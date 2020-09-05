Six new COVID-19 related deaths in Fauquier County are associated with a recent outbreak at the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton. The VDH is now listing 64 cases and six fatalities connected with that facility. Brookside's administrator said Saturday that since Aug. 13, there have been nine deaths related to the outbreak at the facility. (Sometimes, there is a lag in the VDH data.)
Saturday data says that the number of new deaths in Fauquier County rose by six -- the most reported in single day by far. Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Health Director Wade Kartchner confirmed, "The six deaths are related to the outbreak in Brookside. [They] Occurred over the past few weeks."
Until today, Fauquier had not reported a COVID-19 related death since Aug. 5. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
The Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center website is reporting that there are 17 residents who are “actively positive for COVID-19.” Beverly Greene, administrator at the nursing home, said Thursday, "Since the outbreak began, there are residents who have recovered from the virus."
Fauquier County reported three new hospitalizations today, but Greene said, "Only one out of the three new hospitalizations is from Brookside."
She explained, "We continue to take all of the extra precautions including, but not limited to, all staff wearing full PPE (including N95s) throughout the facility and continuing the transmission-based precautions and isolation protocols recommended by the current guidelines. Staff members have also gone through FIT training provided by the Rapidan-Rappahannock Health Department to ensure all staff are equipped with the appropriate N95 mask. Weekly COVID testing continues for all negative residents and staff members."
According to the VDH site, there is also an “outbreak in progress,” with 10 cases at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. The data from VDH indicates that there has been at least one death (and fewer than five) from the Madison County outbreak.
The VDH reports that Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center had a total of 27 cases, but Candy Morrison, administrator, confirmed Thursday that the facility no longer has any active cases among residents or staff. The VDH indicates that the Culpeper facility is no longer considered an outbreak in progress. Morrison confirmed that "one of our former patients passed away in the hospital last month."
The RRHD reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 246 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Friday morning (outbreak data had not been updated as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday), there have been 392 outbreaks in long term care settings – (resulting in 9,488 cases and 1,376 deaths) -- 292 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 60 in correctional facilities, 60 in health care settings and 54 in educational settings.
Daily update from the VDH
Fauquier County hospitalizations rose by three as of this morning’s data after adding two on Sept. 3 and one each day on Aug. 27, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1; before last Thursday, there had not been a local hospitalization since Aug. 7. Fauquier has only added three hospitalizations in one day one other time, on May 14.
The total number of Fauquier County residents who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 43. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been six in the first five days of September.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) was 7.8% today and yesterday. It was 7.7% Thursday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 6.5% today; it was 7.4% yesterday. It was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
The Virginia Department of Health recorded a total of 15 new deaths today after reporting 10 yesterday and 11 Thursday; 29 were reported Wednesday. A total of 2,677 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (133 probable). Aug. 1, when new deaths were reported at 41, was the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4), Virginia tallied 948 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday; there were 1,111 new cases Friday and 1,126 new cases Thursday. On Monday, Aug. 24, the state reported 664 new cases, the lowest number of new cases since July 9.
New cases have topped 1,000 14 times since Aug. 1. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 125,727 (5,536 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 794, two more than yesterday. In June, the county added a total of 114 new cases. In July, 147 new cases were added and for the month of August, Fauquier logged 186 new cases. Thirty-two cases have been logged during the first five days of September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 9,849 (68 probable), 51 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 5 states that 1,101 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, three fewer than yesterday The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 813 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 285 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 243; 141 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 15,636 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,849.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
Summary of the week from the VDH
In its Sept. 4 COVID-19 cases summary, Virginia Department of Health reported that the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District – of which Fauquier County is a part -- is listed as experiencing “slow growth,” along with seven other health districts. The City of Richmond and New River health districts are “surging;” 12 districts are classified as plateauing and 13 are declining.
The VDH statewide reproduction rate has risen slightly above 1.0, and given the current trend, the health department modeling shows that there could be a total of more than 200,000 cases in the state by Thanksgiving.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 4: A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) was 7.8% today. It was 7.7 yesterday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 7.4% today. It was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
The Virginia Department of Health recorded 10 new deaths today after reporting 11 yesterday and 29 Wednesday. A total of 2,662 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (133 probable). Aug. 1, when new deaths were reported at 41, was the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
Fauquier County has not reported a COVID-19 related death since Aug. 5; that fatality brought the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 9. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3), Virginia tallied 1,111 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday; there were 1,126 new cases yesterday and 927 new cases Wednesday. On Monday, Aug. 24, the state reported 664 new cases, the lowest number of new cases since July 9.
New cases have topped 1,000 14 times since Aug. 1. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 124,779 (5,520 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 792, six more than yesterday., In June, the county added a total of 114 new cases. In July, 147 new cases were added and for the month of August, Fauquier logged 186 new cases. Thirty cases have been logged during the first four days of September.
Fauquier County hospitalizations rose by two yesterday, after adding one each day on Aug. 27, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1; before last Thursday, there had not been a local hospitalization since Aug. 7. The total number of Fauquier County residents who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 40. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There were three in the first three days of September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 9,798 (68 probable), 57 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Sept. 4 states that 1,101 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 62 more than yesterday The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 828 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 273 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 244; 128 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 15,492 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,798.
Outbreaks
The Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center reports that there are still 16 residents who are “actively positive for COVID-19.” A total of 64 people associated with the Warrenton facility have tested positive for COVID-19, according to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health Friday morning.
Beverly Greene, administrator at the nursing home, said Thursday, "Since the outbreak began, there are residents who have recovered from the virus. Two residents are currently hospitalized."
She added, "Currently, all positive employees except one are either recovered and back at work or will be back at work tomorrow [Friday] or Saturday." She said another round of testing will take place Friday.
According to the VDH site, there is also an “outbreak in progress,” with 10 cases at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. The data from VDH indicates that there has been at least one death (and fewer than five) from the Madison County outbreak.
The VDH reports that Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center has had a total of 27 cases, but Candy Morrison, administrator, confirmed Thursday that the facility no longer has any active cases among residents or staff. The VDH indicates that the Culpeper case is no longer considered an outbreak in progress. Morrison confirmed that "one of our former patients passed away in the hospital last month."
The RRHD reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 246 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Friday morning, there have been 392 outbreaks in long term care settings – (resulting in 9,488 cases and 1,376 deaths) -- 292 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 60 in correctional facilities, 60 in health care settings and 54 in educational settings.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 3: Fauquier County hospitalizations rose by two today, after adding one each day on Aug. 27, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1; before last Thursday, there had not been a local hospitalization since Aug. 7. The total number of Fauquier County residents who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 40. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April. There have been three in the first three days of September.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 9,741 (68 probable), 63 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Aug. 29 states that 1,039 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 91 more than yesterday The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 800 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 330 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 257; 123 are on ventilators.
The coronavirus is only “moderately contained” in Virginia, and the state must “double-down” on mitigation efforts such as hand-washing, mask-wearing and avoiding large groups to head off a possible surge after the Labor Day weekend, Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 15,395 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,741.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) was 7.7% today. It was 7.7 yesterday and 7.4 Wednesday; it was 6.9% Saturday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 7.4% today; it was 7.7 yesterday and 6.9% Tuesday. It was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
The Virginia Department of Health recorded 11 new deaths today after reporting 29 yesterday. A total of 2,652 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (133 probable). Aug. 1, when new deaths were reported at 41, was the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
Fauquier County has not reported a COVID-19 related death since Aug. 5; that fatality brought the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 9. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2), Virginia tallied 1,126 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday; there were 927 new cases yesterday, 1,201 new cases Tuesday. On Monday, Aug. 24, the state reported 664 new cases, the lowest number of new cases since July 9.
New cases have topped 1,000 13 times since Aug. 1. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 123,668 (5,478 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 786, seven more than yesterday. In the last week, one-day totals have fluctuated between 6 and 11. In the month of July, 147 new cases were added, as compared to June, when the county added a total of 114 new cases. For the month of August, Fauquier logged 186 new cases. Twenty-four cases have been logged during the first three days of September.
Outbreaks
The Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center website today is listing 16 residents who are “actively positive for COVID-19.” A total of 63 people associated with the Warrenton facility have tested positive for COVID-19, according to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health Thursday morning.
Beverly Greene, administrator at the nursing home, said Thursday, "Since the outbreak began there are residents who have recovered from the virus. Two residents are currently hospitalized."
She added, "Currently, all positive employees except one are either recovered and back at work or will be back at work tomorrow or Saturday." She said another round of testing will take place Friday.
According to the VDH site, there is also an “outbreak in progress,” with 10 cases at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. The VDH reports that Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center has had a total of 27 cases, but Candy Morrison, administrator, confirmed Thursday that the facility no longer has any active cases among residents or staff.
