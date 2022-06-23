11:30 a.m., Thursday, June 23: Fauquier County administrators are "in the process of declaring a local emergency due to the amount of debris yesterday’s storm caused," according to Emergency Manager Mike Guditus.
Additionally, the main waste and recycling collection site at 8499 Bingham Road in Warrenton has waived the $5 brush fee for county residents through Saturday, June 25 with the following conditions:
- Material must be delivered by a Fauquier County resident to receive the waiver.
- Material must be delivered in a one-ton pickup truck or smaller, or a trailer restricted to: flat, single axle, 4 feet by 8 feet and/or sides no greater than 36 inches high.
- Debris greater than 12 inches will be accepted.
A Dominion Energy representative also provided an update late Thursday morning. "We have catastrophic damage in Fauquier County with several six broken poles, 20 cross arms and wires down. There are 141 work locations — that’s huge," wrote Peggy Fox, a communications manager with the company.
Fox said that the majority of Dominion customers in Fauquier County will have their power restored by Friday, but some outages may continue to Saturday.
From an initial 14,000 outages caused by Wednesday's storm, there were about 8,700 customers without power in the county as of late Thursday morning.
Members of the public should report downed power lines by calling 866-366-4357. "Assume they are energized and dangerous," Fox said.
Fox said that the company had brought in contractors to help with the power restoration efforts. "We know it’s frustrating to be without power and commit that our crews will continue to work around the clock until all customers are restored."
Photos
9 a.m., Thursday, June 23: Warrenton Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer reported Thursday morning that roads are "slowly reopening as we work closely with Dominion [Energy] to ensure safety of the downed [power] lines."
She said the only road to fully reopen since last night storm is Alexandria Pike. Main Street near the intersection of Lee Street was closed for a short time last night.
Still-closed streets in the town of Warrenton, as of 9 a.m. include:
- Winchester Street (Dominion is currently working on Winchester Street, said Schaeffer)
- The intersection of Jackson and Stuyvesant streets
- Diagonal Street
- Blue Ridge Street
- Rappahannock Street
- Green Street
- Foxcroft Road at Evans Avenue (partial closure)
- Blackwell Road (It is open between the water treatment plan into the town of Warrenton.)
Schaeffer added that the Department of Social Services is working to check on elderly and at-risk families. At least one family has already been relocated. Although complete information about damaged buildings is not available at this time, she said, "I know several homes were severely damaged."
She said that crews worked through the night to clear debris where they could.
Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill said, "From all reports, it looks like Warrenton was definitely the bullseye of this storm. I’ve never seen as much widespread damage from a storm as this one. It’s genuinely shocking.
"Town crews and emergency services were genuine life-savers as they worked to clear streets and ensure that residents were safe. It never ceases to humble me how, in moments like this, just how fortunate we are to have such dedicated people looking after our community. As horrific and damaging as this storm was, I woke up this morning thankful for how blessed we are.
"For those without power, the 'power and shower' service is available at the WARF again. That is such a great service for all the residents across the county without power," he said.
Nevill added, "And I hope everyone is checking in on neighbors without power, especially the elderly. Again, this is where our community is at its best — we truly care for one another."
Anne Michael Greene of Marshall reported that power is still out in most of that area, including Main Street. She said, "We just received a notification from Dominion Energy that it might be restored by 6 to 11 p.m. today."
Power outages
According to its outage map, Dominion Energy is reporting more than 2,500 customers are still without power. On its website, Dominion Energy posted this notice: "Our crews are working to restore service in affected areas. Continue to report outages. Report downed lines to 866-366-4357."
Rappahannock Electric reported: "Severe storms yesterday afternoon and into the night caused widespread damage and power outages. In some areas, tornado-like weather downed large trees damaging poles and power lines. With extensive damage, some members may experience prolonged power outages as crews work to make repairs. Mutual aid will join REC crews today to assist with restoration. Updates will be provided as information becomes available."
Its website reports there are fewer than 100 customers still without power.
If anyone sees something please contact the Warrenton Fauquier Joint Communications Center at (540) 347-3300 so the deputies can check and get the property cleared from the roadway. Please check here for road closures and re-openings in the County during the storms tonight! Please be advised that an update will be posted as crews get the roads clear.
County road closures
Fauquier County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. William Kemper reported road closures a little before 11 .m. Thursday:
- At Keith Road and Watery Mountain Road to Cannonball Gate Road
- Meetze Road at Afton Road
- 7118 Airlie Road
- The 5604 block of Enon School Road
- At the 10000 block of Routts Hill Road, only one lane is open
- The 9240 block of Piney Mountain Road
- The 7300 block of Wilson Road
- On Old Meetze Road, only one lane is open
- At the 6632 block of Blantyre Road, only one lane is open
- Milestone Road at Texas Farm Road
- The intersection of Rectortown Road and Maidstone Road
- Fosters Fork to U.S. 29 from Old Busthead Road
- The 5500 block of Freestate Road
- The intersection of Lovers Lane and Madison Highway is closed
- The railroad crossing at Remington Road and Lucky Hill Drive is without power
Traffic lights are out at:
- The intersection of Lee Highway and Vint Hill Road/no left turn across U.S. 29 from Vint Hill Road
- John S. Mosby and Winchester Road
Kemper said, "Public safety crews are working to get the roads opened as soon as they can. If anyone sees something, please contact The Fauquier County Emergency Communications Center at (540) 347-3300 or for the Town of Warrenton at (540) 347-1100 so the deputies can check" and get the debris cleared from the roadway.
He said that updates would be posted on the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
FRESH food
Kristen Mcauliffe of Fauquier FRESH said that FRESH vans will be at the Bealeton Library from 9 to 11 a.m. and at the Marsh Run mobile home park from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. with Power Packs from Fauquier FISH. In addition to the packages of food, FRESH will distribute movement kits and pre-K kits, she said.
6:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 22: Fauquier County Emergency Manager Michael Guditus urged area residents to stay at home if possible amid an ongoing effort to respond to the damage caused by a Wednesday afternoon thunderstorm that the National Weather Service has confirmed caused 80 mph winds. "Especially with it getting dark, [drivers] are liable to hit fallen debris" on the roads, he said.
More than half of county residences remained without electricity as of Wednesday evening, and Guditus said that widespread outages are likely to last until at least Thursday morning.
No injuries have been reported in the county as a result of the storm, Guditus said. Reports of three "building collapses" in the county have been circulating on social media, but Guditus said that those cases involved trees falling on residences — not the structures "collapsing." Closures of major highways near Marshall, New Baltimore and Opal were caused by downed trees and power lines — not traffic crashes — Guditus said.
The Fauquier County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management continued to respond to calls related to storm damage, Guditus said. He encouraged residents to report power outages through their electric utility. (Here for Dominion Energy; here for Rappahannock Electric Cooperative and here for NOVEC.)
5:50 p.m., Wednesday, June 22: A severe thunderstorm system caused widespread damage in communities across Fauquier County and the broader region Wednesday beginning at approximately 4:30 p.m., closing some major highways and leaving thousands without electricity. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Fauquier County and most of Virginia until 9 p.m.
According to the Washington Post's Capital Weather Gang, winds in the area may have reached more than 70 mph.
“There are multiple reports of trees, limbs and power lines down across our county,” the Fauquier County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management tweeted at 5:45 p.m.
As of 5:40 p.m., 13,300 Dominion Energy customers were without power and 3,200 Rappahannock Electric Cooperative customers were affected.
U.S. 17 between Route 245 and Interstate 66 south of Marshall was closed as of 5:35 p.m., according to the Virginia Department of Transportation, along with sections of U.S. 29 in both New Baltimore and between Opal and Warrenton.
In Warrenton, Alexandria Pike and Winchester Street were closed due to downed trees and power lines.
“Resources are very strained right now,” Warrenton Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer said at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Off-duty police officers and public works utilities had been called in, she said, and will work through the night.
The town will focus first on checking on the welfare of people in their homes, then on restoring electric service, Schaeffer said. She urged residents to stay inside, noting that many power lines are down and could pose an extreme hazard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.