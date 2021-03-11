Upcoming events, new appointees and professional kudos

People Inc. offering free virtual tax preparation
People Incorporated is offering free income tax preparation to individuals who make $57,000 a year or less. This year, now through the end of tax season, trained volunteers will help community members file their taxes virtually using Zoom appointments. “We want to make sure that we protect the health and safety of our community, staff, and volunteers during the pandemic,” said Garrett Jackson, People Inc. volunteer coordinator.”
Staff and volunteers will help clients set up their virtual appointments securely submit documents. The free tax preparation is offered to qualified clients in Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties. For appointments, call People Inc. at 276-619-2235 or email volunteerservices@peopleinc.net.
Food giveaway will be March 20 in drive-thru
The Fauquier County Food Distribution Coalition is having a drive-thru food pick-up on Saturday, March 20 for those who are in need. The distribution will begin at 9 a.m. until the food is gone.
Participants should stay in their vehicles and food will be brought to them. Warrenton United Methodist Church, 341 Church St.
The Potter’ House in The Plains will be open March 20th and March 27th from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.
The Potter's House, the outreach ministry of The First Baptist Church, The Plains, provides a "helping hand-up" to those in need of assistance with food and clothing at no charge. It has household goods, bed linens, furniture and appliances when available.
The Potter's House on Loudoun Avenue is normally open each week Saturday and Tuesday to patrons but has been closed recently for extreme repairs and renovations to the circa 1915 building. It is open now on the occasional Saturday, when the weather permits, by setting up tables of goods and clothing outside.
It operates on donations of goods from the community and service from volunteers. Donations for The Potter's House are accepted at https://linktr.ee/tfbctheplains and click on the Give/Donate via Givelify button and follow the easy sign-up instructions.
Spring clean up week set for April 5 to 9
Spring clean up week for the Town of Warrenton is scheduled for April 5 to 9. Town trucks will provide extra collections in all residential areas to pick up trash, refuse and other items that cannot be handled on the regular weekly refuse schedule. All items are to be placed on the street line by 8 a.m. of the day scheduled for the area. No return trips can be made.
Public Works will pick up tires for a $3 pre-paid fee per tire.
The trucks will no longer pick up freon appliances (AC units, humidifiers or de-humidifiers, refrigerators, freezers, etc.).
Other items that will not be picked up: dirt, rocks, sod, stumps and large logs, concrete – blocks, bricks and slabs -- and masonry products, mattresses or box springs, TVs, computer monitors, printers, copiers, fax machines, battery packs and liquids, such as chemicals, paint, antifreeze, etc.
Refer to the Town Crier for the area’s pick-up day or call Public Works at (540) 347-1858.
Warbird Showcase tour returns in the spring
The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force announces its 2021 Warbird Showcase Tour in the mid-Atlantic region with an additional vintage bomber and warbird flight adventures available in four different aircraft with more flight options.
In partnership with the Delaware Aviation Museum Foundation, the Capital Wing will be bringing the iconic B-25 Mitchell bomber Panchito to several Warbird Showcase events. This is the same type of bomber that flew the famous Doolittle raid over Tokyo in 1942 and featured in the movies “30 Seconds over Tokyo” and “Catch 22.”
Headlining the Warbird Showcase events will be the Capital Wing’s TBM Avenger Doris Mae torpedo bomber. The Avenger was the largest and heaviest single-engine bomber of WWII and is the same type of US Navy bomber flown by former president George H.W. Bush off an aircraft carrier in the South Pacific during WWII.
Also appearing this year will be the WWII Stinson L-5 Sentinel Gayle Ann, considered to be the first Forward Air Controller airplane as well as the primary trainer for all US Army Air Force and Navy pilots of WWII, the open cockpit Boeing PT-17 Stearman bi-plane.
Tour stop will be at Culpeper Regional Airport on Saturday April 10 and at the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport on Saturday and Sunday, May 22 and 23. The B-25 will not be available in Warrenton.
Warbird flights are available on all vintage WWII aircraft, starting at just $99. Advance tickets for all Flight Adventures can be purchased starting now thru the Capital Wing bookings website at CapitalWingWarbirdRides.org or the DAMF booking website at https://www.delawareaviationmuseum.org/damf/lhfe/rides.html. Flight packages are also available.
Sheehy Auto Stores’ Ford dealership participates in franchise’s mask distribution day
Sheehy Auto Stores’ Ford dealerships participated in the franchise’s Mask Distribution Day recently. Each dealership was given 2,280 masks to distribute. In addition to distribution at the dealership, Sheehy Ford of Warrenton donated masks to Fauquier F.I.S.H., Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and the Town of Warrenton Police Department.
“We are proud to rally behind our brands and support efforts that benefit the areas we serve,” said Vince Sheehy, president of Sheehy Auto Stores. “Collectively, we distributed 6,840 masks in one day to help keep our communities safe.”
Ford’s Project Apollo, through Ford Motor Company Fund, is distributing masks to nonprofit partners, state and local officials, schools, community groups and dealerships across the U.S.
Denise Sandlin named assistant superintendent for business and planning
Fauquier County Public Schools has named Mrs. Denise L. Sandlin as its new assistant superintendent for business and planning. Dr. David Jeck, division superintendent, announced her appointment. “Ms. Sandlin brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Fauquier County Public Schools. Her background in school system budgeting is very impressive, and she carries with her an outstanding reputation.”
Sandlin brings more than 20 years of diversified business management experience to FCPS, including previous work in state and local governments and public schools. Sandlin recently served Chesterfield County Public Schools as the director of management and budget since 2019.
As FCPS assistant superintendent for business and planning, Sandlin will assist the division superintendent with business and strategic planning, be responsible for the annual budget development process and develop the school operating, business and support services budgets and capital improvement plan. Other responsibilities include supervising and coordinating the school division's fiscal services, budgeting, modernization and new construction projects.
Marie Washington included in 2020 list of American Association of Attorney Advocates
Warrenton-based attorney, Marie Washington, has been recognized by the invitations-only American Association of Attorney Advocates for 2020.
The list comprises of industry leading attorneys from each state or region who have excelled excellence in advocacy skills, reputation and leadership. Washington works in areas of criminal, traffic, and domestic matters; civil litigation; restoration of rights; expungements; and estate planning.
Michael Sean Thomson named chief financial officer of Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health announced Thursday that Michael “Sean” Thomson has been named as the new chief financial officer for Fauquier Health. Thomson comes from Methodist Southlake Hospital in Southlake, Texas where he focused on financial stabilization, financial improvement and strategic growth.
Chad Melton, chief executive officer of Fauquier Health, said, “Sean’s financial background and vast experience working in a variety of healthcare settings will make him a vital part of the Fauquier Health team.”
Experience Old Town Warrenton announces new board chair
Experience Old Town Warrenton welcomes Will Ashwell as new chairman of the board for 2021.
Ashwell and his father, J. Gregory Ashwell, who served as a Fauquier judge for 14 years, have a private law practice, Ashwell & Ashwell, located on Culpeper Street.
Ashwell joined the Experience Old Town Warrenton board at the beginning of 2020, noting that he recognized it as a great opportunity to offer his services to an organization that was focused on the success of local businesses as well as launching great community events within the town. When the pandemic shut down businesses and events alike just two months into the year, Ashwell remained hopeful.
“We, as a board, had to brainstorm and switch gears,” said Ashwell, adding that they did just that. Most notably, the organization’s signature event, GumDrop Square, was completely revamped. Moving forward, Ashwell remains focused on continuing support 1st Fridays when it’s safe to do so.
Ashwell also serves on the boards of the Fauquier SPCA and the Fauquier Chamber of Commerce.
Three FCPS teachers earn national board certification
Lisa Jones, a third-grade teacher at C. Hunter Ritchie Elementary School; Wendy Miller, a preschool teacher at W.G. Coleman Elementary School; and France ter Weele, a world language teacher at Taylor Middle School and Cedar Lee Middle School, have been named National Board Certified Teachers. Out of the 25 board disciplines, Jones earned certification in Middle Childhood Generalist; Miller earned certification in Early Childhood Generalist; and ter Weele earned certification in World Languages.
National board certification signifies the highest mark of professional accomplishment in teaching. Teachers achieve certification through a rigorous, performance-based assessment that typically takes one to three years to complete.
Miller identified the NBCT process as one of the best professional development experiences she has ever had. “My mind hasn't stopped growing since I started this whole process,” she said.
The newly named NBCTs agree that although the certification path is rigorous, the professional growth benefits are well worth the effort.
While ter Weele said, while all of the resources were helpful, “I would not consider this an easy, quick task...”
“This process had me reflect in-depth on my process, my relationships with students, and my interactions with colleagues and administration,” Jones said.
Teachers who are interested in the NBCT process can read about it at www.nbpts.org or contact Kim Raines at kraines@fcps1.org.
