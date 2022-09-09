UPDATED Friday, Sept. 9, 7:45 p.m.
UPDATED Friday, Sept. 9, 7:45 p.m.
Virginia State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed two people on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 8:26 p.m. The crash took place along Interstate 66 at the 16 mile-marker near Linden.
A Winnebago RV was traveling east on I-66 when it collided with an eastbound tractor-trailer. The impact caused the RV to run off the interstate, through a guardrail, down an embankment and into several trees.
Two passengers in the RV, Lenisha T. Simon, 39, and Brenda M. Oyervides, 24, both of Houston, Texas, died at the scene.
An additional passenger in the RV, a 23-year-old woman from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment.
The driver of the RV, Ifreke E. Inyang, 25, of Houston, Texas, suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.
Four other passengers in the RV suffered minor injuries and were all transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment.
None of the seven passengers in the RV were wearing seatbelts.
The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Heathcote Health Center. He was wearing a seatbelt.
Inyang was charged with reckless driving and driving without a valid operator's license.
The crash remains under investigation.
At least one person died and "multiple others" were injured when an RV and a tractor-trailer collided on Interstate 66 in the Linden area Thursday evening, according to the Virginia State Police.
The RV and tractor-trailer were both eastbound at approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a state police press release. "The impact of the crash caused the RV to run off the interstate, through the guardrail and down an embankment," a press release said, noting that the crash took place near mile marker 16, a few miles east of the Warren County line.
All eastbound lanes were still closed between exits 13 and 18 as of 10:45 p.m. The Warren County Sheriff's Office released a statement indicating that the closure could last for "several more hours."
The investigation of the incident is ongoing, the state police said.
