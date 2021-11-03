Fauquier County reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 today, 18 yesterday. The seven-day average of cases is 14. Fauquier has reported 7,055 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 1,435 today. Yesterday, cases came in at 1,245. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 930,679 total reported cases (239,701 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,293. It has been dropping since Sept. 14, when it was 3,689.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,273 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,553 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 59,526 cases in children younger than 10, 112,616 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Nov. 3, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 5.5%; it has been decreasing since Sept. 9. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 7.5%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 5.97%.
Fauquier County School Division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Nov. 3, 434 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system. The total includes 313 students and 121 staff members.
There are currently 19 active cases of COVID-19, 14 students and five staffers. People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
The case numbers and “active” case numbers have not been updated since last Friday.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Oct. 28, because of contact with positive cases, 75 students are currently quarantining – 33 fewer than last week. No staff members are quarantining. Superintendent of Schools David Jeck said Aug. 31 that the overwhelming majority of students (95%) who have quarantined have tested negative for COVID-19.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 22 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Aug 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 15, 3 on Sept 16, 1 on Sept. 17, 2 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 12). There are no active cases.
- 30 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1, 2 on Sept. 2, 2 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 28 and 1 on Sept. 30, 2 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 7, 1 on Oct. 12, 3 on Oct. 15, 1 on Oct. 18 and 1 on Oct. 21) There is 1 active case.
- 64 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 1 and 4 on Sept. 7, 4 on Sept. 8, 2 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 28, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 15, 1 on Oct. 26 and 1 on Oct. 27) There are 2 active cases.
- 2 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23 and Oct. 7) There are no active cases.
Middle schools
- 13 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 7, 2 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 19 and 2 on Oct. 22) There are 3 active cases.
- 28 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31, 3 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 7, 2 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 19, 1 on Oct. 22 and 2 on Oct. 25) There are 4 active cases.
- 9 at Marshall Middle School (2 on Aug 27, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Oct.1 and 1 on Oct. 5) There are no active cases.
- 11 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Oct. 6) There are no active cases.
- 8 at Warrenton Middle School (Sept. 3 and Sept. 13, 2 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 6 and 1 on Oct. 12) There are no active cases.
Elementary schools
- 4 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23, Aug. 25, Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 1) There are no active cases.
- 5 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 cases at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 3 and Sept. 14 and 2 on Oct. 4) There are no active cases.
- 16 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Oct. 1, 3 on Oct. 4, 3 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 13) There are no active cases.
- 34 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30, 3 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 2 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Sept. 27, 3 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Oct. 12) There are no active cases.
- 12 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 15 and 1 on Oct. 21 and 1 on Oct. 29) There are 2 active cases.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27 and Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
- 5 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20, Sept. 21, Oct. 12, Oct. 14 and 1 one Oct. 18) There are no active cases.
- 18 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 3, 2 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 27 and 1 on Oct. 4, 2 on Oct. 5, 2 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 20) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Thompson Elementary (Sept. 14 and Oct. 5) There are no active cases.
- 24 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30, 4 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 21) There is 1 active case.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 4 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8) There are no active cases.
- 7 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3 1 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Oct. 8) There are no active cases.
- 14 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27, Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 8, on Sept. 9 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4 and 1 on Oct. 25) There is 1 active case.
- 8 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17, 2 on Sept. 1, 3 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20 and 1 on Sept. 22) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Marshall Middle School (Sept. 16) There are no active cases.
- 9 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 3 and 1 on Sept. 13) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27, Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 3 at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 13 and Oct. 4) There are no active cases.
- 9 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26, 2 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 5 and 2 on Oct. 22) There are 2 active cases.
- 9 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 15) There are no active cases.
- 3 cases at Pearson Elementary (Sept. 22, Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary (Sept. 17 and Sept. 27) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27 and Oct. 25) There is 1 active case.
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 29 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 5 on Sept. 10, 2 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Sept. 21, 2 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 8, 2 on Oct. 12 and 1 on Oct. 19) There is 1 active case.
Deaths
Fauquier reported one COVID-19 fatality Oct. 28, two fatalities Oct. 19, one on Oct. 13 and one on Oct. 8. The county has reported a total of 86 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic, including nine in September.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 256 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 108 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 71 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 36 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 33 deaths in those younger than 59. (For eight of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died and a child between 0 and 9 has died. In the state, six children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19; 10 between 10 to 19 have died. That is one more than was reported yesterday. The fatality was reportedly in the Central Health District.
Wednesday, the VDH reported 32 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 14,052 (2,252 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 32. Throughout July, the seven-day average of deaths was fewer than five. It started to rise in mid-August.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported a new hospitalization on Tuesday, Nov. 1; the total for October was 29; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 294 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital, said Oct. 25 that the hospital is consistently treating about 10 COVID-19 patients in the hospital.
The state added 38 new COVID hospitalizations today. According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 38,966 (2,250 probable).
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 62.
In Wednesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 724 people hospitalized, 128 have been older than 80 years old; 141 have been 70 to 79 years old; 142 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 135 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and seventy-one have been younger than 50. (For 7 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, seven children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 554 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 636 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Nov. 3 states that 967 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,005) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, but has been declining since Sept. 23.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Nov. 3 is 277. One hundred and seventy-five COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 71,799 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 38,966.
Outbreaks
There have been a total of 64 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic – two were reported on Oct. 29. There have been 25 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 21 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, three in a healthcare setting, three in a childcare setting, one in a college setting, six in a K-12 setting and one in a gym. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,888.
One of the new outbreaks is in a long-term care setting; the other is in a childcare setting. The VDH did not provide information on where the outbreaks are.
In the state, there are 1,307 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 36,300 cases and 4,485 deaths); 1,966 outbreaks in congregate settings; 303 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 219 in correctional facilities; 149 in college settings; 28 in gyms; 463 in childcare settings and 905 K-12 outbreaks being reported.
There have been a total of 5,341 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, according to today’s VDH dashboard.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Nov. 3, is rated “high,” as are most other counties in Virginia. Thirty-one Virginia counties are rated “substantial.” Northampton County and Petersburg City are rated “moderate” today.
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (139 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (5.97% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Nov. 3, 11,621,235 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 70.2% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 63% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 83.4% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 74.9% are fully vaccinated.
An average 35,869 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. That’s about 10,000 more than was being reported on Oct. 29.
Thus far, about 63.3% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 57.6% are fully vaccinated (6.3% have received a booster shot). About 75.8% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 69%. About 8.2% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 67.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (59.8% are fully vaccinated, 0.1% have received a booster). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 78.4% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (70.5% fully vaccinated, 9.3% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 92.2% have received at least one dose (84.7% fully vaccinated, 26.7% have received a booster).
About 59.5% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (53.6% fully vaccinated, 0.1% have had boosters); 75.8% of those 18 and older (69% fully vaccinated, 8.2% have had boosters) and 90.3% of those 65 and older (82.2% fully vaccinated, 23.5% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 12 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 77.5% have received one dose; 69.5% are fully vaccinated and 8.5% have received a booster shot. In Fauquier, 74.2% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 67.5% are fully vaccinated and 7.4% have received booster shots.
The numbers of unvaccinated residents who have been infected or hospitalized with COVID in the last week has been very small; there have been no new reports of deaths from COVID in the unvaccinated population.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Oct. 23, there have been 43,383 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (0.8% of vaccinated people); 1,538 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.029% of vaccinated people), and there have been 491 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0093% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 5.8 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.4 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
MONDAY, OCT. 25: The Biocomplexity Institute of the University of Virginia provided key takeaways for the week regarding the COVID-19 pandemic as it is progressing in Virginia:
- Case rates remain high, but are continuing to decline steadily in nearly all districts.
- Model projections expect continued decline across the board.
- Vaccine "boosters" may reduce cases even further.
- Future case growth remains possible if transmission rates mirror those of Winter 2020. At the moment the commonwealth is not following this trajectory.
- The impact of the flu season remains an unknown. It is possible that a severe flu season, in conjunction with the ongoing COVID pandemic, may push hospitals to near capacity in January of 2022.
The weekly report also addressed the effects of booster shots on immunity: “On Sept. 22, the FDA authorized third dose "boosters" of the Pfizer COVID19 vaccine for people over 65 years of age or with preexisting conditions that put them at higher risk for severe disease. On Oct. 21, the agency authorized boosters for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. But even before FDA authorization, as early as the start of August, thousands of Virginians were finding extra doses. In fact, the CDC suspected that 1.1 million Americans had obtained a ‘booster’ dose by early August…
“The current estimated statewide population immunity is 65%. This figure includes natural immunity from prior infections, as well as vaccinations, and accounts for the waning of immunity in the time since vaccination or infection. Virginia is doing better than many of its neighbors, but we are not yet at herd immunity levels.
“Considering that it is possible to be co-infected with both COVID19 and the flu, that natural immunity may wane more quickly than previously expected, and that reinfections may be more serious than initial infections, we continue to strongly recommend vaccination for both COVID-19 and influenza, and boosting when eligible. Vaccination and indoor masking are the best tools we have to protect the commonwealth.”
Cases
Fauquier County reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, but only six Sunday and Monday. The seven-day average of cases is 15. Fauquier has reported 6,922 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 943 Monday, the first time since July 27 the daily new case number came in below 1,000. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 918,700 total reported cases (235,541 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,545. It has been dropping since Sept. 14, when it was 3,689.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,239 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,500 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 57,967 cases in children younger than 10, 110,594 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Oct. 25 the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 6.3%; it has been decreasing since Sept. 9. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 10.7%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 8.64% as of Oct. 25.
Fauquier County School Division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Oct. 27, 427 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system. The total includes 308 students and 119 staff members.
There are currently 33 active cases of COVID-19, 26 students and seven staffers.
People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Oct. 21, because of contact with positive cases, 108 students are currently quarantining – 24 fewer than last week. Two staff members are quarantining. Superintendent of Schools David Jeck said Aug. 31 that the overwhelming majority of students (95%) who have quarantined have tested negative for COVID-19.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 22 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Aug 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 15, 3 on Sept 16, 1 on Sept. 17, 2 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 12). There is 1 active case.
- 30 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1, 2 on Sept. 2, 2 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 28 and 1 on Sept. 30, 2 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 7, 1 on Oct. 12, 3 on Oct. 15, 1 on Oct. 18 and 1 on Oct. 21) There are 6 active cases.
- 62 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 1 and 4 on Sept. 7, 4 on Sept. 8, 2 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 28, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 12 and 1 on Oct. 15) There are 2 active cases.
- 2 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23 and Oct. 7) There are no active cases.
Middle schools
- 13 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 7, 2 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 19 and 2 on Oct. 22) There are 3 active cases.
- 26 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31, 3 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 7, 2 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 19 and 1 on Oct. 22) There are 4 active cases.
- 9 at Marshall Middle School (2 on Aug 27, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Oct.1 and 1 on Oct. 5) There are no active cases.
- 11 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Oct. 6) There are no active cases.
- 8 at Warrenton Middle School (Sept. 3 and Sept. 13, 2 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 6 and 1 on Oct. 12) There is 1 active case.
Elementary schools
- 4 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23, Aug. 25, Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 1) There are no active cases.
- 5 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 cases at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 3 and Sept. 14 and 2 on Oct. 4) There are no active cases.
- 16 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Oct. 1, 3 on Oct. 4, 3 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 13) There is 1 active case.
- 34 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30, 3 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 2 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Sept. 27, 3 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Oct. 12) There is 1 active case.
- 11 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 15 and 1 on Oct. 21) There are 2 active cases.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27 and Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
- 5 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20, Sept. 21, Oct. 12, Oct. 14 and 1 one Oct. 18) There are 3 active cases.
- 18 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 3, 2 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 27 and 1 on Oct. 4, 2 on Oct. 5, 2 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 20) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Thompson Elementary (Sept. 14 and Oct. 5) There are no active cases.
- 24 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30, 4 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 21) There is 1 active case.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 4 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8) There are no active cases.
- 7 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3 1 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Oct. 8) There are no active cases.
- 13 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27, Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 8, on Sept. 9 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Oct. 1 and 1 on Oct. 4) There are no active cases.
- 8 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17, 2 on Sept. 1, 3 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20 and 1 on Sept. 22) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Marshall Middle School (Sept. 16) There are no active cases.
- 9 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 3 and 1 on Sept. 13) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27, Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 3 at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 13 and Oct. 4) There are no active cases.
- 9 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26, 2 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 5 and 2 on Oct. 22) There are 2 active cases.
- 9 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 15) There is 1 active case.
- 3 cases at Pearson Elementary (Sept. 22, Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary (Sept. 17 and Sept. 27) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 29 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 5 on Sept. 10, 2 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Sept. 21, 2 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 8, 2 on Oct. 12 and 1 on Oct. 19) There are 3 active cases.
Deaths
On Oct. 19, for the first time in the local health district, the death of a child between 0 and 9 was reported. April Achter, population coordinator for the RRHD, said, “We are heartbroken.”
She stressed, “since children are not able to be vaccinated, the best way to prevent deaths is to create a bubble around them of vaccinated people.”
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died.
In the state, six children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19; nine between 10 to 19 have died.
Fauquier reported two COVID-19 fatalities Oct. 19, in addition to one on Oct. 13; the county also reported a death on Friday, Oct. 8. The county has reported a total of 85 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic, including nine in September.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 250 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 105 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 68 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 35 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 33 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Monday, the VDH reported only seven COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. There were 40 on Saturday and 30 on Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 13,745 (2,203 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 37. Throughout July, the seven-day average of deaths was fewer than five. It started to rise in mid-August.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported two new COVID-19 hospitalizations Oct. 21, one on Oct. 22 and one on Oct. 24, bringing the total for October to 25; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 289 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital, said Oct. 25 that the hospital is treating about 10 COVID-19 patients in the hospital consistently.
The state added 37 new hospitalizations Monday. According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 38,397 (2,182 probable).
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 62.
In Monday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 703 people hospitalized, 126 have been older than 80 years old; 134 have been 70 to 79 years old; 136 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 133 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and sixty-five have been younger than 50. (For 9 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, seven children younger than 10 (one more than yesterday) and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 539 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 623 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Sunday, Oct. 24 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Oct. 25 states that 1,230 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,281) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, but has been declining since Sept. 23.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Oct. 25 is 320.
Two hundred and twenty-two COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 70,944 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 38,397.
Outbreaks
There have been a total of 62 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic -- 24 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 21 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, three in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting, six in a K-12 setting and one in a gym. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,877.
In the state, there are 1,297 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 36,157 cases and 4,456 deaths); 1,942 outbreaks in congregate settings; 302 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 216 in correctional facilities; 149 in college settings; 456 in childcare settings and 876 K-12 outbreaks being reported. A new category called “gym” was added recently. According to the VDH data, there have been 28 outbreaks (223 cases) in gyms since the beginning of the pandemic.
There have been a total of 5,266 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, according to today’s VDH dashboard.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Monday morning, is rated “high,” as are all the other counties in Virginia except Loudoun, Fairfax, Arlington, Sussex, Charles City, Virginia Beach, Norfolk City and Lancaster counties (These are rated “substantial.”)
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (150.23 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (8.64% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
The data below is as of Oct. 24.
As of Oct. 24, 11,248,991 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 69.4% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 62.4% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 82.3% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 74.2% are fully vaccinated.
An average 18,964 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 62.8% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 57.1% are fully vaccinated (3.7% have received a booster shot). About 75.2% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 68.4%. About 4.8% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 67.3% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (59% are fully vaccinated, 0.1% have received a booster). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 77.4% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (69.8% fully vaccinated, 5.6% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 91% have received at least one dose (84.1% fully vaccinated, 16.2% have received a booster).
About 59.1% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (53.3% fully vaccinated, 0.1% have had boosters); 75.2% of those 18 and older (68.4% fully vaccinated, 4.8% have had boosters) and 89.6% of those 65 and older (81.8% fully vaccinated, 13.4% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 12 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 76.6% have received one dose; 68.8% are fully vaccinated and 5.1% have received a booster shot. In Fauquier, 73.6% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 66.9% are fully vaccinated and 4.3% have received booster shots.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Oct. 16, there have been 43,006 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (0.8% of vaccinated people); 1,527 fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.029% of vaccinated people), and there have been 491 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0094% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 5.6 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.3 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
SATURDAY, OCT. 23: The Biocomplexity Institute of the University of Virginia provided key takeaways for the week regarding the COVID-19 pandemic as it is progressing in Virginia:
- Case rates remain high, but are continuing to decline steadily in nearly all districts.
- Model projections expect continued decline across the board.
- Vaccine "boosters" may reduce cases even further.
- Future case growth remains possible if transmission rates mirror those of Winter 2020. At the moment the commonwealth is not following this trajectory.
- The impact of the flu season remains an unknown. It is possible that a severe flu season, in conjunction with the ongoing COVID pandemic, may push hospitals to near capacity in January of 2022.
The weekly report also addressed the effects of booster shots on immunity: “On Sept. 22, the FDA authorized third dose "boosters" of the Pfizer COVID19 vaccine for people over 65 years of age or with preexisting conditions that put them at higher risk for severe disease. On Oct. 21, the agency authorized boosters for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. But even before FDA authorization, as early as the start of August, thousands of Virginians were finding extra doses. In fact, the CDC suspected that 1.1 million Americans had obtained a ‘booster’ dose by early August…
“The current estimated statewide population immunity is 65%. This figure includes natural immunity from prior infections, as well as vaccinations, and accounts for the waning of immunity in the time since vaccination or infection. Virginia is doing better than many of its neighbors, but we are not yet at herd immunity levels.
“Considering that it is possible to be co-infected with both COVID19 and the flu, that natural immunity may wane more quickly than previously expected, and that reinfections may be more serious than initial infections, we continue to strongly recommend vaccination for both COVID-19 and influenza, and boosting when eligible. Vaccination and indoor masking are the best tools we have to protect the commonwealth.”
Since the VDH website does not update on the weekends, most of the information below is from Friday, Oct. 22. Data from the school division, the Centers for Disease Control and the VHHA is from Saturday, Oct. 23.
Cases
Fauquier County reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 Friday morning. The seven-day average of cases is 15. Fauquier has reported 6,883 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 1,655 on Friday. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 914,755 total reported cases (234,067 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,688. It has been dropping since Sept. 14, when it was 3,689.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,227 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,483 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 57,513 cases in children younger than 10, 110,050 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Oct. 22 the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 6.5%; it has been decreasing since Sept. 9. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 10.2%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 8.27% as of Oct. 22.
Fauquier County School Division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Oct. 23, 427 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system. The total includes 308 students and 119 staff members.
There are currently 33 active cases of COVID-19, 26 students and seven staffers.
People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Oct. 21, because of contact with positive cases, 108 students are currently quarantining – 24 fewer than last week. Two staff members are quarantining. Superintendent of Schools David Jeck said Aug. 31 that the overwhelming majority of students (95%) who have quarantined have tested negative for COVID-19.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 22 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Aug 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 15, 3 on Sept 16, 1 on Sept. 17, 2 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 12). There is 1 active case.
- 30 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1, 2 on Sept. 2, 2 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 28 and 1 on Sept. 30, 2 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 7, 1 on Oct. 12, 3 on Oct. 15, 1 on Oct. 18 and 1 on Oct. 21) There are 6 active cases.
- 62 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 1 and 4 on Sept. 7, 4 on Sept. 8, 2 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 28, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 12 and 1 on Oct. 15) There are 2 active cases.
- 2 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23 and Oct. 7) There are no active cases.
Middle schools
- 13 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 7, 2 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 19 and 2 on Oct. 22) There are 3 active cases.
- 26 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31, 3 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 7, 2 on Oct. 12, 1 on Oct. 19 and 1 on Oct. 22) There are 4 active cases.
- 9 at Marshall Middle School (2 on Aug 27, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Oct.1 and 1 on Oct. 5) There are no active cases.
- 11 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Oct. 6) There are no active cases.
- 8 at Warrenton Middle School (Sept. 3 and Sept. 13, 2 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 6 and 1 on Oct. 12) There is 1 active case.
Elementary schools
- 4 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23, Aug. 25, Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 1) There are no active cases.
- 5 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 cases at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 3 and Sept. 14 and 2 on Oct. 4) There are no active cases.
- 16 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Oct. 1, 3 on Oct. 4, 3 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 13) There is 1 active case.
- 34 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30, 3 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 2 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Sept. 27, 3 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Oct. 12) There is 1 active case.
- 11 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 15 and 1 on Oct. 21) There are 2 active cases.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27 and Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
- 5 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20, Sept. 21, Oct. 12, Oct. 14 and 1 one Oct. 18) There are 3 active cases.
- 18 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 3, 2 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 27 and 1 on Oct. 4, 2 on Oct. 5, 2 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 20) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Thompson Elementary (Sept. 14 and Oct. 5) There are no active cases.
- 24 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30, 4 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 21) There is 1 active case.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 4 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8) There are no active cases.
- 7 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3 1 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Oct. 8) There are no active cases.
- 13 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27, Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 8, on Sept. 9 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Oct. 1 and 1 on Oct. 4) There are no active cases.
- 8 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17, 2 on Sept. 1, 3 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20 and 1 on Sept. 22) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Marshall Middle School (Sept. 16) There are no active cases.
- 9 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 3 and 1 on Sept. 13) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27, Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 3 at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 13 and Oct. 4) There are no active cases.
- 9 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26, 2 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 5 and 2 on Oct. 22) There are 2 active cases.
- 9 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 15) There is 1 active case.
- 3 cases at Pearson Elementary (Sept. 22, Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary (Sept. 17 and Sept. 27) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 29 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 5 on Sept. 10, 2 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Sept. 21, 2 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 8, 2 on Oct. 12 and 1 on Oct. 19) There are 3 active cases.
Deaths
On Oct. 19, for the first time in the local health district, the death of a child between 0 and 9 was reported. April Achter, population coordinator for the RRHD, said, “We are heartbroken.”
She stressed, “since children are not able to be vaccinated, the best way to prevent deaths is to create a bubble around them of vaccinated people.”
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died.
In the state, six children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19; nine between 10 to 19 have died.
Fauquier reported two COVID-19 fatalities Oct. 19, in addition to one on Oct. 13; the county also reported a death on Friday, Oct. 8. The county has reported a total of 85 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic, including nine in September.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 247 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 105 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 66 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 34 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 33 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Friday, the VDH reported 44 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 13,668 (2,168 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 40. Throughout July, the seven-day average of deaths was fewer than five. It started to rise in mid-August.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported one new COVID-19 hospitalization Friday, two yesterday, three Oct. 19, five new COVID-19 hospitalizations last Oct. 14, two on Oct. 15 and two Oct. 18, bringing the total for October to 24; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 288 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital, said Oct. 15 that the hospital is treating about 10 COVID-19 patients in the hospital consistently.
The state added 75 new hospitalizations Friday. According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 38,269 (2,166 probable).
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 72.
In Friday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 702 people hospitalized, 126 have been older than 80 years old; 132 have been 70 to 79 years old; 136 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 133 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and sixty-fivehave been younger than 50. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, seven children younger than 10 (one more than yesterday) and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 536 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 617 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Thursday, Oct. 21 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Oct. 23 states that 1,228 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,325) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, but has been declining since Sept. 23.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Oct. 23 is 314.
Two hundred and fifteen COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 70,862 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 38,194.
Outbreaks
A new outbreak was reported in the RRHD Friday, in a congregate setting. Another was reported Oct. 18, in a K-12 setting, but the location of the outbreak has not been posted. Another was reported Friday in a healthcare setting; there is no specific information on that outbreak either.
There have been a total of 62 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic -- 24 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 20 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, three in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting, six in a K-12 setting and one in a gym. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,870.
One long-term care outbreak is listed in Madison, at Autumn Care of Madison (32 cases). Two are listed in Orange, at Dogwood Village of Orange County (64 cases and six deaths) and at Trinity Senior Village, with fewer than five cases. The outbreak at Trinity is pending closure; the ones at Dogwood and Autumn Care are in progress.
A data reporting gap resulted in 417 new outbreaks being added to the outbreak dashboard on Friday. A large number of new reported outbreaks in most categories are reflected in the data below. For instance, the number of outbreaks in K-12 settings was 711 yesterday. Today the number being reported is 870, an increase of 159 outbreaks.
In the state, there are 1,294 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 36,064 cases and 4,445 deaths); 1,936 outbreaks in congregate settings; 301 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 215 in correctional facilities; 149 in college settings; 455 in childcare settings and 870 K-12 outbreaks being reported (eight more than yesterday). A new category called “gym” was added recently. According to the VDH data, there have been 28 outbreaks (223 cases) in gyms since the beginning of the pandemic.
There have been a total of 5,248 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, according to today’s VDH dashboard.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Saturday morning, is rated “high,” as are all the other counties in Virginia except Loudoun, Fairfax, Arlington, Sussex, Charles City, Virginia Beach, Norfolk City and Lancaster counties (These are rated “substantial.”)
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (107 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (8.27% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Oct. 22, 11,199,426 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 69.2% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 62.3% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 82.2% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 74% are fully vaccinated.
An average 19,786 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 62.7% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 57% are fully vaccinated (3.4% have received a booster shot). About 75.1% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 68.3%. About 4.4% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 67.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (58.8% are fully vaccinated, 0.1% have received a booster). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 77.3% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (69.6% fully vaccinated, 5.2% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 90.8% have received at least one dose (84% fully vaccinated, 15% have received a booster).
About 58.9% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (53% fully vaccinated, 0.1% have had boosters); 75.1% of those 18 and older (68.3% fully vaccinated, 4.3% have had boosters) and 89.5% of those 65 and older (81.7% fully vaccinated, 11.9% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 12 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 76.4% have received one dose; 68.7% are fully vaccinated and 4.7% have received a booster shot. In Fauquier, 73.5% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 66.8% are fully vaccinated and 3.9% have received booster shots.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Oct. 16, there have been 43,006 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (0.8% of vaccinated people) – 7,961 more than last week; 1,527 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.029% of vaccinated people) – 232 more than last week; and there have been 491 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0094% of fully vaccinated people) – 110 more than last week.
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 5.6 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.3 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
FRIDAY, OCT. 22: Fauquier County reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 Friday morning. The seven-day average of cases is 15. Fauquier has reported 6,883 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 1,655 on Friday. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 914,755 total reported cases (234,067 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,688. It has been dropping since Sept. 14, when it was 3,689.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,227 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,483 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 57,513 cases in children younger than 10, 110,050 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over 80. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Oct. 22 the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 6.5%; it has been decreasing since Sept. 9. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 10.2%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 8.29% as of Oct. 22.
Fauquier County School Division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Oct. 22, 422 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system – just three more than yesterday. The total includes 305 students and 117 staff members.
There are currently 28 active cases of COVID-19, 23 students and five staffers.
People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Oct. 21, because of contact with positive cases, 108 students are currently quarantining – 24 fewer than last week. Two staff members are quarantining. Superintendent of Schools David Jeck said Aug. 31 that the overwhelming majority of students (95%) who have quarantined have tested negative for COVID-19.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 22 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Aug 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 15, 3 on Sept 16, 1 on Sept. 17, 2 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 12). There is 1 active case.
- 30 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1, 2 on Sept. 2, 2 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 28 and 1 on Sept. 30, 2 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 7, 1 on Oct. 12, 3 on Oct. 15, 1 on Oct. 18 and 1 on Oct. 21) There are 6 active cases.
- 62 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 1 and 4 on Sept. 7, 4 on Sept. 8, 2 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 28, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 12 and 1 on Oct. 15) There are 2 active cases.
- 2 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23 and Oct. 7) There are no active cases.
Middle schools
- 11 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 7, 2 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1 and 1 on Oct. 19) There is 1 active case.
- 25 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31, 3 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 7, 2 on Oct. 12 and 1 on Oct. 19) There are 3 active cases.
- 9 at Marshall Middle School (2 on Aug 27, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Oct.1 and 1 on Oct. 5) There are no active cases.
- 11 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Oct. 6) There are no active cases.
- 8 at Warrenton Middle School (Sept. 3 and Sept. 13, 2 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 6 and 1 on Oct. 12) There is 1 active case.
Elementary schools
- 4 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23, Aug. 25, Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 1) There are no active cases.
- 5 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 cases at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 3 and Sept. 14 and 2 on Oct. 4) There are no active cases.
- 16 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Oct. 1, 3 on Oct. 4, 3 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 13) There is 1 active case.
- 34 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30, 3 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 2 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Sept. 27, 3 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Oct. 12) There is 1 active case.
- 11 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 15 and 1 on Oct. 21) There are 2 active cases.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27 and Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
- 5 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20, Sept. 21, Oct. 12, Oct. 14 and 1 one Oct. 18) There are 3 active cases.
- 18 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 3, 2 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 27 and 1 on Oct. 4, 2 on Oct. 5, 2 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 20) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Thompson Elementary (Sept. 14 and Oct. 5) There are no active cases.
- 24 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30, 4 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 21) There is 1 active case.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 4 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8) There are no active cases.
- 7 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3 1 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Oct. 8) There are no active cases.
- 13 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27, Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 8, on Sept. 9 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Oct. 1 and 1 on Oct. 4) There are no active cases.
- 8 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17, 2 on Sept. 1, 3 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20 and 1 on Sept. 22) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Marshall Middle School (Sept. 16) There are no active cases.
- 9 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 3 and 1 on Sept. 13) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27, Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 3 at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 13 and Oct. 4) There are no active cases.
- 7 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26, 2 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Oct. 5) There are no active cases.
- 9 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 15) There is 1 active case.
- 3 cases at Pearson Elementary (Sept. 22, Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary (Sept. 17 and Sept. 27) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 29 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 5 on Sept. 10, 2 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Sept. 21, 2 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 8, 2 on Oct. 12 and 1 on Oct. 19) There are 3 active cases.
Deaths
On Oct. 19, for the first time in the local health district, the death of a child between 0 and 9 was reported. April Achter, population coordinator for the RRHD, said, “We are heartbroken.”
She stressed, “since children are not able to be vaccinated, the best way to prevent deaths is to create a bubble around them of vaccinated people.”
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died.
In the state, six children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19; nine between 10 to 19 have died.
Fauquier reported two COVID-19 fatalities Oct. 19, in addition to one on Oct. 13; the county also reported a death on Friday, Oct. 8. The county has reported a total of 85 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic, including nine in September.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 247 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 105 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 66 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 34 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 33 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Friday, the VDH reported 44 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 13,668 (2,168 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 40. Throughout July, the seven-day average of deaths was fewer than five. It started to rise in mid-August.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported one new COVID-19 hospitalization today, two yesterday, three Oct. 19, five new COVID-19 hospitalizations last Oct. 14, two on Oct. 15 and two Oct. 18, bringing the total for October to 24; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 288 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital, said Oct. 15 that the hospital is treating about 10 COVID-19 patients in the hospital consistently.
The state added 75 new hospitalizations Friday. According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 38,269 (2,166 probable).
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 72.
In Friday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 702 people hospitalized, 126 have been older than 80 years old; 132 have been 70 to 79 years old; 136 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 133 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and sixty-fivehave been younger than 50. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, seven children younger than 10 (one more than yesterday) and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 536 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 617 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Thursday, Oct. 21 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Oct. 22 states that 1,266 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,357) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, but has been declining since Sept. 23.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Oct. 22 is 313.
Two hundred and twelve COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 70,779 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 38,194.
Outbreaks
A new outbreak was reported in the RRHD today, in a congregate setting. Another was reported Oct. 18, in a K-12 setting, but the location of the outbreak has not been posted. Another was reported Friday in a healthcare setting; there is no specific information on that outbreak either.
There have been a total of 62 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic -- 24 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 20 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, three in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting, six in a K-12 setting and one in a gym. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,870.
One long-term care outbreak is listed in Madison, at Autumn Care of Madison (32 cases). Two are listed in Orange, at Dogwood Village of Orange County (64 cases and six deaths) and at Trinity Senior Village, with fewer than five cases. The outbreak at Trinity is pending closure; the ones at Dogwood and Autumn Care are in progress.
A data reporting gap resulted in 417 new outbreaks being added to the outbreak dashboard on Friday. A large number of new reported outbreaks in most categories are reflected in the data below. For instance, the number of outbreaks in K-12 settings was 711 yesterday. Today the number being reported is 870, a an increase of 159 outbreaks.
In the state, there are 1,294 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 36,064 cases and 4,445 deaths); 1,936 outbreaks in congregate settings; 301 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 215 in correctional facilities; 149 in college settings; 455 in childcare settings and 870 K-12 outbreaks being reported (eight more than yesterday). A new category called “gym” was added recently. According to the VDH data, there have been 28 outbreaks (223 cases) in gyms since the beginning of the pandemic.
There have been a total of 5,248 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, according to today’s VDH dashboard.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Friday morning, is rated “high,” as are all the other counties in Virginia except Loudoun, Fairfax, Arlington, Sussex, Matthews and Lancaster counties (These are rated “substantial.”)
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (131 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (8.29% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Oct. 22, 11,199,426 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 69.2% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 62.3% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 82.2% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 74% are fully vaccinated.
An average 19,786 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 62.7% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 57% are fully vaccinated (3.4% have received a booster shot). About 75.1% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 68.3%. About 4.4% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 67.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (58.8% are fully vaccinated, 0.1% have received a booster). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 77.3% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (69.6% fully vaccinated, 5.2% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 90.8% have received at least one dose (84% fully vaccinated, 15% have received a booster).
About 58.9% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (53% fully vaccinated, 0.1% have had boosters); 75.1% of those 18 and older (68.3% fully vaccinated, 4.3% have had boosters) and 89.5% of those 65 and older (81.7% fully vaccinated, 11.9% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 12 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 76.4% have received one dose; 68.7% are fully vaccinated and 4.7% have received a booster shot. In Fauquier, 73.5% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 66.8% are fully vaccinated and 3.9% have received booster shots.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Oct. 16, there have been 43,006 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (0.8% of vaccinated people) – 7,961 more than last week; 1,527 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.029% of vaccinated people) – 232 more than last week; and there have been 491 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0094% of fully vaccinated people) – 110 more than last week.
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 5.6 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.3 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
THURSDAY, OCT. 22: Fauquier County reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning; there were 24 cases yesterday. The seven-day average of cases is 18. Fauquier has reported 6,867 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 1,779 on Thursday. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 913,100 total reported cases (233,838 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,788. It has been dropping since Sept. 14, when it was 3,689.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,222 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,462 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 57,273 cases in children younger than 10, 109,731 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over eighty. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Oct. 21 the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 6.7%; it has been decreasing since Sept. 9. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 10.4%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 8.59% as of Oct. 20.
Fauquier County School Division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Oct. 21, 419 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system – just one more than yesterday. The total includes 302 students and 117 staff members.
There are currently 24 active cases of COVID-19, 20 students and five staffers.
People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Oct. 21, because of contact with positive cases, 108 students are currently quarantining – 24 fewer than last week. Four staff members are quarantining (as of Oct. 14). Superintendent of Schools David Jeck said Aug. 31 that the overwhelming majority of students (95%) who have quarantined have tested negative for COVID-19.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 22 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Aug 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 15, 3 on Sept 16, 1 on Sept. 17, 2 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 12). There is 1 active case.
- 29 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1, 2 on Sept. 2, 2 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 28 and 1 on Sept. 30, 2 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 7, 1 on Oct. 12, 3 on Oct. 15 and 1 on Oct. 18) There are 5 active cases.
- 62 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 1 and 4 on Sept. 7, 4 on Sept. 8, 2 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 28, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 12 and 1 on Oct. 15) There are 2 active cases.
- 2 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23 and Oct. 7) There are no active cases.
Middle schools
- 11 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 7, 2 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1 and 1 on Oct. 19) There is 1 active case.
- 25 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31, 3 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 7, 2 on Oct. 12 and 1 on Oct. 19) There are 3 active cases.
- 9 at Marshall Middle School (2 on Aug 27, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Oct.1 and 1 on Oct. 5) There are no active cases.
- 11 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Oct. 6) There are no active cases.
- 8 at Warrenton Middle School (Sept. 3 and Sept. 13, 2 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 6 and 1 on Oct. 12) There is 1 active case.
Elementary schools
- 4 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23, Aug. 25, Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 1) There are no active cases.
- 5 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 cases at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 3 and Sept. 14 and 2 on Oct. 4) There are no active cases.
- 16 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Oct. 1, 3 on Oct. 4, 3 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 13) There is 1 active case.
- 34 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30, 3 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 2 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Sept. 27, 3 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Oct. 12) There is 1 active case.
- 10 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 6 and 1 on Oct. 15) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27 and Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
- 5 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20, Sept. 21, Oct. 12, Oct. 14 and 1 one Oct. 18) There are 3 active cases.
- 18 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 3, 2 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 27 and 1 on Oct. 4, 2 on Oct. 5, 2 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 20) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Thompson Elementary (Sept. 14 and Oct. 5) There are no active cases.
- 23 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30, 4 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 13 and 1 on Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 4 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8) There are no active cases.
- 7 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3 1 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Oct. 8) There are no active cases.
- 13 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27, Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 8, on Sept. 9 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Oct. 1 and 1 on Oct. 4) There are no active cases.
- 8 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17, 2 on Sept. 1, 3 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20 and 1 on Sept. 22) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Marshall Middle School (Sept. 16) There are no active cases.
- 9 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 3 and 1 on Sept. 13) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27, Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 3 at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 13 and Oct. 4) There are no active cases.
- 7 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26, 2 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Oct. 5) There are no active cases.
- 9 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 15) There is 1 active case.
- 3 cases at Pearson Elementary (Sept. 22, Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary (Sept. 17 and Sept. 27) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 29 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 5 on Sept. 10, 2 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Sept. 21, 2 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 8, 2 on Oct. 12 and 1 on Oct. 19) There are 3 active cases.
Deaths
On Oct. 19, for the first time in the local health district, the death of a child between 0 and 9 was reported. April Achter, population coordinator for the RRHD, said, “We are heartbroken.”
She stressed, “since children are not able to be vaccinated, the best way to prevent deaths is to create a bubble around them of vaccinated people.”
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died.
In the state, six children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19; nine between 10 to 19 have died.
Fauquier reported two COVID-19 fatalities Oct. 19, in addition to one on Oct. 13; the county also reported a death on Friday, Oct. 8. The county has reported a total of 85 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic, including nine in September.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 243 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 104 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 65 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 32 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 33 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Thursday, the VDH reported 39 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 13,624 (2,163 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 40. Throughout July, the seven-day average of deaths was fewer than five. It started to rise in mid-August.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported two new COVID-19 hospitalizations, three yesterday, five new COVID-19 hospitalizations last Oct. 14, two on Oct. 15 and two Oct. 18, bringing the total for October to 23; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 287 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital, said Oct. 15 that the hospital is treating about 10 COVID-19 patients in the hospital consistently.
The state added 66 new hospitalizations Thursday. According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 38,194 (2,166 probable).
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 71.
In Thursday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 697 people hospitalized, 126 have been older than 80 years old; 129 have been 70 to 79 years old; 135 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 133 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and sixty-four have been younger than 50. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, seven children younger than 10 (one more than yesterday) and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 533 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 617 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Oct. 21 states that 1,311 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,387) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, but has been declining since Sept. 23.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Oct. 21 is 334.
Two hundred and fourteen COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 70,704 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 38,194.
Outbreaks
A new outbreak was reported Monday in the RRHD, in a K-12 setting, but the location of the outbreak has not been posted. Another was reported Friday in a healthcare setting; there is no specific information on that outbreak either.
There have been a total of 61 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic -- 24 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 20 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, three in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting, six in a K-12 setting and one in a gym. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,870.
One long-term care outbreak is listed in Madison, at Autumn Care of Madison (32 cases). Two are listed in Orange, at Dogwood Village of Orange County (64 cases and six deaths) and at Trinity Senior Village, with fewer than five cases. The outbreak at Trinity is pending closure; the ones at Dogwood and Autumn Care are in progress.
In the state, there are 1,248 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 35,740 cases and 4,430 deaths); 1,811 outbreaks in congregate settings; 279 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 203 in correctional facilities; 135 in college settings; 414 in childcare settings and 711 K-12 outbreaks being reported (eight more than yesterday). A new category called “gym” was added Wednesday. According to the VDH data, there have been 29 outbreaks (225 cases) in gyms since the beginning of the pandemic.
There have been a total of 4,831 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Saturday morning, is rated “high,” as are all the other counties in Virginia except Loudoun, Fairfax, Arlington, Sussex and Lancaster counties (These are rated “substantial.”)
The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (128 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (8.59% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Oct. 21, 11,178,237 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 69.2% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 62.2% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 82.1% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 74% are fully vaccinated.
An average 19,751 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 62.6% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 57% are fully vaccinated (3.3% have received a booster shot). About 75% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 68.2%. About 4.3% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 67% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (58.8% are fully vaccinated, 0.1% have received a booster). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 77.2% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (69.6% fully vaccinated, 5% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 90.8% have received at least one dose (84% fully vaccinated, 14.6% have received a booster).
About 58.9% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (52.9% fully vaccinated, 0.1% have had boosters); 75% of those 18 and older (68.3% fully vaccinated, 4.3% have had boosters) and 89.4% of those 65 and older (81.7% fully vaccinated, 11.9% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 12 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 76.3% have received one dose; 68.6% are fully vaccinated and 4.6% have received a booster shot. In Fauquier, 73.4% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 66.8% are fully vaccinated and 3.9% have received booster shots.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Oct. 9, there have been 35,045 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (0.7% of vaccinated people); 1,295 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.025% of vaccinated people); and there have been 381 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0073% of fully vaccinated people). The numbers have stayed very stable for the last two weeks.
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 6.8 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.4 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20: Fauquier County reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning; there were nine cases yesterday. The seven-day average of cases is 19. Fauquier has reported 6,851 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 1,822 on Wednesday. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 911,321 total reported cases (233,255 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,906. It has been dropping since Sept. 14, when it was 3,689.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,219 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,458 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 57,030 cases in children younger than 10, 109,438 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over eighty. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Oct. 20 the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 6.8%; it has been decreasing since Sept. 9. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 10.3%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 7.99% as of Oct. 20.
Fauquier County School Division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Oct. 20, 418 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system. The total includes 301 students and 117 staff members.
There are currently 24 active cases of COVID-19, 19 students and five staffers.
People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Oct. 14, because of contact with positive cases, 132 students are currently quarantining – 70 fewer than last week. Four staff members are quarantining. Superintendent of Schools David Jeck said Aug. 31 that the overwhelming majority of students (95%) who have quarantined have tested negative for COVID-19.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 22 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Aug 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 15, 3 on Sept 16, 1 on Sept. 17, 2 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 12). There is 1 active case.
- 29 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1, 2 on Sept. 2, 2 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 28 and 1 on Sept. 30, 2 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 7, 1 on Oct. 12, 3 on Oct. 15 and 1 on Oct. 18) There are 5 active cases.
- 62 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 1 and 4 on Sept. 7, 4 on Sept. 8, 2 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 28, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 12 and 1 on Oct. 15) There are 2 active cases.
- 2 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23 and Oct. 7) There are no active cases.
Middle schools
- 11 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 7, 2 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1 and 1 on Oct. 19) There is 1 active case.
- 25 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31, 3 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 7, 2 on Oct. 12 and 1 on Oct. 19) There are 3 active cases.
- 9 at Marshall Middle School (2 on Aug 27, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Oct.1 and 1 on Oct. 5) There are no active cases.
- 11 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Oct. 6) There are no active cases.
- 8 at Warrenton Middle School (Sept. 3 and Sept. 13, 2 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 6 and 1 on Oct. 12) There is 1 active case.
Elementary schools
- 4 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23, Aug. 25, Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 1) There are no active cases.
- 5 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 cases at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 3 and Sept. 14 and 2 on Oct. 4) There are no active cases.
- 16 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Oct. 1, 3 on Oct. 4, 3 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 13) There is 1 active case.
- 34 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30, 3 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 2 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Sept. 27, 3 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Oct. 12) There is 1 active case.
- 10 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 6 and 1 on Oct. 15) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27 and Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
- 5 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20, Sept. 21, Oct. 12, Oct. 14 and 1 one Oct. 18) There are 3 active cases.
- 17 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 3, 2 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 27 and 1 on Oct. 4, 2 on Oct. 5 and 2 on Oct. 7) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Thompson Elementary (Sept. 14 and Oct. 5) There are no active cases.
- 23 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30, 4 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 13 and 1 on Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 4 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8) There are no active cases.
- 7 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3 1 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Oct. 8) There are no active cases.
- 13 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27, Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 8, on Sept. 9 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Oct. 1 and 1 on Oct. 4) There are no active cases.
- 8 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17, 2 on Sept. 1, 3 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20 and 1 on Sept. 22) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Marshall Middle School (Sept. 16) There are no active cases.
- 9 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 3 and 1 on Sept. 13) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27, Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 3 at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 13 and Oct. 4) There are no active cases.
- 7 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26, 2 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Oct. 5) There are no active cases.
- 9 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 15) There is 1 active case.
- 3 cases at Pearson Elementary (Sept. 22, Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary (Sept. 17 and Sept. 27) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 29 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 5 on Sept. 10, 2 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Sept. 21, 2 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 8, 2 on Oct. 12 and 1 on Oct. 19) There are 3 active cases.
Deaths
On Oct. 19, for the first time in the local health district, the death of a child between 0 and 9 was reported. April Achter, population coordinator for the RRHD, said, “We are heartbroken.”
She stressed, “since children are not able to be vaccinated, the best way to prevent deaths is to create a bubble around them of vaccinated people.”
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died.
In the state, six children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19; nine between 10 to 19 have died.
Fauquier reported two COVID-19 fatalities yesterday, in addition to one on Oct. 13; the county also reported a death on Friday, Oct. 8. The county has reported a total of 85 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic, including nine in September.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 243 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 104 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 65 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 32 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 33 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Wednesday, the VDH reported 47 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 13,585 (2,156 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 43. Throughout July, the seven-day average of deaths was fewer than five. It started to rise in mid-August.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported three new COVID-19 hospitalizations yesterday, five new COVID-19 hospitalizations last Oct. 14, two on Oct. 15 and two Oct. 18, bringing the total for October to 23; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 285 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital, said Oct. 15 that the hospital is treating about 10 COVID-19 patients in the hospital consistently.
The state added 87 new hospitalizations Wednesday. According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 38,128 (2,157 probable).
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 74.
In Wednesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 691 people hospitalized, 124 have been older than 80 years old; 128 have been 70 to 79 years old; 134 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 133 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and sixty-two have been younger than 50. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, seven children younger than 10 (one more than yesterday) and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 533 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 614 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Oct. 20 states that 1,325 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,418) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, but has been declining since Sept. 23.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Oct. 20 is 331.
Two hundred and thirty COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 70,603 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 38,128.
Outbreaks
A new outbreak was reported Monday in the RRHD, in a K-12 setting, but the location of the outbreak has not been posted. Another was reported Friday in a healthcare setting; there is no specific information on that outbreak either.
There have been a total of 61 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic -- 24 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 20 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, three in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting, six in a K-12 setting and one in a gym. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,870.
One long-term care outbreak is listed in Madison, at Autumn Care of Madison (32 cases). Two are listed in Orange, at Dogwood Village of Orange County (64 cases and six deaths) and at Trinity Senior Village, with fewer than five cases. The outbreak at Trinity is pending closure; the ones at Dogwood and Autumn Care are in progress.
In the state, there are 1,248 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 35,718 cases and 4,425 deaths); 1,804 outbreaks in congregate settings; 278 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 203 in correctional facilities; 135 in college settings; 414 in childcare settings and 703 K-12 outbreaks being reported (nine more than yesterday). A new category called “gym” was added Wednesday. According to the VDH data, there have been 29 outbreaks (225 cases) in gyms since the beginning of the pandemic.
There have been a total of 4,814 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Saturday morning, is rated “high,” as are all the other counties in Virginia. (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (182 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (7.99% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Oct. 20, 11,153,011 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 69.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 62.1% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 82% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 73.9% are fully vaccinated.
An average 19,660 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 62.6% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 56.9% are fully vaccinated (3.2% have received a booster shot). About 74.9% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 68.2%. About 4.1% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 66.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (58.7% are fully vaccinated, 0.1% have received a booster). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 77.1% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (69.5% fully vaccinated, 4.8% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 90.7% have received at least one dose (83.9% fully vaccinated, 14% have received a booster).
About 58.8% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (52.8% fully vaccinated, 0.1% have had boosters); 74.9% of those 18 and older (68.2% fully vaccinated, 4.1% have had boosters) and 89.3% of those 65 and older (81.6% fully vaccinated, 11.3% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 12 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 76.2% have received one dose; 68.6% are fully vaccinated and 4.4% have received a booster shot. In Fauquier, 73.3% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 66.7% are fully vaccinated and 3.7% have received booster shots.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Oct. 9, there have been 35,045 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (0.7% of vaccinated people); 1,295 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.025% of vaccinated people); and there have been 381 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0073% of fully vaccinated people). The numbers have stayed very stable for the last two weeks.
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 6.8 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.4 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
TUESDAY, OCT. 19: Fauquier County reported nine new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning; there were 11 cases yesterday. The seven-day average of cases is 18. Fauquier has reported 6,827 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 1,617 on Tuesday. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 909,499 total reported cases (232,572 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 1,983. It has been dropping since Sept. 14, when it was 3,689.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,205 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,446 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 56,790 cases in children younger than 10, 109,110 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over eighty. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Oct. 19 the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 6.8%; it has been decreasing since Sept. 9. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 10.1%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 8.96% as of Oct. 19.
Fauquier County School Division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Oct. 18, 415 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system. The total includes 299 students and 116 staff members.
There are currently 25 active cases of COVID-19, 17 students and eight staffers; that is 20 fewer than were reported yesterday.
People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Oct. 14, because of contact with positive cases, 132 students are currently quarantining – 70 fewer than last week. Four staff members are quarantining. Superintendent of Schools David Jeck said Aug. 31 that the overwhelming majority of students (95%) who have quarantined have tested negative for COVID-19.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 22 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Aug 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 15, 3 on Sept 16, 1 on Sept. 17, 2 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 12). There is 1 active case.
- 29 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1, 2 on Sept. 2, 2 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 28 and 1 on Sept. 30, 2 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 7, 1 on Oct. 12, 3 on Oct. 15 and 1 on Oct. 18) There are 5 active cases.
- 62 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 1 and 4 on Sept. 7, 4 on Sept. 8, 2 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 28, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 12 and 1 on Oct. 15) There are 2 active cases.
- 2 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23 and Oct. 7) There are no active cases.
Middle schools
- 10 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 7, 2 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 30 and 1 on Oct. 1) There are no active cases.
- 24 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31, 3 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 7 and 2 on Oct. 12) There are 2 active cases.
- 9 at Marshall Middle School (2 on Aug 27, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Oct.1 and 1 on Oct. 5) There are no active cases.
- 11 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Oct. 6) There are no active cases.
- 8 at Warrenton Middle School (Sept. 3 and Sept. 13, 2 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 6 and 1 on Oct. 12) There is 1 active case.
Elementary schools
- 4 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23, Aug. 25, Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 1) There are no active cases.
- 5 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 cases at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 3 and Sept. 14 and 2 on Oct. 4) There are no active cases.
- 16 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Oct. 1, 3 on Oct. 4, 3 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 13) There is 1 active case.
- 34 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30, 3 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 2 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Sept. 27, 3 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Oct. 12) There is 1 active case.
- 10 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 6 and 1 on Oct. 15) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27 and Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
- 5 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20, Sept. 21, Oct. 12, Oct. 14 and 1 one Oct. 18) There are 3 active cases.
- 17 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 3, 2 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 27 and 1 on Oct. 4, 2 on Oct. 5 and 2 on Oct. 7) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Thompson Elementary (Sept. 14 and Oct. 5) There are no active cases.
- 23 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30, 4 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 13 and 1 on Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 4 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8) There is 1 active case.
- 7 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3 1 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Oct. 8) There is 1 active case.
- 13 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27, Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 8, on Sept. 9 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Oct. 1 and 1 on Oct. 4) There are no active cases.
- 8 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17, 2 on Sept. 1, 3 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20 and 1 on Sept. 22) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Marshall Middle School (Sept. 16) There are no active cases.
- 9 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 3 and 1 on Sept. 13) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27, Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 3 at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 13 and Oct. 4) There are no active cases.
- 7 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26, 2 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Oct. 5) There are no active cases.
- 9 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 15) There is 1 active case.
- 3 cases at Pearson Elementary (Sept. 22, Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary (Sept. 17 and Sept. 27) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 28 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 5 on Sept. 10, 2 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Sept. 21, 2 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 8 and 2 on Oct. 12) There are 3 active cases.
Deaths
Today, for the first time in the local health district, a child between 0 and 9 has died. April Achter, population coordinator for the RRHD, said, “We are heartbroken.”
She stressed, “since children are not able to be vaccinated, the best way to prevent deaths is to create a bubble around them of vaccinated people.”
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died.
In the state, six children between 0 and 9 have died from COVID-19; nine between 10 to 19 have died.
Fauquier reported two COVID-19 fatalities today, in addition to one on Oct. 13; the county also reported a death on Friday, Oct. 8. The county has reported a total of 85 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic, including nine in September.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 242 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 104 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 64 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 32 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 33 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
Tuesday, the VDH reported 52 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 13,538 (2,153 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 46. Throughout July, the seven-day average of deaths was fewer than five. It started to rise in mid-August.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported three new COVID-19 hospitalizations today, five new COVID-19 hospitalizations last Thursday, two on Saturday and two Monday, bringing the total for October to 23; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 285 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital, said Oct. 15 that the hospital is treating about 10 COVID-19 patients in the hospital consistently.
The state added 76 new hospitalizations Tuesday. According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 38,061 (2,152 probable).
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 75.
In Tuesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 689 people hospitalized, 124 have been older than 80 years old; 126 have been 70 to 79 years old; 134 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 133 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and sixty-two have been younger than 50. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, seven children younger than 10 (one more than yesterday) and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 534 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 611 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Monday, Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Oct. 19 states that 1,386 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,454) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, but has been declining since Sept. 23.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Oct. 19 is 364. Friday was the first time it’s dropped below 400 since Aug. 26.
Two hundred and twenty-one COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 70,496 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 38,061.
Outbreaks
A new outbreak was reported Monday in the RRHD, in a K-12 setting, but the location of the outbreak has not been posted. Another was reported Friday in a healthcare setting; there is no specific information on that outbreak either.
There have been a total of 61 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic -- 24 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 20 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, three in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting, six in a K-12 setting and one in a gym. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,864.
One long-term care outbreak is listed in Madison, at Autumn Care of Madison (32 cases). Two are listed in Orange, at Dogwood Village of Orange County (64 cases and six deaths) and at Trinity Senior Village, with fewer than five cases. The outbreak at Trinity is pending closure; the ones at Dogwood and Autumn Care are in progress.
In the state, there are 1,246 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 35,603 cases and 4,421 deaths); 1,799 outbreaks in congregate settings; 277 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 203 in correctional facilities; 134 in college settings; 413 in childcare settings and 696 K-12 outbreaks being reported (nine more than yesterday). A new category called “gym” was added Wednesday. According to the VDH data, there have been 29 outbreaks (225 cases) in gyms since the beginning of the pandemic.
There have been a total of 4,797 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Saturday morning, is rated “high,” as are all the other counties in Virginia -- except Loudoun, Fairfax, Lancaster and Arlington counties (now rated substantial). (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (140 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (8.96% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Oct. 19, 11,126,822 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 69% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 62.1% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 81.9% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 73.8% are fully vaccinated.
An average 19,691 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 62.5% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 56.9% are fully vaccinated (3% have received a booster shot). About 74.9% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 68.2%. About 3.9% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 66.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (58.6% are fully vaccinated, 0.1% have received a booster). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 77% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (69.4% fully vaccinated, 4.6% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 90.6% have received at least one dose (83.8% fully vaccinated, 13.6% have received a booster).
About 58.8% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (52.8% fully vaccinated, 0.1% have had boosters); 74.9% of those 18 and older (68.2% fully vaccinated, 3.9% have had boosters) and 89.3% of those 65 and older (81.6% fully vaccinated, 10.8% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 12 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 76.1% have received one dose; 68.5% are fully vaccinated and 4.2% have received a booster shot. In Fauquier, 73.3% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 66.6% are fully vaccinated and 3.5% have received booster shots.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Oct. 9, there have been 35,045 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (0.7% of vaccinated people); 1,295 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.025% of vaccinated people); and there have been 381 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0073% of fully vaccinated people). The numbers have stayed very stable for the last two weeks.
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 6.8 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.4 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
MONDAY, OCT. 18: Fauquier County reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 Monday morning; there were 25 cases on Sunday and six on Saturday; there were 33 on Friday. The seven-day average of cases is 19. Fauquier has reported 6,818 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 1,227 on Monday. (Cases are usually lower on Sundays and Mondays.) According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 907,882 total reported cases (231,907 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,039. It has been dropping since Sept. 14, when it was 3,689.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,191 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,431 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 56,564 cases in children younger than 10, 108,805 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over eighty. There have been more cases in children 0 to 9 than there have been in those 70 to 79 or over 80, in both the state and the health district.
As of Oct. 18 the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 7%; it has been decreasing since Sept. 9. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 9.7%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 8.97% as of Oct. 18.
Fauquier County School Division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Oct. 18, 413 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system. The total includes 297 students and 116 staff members.
There are currently 45 active cases of COVID-19, 34 students and 11 staffers.
People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Oct. 14, because of contact with positive cases, 132 students are currently quarantining – 70 fewer than last week. Four staff members are quarantining (that number is as of Oct. 7). Superintendent of Schools David Jeck said Aug. 31 that the overwhelming majority of students (95%) who have quarantined have tested negative for COVID-19.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 22 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Aug 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 15, 3 on Sept 16, 1 on Sept. 17, 2 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 12). There is 1 active case.
- 28 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1, 2 on Sept. 2, 2 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 28 and 1 on Sept. 30, 2 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 7, 1 on Oct. 12 and 3 on Oct. 15) There are 7 active cases.
- 62 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 1 and 4 on Sept. 7, 4 on Sept. 8, 2 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 28, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 12 and 1 on Oct. 15) There are 4 active cases.
- 2 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23 and Oct. 7) There is 1 active case.
Middle schools
- 10 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 7, 2 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 30 and 1 on Oct. 1) There are no active cases.
- 24 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31, 3 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 7 and 2 on Oct. 12) There are 3 active cases.
- 9 at Marshall Middle School (2 on Aug 27, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Oct.1 and 1 on Oct. 5) There is 1 active case.
- 11 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Oct. 6) There is 1 active case.
- 8 at Warrenton Middle School (Sept. 3 and Sept. 13, 2 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 6 and 1 on Oct. 12) There are 2 active cases.
Elementary schools
- 4 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23, Aug. 25, Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 1) There are no active cases.
- 5 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 cases at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 3 and Sept. 14 and 2 on Oct. 4) There are no active cases.
- 16 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Oct. 1, 3 on Oct. 4, 3 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 13) There are 4 active cases.
- 34 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30, 3 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 2 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Sept. 27, 3 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Oct. 12) There is 1 active case.
- 10 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 6 and 1 on Oct. 15) There is 2 active case.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27 and Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20, Sept. 21, Oct. 12 and Oct. 14) There are 2 active cases.
- 17 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 3, 2 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 27 and 1 on Oct. 4, 2 on Oct. 5 and 2 on Oct. 7) There are 4 active cases.
- 2 at Thompson Elementary (Sept. 14 and Oct. 5) There is 1 active case.
- 23 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30, 4 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 13 and 1 on Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 4 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8) There is 1 active case.
- 7 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3 1 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Oct. 8) There is 1 active case.
- 13 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27, Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 8, on Sept. 9 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Oct. 1 and 1 on Oct. 4) There are no active cases.
- 8 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17, 2 on Sept. 1, 3 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20 and 1 on Sept. 22) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Marshall Middle School (Sept. 16) There are no active cases.
- 9 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 3 and 1 on Sept. 13) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27, Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 3 at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 13 and Oct. 4) There is 1active case.
- 7 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26, 2 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Oct. 5) There is 1 active case.
- 9 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 15) There are 2 active cases.
- 3 cases at Pearson Elementary (Sept. 22, Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary (Sept. 17 and Sept. 27) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 28 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 5 on Sept. 10, 2 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Sept. 21, 2 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 8 and 2 on Oct. 12) There are 3 active cases.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a COVID-19 fatality Oct. 13; the county also reported a death on Friday, Oct. 8. The county has reported a total of 83 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic, including nine in September.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 239 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 103 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 63 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 32 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 32 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died.
In the state, a child between 10 and 19 died, reported Oct. 12, making the ninth since the beginning of the pandemic. A VDH spokesman said the person who died was 19 years old and lived in the Richmond City Health District. The fatality of a child between 10 and 19 was also reported on Sept. 30.
A child between 0 and 9 years old died Sept. 29, the state’s fifth.
Monday, the VDH reported 17 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. There were 46 reported on Friday, 41 on Saturday and 37 on Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 13,486 (2,140 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 44.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported five new COVID-19 hospitalizations last Thursday, two on Saturday and two today, bringing the total for October to 20; 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, 25 in August. The county has reported 282 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital, said Oct. 15 that the hospital is treating about 10 COVID-19 patients in the hospital consistently.
The state added 39 new hospitalizations Monday, 72 on Friday, 88 on Saturday and 71 on Sunday. According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 37,965 (2,136 probable).
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 72.
In Monday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 682 people hospitalized, 122 have been older than 80 years old; 124 have been 70 to 79 years old; 134 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 132 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and sixty have been younger than 50. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, six children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized; one of these was reported Tuesday, Oct. 12. In the state, 534 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 607 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Sunday, Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Oct. 18 states that 1,388 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,483) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, but has been declining since Sept. 23.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Oct. 18 is 363. Friday was the first time it’s dropped below 400 since Aug. 26.
Two hundred and thirty COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 70,354 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 37,965.
Outbreaks
A new outbreak was reported Monday in the RRHD, in a K-12 setting, but the location of the outbreak has not been posted. Another was reported Friday in a healthcare setting; there is no specific information on that outbreak either.
There have been a total of 61 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic -- 24 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 20 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, three in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting, six in a K-12 setting and one in a gym. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,864.
One long-term care outbreak is listed in Madison, at Autumn Care of Madison (32 cases). Two are listed in Orange, at Dogwood Village of Orange County (64 cases and six deaths) and at Trinity Senior Village, with fewer than five cases. The outbreak at Trinity is pending closure; the ones at Dogwood and Autumn Care are in progress.
In the state, there are 1,246 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 35,603 cases and 4,417 deaths); 1,797 outbreaks in congregate settings; 277 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 203 in correctional facilities; 134 in college settings; 413 in childcare settings and 687 K-12 outbreaks being reported. A new category called “gym” was added Wednesday. According to the VDH data, there have been 29 outbreaks (225 cases) in gyms since the beginning of the pandemic.
There have been a total of 4,786 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Saturday morning, is rated “high,” as are all the other counties in Virginia -- except Loudoun, Fairfax, Lancaster and Arlington counties (now rated substantial). (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (140 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (8.97% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Oct. 18, 11,107,332 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 68.9% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 62% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 81.8% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 73.7% are fully vaccinated.
An average 19,702 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 62.5% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 56.8% are fully vaccinated (2.9% have received a booster shot). About 74.8% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 68.1%. About 3.8% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 66.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (58.5% are fully vaccinated, 0.1% have received a booster). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 76.9% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (69.4% fully vaccinated, 4.5% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 90.6% have received at least one dose (83.8% fully vaccinated, 13.2% have received a booster).
About 58.7% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (52.7% fully vaccinated, 0.1% have had boosters); 74.8% of those 18 and older (68.1% fully vaccinated, 3.8% have had boosters) and 89.2% of those 65 and older (81.6% fully vaccinated, 10.5% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 12 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 76% have received one dose; 68.4% are fully vaccinated and 4.1% have received a booster shot. In Fauquier, 73.2% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 66.6% are fully vaccinated and 3.4% have received booster shots.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Oct. 2, there have been 34,691 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (0.7% of vaccinated people), up more than 7,000 cases from the previous week; 1,287 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.025% of vaccinated people), up 226 from the previous week; and there have been 381 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0074% of fully vaccinated people).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 6.5 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.4 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
Weekly update
The Oct. 15 COVID-19 update from the Biocomplexity Institute at the University of Virginia offers these key takeaways:
- While case levels remain very high, they are declining in most areas of the state. Thirty-one health districts are in declining trajectories, and only one is in a slow growth trajectory. None are in surge trajectories.
- High case levels, combined with a substantial unvaccinated population, could lead to a significant holiday surge.
- Combined with a possible holiday COVID-19 surge, a severe flu could result in hospitalizations that exceed last January’s peak.
- Vaccines are the best prevention for flu and COVID-19. Booster shot administrations currently exceed first and second dose COVID-19 vaccine administrations.
The report explains: “A year ago, Virginia was in a very tenuous situation as it entered the holiday season. Cases were as high as they had been to that point. More worrying, cases were beginning to grow, with a number of local health districts entering surge trajectories… Ultimately, high and growing cases in October provided the foundation for the holiday surge Virginia experienced last winter.
“On the cusp of the 2021 holiday season the situation is different. Cases are declining in most health districts, yet, as we entered October, were at level three times higher than seen last October. While declining trajectories are a good sign, high case levels may provide a better foundation for a holiday surge than existed last year. There is a large enough unvaccinated population that we could see a repeat of last year's surge.
“Public health officials were concerned about another risk last year: the possibility that the annual flu season would further stress health systems already burdened by COVID-19. Fortunately, that scenario never came to pass. Although causes are not confirmed, it is likely that precautions taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, combined with a record number of flu vaccinations, all but eliminated the flu last year.
“Again, the situation this year is different. Most public health restrictions have been lifted, and surveys suggest prevention efforts have declined. We are also unlikely to repeat the record vaccination rates seen last flu season. Much like with COVID-19, immunity to influenza wanes over time, meaning low exposure last year could translate to a large pool of susceptible Virginians this season. These factors could lead to a unusually bad flu season. Combined with the potential of a holiday COVID-19 surge, many are warning of the possibility of a "twindemic."
Cases
The numbers provided here from the Virginia Department of Health are as of Friday, Oct. 15. The VDH does not update its website on weekends.
Fauquier County reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 Friday morning. The seven-day average of cases is 20. Fauquier has reported 6,776 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 2,357 on Friday. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 902,938 total reported cases (230,094 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,111. It has been dropping since Sept. 14, when it was 3,689.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,186 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,412 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 55,941 cases in children younger than 10, 108,075 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over eighty.
As of Oct. 15 the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 7.5%; it has been decreasing since Sept. 9. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 10.5%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 8.97% as of Oct. 15.
Fauquier County School Division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Oct. 16, 413 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system. The total includes 297 students and 116 staff members.
There are currently 45 active cases of COVID-19, 34 students and 11 staffers.
People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Oct. 14, because of contact with positive cases, 132 students are currently quarantining – 70 fewer than last week. Four staff members are quarantining (that number is as of Oct. 7). Superintendent of Schools David Jeck said Aug. 31 that the overwhelming majority of students (95%) who have quarantined have tested negative for COVID-19.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 22 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Aug 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 15, 3 on Sept 16, 1 on Sept. 17, 2 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 12). There is 1 active case.
- 28 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1, 2 on Sept. 2, 2 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 28 and 1 on Sept. 30, 2 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 7, 1 on Oct. 12 and 3 on Oct. 15) There are 7 active cases.
- 62 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 1 and 4 on Sept. 7, 4 on Sept. 8, 2 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 28, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 12 and 1 on Oct. 15) There are 4 active cases.
- 2 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23 and Oct. 7) There is 1 active case.
Middle schools
- 10 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 7, 2 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 30 and 1 on Oct. 1) There are no active cases.
- 24 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31, 3 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 7 and 2 on Oct. 12) There are 3 active cases.
- 9 at Marshall Middle School (2 on Aug 27, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Oct.1 and 1 on Oct. 5) There is 1 active case.
- 11 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Oct. 6) There is 1 active case.
- 8 at Warrenton Middle School (Sept. 3 and Sept. 13, 2 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 6 and 1 on Oct. 12) There are 2 active cases.
Elementary schools
- 4 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23, Aug. 25, Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 1) There are no active cases.
- 5 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 cases at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 3 and Sept. 14 and 2 on Oct. 4) There are no active cases.
- 16 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Oct. 1, 3 on Oct. 4, 3 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 13) There are 4 active cases.
- 34 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30, 3 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 2 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Sept. 27, 3 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Oct. 12) There is 1 active case.
- 10 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 6 and 1 on Oct. 15) There is 2 active case.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27 and Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20, Sept. 21, Oct. 12 and Oct. 14) There are 2 active cases.
- 17 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 3, 2 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 27 and 1 on Oct. 4, 2 on Oct. 5 and 2 on Oct. 7) There are 4 active cases.
- 2 at Thompson Elementary (Sept. 14 and Oct. 5) There is 1 active case.
- 23 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30, 4 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 13 and 1 on Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 4 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8) There is 1 active case.
- 7 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3 1 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Oct. 8) There is 1 active case.
- 13 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27, Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 8, on Sept. 9 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Oct. 1 and 1 on Oct. 4) There are no active cases.
- 8 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17, 2 on Sept. 1, 3 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20 and 1 on Sept. 22) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Marshall Middle School (Sept. 16) There are no active cases.
- 9 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 3 and 1 on Sept. 13) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27, Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 3 at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 13 and Oct. 4) There is 1active case.
- 7 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26, 2 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Oct. 5) There is 1 active case.
- 9 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 15) There are 2 active cases.
- 3 cases at Pearson Elementary (Sept. 22, Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary (Sept. 17 and Sept. 27) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 28 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 5 on Sept. 10, 2 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Sept. 21, 2 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 8 and 2 on Oct. 12) There are 3 active cases.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a COVID-19 fatality Oc.t 13; the county also reported a death on Friday, Oct. 8. The county has reported a total of 83 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic, including nine in September.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 237 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 103 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 62 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 32 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 31 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died.
In the state, a child between 10 and 19 died, reported Oct. 12, making the ninth since the beginning of the pandemic. A VDH spokesman said the person who died was 19 years old and lived in the Richmond City Health District. The fatality of a child between 10 and 19 was also reported on Sept. 30.
A child between 0 and 9 years old died Sept. 29, the state’s fifth.
Friday, the VDH reported 46 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 13,391 (2,115 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 45.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported five new COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday, bringing the total for October to 16. After 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, October seemed to be starting out better for Fauquier County. There were only two in the first six days. But according to the VDH, Fauquier County reported five new hospitalizations Oct. 7, two on Oct. 8 one on Oct. 10 and one Oct. 13. Fauquier tallied 25 hospitalizations in August. The county has reported 278 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The state added 72 new hospitalizations Friday. According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 37,767 (2,111 probable).
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 72.
In Friday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 677 people hospitalized, 122 have been older than 80 years old; 123 have been 70 to 79 years old; 132 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 132 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and sixty have been younger than 50. (For 8 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, six children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized; one of these was reported Tuesday, Oct. 12. In the state, 523 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 602 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Thursday, Oct. 14 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Oct. 16 states that 1,450 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,538) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, but is declining.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Oct. 16 is 391. Yesterday was the first time it’s dropped below 400 since Aug. 26.
Two hundred and thirty-six COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 70,673 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 37,767.
Outbreaks
A new outbreak was reported Friday in the RRHD, in a healthcare setting. There have been a total of 60 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic -- 24 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 20 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, three in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting, five in a K-12 setting and one in a gym. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,856.
One long-term care outbreak is listed in Madison, at Autumn Care of Madison (32 cases). Two are listed in Orange, at Dogwood Village of Orange County (64 cases and six deaths) and at Trinity Senior Village, with fewer than five cases. The outbreak at Trinity is pending closure; the ones at Dogwood and Autumn Care are in progress.
In the state, there are 1,246 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 35,589 cases and 4,409 deaths); 1,789 outbreaks in congregate settings; 276 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 202 in correctional facilities; 134 in college settings; 411 in childcare settings and 681 K-12 outbreaks being reported. A new category called “gym” was added Wednesday. According to the VDH data, there have been 29 outbreaks (225 cases) in gyms since the beginning of the pandemic.
There have been a total of 4,768 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Saturday morning, is rated “high,” as are all the other counties in Virginia -- except Loudoun, Fairfax, Lancaster and Arlington counties (now rated substantial). (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (139 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (8.97% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Oct. 15, 11,036,157 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 68.7% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 61.8% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 81.5% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 73.5% are fully vaccinated.
An average 20,819 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 62.4% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 56.6% are fully vaccinated (2.6% have received a booster shot). About 74.7% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 67.9%. About 3.4% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 66.6% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (58.2% are fully vaccinated, 0.1% have received a booster). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 76.7% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (69.1% fully vaccinated, 4.0% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 90.4% have received at least one dose (83.7% fully vaccinated, 12% have received a booster).
About 58.6% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (52.3% fully vaccinated, 0.1% have had boosters); 74.7% of those 18 and older (67.9% fully vaccinated, 3.4% have had boosters) and 89.1% of those 65 and older (81.5% fully vaccinated, 9.7% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 12 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 75.8% have received one dose; 68.2% are fully vaccinated and 3.7% have received a booster shot. In Fauquier, 73.1% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 66.4% are fully vaccinated and 3.1% have received booster shots.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Oct. 2, there have been 34,691 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (0.7% of vaccinated people), up more than 7,000 cases from last week; 1,287 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.025% of vaccinated people), up 226 from last Friday; and there have been 381 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0074% of fully vaccinated people). There have been 108 deaths in fully vaccinated people since Oct. 1.
