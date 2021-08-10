UPDATE: Bealeton man killed in car crash; wife charged with murder

This story was updated Aug. 11 to reflect new information.
Kimberly Dragich of Bealeton has been charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding and driving while intoxicated in connection with the death of her husband, Brian Bowles, 46.
On Aug. 8, Bowles was allegedly struck by his wife’s Honda CR-V on the 3000 block of Revere Street in Bealeton. He was airlifted after the crash to INOVA Fairfax Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries the following day, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a search warrant affidavit by a Fauquier detective, a witness “reported that she received a text message from [Dragich] prior to the incident in which [Dragich] references potentially killing her husband.”
Dragich, 55, admitted that she was driving her vehicle “when her husband, Brian Bowles, stepped into the roadway in front of the car,” according to a criminal complaint filed Aug. 10. “[Dragich] stated she stepped on the accelerator, wanting him to move. Witnesses stated the vehicle accelerated rapidly and struck Mr. Bowles, driving over him and then driving away,” the complaint continued. When deputies responded to the scene, they found a man lying in the roadway.
When questioned, Dragich told deputies that she had been drinking, and she agreed to submit to a preliminary breath test, according to the criminal complaint filed with her arrest the morning of Aug. 9. Dragich’s blood-alcohol content was measured at 0.1%, the complaint said; later that night it was measured at 0.08%, which is the threshold in Virginia for driving while intoxicated.
Dragich remains in custody at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center with no bond.
On Tuesday, Aug. 10, Dragich was arraigned in the Fauquier Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court, where she is being tried for second-degree murder and malicious wounding. A hearing date was set for Sept. 20.
Dragich was arraigned on the driving while intoxicated charge in Fauquier County General District Court the following day, Aug. 11. A hearing date was set for Sept. 27. Dragich has hired her own counsel, she told the judge at Wednesday’s arraignment.
Reach Liam Bowman at lbowman@fauquier.com
(1) comment
I am very curious to know if the vehicle left the roadway and struck the man, or if he was in the roadway when he was struck. Virginia traffic law grants the right of way to all pedestrians if the posted speed limit is 25mph and under. If the road is above that and a pedestrian is in the roadway, they are illegally “j-walking” and any accident that results from that is at the fault of the pedestrian. I’m not familiar with this street and it’s posted speed limit.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.