The data from VDH indicates that there has been at least one death (and fewer than five) from the Madison County outbreak. As of today, there has also been at least one death associated with the Culpeper outbreak. Morrison confirmed that "one of our former patients passed away in the hospital last month."
The RRHD reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 241 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Thursday morning, there have been 391 outbreaks in long term care settings – (resulting in 9,470 cases and 1,374 deaths) -- 290 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 59 in correctional facilities, 60 in health care settings and 53 in educational settings.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 3: A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) rose slightly to 7.7% today. It was 7.4 yesterday and 6.9% Saturday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 7.5% today; it was 6.9% yesterday. It was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
The coronavirus is only “moderately contained” in Virginia, and the state must “double-down” on mitigation efforts such as hand-washing, mask-wearing and avoiding large groups to head off a possible surge after the Labor Day weekend, Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday.
The Virginia Department of Health recorded 29 new deaths today after reporting 32 yesterday,11 on Monday and just one on Sunday. A total of 2,641 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (133 probable). Aug. 1, when new deaths were reported at 41, was the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1), Virginia tallied 927 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday; there were 1,201 new cases yesterday, 847 Monday, 938 new cases Sunday and 1,217 new cases on Saturday. On Monday, Aug. 24, the state reported 664 new cases, the lowest number of new cases since July 9.
New cases have topped 1,000 12 times since Aug. 1. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 122,542 (5,401 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 779, nine more than yesterday. In the last week, one-day totals have fluctuated between 6 and 11. In the month of July, 147 new cases were added, as compared to June, when the county added a total of 114 new cases. For the month of August, Fauquier logged 186 new cases. Seventeen cases have been logged during the first two days of September.
Fauquier County has not reported a COVID-19 related death since Aug. 5; that fatality brought the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 9. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
County hospitalizations rose by one on Sunday, on Monday and again yesterday; the total number of Fauquier County residents who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 38. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 9,678 (68 probable), 57 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Aug. 29 states that 1,039 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 75 more than yesterday The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 836 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 278 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 266; 134 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 15,319 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,678.
Outbreaks
The Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center website today is listing 23 residents who are “actively positive for COVID-19.” A total of 59 people associated with the Warrenton facility have tested positive for COVID-19, according to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health Tuesday morning. The total number includes at least ten employees, according to Beverly Greene, administrator at the nursing home.
Greene explained Aug. 27, “Following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines/timelines, we now have some residents that are classified as recovered from the virus so the data can become confusing depending on who reports recovered residents and staff and who does not. We are also in the process of the next round of weekly testing for residents and staff.”
According to the VDH site, there is also an “outbreak in progress,” with 10 cases at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. The VDH reports that Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center has had a total of 27 cases, but Manny Motley, administrator, said Friday that the facility no longer has any active cases among residents or staff.
The data from VDH indicates that there has been at least one death (and fewer than five) from the Madison County outbreak. As of today, there has also been at least one death associated with the Culpeper outbreak. Candy Morrison, administrator at Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, confirmed that "one of our former patients passed away in the hospital last month."
The RRHD reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 241 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Tuesday morning, there have been 388 outbreaks in long term care settings – (resulting in 9,355 cases and 1,367 deaths) -- 286 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 58 in correctional facilities, 60 in health care settings and 53 in educational settings.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
The long view
The Virginia Department of Health releases a weekly update every Friday, summarizing the COVID-19 response in the state.
The Aug. 28 narrative focuses on schools reopening. The report reads: “With the start of the school year upon us, teachers, students and parents are closely monitoring the status of virus transmission in schools. About half the school districts in Virginia have opted for fully remote learning, while others chose a combination of in-person, partial in-person and hybrid learning models. The impact of these decisions is yet to be seen and will vary by a number of factors, including school size and public health precautions taken.
“Several researchers, including those at the University of Virginia and at the RAND Corporation, have estimated the likelihood that a school with 500 students will have at least one infected student when schools re-open. They further assume that for each case, there are six other undetected cases.”
The VDH model on positive school cases uses counties’ COVID-19 history to fine-tune projections. In Fauquier, for example, the model suggests that in every school that has 1,000 students, there would be 3 to 4 positive cases.
The report continues, “… Once schools re-open and students begin interacting with one another, case rates could escalate quickly. In-school transmission risk will depend on precautions taken. It is important for students, teachers, and parents to remain vigilant and closely follow public health recommendations for transmission mitigation measures. With dedicated effort from all Virginians, we can continue on the current trajectory and avoid a resurgence of cases in the fall. This best-case scenario could mean we have already surpassed the peak. However, a surge resulting in a 20% increase in transmission could push the anticipated peak closer to Thanksgiving.”
Other key takeaways from the Aug. 28 report include:
- Surges in most health districts are abating. Only one health district (Mount Rogers) remains in the upward swing of a surge scenario.
- Incidence is declining statewide as we closely approach a state of uncertainty in the fall.
- With trends continuing in their current trajectory, we would expect to see more than 187,000 total cases in Virginia by Thanksgiving.
- Statewide positivity rate hovers around 5% to 7%, while the average time from onset to diagnosis has returned to the duration observed in the May and June (5.8 days).
- The transmission rate again remains below 1.0 statewide and has shown more stability than in past weeks. The transmission rate exceeds 1.0 only in Northern Virginia.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 1: A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) remained at 7.4% yesterday and today. It was 6.9% Saturday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 6.9% today, the same as yesterday. Thursday it was 8.2%. It was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
The Virginia Department of Health recorded 32 new deaths today after reporting 11 yesterday and just one on Sunday. A total of 2,612 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (133 probable). Today represents the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since Aug. 1, when new deaths were reported at 41. That was the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
The following is a note from Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan…
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31), Virginia tallied 1,021 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday; there were 847 yesterday, 938 new cases Sunday and 1,217 new cases on Saturday. On Monday, Aug. 24, the state reported 664 new cases, the lowest number of new cases since July 9.
New cases have topped 1,000 12 times since Aug. 1. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 121,615 (5,321 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 770, eight more than yesterday. In the month of July, 147 new cases were added, as compared to June, when the county added a total of 114 new cases. For the month of August, Fauquier logged 186 new cases.
Fauquier County has not reported a COVID-19 related death since Aug. 5; that fatality brought the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 9. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
County hospitalizations rose by one on Sunday, on Monday and again this morning; the total number of Fauquier County residents who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 38. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were three hospitalizations in August, seven in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 9,621 (66 probable), 52 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Aug. 29 states that 1,039 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 804 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 235 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 258; 130 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 15,199 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,621.
Outbreaks
The Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center website today is listing 23 residents who are “actively positive for COVID-19.” A total of 57 people associated with the Warrenton facility have tested positive for COVID-19, according to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health Tuesday morning. The total number includes at least ten employees, according to Beverly Greene, administrator at the nursing home.
Greene explained Aug. 27, “Following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines/timelines, we now have some residents that are classified as recovered from the virus so the data can become confusing depending on who reports recovered residents and staff and who does not. We are also in the process of the next round of weekly testing for residents and staff.”
According to the VDH site, there is also an “outbreak in progress,” with 10 cases at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. The VDH reports that Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center has had a been total of 27 cases, but Manny Motley, administrator, said Friday that the facility no longer has any active cases among residents or staff.
The data from VDH indicates that there has been at least one death (and fewer than five) from the Madison County outbreak.
The RRHD reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 239 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Tuesday morning, there have been 387 outbreaks in long term care settings – (resulting in 9,327 cases and 1,355 deaths) -- 286 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 57 in correctional facilities, 60 in health care settings and 52 in educational settings.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
The long view
The Virginia Department of Health releases a weekly update every Friday, summarizing the COVID-19 response in the state.
The Aug. 28 narrative focuses on schools reopening. The report reads: “With the start of the school year upon us, teachers, students and parents are closely monitoring the status of virus transmission in schools. About half the school districts in Virginia have opted for fully remote learning, while others chose a combination of in-person, partial in-person and hybrid learning models. The impact of these decisions is yet to be seen and will vary by a number of factors, including school size and public health precautions taken.
“Several researchers, including those at the University of Virginia and at the RAND Corporation, have estimated the likelihood that a school with 500 students will have at least one infected student when schools re-open. They further assume that for each case, there are six other undetected cases.”
The VDH model on positive school cases uses counties’ COVID-19 history to fine-tune projections. In Fauquier, for example, the model suggests that in every school that has 1,000 students, there would be 3 to 4 positive cases.
The report continues, “… Once schools re-open and students begin interacting with one another, case rates could escalate quickly. In-school transmission risk will depend on precautions taken. It is important for students, teachers, and parents to remain vigilant and closely follow public health recommendations for transmission mitigation measures. With dedicated effort from all Virginians, we can continue on the current trajectory and avoid a resurgence of cases in the fall. This best-case scenario could mean we have already surpassed the peak. However, a surge resulting in a 20% increase in transmission could push the anticipated peak closer to Thanksgiving.”
