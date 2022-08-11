UPDATE, 6:30 p.m.: A young male was taken into custody and a stolen gun was confiscated on Thursday afternoon, several hours after a staff member at Kettle Run High School reported a “suspicious individual and vehicle” on the grounds of Kettle Run. The school resource officer tried to contact the young man, but he fled into the woods next to the school, according to a joint press release from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and the school division.
Officers conducted a thorough search for the juvenile and found a stolen vehicle that contained a stolen firearm. No other details were available on the vehicle or the firearm as of late Thursday afternoon.
Officers and school officials found no credible threat to students but as a precaution, shortly after noon FCPS instituted a modified lockdown at four campuses – Kettle Run High School, Greenville Elementary School, Auburn Middle School and Ritchie Elementary. During a modified lockdown, no one is allowed to enter or exit the building but instruction continues as usual within the building, including class changes.
School let out on time, with an enhanced police presence.
A Juvenile Petition and a Detention Order were being requested Thursday afternoon.
The press release said that the sheriff’s office appreciated its working relationship with Fauquier Public Schools. The release reminded the public to be vigilant about school safety and, “If you see something, say something.” Members of the public helped “bring it to a positive conclusion,” the release said of Thursday’s incident.
Fauquier County patrol officers, along with detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division, coordinated efforts and determined no credible threat existed to the school or students.
Meaghan Brill, principal of Kettle Run High School, credits the collaborative effort between schools and law enforcement.
“We were prepared, and our staff knew how to respond,” Brill said. “It was a true team approach – from our school staff to division staff to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office – everyone came together and immediately responded.”
UPDATE, 4:25 P.M.: The Fauquier County Sheriff's Office posted at 2:30 p.m. on its Facebook page that the incident that affected Kettle Run High School and Greenville Elementary School "has been resolved."
More information will be provided when it is available.
ORIGINAL STORY: Shortly after noon Thursday, Kettle Run High School locked all exterior doors and kept staffers and students inside as Fauquier County sheriff’s deputies searched for someone who got out of a car in the student parking lot and went into the woods next to the school, according to an email sent to parents.
Greenville Elementary School, located near Kettle Run, also was in lockdown. The woods are between the two schools along Rogues Road in Fauquier County.
Students will be dismissed as normal with an increased law enforcement presence, according to an email from the school division sent at 2:20 p.m.
Fauquier County Schools sent the following message to families of students at Greenville and Kettle Run:
