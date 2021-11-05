You have permission to edit this article.
UPDATE: Cedar Lee Middle School given ‘all clear’ after bomb threat

  • Updated
  • 0

Update, 2:10 p.m.: After sheriff’s deputies searched the building, Cedar Lee Middle School has been reopened after a bomb threat was reported at noon Friday.

“After a thorough search of the building, the sheriff's office has determined that Cedar Lee is all clear and safe for reentry. Students and staff have returned to the school building. The remainder of the day and dismissal will proceed as normal,“ said school spokeswoman Tara Helkowski. 

Original story, 1:20 p.m.: Cedar Lee Middle School in Bealeton was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution" Friday afternoon after the school division received an "anonymous tip indicating a potential bomb threat, according to school division spokeswoman Tara Helkowski.

As of 1:20 p.m.,  deputies from the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office were conducting a sweep of the building while students and staff members remained outside.

"Once the building is cleared by the sheriff's office, we will send an update," Helkowski said.

