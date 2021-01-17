This article was updated the evening of Jan. 17.
A 2-year-old child was killed Saturday morning in a hit and run traffic crash on U.S. 29 near Della Street in Opal, police reported Sunday. The toddler, who was hit by the vehicle while standing in the roadway, succumbed to their injuries at Fauquier Hospital shortly after the crash.
Jose Santiago Mendoza, 65, of Bladensburg, Maryland, was charged with hit and run resulting in death or injury. He was arrested Sunday and is being held without bond at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
Sgt. Steven Lewis said that FCSO detectives are investigating the incident with assistance from the county's Department of Social Services.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
ORIGINAL STORY: At about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, a “young juvenile” was hit by a southbound vehicle on U.S. 29 at Della Street near Opal, according to Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
Lewis said that after the victim was hit, they were attended by a passing motorist in the middle of the road until EMS arrived. The first responders administered first aid and transported the juvenile to Fauquier Hospital.
There are no further details being released about the juvenile or the vehicle that hit them at this point.
As of 1:15 p.m., Lewis said, north and southbound were closed while law enforcement continued its investigation, but it is now open.
The Fauquier Sheriff’s Office respectfully asks anyone who has taken pictures or video of this incident to not share or post them to social media platforms. Anyone with pictures or video that might be valuable to the investigation may contact the FCSO non emergency number at 540-347-3300.
