and Oct. 25) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 35 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 5 on Sept. 10, 2 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Sept. 21, 2 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 8, 2 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 19, 3 on Nov. 3, 1 on Nov. 4, 1 on Nov. 4 and 1 on Nov. 19) There are no active cases.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a new COVID-19 death today; there have been 89 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were two COVID-19 fatalities in November, nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 272 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 114 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 76 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 41 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 34 deaths in those younger than 59. (For seven of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, six children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19; 10 between 10 to 19 have died. The latest fatality in the 10 to 19 age group was reported Nov. 3 in the Central Health District.
Friday, the VDH reported 12 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 14,753 (2,367 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 17. Throughout July, the seven-day average of deaths was fewer than five. It rose between mid-August and mid-October, and has been declining again since Oct. 19.
Hospitalizations
The first three days of December have recorded four new COVID-19 hospitalizations in Fauquier. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 311 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Nov. 29 that the hospital was treating about six COVID-19 patients.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 39,887 (2,341 probable), 53 more than yesterday. The state is reporting a weekly average of 45 new hospitalizations over the last seven days.
In Friday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 759 people hospitalized, 138 have been older than 80 years old; 146 have been 70 to 79 years old; 149 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 140 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and seventy-five have been younger than 50. (For 11 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 542 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 619 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Thursday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Dec. 3 states that 1,041 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (966) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and has started to rise again since Nov. 11
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Dec. 3 is 241. One hundred and thirty COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 74,421 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 39,887.
Outbreaks
There have been a total of 67 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 26 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, three in a healthcare setting, four in a childcare setting, one in a college setting, seven in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,944.
One of the more recent outbreaks in the RRHD has been one at the Callahan Learning Center, a pre-K and daycare center in Orange County. According to Thursday’s data, 13 cases have been identified with that outbreak.
In the state, there have been 1,364 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 37,268 cases and 4,582 deaths); 2,081 outbreaks in congregate settings; 315 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 223 in correctional facilities; 154 in college settings; 502 in childcare settings and 1,025 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
There have been a total of 5,664 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, according to today’s VDH dashboard.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Dec. 3, is rated “high,” as are most other counties in Virginia. Twenty-five Virginia counties are rated “substantial” and six counties are rated “moderate” today.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (210 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (13.1% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Dec. 3, 12,867,780 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 74.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 65.4% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 88.6% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 77.7% are fully vaccinated.
An average 28,534 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. Since vaccine boosters and vaccines for those 5 to 11 became available, the number has been higher, but has been dropping slightly in the last two weeks.
Thus far, about 66.7% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 59.3% are fully vaccinated (14.6% have received a booster shot). About 78.1% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 70.8%. About 19% of adults have received a booster shot.
Since children between 5 and 11 years old are now eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19, the VDH has changed its categories for which it keeps vaccination statistics.
For Virginians between 5 and 17, 44.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (31.7% are fully vaccinated, 0.1% have received a booster). For those 18 and older, 81.4% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (72.6% fully vaccinated, 20% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 95.4% have received at least one dose (86.6% fully vaccinated, 45.8% have received a booster).
About 38.2% of Fauquier residents between 5 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (28.1% fully vaccinated, 0.1% have had boosters); 78.1% of those 18 and older (70.8% fully vaccinated, 19% have had boosters) and 93.6% of those 65 and older (83.8% fully vaccinated, 43.9% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 5 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 75.2% have received one dose; 65.7% are fully vaccinated and 16.6% have received a booster shot. 80.4% of over-12 residents have received their first dose, 71.7% are fully vaccinated and 18.3% have received a booster.
In Fauquier, 70.8% of the over-5 population has received one dose; 62.9% are fully vaccinated and 15.5% have received booster shots. For those over 12, 76.4% have received one dose, 69.2% are fully vaccinated and 17.1% have received boosters.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Nov. 27, there have been 62,902 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (1.1% of vaccinated people); 2,131 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.039% of vaccinated people), and there have been 773 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.00141% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 4.4 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.2 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
THURSDAY, DEC. 2: In Fauquier County, there were 20 new COVID-19 cases reported today, after the number spiked to 41 yesterday. The county has had a total of 7,576 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of cases in the county is 21.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 2,472 today; they were at 2,413 yesterday. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 974,001 total reported cases (255,963 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,647, 99 higher than yesterday.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,439 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,745 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 64,447 cases in children younger than 10, 118,823 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Dec. 2, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 7%. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 12.1%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 12.35%.