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 6.5 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.4 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
THURSDAY, OCT. 14: Fauquier County reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 this morning; yesterday the county reported 21. The seven-day average of cases is 20. Fauquier has reported 6,743 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 2,603 today; yesterday’s total was 2,359. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 900,581 total reported cases (229,211 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,180. It has been dropping since Sept. 14, when it was 3,689.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,175 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,401 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 55,659 cases in children younger than 10, 107,680 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over eighty.
As of Oct. 14 the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 7.5%; it has been decreasing since Sept. 9. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 10.9%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 10.45% as of Oct. 14.
Fauquier County School Division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Oct. 12, 406 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system. The total includes 291 students and 115 staff members.
There are currently 48 active cases of COVID-19, 36 students and 12 staffers.
People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Oct. 7, because of contact with positive cases, 202 students are currently quarantining – 10 fewer than last week. Five staff members are quarantining. Superintendent of Schools David Jeck said Aug. 31 that the overwhelming majority of students (95%) who have quarantined have tested negative for COVID-19.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 22 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Aug 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 15, 3 on Sept 16, 1 on Sept. 17, 2 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 12). There is 1 active case.
- 25 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1, 2 on Sept. 2, 2 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 28 and 1 on Sept. 30, 2 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 12) There are 5 active cases.
- 61 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 1 and 4 on Sept. 7, 4 on Sept. 8, 2 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 28, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 12) There are 4 active cases.
- 2 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23 and Oct. 7) There is 1 active case.
Middle schools
- 10 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 7, 2 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 30 and 1 on Oct. 1) There are no active cases.
- 24 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31, 3 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 7 and 2 on Oct. 12) There are 3 active cases.
- 9 at Marshall Middle School (2 on Aug 27, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Oct.1 and 1 on Oct. 5) There is 1 active case.
- 11 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Oct. 6) There is 1 active case.
- 8 at Warrenton Middle School (Sept. 3 and Sept. 13, 2 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 6 and 1 on Oct. 12) There are 3 active cases.
Elementary schools
- 4 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23, Aug. 25, Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 1) There are no active cases.
- 5 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 cases at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 3 and Sept. 14 and 2 on Oct. 4) There are 2 active cases.
- 16 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Oct. 1, 3 on Oct. 4, 3 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 13) There are 6 active cases.
- 34 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30, 3 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 2 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Sept. 27, 3 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Oct. 12) There is 1 active case.
- 9 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Oct. 1 and 1 on Oct. 6) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27 and Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
- 3 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20, Sept. 21 and Oct. 12) There is 1 active case.
- 17 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 3, 2 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 27 and 1 on Oct. 4, 2 on Oct. 5 and 2 on Oct. 7) There are 5 active cases.
- 2 at Thompson Elementary (Sept. 14 and Oct. 5) There is 1 active case.
- 23 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30, 4 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 13 and 1 on Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 4 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8) There is 1 active case.
- 7 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3 1 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Oct. 8) There is 1 active case.
- 13 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27, Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 8, on Sept. 9 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Oct. 1 and 1 on Oct. 4) There is 1 active case.
- 8 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17, 2 on Sept. 1, 3 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20 and 1 on Sept. 22) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Marshall Middle School (Sept. 16) There are no active cases.
- 9 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 3 and 1 on Sept. 13) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27, Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 3 at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 13 and Oct. 4) There are 2 active cases.
- 7 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26, 2 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Oct. 5) There is 1 active case.
- 8 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 17) There is 1 active case.
- 3 cases at Pearson Elementary (Sept. 22, Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary (Sept. 17 and Sept. 27) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 28 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 5 on Sept. 10, 2 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Sept. 21, 2 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 8 and 2 on Oct. 12) There are 3 active cases.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a COVID-19 fatality Wednesday; the county also reported a death on Friday, Oct. 8. The county has reported a total of 83 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic, including nine in September.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 237 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 103 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 62 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 32 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 31 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died.
In the state, another child between 10 and 19 died, reported Oct. 12, making the ninth since the beginning of the pandemic. A VDH spokesman said the person who died was 19 years old and lived in the Richmond City Health District. The fatality of a child between 10 and 19 was also reported on Sept. 30.
A child between 0 and 9 years old died Sept. 29, the state’s fifth.
Thursday, the VDH reported 60 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, after reporting 66 yesterday. That was the highest number of deaths reported in one day since March 9, when 109 residents were reported killed by COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 13,345 (2,111 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 41.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier County reported five new COVID-19 hospitalizations today, bringing the total for October to 16. After 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, October seemed to be starting out better for Fauquier County. There were only two in the first six days. But according to the VDH, Fauquier County reported five new hospitalizations Oct. 7, two on Oct. 8 one on Oct. 10 and one Oct. 13. Fauquier tallied 25 hospitalizations in August. The county has reported 278 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The state added 82 new hospitalizations today. According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 37,695 (2,110 probable).
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 76.
In Thursday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 676 people hospitalized, 122 have been older than 80 years old; 123 have been 70 to 79 years old; 131 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 132 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and fifty-nine have been younger than 50. (For 9 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, six children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized; one of these was reported Tuesday, Oct. 12. In the state, 522 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 601 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Oct. 14 states that 1,533 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,595) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, but is declining.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Oct. 14 is 393. It’s the first time it’s dropped below 400 since Aug. 26.
Two hundred and forty-three COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 69,986 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 37,613.
Outbreaks
There have been a total of 59 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic -- 24 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 21 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and five in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,848.
One of the long-term care centers in Fauquier is listed on the list of affected facilities. White Springs Senior Living in Warrenton is reporting seven cases but no deaths. That outbreak is pending closure.
Another long-term care outbreak is listed in Madison, at Autumn Care of Madison (32 cases). Two are listed in Orange, at Dogwood Village of Orange County (61 cases and five deaths) and at Trinity Senior Village, with fewer than five cases. The outbreak at Trinity is pending closure; the ones at Dogwood and Autumn Care are in progress.
In the state, there are 1,244 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 35,515 cases and 4,397 deaths); 1,782 outbreaks in congregate settings; 275 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 202 in correctional facilities; 133 in college settings; 411 in childcare settings and 670 K-12 outbreaks being reported. A new category called “gym” was added Wednesday. According to the VDH data, there have been 29 outbreaks (225 cases) in gyms since the beginning of the pandemic.
There have been a total of 4,746 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Saturday morning, is rated “high,” as are all the other counties in Virginia -- except Loudoun, Fairfax and Arlington counties (now rated substantial). (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (158 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (10.45% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Oct. 14, 11,002,245 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 68.6% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 61.6% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 81.4% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 73.3% are fully vaccinated.
An average 20,570 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 62.3% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 56.6% are fully vaccinated (2.5% have received a booster shot). About 74.6% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 67.8%. About 3.2% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 66.5% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (52.2% are fully vaccinated, 0.1% have received a booster). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 76.6% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (67.8% fully vaccinated, 3.8% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 90.3% have received at least one dose (81.5% fully vaccinated, 11.5% have received a booster).
About 58.6% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (52.2% fully vaccinated, 0.1% have had boosters); 74.6% of those 18 and older (67.8% fully vaccinated, 3.2% have had boosters) and 89.1% of those 65 and older (81.4% fully vaccinated, 9% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 12 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 75.7% have received one dose; 68.1% are fully vaccinated and 3.5% have received a booster shot. In Fauquier, 73% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 66.3% are fully vaccinated and 2.9% have received booster shots.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Oct. 2, there have been 34,691 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (0.7% of vaccinated people), up more than 7,000 cases from last week; 1,287 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.025% of vaccinated people), up 226 from last Friday; and there have been 381 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0074% of fully vaccinated people). There have been 108 deaths in fully vaccinated people since Oct. 1.
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 6.5 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.4 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13: Fauquier County reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 this morning; yesterday the county reported 13. The seven-day average of cases is 20. Fauquier has reported 6,720 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 2,359 today; yesterday’s total was 2,012. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 897,978 total reported cases (228,453 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,220. It has been dropping since Sept. 14, when it was 3,689.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,168 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,390 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 55,372 cases in children younger than 10, 107,286 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over eighty.
As of Oct. 13 the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 7.6%; it has been decreasing since Sept. 9. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 10.3%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 10.3% as of Oct. 13.
Fauquier County School Division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Oct. 12, 404 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system. The total includes 290 students and 114 staff members.
There are currently 46 active cases of COVID-19, 27 students and nine staffers.
People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Oct. 7, because of contact with positive cases, 202 students are currently quarantining – 10 fewer than last week. Five staff members are quarantining. Superintendent of Schools David Jeck said Aug. 31 that the overwhelming majority of students (95%) who have quarantined have tested negative for COVID-19.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 22 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Aug 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 15, 3 on Sept 16, 1 on Sept. 17, 2 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 12). There is 1 active case.
- 25 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1, 2 on Sept. 2, 2 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 28 and 1 on Sept. 30, 2 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 6, 1 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 12) There are 5 active cases.
- 61 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 1 and 4 on Sept. 7, 4 on Sept. 8, 2 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 28, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 7 and 1 on Oct. 12) There are 4 active cases.
- 2 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23 and Oct. 7) There is 1 active case.
Middle schools
- 10 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 7, 2 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 30 and 1 on Oct. 1) There are no active cases.
- 24 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31, 3 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 7 and 2 on Oct. 12) There are 3 active cases.
- 9 at Marshall Middle School (2 on Aug 27, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Oct.1 and 1 on Oct. 5) There is 1 active case.
- 11 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Oct. 6) There is 1 active case.
- 8 at Warrenton Middle School (Sept. 3 and Sept. 13, 2 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 6 and 1 on Oct. 12) There are 3 active cases.
Elementary schools
- 4 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23, Aug. 25, Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 1) There are no active cases.
- 5 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 cases at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 3 and Sept. 14 and 2 on Oct. 4) There are 2 active cases.
- 15 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Oct. 1, 3 on Oct. 4 and 3 on Oct. 7) There are 5 active cases.
- 34 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30, 3 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 2 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Sept. 27, 3 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Oct. 12) There is 1 active case.
- 9 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Oct. 1 and 1 on Oct. 6) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27 and Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
- 3 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20, Sept. 21 and Oct. 12) There is 1 active case.
- 17 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 3, 2 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 27 and 1 on Oct. 4, 2 on Oct. 5 and 2 on Oct. 7) There are 5 active cases.
- 2 at Thompson Elementary (Sept. 14 and Oct. 5) There is 1 active case.
- 23 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30, 4 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 13 and 1 on Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 4 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8) There is 1 active case.
- 7 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3 1 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Oct. 8) There is 1 active case.
- 13 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27, Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 8, on Sept. 9 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Oct. 1 and 1 on Oct. 4) There is 1 active case.
- 8 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17, 2 on Sept. 1, 3 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20 and 1 on Sept. 22) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Marshall Middle School (Sept. 16) There are no active cases.
- 8 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 2 and 1 on Sept. 3) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27, Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 3 at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 13 and Oct. 4) There are 2 active cases.
- 7 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26, 2 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Oct. 5) There is 1 active case.
- 8 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 17) There is 1 active case.
- 3 cases at Pearson Elementary (Sept. 22, Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary (Sept. 17 and Sept. 27) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 28 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 5 on Sept. 10, 2 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Sept. 21, 2 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 8 and 2 on Oct. 12) There are 3 active cases.
Deaths
Fauquier reported a COVID-19 fatality today; the county also reported a death on Friday, Oct. 8. The county has reported a total of 83 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic, including nine in September.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 237 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 103 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 62 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 32 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 31 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died.
In the state, another child between 10 and 19 died, reported Oct. 12, making the ninth since the beginning of the pandemic. A VDH spokesman said the person who died was 19 years old and lived in the Richmond City Health District. The fatality of a child between 10 and 19 was also reported on Sept. 30.
A child between 0 and 9 years old died Sept. 29, the state’s fifth.
Wednesday, the VDH reported 66 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. It’s the highest number of deaths reported in one day since March 9, when 109 residents were reported killed by COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 13,285 (2,105 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 41.
Hospitalizations
After 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, October seemed to be starting out better for Fauquier County. There were only two in the first six days. But according to the VDH, Fauquier County reported five new hospitalizations Oct. 7, two on Oct. 8 one on Oct. 10 and one today, for a total of 11 for October so far. Fauquier tallied 25 hospitalizations in August. The county has reported 273 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The state added 99 new hospitalizations today. According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 37,613 (2,101 probable).
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 76.
In Wednesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 670 people hospitalized, 122 have been older than 80 years old; 122 have been 70 to 79 years old; 127 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 132 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and fifty-eight have been younger than 50. (For 9 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, six children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized; one of these was reported Tuesday, Oct. 12. In the state, 519 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 600 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Oct. 13 states that 1,576 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,615) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, but is declining.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Oct. 13 is 422.
Two hundred and sixty COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 69,881 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 37,613.
Outbreaks
There have been a total of 59 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic -- 24 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 21 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and five in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,849.
One of the long-term care centers in Fauquier is listed on the list of affected facilities. White Springs Senior Living in Warrenton is reporting seven cases but no deaths. That outbreak is pending closure.
Another long-term care outbreak is listed in Madison, at Autumn Care of Madison (32 cases). Two are listed in Orange, at Dogwood Village of Orange County (61 cases and five deaths) and at Trinity Senior Village, with fewer than five cases. The outbreak at Trinity is pending closure; the ones at Dogwood and Autumn Care are in progress.
In the state, there are 1,242 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 35,461 cases and 4,394 deaths); 1,777 outbreaks in congregate settings; 275 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 201 in correctional facilities; 133 in college settings; 407 in childcare settings and 662 K-12 outbreaks being reported. A new category called “gym” was added Wednesday. According to the VDH data, there have been 29 outbreaks (225 cases) in gyms since the beginning of the pandemic.
There have been a total of 4,726 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, including 21 new outbreaks in K-12 settings. Three thousand, nine-hundred and ninety-nine cases have been attributed to K-12 outbreaks, and three deaths.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Saturday morning, is rated “high,” as are all the other counties in Virginia -- except Loudoun, Fairfax and Charles City counties (now rated substantial). (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (178 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (10.3% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Oct. 13, 10,973,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 68.5% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 61.5% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 81.3% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 73.2% are fully vaccinated.
An average 20,872 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 62.2% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 56.5% are fully vaccinated (2.3% have received a booster shot). About 74.5% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 67.8%. About 3% of adults have received a booster shot.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 66.4% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (57.9% are fully vaccinated, 0.1% have received a booster). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 76.5% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (68.9% fully vaccinated, 3.6% have received a booster); for those aged 65 and older, 90.2% have received at least one dose (83.6% fully vaccinated, 11% have received a booster).
About 58.5% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (52.2% fully vaccinated, 0.1% have had boosters); 74.5% of those 18 and older (67.8% fully vaccinated, 3% have had boosters) and 89% of those 65 and older (81.4% fully vaccinated, 8.6% have had boosters).
For Virginians older than 12 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 72.9% have received one dose; 68% are fully vaccinated and 3.3% have received a booster shot. In Fauquier, 73% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 66.2% are fully vaccinated and 2.7% have received booster shots.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Oct. 2, there have been 34,691 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (0.7% of vaccinated people), up more than 7,000 cases from last week; 1,287 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.025% of vaccinated people), up 226 from last Friday; and there have been 381 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0074% of fully vaccinated people). There have been 108 deaths in fully vaccinated people since Oct. 1.
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 6.5 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.4 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
TUESDAY, OCT. 12: Fauquier County reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 this morning. The seven-day average of cases is 23. Fauquier has reported 6,699 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 2,012 today. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 888,159 total reported cases (227,711 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,443.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,156 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,372 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 55,087 cases in children younger than 10, 106,887 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over eighty.
As of Oct. 12 the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 7.8%; it has been decreasing since Sept. 9. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 10.3%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 11.3% as of Oct. 12.
Fauquier County School Division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Oct. 12, 394 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system. The total includes 282 students and 112 staff members.
There are currently 36 active cases of COVID-19, 27 students and nine staffers – 33 fewer than on Saturday.
People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Oct. 7, because of contact with positive cases, 202 students are currently quarantining – 10 fewer than last week. Five staff members are quarantining. Superintendent of Schools David Jeck said Aug. 31 that the overwhelming majority of students (95%) who have quarantined have tested negative for COVID-19.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 21 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Aug 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 15, 3 on Sept 16, 1 on Sept. 17, 2 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 21 and 1 on Sept. 24). There are no active cases.
- 24 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1, 2 on Sept. 2, 2 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 28 and 1 on Sept. 30, 2 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 6 and 1 on Oct. 7) There are 4 active cases.
- 60 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 1 and 4 on Sept. 7, 4 on Sept. 8, 2 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 28, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5 and 1 on Oct. 7) There are 3 active cases.
- 2 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23 and Oct. 7) There is 1 active case.
Middle schools
- 10 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 7, 2 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 30 and 1 on Oct. 1) There are no active cases.
- 22 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31, 3 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Oct. 7) There is 1 active case.
- 9 at Marshall Middle School (2 on Aug 27, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Oct.1 and 1 on Oct. 5) There is 1 active case.
- 10 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Oct. 6) There is 1 active case.
- 7 at Warrenton Middle School (Sept. 3 and Sept. 13, 2 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Oct. 4 and 1 on Oct. 6) There are 2 active cases.
Elementary schools
- 4 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23, Aug. 25, Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 1) There are no active cases.
- 5 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 cases at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 3 and Sept. 14 and 2 on Oct. 4) There are 2 active cases.
- 15 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Oct. 1, 3 on Oct. 4 and 3 on Oct. 7) There are 5 active cases.
- 33 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30, 3 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 2 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Sept. 27 and 3 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 9 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Oct. 1 and 1 on Oct. 6) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27 and Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20 and Sept. 21) There are no active cases.
- 17 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 3, 2 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 27 and 1 on Oct. 4, 2 on Oct. 5 and 2 on Oct. 7) There are 5 active cases.
- 2 at Thompson Elementary (Sept. 14 and Oct. 5) There is 1 active case.
- 23 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30, 4 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 13 and 1 on Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 4 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8) There is 1 active case.
- 7 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3 1 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Oct. 8) There is 1 active case.
- 13 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27, Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 8, on Sept. 9 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Oct. 1 and 1 on Oct. 4) There is 1 active case.
- 8 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17, 2 on Sept. 1, 3 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20 and 1 on Sept. 22) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Marshall Middle School (Sept. 16) There are no active cases.
- 8 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 2 and 1 on Sept. 3) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27, Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 3 at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 13 and Oct. 4) There are 2 active cases.
- 7 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26, 2 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Oct. 5) There is 1 active case.
- 8 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 17) There is 1 active case.
- 3 cases at Pearson Elementary (Sept. 22, Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary (Sept. 17 and Sept. 27) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 26 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 5 on Sept. 10, 2 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Sept. 21, 2 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 1 and 1 on Oct. 8) There is 1 active case.
Deaths
Fauquier lost a local resident to COVID-19 on Friday, Oct. 8. The county has reported a total of 82 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic, including nine in September.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 236 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 103 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 62 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 31 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 31 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died.
In the state, another child between 10 and 19 has died, making the ninth since the beginning of the pandemic. A VDH spokesman said the person who died was 19 years old and lived in the Richmond City Health District. The fatality of a child between 10 and 19 was also reported on Sept. 30.
A child between 0 and 9 years old died Sept. 29, the state’s fifth.
Tuesday, the VDH reported 44 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 13,219 (2,096 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 38. That number generally had been rising since Sept. 7, when it was 18, but may be showing signs of a decline.
Hospitalizations
After 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, October seemed to be starting out better for Fauquier County. There were only two in the first six days. But according to the VDH, Fauquier County reported five new hospitalizations Oct. 7, two on Oct. 8 and one more on Oct. 10 for a total of 10 for October so far. Fauquier tallied 25 hospitalizations in August. The county has reported 272 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The state added 53 new hospitalizations today. According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 37,514 (2,093 probable).
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 74.
In Tuesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 665 people hospitalized, 121 have been older than 80 years old; 121 have been 70 to 79 years old; 123 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 132 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and fifty-seven have been younger than 50. (For 11 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, six children younger than 10 and eight between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized; one of these was reported today. In the state, 516 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 599 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Monday, Oct. 11 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Oct. 12 states that 1,585 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,646) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, but is on the decline.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Oct. 12 is 426.
Two hundred and sixty-seven COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 69,749 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 37,514.
Outbreaks
There have been a total of 59 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic -- 24 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 21 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and five in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,846.
One of the long-term care centers in Fauquier is listed on the list of affected facilities. White Springs Senior Living in Warrenton is reporting seven cases but no deaths. That outbreak is pending closure.
Another long-term care outbreak is listed in Madison, at Autumn Care of Madison (32 cases). Two are listed in Orange, at Dogwood Village of Orange County (61 cases and five deaths) and at Trinity Senior Village, with fewer than five cases. The outbreak at Trinity is pending closure; the ones at Dogwood and Autumn Care are in progress.
In the state, there are 1,239 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 35,385 cases and 4,389 deaths); 1,774 outbreaks in congregate settings; 275 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 200 in correctional facilities; 133 in college settings; 407 in childcare settings and 641 K-12 outbreaks being reported. There have been a total of 4,698 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, 40 more than Friday, including 16 outbreaks in K-12 settings.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Saturday morning, is rated “high,” as are all the other counties in Virginia -- except Loudoun, Fairfax and Arlngton counties (now rated substantial). (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (165 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (11.3% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
The data below is as of Oct. 11.
As of Oct. 11, 10,694,251 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 68.5% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 61.1% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 81.3% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 72.6% are fully vaccinated.
An average 11,176 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. On Sept. 30, it fell below 10,000 for the first time since Jan. 6, but has since rebounded somewhat.
Thus far, about 62.3% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 56.2% are fully vaccinated. About 74.6% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 67.4%.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 66.3% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (57.5% are fully vaccinated). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 76.5% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (68.4% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 90.4% have received at least one dose (83.1% fully vaccinated).
About 58.5% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (52% fully vaccinated); 74.6% of those 18 and older (67.4% fully vaccinated) and 89.2% of those 65 and older (81.3% fully vaccinated).
For Virginians older than 12 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 75.6% have received one dose; 67.5% are fully vaccinated. In Fauquier, 73% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 65.9% are fully vaccinated.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Oct. 2, there have been 34,691 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (0.7% of vaccinated people), up more than 7,000 cases from last week; 1,287 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (0.025% of vaccinated people), up 226 from last Friday; and there have been 381 deaths in fully vaccinated people (0.0074% of fully vaccinated people). There have been 108 deaths in fully vaccinated people since Oct. 1.
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 6.5 times higher than fully vaccinated people, and 2.4 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
SATURDAY, OCT. 9: The weekly COVID-19 update provided Oct. 8 by the University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute offered several takeaways:
- Case rates across Virginia continue to fall, and most health districts (31 of 35) are in "decline," with no districts in "surge" this week.
- Overall case rates remain high, and the risk of infection is still significant. We may have made it over the crest of the Delta wave, but we still have a long way to go.
- Hospitalizations and deaths typically lag reported cases, and we may still see small increases in both in the next few weeks.
- Models predict a continued slow decline, but the possibility for another surge caused by winter weather and travel remains.
The report added, “Last week … saw the state-wide reproductive number dip below one, indicating we may have crested the delta wave. The models suggest we could see this decline continue for months.
“These findings are cause for celebration, but we are not out of the woods yet. Case rates and hospitalizations remain high. This is particularly true in southwest Virginia which is still seeing high prevalence rates and having hospital capacity issues. Moreover, statewide weekly average COVID-19 deaths topped 45 per day on Oct. 4, the highest they've been since March 15. With the news of declining case rates, it is important to remember that at this very moment we are still in a period of high transmission, and we should not relax our guard just yet.”
The Virginia Department of Health does update its website on Saturdays or Sundays. They will not be updated on Oct. 11 either because of Indigenious People’s Day/Columbus Day. The information below is largely from Friday, Oct. 8. The school division information is from Oct. 9; data from the CDC and the VHHA is as of Oct. 9 as well.
Cases
Fauquier County reported 32 new cases this morning, 23 yesterday. The seven-day average of cases is 25. Fauquier has reported 6,636 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 2,836 today; yesterday the total was 2,886 cases. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 888,159 total reported cases (225,180 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,690.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,144 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,334 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 54,235 cases in children younger than 10, 105,732 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over eighty.
As of Oct. 8, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 8%; it has been decreasing since Sept. 9. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 9.7%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 11.7% as of Oct. 8.
Fauquier County School Division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Oct. 9, 394 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system. The total includes 282 students and 112 staff members.
There are currently 69 active cases of COVID-19, 51 students and 18 staffers.
People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Oct. 7, because of contact with positive cases, 202 students are currently quarantining – 10 fewer than last week. Five staff members are quarantining. Superintendent of Schools David Jeck said Aug. 31 that the overwhelming majority of students (95%) who have quarantined have tested negative for COVID-19.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 21 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Aug 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 15, 3 on Sept 16, 1 on Sept. 17, 2 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 21 and 1 on Sept. 24). There are no active cases.
- 24 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1, 2 on Sept. 2, 2 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 28 and 1 on Sept. 30, 2 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 6 and 1 on Oct. 7) There are 8 active cases.
- 60 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 1 and 4 on Sept. 7, 4 on Sept. 8, 2 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 28, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5 and 1 on Oct. 7) There are 8 active cases.
- 2 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23 and Oct. 7) There is 1 active case.
Middle schools
- 10 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 7, 2 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 30 and 1 on Oct. 1) There are 3 active cases.
- 22 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31, 3 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Oct. 7) There are 2 active cases.
- 9 at Marshall Middle School (2 on Aug 27, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Oct.1 and 1 on Oct. 5) There are 3 active cases.
- 10 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Oct. 6) There is 1 active case.
- 7 at Warrenton Middle School (Sept. 3 and Sept. 13, 2 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Oct. 4 and 1 on Oct. 6) There are 3 active cases.
Elementary schools
- 4 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23, Aug. 25, Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 1) There is 1 active case.
- 5 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 cases at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 3 and Sept. 14 and 2 on Oct. 4) There are 2 active cases.
- 15 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Oct. 1, 3 on Oct. 4 and 3 on Oct. 7) There are 7 active cases.
- 33 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30, 3 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 2 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Sept. 27 and 3 on Sept. 29) There are 4 active cases.
- 9 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Oct. 1 and 1 on Oct. 6) There are 2 active cases.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27 and Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20 and Sept. 21) There are no active cases.
- 17 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 3, 2 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 27 and 1 on Oct. 4, 2 on Oct. 5 and 2 on Oct. 7) There are 6 active cases.
- 2 at Thompson Elementary (Sept. 14 and Oct. 5) There is 1 active case.
- 23 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30, 4 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 13 and 1 on Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 4 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8) There is 1 active case.
- 7 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3 1 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Oct. 8) There is 1 active case.
- 13 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27, Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 8, on Sept. 9 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Oct. 1 and 1 on Oct. 4) There are 3 active cases.
- 8 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17, 2 on Sept. 1, 3 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20 and 1 on Sept. 22) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are 2 active cases.
- 1 at Marshall Middle School (Sept. 16) There are no active cases.
- 8 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 2 and 1 on Sept. 3) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27, Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 29) There is 1 active case.
- 4 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 3 at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 13 and Oct. 4) There are 2 active cases.
- 7 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26, 2 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Oct. 5) There are 2 active cases.
- 8 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 17) There is 1 active case.
- 3 cases at Pearson Elementary (Sept. 22, Sept. 24 and 1 on Oct. 8) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary (Sept. 17 and Sept. 27) There is 1 active case.
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 26 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 5 on Sept. 10, 2 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Sept. 21, 2 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Oct. 1 and 1 on Oct. 8) There are 3 active cases.
Deaths
Fauquier lost a local resident to COVID-19, according to reporting on Friday, Oct. 8. The county has reported a total of 82 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic, including nine in September.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 235 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 102 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 62 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 31 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 31 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died.
In the state, it was announced Sept. 29 that a child died, the fifth young child in Virginia to succumb to the illness. Logan Anderson, public information officer for the VDH, said the child lived in the Eastern Health District, but no other information was released. News reports have said that the child who died was a 10-year-old girl from Suffolk.
On Sept. 30, the VDH data revealed that another child -- between 10 and 19 years old -- has died. The fatality, too, was recorded in the Eastern Health Region of the state. No other information has been released. The death was the eighth of a 10- to 19-year-old.
Friday, the VDH reported 44 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, after reporting 32 on Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 13,075 (2,050 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 38. That number generally had been rising since Sept. 7, when it was 18, but may be showing signs of a decline.
Hospitalizations
After 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, October seemed to be starting out better for Fauquier County. There were only two in the first six days. But according to the VDH, Fauquier County reported five new hospitalizations Thursday and two on Friday. Fauquier tallied 25 hospitalizations in August. The county has reported 271 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Oct. 6 that there are 10 COVID-19 patients being treated in the hospital.
The state added 102 new hospitalizations today, 78 yesterday. According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 37,264 (2,077 probable).
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 79.
In Friday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 661 people hospitalized, 120 have been older than 80 years old; 120 have been 70 to 79 years old; 122 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 130 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and fifty-three have been younger than 50. (For 16 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, six children younger than 10 and seven between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized – one of these was recorded Sept. 30. In the state, 502 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 592 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Thursday, Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Oct. 9 states that 1,653 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,748) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, but is on the decline.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Oct. 9 is 442.
Two hundred and seventy-nine COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 69,520 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 37,264 (this number is as of Oct. 8).
Outbreaks
There have been a total of 59 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic -- 24 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 21 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and five in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,845.
One of the long-term care centers in Fauquier is listed on the list of affected facilities. White Springs Senior Living in Warrenton is reporting seven cases but no deaths. That outbreak is pending closure.
Another long-term care outbreak is listed in Madison, at Autumn Care of Madison (32 cases). Two are listed in Orange, at Dogwood Village of Orange County (61 cases and five deaths) and at Trinity Senior Village, with fewer than five cases. The outbreak at Trinity is pending closure; the ones at Dogwood and Autumn Care are in progress.
In the state, there are 1,235 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 35,292 cases and 4,376 deaths); 1,758 outbreaks in congregate settings; 275 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 199 in correctional facilities; 132 in college settings; 405 in childcare settings and 625 K-12 outbreaks being reported. There have been a total of 4,658 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Saturday morning, is rated “high,” as are all the other counties in Virginia -- except Fairfax and Arlngton counties (now rated substantial). (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (169 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (11.58% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Oct. 9, 10,677,782 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 68.4% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 61% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 81.2% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 72.5% are fully vaccinated.
An average 10,743 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. On Sept. 30, it fell below 10,000 for the first time since Jan. 6, but has since rebounded some.
Thus far, about 62.2% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 56.1% are fully vaccinated. About 74.5% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 67.3%.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 66.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (57.3% are fully vaccinated). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 76.4% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (68.3% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 90.3% have received at least one dose (83% fully vaccinated).
About 58.5% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (51.9% fully vaccinated); 74.5% of those 18 and older (67.3% fully vaccinated) and 89.2% of those 65 and older (81.3% fully vaccinated).
For Virginians older than 12 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 75.5% have received one dose; 67.3% are fully vaccinated. In Fauquier, 72.9% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 65.8% are fully vaccinated.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Oct. 2, there have been 34,691 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (.7% of vaccinated people), up more than 7,000 cases from last week; 1,287 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.025% of vaccinated people), up 226 from last Friday; and there have been 273 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.0074% of fully vaccinated people). There have been 108 deaths in fully vaccinated people since last Friday.
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 at a rate 6.5 times higher than than fully vaccinated people, and 2.4 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
FRIDAY, OCT. 8: Fauquier County reported 32 new cases this morning, 23 yesterday. The seven-day average of cases is 25. Fauquier has reported 6,636 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 2,836 today; yesterday the total was 2,886 cases. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 888,159 total reported cases (225,180 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,690.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,144 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,334 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 54,235 cases in children younger than 10, 105,732 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over eighty.
As of Oct. 8, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 8.2%; it has been decreasing since Sept. 9. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 9.3%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 11.7% as of Oct. 8.
Fauquier County School Division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Oct. 8, 390 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system, 11 more than yesterday. The total includes 282 students and 108 staff members.
There are currently 65 active cases of COVID-19, 51 students and 14 staffers.
People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Oct. 7, because of contact with positive cases, 202 students are currently quarantining – 10 fewer than last week. Five staff members are quarantining. Superintendent of Schools David Jeck said Aug. 31 that the overwhelming majority of students (95%) who have quarantined have tested negative for COVID-19.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 21 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Aug 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 15, 3 on Sept 16, 1 on Sept. 17, 2 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 21 and 1 on Sept. 24). There are no active cases.
- 24 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1, 2 on Sept. 2, 2 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 28 and 1 on Sept. 30, 2 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5, 1 on Oct. 6 and 1 on Oct. 7) There are 8 active cases.
- 60 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 1 and 4 on Sept. 7, 4 on Sept. 8, 2 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 28, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5 and 1 on Oct. 7) There are 8 active cases.
- 2 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23 and Oct. 7) There is 1 active case.
Middle schools
- 10 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 7, 2 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 30 and 1 on Oct. 1) There are 3 active cases.
- 22 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31, 3 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Oct. 7) There are 2 active cases.
- 9 at Marshall Middle School (2 on Aug 27, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Oct.1 and 1 on Oct. 5) There are 3 active cases.
- 10 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Oct. 6) There is 1 active case.
- 7 at Warrenton Middle School (Sept. 3 and Sept. 13, 2 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Oct. 4 and 1 on Oct. 6) There are 3 active cases.
Elementary schools
- 4 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23, Aug. 25, Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 1) There is 1 active case.
- 5 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 cases at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 3 and Sept. 14 and 2 on Oct. 4) There are 2 active cases.
- 15 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Oct. 1, 3 on Oct. 4 and 3 on Oct. 7) There are 7 active cases.
- 33 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30, 3 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 2 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Sept. 27 and 3 on Sept. 29) There are 4 active cases.
- 9 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Oct. 1 and 1 on Oct. 6) There are 2 active cases.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27 and Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20 and Sept. 21) There are no active cases.
- 17 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 3, 2 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 27 and 1 on Oct. 4, 2 on Oct. 5 and 2 on Oct. 7) There are 6 active cases.
- 2 at Thompson Elementary (Sept. 14 and Oct. 5) There is 1 active case.
- 23 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30, 4 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 13 and 1 on Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 3 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 3 and 1 on Sept. 24) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3 1 on Sept. 15) There are no active cases.
- 13 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27, Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 8, on Sept. 9 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Oct. 1 and 1 on Oct. 4) There are 3 active cases.
- 8 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17, 2 on Sept. 1, 3 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20 and 1 on Sept. 22) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are 2 active cases.
- 1 at Marshall Middle School (Sept. 16) There are no active cases.
- 8 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 2 and 1 on Sept. 3) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27, Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 29) There is 1 active case.
- 4 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 3 at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 13 and Oct. 4) There are 2 active cases.
- 7 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26, 2 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Oct. 5) There are 2 active cases.
- 8 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 17) There is 1 active case.
- 2 cases at Pearson Elementary (Sept. 22 and Sept. 24) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary (Sept. 17 and Sept. 27) There is 1 active case.
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 25 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 5 on Sept. 10, 2 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Sept. 21, 2 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Oct. 1) There are 2 active cases.
Deaths
Fauquier lost a local resident to COVID-19 this morning. The county has reported a total of 82 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic, including nine in September.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 235 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 102 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 62 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 31 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 31 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died.
In the state, it was announced Sept. 29 that a child died, the fifth young child in Virginia to succumb to the illness. Logan Anderson, public information officer for the VDH, said the child lived in the Eastern Health District, but no other information was released. News reports have said that the child who died was a 10-year-old girl from Suffolk.
On Sept. 30, the VDH data revealed that another child -- between 10 and 19 years old -- has died. The fatality, too, was recorded in the Eastern Health Region of the state. No other information has been released. The death was the eighth of a 10- to 19-year-old.
Friday, the VDH reported 44 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, after reporting 32 on Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 13,075 (2,050 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 38. That number generally had been rising since Sept. 7, when it was 18, but may be showing signs of a decline.
Hospitalizations
After 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, October seemed to be starting out better for Fauquier County. There were only two in the first six days. But according to the VDH, Fauquier County reported five new hospitalizations Thursday and two on Friday. Fauquier tallied 25 hospitalizations in August. The county has reported 271 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Oct. 6 that there are 10 COVID-19 patients being treated in the hospital.
The state added 102 new hospitalizations today, 78 yesterday. According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 37,264 (2,077 probable).
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 79.
In Friday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 661 people hospitalized, 120 have been older than 80 years old; 120 have been 70 to 79 years old; 122 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 130 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and fifty-three have been younger than 50. (For 16 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, six children younger than 10 and seven between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized – one of these was recorded Sept. 30. In the state, 502 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 592 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Thursday, Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data was not updated for Oct. 8, but data for Oct. 7 states that 1,669 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19 – 125 fewer than were reported yesterday. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,813) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, but is on the decline.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Oct. 7 is 460.
Two hundred and seventy-eight COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 69,205 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 37,264.
Outbreaks
There have been a total of 59 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic -- 24 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 21 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and five in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,845.
One of the long-term care centers in Fauquier is listed on the list of affected facilities. White Springs Senior Living in Warrenton is reporting seven cases but no deaths. That outbreak is pending closure.
Another long-term care outbreak is listed in Madison, at Autumn Care of Madison (32 cases). Two are listed in Orange, at Dogwood Village of Orange County (56 cases) and at Trinity Senior Village, with fewer than five cases. The outbreak at Trinity is pending closure; the ones at Dogwood and Autumn Care are in progress.
In the state, there are 1,235 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 35,292 cases and 4,376 deaths); 1,758 outbreaks in congregate settings; 275 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 199 in correctional facilities; 132 in college settings; 405 in childcare settings and 625 K-12 outbreaks being reported. There have been a total of 4,658 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Friday morning, is rated “high,” as are all the other counties in Virginia -- except Loudoun, Fairfax and Arlngton counties (now rated substantial). (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (162 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (11.7% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
Vaccine information has not been updated for Thursday or Friday. The data below is from Oct. 6.
As of Oct. 6, 10,630,604 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 68.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 60.7% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 80.9% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 72.2% are fully vaccinated.
An average 9,524 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. On Sept. 30, it fell below 10,000 for the first time since Jan. 6.
Thus far, about 62% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 55.9% are fully vaccinated. About 74.3% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 67%.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 65.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (56.9% are fully vaccinated). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 76.1% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (68% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 90% have received at least one dose (82.8% fully vaccinated).
About 58.3% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (51% fully vaccinated); 74.3% of those 18 and older (67% fully vaccinated) and 89% of those 65 and older (81.1% fully vaccinated).
For Virginians older than 12 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 75.2% have received one dose; 67% are fully vaccinated. In Fauquier, 72.7% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 65.5% are fully vaccinated.
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 7.9 times more than fully vaccinated people, and 2.5 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
THURSDAY, OCT. 7: Fauquier County reported 23 new cases this morning, 40 yesterday. The seven-day average of cases is 24. Fauquier has reported 6,604 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 2,886; yesterday the total was 3,919 cases. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 885,323 total reported cases (224,229 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,650.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,131 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,326 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 53,876 cases in children younger than 10, 105,274 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over eighty.
As of Oct. 7, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 8.2%; it has been decreasing since Sept. 9. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 9.3%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 11.9% as of Oct. 7.
Fauquier County School Division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Oct. 6, 379 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system, 273 students and 106 staff members.
There are currently 54 active cases of COVID-19, 42 students and 12 staffers.
People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Oct. 7, because of contact with positive cases, 202 students are currently quarantining – 10 fewer than last week. Five staff members are quarantining. Superintendent of Schools David Jeck said Aug. 31 that the overwhelming majority of students (95%) who have quarantined have tested negative for COVID-19.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 21 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Aug 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 15, 3 on Sept 16, 1 on Sept. 17, 2 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 21 and 1 on Sept. 24). There are no active cases.
- 23 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1, 2 on Sept. 2, 2 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 28 and 1 on Sept. 30, 2 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4, 1 on Oct. 5 and 1 on Oct. 6) There are 7 active cases.
- 59 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 1 and 4 on Sept. 7, 4 on Sept. 8, 2 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 28, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4 and 1 on Oct. 5) There are 7 active cases.
- 1 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23) There are no active cases.
Middle schools
- 11 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 7, 2 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 30 and 1 on Oct. 1 and 1 on Oct. 6) There are 3 active cases.
- 21 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31, 3 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Sept. 29) There is 1 active case.
- 9 at Marshall Middle School (2 on Aug 27, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Oct.1 and 1 on Oct. 5) There are 3 active cases.
- 10 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Oct. 6) There is 1 active case.
- 7 at Warrenton Middle School (Sept. 3 and Sept. 13, 2 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Oct. 4 and 1 on Oct. 6) There are 3 active cases.
Elementary schools
- 4 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23, Aug. 25, Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 1) There is 1 active case.
- 5 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 cases at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 3 and Sept. 14 and 2 on Oct. 4) There are 2 active cases.
- 12 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Oct. 1 and 3 on Oct. 4) There are 3 active cases.
- 33 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30, 3 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 2 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Sept. 27 and 3 on Sept. 29) There are 4 active cases.
- 9 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Oct. 1 and 1 on Oct. 6) There are 2 active cases.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27 and Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20 and Sept. 21) There are no active cases.
- 15 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 3, 2 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 27 and 1 on Oct. 4 and 2 on Oct. 5) There are 4 active cases.
- 2 at Thompson Elementary (Sept. 14 and Oct. 5) There is 1 active case.
- 23 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30, 4 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 13 and 1 on Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 3 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 3 and 1 on Sept. 24) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3 1 on Sept. 15) There are no active cases.
- 13 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27, Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 8, on Sept. 9 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Oct. 1 and 1 on Oct. 4) There are 3 active cases.
- 8 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17, 2 on Sept. 1, 3 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20 and 1 on Sept. 22) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are 2 active cases.
- 1 at Marshall Middle School (Sept. 16) There are no active cases.
- 8 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 2 and 1 on Sept. 3) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27, Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 29) There is 1 active case.
- 4 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 13 and Oct. 4) There is 1 active case.
- 7 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26, 2 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Oct. 5) There are 2 active cases.
- 7 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
- 2 cases at Pearson Elementary (Sept. 22 and Sept. 24) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary (Sept. 17 and Sept. 27) There is 1 active case.
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 25 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 5 on Sept. 10, 2 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Sept. 21, 2 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Oct. 1) There are 2 active cases.
Deaths
Fauquier lost residents to COVID-19 Sept. 24, 26 and 29 and two on Sept. 25. The county also reported a fatality on Sept. 17, two Sept. 14 and one on Sept. 9. The county has reported a total of 81 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic, including nine in September.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 233 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 102 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 62 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 30 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 30 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died.
In the state, it was announced Sept. 29 that a child died, the fifth young child in Virginia to succumb to the illness. Logan Anderson, public information officer for the VDH, said the child lived in the Eastern Health District, but no other information was released. News reports have said that the child who died was a 10-year-old girl from Suffolk.
On Sept. 30, the VDH data revealed that another child -- between 10 and 19 years old -- has died. The fatality, too, was recorded in the Eastern Health Region of the state. No other information has been released. The death was the eighth of a 10- to 19-year-old.
Thursday, the VDH reported 32 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, after reporting 44 on Wednesday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 13,031 (2,045 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 40. That number generally has been rising since Sept. 7, when it was 18, but may be showing signs of a decline.
Hospitalizations
After 37 hospitalizations were reported in September, October seemed to be starting out better for Fauquier County. There were only two in the first six days. But according to the VDH, Fauquier County reported five new hospitalizations this morning. Fauquier tallied 25 hospitalizations in August. The county has reported 269 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Oct. 6 that there are 10 COVID-19 patients being treated in the hospital.
The state added 78 new hospitalizations today, 90 yesterday. According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 37,162 (2,066 probable).
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 75.
In Thursday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 661 people hospitalized, 119 have been older than 80 years old; 119 have been 70 to 79 years old; 121 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 129 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and fifty-four have been younger than 50. (For 19 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, six children younger than 10 and seven between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized – one of these was recorded Sept. 30. In the state, 498 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 592 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Oct. 7 states that 1,669 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19 – 125 fewer than were reported yesterday. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,813) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, but is on the decline.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Oct. 7 is 460.
Two hundred and seventy-eight COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 69,205 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 37,162.
Outbreaks
There have been a total of 59 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic -- 24 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 21 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and five in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,845.
One of the long-term care centers in Fauquier is listed on the list of affected facilities. White Springs Senior Living in Warrenton is reporting seven cases but no deaths. That outbreak is pending closure.
Another long-term care outbreak is listed in Madison, at Autumn Care of Madison (32 cases). Two are listed in Orange, at Dogwood Village of Orange County (56 cases) and at Trinity Senior Village, with fewer than five cases. The outbreak at Trinity is pending closure; the ones at Dogwood and Autumn Care are in progress.
In the state, there are 1,233 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 35,292 cases and 4,376 deaths); 1,783 outbreaks in congregate settings; 274 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 198 in correctional facilities; 133 in college settings; 404 in childcare settings and 623 K-12 outbreaks being reported. There have been a total of 4,648 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, 20 more than yesterday.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Thursday morning, is rated “high,” as are all the other counties in Virginia -- except Fairfax and Arlngton counties (now rated substantial). (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (172 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (11.9% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
Vaccine information has not been updated for Thursday. The data below is from Oct. 6.
As of Oct. 6, 10,630,604 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 68.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 60.7% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 80.9% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 72.2% are fully vaccinated.
An average 9,524 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. On Sept. 30, it fell below 10,000 for the first time since Jan. 6.
Thus far, about 62% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 55.9% are fully vaccinated. About 74.3% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 67%.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 65.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (56.9% are fully vaccinated). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 76.1% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (68% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 90% have received at least one dose (82.8% fully vaccinated).
About 58.3% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (51% fully vaccinated); 74.3% of those 18 and older (67% fully vaccinated) and 89% of those 65 and older (81.1% fully vaccinated).
For Virginians older than 12 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 75.2% have received one dose; 67% are fully vaccinated. In Fauquier, 72.7% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 65.5% are fully vaccinated.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6: After recording just seven positive COVID-19 cases Oct. 5, the county reported 40 new cases this morning. The seven-day average of cases is 24. Fauquier has reported 6,581 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 3,919, more than twice as many as yesterday’s 1,428 cases. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 882,437 total reported cases (223,435 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,685; it has been on the decline since Sept. 14, but jumped up today.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,115 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,309 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 53,533 cases in children younger than 10, 104,766 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
For perspective, in both the state and in the health district, there have been more positive cases in 10 to 19 year olds than there have been in those 60 to 69, or 70 to 79 or over eighty.
As of Oct. 6, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 8.3%; it has been decreasing since Sept. 9. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 10.1%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 12.21% as of Oct. 6.
Fauquier County School Division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Oct. 6, 375 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system, 269 students and 106 staff members.
There are currently 50 active cases of COVID-19, 38 students and 12 staffers.
People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Sept. 30, because of contact with positive cases, 212 students are currently quarantining – a drop from last week’s 235. Seven staff members are quarantining. Superintendent of Schools David Jeck said Aug. 31 that the overwhelming majority of students (95%) who have quarantined have tested negative for COVID-19.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 21 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Aug 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 15, 3 on Sept 16, 1 on Sept. 17, 2 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 21 and 1 on Sept. 24). There are no active cases.
- 22 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1, 2 on Sept. 2, 2 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 28 and 1 on Sept. 30, 2 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4 and 1 on Oct. 5) There are 6 active cases.
- 59 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 1 and 4 on Sept. 7, 4 on Sept. 8, 2 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 28, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1, 1 on Oct. 4 and 1 on Oct. 5) There are 7 active cases.
- 1 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23) There are no active cases.
Middle schools
- 10 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 7, 2 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 30 and 1 on Oct. 1) There are 3 active cases.
- 21 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31, 3 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Sept. 29) There is 1 active case.
- 9 at Marshall Middle School (2 on Aug 27, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Oct.1 and 1 on Oct. 5) There are 3 active cases.
- 10 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 3 and 1 on Sept. 7) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Warrenton Middle School (Sept. 3 and Sept. 13, 2 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23 and 1 on Oct. 4) There are 2 active cases.
Elementary schools
- 4 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23, Aug. 25, Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 1) There is 1 active case.
- 5 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 cases at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 3 and Sept. 14 and 2 on Oct. 4) There are 2 active cases.
- 12 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Oct. 1 and 3 on Oct. 4) There are 4 active cases.
- 33 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30, 3 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 2 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Sept. 27 and 3 on Sept. 29) There are 4 active cases.
- 8 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Sept. 10 and 1 on Oct. 1) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27 and Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20 and Sept. 21) There are no active cases.
- 15 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 3, 2 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 27 and 1 on Oct. 4 and 2 on Oct. 5) There are 4 active cases.
- 2 at Thompson Elementary (Sept. 14 and Oct. 5) There is 1 active case.
- 23 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30, 4 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 13 and 1 on Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 3 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 3 and 1 on Sept. 24) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3 1 on Sept. 15) There are no active cases.
- 13 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27, Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 8, on Sept. 9 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Oct. 1 and 1 on Oct. 4) There are 3 active cases.
- 8 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17, 2 on Sept. 1, 3 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20 and 1 on Sept. 22) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are 2 active cases.
- 1 at Marshall Middle School (Sept. 16) There are no active cases.
- 8 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 2 and 1 on Sept. 3) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27, Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 29) There is 1 active case.
- 4 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 13 and Oct. 4) There is 1 active case.
- 7 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26, 2 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Oct. 5) There are 2 active cases.
- 7 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
- 2 cases at Pearson Elementary (Sept. 22 and Sept. 24) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary (Sept. 17 and Sept. 27) There is 1 active case.
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 25 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 5 on Sept. 10, 2 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Sept. 21, 2 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Oct. 1) There are 2 active cases.
Deaths
Fauquier lost residents to COVID-19 Sept. 24, 26 and 29 and two on Sept. 25. The county also reported a fatality on Sept. 17, two Sept. 14 and one on Sept. 9. The county has reported a total of 81 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic, including nine in September.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 232 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 101 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 62 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 30 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 30 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died.
In the state, it was announced Sept. 29 that a child died, the fifth young child in Virginia to succumb to the illness. Logan Anderson, public information officer for the VDH, said the child lived in the Eastern Health District, but no other information was released. News reports have said that the child who died was a 10-year-old girl from Suffolk.
On Sept. 30, the VDH data revealed that another child -- between 10 and 19 years old -- has died. The fatality, too, was recorded in the Eastern Health Region of the state. No other information has been released. The death was the eighth of a 10- to 19-year-old.
Wednesday, the VDH reported 44 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, after reporting 47 on Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 12,999 (2,041 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 43. That number generally has been rising since Sept. 7, when it was 18.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said Oct. 6 that there are 10 COVID-19 patients being treated in the hospital.
According to the VDH, Fauquier County reported one hospitalization Oct. 1, but removed one on Monday morning. The county has reported 20 hospitalizations since Sept. 14. Fauquier tallied 25 hospitalizations in August and 37 in September. The county has reported 264 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The state added 90 new hospitalizations today, 81 yesterday. According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 37,084 (2,054 probable).
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 74.
In Wednesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 652 people hospitalized, 119 have been older than 80 years old; 118 have been 70 to 79 years old; 119 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 128 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and fifty-one have been younger than 50. (For 17 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, six children younger than 10 and seven between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized – one of these was recorded Sept. 30. In the state, 499 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 591 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Oct. 6 states that 1,794 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,893) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, but is on the decline.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Oct. 6 is 468.
Two hundred and seventy-nine COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 69,027 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 36,994.
Outbreaks
There have been a total of 59 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic -- 24 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 21 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and five in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,844.
One of the long-term care centers in Fauquier is listed on the list of affected facilities. White Springs Senior Living in Warrenton is reporting seven cases but no deaths. That outbreak is pending closure.
Another long-term care outbreak is listed in Madison, at Autumn Care of Madison (32 cases). Two are listed in Orange, at Dogwood Village of Orange County (56 cases) and at Trinity Senior Village, with fewer than five cases. The outbreak at Trinity is pending closure; the ones at Dogwood and Autumn Care are in progress.
In the state, there are 1,230 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 35,144 cases and 4,364 deaths); 1,783 outbreaks in congregate settings; 273 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 195 in correctional facilities; 133 in college settings; 402 in childcare settings and 612 K-12 outbreaks being reported. There have been a total of 4,628 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Wednesday morning, is rated “high,” as are all the other counties in Virginia -- except Fairfax and Arlngton counties (now rated substantial). (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (157 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (12.21% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Oct. 6, 10,630,604 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 68.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 60.7% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 80.9% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 72.2% are fully vaccinated.
An average 9,524 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. On Sept. 30, it fell below 10,000 for the first time since Jan. 6.
Thus far, about 62% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 55.9% are fully vaccinated. About 74.3% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 67%.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 65.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (56.9% are fully vaccinated). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 76.1% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (68% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 90% have received at least one dose (82.8% fully vaccinated).
About 58.3% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (51% fully vaccinated); 74.3% of those 18 and older (67% fully vaccinated) and 89% of those 65 and older (81.1% fully vaccinated).
For Virginians older than 12 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 75.2% have received one dose; 67% are fully vaccinated. In Fauquier, 72.7% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 65.5% are fully vaccinated.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
TUESDAY, OCT. 5: Fauquier County recorded just seven positive COVID-19 cases Oct. 5, after reporting 22 yesterday. The seven-day average of cases is 23. Fauquier has reported 6,541 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 1,428, down from 1,749 yesterday. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 878,518 total reported cases of COVID in Virginia (. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,575; it has been on the decline since Sept. 14.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,101 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,281 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 53,206 cases in children younger than 10, 104,340 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
As of Oct. 4, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 8.5%; it has been decreasing since Sept. 9. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 10.4%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity rating for Fauquier County is at 12.54% as of Oct. 5.
Fauquier County School Division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Oct. 5, 368 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system, 263 students and 105 staff members.
There are currently 50 active cases of COVID-19, 37 students and 13 staffers.
People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Sept. 30, because of contact with positive cases, 212 students are currently quarantining – a drop from last week’s 235. Seven staff members are quarantining. Superintendent of Schools David Jeck said Aug. 31 that the overwhelming majority of students (95%) who have quarantined have tested negative for COVID-19.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 21 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Aug 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 15, 3 on Sept 16, 1 on Sept. 17, 2 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 21 and 1 on Sept. 24). There is 1 active case.
- 21 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1, 2 on Sept. 2, 2 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 28 and 1 on Sept. 30, 2 on Oct. 1 and 1 on Oct. 4) There are 6 active cases.
- 58 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 1 and 4 on Sept. 7, 4 on Sept. 8, 2 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20 and 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 28, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Sept. 30, 1 on Oct. 1 and 1 on Oct. 4) There are 6 active cases.
- 1 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23) There are no active cases.
Middle schools
- 10 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 7, 2 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 30 and 1 on Oct. 1) There are 3 active cases.
- 21 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31, 3 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are 3 active cases.
- 8 at Marshall Middle School (2 on Aug 27, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 27 and 1 on Oct.1) There are 3 active cases.
- 10 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 3 and 1 on Sept. 7) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Warrenton Middle School (Sept. 3 and Sept. 13, 2 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23 and 1 on Oct. 4) There are 2 active cases.
Elementary schools
- 4 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23, Aug. 25, Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 1) There is 1 active case.
- 5 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 cases at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 3 and Sept. 14 and 2 on Oct. 4) There are 2 active cases.
- 12 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Oct. 1 and 3 on Oct. 4) There are 4 active cases.
- 33 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30, 3 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 2 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Sept. 27 and 3 on Sept. 29) There are 4 active cases.
- 8 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Sept. 10 and 1 on Oct. 1) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27 and Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20 and Sept. 21) There are no active cases.
- 13 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 3, 2 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 27 and 1 on Oct. 4) There are 2 active cases.
- 1 at Thompson Elementary (Sept. 14) There are no active cases.
- 23 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30, 4 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 13 and 1 on Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 3 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 3 and 1 on Sept. 24) There is 1 active case.
- 6 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3 1 on Sept. 15) There are no active cases.
- 13 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27, Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 8, on Sept. 9 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Oct. 1 and 1 on Oct. 4) There are 3 active cases.
- 8 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17, 2 on Sept. 1, 3 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20 and 1 on Sept. 22) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are 2 active cases.
- 1 at Marshall Middle School (Sept. 16) There are no active cases.
- 8 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 2 and 1 on Sept. 3) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27, Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 29) There is 1 active case.
- 4 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 13 and Oct. 4) There is 1 active case.
- 6 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26, 2 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 13 and 1 on Sept. 29) There is 1 active case.
- 7 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
- 2 cases at Pearson Elementary (Sept. 22 and Sept. 24) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary (Sept. 17 and Sept. 27) There is 1 active case.
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 25 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 5 on Sept. 10, 2 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Sept. 21, 2 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Oct. 1) There are 2 active cases.
Deaths
Fauquier lost residents to COVID-19 Sept. 24, 26 and 29 and two on Sept. 25. The county also reported a fatality on Sept. 17, two Sept. 14 and one on Sept. 9. The county has reported a total of 81 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic, including nine in September.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 231 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 101 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 61 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 30 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 30 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died.
In the state, it was announced Sept. 29 that a child died, the fifth young child in Virginia to succumb to the illness. Logan Anderson, public information officer for the VDH, said the child lived in the Eastern Health District, but no other information was released. News reports have said that the child who died was a 10-year-old girl from Suffolk.
On Sept. 30, the VDH data revealed that another child -- between 10 and 19 years old -- has died. The fatality, too, was recorded in the Eastern Health Region of the state. No other information has been released. The death was the eighth of a 10- to 19-year-old.
Tuesday, the VDH reported 47 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, after reporting 24 on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 12,955 (2,026 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 44. That number generally has been rising since Sept. 7, when it was 18.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that after being above 10, the number of COVID patients in the hospital fell below 10 on Sept. 28.
According to the VDH, Fauquier County reported one hospitalization Oct. 1, but removed one on Monday morning. The county has reported 20 hospitalizations since Sept. 14. Fauquier tallied 25 hospitalizations in August and 37 in September. The county has reported 264 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The state added 81 new hospitalizations today, 60 yesterday. According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 36,994 (2,049 probable).
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 78.
In Tuesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 649 people hospitalized, 117 have been older than 80 years old; 118 have been 70 to 79 years old; 119 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 128 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and fifty-two have been younger than 50. (For 15 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, six children younger than 10 and seven between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized – one of these was recorded Sept. 30. In the state, 500 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 586 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Monday, Oct. 4 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Oct. 5 states that 1,807 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1,893) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, but appears to be on the decline. The number dropped by 57 since yesterday.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Oct. 5 is 458, down from 479 yesterday.
Two hundred and eighty-eight COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support, down from 295 yesterday.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 68,891 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 36,994.
Outbreaks
There have been a total of 59 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic -- 24 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 21 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and five in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,844.
One of the long-term care centers in Fauquier is listed on the list of affected facilities. White Springs Senior Living in Warrenton is reporting seven cases but no deaths. That outbreak is pending closure.
Another long-term care outbreak is listed in Madison, at Autumn Care of Madison (32 cases). Two are listed in Orange, at Dogwood Village of Orange County (56 cases) and at Trinity Senior Village, with fewer than five cases. The outbreak at Trinity is pending closure; the ones at Dogwood and Autumn Care are in progress.
In the state, there are 1,229 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 35,139 cases and 4,361 deaths); 1,780 outbreaks in congregate settings; 273 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 194 in correctional facilities; 133 in college settings; 400 in childcare settings and 602 K-12 outbreaks being reported. There have been a total of 4,611 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, 27 more than were reported yesterday.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Monday morning, is rated “high,” as are all the other counties in Virginia -- except Fairfax and Arlngton counties (now rated substantial). (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (157 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (12.54% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Oct. 5, 10,621,554 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 68.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 60.6% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 80.8% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 72.1% are fully vaccinated.
An average 9,721 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. The number had been dropping for more than a week and yesterday was the first time it’s fallen below 10,000 since Jan. 6.
Thus far, about 62% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 55.8% are fully vaccinated. About 74.2% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 67%. These numbers are unchanged from yesterday.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 65.7% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (56.9% are fully vaccinated). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 76% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (67.9% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 89.9% have received at least one dose (82.8% fully vaccinated).
About 58.2% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (50.9% fully vaccinated); 74.2% of those 18 and older (67% fully vaccinated) and 88.9% of those 65 and older (81.1% fully vaccinated).
For Virginians older than 12 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 75.1% have received one dose; 66.9% are fully vaccinated. In Fauquier, 72.6% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 65.4% are fully vaccinated.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
Weekly update
The COVID-19 model developed by University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute and published on the Virginia Department of Health website on Oct. 1 provides these takeaways:
- Statewide, the number of confirmed cases had begun to decline, and 25 local health districts are in declining or plateau trajectories. Transmission rates have also dropped statewide and in all regions.
- Ten local health districts remain in growth trajectories, including 2 in surge trajectories.
- Under the current course, the model projects cases have already peaked, however scenarios show there is still potential for a large holiday surge similar to the one experienced last year.
The report added some historical perspective: “Last week, the number of COVID-19 deaths surpassed the number of deaths caused by the 1918 influenza pandemic, making COVID-19 the deadliest infectious disease in U.S. history. Like COVID-19, the 1918 flu was a respiratory disease, and many of the same measures that prevent flu prevent COVID-19.
“However, it is a stretch to say the diseases are similar. The average age of death from the 1918 flu was 28, while COVID-19 deaths are concentrated among seniors thus far. Flu tends to spread by contact with droplets, while the evidence suggests aerosol transmission is important with COVID-19.
“COVID-19 is occurring in a far different environment as well. In 1918, there was no vaccine or treatment available for the flu. In 2021, modern hospitals equipped with ICU units and ventilators have saved many lives, and a COVID-19 vaccine that drastically reduces the risk of infection, severe disease and death is widely available.
“The latest COVID-19 wave, caused by the Delta Variant is likewise different from earlier waves. Delta is far more transmissible, and, though severe outcomes are still rare, poses a greater risk to young Virginians.
“The environment has changed as well. Most public health restrictions, such as mask mandates, have been lifted, and 60% of Virginians are fully vaccinated. Although it is more transmissible and dangerous, the Delta wave has caused only about 40% of the cases experienced during last winter's surge -- at least so far. Right now, the Delta wave appears to have peaked. However, the sharpest growth last year occurred over the holidays, beginning around Thanksgiving.
“The big question right now is whether Virginia will experience a repeat of last winter's surge, with this new variant, in this new environment. As noted last week, this largely depends on whether Virginians choose to get vaccinated, including boosters when eligible and practice other prevention measures.
MONDAY, OCT. 4: Fauquier County recorded 22 positive COVID-19 cases Oct. 4, 27 on Saturday and on Sunday. The seven-day average of cases is 25. Fauquier has reported 6,534 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 1,749. (Case counts are usually lower on Mondays.) According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 877,090 total reported cases (221,489 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,748; it has been on the decline since Sept. 14.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,091 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,263 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 52,830 cases in children younger than 10, 103,871 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
As of Oct. 4, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 8.5%; it has been decreasing since Sept. 9. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 10.2%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity for Fauquier County is at 12.04% as of Oct. 4.
Fauquier County School Division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Oct. 2, 357 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system, 254 students and 103 staff members.
There are currently 40 active cases of COVID-19, 29 students and 11 staffers.
People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Sept. 30, because of contact with positive cases, 212 students are currently quarantining – a drop from last week’s 235. Seven staff members are quarantining. Superintendent of Schools David Jeck said Aug. 31 that the overwhelming majority of students (95%) who have quarantined have tested negative for COVID-19.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. Cases were not included in the dashboard over the summer.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 21 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Aug 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 15, 3 on Sept 16, 1 on Sept. 17, 2 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 21 and 1 on Sept. 24). There is 1 active case.
- 20 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1, 2 on Sept. 2, 2 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 28 and 1 on Sept. 30 and 2 on Oct. 1) There are 5 active cases.
- 57 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 1 and 4 on Sept. 7, 4 on Sept. 8, 2 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20 and 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 28, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Sept. 30 and 1 on Oct. 1) There are 5 active cases.
- 1 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23) There are no active cases.
Middle schools
- 10 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 7, 2 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 30 and 1 on Oct. 1) There are 3 active cases.
- 21 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31, 3 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are 3 active cases.
- 8 at Marshall Middle School (2 on Aug 27, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 27 and 1 on Oct.1) There are 3 active cases.
- 10 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 3 and 1 on Sept. 7) There are no active cases.
- 5 at Warrenton Middle School (Sept. 3 and Sept. 13, 2 on Sept. 17 and 1 on Sept. 23) There is 1 active case.
Elementary schools
- 4 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23, Aug. 25, Sept. 17 and 1 on Oct. 1) There is 1 active case.
- 5 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 2 cases at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 3 and Sept. 14) There are no active cases.
- 9 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 3 on Aug. 24 and 1 on Oct. 1) There is 1 active case.
- 33 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30, 3 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 2 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Sept. 27 and 3 on Sept. 29) There are 4 active cases.
- 8 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Sept. 10 and 1 on Oct. 1) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27 and Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20 and Sept. 21) There are no active cases.
- 12 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 3, 2 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 16 and 1 on Sept. 27) There is 1 active case.
- 1 at Thompson Elementary (Sept. 14) There are no active cases.
- 23 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30, 4 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 13 and 1 on Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 3 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 3 and 1 on Sept. 24) There is 1 active case.
- 6 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3 1 on Sept. 15) There are no active cases.
- 12 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27, Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 8, on Sept. 9 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 2 and 1 on Oct. 1 ) There are 2 active cases.
- 8 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17, 2 on Sept. 1, 3 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20 and 1 on Sept. 22) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are 2 active cases.
- 1 at Marshall Middle School (Sept. 16) There are no active cases.
- 8 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 2 and 1 on Sept. 3) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27, Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 29) There is 1 active case.
- 4 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 13) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26, 2 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 13 and 1 on Sept. 29) There is 1 active case.
- 7 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
- 2 cases at Pearson Elementary (Sept. 22 and Sept. 24) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary (Sept. 17 and Sept. 27) There is 1 active case.
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 25 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 5 on Sept. 10, 2 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Sept. 21, 2 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Oct. 1) There are 2 active cases.
Deaths
Fauquier lost residents to COVID-19 Sept. 24, 26 and 29 and two on Sept. 25. The county also reported a fatality on Sept. 17, two Sept. 14 and one on Sept. 9. The county has reported a total of 81 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic, including nine in September.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 230 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 101 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 61 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 30 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 29 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died.
In the state, it was announced Sept. 29 that a child died, the fifth young child in Virginia to succumb to the illness. Logan Anderson, public information officer for the VDH, said the child lived in the Eastern Health District, but no other information was released. News reports have said that the child who died was a 10-year-old girl from Suffolk.
On Sept. 30, the VDH data revealed that another child -- between 10 and 19 years old -- has died. The fatality, too, was recorded in the Eastern Health Region of the state. No other information has been released. The death was the eighth of a 10- to 19-year-old.
Monday, the VDH reported 24 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, after reporting 43 on Saturday and 35 on Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 12,908 (2,022 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 45. That number generally has been rising since Sept. 7, when it was 18.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that after being above 10, the number of COVID patients in the hospital fell below 10 on Sept. 28.
According to the VDH, Fauquier County reported one hospitalization Oct. 1, but removed one on Monday morning. The county has reported 20 hospitalizations since Sept. 14. Fauquier tallied 25 hospitalizations in August and 37 so far in September. The county has reported 264 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The state added 60 new hospitalizations today, 94 on Saturday and 48 on Sunday. According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 36,913 (2,033 probable).
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 79.
In Monday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 643 people hospitalized, 117 have been older than 80 years old; 117 have been 70 to 79 years old; 119 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 127 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and fifty-two have been younger than 50. (For 11 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, six children younger than 10 and seven between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized – one of these was recorded Sept. 30. In the state, 496 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 587 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Sunday, Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Oct. 4 states that 1,832 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (1950) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, but appears to be on the decline. The number dropped by 56 since Saturday.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Oct. 4 is 479. The number of COVID patients in intensive care has been generally rising since July 5, when it was 45.
Two hundred and ninety-five COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support, 14 fewer than Saturday.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 68,812 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 36,913.
Outbreaks
There have been a total of 59 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic -- 24 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 21 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and five in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,841.
One of the long-term care centers in Fauquier is listed on the list of affected facilities. White Springs Senior Living in Warrenton is reporting seven cases but no deaths. That outbreak is pending closure.
Another long-term care outbreak is listed in Madison, at Autumn Care of Madison (32 cases). Two are listed in Orange, at Dogwood Village of Orange County (56 cases, up from 29 cases reported Thursday) and at Trinity Senior Village, with fewer than five cases. The outbreak at Trinity is pending closure; the ones at Dogwood and Autumn Care are in progress.
In the state, there are 1,225 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 35,066 cases and 4,358 deaths); 1,772 outbreaks in congregate settings; 271 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 194 in correctional facilities; 133 in college settings; 397 in childcare settings and 592 K-12 outbreaks being reported. There have been a total of 4,584 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Monday morning, is rated “high,” as are all the other counties in Virginia -- except Highland County (low transmission) and Fairfax and Arlngton counties (substantial). (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (157 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (12.04% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%. The numbers for Fauquier have dropped since Saturday morning, when they represented 197 cases per 100,000 and a positivity rate of 10.22%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Oct. 4, 10,609,562 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 68% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 60.6% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 80.7% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 72.1% are fully vaccinated.
An average 9,636 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. The number has been dropping for more than a week and is the first time it’s fallen below 10,000 since Jan. 6.
Thus far, about 62% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 55.8% are fully vaccinated. About 74.2% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 67%.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 65.7% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (56.7% are fully vaccinated). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 75.9% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (67.8% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 89.8% have received at least one dose (82.7% fully vaccinated).
About 58.2% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (50.9% fully vaccinated); 74.2% of those 18 and older (67% fully vaccinated) and 88.9% of those 65 and older (81% fully vaccinated).
For Virginians older than 12 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 75% have received one dose; 66.9% are fully vaccinated. In Fauquier, 72.6% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 65.4% are fully vaccinated.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Sept. 25, there have been 27,318 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (.5% of total cases), up just 392 cases from last week; 1,061 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.021% of total hospitalizations), up only eight from last Friday; and there have been 273 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.0054% of total deaths). There have been no deaths in vaccinated people since last Friday.
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 7.9 times more than fully vaccinated people, and 2.5 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
Weekly update
The COVID-19 model developed by University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute and published on the Virginia Department of Health website on Oct. 1 provides these takeaways:
- Statewide, the number of confirmed cases had begun to decline, and 25 local health districts are in declining or plateau trajectories. Transmission rates have also dropped statewide and in all regions.
- Ten local health districts remain in growth trajectories, including 2 in surge trajectories.
- Under the current course, the model projects cases have already peaked, however scenarios show there is still potential for a large holiday surge similar to the one experienced last year.
The report added some historical perspective: “Last week, the number of COVID-19 deaths surpassed the number of deaths caused by the 1918 influenza pandemic, making COVID-19 the deadliest infectious disease in U.S. history. Like COVID-19, the 1918 flu was a respiratory disease, and many of the same measures that prevent flu prevent COVID-19.
“However, it is a stretch to say the diseases are similar. The average age of death from the 1918 flu was 28, while COVID-19 deaths are concentrated among seniors thus far. Flu tends to spread by contact with droplets, while the evidence suggests aerosol transmission is important with COVID-19.
“COVID-19 is occurring in a far different environment as well. In 1918, there was no vaccine or treatment available for the flu. In 2021, modern hospitals equipped with ICU units and ventilators have saved many lives, and a COVID-19 vaccine that drastically reduces the risk of infection, severe disease and death is widely available.
“The latest COVID-19 wave, caused by the Delta Variant is likewise different from earlier waves. Delta is far more transmissible, and, though severe outcomes are still rare, poses a greater risk to young Virginians.
“The environment has changed as well. Most public health restrictions, such as mask mandates, have been lifted, and 60% of Virginians are fully vaccinated. Although it is more transmissible and dangerous, the Delta wave has caused only about 40% of the cases experienced during last winter's surge -- at least so far. Right now, the Delta wave appears to have peaked. However, the sharpest growth last year occurred over the holidays, beginning around Thanksgiving.
“The big question right now is whether Virginia will experience a repeat of last winter's surge, with this new variant, in this new environment. As noted last week, this largely depends on whether Virginians choose to get vaccinated, including boosters when eligible and practice other prevention measures.
SATURDAY, OCT 2: The COVID-19 model developed by University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute and published on the Virginia Department of Health website on Oct. 1 provides these takeaways:
- Statewide, the number of confirmed cases had begun to decline, and 25 local health districts are in declining or plateau trajectories. Transmission rates have also dropped statewide and in all regions.
- Ten local health districts remain in growth trajectories, including 2 in surge trajectories.
- Under the current course, the model projects cases have already peaked, however scenarios show there is still potential for a large holiday surge similar to the one experienced last year.
The report added some historical perspective: “Last week, the number of COVID-19 deaths surpassed the number of deaths caused by the 1918 influenza pandemic, making COVID-19 the deadliest infectious disease in U.S. history. Like COVID-19, the 1918 flu was a respiratory disease, and many of the same measures that prevent flu prevent COVID-19.
“However, it is a stretch to say the diseases are similar. The average age of death from the 1918 flu was 28, while COVID-19 deaths are concentrated among seniors thus far. Flu tends to spread by contact with droplets, while the evidence suggests aerosol transmission is important with COVID-19.
“COVID-19 is occurring in a far different environment as well. In 1918, there was no vaccine or treatment available for the flu. In 2021, modern hospitals equipped with ICU units and ventilators have saved many lives, and a COVID-19 vaccine that drastically reduces the risk of infection, severe disease and death is widely available.
“The latest COVID-19 wave, caused by the Delta Variant is likewise different from earlier waves. Delta is far more transmissible, and, though severe outcomes are still rare, poses a greater risk to young Virginians.
“The environment has changed as well. Most public health restrictions, such as mask mandates, have been lifted, and 60% of Virginians are fully vaccinated. Although it is more transmissible and dangerous, the Delta wave has caused only about 40% of the cases experienced during last winter's surge -- at least so far. Right now, the Delta wave appears to have peaked. However, the sharpest growth last year occurred over the holidays, beginning around Thanksgiving.
“The big question right now is whether Virginia will experience a repeat of last winter's surge, with this new variant, in this new environment. As noted last week, this largely depends on whether Virginians choose to get vaccinated, including boosters when eligible and practice other prevention measures.”
The following data from the VDH is from Friday, Oct. 1. The VDH does not update its website on Saturdays or Sundays. The information from the school division is as of Oct. 2, as is the info on hospitalizations from the VHHA and the data on rates of transmission from the CDC.
Cases
Fauquier County recorded 19 positive COVID-19 cases Oct. 1, 27 Sept. 30 and 33 Sept. 29. The seven-day average of cases is 22. Fauquier has reported 6,458 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 2,552 Oct. 1 after reaching 3,132 Sept. 30. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 869,328 total reported cases (218,779 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,780; it has been on the decline since Sept. 14.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,069 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,229 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 52,033 cases in children younger than 10, 102,925 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
As of Oct. 1, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 8.8%; it has been decreasing since Sept. 9. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 10%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity for Fauquier County is at 11.59% as of Oct. 2.
Fauquier County School Division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Oct. 2, 357 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system, 254 students and 103 staff members.
There are currently 53 active cases of COVID-19, 36 students and 17 staffers.
People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Sept. 30, because of contact with positive cases, 212 students are currently quarantining – a drop from last week’s 235. Seven staff members are quarantining. Superintendent of Schools David Jeck said Aug. 31 that the overwhelming majority of students (95%) who have quarantined have tested negative for COVID-19.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. Cases were not included in the dashboard over the summer.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 21 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Aug 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 15, 3 on Sept 16, 1 on Sept. 17, 2 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 21 and 1 on Sept. 24). There are 4 active cases.
- 20 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1, 2 on Sept. 2, 2 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 28 and 1 on Sept. 30 and 2 on Oct. 1) There are 5 active cases.
- 57 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 1 and 4 on Sept. 7, 4 on Sept. 8, 2 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20 and 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 28, 1 on Sept. 29, 1 on Sept. 30 and 1 on Oct. 1) There are 6 active cases.
- 1 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23) There are no active cases.
Middle schools
- 10 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 7, 2 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 30 and 1 on Oct. 1) There are 3 active cases.
- 21 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31, 3 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are 3 active cases.
- 8 at Marshall Middle School (2 on Aug 27, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 24, 1 on Sept. 27 and 1 on Oct.1) There are 3 active cases.
- 10 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 3 and 1 on Sept. 7) There are no active cases.
- 5 at Warrenton Middle School (Sept. 3 and Sept. 13, 2 on Sept. 17 and 1 on Sept. 23) There are 2 active cases.
Elementary schools
- 3 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23, Aug. 25 and Sept. 17) There is 1 active case.
- 6 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 1 and 1 on Oct. 1) There is 1 active case.
- 2 cases at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 3 and Sept. 14) There are no active cases.
- 9 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 3 on Aug. 24 and 1 on Oct. 1) There is 1 active case.
- 33 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30, 3 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 2 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Sept. 27 and 3 on Sept. 29) There are 7 active cases.
- 8 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Sept. 10 and 1 on Oct. 1) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27 and Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20 and Sept. 21) There is 1 active case.
- 12 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 3, 2 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 16 and 1 on Sept. 27) There is 1 active case.
- 1 at Thompson Elementary (Sept. 14) There are no active cases.
- 23 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30, 4 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 13 and 1 on Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 3 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 3 and 1 on Sept. 24) There is 1 active case.
- 6 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3 1 on Sept. 15) There are no active cases.
- 12 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27, Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 8, on Sept. 9 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 2 and 1 on Oct. 1 ) There are 3 active cases.
- 8 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17, 2 on Sept. 1, 3 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20 and 1 on Sept. 22) There is 1 active case.
- 4 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are 2 active cases.
- 1 at Marshall Middle School (Sept. 16) There are no active cases.
- 8 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 2 and 1 on Sept. 3) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27, Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 29) There is 1 active case.
- 4 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 13) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26, 2 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 13 and 1 on Sept. 29) There is 1 active case.
- 7 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
- 2 cases at Pearson Elementary (Sept. 22 and Sept. 24) There are 2 active cases.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary (Sept. 17 and Sept. 27) There is 1 active case.
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 25 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 5 on Sept. 10, 2 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Sept. 21, 2 on Sept. 22, 1 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Oct. 1) There are 5 active cases.
Deaths
Fauquier lost residents to COVID-19 Sept. 24, 26 and 29 and two on Sept. 25. The county also reported a fatality on Sept. 17, two Sept. 14 and one on Sept. 9. The county has reported a total of 81 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic, including nine in September.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 229 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 101 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 61 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 29 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 29 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died.
In the state, it was announced Sept. 29 that a child died, the fifth young child in Virginia to succumb to the illness. Logan Anderson, public information officer for the VDH, said the child lived in the Eastern Health District, but no other information was released. News reports have said that the child who died was a 10-year-old girl from Suffolk.
Thursday morning, the VDH data revealed that another child -- between 10 and 19 years old -- has died. The fatality, too, was recorded in the Eastern Health Region of the state. No other information has been released. The death was the eighth of a 10- to 19-year-old.
Friday, the VDH reported 56 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, after reporting 54 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 12,806 (1,990 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 42. That number generally has been rising since Sept. 7, when it was 18.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that after being above 10, the number fell below 10 on Sept. 28.
According to the VDH, Fauquier County reported one hospitalization Thursday and two new hospitalizations Tuesday. The county has reported 20 hospitalizations since Sept. 14. Fauquier tallied 25 hospitalizations in August and 37 so far in September. The county has reported 264 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The state added 73 new hospitalizations today, 72 on Thursday and 116 on Wednesday. According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 36,711 (2,016 probable).
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 83.
In Friday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 641 people hospitalized, 116 have been older than 80 years old; 117 have been 70 to 79 years old; 119 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 127 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and fifty-two have been younger than 50. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, six children younger than 10 and seven between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized – one of these was recorded Thursday. In the state, 484 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 579 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Thursday, Sept. 30 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Oct. 2 states that 1,881 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (2,006) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, but appears to be on the decline.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Oct. 1 is 495. The number of COVID patients in intensive care has been generally rising since July 5, when it was 45.
Three-hundred and nine COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support, 30 fewer than yesterday.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 68,704 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 36,711.
Outbreaks
There have been a total of 59 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic -- 24 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 21 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and five in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,841.
One of the long-term care centers in Fauquier is listed on the list of affected facilities. White Springs Senior Living in Warrenton is reporting seven cases but no deaths. That outbreak is pending closure.
Another long-term care outbreak is listed in Madison, at Autumn Care of Madison (32 cases). Two are listed in Orange, at Dogwood Village of Orange County (56 cases, up from 29 cases reported Thursday) and at Trinity Senior Village, with fewer than five cases. The outbreak at Trinity is pending closure; the ones at Dogwood and Autumn Care are in progress.
In the state, there are 1,222 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 34,984 cases and 4,346 deaths); 1,765 outbreaks in congregate settings; 270 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 194 in correctional facilities; 133 in college settings; 394 in childcare settings and 583 K-12 outbreaks being reported (9 more than yesterday). There have been a total of 4,561 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Friday morning, is rated “high,” as are all the other counties in Virginia. (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (160 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (11.59% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%. The numbers for Fauquier have dropped since Saturday morning, when they represented 197 cases per 100,000 and a positivity rate of 10.22%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
The information below is from Sept. 30, except for the breakthrough cases data; that is current.
As of Sept. 30, 10,568,939 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 67.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 60.3% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 80.5% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 71.8% are fully vaccinated.
An average 12,243 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. The number has been dropping for more than a week.
Thus far, about 61.8% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 55.5% are fully vaccinated. About 74% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 66.7%.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 65.4% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (56.3% are fully vaccinated). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 75.7% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (67.5% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 89.4% have received at least one dose (82.5% fully vaccinated).
About 58% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (50.6% fully vaccinated); 74% of those 18 and older (66.7% fully vaccinated) and 88.7% of those 65 and older (80.9% fully vaccinated).
For Virginians older than 12 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 74.8% have received one dose; 66.6% are fully vaccinated. In Fauquier, 72.4% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 65.1% are fully vaccinated.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Sept. 25, there have been 27,318 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (.5% of total cases), up just 392 cases from last week; 1,061 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.021% of total hospitalizations), up only eight from last Friday; and there have been 273 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.0054% of total deaths). There have been no deaths in vaccinated people since last Friday.
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 7.9 times more than fully vaccinated people, and 2.5 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
FRIDAY, OCT. 1: Fauquier County recorded 19 positive COVID-19 cases today, 27 yesterday and 33 Wednesday. The seven-day average of cases is 22. Fauquier has reported 6,458 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 2,552 today after reaching 3,132 Thursday. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 869,328 total reported cases (218,779 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,780; it has been on the decline since Sept. 14.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,069 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,229 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 52,033 cases in children younger than 10, 102,925 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
As of Oct. 1, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 8.8%; it has been decreasing since Sept. 9. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 10%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity for Fauquier County is currently at 9.18%.
Fauquier County School Division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Oct. 1, 347 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system, 246 students and 101 staff members.
There are currently 50 active cases of COVID-19, 34 students and 16 staffers.
People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Sept. 30, because of contact with positive cases, 212 students are currently quarantining – a drop from last week’s 235. Seven staff members are quarantining. Superintendent of Schools David Jeck said Aug. 31 that the overwhelming majority of students (95%) who have quarantined have tested negative for COVID-19.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. Cases were not included in the dashboard over the summer.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 21 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Aug 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 15, 3 on Sept 16, 1 on Sept. 17, 2 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 21 and 1 on Sept. 24). There are 4 active cases.
- 18 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1, 2 on Sept. 2, 2 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Sept. 28 and 1 on Sept. 30) There are 3 active cases.
- 56 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 1 and 4 on Sept. 7, 4 on Sept. 8, 2 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20 and 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 28, 1 on Sept. 29 and 1 on Sept. 30) There are 6 active cases.
- 1 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23) There are no active cases.
Middle schools
- 9 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 7, 2 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 27 and 1 on Sept. 30) There are 2 active cases.
- 21 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31, 3 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are 4 active cases.
- 7 at Marshall Middle School (2 on Aug 27, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Sept. 27) There are 3 active cases.
- 10 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 3 and 1 on Sept. 7) There are no active cases.
- 5 at Warrenton Middle School (Sept. 3 and Sept. 13, 2 on Sept. 17 and 1 on Sept. 23) There are 2 active cases.
Elementary schools
- 3 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23, Aug. 25 and Sept. 17) There are no active case.
- 5 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 2 cases at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 3 and Sept. 14) There are no active cases.
- 8 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 3 on Aug. 24) There are no active cases.
- 33 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30, 3 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 2 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Sept. 27 and 3 on Sept. 29) There are 8 active cases.
- 7 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Sept. 10) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27 and Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20 and Sept. 21) There is 1 active case.
- 12 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 3, 2 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 16 and 1 on Sept. 27) There is 1 active case.
- 1 at Thompson Elementary (Sept. 14) There are no active cases.
- 23 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30, 4 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 13 and 1 on Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 3 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 3 and 1 on Sept. 24) There is 1 active case.
- 6 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3 1 on Sept. 15) There are no active cases.
- 11 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27, Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 8, on Sept. 9 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are 2 active cases.
- 8 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17, 2 on Sept. 1, 3 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20 and 1 on Sept. 22) There are 2 active cases.
- 4 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are 2 active cases.
- 1 at Marshall Middle School (Sept. 16) There are no active cases.
- 8 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 2 and 1 on Sept. 3) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27, Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 29) There is 1 active case.
- 4 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 13) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26, 2 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 13 and 1 on Sept. 29) There is 1 active case.
- 7 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
- 2 cases at Pearson Elementary (Sept. 22 and Sept. 24) There are 2 active cases.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary (Sept. 17 and Sept. 27) There is 1 active case.
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 24 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 5 on Sept. 10, 2 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Sept. 21, 2 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are 4 active cases.
Deaths
Fauquier lost a resident to COVID-19 Wednesday, one Sunday, two on Saturday and one last Friday. The county also reported a fatality on Sept. 17, two Sept. 14 and one on Sept. 9. The county has reported a total of 81 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic, including nine in September.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 229 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 101 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 61 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 29 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 29 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died.
In the state, it was announced Sept. 29 that a child died, the fifth young child in Virginia to succumb to the illness. Logan Anderson, public information officer for the VDH, said the child lived in the Eastern Health District, but no other information was released. News reports have said that the child who died was a 10-year-old girl from Suffolk.
Thursday morning, the VDH data revealed that another child -- between 10 and 19 years old -- has died. The fatality, too, was recorded in the Eastern Health Region of the state. No other information has been released. The death was the eighth of a 10- to 19-year-old.
Today the VDH reported 56 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, after reporting 54 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 12,806 (1,990 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 42. That number generally has been rising since Sept. 7, when it was 18.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that after being above 10, the number fell below 10 on Sept. 28.
According to the VDH, Fauquier County reported one hospitalization Thursday and two new hospitalizations Tuesday. The county has reported 20 hospitalizations since Sept. 14. Fauquier tallied 25 hospitalizations in August and 37 so far in September. The county has reported 264 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The state added 73 new hospitalizations today, 72 on Thursday and 116 on Wednesday. According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 36,711 (2,016 probable).
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 83.
In Friday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 641 people hospitalized, 116 have been older than 80 years old; 117 have been 70 to 79 years old; 119 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 127 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and fifty-two have been younger than 50. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, six children younger than 10 and seven between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized – one of these was recorded Thursday. In the state, 484 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 579 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Thursday, Sept. 30 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Oct. 1 states that 1,898 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (2,037) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, but appears to be on the decline.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Oct. 1 is 512. The number of COVID patients in intensive care has been generally rising since July 5, when it was 45.
Three-hundred and thirty-nine COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 68,609 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 36,711.
Outbreaks
There have been a total of 59 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic -- 24 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 21 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and five in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,841.
One of the long-term care centers in Fauquier is listed on the list of affected facilities. White Springs Senior Living in Warrenton is reporting seven cases but no deaths. That outbreak is pending closure.
Another long-term care outbreak is listed in Madison, at Autumn Care of Madison (32 cases). Two are listed in Orange, at Dogwood Village of Orange County (56 cases, up from 29 cases reported yesterday) and at Trinity Senior Village, with fewer than five cases. The outbreak at Trinity is pending closure; the ones at Dogwood and Autumn Care are in progress.
In the state, there are 1,222 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 34,984 cases and 4,346 deaths); 1,765 outbreaks in congregate settings; 270 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 194 in correctional facilities; 133 in college settings; 394 in childcare settings and 583 K-12 outbreaks being reported (9 more than yesterday). There have been a total of 4,561 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Friday morning, is rated “high,” as are all the other counties in Virginia. (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (148 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (9.18% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%. The numbers for Fauquier have dropped since Saturday morning, when they represented 197 cases per 100,000 and a positivity rate of 10.22%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
Vaccine data has not been updated. The information below is from Sept. 30, except for the breakthrough cases data; that is current.
As of Sept. 30, 10,568,939 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 67.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 60.3% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 80.5% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 71.8% are fully vaccinated.
An average 12,243 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. The number has been dropping for more than a week.
Thus far, about 61.8% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 55.5% are fully vaccinated. About 74% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 66.7%.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 65.4% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (56.3% are fully vaccinated). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 75.7% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (67.5% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 89.4% have received at least one dose (82.5% fully vaccinated).
About 58% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (50.6% fully vaccinated); 74% of those 18 and older (66.7% fully vaccinated) and 88.7% of those 65 and older (80.9% fully vaccinated).
For Virginians older than 12 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 74.8% have received one dose; 66.6% are fully vaccinated. In Fauquier, 72.4% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 65.1% are fully vaccinated.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Sept. 25, there have been 27,318 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (.5% of total cases), up just 392 cases from last week; 1,061 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.021% of total hospitalizations), up only eight from last Friday; and there have been 273 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.0054% of total deaths). There have been no deaths in vaccinated people since last Friday.
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 7.9 times more than fully vaccinated people, and 2.5 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
THURSDAY, SEPT. 30: Fauquier County recorded 27 positive COVID-19 cases today, 33 yesterday. The seven-day average of cases is 23. Fauquier has reported 6,439 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 3,132 today after reaching 3,151 Wednesday. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 866,776 total reported cases (217,780 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,828; it has been on the decline since Sept. 14.
In the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,061 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,214 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 51,692 cases in children younger than 10, 102,430 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
As of Sept. 30, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 8.9%; it has been decreasing since Sept. 9. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 9.9%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity for Fauquier County is currently at 8.71%.
Fauquier County School Division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Sept. 29, 344 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system, 243 students and 101 staff members.
There are currently 47 active cases of COVID-19, 31 students and 16 staffers.
People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Sept. 23, because of contact with positive cases, 235 students are currently quarantining – a drop from last week’s 259. Seven staff members are quarantining. Superintendent of Schools David Jeck said Aug. 31 that the overwhelming majority of students (95%) who have quarantined have tested negative for COVID-19.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. Cases were not included in the dashboard over the summer.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 21 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Aug 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 15, 3 on Sept 16, 1 on Sept. 17, 2 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 21 and 1 on Sept. 24). There are 4 active cases.
- 17 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1, 2 on Sept. 2, 2 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Sept. 28) There are 2 active cases.
- 55 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 1 and 4 on Sept. 7, 4 on Sept. 8, 2 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20 and 1 on Sept. 27, 1 on Sept. 28 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are 5 active cases.
- 1 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23) There are no active cases.
Middle schools
- 8 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 7, 2 on Sept. 13 and 1 on Sept. 27) There is 1 active case.
- 21 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31, 3 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are 4 active cases.
- 7 at Marshall Middle School (2 on Aug 27, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Sept. 27) There are 3 active cases.
- 10 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 3 and 1 on Sept. 7) There are no active cases.
- 5 at Warrenton Middle School (Sept. 3 and Sept. 13, 2 on Sept. 17 and 1 on Sept. 23) There are 2 active cases.
Elementary schools
- 3 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23, Aug. 25 and Sept. 17) There are no active case.
- 5 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 2 cases at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 3 and Sept. 14) There are no active cases.
- 8 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 3 on Aug. 24) There are no active cases.
- 33 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30, 3 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 2 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Sept. 27 and 3 on Sept. 29) There are 8 active cases.
- 7 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Sept. 10) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27 and Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20 and Sept. 21) There is 1 active case.
- 12 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 3, 2 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 16 and 1 on Sept. 27) There is 1 active case.
- 1 at Thompson Elementary (Sept. 14) There are no active cases.
- 23 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30, 4 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 13 and 1 on Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 3 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 3 and 1 on Sept. 24) There is 1 active case.
- 6 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3 1 on Sept. 15) There are no active cases.
- 11 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27, Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 8, on Sept. 9 and 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are 2 active cases.
- 8 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17, 2 on Sept. 1, 3 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20 and 1 on Sept. 22) There are 2 active cases.
- 4 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are 2 active cases.
- 1 at Marshall Middle School (Sept. 16) There are no active cases.
- 8 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 2 and 1 on Sept. 3) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27, Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 29) There is 1 active case.
- 4 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 13) There are no active cases.
- 6 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26, 2 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 13 and 1 on Sept. 29) There is 1 active case.
- 7 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
- 2 cases at Pearson Elementary (Sept. 22 and Sept. 24) There are 2 active cases.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary (Sept. 17 and Sept. 27) There is 1 active case.
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 24 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 5 on Sept. 10, 2 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Sept. 21, 2 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Sept. 29) There are 4 active cases.
Deaths
Fauquier lost a resident to COVID-19 Wednesday, one Sunday, two on Saturday and one last Friday. The county also reported a fatality on Sept. 17, two Sept. 14 and one on Sept. 9. The county has reported a total of 81 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic, including nine in September.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 230 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 101 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 61 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 30 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 29 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died.
In the state, it was announced Sept. 29 that a child died, the fifth young child in Virginia to succumb to the illness. Logan Anderson, public information officer for the VDH, said the child lived in the Eastern Health District, but no other information was released. News reports have said that the child who died was a 10-year-old girl from Suffolk.
This morning, the VDH data revealed that another child -- between 10 and 19 years old -- has died. The fatality, too, was recorded in the Eastern Health Region of the state. No other information has been released. The death was the eighth of a 10- to 19-year-old.
Today the VDH reported 54 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, after reporting 49 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 12,750 (1,982 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 41. That number generally has been rising since Sept. 7, when it was 18.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that after being above 10, the number fell below 10 on Sept. 28.
According to the VDH, Fauquier County reported one hospitalization this morning and two new hospitalizations Tuesday. The county has reported 20 hospitalizations since Sept. 14. Fauquier tallied 25 hospitalizations in August and 37 so far in September. The county has reported 264 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The state added 72 new hospitalizations today, 116 on Wednesday. According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 36,638 (2,008 probable).
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 84.
In Thursday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 640 people hospitalized, 115 have been older than 80 years old; 117 have been 70 to 79 years old; 118 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 126 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and fifty-two have been younger than 50. (For 12 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, six children younger than 10 and seven between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized – one more than yesterday. In the state, 483 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 576 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Sept. 30 states that 1,986 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (2,067) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, but appears to be plateauing.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Sept. 30 is 527. The number of COVID patients in intensive care has been generally rising since July 5, when it was 45.
Three-hundred and thirty-six COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 67,812 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 36,638.
Outbreaks
There have been a total of 59 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic -- 24 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 21 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and five in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,834.
One of the long-term care centers in Fauquier is listed on the list of affected facilities. White Springs Senior Living in Warrenton is reporting seven cases but no deaths. That outbreak is pending closure.
Another long-term care outbreak is listed in Madison, at Autumn Care of Madison (32 cases). Two are listed in Orange, at Dogwood Village of Orange County (29 cases) and at Trinity Senior Village, with fewer than five cases. The outbreak at Trinity is pending closure; the ones at Dogwood and Autumn Care are in progress.
In the state, there are 1,220 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 34,958 cases and 4,342 deaths); 1,760 outbreaks in congregate settings; 270 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 193 in correctional facilities; 133 in college settings; 392 in childcare settings and 578 K-12 outbreaks being reported (9 more than yesterday). There have been a total of 4,546 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Wednesday morning, is rated “high,” as are all the other counties in Virginia. (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (148 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (8.71% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%. The numbers for Fauquier have dropped since Saturday morning, when they represented 197 cases per 100,000 and a positivity rate of 10.22%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
As of Sept. 30, 10,568,939 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 67.8% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 60.3% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 80.5% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 71.8% are fully vaccinated.
An average 12,243 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. The number has been dropping for more than a week.
Thus far, about 61.8% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 55.5% are fully vaccinated. About 74% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 66.7%.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 65.4% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (56.3% are fully vaccinated). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 75.7% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (67.5% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 89.4% have received at least one dose (82.5% fully vaccinated).
About 58% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (50.6% fully vaccinated); 74% of those 18 and older (66.7% fully vaccinated) and 88.7% of those 65 and older (80.9% fully vaccinated).
For Virginians older than 12 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 74.8% have received one dose; 66.6% are fully vaccinated. In Fauquier, 72.4% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 65.1% are fully vaccinated.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Sept. 18, there have been 26,926 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people (.5% of total cases); 1,053 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.021% of total hospitalizations) and there have been 273 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.0054% of total deaths).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 7.4 times more than fully vaccinated people, and 2.4 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29: Fauquier County recorded 33 positive COVID-19 cases today, 17 yesterday. The seven-day average of cases is 23. Fauquier has reported 6,412 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 3,151 today after reaching 2,641 Tuesday. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 863,644 total reported cases (217,081 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 2,919; it has been on the decline since Sept. 14.
