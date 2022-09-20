As “Trip” Bopp’s parents looked on from several feet away, Martin Martinez, of Manassas, pleaded guilty last week to first-degree murder and other felonies related to the April 2021 shooting death of their son, a 24-year-old farmer, outside Remington.
One of Martinez’ co-defendants, Jury Guerra, of Woodbridge, was also scheduled to plead guilty last week but wavered at the last possible second, opting to take her chances with a jury. Before the trial began Tuesday, however, Guerra changed her mind and pleaded guilty to all counts.
No plea agreement exists between any of the defendants and prosecutors, meaning that Martinez and Guerra could still face the maximum sentence of life in prison. A judge will sentence them both in January.
Darren Davis and José Pereira, both of Manassas, will be tried by a jury in Loudoun County Circuit Court, where the trial and other related hearings were moved due to security concerns in Fauquier County court facilities.
Attorneys spent Tuesday empaneling a jury of 12 Loudoun County residents and two alternates, and opening arguments were expected to begin either late Tuesday or Wednesday morning, after press time. Attorneys could take up to eight days to present evidence and arguments. A verdict is expected by Friday, Sept. 30.
Martinez pleads guilty
His body at times shaking, Martinez responded “yes” or “no” in subdued tones as Circuit Judge James Plowman went through the plea colloquy during the Thursday, Sept. 15 hearing that is standard with any guilty plea.
Appearing at the same hearing, Guerra wavered repeatedly as the moment came to enter her plea. Her attorney, Robert Jenkins, initially told the judge that she no longer intended to plead guilty to any of the charges. Jenkins and Guerra have had “multiple conversations” about her plea, Jenkins told Plowman. “Given the weight of the matter, it is a very difficult decision for her.”
After reviewing a summary of the prosecutors’ evidence for several minutes, Guerra finally indicated to her attorney that she was ready to plead guilty after all. But when Plowman read the first count — first-degree murder — and asked her how she pleaded, an emotional Guerra turned to her attorney and shook her head. “I can’t. No,” she said. Turning to Plowman, she added, “Not guilty.”
Asked if he knew how his client wanted to plead to the other charges, Jenkins told Plowman, “In all candor, I don’t know.” Guerra eventually entered a guilty plea to the charge of conspiracy to commit armed burglary, but Plowman did not accept the plea, telling her that he would arraign her again before the trial began.
Summary of evidence
Martinez’ cell phone, discarded at the scene in the suspects’ rush to flee, was central to the early investigation into Bopp’s homicide and led detectives to Guerra, Pereira and Davis, according to public investigative documents. Martinez himself fled to Texas and was arrested there four days after the murder.
Prosecutors have previously presented evidence to suggest that Guerra helped plan the attempted burglary that led to Bopp's death but do not allege she was present at the scene.
While prosecutors have yet to present evidence indicating which of the four defendants they believe pulled the trigger in the shooting. Virginia law, however, makes it possible to pursue first-degree murder charges against anyone involved directly in a robbery or burglary that results in a homicide through the “concert of action” legal theory.
Prosecutors have in previous court hearings presented text messages, videos, cell phone location data — and, in one instance, GPS data from a court-ordered ankle monitor worn by Pereira — to argue that the homicide occurred because the defendants were trying to rob a nearby residence but went to the wrong address. DNA and fingerprint evidence will also be part of prosecutors’ case, according to court filings.
Bopp, the son of a former high-ranking Fauquier County sheriff’s deputy, has no reported connection to any of the defendants. He was ambushed in his driveway, according to prosecutors.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