Other key takeaways from the Aug. 28 report include:
- Surges in most health districts are abating. Only one health district (Mount Rogers) remains in the upward swing of a surge scenario.
- Incidence is declining statewide as we closely approach a state of uncertainty in the fall.
- With trends continuing in their current trajectory, we would expect to see more than 187,000 total cases in Virginia by Thanksgiving.
- Statewide positivity rate hovers around 5% to 7%, while the average time from onset to diagnosis has returned to the duration observed in the May and June (5.8 days).
- The transmission rate again remains below 1.0 statewide and has shown more stability than in past weeks. The transmission rate exceeds 1.0 only in Northern Virginia.
MONDAY, AUG. 31: A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 7.4% as of Monday’s report. It was 6.9% Saturday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 6.9% today. Sunday it was 7.0%; Thursday it was 8.2%. It was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
The Virginia Department of Health recorded 11 new deaths today after reporting just one yesterday;18 new deaths were reported on Saturday. A total of 2,580 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (133 probable). On Aug. 1, new deaths were reported at 41 -- the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30), Virginia tallied 847 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday; there were 938 new cases reported Sunday, 1,217 new cases on Saturday, 1,013 new cases on Friday and on Thursday, 1,121 were reported. On Monday, Aug. 24, the state reported 664 new cases, the lowest number of new cases since July 9.
New cases have topped 1,000 11 times since Aug. 1. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 120,594 (5,260 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 762, six more than yesterday. In the month of July, 147 new cases were added, as compared to June, when the county added a total of 114 new cases. For the month of August, Fauquier has logged 186 new cases.
Fauquier County has not reported a COVID-19 related death since Aug. 5; that fatality brought the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 9. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
County hospitalizations rose by one Sunday morning and by one again on Monday; the total number of Fauquier County residents who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 37. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There have been three hospitalizations so far in August, seven residents in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 9,569 (65 probable), 14 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Aug. 29 states that 1,101 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 18 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 764 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 318 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 257; 146 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 15,085 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,555.
Outbreaks
The Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center website today is listing 23 residents who are “actively positive for COVID-19.” A total of 57 people associated with Warrenton’s Brookside Nursing and Rehab Center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health Sunday morning. The total number includes at least ten employees, according to Beverly Greene, administrator at the nursing home.
Greene explained Thursday, “Following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines/timelines, we now have some residents that are classified as recovered from the virus so the data can become confusing depending on who reports recovered residents and staff and who does not. We are also in the process of the next round of weekly testing for residents and staff.”
According to the VDH site, there is also an “outbreak in progress,” with 10 cases at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. The VDH reports that Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center has had a been total of 27 cases, but Manny Motley, administrator, said Friday that the facility no longer has any active cases among residents or staff.
The data from VDH indicates that there has been at least one death (and fewer than five) from the Madison County outbreak.
The RRHD reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 239 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Sunday morning, there have been 385 outbreaks in long term care settings – (resulting in 9,293 cases and 1,339 deaths) -- 283 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 57 in correctional facilities, 60 in health care settings and 50 in educational settings.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
The long view
The Virginia Department of Health releases a weekly update every Friday, summarizing the COVID-19 response in the state.
The Aug. 28 narrative focuses on schools reopening. The report reads: “With the start of the school year upon us, teachers, students and parents are closely monitoring the status of virus transmission in schools. About half the school districts in Virginia have opted for fully remote learning, while others chose a combination of in-person, partial in-person and hybrid learning models. The impact of these decisions is yet to be seen and will vary by a number of factors, including school size and public health precautions taken.
The following is a note from Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan…
“Several researchers, including those at the University of Virginia and at the RAND Corporation, have estimated the likelihood that a school with 500 students will have at least one infected student when schools re-open. They further assume that for each case, there are six other undetected cases.”
The VDH model on positive school cases uses counties’ COVID-19 history to fine-tune projections. In Fauquier, for example, the model suggests that in every school that has 1,000 students, there would be 3 to 4 positive cases.
The report continues, “… Once schools re-open and students begin interacting with one another, case rates could escalate quickly. In-school transmission risk will depend on precautions taken. It is important for students, teachers, and parents to remain vigilant and closely follow public health recommendations for transmission mitigation measures. With dedicated effort from all Virginians, we can continue on the current trajectory and avoid a resurgence of cases in the fall. This best-case scenario could mean we have already surpassed the peak. However, a surge resulting in a 20% increase in transmission could push the anticipated peak closer to Thanksgiving.”
Other key takeaways from the Aug. 28 report include:
- Surges in most health districts are abating. Only one health district (Mount Rogers) remains in the upward swing of a surge scenario.
- Incidence is declining statewide as we closely approach a state of uncertainty in the fall.
- With trends continuing in their current trajectory, we would expect to see more than 187,000 total cases in Virginia by Thanksgiving.
- Statewide positivity rate hovers around 5% to 7%, while the average time from onset to diagnosis has returned to the duration observed in the May and June (5.8 days).
- The transmission rate again remains below 1.0 statewide and has shown more stability than in past weeks. The transmission rate exceeds 1.0 only in Northern Virginia.
SUNDAY, AUG. 30: The Virginia Department of Health releases a weekly update every Friday, summarizing the COVID-19 response in the state.
The Aug. 28 narrative focuses on schools reopening. The report reads: “With the start of the school year upon us, teachers, students and parents are closely monitoring the status of virus transmission in schools. About half the school districts in Virginia have opted for fully remote learning, while others chose a combination of in-person, partial in-person and hybrid learning models. The impact of these decisions is yet to be seen and will vary by a number of factors, including school size and public health precautions taken.
“Several researchers, including those at the University of Virginia and at the RAND Corporation, have estimated the likelihood that a school with 500 students will have at least one infected student when schools re-open. They further assume that for each case, there are six other undetected cases.”
The VDH model on positive school cases uses counties’ COVID-19 history to fine-tune projections. In Fauquier, for example, the model suggests that in every school that has 1,000 students, there would be 3 to 4 positive cases.
The report continues, “… Once schools re-open and students begin interacting with one another, case rates could escalate quickly. In-school transmission risk will depend on precautions taken. It is important for students, teachers, and parents to remain vigilant and closely follow public health recommendations for transmission mitigation measures. With dedicated effort from all Virginians, we can continue on the current trajectory and avoid a resurgence of cases in the fall. This best-case scenario could mean we have already surpassed the peak. However, a surge resulting in a 20% increase in transmission could push the anticipated peak closer to Thanksgiving.”
Other key takeaways from the Aug. 28 report include:
- Surges in most health districts are abating. Only one health district (Mount Rogers) remains in the upward swing of a surge scenario.
- Incidence is declining statewide as we closely approach a state of uncertainty in the fall.
- With trends continuing in their current trajectory, we would expect to see more than 187,000 total cases in Virginia by Thanksgiving.
- Statewide positivity rate hovers around 5% to 7%, while the average time from onset to diagnosis has returned to the duration observed in the May and June (5.8 days).
- The transmission rate again remains below 1.0 statewide and has shown more stability than in past weeks. The transmission rate exceeds 1.0 only in Northern Virginia.
Data for Aug. 30
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 7.4% as of Sunday’s report. It was 6.9% yesterday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 7.0% today. Saturday it was 5.8% and Thursday it was 8.2%. It was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
The following is a note from Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan…
The Virginia Department of Health recorded only one new death today; 18 new deaths were reported on Saturday, 23 deaths Friday and 12 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday. A total of 2,569 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (133 probable). On Aug. 1, new deaths were reported at 41 -- the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29), Virginia tallied 938 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday; there were 1,217 new cases on Saturday, 1,013 new cases on Friday and on Thursday, 1,121 were reported. On Monday, Aug. 24, the state reported 664 new cases, the lowest number of new cases since July 9.
New cases have topped 1,000 11 times since Aug. 1. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 119,747 (5,233 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 756, eight more than yesterday. In the month of July, 147 new cases were added, as compared to June, when the county added a total of 114 new cases. So far in August, Fauquier has logged 180 new cases.
Fauquier County has not reported a COVID-19 related death since Aug. 5; that fatality brought the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 9. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
County hospitalizations rose by one Sunday morning, after adding one on Thursday, Aug. 27; the total number of Fauquier County residents who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 36. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There have been three hospitalizations so far in August, seven residents in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 9,555 (65 probable), 43 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Aug. 29 states that 1,101 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 11 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 777 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 313 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 251; 132 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 14,999 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,555.
Outbreaks
The Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center website today is listing 23 residents who are “actively positive for COVID-19.” A total of 57 people associated with Warrenton’s Brookside Nursing and Rehab Center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health Sunday morning. The total number includes at least ten employees, according to Beverly Greene, administrator at the nursing home.
