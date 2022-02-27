UPDATE: 2nd person dies as result of Friday's U.S. 17 traffic crash near Goldvein

11 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 27: A second person has died as the result of a Feb. 25 crash near Goldvein. Brian and Mary Dangerfield of Bealeton, both 65, have been identified as the two people who died after their car collided with a sheriff's car at the intersection of U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) and Va. 1700 (Granite Street).
Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey reported details of the crash investigation Sunday morning. He said that a 2018 Toyota Camry had been traveling west on Va. 1700 when it stopped at a stop sign. As the Toyota proceeded to cross the northbound lanes of U.S. 17, it pulled into the path of a Fauquier County Sheriff's Office cruiser, a 2014 Dodge Charger. The deputy was not able to avoid striking the Toyota in the side, said Coffey. The impact caused the Toyota to overturn in the median.
Brian Dangerfield, who was driving the Toyota, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Mary D. Dangerfield, who was a passenger in the Toyota, suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Mary Washington Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, said Coffey. Both were wearing seatbelts.
The driver of the sheriff's vehicle, Deputy Brock K. Smith, 25, of Amissville, was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries as a result of the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Smith was on duty at the time of the crash.
The Virginia State Police Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the crash investigation. The investigation remains ongoing, with assistance from the Fauquier County Commonwealth's Attorney Office.
2:45 p.m., Friday, Feb. 25: All lanes of U.S. 17 have reopened.
12:20 p.m., Friday, Feb. 25: Southbound lanes have reopened. Northbound lanes remain closed.
12:05 p.m., Friday, Feb. 25: One person was killed and two injured in Friday morning's traffic crash on U.S. 17 after a Fauquier County Sheriff's Office vehicle and a civilian vehicle collided, according to a state police spokesperson.
The driver of the civilian vehicle was killed and a passenger in the same vehicle sustained "life threatening" injuries, according to VSP Sgt. Brent Coffey. A Fauquier County sheriff's deputy was seriously hurt but the injuries are not life-threatening.
"At 10:44 a.m., Friday (Feb. 25), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 17 (Marsh Road) and Granite Street in Fauquier County," said a VSP press release early Friday afternoon.
"A Fauquier County Sheriff's Office vehicle was involved in the crash and the Deputy has been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. The driver of the other vehicle is deceased and a passenger was transported to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries."
11:40 a.m., Friday, Feb. 25: One southbound lane has been reopened but both northbound lanes remain closed. Northbound traffic is being diverted via Sumerduck Road to Savannah Branch Road.
Traffic alert UPDATE, #Fauquier Co: US 17 at Rt 633/Dyes Ln, all NB lanes closed, detour Rt 651/Sumerduck Rd to Rt 668/Savannah Branch Rd to 17. SB right lane open, expect delays, @VaDOTFRED @VaDOTNOVA @Fauquiertimes @fauquiernow @FauquierSheriff @FCDEM @WTOPtraffic @VSPPIO https://t.co/YRaEqhBJcN— VDOT Culpeper (@VaDOTCULP) February 25, 2022
10:45 a.m., Friday, Feb. 25: As of 10:45 a.m. Friday, all lanes of U.S. 17 between Morrisville and Goldvein are closed due to traffic crash, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation's Culpeper District office.
The crash site is at the intersection of Granite Street and U.S. 17. "Extended closure likely, expect delays and use alternate routes," said an announcement on Twitter.
Virginia State Police are investigating the crash. VSP Sgt. Brent Coffey said at 11 a.m. that he was working to confirm details of the incident but could not confirm any additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.