Fauquier County School Division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Dec. 2, 521 positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the school system. The total includes 384 students and 137 staff members.
There are currently 22 active cases of COVID-19, 19 students and three staffers. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division, according to April Achter, RRHD population health coordinator; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Nov. 24, because of contact with positive cases, 216 students are currently quarantining; the number has been rising for the last couple of weeks. Last week, 155 students were under quarantine. One staff member is currently quarantining.
Although Fauquier County has managed to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks in the schools, other areas have not been so successful. Since the week of Sept. 12, outbreaks in K-12 settings have been more common than outbreaks in other facilities (long-term care settings, congregate settings, correctional facilities or healthcare settings).
For the week of Oct. 3 to Oct. 10 (the worst week for outbreaks since the start of school), there were 142 outbreaks; 74 of them were in K-12 settings; 14 were in childcare settings. More recently, for the week of Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, there were 86 total outbreaks reported and 34 of them were in K-12 settings; 12 were in childcare settings.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 31 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Aug 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 15, 3 on Sept 16, 1 on Sept. 17, 2 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Oct. 12, 2 on Nov. 10, 2 on Nov. 11, 2 on Nov. 15 and 1 on Nov. 17, 1 on Nov.19 and 2 on Dec. 1). There are 2 active cases.
- 39 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1, 2 on Sept. 2, 2 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 28 and 1 on Sept. 30, 2 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 7, 1 on Oct. 12, 3 on Oct. 15, 1 on Oct. 18, 1 on Oct. 21, 2 on Nov. 5, 1 on Nov. 11, 1 on Nov. 17, 2 on Nov. 22, 1 on Nov. 23 and 2 on Dec. 1) There are 5 active cases.
- 66 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 1 and 4 on Sept. 7, 4 on Sept. 8, 2 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 28, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 15, 1 on Oct. 26, 1 on Oct. 27, 1 on Nov. 17 and 1 on Nov. 22) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23 and Oct. 7) There are no active cases.
Middle schools
- 24 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 7, 2 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 19 and 2 on Oct. 22, 1 on Nov. 3, 1 on Nov. 10, 1 on Nov. 11, 3 on Nov. 17, 1 on Nov. 18, 1 on Nov. 19 and 2 on Nov. 22) There are 3 active cases.
- 29 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31, 3 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 7, 2 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 19, 1 on Oct. 22, 2 on Oct. 25 and 1 on Dec. 1) There is 1 active case.
- 10 at Marshall Middle School (2 on Aug 27, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 5 and 1 on Nov. 19) There are no active cases.
- 16 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Nov. 19 and 4 on Nov. 23) There are 4 active cases.
- 13 at Warrenton Middle School (Sept. 3 and Sept. 13, 2 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 12, 3 on Nov. 3 and 1 on Nov. 18 and 1 on Nov. 19) There are no active cases.
Elementary schools
- 4 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23, Aug. 25, Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 1) There are no active cases.
- 8 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Nov. 10 and 2 on Nov. 19) There are no active cases.
- 6 cases at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 3 and Sept. 14, 2 on Oct. 4 and 2 on Nov. 5) There are no active cases.
- 23 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Oct. 1, 3 on Oct. 4, 3 on Oct. 7, 1 on Oct. 13, 1 on Nov. 10 and 3 on Nov. 17, 2 on Nov. 19 and 1 on Nov. 22) There is 1 active case.
- 34 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30, 3 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 2 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Sept. 27, 3 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Oct. 12) There are no active cases.
- 21 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 15 and 1 on Oct. 21, 1 on Oct. 29, 2 on Nov. 10, 1 on Nov. 11 and 2 on Nov. 15, 3 on Nov. 17 and 1 on Nov. 23) There is 1 active case.
- 4 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27, Sept. 17, 1 one Nov. 9 and 1 on Nov. 12) There are no active cases.
- 8 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20, Sept. 21, Oct. 12, Oct. 14, 1 one Oct. 18, 1 on Nov. 11 and 1 on Nov. 15) There are no active cases.
- 19 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 3, 2 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 27 and 1 on Oct. 4, 2 on Oct. 5, 2 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 20 and 1 on Nov. 9) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Thompson Elementary (Sept. 14 and Oct. 5) There are no active cases.