Greene explained Thursday, “Following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines/timelines, we now have some residents that are classified as recovered from the virus so the data can become confusing depending on who reports recovered residents and staff and who does not. We are also in the process of the next round of weekly testing for residents and staff.”
According to the VDH site, there is also an “outbreak in progress,” with 10 cases at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. The VDH reports that Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center has had a been total of 27 cases, but Manny Motley, administrator, said Friday that the facility no longer has any active cases among residents or staff.
The data from VDH indicates that there has been at least one death (and fewer than five) from the Madison County outbreak.
The RRHD reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 239 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Sunday morning, there have been 385 outbreaks in long term care settings – (resulting in 9,291 cases and 1,337 deaths) -- 282 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 57 in correctional facilities, 60 in health care settings and 50 in educational settings.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
SATURDAY, AUG. 29: The Virginia Department of Health releases a weekly update every Friday, summarizing the COVID-19 response in the state.
The Aug. 28 narrative focuses on schools reopening. The report reads: “With the start of the school year upon us, teachers, students and parents are closely monitoring the status of virus transmission in schools. About half the school districts in Virginia have opted for fully remote learning, while others chose a combination of in-person, partial in-person, and hybrid learning models. The impact of these decisions is yet to be seen and will vary by a number of factors including school size and public health precautions taken.
“Several researchers, including those at the University of Virginia and at the RAND Corporation, have estimated the likelihood that a school with 500 students will have at least one infected student when schools re-open. They further assume that for each case there are six other undetected cases.”
The VDH model on positive school cases uses counties’ COVID-19 history to fine-tune projections. In Fauquier, for example, the model suggests that in every school that has 1,000 students, there would be 3 to 4 positive cases.
The report continues, “… Once schools re-open and students begin interacting with one another, case rates could escalate quickly. In-school transmission risk will depend on precautions taken. It is important for students, teachers, and parents to remain vigilant and closely follow public health recommendations for transmission mitigation measures. With dedicated effort from all Virginians, we can continue on the current trajectory and avoid a resurgence of cases in the fall. This best-case scenario could mean we have already surpassed the peak. However, a surge resulting in a 20% increase in transmission could push the anticipated peak closer to Thanksgiving.”
Other key takeaways from the Aug. 28 report are:
- Surges in most health districts are abating. Only one health district (Mount Rogers) remains in the upward swing of a surge scenario.
- Incidence is declining statewide as we closely approach a state of uncertainty in the fall.
- With trends continuing in their current trajectory, we would expect to see more than 187,000 total cases in Virginia by Thanksgiving.
- Statewide positivity rate hovers around 5% to 7%, while the average time from onset to diagnosis has returned to the duration observed in the May and June (5.8 days).
- The transmission rate again remains below 1.0 statewide and has shown more stability than in past weeks. The transmission rate exceeds 1.0 only in Northern Virginia.
Data for Aug. 29
The following is a note from Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan…
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 6.9% as of Saturday’s report. It was 6.8% yesterday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 5.8% today. Thursday it was 8.2%. It was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
The Virginia Department of Health recorded 18 new deaths today, 23 deaths Friday and 12 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday. A total of 2,568 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (133 probable). On Aug. 1, new deaths were reported at 41 -- the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28), Virginia tallied 1,217 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday; there were 1,013 new cases on Friday and on Thursday, 1,121 were reported. On Monday, Aug. 24, the state reported 664 new cases, the lowest number of new cases since July 9.
New cases have topped 1,000 11 times since Aug. 1. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 118,809 (5,186 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 748, six more than yesterday. In the month of July, 147 new cases were added, as compared to June, when the county added a total of 114 new cases. So far in August, Fauquier has logged 172 new cases.
Fauquier County has not reported a COVID-19 related death since Aug. 5; that fatality brought the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 9. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
County hospitalizations rose by one Thursday, Aug. 27, to 36. The last hospitalization of a county resident before that was reported on Aug. 7 and prior to that, there had not been a new hospitalization reported since July 24. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were two hospitalizations so far in August, seven residents in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 9,512 (64 probable), 52 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Aug. 27 states that 1,101 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s the same as yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 791 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 310 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 245; 131 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 14,957 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,512.
Outbreaks
The Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center website today is listing 23 residents who are “actively positive for COVID-19.” A total of 53 people associated with Warrenton’s Brookside Nursing and Rehab Center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health Saturday morning. The total number includes at least ten employees, according to Beverly Greene, administrator at the nursing home.
Greene explained Thursday, “Following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines/timelines, we now have some residents that are classified as recovered from the virus so the data can become confusing depending on who reports recovered residents and staff and who does not. We are also in the process of the next round of weekly testing for residents and staff.”
According to the VDH site, there is also an “outbreak in progress,” with nine cases at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. The VDH reports that Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center has had a been total of 27 cases, but Manny Motley, administrator, said that the facility no longer has any active cases among residents or staff.
The data from VDH indicates that there has been at least one death (and fewer than five) from the Madison County outbreak.
The RRHD reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 234 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Saturday morning, there have been 385 outbreaks in long term care settings – (resulting in 9,266 cases and 1,335 deaths) -- 281 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 57 in correctional facilities, 59 in health care settings and 50 in educational settings.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
FRIDAY, AUG. 28: A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 6.8% as of Friday’s report. It was 6.5% yesterday.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 7.9% today. Yesterday it was 8.2%, Wednesday it was 8.1. It was 5.9% Saturday and it was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
The Virginia Department of Health recorded 23 new deaths Friday, 12 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday and 21 deaths Wednesday. A total of 2,550 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (133 probable). On Aug. 1, new deaths were reported at 41 -- the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27), Virginia tallied 1,013 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday; on Thursday, 1,121 were reported; the state reported 823 on Wednesday. On Monday, the state reported 664 new cases, the lowest number of new cases since July 9.
New cases have topped 1,000 ten times since Aug. 1. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 117,592 (5,146 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 742, 11 more than yesterday. The county added 39 on Sunday, which was nearly double any other single-day jump. The vast majority of those new cases could be attributed to the jump in cases at Brookside Nursing and Rehab Center in Warrenton. In the month of July, 147 new cases were added, as compared to June, when the county added a total of 114 new cases. So far in August, Fauquier has logged 167 new cases.
Fauquier County has not reported a COVID-19 related death since Aug. 5; that fatality brought the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 9. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
County hospitalizations rose by one yesterday, to 36. The last hospitalization of a county resident before that was reported on Aug. 7 and prior to that, there had not been a new hospitalization reported since July 24. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were two hospitalizations so far in August, seven residents in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 9,460 (63 probable), 69 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Aug. 27 states that 1,101 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s 73 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 813 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 288 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 261; 136 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 14,866 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,460.
Outbreaks
Forty-five people who live or work at Warrenton’s Brookside Nursing and Rehab Center are act…
A total of 53 people associated with Warrenton’s Brookside Nursing and Rehab Center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health Friday morning. The total number includes at least ten employees, according to the administrator at the nursing home.
The Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center website today is listing 23 residents who are “actively positive for COVID-19.” Greene explained yesterday, “Following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines/timelines, we now have some residents that are classified as recovered from the virus so the data can become confusing depending on who reports recovered residents and staff and who does not. We are also in the process of the next round of weekly testing for residents and staff.”
According to the VDH site, there is also an “outbreak in progress,” with eight cases at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. An outbreak at Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center is still reporting a total of 27 cases today, but Manny Motley, administrator, said that the facility no longer has any active cases among residents or staff.
The data from VDH indicates that there has been at least one death (and fewer than five) from the Madison County outbreak.
The RRHD reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 233 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Friday morning, there have been 384 outbreaks in long term care settings – (resulting in 9,236 cases and 1,341 deaths) -- 278 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 57 in correctional facilities, 58 in health care settings and 49 in educational settings.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
THURSDAY, AUG. 27: A total of 53 people associated with Warrenton’s Brookside Nursing and Rehab Center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health Thursday morning. That is five more than were reported yesterday by the VDH. The total number includes at least ten employees, according to the administrator at the nursing home.
Forty-five people who live or work at Warrenton’s Brookside Nursing and Rehab Center are act…
The Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center website today is listing 23 residents who are “actively positive for COVID-19.” Greene explained, “Following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines/timelines, we now have some residents that are classified as recovered from the virus so the data can become confusing depending on who reports recovered residents and staff and who does not. We are also in the process of the next round of weekly testing for residents and staff.”
According to the VDH site, there is also an “outbreak in progress,” with eight cases at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. An outbreak at Culpeper Health and Rehab is reporting 27 cases today. The data from VDH indicates that there has been at least one death (and fewer than five) from the Madison County outbreak.