As of Sept. 29 in the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,050 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,193 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 51,316 cases in children younger than 10, 101,930 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
As of Sept. 29, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 9%; it has been decreasing since Sept. 9. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 9.3%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity for Fauquier County is currently at 8.03%.
Fauquier County School Division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Sept. 29, 334 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system, 238 students and 96 staff members.
There are currently 37 active cases of COVID-19, 26 students and 11 staffers.
People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Sept. 23, because of contact with positive cases, 235 students are currently quarantining – a drop from last week’s 259. Seven staff members are quarantining. Superintendent of Schools David Jeck said Aug. 31 that the overwhelming majority of students (95%) who have quarantined have tested negative for COVID-19.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. Cases were not included in the dashboard over the summer.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 21 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Aug 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 15, 3 on Sept 16, 1 on Sept. 17, 2 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 21 and 1 on Sept. 24). There are 4 active cases.
- 17 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1, 2 on Sept. 2, 2 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Sept. 28) There are 2 active cases.
- 54 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 1 and 4 on Sept. 7, 4 on Sept. 8, 2 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20 and 1 on Sept. 27 and 1 on Sept. 28) There are 4 active cases.
- 1 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23) There are no active cases.
Middle schools
- 8 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 7, 2 on Sept. 13 and 1 on Sept. 27) There is 1 active case.
- 20 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31, 3 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 20 and 2 on Sept. 24) There are 3 active cases.
- 7 at Marshall Middle School (2 on Aug 27, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Sept. 27) There are 3 active cases.
- 10 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 3 and 1 on Sept. 7) There are no active cases.
- 5 at Warrenton Middle School (Sept. 3 and Sept. 13, 2 on Sept. 17 and 1 on Sept. 23) There are 4 active cases.
Elementary schools
- 3 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23, Aug. 25 and Sept. 17) There are no active case.
- 5 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 2 cases at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 3 and Sept. 14) There are no active cases.
- 8 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 3 on Aug. 24) There are no active cases.
- 30 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30, 3 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 2 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Sept. 27) There are 5 active cases.
- 7 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Sept. 10) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27 and Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20 and Sept. 21) There is 1 active case.
- 12 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 3, 2 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 16 and 1 on Sept. 27) There is 1 active cases.
- 1 at Thompson Elementary (Sept. 14) There are no active cases.
- 23 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30, 4 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 13 and 1 on Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 3 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 3 and 1 on Sept. 24) There is 1 active case.
- 6 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3 1 on Sept. 15) There are no active cases.
- 10 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27, Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 8, on Sept. 9 and 1 on Sept. 10 and 1 on Sept. 22) There is 1 active case.
- 8 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17, 2 on Sept. 1, 3 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20 and 1 on Sept. 22) There are 2 active cases.
- 3 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25 and Sept. 8) There is 1 active case.
- 1 at Marshall Middle School (Sept. 16) There are no active cases.
- 8 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 2 and 1 on Sept. 3) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 5 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27, Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 9 and on Sept. 14) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 13) There are no active cases.
- 5 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 13) There are no active cases.
- 7 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 17) There are no active cases.
- 2 cases at Pearson Elementary (Sept. 22 and Sept. 24) There are 2 active cases.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary (Sept. 17 and Sept. 27) There is 1 active cass.
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 23 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 5 on Sept. 10, 2 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Sept. 21 and 2 on Sept. 22) There are 3 active cases.
Deaths
Fauquier lost a resident to COVID-19 today, one Sunday, two on Saturday and one on Friday. The county also reported a fatality on Sept. 17 and two Sept. 14. Before that, Fauquier reported fatalities on Sept. 9 and on Aug. 27. The county has reported a total of 81 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic, including nine in September.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 227 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 99 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 60 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 30 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 29 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died. In the state, it was announced today that another child between 0 and 9 years old has died, the fifth young child in the state. Logan Anderson, public information officer for the VDH, said the child lived in the Eastern Health District, but no other information was released. Since the start of the pandemic seven children between 10 and 19 have died.
Today the VDH reported 49 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, after reporting 55 yesterday. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 12,696 (1,979 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 41. That number generally has been rising since Sept. 7, when it was 18.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that after being above 10, the number fell below 10 on Sept. 28.
According to the VDH, Fauquier County reported two new hospitalizations Tuesday. The county has reported 19 hospitalizations since Sept. 14. Fauquier tallied 25 hospitalizations in August and 36 so far in September. The county has reported 263 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The state added 116 new hospitalizations today, 88 on Tuesday. According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 36,566 (2,011 probable).
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 90.
In Wednesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 634 people hospitalized, 114 have been older than 80 years old; 117 have been 70 to 79 years old; 117 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 125 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and fifty-one have been younger than 50. (For 10 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, six children younger than 10 and six between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 483 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 575 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Tuesday, Sept. 278 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Sept. 29 states that 2,033 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (2,093) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, but appears to be plateauing.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Sept. 29 is 533. The number of COVID patients in intensive care has been generally rising since July 5, when it was 45.
Three-hundred and twenty-eight COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 67,706 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 36,566.
Outbreaks
There have been a total of 59 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic -- 24 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 21 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and five in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,834.
One of the long-term care centers in Fauquier is listed on the list of affected facilities. White Springs Senior Living in Warrenton is reporting seven cases but no deaths. That outbreak is pending closure.
Another long-term care outbreak is listed in Madison, at Autumn Care of Madison (32 cases). Two are listed in Orange, at Dogwood Village of Orange County (29 cases) and at Trinity Senior Village, with fewer than five cases. The outbreak at Trinity is pending closure; the ones at Dogwood and Autumn Care are in progress.
In the state, there are 1,219 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 34,953 cases and 4,335 deaths); 1,755 outbreaks in congregate settings; 268 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 193 in correctional facilities; 132 in college settings; 391 in childcare settings and 569 K-12 outbreaks being reported. There have been a total of 4,527 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Wednesday morning, is rated “high,” as are all the other counties in Virginia. (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (166 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (8.08% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%. The numbers for Fauquier have dropped since Saturday morning, when they represented 197 cases per 100,000 and a positivity rate of 10.22%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
The vaccine data has not been updated for Sept. 29. The information below is from Tuesday, Sept. 28.
As of Sept. 28, 10,544,780 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 67.6% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 60.2% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 80.3% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 71.6% are fully vaccinated.
An average 12,403 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state. The number has been dropping for more than a week.
Thus far, about 61.7% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 55.5% are fully vaccinated. About 73.9% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 66.6%.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 65.2% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (56.1% are fully vaccinated). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 75.5% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (67.4% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 89.4% have received at least one dose (82.4% fully vaccinated).
About 58% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (50.5% fully vaccinated); 73.9% of those 18 and older (66.6% fully vaccinated) and 88.6% of those 65 and older (80.8% fully vaccinated).
For Virginians older than 12 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 74.6% have received one dose; 66.4% are fully vaccinated. In Fauquier, 72.3% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 65% are fully vaccinated.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Sept. 18, there have been 26,926 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people (.5% of total cases); 1,053 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.021% of total hospitalizations) and there have been 273 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.0054% of total deaths).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 7.4 times more than fully vaccinated people, and 2.4 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
TUESDAY, SEPT. 28: Fauquier County recorded 17 positive COVID-19 cases today, 13 yesterday. The seven-day average of cases is 21. Fauquier has reported 6,379 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
In accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administr…
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 2,641 today after reaching 1,997 Monday. According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 860,493 total reported cases (215,994 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,003; it has been on the decline since Sept. 14.
As of Sept. 28 in the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,041 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,171 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 50,936 cases in children younger than 10, 101,372 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
As of Sept. 28, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 9.1%; it has been decreasing since Sept. 9. In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating is 8.7%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity for Fauquier County is currently 8.19%.
Fauquier County School Division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Sept. 28, 331 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system, 236 students and 95 staff members.
There are currently 46 active cases of COVID-19, 33 students and 13 staffers. Sixteen people came off the list over the weekend.
People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Sept. 23, because of contact with positive cases, 235 students are currently quarantining – a drop from last week’s 259. Seven staff members are quarantining. Superintendent of Schools David Jeck said Aug. 31 that the overwhelming majority of students (95%) who have quarantined have tested negative for COVID-19.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. Cases were not included in the dashboard over the summer.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 21 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Aug 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 15, 3 on Sept 16, 1 on Sept. 17, 2 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 21 and 1 on Sept. 24). There are 5 active cases.
- 16 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1, 2 on Sept. 2, 2 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23 and 1 on Sept. 24) There are 2 active cases.
- 53 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 1 and 4 on Sept. 7, 4 on Sept. 8, 2 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20 and 1 on Sept. 27) There are 5 active cases.
- 1 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23) There are no active cases.
Middle schools
- 8 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 7, 2 on Sept. 13 and 1 on Sept. 27) There is 1 active case.
- 20 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31, 3 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 20 and 2 on Sept. 24) There are 3 active cases.
- 7 at Marshall Middle School (2 on Aug 27, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 24 and 1 on Sept. 27) There are 3 active cases.
- 10 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 3 and 1 on Sept. 7) There are no active cases.
- 5 at Warrenton Middle School (Sept. 3 and Sept. 13, 2 on Sept. 17 and 1 on Sept. 23) There are 4 active cases.
Elementary schools
- 3 cases at Bradley Elementary School (on Aug. 23, Aug. 25 and Sept. 17) There is 1 active case.
- 5 cases at Brumfield Elementary (2 on Aug. 17, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 2 cases at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 3 and Sept. 14) There are no active cases.
- 8 at Greenville Elementary (1 reported Aug. 13, 1 on Aug. 16, 1 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 3 on Aug. 24) There are no active cases.
- 30 at Miller Elementary (1 each Aug. 16 and 17, 2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 5 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30, 3 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 2 on Sept. 16, 1 on Sept. 20, 2 on Sept. 21, 1 on Sept. 22 and 1 on Sept. 27) There are 5 active cases.
- 7 at Pearson Elementary School (Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 7 and 1 on Sept. 10) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary School (Aug. 27 and Sept. 17) There is 1 active case.
- 2 at Ritchie Elementary School (Aug. 20 and Sept. 21) There is 1 active case.
- 12 students at Smith Elementary School (1 reported Aug. 13, 2 on Aug. 15, 1 on Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Sept. 3, 2 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 16 and 1 on Sept. 27) There is 1 active cases.
- 1 at Thompson Elementary (Sept. 14) There are no active cases.
- 23 at Walter Elementary (2 on Aug. 18, 4 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 4 on Aug. 30, 4 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 13 and 1 on Sept. 17) There is 1 active case.
Staff members testing positive include:
- 3 at Fauquier High School (Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 3 and 1 on Sept. 24) There is one active case.
- 6 at Kettle Run High School (2 on Aug. 25, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3 1 on Sept. 15) There is 1 active case.
- 10 at Liberty High (Aug. 18 and Aug. 27, Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 8, on Sept. 9 and 1 on Sept. 10 and 1 on Sept. 22) There is 1 active case.
- 8 at Auburn Middle School (on Aug. 17, 2 on Sept. 1, 3 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 20 and 1 on Sept. 22) There are 3 active cases.
- 2 at Cedar Lee Middle (Aug. 25 and Sept. 8) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Marshall Middle School (Sept. 16) There are no active cases.
- 8 at Taylor Middle (one on Aug. 17, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 2 and 1 on Sept. 3) There are no active cases.
- 2 at Warrenton Middle (2 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 5 at Bradley Elementary (Aug. 17 and Aug. 27, Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 9 and on Sept. 14) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Brumfield Elementary (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Coleman Elementary (Sept. 13) There are no active cases.
- 5 at Greenville Elementary (Aug. 24, Aug. 26, 2 on Aug. 27 and 1 on Sept. 13) There are no active cases.
- 7 at Miller Elementary (Aug. 17, Aug. 25, Aug. 27, 1 on Aug. 31, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 14 and 1 on Sept. 17) There is 1 active case.
- 2 case at Pearson Elementary (Sept. 22 and Sept. 24) There are 2 active cases.
- 2 at Pierce Elementary (Sept. 17 and Sept. 27) There are 2 active cases.
- 1 at Ritchie Elementary (Aug. 27) There are no active cases.
- 1 at Smith Elementary (Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 4 at Walter Elementary (Aug. 20, Aug. 26, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1) There are no active cases.
- 23 staff members at the school division’s central offices (2 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 3 on Aug. 30 and 1 on Aug. 31 and 2 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 8, 1 on Sept. 9, 5 on Sept. 10, 2 on Sept. 15 and 1 on Sept. 21 and 2 on Sept. 22) There are 3 active cases.
Deaths
Fauquier lost a resident to COVID-19 Sunday, after losing two on Saturday and one on Friday. The county also reported a fatality on Sept. 17 and two Sept. 14. Before that, Fauquier reported fatalities on Sept. 9 and on Aug. 27. The county has reported a total of 80 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic, five in September.
The VDH does not report demographic data at the county level, but in the RRHD, of the 224 COVID-19 deaths reported in the RRHD so far, 98 have been in residents older than 80. There have been 59 deaths in those 70 to 79 years old, 29 deaths in those 60 to 69, and 29 deaths in those younger than 59. (For nine of the deaths, no age was reported.)
In the RRHD, one person between the ages of 10 and 19 has died. In the state, four children younger than 10 years old have died of the virus; seven of those between 10 and 19 have died.
Today the VDH reported 55 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, after reporting only three yesterday. (Reported deaths are usually lower on Sundays and Mondays.) The state hasn’t reported 55 deaths in one day since March 12. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Virginia is listed as 12,657 (1,973 probable).
The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 40. That number generally has been rising since Sept. 7, when it was 18.
Hospitalizations
Fauquier Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage said that after being above 10, the number fell below 10 on Sept. 28.
According to the VDH, Fauquier County reported two new hospitalizations today. The county has reported 19 hospitalizations since Sept. 14. Fauquier tallied 25 hospitalizations in August and 36 so far in September. The county has reported 263 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The state added 88 new hospitalizations today, 61 on Monday. According to the VDH, the total number of hospitalizations in the state is 36,450 (2,007 probable).
The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is 87.
In Tuesday’s updated data from the RRHD, of the 630 people hospitalized, 111 have been older than 80 years old; 115 have been 70 to 79 years old; 117 have been between 60 and 69 years old and 125 have been between 50 and 59. One hundred and forty-nine have been younger than 50. (For 13 of the hospitalizations, age was not reported.)
In the health district, six children younger than 10 and six between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized. In the state, 481 younger than 10 have been hospitalized; 567 between 10 and 19 years old have been hospitalized.
VDH data reported here was finalized Monday, Sept. 27 at 5 p.m. More information may be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data for Sept. 28 states that 2,111 Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of hospitalizations (2,112) rose dramatically between July 11 and Sept. 9, but appears to be plateauing.
The VHHA reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed or COVID-19 suspected patients who are in intensive care units as of Sept. 28 is 552. The number of COVID patients in intensive care has been generally rising since July 5, when it was 45.
Three-hundred and thirty-nine COVID-19 patients are receiving ventilator support.
The VDH and VHHA compile statistics in different ways, so their data does not always match up. For instance, VHHA reported that 67,570 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged as of yesterday, but the VDH reports that the total number of Virginians hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic is 36,450.
Outbreaks
There have been a total of 59 outbreaks in the RRHD since the beginning of the pandemic -- 24 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 21 outbreaks in congregate settings, four in correctional facilities, two in a healthcare setting, two in a childcare setting, one in a college setting and five in a K-12 setting. The total number of cases attributed to the outbreaks is 1,833 – 22 more than yesterday.
One of the long-term care centers in Fauquier is listed on the list of affected facilities. White Springs Senior Living in Warrenton is reporting seven cases but no deaths. That outbreak is pending closure.
Another long-term care outbreak is listed in Madison, at Autumn Care of Madison (32 cases). Two are listed in Orange, at Dogwood Village of Orange County (29 cases) and at Trinity Senior Village, with fewer than five cases. The outbreak at Trinity is pending closure; the ones at Dogwood and Autumn Care are in progress.
In the state, there are 1,214 outbreaks being reported in long-term care facilities (resulting in 34,898 cases and 4,331 deaths); 1,751 outbreaks in congregate settings; 268 outbreaks in healthcare settings; 192 in correctional facilities; 132 in college settings; 390 in childcare settings and 565 K-12 outbreaks being reported. There have been a total of 4,512 outbreaks in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.
Rates of transmission
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control ranks counties by level of transmission; Fauquier, as of Tuesday morning, is rated “high,” as are all the other counties in Virginia. (The CDC reevaluates county ratings every afternoon.)
The county was rated “moderate” on July 27, substantial on July 29 and high as of July 31, but the rating was changed to “substantial” the afternoon of Aug. 3. The rating was back up to “high” the afternoon of Aug. 4, and has remained there.
Community transmission is based on two metrics – the number of new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days (166 for Fauquier) and percent positivity (8.19% for Fauquier) A county is rated “high” if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days or if the percent positivity is over 10%. The numbers for Fauquier have dropped since Saturday morning, when they represented 197 cases per 100,000 and a positivity rate of 10.22%.
On July 27, the CDC issued guidance recommending that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks when indoors in areas with “substantial to high” transmission.
Vaccines
The vaccine data has not been updated for Sept. 28. The information below is from Monday, Sept. 27.
As of Sept. 27, 10,532,362 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Virginia residents. About 67.5% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose; 60.1% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the adult population, 80.2% have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 71.5% are fully vaccinated.
An average 13,532 vaccine doses are being administered daily in the state.
Thus far, about 61.7% of the county’s residents (all ages combined) have been vaccinated with at least one dose; 55.4% are fully vaccinated. About 73.8% of adults (older than 18) have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The percentage of fully vaccinated adults is 66.5%.
For Virginians between 12 and 17, 65.1% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose (55.9% are fully vaccinated). Only children between 12 and 17 are eligible for the vaccine. For those 18 and older, 75.4% have received at least one dose of a vaccine (67.3% fully vaccinated); for those aged 65 and older, 89.3% have received at least one dose (82.4% fully vaccinated).
About 57.9% of Fauquier residents between 12 and 17 have been vaccinated with at least one dose (50.4% fully vaccinated); 73.8% of those 18 and older (66.5% fully vaccinated) and 88.5% of those 65 and older (80.8% fully vaccinated).
For Virginians older than 12 (which represents everyone in the state who is eligible to be vaccinated), 74.5% have received one dose; 66.3% are fully vaccinated. In Fauquier, 72.3% of the over-12 population has received one dose; 64.9% are fully vaccinated.
The VDH reports that between Jan. 17 and Sept. 18, there have been 26,926 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people (.5% of total cases); 1,053 of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized (.021% of total hospitalizations) and there have been 273 deaths in fully vaccinated people (.0054% of total deaths).
The VDH website says that unvaccinated people have developed COVID-19 7.4 times more than fully vaccinated people, and 2.4 times higher than partially vaccinated people.
The VHH’s vaccine dashboard can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary
Weekly update
The weekly COVID-19 modeling report, created by the UVA Biocomplexity Institute and posted on the Virginia Department of Health website Sept. 24, provides these key takeaways:
- Overall case rate growth has slowed, but trends are mixed across the commonwealth, with much of the southwest still in “surge.”
- Virginia may be “cresting the peak” of this Delta wave, but case rates and community transmission remain quite high.
- Though models forecast an imminent peak, followed by a slow decline in cases, masking and social distancing are still the best option for limiting short-term impacts on your community.
- Models also suggest that if transmission patterns mirror those of fall and winter 2020, we may see a larger peak in January.
- Vaccines remain the most effective way to reduce cases in the long-term, as well as protect against hospitalization and death.
The map depicting the state by health districts and their caseloads is markedly different than last week. Eight health districts are considered in surge; last week there were 12. But the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District was in a plateau last week; this week it’s considered to be in “slow growth.”
The modeling report considers what may lie ahead for the fall and winter months: “The UVA team compared the seasonal transmissibility of 2020 to 2021, and found that the two are "nearly identical" if adjusted for the Delta variant's increased infectiousness. The fall/winter2020 scenario assumes the same increase will happen in 2021 and adds the effects of Delta.
“We have an advantage over 2020, with a partially vaccinated population and natural immunity. But when you account for Delta's increased transmission rates, and waning immunity, this path takes us to a far higher peak than we've ever seen. Models suggest the potential January 2022 peak could reach 8,000 cases a day in Virginia.
MONDAY, SEPT. 27: Fauquier County recorded 13 positive COVID-19 cases today, 19 yesterday and 29 on Saturday. The seven-day average of cases is 22. Fauquier has reported 6,362 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia were tallied at 1,997 today after reaching 2,568 Sunday and 3,422 Saturday. (Case numbers are usually lower on Sundays and Mondays.) According to reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 857,852 total reported cases (215,122 probable) of COVID in Virginia. The seven-day average of new cases in the state is 3,102.
As of Sept. 27 in the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 1,005 cases of COVID have been reported in children younger than 10 years old; 2,110 have been reported in those 10 to 19. In the state, there have been 50,583 cases in children younger than 10, 100,910 cases in those 10 to 19 years old.
As of Sept. 27, the seven-day positivity rate for the state (total tests compared to positive tests) is 9.2%; it has been decreasing since Sept. 9. The VDH website has not updated the testing data for individual health districts since Sept. 23; in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the positivity rating at that time was 8.9%. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the positivity for Fauquier County is currently 8.53%.
Fauquier County School Division
Local schools opened for five-day-a-week, in-person learning on Aug. 11. As of the morning of Sept. 27, 325 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system, 231 students and 94 staff members.
There are currently 40 active cases of COVID-19, 28 students and 12 staffers. Sixteen people came off the list over the weekend.
People stay on the active list for 10 days after first reporting an infection.
Since the beginning of school, no “outbreaks” have been reported in the school division; one was recorded over the summer at a school-sponsored camp.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski reported that, as of Sept. 23, because of contact with positive cases, 235 students are currently quarantining – a drop from last week’s 259. Seven staff members are quarantining. Superintendent of Schools David Jeck said Aug. 31 that the overwhelming majority of students (95%) who have quarantined have tested negative for COVID-19.
There were 191 positive cases of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year, 97 in students and 94 in staff members. Cases were not included in the dashboard over the summer.
The list provided below outlines total cases since the first day of school. (Active cases are noted if the number is different from the total cases.)
High schools
- 21 at Fauquier High School (one each on Aug. 16, Aug. 18, Aug. 19, Aug. 23, Aug. 24, Aug. 25, Aug 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 13, 1 on Sept. 15, 3 on Sept 16, 1 on Sept. 17, 2 on Sept. 20, 1 on Sept. 21 and 1 on Sept. 24). There are 9 active cases.
- 16 at Kettle Run High School (Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 1 on Aug. 27, 1 on Sept. 1, 2 on Sept. 2, 2 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 7, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 17, 1 on Sept. 23 and 1 on Sept. 24) There are 2 active cases.
- 52 at Liberty High School (3 on Aug. 16, 3 Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 19, 5 on Aug. 23, 6 on Aug. 24, 2 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 27, 10 on Aug. 30, 1 on Sept. 1 and 4 on Sept. 7, 4 on Sept. 8, 2 on Sept. 9, 1 on Sept. 10, 3 on Sept. 17 and 1 on Sept. 20) There are 4 active cases.
- 1 at Southeastern Alternative School (Aug. 23) There are no active cases.
Middle schools
- 7 at Auburn Middle School (2 on Aug. 18, 1 on Aug. 26, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 7 and 2 on Sept. 13) There are no active cases.
- 20 at Cedar Lee Middle School (Aug. 18 and Aug. 20, 3 on Aug. 24, 1 on Aug. 25, 2 on Aug. 26, 3 on Aug. 30, 1 on Aug. 31, 3 on Sept. 2, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 14, 1 on Sept. 20 and 2 on Sept. 24) There are 4 active cases.
- 6 at Marshall Middle School (2 on Aug 27, 1 on Sept. 3, 1 on Sept. 10, 1 on Sept. 20 and 1 on Sept. 24) There are 2 active cases.
- 10 at Taylor Middle School (one each Aug. 18, Aug. 19, 2 on Aug. 20, 2 on Aug. 23 and 1 on Aug. 25, 1 on Sept. 1, 1 on Sept. 3 and 1 on Sept. 7) There are no active cases.
- 5 at Warrenton Middle School (Sept. 3 and Sept. 13, 2 on Sept. 17 and 1 on Sept. 23) There are 4 active cases.
Elementary schools