- 25 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30, 4 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Oct. 21 and 1 on Nov. 23) There is 1 active case.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 6 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8, 1 on Nov. 12 and 1 on Nov. 29) There is 1 active case.
- 8 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3 1 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Oct. 8 and 1 on Nov. 17) There are no active cases.
- 14 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27, Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 8, on Sept. 9 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4 and 1 on Oct. 25) There are no active cases.
- 9 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17, 2 on Sept. 1, 3 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20 and 1 on Sept. 22) There is 1 active case.
- 4 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Marshall Middle School (Sept. 16) There are no active cases.
- 9 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 3 and 1 on Sept. 13) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27, Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 5 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1 and 1 on Nov. 17) There is 1 active case.
- 5 at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 13, Oct. 4, Nov. 8 and 1 on Nov. 29) There is 1 active case.
- 9 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26, 2 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 5 and 2 on Oct. 22) There are no active cases.
- 11 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Oct. 15 and 2 on Nov. 17) There are no active cases.
- 3 cases at Pearson Elementary (Sept. 22, Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8) There are no active cases.
- 3 at Pierce Elementary (Sept. 17 and Sept. 27 and 1 on Nov. 17) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27 and Oct. 25) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 35 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 5 on Sept. 10, 2 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Sept. 21, 2 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 8, 2 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 19, 3 on Nov. 3, 1 on Nov. 4, 1 on Nov. 4 and 1 on Nov. 19) There are no active cases.
Deaths
Fauquier reported two new COVID-19 fatalities Nov. 18, the only two in November. The county has reported a total of 88 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic, including nine in September and five in October.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 270 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 114 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 75 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 40 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 34 deaths in those younger than 59. (For seven of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, six children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19; 10 between 10 to 19 have died. The latest fatality in the 10 to 19 age group was reported Nov. 3 in the Central Health District.
Thursday, the VDH reported 11 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 14,741 (2,363 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 18. Throughout July, the seven-day average of deaths was fewer than five. It rose between mid-August and mid-October, and has been declining again since Oct. 19.
Hospitalizations
The first two days of December each recorded a new COVID-19 hospitalization in Fauquier. The county reported 15 new hospitalizations in November – seven between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29. The total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 309 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Nov. 29 that the hospital was treating about six COVID-19 patients.
According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 39,834 (2,341 probable), 52 more than yesterday. The state is reporting a weekly average of 41 new hospitalizations over the last seven days.
In Thursday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 754 people hospitalized, 138 have been older than 80 years old; 146 have been 70 to 79 years old; 148 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 140 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and seventy-four have been younger than 50. (For 8 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, eight children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 541 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 620 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Dec. 2 states that 1,005 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (940) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, began declining rapidly on Sept. 23 and has started to rise again since Nov. 11
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Dec. 2 is 237. One hundred and thirty-five COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 74,319 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 39,834.
Outbreaks
There have been a total of 67 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 26 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 22 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, three in a healthcare setting, four in a childcare setting, one in a college setting, seven in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,944.
One of the more recent outbreaks in the RRHD has been one at the Callahan Learning Center, a pre-K and daycare center in Orange County. According to Thursday’s data, 13 cases have been identified with that outbreak.
In the state, there have been 1,362 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 37,249 cases and 4,581 deaths); 2,078 outbreaks in congregate settings; 315 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 223 in correctional facilities; 154 in college settings; 502 in childcare settings and 1,019 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
There have been a total of 5,653 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, according to today’s VDH dashboard.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Dec. 2, is rated “high,” as are most other counties in Virginia. Twenty-seven Virginia counties are rated “substantial” and eight counties are rated “moderate” today.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (179 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (12.35% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Dec. 2, 12,800,512 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 74.6% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 65.2% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 88.4% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 77.5% are fully vaccinated.
An average 29,310 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. Since vaccine boosters and vaccines for those 5 to 11 became available, the number has been higher, but have been dropping slightly in the last two weeks.
Thus far, about 66.6% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 59.2% are fully vaccinated (14.2% have received a booster shot). About 78% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 70.7%. About 18.4% of adults have received a booster shot.
Since children between 5 and 11 years old are now eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19, the VDH has changed its categories for which it keeps vaccination statistics.
For