The RRHD reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 233 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Thursday morning, there have been 378 outbreaks in long term care settings – (resulting in 9,195 cases and 1,340 deaths) -- 275 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 57 in correctional facilities, 58 in health care settings and 47 in educational settings.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 6.5% as of Thursday’s report, the lowest it has been since July 6.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 8.2% today. Yesterday it was 8.1%, Tuesday it was 7.7% and Monday it was 8.3%, higher than it had been since June 2. It was 5.9% Saturday and it was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
The Virginia Department of Health recorded 12 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, 21 deaths Wednesday, 23 deaths Tuesday, four deaths Monday and 24 deaths Sunday morning. A total of 2,527 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (133 probable). On Aug. 1, new deaths were reported at 41 -- the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26), Virginia tallied 1,121 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday; on Wednesday, the state reported 823 and Tuesday, the state reported 1,005 new cases. On Monday, the state reported 664 new cases, the lowest number of new cases since July 9.
New cases have topped 1,000 nine times since Aug. 1. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 116,579 (5,095 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 731, seven more than yesterday. The county added 39 on Sunday, which was nearly double any other single-day jump. The vast majority of those new cases could be attributed to the jump in cases at Brookside Nursing and Rehab Center in Warrenton. In the month of July, 147 new cases were added, as compared to June, when the county added a total of 114 new cases. So far in August, Fauquier has logged 160 new cases.
Fauquier County has not reported a COVID-19 related death since Aug. 5; that fatality brought the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 9. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
County hospitalizations rose by one today, to 36. The last hospitalization of a county resident was reported on Aug. 7. Before that, there had not been a new hospitalization reported since July 24. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were two hospitalizations so far in August, seven residents in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 9,391 (62 probable), 65 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Aug. 27 states that 1,174 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s four more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 825 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 349 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 264; 148 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 14,764 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,391.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 26: Forty-eight people associated with Warrenton’s Brookside Nursing and Rehab Center are actively positive for COVID-19, according to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health Wednesday morning. The outbreak at Brookside is the first outbreak in a long-term care setting in Fauquier County, the sixth in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.
Forty-five people who live or work at Warrenton’s Brookside Nursing and Rehab Center are act…
According to the VDH site, there is also an “outbreak in progress,” with eight cases at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. The data from VDH indicates that there has been at least one death (and fewer than five) from the Madison County outbreak. An outbreak at Culpeper Health and Rehab is reporting 27 cases.
The RRHD reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 227 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Wednesday morning, there have been 377 outbreaks in long term care settings – seven more than yesterday (resulting in 9,111 cases and 1,330 deaths) -- 273 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 57 in correctional facilities, 58 in health care settings and 46 in educational settings.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 6.4% as of Wednesday’s report, the lowest it has been since July 6. That rating has been steady all week.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 8.1% today. Yesterday it was 7.7 and Monday it was 8.3%, higher than it had been since June 2. It was 5.9% Saturday and it was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
The Virginia Department of Health recorded 21 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, 23 deaths Tuesday, four deaths Monday and 24 deaths Sunday morning. A total of 2,515 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (133 probable). On Aug. 1, new deaths were reported at 41 -- the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25), Virginia tallied 823 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday; On Tuesday, the state reported 1,005 new cases, and on Monday, the state reported 664 new cases, the lowest number of new cases since July 9.
New cases have topped 1,000 eight times since Aug. 1. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 115,458 (5,021 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 724, one more than yesterday. The county added 39 on Sunday, which was nearly double any other single-day jump. The vast majority of those new cases could be attributed to the jump in cases at Brookside Nursing and Rehab Center in Warrenton. In the month of July, 147 new cases were added, as compared to June, when the county added a total of 114 new cases. So far in August, Fauquier has logged 153 new cases.
Fauquier County has not had a COVID-19 related death since Aug. 5; that fatality brought the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 9. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
County hospitalizations rose by one on Aug. 7, to 35; before that, there had not been a new hospitalization reported since July 24. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were seven hospitalizations of Fauquier residents in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 9,326 (62 probable), 67 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Aug. 26 states that 1,170 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s four fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 842 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 348 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 265; 145 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 14,682 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,326.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
TUESDAY, AUG. 25: Forty-eight people associated with Warrenton’s Brookside Nursing and Rehab Center are actively positive for COVID-19, according to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health. The facility announced 36 resident cases on its website Friday; the facility was still reporting 36 cases Tuesday morning.
Brookside administrators have not responded to requests for more information.
On its website Brookside stated, “The safety and wellbeing of our residents is our top priority. We are doing what we can to limit the spread of COVID-19 within Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center, including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps under current circumstances.
“We are taking steps based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services to reduce the spread and impact of COVID-19, such as:
- Enhanced infection control precautions.
- Screening residents, staff and essential visitors for expanded list of symptoms.
- Restricting visitation and entry of people to the building.
- Testing staff and residents for COVID-19 based on current protocols and availability of tests.
- Postponing communal activities.
- We also understand that connecting with family members is incredibly important to our residents. Family members are encouraged to connect with their loved ones through video chat, calling, texting or on social media.
“If you would like to communicate with your loved one, please reach out to Kristen Crump at 540-347-4770.”
Daily update from the VDH
The outbreak at Brookside is the first outbreak in a long-term care setting in Fauquier County, the sixth in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District. According to the VDH site, there is also an “outbreak in progress,” with eight cases at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. The data from VDH indicates that there has been at least one death (and fewer than five) from the Madison County outbreak. An outbreak at Culpeper Health and Rehab is reporting 27 cases.
The RRHD reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 228 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Tuesday morning, there have been 370 outbreaks in long term care settings (resulting in 9,111 cases and 1,330 deaths), 270 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 57 in correctional facilities, 57 in health care settings and 45 in educational settings.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 6.4% as of Tuesday’s report, the lowest it has been since July 6.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 7.7% today. Yesterday it was 8.3%, higher than it has been since June 2. It was 5.9% Saturday and it was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
The Virginia Department of Health recorded 23 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, four deaths Monday and 24 deaths Sunday morning. A total of 2,494 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (124 probable). On Aug. 1, new deaths were reported at 41 -- the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24), Virginia tallied 1,005 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday; On Monday, the state reported 664 new cases, the lowest number of new cases since July 9.
New cases have topped 1,000 eight times since Aug. 1. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 114,625 (4,956 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 723, three more than yesterday. The county added 39 on Sunday, which was nearly double any other single-day jump. The vast majority of those new cases could be attributed to the jump in cases at Brookside Nursing and Rehab Center in Warrenton. In the month of July, 147 new cases were added, as compared to June, when the county added a total of 114 new cases. So far in August, Fauquier has logged 152 new cases.
Fauquier County has not had a COVID-19 related death since Aug. 5; that fatality brought the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 9. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
County hospitalizations rose by one on Aug. 7, to 35; before that, there had not been a new hospitalization reported since July 24. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were seven hospitalizations of Fauquier residents in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 9,259 (60 probable), 52 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Aug. 24 states that 1,174 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s 47 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 827 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 347 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 273; 144 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 14,581 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,259.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
MONDAY, AUG. 24: Forty-eight people associated with Warrenton’s Brookside Nursing and Rehab Center are actively positive for COVID-19, according to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health. The facility announced 36 resident cases on its website Friday; the facility was still reporting 36 cases Monday morning.
On its website Brookside stated, “The safety and wellbeing of our residents is our top priority. We are doing what we can to limit the spread of COVID-19 within Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center, including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps under current circumstances.
“We are taking steps based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services to reduce the spread and impact of COVID-19, such as:
- Enhanced infection control precautions.
- Screening residents, staff and essential visitors for expanded list of symptoms.
- Restricting visitation and entry of people to the building.
- Testing staff and residents for COVID-19 based on current protocols and availability of tests.
- Postponing communal activities.
- We also understand that connecting with family members is incredibly important to our residents. Family members are encouraged to connect with their loved ones through video chat, calling, texting or on social media.
“If you would like to communicate with your loved one, please reach out to Kristen Crump at 540-347-4770.”
A call to Brookside administrators has not been returned.
Daily update from the VDH
The outbreak at Brookside is the first outbreak in a long-term care setting in Fauquier County, the sixth in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District. According to the VDH site, there is also an “outbreak in progress,” with eight cases at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. The data from VDH indicates that there has been at least one death (and fewer than five) from the Madison County outbreak. An outbreak at Culpeper Health and Rehab is reporting 27 cases (15 of these cases were reported between Aug. 12 and 14).
The RRHD reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 228 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Monday morning, there have been 370 outbreaks in long term care settings (resulting in 9,085 cases and 1,326 deaths), 266 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 56 in correctional facilities, 56 in health care settings and 45 in educational settings.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 6.4% as of Monday’s report, the lowest it has been since July 6.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 8.3% today, higher than it has been since June 2. It was 5.9% Saturday and it was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
Virginia Department of Health recorded four new COVID-19 deaths Monday, 24 deaths Sunday and seven deaths Saturday morning. A total of 2,471 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (119 probable). On Aug. 1, new deaths were reported at 41 -- the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23), Virginia tallied 664 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday; that is the lowest number of new cases since July 9. Eight hundred and ninety-four were added Sunday.
New cases have topped 1,000 seven times since Aug. 1. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 113,630 (4,863 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 720, three more than yesterday. The county added 39 on Sunday, which was nearly double any other single-day jump. The vast majority of those new cases could be attributed to the jump in cases at Brookside Nursing and Rehab Center in Warrenton. In the month of July, 147 new cases were added, as compared to June, when the county added a total of 114 new cases. So far in August, Fauquier has logged 149 new cases.
Fauquier County has not had a COVID-19 related death since Aug. 5; that fatality brought the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 9. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
County hospitalizations rose by one on Aug. 7, to 35; before that, there had not been a new hospitalization reported since July 24. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were seven hospitalizations of Fauquier residents in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 9,207 (59 probable), 31 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Aug. 24 states that 1,127 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s 28 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 820 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 307 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 256; 134 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 14,482 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,207.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
SUNDAY, AUG. 23: Forty-seven people associated with Warrenton’s Brookside Nursing and Rehab Center are actively positive for COVID-19, according to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health. The facility announced 36 resident cases on its website Friday; the facility was still reporting 36 cases Sunday morning, despite the higher number from the VDH.
On its website Brookside stated, “The safety and wellbeing of our residents is our top priority. We are doing what we can to limit the spread of COVID-19 within Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center, including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps under current circumstances.
“We are taking steps based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services to reduce the spread and impact of COVID-19, such as:
- Enhanced infection control precautions.
- Screening residents, staff and essential visitors for expanded list of symptoms.
- Restricting visitation and entry of people to the building.
- Testing staff and residents for COVID-19 based on current protocols and availability of tests.
- Postponing communal activities.
- We also understand that connecting with family members is incredibly important to our residents. Family members are encouraged to connect with their loved ones through video chat, calling, texting or on social media.
“If you would like to communicate with your loved one, please reach out to Kristen Crump at 540-347-4770.”
A call to Brookside administrators has not been returned.
Daily update from the VDH
The outbreak at Brookside is the first outbreak in a long-term care setting in Fauquier County, the sixth in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District. According to the VDH site, there is also an “outbreak in progress,” with eight cases at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. The data from VDH indicates that there has been at least one death (and fewer than five) from the Madison County outbreak. An outbreak at Culpeper Health and Rehab is reporting 27 cases (15 of these cases were reported between Aug. 12 and 14).
The RRHD reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 227 COVID-19 cases (37 more than yesterday) have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Sunday morning, there have been 370 outbreaks in long term care settings (resulting in 9,072 cases and 1,325 deaths), 265 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 56 in correctional facilities, 56 in health care settings and 45 in educational settings.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 6.5% as of Sunday’s report, the lowest it has been since July 6.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 8.3% today, higher than it has been since June 2. It was 5.9% yesterday and it was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
Virginia Department of Health recorded 24 new COVID-19 deaths Sunday and nine deaths Saturday morning. A total of 2,467 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (119 probable). On Aug. 1, new deaths were reported at 41 -- the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22), Virginia tallied 894 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday. Twelve hundred and twelve were added Saturday. Monday, Aug. 10, the state reported 663 new cases; that was the lowest number of new cases since July 9, when the state registered 616 new cases.
New cases have topped 1,000 seven times since Aug. 1. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 112,966 (4,854 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 717, 39 more than yesterday. Thirty-six of those new cases can be attributed to the jump in cases at Brookside Nursing and Rehab Center in Warrenton. In the month of July, 147 new cases were added, as compared to June, when the county added a total of 114 new cases. So far in August, Fauquier has logged 146 new cases.
Fauquier County has not had a COVID-19 related death since Aug. 5; that fatality brought the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 9. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
County hospitalizations rose by one on Aug. 7, to 35; before that, there had not been a new hospitalization reported since July 24. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were seven hospitalizations of Fauquier residents in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 9,176 (59 probable), 37 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Aug. 19 states that 1,155 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s one more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 846 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 309 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 251; 130 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 14,443 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,176.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
SATURDAY, AUG. 22: Thirty-six residents of Warrenton’s Brookside Nursing and Rehab Center are actively positive for COVID-19, the facility announced on its website Friday; the facility was still reporting 36 cases Saturday morning.
The Virginia Department of Health website is only listing 11 cases of COVID-19 at Brookside today, but April Achter of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District said that the higher case numbers will be showing up on the VDH site soon. “The cases have to be entered individually, so there will be a delay in the reporting,” she said.
On its website Brookside stated, “The safety and wellbeing of our residents is our top priority. We are doing what we can to limit the spread of COVID-19 within Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center, including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps under current circumstances.
“We are taking steps based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services to reduce the spread and impact of COVID-19, such as:
- Enhanced infection control precautions.
- Screening residents, staff and essential visitors for expanded list of symptoms.
- Restricting visitation and entry of people to the building.
- Testing staff and residents for COVID-19 based on current protocols and availability of tests.
- Postponing communal activities.
- We also understand that connecting with family members is incredibly important to our residents. Family members are encouraged to connect with their loved ones through video chat, calling, texting or on social media.
“If you would like to communicate with your loved one, please reach out to Kristen Crump at 540-347-4770.”
A call to Brookside administrators has not been returned.
Daily update from the VDH
The outbreak at Brookside is the first outbreak in a long-term care setting in Fauquier County, the sixth in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District. According to the VDH site, there is also an “outbreak in progress,” with seven cases at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. An outbreak at Culpeper Health and Rehab is reporting 27 cases (15 of these cases were reported between Aug. 12 and 14). No deaths have been reported from any of the outbreaks in RRHD long-term care settings.
The RRHD reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 190 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Saturday morning, there have been 370 outbreaks in long term care settings (resulting in 9,020 cases and 1,321 deaths), 265 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 56 in correctional facilities, 56 in health care settings and 45 in educational settings.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 6.5% as of Saturday’s report, the lowest it has been since July 6.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 5.9% today. It was 4.0% on Aug. 15, the lowest it had been since July 31.
Virginia Department of Health recorded seven new COVID-19 deaths Saturday and nine deaths Friday morning. A total of 2,443 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (119 probable). On Aug. 1, new deaths were reported at 41 -- the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21), Virginia tallied 1,212 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday. Nine hundred and seventy-eight were added Friday. Monday, Aug. 10, the state reported 663 new cases; that was the lowest number of new cases since July 9, when the state registered 616 new cases.
New cases have topped 1,000 seven times since Aug. 1. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 112,072 (4,804 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 678, 11 more than yesterday. In the month of July, 147 new cases were added, as compared to June, when the county added a total of 114 new cases. So far in August, Fauquier has logged 107 new cases.
Fauquier County has not had a COVID-19 related death since Aug. 5; that fatality brought the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 9. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
County hospitalizations rose by one on Aug. 7, to 35; before that, there had not been a new hospitalization reported since July 24. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were seven hospitalizations of Fauquier residents in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 9,139 (58 probable), 68 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Aug. 19 states that 1,154 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s 79 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 863 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 291 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 254; 125 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 14,353 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,139.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
FRIDAY, AUG. 21: Thirty-six residents of Warrenton’s Brookside Nursing and Rehab Center are actively positive for COVID-19, the facility announced on its website this morning.
The Virginia Department of Health website is only listing eight cases of COVID-19 at Brookside this morning, as it has since Tuesday, but April Achter of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District said that the higher case numbers will be showing up on the VDH site soon, possibly over the weekend. “The cases have to be entered individually, so there will be a delay in the reporting,” she said.
On its website Brookside stated, “The safety and wellbeing of our residents is our top priority. We are doing what we can to limit the spread of COVID-19 within Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center, including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps under current circumstances.
“We are taking steps based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services to reduce the spread and impact of COVID-19, such as:
- Enhanced infection control precautions.
- Screening residents, staff and essential visitors for expanded list of symptoms.
- Restricting visitation and entry of people to the building.
- Testing staff and residents for COVID-19 based on current protocols and availability of tests.
- Postponing communal activities.
- We also understand that connecting with family members is incredibly important to our residents. Family members are encouraged to connect with their loved ones through video chat, calling, texting or on social media.
“If you would like to communicate with your loved one, please reach out to Kristen Crump at 540-347-4770.”
A call to Brookside administrators has not been returned this morning.
Daily update from the VDH
The outbreak at Brookside is the first outbreak in a long-term care setting in Fauquier County, the sixth in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District. According to the VDH site, there is also an “outbreak in progress,” with seven cases (two more than yesterday) at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. An outbreak at Culpeper Health and Rehab is reporting 27 cases (15 of these cases were reported between Aug. 12 and 14). No deaths have been reported from any of the recent outbreaks in long-term care settings.
The RRHD reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 187 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Friday morning, there have been 368 outbreaks in long term care settings (resulting in 8,995 cases and 1,319 deaths), 259 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 56 in correctional facilities, 54 in health care settings, 42 in educational settings.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 6.6% as of Friday’s report, the lowest it has been since July 7.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 4.8% today. It was 4.0% yesterday, the lowest it had been since July 31.
Virginia Department of Health recorded nine new COVID-19 deaths Friday and 17 deaths Thursday morning. A total of 2,436 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (117 probable). On Aug. 1, new deaths were reported at 41 -- the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20), Virginia tallied 978 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday. Eight hundred and sixty-three were added yesterday. Monday, Aug. 10, the state reported 663 new cases; that was the lowest number of new cases since July 9, when the state registered 616 new cases.
New cases have topped 1,000 six times since Aug. 1. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 110,860 (4,683 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 667, nine more than yesterday. In the month of July, 147 new cases were added, as compared to June, when the county added a total of 114 new cases. So far in August, Fauquier has logged 96 new cases.
Fauquier County has not had a COVID-19 related death since Aug. 5; that fatality brought the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 9. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
County hospitalizations rose by one on Aug. 7, to 35; before that, there had not been a new hospitalization reported since July 24. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were seven hospitalizations of Fauquier residents in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 9,071 (57 probable), 73 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Aug. 19 states that 1,233 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s 33 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 876 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 357 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 263; 142 are on ventilators.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 14,249 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,071.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
THURSDAY, AUG. 20: Note: Along with the daily data report, the Virginia Department of Health included this caveat: “For the week of Aug. 16, VDH anticipates an influx of new data. This development is due to some labs beginning to report results electronically as opposed to by fax. These new numbers do not represent new data and will be represented on the day the lab originally reported the results.”
April Achter, population health specialist with the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District of the VDH, said the data collection change involves negative testing data from three locations. She didn’t know what effect the new form of data collection would have on the data as a whole, but thought it would probably be minimal.
A measure of how Virginia is managing the COVID-19 crisis, the seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 6.5% as of Thursday’s report, the lowest it has been since July 6.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 4.1% today. It was 4.0% yesterday, the lowest it has been since July 31.
Virginia Department of Health recorded 17 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday and 14 deaths Wednesday morning. A total of 2,427 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (117 probable). On Aug. 1, new deaths were reported at 41 -- the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19), Virginia tallied 863 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday. Seven hundred and thirty-seven were added yesterday. Monday, Aug. 10, the state reported 663 new cases; that was the lowest number of new cases since July 9, when the state registered 616 new cases.
New cases have topped 1,000 six times since Aug. 1. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 109,882 (4,593 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 658, five more than yesterday. In the month of July, 147 new cases were added, as compared to June, when the county added a total of 114 new cases. So far in August, Fauquier has logged 87 new cases.
Fauquier County showed one new death Aug. 5, bringing the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 9. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
County hospitalizations rose by one on Aug. 7, to 35; before that, there had not been a new hospitalization reported since July 24. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were seven hospitalizations of Fauquier residents in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 8,998 (58 probable), 73 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Aug. 19 states that 1,266 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s 23 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 893 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 373 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 276, four fewer than yesterday; 148 are on ventilators, three more than yesterday.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 14,091 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 8,998.
Outbreaks
The Virginia Department of Health reported a COVID-19 outbreak in progress at the Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center on Hastings Lane in Warrenton on Tuesday; eight cases are associated with that outbreak.
It was the first outbreak in a long-term care setting in Fauquier County, the sixth in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District. There is also an “outbreak in progress” at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County; the number of cases there is between one and five. An outbreak at Culpeper Health and Rehab is reporting 27 cases (15 of these cases were reported between Aug. 12 and 14). No deaths have been reported from any of the recent outbreaks in long-term care settings.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District of the Virginia Department of Health reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 184 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Thursday morning, there have been 368 outbreaks in long term care settings (resulting in 8,964 cases and 1,311 deaths), 257 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 56 in correctional facilities, 53 in health care settings, 42 in educational settings.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 19: Note: Along with the daily data report, the Virginia Department of Health included this caveat: “For the week of Aug. 16, VDH anticipates an influx of new data. This development is due to some labs beginning to report results electronically as opposed to by fax. These new numbers do not represent new data and will be represented on the day the lab originally reported the results.”
April Achter, population health specialist with the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District of the VDH, said the data collection change involves negative testing data from three locations. She didn’t know what effect the new form of data collection would have on the data as a whole, but thought it would probably be minimal.
The Virginia Department of Health reported a COVID-19 outbreak in progress at the Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center on Hastings Lane in Warrenton on Tuesday; eight cases are associated with that outbreak.
It was the first outbreak in a long-term care setting in Fauquier County, the sixth in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District. There is also an “outbreak in progress” at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County; the number of cases there is between one and five. An outbreak at Culpeper Health and Rehab is reporting 27 cases, two more than yesterday (15 of these cases were reported between Aug. 12 and 14). No deaths have been reported from any of the recent outbreaks in long-term care settings.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District of the Virginia Department of Health reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 184 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, as of Wednesday morning, there have been 364 outbreaks in long term care settings (resulting in 8,944 cases and 1,309 deaths), 252 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 55 in correctional facilities, 53 in health care settings, 41 in educational settings.
Virginia Department of Health recorded 14 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday and 11 deaths Tuesday morning. A total of 2,410 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (117 probable). On Aug. 1, new deaths were reported at 41 -- the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18), Virginia tallied 737 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday. Eight hundred and sixty-one were added yesterday. Monday, Aug. 10, the state reported 663 new cases; that was the lowest number of new cases since July 9, when the state registered 616 new cases.
New cases have topped 1,000 12 times since July 15. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 109,019 (4,544 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 653, six more than yesterday. In the month of July, 147 new cases were added, as compared to June, when the county added a total of 114 new cases. So far in August, Fauquier has logged 82 new cases.
Fauquier County showed one new death Aug. 5, bringing the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 9. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
County hospitalizations rose by one on Aug. 7, to 35; before that, there had not been a new hospitalization reported since July 24. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were seven hospitalizations of Fauquier residents in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 8,925 (57 probable), 76 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Aug. 19 states that 1,243 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s 10 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 900 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 343 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 280, 20 fewer than yesterday; 145 are on ventilators, 18 fewer than yesterday.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 13,989 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 8,925.
The seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 6.7% for the state as of Wednesday’s report, the lowest it has been since July 10.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 4.0% today. That is the lowest it has been since July 31.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
The long view
Every Friday, the Virginia Department of Health releases a weekly report on the prevalence of COVID-19 in the commonwealth. This week’s report, dated Aug. 14, includes the following takeaways:
- 16 health districts are experiencing surges, with three new districts in the southwest (Lenowisco, Pittsylvania-Danville, and West Piedmont) and one new district in the Central Region (Southside). Surges have abated in Henrico and Prince William.
- Projections now extend into the fall. However, considerable uncertainty remains as the impact of key seasonal effects is still unknown.
- The transmission rate remains below 1.0 and the surge appears to be declining, but case incidence remains high.
The report also addresses discrepancies among different races and income groups. It states, “As we've seen over the course of the pandemic, cases do not occur equally throughout Virginia. Disparities exist with respect to many factors, including age, race, income and geography.
“Notably, Virginians reporting Latino or Black race/ethnicity experience a disproportionate burden of disease statewide. Similar patterns occur throughout the nation.
“Regardless of region or risk factor, Virginia is approaching a time of great uncertainty. We do know the fall will bring many changes. What we do not know is how those changes will impact Virginians. Current projections suggest a continued increase in cases through September, with the potential for a greater increase if case transmission increases after Labor Day.”
VDH modeling experts suggest that schools reopening and changing weather patterns may cause an increase in COVID-19 cases. Modeling assumes an increase of 10% to 20% may be possible. Models that appear on the VDH website explain different scenarios through Oct. 25.
TUESDAY, AUG. 18: Note: Along with the daily data report, the Virginia Department of Health included this caveat: “For the week of Aug. 16, VDH anticipates an influx of new data. This development is due to some labs beginning to report results electronically as opposed to by fax. These new numbers do not represent new data and will be represented on the day the lab originally reported the results.”
The Virginia Department of Health has reported a COVID-19 outbreak in progress at the Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center on Hastings Lane in Warrenton; eight cases are associated with that outbreak.
It is the first outbreak in a long-term care setting in Fauquier County, the sixth in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District. There is also an “outbreak in progress” at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County; the number of cases there is between one and five. An outbreak at Culpeper Health and Rehab is reporting 25 cases (15 of these cases were reported between Aug. 12 and 14). No deaths have been reported from any of the recent outbreaks in long-term care settings.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District of the Virginia Department of Health reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 182 COVID-19 cases have been attributed to the 13 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, there have been 357 outbreaks in long term care settings (resulting in 8,852 cases and 1,300 deaths), 250 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 51 in correctional facilities, 53 in health care settings, 40 in educational settings.
After reporting no new deaths in the state on Sunday for the first time since Aug. 3, the Virginia Department of Health recorded four deaths Monday and 11 deaths Tuesday morning. A total of 2,396 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (118 probable). On Aug. 1, new deaths were reported at 41 -- the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17), Virginia tallied 861 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday. Seven hundred and thirty-four were added yesterday and 937 were added Sunday. Monday, Aug. 10, the state reported 663 new cases; that was the lowest number of new cases since July 9, when the state registered 616 new cases.
New cases have topped 1,000 12 times since July 15. Between June 8 and July 9, case numbers were trending down, with a high of 716 new cases daily and a low of 354. A surge in cases in Virginia began to appear July 10, when 943 new cases were reported. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 108,282 (4,473 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 647, five more than yesterday. On Sunday, six new cases were reported. Since July 1, the number of new cases each day has varied from 0 to 16 on July 12. In the month of July, 147 new cases were added, as compared to June, when the county added a total of 114 new cases. So far in August, Fauquier has logged 76 new cases.
Fauquier County showed one new death Aug. 5, bringing the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 9. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
County hospitalizations rose by one on Aug. 7, to 35; before that, there had not been a new hospitalization reported since July 24. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were seven hospitalizations of Fauquier residents in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April.
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 8,849 (56 probable), 82 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for Aug. 18 states that 1,253 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s 80 more than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 872 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 381 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 300, 19 more than yesterday; 163 are on ventilators, five more than yesterday.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 13,910 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 8,849.
The seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 6.8% for the state as of Tuesday’s report, the lowest it has been since July 10.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average is 4.4% today. That is the lowest it has been since Aug. 3.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
The long view
Every Friday, the Virginia Department of Health releases a weekly report on the prevalence of COVID-19 in the commonwealth. This week’s report, dated Aug. 14, includes the following takeaways:
- 16 health districts are experiencing surges, with three new districts in the southwest (Lenowisco, Pittsylvania-Danville, and West Piedmont) and one new district in the Central Region (Southside). Surges have abated in Henrico and Prince William.
- Projections now extend into the fall. However, considerable uncertainty remains as the impact of key seasonal effects is still unknown.
- The transmission rate remains below 1.0 and the surge appears to be declining, but case incidence remains high.
The report also addresses discrepancies among different races and income groups. It states, “As we've seen over the course of the pandemic, cases do not occur equally throughout Virginia. Disparities exist with respect to many factors, including age, race, income and geography.
“Notably, Virginians reporting Latino or Black race/ethnicity experience a disproportionate burden of disease statewide. Similar patterns occur throughout the nation.
“Regardless of region or risk factor, Virginia is approaching a time of great uncertainty. We do know the fall will bring many changes. What we do not know is how those changes will impact Virginians. Current projections suggest a continued increase in cases through September, with the potential for a greater increase if case transmission increases after Labor Day.”
VDH modeling experts suggest that schools reopening and changing weather patterns may cause an increase in COVID-19 cases. Modeling assumes an increase of 10% to 20% may be possible. Models that appear on the VDH website explain different scenarios through Oct. 25.
MONDAY, AUG. 17: After reporting no new deaths in the state on Sunday for the first time since Aug. 3, the Virginia Department of Health recorded just four deaths Monday morning. Eleven deaths were reported Saturday and seven the day before. A total of 2,385 Virginians have died from COVID-19 (117 probable). On Aug. 1, new deaths were reported at 41 -- the highest one-day death count since May 28, when the pandemic high of 57 deaths was recorded. (Note: Deaths are listed by the date they were reported, not by the date they occurred.)
According to the VDH's latest daily report (which uses data finalized at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16), Virginia tallied 734 new positive cases of COVID-19 since yesterday. Nine hundred and thirty-seven were added yesterday and 912 were added Saturday. Monday, Aug. 10, the state reported 663 new cases; that was the lowest number of new cases since July 9, when the state registered 616 new cases.
New cases have topped 1,000 12 times since July 15. Between June 8 and July 9, case numbers were trending down, with a high of 716 new cases daily and a low of 354. A surge in cases in Virginia began to appear July 10, when 943 new cases were reported. According to the VDH, the total case count in Virginia stands at 107,421 (4,405 probable).
In Fauquier, the cumulative total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 642, four more than yesterday. On Sunday, six new cases were reported. Since July 1, the number of new cases each day has varied from 0 to 16 on July 12. In the month of July, 147 new cases were added, as compared to June, when the county added a total of 114 new cases. So far in August, Fauquier has logged 71 new cases.
Fauquier County showed one new death Aug. 5, bringing the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 9. Before that, the county had not had a COVID-19 related death since July 7.
County hospitalizations rose by one on Aug. 7, to 35; before that, there had not been a new hospitalization reported since July 24. Hospitalizations are reported by the county the patient lives in, not the location of the hospital. There were seven hospitalizations of Fauquier residents in July; there were six in June, 11 in May and 10 in April.
The RRHD’s reported its fifth outbreak in a long-term care facility Sunday morning. Details on nursing homes shows an “outbreak in progress” at the Countryside Assisted Living facility in Madison County. The report does not list how many residents are affected, which indicates the number is fewer than five. The data on the VDH site also shows an “outbreak in progress,” at Culpeper Health and Rehab, with 25 cases (15 of these cases were reported between Aug. 12 and 14). No deaths have been reported from either recent outbreak in long-term care settings.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District of the Virginia Department of Health reported its first outbreak of COVID-19 in an educational setting on Aug. 6. The outbreak designation came as a result of three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Bradley Elementary School in Warrenton.
In the health district, there have also been five outbreaks in congregate care settings and one in a health care setting since the beginning of the pandemic. In total, 174 COVID-19 cases (four more than yesterday) have been attributed to the 12 outbreaks in the RRHD.
State-wide, there have been 353 outbreaks in long term care settings (resulting in 8,793 cases and 1,300 deaths), 247 outbreaks in congregate care settings, 51 in correctional facilities, 52 in health care settings, 39 in educational settings.
Hospitalizations in the state
According to the VDH, total hospitalizations in the state since the beginning of the pandemic stand at 8,767 (54 probable), 30 more than yesterday. The greatest number of new hospitalizations in one day was recorded on April 19, when 126 were logged.
Analysis from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association states that 1,299 Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s 126 fewer than yesterday. The VHHA breaks it down further. The association reports that 857 patients are currently hospitalized with confirmed cases for COVID-19; 316 patients whose results are pending are receiving hospital care.
The VHHA further states that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units is 281, two fewer than yesterday; 158 are on ventilators, seven fewer than yesterday.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reports that 13,827 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged, but VDH reports that the total number of COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 8,767.
The seven-day positivity rate (total tests compared to positive tests) is at 7.0% for the state as of Monday’s report. It has been hovering between 7% and 7.6% since July 11. It was last reported as low as 7.0% on July 30. On June 24, the rate was 5.8%; on April 21, it was at its highest, 20.1%.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, of which Fauquier County is a part, the positivity average was 1.7% on July 1. It has risen and fallen several times since then. On Thursday, it was 5.9%; today it is 4.6%. That is the lowest it has been since Aug. 3, when it was 4.5%. At its highest, the positivity rate for RRHD was 23.4% on May 8.
More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-daily-dashboard/.
The long view
Every Friday, the Virginia Department of Health releases a weekly report on the prevalence of COVID-19 in the commonwealth. This week’s report, dated Aug. 14, includes the following takeaways:
- 16 health districts are experiencing surges, with three new districts in the southwest (Lenowisco, Pittsylvania-Danville, and West Piedmont) and one new district in the Central Region (Southside). Surges have abated in Henrico and Prince William.
- Projections now extend into the fall. However, considerable uncertainty remains as the impact of key seasonal effects is still unknown.
- The transmission rate remains below 1.0 and the surge appears to be declining, but case incidence remains high.
The report also addresses discrepancies among different races and income groups. It states, “As we've seen over the course of the pandemic, cases do not occur equally throughout Virginia. Disparities exist with respect to many factors, including age, race, income and geography.
“Notably, Virginians reporting Latino or Black race/ethnicity experience a disproportionate burden of disease statewide. Similar patterns occur throughout the nation.
“Regardless of region or risk factor, Virginia is approaching a time of great uncertainty. We do know the fall will bring many changes. What we do not know is how those changes will impact Virginians. Current projections suggest a continued increase in cases through September, with the potential for a greater increase if case transmission increases after Labor Day.”
VDH modeling experts suggest that schools reopening and changing weather patterns may cause an increase in COVID-19 cases. Modeling assumes an increase of 10% to 20% may be possible. Models that appear on the VDH website explain different scenarios through Oct. 25.
